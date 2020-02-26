NYP: Giants tried to set up second meeting with McCarthy

They cancelled them and told Rhule to get lost, basically, after he pulled his stunt.
His stunt? You know, that bit where you say 'hey, I'm happy to come in and interview but just to let you know I have a pretty good offer on the table"? It's not as if he was fabricating a story, he ended up getting a pretty sweet deal in Carolina.
McCarthy's seemed a product of his QB, rather than someone who was a real difference maker. I was all-in on Rhule, but am much much happier to have Judge than McCarthy given the staff he's put together and everything we've heard him say.
RE: RE: They also had other interviews that they had lined up, too.
They cancelled them and told Rhule to get lost, basically, after he pulled his stunt.
His stunt? You know, that bit where you say 'hey, I'm happy to come in and interview but just to let you know I have a pretty good offer on the table"? It's not as if he was fabricating a story, he ended up getting a pretty sweet deal in Carolina.
Is that what he said? Because the report was he said he wasn't getting on the plane to come interview unless they were willing to match the offer, sight unseen.
but it is almost irrelevant. Their jobs are not to win press conferences or interviews but win football games. McCarthy has won plenty of football games, so while I understand people may have some reasons for not wanting him, the disdain people show for him is completely absurd as compared to the love of Judge who has won not a game in the NFL. How many of you would sign right now for McCarthy’s tenure in GB to be what Judge does here? I know I would.
He received a very generous offer, and he told the Giants that if they would not consider matching it, then an interview was pointless. That was the respectful thing to do. He did not insist they offer him the job without interviewing him. That doesn't make sense for him or the Giants.
Would it have been better if he came up and interviewed, knowing full well he was going to take Carolina's offer if the Giants wouldn't pay him the silly money he got in Carolina?
Carolina paid a premium to keep Rhule from leaving the building. That is not unethical or a "stunt."
There is an extent to which making sure everyone feels good after the dance (even when folks went home with the partners they did) is just good business positioning for the owners and the coaching candidates
He received a very generous offer, and he told the Giants that if they would not consider matching it, then an interview was pointless. That was the respectful thing to do. He did not insist they offer him the job without interviewing him. That doesn't make sense for him or the Giants.
Would it have been better if he came up and interviewed, knowing full well he was going to take Carolina's offer if the Giants wouldn't pay him the silly money he got in Carolina?
Carolina paid a premium to keep Rhule from leaving the building. That is not unethical or a "stunt."
Precisely - if anything, Rhule did the Giants a favor. He gave them the terms of a deal that was on the table (and he got an unprecedentedly generous deal). He told them that unless they were talking about the same ballpark, then he didn't want to waste their time or his.
Can you imagine if it had worked out differently? If the Giants were hot on Judge, but wanted to speak with Rhule first? In the time they spent interviewing a coach whose demands they didn't want to meet, they could have lost their primary candidate.
1) Were all so confident in the offseason that the Giants made the better hire of a coach with no meaningful head coaching or offensive/defensive coordinating experience (who comes from a coaching tree line with a pretty abysmal record) over a super bowl winning head coach, its okay though because it was qualified with "it's only the offseason", so we can back track when the Giants are 3-10 in December next year?
2) Now some of us are happy that the Giants dodged a bullet with Rhule? Meanwhile we're not 10 weeks removed from threads tracking Matt Rhule's transportation to New Jersey.
3) Most of us had no idea who Joe Judge was 6 months ago, probably even more recently than that for the average fan.
Judge has said some good things, but no one, including Mara and Gettlemen have any idea of what Judge will be because he has no track record whatsoever. Its fun to be excited, but saying the Giants made the best, or even correct coaching hire is a stretch at this point.
I'd say there's even change we are sitting in three years watching Jason Garrett at the podium being introduced as the next NYG HC because he's an adult who has experience and we don't want to have DJ learn another new offense which will hurt his development.
1) Were all so confident in the offseason that the Giants made the better hire of a coach with no meaningful head coaching or offensive/defensive coordinating experience (who comes from a coaching tree line with a pretty abysmal record) over a super bowl winning head coach, its okay though because it was qualified with "it's only the offseason", so we can back track when the Giants are 3-10 in December next year?
2) Now some of us are happy that the Giants dodged a bullet with Rhule? Meanwhile we're not 10 weeks removed from threads tracking Matt Rhule's transportation to New Jersey.
3) Most of us had no idea who Joe Judge was 6 months ago, probably even more recently than that for the average fan.
