Just How Bad Was the Defense, What to Do?

The Giants took a step back from '18 to '19 defensively, finishing up with the 30th ranked scoring defense.
Many angles to argue, and hopefully the most notable will be the staff change. But important to remember Graham was responsible for the 32nd ranked defense in the NFL last year. I give him all the benefits of the doubt -- but one things is clear -- he's not a magician. He needs much more talent.
Yes there will be maturation for many of the young players. But no, not all of them will blossom into good NFL players. And of course there will be growing pains in a new system.
Going into free agency the Giants will have the lowest amount of dollars allocated to defense in the NFL. They have 23.7M booked on 22 players, about 12% of the cap. The Giants will be spenders. I won't be surprised if Williams and Golden are retained at big numbers.
Back to how bad the 2019 Giants were: 24th in YPG, 30th in points, 27th in Pass Yards, 24th in Pass TDs, 28th in Net Yards Per Attempt. The run defense was much more average -- 20th in YPG, 28th in Rush TDs, 19th in Rush FDs, but an encouraging 4th in YPA.
For the 2nd year in a row the Giants had a middle of the pack pass rush. 14th in Pressure Rate, 17th in Hurry Rate, 4th in Knock Down Rate, 12th in Total Pressures, 22nd in Total Sacks.
The secondary was abysmal again - in addition to the traditional yards and TD stats above, they were 24th in passing FDs, 25th in interceptions, 24th in Air Yards, which I think is the most important stat for pass coverage.
I again expect the Giants to focus on the secondary. A lot was made of the 3 picks in the draft last year, but if you look at the defensive line there is similar investment on 3-4 spots -- a first, former 1st (Williams), 2nd, 3rd, and 5th.
In the secondary for 4-5 spots; a 1st, former 1 (Peppers), 3rd, 4th, 6th, and the aging Bethea. I expect the Giants to make a play at one of the premier UFA corners like Jones, and if they do not get their guy, I expect the Giants to draft a corner in the top 2 rounds.
Bottom line the Giants need to defend the pass much, much better. I give credit to Gettleman for putting a lot of focus there last year, I expect he will do it again.
Started a ton of rookies and 1st year guys. Coaching did not have them ready and only Jackrabbit was a decent experience starter, who was then traded.
The rookies: Connerly, Baker, Lawrence, Love and Beal were getting it before their season ended. Carter, Hill and Tomilson need to continue improving. Peppers and Williams will be solid members....
2 to 3 solid additions through FA and Draft
I expect them D to be much improved for this reason alone.
I expect them D to be much improved for this reason alone.
they should only be young for the 1st few games. All I was looking for was some sort of improvement after that. Didnt see any at all. I hate to keep harping on how bad the coaching seemed but to me it looks like all these young guys will be starting all over again. Just need to see improvement from week to week to have any confidence in these guys
Started a ton of rookies and 1st year guys. Coaching did not have them ready and only Jackrabbit was a decent experience starter, who was then traded released.
The rookies: Connerly, Baker, Lawrence, Love and Beal were getting it before their season ended. Carter, Hill and Tomilson need to continue improving. Peppers and Williams will be solid members....
2 to 3 solid additions through FA and Draft
Jackrabbit was released.
I expect them D to be much improved for this reason alone.
23 mill current salary cap spend on ENTIRE unit. That will change drastically after FA. Vet infusion + maturing youngsters and hopefully better coaching under Graham should equal big improvements in 2020
ER could be addressed, too, but I would prefer to shore up the secondary with the bulk of our free agent cash instead of spending big on an ER like Clowney or Ngakoue. I'd rather sign a veteran ER like Quinn or Curry as a situational pass-rusher, but that's just me. I still have some hope in Carter and Ximines going forward.
DG had a quote the other day that is unfortunately oh so true. "Hurt guys get hurt. It's just a phrase we have in personnel. It's just the truth." Beal is in this category.
I expect plenty of growth out of the young players. I don't expect all of them to blossom into good players, that's just statistically practical. If you look at the presumed starters when the year ended, it's easy to see where the Giants need help. Players in italics where I think an investment or improvement is likely.
