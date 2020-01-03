Banks on Leonard Williams





Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)

2/29/20, 7:34 PM

My 2cents.. if the NYG resign Leonard Williams he will give the more opportunities to be multiple on defense think (bigger Justin Tuck) .. this scheme would benefit.. no shade to Clowney he is a powerful disruptive force but limited laterally. Restricts how he's used



Q: If you were GM, Clowney or Williams?



Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)

2/29/20, 10:41 PM

⁦‪williams



Q: Are the Giants going to a 4-3 or 3-4?



Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)

2/29/20, 9:13 PM

⁦‪Both



Q: As to re-singing Williams and singing Clowney?



Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)

2/29/20, 7:40 PM

⁦‪imo its one not both and resinging Golden..



Q: Comparing Williams to Tuck?



Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)

2/29/20, 10:48 PM

⁦‪not a compairson.. I'm referencing a skill set that gives the defense multiple options.. an option Clowney doesn't afford a defense



Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII)

2/29/20, 10:54 PM

⁦‪you clearly have issues comprehending the point I made. Justin had a skill set that gave the defense the ability to be multiple.. WIlliams (bigger than Tuck) has a skill set to do the same.. got it?

