for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NYP: Giants tried to set up second meeting with McCarthy

Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/27/2020 7:56 am
Quote:
The Giants tried to arrange a second meeting with McCarthy after the Cowboys’ interest became public, a source said, but it was too late.

Mike McCarthy liked Cowboys situation more than Daniel Jones - ( New Window )
I am pretty  
Kevin in Annapolis : 2/27/2020 7:57 am : link
Sure this info was out there at the time the Cowboys hired McCarthy.
We probably dodged a bullet there  
The_Boss : 2/27/2020 7:58 am : link
-
We already knew this  
Chris684 : 2/27/2020 7:59 am : link
The Giants had made it known they wanted to interview McCarthy again.

RE: I am pretty  
Blue21 : 2/27/2020 8:01 am : link
In comment 14820538 Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
Sure this info was out there at the time the Cowboys hired McCarthy.


Agree. I think they tried to get him back while he was in Dallas but JJ had a sleepover and JJ and McCarthy seemed committed to each other at that point.
Cowboys obviously better set up to win now.  
Heisenberg : 2/27/2020 8:11 am : link
Makes sense to prefer that job if you can deal with Jerrah
It's only the offseason..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2020 8:12 am : link
but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.

I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.
thisshit isn't going to stop until the Giants win another SB and Jones  
Victor in CT : 2/27/2020 8:12 am : link
is the MVP. And maybe not even then. No matter what this kid does, these assholes in the media are going to continue with the not stop "Jones sucks/Gettleman blew it" shit stirring.
I think Judge was the right move too  
jcn56 : 2/27/2020 8:13 am : link
but I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants made the right move by accident here. Maybe McCarthy saved the Giants from themselves.
RE: It's only the offseason..  
Chris684 : 2/27/2020 8:15 am : link
In comment 14820556 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.

I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.


I agree.

Gun to my head, if you ask me if Joe Judge is our head coach beyond 2025, my answer is yes.
RE: It's only the offseason..  
Victor in CT : 2/27/2020 8:18 am : link
In comment 14820556 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.

I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.


Agree completely.
In the end, this could just be about how  
LBH15 : 2/27/2020 8:20 am : link
Jerry Jones is better in bed than John Mara.
RE: I am pretty  
Britt in VA : 2/27/2020 8:29 am : link
In comment 14820538 Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
Sure this info was out there at the time the Cowboys hired McCarthy.


It totally was. Why is this relevant or even news at this point?
They also had other interviews that they had lined up, too.  
Britt in VA : 2/27/2020 8:29 am : link
They cancelled them and told Rhule to get lost, basically, after he pulled his stunt.
RE: It's only the offseason..  
steve in ky : 2/27/2020 8:34 am : link
In comment 14820556 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.

I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.


I look at Judge and McCarthy and I see two hungry coaches, only each one gives that word an entirely different meaning.
RE: They also had other interviews that they had lined up, too.  
jcn56 : 2/27/2020 8:39 am : link
In comment 14820575 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
They cancelled them and told Rhule to get lost, basically, after he pulled his stunt.


His stunt? You know, that bit where you say 'hey, I'm happy to come in and interview but just to let you know I have a pretty good offer on the table"? It's not as if he was fabricating a story, he ended up getting a pretty sweet deal in Carolina.
RE: RE: It's only the offseason..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2020 8:39 am : link
In comment 14820584 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 14820556 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.

I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.



I look at Judge and McCarthy and I see two hungry coaches, only each one gives that word an entirely different meaning.


Ba Ha!!!
RE: It's only the offseason..  
Danny Kanell : 2/27/2020 8:41 am : link
In comment 14820556 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.

I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.


I completely agree.
I second what Fats and Danny  
Big Blue '56 : 2/27/2020 8:42 am : link
have said re McCarthy
RE: It's only the offseason..  
Rjanyg : 2/27/2020 9:08 am : link
In comment 14820556 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.

I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.


Same
RE: thisshit isn't going to stop until the Giants win another SB and Jones  
Darth Paul : 2/27/2020 9:11 am : link
In comment 14820558 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
is the MVP. And maybe not even then. No matter what this kid does, these assholes in the media are going to continue with the not stop "Jones sucks/Gettleman blew it" shit stirring.


