Isaiah Simmons combine (so far)

Big Rick in FL : 2/29/2020 6:58 pm
I've been posting in the combine thread about him, but since he's such a popular NYG choice at 4 I figured a separate thread might be good.

Here are his measurements.

6'3 5/8
238 pounds
33 3/8 arms
9 5/8 hands

Here are his numbers that have come out so far.

39" vertical
11' broad jump
A little comparison  
Big Rick in FL : 2/29/2020 7:00 pm : link
I just saw posted from Dane Brugler.

Quote:
@dpbrugler: Bobby Wagner (241 lbs): 39.5" vert, 11'0" broad

Isaiah Simmons (238 lbs): 39" vert, 11'0" broad
RE: A little comparison  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/29/2020 7:36 pm : link
Quote:
Was so happy the Giants passed on him for Wilson. Reese’s idea that LBs aren’t impact players still annoys me. People always wanted to know a LB worth taking did he pass on. Wagner. Still a fucking stud.
RE: RE: A little comparison  
Big Rick in FL : 2/29/2020 7:40 pm : link
Quote:
I know it's easy to say it how, but I was heartbroken we didn't take him. Lavonte was another guy that year. I had both Wagner & Lavonte in my top 25. Wagner in my top 15.

Jackrabbit & Alshon were both guys I had as 1st rounders.
Willie Gay and Kenneth Murray are going event for event with him  
Eric on Li : 2/29/2020 7:52 pm : link
hopefully this is the year we find our impact LB somewhere. Zack Baun just ran a very solid 4.65 as well.
RE: Willie Gay and Kenneth Murray are going event for event with him  
The_Boss : 2/29/2020 8:03 pm : link
Quote:
4.52 for Murray
4.39 first time  
mphbullet36 : 2/29/2020 8:09 pm : link
holy crap
4.39 Simmons  
The_Boss : 2/29/2020 8:09 pm : link
-
OMG!!!!  
tyrik13 : 2/29/2020 8:10 pm : link
4.39!!!!!!
Omg  
BleedBlue : 2/29/2020 8:11 pm : link
4.39.....sickenong


Give me him at 4 holy shit
Holy shit  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/29/2020 8:11 pm : link
He can fly
4.39???  
Stan in LA : 2/29/2020 8:11 pm : link
Are you kidding me?
....  
ryanmkeane : 2/29/2020 8:11 pm : link
Jesus. Dude can fly
I was trying to temper my expectations for Simmons  
Big Rick in FL : 2/29/2020 8:13 pm : link
Running the 40. I was guessing around 4.52. Jesus lord he's a complete freak. He should absolutely be in play for the Giants at 4 and IMO should be the heavy favorite as of right now.
Simmons on track to get the highest relative athletic score ever  
Eric on Li : 2/29/2020 8:14 pm : link
not exactly an official metric, but this guy puts these together for every prospect and weights all the different inputs

Mathbomb's relative athletic scores - ( New Window )
No way we want a LB  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/29/2020 8:14 pm : link
Who can stop TEs. Play the edge. Let’s just bitch about that more and claim no LB is worth the 4th pick for another 15 years
Still think he isn’t high top 10  
Dave on the UWS : 2/29/2020 8:15 pm : link
Pick? He’s put together too! Wish we had 4 high 1st rd picks there are too many difference makers to chose from.
RE: Still think he isn’t high top 10  
bw in dc : 2/29/2020 8:19 pm : link
Quote:
He's built like an Olympic swimmer. What's his waist size? 28"? ;)
I want Simmons or Becton  
edavisiii : 2/29/2020 8:20 pm : link
Both are freaks in a different way. Exceptional speed or exceptional physicality! If we draft Simmons I think we have a better chance of filling a hole on the OL at 36.
RE: I was trying to temper my expectations for Simmons  
Nine-Tails : 2/29/2020 8:21 pm : link
Quote:
I'd bet he's the guy who Judge and Graham will be pounding the table for. The ultimate chess piece they need. I could see DG loving him too, he did pick Shaq Thompson and loves these rare athletic freaks.
Full Transparency  
BobsYourUncle : 2/29/2020 8:25 pm : link
Anyone else sensing that Isaiah is on the "sweet side"...? I honestly could give a crap what or who anyone likes/loves. I just hope that it doesn't hurt the kid in any way, as I'm sure teams are aware.

