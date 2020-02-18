for display only
RV: Expect a challenge if NYG designate LW as a DT not DE

Defenderdawg : 2/25/2020 5:50 pm
“ If the Giants do use either tag on Williams, they are expected to tag him as a defensive tackle, and if they do, Williams' camp will likely file a grievance claiming he should be tagged as a defensive end, according to an NFL source. Williams played both positions with the Giants and Jets last season, but being tagged as an end could earn him approximately $4 million more...”

Interesting!  
Milton : 2/25/2020 5:57 pm : link
Spotrac has him at $14.2M for this year, but OTC agrees with Ralph's numbers.
That is a bit confusing...  
bw in dc : 2/25/2020 6:02 pm : link
so 120% of LW's salary is based on which position he played?

I thought his all in comp for 2019 was $14.2M; regardless of position...What am I missing?
Should be an easy issue to arbitrate, right?  
flycatcher : 2/25/2020 6:08 pm : link
Simple as counting snaps as DT vs DE.
He is a DT, not a DE.  
section125 : 2/25/2020 6:12 pm : link
Sorry a 3-4 DE is not a real DE...
They need to abandon all these terms  
Prude : 2/25/2020 6:16 pm : link
There is EDGE and there is Interior Defensive like.

Outside linebacks are edge and 3-4 Ends are interior. It's not like this is a new thing, its been like this for almost 40 years.
I think Ralph's numbers for Franchise and Transition tags  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/25/2020 6:20 pm : link
are backwards -- he has the transition tag at the franchise tag numbers and visa-versa

at the transition tag DT # Williams is a pretty good deal it would seem
To reiterate what bw stated  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 6:20 pm : link
Isn't this all moot? He gets the higher of the tag number or 120% of his prior year's salary. So, who gives a fuck what label he gets? His 120% is higher.
...  
christian : 2/25/2020 6:25 pm : link
I concur, I think this is a bad read by the reporter.
Not sure where Ralph is getting his 13.7 as 120% of last year's salary  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 6:29 pm : link
Quote:
The Jets picked up Leonard Williams fifth year option for 2019. The option is worth $14.2 million and is guaranteed for injury. If he is on the roster on the first day of the 2019 league year his salary will become fully guaranteed.


14.2 × 120% = $16.84 mil. Not sure where he is getting $13.7.
RE: Not sure where Ralph is getting his 13.7 as 120% of last year's salary  
christian : 2/25/2020 6:33 pm : link
In comment 14818968 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:


Quote:


The Jets picked up Leonard Williams fifth year option for 2019. The option is worth $14.2 million and is guaranteed for injury. If he is on the roster on the first day of the 2019 league year his salary will become fully guaranteed.



14.2 × 120% = $16.84 mil. Not sure where he is getting $13.7. Link - ( New Window )


I remember BW and I both raising this right after the trade, and I've spent an embarrassing amount of time trying to figure out if I'm wrong. But I've found no policy in the rules that contradicts this -- 120% of 14.2M is the number.
LOL!  
mdthedream : 2/25/2020 6:41 pm : link
They just say how does a DE only have 1 sack
RE: Not sure where Ralph is getting his 13.7 as 120% of last year's salary  
Milton : 2/25/2020 6:41 pm : link
In comment 14818968 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:


Quote:


The Jets picked up Leonard Williams fifth year option for 2019. The option is worth $14.2 million and is guaranteed for injury. If he is on the roster on the first day of the 2019 league year his salary will become fully guaranteed.



14.2 × 120% = $16.84 mil. Not sure where he is getting $13.7. Link - ( New Window )
The $14.2M salary that we have been quoting comes from spotrac, but it may be incorrect. OTC has the number that Ralph is basing the article on. And OTC has a track record of being more accurate than spotrac. So I think Ralph is right. Good news!
RE: RE: Not sure where Ralph is getting his 13.7 as 120% of last year's salary  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 6:42 pm : link
In comment 14818985 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14818968 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:




Quote:


The Jets picked up Leonard Williams fifth year option for 2019. The option is worth $14.2 million and is guaranteed for injury. If he is on the roster on the first day of the 2019 league year his salary will become fully guaranteed.



