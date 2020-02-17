Is there enough discussion about...Derrick Brown - DT/Auburn Sy'56 : 2/25/2020 12:39 pm

I won't be diving too deep in to prediction posts until April - when I start posting the position previews and grades - but the little I do get on here right now I see most talk revolving around Okudah / Simmons / Young / OTs. All very good prospects...but does the current NYG DT situation cause a reason to stay away from a player that could very much end up being the highest graded player in the entire class?



Derrick Brown would have been top 15 last year - and his 2019 tape was on a completely different level. He lost some weight and played with as much twitch and explosion as any DT in the class. He is the definition of an every down threat. A guy that can get you 8-10 sacks per year, 16-20 pressures per year, while providing top shelf run defense.



Dexter Lawrence + Derrick Brown + Dalvin Tomlinson + (maybe) Leonard Williams gives NYG a rotation of DL that very few in the NFL could match. And the thing about getting a DL like that - it makes other players better. The LBs, CBs, edge guys...they get elevated with a dominant front.



If NYG didn't want to re-sign Williams - they could go get a top shelf edge rusher or cornerback with the money and the DL still has a dominant outlook.



In no way and I saying this will happen - but I don't think the possibility is being discussed enough. He has a good chance at being the top, or number 2, graded player in the class and he should be there at 4.