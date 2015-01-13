for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Peter King on Isaiah Simmons

Giantsfan79 : 9:18 am
Quote:
The most impressive player of the week was . . . Clemson safety/linebacker/slot corner Isaiah Simmons, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 238 pounds, and already was a slam-dunk top-10 pick in the draft.

Let’s put the 4.39-second time in some perspective. Simmons will be asked to cover tight ends or backs, mostly, when he covers in the NFL; maybe he’ll shadow some wideouts in the slot. Occasionally. There were 45 wide receivers who ran at the combine. Four were faster than Simmons. Two tied his 40- time. And 39 were slower. In perhaps the best year ever for wide receivers in the draft, a hybrid back-seven player performed faster than 39 of the 45 stallions at wideout. Plus: Compared to all tight ends at the combine, only one was within a quarter-second of Simmons’ speed.

Simmons did a good job in the interview process too. “The game is evolving,” he said to the media during the week. “The name of the game now is stopping tight ends. Something has to be done to stop these Travis Kelces and George Kittles out there.” I like Simmons’ chances to do so. And more. If he goes three overall—to Detroit or anyone trading up for him—it will be totally justified.
Huge risk taking Simmons at 4  
hhir15mofe : 9:21 am : link
You take Simmons at 4, you are guaranteed to miss out on the 5 elite OT prospects. The opportunity cost of taking Simmons is way way too great.

In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.

Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.
Did..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:24 am : link
Thomas give you the best blowjob ever or something?
Giants D is fine...  
M.S. : 9:24 am : link

...we don't need Isaiah Simmons.

We already have a ton of players who can assume multiple roles.

And we are loaded with talent at all three levels, and are especially adept at covering TEs and running backs and shutting down windows in the middle of the field.

We need to look elsewhere at #4.
What exactly does hybrid back-seven player mean?  
UberAlias : 9:24 am : link
Does he play strong safety as well as outside backer? Does he get this label because he can play safety (at an elite level), or because he's an undersized LB?
RE: Huge risk taking Simmons at 4  
tyrik13 : 9:25 am : link
In comment 14824137 hhir15mofe said:
Quote:
You take Simmons at 4, you are guaranteed to miss out on the 5 elite OT prospects. The opportunity cost of taking Simmons is way way too great.

In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.

Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.



🛑🛑🛑🛑 when it comes to the draft, there’s a risk drafting anyone. Plenty of times when a thought to be sure OT was drafted and flopped. Simmons value is way better than any of the top OTs. If I’m the brass, I’m drafting for better positional value that forcing a need for fit. Give me Simmons over them any day of the week, he instantly changes our defense and makes it worlds better with his versatility
sure, if the OT's grade out higher  
UConn4523 : 9:25 am : link
but is there a can't miss LT? I honestly have no idea.
I think the Giants have a shot to  
Dnew15 : 9:25 am : link
get both a Simmons and one of the OT tackle prospects with a short trade down with a team like Miami. Picks #5 and #18 will get it done.
RE: Giants D is fine...  
tyrik13 : 9:26 am : link
In comment 14824141 M.S. said:
Quote:

...we don't need Isaiah Simmons.

We already have a ton of players who can assume multiple roles.

And we are loaded with talent at all three levels, and are especially adept at covering TEs and running backs and shutting down windows in the middle of the field.

We need to look elsewhere at #4.


How is our defense fine when we’ve consistently been at the bottom of the league the last 9 years??!???? Our offensive line has fared better than the defense has.
RE: Giants D is fine...  
Dnew15 : 9:26 am : link
In comment 14824141 M.S. said:
Quote:

...we don't need Isaiah Simmons.

We already have a ton of players who can assume multiple roles.

And we are loaded with talent at all three levels, and are especially adept at covering TEs and running backs and shutting down windows in the middle of the field.

We need to look elsewhere at #4.


The Giants defense sucks ass.
I don't know how anyone can see it any other way.
Not sure Giants need that much help  
LBH15 : 9:27 am : link
in covering Tight Ends.
Simmons  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:27 am : link
would be very attractive in today's game, but the big question is do you spend the #4 pick on a player whose main purpose is to cover tight ends?

