Hypothetically speaking, if Chase Young is there at 4 Anakim : 2/27/2020 4:30 pm

Let's say there were no injury or character issues (which there aren't, to my knowledge) and say the first 3 picks are Burrow, Tua and Herbert.





1) Are we so sure Gettleman would take Chase Young? Obviously we don't know for certain, but can you see anyway that Gettleman passes on him?



2) If he didn't take Chase Young, how would you react if he stayed at 4 and took A) one of the four OTs, or B) Derrick Brown?