Judge has said some good things, but no one, including Mara and Gettlemen have any idea of what Judge will be because he has no track record whatsoever. Its fun to be excited, but saying the Giants made the best, or even correct coaching hire is a stretch at this point.
I'd say there's even change we are sitting in three years watching Jason Garrett at the podium being introduced as the next NYG HC because he's an adult who has experience and we don't want to have DJ learn another new offense which will hurt his development.
While you are generally right that we and the Giants haven't a clue as to how Judge will do, I can virtually guarantee that not hiring McCarthy was dodging a bullet. He won one SB with Aaron Rodgers (probably the 2nd best QB in the NFL) despite being in the race all most every year.
I would not be surprised, nor should anyone, if they go 4-12 again this season. This is the total tear down that should have been done 2 years ago. Too many "new" things in MetLife Stadium, coaches and players along with schemes, etc to really expect a rapid improvement in a single season.
Rhule did what Rhule needed to do for him(as did the Panthers).
Judge has said some good things, but no one, including Mara and Gettlemen have any idea of what Judge will be because he has no track record whatsoever. Its fun to be excited, but saying the Giants made the best, or even correct coaching hire is a stretch at this point.
That's so true. I mostly like the Judge hire but to say with such conviction we got the right guy is just preposterous.
I really didn't want Rhule, but at least there was a resume of HC experience. With Judge, he's a complete wildcard with most of the hope hinging on osmosis - being around Saban and Belichick.
McCarthy is the pass-heaviest coach in the league. Basically a rich man's McAdoo. He runs a generic Pass-Pass-Pass pure WCO.
Giants hiring McCarthy would have been similar to hiring McAdoo.
This. And it’s pretty funny on a sad way as Bill Walsh wasnt as myopic. I liked the Barkley pick and get why some people didn’t but if you and hired McCarthy I think he would miss or under utilized.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Agree. I think they tried to get him back while he was in Dallas but JJ had a sleepover and JJ and McCarthy seemed committed to each other at that point.
I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.
I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.
I agree.
Gun to my head, if you ask me if Joe Judge is our head coach beyond 2025, my answer is yes.
I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.
Agree completely.
It totally was. Why is this relevant or even news at this point?
I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.
I look at Judge and McCarthy and I see two hungry coaches, only each one gives that word an entirely different meaning.
His stunt? You know, that bit where you say 'hey, I'm happy to come in and interview but just to let you know I have a pretty good offer on the table"? It's not as if he was fabricating a story, he ended up getting a pretty sweet deal in Carolina.
Quote:
but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.
I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.
I look at Judge and McCarthy and I see two hungry coaches, only each one gives that word an entirely different meaning.
Ba Ha!!!
I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.
I completely agree.
I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.
Same
True, we can't even decide if Eli and his two MVPs is good.
Quote:
They cancelled them and told Rhule to get lost, basically, after he pulled his stunt.
His stunt? You know, that bit where you say 'hey, I'm happy to come in and interview but just to let you know I have a pretty good offer on the table"? It's not as if he was fabricating a story, he ended up getting a pretty sweet deal in Carolina.
Is that what he said? Because the report was he said he wasn't getting on the plane to come interview unless they were willing to match the offer, sight unseen.
Quote:
but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.
I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.
I look at Judge and McCarthy and I see two hungry coaches, only each one gives that word an entirely different meaning.
Quote:
In comment 14820556 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.
I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.
I look at Judge and McCarthy and I see two hungry coaches, only each one gives that word an entirely different meaning.
McCarthy looks like he's farting/sharting out last night's dinner in this pic. Probably a big catered BBQ feast Jerry put in front of him.
It probably ranks right behind "moist"
It probably ranks right behind "moist"
"burst"
But I remember the reports that NYG panicked into Ben McAdoo because they didn't want to lose him to a division rival, and I'm glad this time they weren't too afraid of that kind of outcome.
Quote:
In comment 14820556 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.
I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.
I look at Judge and McCarthy and I see two hungry coaches, only each one gives that word an entirely different meaning.
McAdoo must have borrowed that suit for his intro presser with the Giants :-)
Would it have been better if he came up and interviewed, knowing full well he was going to take Carolina's offer if the Giants wouldn't pay him the silly money he got in Carolina?
Carolina paid a premium to keep Rhule from leaving the building. That is not unethical or a "stunt."
I still have a mental image of Hurney hauling in suitcases while Tepper is backslapping Rhule.
It worked out for Rhule and hopefully Judge works out with the Giants.
