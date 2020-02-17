for display only
Hypothetically speaking, if Chase Young is there at 4

Anakim : 2/27/2020 4:30 pm
Let's say there were no injury or character issues (which there aren't, to my knowledge) and say the first 3 picks are Burrow, Tua and Herbert.


1) Are we so sure Gettleman would take Chase Young? Obviously we don't know for certain, but can you see anyway that Gettleman passes on him?

2) If he didn't take Chase Young, how would you react if he stayed at 4 and took A) one of the four OTs, or B) Derrick Brown?
I would hope Young would be selected  
Rjanyg : 2/27/2020 4:32 pm : link
We need pass rushers badly
We’ve been assured on here, guaranteed actually, that  
Big Blue '56 : 2/27/2020 4:34 pm : link
Young will NEVER drop to us, that it’s a pipedream, so get over it. Thus, delete?
We know that DG wanted  
section125 : 2/27/2020 4:36 pm : link
Josh Allen badly at #6 last year. He said so himself. I believe it was reported he tried to trade into the 8-10 position so he could then get Jones after taking Allen at #6.

If young is there at #4 he will be drafted by the Giants - 99% certain.
What if  
cjac : 2/27/2020 4:37 pm : link
its a big if

but what if the Giants have Isaiah Simmons rated higher?
I'd be stunned if Young is there at 4,  
Section331 : 2/27/2020 4:46 pm : link
and absolutely horrified if DG passed on him. Potentially a generational talent at a position of desperate need. If that scenario occurred, DG would have lots of 'splainin' to do!
I  
AcidTest : 2/27/2020 4:49 pm : link
can't see the Giants not drafting Young. As someone said, DG wanted Allen badly, something he repeated at the combine this year just a few days ago. It was also rumored that he tried to trade up to get Allen after drafting Jones.

But if he didn't want to draft Young, at that point I'd be surprised if he didn't trade down. Someone would offer a ton to get Young.
I think it's legit possibility  
Big Rick in FL : 2/27/2020 4:50 pm : link
That he is there at 4. Especially with news coming out that the Redskins will meet with Tua and Burrow. I just can't see anyway DG would pass on him. You have the best player in the draft fall into your lap at 4. A guy who plays one of if not our biggest positions of need.
RE: What if  
bw in dc : 2/27/2020 4:53 pm : link
In comment 14821202 cjac said:
Quote:
its a big if

but what if the Giants have Isaiah Simmons rated higher?


Then the Maras should be forced to sell the franchise. ;)
The Redskins  
Big Rick in FL : 2/27/2020 4:57 pm : link
Have used 3 straight first round picks on the DL. Including drafting Montez Sweat last year.

Rivera said today that Ryan Kerrigan is in their plans this year. He's got an 11 million dollar cap hit. Matt Ioannidis just got a 3 year 21.75 million dollar deal.

They have literally nothing at CB. They just released Josh Norman. Quinton Dunbar wants to be traded or released. It wouldn't shock me to see them take Okudah.

Looking at Haskins numbers last year it really wouldn't surprise me to see them take Tua or Burrow either. His numbers were terrible. I know Snyder wanted him, but they got rid of basically everybody in the front office and the entire coaching staff.
If Young is there  
Carson53 : 2/27/2020 5:02 pm : link
you run up to the table, hand in your card, and take him at #4...dassit.
Stop with the idiot hypothetical.  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/27/2020 5:10 pm : link
Or instead of Anakin I'm calling you Rosh Kattan.
RE: The Redskins  
section125 : 2/27/2020 5:15 pm : link
In comment 14821230 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Have used 3 straight first round picks on the DL. Including drafting Montez Sweat last year.

Rivera said today that Ryan Kerrigan is in their plans this year. He's got an 11 million dollar cap hit. Matt Ioannidis just got a 3 year 21.75 million dollar deal.

They have literally nothing at CB. They just released Josh Norman. Quinton Dunbar wants to be traded or released. It wouldn't shock me to see them take Okudah.

Looking at Haskins numbers last year it really wouldn't surprise me to see them take Tua or Burrow either. His numbers were terrible. I know Snyder wanted him, but they got rid of basically everybody in the front office and the entire coaching staff.