Is that "impactful" enough for the fourth player in the draft? I can hear Giants fans now... "Simmons was invisible on Sunday! No sacks. No tackles behind the line of scrimmage! Thanks Gettleman!"
I hope Detroit takes Simmons at 3  
Jay on the Island : 9:27 am : link
leaving Okudah and all the OT's for the Giants at 4.
RE: sure, if the OT's grade out higher  
tyrik13 : 9:29 am : link
In comment 14824145 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but is there a can't miss LT? I honestly have no idea.


No, there are no can’t miss OTs in this group. I’m taking who ever has the highest value/BPA when the draft comes around and if CY is there he’s the pick, if not and IS is there, he’s gotta be the pick. It’s time our defense had actual playmakers that other teams have to account for, instead of sitting at the bottom of the league every damn year
RE: Simmons  
tyrik13 : 9:31 am : link
In comment 14824151 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
would be very attractive in today's game, but the big question is do you spend the #4 pick on a player whose main purpose is to cover tight ends?

Is that "impactful" enough for the fourth player in the draft? I can hear Giants fans now... "Simmons was invisible on Sunday! No sacks. No tackles behind the line of scrimmage! Thanks Gettleman!"



His main purpose is to cover TEs??!!! Come on guy, this dude would give a defense nightmares where ever he’s lined up. I don’t understand how you individuals don’t see that lmao.

RE: Huge risk taking Simmons at 4  
section125 : 9:31 am : link
In comment 14824137 hhir15mofe said:
Quote:
You take Simmons at 4, you are guaranteed to miss out on the 5 elite OT prospects. The opportunity cost of taking Simmons is way way too great.

In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.

Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.


Unless one of those 5 OT is better than Simmons, you cannot pass on him. Drafting for position is fools gold. Do the Giants need OT help - absolutely. Do they need LB help - also absolutely. For years this board decried the failure to stop TEs on 3rd and long. Simmons covers them easily. Getting off the field is extremely important.

I do not think anyone of the OT is rated higher than Simmons.

If the Giants can trade #4 and move back to where the value of the OTs is commensurate with the draft slot while picking up an extra high pick or two, that would be excellent.
The Giants need three positions badly - OT, ILB and ER.

I am looking forward to Sy's ratings and write up.
RE: Simmons  
Capt. Don : 9:32 am : link
In comment 14824151 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
would be very attractive in today's game, but the big question is do you spend the #4 pick on a player whose main purpose is to cover tight ends?

Is that "impactful" enough for the fourth player in the draft? I can hear Giants fans now... "Simmons was invisible on Sunday! No sacks. No tackles behind the line of scrimmage! Thanks Gettleman!"


He is also an excellent blitzer.
Am I reading this right  
UberAlias : 9:33 am : link
He's a LB in a 4-3 front where we can protect him a bit, more of a safety in 3-4 alignments where we can't? Did he see a lot of time playing safety (and play at elite level), or is that more of a projection?
I'm fascinated by this guy  
Heisenberg : 9:34 am : link
And I'd bet that a defensive coordinator like Graham who wants to do lots of different things can find a way to use him. I mean, considering he can change roles on any given play from covering folks in the slot to rushing the passer, he really is almost made for the Modern NFL. He does a lot more than just covering TE's.

I would rank him behind Okudah but if the Giants picked him instead of a tackle, I wouldn't be unhappy at all.
RE: RE: Giants D is fine...  
KingBlue : 9:34 am : link
In comment 14824149 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14824141 M.S. said:


Quote:



...we don't need Isaiah Simmons.

We already have a ton of players who can assume multiple roles.

And we are loaded with talent at all three levels, and are especially adept at covering TEs and running backs and shutting down windows in the middle of the field.

We need to look elsewhere at #4.




The Giants defense sucks ass.
I don't know how anyone can see it any other way.


Did you misplace your sarcasm detector?
Sounds like Simmon's agent prepared him well  
ZogZerg : 9:35 am : link
..
I didn’t want him at 4  
RetroJint : 9:35 am : link
But I’m an open-minded guy . I listened to his interview on NFLSirius . When asked whom he compares his game to in the current NFL, he mentioned Honey Badger . Consider that . I became even less inclined to drafting him after Miller tried to lead him by the hand to Urlacher comparisons . Simmons didn’t seem thrilled . He wants to cover tight ends . Great .