AMAZING athlete... 4.39?? JFC.
RE: Full Transparency  
BleedBlue : 2/29/2020 8:26 pm : link
Quote:
Very possible but he is a damn stud(on the field) so I'm good with it. Would be happy with him at 4.
To steal a line from Seinfeld.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/29/2020 8:28 pm : link
'Hire this man.'
BW- Olympic swimmers  
Dave on the UWS : 2/29/2020 8:29 pm : link
Don’t have guns on their arms like this guy. He’s not just an athlete. He was SUPER productive in college. You put him at at LB and move him around. Make him the focal point of the defense. Our biggest weakness for YEARS has been covering TEs. This guy would solve that. AND be a perfect 3rd safety in the 3 safety alignment. Is he a better choice than Okudah, Wills, Becton, Brown? I don’t think DG can go wrong with any of these guys.
RE: RE: RE: A little comparison  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/29/2020 8:29 pm : link
Quote:
I Wanted Glenn first but Wagner was a guy as well. Two positions Reese and his staf just had no clue had to scout.

I knew of Jackrabbit as well as Schiano offered him early but he blew up and went to UF. He only fell to round 3 as he wound of transferring out of UF and there were some concerns about him off the field. He was easily a first round talent.
Murray with the blown hammy?  
The_Boss : 2/29/2020 8:29 pm : link
-
Considering the stare of the Giants D  
PhilSimms15 : 2/29/2020 8:31 pm : link
And there compete lack of playmakers, I really hope the Giants grab him at #4. He’s other worldly.
For all the gushing on here regarding Simmons  
The_Boss : 2/29/2020 8:31 pm : link
And I am thoroughly impressed with his incredible athleticism, isn’t Okudah expected to test extremely well tomorrow?
RE: Murray with the blown hammy?  
The_Boss : 2/29/2020 8:33 pm : link
Quote:
Queen the same. Hammy.
Simmons  
Archer : 2/29/2020 8:34 pm : link
With the athleticism that Simmons has shown he can play anywhere

He can play slot corner, corner.strong safety, free safety, outside linebacker and inside linebacker.

Just as offensive players can be match up nightmares so can defensive players

I hope that he is there at #4
RE: RE: RE: RE: A little comparison  
Big Rick in FL : 2/29/2020 8:35 pm : link
Quote:
I Wanted Glenn first but Wagner was a guy as well. Two positions Reese and his staf just had no clue had to scout.

I knew of Jackrabbit as well as Schiano offered him early but he blew up and went to UF. He only fell to round 3 as he wound of transferring out of UF and there were some concerns about him off the field. He was easily a first round talent.


I was at UFs practice almost everyday and Jackrabbit was awesome to watch the entire time. He was so far ahead of his class. If I recall correctly he's one of only two true freshman at DB to start his very first game. There was so much talent on those Gators teams and he always stood out. Unfortunately he's a guy that does things his way. I can't say he's not a professional so Idk how to word it, but talent wise he could have easily been a top 10 pick and should be one of if not the best CBs in the NFL. We've seen that in glimpses throughout his career. He was awesome in 2016.
....  
BleedBlue : 2/29/2020 8:36 pm : link
Simmons is a beast. If we can't get him maybe Murray or queen slip some to the second and we go OL in first
RE: For all the gushing on here regarding Simmons  
Big Rick in FL : 2/29/2020 8:36 pm : link
Quote:
Idk if Okudah is a freak athlete like Simmons (Not many are), but everything I've read says he's going to do really well at the combine.
RE: For all the gushing on here regarding Simmons  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/29/2020 8:38 pm : link
Quote:
The difference is the Giants drafted a CB in Round 1 last Beal a year before and two others later last year. They need for a LB who can cover. They’ve needed one for 20 fucking years.

Okudha is a great player two. But Simmons seems to be a rare hybrid who can literally play S and LB. his 40 time might even be better than Okudha’s at 35 pounds more.
Feel bad  
BobsYourUncle : 2/29/2020 8:44 pm : link
For Murray & Queen... Hammy's are bad & this is the BIGGEST interview for these kids... Sad.

My fear is a ligament tears during the "on the field" change of direction stuff... That would be disastrous - I pray whenever they do them...
Maybe Simmons  
M.S. : 2/29/2020 8:45 pm : link

Doesn't get past the Lions at 3.

