if Herbert is there at 4

CMicks3110 : 2/23/2020 7:50 pm
assuming Tua, Young and Burrow is off the board. Is there a team trading up?

Seems to me that the Dolphins, Chargers, Jags, Raiders, Panthers, Colts, and Bucs could all use a QB. Creating quite a supply/demand situation in favor of the Giants.

Given this situation, I can't see the Giants sitting, especially if they view Wills, Wirfs, Thomas, Becton all in the same class.

I am curious what posters think the % chance of us trading down are given this scenario?

I'd put it at 75% at this point.
50%  
Torrag : 2/23/2020 7:55 pm : link
You've outlined the scenario. First a team has to want to move up for a QB, either Tua or Herbert. Second there has to be a meeting of the minds on compensation.

The Jets Darnold deal set the market. They gave up 2 2nds that year and a 2nd the following year to move from #6 to #3.

I'd take a little less because my preferred scenario this season is trade down and take an OT. I'm not settling for some lame ass offer though. I'll stick at #4 and take my top defender if it comes to that.
The Chargers seem to make the most sense  
Rjanyg : 2/23/2020 8:01 pm : link
However to me the best trade scenario would be Jacksonville. Get picks 9 & 20 to get 2 of Edge/OT/LB.
In that senerio  
Bradshaw's Decal : 2/23/2020 8:06 pm : link
75% seems about right... Especially since we have more than a few needs. An extra 2&3 could make it an easier decision for DG to pull the trigger.
'the best trade scenario would be Jacksonville'  
Torrag : 2/23/2020 8:06 pm : link
Word is they're satisfied to take Foles and Minshew into next season to see what they've got.
RE: 50%  
Rjanyg : 2/23/2020 8:08 pm : link
In comment 14816877 Torrag said:

You've outlined the scenario. First a team has to want to move up for a QB, either Tua or Herbert. Second there has to be a meeting of the minds on compensation.

The Jets Darnold deal set the market. They gave up 2 2nds that year and a 2nd the following year to move from #6 to #3.

I'd take a little less because my preferred scenario this season is trade down and take an OT. I'm not settling for some lame ass offer though. I'll stick at #4 and take my top defender if it comes to that.


Trade with Jags:
My targets at 9: Becton or Chaisson
My targets at 20: Josh Jones or Kenneth Murray
I'll be happy with  
PEEJ : 2/23/2020 8:09 pm : link
an extra 3 from Miami.
Rj  
Torrag : 2/23/2020 8:11 pm : link
I'd sign for that trade if Jax was willing. I'd target OT at #9 in this order Wills/Wirfs/Thomas/Becton. I'm still mulling the Wirfs/Thomas dynamic, I may flip them but Wills is my #1 and Becton my #4.

At #20 I'd love Murray but I think he'll be a riser like Devin Bush was and end up going in the top 15.
Chargers are ideal  
GiantsFan84 : 2/23/2020 8:12 pm : link
as are panthers
I think it is very likely  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/23/2020 8:12 pm : link
Herbert is going top 4. Miami, Colts, Raiders, Chargers all need a QB. I think TB and Jax hold off on a QB. Marrone will have to win with what he has and Arians seems more like a win now coach (age/health). Regardless the threat of a few teams should up the ante for a trade and Giant benefit.

Gruden has liked Herbert as far back as last year and you don't really here too much support of Carr from him. Giants were high in him and Dave even went to a game. Point is teams like his talent and potential.

The teams mentioned above all are close enough to move up. The alternative is wait a year and have a decent season and then it is that much harder to strike imo. The so called QB hell.

Will the Giants trade back? If they can get a OL they are comfortable with with the lower pick probably. If they think Okudah or Simmons are "jacket" wearers or even one of the tackles probably not.
'PEEJ: I'll be happy with an extra 3 from Miami'  
Torrag : 2/23/2020 8:13 pm : link
Make sure you bring the lube since you're bending over and grabbing your ankles anyway.
RE: I'll be happy with  
Jay in Toronto : 2/23/2020 8:14 pm : link
In comment 14816889 PEEJ said:

an extra 3 from Miami.


