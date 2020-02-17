What are the Giants going to do about the Defense?

Simmons not a dog
Young off the board
If Detroit doesn't trade Okudah is gone
Giants take Wills or Wirfs or trade down?
Ngakoue wants $22 million and the Jags are going to Tag him
Derrick Brown is a Tackle
A lot of flawed players who want big bucks in FA are out there.
Last year I thought the main obstacle to winning was the defense
there doesn't appear to be clear options for improvement -- no real pass rush -- no one's scared of the backfield or linebackers
is a few strategic fill ins, good coaching and analytics going to be enough?
Giants are going big game hunting for defensive help in UFA. I’d be shocked if they land at least one big name or two.
Simmons appears tailor made for Judge and Graham's philosophy of scheming opponents weaknesses week to week. That could be a perfect fit. It's been way too long since our defense featured a speed freak playmaker like him.
If there's a trade up to #3 for a QB Okudah could be there.
We could trade down and accumulate picks.
There are several intriguing slot corner prospects in the middle rounds.
So many roster building phases yet to come there are a lot of options to consider.
Let's not start with the sky is falling chicken 'lil routine.
A trade down would be optimal, preferably with Oakland. At 12 and 19 I’d consider targeting Epenesa and Murray. In the 2nd I’d go Biadasz and in the 3rd Trey Adams.
Dupree — Murray — Connelly — Epenesa
Williams — Lawrence — Tomlinson
OL
Solder (Adams pushes) — Hernandez — Biadasz — Zeitler — Conklin
I think that’s a core to be optimistic about moving forward.
fa can make things change but those picks are most likely. no ot looks worthy of 4th pick.
trade down makes a lot of sense for me. raiders would be ideal. two picks in teens would provide a lot of value we need.
FS Devin McCourty
ILB Jamie Collins
OLB Kyle Van Noy
Sign these 3 defensive players (plus more).
Bypass on Conklin, draft Thomas at 4.
One of the problems with a jack of all trades coming from college to the NFL is that the learning curve is very steep. You need to have a real passion to grasp all the concepts that are asked of you. A young guy like Simmons could be put in the position of being asked to do too much because that's what he did in college. Or, if you ask him to only do a limited amount of things where the need is, you risk asking him to perform a steady diet of something that may not be as sexy as what he used to do and not take advantage of his purported versatility.
Simmons makes me nervous. I do not know if he is NFL ready. He could be great and he could also fail to make the transition depending on his mentality. I can not get a sense of this with him at all.
Phil, you really think that's all that's needed?
Adams while talented has had two serious surgeries, an ACL and a back surgery. He's come through them well but that's a lot of down time and his durability has to be questioned. I'm not real comfortable entrusting those two prospects with a prominent role in finally restoring our OL to respectability.
So here is the short version
Address the #28 pass D in the NFL
FA
1. CB need a #1 shutdown corner to replace Jackrabbit. Sign one of the following:
Byron Jones/James Bradberry/Kendall Fuller
2. Deep Safety - too many deep passes completed against us last year
Sign one of the following to replace Bethea:
Devin McCourty/ Justin Simmons/ Anthony Harris
3. Moneybacker - Jettison Ogletree and sign the best pass covering ilb available
Corey Littleton/Joe Schobert/ Nick Kwiathoska
Draft
#2. ILB Patrick Queen - the fastest and best pass covering backer in college
#3. CB Lamar Jackson - will automatically become the biggest most physical corner on the team to match up with opposing team's big wr's.
#4. ER Anfernee Jennings - sets and holds the edge with good power and consistently garners tackles for loss
Coach up Lorenzo Carter and Ximine while seriously consider paying Williams and Golden
Upon reflection each level of the Defense has been addressed and hopefully improved while leaving enough FA money to buy a quality C and draft some talented OL and WR.
An improved offense will assist the D
What are you talking about? UFA? What would shock you? Landing a big name or not? Try to read what you write before you submit.
Marty, I think your plan falls short at the ends and in the middle -- and what I'm really concerned with is pass rush. I do not see how your plan addresses this other than to provide for exactly what we already have, which fell well short of what we needed.
Fine; Bolster the Backfield; good idea. I like Queen, but I don't think he makes it out of the first round. You are adding multi tooled LBs in your Backfield heavy scheme - but no power at the Ends or for charging up behind our big men in front and up the middle.
If everyone can run around all day some of them are going to get open. Got to get pressure in the QBs face and also take him down before he can find an open man!!!
Most passes are thrown under 2.5 seconds.
If not the mobile qb is taking off running
We need speed at lb to cover TE's and Rb's in the short zones and to track the running QBs. Procuring one of the ilb's referenced above is doable imo. Adding Queen is also doable in the draft.
Every successful Defense has one shut down corner
We presently do not. This needs to be addressed.
We gave up way too many long passes due to a lack of speed and coverage ability in the deep zones. This can be addressed in FA
If our new coaching staff can coach up Baker, Beal and Ballentine we should improve against the opposing passing offensive #2,#3 and #4 wr's we will see
Jints have invested a lot in the interior DL. Time for the guys to step up and provide some pass pressure.
Lets see if Carter and X improve with different coaching and maturation
It would be nice to grab a quality ER but there are players out there at other positions that can immediately upgrade our pass D.
Lets not wring our hands about the lack of available ERs and make the most of what we can address and control.
NE won a SB two years ago without much of a pass rush but with a stellar back seven.
We can do the same
Connerly, Xmen and Carter need some improved coaching.....
They need to find a pass rush!
