Peter King on Isaiah Simmons

|
|The most impressive player of the week was . . . Clemson safety/linebacker/slot corner Isaiah Simmons, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 238 pounds, and already was a slam-dunk top-10 pick in the draft.
Let’s put the 4.39-second time in some perspective. Simmons will be asked to cover tight ends or backs, mostly, when he covers in the NFL; maybe he’ll shadow some wideouts in the slot. Occasionally. There were 45 wide receivers who ran at the combine. Four were faster than Simmons. Two tied his 40- time. And 39 were slower. In perhaps the best year ever for wide receivers in the draft, a hybrid back-seven player performed faster than 39 of the 45 stallions at wideout. Plus: Compared to all tight ends at the combine, only one was within a quarter-second of Simmons’ speed.
Simmons did a good job in the interview process too. “The game is evolving,” he said to the media during the week. “The name of the game now is stopping tight ends. Something has to be done to stop these Travis Kelces and George Kittles out there.” I like Simmons’ chances to do so. And more. If he goes three overall—to Detroit or anyone trading up for him—it will be totally justified.
🛑🛑🛑🛑 when it comes to the draft, there’s a risk drafting anyone. Plenty of times when a thought to be sure OT was drafted and flopped. Simmons value is way better than any of the top OTs. If I’m the brass, I’m drafting for better positional value that forcing a need for fit. Give me Simmons over them any day of the week, he instantly changes our defense and makes it worlds better with his versatility
How is our defense fine when we’ve consistently been at the bottom of the league the last 9 years??!???? Our offensive line has fared better than the defense has.
The Giants defense sucks ass.
I don't know how anyone can see it any other way.
No, there are no can’t miss OTs in this group. I’m taking who ever has the highest value/BPA when the draft comes around and if CY is there he’s the pick, if not and IS is there, he’s gotta be the pick. It’s time our defense had actual playmakers that other teams have to account for, instead of sitting at the bottom of the league every damn year
His main purpose is to cover TEs??!!! Come on guy, this dude would give a defense nightmares where ever he’s lined up. I don’t understand how you individuals don’t see that lmao.
Unless one of those 5 OT is better than Simmons, you cannot pass on him. Drafting for position is fools gold. Do the Giants need OT help - absolutely. Do they need LB help - also absolutely. For years this board decried the failure to stop TEs on 3rd and long. Simmons covers them easily. Getting off the field is extremely important.
I do not think anyone of the OT is rated higher than Simmons.
If the Giants can trade #4 and move back to where the value of the OTs is commensurate with the draft slot while picking up an extra high pick or two, that would be excellent.
The Giants need three positions badly - OT, ILB and ER.
I am looking forward to Sy's ratings and write up.
He is also an excellent blitzer.
I would rank him behind Okudah but if the Giants picked him instead of a tackle, I wouldn't be unhappy at all.
The Giants defense sucks ass.
I don't know how anyone can see it any other way.
Did you misplace your sarcasm detector?
If Mr G has at 4 one of the tackles standing out on his value board , in boldface type , with a numerical grade distancing him from the rest, draft him , by all means . If not , trade down .
We need to get the best possible player on this team. There's voids everywhere and we need to pencil in a difference maker with this pick.
I don't believe there is anyone on BBI who has been a harsher critic of our defense than yours truly.
I was being sarcastic.
In a perfect world we could trade down to 6 or 7 and still get him, while adding picks to trade back into the 1st if needed to draft a good OT. I realize we need both, but lets see how they do filling some need positions in free agency before calling to pass on a top defender like Simmons.
If you've watched Simmons play, you know that stat line is not going to happen. Guy gets to the QB from the safety position. Yes, I did see him get stymied at the LoS on a few plays. That may well have to do with technique. He can be taught better leverage, how to fend of OL with his hands.
The one thing I did notice when he ran that 40 was how big his thighs were. He has a large lower half, no skinny legs on that kid.
i'd love to not hear Simmons name the entire game and end up with a W
+1
I can see him being the pick, but I also see some folks here bestowing qualities on him that he simply doesn't have. Football is more than just running fast.
i'd love to not hear Simmons name the entire game and end up with a W
That can never be minimized. We haven’t effectively stopped a TE, save for here and there, since Parcells left. Are you kidding me? The TEs are tearing up the league more than ever, imo
I don't believe there is anyone on BBI who has been a harsher critic of our defense than yours truly.
I was being sarcastic.
:) my bad - I'm going to go and get my 2nd cup of coffee now.
He is a hell of an athlete. He can definitely cover nfl tight ends and backs for sure in space. He’s a good open field tackler. My issues with him at 4 is he’s not a linebacker. He will never play linebacker he’s a safety who can creep down into the box but he will not help in run support. He’s also, despite what people say, not a good blitzer. A good college blitzer who’s elite is a guy named Kenneth Murray. That is an elite blitzer. Another elite blitzer is a guy named zack baun. Those are elite. His college scheme helped him shine. It showed off what he does well. Wide hashes in college means more room to roam away from bodies. In the nfl the game is tighter. He’ll be forced to take on blockers. If you say he’s a safety then how can you justify taking a DB not named okudah at 4 overall. Simmons will be a solid pro. I just don’t see the all world ability that many do. Hell I could be wrong. I was totally wrong on metcalf.
