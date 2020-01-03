for display only
Post combine, how would everyone rank the Big 4 Tackles?

Breeze_94 : 3/1/2020 7:54 pm
1. Wills- best technique and film and still put up solid testing #'s
2. Wirfs (think he has highest upside of the 4 and seems like the most Gettlemanish pick of the group)
3. Becton
4. Thomas

This is the best group we've seen in a LOOOOONG time

Simmons and Okudah are very tempting if available, but you can't go wrong with a franchise OT, especially considering how big of a hole it is on the roster. Protect DJ and open lanes for Saquon.

In my oppinion...Best case scenario in this draft is trading down a couple of spots and grabbing one of Wills/Wirfs.
I agree with your ranking of the top 4  
PatersonPlank : 3/1/2020 8:09 pm : link
I'd love to get either Wills or Wirf. Beckton scares me, he is a monster but needs the most work (flashes of Flowers keep going through my mind).
My take  
RAIN : 3/1/2020 8:11 pm : link
1. Wills (high floor, ceiling ...and positional flexibility).
2. Becton (high ceiling, at very least a RT).
3. Thomas (some work on pass pro but great prospect in his own right).
4. Wirfs (not a sure thing at tackle).
Looks Pretty Spot On  
HugeS : 3/1/2020 8:13 pm : link
1. Wills - The drills pretty much confirmed the tape. Most complete tackle prospect with smoothest footwork, most violent punch in the class. A year one stud.

2. Wirfs - Could be a solid tackle but future all pro if he gets kicked inside. Best athlete by a wide margin in this class and has versatility to play anywhere on the line. Not as violent or smooth looking as Wills on film confirmed by the drills where he didn’t look quite as good.

3. Becton - Biggest boom bust. Huge and athletic monster but needs a lot of work especially in pass pro. Ceiling is Ogden but floor is closer to Flowers. Also injury concerns are a real thing with somebody this massive.

4. Thomas - Best college accolades but most limited athlete of the four. A very hard nosed player with really long arms who lacks the ability to move like Wills or Wirfs. Could get exposed playing against faster quicker twitch edge rushers at the next level but plays very under control and is an absolute beast as a run blocker.
Wills has separated himself from the pack.  
Torrag : 3/1/2020 8:15 pm : link
Just so solid in all categories when grading the position.

The best of the rest:

Thomas- battle tested in the toughest conference
Becton- huge upside but a risk to bust
Wirfs- I think OG is his best position
I'd go...  
bw in dc : 3/1/2020 8:16 pm : link
Wills
Becton
Charles
Thomas
Wills  
AcidTest : 3/1/2020 8:20 pm : link
Thomas
Jackson
Jones
Wirfs
Becton
Wills, Thomas and the other two  
Ira : 3/1/2020 8:38 pm : link
.
Mine  
Saos1n : 3/1/2020 8:41 pm : link
Wills
Thomas
Wirfs
Beckton
RE: Mine  
Saos1n : 3/1/2020 8:42 pm : link
RE: Mine  
V.I.G. : 3/1/2020 9:04 pm : link
Wirfs, to me, does not seem like a Gettleman pick.  
barens : 3/1/2020 9:07 pm : link
He may have crushed the combine, but wasn't that expected? All three of the other OL prospects, and maybe even Jones from Houston, I think might end up being better and look more like Gettleman picks.

I would think that Becton would be right up his alley. The biggest dancing bear who's combine looks like Jonathan Ogden's. I'll take that risk any day of the week.
Wills  
HugeS : 3/1/2020 9:24 pm : link
Becton may be a Gettleman/Young size weight freak but Wills screams Joe Judge’s type of football player. Plays with nasty intentions, is as fundamentally sound as a college lineman can be, and was tough enough to anchor Tagovailoa’s blind side for Saban. This has to be the guy if they go O-line.
Depends on what you want  
WillVAB : 3/1/2020 9:29 pm : link
Wills, Wirfs, and Thomas aren’t LT’s.

Becton is the best bet at LT if that’s the priority.

