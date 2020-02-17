if Herbert is there at 4 CMicks3110 : 2/23/2020 7:50 pm

assuming Tua, Young and Burrow is off the board. Is there a team trading up?



Seems to me that the Dolphins, Chargers, Jags, Raiders, Panthers, Colts, and Bucs could all use a QB. Creating quite a supply/demand situation in favor of the Giants.



Given this situation, I can't see the Giants sitting, especially if they view Wills, Wirfs, Thomas, Becton all in the same class.



I am curious what posters think the % chance of us trading down are given this scenario?



I'd put it at 75% at this point.