Giants interested in Jadeveon Clowney

Josh in the City : 2/27/2020 12:53 pm
@JosinaAnderson
My understanding is that the #Giants and #Colts are among teams that could potentially have some interest in impending UFA Jadeveon Clowney, per sources.
crick n NC : 2/27/2020 12:54 pm : link
"Could have potential interest" which means zero.
"...could potentially have some interest...."  
MOOPS : 2/27/2020 12:55 pm : link
Reporter's got to fill the page.
That is one  
JonC : 2/27/2020 12:55 pm : link
long hedge.
Lol  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/27/2020 12:55 pm : link
Breaking News

In other words  
micky : 2/27/2020 12:58 pm : link
No interest. Don't need Clowney
The Clowney  
MtDizzle : 2/27/2020 12:59 pm : link
hate on here is comical.
Josina hasn't broke anything Giants  
figgy2989 : 2/27/2020 12:59 pm : link
related since OBJ was shipped out of town.

Let me break down the Josina reporting  
Matt in SGS : 2/27/2020 1:00 pm : link
* Gets out phone to send text *

- Josina: "Hi Jadevon, it's Josina, how are you?"

- Clowney - "I'm ok"

- Josina: "Any thoughts on where you might play?"

- Clowney- "I don't know'

- Josina- "Does it matter to you, what about the Giants or Colts if they come calling?"

- Clowney- "Sure, whatever, so long as they pay me"

Anderson- Giants and Colts might have interest in Clowney. Post it!
Josina since getting kicked out of the lockerroom  
Diver_Down : 2/27/2020 1:00 pm : link
is desperate to get her claws on anything/anyone that will get her back in.
RE: Josina hasn't broke anything Giants  
ryanmkeane : 2/27/2020 1:01 pm : link
In comment 14820965 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
related since OBJ was shipped out of town.

She actually broke the Collins news before anything was being reported, and she got shit on here, but was proven right
RE: The Clowney  
section125 : 2/27/2020 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14820964 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
hate on here is comical.


Actually the love is comical..He can be overwhelming, but he had 3 sacks this year..he is constantly nicked up.

Yes, he can be a great player. The problem is that he seldom is.
Not sure what it is  
aimrocky : 2/27/2020 1:03 pm : link
but Josina gives off this vibe that she had to become the locker room bicycle to become an insider.
RE: RE: Josina hasn't broke anything Giants  
Matt in SGS : 2/27/2020 1:03 pm : link
In comment 14820971 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14820965 figgy2989 said:


Quote:


related since OBJ was shipped out of town.



She actually broke the Collins news before anything was being reported, and she got shit on here, but was proven right


It seemed pretty clear at the time that her source was Collins directly. But her Giants insight was next to nothing after Collins and Odell were both sent away.
RE: That is one  
santacruzom : 2/27/2020 1:03 pm : link
In comment 14820952 JonC said:
Quote:
long hedge.


Yeah, it reads like the description of a hair growth shampoo: "Some regular users of this product may perceive a hair thickening effect."
"Potentially  
AcidTest : 2/27/2020 1:04 pm : link
have some interest in."

we have a new winner in the definite maybe sweepstakes.

No to Clowney. His production doesn't even come close to matching the money he'll be seeking.
Please: Nooooooo to Mr. China-doll !!!!!!!!!!  
dk in TX : 2/27/2020 1:06 pm : link
He is always injured and he has a reputation of having an off and on motor. It will be a mistake to invest massive amount of our cap space on a player that does show up every week. When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time: "Caveat Emptor".
Due Diligence  
BobsYourUncle : 2/27/2020 1:06 pm : link
All good teams do it, so I am glad that the Giants seem to be...

However, this is the season of the Media Hacks, and **BREAKING NEWS** (insert some shyte that I just made up or making Everest out of an ant hill.

Most writers are pure whores... Proceed with caution.
Im going out on a limb and predict  
steve in ky : 2/27/2020 1:06 pm : link
that the Giants may or may not be active in targeting free agents.

I'd wager Collins was giving direct info to her, he was a problem  
JonC : 2/27/2020 1:06 pm : link
in that respect.

