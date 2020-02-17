Edge Rusher - Free Agent or Draft Pick?

Would you rather see the Giants sign one of the top free agent Edge Rushers (knowing that the price will be high), or would you rather see them wait until the draft to look for one (without any guarantee that they'll be able to get one who'll have an immediate impact)?
I go back and forth on this. On one hand, it would be great to get a real pass-rushing threat on board ASAP, especially if they're not sold on Carter and/or Ximines eventually becoming that threat. On the other hand, they might be better served using their free agent cash elsewhere, at other positions where they have holes.
Of course, "you can never have enough pass-rushers." So, if you feel they should do both, sign one and draft one, you can make that case, too.
Don’t want to go into the draft needing to pick a position
After that, I want to draft a Center with the same expectations.
Hopefully we get one of those LTs after trading down a few spots and acquiring an extra 2nd rounder (+more). Then grab a top OC in rd 2 and a LB with speed (edge or ILB)!
We need OLINE which draft is heavy in
WR is so deep it behooves us to pick a WR if value is there
ILB and S is a must
Another CB (probably FA if not Okudah)
Team has so many holes may not fill more than g=half the needs with legit core players
JMHO
They will have decide between Simmons and one of the OTs.
I'm torn. I think Simmons is the real deal but they have to get serious about the line.
They have so many holes, they should just get best value and if it is a FS, ILB, OT then start plugging holes with young guys with talent if it improves the position.
otherwise I think we should be looking for short, movable contracts for guys with something to prove. a guy like nassib may fit that bill, the idea would be to run a deeper rotation, let them earn their snaps and then if (when) the season turns south try to cash in on some playoff hopefuls for some extra draft stock to finish this team off for contention come 2021.
Was coach Chaos at PSU when Carl was there? If so, I can see this happening.
Gross Matos might be a target if he drops to round 2.
I think that will be very unexpected if Gross Matos falls into round two.
But if we could grab first round talent like Matos in round two...I'll definitely take that.
I'd aim for a Shaq Lawson, maybe. Mario Williams. Robert Quinn. Carl Nassib.
Guys like that and then look for value in the draft.
Yes. Spencer was the DL coach when Nassib was there. From Wikipedia, re Nassib:
Could a reunion be in the works?
Not a full-time starter, no. He's started in only 54% of the games he's appeared in. But in a limited role he's been fairly productive - much more for Tampa Bay than he was for Cleveland - and he'd be a heck of lot cheaper than some of the other ER's on the market. He should definitely be in the conversation.
Clowney may be the only top Edge Guy to hit the market
rasbutant : 2:39 pm : link : reply
Can certainly see why people would be interested. I would be excited to have him on the team...but...
For me though, I'd like a more conservative approach and grab 2 for the price of 1 in a Shaq Lawson/Robert Quinn and a Golden/Van Noy/Beasley. I'd also check out what Everson Griffen wants.
a top corner in Jones/Bradberry/Fuller
a top ILB in Littleton/Schobert/Kwiatkoski
a top S in McCourty/Harris/Simmons
They can then concentrate on drafting into the strenght of the draft and obtain the OT they absolutely have to have as well as a quality wr
Da Bears went this route a couple of years ago in the lead-in to their 12-4 year. They were rebuilding just like we are now. They filled holes at lb and secondary and at the last minute Khalil Mack was freed up by the Raiders and Gruden traded him to Da Bears for picks
Da Bears fixed what they could in FA and the Draft and then got lucky
Of course they passed up Mahomes at qb in the draft but they did a real nice job on their D
We can do the same. Lets address what we can control in fixining holes with known quality and experience in FA instead of spending all of our capital on a pricey ER or rolling the dice in the draft
I'd love to get Harris and Jones, but I don't know if we could afford both, especially not if we sign Williams. We could damn sure use both, though.
I could live with "settling" for Karras and Kwiatkoski. Nick the K won't give you the coverage ability that Littleton would, but improvements in the secondary should mitigate that somewhat. I think Karras could be had for a pretty reasonable deal. I'd still draft a good OC prospect to groom behind him, but I like the fact that he's played RG as well as OC. A little insurance just in case Zeitler gets banged up again.