If Mr G has at 4 one of the tackles standing out on his value board , in boldface type , with a numerical grade distancing him from the rest, draft him , by all means . If not , trade down .
I also don't subscribe to the line of thinking  
UConn4523 : 9:35 am : link
that you can only improve the OL by taking one at 4. If our GM, scouts, and coaches do a better jobs there are other ways to upgrade. If they all fail it won't really matter if we take a tackle at 4.

We need to get the best possible player on this team. There's voids everywhere and we need to pencil in a difference maker with this pick.
tyrik13 & Dnew15  
M.S. : 9:36 am : link

I don't believe there is anyone on BBI who has been a harsher critic of our defense than yours truly.

I was being sarcastic.
It seems like just a few days ago  
Old Dirty : 9:36 am : link
everyone on here was in agreement that we need more speed on the defense. Simmons has that in spades and won't cost a significant part of the cap to acquire him for 5 years.

In a perfect world we could trade down to 6 or 7 and still get him, while adding picks to trade back into the 1st if needed to draft a good OT. I realize we need both, but lets see how they do filling some need positions in free agency before calling to pass on a top defender like Simmons.
RE: Simmons  
section125 : 9:36 am : link
In comment 14824151 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
would be very attractive in today's game, but the big question is do you spend the #4 pick on a player whose main purpose is to cover tight ends?

Is that "impactful" enough for the fourth player in the draft? I can hear Giants fans now... "Simmons was invisible on Sunday! No sacks. No tackles behind the line of scrimmage! Thanks Gettleman!"


If you've watched Simmons play, you know that stat line is not going to happen. Guy gets to the QB from the safety position. Yes, I did see him get stymied at the LoS on a few plays. That may well have to do with technique. He can be taught better leverage, how to fend of OL with his hands.

The one thing I did notice when he ran that 40 was how big his thighs were. He has a large lower half, no skinny legs on that kid.
i'm surprised  
cjac : 9:38 am : link
how everyone is reacting to this considering what Witten and Ertz has done to this team.

i'd love to not hear Simmons name the entire game and end up with a W
RE: I hope Detroit takes Simmons at 3  
Tuckrule : 9:39 am : link
In comment 14824152 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
leaving Okudah and all the OT's for the Giants at 4.


+1
Why doe Simmons  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9:41 am : link
Have more insight into the game than Reese and Ross? A two way in line TE is a force multiplier.
For Me  
Bernie : 9:43 am : link
I'll be happy with either Simmons or Okudah. The Giants badly need a sideline to sideline LB so I favor Simmons. I am assuming they will get their pass rusher in FA. I am concerned about the O-Line, but right now, this team cannot stop anyone on defense.
section125  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:43 am : link
I haven't watched a ton of him, but what I see is a run-and-hit guy. That's what the league is now. But he's not the next LT. And he's not going to be physical football player.

I can see him being the pick, but I also see some folks here bestowing qualities on him that he simply doesn't have. Football is more than just running fast.
RE: i'm surprised  
Big Blue '56 : 9:44 am : link
In comment 14824176 cjac said:
Quote:
how everyone is reacting to this considering what Witten and Ertz has done to this team.

i'd love to not hear Simmons name the entire game and end up with a W


That can never be minimized. We haven’t effectively stopped a TE, save for here and there, since Parcells left. Are you kidding me? The TEs are tearing up the league more than ever, imo
"the defense if fine..."  
BamaBlue : 9:46 am : link
is either hilarious sarcasm, or a poor observation. This is a bottom 3 defense desperate for an edge rusher, two linebackers and a free safety.
RE: tyrik13 & Dnew15  
Dnew15 : 9:48 am : link
In comment 14824170 M.S. said:
Quote:

I don't believe there is anyone on BBI who has been a harsher critic of our defense than yours truly.

I was being sarcastic.