Okudah would be a nice consolation prize at 4.
Simmons  
OdellLovesOBJ : 2/29/2020 8:49 pm : link
Outside of Young, Isiah Simmons can shape a defense with his ability. Okudah is a talented shutdown corner and would be a helluva a 2nd choice and a good one. Simmons can line up at anywhere on the defense, outside of Dtackle, and cause an offense to change their entire gameplan.
He is my pick and give him number 55  
Rjanyg : 2/29/2020 9:00 pm : link
Give me Quarteman in round 5. The guy has a 24/7 scowl on his face.
Giants are in a great spot  
PhilSimms15 : 2/29/2020 9:01 pm : link
We know QB goes first and almost definitely third, leaving one of Young, Simmons or Okudah definitely on the board. It’s not out of the question that QB goes 1, 2 ,3 if the rumors are true about Washington and Tua.

Can you imagine if the Giants had their choice of the “big three” defenders?

I realize this is the wishful thinking of a die hard Giants fan, but we can wish, can’t we??
Simmons could turn out to be the best player in this draft  
Ira : 2/29/2020 9:01 pm : link
.
That  
AcidTest : 2/29/2020 9:06 pm : link
is a freakish time for Simmons. I'm sure he'll be strongly considered at #4, but I wonder if the Giants won't still prefer Brown or Wills. My concern with Simmons is his somewhat thin lower body. He may also have trouble getting off blocks at the NFL level.
Isaiah Simmons  
tyrik13 : 2/29/2020 9:16 pm : link
Official 40 time is 4.39, good for 5th fastest at this years combine
RE: That  
Nine-Tails : 2/29/2020 9:22 pm : link
In comment 14823191 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is a freakish time for Simmons. I'm sure he'll be strongly considered at #4, but I wonder if the Giants won't still prefer Brown or Wills. My concern with Simmons is his somewhat thin lower body. He may also have trouble getting off blocks at the NFL level.


Only one preferring Brown will be Gettleman. Judge and Graham will be pounding for him.

Trouble getting off blocks? As Judge says don't tell me what he can't do, tell me what he can.
Nfl tv just ran the simul cam obj vs Simmons.....  
thrunthrublue : 2/29/2020 9:31 pm : link
Simmons is much faster than obj in their respective 40’s overlaid. Yikes.....can you imagine a giants defender than can actually move with speed in space, and cover anyone the other team has? Not since LT have they had a shot at such a beast.
The simulcam for  
tyrik13 : 2/29/2020 9:34 pm : link
Isaiah Simmons vs Julio Jones, AJ Green, OBJ and he smoked every last one of them and it wasn’t even close... 👀👀👀👀👀👀
RE: Nfl tv just ran the simul cam obj vs Simmons.....  
Nine-Tails : 2/29/2020 9:34 pm : link
Quote:
He was a step or two ahead of Saquon too
He beat Barkley's 40 time, too.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/29/2020 9:37 pm : link
4.39 to 4.41. Crazy. It sure would be nice to add some actual speed to this defense.
Stop the  
giant power : 2/29/2020 9:55 pm : link
nonsense with Simmons body. The kid is 21 years old. From High School to his Junior College year, he added 100 LBS, all of it muscle. He has like 5% body fat. The kid is totally ripped. A couple of off-season-work-out programs and he will be 15 LBS heavier. A few years of heavy squats and strength training will add size to his lower body, he is just starting to fill out. As an example, Jaylon Smith weighed 223 at his combine.
Simulcam link  
bigschott : 2/29/2020 10:01 pm : link
http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-combine/0ap3000001104708/Simulcam-Isaiah-Simmons-leaves-NFL-stars-in-the-dust-with-freaky-speed
RE: Simmons could turn out to be the best player in this draft  
santacruzom : 2/29/2020 10:04 pm : link
Quote:
I'm not sure how many people saw the thread it was in, but a few weeks back Sy posted something along the lines of, "Don't rule out Simmons going to the Skins at 2." You just never know.
Have wanted this guy ever since I watched  
kelsto811 : 2/29/2020 10:19 pm : link
Him play in live game action. His change of direction skill is unreal and he does it without giving up any of his power in his tackling.
Simmons  
AcidTest : 2/29/2020 10:33 pm : link
has phenomenal horizontal and vertical speed and coverage skills. His sideline to sideline speed is unreal. He ends the problem of never being able to cover TEs. He will also make Connelly even better. But I do think he'll have to run around many blocks in the NFL. Whether he can add weigh and strength without losing any speed is also unknown.

