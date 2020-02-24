Giants relieve two scouts of their duties

Neil Stratton
@InsideTheLeague
The #Giants have released two veteran area scouts, Ryan Jones and Donnie Etheridge. Jones had spent 20 years with the @Giants, joining the team in '00, while Etheridge was with the team 19 years, arriving one year later. May not be the last changes in personnel staff.
I really hope so - this is the one unit inside the Giants that has remained largely unaffected since the swoon started almost a decade ago.
digging deep and rendering verdicts.
I really hope so - this is the one unit inside the Giants that has remained largely unaffected since the swoon started almost a decade ago.
Well, Marc Ross being fired was a great start but the changes stalled after that.
I see what you did there sir. /tips the cap
Maybe he's a quick study, but the way Jints Central is organized, I have a difficult time thinking this is Judge's call...
I'm sure that the message has come down from ownership that nobody should be comfortable as long as the team is a mess.
Well, Marc Ross being fired was a great start but the changes stalled after that.
The rumors that came out after the firing was that Ross was lazy, and that Reese had become hands off. The drafting after they were dismissed didn't improve by a whole lot (especially when you adjust for draft position being much higher). There were more changes needed.
Maybe he's a quick study, but the way Jints Central is organized, I have a difficult time thinking this is Judge's call...
Judge went to work self-scouting - doesn't it stand to reason that the output of that might drive changes to the scouting department?
I wouldn't think a new HC would have that control either, but if Mara was really dedicated towards turning the franchise around, he was going to have to listen to a new voice in that room. Maybe Judge came on with that mandate.
Im not talking org chart. Im talking decision rights and decision influencers.
We don't have a clue is the right answer.
I wouldn't think a new HC would have that control either, but if Mara was really dedicated towards turning the franchise around, he was going to have to listen to a new voice in that room. Maybe Judge came on with that mandate.
If true, and I'm all for it, sounds like a real breakthrough in how business is conducted. Hopefully we hear more about this so we know what drove this. I find this very interesting...
He not only works long hours but also tight, focused, very process and schedule oriented hours and is very pointed per hour and per person. Listens to those who match the pace. Hits the ball over the net and expects it to come back at the same pace.
Is a major detail and data hog. And lastly, is very matter of fact direct in calling things very good, good, bad and indifferent.
The net effect is a new level and tougher to match pace and performance expectation throughout the building.
Imo, churn from those who cant keep up might be something we see for a year or two.
PS: Graham is the same
PPS: imo, process change and pace, not structure change, is what matters most in making organizational performance jumps.
It's one of the reasons it wasn't all that big a deal (aside from PR) that he went to the derby on draft day.
Good link to remind how DG was setting the table.
Perhaps the move was simply a matter of consolidating territories...
This makes me very excited.
I always appreciate your take Bill. Judge reminds me of two people, the gm where I work and another manager that came on more recently. The gm brought in a lot of ci in the Toyota model. The manager has become a close friend and I’ve learned a lot as he revamped his group to a higher performance team. Listening to him talk about management theory reminds me of you
PS: Hope you are well my friend and find time to post again
Is this based on your opinion of Judge or someone that works with Judge has told you? But I agree, structure change isn't going to do much of anything if the people in charge aren't capable of making improvements.
But, I have no idea how scouting works.
PS: Hope you are well my friend and find time to post again
Disregard my last post asking. Sounds good, seems like he absorbed a lot of Belichek's qualities during his time there.
even talented coaching working with below average raw talent still might produce only a little more than the raw talent
How do you imagine one rates a scout? I doubt that there is a log book somewhere in the building that indicates what scout had what opinion on what player. It seems odd that Judge would be able to discern which scouts were or were not "delivering talent".
So they were canned.
Good thought ... or maybe they showed up unprepared to what was set as expectations. I could definitely see this happening. 20 year guys following outdated guidelines or thinking they can get by on their past laurels.
I see what you did there sir. /tips the cap
and if he's delivering self-scouting feedback including some scouts aren't delivering talent, it should be listened to as part of a decision factor.
How do you imagine one rates a scout? I doubt that there is a log book somewhere in the building that indicates what scout had what opinion on what player. It seems odd that Judge would be able to discern which scouts were or were not "delivering talent".