If the priority is a quality RT or LT then I’d go Becton, Wills, Wirfs, Thomas.
....  
BleedBlue : 3/1/2020 9:47 pm : link
Wills he is so polished, he could start at LT day 1, I'd prob kick solder over to RT right away...


Wills
Becton
Thomas
Wirfs

I LOVE wirfs but I think he is a guard in NFL so for that reason he is #4 for me. I'd take him in a trade back and make him a RT
RE: Depends on what you want  
BleedBlue : 3/1/2020 9:47 pm : link
Having seen very little of anyone of them play  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/1/2020 9:52 pm : link
Wills
Becton
Jones
Wirfs

From what I've read, Wirfs plays stiff and doesn't have good footwork, overcommits and gets beat. Sounds like Flowers to me.

RE: Having seen very little of anyone of them play  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/1/2020 9:54 pm : link
RE: RE: Depends on what you want  
barens : 3/1/2020 10:00 pm : link
RE: My take  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/1/2020 10:49 pm : link
Would taking Wills at 4 be a good move?  
BestFeature : 3/1/2020 11:42 pm : link
Or only if we trade down?
RE: Would taking Wills at 4 be a good move?  
Rjanyg : 3/2/2020 7:27 am : link
I definitely liked what I saw  
Dnew15 : 3/2/2020 7:36 am : link
with Wills - just like many of the above posters.

BUT, if you read any of those posts by DefenderDawg and the impressions of the NFL scouts and GMs and what not, there were some real concerns about Wills having maxed out already as a player, the belief that Alabama OL struggle in the NFL is real, and that during the interview process he failed to impress when it came to discussing more complex run/pass schemes.

Like I said, from what I saw, kid looks like he has the goods, this is the word in the NFL world according to reporters.
...  
Chris684 : 3/2/2020 7:50 am : link
Wirfs 1
Wills 1a
Becton 2
Thomas 3
The combine should be used for confirmation  
Rudy5757 : 3/2/2020 8:47 am : link
of what you see on the field. I dont really think that guys should be moving up and down the board based on what they do in shorts.

1. Becton - Highest upside, biggest thing for him may be how coachable is he. Is he a guy that wants to be the best and will work at his craft. If so he is the best of the bunch

2. Wills - Most game ready, may never be an all pro but will be a solid above average guy.

3. Thomas - I would say a better run blocker than pass blocker

4, Wirfs - I saw him as a guard going in and I think he looks better in shorts than in pads. He needs more work than the other guys imo.
No matter..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/2/2020 8:58 am : link
what the ranking are, I'd love to drop back to between 6 to 10 and grab one of these guys.
RE: No matter..  
V.I.G. : 3/2/2020 9:06 am : link
RE: RE: No matter..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/2/2020 9:14 am : link
RE: The combine should be used for confirmation  
hhir15mofe : 3/2/2020 9:17 am : link
RE: RE: The combine should be used for confirmation  
Klaatu : 3/2/2020 9:21 am : link
And yep..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/2/2020 9:21 am : link
the Thomas troll is back!!

Must be March 2020!!
My list  
Manning10 : 3/2/2020 9:22 am : link
Wills
Becton
Thomas
Wirfs

I thought this even before the Combine, Which has turned into a Circus.
I think most Pro Draft boards are pretty much set
before the Combine with some minor tweaking afterwards.
Same to be said for upcoming Pro days.

Wills the most Pro ready , Becton.... I see a Larry Allen Type mauler.
RE: My list  
hhir15mofe : 3/2/2020 9:25 am : link
RE: RE: My take  
hhir15mofe : 3/2/2020 9:28 am : link
RE: RE: My list  
barens : 3/2/2020 9:46 am : link
Becton wills or Simmons  
Chip : 3/2/2020 11:21 am : link
that will be the question at 4. YOu can make a strong argument for all 3
Most of BBI seems to really downplay Wirfs - I love the guy  
PatersonPlank : 3/2/2020 11:32 am : link
His stats were off the charts at the combine, he has great size, and he played for "OL factory" Iowa. I consider him a better pick at #4 than anyone with the possible exception of Wills. I'd be happy with Wirfs of Wills.
RE: RE: The combine should be used for confirmation  
bw in dc : 3/2/2020 11:45 am : link
1. Becton  
Brown Recluse : 3/2/2020 11:47 am : link
2. Wills
3. Wirfs
4. Thomas
RE: RE: RE: The combine should be used for confirmation  
Mike in NY : 3/2/2020 11:48 am : link
Personally the only OT I would feel comfortable drafting at 4 is Wills  
Torrag : 3/2/2020 1:23 pm : link
Ding, ding, ding. Everyone else has baggage and holes in their game. They may be correctable but that is not the profile of a top 5 pick.

