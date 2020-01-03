Isaiah Simmons combine (so far)

I've been posting in the combine thread about him, but since he's such a popular NYG choice at 4 I figured a separate thread might be good.
Here are his measurements.
6'3 5/8
238 pounds
33 3/8 arms
9 5/8 hands
Here are his numbers that have come out so far.
39" vertical
11' broad jump
Isaiah Simmons (238 lbs): 39" vert, 11'0" broad
Was so happy the Giants passed on him for Wilson. Reese’s idea that LBs aren’t impact players still annoys me. People always wanted to know a LB worth taking did he pass on. Wagner. Still a fucking stud.
I just saw posted from Dane Brugler.
I know it's easy to say it how, but I was heartbroken we didn't take him. Lavonte was another guy that year. I had both Wagner & Lavonte in my top 25. Wagner in my top 15.
Jackrabbit & Alshon were both guys I had as 1st rounders.
4.52 for Murray
Give me him at 4 holy shit
Mathbomb's relative athletic scores - ( New Window )
He's built like an Olympic swimmer. What's his waist size? 28"? ;)
I'd bet he's the guy who Judge and Graham will be pounding the table for. The ultimate chess piece they need. I could see DG loving him too, he did pick Shaq Thompson and loves these rare athletic freaks.
AMAZING athlete... 4.39?? JFC.
AMAZING athlete... 4.39?? JFC.
Very possible but he is a damn stud(on the field) so I'm good with it. Would be happy with him at 4.
Big Rick in FL said:
I just saw posted from Dane Brugler.
I know it's easy to say it how, but I was heartbroken we didn't take him. Lavonte was another guy that year. I had both Wagner & Lavonte in my top 25. Wagner in my top 15.
Jackrabbit & Alshon were both guys I had as 1st rounders.
I Wanted Glenn first but Wagner was a guy as well. Two positions Reese and his staf just had no clue had to scout.
I knew of Jackrabbit as well as Schiano offered him early but he blew up and went to UF. He only fell to round 3 as he wound of transferring out of UF and there were some concerns about him off the field. He was easily a first round talent.
Queen the same. Hammy.
He can play slot corner, corner.strong safety, free safety, outside linebacker and inside linebacker.
Just as offensive players can be match up nightmares so can defensive players
I hope that he is there at #4
LauderdaleMatty said:
Big Rick in FL said:
I just saw posted from Dane Brugler.
I Wanted Glenn first but Wagner was a guy as well. Two positions Reese and his staf just had no clue had to scout.
I knew of Jackrabbit as well as Schiano offered him early but he blew up and went to UF. He only fell to round 3 as he wound of transferring out of UF and there were some concerns about him off the field. He was easily a first round talent.
I was at UFs practice almost everyday and Jackrabbit was awesome to watch the entire time. He was so far ahead of his class. If I recall correctly he's one of only two true freshman at DB to start his very first game. There was so much talent on those Gators teams and he always stood out. Unfortunately he's a guy that does things his way. I can't say he's not a professional so Idk how to word it, but talent wise he could have easily been a top 10 pick and should be one of if not the best CBs in the NFL. We've seen that in glimpses throughout his career. He was awesome in 2016.
Idk if Okudah is a freak athlete like Simmons (Not many are), but everything I've read says he's going to do really well at the combine.
The difference is the Giants drafted a CB in Round 1 last Beal a year before and two others later last year. They need for a LB who can cover. They’ve needed one for 20 fucking years.
Okudha is a great player two. But Simmons seems to be a rare hybrid who can literally play S and LB. his 40 time might even be better than Okudha’s at 35 pounds more.
My fear is a ligament tears during the "on the field" change of direction stuff... That would be disastrous - I pray whenever they do them...
Doesn't get past the Lions at 3.
Okudah would be a nice consolation prize at 4.
Can you imagine if the Giants had their choice of the “big three” defenders?
I realize this is the wishful thinking of a die hard Giants fan, but we can wish, can’t we??
Only one preferring Brown will be Gettleman. Judge and Graham will be pounding for him.
Trouble getting off blocks? As Judge says don't tell me what he can't do, tell me what he can.
He was a step or two ahead of Saquon too
I'm not sure how many people saw the thread it was in, but a few weeks back Sy posted something along the lines of, "Don't rule out Simmons going to the Skins at 2." You just never know.
But I do admit that I've warmed a little to taking him at #4. Like everyone else, I'm tired of being scorched by opposing TEs. It's one of the main reasons why we can't get off the field on third down, even in long yardage situations. A phenomenal coverage LB would also help our anemic pass rush by giving them a few more seconds to get home.
The games I have seen, and I am not an expert by any means, he hasn't been a physical guy. His tackles are from the side and QB sacks. I haven't seen him take on lineman and get past them, and I haven't seen him just take a RB straight on.
The fact is that no matter how fast he is, if he cant take on OL players to get to the RB, he can't play 3 downs at LB in the NFL. He will be a 3rd down player
Excellent analysis.
This.