True, we can't even decide if Eli and his two MVPs is good.
Very happy this didn't work out  
Metnut : 2/27/2020 9:11 am : link
McCarthy's seemed a product of his QB, rather than someone who was a real difference maker. I was all-in on Rhule, but am much much happier to have Judge than McCarthy given the staff he's put together and everything we've heard him say.
RE: RE: They also had other interviews that they had lined up, too.  
Britt in VA : 2/27/2020 9:14 am : link
In comment 14820591 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14820575 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


They cancelled them and told Rhule to get lost, basically, after he pulled his stunt.



His stunt? You know, that bit where you say 'hey, I'm happy to come in and interview but just to let you know I have a pretty good offer on the table"? It's not as if he was fabricating a story, he ended up getting a pretty sweet deal in Carolina.


Is that what he said? Because the report was he said he wasn't getting on the plane to come interview unless they were willing to match the offer, sight unseen.
RE: RE: It's only the offseason..  
Britt in VA : 2/27/2020 9:16 am : link
In comment 14820584 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 14820556 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.

I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.



I look at Judge and McCarthy and I see two hungry coaches, only each one gives that word an entirely different meaning.


RE: RE: RE: It's only the offseason..  
Chris684 : 2/27/2020 9:21 am : link
In comment 14820637 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14820584 steve in ky said:


Quote:


In comment 14820556 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.

I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.



I look at Judge and McCarthy and I see two hungry coaches, only each one gives that word an entirely different meaning.





McCarthy looks like he's farting/sharting out last night's dinner in this pic. Probably a big catered BBQ feast Jerry put in front of him.
The..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2020 9:24 am : link
word shart never leaves me with a good image.

It probably ranks right behind "moist"
RE: The..  
Britt in VA : 2/27/2020 9:26 am : link
In comment 14820648 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
word shart never leaves me with a good image.

It probably ranks right behind "moist"


"burst"
Phew!!!  
Saquads26 : 2/27/2020 9:29 am : link
Wanted no part of him
I was open-minded on McCarthy...  
Dan in the Springs : 2/27/2020 9:34 am : link
I believed he probably used his time off to reflect and prepare to be a better coach.

But I remember the reports that NYG panicked into Ben McAdoo because they didn't want to lose him to a division rival, and I'm glad this time they weren't too afraid of that kind of outcome.
I guess he didn't impress them enough after the first interview  
ZogZerg : 2/27/2020 9:40 am : link
Thank you Cowboys for grabbing him.
RE: RE: RE: It's only the offseason..  
Victor in CT : 2/27/2020 9:40 am : link
In comment 14820637 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14820584 steve in ky said:


Quote:


In comment 14820556 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


but everything I've seen from McCarthy and Judge indicates to me, the right move was made.

I truly think the Cowboys have the worst coach in the division.



I look at Judge and McCarthy and I see two hungry coaches, only each one gives that word an entirely different meaning.





McAdoo must have borrowed that suit for his intro presser with the Giants :-)
I like everything I have seen from Joe Judge so far  
Essex : 2/27/2020 9:44 am : link
but it is almost irrelevant. Their jobs are not to win press conferences or interviews but win football games. McCarthy has won plenty of football games, so while I understand people may have some reasons for not wanting him, the disdain people show for him is completely absurd as compared to the love of Judge who has won not a game in the NFL. How many of you would sign right now for McCarthy’s tenure in GB to be what Judge does here? I know I would.
Rhule did not pull a "stunt"  
Mike from Ohio : 2/27/2020 9:50 am : link
He received a very generous offer, and he told the Giants that if they would not consider matching it, then an interview was pointless. That was the respectful thing to do. He did not insist they offer him the job without interviewing him. That doesn't make sense for him or the Giants.

Would it have been better if he came up and interviewed, knowing full well he was going to take Carolina's offer if the Giants wouldn't pay him the silly money he got in Carolina?

Carolina paid a premium to keep Rhule from leaving the building. That is not unethical or a "stunt."
Agree..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2020 9:53 am : link
with Mike. The only "stunt" there was Tepper and Hurney meeting the Rhule family car to help them unpack.

I still have a mental image of Hurney hauling in suitcases while Tepper is backslapping Rhule.

