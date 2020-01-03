Post combine, how would everyone rank the Big 4 Tackles?

1. Wills- best technique and film and still put up solid testing #'s
2. Wirfs (think he has highest upside of the 4 and seems like the most Gettlemanish pick of the group)
3. Becton
4. Thomas
This is the best group we've seen in a LOOOOONG time
Simmons and Okudah are very tempting if available, but you can't go wrong with a franchise OT, especially considering how big of a hole it is on the roster. Protect DJ and open lanes for Saquon.
In my oppinion...Best case scenario in this draft is trading down a couple of spots and grabbing one of Wills/Wirfs.
2. Wirfs - Could be a solid tackle but future all pro if he gets kicked inside. Best athlete by a wide margin in this class and has versatility to play anywhere on the line. Not as violent or smooth looking as Wills on film confirmed by the drills where he didn’t look quite as good.
3. Becton - Biggest boom bust. Huge and athletic monster but needs a lot of work especially in pass pro. Ceiling is Ogden but floor is closer to Flowers. Also injury concerns are a real thing with somebody this massive.
4. Thomas - Best college accolades but most limited athlete of the four. A very hard nosed player with really long arms who lacks the ability to move like Wills or Wirfs. Could get exposed playing against faster quicker twitch edge rushers at the next level but plays very under control and is an absolute beast as a run blocker.
The best of the rest:
Thomas- battle tested in the toughest conference
Becton- huge upside but a risk to bust
Wirfs- I think OG is his best position
This
I would think that Becton would be right up his alley. The biggest dancing bear who's combine looks like Jonathan Ogden's. I'll take that risk any day of the week.
Becton is the best bet at LT if that’s the priority.
If the priority is a quality RT or LT then I’d go Becton, Wills, Wirfs, Thomas.
I LOVE wirfs but I think he is a guard in NFL so for that reason he is #4 for me. I'd take him in a trade back and make him a RT
Uhhh Thomas is 100% a LT
Wills has the technique and footwork to be one too
Not sure where you're getting that notion
Agreed, I'm a fan of Becton as well, but I wouldn't dare downgrade Thomas or Wills as right tackles only.
Close with your takes ..I just think Bectons potential is very realizable. Therfore I put him at 1. Though I love Wills and he is a safer pick.
Drop off to Thomas and Wirfs...at least at the LT position
If we take a tackle I’d prefer a trade down if we can find a partner.
BUT, if you read any of those posts by DefenderDawg and the impressions of the NFL scouts and GMs and what not, there were some real concerns about Wills having maxed out already as a player, the belief that Alabama OL struggle in the NFL is real, and that during the interview process he failed to impress when it came to discussing more complex run/pass schemes.
Like I said, from what I saw, kid looks like he has the goods, this is the word in the NFL world according to reporters.
1. Becton - Highest upside, biggest thing for him may be how coachable is he. Is he a guy that wants to be the best and will work at his craft. If so he is the best of the bunch
2. Wills - Most game ready, may never be an all pro but will be a solid above average guy.
3. Thomas - I would say a better run blocker than pass blocker
4, Wirfs - I saw him as a guard going in and I think he looks better in shorts than in pads. He needs more work than the other guys imo.
Thomas allowed a grand total of....wait for it....9 total QB pressures during the entire 2019 season.
9 total pressures allowed in 13 games.
He is an equally well-balanced OL in the Run and Pass game. He's not better or worse in any one area.
Becton never produced at an elite level in college....but all of a sudden he's going to enter the NFL and produce at an elite level?
1. Wills (high floor, ceiling ...and positional flexibility).
2. Becton (high ceiling, at very least a RT).
3. Thomas (some work on pass pro but great prospect in his own right).
4. Wirfs (not a sure thing at tackle).
Close with your takes ..I just think Bectons potential is very realizable. Therfore I put him at 1. Though I love Wills and he is a safer pick.
Drop off to Thomas and Wirfs...at least at the LT position
Picking in the Top 5, you're drafting on Production + Potential. Both must be factored in.
Becton doesn't have the production thus far, ONLY Potential. Becton = all Potential
His profile does not make him worthy of such a high pick. Too much risk, too high a bust factor.
Becton never produced at an elite level in college....but all of a sudden he's going to enter the NFL and produce at an elite level?
