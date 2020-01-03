Banks on Leonard Williams

|
Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)
2/29/20, 7:34 PM
My 2cents.. if the NYG resign Leonard Williams he will give the more opportunities to be multiple on defense think (bigger Justin Tuck) .. this scheme would benefit.. no shade to Clowney he is a powerful disruptive force but limited laterally. Restricts how he's used
Q: If you were GM, Clowney or Williams?
Q: Are the Giants going to a 4-3 or 3-4?
Q: As to re-singing Williams and singing Clowney?
Q: Comparing Williams to Tuck?
Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)
2/29/20, 10:54 PM
you clearly have issues comprehending the point I made. Justin had a skill set that gave the defense the ability to be multiple.. WIlliams (bigger than Tuck) has a skill set to do the same.. got it?
R.J. McIntosh played DE and DT, too, and he's ready to dominate in 2020!!!
I prefer Bruce Springsteen for that.
So I have no idea what Banks is suggesting about JC's questionable lateral movement and how that, seemingly, makes him more limited than LW...
Clowney...75 games, 32 sacks, 80 QB hits
Williams...79 games, 17.5 sacks, 101 QB hits
All he is saying is Tuck played both DE and DT and other times LB and even corner. I think I he made a joke that the only position he never played was S with Spags or something.
R.J. McIntosh played DE and DT, too, and he's ready to dominate in 2020!!!
Why are we the only two who see it?
Clowney...75 games, 32 sacks, 80 QB hits
Williams...79 games, 17.5 sacks, 101 QB hits
Golden isn't really a 'pass rusher' so much as a 'patience tackler'. He puts up gaudy numbers but doesn't command a double team or disrupt the backfield unless the qb holds the ball for too long(generally)
In comment 14823521 robbieballs2003 said:
All he is saying is Tuck played both DE and DT and other times LB and even corner. I think I he made a joke that the only position he never played was S with Spags or something.
R.J. McIntosh played DE and DT, too, and he's ready to dominate in 2020!!!
Why are we the only two who see it?
"But Jesus said unto them, A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house."
Clowney...75 games, 32 sacks, 80 QB hits
Williams...79 games, 17.5 sacks, 101 QB hits
And what this information tells me is they are 3 completely different players.
Clowney is a twitchy freak with loads of potential. Williams is solid and versatile but not elite. Golden is a high effort guy and solid but not versatile.
Of the 3 I like Clowney the most. He will also be the most expensive.
Right. But LW doesn't play his any position as well as Clowney plays DE. And he doesn't have the skill we need most on defense - consistent edge pressure.
So I don't view LW's versatility as some asset.
explaining this. All Banks is saying is that LW can play any position on the DL in any front. That is all.
Right. But LW doesn't play his any position as well as Clowney plays DE. And he doesn't have the skill we need most on defense - consistent edge pressure.
So I don't view LW's versatility as some asset.
Great but that's isn't the argument.
I’ve never seen LW dominate a game. In fact, I don’t really remember him having any big plays last season. What I remember from LW last season is being on the goal line, against the Iggles, needing a stop to stay in the game and the Philthy green birds ran right at LW and scored a touchdown. And LW is always lauded for his run stoping ability. I guess, but he looks like a neutral player when I watch him - not a liability but not making big plays and impacting the game either.
I like Banks well enough but he talks out of both sides of his mouth at lot. And then when people press him to explain he jumps ugly. Simple question CB, would you rather play with LW or Clowney?
I don't want to re-sign William's and I don't want to grossly overpay for the current version of Clowney.
explaining this. All Banks is saying is that LW can play any position on the DL in any front. That is all.
I get that, but so what? He's average at every position to below average. If Clowney could stay healthy, he's a better, more disruptive player. The problem is,he can't stay healthy.
I don't want to re-sign William's and I don't want to grossly overpay for the current version of Clowney.
But you are arguing with yourself. He didn't compare them in terms of talent. So, you can keep going on with it or just understand what he was trying to say.