Clowney has rarely been the player to match his draft status, even with JJ Watt lined up opposite him.
LOL, could there be a more meaningless tweet?  
ZogZerg : 2/27/2020 1:08 pm : link
ryanmkeane : 2/27/2020 1:16 pm : link
i find her incredibly annoying but she does have a good track record of getting info from players
Want no part of Clowney  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 2/27/2020 1:18 pm : link
He's a name, that is all, that dopey media types fluff up.
could potentially have some  
SteelGiant : 2/27/2020 1:27 pm : link
we could potentially have some microscopic organisms from another dimension living under our pinky nails that are currently at war with time traveling versions of ourselves from alternate universe...but I digress.
He will  
13ODB : 2/27/2020 1:30 pm : link
Get hurt signing the contract. Stay away
Klaatu : 2/27/2020 1:31 pm : link


George Clooney? Why would the Giants be interested in George Clooney?
Pretty sure its in his market value's  
Brandon Walsh : 2/27/2020 1:34 pm : link
best interest to have a team with a crap load of cap space and maybe the biggest need in the NFL at his position to be "interested"
josia anderson is one of the few 'sports journalists' worse...  
Torrag : 2/27/2020 1:35 pm : link
than mike lombardi. Agenda and useless are the terms that come most often to mind for both.
ghost718 : 2/27/2020 1:36 pm : link
“Could potentially have an interest?”  
Big Blue '56 : 2/27/2020 1:47 pm : link
IF healthy...  
bw in dc : 2/27/2020 1:55 pm : link
and that's the huge operative word, IF, Clowney would be worth the big money more than LW.

The guy is one of the few defensive wrecking balls in the NFL.
RE: “Could potentially have an interest?”  
Dankbeerman : 2/27/2020 1:57 pm : link
In comment 14821025 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.


The translets from clickbait into english as "have the cap space"
We should have an interest in every available pass rusher  
90.Cal : 2/27/2020 1:59 pm : link
I was hoping for someone older and more expensive.  
fivehead : 2/27/2020 2:02 pm : link
The only reason I would have interest in Clowney is he wrecked the  
GiantBlue : 2/27/2020 2:21 pm : link
Eagles in the playoff game with Seattle. He was a one man wrecking crew against a team we can barely get a heartbeat against it seems.

Now, I know he was probably spotlighting himself for FA but my God......He was constantly in the Eagles backfield and that hit on Wentz won the game for the Seahawks.

RE: The Clowney  
Toth029 : 2/27/2020 2:23 pm : link
In comment 14820964 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
hate on here is comical.


Who hates him?

Excuse me if I prefer not to give a mediocre pass rusher QB-money.
Josh and Josina with similar motivations here  
Brown Recluse : 2/27/2020 2:26 pm : link
Clowney may be the only top Edge Guy to hit the market  
rasbutant : 2/27/2020 2:39 pm : link
Can certainly see why people would be interested. I would be excited to have him on the team...but...

For me though, I'd like a more conservative approach and grab 2 for the price of 1 in a Shaq Lawson/Robert Quinn and a Golden/Van Noy/Beasley. I'd also check out what Everson Griffen wants.
RE: .  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/27/2020 2:46 pm : link
In comment 14820947 crick n NC said:
Quote:
"Could have potential interest" which means zero.


Bingo!
.  
LOL who is that?  
Saquads26 : 2/27/2020 2:52 pm : link
What a joke. No interest, not happening
LOL, what kind of shit is that, Josina?  
Anakim : 2/27/2020 2:56 pm : link
Yes, and the Giants could potentially have interest in Patrick Mahomes should he be available.
I like Clowney more than some,  
Section331 : 2/27/2020 2:59 pm : link
I think he's a better all-around player than many give him credit for. That said, I am hesitant about signing him for 2 reasons. 1 - despite his rep, he's not a great pass rusher. I want more pass rush production if we are going to go the FA route for an ER. 2 - I do worry about how he would handle a big payday. From what I've sen, he does appear to play hard, but he has had some lax efforts in his past. I'd need to know those are behind him.
Clowney's agent spreading rumors that teams with most salary cap space  
jlukes : 2/27/2020 3:00 pm : link
are interested in his client

news at 11
RE: RE: The Clowney  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/27/2020 3:00 pm : link
In comment 14820973 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14820964 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


hate on here is comical.



Actually the love is comical..He can be overwhelming, but he had 3 sacks this year..he is constantly nicked up.

Yes, he can be a great player. The problem is that he seldom is.