It worked out for Rhule and hopefully Judge works out with the Giants.
I hadn't heard that about Tepper and Hurney with the luggage  
Mike from Ohio : 2/27/2020 10:01 am : link
I wonder if Rhule slipped them a couple of bucks when he got settled in?

Jerry Jones probably did the same thing with McCarthy, but his bellhops were in there early 20s, blonde and most likely naked.
RE: I hadn't heard that about Tepper and Hurney with the luggage  
Victor in CT : 2/27/2020 10:11 am : link
In comment 14820703 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I wonder if Rhule slipped them a couple of bucks when he got settled in?

Jerry Jones probably did the same thing with McCarthy, but his bellhops were in there early 20s, blonde and most likely naked.


Nasty visual. Kinda like Felicity Shagwell with Fat Bastard.
Me thinks the Giants  
section125 : 2/27/2020 10:12 am : link
got the right guy for what they need. Rhule would have been fine, too. McCarthy, mmm, not so much.

Can't blame Rhule for getting Belichick money and grabbing it.

I just have a hunch that Judge will straighten this mess out.
.  
Bill2 : 2/27/2020 10:15 am : link
There is an extent to which making sure everyone feels good after the dance (even when folks went home with the partners they did) is just good business positioning for the owners and the coaching candidates
RE: Agree..  
Reale01 : 2/27/2020 10:16 am : link
In comment 14820688 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
with Mike. The only "stunt" there was Tepper and Hurney meeting the Rhule family car to help them unpack.

I still have a mental image of Hurney hauling in suitcases while Tepper is backslapping Rhule.

It worked out for Rhule and hopefully Judge works out with the Giants.


I heard they built a swingset in his back yard.
After seeing the staff that he has assembled  
Jay on the Island : 2/27/2020 10:17 am : link
I am very happy that the Giants didn't hire him.
Everything happens for a reason  
BobsYourUncle : 2/27/2020 10:20 am : link
And I am glad that we have Joe Judge. I honestly think that McCarthy is running on fumes, and JJ is just filling up.
RE: Rhule did not pull a  
jcn56 : 2/27/2020 10:24 am : link
In comment 14820682 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He received a very generous offer, and he told the Giants that if they would not consider matching it, then an interview was pointless. That was the respectful thing to do. He did not insist they offer him the job without interviewing him. That doesn't make sense for him or the Giants.

Would it have been better if he came up and interviewed, knowing full well he was going to take Carolina's offer if the Giants wouldn't pay him the silly money he got in Carolina?

Carolina paid a premium to keep Rhule from leaving the building. That is not unethical or a "stunt."


Precisely - if anything, Rhule did the Giants a favor. He gave them the terms of a deal that was on the table (and he got an unprecedentedly generous deal). He told them that unless they were talking about the same ballpark, then he didn't want to waste their time or his.

Can you imagine if it had worked out differently? If the Giants were hot on Judge, but wanted to speak with Rhule first? In the time they spent interviewing a coach whose demands they didn't want to meet, they could have lost their primary candidate.
RE: I think Judge was the right move too  
Enzo : 2/27/2020 10:28 am : link
In comment 14820559 jcn56 said:
Quote:
but I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants made the right move by accident here. Maybe McCarthy saved the Giants from themselves.

that is my feeling as well. After two awful head coach hires, our blind squirrel of an owner may have just found a nut.
RE: thisshit isn't going to stop until the Giants win another SB and Jones  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/27/2020 11:38 am : link
In comment 14820558 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
is the MVP. And maybe not even then. No matter what this kid does, these assholes in the media are going to continue with the not stop "Jones sucks/Gettleman blew it" shit stirring.


It will never end.

Eli won two fucking Lombardis and people still tell me he sucked.
'Giants tried to set up second meeting with McCarthy'  
Torrag : 2/27/2020 11:38 am : link
Three things:

1)this was reported months ago

2)half of BBI would have jumped off a ledge if we hired him and rightly so

3)no one cares
Giants dodged a bullet then  
rbe40 : 2/27/2020 11:43 am : link
McCarthy is the pass-heaviest coach in the league. Basically a rich man's McAdoo. He runs a generic Pass-Pass-Pass pure WCO.

Giants hiring McCarthy would have been similar to hiring McAdoo.

So your take Eric is  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/27/2020 11:44 am : link
Quote:
McCarthy liked the Cowboys' situation more than Daniel Jones?