With that said, look at Belichick. Belichick wasn't about getting the most talented players on defense. The majority of his defenses were guys that bought into the culture in NE and performed the tasks that were given to his players. Does that mean that Belichick wouldn't bring in Clowney? Of course not. What it does mean is that he valued players like Williams that could allow him to do multiple things. This defensive staff sounds the same. It isn't about talent. It is about playing within what is asked of them and Williams does provide plenty of flexibility.
So I have no idea what Banks is suggesting about JC's questionable lateral movement and how that, seemingly, makes him more limited than LW...
I'll say it clearly - Williams is the better able to play more positions. Clowney is a DE, period. Williams can play anywhere along the line like Justin Tuck.
Clowney CAN be a disruptive force, when he is healthy, and then he needs to be motivated. He has rarely exhibited being both at the same time. The Giants cannot afford to pay a player $18-$20 mill to be on the field half the year - see Olivier Vernon.
and maybe some motivational issues, but Clowney is one of the real, legit defensive wrecking balls in this league. LW isn't near that class of player. JC is an elite athlete with elite/plus skills. He actually sacks the QB, hits the QB, creates fumbles, knocks down passes, and is a stud against the run.
So I have no idea what Banks is suggesting about JC's questionable lateral movement and how that, seemingly, makes him more limited than LW...
I'll say it clearly - Williams is the better able to play more positions. Clowney is a DE, period. Williams can play anywhere along the line like Justin Tuck.
Clowney CAN be a disruptive force, when he is healthy, and then he needs to be motivated. He has rarely exhibited being both at the same time. The Giants cannot afford to pay a player $18-$20 mill to be on the field half the year - see Olivier Vernon.
I agree that LW can play more positions. Like I said to robbie, I just don't think he plays any of those positions at a high level.
Here is where I am with Clowney. I'd rather risk paying him top market dollar than pay LW the money he's likely going to command.
a. He has a skill that we desperately need.
b. Despite inconsistencies, he's produced > than LW.
But I would rather find other solutions for pass rush - e.g. re-sign Golden, sign Robert Quinn.
All have different floors and ceilings and strengths and weaknesses.
I did the exercise weeks ago. The Jets D played better without LW, too. They allowed less PPG and had more sacks. Their rushing numbers would have been better overall too, without LW, but they had to play in Baltimore. And no one could stop Jackson and that running attack all year. So there is context.
On the other side, I'm fairly certain the Giants had less sacks with LW and allowed more PPG. The rushing stats do look better until you get under the hood to look at the competition.
And to be fair, one could argue Darnold coming back was a multiplier effect and helped the D.
Fine.
So let's just call any improvement we saw from either side, with and without LW, incidental.
And imo, there is no doubt that statistically (unless one fairly dives into time on field and average offense per opponent) the data is inconclusive.
Watching the games, what was LW signature game as a Giant? When did he take over a game, or even part of a game, during his 8 game opportunity to make the case for a big contract? He’s a nice player, but he hasn’t yet proven to be a difference maker. And that’s probably why the Jets were thrilled to trade him.
Watching the games, what was LW signature game as a Giant? When did he take over a game, or even part of a game, during his 8 game opportunity to make the case for a big contract? He’s a nice player, but he hasn’t yet proven to be a difference maker. And that’s probably why the Jets were thrilled to trade him.
The Giants’ staff are most qualified to measure LW’s worth
All of Graham’s jobs in New England can just as easily be called “BB’s Little Helper” since Belichick is a savant at running everything.
And the same could be said about Judge.
So calling them “most qualified” to evaluate LW is quite the benefit of the doubt. At this point, we have absolutely no idea what they can or can’t do as talent evaluators.
All of Graham’s jobs in New England can just as easily be called “BB’s Little Helper” since Belichick is a savant at running everything.
And the same could be said about Judge.
So calling them “most qualified” to evaluate LW is quite the benefit of the doubt. At this point, we have absolutely no idea what they can or can’t do as talent evaluators.
By qualified, I mostly mean they have access to film and cut-ups that we will never be privy to.
consists of a first time HC at anything and a defensive coordinator with one year experience as a DC in Miami.