Well they would need to be scared that someone is jumping them.
'GiantsFan84: Chargers are ideal trade partners as are the panthers'  
Torrag : 2/23/2020 8:15 pm : link
Agreed. Slightly larger return than just flipping with the 'Fins and still likely to get the first OT off the board.
'Well they would need to be scared that someone is jumping them.'  
Torrag : 2/23/2020 8:17 pm : link
Of course they're worried. Paranoia runs rampant in the Draft.
lowest we can drop is 12, to Raiders 1st pick, that's where the elite  
CMicks3110 : 2/23/2020 8:18 pm : link
talent ends, IMO.

if Herbert, Tua, Burrows all go top 12, and you assume Young, Okudah, Simmons, Brown are all top 10. That leaves 5 players to go before 12.

the 5 players left that fit top 12 talent, I think, should include Wirfs, Wills, Thomas, Jeudy, and Lamb.
RE: RE: I'll be happy with  
JohnB : 2/23/2020 8:24 pm : link
In comment 14816897 Jay in Toronto said:

In comment 14816889 PEEJ said:





an extra 3 from Miami.



Well they would need to be scared that someone is jumping them.


Then DG should figure out how to scare them. Miami would be perfect, get pick(s) and get the player you truly want at #4 with the #5 pick.
I don't know how the qb needy teams think of Herbert, but my guess  
Ira : 2/23/2020 8:37 pm : link
is that we should get something more than the trade value chart would give us. But after Young, Simmons, Okudah and Wills - and the defensive tackle that we don't need, there's a big drop off in talent if we trade past 7 or 8.
In this scenario DG takes Okudah at #4  
RobCarpenter : 2/23/2020 8:50 pm : link
And BBI frets about how DG missed his chance to trade down.

Those of you wanting to see a trade down are going to be disappointed.
'In this scenario DG takes Okudah at #4'  
Torrag : 2/23/2020 8:53 pm : link
Nothing wrong with that result. The only thing to be disappointed with would be taking an OT #4 when higher tier prospect talent in on the board.
We listen  
mdthedream : 2/23/2020 9:11 pm : link
to all offers.
Tua  
AcidTest : 2/23/2020 9:20 pm : link
has had a lot of lower body injuries. I'm not sure anyone will trade up for him. Herbert may be the only target QB for a trade up, and I'm not even sure about that. Just because many teams need a QB, doesn't mean that they will trade up this year for any that are available. A team interested in Herbert may also want to trade up with Detroit to guarantee that they get him.

DG has also never traded down, and would be doing so from a top five pick.

That having been said, I nonetheless think that this is the best scenario in years for a chance to trade down. But I still think the chance it happens is no better than 50%.
As of this week  
Bradshaw's Decal : 2/23/2020 9:36 pm : link
I started thinking NYG might be the tradeup spot. Detroit played their hand when they said they are sticking with Stafford, and because of the dead money involved in trading him, I believe it. This is probably the first year I can remember when a trade down really seems quite possible.
RE: 50%  
WalterSobchak : 2/23/2020 10:00 pm : link
In comment 14816877 Torrag said:

You've outlined the scenario. First a team has to want to move up for a QB, either Tua or Herbert. Second there has to be a meeting of the minds on compensation.

The Jets Darnold deal set the market. They gave up 2 2nds that year and a 2nd the following year to move from #6 to #3.

I'd take a little less because my preferred scenario this season is trade down and take an OT. I'm not settling for some lame ass offer though. I'll stick at #4 and take my top defender if it comes to that.


Agreed , for better or worse Jets kinda set the market for teams with a high pick moving up with a higher team. Dolphins need to offer a 2nd to swap , chargers need a 2nd plus , same with Carolina. You wanna shuffle up in the 1st rd , you gotta pay up .
In your scenario, who picked Tua?  
Ivan15 : 2/23/2020 10:38 pm : link
If Detroit picks Tua, it becomes a bidding war for Miami and the Chargers for Herbert. The Dolphins would trade with the Giants only if they think the Giants will trade the pick. They suffered through a lot, mostly self-inflicted wounds, to have a chance to pick a QB. Chargers would move to #4 to pick Herbert.