:) my bad - I'm going to go and get my 2nd cup of coffee now.
I’ve been labeled the Simmons hate mostly by one poster who stalks me  
Tuckrule : 9:48 am : link
Anyway this is my view on Simmons

He is a hell of an athlete. He can definitely cover nfl tight ends and backs for sure in space. He’s a good open field tackler. My issues with him at 4 is he’s not a linebacker. He will never play linebacker he’s a safety who can creep down into the box but he will not help in run support. He’s also, despite what people say, not a good blitzer. A good college blitzer who’s elite is a guy named Kenneth Murray. That is an elite blitzer. Another elite blitzer is a guy named zack baun. Those are elite. His college scheme helped him shine. It showed off what he does well. Wide hashes in college means more room to roam away from bodies. In the nfl the game is tighter. He’ll be forced to take on blockers. If you say he’s a safety then how can you justify taking a DB not named okudah at 4 overall. Simmons will be a solid pro. I just don’t see the all world ability that many do. Hell I could be wrong. I was totally wrong on metcalf.

I urge everyone to look at 2 full game tapes of his to see his short comings as well as his strengths and try and envision the next level athlete he goes up against in the nfl.

Check out becton tape vs Clemson. Focus on Simmons.
Clemson vs Ohio state. Focus on Simmons.
My ideal scenario  
Giantophile : 9:48 am : link
is we trade back to pick 5 or 6, scoop up another 2nd rounder+ and still have our pick of Simmons or our favorite OT. Very plausible.

Part of me thinks OT is the smart play. But Simmons, when used correctly, could be that impact defender we've been missing so badly.
hard pass on Simmons. You don't spend #4 overall on a guy with  
Victor in CT : 9:48 am : link
no position.
Only two nailed on elite players in this year's draft  
Gruber : 9:49 am : link
There are quality OT's and wide receivers in this draft, but in my humble opinion there are only two sure-fire, nailed-on elite players:
Chase Young
Jeffrey Okudah.

With quarterbacks it's always a crap shoot. Isiah Simmons may also turn out to be elite, but coming into the draft, there is just a scintilla of doubt about whether his metrics will translate into impact in the professional game.

So, with that in mind, with the #4 pick, if both Simmons and Okudah are avaiable, then you get to choose: one who is guaranteed to lock down a key position for the next decade, or the other who carries just a little bit of risk that for all his speed, he can be hustled out of a play. I'm not saying you definitely choose Okudah over Simmons, I'm just saying one carries more risk as a pick.
RE: Simmons  
PatersonPlank : 9:50 am : link
In comment 14824151 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
would be very attractive in today's game, but the big question is do you spend the #4 pick on a player whose main purpose is to cover tight ends?

Is that "impactful" enough for the fourth player in the draft? I can hear Giants fans now... "Simmons was invisible on Sunday! No sacks. No tackles behind the line of scrimmage! Thanks Gettleman!"


LOL, I'm already saying it. If we go defense, I would much rather take the OSU CB. I fear Simmons is a man without a position in the NFL. I could easily see him being a situational player, I have concerns about his strength at the point of attack (which a LB has to have). If all we want is someone to come in on passing downs and cover a TE then we can find someone fast who is much cheaper
and for those who are worried  
Old Dirty : 9:51 am : link
that Simmons will get tied up by blockers constantly when rushing the QB, please remember that we have a pretty stout DL in Tomlinson, Lawrence and Williams/Hill. These guys should be able to keep the blockers busy while Simmons and Xman do their thing.
RE:  
M.S. : 9:51 am : link
In comment 14824189 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
is either hilarious sarcasm, or a poor observation. This is a bottom 3 defense desperate for an edge rusher, two linebackers and a free safety.

Our defense just plain sucks. It was my attempt at humor.
RE: I didn’t want him at 4  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9:51 am : link
In comment 14824167 RetroJint said:
Quote:
But I’m an open-minded guy . I listened to his interview on NFLSirius . When asked whom he compares his game to in the current NFL, he mentioned Honey Badger . Consider that . I became even less inclined to drafting him after Miller tried to lead him by the hand to Urlacher comparisons . Simmons didn’t seem thrilled . He wants to cover tight ends . Great .

If Mr G has at 4 one of the tackles standing out on his value board , in boldface type , with a numerical grade distancing him from the rest, draft him , by all means . If not , trade down .