Not real big on parallel structure in composition, are you?
Couple of Things  
lax counsel : 2/27/2020 12:57 pm : link
1) Were all so confident in the offseason that the Giants made the better hire of a coach with no meaningful head coaching or offensive/defensive coordinating experience (who comes from a coaching tree line with a pretty abysmal record) over a super bowl winning head coach, its okay though because it was qualified with "it's only the offseason", so we can back track when the Giants are 3-10 in December next year?

2) Now some of us are happy that the Giants dodged a bullet with Rhule? Meanwhile we're not 10 weeks removed from threads tracking Matt Rhule's transportation to New Jersey.

3) Most of us had no idea who Joe Judge was 6 months ago, probably even more recently than that for the average fan.

Judge has said some good things, but no one, including Mara and Gettlemen have any idea of what Judge will be because he has no track record whatsoever. Its fun to be excited, but saying the Giants made the best, or even correct coaching hire is a stretch at this point.

I'd say there's even change we are sitting in three years watching Jason Garrett at the podium being introduced as the next NYG HC because he's an adult who has experience and we don't want to have DJ learn another new offense which will hurt his development.
RE: Couple of Things  
section125 : 2/27/2020 1:13 pm : link
In comment 14820959 lax counsel said:
Quote:
1) Were all so confident in the offseason that the Giants made the better hire of a coach with no meaningful head coaching or offensive/defensive coordinating experience (who comes from a coaching tree line with a pretty abysmal record) over a super bowl winning head coach, its okay though because it was qualified with "it's only the offseason", so we can back track when the Giants are 3-10 in December next year?

2) Now some of us are happy that the Giants dodged a bullet with Rhule? Meanwhile we're not 10 weeks removed from threads tracking Matt Rhule's transportation to New Jersey.

3) Most of us had no idea who Joe Judge was 6 months ago, probably even more recently than that for the average fan.

Judge has said some good things, but no one, including Mara and Gettlemen have any idea of what Judge will be because he has no track record whatsoever. Its fun to be excited, but saying the Giants made the best, or even correct coaching hire is a stretch at this point.

I'd say there's even change we are sitting in three years watching Jason Garrett at the podium being introduced as the next NYG HC because he's an adult who has experience and we don't want to have DJ learn another new offense which will hurt his development.


While you are generally right that we and the Giants haven't a clue as to how Judge will do, I can virtually guarantee that not hiring McCarthy was dodging a bullet. He won one SB with Aaron Rodgers (probably the 2nd best QB in the NFL) despite being in the race all most every year.

I would not be surprised, nor should anyone, if they go 4-12 again this season. This is the total tear down that should have been done 2 years ago. Too many "new" things in MetLife Stadium, coaches and players along with schemes, etc to really expect a rapid improvement in a single season.
Rhule did what Rhule needed to do for him(as did the Panthers).
The Packers fire McCarthy  
DonQuixote : 2/27/2020 1:50 pm : link
...then win 6 more games with a rookie head coach.

I'm not sure I agree with the Cowboys thinking that McCarthy is the guy to put them over the top.
RE: Couple of Things  
bw in dc : 2/27/2020 2:07 pm : link
In comment 14820959 lax counsel said:
Quote:


Judge has said some good things, but no one, including Mara and Gettlemen have any idea of what Judge will be because he has no track record whatsoever. Its fun to be excited, but saying the Giants made the best, or even correct coaching hire is a stretch at this point.



That's so true. I mostly like the Judge hire but to say with such conviction we got the right guy is just preposterous.

I really didn't want Rhule, but at least there was a resume of HC experience. With Judge, he's a complete wildcard with most of the hope hinging on osmosis - being around Saban and Belichick.
RE: Giants dodged a bullet then  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/27/2020 2:17 pm : link
In comment 14820835 rbe40 said:
Quote:
McCarthy is the pass-heaviest coach in the league. Basically a rich man's McAdoo. He runs a generic Pass-Pass-Pass pure WCO.

Giants hiring McCarthy would have been similar to hiring McAdoo.


This. And it’s pretty funny on a sad way as Bill Walsh wasnt as myopic. I liked the Barkley pick and get why some people didn’t but if you and hired McCarthy I think he would miss or under utilized.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions