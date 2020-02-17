for display only
Darnold vs Jones

Milton : 2/26/2020 6:44 pm
I know this has probably been discussed dozens of times already, but I'd like to get a head count on how many would prefer Darnold over Jones or vice versa. Forget about draft slot or who they could've had instead in that particular draft and forget salary and contract considerations, it's just a straight up question: who would you rather have starting for the Giants?

For me, it's Daniel Jones. I wasn't a fan of Darnold in the draft and nothing he has done since then has changed that opinion. On the other hand, I wasn't a fan of Jones in the draft, either, but his play since then has encouraged me. The jury is still very much out on Jones (same can be said about Darnold), but I'm optimistic.
RE: .  
LBH15 : 2/26/2020 11:01 pm : link
In comment 14820362 Amazinz said:
Quote:
I'd rather a head count of all the dipshits who wanted Josh Rosen!


I will confess, I kind of liked Rosen if they were going QB.

But always thought if not going QB, then get out of that #2 spot.
RE: RE: Comparison of First Year Stats*  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/26/2020 11:04 pm : link
In comment 14820444 Giants38 said:
Quote:
In comment 14820424 gidiefor said:


Quote:


.................. Darnold..Jones**
COMP%.... 57.7..........61.9
YDS........... 2865........3027
TDS........... 17.............24
INTS.......... 15.............17
Rating........ 77.6..........87.7
Games........ 13.............12
Height......... 6'3"..........6'5"
Hands.......... 9.3/8........9.3/4
Combine
40................ 4.85.........4.81
VerticalJp.... 26.5.........33.5
BroadJp....... 105..........120
3 Cone......... 6.96.........7.0


* Excluding Fumbles




Jones had 12 INTs in 12 games as a rookie. That excludes fumbles, but he did not throw 17 INTs.


Good Catch -- I didn't transpose that correctly in my formatting - you're correct -- 12 interceptions
Corrected First Year Stat Comparison  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/26/2020 11:08 pm : link
.................. Darnold..Jones
COMP%.... 57.7..........61.9
YDS........... 2865........3027
TDS........... 17.............24
INTS.......... 15.............12
Rating........ 77.6..........87.7
Games........ 13.............12
Height......... 6'3"..........6'5"
Hands.......... 9.3/8........9.3/4
Combine
40................ 4.85.........4.81
VerticalJp.... 26.5.........33.5
BroadJp....... 105..........120
3 Cone......... 6.96.........7.0


* Excluding Fumbles

Pretty much in every category Jones has the edge - except by .04 seconds in the three cone -
Burrow  
TroutMan : 2/26/2020 11:41 pm : link
He's a stud with 9" hands.
Jones...  
Fred-in-Florida : 2/27/2020 4:57 am : link
But looking at your comparisons, although, Jones was better in all of them, there really wasn't a big difference. A lot closer than I would have thought.
Here’s a slightly better question:  
Gruber : 2/27/2020 5:32 am : link
Haskins or Darnold.
Mr. Jones!  
GiantsUA : 2/27/2020 7:28 am : link


I believe he'll be alright

Bouncing off the walls, Mr. Jones is back

Mr Jones is back in town, it's his lucky day

Hold up your hands and shout
Talking Heads - ( New Window )
They both have talent  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/27/2020 7:39 am : link
Darnold seems to struggle with making reads and Jones more with taking to much time making reads.

One of the biggest factors will be what franchise provides the better talent around them and builds the best overall team. Coaching will play a big factor as well.

Ultimately it will be who can lead a team to a championship. To do so they will have to be big in the biggest games.

Lot of unknowns at this early stage.
Jones  
Blue21 : 2/27/2020 7:58 am : link
Still early but really like what Jones has shown.
Kind of disingenuous when you're leaving out DJ's biggest flaw from the stats. It's not like SD has the best ball control either, might as well add it
even here the shit stirring never tops.  
Victor in CT : 2/27/2020 8:17 am : link
like others have psoted, I ws not a Darnold fan and he's done nothing to change my mind. He's one of the few QB prospects I saw play alot because USC was on TV quite a bit his senior year. Not impressed, has that Pat Shurmur clueless look on his face too.
Darnold  
Josh in the City : 2/27/2020 8:44 am : link
and I don't think it's close. I hope like hell Daniel Jones proves me wrong but if I'm honest with myself I truly believe Darnold will be the far superior QB.
Like Jones better because he is a Giant  
Steve in ATL : 2/27/2020 9:04 am : link
fully admit my bias. You can't ignore those fumbles though. How many fumbles did Darnold have?

Have to love..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2020 9:07 am : link
Josh sticking to his guns like a fucking moron.

I asked the other day if you were still allowed to opine about QB''s and you said "Yes".