14.2 × 120% = $16.84 mil. Not sure where he is getting $13.7. Link - ( New Window )

The $14.2M salary that we have been quoting comes from spotrac, but it may be incorrect. OTC has the number that Ralph is basing the article on. And OTC has a track record of being more accurate than spotrac. So I think Ralph is right. Good news!


My link is from OTC.
RE: Interesting!  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/25/2020 6:46 pm : link
In comment 14818944 Milton said:
Quote:
Spotrac has him at $14.2M for this year, but OTC agrees with Ralph's numbers.

No they don't. They both say $14.2M for last year. Why do we have to go through this over and over?
RE: RE: Not sure where Ralph is getting his 13.7 as 120% of last year's salary  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/25/2020 6:47 pm : link
In comment 14818985 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14818968 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:




Quote:


The Jets picked up Leonard Williams fifth year option for 2019. The option is worth $14.2 million and is guaranteed for injury. If he is on the roster on the first day of the 2019 league year his salary will become fully guaranteed.



14.2 × 120% = $16.84 mil. Not sure where he is getting $13.7. Link - ( New Window )

The $14.2M salary that we have been quoting comes from spotrac, but it may be incorrect. OTC has the number that Ralph is basing the article on. And OTC has a track record of being more accurate than spotrac. So I think Ralph is right. Good news!

Both sites have it at $14.2M. They just have it formatted differently.
RE: RE: Interesting!  
christian : 2/25/2020 6:47 pm : link
In comment 14818992 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14818944 Milton said:


Quote:


Spotrac has him at $14.2M for this year, but OTC agrees with Ralph's numbers.


No they don't. They both say $14.2M for last year. Why do we have to go through this over and over?


Get out the screen shots!
Milton  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 6:47 pm : link
Spotrac subtracted out his base salary from the $14.2 million option. Not sure why they did that but once his option was picked up for $14.2 that has to be his salary for 2019.
RE: RE: Not sure where Ralph is getting his 13.7 as 120% of last year's salary  
Milton : 2/25/2020 6:48 pm : link
In comment 14818977 christian said:
Quote:
But I've found no policy in the rules that contradicts this -- 120% of 14.2M is the number.
You are correct about the policy/rules, but wrong about $14.2M. He made $11.4M last year. OTC is more reliable than spotrac.
RE: Milton  
Milton : 2/25/2020 6:50 pm : link
In comment 14818996 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Spotrac subtracted out his base salary from the $14.2 million option. Not sure why they did that but once his option was picked up for $14.2 that has to be his salary for 2019.
Spotrac used numbers that assumed he was a DE, but in fact he was a DT, so his 5th year option salary was nearly $3M less than that of a DE.
RE: RE: RE: Not sure where Ralph is getting his 13.7 as 120% of last year's salary  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/25/2020 6:50 pm : link
In comment 14818997 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14818977 christian said:


Quote:


But I've found no policy in the rules that contradicts this -- 120% of 14.2M is the number.

You are correct about the policy/rules, but wrong about $14.2M. He made $11.4M last year. OTC is more reliable than spotrac.

Here you go, Milton. It's $14.2M.

Thanks Gatorade Dunk  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 6:51 pm : link
But I already posted that above.
The link to his OTC numbers are below  
Milton : 2/25/2020 6:54 pm : link
It's a little confusing because of the move from the Jets to the Giants, but if you take his career earnings ($30M) and subtract the guaranteed money he received the first four years of his contract ($18.6M), you arrive at the $11.4M salary he received in 2019. Spotrac has his career earnings as $32.9M. And as I said, OTC historically is more accurate than spotrac.
RE: Thanks Gatorade Dunk  
Milton : 2/25/2020 6:57 pm : link
In comment 14819003 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But I already posted that above.
Check out the link I posted above. And do your own math.
RE: RE: Milton  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/25/2020 6:57 pm : link
In comment 14818999 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14818996 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Spotrac subtracted out his base salary from the $14.2 million option. Not sure why they did that but once his option was picked up for $14.2 that has to be his salary for 2019.

Spotrac used numbers that assumed he was a DE, but in fact he was a DT, so his 5th year option salary was nearly $3M less than that of a DE.

No, he was a DE for his 5th year option.

