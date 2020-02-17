Giants interested in Jadeveon Clowney

He is always injured and he has a reputation of having an off and on motor. It will be a mistake to invest massive amount of our cap space on a player that does show up every week. When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time: "Caveat Emptor".
I think he's a better all-around player than many give him credit for. That said, I am hesitant about signing him for 2 reasons. 1 - despite his rep, he's not a great pass rusher. I want more pass rush production if we are going to go the FA route for an ER. 2 - I do worry about how he would handle a big payday. From what I've sen, he does appear to play hard, but he has had some lax efforts in his past. I'd need to know those are behind him.
Clowney's agent spreading rumors that teams with most salary cap space
I'd take the bet we don't get him. Does not consistently put up the numbers = his ability. Dinged up a lot. If Judge wants "physical" players - is that what Clowney is?
He drives you crazy with his health, but he gets a fair share of QB hits. And he's outstanding holding the edge against the run and backside pursuit. Plus, he creates turnover with forced fumbles. He has 8 the last four years. Throw in 14 pass deflections in his career...
If you knew you could get him for a guaranteed 14 games per year over 4 years, would you sign him?
I’d like for Clowney to not get the monster deal he wants and do what Golden did, sign a 1 year show me deal. It would be good if next year at this time, we’re having a discussion about signing him long term.
Clowney is one of the best Edge players in the nfl. Not THE best, but definitely makes the list. He’s dominant against the run. He consistently hovers around 20+ hits every year assuming he plays 14+ games, which he also does more often than save for last year when he only played in 13 games.
Some of you definitely do not watch other games. I have no doubt. Go check the stats if you don’t believe me, better yet watch the guy play.
Always nicked up? Who isn’t? Clowney has missed a grand total of 9 games in his career after year 1 when he missed most of the season.
Focusing in on sack totals? That’s it? Some of you here are better than that. Get passed the money for a second it makes some of you nuts.
I’d sign him in a heartbeat if I knew that. I’d be very tempted to sign him even if I didn’t know that.
He will be hurt forever. He is not a player but a guy who only sees the paycheck and a golden parachute. Stay far far away.from these guys. They are typical Reese type players. Well he was one himself as a GM with his party partner hire Ross. Mara wise TFU with these people please.
Now go ahead and bring your facts in a comparison of Yannick. Clowney has been in the league for 6 years and still hasn't accomplished what Yannick has done in 4.
Since we are comparing a single stat (QB Hits), Clowney has had 80 QB hits for his 6 year career. Yannick has 85 QB hits in 4. The only area that Yannick could improve on is his run defense, but he is still no slouch. Yannick > Clowney.
money folks. If Clowney signs here and puts up double digit sacks I better not see anyone dick riding.
The "it's not your money" argument is beyond the pale at this point. It's a salary cap league - fans have a vested interest in the salaries of the players their team signs because it has an impact on the overall roster. Overpaying a player often means having to find a bargain elsewhere just to get back to zero (and ultimately means wasting the advantage of the bargains in the first place).
Some fans choose not to get bogged down in the machinations of the cap. And if we're supposed to respect that you choose not to give a shit about the cap's impact on winning/losing, it would be nice if those of you who choose to dismiss the cap's significance could respect the fact that many fans DO care about it.
Yeah, all true... But #1-Yannick won't be available as he will be tagged and #2- Yannick, if available would cost significantly more. So what's your point if Yannick is not an option?
I'm not convinced that Yannick will be tagged. While Jax has cleared some cap space, it still isn't enough. On top of the cap issue is that Yannick doesn't want to stay in Jax. If they manage to clear the space and tag him, he won't sign and will hold out. I think their ultimate motivation is to tag/trade him, but even that act requires Yannick to cooperate by signing the tag. The moment he does, he loses the leverage of holding out in which case they can just shrug their shoulders and say no trade materialized.
I think you will see a lot of players try to get out of Jax with Shad now committing to 2 home games in London. This year it will be consecutive weeks. That is a hard sell for a player to set up camp for 2 weeks in England.
With regards to open market valuations, Yannick will set the bar no doubt. But he is a younger, healthier, and proven player than Clowney. If the goal is a tag/trade with Yannick, than after the draft Dave should consider trading for him sending 2021 draft picks to get Yannick in the fold for the prime of his career.