Don't you think it would be negligence at least, incompetence more likely, if the Giants didn't keep scouting records for some period of time?
They scout a large volume of players at the college level, guys who they might draft or sign years down the road as a FA or waiver wire pickup. Wouldn't this scouting information be useful (and built upon when the players moved from the college to pro level)?
I would hope they kept that info, and that's how they grade their scouts. Pretty simple - how accurately did you predict the career trajectory of players, whether the Giants drafted them or they went elsewhere?
and if he's delivering self-scouting feedback including some scouts aren't delivering talent, it should be listened to as part of a decision factor.
How do you imagine one rates a scout? I doubt that there is a log book somewhere in the building that indicates what scout had what opinion on what player. It seems odd that Judge would be able to discern which scouts were or were not "delivering talent".
Providing their breakdown and opinion on players is their exact job. Because they're regional they're often the only scout who watches them in live action, and they bring written valuations back to NJ. I would think there's absolutely some fixed tracking system of data. After 20 years, I would think their superiors would have a feel for their production.
And, if not ... then it sure sounds like another area where NYG has poorly self-scouted and failed to build necessary data systems.
He was already retired...
You could tell they had their s#@$ together.
Could be expense report rules kinda stuff
Could be all scouts needed to fill in the requested metrics and statistics and break down film. And these guys turned in qualitative eye ball based stuff ( and submitted comparisons to some NFl player)that worked in 2000 but not these days.
Could be they consolidated territories so they could have more scouts in the SEC and the Big Ten and PAC 10.
Most companies never tell why...opens them up to lawsuits. Many companies say nice things and regrets and announce consolidations/re0organization to put lipstick on performance issues.
Doubt we will ever know
Andre Williams - 4th rd
Ryan Nassib - 4th rd
Also Bisnowaty and Geremy Davis, but they were 6th rounders so it’s kinda hard to say they’re busts. They were useless though.
Really the only NE players that stand out are Saquon and Pugh. And I am guessing the front office doesn’t rely on area scouts as much for first round picks.
CFB has changed dramatically in the past 5-7 years, its past time the Giants and the rest of the NFL to do likewise.
works long and intense hours. And drives enough questions, uses enough metrics and schedules enough weekly reviews to bring many others throughout the organization to the same level. The jump in performance expectations is welcome by many and an adjustment for others
This makes me very excited.
Me too but I am a bit shell shocked with this franchise. This does feel different and I never liked shurmur, but we need to see it first.
Maybe he's a quick study, but the way Jints Central is organized, I have a difficult time thinking this is Judge's call...
lol
When I can peg what you're going to say before you say it you aren't doing much deductive reasoning based on evidence.
How they do business at Jints Central
Five years ago this would not have happened
This provides a little more context, but I'm sure no one will notice or believe that DG upgraded the analytics department. Definitely worth a read.
Lonk
This provides a little more context, but I'm sure no one will notice or believe that DG upgraded the analytics department. Definitely worth a read. Lonk
Why wouldn't anyone believe it? DG himself told us they hired four computer guys.
Besides, "hired... to help... upgrade" is not the same as "upgraded." Here's an example that might help you understand: Pat Shurmur was hired to help the organization upgrade its playoff chances. Did he actually do so? No, but that's what he was hired to do. Which is all that sentence says.
You're a stickler for the English language, aren't you? I'm surprised you can't see that nuance for yourself.
This provides a little more context, but I'm sure no one will notice or believe that DG upgraded the analytics department. Definitely worth a read. Lonk - ( New Window )
Why wouldn't anyone believe it? DG himself told us they hired four computer guys.
Besides, "hired... to help... upgrade" is not the same as "upgraded." Here's an example that might help you understand: Pat Shurmur was hired to help the organization upgrade its playoff chances. Did he actually do so? No, but that's what he was hired to do. Which is all that sentence says.
You're a stickler for the English language, aren't you? I'm surprised you can't see that nuance for yourself.
There has been more evidence lately that the Giants have done certain things with analytics in mind. Drafting DB's, for example.
It isn't the end of the world to actually backtrack on the idea he hates analytics and to give credit that he seemingly is implementing some analytic driven decisions.