If either team moves to #3 to pick either QB, that sort of eliminates a bidding war for the #4 pick. Someone will be picking the #3 ranked QB but no one needs to move up. Lower ranked teams will have to give up too much to get to #4.
Detroit needs to win now  
upnyg : 2/23/2020 11:04 pm : link
I'd guess that they keep Stafford and trade out of #3 for more picks
I think some people are undervaluing our position  
Leg of Theismann : 2/23/2020 11:11 pm : link
Remember that it's only February. QBs always inexplicably increase in value as the draft gets closer and closer. And people are already talking about Burrow, Tua, Herbert all going top 5, so they can only go up from here. This draft has THREE bona fide blue chip franchise QBs, + Chase Young who is considered a rare prospect at a premium position. That means, with the Giants holding one of the top FOUR picks, we are in a position to either get Chase Young (unlikely) or get a king's ransom for our spot. I think it's simple as that. People talking about just accepting a 3rd rounder for ANY move including only one spot back) are truly underselling our slot's value IMO. Play our cards right and we could absolutely end up with multiple 2nd round picks, or a 1st AND 2nd rounder, without even falling out of the top 10! Gettleman has to get this one right and only accept proper value based on recent precedent re: franchise QB draft trades.
BTW  
Leg of Theismann : 2/23/2020 11:15 pm : link
I say "blue chip" franchise QBs, not based on my personal opinion of these prospects, but rather based on the notion of "all it takes is one". All it takes is one team to surmise that Tua's injury can be overcome. All it takes is one team to believe Herbert is a true franchise signal-caller. All it takes is one. Whether you or I or any other team thinks a guy is a "blue chip" prospect doesn't matter, it only takes one team to believe that, and QB is far and away the most important position in football, which is why a team trading a haul to move into the top 5-10 to grab THEIR GUY is such a common occurrence.
Don't forget there are veteran FA QBs available.....  
No Where Man : 2/23/2020 11:38 pm : link
Rumors of:

Rivers to the Colts
Winston to the Raiders
Brady to the Titans

So if this scenario holds then we are talking about the trading partners being the Chargers, Buc, and Pats.
'the trading partners being the Chargers, Buc, and Pats.'  
Torrag : 2/23/2020 11:47 pm : link
Really poor analysis. The primary trading partners will be Miami, The Chargers and the Panthers. Maybe the Raiders because there is no way in hell Gruden takes on jameis as his guy.
RE: I think it is very likely  
Milton : 2/23/2020 11:59 pm : link
In comment 14816893 Lines of Scrimmage said:

Herbert is going top 4.
Herbert is a wild card. Hard to tell how he is truly perceived by NFL teams. It only takes one to fall in love with him, but will there be one? I was shocked that Drew Lock fell as far as he did. Herbert could be another Drew Lock. Or maybe just another Josh Rosen. Either way it would put the Giants shit out of luck. And Tua is somewhat of a wild card as well given the history of injuries. If the Giants were without a QB, I don't know that I'd want either of the two with the pick. And I liked both Drew Lock and Josh Rosen when the Giants were in the market.
Even if they do have a good trade down option,  
BlueLou'sBack : 2:18 am : link
the likelihood that the Giants view 3-4 OTs as "the same value" is highly suspect.

I'm not a scout, but in my eyes neither Wirfs nor Becton have anywhere near the technical skills to play OT in the pros.

IMO it's between Wills and Thomas, and the Giants prolly have clearly only ONE OT defined as their top choice.

In your scenario I suppose perhaps Okudah and maybe Simmons are also in play, but you don't dare risk losing your top OT if that's your target. So it's to the Dolphins or Chargers, not further down than that, and if you even go to 6 don't be surprised if Miami then takes the OT you wanted.

I've seen several mocks pegging an OT to Miami, who can jump back in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes n 2021 with good odds of landing him.
RE: 'Well they would need to be scared that someone is jumping them.'  
ron mexico : 7:26 am : link
In comment 14816899 Torrag said:

Of course they're worried. Paranoia runs rampant in the Draft.