But I do admit that I've warmed a little to taking him at #4. Like everyone else, I'm tired of being scorched by opposing TEs. It's one of the main reasons why we can't get off the field on third down, even in long yardage situations. A phenomenal coverage LB would also help our anemic pass rush by giving them a few more seconds to get home.
The issue with this guy has never been his combine measurements  
PatersonPlank : 2/29/2020 10:39 pm : link
its his willingness to be physical at the point of attack. If he isn't physical, then he can't play LB and must play SS.

The games I have seen, and I am not an expert by any means, he hasn't been a physical guy. His tackles are from the side and QB sacks. I haven't seen him take on lineman and get past them, and I haven't seen him just take a RB straight on.

The fact is that no matter how fast he is, if he cant take on OL players to get to the RB, he can't play 3 downs at LB in the NFL. He will be a 3rd down player
RE: The issue with this guy has never been his combine measurements  
AcidTest : 2/29/2020 10:43 pm : link
Quote:
Excellent analysis.
RE: The issue with this guy has never been his combine measurements  
WillVAB : 2/29/2020 10:48 pm : link
Quote:
This.

And where was this speed when Burrow was consistently scampering past him for 1st downs in the National title game?

No thanks on a niche player at 4.
RE: RE: The issue with this guy has never been his combine measurements  
PatersonPlank : 2/29/2020 10:59 pm : link
Quote:
This.

And where was this speed when Burrow was consistently scampering past him for 1st downs in the National title game?

No thanks on a niche player at 4.


Exactly. I don't want a positional, 3rd down guy to cover TEs and #4. I fear that's what this guy is. In the NFL, which has guys like 6' 7" 375 pd guys like Beckton bearing down on you, you have the be physical to play LB. In college you can get away with running "around" plays.
DG called 40 times “silliness”  
Vanzetti : 2/29/2020 11:22 pm : link
I wonder if Simmons will change his mind
I always knew  
allstarjim : 2/29/2020 11:26 pm : link
He'd blow away the combine. He's an elite+ athlete. I just want that to translate more when I watch him play. I want him to play with explosion, and I see him so often playing at half or three-quarter speed. And for him, that's still good enough to be a good player, but not a GREAT player. The difference between him and a guy like Jaylon Smith is instincts and decisiveness. If he has that, he can be one of the best defensive players in the NFL. I'm not convinced he has that because the tape doesn't really show that.
It's ridonculous  
Anakim : 2/29/2020 11:26 pm : link
I haven't seen a LB (if you can call him that) with his size put up those numbers since Ryan Shazier. Pretty damn good company.
Simmons doesn’t have a position  
WillVAB : 2/29/2020 11:30 pm : link
He’s not an edge player. Not a guy who can set the edge vs the run and can’t rush the passer at the NFL level.

He’s not an inside LB. Sure he’ll defend the pass but he’ll get washed out vs the run.

He’s not a corner and he’s not really a safety either.
Simmons is going to be a good pro  
Rjanyg : 2/29/2020 11:36 pm : link
But go ahead and talk yourself out of taking him because he is only 238 lbs.

Oh by the way, Patrick Queen is only 229 lbs. and is expected to be a mid round LB.

The NFL is changing which means the LB position is changing.


RE: Simmons is going to be a good pro  
WillVAB : 2/29/2020 11:45 pm : link
In comment 14823267 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
But go ahead and talk yourself out of taking him because he is only 238 lbs.

Oh by the way, Patrick Queen is only 229 lbs. and is expected to be a mid round LB.

The NFL is changing which means the LB position is changing.



The NFL is changing — back to an emphasis on a strong running game.

Is Simmons tackling Henry in the hole? Nope.

Simmons couldn’t even chase down Burrows with his paper speed, but he’ll be able to contain Lamar?

Does anyone here really have confidence in Simmons holding up vs Philly/Dallas OL 4x a year?