There has been more evidence lately that the Giants have done certain things with analytics in mind. Drafting DB's, for example.
It isn't the end of the world to actually backtrack on the idea he hates analytics and to give credit that he seemingly is implementing some analytic driven decisions.
Why would any reasoned person not believe that a multi-billion dollar franchise would not have the latest of the latest? Where does this bullshit come from?
There has been more evidence lately that the Giants have done certain things with analytics in mind. Drafting DB's, for example.
It isn't the end of the world to actually backtrack on the idea he hates analytics and to give credit that he seemingly is implementing some analytic driven decisions.
Why would any reasoned person not believe that a multi-billion dollar franchise would not have the latest of the latest? Where does this bullshit come from?
so many people dig in on the analytics discussion to try and act like Gettleman is clueless about them?
There has been more evidence lately that the Giants have done certain things with analytics in mind. Drafting DB's, for example.
It isn't the end of the world to actually backtrack on the idea he hates analytics and to give credit that he seemingly is implementing some analytic driven decisions.
Why would any reasoned person not believe that a multi-billion dollar franchise would not have the latest of the latest? Where does this bullshit come from?
Hahahahaha, good one, Fiddy!
They don't. And they've said so. Maybe that's where the bullshit comes from?
It really was the genesis that caused the two loudest guys about analytics jump on the bandwagon to begin with. It wasn't just that Gettleman hated analytics, but it was stretched out to say that he didn't use them in Carolina and was doing nothing here.
when it was shown that he started the analytic department in Carolina, the focus then shifted to the qualifications of Siam and that the Giants are an organization that wasn't leaving an analytic "footprint".
It is like certain posters were so fixated on him poking fun at analytics that they just won't back down from the idea that he uses them.
You're absolutely the worst poster here and that's a feat in itself. The common belief is that DG eschews analytics, hence my correct take and statement. I don't need any half wit like you telling me how to understand anything except how to be a blistering cunt wound.
Oh, did I touch a nerve?
It wasn't even YOUR take, genius. You copied and posted someone else's take. Now why don't you get back to reshuffling the offensive line like it's a fucking video game, professor.
It really was the genesis that caused the two loudest guys about analytics jump on the bandwagon to begin with. It wasn't just that Gettleman hated analytics, but it was stretched out to say that he didn't use them in Carolina and was doing nothing here.
when it was shown that he started the analytic department in Carolina, the focus then shifted to the qualifications of Siam and that the Giants are an organization that wasn't leaving an analytic "footprint".
It is like certain posters were so fixated on him poking fun at analytics that they just won't back down from the idea that he uses them.
There's a very wide range of scenarios that live in between "Gettleman hates analytics" and "The Giants, as a multi-billion dollar organization, have the latest of the latest."
The truth is somewhere in between, and not particularly close to the latter, by their own admission. Further, you're as guilty of the sensationalism as you're accusing others of being. There's a big difference between hating analytics and not really being fully up-to-speed on the full utility of analytics and therefore not committing the necessary resources to even attempt to achieve best-in-class systems and processes.
I won't deny that there has been plenty of hyperbole thrown around in the analytics debates, but anyone who thinks the Giants are using analytics to their full capacity, or have even attempted to (though maybe that tide is shifting, finally), is being willfully naive about it simply because they want to believe the Giants are just as advanced as everyone else, or perhaps because they're not completely familiar with what other teams are doing to create an advantage in an environment where every rule is set up to minimize competitive advantage in the first place.
Over and out on the subject.
Plenty of other topics to analyze and debate
Take care
I'm not sure how the press sourced the disbelief they've espoused in the Giants using analytics, and the corresponding sheeple that believe them. There is ample evidence that the Giants have staff that have been at the forefront of analytics in football before it was even recognized as some sort of mystic trend that only the cool teams use. But, no-o, the Giants have been losing at football for a spell, enough that the critics will throw up at the ceiling any idea they can latch onto that will seemingly stick - so that the Giants failure to use analytics has become one of them - whether it's true or not. And. accordingly, any defense that's mounted is seen as a weak effort to address the criticism.