Well, this is what we get when you do.,
RE: Have to love..  
Josh in the City : 2/27/2020 9:08 am : link
In comment 14820617 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Josh sticking to his guns like a fucking moron.

I asked the other day if you were still allowed to opine about QB''s and you said "Yes".

Well, this is what we get when you do.,

Must be tough having to listen to a differing opinion than your own.
Not..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2020 9:09 am : link
tough. Very predictable.
RE: Not..  
Josh in the City : 2/27/2020 9:16 am : link
In comment 14820622 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
tough. Very predictable.

Consistency is predictable? Shocking!
Not shocking..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2020 9:19 am : link
at all. I'd expect nothing else from a guy who is still crying two years later about the "mistake" of not picking Darnold.

Saying Jones is better would just highlight two years of futile whines and moronic rants.

I wouldn't be shocked if you actually want Darnold to do better.
I honestly  
crick n NC : 2/27/2020 9:20 am : link
Haven't watched much of Darnold at all, so I don't have an opinion. I have watched a lot of Jones and love what I've seen so far.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 2/27/2020 9:40 am : link
Jones, but I actually think Darnold has looked pretty good at times as well. Both teams not to get better talent around them. Jones and Darnold might be in the two worst situations in the league.
*need to get better talent  
BrettNYG10 : 2/27/2020 9:41 am : link
.
RE: Not shocking..  
Josh in the City : 2/27/2020 10:01 am : link
In comment 14820641 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
at all. I'd expect nothing else from a guy who is still crying two years later about the "mistake" of not picking Darnold.

Saying Jones is better would just highlight two years of futile whines and moronic rants.

I wouldn't be shocked if you actually want Darnold to do better.

Nah, that's just you equating a dissenting opinion to whining.
I wanted Darnold was disappointed when it didn’t happen  
joeinpa : 2/27/2020 10:32 am : link
I was very convicted it was time for Giants to move on, I was ready for the excitement a new young quarterback brings. When that didn’t happen I was all in on Jones, the next draft, especially after watching his pro day, was surprised and thrilled they took him at 6.

Objectively, I find it difficult to understand after watching his rookie season and all he accomplished, how one cannot be impressed and optimistic about him going forward.

His critics in my opinion over emphasize his fumbling problems, which got better as the year progress.
RE: I honestly  
Gruber : 2/27/2020 10:51 am : link
In comment 14820643 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Haven't watched much of Darnold at all, so I don't have an opinion. I have watched a lot of Jones and love what I've seen so far.



...............is the correct answer!
joeinpa  
Josh in the City : 2/27/2020 10:56 am : link
I agree with you and had the same thoughts. I also think Jones has a chance to be a very good starting QB. But there are a couple of things that give me pause. First, he doesn't have great field presence. What I mean by that is that he doesn't have a good feel for what's going on around him. To me, that's what leads to a lot of the fumbles (it's not how he's holding the ball) and some of the terrible throws he made later in the season. Second, he doesn't go through his reads quickly enough. He's often a beat late reading the defense which delays his progression to his 2nd and 3rd options.

Now that's not to say he won't improve in both areas. The field presence I think is a harder one to gauge b/c there are countless veterans who still struggle with those same issues as did as rookies. On the speed of his progressions, I'm confident that will improve with experience.

None of that is to say I don't think DJ is our franchise QB. The numbers don't tell the whole story (and evaluating a QB on numbers alone is truly foolish) but from watching both he and Darnold play, I truly believe Darnold looks much more like a true franchise QB. I hope I'm wrong but we'll see.
I wanted Darnold  
Rudy5757 : 2/27/2020 10:59 am : link
or a trade out. I wanted a trade out more. I was surprised we took Jones when we did. I am happy with Jones after 1 season but I dont think you can really say one or the other is better at this point. Darnold had Mono so who knows how that affected his play, that could really screw with your body.

I think we have the better QB but both teams suck right now and both QBs need talent to see what they can really do. Whichever team gets the OL fixed will have the better QB. Im betting on the Giants and Jones.
Did any of you actually  
Josh in the City : 2/27/2020 11:03 am : link
watch the Jets this year? Their talent was as bad as ours and they finished 7-9. Darnold had mono this year and still finished the season 7-6 as a starter on that horrendous team. The strides he made were fantastic and I only hope DJ does the same.
I'm old enough to remember...  
Klaatu : 2/27/2020 11:17 am : link
When Eli Manning "wasn't even the best #10 to play in Giants Stadium." So comparisons at this stage of Darnold's and Jones' careers mean very little to me. I think both will do very well, though, especially if both of their teams provide them with better supporting casts.
Look - I think Darnold has pretty good skills  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/27/2020 11:23 am : link
I just don't think he's as tough or durable in the pinch as Jones is -- and I think Jones has more edges with his shear physicality and athleticism
RE: joeinpa  
joeinpa : 2/27/2020 12:07 pm : link
In comment 14820763 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
I agree with you and had the same thoughts. I also think Jones has a chance to be a very good starting QB. But there are a couple of things that give me pause. First, he doesn't have great field presence. What I mean by that is that he doesn't have a good feel for what's going on around him. To me, that's what leads to a lot of the fumbles (it's not how he's holding the ball) and some of the terrible throws he made later in the season. Second, he doesn't go through his reads quickly enough. He's often a beat late reading the defense which delays his progression to his 2nd and 3rd options.

