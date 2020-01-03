Just How Bad Was the Defense, What to Do? christian : 3/1/2020 11:05 am

The Giants took a step back from '18 to '19 defensively, finishing up with the 30th ranked scoring defense.



Many angles to argue, and hopefully the most notable will be the staff change. But important to remember Graham was responsible for the 32nd ranked defense in the NFL last year. I give him all the benefits of the doubt -- but one things is clear -- he's not a magician. He needs much more talent.



Yes there will be maturation for many of the young players. But no, not all of them will blossom into good NFL players. And of course there will be growing pains in a new system.



Going into free agency the Giants will have the lowest amount of dollars allocated to defense in the NFL. They have 23.7M booked on 22 players, about 12% of the cap. The Giants will be spenders. I won't be surprised if Williams and Golden are retained at big numbers.



Back to how bad the 2019 Giants were: 24th in YPG, 30th in points, 27th in Pass Yards, 24th in Pass TDs, 28th in Net Yards Per Attempt. The run defense was much more average -- 20th in YPG, 28th in Rush TDs, 19th in Rush FDs, but an encouraging 4th in YPA.



For the 2nd year in a row the Giants had a middle of the pack pass rush. 14th in Pressure Rate, 17th in Hurry Rate, 4th in Knock Down Rate, 12th in Total Pressures, 22nd in Total Sacks.



The secondary was abysmal again - in addition to the traditional yards and TD stats above, they were 24th in passing FDs, 25th in interceptions, 24th in Air Yards, which I think is the most important stat for pass coverage.



I again expect the Giants to focus on the secondary. A lot was made of the 3 picks in the draft last year, but if you look at the defensive line there is similar investment on 3-4 spots -- a first, former 1st (Williams), 2nd, 3rd, and 5th.



In the secondary for 4-5 spots; a 1st, former 1 (Peppers), 3rd, 4th, 6th, and the aging Bethea. I expect the Giants to make a play at one of the premier UFA corners like Jones, and if they do not get their guy, I expect the Giants to draft a corner in the top 2 rounds.



Bottom line the Giants need to defend the pass much, much better. I give credit to Gettleman for putting a lot of focus there last year, I expect he will do it again.