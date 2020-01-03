for display only
Banks on Leonard Williams

Big Blue '56 : 3/1/2020 11:58 am
Quote:


Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)
2/29/20, 7:34 PM
My 2cents.. if the NYG resign Leonard Williams he will give the more opportunities to be multiple on defense think (bigger Justin Tuck) .. this scheme would benefit.. no shade to Clowney he is a powerful disruptive force but limited laterally. Restricts how he's used

Q: If you were GM, Clowney or Williams?

Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)
2/29/20, 10:41 PM
⁦‪williams

Q: Are the Giants going to a 4-3 or 3-4?

Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)
2/29/20, 9:13 PM
⁦‪Both

Q: As to re-singing Williams and singing Clowney?

Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)
2/29/20, 7:40 PM
⁦‪imo its one not both and resinging Golden..

Q: Comparing Williams to Tuck?

Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)
2/29/20, 10:48 PM
⁦‪not a compairson.. I'm referencing a skill set that gives the defense multiple options.. an option Clowney doesn't afford a defense

Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)
2/29/20, 10:54 PM
⁦‪you clearly have issues comprehending the point I made. Justin had a skill set that gave the defense the ability to be multiple.. WIlliams (bigger than Tuck) has a skill set to do the same.. got it?
That last quote is hysterical. It is like he is talking to half of BBI  
robbieballs2003 : 3/1/2020 12:01 pm : link
All he is saying is Tuck played both DE and DT and other times LB and even corner. I think I he made a joke that the only position he never played was S with Spags or something.
RE: That last quote is hysterical. It is like he is talking to half of BBI  
Klaatu : 3/1/2020 12:04 pm : link
In comment 14823521 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
All he is saying is Tuck played both DE and DT and other times LB and even corner. I think I he made a joke that the only position he never played was S with Spags or something.


R.J. McIntosh played DE and DT, too, and he's ready to dominate in 2020!!!
I totally agree  
George from PA : 3/1/2020 12:06 pm : link
I have made the same point, Williams can play 3-4 DE, both 3 and 5; can play NT, can play 4-3 DT and DE
Personally I don't want to hear either of them sing  
JohnB : 3/1/2020 12:08 pm : link
Sign them, maybe, singing.... no

I prefer Bruce Springsteen for that.
I'm not particularly interested in Clowney because of the money  
jcn56 : 3/1/2020 12:12 pm : link
he'll command and his injury history, but is he really limited from a physical perspective? Banks seems to imply that he's less versatile than Williams because he can play inside, but wouldn't Clowney be more useful being able to go into coverage when they decide to go to zone blitzes?
scheme  
jbeintherockies : 3/1/2020 12:20 pm : link
I wish someone had asked Mr. Banks what scheme the defense would use. From his response, it sounds like multiple. But he asked the question about Betccher's defense, which was also multiple.

Williams is beyond average  
GiantsFan84 : 3/1/2020 12:38 pm : link
Yea he can play multiple positions but he isn’t great at any of them. Comparing him to tuck is laughable
RE: Williams is beyond average  
robbieballs2003 : 3/1/2020 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14823564 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
Yea he can play multiple positions but he isn’t great at any of them. Comparing him to tuck is laughable


Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)
2/29/20, 10:48 PM
⁦‪not a compairson.. I'm referencing a skill set that gives the defense multiple options.. an option Clowney doesn't afford a defense
Granted there are health concerns...  
bw in dc : 3/1/2020 1:00 pm : link
and maybe some motivational issues, but Clowney is one of the real, legit defensive wrecking balls in this league. LW isn't near that class of player. JC is an elite athlete with elite/plus skills. He actually sacks the QB, hits the QB, creates fumbles, knocks down passes, and is a stud against the run.

So I have no idea what Banks is suggesting about JC's questionable lateral movement and how that, seemingly, makes him more limited than LW...
This isn't hard to understand at all. It is actually hurting my head  
robbieballs2003 : 3/1/2020 1:03 pm : link
explaining this. All Banks is saying is that LW can play any position on the DL in any front. That is all.
.  
Bill2 : 3/1/2020 1:04 pm : link
Golden...62 games, 29 sacks, 69 QB hits

Clowney...75 games, 32 sacks, 80 QB hits

Williams...79 games, 17.5 sacks, 101 QB hits
Well, we will all see soon  
HomerJones45 : 3/1/2020 1:14 pm : link
what the market thinks of Golden, Clowney and Williams.
RE: RE: That last quote is hysterical. It is like he is talking to half of BBI  
Vanzetti : 3/1/2020 1:15 pm : link
In comment 14823525 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14823521 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


All he is saying is Tuck played both DE and DT and other times LB and even corner. I think I he made a joke that the only position he never played was S with Spags or something.