Yeah, I can see Okudah if he is rated as high or nearly so as Young.
NFW they take a QB. It would be a Snyder move, but Snyder took Haskins last year. He won't take another this year without giving Haskins a chance with Rivera's staff.
It gettlemen passed on Young  
micky : 2/27/2020 5:15 pm : link
I'd laugh so hard🤣😂
RE: It gettlemen passed on Young  
90.Cal : 2/27/2020 5:17 pm : link
In comment 14821257 micky said:
Quote:
I'd laugh so hard🤣😂


If he loved Josh Allen last year... as he says "it was hard to pass on Josh Allen.."... then 1 could reasonably assume he is as high if not higher on Chase Young.
His mother could have probably scouted Chase  
90.Cal : 2/27/2020 5:18 pm : link
.
.  
Danny Kanell : 2/27/2020 5:35 pm : link
I think there’s a legitimate chance QBs go 1-2-3 (with a Redskins trade back) and he is there at 4.
.  
Danny Kanell : 2/27/2020 5:37 pm : link
And to answer the original question, I’d be shocked if we don’t draft him if he is there. Absolutely shocked.
Don't see Redskins or Lions passing on Young  
kdog77 : 2/27/2020 5:43 pm : link
which means 2 teams would have to trade up ahead of Giants at #4 to take QBs. That seems highly unlikely.

If Young is available at #4, then I don't think Gettleman would pass on him without owner approval because the NY media would literally tear him apart for it. There are some nice players at OT and WR, but the Giants need a game-wrecker on the DL and no one seems as ready to fill that role as Young. It is a no-brainer.
I think there is a chance  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/27/2020 6:47 pm : link
that the Skins take Okudah.

Then they need the Lions to trade out to a QB hungry team or take one themselves.

The stars would need to align, it's a longshot at best.
The Skins Will Take Young at 2  
Jim in Tampa : 2/27/2020 6:59 pm : link
If for some reason they are incredibly dumb the Lions will run to the podeum and take Young at 3.

DG would take Young at 3 but he won't be there.

Young is the highest rated player in this draft.

Enough with this nonsense!
RE: RE: It gettlemen passed on Young  
WillVAB : 2/27/2020 7:14 pm : link
In comment 14821259 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 14821257 micky said:


Quote:


I'd laugh so hard🤣😂



If he loved Josh Allen last year... as he says "it was hard to pass on Josh Allen.."... then 1 could reasonably assume he is as high if not higher on Chase Young.


This.

With the QB position taken care of I don’t see any way he passes on Young.
RE: The Skins Will Take Young at 2  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/27/2020 7:22 pm : link
In comment 14821335 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
If for some reason they are incredibly dumb the Lions will run to the podeum and take Young at 3.

DG would take Young at 3 but he won't be there.

Young is the highest rated player in this draft.

Enough with this nonsense!


Thanks nostradamus.

The title says "hypothetical". Look it up. Are we all supposed to say "no let's not discuss hypotheticals because Jim in Tampa says it's impossible!"

Two more points:

1.Get over yourself
2.If you hate hypotheticals perhaps you could just avoid threads that have that in the title?
RE: The Redskins  
Diver_Down : 2/27/2020 7:27 pm : link
In comment 14821230 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Have used 3 straight first round picks on the DL. Including drafting Montez Sweat last year.

Rivera said today that Ryan Kerrigan is in their plans this year. He's got an 11 million dollar cap hit. Matt Ioannidis just got a 3 year 21.75 million dollar deal.

They have literally nothing at CB. They just released Josh Norman. Quinton Dunbar wants to be traded or released. It wouldn't shock me to see them take Okudah.

Looking at Haskins numbers last year it really wouldn't surprise me to see them take Tua or Burrow either. His numbers were terrible. I know Snyder wanted him, but they got rid of basically everybody in the front office and the entire coaching staff.


You also need to remember the Trent Williams situation. Today, he has demanded a new contract or a trade. If they can't come to terms with Williams, they have a glaring hole at LT with no one to fill in (Donald Penn was only signed to a 1 yr deal). Washington might have to come to terms with accepting a trade-down in order to address the team needs.
...  
christian : 2/27/2020 7:42 pm : link
If Young drops to 4 because Okudah is off the board, I can see it.