He can be souped up Urlacher, creating havoc in the middle of the field as the Tampa 2 type MLB/Cover 3 middle safety zone.
I am not listening to...  
EricJ : 9:51 am : link
or reading anything Peter King has to say on any topic.... period
RE: hard pass on Simmons. You don't spend #4 overall on a guy with  
BigBlueShock : 9:53 am : link
In comment 14824196 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
no position.

No position or multiple positions? Fans seem to want to shoehorn players into a specific position for some reason. Him having the ability to move around isn’t necessarily an indictment that he’s not capable at any of them. It could be the exact opposite...
RE: RE: Giants D is fine...  
k2tampa : 9:53 am : link
In comment 14824149 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14824141 M.S. said:


Quote:



...we don't need Isaiah Simmons.

We already have a ton of players who can assume multiple roles.

And we are loaded with talent at all three levels, and are especially adept at covering TEs and running backs and shutting down windows in the middle of the field.

We need to look elsewhere at #4.



The Giants defense sucks ass.
I don't know how anyone can see it any other way.

Pretty sure that's called sarcasm.
We have a much better chance of improving our defense...  
Klaatu : 9:57 am : link
In free agency, than we do of improving our offensive line.

If you draft Simmons at #4 (or Okudah), the odds are you're going to miss out on one of the top OT's. If you wait until #36 to look for an OT, you might be able to find one that's serviceable. The operative word is "might." It most likely wouldn't be a "plug-and-play" guy. And it would be at the cost of not drafting a WR (where there should still be a boatload of good prospects), or a LB (ditto), or even a good C/OG prospect. If we opt for the WR or LB there, then we're looking at the end of the 3rd round for an OT, or into day three. Good luck with that.

We've invested a 6th round pick in Jones, a 2nd round pick in Barkley. The failure to provide them with even an adequate offensive line - let alone a very good one - is unfathomable to me.
Simmons is so much more than main purpose to cover  
Zeke's Alibi : 9:58 am : link
tight ends. He lets you do so much on Defense, as far as personnel is concerned and matching up. As long as we keep him protected up front, which the way this team is constructed is a strenght, he's going to light it up from the start. And the best part is as he ages and puts on another 10 or so lbs, his ability to shed blocks should get better, his really only true weakness.
RE: and for those who are worried  
Dnew15 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 14824202 Old Dirty said:
Quote:
that Simmons will get tied up by blockers constantly when rushing the QB, please remember that we have a pretty stout DL in Tomlinson, Lawrence and Williams/Hill. These guys should be able to keep the blockers busy while Simmons and Xman do their thing.


THis statement is only true if they keep Williams..if they don't - they have yet another hole to fill...and if they don't fill it adequately, I fear Simmons will struggle in NY.
RE: Simmons  
Thegratefulhead : 9:59 am : link
In comment 14824151 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
would be very attractive in today's game, but the big question is do you spend the #4 pick on a player whose main purpose is to cover tight ends?

Is that "impactful" enough for the fourth player in the draft? I can hear Giants fans now... "Simmons was invisible on Sunday! No sacks. No tackles behind the line of scrimmage! Thanks Gettleman!"
I bet he gets 8-10 sacks as a rookie if you use him. Think about blitzing him from the slot....or everywhere. 4.39...he can get there.
I don't get it  
Bruner4329 : 9:59 am : link
You can draft all the stud OTs you want but until we start getting play makers on the defense we will never be competitive. Right now one could argue we have none.
RE: Huge risk taking Simmons at 4  
Zeke's Alibi : 10:00 am : link
In comment 14824137 hhir15mofe said:
Quote:
You take Simmons at 4, you are guaranteed to miss out on the 5 elite OT prospects. The opportunity cost of taking Simmons is way way too great.

In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.

Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.


There aren't 5 elite OT prospects though. There are 5 red chip OT prospects, big difference. To me the best positional players in draft are Young, Okudah, Brown, and Simmons. You can strike out Brown, but I'd be happy with any of the other 3 or one of the OTs in a trade down.
RE: RE: Giants D is fine...  
Section331 : 10:02 am : link
In comment 14824149 Dnew15 said:
Quote:

The Giants defense sucks ass.
I don't know how anyone can see it any other way.


