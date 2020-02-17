Defending Leonard Williams 0.5 sack season CromartiesKid21 : 8:57 am

For defense, Giants had the 6th highest QB hits last season, 14th highest pressure rate but was only 22nd in sacks.



Our top 3 in pressures was Markus Golden (44 in 16 games), Lorenzo Carter (22 in 15 games) and Leonard Williams (17 in 8 games).



One thing I found interesting comparing Leonard Williams and Cameron Heyward (who was a First Team All-Pro this year):



Since joining the Giants, Leonard Williams had more hurries, QB hits and pressures per game than Cameron Heyward. Of course the biggest difference is the 0.5 sacks vs 9 sacks.



If Leonard Williams could ever translate those pressures into sacks, we got ourselves a first-team all-pro capable here.



Heyward has a lot more help around him (not a coincidence Watt and Dupree also had good seasons) so pairing Williams with someone on the other side who is elite is vital. Not surprisingly his best season was his second year and him having both Wilkerson and Richardson. It isn't some great mystery why he's never been able to get his, there's never been much reason to worry about anyone else, sack leaders while he was on the Jets:



• 2015 - Wilkerson had 12



• 2016 - Him at 7, next had 4.5



• 2017 - Demario Davis, 5 (Richardson gone)



• 2018 - Jenkins and Anderson had 7



That makes Markus Golden the most productive OLB Williams has ever played next to. I don't think there's anyone in NY who wants Yannick more than Williams.



Jets have never had edge pass rushers that would take pressure off him. At the time of the trade he was the 8th most doubled interior lineman in the league. Tomlinson was 7th and even just that bit of help saw his pressure rate sky rocket as a Giant. Non coincidentally when Richardson and Wilkerson were on the DL with him is when he hit 7 sacks at age 22, then both were traded the last few years and things only got harder