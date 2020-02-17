Hypothetically speaking, if Chase Young is there at 4

Let's say there were no injury or character issues (which there aren't, to my knowledge) and say the first 3 picks are Burrow, Tua and Herbert.
1) Are we so sure Gettleman would take Chase Young? Obviously we don't know for certain, but can you see anyway that Gettleman passes on him?
2) If he didn't take Chase Young, how would you react if he stayed at 4 and took A) one of the four OTs, or B) Derrick Brown?
If young is there at #4 he will be drafted by the Giants - 99% certain.
but what if the Giants have Isaiah Simmons rated higher?
But if he didn't want to draft Young, at that point I'd be surprised if he didn't trade down. Someone would offer a ton to get Young.
but what if the Giants have Isaiah Simmons rated higher?
Then the Maras should be forced to sell the franchise. ;)
Rivera said today that Ryan Kerrigan is in their plans this year. He's got an 11 million dollar cap hit. Matt Ioannidis just got a 3 year 21.75 million dollar deal.
They have literally nothing at CB. They just released Josh Norman. Quinton Dunbar wants to be traded or released. It wouldn't shock me to see them take Okudah.
Looking at Haskins numbers last year it really wouldn't surprise me to see them take Tua or Burrow either. His numbers were terrible. I know Snyder wanted him, but they got rid of basically everybody in the front office and the entire coaching staff.
Rivera said today that Ryan Kerrigan is in their plans this year. He's got an 11 million dollar cap hit. Matt Ioannidis just got a 3 year 21.75 million dollar deal.
They have literally nothing at CB. They just released Josh Norman. Quinton Dunbar wants to be traded or released. It wouldn't shock me to see them take Okudah.
Looking at Haskins numbers last year it really wouldn't surprise me to see them take Tua or Burrow either. His numbers were terrible. I know Snyder wanted him, but they got rid of basically everybody in the front office and the entire coaching staff.
Yeah, I can see Okudah if he is rated as high or nearly so as Young.
NFW they take a QB. It would be a Snyder move, but Snyder took Haskins last year. He won't take another this year without giving Haskins a chance with Rivera's staff.
If he loved Josh Allen last year... as he says "it was hard to pass on Josh Allen.."... then 1 could reasonably assume he is as high if not higher on Chase Young.
If Young is available at #4, then I don't think Gettleman would pass on him without owner approval because the NY media would literally tear him apart for it. There are some nice players at OT and WR, but the Giants need a game-wrecker on the DL and no one seems as ready to fill that role as Young. It is a no-brainer.
Then they need the Lions to trade out to a QB hungry team or take one themselves.
The stars would need to align, it's a longshot at best.
DG would take Young at 3 but he won't be there.
Young is the highest rated player in this draft.
Enough with this nonsense!
Quote:
I'd laugh so hard🤣😂
If he loved Josh Allen last year... as he says "it was hard to pass on Josh Allen.."... then 1 could reasonably assume he is as high if not higher on Chase Young.
This.
With the QB position taken care of I don’t see any way he passes on Young.
DG would take Young at 3 but he won't be there.
Young is the highest rated player in this draft.
Enough with this nonsense!
Thanks nostradamus.
The title says "hypothetical". Look it up. Are we all supposed to say "no let's not discuss hypotheticals because Jim in Tampa says it's impossible!"
Two more points:
1.Get over yourself
2.If you hate hypotheticals perhaps you could just avoid threads that have that in the title?
Rivera said today that Ryan Kerrigan is in their plans this year. He's got an 11 million dollar cap hit. Matt Ioannidis just got a 3 year 21.75 million dollar deal.
They have literally nothing at CB. They just released Josh Norman. Quinton Dunbar wants to be traded or released. It wouldn't shock me to see them take Okudah.
Looking at Haskins numbers last year it really wouldn't surprise me to see them take Tua or Burrow either. His numbers were terrible. I know Snyder wanted him, but they got rid of basically everybody in the front office and the entire coaching staff.