This has nothing to do with his weight and everything to do w his style of play. He’s not a physical player.
'his willingness to be physical at the point of attack'  
Torrag : 3/1/2020 12:04 am : link
What a crock. There are multiple ways to defeat blocks. I watched Jessie Armstead win vs guys who had 50 or more pounds on him for ten years by beating them to the spot. Same goes for the Ryan Shaziers, Devin Bush's and numerous other top tier LB's. He physical enough to be All Pro for a decade.
RE: The issue with this guy has never been his combine measurements  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/1/2020 12:07 am : link
Quote:
He’s a 21 year old kid. Put him in an NFL weight room and he’ll be at 250 by year 3. 6’4 250 lb LB that runs a 4.4 and can cover. Sign me up now.
Every single year or damn near every single year  
BlueLou'sBack : 3/1/2020 12:20 am : link
There's a guy who just blows up the combine and gets everyone excited for little reason.

It's not fair to paint Simmons with that paint, since he did indeed PRODUCE at Clemson in terms of stats.

But Clemson's D vs LSU in the championship game was very, very much less than I expected, and he played his fair share in their disembowelment.

At the very least, he wasn't able to elevate them vs that extremely talented LSU O and O-line.
'elevate them vs that extremely talented LSU O and O-line'  
Torrag : 3/1/2020 12:24 am : link
So what. Everyone saw that the clemson D-line got stomped at the LoS most of the game. That makes it an uphill battle for any defense back 7 guys. You don't rate or draft a player based on any one game but all of them. Just to note he still had a decent game and was productive.
4.39 is top flight WR speed  
kdog77 : 3/1/2020 12:33 am : link
And this kid is bigger and heavier than most WRs. I don’t know if he is the 4th best player in the draft but speed kills on both sides of the ball . Don’t care about weight or scheme fit. This kid could be special.
RE: 'elevate them vs that extremely talented LSU O and O-line'  
WillVAB : 3/1/2020 12:45 am : link
Quote:
Simmons played like a JAG in the title game.

Simmons is fools gold.
RE: 'elevate them vs that extremely talented LSU O and O-line'  
BlueLou'sBack : 3/1/2020 12:47 am : link
Quote:
If you have tape evidence that he can take on blocks and shed them or pass rush vs a decent OT with chip help I'd like to see it.

I am not a fan of "run and Chase" LBs. We had one a few years ago in Bryan Kehl, he didn't like contact and from a good college player with good combine numbers he turned into a really abysmal pro.

I could be convinced Simmons is a good, maybe even great free safety prospect, but remain skeptical he won't be a good NFL inside or even outside LB.

Dabo and his D staff did a great job putting Simmons in good situations to be disruptive. Not sure what position he will play effectively in the NFL.

Will root for him big time if the Giants draft him, but won't cry if they don't either.
There is no evidence  
WillVAB : 3/1/2020 1:21 am : link
Bottom line Simmons played under one of the best DC’s (and highest paid) in the country. He was schemed to get the best out of him.

He made a lot of plays unblocked in college, and that simply won’t happen at the next level.

It’s going to take a very specific situation for Simmons to thrive and the Giants don’t have it. Hard pass at 4.
blue and wil you are stuck in 1991...  
Torrag : 3/1/2020 3:06 am : link
and it's a shame you can't adapt to the way the game is changing. There is a cadre of elite speed players thriving in today's game and it's growing. I laid out several extremely successful comps including Shazier/Bush/Derwin James and there are many others. They win with speed and frankly this idea Simmons is some powder puff that doesn't hit anyone or tackle is total bullshit.

Do I care if Simmons flashes past an OG before he can react for a TFL rather than stack and shed or defeats a RB asked to protect? No. The NFL is about scheming mismatches. What don't you understand about that? The more ways a players toolbox provides his coordinator and staff to engineer those situations the more useful and impactful he can be.

The people that aren't getting this either aren't paying attention to what's happening on the field or don't have the imagination to visual what a nightmare Simmons will be for opponents.
RE: There is no evidence  
section125 : 3/1/2020 7:01 am : link
Quote:
I don't think you've made enough negative posts on Simmons. We need a few more.
And while your at it, how about a few on Young. He didn't do to well in his playoff game.

FWIW, I thought Simmons did pretty well in that game.
I am dreaming of adding  
1st and 10 : 3/1/2020 7:12 am : link
Yannick (sp?) in FA, resigning LW and adding Simmons in round 1.

