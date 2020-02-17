Edge Rusher - Free Agent or Draft Pick? Klaatu : 2/27/2020 3:14 pm

Would you rather see the Giants sign one of the top free agent Edge Rushers (knowing that the price will be high), or would you rather see them wait until the draft to look for one (without any guarantee that they'll be able to get one who'll have an immediate impact)?



I go back and forth on this. On one hand, it would be great to get a real pass-rushing threat on board ASAP, especially if they're not sold on Carter and/or Ximines eventually becoming that threat. On the other hand, they might be better served using their free agent cash elsewhere, at other positions where they have holes.



Of course, "you can never have enough pass-rushers." So, if you feel they should do both, sign one and draft one, you can make that case, too.