I urge everyone to look at 2 full game tapes of his to see his short comings as well as his strengths and try and envision the next level athlete he goes up against in the nfl.
Check out becton tape vs Clemson. Focus on Simmons.
Clemson vs Ohio state. Focus on Simmons.
Part of me thinks OT is the smart play. But Simmons, when used correctly, could be that impact defender we've been missing so badly.
Chase Young
Jeffrey Okudah.
With quarterbacks it's always a crap shoot. Isiah Simmons may also turn out to be elite, but coming into the draft, there is just a scintilla of doubt about whether his metrics will translate into impact in the professional game.
So, with that in mind, with the #4 pick, if both Simmons and Okudah are avaiable, then you get to choose: one who is guaranteed to lock down a key position for the next decade, or the other who carries just a little bit of risk that for all his speed, he can be hustled out of a play. I'm not saying you definitely choose Okudah over Simmons, I'm just saying one carries more risk as a pick.
LOL, I'm already saying it. If we go defense, I would much rather take the OSU CB. I fear Simmons is a man without a position in the NFL. I could easily see him being a situational player, I have concerns about his strength at the point of attack (which a LB has to have). If all we want is someone to come in on passing downs and cover a TE then we can find someone fast who is much cheaper
Our defense just plain sucks. It was my attempt at humor.
If Mr G has at 4 one of the tackles standing out on his value board , in boldface type , with a numerical grade distancing him from the rest, draft him , by all means . If not , trade down .
He can be souped up Urlacher, creating havoc in the middle of the field as the Tampa 2 type MLB/Cover 3 middle safety zone.
No position or multiple positions? Fans seem to want to shoehorn players into a specific position for some reason. Him having the ability to move around isn’t necessarily an indictment that he’s not capable at any of them. It could be the exact opposite...
The Giants defense sucks ass.
I don't know how anyone can see it any other way.
Pretty sure that's called sarcasm.
If you draft Simmons at #4 (or Okudah), the odds are you're going to miss out on one of the top OT's. If you wait until #36 to look for an OT, you might be able to find one that's serviceable. The operative word is "might." It most likely wouldn't be a "plug-and-play" guy. And it would be at the cost of not drafting a WR (where there should still be a boatload of good prospects), or a LB (ditto), or even a good C/OG prospect. If we opt for the WR or LB there, then we're looking at the end of the 3rd round for an OT, or into day three. Good luck with that.
We've invested a 6th round pick in Jones, a 2nd round pick in Barkley. The failure to provide them with even an adequate offensive line - let alone a very good one - is unfathomable to me.
THis statement is only true if they keep Williams..if they don't - they have yet another hole to fill...and if they don't fill it adequately, I fear Simmons will struggle in NY.
There aren't 5 elite OT prospects though. There are 5 red chip OT prospects, big difference. To me the best positional players in draft are Young, Okudah, Brown, and Simmons. You can strike out Brown, but I'd be happy with any of the other 3 or one of the OTs in a trade down.
The Giants defense sucks ass.
I don't know how anyone can see it any other way.
I'm pretty sure MS's comment was dripping with sarcasm.
I have my concerns with Simmons - he doesn't shed blocks well at all - but we need more athleticism on this defense in the worst way. Simmons fits that bill.
I can see him being the pick, but I also see some folks here bestowing qualities on him that he simply doesn't have. Football is more than just running fast.
He didn't get to this level of consideration because he is fast. He got there because he made plays because he was fast. Clemson used him all over to take advantage of his physical abilities. I am actually not sure what to make of him because he did play all over the place. But when I saw him easily running with TEs, WRs and RBs it caught my attention given how slow the Giants are on defense. The question comes down to just how physical he is.
For the 1st time in a while, I think the Giants have a staff that is able to decode if he is NFL physical.
I do not know. We all know the Giants defense has no real playmakers. Outwardly, I think Simmons is a playmaker. It may very well come down to Simmons vs Okudah. I think Detroit is going to trade with either Miami or LAC leaving Okudah there for the Giants along with Simmons.
My point is that you can find defensive playmakers - real difference-makers - in free agency. You'd be hardpressed to do that with O-Linemen, because the really good ones hardly ever hit the open market.
For a team that has no Center, no Right Tackle, and arguably the worst Left Tackle in the league (who's also on borrowed time), not investing the bulk of your draft capital - especially at the top of the draft - to rectify that is, as I said, unfathomable to me.
If you draft Simmons at #4 (or Okudah), the odds are you're going to miss out on one of the top OT's. If you wait until #36 to look for an OT, you might be able to find one that's serviceable. The operative word is "might." It most likely wouldn't be a "plug-and-play" guy. And it would be at the cost of not drafting a WR (where there should still be a boatload of good prospects), or a LB (ditto), or even a good C/OG prospect. If we opt for the WR or LB there, then we're looking at the end of the 3rd round for an OT, or into day three. Good luck with that.
We've invested a 6th round pick in Jones, a 2nd round pick in Barkley. The failure to provide them with even an adequate offensive line - let alone a very good one - is unfathomable to me.
+1
Its not unfathomable. Its down right negligent. This is the dilemma as you lay it out. The chances of getting that dependable 10-12 year LT decrease exponentially after the first round.