I know you REALLY want to believe that you're right, but you're not. Even OTC has him at $13.7 on the salary history tab, but I suspect the $500K shortfall there is just an error due to the Jets picking up a portion of LW's remaining salary for 2019 at the time of the trade.
RE: RE: Thanks Gatorade Dunk  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 7:00 pm : link
In comment 14819014 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14819003 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


But I already posted that above.

Check out the link I posted above. And do your own math.


Try this
RE: RE: RE: Thanks Gatorade Dunk  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 7:01 pm : link
In comment 14819020 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14819014 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 14819003 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


But I already posted that above.

Check out the link I posted above. And do your own math.



Try this Link - ( New Window )


Or this
RE: RE: RE: Milton  
Milton : 2/25/2020 7:02 pm : link
In comment 14819015 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:

I know you REALLY want to believe that you're right, but you're not. Even OTC has him at $13.7 on the salary history tab, but I suspect the $500K shortfall there is just an error due to the Jets picking up a portion of LW's remaining salary for 2019 at the time of the trade.
It's not about me being right or wrong, it's about OTC being right or wrong.
And another  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 7:03 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Thanks Gatorade Dunk  
Milton : 2/25/2020 7:07 pm : link
In comment 14819022 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:


Try this Link - ( New Window )



Or this Link - ( New Window )
Herosports.com probably got their numbers from spotrac. Go to the career earnings page on OTC. You'll see that it says he has earned $30.04M over his 5-year career. Spotrac has his career earnings as $32.88M. Both sites agree that he earned $18.63M over the first four years of his career.
Fine Milton, you're right.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/25/2020 7:12 pm : link
Don't let reality get in the way of what you hope is true.
...  
christian : 2/25/2020 7:13 pm : link
OTC states in the contract notes:

Contract Notes
The Jets picked up Leonard Williams fifth year option for 2019. The option is worth $14.2 million and is guaranteed for injury. If he is on the roster on the first day of the 2019 league year his salary will become fully guaranteed.
I'll add this...  
bw in dc : 2/25/2020 7:14 pm : link
It's interesting watching the press start to finally catch up with the dynamics and math on this.

A core of us were getting underneath this months ago and discussing why the LW acquisition was going to have a material cap impact. And that's whether you liked the trade or not...

RE: Fine Milton, you're right.  
Milton : 2/25/2020 7:14 pm : link
In comment 14819038 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Don't let reality get in the way of what you hope is true.
Is that sarcasm? Go check for yourself! As the saying goes, we're all entitled to our own opinions, but not our own facts.
RE: RE: Fine Milton, you're right.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/25/2020 7:15 pm : link
In comment 14819043 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14819038 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


Don't let reality get in the way of what you hope is true.

Is that sarcasm? Go check for yourself! As the saying goes, we're all entitled to our own opinions, but not our own facts. Leonard Williams career earnings according to OTC - ( New Window )

Read the contract notes on LW's OTC page. You trust them as a source but also don't trust them as a source?

He made $14.2M last year. Get over it.
RE: ...  
Milton : 2/25/2020 7:18 pm : link
In comment 14819039 christian said:
Quote:
OTC states in the contract notes:

Contract Notes
The Jets picked up Leonard Williams fifth year option for 2019. The option is worth $14.2 million and is guaranteed for injury. If he is on the roster on the first day of the 2019 league year his salary will become fully guaranteed.
OTC's "current contract" page is contradicted by their "history" page. I'm guessing the history page is correct. It just makes sense that the Jets would go with the DT # and not the DE # when you consider that he spent more snaps at DT than he did at DE.
RE: RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/25/2020 7:21 pm : link
In comment 14819047 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14819039 christian said:


Quote:


OTC states in the contract notes:

Contract Notes
The Jets picked up Leonard Williams fifth year option for 2019. The option is worth $14.2 million and is guaranteed for injury. If he is on the roster on the first day of the 2019 league year his salary will become fully guaranteed.

OTC's "current contract" page is contradicted by their "history" page. I'm guessing the history page is correct. It just makes sense that the Jets would go with the DT # and not the DE # when you consider that he spent more snaps at DT than he did at DE. go to this link and do the math - ( New Window )

No, you're HOPING the history page is correct. But even the history page adds up a hell of a lot closer to $14.2M than to $11.4M, which suggests that they're just getting some part of the calculation wrong as it relates to the transfer of money related to the trade (because NYJ picked up part of LW's residual salary at the time of the transaction).