All of Graham’s jobs in New England can just as easily be called “BB’s Little Helper” since Belichick is a savant at running everything.
And the same could be said about Judge.
So calling them “most qualified” to evaluate LW is quite the benefit of the doubt. At this point, we have absolutely no idea what they can or can’t do as talent evaluators.
By qualified, I mostly mean they have access to film and cut-ups that we will never be privy to.
Help me out here, We have a BBIer that thinks that an NFL organization and complete coaching staff is too inexperienced to properly evaluate a prospect...
...so we should go with his opinion until they are more qualified to assess talent at the pro level?
Ok...~
Hope you are well
I agree that LW can play more positions. Like I said to robbie, I just don't think he plays any of those positions at a high level.
Here is where I am with Clowney. I'd rather risk paying him top market dollar than pay LW the money he's likely going to command.
a. He has a skill that we desperately need.
b. Despite inconsistencies, he's produced > than LW.
But I would rather find other solutions for pass rush - e.g. re-sign Golden, sign Robert Quinn.
Clowney cannot stay on the field - we saw that with OV. Do you want to go back to that? If you are going to spend that kind of money, you spend it on Ngakoue.
I think the NFL disagrees with your opinion of LW as a DT. FWIW, I saw him constantly around or near the QB. Doesn't prove anything, true. But if the Giants had better contain from the edge, I think his numbers would have been better. I saw too many gaps for the QB to step through.
This isn’t astrophysics or advanced calculus here fella’s, it’s pro football. And the idea that the Giants coaching staff has some kind of inside information on LW that those of us watching the games do not is smacks of Nixon’s secret plan for peace. If LW were an impact player that would be something everyone could see on Sunday between the lines. He’s a nice player but his skill set isn’t terribly unique or particularly valuable in today’s NFL. The argument to sign him or tag him and sign him mostly centers around rationalizing the breathtakingly stupid trade which brought him here. There’s better ways to spend the available free agent dollars.
Nor do folks at an auction set prices.
This is most especially true of the fans that play at GM and always would have done a better job
consists of a first time HC at anything and a defensive coordinator with one year experience as a DC in Miami.
All of Graham’s jobs in New England can just as easily be called “BB’s Little Helper” since Belichick is a savant at running everything.
And the same could be said about Judge.
So calling them “most qualified” to evaluate LW is quite the benefit of the doubt. At this point, we have absolutely no idea what they can or can’t do as talent evaluators.
By qualified, I mostly mean they have access to film and cut-ups that we will never be privy to.
The Jets had access to that as well. I suppose we could call them similarly qualified, and we can see what kind of valuation they placed on him.
This isn’t astrophysics or advanced calculus here fella’s, it’s pro football. And the idea that the Giants coaching staff has some kind of inside information on LW that those of us watching the games do not is smacks of Nixon’s secret plan for peace. If LW were an impact player that would be something everyone could see on Sunday between the lines. He’s a nice player but his skill set isn’t terribly unique or particularly valuable in today’s NFL. The argument to sign him or tag him and sign him mostly centers around rationalizing the breathtakingly stupid trade which brought him here. There’s better ways to spend the available free agent dollars.
He’s a young, solid player. No one’s claiming impact or superstar status. He would give us one of the best, young trios on the DL in the league, imv. Pay him. Just don’t go too overboard with the dollars.
I agree that LW can play more positions. Like I said to robbie, I just don't think he plays any of those positions at a high level.
Here is where I am with Clowney. I'd rather risk paying him top market dollar than pay LW the money he's likely going to command.
a. He has a skill that we desperately need.
b. Despite inconsistencies, he's produced > than LW.
But I would rather find other solutions for pass rush - e.g. re-sign Golden, sign Robert Quinn.
Clowney cannot stay on the field - we saw that with OV. Do you want to go back to that? If you are going to spend that kind of money, you spend it on Ngakoue.
I think the NFL disagrees with your opinion of LW as a DT. FWIW, I saw him constantly around or near the QB. Doesn't prove anything, true. But if the Giants had better contain from the edge, I think his numbers would have been better. I saw too many gaps for the QB to step through.