He played in the ACC, what are you talking about?
Thomas allowed a grand total of....wait for it....9 total QB pressures during the entire 2019 season.
9 total pressures allowed in 13 games.
He is an equally well-balanced OL in the Run and Pass game. He's not better or worse in any one area.
I'm not opposed to Thomas with a later pick in the draft, but he's in my reach bucket at #4.
I don't think he's a better prospect at his position than his teammate Solomon Kindley at G.
I'm not opposed to Thomas with a later pick in the draft, but he's in my reach bucket at #4.
I don't think he's a better prospect at his position than his teammate Solomon Kindley at G.
You are arguing with the Andrew Thomas fan boy. Personally the only OT I would feel comfortable drafting at 4 is Wills. Everyone else I want a trade down. I am not as bullish as others on Bechton because he needs a lot of refining with his technique. Wirfs and Thomas I would be okay with a trade down, but at least with Thomas I see him being listed higher in mock drafts than I would feel comfortable taking him at.
Wills has the elite short area movement, the power, the length, the toughness and the technique. That's the total package people. He also has the advantage of having played in a pro style system so the transition will be much smoother than what a guy like Becton for example will face.
You are arguing with the Andrew Thomas fan boy. Personally the only OT I would feel comfortable drafting at 4 is Wills. Everyone else I want a trade down. I am not as bullish as others on Bechton because he needs a lot of refining with his technique. Wirfs and Thomas I would be okay with a trade down, but at least with Thomas I see him being listed higher in mock drafts than I would feel comfortable taking him at.
Totally on-board with everything you wrote on all those prospects.
I am a big fan of Saahdiq Charles of LSU. One of the more underrated OTs in this draft. Every LSU game I watched he was just a stud for Burrows blindside.
It's certainly a hurdle. Talent wise, I see a versatile first rounder.
Saying that I actually like all 4 top OT and even throw in Austin Jackson as a good 5th although not as good as these 4.
Sounds like forcing a need.
Good call on Thomas.
I agree with everything you wrote, but I would also add that possibly due to his height and being so physically overpowering, he can get too high/flat footed when pass blocking. Can he improve his technique with pro coaching, yes, but if I have a choice between a massive body versus technically sound I am taking technically sound.
Saying that I actually like all 4 top OT and even throw in Austin Jackson as a good 5th although not as good as these 4.
With Josh Jones being hyped up, there is a possibility that Jones or Jackson will be there in Round 2. Simmons + one of those OT versus Round 1 OT + Terrell Lewis is an interesting debate. I am not sure Jackson or Jones are Day 1 starters, but if we get an OT in FA then rookie can sit behind Solder this year.
As Jeremiah said during his Combine workout he's a great run blocker, roots people out and drives them but struggles with balance as a pass protector.
I like Thomas. I do believe he's a LT in the NFL and he's my #2 OT...but I wouldn't take him at #4.
The problem is his issues with speed rushers really needs a rework of his footwork and technique. That is not something that is easily accomplished. It isn’t like he just needs time in a weight room to develop a better anchor in power game. He could potentially be the top LT in this draft or he becomes Ereck Flowers or Greg Robinson. Wills may not have the same upside, but his floor is higher.
to knock Andrew Thomas from the top tackle in the draft. His tape is great. He is the most complete tackle in the draft IMO from a stand point of... he is good at pass block and good at run block. He came into the combine with over 36 inch arms which is insane. He has been doing this for 3 straight years.
Saying that I actually like all 4 top OT and even throw in Austin Jackson as a good 5th although not as good as these 4.
With Josh Jones being hyped up, there is a possibility that Jones or Jackson will be there in Round 2. Simmons + one of those OT versus Round 1 OT + Terrell Lewis is an interesting debate. I am not sure Jackson or Jones are Day 1 starters, but if we get an OT in FA then rookie can sit behind Solder this year.
Another example would be if we could get Chargers #6 and 2nd rd pick for our pick and then STILL select Simmons or Okudah then combine our 2 2nd round picks to move back into top 20 and get one of those remaining OTs. Panthers may give up Trai Turner and their 2nd rd pick for our pick. But this could easily be Detroit instead of us too. A lot depends on value of QB 3 in teams eyes.
