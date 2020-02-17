Darnold vs Jones Milton : 2/26/2020 6:44 pm

I know this has probably been discussed dozens of times already, but I'd like to get a head count on how many would prefer Darnold over Jones or vice versa. Forget about draft slot or who they could've had instead in that particular draft and forget salary and contract considerations, it's just a straight up question: who would you rather have starting for the Giants?



For me, it's Daniel Jones. I wasn't a fan of Darnold in the draft and nothing he has done since then has changed that opinion. On the other hand, I wasn't a fan of Jones in the draft, either, but his play since then has encouraged me. The jury is still very much out on Jones (same can be said about Darnold), but I'm optimistic.