Jerry Jones probably did the same thing with McCarthy, but his bellhops were in there early 20s, blonde and most likely naked.
Jerry Jones probably did the same thing with McCarthy, but his bellhops were in there early 20s, blonde and most likely naked.
Nasty visual. Kinda like Felicity Shagwell with Fat Bastard.
Can't blame Rhule for getting Belichick money and grabbing it.
I just have a hunch that Judge will straighten this mess out.
I still have a mental image of Hurney hauling in suitcases while Tepper is backslapping Rhule.
It worked out for Rhule and hopefully Judge works out with the Giants.
I heard they built a swingset in his back yard.
Would it have been better if he came up and interviewed, knowing full well he was going to take Carolina's offer if the Giants wouldn't pay him the silly money he got in Carolina?
Carolina paid a premium to keep Rhule from leaving the building. That is not unethical or a "stunt."
Precisely - if anything, Rhule did the Giants a favor. He gave them the terms of a deal that was on the table (and he got an unprecedentedly generous deal). He told them that unless they were talking about the same ballpark, then he didn't want to waste their time or his.
Can you imagine if it had worked out differently? If the Giants were hot on Judge, but wanted to speak with Rhule first? In the time they spent interviewing a coach whose demands they didn't want to meet, they could have lost their primary candidate.
that is my feeling as well. After two awful head coach hires, our blind squirrel of an owner may have just found a nut.
It will never end.
Eli won two fucking Lombardis and people still tell me he sucked.
1)this was reported months ago
2)half of BBI would have jumped off a ledge if we hired him and rightly so
3)no one cares
Giants hiring McCarthy would have been similar to hiring McAdoo.
Not real big on parallel structure in composition, are you?
2) Now some of us are happy that the Giants dodged a bullet with Rhule? Meanwhile we're not 10 weeks removed from threads tracking Matt Rhule's transportation to New Jersey.
3) Most of us had no idea who Joe Judge was 6 months ago, probably even more recently than that for the average fan.
Judge has said some good things, but no one, including Mara and Gettlemen have any idea of what Judge will be because he has no track record whatsoever. Its fun to be excited, but saying the Giants made the best, or even correct coaching hire is a stretch at this point.
I'd say there's even change we are sitting in three years watching Jason Garrett at the podium being introduced as the next NYG HC because he's an adult who has experience and we don't want to have DJ learn another new offense which will hurt his development.
2) Now some of us are happy that the Giants dodged a bullet with Rhule? Meanwhile we're not 10 weeks removed from threads tracking Matt Rhule's transportation to New Jersey.
3) Most of us had no idea who Joe Judge was 6 months ago, probably even more recently than that for the average fan.
Judge has said some good things, but no one, including Mara and Gettlemen have any idea of what Judge will be because he has no track record whatsoever. Its fun to be excited, but saying the Giants made the best, or even correct coaching hire is a stretch at this point.
I'd say there's even change we are sitting in three years watching Jason Garrett at the podium being introduced as the next NYG HC because he's an adult who has experience and we don't want to have DJ learn another new offense which will hurt his development.
While you are generally right that we and the Giants haven't a clue as to how Judge will do, I can virtually guarantee that not hiring McCarthy was dodging a bullet. He won one SB with Aaron Rodgers (probably the 2nd best QB in the NFL) despite being in the race all most every year.
I would not be surprised, nor should anyone, if they go 4-12 again this season. This is the total tear down that should have been done 2 years ago. Too many "new" things in MetLife Stadium, coaches and players along with schemes, etc to really expect a rapid improvement in a single season.
Rhule did what Rhule needed to do for him(as did the Panthers).
I'm not sure I agree with the Cowboys thinking that McCarthy is the guy to put them over the top.
Judge has said some good things, but no one, including Mara and Gettlemen have any idea of what Judge will be because he has no track record whatsoever. Its fun to be excited, but saying the Giants made the best, or even correct coaching hire is a stretch at this point.
That's so true. I mostly like the Judge hire but to say with such conviction we got the right guy is just preposterous.
I really didn't want Rhule, but at least there was a resume of HC experience. With Judge, he's a complete wildcard with most of the hope hinging on osmosis - being around Saban and Belichick.
Giants hiring McCarthy would have been similar to hiring McAdoo.
This. And it’s pretty funny on a sad way as Bill Walsh wasnt as myopic. I liked the Barkley pick and get why some people didn’t but if you and hired McCarthy I think he would miss or under utilized.