You take Simmons at 4, you are guaranteed to miss out on the 5 elite OT prospects. The opportunity cost of taking Simmons is way way too great.
In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.
Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.
There aren't 5 elite OT prospects though. There are 5 red chip OT prospects, big difference. To me the best positional players in draft are Young, Okudah, Brown, and Simmons. You can strike out Brown, but I'd be happy with any of the other 3 or one of the OTs in a trade down.
I tend to like the trade down view as well. But I am fairly certain nobody on this board knows (as well as basically every GM) if one or more of these OT prospects will become elite or not.
Simmons - What a special talent that can be used in multiple ways, a Derwin James, Lavonte David, Shaq Thompson all roled into one.
Chase Young - a Dominate Edge
Jeff Okudah - a Shutdown Corner
And then you have 5! OT's to choose from, 5 when most years you don't even have 5 go in the 1st round, we have 5 different guys that have been mocked at the top of the draft.
Andrew Thomas
Tristan Wirfs
Mekhi Becton
Jedrick Wills Jr.
and to a less degree...Josh Jones
Opinions will vary.
Proof is you don't always draft for need and you don't always draft BPA. It is a combination of both.
Free Agency is going to tell us what we will do with that pick. If we sign a cover LB lick Littleton we may lean OT. If we sign Conklin or Daryl Williams we may lean LB.
Re "blue goose" OTs -- they don't exist / are not guaranteed. And do you really trust this org to pick the right one? I've said it on this board many times -- we are metaphysically incapable of adding the right OTs (see Flowers and Solder in just the recent past), so I just wouldn't even go there with our first pick.
Simmons: 89
OT #1: 84
Who do you take?
As I said in another thread, that's how you get Clint Sintim instead of Max Unger, Phil Loadholt, or Andy Levitre. It's Prince Amukamara instead of Anthony Castonzo. It's Eli Apple instead of Tunsil or Decker, Deandre Baker instead of Jawaan Taylor. It's also how you get David Wilson instead of Cordy Glenn, or Evan Engram instead of Ryan Ramczyk. It's "paying the price for a lack of vision" when it comes to the O-Line.
If you draft Simmons at #4 (or Okudah), the odds are you're going to miss out on one of the top OT's. If you wait until #36 to look for an OT, you might be able to find one that's serviceable. The operative word is "might." It most likely wouldn't be a "plug-and-play" guy. And it would be at the cost of not drafting a WR (where there should still be a boatload of good prospects), or a LB (ditto), or even a good C/OG prospect. If we opt for the WR or LB there, then we're looking at the end of the 3rd round for an OT, or into day three. Good luck with that.
We've invested a 6th round pick in Jones, a 2nd round pick in Barkley. The failure to provide them with even an adequate offensive line - let alone a very good one - is unfathomable to me.
This is where lighting that 3rd (and possibly 4th) round picks on fire to trade for LW was such a mistake. Those would have made moving up from high 2nd into late 1st a possibility. Everyone was focused on 'what do you expect from a 3rd rounder anyway', instead of realizing they're capital like anything else and can be used on draft day in other ways.
He's a Swiss Army Knife of a player that fills at least 2 of the holes we currently have on Defense. I take him in a heartbeat at 4
Not only that - we already have a reasonable version of this exact player in Jabrill Peppers. You don’t need 2 of these guys so badly that we neglect other positions.
I’d just move Peppers to a rover full time, play Love at SS and get a FS who can play deep. Save the #4 pick for something else.
It is really dumb to try and pigeon hole a player this early in the process before he even steps on a NFL football field.
There are plenty of intangibles that factor in to someone's success that have nothing to do with how athletic you are, how big or small you are. It's about wanting to be great and putting in the work. If Simmons is that kind of kid, sky is the limit for him as to what he can do for a defense.
His skill set isn’t what DG prioritises and would be viewed by him as a luxury. I wouldn’t get too excited about the prospects of him becoming a Giant, regardless of our opinions on his merits as a player.
Speaking of which, he’s the mirror of Engram. A great athlete to combat the smaller faster TE/WR types. Definitely has value in the game today. At 4 with the amount of needs the Gmen have, can’t see it.
But make no mistake, I will be excited to see the Giants add Simmons or Okudah.
In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.
Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.
Not saying youre wrong, but he could be a game changing talent. You could line him up anywhere on defense. He might turn out to be one of those players you have to scheme against. As far as OT goes, they should trade down then. I just don't see a top 5 OT in this class. You would be reaching at 4.
He lined up mostly as a safety, he played some slot corner even. He can play all three and is a good blitzer. That’s why he’s rated so high.
Everything screams trade down to Chargers etc, esp if Detroit stays put.
Seems to me, based on BPA, Young and Okuda should go 2 and 3.
Not only that - we already have a reasonable version of this exact player in Jabrill Peppers. You don’t need 2 of these guys so badly that we neglect other positions.
I’d just move Peppers to a rover full time, play Love at SS and get a FS who can play deep. Save the #4 pick for something else.
#1) Simmons and Peppers are not the exact same player. Peppers is 5'11" 210 lbs, Simmons 6'4" 238 with room to expand.
