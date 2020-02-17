'Darnold vs Jones'  

I know this has probably been discussed dozens of times already, but I'd like to get a head count on how many would prefer Darnold over Jones or vice versa. Forget about draft slot or who they could've had instead in that particular draft and forget salary and contract considerations, it's just a straight up question: who would you rather have starting for the Giants?
For me, it's Daniel Jones. I wasn't a fan of Darnold in the draft and nothing he has done since then has changed that opinion. On the other hand, I wasn't a fan of Jones in the draft, either, but his play since then has encouraged me. The jury is still very much out on Jones (same can be said about Darnold), but I'm optimistic.
I will confess, I kind of liked Rosen if they were going QB.
But always thought if not going QB, then get out of that #2 spot.
Quote:
.................. Darnold..Jones**
COMP%.... 57.7..........61.9
YDS........... 2865........3027
TDS........... 17.............24
INTS.......... 15.............17
Rating........ 77.6..........87.7
Games........ 13.............12
Height......... 6'3"..........6'5"
Hands.......... 9.3/8........9.3/4
Combine
40................ 4.85.........4.81
VerticalJp.... 26.5.........33.5
BroadJp....... 105..........120
3 Cone......... 6.96.........7.0
* Excluding Fumbles
Jones had 12 INTs in 12 games as a rookie. That excludes fumbles, but he did not throw 17 INTs.
Good Catch -- I didn't transpose that correctly in my formatting - you're correct -- 12 interceptions
COMP%.... 57.7..........61.9
YDS........... 2865........3027
TDS........... 17.............24
INTS.......... 15.............12
Rating........ 77.6..........87.7
Games........ 13.............12
Height......... 6'3"..........6'5"
Hands.......... 9.3/8........9.3/4
Combine
40................ 4.85.........4.81
VerticalJp.... 26.5.........33.5
BroadJp....... 105..........120
3 Cone......... 6.96.........7.0
* Excluding Fumbles
Pretty much in every category Jones has the edge - except by .04 seconds in the three cone -
I believe he'll be alright
One of the biggest factors will be what franchise provides the better talent around them and builds the best overall team. Coaching will play a big factor as well.
Ultimately it will be who can lead a team to a championship. To do so they will have to be big in the biggest games.
Lot of unknowns at this early stage.
Kind of disingenuous when you're leaving out DJ's biggest flaw from the stats. It's not like SD has the best ball control either, might as well add it
I asked the other day if you were still allowed to opine about QB''s and you said "Yes".
Well, this is what we get when you do.,
I asked the other day if you were still allowed to opine about QB''s and you said "Yes".
Well, this is what we get when you do.,
Must be tough having to listen to a differing opinion than your own.
Consistency is predictable? Shocking!
Saying Jones is better would just highlight two years of futile whines and moronic rants.
I wouldn't be shocked if you actually want Darnold to do better.
Saying Jones is better would just highlight two years of futile whines and moronic rants.
I wouldn't be shocked if you actually want Darnold to do better.
Nah, that's just you equating a dissenting opinion to whining.
Objectively, I find it difficult to understand after watching his rookie season and all he accomplished, how one cannot be impressed and optimistic about him going forward.
His critics in my opinion over emphasize his fumbling problems, which got better as the year progress.
...............is the correct answer!
Now that's not to say he won't improve in both areas. The field presence I think is a harder one to gauge b/c there are countless veterans who still struggle with those same issues as did as rookies. On the speed of his progressions, I'm confident that will improve with experience.
None of that is to say I don't think DJ is our franchise QB. The numbers don't tell the whole story (and evaluating a QB on numbers alone is truly foolish) but from watching both he and Darnold play, I truly believe Darnold looks much more like a true franchise QB. I hope I'm wrong but we'll see.
I think we have the better QB but both teams suck right now and both QBs need talent to see what they can really do. Whichever team gets the OL fixed will have the better QB. Im betting on the Giants and Jones.
Now that's not to say he won't improve in both areas. The field presence I think is a harder one to gauge b/c there are countless veterans who still struggle with those same issues as did as rookies. On the speed of his progressions, I'm confident that will improve with experience.
None of that is to say I don't think DJ is our franchise QB. The numbers don't tell the whole story (and evaluating a QB on numbers alone is truly foolish) but from watching both he and Darnold play, I truly believe Darnold looks much more like a true franchise QB. I hope I'm wrong but we'll see.
I d be good with Darnold as Giants quarterback, Think he s going to be very good. As to Jones, I take comfort in the knowledge he had the same issues you attribute to Jones and found the answers
If you compare Darnold's Rookie season to DJ's it's not even close
As were his abilities to see ghosts...