I'm pretty sure MS's comment was dripping with sarcasm.

I have my concerns with Simmons - he doesn't shed blocks well at all - but we need more athleticism on this defense in the worst way. Simmons fits that bill.
RE: section125  
section125 : 10:03 am : link
In comment 14824185 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I haven't watched a ton of him, but what I see is a run-and-hit guy. That's what the league is now. But he's not the next LT. And he's not going to be physical football player.

I can see him being the pick, but I also see some folks here bestowing qualities on him that he simply doesn't have. Football is more than just running fast.


He didn't get to this level of consideration because he is fast. He got there because he made plays because he was fast. Clemson used him all over to take advantage of his physical abilities. I am actually not sure what to make of him because he did play all over the place. But when I saw him easily running with TEs, WRs and RBs it caught my attention given how slow the Giants are on defense. The question comes down to just how physical he is.
For the 1st time in a while, I think the Giants have a staff that is able to decode if he is NFL physical.

I do not know. We all know the Giants defense has no real playmakers. Outwardly, I think Simmons is a playmaker. It may very well come down to Simmons vs Okudah. I think Detroit is going to trade with either Miami or LAC leaving Okudah there for the Giants along with Simmons.
RE: I don't get it  
Klaatu : 10:07 am : link
In comment 14824226 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
You can draft all the stud OTs you want but until we start getting play makers on the defense we will never be competitive. Right now one could argue we have none.


My point is that you can find defensive playmakers - real difference-makers - in free agency. You'd be hardpressed to do that with O-Linemen, because the really good ones hardly ever hit the open market.

For a team that has no Center, no Right Tackle, and arguably the worst Left Tackle in the league (who's also on borrowed time), not investing the bulk of your draft capital - especially at the top of the draft - to rectify that is, as I said, unfathomable to me.
RE: We have a much better chance of improving our defense...  
Reb8thVA : 10:07 am : link
In comment 14824219 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In free agency, than we do of improving our offensive line.

If you draft Simmons at #4 (or Okudah), the odds are you're going to miss out on one of the top OT's. If you wait until #36 to look for an OT, you might be able to find one that's serviceable. The operative word is "might." It most likely wouldn't be a "plug-and-play" guy. And it would be at the cost of not drafting a WR (where there should still be a boatload of good prospects), or a LB (ditto), or even a good C/OG prospect. If we opt for the WR or LB there, then we're looking at the end of the 3rd round for an OT, or into day three. Good luck with that.

We've invested a 6th round pick in Jones, a 2nd round pick in Barkley. The failure to provide them with even an adequate offensive line - let alone a very good one - is unfathomable to me.


+1

Its not unfathomable. Its down right negligent. This is the dilemma as you lay it out. The chances of getting that dependable 10-12 year LT decrease exponentially after the first round.
RE: Giants D is fine...  
Johnny5 : 10:14 am : link
In comment 14824141 M.S. said:
Quote:

...we don't need Isaiah Simmons.

We already have a ton of players who can assume multiple roles.

And we are loaded with talent at all three levels, and are especially adept at covering TEs and running backs and shutting down windows in the middle of the field.

We need to look elsewhere at #4.

RE: RE: Huge risk taking Simmons at 4  
LBH15 : 10:14 am : link
In comment 14824229 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14824137 hhir15mofe said:


Quote:


You take Simmons at 4, you are guaranteed to miss out on the 5 elite OT prospects. The opportunity cost of taking Simmons is way way too great.

In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.

Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.



There aren't 5 elite OT prospects though. There are 5 red chip OT prospects, big difference. To me the best positional players in draft are Young, Okudah, Brown, and Simmons. You can strike out Brown, but I'd be happy with any of the other 3 or one of the OTs in a trade down.


I tend to like the trade down view as well. But I am fairly certain nobody on this board knows (as well as basically every GM) if one or more of these OT prospects will become elite or not.
Great things is  
rasbutant : 10:15 am : link
there are so many great players in this draft that can help the Giants. Have to wait and see what happens in FA, to narrow the window a bit.

Simmons - What a special talent that can be used in multiple ways, a Derwin James, Lavonte David, Shaq Thompson all roled into one.