DE - Lawrence
DT - Tomninson
DE - Williams UFA
LB - Ogletree Cut
LB - Connely - Major season ending injury
OLB - Carter or Ximines
OLB - Golden - UFA
Corner - Beal - Injured, often injured
Corner - Baker
Safety - Bethea - Potential Cut
Safety - Peppers
Even if all the younger players develop into quality starters, there are still significant holes to address.
There's also the question of floor and ceiling. Quality coaching plus maturation in young players gets your potential from bottom of the league to where?
I thought he played well.
I thought he played well.
Beal missed the final game of the season injured. In 2019 Beal was targeted 21 times, gave up 16 completions (76.2%), for 171 yards and a TD.
He gave up 8.1 YPT and an against rating of 115.4 with pass defensed.
It was nice to see him on the field, but that is not playing well.
He had two shoulder surgeries that cost him his entire 2018 rookie season.
I'm not saying cut him yet. I agree he has tools. But rely on him to be a top 3 CB in our rotation?> that seems foolish.
DE
LB
Edge Rusher
Corner
Safety
With lowest investment cap investment in entire NFL in their defense and 2 top 40 picks, I suspect the Giants will.
This is assuming Williams and Golden as retained or replaced?
Quote:
and free safety
This is assuming Williams and Golden as retained or replaced?
I would not retain either of them, but I'm going to assume that Williams is retained. If so, in my view, Tomlinson or Hill become expendable and I'd try and trade one of them for a day three pick.
The imperatives for me, though, are, as I said, FS, ILB, and CB, and we ought to be able to cover that in free agency. I'd target Anthony Harris, Nick Kwiatkoski, and Logan Ryan, respectively.
I also said I'd go cheap on an ER with a veteran on a one or two-year deal, while still looking for one in the draft after the first round. Have to see how things shake out...if the value is there.
The front 7 is where the defensive priority should be. Pass rushing is most important.
ANd Golden would be a poor choice. He's too one dimensional for a team in which the OP is admitting is so poor defensively. Why would you invest so much in a one-dimensional player if your defense is so awful?
Bottomline is have to address front 7 first for defense.
ANd for offense need at least one center, one OT and hopefully can get one WR.
Williams was brought in because Hill wasn't getting it done, so maybe we can move him and get something for him.
If we sign Williams, do we extend or re-sign Tomlinson? How much do we want to tie up in two DL's that aren't pass-rushing threats?
I know the mantra of the year is "multiple," but we're still a base 3-4 and we need LB's, not more DL's. How many are we going to keep on the roster, especially those that are essentially one-dimensional? I say move one of them for whatever we can get.
The front 7 is where the defensive priority should be. Pass rushing is most important.
ANd Golden would be a poor choice. He's too one dimensional for a team in which the OP is admitting is so poor defensively. Why would you invest so much in a one-dimensional player if your defense is so awful?
Bottomline is have to address front 7 first for defense.
ANd for offense need at least one center, one OT and hopefully can get one WR.
This. The focus on the defensive side of the ball needs to be the LB corps across the board, especially since they’ll likely be sticking w a 3-4.
As far as one dimensional both Tomlinson and Hill have flashed two way ability at some point in their time here. They both have some ability to generate interior pressure. Without knowing the schemes we'll be employing it's hard to say definitively but I just don't see much benefit to your proposal.
DE
LB
Edge Rusher
Corner
Safety
With lowest investment cap investment in entire NFL in their defense and 2 top 40 picks, I suspect the Giants will.
agree with this analysis.
as i see it we'll have 3 to 4 large ($8MM avg) signings on defense with at least one player over $13MM.
budget: $35MM - 45MM
and the question therefore is how do we allocate that spend.
there are two key limitations to that:
1. availability on the market
2. competition for talent with other teams
then there is group analysis. let's look at the experience levels in three groups:
DL: most seasoned group (not saying much). needs pass rush.
LB: decimated. either journeyman or 2nd year.
DB: young and inexperienced. heavy investment last year.
we can consider than what happens if we don't address a group in fa:
DL: pass rush is shit but likely decent versus run.
LB: probably worst unit in league
DB: 2nd corner is going to be rough. questions at fs. love?
what if we don't address a group in fa but do address in draft:
DL: good overall experience, new talent can contribute.