If Young drops to 4 because the QBs are 1-3, I expect Gettleman to take the better prospect in Okudah.
So, does that mean that DG should not trade down  
Bill L : 2/27/2020 8:01 pm : link
Until the draft?

What if he got a good offer now? It would be dumb to turn it down on a small chance fo fulfill a pipe dream Imo.
Luckily.....  
thrunthrublue : 2/27/2020 8:37 pm : link
Shurmur, the dish rag is gone, and new judgement is in play, so d.g.’s flawed dictatorial powers have been thankfully diminished!
you people need to stop doing this to yourself  
blueblood : 2/27/2020 8:39 pm : link
he will not be there @ 4
RE: ...  
WillVAB : 2/27/2020 9:03 pm : link
In comment 14821362 christian said:
Quote:
If Young drops to 4 because Okudah is off the board, I can see it.

If Young drops to 4 because the QBs are 1-3, I expect Gettleman to take the better prospect in Okudah.


1. Okudah isn’t a better prospect

2. Zero chance he passes on an ER as talented as Young.
no f'in way  
bc4life : 2/27/2020 9:20 pm : link
DG passes on Young.
RE: We’ve been assured on here, guaranteed actually, that  
The_Boss : 2/27/2020 9:48 pm : link
In comment 14821199 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Young will NEVER drop to us, that it’s a pipedream, so get over it. Thus, delete?


Correct.
0% chance. Likely less.
According to most on BBI  
bradshaw44 : 2/27/2020 9:50 pm : link
Gettleman never trades down. So we would definitely select a player. Whether it’s young or not remains to be seen.
RE: you people need to stop doing this to yourself  
Klaatu : 2/27/2020 10:11 pm : link
In comment 14821398 blueblood said:
Quote:
he will not be there @ 4


Keep hope alive!

Sign Clowney, draft Young, that sound your hear is corks popping all over the tri-state area!

"Believe it and it will happen!"
Is Young healthy ? Why is he not working our at the combine ?  
TMS : 2/27/2020 10:21 pm : link
With a pick this high I would want to see the evidence period.
RE: RE: The Skins Will Take Young at 2  
Jim in Tampa : 2/28/2020 4:25 am : link
In comment 14821349 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14821335 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


If for some reason they are incredibly dumb the Lions will run to the podeum and take Young at 3.

DG would take Young at 3 but he won't be there.

Young is the highest rated player in this draft.

Enough with this nonsense!



Thanks nostradamus.

The title says "hypothetical". Look it up. Are we all supposed to say "no let's not discuss hypotheticals because Jim in Tampa says it's impossible!"

Two more points:

1.Get over yourself
2.If you hate hypotheticals perhaps you could just avoid threads that have that in the title?

Sounds like you're the one who has to get over himself.

Such anger spewed over nothing.
#2 pick  
Gruber : 2/28/2020 7:56 am : link
The only way the Redskins pass on Chase Young is if they take a quarterback.
No other scenario makes sense.
RE: According to most on BBI  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2020 7:58 am : link
In comment 14821470 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Gettleman never trades down. So we would definitely select a player. Whether it’s young or not remains to be seen.


And the way this thread reads, if Gettleman does trade down with Young on the board, he's an idiot and should be immediately fired!!
RE: Is Young healthy ? Why is he not working our at the combine ?  
bw in dc : 2/28/2020 8:01 am : link
In comment 14821487 TMS said:
Quote:
With a pick this high I would want to see the evidence period.


His game video is all the evidence you should really need.

He plays for an elite program where he’s put up elite production in a power 5 conference.
It came down ....  
RichYern : 2/28/2020 8:44 am : link
To our game at Washington on Christmas weekend. Where we beat the Skins.

If we lose that game we’re in the chase young sweepstakes. It was Gettlemans biggest mistake IMHO. Well he’s made many!

Anyone hear the idea of Taking Tua at (4) and let them battle it out.

I’m curious what the draft board looks like 33-40. If loaded at a particular position of our need, would sway me to take another position of need at (4)

RE: It came down ....  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2020 8:53 am : link
In comment 14821651 RichYern said:
Quote:
To our game at Washington on Christmas weekend. Where we beat the Skins.