Remember that Elway is one of the tighter tightwads around
Littleton might be gettable.
Put it this way.
Littleton is a much more likely get then any of the high dollar ER's on the market
Elway has already said he’ll tag Simmons if he has too.
Damn fine post.
If all of that fails then they’ll simply have to improve where they can and wait until next year. The reality is quality ER rarely hit the market and when they do they’re pricey. The draft is where you have to find them for the most part.
Too obvious?
I'd put him the top half of Centers in the league.
I strongly believe we will be drafting and starting a rookie at OT
I would prefer to have an experienced C so that we would then have a fairly experienced interior OL.
We might then venture a draft choice on a C to develop as opposed to throwing him into the fire from the start
Gross Matos is more of a 4-3 DE.... so pass...K’Lavon Chaisson is the dude I think comes out of this draft and becomes a monster at the next level. He’s a beast and can do it all
So Center and CB FA come to mind. Coverage LB is also not easy to master in the NFl
To me if Conklin completely checks out he is the FA id spend big dollars on. Then add a development OT in rounds 3-6
So 4 FA if we can get them
So based on not yet knowing enough about the potential draftees, Im going to go for trade down and Chaisson in round one. So far, out side of Chase and Odukah, he strikes me as the biggest potential defensive difference maker.
I think the floor on Simmons is too risky
Pick up 1-2 more draft slots and build depth and a core
Torraq, Karras may be a JAG, but he's better than Pulley or Pio (which isn't saying much, I admit), and he'd most likely cost a lot less than McGovern (who will probably try to get $8-$10 million a year). As much as I'd like to draft a really good OC prospect, I'd rather not go into the draft desperate to find one who could start from day one.
My main concern, though is with ILB (especially now that Ogletree is gone), and FS (because I figure Bethea will be gone soon, too). An ER would be great, but the cost for the best ones who might be available seems prohibitive to me. I'd lean towards spreading the cash around and shoring up a couple of other spots.
Gross Matos is more of a 4-3 DE.... so pass...K’Lavon Chaisson is the dude I think comes out of this draft and becomes a monster at the next level. He’s a beast and can do it all
I agree
I agree. When you look at our track record during the last good run we drafted all of those DE’s. Strahan, Tuck, Osi, Kiwanuka. I would just hate to see us spend a bunch of cash on another disappointment like Vernon. In Vernon’s defense, I think he’s a solid player when healthy. But he was overpaid and couldn’t stay healthy enough to have a big impact.
I’m not in love with Dupree but he checks a lot of boxes. Productive last year rushing the passer. Young. Comes from a 3-4. However the price may be insane now that a lot of guys people thought would hit FA won’t.
The worst thing the Giants could do is force the issue. I’ve been pushing OL and ER as much as anyone but they can’t make a mistake out of desperation. It will be too costly in cap dollars or draft capital.
If the opportunity is there in the draft they need to take it. Otherwise focus on the OL. They’ll have the opportunity to fix one or the other — possibly both if a trade down works out.
Gross Matos is more of a 4-3 DE.... so pass...K’Lavon Chaisson is the dude I think comes out of this draft and becomes a monster at the next level. He’s a beast and can do it all
I have no problem with Chaisson at all.
Really want a Center and McGovern is the best available.
Only sign FAs for depth or bargain hunting.
We need about a half-dozen starters. We're not going to get them all in the draft. We need to sign a few free agents who can start, at least.
We are in a tough spot with ER in the draft. 4 seems to high for the guys after Young and rarely do you ever get major production from an edge in the 2nd or beyond. It happens but not often.
I am of the belief that it is easier to build D with FA and harder on O so I tend to like to draft more O and buy more D. We need 2 OL on O at least and possibly a #1 WR unless you think Slayton can take that next step. On D we need 2 ERs, LBs a safety and slot CB. FA needs to fill some starting holes.
DRaft OT #1.