LB: extremely inexperienced, heavy burden on new talent
DB: extremely inexperienced, heavy burden on new talent
first set of conclusions:
DL: would prioritize pass rush
LB: must find experience in fa
DB: must find experience in fa
then we get to how to allocate budget between the groups.
our considerations are:
DL: pass rush is most expensive
LB: only one big name out there (littleton). can likely bolster with lesser names.
DB: is baker going to be our #1 corner this season or not.
conclusions:
DL: spend big on pass rush. don't resign LW if get. look for sub-$8MM run stopper to supplement group.
LB: pursue littleton but if not fine with other prospects - prioritize well rounded linebackers.
DB: go hard on bryon jones. consider spending on a fs.
alternative: up budget for defensive spending by $15ish million and sign LW too. Likely then do not get a top tackle on offense - which may not be available anyway.
This new coaching staff has it's work cut out for them. 1) to evaluate what to keep 2) what to bring in. 3) develop a culture of football basics.
I’m not sure if the Giants have one defender with all-pro potential.
It should be no surprise though as their topic picks have leaned offense for their last 10 first round picks. Seven out of the past ten first round picks were offense.
And the cap numbers show the team has also not invested many dollars on the defensive side of the ball either.
I really hope with the first round pick this year they go BPA which should mean Young, Simmons or Okudah.
Of course they need to improve the OL, but it’s a deep OL draft and they should be able to find quality offensive linemen if the second and third rounds, if not later.
The front 7 is where the defensive priority should be. Pass rushing is most important.
ANd Golden would be a poor choice. He's too one dimensional for a team in which the OP is admitting is so poor defensively. Why would you invest so much in a one-dimensional player if your defense is so awful?
Bottomline is have to address front 7 first for defense.
The defense was very bad. The pass rush was average, the run defense in some categories was average, the pass coverage in all categories was awful.
If Golden is not a good investment, who and what do you think it will take to have an incremental benefit above Golden?
2 years ago the 49ers defense was actually worse than ours. Last offseason they added Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, and Kwon Alexander. Dre Greenlaw also ended up in a pretty big role by the end of the year. How much closer they were than we are, how good our coaching is relative to theirs, and whether or not we can find 3 players that good are all perfectly valid questions. But the bar for improvement doesn't need to be 1 of the top defenses in the league. If this unit can merely be top half of the NFL next year I'd sign for that right now.
Who we add as those 3 (or more) premium asset additions will depend on the new staff's evaluation of our current roster and what they view as important in their schemes. And how the draft falls. But if it were me my 3 moves would be:
#1 CB Byron Jones. 27 year old local kid who is going to hit FA, can start at CB and eventually move to more of a S position if necessary. History with Garrett. Huge need at a premium position.
#2 LB Kyle Van Noy. There are some younger players who I'd prefer, but will likely be more expensive than KVN including Schobert, Littleton, Kwiakowski. I expect KVN to get a reasonable 3-4 year deal and he's the kind of versatile guy with experience with both Judge + Graham who can not only help as an off ball LB but also help the pass rush.
#3 D Isaiah Simmons - I didn't give him a position because I'm not sure he has 1. But to me Simmons is the guy to add for this defense at this time. If you put him on the edge or send him as a blitzer, he can get home. If you put him on TE's he can shut them down. He can play sideline to sideline off ball LB or as a safety who covers ground. We haven't had an every play sideline to sideline impact player since prime Jessie Armstead. It's time.
I certainly wouldn't stop there - I'd also be hunting for some diamonds in the rough wherever else I could find them. A guy like Kamalei Correa is very interesting as a pass rush project, I'd like to see another safety in the mix, certainly several more players drafted on the D. But those 3 players above starting in the back 8 of the defense would go a very long way to getting things going in the right direction.
I would be resigning Leonard Williams and allowing Markus Golden to walk
I would be targeting Byron Jones, Joe Schobert or Dante Fowler, perhaps Yannick amongst others and looking at signing at least 2 players at a high premium price tag of 15 mil or up.
I would not sign Clowney.
An ideal offseason would add Jones, Schobert & Simmons. Or Okudah, Fowler & Schobert.
LB
Edge Rusher
Corner
Safety
I don't think it's unrealistic to upgrade these five positions with the amount of cash and picks the Giants have.
I could easily see the Giants re-signing Golden, Williams, signing Jones, and drafting a linebacker and safety in the 2nd or 3rd rounds.