Wills has the elite short area movement, the power, the length, the toughness and the technique. That's the total package people. He also has the advantage of having played in a pro style system so the transition will be much smoother than what a guy like Becton for example will face.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The combine should be used for confirmation  
bw in dc : 3/2/2020 1:30 pm : link
and the  
BigBlueCane : 3/2/2020 2:16 pm : link
one with the off field issues which is why he's not a target.
Thomas checks all the boxes  
JonC : 3/2/2020 2:20 pm : link
until you watch him against speed rushers, and he tends to reach and grab and chase. Too much bust potential for me with Becton, and Wirfs is probably a RT at best. If you're hell bent on LT, it is probably Wills.
RE: and the  
bw in dc : 3/2/2020 2:26 pm : link
I like all four OTs and I don't have them in any particular order  
Milton : 3/2/2020 2:41 pm : link
I also like Austin Jackson and Josh Jones. I think all six will be gone before the Giants are on the clock in round two, so they will need to either trade down or trade up if they don't think any are worth the 4th overall pick.
I am not sure what happened  
Amtoft : 3/2/2020 2:59 pm : link
to knock Andrew Thomas from the top tackle in the draft. His tape is great. He is the most complete tackle in the draft IMO from a stand point of... he is good at pass block and good at run block. He came into the combine with over 36 inch arms which is insane. He has been doing this for 3 straight years.

Saying that I actually like all 4 top OT and even throw in Austin Jackson as a good 5th although not as good as these 4.
Andrew Thomas  
HugeS : 3/2/2020 6:30 pm : link
Biggest knock on Thomas is his lateral short area quickness and footwork. He had an incredible college career but the speed of NFL edge rushers is another level from SEC and the few times he went head to head against elite speed he started to show things that could magnify at the next level - getting arms overextended, falling off balance, struggling to regain his feet, etc. These are problems that elite edge rushers in the league will be able to exploit.
RE: Thomas checks all the boxes  
GFAN52 : 3/2/2020 6:35 pm : link
RE: Andrew Thomas  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/2/2020 6:39 pm : link
RE: Andrew Thomas  
Mike in NY : 3/2/2020 6:41 pm : link
RE: I am not sure what happened  
Mike in NY : 3/2/2020 6:44 pm : link
Amtoft: what happened to knock Andrew Thomas...his tape is great.  
Torrag : 3/2/2020 6:50 pm : link
I think that's an overstatement. As others have noted when he played the best comp he struggled some with his footwork and balance. It's apparent in the drills he isn't the same type smooth mover that say Wills is.

As Jeremiah said during his Combine workout he's a great run blocker, roots people out and drives them but struggles with balance as a pass protector.

I like Thomas. I do believe he's a LT in the NFL and he's my #2 OT...but I wouldn't take him at #4.
Thomas  
LBH15 : 3/2/2020 6:52 pm : link
If he is so good at many things, isn't it feasible his ceiling is even higher if he can further develop his game against the elite speed rushers?
RE: Thomas  
Mike in NY : 3/2/2020 7:17 pm : link
RE: RE: I am not sure what happened  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/2/2020 7:39 pm : link
Agree with Torrag on Thomas  
JonC : 9:17 am : link
In fact, his pass pro in this past post-season was alarmingly poor. One thing you do not want to see from your OT is bending at the waist, grabbing, and chasing his man. Saw enough of it with Flowers.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Agree with Torrag on Thomas  
Klaatu : 9:48 am : link