R.J. McIntosh played DE and DT, too, and he's ready to dominate in 2020!!!


Why are we the only two who see it?
RE: .  
Prude : 3/1/2020 1:18 pm : link
In comment 14823594 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Golden...62 games, 29 sacks, 69 QB hits

Clowney...75 games, 32 sacks, 80 QB hits

Williams...79 games, 17.5 sacks, 101 QB hits


Golden isn't really a 'pass rusher' so much as a 'patience tackler'. He puts up gaudy numbers but doesn't command a double team or disrupt the backfield unless the qb holds the ball for too long(generally)
RE: RE: RE: That last quote is hysterical. It is like he is talking to half of BBI  
Klaatu : 3/1/2020 1:19 pm : link
In comment 14823605 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 14823525 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 14823521 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


All he is saying is Tuck played both DE and DT and other times LB and even corner. I think I he made a joke that the only position he never played was S with Spags or something.



R.J. McIntosh played DE and DT, too, and he's ready to dominate in 2020!!!



Why are we the only two who see it?


"But Jesus said unto them, A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house."
RE: .  
Rjanyg : 3/1/2020 1:30 pm : link
In comment 14823594 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Golden...62 games, 29 sacks, 69 QB hits

Clowney...75 games, 32 sacks, 80 QB hits

Williams...79 games, 17.5 sacks, 101 QB hits


And what this information tells me is they are 3 completely different players.

Clowney is a twitchy freak with loads of potential. Williams is solid and versatile but not elite. Golden is a high effort guy and solid but not versatile.

Of the 3 I like Clowney the most. He will also be the most expensive.
RE: This isn't hard to understand at all. It is actually hurting my head  
bw in dc : 3/1/2020 1:32 pm : link
In comment 14823591 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
explaining this. All Banks is saying is that LW can play any position on the DL in any front. That is all.


Right. But LW doesn't play his any position as well as Clowney plays DE. And he doesn't have the skill we need most on defense - consistent edge pressure.

So I don't view LW's versatility as some asset.
RE: RE: This isn't hard to understand at all. It is actually hurting my head  
robbieballs2003 : 3/1/2020 1:39 pm : link
In comment 14823618 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14823591 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


explaining this. All Banks is saying is that LW can play any position on the DL in any front. That is all.



Right. But LW doesn't play his any position as well as Clowney plays DE. And he doesn't have the skill we need most on defense - consistent edge pressure.

So I don't view LW's versatility as some asset.


Great but that's isn't the argument.
Huh?  
trueblueinpw : 3/1/2020 1:42 pm : link
Playing every position on the DL at a mediocre level is something more valuable than playing great at one? I honestly haven’t seen a lot of Clowneys games or LWs games. But, just last season I saw Clowney play a game where he totally dominated the game, played ike a man among boys, he made big play after big play. Can’t remember the game, but he was a force and made everyone on that Seattle defense look better than they were. And it was good team they were playing in a big game.

I’ve never seen LW dominate a game. In fact, I don’t really remember him having any big plays last season. What I remember from LW last season is being on the goal line, against the Iggles, needing a stop to stay in the game and the Philthy green birds ran right at LW and scored a touchdown. And LW is always lauded for his run stoping ability. I guess, but he looks like a neutral player when I watch him - not a liability but not making big plays and impacting the game either.

I like Banks well enough but he talks out of both sides of his mouth at lot. And then when people press him to explain he jumps ugly. Simple question CB, would you rather play with LW or Clowney?
Again, not the argument  
robbieballs2003 : 3/1/2020 1:43 pm : link
.
RE: This isn't hard to understand at all. It is actually hurting my head  
Matt M. : 3/1/2020 1:55 pm : link
In comment 14823591 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
explaining this. All Banks is saying is that LW can play any position on the DL in any front. That is all.
I get that, but so what? He's average at every position to below average. If Clowney could stay healthy, he's a better, more disruptive player. The problem is,he can't stay healthy.