I think too many people are married to an OT in the 1st. If the Giants do nothing in FA at OT, then an early OT is likely since they’ll need at least a RT. But if they land Conklin, then I actually think there’s a good chance they pass on OT early. I don’t think they’ll be interested in spending a top 10 pick on a guy who may not play his rookie season.
Will, no pun or alteration intended --- but I think Wills can start day one and be a good one (OT that is). As a pick he works down the road -- but it falls short of helping the defense.
This is a losing model. The Pats are the only team to pull this off.
A pass rush may be “old school” but that’s what wins. The niners and Chiefs aren’t built off their secondary. You can pretty much rundown every quality team of the last 15 years and loaded secondaries are the exception.
2.5 seconds? If this os so why do we need QB's that have good feet and can extend the play? that is the trend now. You have to get after the QB man.
I think too many people are married to an OT in the 1st. If the Giants do nothing in FA at OT, then an early OT is likely since they’ll need at least a RT. But if they land Conklin, then I actually think there’s a good chance they pass on OT early. I don’t think they’ll be interested in spending a top 10 pick on a guy who may not play his rookie season.
Will, no pun or alteration intended --- but I think Wills can start day one and be a good one (OT that is). As a pick he works down the road -- but it falls short of helping the defense.
I don’t see the Giants paying Solder to sit on the bench. If the Giants pay up at RT in FA then they’ll prob wait until later in the draft to target a LT to push Solder.
I disagree. You aren’t going to change my mind and I’m obviously not going to change yours.
Personally I’d be pumped with the pick as the Giants would gain an instant quality starter at a need position.
Personally I'll be surprised if the Giants don't use one of their first two picks on an OT. There are good options in both rounds. Wills/Thomas/Wirfs early and Jones/Jackson in the second.
I decided to watch some Clowney highlight and boy is that guy a freak. He is an excellent edge setter and a top run stopper. Many are talking about needing a shut down corner, which is great, but how about setting an edge? We were horrible with that last year. Ximines was not good vs the Run. Carter was average and Golden was ok.
Not sure how much Clowney will get but there are worse players to invest in. He plays very hard and is strong
the "not a dog" thing is dumbest thing i've read. not accusing you gidiefor of that directly.
One of the problems with a jack of all trades coming from college to the NFL is that the learning curve is very steep. You need to have a real passion to grasp all the concepts that are asked of you. A young guy like Simmons could be put in the position of being asked to do too much because that's what he did in college. Or, if you ask him to only do a limited amount of things where the need is, you risk asking him to perform a steady diet of something that may not be as sexy as what he used to do and not take advantage of his purported versatility.
Simmons makes me nervous. I do not know if he is NFL ready. He could be great and he could also fail to make the transition depending on his mentality. I can not get a sense of this with him at all.
sorry but that concern sounds exactly the same as any nfl player except simmons has a unique skill set therefore you exaggerate the potential for misfire based on it his being able to play multiple positions. it's not. your first concern is that he'll be asked to do too much. but that's a coaching problem not a simmons problem. what's not nfl ready about him? again that's a ambiguous concern masquerading as a specific condemnation of a particular attribute of simmon's play. he can cover, tackle, and blitz. he'll be a rookie like every other new player. need to get over the fear and draft what is obvious.
Get 4 players in FA. Three on defense and 1 on offense.
OFFENSE:
1-- Hope GMEN can trade down and get Wills.
2-- Get a Center in FA.
DEFENSE
2a1-- Regarding 3-4 Defense-- LW is a target. Assume DG signs him.
2a2-- Regarding 3-4 Defense-- go after OLB Fowler.
2a3 -- Regarding 3-4 Defense-- go after ILB Littleton.
2b1-- Regarding 4-3 Defense-- LW is a target. Assume DG signs him.
2b2-- Regarding 4-3 Defense-- go after Jones DE from KC.
2b3-- Regarding 4-3 Defense-- go after an OLB that can cover better than a pass rusher. Vic Beasley. With Jones and our other three DL-- should be able to get a good enough pass rush. SO need more of a LB that can cover than a pass rusher.
MAIN OBSTACLE TO WINNING:
1--- BOTH OFFENSE and DEFENSE were main obstacles to winning. Must improve both.
Look at Analytics for teams that have made the Super Bowl. We'll find that every team except 1 (Seattle) had top 8 efficient offenses in all of football. Just can't look at defense. A few teams did NOT have top 8 defenses.
and losing relevance the way the game is played now
Most passes are thrown under 2.5 seconds.
If not the mobile qb is taking off running
We need speed at lb to cover TE's and Rb's in the short zones and to track the running QBs. Procuring one of the ilb's referenced above is doable imo. Adding Queen is also doable in the draft.
Every successful Defense has one shut down corner
We presently do not. This needs to be addressed.
We gave up way too many long passes due to a lack of speed and coverage ability in the deep zones. This can be addressed in FA
If our new coaching staff can coach up Baker, Beal and Ballentine we should improve against the opposing passing offensive #2,#3 and #4 wr's we will see
Jints have invested a lot in the interior DL. Time for the guys to step up and provide some pass pressure.
Lets see if Carter and X improve with different coaching and maturation
It would be nice to grab a quality ER but there are players out there at other positions that can immediately upgrade our pass D.
Lets not wring our hands about the lack of available ERs and make the most of what we can address and control.
NE won a SB two years ago without much of a pass rush but with a stellar back seven.
We can do the same
2.5 seconds? If this os so why do we need QB's that have good feet and can extend the play? that is the trend now. You have to get after the QB man.
I told him the same thing on his thread he created.
Start the OL hunt in round 3.
Simmons can lay the wood when he has to.
I love the player. Fast, good size.