Every single data point but one corroborates the $14.2M salary, and even that one does NOT confirm the $11.4M salary.

What you're doing is grasping at the noise and ignoring the facts.
RE: RE: RE: Fine Milton, you're right.  
Milton : 2/25/2020 7:22 pm : link
In comment 14819044 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14819043 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 14819038 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


Don't let reality get in the way of what you hope is true.

Is that sarcasm? Go check for yourself! As the saying goes, we're all entitled to our own opinions, but not our own facts. Leonard Williams career earnings according to OTC - ( New Window )


Read the contract notes on LW's OTC page. You trust them as a source but also don't trust them as a source?

He made $14.2M last year. Get over it.
How much would you like to bet? But I don't want to take your money. That same "current contract" page that says he made $14.2M in the notes also lists his total contract value at $30.04M and his fully guaranteed money at $18.63M. So do the math. That comes out to $11.4M in 2019.
You guys are gonna feel silly when it turns out I'm right!  
Milton : 2/25/2020 7:24 pm : link
But no biggie, it happens.
RE: You guys are gonna feel silly when it turns out I'm right!  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 7:35 pm : link
In comment 14819060 Milton said:
Quote:
But no biggie, it happens.


Milton, think for a second. You are Leonard William's. You are guaranteed 14.2 million dollars.

Remember, rookie contracts are guaranteed for the most part, correct? Well, it seems like they added his base salary as part of his career earnings earlier than it was paid out. When his option was picked up he was guaranteed 14.2 mil but because they already gave him his base salary in their career earnings they had to subtract that back out of the 14.2 mil. Either way, he made 14.2 mil last year. That was the option that was picked up.
this is why this was the worst trade of all time  
Justlurking : 2/25/2020 7:37 pm : link
Im sorry but this guy is not worth anywhere near any of these numbers. Complete insanity.

RE: RE: You guys are gonna feel silly when it turns out I'm right!  
Milton : 2/25/2020 7:56 pm : link
In comment 14819078 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:

Milton, think for a second. You are Leonard William's. You are guaranteed 14.2 million dollars.

Remember, rookie contracts are guaranteed for the most part, correct? Well, it seems like they added his base salary as part of his career earnings earlier than it was paid out. When his option was picked up he was guaranteed 14.2 mil but because they already gave him his base salary in their career earnings they had to subtract that back out of the 14.2 mil. Either way, he made 14.2 mil last year. That was the option that was picked up.
Both spotrac and OTC agree that the guaranteed money in his original contract was $18.63M. That covers the first four years of his career because the rookie contract was fully guaranteed as it is for all 1st round picks. The 5th year option is only guaranteed for injury, so it wasn't included in the guaranteed money that both sites give. Now look at the career earnings as given by spotrac and the career earnings as given by OTC. Spotrac has it as $32.9M, OTC has it is $30.03M. So there is a disagreement between the two sites. If you subtract 18.63 from 32.9, you get 14.2. If you subtract 18.63 from 30.03, you get 11.4. I understand that OTC has a contract note that says he earned $14.2M in 2019, but on that very same page they give his career earnings as $30.03. And on their "career earnings" page they also list his career earnings as $30.03. Why would the Jets pay him as a DE if he took more snaps as a DT? I'm gonna do some more googling to see if there was an article from May of 2018 that mentions the Jets picking up his 5th-year option.

One thing I know from following both sites throughout the years is that when there is a discrepancy, OTC is the site that has the correct number.
RE: RE: RE: You guys are gonna feel silly when it turns out I'm right!  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/25/2020 8:04 pm : link
In comment 14819115 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14819078 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:



Milton, think for a second. You are Leonard William's. You are guaranteed 14.2 million dollars.

Remember, rookie contracts are guaranteed for the most part, correct? Well, it seems like they added his base salary as part of his career earnings earlier than it was paid out. When his option was picked up he was guaranteed 14.2 mil but because they already gave him his base salary in their career earnings they had to subtract that back out of the 14.2 mil. Either way, he made 14.2 mil last year. That was the option that was picked up.