What love? I've seen maybe 3 positive comments about that guy on BBI ever.
I truly hope we get  
MtDizzle : 2/27/2020 3:05 pm : link
Clowney. Not only because he’s a top talent at his position and is exactly what we need on defense but more so to see this place implode.
Klaatu-Lmao  
Dave on the UWS : 2/27/2020 3:08 pm : link
When your the NFL's worst like the Giants...  
M.S. : 2/27/2020 3:43 pm : link

...you do not get yourself knocking on the doors of the playoffs by signing a Jadeveon Clowney. This kind of signing is just throwing a bone to the fans who root for the NFL's worst team.
RE: When your the NFL's worst like the Giants...  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/27/2020 3:47 pm : link
In comment 14821136 M.S. said:
Quote:

...you do not get yourself knocking on the doors of the playoffs by signing a Jadeveon Clowney. This kind of signing is just throwing a bone to the fans who root for the NFL's worst team.


Fuck, if we're the NFLs worst we've got the #1 pick! We can just take Young!
Clowney  
bc4life : 2/27/2020 3:56 pm : link
I'd take the bet we don't get him. Does not consistently put up the numbers = his ability. Dinged up a lot. If Judge wants "physical" players - is that what Clowney is?
RE:  
smshmth8690 : 2/27/2020 3:58 pm : link
In comment 14820951 MOOPS said:
Quote:
Reporter's got to fill the page.


My cousin was once in love with a smoking hot Italian Go-Go Dancer. She told him that if she didn't have a boyfriend, she would possibly think about maybe going out with him.
We're already going to give big money ...  
FStubbs : 2/27/2020 4:47 pm : link
... to a former high draft pick defensive lineman who is stout but can't get to the QB. No need in giving out 2 such contracts.
Hes not just a name. Not close.  
KWALL2 : 2/27/2020 4:57 pm : link
He hasnt lived up to the #1 overall but part of that is injuries. When healthy, he can play. Massive need. Still young. Just turned 27.

I'll take him. We need 2 of him.
Please no  
Captain Jim : 2/27/2020 5:14 pm : link
I would rather have Joey the Clown Lombardo, at least he would be entertaining!
I don’t want the guy  
MtDizzle : 2/27/2020 5:27 pm : link
who makes an impact on the game and is revered by his peers. I’d rather listen to what BBI tells me!
RE: Clowney  
bw in dc : 2/27/2020 5:59 pm : link
In comment 14821154 bc4life said:
Quote:
I'd take the bet we don't get him. Does not consistently put up the numbers = his ability. Dinged up a lot. If Judge wants "physical" players - is that what Clowney is?


He drives you crazy with his health, but he gets a fair share of QB hits. And he's outstanding holding the edge against the run and backside pursuit. Plus, he creates turnover with forced fumbles. He has 8 the last four years. Throw in 14 pass deflections in his career...

If you knew you could get him for a guaranteed 14 games per year over 4 years, would you sign him?

Ugh...Josina Anderson started in Denver  
Pete in CO : 2/27/2020 6:13 pm : link
just kept talking and talking and talking...
not much substance then or now.
If the Giants are interested, I trust they'll perform their due diligence. Don't need her talking about it...
Nobody sees the problem in tying up huge amounts of money  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/27/2020 6:17 pm : link
in defensive front 7 guys who don't make big plays?

Sure, throw 15 mil at Leonard Williams and 18 million at Clowney.
Well, I'm not suggesting that...  
bw in dc : 2/27/2020 6:46 pm : link
I was taking the position that paying Clowney would make much more sense than paying LW.

Of course, there is a big asterisk with the injuries...
RE: Well, I'm not suggesting that...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/27/2020 7:05 pm : link
In comment 14821328 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I was taking the position that paying Clowney would make much more sense than paying LW.


I could agree with that, actually. If you have to sign one, I'd prefer Clowney. But even then, the injuries concern.
What I’d Like to See  
Samiam : 2/27/2020 7:09 pm : link
I’d like for Clowney to not get the monster deal he wants and do what Golden did, sign a 1 year show me deal. It would be good if next year at this time, we’re having a discussion about signing him long term.
Sounds like agent talk  
Giant John : 2/27/2020 7:17 pm : link
To me.
No thanks on Clowney.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/27/2020 7:21 pm : link
Last thing we need is another guy who gets injured consistently and doesn't sack the QB enough. We have enough of those guys (on both fronts).
This would be the shitty Vernon deal  
WillVAB : 2/27/2020 7:38 pm : link
On steroids.
It’s not your  
MtDizzle : 2/27/2020 8:25 pm : link
money folks. If Clowney signs here and puts up double digit sacks I better not see anyone dick riding.
RE: It’s not your  
Diver_Down : 2/27/2020 8:33 pm : link
In comment 14821381 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
money folks. If Clowney signs here and puts up double digit sacks I better not see anyone dick riding.