I don't want to re-sign William's and I don't want to grossly overpay for the current version of Clowney.
RE: RE: This isn't hard to understand at all. It is actually hurting my head  
robbieballs2003 : 3/1/2020 1:58 pm : link
In comment 14823639 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 14823591 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


explaining this. All Banks is saying is that LW can play any position on the DL in any front. That is all.

I get that, but so what? He's average at every position to below average. If Clowney could stay healthy, he's a better, more disruptive player. The problem is,he can't stay healthy.

I don't want to re-sign William's and I don't want to grossly overpay for the current version of Clowney.


But you are arguing with yourself. He didn't compare them in terms of talent. So, you can keep going on with it or just understand what he was trying to say.

With that said, look at Belichick. Belichick wasn't about getting the most talented players on defense. The majority of his defenses were guys that bought into the culture in NE and performed the tasks that were given to his players. Does that mean that Belichick wouldn't bring in Clowney? Of course not. What it does mean is that he valued players like Williams that could allow him to do multiple things. This defensive staff sounds the same. It isn't about talent. It is about playing within what is asked of them and Williams does provide plenty of flexibility.
RE: Granted there are health concerns...  
section125 : 3/1/2020 2:07 pm : link
In comment 14823585 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and maybe some motivational issues, but Clowney is one of the real, legit defensive wrecking balls in this league. LW isn't near that class of player. JC is an elite athlete with elite/plus skills. He actually sacks the QB, hits the QB, creates fumbles, knocks down passes, and is a stud against the run.

So I have no idea what Banks is suggesting about JC's questionable lateral movement and how that, seemingly, makes him more limited than LW...


I'll say it clearly - Williams is the better able to play more positions. Clowney is a DE, period. Williams can play anywhere along the line like Justin Tuck.

Clowney CAN be a disruptive force, when he is healthy, and then he needs to be motivated. He has rarely exhibited being both at the same time. The Giants cannot afford to pay a player $18-$20 mill to be on the field half the year - see Olivier Vernon.
RE: RE: Granted there are health concerns...  
bw in dc : 3/1/2020 2:31 pm : link
In comment 14823649 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14823585 bw in dc said:


Quote:


and maybe some motivational issues, but Clowney is one of the real, legit defensive wrecking balls in this league. LW isn't near that class of player. JC is an elite athlete with elite/plus skills. He actually sacks the QB, hits the QB, creates fumbles, knocks down passes, and is a stud against the run.

So I have no idea what Banks is suggesting about JC's questionable lateral movement and how that, seemingly, makes him more limited than LW...



I'll say it clearly - Williams is the better able to play more positions. Clowney is a DE, period. Williams can play anywhere along the line like Justin Tuck.

Clowney CAN be a disruptive force, when he is healthy, and then he needs to be motivated. He has rarely exhibited being both at the same time. The Giants cannot afford to pay a player $18-$20 mill to be on the field half the year - see Olivier Vernon.


I agree that LW can play more positions. Like I said to robbie, I just don't think he plays any of those positions at a high level.

Here is where I am with Clowney. I'd rather risk paying him top market dollar than pay LW the money he's likely going to command.

a. He has a skill that we desperately need.
b. Despite inconsistencies, he's produced > than LW.

But I would rather find other solutions for pass rush - e.g. re-sign Golden, sign Robert Quinn.
Don’t need Clowney  
NikkiMac : 3/1/2020 2:36 pm : link
Ximines is going to be a star....... watch
Don’t want either btw...  
trueblueinpw : 3/1/2020 2:43 pm : link
Rather spend on someone who makes an impact and gets on and stays on the field like Byron Jones who could also be a part of this defense when they’re hopefully competitive in a few seasons. I wonder how many people (Getty included) would rather have LW than Clowney if the picks weren’t traded?
will the folks who call Williams  
Josh in MD : 3/1/2020 2:53 pm : link
"mediocre" or say he doesn't play "at a high level" please address the data that show the yards-per-rush allowed by our D dropped by almost a yard after he started playing for us.
Ryjang  
Bill2 : 3/1/2020 3:04 pm : link
Preference is fine.

All have different floors and ceilings and strengths and weaknesses.