#2) While Simmons can cover WRs he'd be used on TEs where he is similar size with much better speed but with the ability to cover slot receivers.
His skill set isn’t what DG prioritises and would be viewed by him as a luxury. I wouldn’t get too excited about the prospects of him becoming a Giant, regardless of our opinions on his merits as a player.
Speaking of which, he’s the mirror of Engram. A great athlete to combat the smaller faster TE/WR types. Definitely has value in the game today. At 4 with the amount of needs the Gmen have, can’t see it.
Gettleman drafted Shaq Thompson so you can’t say he’s not a Gettleman type pick
Draft A Thomas and Ruiz in first
2 , two 3’s and 4
3 defenders and one of the wr’s that have 2nd rd talent that slip to late 3 / early 4 ( lean to ER at 36)
In F/A. Resign l Williams, sign b jones and a top ilb. ( probably 45 million in cap space total)
Have enough cap space for extensions etc
Consider trade for Yannick post draft if terms aren’t ridiculous
He's a Swiss Army Knife of a player that fills at least 2 of the holes we currently have on Defense. I take him in a heartbeat at 4
And if you do, you'll be kicking the offensive line-can down the road once again, to solve a problem that can be more readily addressed in free agency with the acquisition of a FS like Anthony Harris, or an ILB like Corey Littleton (or both). For that matter, it might even be addressed by, as some here have suggested, shifting Lorenzo Carter to the inside.
In addition to limiting our ability to improve our offensive line - not just at OT, but at OC, too - you'd also be limiting our ability to draft another dynamic WR to pair with Slayton & Co., or to draft our own big, fast TE. What would our offense look like with, say, Denzel Mims or Albert O on the field? Let the other teams do the worrying for a change.
But if the defense is still a big concern after free agency, I'd still rather see us draft our highest-graded OT at #4, and then "settle" for a kid like Zack Baun at #36.
+1. My feeling is he is like Derek Brown, when LT Popped him in practice, he was never the same... Just a feeling.
+1 - Agreed. The dude is a "guesser" and "Speculator"... Waste of words, and complete hack.
Since Antonio Pierce? What's worse is that the TE position is evolving into an extremely potent weapon. Here we have a chance to take an absolute freak of a player that can not only cover the best TE's out there but can even line up on WR's in the slot. We can also utilize him as a pass rusher.
He's a Swiss Army Knife of a player that fills at least 2 of the holes we currently have on Defense. I take him in a heartbeat at 4
And if you do, you'll be kicking the offensive line-can down the road once again, to solve a problem that can be more readily addressed in free agency with the acquisition of a FS like Anthony Harris, or an ILB like Corey Littleton (or both). For that matter, it might even be addressed by, as some here have suggested, shifting Lorenzo Carter to the inside.
In addition to limiting our ability to improve our offensive line - not just at OT, but at OC, too - you'd also be limiting our ability to draft another dynamic WR to pair with Slayton & Co., or to draft our own big, fast TE. What would our offense look like with, say, Denzel Mims or Albert O on the field? Let the other teams do the worrying for a change.
But if the defense is still a big concern after free agency, I'd still rather see us draft our highest-graded OT at #4, and then "settle" for a kid like Zack Baun at #36.
If we trade back 2-4 spots I'm all in on using our first 2 picks on the O-Line. I just don't see any of them worthy of the 4th pick, where I believe this guy is. It's always great when the BPA is for a position of desperate need, especially when it's for multiple positions
I agree completely. Every play he's involved in highlights his speed and physicality. He's 21 years old so he's going to get stronger in his first few seasons. In space there's no other player like him in the draft. It's not that Okudah or the OL's aren't BPA/need options, its that you can build a defense around Simmons.
his best fit is as a 4-3 olb
Or any one that says he isn't.....
Thinking there is another guy at 4 they like but anyone who says Simmons is Worth that pick is just blind
Or any one that says he isn't.....
LOL...This!
You can't have 5 Isaiah Simmons type defenders on your squad(not that you could find them) but you better have a couple. Our one guy that sorta fits this profile, Peppers, is better around the line of scrimmage than in space and coverage. That's a serious problem.
I don't like when people twist stats to tell a story but the raw data if observed correctly is very useful. Simmons is a very, very productive player in many of the most important categories that predict success. He wins with speed and there is a growing contingent of playmakers in the league that does just that. And he may be the fastest we've ever seen in a size/speed ratio. We haven't even tied that to his incredible length and wingspan and what that does to supercharge his abilities. He's literally a freak of nature.
We'd be both wise and lucky to get him in this Draft. He's a legit Top 5 pick all day as Mr. Mayock likes to say. A core player you build a defense around.
Simmons certainly adds a lot but Id rather trade down and get another first and get 2 defenders in round 1.
his best fit is as a 4-3 olb
Didn’t we just invest a 1st round pick on a 345 lb nose tackle? We’ll also most likely re-sign Leonard Williams. It’s there job to keep the linebackers clean.
1) It doesn't bother anyone that he didn't do the agility measureables tests like short shuttle and 3 cone? I find that a bit troubling.
2) Would you still be enamoured of Simmons if his position was clearly tagged as a safety? At 4 overall? Because that's what I think he really is. He isn't a LB. He's a safety with some positional versatility.
