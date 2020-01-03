Post combine, how would everyone rank the Big 4 Tackles? Breeze_94 : 3/1/2020 7:54 pm

1. Wills- best technique and film and still put up solid testing #'s

2. Wirfs (think he has highest upside of the 4 and seems like the most Gettlemanish pick of the group)

3. Becton

4. Thomas



This is the best group we've seen in a LOOOOONG time



Simmons and Okudah are very tempting if available, but you can't go wrong with a franchise OT, especially considering how big of a hole it is on the roster. Protect DJ and open lanes for Saquon.



In my oppinion...Best case scenario in this draft is trading down a couple of spots and grabbing one of Wills/Wirfs.