Both spotrac and OTC agree that the guaranteed money in his original contract was $18.63M. That covers the first four years of his career because the rookie contract was fully guaranteed as it is for all 1st round picks. The 5th year option is only guaranteed for injury, so it wasn't included in the guaranteed money that both sites give. Now look at the career earnings as given by spotrac and the career earnings as given by OTC. Spotrac has it as $32.9M, OTC has it is $30.03M. So there is a disagreement between the two sites. If you subtract 18.63 from 32.9, you get 14.2. If you subtract 18.63 from 30.03, you get 11.4. I understand that OTC has a contract note that says he earned $14.2M in 2019, but on that very same page they give his career earnings as $30.03. And on their "career earnings" page they also list his career earnings as $30.03. Why would the Jets pay him as a DE if he took more snaps as a DT? I'm gonna do some more googling to see if there was an article from May of 2018 that mentions the Jets picking up his 5th-year option.

One thing I know from following both sites throughout the years is that when there is a discrepancy, OTC is the site that has the correct number.

There's a lot of articles that mention it. As a DE.

You're grasping at a piece of arithmetic that isn't even supported by the actual salary numbers listed on OTC for 2019. Milton, you're just wrong about this. But your stubbornness is impressive.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You guys are gonna feel silly when it turns out I'm right!  
Milton : 2/25/2020 8:22 pm : link
In comment 14819129 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:

You're grasping at a piece of arithmetic that isn't even supported by the actual salary numbers listed on OTC for 2019. Milton, you're just wrong about this. But your stubbornness is impressive.
First of all, thank you, if you're impressed by my stubbornness, the rest is gravy. But you're wrong about the arithmetic not being supported by the OTC #s. They are supported both by subtracting 11.4 from 30.03 and again by "CASH PAID" by both the Jets and Giants in 2019. From the Jets it was $9,387,500, from the Giants it was $2,019,500. Add the two together it comes to $11,407,000. If you go to spotrac, you'll see that they have different #s than OTC for "Yearly Cash" ($10,682,353 for the Jets; $3,517,647 for the Giants).

And like I said, in years past OTC has been more reliable than spotrac.
Leonard Williams OTC (History) - ( New Window )
OTC seems to be paying him as a DT at 11.4 mil  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 8:23 pm : link
Even though they say 14.2 mil in their notes. Everything that is printed shows Williams as getting 14.2. It seems like OTC went conservative with their numbers but then made the note of 14.2 and never corrected it.
If I'm wrong...  
Milton : 2/25/2020 8:25 pm : link
...then I'm wrong about OTC being more reliable than spotrac, because other than "contract notes" OTC says he made $11.4M in 2019.
Another article stating 14.2 mil  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 8:28 pm : link
.
RE: If I'm wrong...  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 8:29 pm : link
In comment 14819147 Milton said:
Quote:
...then I'm wrong about OTC being more reliable than spotrac, because other than "contract notes" OTC says he made $11.4M in 2019.


I love how you say other than. Lol. Why did OTC decide to put that note on their site? They didn't put a note that says 11.4.
RE: RE: If I'm wrong...  
Milton : 2/25/2020 8:37 pm : link
In comment 14819155 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I love how you say other than. Lol. Why did OTC decide to put that note on their site? They didn't put a note that says 11.4.
Notes are written (and rounded off), the other #s appear like they were pulled directly from a database (they are detailed right down to the dollar).
RE: Another article stating 14.2 mil  
Milton : 2/25/2020 8:49 pm : link
In comment 14819153 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )
I could point to Ralph's article as another one that supports the $11.4M. Point being that ESPN could've easily gotten that number from spotrac. OTC and spotrac are the two main sources for contract numbers. Unless the reporters is getting the # directly from either player or agent, he's likely relying on one of those two sites. And spotrac is easier on the eyes, but OTC is the more detailed of the two. And like I said, in the past, when the two sites have differed, it's been OTC with the correct data.
RE: RE: RE: If I'm wrong...  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 8:52 pm : link
In comment 14819170 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14819155 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


I love how you say other than. Lol. Why did OTC decide to put that note on their site? They didn't put a note that says 11.4.

Notes are written (and rounded off), the other #s appear like they were pulled directly from a database (they are detailed right down to the dollar).