(The next Ronnie Lot is worth #4 overall, if that's what he is. Even a super sized Earl Thomas would justify a #4 overall IMO, but is he that?)
Please don't try sell him as a pass rusher either. His sacks were schemed, not the result of his innate pass rushing talent or skills.
I don't get it. Your subject line says there isn't an elite tackle prospect in the draft and then your post suggests that Wills is an elite tackle prospect. Which one is it?
In comment 14824137 hhir15mofe said:
Quote:
You take Simmons at 4, you are guaranteed to miss out on the 5 elite OT prospects. The opportunity cost of taking Simmons is way way too great.
In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.
Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.
There aren't 5 elite OT prospects though. There are 5 red chip OT prospects, big difference. To me the best positional players in draft are Young, Okudah, Brown, and Simmons. You can strike out Brown, but I'd be happy with any of the other 3 or one of the OTs in a trade down.
I tend to like the trade down view as well. But I am fairly certain nobody on this board knows (as well as basically every GM) if one or more of these OT prospects will become elite or not.
It isn't whether they become elite or not, its whether they are elite prospects. There is a key difference there, the more questions you need to answer becoming a pro the less of an elite prospect you are. The tackles all have major question marks, or limited upside. That is not who you want to take at 4.
Pretty much everyone on this board and the entire country laughed at and wanted Gettleman gone after he picked Daniel Jones. That type of player, according to every single draft pundit, was not only a terrible pick, but some thought not even worthy of a 1st round selection. "Look at his tape against Wake Forest! He was terrible, how do you play like that and expect to play in the NFL? Awful pick" and around and around we go.
That is why it is just brutal to me when people say "nope, Simmons isn't worth 4...not even close." Like..how do you know? What is the measurement that you are using to automatically say, with certainty, that he's not worth the #4 pick? What if he's an all pro defensive playmaker? Is that not worth the 4th overall pick? What if we can change the way we call a game on defense solely because he can take away the other team's weapon?
If we start pigeon hole-ing every single player in the draft, we would never be happy with anyone, we would just trade down into oblivion until we filled the roster with B- players. We need pro bowl level/rare talent on this roster, and a lot of it. By all accounts the dude is one of the most talented and athletic defensive players to come out of the draft this year. And if that, coupled with his "upside" or whatever the hell it is, can be amazing with good coaching and fit, then it would be a great pick. We aren't going to know right away, but I'm sold on Simmons at 4 and then OL in round 2. The OL is incredibly deep this year. But you might not find the rare talent that Simmons is once you get past the 1st round.
1) It doesn't bother anyone that he didn't do the agility measureables tests like short shuttle and 3 cone? I find that a bit troubling.
2) Would you still be enamoured of Simmons if his position was clearly tagged as a safety? At 4 overall? Because that's what I think he really is. He isn't a LB. He's a safety with some positional versatility.
(The next Ronnie Lot is worth #4 overall, if that's what he is. Even a super sized Earl Thomas would justify a #4 overall IMO, but is he that?)
Please don't try sell him as a pass rusher either. His sacks were schemed, not the result of his innate pass rushing talent or skills.
Lou, we all want to see agility #s, but he has plenty of video where his agility is on display.
If he was tagged as a safety he is still worth it, IMHO. However, since these versatile players(Peppers types) can line up all over and he is a better version of that player type how would that detract from his value.
As far as his sacks being schemed, when the QB is lying on his back does it matter how he got there. The fact that he could come from anywhere causes the opposing offense to account for him by weakening protection elsewhere. Stunts are schemed line play, too. LB, CB and Safety blitzes are schemed.
I'm not so quick to dismiss his LB potential. He is bigger than I thought and his upper body can still be built up a bit. As he started as a safety, he may just need some coaching on technique to defeat blocks when he is more used to working in space.
Am I totally convinced he is the guy at #4 - not yet. But it really sounds to me people are more willing to knock him on being a LB than are willing to recognize what a disruptive force he can be in the right scheme. Works both ways I suppose.
I think Wills put that to rest frankly. His tape and obvious elite short area movement skills combined with his balance and punch are very impressive. He's separated himself from the group. Wills/Young/Simmons are my top three prospects for #4 overall.
I don't get it. Your subject line says there isn't an elite tackle prospect in the draft and then your post suggests that Wills is an elite tackle prospect. Which one is it?
He was quoting JoeyBigBlue's post directly above his. He just left out the quotation marks.
In comment 14824229 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14824137 hhir15mofe said:
Quote:
You take Simmons at 4, you are guaranteed to miss out on the 5 elite OT prospects. The opportunity cost of taking Simmons is way way too great.
In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.
Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.
There aren't 5 elite OT prospects though. There are 5 red chip OT prospects, big difference. To me the best positional players in draft are Young, Okudah, Brown, and Simmons. You can strike out Brown, but I'd be happy with any of the other 3 or one of the OTs in a trade down.
I tend to like the trade down view as well. But I am fairly certain nobody on this board knows (as well as basically every GM) if one or more of these OT prospects will become elite or not.
It isn't whether they become elite or not, its whether they are elite prospects. There is a key difference there, the more questions you need to answer becoming a pro the less of an elite prospect you are. The tackles all have major question marks, or limited upside. That is not who you want to take at 4.
