if Herbert is there at 4

assuming Tua, Young and Burrow is off the board. Is there a team trading up?
Seems to me that the Dolphins, Chargers, Jags, Raiders, Panthers, Colts, and Bucs could all use a QB. Creating quite a supply/demand situation in favor of the Giants.
Given this situation, I can't see the Giants sitting, especially if they view Wills, Wirfs, Thomas, Becton all in the same class.
I am curious what posters think the % chance of us trading down are given this scenario?
I'd put it at 75% at this point.
The Jets Darnold deal set the market. They gave up 2 2nds that year and a 2nd the following year to move from #6 to #3.
I'd take a little less because my preferred scenario this season is trade down and take an OT. I'm not settling for some lame ass offer though. I'll stick at #4 and take my top defender if it comes to that.
Trade with Jags:
My targets at 9: Becton or Chaisson
My targets at 20: Josh Jones or Kenneth Murray
At #20 I'd love Murray but I think he'll be a riser like Devin Bush was and end up going in the top 15.
Gruden has liked Herbert as far back as last year and you don't really here too much support of Carr from him. Giants were high in him and Dave even went to a game. Point is teams like his talent and potential.
The teams mentioned above all are close enough to move up. The alternative is wait a year and have a decent season and then it is that much harder to strike imo. The so called QB hell.
Will the Giants trade back? If they can get a OL they are comfortable with with the lower pick probably. If they think Okudah or Simmons are "jacket" wearers or even one of the tackles probably not.
Well they would need to be scared that someone is jumping them.
if Herbert, Tua, Burrows all go top 12, and you assume Young, Okudah, Simmons, Brown are all top 10. That leaves 5 players to go before 12.
the 5 players left that fit top 12 talent, I think, should include Wirfs, Wills, Thomas, Jeudy, and Lamb.
an extra 3 from Miami.
Well they would need to be scared that someone is jumping them.
Then DG should figure out how to scare them. Miami would be perfect, get pick(s) and get the player you truly want at #4 with the #5 pick.
Those of you wanting to see a trade down are going to be disappointed.
DG has also never traded down, and would be doing so from a top five pick.
That having been said, I nonetheless think that this is the best scenario in years for a chance to trade down. But I still think the chance it happens is no better than 50%.
Agreed , for better or worse Jets kinda set the market for teams with a high pick moving up with a higher team. Dolphins need to offer a 2nd to swap , chargers need a 2nd plus , same with Carolina. You wanna shuffle up in the 1st rd , you gotta pay up .
If either team moves to #3 to pick either QB, that sort of eliminates a bidding war for the #4 pick. Someone will be picking the #3 ranked QB but no one needs to move up. Lower ranked teams will have to give up too much to get to #4.
Rivers to the Colts
Winston to the Raiders
Brady to the Titans
So if this scenario holds then we are talking about the trading partners being the Chargers, Buc, and Pats.
I'm not a scout, but in my eyes neither Wirfs nor Becton have anywhere near the technical skills to play OT in the pros.
IMO it's between Wills and Thomas, and the Giants prolly have clearly only ONE OT defined as their top choice.
In your scenario I suppose perhaps Okudah and maybe Simmons are also in play, but you don't dare risk losing your top OT if that's your target. So it's to the Dolphins or Chargers, not further down than that, and if you even go to 6 don't be surprised if Miami then takes the OT you wanted.
I've seen several mocks pegging an OT to Miami, who can jump back in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes n 2021 with good odds of landing him.
DG would have to bluff them into it. Don’t see him doing that.
My bigger concern is that guys like Eason and Love will shorten the gap between themselves and Herbert during the combine/pro day process.
If that happens, teams might stack them across on their draft boards and be less likely to try and move up with their thinking being, well - we like these other two guys just as much, so we'll draft whoever falls to us and keep our other draft assets.
I agree on the spending part, but i don’t think the Giants will be collecting picks based on Gettleman’s record of not trading down in drafts.
Unfortunately I see us stuck at 4 and no trades happening. Burrow, Young, okudah and then what do we do. OT seems like the logical choice at that point. DG has never traded down and seems to fall in love with players before the draft as he did with Jones and Barkley. It will happen again
But I think it is very possible that Okudah will be there at #4
Who doesn't need a shutdown corner?
As much as it kills me to say it, Okudah might bring more value to the Jints in a trade-down than as a selection given the potential quality and quantity of picks teams in need might offer.
We need to procure a quality cb in FA to maximize our flexibility in the draft imo
This. ^^
This is a fact.
I think enough should be changed to plenty.
I think if things fall right and Okudah is there at 4... we take the phins 2nd round pick to trade to #5... they select the QB the need and we STILL get Okudah... that would be the steal of the draft imo. Get a special player AND another premium pick
and therefore offer a trade-down possibility or two.
I doubt the Dolphins give up the 2nd rd pick to move from 5 to 4. They know the Giants are taking a QB and with DG's history of not trading down. They can take the risk of a QB falling to them.
If one (or more) of those teams legit wants to jump over Miami - the Giants could find themselves in the middle of a bidding war for their pick and pick up a king's ransom in the process.
PFF's #1 OL in the draft
https://www.pff.com/news/draft-2020-nfl-draft-position-rankings
Walterfootball's #1 OL in the draft
https://walterfootball.com/draft2020OT.php