RE: will the folks who call Williams  
bw in dc : 3/1/2020 3:45 pm : link
In comment 14823674 Josh in MD said:
Quote:
"mediocre" or say he doesn't play "at a high level" please address the data that show the yards-per-rush allowed by our D dropped by almost a yard after he started playing for us.


I did the exercise weeks ago. The Jets D played better without LW, too. They allowed less PPG and had more sacks. Their rushing numbers would have been better overall too, without LW, but they had to play in Baltimore. And no one could stop Jackson and that running attack all year. So there is context.

On the other side, I'm fairly certain the Giants had less sacks with LW and allowed more PPG. The rushing stats do look better until you get under the hood to look at the competition.

And to be fair, one could argue Darnold coming back was a multiplier effect and helped the D.

Fine.

So let's just call any improvement we saw from either side, with and without LW, incidental.
.  
Bill2 : 3/1/2020 4:10 pm : link
Inconclusive is the more accurate and less diminutive choice.

And imo, there is no doubt that statistically (unless one fairly dives into time on field and average offense per opponent) the data is inconclusive.
Stats?  
trueblueinpw : 3/1/2020 5:22 pm : link
Stats in football are difficult to use to measure the impact of any one player. Just measuring rushing yards per game is a pretty thin effort to make the case that LW made a difference. But we can pretty easily measure won / loss and there I don’t see how LW made any difference at all. What were the big plays he made with the Giants? I think there was a batted pass... something else he did that justifies the picks Getty surrendered to the Jets?

Watching the games, what was LW signature game as a Giant? When did he take over a game, or even part of a game, during his 8 game opportunity to make the case for a big contract? He’s a nice player, but he hasn’t yet proven to be a difference maker. And that’s probably why the Jets were thrilled to trade him.
......  
Klaatu : 3/1/2020 5:51 pm : link

Looking at the sacks stats above, consider that LW plays a lot at  
Ira : 3/1/2020 6:40 pm : link
tackle, so wouldn't he naturally have less sacks than someone who plays exclusively on an island?
Is Arik Armstead being franchised?  
Rflairr : 3/1/2020 7:35 pm : link
Id rather they sign him over Williams and Clowney
RE: Stats?  
Big Blue '56 : 3/2/2020 6:55 am : link
In comment 14823768 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Stats in football are difficult to use to measure the impact of any one player. Just measuring rushing yards per game is a pretty thin effort to make the case that LW made a difference. But we can pretty easily measure won / loss and there I don’t see how LW made any difference at all. What were the big plays he made with the Giants? I think there was a batted pass... something else he did that justifies the picks Getty surrendered to the Jets?

Watching the games, what was LW signature game as a Giant? When did he take over a game, or even part of a game, during his 8 game opportunity to make the case for a big contract? He’s a nice player, but he hasn’t yet proven to be a difference maker. And that’s probably why the Jets were thrilled to trade him.


The Giants’ staff are most qualified to measure LW’s worth
The Giants staff...  
bw in dc : 3/2/2020 7:29 am : link
consists of a first time HC at anything and a defensive coordinator with one year experience as a DC in Miami.

All of Graham’s jobs in New England can just as easily be called “BB’s Little Helper” since Belichick is a savant at running everything.

And the same could be said about Judge.

So calling them “most qualified” to evaluate LW is quite the benefit of the doubt. At this point, we have absolutely no idea what they can or can’t do as talent evaluators.
RE: The Giants staff...  
Big Blue '56 : 3/2/2020 7:33 am : link
In comment 14824015 bw in dc said:
Quote:
consists of a first time HC at anything and a defensive coordinator with one year experience as a DC in Miami.

All of Graham’s jobs in New England can just as easily be called “BB’s Little Helper” since Belichick is a savant at running everything.

And the same could be said about Judge.

So calling them “most qualified” to evaluate LW is quite the benefit of the doubt. At this point, we have absolutely no idea what they can or can’t do as talent evaluators.


By qualified, I mostly mean they have access to film and cut-ups that we will never be privy to.
Clowney is about same size as Tuck  
Danny Dimes : 3/2/2020 7:40 am : link
Theres nothing preventing Clowney to be a wrecking force as a DT for passing situations like Tuck was. Only reason Tuck played DT was because Giants gad two monster DE's so putting tuck up the middle made the DL unstoppable. Williams shouldn't even be in the same conversation as Tuck
RE: RE: The Giants staff...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/2/2020 8:05 am : link
In comment 14824020 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14824015 bw in dc said:


Quote:


consists of a first time HC at anything and a defensive coordinator with one year experience as a DC in Miami.