DG would have to bluff them into it. Don’t see him doing that.
I really thought this was  
Dnew15 : 7:43 am : link
a legit possibility when the Super Bowl ended. As many have stated - QBs always jump up the board right before the draft and there will be a lot of needy QB teams come draft time.

My bigger concern is that guys like Eason and Love will shorten the gap between themselves and Herbert during the combine/pro day process.

If that happens, teams might stack them across on their draft boards and be less likely to try and move up with their thinking being, well - we like these other two guys just as much, so we'll draft whoever falls to us and keep our other draft assets.
Tua  
mdthedream : 8:10 am : link
yes teams will be willing to trade up if they feel he is the guy. You only get so many chances to get a top QB. The Giants are in great position to cash in on the fact we have had 3 drafts in a row where we picked early. So we don't have a need for A QB. Raiders,Miami,Chargers and Indy may not get another chance next year of getting a stud QB. If Miami lets the Raiders trade ahead of them than they are on the losing end if they really want Tua or Hebert.
Anyone else glad we don't need a QB?  
DonQuixote : 8:18 am : link
It is so much better to be collecting draft picks rather than spending them on one player.
It'll be a lot clearer  
HoustonGiant : 8:39 am : link
after the combine. If one of the QB's shines, then our pick becomes much more valuable.
RE: Anyone else glad we don't need a QB?  
GFAN52 : 8:39 am : link
In comment 14817016 DonQuixote said:

It is so much better to be collecting draft picks rather than spending them on one player.


I agree on the spending part, but i don’t think the Giants will be collecting picks based on Gettleman’s record of not trading down in drafts.
I think people are over valuing Herbert  
Rudy5757 : 9:23 am : link
I dont see any teams trading up for him. Tua is a question mark, will his healing continue to be on track? One setback really kills us. FA will affect the draft as well. Bridgewater will get picked up by one of the QB needy teams.

Unfortunately I see us stuck at 4 and no trades happening. Burrow, Young, okudah and then what do we do. OT seems like the logical choice at that point. DG has never traded down and seems to fall in love with players before the draft as he did with Jones and Barkley. It will happen again
Sure talented QBs will be prized by teams in need  
ChicagoMarty : 9:51 am : link
and therefore offer a trade-down possibility or two.

But I think it is very possible that Okudah will be there at #4

Who doesn't need a shutdown corner?

As much as it kills me to say it, Okudah might bring more value to the Jints in a trade-down than as a selection given the potential quality and quantity of picks teams in need might offer.

We need to procure a quality cb in FA to maximize our flexibility in the draft imo
I think he will be there as well  
mdthedream : 9:57 am : link
and if that happens we try and trade with Miami getting pick #5 and a little extra unless someone blows us away.
Hebert  
mdthedream : 9:58 am : link
was highly ranked last year and there are enough hungry teams out there.
RE: I think people are over valuing Herbert  
GFAN52 : 9:59 am : link
In comment 14817082 Rudy5757 said:

DG has never traded down and seems to fall in love with players before the draft as he did with Jones and Barkley. It will happen again


This. ^^
Think if DG thinks there is a sure defensive starter at #4  
TMS : 10:18 am : link
He takes him.
RE: Hebert  
Dnew15 : 10:22 am : link
In comment 14817140 mdthedream said:

was highly ranked last year and there are enough hungry teams out there.


This is a fact.
I think enough should be changed to plenty.
RE: Sure talented QBs will be prized by teams in need  
shocktheworld : 11:01 am : link
In comment 14817127 ChicagoMarty said:

and therefore offer a trade-down possibility or two.

But I think it is very possible that Okudah will be there at #4

Who doesn't need a shutdown corner?

As much as it kills me to say it, Okudah might bring more value to the Jints in a trade-down than as a selection given the potential quality and quantity of picks teams in need might offer.