Now that's not to say he won't improve in both areas. The field presence I think is a harder one to gauge b/c there are countless veterans who still struggle with those same issues as did as rookies. On the speed of his progressions, I'm confident that will improve with experience.

None of that is to say I don't think DJ is our franchise QB. The numbers don't tell the whole story (and evaluating a QB on numbers alone is truly foolish) but from watching both he and Darnold play, I truly believe Darnold looks much more like a true franchise QB. I hope I'm wrong but we'll see.


I d be good with Darnold as Giants quarterback, Think he s going to be very good. As to Jones, I take comfort in the knowledge he had the same issues you attribute to Jones and found the answers
You know what's really funny about this comparison?  
montanagiant : 2/27/2020 12:08 pm : link
One is a rookie, the other a 2nd-year starter and the rookie has better stats.

If you compare Darnold's Rookie season to DJ's it's not even close
But...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2020 12:10 pm : link
but, but - the strides Darnold made were fantastic!!

As were his abilities to see ghosts...
RE: You know what's really funny about this comparison?  
BrettNYG10 : 2/27/2020 12:13 pm : link
In comment 14820867 montanagiant said:
Quote:
One is a rookie, the other a 2nd-year starter and the rookie has better stats.

If you compare Darnold's Rookie season to DJ's it's not even close


They're also the same age.

This is a bigger year for Darnold than Jones. Darnold needs to take the next step or the Jets are in trouble.
'Darnold vs Jones'  
Torrag : 2/27/2020 12:15 pm : link
I think both can become above average winning NFL QB's. Neither one is yet.
RE: But...  
figgy2989 : 2/27/2020 12:18 pm : link
In comment 14820870 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
but, but - the strides Darnold made were fantastic!!

As were his abilities to see ghosts...


As well as ability to play spin the bottle with teenage girls.
Jones  
Rolyrock : 2/27/2020 12:42 pm : link
But it matters what you do in big games. Neither had them yet, we'll see. ( Manning passed that test!).
Jones  
Thegratefulhead : 2/27/2020 12:56 pm : link
Eye test. Jones makes some absolutely amazing throws, perfect passes that are indefensible. I see an extremely high ceiling, higher than Darnold's. It is going to be about pocket awareness for Jones to reach his potential. If he can cut the fumbles and I believe he can, I think Jones can be GREAT.
Jones  
Matt G : 2/27/2020 1:25 pm : link
Never was a fan of Darold... Just never saw his style translating at the NFL level
Darnold  
BlueVinnie : 2/27/2020 1:25 pm : link
because I believe he's more talented than Jones.
Jones stastically best rookie season since Marino  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 2/27/2020 1:26 pm : link
Already carried the team on his back for a win and thrown for 5 TDs as rookie. Darnold is the Antieli and shrinks in big moments.

Likely the fumbles are a Stevie Brown 8 int season type aberration, and getting rid of Shumur and the Luck crippler for Garrett should help.
RE: RE: joeinpa  
joeinpa : 2/27/2020 1:58 pm : link
In comment 14820864 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 14820763 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


I agree with you and had the same thoughts. I also think Jones has a chance to be a very good starting QB. But there are a couple of things that give me pause. First, he doesn't have great field presence. What I mean by that is that he doesn't have a good feel for what's going on around him. To me, that's what leads to a lot of the fumbles (it's not how he's holding the ball) and some of the terrible throws he made later in the season. Second, he doesn't go through his reads quickly enough. He's often a beat late reading the defense which delays his progression to his 2nd and 3rd options.

Now that's not to say he won't improve in both areas. The field presence I think is a harder one to gauge b/c there are countless veterans who still struggle with those same issues as did as rookies. On the speed of his progressions, I'm confident that will improve with experience.

None of that is to say I don't think DJ is our franchise QB. The numbers don't tell the whole story (and evaluating a QB on numbers alone is truly foolish) but from watching both he and Darnold play, I truly believe Darnold looks much more like a true franchise QB. I hope I'm wrong but we'll see.