Not trying to be argumentative on this but that isn't the difference. Plenty of OTs (and players at other positions) in prior drafts have been labeled elite prospects with minimal question marks and high upsides and have bombed. Said differently, I am sure 32 NFL teams could find plenty of question marks with all of the top 10 names for this draft but a bunch of them will still go Top 10.
There are very few sure things. And while no GM wants to make a mistake, if the main thing you are protecting against is that, well enjoy not the playoffs each year because nobody needs 53 running backs.
By the way, the Giants may very well come out of there evaluations and come to conclusion that one or some of these OTs are elite despite what the Sports media is suggesting (or wherever you are relying on for your statement).
It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.
A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.
What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.
Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.
It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.
A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.
What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.
Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.
Now THAT is a line worth stealing.
It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.
A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.
What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.
Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.
did you just say people 6'3 and 6'4 have a hard time tackling? what?!
but WRs don't have to tackle.
It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.
A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.
What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.
Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.
did you just say people 6'3 and 6'4 have a hard time tackling? what?!
It depends on how much mass. A 6'4" 240 guy isn't necessarily as well suited as the 6'1" 240 guy,which is typical for LB.
Anthony Barr is 6'5" but he's 255. Different deal.
In comment 14824475 Torrag said:
Quote:
I think Wills put that to rest frankly. His tape and obvious elite short area movement skills combined with his balance and punch are very impressive. He's separated himself from the group. Wills/Young/Simmons are my top three prospects for #4 overall.
I don't get it. Your subject line says there isn't an elite tackle prospect in the draft and then your post suggests that Wills is an elite tackle prospect. Which one is it?
He was quoting JoeyBigBlue's post directly above his. He just left out the quotation marks.
If only there was a way to quickly reply to someone's post in a way that left none of the ambiguity that occurs by copying and pasting manually, I probably would have noticed that immediately. 🙄😉
You can't have 5 Isaiah Simmons type defenders on your squad(not that you could find them) but you better have a couple. Our one guy that sorta fits this profile, Peppers, is better around the line of scrimmage than in space and coverage. That's a serious problem.
I don't like when people twist stats to tell a story but the raw data if observed correctly is very useful. Simmons is a very, very productive player in many of the most important categories that predict success. He wins with speed and there is a growing contingent of playmakers in the league that does just that. And he may be the fastest we've ever seen in a size/speed ratio. We haven't even tied that to his incredible length and wingspan and what that does to supercharge his abilities. He's literally a freak of nature.
We'd be both wise and lucky to get him in this Draft. He's a legit Top 5 pick all day as Mr. Mayock likes to say. A core player you build a defense around.
Great post 100% agreed. Simmons is a larger Minkah/Derwin James. Graham wanted Minkah to be exactly what Simmons is. Line him up everywhere and neutralize the other teams greatest strengths.
In comment 14824538 shyster said:
Quote:
but WRs don't have to tackle.
It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.
A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.
What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.
Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.
did you just say people 6'3 and 6'4 have a hard time tackling? what?!
It depends on how much mass. A 6'4" 240 guy isn't necessarily as well suited as the 6'1" 240 guy,which is typical for LB.
Anthony Barr is 6'5" but he's 255. Different deal.
nice goal post move from your original post. still wrong tho.
luke and cam say hi:
and by the way, this isn't hard game to play. there's mountains more to grab.
regardless, simmons wouldn't be asked to play the role of a traditional lb play in play out. this whole line of argument you're making is pretty ridiculously off.
If you add Becton/Okudah you are just about garanteed to get one if we drop no further than 7
Nothign wrong with that approach. i was there a week ago. I've changed my position and prefer to stay at #4 and take Young/Wills/Simmons. They all have All Pro potential and you need game changers in this league to win. Now if you can guarantee me we can move down and still get one of them...that's a different story.
If you add Becton/Okudah you are just about garanteed to get one if we drop no further than 7
It would be great to drop back a few spots max, get an additional 2nd and maybe third and still end up with one of the OT or Simmons.
I love simmons. He dominated at the college level. He was so so so good that they just used him wherever they needed the most help. I think he is best suited to the OLB spot. He would not only take on the best tight ends but Rb's and the occasional wide receiver in coverage along with being a good pass rusher and behind the line of scrimmage tackling machine that we need.
He breaks the mold, doesn't even have an NFL comparison. I think he would dominate at any linebacker position. He is exactly the guy we need on D. Of course we need more than just him but I would be very very happy to have him. He is a complete disruptor and a tough kid also. Someone earlier compared him to Derek Brown? when LT hit Derek brown and he wasn't tough enough? What an assinine ...assinine comparison. A tight end with limited athletic ability compared to a sick hard hitting animal of a defender? Just because you know some Giant Trivia doesn't mean you should spout dumb shit on the board.
I would be thrilled with Young or Simmons at 4.
The only comparison I can make is Brian Urlacher who also played a little corner in college. Let him turn out to be Urlacher. I understand hes not projected as a MLB but I can't think of anyone that has the ability to dominate like this kid. We now have amazing coaches, best I can remember . They will coach him up and let his athletic ability and football dominance and acumen come to the fore.
1. it's not a type of player that makes someone worth the 4 pick.