All of Graham’s jobs in New England can just as easily be called “BB’s Little Helper” since Belichick is a savant at running everything.

And the same could be said about Judge.

So calling them “most qualified” to evaluate LW is quite the benefit of the doubt. At this point, we have absolutely no idea what they can or can’t do as talent evaluators.



By qualified, I mostly mean they have access to film and cut-ups that we will never be privy to.


Help me out here, We have a BBIer that thinks that an NFL organization and complete coaching staff is too inexperienced to properly evaluate a prospect...
...so we should go with his opinion until they are more qualified to assess talent at the pro level?

Ok...~
Hey Brown Hornet  
Bill2 : 3/2/2020 8:13 am : link
Have not seen you posting in a while

Hope you are well
RE: RE: RE: Granted there are health concerns...  
section125 : 3/2/2020 8:49 am : link
In comment 14823658 bw in dc said:
Quote:

I agree that LW can play more positions. Like I said to robbie, I just don't think he plays any of those positions at a high level.

Here is where I am with Clowney. I'd rather risk paying him top market dollar than pay LW the money he's likely going to command.

a. He has a skill that we desperately need.
b. Despite inconsistencies, he's produced > than LW.

But I would rather find other solutions for pass rush - e.g. re-sign Golden, sign Robert Quinn.


Clowney cannot stay on the field - we saw that with OV. Do you want to go back to that? If you are going to spend that kind of money, you spend it on Ngakoue.

I think the NFL disagrees with your opinion of LW as a DT. FWIW, I saw him constantly around or near the QB. Doesn't prove anything, true. But if the Giants had better contain from the edge, I think his numbers would have been better. I saw too many gaps for the QB to step through.
Still waiting...  
trueblueinpw : 3/2/2020 8:54 am : link
What was LWs big game or big series or big play last season with the Giants that’s convincing everyone he’s an impact player?

This isn’t astrophysics or advanced calculus here fella’s, it’s pro football. And the idea that the Giants coaching staff has some kind of inside information on LW that those of us watching the games do not is smacks of Nixon’s secret plan for peace. If LW were an impact player that would be something everyone could see on Sunday between the lines. He’s a nice player but his skill set isn’t terribly unique or particularly valuable in today’s NFL. The argument to sign him or tag him and sign him mostly centers around rationalizing the breathtakingly stupid trade which brought him here. There’s better ways to spend the available free agent dollars.
FA is a reverse auction  
Bill2 : 3/2/2020 9:00 am : link
You can list which pieces you wish to bid on, but if the goal is to have a better team with the budget you have...as at a reverse auction, no team controls half of what it fans think they deserve as an outcome.

Nor do folks at an auction set prices.

This is most especially true of the fans that play at GM and always would have done a better job
RE: RE: The Giants staff...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/2/2020 9:01 am : link
In comment 14824020 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14824015 bw in dc said:


Quote:


consists of a first time HC at anything and a defensive coordinator with one year experience as a DC in Miami.

All of Graham’s jobs in New England can just as easily be called “BB’s Little Helper” since Belichick is a savant at running everything.

And the same could be said about Judge.

So calling them “most qualified” to evaluate LW is quite the benefit of the doubt. At this point, we have absolutely no idea what they can or can’t do as talent evaluators.



By qualified, I mostly mean they have access to film and cut-ups that we will never be privy to.

The Jets had access to that as well. I suppose we could call them similarly qualified, and we can see what kind of valuation they placed on him.
Odd comparison  
JonC : 3/2/2020 9:04 am : link
I'm not a Clowney fan, but his skill set and deployment is entirely different than LW.
RE: Still waiting...  
Big Blue '56 : 3/2/2020 9:40 am : link
In comment 14824098 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
What was LWs big game or big series or big play last season with the Giants that’s convincing everyone he’s an impact player?

This isn’t astrophysics or advanced calculus here fella’s, it’s pro football. And the idea that the Giants coaching staff has some kind of inside information on LW that those of us watching the games do not is smacks of Nixon’s secret plan for peace. If LW were an impact player that would be something everyone could see on Sunday between the lines. He’s a nice player but his skill set isn’t terribly unique or particularly valuable in today’s NFL. The argument to sign him or tag him and sign him mostly centers around rationalizing the breathtakingly stupid trade which brought him here. There’s better ways to spend the available free agent dollars.