I d be good with Darnold as Giants quarterback, Think he s going to be very good. As to Jones, I take comfort in the knowledge he had the same issues you attribute to Jones and found the answers


Simms has same issues as Jones, Sorry , kind of left out important info😄
Darnold had an impressive lack of fumbles his rookie season. Only 5 total and only one that did not come from a bad snap or a botched hand-off.
RE: joeinpa  
Strahan91 : 2/27/2020 6:09 pm : link
In comment 14820763 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
I agree with you and had the same thoughts. I also think Jones has a chance to be a very good starting QB. But there are a couple of things that give me pause. First, he doesn't have great field presence. What I mean by that is that he doesn't have a good feel for what's going on around him. To me, that's what leads to a lot of the fumbles (it's not how he's holding the ball) and some of the terrible throws he made later in the season. Second, he doesn't go through his reads quickly enough. He's often a beat late reading the defense which delays his progression to his 2nd and 3rd options.

Now that's not to say he won't improve in both areas. The field presence I think is a harder one to gauge b/c there are countless veterans who still struggle with those same issues as did as rookies. On the speed of his progressions, I'm confident that will improve with experience.

None of that is to say I don't think DJ is our franchise QB. The numbers don't tell the whole story (and evaluating a QB on numbers alone is truly foolish) but from watching both he and Darnold play, I truly believe Darnold looks much more like a true franchise QB. I hope I'm wrong but we'll see.

Context matters. The Jets beat the Bills who were resting their starters in week 17, lost once to Miami and beat them by 1 point, beat Pittsburgh by scoring a whopping 16 points, etc.

Also the negatives you're describing for Jones are mostly true for Darnold as well. He's not good at going through his reads (he threw ints on a higher percentage of his throws in years 1 and 2 as Jones did in year 1).
RE: RE: RE: Corrected First Year Stat Comparison  
Strahan91 : 2/27/2020 6:11 pm : link
In comment 14821288 Greenhouse said:
Quote:

Darnold had an impressive lack of fumbles his rookie season. Only 5 total and only one that did not come from a bad snap or a botched hand-off.

Except he had 11 fumbles this year in 13 games and 11 times at USC his last year so the 5 in 2018 may have been the aberration.
This is a tough one...  
bw in dc : 2/27/2020 6:12 pm : link
I'm big into arm skills and think Darnold has a solid edge there. So that's a key box to check for me.

But I couldn't believe the "seeing ghosts" situation with Darnold this year. To me, that was a QB entering Dave Brown territory. Huge Red Flag.

Now, to Darnold's credit he seems to have bounced back. So maybe that's a good sign going forward for him and the Jets...

I was never a big fan of Jones at Duke. But he certainly showed some good flashes this year, especially on the move. I think Shurmur deserves a lot of credit.

So I could live with either at the end of the day. But would probably eventually lean slightly to Darnold with the better arm skills...


RE: .  
djm : 2/27/2020 9:29 pm : link
In comment 14820362 Amazinz said:
Quote:
I'd rather a head count of all the dipshits who wanted Josh Rosen!


Present and accounted for!

But I did want Barkley too.
RE: Did any of you actually  
djm : 2/27/2020 9:40 pm : link
In comment 14820771 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
watch the Jets this year? Their talent was as bad as ours and they finished 7-9. Darnold had mono this year and still finished the season 7-6 as a starter on that horrendous team. The strides he made were fantastic and I only hope DJ does the same.


The giants scored 341 pts this season. The jets scored a whopping 276 pts. The giants gave up 451 pts. The jets gave up 359 pts.

The jets talent was nowhere near as bad as the giants. Jones barely even had Barkley for half the season if that. He never had his WRs all healthy at the same time. He had the shittiest defense going blowing field position and leads week after week. Sell crazy somewhere else. I especially love your take that field or game awareness is what separates darnold from jones. That’s a doozy too. You’re doubling down on a 16.
With that said  
djm : 2/27/2020 9:49 pm : link
This will likely come down to nature vs nurture. Jones throws a beautiful ball and has good athletic ability. Works hard acts right. But he’s far from perfect and isn’t a finished product. Darnold is a different kind of player but he’s got a lot of talent too. I won’t write him off by any means. Jets could fuck him up though. Honestly, I know the giants have been awful but i still trust them more than I trust the jets, especially with this new staff they have with Garrett and everyone else.

The turnovers don’t really scare me as much as I just don’t know if jones has the times needed to win games on a consistent basis. 4th quarter down 7 can he lead two drives needed to win it? Can he help the team score 26 pts one week when the other team has 23 and 20 the next week when that’s enough to win. Manage the game and win it. Eli was good at this from 05-2011. Need that again.
Has the times needed  
djm : 2/27/2020 9:50 pm : link
Should be has the goods needed