Nevertheless - the new coaching regime embraces analytics. There is ample evidence of that too.
Chris Petit has had some amazing success as a scout, and he is now promoted and at the forefront of advancing the Giants new drafting criteria for the past two+ years, but of course the Giants have been losing so there's no way he uses analytics either.
I've never said that the Giants are at the fore-front in using analytics. What I've continually pointed out is that they aren't ignoring analytics or dismissing them. Based on what I know, the Giants are in the middle of the pack - which is a far cry from the claims they are laggards and near the bottom.
It's also really difficult for me to accept certain arguments when they've begun with incorrect premises anyway. When I stepped into the analytics discussion originally, it was to refute the idea that Gettleman didn't use analytics in Carolina. I had first hand knowledge that he started the department. Were the Panthers cutting-edge? No. They still aren't today and they just recently brought in a Director of Analytics. But you had so-called analytics experts here opining that Gettleman didn't use analytics and were adamant about it.
There also were a lot of rants about Siam's qualifications and I pointed out that his background in healthcare reimbursement was an ideal fit for analytics(after mocking them for literally using his LinkedIn profile to determine his skills). Luckily, Bill2 strengthened that point and was listened to. I get that my style isn't going to get people to accept certain arguments, so I'm glad a poster like Bill2 was able to break through.
Show me where I've ever said the Giants or Gettleman are world-class or leading the charge in the NFL - because I can actually produce posts from others that have said Gettleman is doing nothing. The answer has always been in the middle.
You really should direct that to the supposed analytics "experts" here.
imo, dedication to Analytics (methods of applied math/CS) and rigorous investigation to make data driven decisions are two different things.
As is the most important thing: A management team thirsty for and dedicated to making well informed decisions sharply focused on finding differential advantage with all available data. The people who ask are the important factor. The techniques are fairly common place
The new team has many in the later camp rapidly changing the rigor that goes into decisions
Im now going to let the "chatter of experts" swamp reality.
The truth is somewhere in between, and not particularly close to the latter, by their own admission. Further, you're as guilty of the sensationalism as you're accusing others of being. There's a big difference between hating analytics and not really being fully up-to-speed on the full utility of analytics and therefore not committing the necessary resources to even attempt to achieve best-in-class systems and processes.
I've never said that the Giants are at the fore-front in using analytics. What I've continually pointed out is that they aren't ignoring analytics or dismissing them. Based on what I know, the Giants are in the middle of the pack - which is a far cry from the claims they are laggards and near the bottom.
It's also really difficult for me to accept certain arguments when they've begun with incorrect premises anyway. When I stepped into the analytics discussion originally, it was to refute the idea that Gettleman didn't use analytics in Carolina. I had first hand knowledge that he started the department. Were the Panthers cutting-edge? No. They still aren't today and they just recently brought in a Director of Analytics. But you had so-called analytics experts here opining that Gettleman didn't use analytics and were adamant about it.
There also were a lot of rants about Siam's qualifications and I pointed out that his background in healthcare reimbursement was an ideal fit for analytics(after mocking them for literally using his LinkedIn profile to determine his skills). Luckily, Bill2 strengthened that point and was listened to. I get that my style isn't going to get people to accept certain arguments, so I'm glad a poster like Bill2 was able to break through.
Show me where I've ever said the Giants or Gettleman are world-class or leading the charge in the NFL - because I can actually produce posts from others that have said Gettleman is doing nothing. The answer has always been in the middle.
You really should direct that to the supposed analytics "experts" here.
The cutting edge/latest of the latest was a reference to Fiddy's take, which presumes that simply because the Giants have access to tremendous resources from a financial perspective, that they must be using those resources, when we know that they're far from topping out what's available and nowhere near innovation (though we can hope that they aspire to do more and do better).
I have always found your take on Gettleman's use of analytics reasonable, even if I think you give him a bit too much credit for the limited use of analytics initially. Nominally using analytics in a very specific capacity is different from embracing a wholesale paradigm shift wherein data is actually valued as information and not just noise in the room while the grown-ups talk about what they see with their own two eyes.
With the upheaval of three changes of HC in the last four years (excluding '15), it would not be surprising that changes in approach to process are bumpy, slow and intermittent. It's also not surprising that with JJ there is more focus to accelerating the edges and directionality.