And where was this speed when Burrow was consistently scampering past him for 1st downs in the National title game?
No thanks on a niche player at 4.
its his willingness to be physical at the point of attack. If he isn't physical, then he can't play LB and must play SS.
This.
And where was this speed when Burrow was consistently scampering past him for 1st downs in the National title game?
No thanks on a niche player at 4.
Exactly. I don't want a positional, 3rd down guy to cover TEs and #4. I fear that's what this guy is. In the NFL, which has guys like 6' 7" 375 pd guys like Beckton bearing down on you, you have the be physical to play LB. In college you can get away with running "around" plays.
He’s not an inside LB. Sure he’ll defend the pass but he’ll get washed out vs the run.
He’s not a corner and he’s not really a safety either.
Oh by the way, Patrick Queen is only 229 lbs. and is expected to be a mid round LB.
The NFL is changing which means the LB position is changing.
The NFL is changing — back to an emphasis on a strong running game.
Is Simmons tackling Henry in the hole? Nope.
Simmons couldn’t even chase down Burrows with his paper speed, but he’ll be able to contain Lamar?
Does anyone here really have confidence in Simmons holding up vs Philly/Dallas OL 4x a year?
This has nothing to do with his weight and everything to do w his style of play. He’s not a physical player.
He’s a 21 year old kid. Put him in an NFL weight room and he’ll be at 250 by year 3. 6’4 250 lb LB that runs a 4.4 and can cover. Sign me up now.
It's not fair to paint Simmons with that paint, since he did indeed PRODUCE at Clemson in terms of stats.
But Clemson's D vs LSU in the championship game was very, very much less than I expected, and he played his fair share in their disembowelment.
At the very least, he wasn't able to elevate them vs that extremely talented LSU O and O-line.
Simmons played like a JAG in the title game.
Simmons is fools gold.
If you have tape evidence that he can take on blocks and shed them or pass rush vs a decent OT with chip help I'd like to see it.
I am not a fan of "run and Chase" LBs. We had one a few years ago in Bryan Kehl, he didn't like contact and from a good college player with good combine numbers he turned into a really abysmal pro.
I could be convinced Simmons is a good, maybe even great free safety prospect, but remain skeptical he won't be a good NFL inside or even outside LB.
Dabo and his D staff did a great job putting Simmons in good situations to be disruptive. Not sure what position he will play effectively in the NFL.
Will root for him big time if the Giants draft him, but won't cry if they don't either.
He made a lot of plays unblocked in college, and that simply won’t happen at the next level.
It’s going to take a very specific situation for Simmons to thrive and the Giants don’t have it. Hard pass at 4.
Do I care if Simmons flashes past an OG before he can react for a TFL rather than stack and shed or defeats a RB asked to protect? No. The NFL is about scheming mismatches. What don't you understand about that? The more ways a players toolbox provides his coordinator and staff to engineer those situations the more useful and impactful he can be.
The people that aren't getting this either aren't paying attention to what's happening on the field or don't have the imagination to visual what a nightmare Simmons will be for opponents.
I don't think you've made enough negative posts on Simmons. We need a few more.
And while your at it, how about a few on Young. He didn't do to well in his playoff game.
FWIW, I thought Simmons did pretty well in that game.
Man, that would be a great start to reshaping our defense.
This. And to go back even further some LB from Miami was 215-220 when he was a college Sr. Oh yeah. His name was Ray Lewis. He doesn’t need to even put on another 15-20 like some kids right now I can see liking another et player more than Simmons but the scrambling to come up w reasons why not to pick him is just silly
Wagner was 6-0, 242.
Simmons 6-3 and a half, 238.
That's a significant difference in body type. Particularly if the pertinent question is whether the player can effectively take on blockers at point of attack.
There are a number of posts in the thread where weight is cited without reference to height. Less than useful.
Jerry Reese would never draft a LB in the first round.
Can he play a LB position (as opposed to S) in the NFL without getting shitwhaled, injury prone, because not thickly built? If he is the 2nd coming of Ray Lewis, as suggested above, I'll humbly fold my tent, but odds of that? More likely is the DWilson comp above in terms of standing up to wear and tear, imo.
I make the JR reference also because Simmons does not strike me as a JJ type player--from what I can tell about our HC at this point, which is not very much.
Simmons not a JJ type of player?? Simmons is exactly the type of player JJ would pound for. JJ talks about players being used in multiple ways and not just scheme dependent. Again don’t tell me what he can’t do, tell me what he can. The ultimate chess piece in a defense and big time playmaker.
If you like Wills that much take him at 4, dont fuck around.
That said, I suspect there are a few players they'd be happy with in that spot
That captures it well. For me, I would want Simmons as a LB.
So while I covet the sideline to sideline speed and cover skills - must haves in today's game - it's a real mystery if he can be physical enough at the POA to not be a liability.
I don't know the answer, or how you get comfortable with that unknown, but it's one of the biggest question marks in this draft.
I like him a lot, but I think there is less risk going for a Wills.