2. simmons is impactful and more versatile than delpit
3. i have no problem trading down. in fact, my preference is to trade 4 with raiders for 12 and 19.
4. i prefer mckinney to delpit.
Because Simmons is the better player by a large margin, Next question.
that's it!
would be very attractive in today's game, but the big question is do you spend the #4 pick on a player whose main purpose is to cover tight ends?
Is that "impactful" enough for the fourth player in the draft? I can hear Giants fans now... "Simmons was invisible on Sunday! No sacks. No tackles behind the line of scrimmage! Thanks Gettleman!"
He is also an excellent blitzer.
when he is unblocked. Almost all his 2019 sacks were unblocked
So then why would you add them to the mix if you don't value them as highly? What's the benefit of one of them being guaranteed to be there if you don't feel like they're worthy of the pick?
In comment 14824151 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
would be very attractive in today's game, but the big question is do you spend the #4 pick on a player whose main purpose is to cover tight ends?
Is that "impactful" enough for the fourth player in the draft? I can hear Giants fans now... "Simmons was invisible on Sunday! No sacks. No tackles behind the line of scrimmage! Thanks Gettleman!"
He is also an excellent blitzer.
when he is unblocked. Almost all his 2019 sacks were unblocked
almost all when unblocked? how many exactly? or are you just making that up. because when you have 7 sacks and if three are running through blockers than that's almost half.
here's the first game i found when searched:
Simmons Destroys RB to get Sack
i still laugh at the retread talking points he's not physical
In the highlight vid linked below, he has 4 sacs where he either is blocked or he closed on a QB who was rolling outside the pocket. On one of the plays he actually causes a fumble on a flea-flicker and then sacks the QB. Your entire premise is completely false
link - ( New Window )
No debate on your points.
I don't value them as highly. My cut off for the top tier 'blue chip' prospects is Young/Wills/Simmons/Burrow. I'd say Okudah is 1B(at 4.5 his makeup speed isn't elite although everything else is very good) I'll create a tier for him and call it purple chip(blend of blue and red) and Becton for me is Tier 2.
So then why would you add them to the mix if you don't value them as highly? What's the benefit of one of them being guaranteed to be there if you don't feel like they're worthy of the pick?
GD. I dont fully agree wih his ranking but Torrag makes very valid observations on players and their translational traits to the NFL. I have no issue with his grading system even if we are not in full agreement. For me the blue chips are:
Burrow
Young (best pass rusher weve seen in a few years)
Okudah (A higher character Jalen Ramsey without quite the freak measurables but his IQ and character and tape more than make up for it, tape is so good that a 4.48 is plenty fine for him to be elite)
Simmons (such a freak, he is a bigger Minkah/Derwin James)
Becton (upside of the rare, hall of fame freak tackles like Ogden , and I believe he will reach his potential)
Wills (such an amazing technician with enough plus to elite attributes to be a blue chip LT)
Young and Burrow are 1,2. Then a bit of a drop but still blue chip are the other guys.
Notables off the list:
Wirfs has blue chip measurables but red chip tape. I dont believe he is an LT in the NFL. Think Brandon Scherff.
Thomas similar but balance issues. I think he can play RT.
Browns talent will get more neutered in the NFL. In fact Leonard Williams was a more gifted pass rushing DT han him coming out when you watch the tape. The underwhelming combine numbers confirm this.
Look at his stat line. The production is there. He just proved he is a physical specimen with how he tested at the combine.
Defensively, his game also translates very well at the next level with how many offenses are now spread out, run the QB, and use backs and TEs in the pass game.
Sign me up for Simmons at 4 in a heartbeat. He's probably my favorite right now for the pick.
In comment 14824696 Torrag said:
Quote:
I don't value them as highly. My cut off for the top tier 'blue chip' prospects is Young/Wills/Simmons/Burrow. I'd say Okudah is 1B(at 4.5 his makeup speed isn't elite although everything else is very good) I'll create a tier for him and call it purple chip(blend of blue and red) and Becton for me is Tier 2.
So then why would you add them to the mix if you don't value them as highly? What's the benefit of one of them being guaranteed to be there if you don't feel like they're worthy of the pick?
GD. I dont fully agree wih his ranking but Torrag makes very valid observations on players and their translational traits to the NFL. I have no issue with his grading system even if we are not in full agreement. For me the blue chips are:
Burrow
Young (best pass rusher weve seen in a few years)
Okudah (A higher character Jalen Ramsey without quite the freak measurables but his IQ and character and tape more than make up for it, tape is so good that a 4.48 is plenty fine for him to be elite)
Simmons (such a freak, he is a bigger Minkah/Derwin James)
Becton (upside of the rare, hall of fame freak tackles like Ogden , and I believe he will reach his potential)
Wills (such an amazing technician with enough plus to elite attributes to be a blue chip LT)
Young and Burrow are 1,2. Then a bit of a drop but still blue chip are the other guys.
Notables off the list:
Wirfs has blue chip measurables but red chip tape. I dont believe he is an LT in the NFL. Think Brandon Scherff.
Thomas similar but balance issues. I think he can play RT.
Browns talent will get more neutered in the NFL. In fact Leonard Williams was a more gifted pass rushing DT han him coming out when you watch the tape. The underwhelming combine numbers confirm this.