If we lose that game we’re in the chase young sweepstakes. It was Gettlemans biggest mistake IMHO. Well he’s made many!

Anyone hear the idea of Taking Tua at (4) and let them battle it out.

I’m curious what the draft board looks like 33-40. If loaded at a particular position of our need, would sway me to take another position of need at (4)


Hopefully this is sarcasm.

The GM has the ability to throw a game?
Every year with all the pre draft speculation  
joeinpa : 2/28/2020 8:54 am : link
Isn’t it true the first 5 picks usually follow chalk?
Of course it could happen  
Rudy5757 : 2/28/2020 9:58 am : link
that Chase is there at 4 but its highly unlikely. DG has never traded down so its likely he would be the pick if he is there. I would be very disappointed if he was not the pick and we went with Brown. Even if Brown is marginally better, we have a solid core of DTs and have a huge need at ER.

This is a copycat league, Bosa was a monster in the Superbowl and I can see teams looking at that as a formula to success making Chase even more coveted this year.

I cant see Chase making it to 4 and I cant see DG passing on him if he does.
RE: RE: According to most on BBI  
christian : 2/28/2020 10:06 am : link
In comment 14821582 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14821470 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


Gettleman never trades down. So we would definitely select a player. Whether it’s young or not remains to be seen.



And the way this thread reads, if Gettleman does trade down with Young on the board, he's an idiot and should be immediately fired!!


An edge rusher has taken on mythical status in the minds of some fans.

And while yes, the evidence supports a pass rush is always a good thing, there are other ways to have a good defense.

We only have to look back as far as the last time the Giants actually had a good defense. The Giants had the best secondary in the league, and their primary edge rusher was the much maligned Olivier Vernon.
Young is arguably the best player in the draft  
JonC : 2/28/2020 10:11 am : link
easily the only blue chip Edge, DG would run the card to the podium himself. Better prospect than the UK kid a year ago.
I see some people have been ignoring scenario 2  
Anakim : 2/28/2020 11:14 am : link
Say Young was there and we passed on him for one of the OTs. How would you react?

I think people would be irate and then there would be a few people who would say, "how long have we needed a franchise OT for? The O-Line has been shit for years. Finally we take a blue chipper and you guys are upset."
...  
christian : 2/28/2020 11:32 am : link
If the Giants grade a LT above an edge rusher, that wouldn't be shocking or controversial.

Like I posted above, edge rusher and specifically Young have taken on mythical status.

There was so much emotion wrapped up in getting the 2nd pick as a consolation for being awful, I get it. And Young represents that to many.

After the workouts play wrap up, I won't be shocked if Young isn't the highest rated non-QB.
RE: .  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 2/28/2020 12:26 pm : link
In comment 14821277 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I think there’s a legitimate chance QBs go 1-2-3 (with a Redskins trade back) and he is there at 4.

But but but bbi said no way.

Have to be thrilled Herbert lit up the combine, everything is coming up Milhous.
Every year  
darren in pdx : 2/28/2020 12:48 pm : link
someone says ‘no way play x will be at position y’ and yet every year that happens. Even last year many were saying to not entertain the idea of Josh Allen dropping to 6, and yet it happened and he dropped past 6.

It’s completely possible if the Redskins feel they need secondary help and Lions go QB or trade back.

Either way, the Giants could come away with a good defensive piece staying at 4.
...  
christian : 2/28/2020 2:10 pm : link
Unless all 3 teams in front of the Giants don't pick a QB, the Giants will have a shot at the best CB, edge rusher, or left tackle in the draft.

This is shaping up into a nice opportunity for the Giants.
RE: It came down ....  
darren in pdx : 2/28/2020 2:20 pm : link
In comment 14821651 RichYern said:
Quote:


If we lose that game we’re in the chase young sweepstakes. It was Gettlemans biggest mistake IMHO. Well he’s made many!



How the fuck is the Giants winning that game 'Gettleman's mistake'..? Was he supposed to tell the team to throw that game so that they could maybe pick a certain player? That is up in there the realm of craziest things I've seen typed on BBI...