He’s a young, solid player. No one’s claiming impact or superstar status. He would give us one of the best, young trios on the DL in the league, imv. Pay him. Just don’t go too overboard with the dollars.
I don't like Clowney. He's a penalty machine.  
Heisenberg : 3/2/2020 9:47 am : link
49 career penalties, to LW's 15, for example.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Granted there are health concerns...  
bw in dc : 3/2/2020 9:53 am : link
In comment 14824095 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14823658 bw in dc said:


Quote:



I agree that LW can play more positions. Like I said to robbie, I just don't think he plays any of those positions at a high level.

Here is where I am with Clowney. I'd rather risk paying him top market dollar than pay LW the money he's likely going to command.

a. He has a skill that we desperately need.
b. Despite inconsistencies, he's produced > than LW.

But I would rather find other solutions for pass rush - e.g. re-sign Golden, sign Robert Quinn.



Clowney cannot stay on the field - we saw that with OV. Do you want to go back to that? If you are going to spend that kind of money, you spend it on Ngakoue.

I think the NFL disagrees with your opinion of LW as a DT. FWIW, I saw him constantly around or near the QB. Doesn't prove anything, true. But if the Giants had better contain from the edge, I think his numbers would have been better. I saw too many gaps for the QB to step through.


I’m not advocating signing JC as a priority. I see other short term solutions.

But, hypothetically, he’s worth the cap risk more than LW. He’s a genuine defensive force against the pass and run. So if Gettleman decides to make a mistake and spend big dollars on a defensive lineman, let it be Clowney.
RE: RE: Williams is beyond average  
EricJ : 3/2/2020 9:54 am : link
In comment 14823578 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14823564 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


Yea he can play multiple positions but he isn’t great at any of them. Comparing him to tuck is laughable



Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)
2/29/20, 10:48 PM
⁦‪not a compairson.. I'm referencing a skill set that gives the defense multiple options.. an option Clowney doesn't afford a defense


it is not surprising that you had to repost that tweet Robbie because there are a lot of people with some serious reading comprehension problems in this forum.
I want Williams over Clowney  
SGMen : 3/2/2020 9:59 am : link
I just think Javon is over-rated.
Bill2...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/2/2020 10:00 am : link
...I am well, thanks for asking.
Time is flying, trying to remember to take deep breaths and enjoy the journey.

I trust that life is treating you well. Good to see you too.
RE: I want Williams over Clowney  
Klaatu : 3/2/2020 10:16 am : link
In comment 14824224 SGMen said:
Quote:
I just think Javon is over-rated.


And Williams isn't?
hmmmm. Banks opininon vs. BBI consensus, which to choose??  
Victor in CT : 3/2/2020 10:24 am : link
I think Banks.

While I think the Williams move was a mistake and they should avoid overpaying him, Clowney might be a bigger mistake. Issues about desire, commitment still linger.
RE: I want Williams over Clowney  
bw in dc : 3/2/2020 10:55 am : link
In comment 14824224 SGMen said:
Quote:
I just think Javon is over-rated.


He is. But he's still a better player than LW.
RE: RE: I want Williams over Clowney  
Brown_Hornet : 3/2/2020 11:02 am : link
In comment 14824265 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14824224 SGMen said:


Quote:


I just think Javon is over-rated.



And Williams isn't?
I'm not sure that he is...
...
RE: hmmmm. Banks opininon vs. BBI consensus, which to choose??  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/2/2020 11:29 am : link
In comment 14824279 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
I think Banks.

While I think the Williams move was a mistake and they should avoid overpaying him, Clowney might be a bigger mistake. Issues about desire, commitment still linger.

Banks is a great analyst and an all-time great Giant. His biggest weakness, IMO, is that those lines get blurred at times. I think he has a tendency, even if he's not aware that he's doing it, to see the positives of the guys with the NY on their helmet and has a more objective take on guys from other teams.

Clowney comes with warts, there's no denying that - most guys who reach free agency are imperfect options in some way or another. But LW has weaknesses too.
RE: RE: RE: I want Williams over Clowney  
Klaatu : 3/2/2020 11:48 am : link
In comment 14824329 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 14824265 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 14824224 SGMen said:


Quote:


I just think Javon is over-rated.