One player/position indicator, in my view, would be that EE no longer fills the role of traditional TE. He is not productive there, in the run game in particular.
He stated on projects for the NYG in 2014...before anyone on BBI used the word analysis or analytics.
Very smart people in the NFL office consider the average NFl team to have uneven strengths ( areas where they are advanced and areas where they are not) and the NYG generally above average...as of last year.
No NFL team is about to share where they are in the pursuit of competitive advantage and if they did you as a fan should be very upset.
Since we don't know and run the risk of really sounding stupid and proud of it ...why don't we all shut up and hope it translates in the future?
imo
Over and out on the subject.
Plenty of other topics to analyze and debate
Take care
Thanks, Bill. If nothing else, you succeeded in knocking some of the cynicism out my sails. For today at least. I can't promise the dogs won't wake me up barking at 5am tomorrow and bring it all right back!
Not what techniques or expenditure level may or may not be on staff.
Incidently, a lot of this lends itself to sharply focused external projects not huge internal staffs. We are not likely to know enough to comment with any intelligence about what teams are doing.
Internal shifts can be very rapid because the key is who asks and what they ask for. So last years take and this years can be miles apart.
You can check into this by looking at the adopted changes on the Yankees. Change and adoption rates in a particular area can be overnight
Im slow because im theoretically on a conference call
I don't know what your qualifications are on the subject(and I don't need to), but I think your takes are more reasonable than those who have listed their qualifications. I think the only area I've challenged is in what footprint the Giants are leaving - mainly because it isn't presented in relation to all the NFL teams - just in relation to the on es visibly at the top.
The analytics discussions didn't arise though because some posters were lauding the use of analytics by the team. They arose because certain posters took a comment in a press conference an made it into an agenda. I wasn't trying to give Gettleman a lot of credit - I was just trying to refute the incorrect take that he shunned them. And the more that people dug in on the idea that he did nothing, I provided examples where he did do something.
I also fully realize part of the perception that I gave him a lot of credit is due to my style of aggressive rebutting some of those wildly incorrect takes.
He stated on projects for the NYG in 2014...before anyone on BBI used the word analysis or analytics.
Very smart people in the NFL office consider the average NFl team to have uneven strengths ( areas where they are advanced and areas where they are not) and the NYG generally above average...as of last year.
No NFL team is about to share where they are in the pursuit of competitive advantage and if they did you as a fan should be very upset.
Since we don't know and run the risk of really sounding stupid and proud of it ...why don't we all shut up and hope it translates in the future?
imo
My favorite takeaway from this offseason is that even with a resume like that Siam is barely as smart as the top tier of our coaching staff!
Of course, that includes a PhD candidate HC and two coordinators with Ivy degrees of their own, but whatever.
And the few people in or close to the NFL I wound up meeting over the years ( more with the 49ers and Packers than Giants) always knew there was a lot they did not and could not know. Fans and pundits are much more willing to take logic leaps, believe in made up stuff, miss context and entertain than real professionals ever are.
Like chess, it's a humiliating sport if you are falsely proud
This makes me very excited.
Me too but I am a bit shell shocked with this franchise. This does feel different and I never liked shurmur, but we need to see it first.
I am too - I have not been pleased with the franchise since 2012 (like everyone else, I'm sure). I'm digging for some positives, and everything I hear about Judge has me excited. I'm also not as down on Mara as others. If there's a soft shift of power to Judge, I'm happy. I'm no longer a DG fan.
Regardless, I just want to see quality football again. Hopefully Jones and Judge can get us there.
And I have little doubt that the "...hired specific personnel to help the organization upgrade its analytics department..." part was very likely DG insisting Schwartz plant that in the story, in exchange for who fired the scouts, to keep up the illusion that the Giants are at or the near the forefront of Analytics.
When I see personnel moves that reflect modern day football thinking, then I'll be more inclined to think Jints Central has turned the corner using Analytics. Right now, at best, they are stuck in neutral with applying the concepts...
Anyway you slice it, I was right.
Even when they make the moves, you find a way to spin it to reflect something negative.
There's something stuck in neutral here....