I don't disagree - I think his view of the players is very informative. I just find his subject lines to sometimes be in direct contradiction to his actual posts, which is odd.
See the word "reply" under the subject line of every post?
Use it.
You are giving the 4 to a team that takes a QB so a max of 1-2 non QBs go before we pick.
Ergo
1.Burrow
2. Young
3. Tua (trade w Det)
4. Herbert (trade w Chargers)
5. Okudah
6. Simmons/Becton/Wills all still available
7.
Even if you don't think all those guys are blue chip. You still get 1 of your 4 blue chips if 3 QBs go top 4 but not a full on guarantee at 7.
If it goes Burrow/Tua/Young which now seems very possible I wouldn't fall back further than #6 unless someone wants to mortgage their future for Herbert. Say a pick swap plus an additional 1st and two 2nd rounders over 2020/2021 minimum.
Diver Down did an exemplary job of explaining to you how helpful it is to have replies indexed for quick reference, and yet you choose to continue to ignore that advice.
You haven't schooled me yet, but you have proven how selfish you are to continue to not use the reply feature when it makes everyone else's ability to follow conversation more convenient, but somehow deprives you of your burning desire to take one line out of context to start your own post every time.
Brandon Scherff all over again. The problem isn't whether he will be really good....he will. Just not at he position we need most (because its the hardest to fill and arguably the most important), LT. We wanted Scherff really high because we thought he could play LT.
Hopefully Judge has a say and sways them to Wills or Becton. If we are thinking Wirfs Id rather go Okudah or Simmons. Wirfs would be a very disappointing pick.
If it goes Burrow/Tua/Young which now seems very possible I wouldn't fall back further than #6 unless someone wants to mortgage their future for Herbert. Say a pick swap plus an additional 1st and two 2nd rounders over 2020/2021 minimum.
No issue with your reasoning. I just like a couple more players as blue chip and if we didn't go OL with what we got in the trade lets say an additional 2nd and more, we could use the 2nd with our own to move into the top 15 and draft one the remaining of the 4 top OTs. Does Josh Jones rate well enough ? He is my 5. Risky move but the value chart says we can get all the way to 15 with our 2- 2's. I don't think we get any of the top 5 if we wait until round 2.
End of day I think they don't mess around and get the guy they think will be our cornerstone LT protecting Barkley and DJ for the next 10 years . Just don't fall for Wirfs Gmen!
As far as the second tier OT's I have Austin Jackson #5. I see all the tools he just needs more time to develop his core strength and tighten up his technique. Those are very acceptable parameters for a guy I'd be targeting in Round 2. With him come 2021 you could have a quality starting LT. Just don't ask him to do it this year. He isn't ready. The Epenesa matchup proved that.
Chase Young is MUCH closer to LT than Simmons.
And not just in what he does, but also how he does it.
Now THAT is a line worth stealing.
You'll hear from my attorney.
When you do, just ignore him; he's used to it.
In fact if something unexpected happens and we drafted him I'd want us to make a base 4 down lineman a component for a minimum 60% of our snaps.
Now THAT is a line worth stealing.
You'll hear from my attorney.
When you do, just ignore him; he's used to it.
From the law firm of Dewey, Cheathem, and Howe, no doubt.
As far as the second tier OT's I have Austin Jackson #5. I see all the tools he just needs more time to develop his core strength and tighten up his technique. Those are very acceptable parameters for a guy I'd be targeting in Round 2. With him come 2021 you could have a quality starting LT. Just don't ask him to do it this year. He isn't ready. The Epenesa matchup proved that.
Great point on Jackson. I totally forgot about him. Good tape and he tested pretty well too. In fact I'd take him over Thomas (I see too much on tape in terms of balance issues) and Wirfs. You ultimately want the guy that ends up at LT even if it takes a year vs. a guy that doesn't.
If I had to rank them :
Becton/Wills 1 and 1a
3 Jackson
4 Josh Jones
5 Thomas
Wirfs not even on list for LT. Thomas at least has a chance.
Wills is the surest thing and he will be a very good one. Giants would be quite remiss to pass him up for Wirfs and that would prove to me they have a very big blindspot in evaluation of LTs.
but WRs don't have to tackle.
It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.
A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.
What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.
Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.
Now THAT is a line worth stealing.
Yup, in fact I'm going to steal it.
In fact if something unexpected happens and we drafted him I'd want us to make a base 4 down lineman a component for a minimum 60% of our snaps.
This raises an interesting question though - just on the remote chance that the Giants draft Chase Young -I think, while your point is valid about CY being best deployed as a traditional 40-front DE, is the value in his best use greater than the overall value in being multiple and flexible at all times?
In other words, is a defense better off with Chase Young's talent but at the expense of being less versatile and more predictable? Or does the value of the versatility and being unpredictable outweigh the upside of prioritizing CY's strongest use?
Or, going a step further, does the desire to be multiple and scheme-diverse boost the value of Simmons enough to bring him that much closer to Young's value (which most would acknowledge is a cut above Simmons, from a scheme-agnostic view)?
It's an interesting discussion, IMO. And I think the post comparing Simmons to the way Graham wanted to deploy Fitzpatrick in Miami is very intriguing.