Diver... so you're saying there is a chance. I had all but given up hope of landing the top ER.
Seahawks GM John Schneider on DE Jadeveon Clowney, who tops the list of their 19 unrestricted free agents: "He loved the culture, he loves the coaching staff, loves the chefs, loves our equipment guys. He's a really fun guy. He was a blast to be around and I hope we can continue that." Schneider spoke in similar terms about DT Jarran Reed, another UFA, saying: "We definitely want him back, yeah. Absolutely. Great guy. Great locker room guy." Schneider confirmed Clowney had core-muscle surgery.
Who said I didn't like Yannick?
I also think Clowney is a better run defender, but who's counting. They are both legit talents and if the Giants want to throw big money at one of them, the juice is worth the squeeze in my view.
The Giants, kind of like the Knicks, need to throw money at some vet star power at some point. I know it's a risk but so is doing nothing or signing lower level guys that are cheaper. We have been down that road too. Not pretty.
This way, DG can go BPA or trade down and secure an early 2nd round pick or to a team with 2 1st rounders.
We need a stud pass rusher and if we sign 1 expensive free agent it won't hurt our cap space or ability to extend players in the future.
The draft is loaded with OT, and free agency has the pass rushers.
It makes both fiscal and supply and demand sense.
She actually broke the Collins news before anything was being reported, and she got shit on here, but was proven right
Actually the love is comical..He can be overwhelming, but he had 3 sacks this year..he is constantly nicked up.
Yes, he can be a great player. The problem is that he seldom is.
She actually broke the Collins news before anything was being reported, and she got shit on here, but was proven right
It seemed pretty clear at the time that her source was Collins directly. But her Giants insight was next to nothing after Collins and Odell were both sent away.
No to Clowney. His production doesn't even come close to matching the money he'll be seeking.
Clowney has rarely been the player to match his draft status, even with JJ Watt lined up opposite him.
The guy is one of the few defensive wrecking balls in the NFL.
Now, I know he was probably spotlighting himself for FA but my God......He was constantly in the Eagles backfield and that hit on Wentz won the game for the Seahawks.
Who hates him?
Excuse me if I prefer not to give a mediocre pass rusher QB-money.
For me though, I'd like a more conservative approach and grab 2 for the price of 1 in a Shaq Lawson/Robert Quinn and a Golden/Van Noy/Beasley. I'd also check out what Everson Griffen wants.
Bingo!
...you do not get yourself knocking on the doors of the playoffs by signing a Jadeveon Clowney. This kind of signing is just throwing a bone to the fans who root for the NFL's worst team.
...you do not get yourself knocking on the doors of the playoffs by signing a Jadeveon Clowney. This kind of signing is just throwing a bone to the fans who root for the NFL's worst team.
I'll take him. We need 2 of him.
He drives you crazy with his health, but he gets a fair share of QB hits. And he's outstanding holding the edge against the run and backside pursuit. Plus, he creates turnover with forced fumbles. He has 8 the last four years. Throw in 14 pass deflections in his career...
If you knew you could get him for a guaranteed 14 games per year over 4 years, would you sign him?
If the Giants are interested, I trust they'll perform their due diligence. Don't need her talking about it...
Sure, throw 15 mil at Leonard Williams and 18 million at Clowney.
Of course, there is a big asterisk with the injuries...
I could agree with that, actually. If you have to sign one, I'd prefer Clowney. But even then, the injuries concern.
In 6 years in the league, he has never put up double digit sacks. Wherever he signs, if he puts up double digit sacks, it will be the first time.
The "it's not your money" argument is beyond the pale at this point. It's a salary cap league - fans have a vested interest in the salaries of the players their team signs because it has an impact on the overall roster. Overpaying a player often means having to find a bargain elsewhere just to get back to zero (and ultimately means wasting the advantage of the bargains in the first place).
Some fans choose not to get bogged down in the machinations of the cap. And if we're supposed to respect that you choose not to give a shit about the cap's impact on winning/losing, it would be nice if those of you who choose to dismiss the cap's significance could respect the fact that many fans DO care about it.
Fair?