In 6 years in the league, he has never put up double digit sacks. Wherever he signs, if he puts up double digit sacks, it will be the first time.
And now for the facts  
djm : 2/27/2020 9:03 pm : link
Clowney is one of the best Edge players in the nfl. Not THE best, but definitely makes the list. He’s dominant against the run. He consistently hovers around 20+ hits every year assuming he plays 14+ games, which he also does more often than save for last year when he only played in 13 games.

Some of you definitely do not watch other games. I have no doubt. Go check the stats if you don’t believe me, better yet watch the guy play.

Always nicked up? Who isn’t? Clowney has missed a grand total of 9 games in his career after year 1 when he missed most of the season.

Focusing in on sack totals? That’s it? Some of you here are better than that. Get passed the money for a second it makes some of you nuts.
That’s QB hits  
djm : 2/27/2020 9:05 pm : link
When I say he hovers around 20 plus hits. He also lead the league TWICE in TFL numbers in his career. TFL = tackles for loss. Remember those?

Lead. The. League. Overrated my ass.
For perspective  
djm : 2/27/2020 9:08 pm : link
Strahan had 19 qb hits in 2007. Nick Bosa had 25 last year.

RE: And now for the facts  
bw in dc : 2/27/2020 9:11 pm : link
In comment 14821419 djm said:
Quote:
Clowney is one of the best Edge players in the nfl. Not THE best, but definitely makes the list. He’s dominant against the run. He consistently hovers around 20+ hits every year assuming he plays 14+ games, which he also does more often than save for last year when he only played in 13 games.

Some of you definitely do not watch other games. I have no doubt. Go check the stats if you don’t believe me, better yet watch the guy play.

Always nicked up? Who isn’t? Clowney has missed a grand total of 9 games in his career after year 1 when he missed most of the season.

Focusing in on sack totals? That’s it? Some of you here are better than that. Get passed the money for a second it makes some of you nuts.


JHC...you and I finally agree on something.

I think I have the Coronavirus... ;)
RE: RE: Clowney  
djm : 2/27/2020 9:11 pm : link
In comment 14821289 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14821154 bc4life said:


Quote:


I'd take the bet we don't get him. Does not consistently put up the numbers = his ability. Dinged up a lot. If Judge wants "physical" players - is that what Clowney is?



He drives you crazy with his health, but he gets a fair share of QB hits. And he's outstanding holding the edge against the run and backside pursuit. Plus, he creates turnover with forced fumbles. He has 8 the last four years. Throw in 14 pass deflections in his career...

If you knew you could get him for a guaranteed 14 games per year over 4 years, would you sign him?


I’d sign him in a heartbeat if I knew that. I’d be very tempted to sign him even if I didn’t know that.

See above...  
bw in dc : 2/27/2020 9:15 pm : link
;)
RE: RE: And now for the facts  
djm : 2/27/2020 9:16 pm : link
In comment 14821429 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14821419 djm said:


Quote:


Clowney is one of the best Edge players in the nfl. Not THE best, but definitely makes the list. He’s dominant against the run. He consistently hovers around 20+ hits every year assuming he plays 14+ games, which he also does more often than save for last year when he only played in 13 games.

Some of you definitely do not watch other games. I have no doubt. Go check the stats if you don’t believe me, better yet watch the guy play.

Always nicked up? Who isn’t? Clowney has missed a grand total of 9 games in his career after year 1 when he missed most of the season.

Focusing in on sack totals? That’s it? Some of you here are better than that. Get passed the money for a second it makes some of you nuts.



JHC...you and I finally agree on something.

I think I have the Coronavirus... ;)


Haha I was gonna post the same thing. Actually I’ve noticed we’ve been agreeing more and more lately. The end is nigh!
No Clowney for me.  
TMS : 2/27/2020 10:17 pm : link
He will be hurt forever. He is not a player but a guy who only sees the paycheck and a golden parachute. Stay far far away.from these guys. They are typical Reese type players. Well he was one himself as a GM with his party partner hire Ross. Mara wise TFU with these people please.
Clowney >  
MtDizzle : 12:08 am : link
anyone we’ve had on the edge since a prime JPP but we don’t want him!!!!! #GetOffMyLawn
RE: And now for the facts  
Diver_Down : 6:32 am : link
In comment 14821419 djm said:
Quote:
Clowney is one of the best Edge players in the nfl. Not THE best, but definitely makes the list. He’s dominant against the run. He consistently hovers around 20+ hits every year assuming he plays 14+ games, which he also does more often than save for last year when he only played in 13 games.