Not really. If you add up the cash paid by the Jets and Giants it works out to the DT number for the 2019 5th year option. The Jets paid a portion of his remaining salary to allow the trade to work due to our cap limitations last year.
Milton, how do you feel about Duggan?  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 9:08 pm : link
I don't have access to The Athletic but this pops up and is the only evidence I can find that says he played under the DT label.

Quote:
Where things stand with Leonard Williams and more Giants notes as the combine ... The Jets determined that was defensive tackle, so Williams received the $11.4 million salary last season.


This does make sense because at the time of the trade Williams was owed ~$6 million where the Jets picked up ~$4 million. I think he was traded week 8/9. Since NFL players get paid on a 17 week schedule then that 6 would seem low if he was getting paid $14.2 mil. So, it is very possible he did play under the DT label hence $11.4 mil.

Just for shits and giggles.

11.407 × 120% = $13.6884 mil

So, that number would only come into play if he is on the transition tag and still labeled as a DT. Otherwise, the tags numbers will be higher than the 120%
Sorry  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2020 9:10 pm : link
Here is the link to the article in The Athletic that was written Duggan.
If Williams is going to be a douche and demand to be tagged as a DE  
The_Boss : 2/25/2020 9:38 pm : link
Don’t even bother. Let him walk. Fuck that guy. Last year that was around $17 million.
This is a moot point  
Rudy5757 : 10:56 am : link
whether we tag his as a DT or DE or under the franchise or transition tag the price will be the same.

The tags were put in place to protect both parties. the team gets to keep the player and the player is guaranteed a 20% raise or top 5 or top 10 money at the position. in this case Williams made $14,200,000 in 2019 so in either case he would make $17M on either tag. Unless someone knows a different salary that he received thats the number. You dont lose money by getting tagged.
RE: That is a bit confusing...  
giants#1 : 11:05 am : link
In comment 14818950 bw in dc said:
Quote:
so 120% of LW's salary is based on which position he played?

I thought his all in comp for 2019 was $14.2M; regardless of position...What am I missing?


The DE tag number is higher than $14M.
You guys are missing the point  
giants#1 : 11:12 am : link
For arguments sake, let's stick with $14.2M as LW's 2019 contract. 120% of $14.2M is ~$17.04M, which is higher than the projected DT franchise tag of $16.27M, but lower than the projected DE franchise tag of $17.95M.

And there shouldn't be this much confusion over what position he plays. What did the Jets designate him as for his 5th year option? If they claimed he was a DT and LW didn't dispute it, then I think the Giants would have a strong case unless he played a much larger share of his snaps with the Giants at DE. And if the Jets designated him a DE, I'm guessing the Giants will have to too.
There is a $4 mill difference in tag $$$  
Section331 : 12:35 pm : link
for DE v DT. $19.3M to $15.5M for a franchise tag, $16.3M to $12.3M for transition. It would be lunacy to franchise him at that number, and even the transition tag is more than the 120% hike (if he wins his arbitration).

If LW contests the DT designation, which I would expect, and wins, the only option would be to transition tag him, and dare him to see what he can find on the market. Which is exactly why many of us thought the trade was terrible. The odds that he would settle for anything less to sign with a team that traded for him were pretty slim.
RE: RE: That is a bit confusing...  
bw in dc : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14819597 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 14818950 bw in dc said:


Quote:


so 120% of LW's salary is based on which position he played?

I thought his all in comp for 2019 was $14.2M; regardless of position...What am I missing?



The DE tag number is higher than $14M.


I get it. The conversation here, to start, was mostly about determining LW's total comp in 2019 so we could measure it against the projected FT.
RE: This is a moot point  
Milton : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 14819591 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
whether we tag his as a DT or DE or under the franchise or transition tag the price will be the same.

The tags were put in place to protect both parties. the team gets to keep the player and the player is guaranteed a 20% raise or top 5 or top 10 money at the position. in this case Williams made $14,200,000 in 2019 so in either case he would make $17M on either tag. Unless someone knows a different salary that he received thats the number. You dont lose money by getting tagged.
He received $11.4M in 2019. So the point is no longer moot.
RE: You guys are missing the point  
Milton : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 14819613 giants#1 said:
Quote:
For arguments sake, let's stick with $14.2M as LW's 2019 contract.
But that's what the whole argument is about!!! That's like a husband telling his wife, "let's say for argument's sake that I didn't cheat on you; how dare you accuse me of being unfaithful!"
I don't agrue with NFL players right to get every penny  
Steve in ATL : 1:49 pm : link
The team can tear up the contract and kick them to the curb. Their career can end at any time. They face poor health from playing after they retire. The deserve the money more than any other sport IMO.
RE: RE: This is a moot point  
christian : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 14819881 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14819591 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


whether we tag his as a DT or DE or under the franchise or transition tag the price will be the same.

The tags were put in place to protect both parties. the team gets to keep the player and the player is guaranteed a 20% raise or top 5 or top 10 money at the position. in this case Williams made $14,200,000 in 2019 so in either case he would make $17M on either tag. Unless someone knows a different salary that he received thats the number. You dont lose money by getting tagged.

He received $11.4M in 2019. So the point is no longer moot.


Just out of curiosity, where do you believe OTC gets their salary data from?
RE: RE: RE: This is a moot point  
Milton : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 14819907 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14819881 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 14819591 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


whether we tag his as a DT or DE or under the franchise or transition tag the price will be the same.

The tags were put in place to protect both parties. the team gets to keep the player and the player is guaranteed a 20% raise or top 5 or top 10 money at the position. in this case Williams made $14,200,000 in 2019 so in either case he would make $17M on either tag. Unless someone knows a different salary that he received thats the number. You dont lose money by getting tagged.

He received $11.4M in 2019. So the point is no longer moot.



Just out of curiosity, where do you believe OTC gets their salary data from?
There's an NFL Database (or something like that) where all players salaries are uploaded. The database is not updated 24/7/365, so there are times when a players has signed, but the salary, etc, is not yet available to the public (unless it's been made public by the player or his agent). I think OTC is more patient than spotrac when it comes to waiting for the official numbers.
According to this  
ron mexico : 2:07 pm : link
He earned 14.2 last year
...  
christian : 2:32 pm : link
I remember there being an NFLPA data base available a few years ago that listed player salaries, but I don't believe it ever listed full contracts (bonus, guarantees, etc.).

I suspect both OTC and ST rely on public sources and private relationships they've built. But I am not aware of a source of truth the NFL or NFLPA provides.

If OTC has it right in their salary tally, it means 1) they have it wrong in their own notes 2) the majority of publications reported it wrong 3) the Jets were able to successfully option him as a DT without their being any public contention from Williams or his agent 4) the Giants are in a better position.

I hope for the sake of the team this is true. But I'll hold out claiming opinion as fact with the only evidence being a contradictory record on one site.
RE: RE: This is a moot point  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 14819881 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14819591 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


whether we tag his as a DT or DE or under the franchise or transition tag the price will be the same.

The tags were put in place to protect both parties. the team gets to keep the player and the player is guaranteed a 20% raise or top 5 or top 10 money at the position. in this case Williams made $14,200,000 in 2019 so in either case he would make $17M on either tag. Unless someone knows a different salary that he received thats the number. You dont lose money by getting tagged.

He received $11.4M in 2019. So the point is no longer moot.

Except that he received $14.2M.
RE: RE: You guys are missing the point  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 14819886 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14819613 giants#1 said:


Quote:


For arguments sake, let's stick with $14.2M as LW's 2019 contract.

But that's what the whole argument is about!!! That's like a husband telling his wife, "let's say for argument's sake that I didn't cheat on you; how dare you accuse me of being unfaithful!"

It's not an argument. It's a whole bunch of people who understand the factual nature of the information, and one person glomming onto a typographical error that doesn't even support his own claim, it just happens to also not line up to the same factual information that everyone else accepts.
Another source for $14.2M  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:02 pm : link
How's Pro Football Reference? Are they reputable enough for you?

https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/salary.htm

Literally every source except for a secondary page on OTC lists LW's 2019 salary as $14.2M. And the secondary page on OTC adds up to $13.7M, not $11.4M. You have to make your own assumptions and arrive at your wishful conclusion by way of subtraction, and somehow you think this particular conclusion is more valid than the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

At this point, I can only surmise that you're being intentionally obtuse for attention.
RE: RE: RE: You guys are missing the point  
Milton : 3:09 pm : link
In comment 14819997 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
It's not an argument. It's a whole bunch of people who understand the factual nature of the information, and one person glomming onto a typographical error that doesn't even support his own claim, it just happens to also not line up to the same factual information that everyone else accepts.
Not everyone accepts it, ergo the article by Ralph linked in the original OP. And Duggan in the Atlantic, which Robbie linked (not to mention that Robbie's recollection of the reported $ amount of Williams's salary that the Jets were assuming in the trade matches with an annual salary of $11.4M, not $14.2M. And that was no "typo" in the OTC website. It's verified by adding and subtracting several numbers posted to the website. And finally, riddle me this, Gatorade: why would the Jets base the 5th option on him as a DE when he played more snaps at DT than he did at DE? I'm 90% sure I will win this argument (not 100% granted) but fear not, I have a general BBI policy to never say "I told you so" (we all know who was right and who was wrong, no need to rub it in someone's face no matter how heated the debate gets!).
RE: Another source for $14.2M  
Milton : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 14820012 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
How's Pro Football Reference? Are they reputable enough for you?
It depends on where they get their numbers from. If they get it from spotrac, it's really just the same source. Does Ralph count as an independent source from OTC? No, he doesn't, because he got his numbers from OTC.

Quote:
Literally every source except for a secondary page on OTC lists LW's 2019 salary as $14.2M. And the secondary page on OTC adds up to $13.7M, not $11.4M.
That's false, it comes to exactly $11.407M (they do it down to the dollar, no rounding off!).

Quote:
At this point, I can only surmise that you're being intentionally obtuse for attention.
No just bored and can't avoid the distraction. And stubborn!
Gatorade Dunk  
Milton : 3:21 pm : link
We're friends, so I don't want to take your money via bet, but you're wrong about this. The "contract notes" on OTC does give me pause (along with the fact that he is listed by them as a 3-4 DE), but I'm still pretty damn confident that I will proven correct. Like I said, 90% sure.
I belive Ralph V has changed the numbers in the OP linked article  
shyster : 3:27 pm : link
from the way he had them when this discussion started.
RE: I belive Ralph V has changed the numbers in the OP linked article  
Milton : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 14820050 shyster said:
Quote:
from the way he had them when this discussion started.
Good catch! Okay, so now I'm only 80% sure I'm right. Somebody probably pointed Ralph to the spotrac site and he panicked!
Okay, so I did some googling...  
Milton : 4:00 pm : link
First I googled "Jets pick up option Williams" and it took me to the day they picked up his option. At the time, it was reported that it could either be $14.2M or $11.4M, but was likely to be $14.2M. Looked at several sites reporting it and they all said the same thing, that he was likely to be considered a DE and not a DT. Bad for me, good for Gatorade.

Then I googled "Jets Giants trade Williams" and multiple sites reported on October 28th...
Quote:
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets have agreed to trade Williams to the Giants for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick. The fifth-round pick will become a fourth-rounder if the Giants extend Williams’s contract and the Jets are paying $4 million of the $6 million left on his deal.
At that time, 8 weeks of the 17-week season had already been played. So nine more paychecks were due Williams. $11.4 x 9/17 = $6.03M. If, on the other hand, his salary had been $14.2M (using the same math), $7.5M would've remained due. Good for me, bad for Gatorade.

It's seems to me there was an assumption going back to April of last year that he would be designated a DE and receive $14.2M. But it wasn't official, just speculated. The news following the trade on October 28th, wasn't speculation, it was factual reporting. It didn't come from either spotrac or OTC, it came from the Jets and Giants beat reporters with access to team management.

Props to Robbieballs for pointing me in this direction.
FUCK ME...  
WeekendLife56 : 6:56 pm : link
for the first time In the history of me lurking on the site (110% fact) I read an ENTIRE post.....

and I still have not a clue if I think LW is a DE or DT
believe it or not  
WeekendLife56 : 6:57 pm : link
I may acctually be more confused than when I began this trip down into thread hell
AND  
WeekendLife56 : 7:00 pm : link
...I acctually clicked on my own name to see what you would see when you checked
RE: FUCK ME...  
bw in dc : 7:11 pm : link
In comment 14820285 WeekendLife56 said:
Quote:
for the first time In the history of me lurking on the site (110% fact) I read an ENTIRE post.....

and I still have not a clue if I think LW is a DE or DT


That made me laugh.