And Williams isn't?

I'm not sure that he is...
...


I am, but we can agree to disagree about that.

As for Banks, he couldn't have been more effusive in his praise for Oshane Ximines, and if he's ultimately proved to be right about the X-Man, then our need to spend big on an ER might not be as great as a lot of folks here thought.
Availability  
Thegratefulhead : 3/2/2020 12:35 pm : link
LW does not miss games. It matters.
With Clowney you have to worry about motivation  
KWALL2 : 3/2/2020 12:41 pm : link
Hes certainly not risk free but strictly football I'll take him over Williams. Clowney can dominate. Haven't seen that from Williams. He's an edge rusher and we desperately need one. Id go Clowney over Williams.

Clowney does offer the versatility Banks is talking about with Williams. Clowney can play all over the line and at LB. Over C. He's really good vs the run. He can do anything.

People need to look more at how a player improves the team  
Rudy5757 : 3/2/2020 1:39 pm : link
rather than the salary. We were so bad on D last year that we need to build talent and FA talent is going to cost you more money. LW and Clowney are both good players, its just a matter of what the team is looking for to get better. I liked what I saw from LW last season, he is the devil we know. When Clowney is on his game he definitely is a dominating force. the questions on him are his health and motivation. not great traits to look for in FA especially when this team has been bad. Will he be motivated on a bad team?

What Banks points out is that LW brings more versatility to the team where clowney is an end. For those that say LW isnt great at anything I would disagree. That guys gives everything he has on every play and while he doesnt get the sacks I see him making plays. He also commands double teams. Both players would make the Giants better but if I had to choose one or the other I would go with LW because I know he is going to bring it every play whether we are good or bad. I can't say that about Clowney.
It's a Cap league  
JonC : 3/2/2020 1:40 pm : link
can't ignore salary.
RE: People need to look more at how a player improves the team  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/2/2020 1:45 pm : link
In comment 14824506 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
rather than the salary. We were so bad on D last year that we need to build talent and FA talent is going to cost you more money. LW and Clowney are both good players, its just a matter of what the team is looking for to get better. I liked what I saw from LW last season, he is the devil we know. When Clowney is on his game he definitely is a dominating force. the questions on him are his health and motivation. not great traits to look for in FA especially when this team has been bad. Will he be motivated on a bad team?

What Banks points out is that LW brings more versatility to the team where clowney is an end. For those that say LW isnt great at anything I would disagree. That guys gives everything he has on every play and while he doesnt get the sacks I see him making plays. He also commands double teams. Both players would make the Giants better but if I had to choose one or the other I would go with LW because I know he is going to bring it every play whether we are good or bad. I can't say that about Clowney.

The money matters in a cap league.

I think your point is valid, and bargains only take you so far if they don't help your team win, but quite frankly, LW has been on a lot of bad teams during his five years in the NFL, so if he's helping his teams win, they've all been even more dismal than they look.

As for the double-teams, we saw a chart here last week that showed that Tomlinson was double-teamed more frequently than Williams. Now some of that is because Tomlinson lines up on the nose. And some of it might be from before LW arrived with NYG. It's hard to draw absolute conclusions. But it's enough that I don't think it's quite airtight to claim that LW is drawing double-teams away from his teammates on the DL.
Banks clearly  
fkap : 3/2/2020 1:57 pm : link
Put LW ability to play multiple positions as an asset and a reason to sign him over Clooney. That is a valid point of debate.
It is an asset, but it may not be enough of an asset to choose over an option to improve edge
RE: Availability  
LBH15 : 3/2/2020 2:08 pm : link
In comment 14824434 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
LW does not miss games. It matters.


Kiss of death statement. Lets see once the guaranteed money is in the bank on the second contract.
Double-teams on Clowney  
LBH15 : 3/2/2020 2:12 pm : link
FYI - I read last week that Clowney was double-teamed more than any other Edge Rusher in the NFL last year.
RE: Double-teams on Clowney  
bw in dc : 3/2/2020 2:33 pm : link
In comment 14824559 LBH15 said:
Quote:
FYI - I read last week that Clowney was double-teamed more than any other Edge Rusher in the NFL last year.


I think I saw that. ZSmith of the Pack was up there, too.

My stop-gap solution, Robert Quinn, was up there, too.