Some of you definitely do not watch other games. I have no doubt. Go check the stats if you don’t believe me, better yet watch the guy play.

Always nicked up? Who isn’t? Clowney has missed a grand total of 9 games in his career after year 1 when he missed most of the season.

Focusing in on sack totals? That’s it? Some of you here are better than that. Get passed the money for a second it makes some of you nuts.


Now go ahead and bring your facts in a comparison of Yannick. Clowney has been in the league for 6 years and still hasn't accomplished what Yannick has done in 4.
RE: For perspective  
Diver_Down : 6:37 am : link
In comment 14821425 djm said:
Quote:
Strahan had 19 qb hits in 2007. Nick Bosa had 25 last year.


Since we are comparing a single stat (QB Hits), Clowney has had 80 QB hits for his 6 year career. Yannick has 85 QB hits in 4. The only area that Yannick could improve on is his run defense, but he is still no slouch. Yannick > Clowney.
RE: It’s not your  
Gatorade Dunk : 7:06 am : link
In comment 14821381 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
money folks. If Clowney signs here and puts up double digit sacks I better not see anyone dick riding.

The "it's not your money" argument is beyond the pale at this point. It's a salary cap league - fans have a vested interest in the salaries of the players their team signs because it has an impact on the overall roster. Overpaying a player often means having to find a bargain elsewhere just to get back to zero (and ultimately means wasting the advantage of the bargains in the first place).

Some fans choose not to get bogged down in the machinations of the cap. And if we're supposed to respect that you choose not to give a shit about the cap's impact on winning/losing, it would be nice if those of you who choose to dismiss the cap's significance could respect the fact that many fans DO care about it.

Fair?
RE: RE: For perspective  
KingBlue : 7:16 am : link
In comment 14821542 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14821425 djm said:


Quote:


Strahan had 19 qb hits in 2007. Nick Bosa had 25 last year.




Since we are comparing a single stat (QB Hits), Clowney has had 80 QB hits for his 6 year career. Yannick has 85 QB hits in 4. The only area that Yannick could improve on is his run defense, but he is still no slouch. Yannick > Clowney.


Yeah, all true... But #1-Yannick won't be available as he will be tagged and #2- Yannick, if available would cost significantly more. So what's your point if Yannick is not an option?
RE: RE: RE: For perspective  
Diver_Down : 7:27 am : link
In comment 14821548 KingBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14821542 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


In comment 14821425 djm said:


Quote:


Strahan had 19 qb hits in 2007. Nick Bosa had 25 last year.




Since we are comparing a single stat (QB Hits), Clowney has had 80 QB hits for his 6 year career. Yannick has 85 QB hits in 4. The only area that Yannick could improve on is his run defense, but he is still no slouch. Yannick > Clowney.



Yeah, all true... But #1-Yannick won't be available as he will be tagged and #2- Yannick, if available would cost significantly more. So what's your point if Yannick is not an option?


I'm not convinced that Yannick will be tagged. While Jax has cleared some cap space, it still isn't enough. On top of the cap issue is that Yannick doesn't want to stay in Jax. If they manage to clear the space and tag him, he won't sign and will hold out. I think their ultimate motivation is to tag/trade him, but even that act requires Yannick to cooperate by signing the tag. The moment he does, he loses the leverage of holding out in which case they can just shrug their shoulders and say no trade materialized.

I think you will see a lot of players try to get out of Jax with Shad now committing to 2 home games in London. This year it will be consecutive weeks. That is a hard sell for a player to set up camp for 2 weeks in England.

With regards to open market valuations, Yannick will set the bar no doubt. But he is a younger, healthier, and proven player than Clowney. If the goal is a tag/trade with Yannick, than after the draft Dave should consider trading for him sending 2021 draft picks to get Yannick in the fold for the prime of his career.
RE: RE: For perspective  
Diver_Down : 7:32 am : link
In comment 14821542 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14821425 djm said:


Quote:


Strahan had 19 qb hits in 2007. Nick Bosa had 25 last year.