I’m not advocating signing JC as a priority. I see other short term solutions.
But, hypothetically, he’s worth the cap risk more than LW. He’s a genuine defensive force against the pass and run. So if Gettleman decides to make a mistake and spend big dollars on a defensive lineman, let it be Clowney.
Yea he can play multiple positions but he isn’t great at any of them. Comparing him to tuck is laughable
Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)
2/29/20, 10:48 PM
not a compairson.. I'm referencing a skill set that gives the defense multiple options.. an option Clowney doesn't afford a defense
it is not surprising that you had to repost that tweet Robbie because there are a lot of people with some serious reading comprehension problems in this forum.
Time is flying, trying to remember to take deep breaths and enjoy the journey.
I trust that life is treating you well. Good to see you too.
And Williams isn't?
While I think the Williams move was a mistake and they should avoid overpaying him, Clowney might be a bigger mistake. Issues about desire, commitment still linger.
He is. But he's still a better player than LW.
I just think Javon is over-rated.
And Williams isn't?
...
While I think the Williams move was a mistake and they should avoid overpaying him, Clowney might be a bigger mistake. Issues about desire, commitment still linger.
Banks is a great analyst and an all-time great Giant. His biggest weakness, IMO, is that those lines get blurred at times. I think he has a tendency, even if he's not aware that he's doing it, to see the positives of the guys with the NY on their helmet and has a more objective take on guys from other teams.
Clowney comes with warts, there's no denying that - most guys who reach free agency are imperfect options in some way or another. But LW has weaknesses too.
In comment 14824224 SGMen said:
I just think Javon is over-rated.
And Williams isn't?
I'm not sure that he is...
...
I am, but we can agree to disagree about that.
As for Banks, he couldn't have been more effusive in his praise for Oshane Ximines, and if he's ultimately proved to be right about the X-Man, then our need to spend big on an ER might not be as great as a lot of folks here thought.
Clowney does offer the versatility Banks is talking about with Williams. Clowney can play all over the line and at LB. Over C. He's really good vs the run. He can do anything.
What Banks points out is that LW brings more versatility to the team where clowney is an end. For those that say LW isnt great at anything I would disagree. That guys gives everything he has on every play and while he doesnt get the sacks I see him making plays. He also commands double teams. Both players would make the Giants better but if I had to choose one or the other I would go with LW because I know he is going to bring it every play whether we are good or bad. I can't say that about Clowney.
What Banks points out is that LW brings more versatility to the team where clowney is an end. For those that say LW isnt great at anything I would disagree. That guys gives everything he has on every play and while he doesnt get the sacks I see him making plays. He also commands double teams. Both players would make the Giants better but if I had to choose one or the other I would go with LW because I know he is going to bring it every play whether we are good or bad. I can't say that about Clowney.
The money matters in a cap league.
I think your point is valid, and bargains only take you so far if they don't help your team win, but quite frankly, LW has been on a lot of bad teams during his five years in the NFL, so if he's helping his teams win, they've all been even more dismal than they look.
As for the double-teams, we saw a chart here last week that showed that Tomlinson was double-teamed more frequently than Williams. Now some of that is because Tomlinson lines up on the nose. And some of it might be from before LW arrived with NYG. It's hard to draw absolute conclusions. But it's enough that I don't think it's quite airtight to claim that LW is drawing double-teams away from his teammates on the DL.
It is an asset, but it may not be enough of an asset to choose over an option to improve edge
Kiss of death statement. Lets see once the guaranteed money is in the bank on the second contract.
I think I saw that. ZSmith of the Pack was up there, too.
My stop-gap solution, Robert Quinn, was up there, too.
On the other hand, I think Golden was one of who drew the least doubles.
Good info
I never said it didn't apply to Clowney. Nor do we both know whether it applies moreso.
Versatility is good, but you can get that in other ways without paying a guy to be something that he isnt. The Belichick patriots are built on not overpaying.
I read this yesterday from the source and the last statement was a twitter reply to someone who was blaating Banks for stating Williams was in same ballpark as Tuck.