2 years ago the 49ers defense was actually worse than ours. Last offseason they added Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, and Kwon Alexander. Dre Greenlaw also ended up in a pretty big role by the end of the year. How much closer they were than we are, how good our coaching is relative to theirs, and whether or not we can find 3 players that good are all perfectly valid questions. But the bar for improvement doesn't need to be 1 of the top defenses in the league. If this unit can merely be top half of the NFL next year I'd sign for that right now.
Who we add as those 3 (or more) premium asset additions will depend on the new staff's evaluation of our current roster and what they view as important in their schemes. And how the draft falls. But if it were me my 3 moves would be:
#1 CB Byron Jones. 27 year old local kid who is going to hit FA, can start at CB and eventually move to more of a S position if necessary. History with Garrett. Huge need at a premium position.
#2 LB Kyle Van Noy. There are some younger players who I'd prefer, but will likely be more expensive than KVN including Schobert, Littleton, Kwiakowski. I expect KVN to get a reasonable 3-4 year deal and he's the kind of versatile guy with experience with both Judge + Graham who can not only help as an off ball LB but also help the pass rush.
#3 D Isaiah Simmons - I didn't give him a position because I'm not sure he has 1. But to me Simmons is the guy to add for this defense at this time. If you put him on the edge or send him as a blitzer, he can get home. If you put him on TE's he can shut them down. He can play sideline to sideline off ball LB or as a safety who covers ground. We haven't had an every play sideline to sideline impact player since prime Jessie Armstead. It's time.
I certainly wouldn't stop there - I'd also be hunting for some diamonds in the rough wherever else I could find them. A guy like Kamalei Correa is very interesting as a pass rush project, I'd like to see another safety in the mix, certainly several more players drafted on the D. But those 3 players above starting in the back 8 of the defense would go a very long way to getting things going in the right direction.
The first 2 of 3 steps are great and should be followed. Van Noy is an option, but only one year in the NE system ( not sure if he will be utilized the same way with us). Simmons is a MUST to draft - his speed, versatility and production can be built around for years to come.
Perhaps add Okwara (ND) in the draft, along with either Arik Armstead, Shaq Lawson, Bud Dupree or perhaps even a Robert Quinn at a reasonable deal. I would re-sign Williams and not Golden. FS and LB can be addressed through either FA or the draft as well.
Quote:
He is suggesting a priority needs to be placed on secondary-- it shouldn't.
The front 7 is where the defensive priority should be. Pass rushing is most important.
ANd Golden would be a poor choice. He's too one dimensional for a team in which the OP is admitting is so poor defensively. Why would you invest so much in a one-dimensional player if your defense is so awful?
Bottomline is have to address front 7 first for defense.
The defense was very bad. The pass rush was average, the run defense in some categories was average, the pass coverage in all categories was awful.
If Golden is not a good investment, who and what do you think it will take to have an incremental benefit above Golden?
To start with we have a different view on philosophy. Last year you recall how many people claimed we would have a pretty good OL- because 1- Remmers was better than Wheeler. We got Zeitler better than Brown. Halapio better than Pulley. Another year experience for Hernandez and 2nd half of the prior year Solder did pretty well so expect he'll bounce back. How did it all turn out?
The point is-- you need quality. Not just "better." As for Golden, he is someone you settle for -- or is a last piece. He's not the type of guy a rebuilding team should go after.
SO answering your question I propose -- I think DG is going near-all-in for LW. If they get him they need a LB better than Golden-- so I would go after Fowler hard. I want McGovern at center and i want an ILB Littleton. I think we can afford that.
I have another option if we don't want LW which i prefer but I think though DG is going hard after LW so won't bother to post it.
Anyhow for draft- assuming no trade-downs in rd 1- - 1st rd draft a LT. 2nd rd draft a WR. Then 3rd rd draft a cb or safety then 4th rd draft the other position cb or safety.
Not going to the Super Bowl but GMEn would have a potent quality offense (if Jones is the real deal) and they'd have the foundation of a front 7 that should be pretty good stopping the run and getting to the passer. A potentially strong offense and a front 7 that can stop the run and rush the passer is a pretty good start moving forward.
All things equal, with just better coaching, what does that do for this defense?