Since we are comparing a single stat (QB Hits), Clowney has had 80 QB hits for his 6 year career. Yannick has 85 QB hits in 4. The only area that Yannick could improve on is his run defense, but he is still no slouch. Yannick > Clowney.

No Slouch Against the Run - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: For perspective  
KingBlue : 7:43 am : link
In comment 14821556 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14821548 KingBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 14821542 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


In comment 14821425 djm said:


Quote:


Strahan had 19 qb hits in 2007. Nick Bosa had 25 last year.




Since we are comparing a single stat (QB Hits), Clowney has had 80 QB hits for his 6 year career. Yannick has 85 QB hits in 4. The only area that Yannick could improve on is his run defense, but he is still no slouch. Yannick > Clowney.



Yeah, all true... But #1-Yannick won't be available as he will be tagged and #2- Yannick, if available would cost significantly more. So what's your point if Yannick is not an option?



I'm not convinced that Yannick will be tagged. While Jax has cleared some cap space, it still isn't enough. On top of the cap issue is that Yannick doesn't want to stay in Jax. If they manage to clear the space and tag him, he won't sign and will hold out. I think their ultimate motivation is to tag/trade him, but even that act requires Yannick to cooperate by signing the tag. The moment he does, he loses the leverage of holding out in which case they can just shrug their shoulders and say no trade materialized.

I think you will see a lot of players try to get out of Jax with Shad now committing to 2 home games in London. This year it will be consecutive weeks. That is a hard sell for a player to set up camp for 2 weeks in England.

With regards to open market valuations, Yannick will set the bar no doubt. But he is a younger, healthier, and proven player than Clowney. If the goal is a tag/trade with Yannick, than after the draft Dave should consider trading for him sending 2021 draft picks to get Yannick in the fold for the prime of his career.


Diver... so you're saying there is a chance. I had all but given up hope of landing the top ER.
Per ESPN...  
LBH15 : 7:47 am : link
Seahawks GM John Schneider on DE Jadeveon Clowney, who tops the list of their 19 unrestricted free agents: "He loved the culture, he loves the coaching staff, loves the chefs, loves our equipment guys. He's a really fun guy. He was a blast to be around and I hope we can continue that." Schneider spoke in similar terms about DT Jarran Reed, another UFA, saying: "We definitely want him back, yeah. Absolutely. Great guy. Great locker room guy." Schneider confirmed Clowney had core-muscle surgery.
I like Clowney  
Paulie Walnuts : 8:20 am : link
and
RE: RE: And now for the facts  
djm : 9:43 am : link
In comment 14821541 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14821419 djm said:


Quote:


Clowney is one of the best Edge players in the nfl. Not THE best, but definitely makes the list. He’s dominant against the run. He consistently hovers around 20+ hits every year assuming he plays 14+ games, which he also does more often than save for last year when he only played in 13 games.

Some of you definitely do not watch other games. I have no doubt. Go check the stats if you don’t believe me, better yet watch the guy play.

Always nicked up? Who isn’t? Clowney has missed a grand total of 9 games in his career after year 1 when he missed most of the season.

Focusing in on sack totals? That’s it? Some of you here are better than that. Get passed the money for a second it makes some of you nuts.



Now go ahead and bring your facts in a comparison of Yannick. Clowney has been in the league for 6 years and still hasn't accomplished what Yannick has done in 4.


Who said I didn't like Yannick?

I also think Clowney is a better run defender, but who's counting. They are both legit talents and if the Giants want to throw big money at one of them, the juice is worth the squeeze in my view.

The Giants, kind of like the Knicks, need to throw money at some vet star power at some point. I know it's a risk but so is doing nothing or signing lower level guys that are cheaper. We have been down that road too. Not pretty.
gun to my head  
djm : 9:46 am : link
i'd prefer Yannick. Little bit younger and not as banged up and more explosive as a passrusher. We have the run pluggers we need those explosive guys now.
I would love to land YN or JC  
Rjanyg : 12:23 pm : link
I think NYG takes a run at one of them.

This way, DG can go BPA or trade down and secure an early 2nd round pick or to a team with 2 1st rounders.

We need a stud pass rusher and if we sign 1 expensive free agent it won't hurt our cap space or ability to extend players in the future.

The draft is loaded with OT, and free agency has the pass rushers.

It makes both fiscal and supply and demand sense.
