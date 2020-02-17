What are the Giants going to do about the Defense? gidiefor : Mod : 2/24/2020 8:51 pm : 2/24/2020 8:51 pm

Simmons not a dog

Young off the board

If Detroit doesn't trade Okudah is gone

Giants take Wills or Wirfs or trade down?

Ngakoue wants $22 million and the Jags are going to Tag him

Derrick Brown is a Tackle

A lot of flawed players who want big bucks in FA are out there.



Last year I thought the main obstacle to winning was the defense



there doesn't appear to be clear options for improvement -- no real pass rush -- no one's scared of the backfield or linebackers



is a few strategic fill ins, good coaching and analytics going to be enough?