On the other hand, I think Golden was one of who drew the least doubles.
Thanks  
Bill2 : 3/2/2020 2:49 pm : link
LBH.

Good info
Although  
Bill2 : 3/2/2020 2:50 pm : link
Your comment about guaranteed money applies at least the same if not more to Clowney
RE: Although  
LBH15 : 3/2/2020 3:00 pm : link
In comment 14824611 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Your comment about guaranteed money applies at least the same if not more to Clowney


I never said it didn't apply to Clowney. Nor do we both know whether it applies moreso.
The kind of money Williams is going to get paid  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/2/2020 3:08 pm : link
Needs to go to a player with tangible production and on-field impact. Run-stuffing DTs dont get paid like top pass rushers, because one skill is more valuable than the other.

Versatility is good, but you can get that in other ways without paying a guy to be something that he isnt. The Belichick patriots are built on not overpaying.

To the above point, if both Chase Young and Derrick Brown  
LBH15 : 3/2/2020 3:14 pm : link
are sitting there at #4, how many of the 32 NFL teams select Brown?
Clowney is versatile  
KWALL2 : 3/2/2020 6:51 pm : link
He can drop in coverage, rush from any spot. Play any position. I don’t see Williams offering more versatility. Plus Clowney brings the more valuable skill as a pass rusher.
RE: RE: That last quote is hysterical. It is like he is talking to half of BBI  
BigBlueJuice : 8:26 am : link

I read this yesterday from the source and the last statement was a twitter reply to someone who was blaating Banks for stating Williams was in same ballpark as Tuck.


In comment 14823525 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14823521 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


All he is saying is Tuck played both DE and DT and other times LB and even corner. I think I he made a joke that the only position he never played was S with Spags or something.



R.J. McIntosh played DE and DT, too, and he's ready to dominate in 2020!!!
RE: RE: RE: Granted there are health concerns...  
BigBlueJuice : 8:37 am : link
It is virtually impossible to judge LWs performancr after 8 game trial soley cause the defense was terrible. When the secondary is giving up plays left and right your reasoning most likely is cause DL isnt getting to the QB, right? Well, what happens when opposing QBs know your secondary is garbage at the moment and key in on short passes to get it put of QBs hands quickly so the DL has no chance to reach the QB on time, or when there is no consistancy on DL of the other players? We have been bad on defense for like 4 years and a joke in secondary for 2 years now. When 1 position group doesnt play well that transitions to others. Just like when DL cant reach qb secondary cant cover for 10 seconds Jackrabbit quote. And vice versa when secondary cant stick with WR the DL is irrelevant. Id transition tag LW, let him prove his worth in the new scheme and if another team wants him we will take the 1st round pick and if not we pay him 15 mil 1 year as a trial. We already invested in him with picks might as well give him another tryout for a year



In comment 14823658 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14823649 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14823585 bw in dc said:


Quote:


and maybe some motivational issues, but Clowney is one of the real, legit defensive wrecking balls in this league. LW isn't near that class of player. JC is an elite athlete with elite/plus skills. He actually sacks the QB, hits the QB, creates fumbles, knocks down passes, and is a stud against the run.

So I have no idea what Banks is suggesting about JC's questionable lateral movement and how that, seemingly, makes him more limited than LW...



I'll say it clearly - Williams is the better able to play more positions. Clowney is a DE, period. Williams can play anywhere along the line like Justin Tuck.

Clowney CAN be a disruptive force, when he is healthy, and then he needs to be motivated. He has rarely exhibited being both at the same time. The Giants cannot afford to pay a player $18-$20 mill to be on the field half the year - see Olivier Vernon.



I agree that LW can play more positions. Like I said to robbie, I just don't think he plays any of those positions at a high level.

Here is where I am with Clowney. I'd rather risk paying him top market dollar than pay LW the money he's likely going to command.

a. He has a skill that we desperately need.
b. Despite inconsistencies, he's produced > than LW.

But I would rather find other solutions for pass rush - e.g. re-sign Golden, sign Robert Quinn.
...  
christian : 9:02 am : link
I think Banks's basic premise is flawed. Neither is really that more versatile than the other.

Williams can play inside and outside on the line.

Clowney can play outside on the line and as a stand up edge.

Neither is the freak athlete like JPP as example who can pretty easily do all three.