We need to procure a quality cb in FA to maximize our flexibility in the draft imo


I think if things fall right and Okudah is there at 4... we take the phins 2nd round pick to trade to #5... they select the QB the need and we STILL get Okudah... that would be the steal of the draft imo. Get a special player AND another premium pick
RE: RE: Sure talented QBs will be prized by teams in need  
GFAN52 : 11:18 am : link
In comment 14817247 shocktheworld said:

In comment 14817127 ChicagoMarty said:





and therefore offer a trade-down possibility or two.

But I think it is very possible that Okudah will be there at #4

Who doesn't need a shutdown corner?

As much as it kills me to say it, Okudah might bring more value to the Jints in a trade-down than as a selection given the potential quality and quantity of picks teams in need might offer.

We need to procure a quality cb in FA to maximize our flexibility in the draft imo



I think if things fall right and Okudah is there at 4... we take the phins 2nd round pick to trade to #5... they select the QB the need and we STILL get Okudah... that would be the steal of the draft imo. Get a special player AND another premium pick


I doubt the Dolphins give up the 2nd rd pick to move from 5 to 4. They know the Giants are taking a QB and with DG's history of not trading down. They can take the risk of a QB falling to them.
If the Giants  
Dnew15 : 11:31 am : link
can sell the Dolphins on the idea that the Chargers/Raiders/Panthers are looking to jump over them to take a QB - they can get some more draft capital from them.

If one (or more) of those teams legit wants to jump over Miami - the Giants could find themselves in the middle of a bidding war for their pick and pick up a king's ransom in the process.
Trading down with Vegas Raiders or standing pat at 4th  
New Yorker : 11:49 am : link
This would be ideal trade down we get 12th and 19th 1st rounders and in perfect world we get Thomas or Jeudy at 12th and Braun with our 19th Braun is the OLB we need a tackling machine edge rusher who is perfect for the 3-4 Defense.One of the big four OT would drop to 12th and I hope it ain't Becton.If we can't get this deal I stand pat and take my man Jedrick and hope and pray Braun drops to second pick or trade into bottom 1st to lock him up.
DG has to know if our record does not improve dramatically  
TMS : 1:22 pm : link
this year he could be out of a job. He wants to get players that will make that happen in this draft. Top four pick can do that for a start.There are four players that show that type of ability on defense he will take one.
I would just stay at 4  
KVRHzolklo6 : 3:44 pm : link
and draft the generational Left Tackle in Andrew Thomas. Best Player Available at a dire position of need.
'draft the generational Left Tackle in Andrew Thomas'  
Torrag : 3:46 pm : link
Except your literally the only person on the planet besides his Mom that considers him that.
RE: 'draft the generational Left Tackle in Andrew Thomas'  
KVRHzolklo6 : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14817813 Torrag said:

Except your literally the only person on the planet besides his Mom that considers him that.


PFF's #1 OL in the draft

https://www.pff.com/news/draft-2020-nfl-draft-position-rankings

Walterfootball's #1 OL in the draft

https://walterfootball.com/draft2020OT.php
PFF's write-up  
KVRHzolklo6 : 3:52 pm : link
Thomas has one of the most impressive career grading profiles we’ve ever seen from a college offensive tackle. He went from a 76.7 pass-blocking starting on the right side as a true freshman, to 79.5 in 2018, to 89.0 last season. His 92.4 overall grade is the highest of any draft-eligible Power-5 offensive tackle. When you do that against SEC competition, we feel pretty good about it translating to the NFL. He’s not without flaw as his feet are all over the place at times in pass protection still, but he has the physical tools and production to be a Pro Bowl-type starter in the league.
^^^^ aaaah I see a february 2020 dupe...  
Torrag : 3:52 pm : link
here to play shit stirrer. Bye.
RE: ^^^^ aaaah I see a february 2020 dupe...  
KVRHzolklo6 : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 14817831 Torrag said:

here to play shit stirrer. Bye.



PFF's #1 OL in the draft

https://www.pff.com/news/draft-2020-nfl-draft-position-rankings

Walterfootball's #1 OL in the draft

https://walterfootball.com/draft2020OT.php