You also need to remember the Trent Williams situation. Today, he has demanded a new contract or a trade. If they can't come to terms with Williams, they have a glaring hole at LT with no one to fill in (Donald Penn was only signed to a 1 yr deal). Washington might have to come to terms with accepting a trade-down in order to address the team needs.
If Young drops to 4 because the QBs are 1-3, I expect Gettleman to take the better prospect in Okudah.
What if he got a good offer now? It would be dumb to turn it down on a small chance fo fulfill a pipe dream Imo.
If Young drops to 4 because the QBs are 1-3, I expect Gettleman to take the better prospect in Okudah.
1. Okudah isn’t a better prospect
2. Zero chance he passes on an ER as talented as Young.
Correct.
0% chance. Likely less.
Keep hope alive!
Sign Clowney, draft Young, that sound your hear is corks popping all over the tri-state area!
"Believe it and it will happen!"
Quote:
If for some reason they are incredibly dumb the Lions will run to the podeum and take Young at 3.
DG would take Young at 3 but he won't be there.
Young is the highest rated player in this draft.
Enough with this nonsense!
Thanks nostradamus.
The title says "hypothetical". Look it up. Are we all supposed to say "no let's not discuss hypotheticals because Jim in Tampa says it's impossible!"
Two more points:
1.Get over yourself
2.If you hate hypotheticals perhaps you could just avoid threads that have that in the title?
Sounds like you're the one who has to get over himself.
Such anger spewed over nothing.
No other scenario makes sense.
And the way this thread reads, if Gettleman does trade down with Young on the board, he's an idiot and should be immediately fired!!
His game video is all the evidence you should really need.
He plays for an elite program where he’s put up elite production in a power 5 conference.
If we lose that game we’re in the chase young sweepstakes. It was Gettlemans biggest mistake IMHO. Well he’s made many!
Anyone hear the idea of Taking Tua at (4) and let them battle it out.
I’m curious what the draft board looks like 33-40. If loaded at a particular position of our need, would sway me to take another position of need at (4)
If we lose that game we’re in the chase young sweepstakes. It was Gettlemans biggest mistake IMHO. Well he’s made many!
Anyone hear the idea of Taking Tua at (4) and let them battle it out.
I’m curious what the draft board looks like 33-40. If loaded at a particular position of our need, would sway me to take another position of need at (4)
Hopefully this is sarcasm.
The GM has the ability to throw a game?
This is a copycat league, Bosa was a monster in the Superbowl and I can see teams looking at that as a formula to success making Chase even more coveted this year.
I cant see Chase making it to 4 and I cant see DG passing on him if he does.
Quote:
Gettleman never trades down. So we would definitely select a player. Whether it’s young or not remains to be seen.
And the way this thread reads, if Gettleman does trade down with Young on the board, he's an idiot and should be immediately fired!!
An edge rusher has taken on mythical status in the minds of some fans.
And while yes, the evidence supports a pass rush is always a good thing, there are other ways to have a good defense.
We only have to look back as far as the last time the Giants actually had a good defense. The Giants had the best secondary in the league, and their primary edge rusher was the much maligned Olivier Vernon.
I think people would be irate and then there would be a few people who would say, "how long have we needed a franchise OT for? The O-Line has been shit for years. Finally we take a blue chipper and you guys are upset."
Like I posted above, edge rusher and specifically Young have taken on mythical status.
There was so much emotion wrapped up in getting the 2nd pick as a consolation for being awful, I get it. And Young represents that to many.
After the workouts play wrap up, I won't be shocked if Young isn't the highest rated non-QB.
But but but bbi said no way.
Have to be thrilled Herbert lit up the combine, everything is coming up Milhous.
It’s completely possible if the Redskins feel they need secondary help and Lions go QB or trade back.
Either way, the Giants could come away with a good defensive piece staying at 4.
This is shaping up into a nice opportunity for the Giants.
If we lose that game we’re in the chase young sweepstakes. It was Gettlemans biggest mistake IMHO. Well he’s made many!
How the fuck is the Giants winning that game 'Gettleman's mistake'..? Was he supposed to tell the team to throw that game so that they could maybe pick a certain player? That is up in there the realm of craziest things I've seen typed on BBI...