Man, that would be a great start to reshaping our defense.
This thread feels like a Jerry Reese love fest  
ColHowPepper : 3/1/2020 8:10 am : link
):
RE: Stop the  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/1/2020 8:37 am : link
Quote:
This. And to go back even further some LB from Miami was 215-220 when he was a college Sr. Oh yeah. His name was Ray Lewis. He doesn’t need to even put on another 15-20 like some kids right now I can see liking another et player more than Simmons but the scrambling to come up w reasons why not to pick him is just silly
RE: A little comparison  
shyster : 3/1/2020 10:39 am : link
Quote:
Wagner was 6-0, 242.

Simmons 6-3 and a half, 238.

That's a significant difference in body type. Particularly if the pertinent question is whether the player can effectively take on blockers at point of attack.

There are a number of posts in the thread where weight is cited without reference to height. Less than useful.

RE: This thread feels like a Jerry Reese love fest  
Britt in VA : 3/1/2020 10:44 am : link
Quote:
Jerry Reese would never draft a LB in the first round.
Drafting Wilson over Wagner  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/1/2020 11:05 am : link

Our Defense needs a playmaker in the worse way possible  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/1/2020 11:28 am : link
Simmons runs sideline to sideline, he rushes the passer, he can cover RBs, TE, and even WRs, and he's a great kid off the field. I don't understand why people are worried about him taking on blockers, when that is the DTs job. Draft this kid and he'll be the leader of your defense for 10+ seasons.
Jerry Reese would never draft a LB in the first round.  
ColHowPepper : 3/1/2020 11:31 am : link
Historically true. It's the preoccupation with Combine numbers/pure athleticism that has me on high alert; this was an addictive drug to the R&R regime and in large part led to the team's current, doormat state.
Can he play a LB position (as opposed to S) in the NFL without getting shitwhaled, injury prone, because not thickly built? If he is the 2nd coming of Ray Lewis, as suggested above, I'll humbly fold my tent, but odds of that? More likely is the DWilson comp above in terms of standing up to wear and tear, imo.

I make the JR reference also because Simmons does not strike me as a JJ type player--from what I can tell about our HC at this point, which is not very much.
RE: Jerry Reese would never draft a LB in the first round.  
Nine-Tails : 3/1/2020 1:42 pm : link
Quote:
Simmons not a JJ type of player?? Simmons is exactly the type of player JJ would pound for. JJ talks about players being used in multiple ways and not just scheme dependent. Again don’t tell me what he can’t do, tell me what he can. The ultimate chess piece in a defense and big time playmaker.
Simmons  
New Yorker : 3/1/2020 3:19 pm : link
How does that 4.39 speed help when Jedricks is running up on you,I love the thinking of getting a linebacker but we need Jedrick bad we need to run and pass two aspects that he would contribute,we can a linebacker the next three rounds ,elite offensive tackles don't fall off trees.Free Agent Linebacker are easier get that elite left tackles.Trade down to 5 or six and get picks and Jedrick.
Well we haven’t gotten a good FA linebacker in ages either  
UConn4523 : 3/1/2020 3:28 pm : link
just get the pick right, don’t care about the position.
RE: Simmons  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/1/2020 3:35 pm : link
Quote:
If you like Wills that much take him at 4, dont fuck around.

That said, I suspect there are a few players they'd be happy with in that spot
who would you rather have  
JesseS : 3/1/2020 6:40 pm : link
Simmons or Manny Lawson?
I like Simmons and Wills  
Rjanyg : 3/1/2020 11:45 pm : link
So I’d be ok with either player. If it came down to these 2 players who do you draft?
Simmons only real negative is ability to shed blocks, that's it. His  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:12 am : link
Work ethic, instincts, and athletisicm all off the charts. Guy is a football player. They way this team is constructed he'd be a great pick for us, especially if we resign LW.
RE: Simmons only real negative is ability to shed blocks, that's it. His  
bw in dc : 12:46 am : link
Quote:
That captures it well. For me, I would want Simmons as a LB.

So while I covet the sideline to sideline speed and cover skills - must haves in today's game - it's a real mystery if he can be physical enough at the POA to not be a liability.

I don't know the answer, or how you get comfortable with that unknown, but it's one of the biggest question marks in this draft.

I like him a lot, but I think there is less risk going for a Wills.