If you compare Darnold's Rookie season to DJ's it's not even close
They're also the same age.
This is a bigger year for Darnold than Jones. Darnold needs to take the next step or the Jets are in trouble.
As were his abilities to see ghosts...
As well as ability to play spin the bottle with teenage girls.
Likely the fumbles are a Stevie Brown 8 int season type aberration, and getting rid of Shumur and the Luck crippler for Garrett should help.
Quote:
I agree with you and had the same thoughts. I also think Jones has a chance to be a very good starting QB. But there are a couple of things that give me pause. First, he doesn't have great field presence. What I mean by that is that he doesn't have a good feel for what's going on around him. To me, that's what leads to a lot of the fumbles (it's not how he's holding the ball) and some of the terrible throws he made later in the season. Second, he doesn't go through his reads quickly enough. He's often a beat late reading the defense which delays his progression to his 2nd and 3rd options.
Now that's not to say he won't improve in both areas. The field presence I think is a harder one to gauge b/c there are countless veterans who still struggle with those same issues as did as rookies. On the speed of his progressions, I'm confident that will improve with experience.
None of that is to say I don't think DJ is our franchise QB. The numbers don't tell the whole story (and evaluating a QB on numbers alone is truly foolish) but from watching both he and Darnold play, I truly believe Darnold looks much more like a true franchise QB. I hope I'm wrong but we'll see.
I d be good with Darnold as Giants quarterback, Think he s going to be very good. As to Jones, I take comfort in the knowledge he had the same issues you attribute to Jones and found the answers
Simms has same issues as Jones, Sorry , kind of left out important info😄
Quote:
Kind of disingenuous when you're leaving out DJ's biggest flaw from the stats. It's not like SD has the best ball control either, might as well add it
Darnold had an impressive lack of fumbles his rookie season. Only 5 total and only one that did not come from a bad snap or a botched hand-off.
Now that's not to say he won't improve in both areas. The field presence I think is a harder one to gauge b/c there are countless veterans who still struggle with those same issues as did as rookies. On the speed of his progressions, I'm confident that will improve with experience.
None of that is to say I don't think DJ is our franchise QB. The numbers don't tell the whole story (and evaluating a QB on numbers alone is truly foolish) but from watching both he and Darnold play, I truly believe Darnold looks much more like a true franchise QB. I hope I'm wrong but we'll see.
Context matters. The Jets beat the Bills who were resting their starters in week 17, lost once to Miami and beat them by 1 point, beat Pittsburgh by scoring a whopping 16 points, etc.
Also the negatives you're describing for Jones are mostly true for Darnold as well. He's not good at going through his reads (he threw ints on a higher percentage of his throws in years 1 and 2 as Jones did in year 1).
Darnold had an impressive lack of fumbles his rookie season. Only 5 total and only one that did not come from a bad snap or a botched hand-off.
Except he had 11 fumbles this year in 13 games and 11 times at USC his last year so the 5 in 2018 may have been the aberration.
But I couldn't believe the "seeing ghosts" situation with Darnold this year. To me, that was a QB entering Dave Brown territory. Huge Red Flag.
Now, to Darnold's credit he seems to have bounced back. So maybe that's a good sign going forward for him and the Jets...
I was never a big fan of Jones at Duke. But he certainly showed some good flashes this year, especially on the move. I think Shurmur deserves a lot of credit.
So I could live with either at the end of the day. But would probably eventually lean slightly to Darnold with the better arm skills...
Quote:
In comment 14820465 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Kind of disingenuous when you're leaving out DJ's biggest flaw from the stats. It's not like SD has the best ball control either, might as well add it
Darnold had an impressive lack of fumbles his rookie season. Only 5 total and only one that did not come from a bad snap or a botched hand-off.
But he has almost the same number of INTs to his TDs so that has to be taken into account
Present and accounted for!
But I did want Barkley too.
The giants scored 341 pts this season. The jets scored a whopping 276 pts. The giants gave up 451 pts. The jets gave up 359 pts.
The jets talent was nowhere near as bad as the giants. Jones barely even had Barkley for half the season if that. He never had his WRs all healthy at the same time. He had the shittiest defense going blowing field position and leads week after week. Sell crazy somewhere else. I especially love your take that field or game awareness is what separates darnold from jones. That’s a doozy too. You’re doubling down on a 16.
The turnovers don’t really scare me as much as I just don’t know if jones has the times needed to win games on a consistent basis. 4th quarter down 7 can he lead two drives needed to win it? Can he help the team score 26 pts one week when the other team has 23 and 20 the next week when that’s enough to win. Manage the game and win it. Eli was good at this from 05-2011. Need that again.