Chase Young - a Dominate Edge
Jeff Okudah - a Shutdown Corner

And then you have 5! OT's to choose from, 5 when most years you don't even have 5 go in the 1st round, we have 5 different guys that have been mocked at the top of the draft.
Andrew Thomas
Tristan Wirfs
Mekhi Becton
Jedrick Wills Jr.
and to a less degree...Josh Jones





Lets assume we go BPA at a position of need  
Rjanyg : 10:16 am : link
and you rank Simmons and Wills the same grade. What do we need more? A freak, modern, multiple, big play LB that can do everything a FS can do or a plug and play OT?

Opinions will vary.

Proof is you don't always draft for need and you don't always draft BPA. It is a combination of both.

Free Agency is going to tell us what we will do with that pick. If we sign a cover LB lick Littleton we may lean OT. If we sign Conklin or Daryl Williams we may lean LB.
my opinion of him after the combine  
Dankbeerman : 10:19 am : link
Is I hope he put on enough of a show to go 2 or 3. That and the good health news on Tua can get us back in the mix for Chase Young.
I think I'm all in  
lugnut : 10:20 am : link
on Simmons. We've needed better LBs for years now, especially fast ones who can cover TEs and RBs. He is that. Forget the insane 40 time and even the versatility -- he still fits the bill of what we need. If he brings nasty attitude and can set the tone and lead the D, all the more so. Picking an LB first for the first time in 35 years would be the George Costanza, I'm doing everything the opposite of how I've been doing, approach, which at this point with this organization is scientific enough for me.

Re "blue goose" OTs -- they don't exist / are not guaranteed. And do you really trust this org to pick the right one? I've said it on this board many times -- we are metaphysically incapable of adding the right OTs (see Flowers and Solder in just the recent past), so I just wouldn't even go there with our first pick.
Metaphysics and obtaining Offensive Tackles  
LBH15 : 10:22 am : link
.
feel like a lot of this debate comes down to how you view the followin  
MM_in_NYC : 10:33 am : link
let's say, to use Sy's scale the final grades come out like this (purely hypothetical)

Simmons: 89
OT #1: 84

Who do you take?

lugnut  
Klaatu : 10:34 am : link
Flowers and Solder (and Pugh) are emblematic of a team that eschews investing premium draft capital in their offensive line until it deteriorates to a point where reaching in the draft or overpaying in free agency is inevitable. None of those player acquisitions exist in a vacuum. They're a product of repeatedly disregarding positional value in the draft.

As I said in another thread, that's how you get Clint Sintim instead of Max Unger, Phil Loadholt, or Andy Levitre. It's Prince Amukamara instead of Anthony Castonzo. It's Eli Apple instead of Tunsil or Decker, Deandre Baker instead of Jawaan Taylor. It's also how you get David Wilson instead of Cordy Glenn, or Evan Engram instead of Ryan Ramczyk. It's "paying the price for a lack of vision" when it comes to the O-Line.
We will know in a few weeks where the momentum is leaning  
Bruner4329 : 10:37 am : link
Too premature to figure out whether we go OT or defense in draft but to a number of points made in this thread we will have a lot better feel by the end of the month once FA is in full force and we have made some signings.
RE: We have a much better chance of improving our defense...  
jcn56 : 10:40 am : link
In comment 14824219 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In free agency, than we do of improving our offensive line.

If you draft Simmons at #4 (or Okudah), the odds are you're going to miss out on one of the top OT's. If you wait until #36 to look for an OT, you might be able to find one that's serviceable. The operative word is "might." It most likely wouldn't be a "plug-and-play" guy. And it would be at the cost of not drafting a WR (where there should still be a boatload of good prospects), or a LB (ditto), or even a good C/OG prospect. If we opt for the WR or LB there, then we're looking at the end of the 3rd round for an OT, or into day three. Good luck with that.

We've invested a 6th round pick in Jones, a 2nd round pick in Barkley. The failure to provide them with even an adequate offensive line - let alone a very good one - is unfathomable to me.


This is where lighting that 3rd (and possibly 4th) round picks on fire to trade for LW was such a mistake. Those would have made moving up from high 2nd into late 1st a possibility. Everyone was focused on 'what do you expect from a 3rd rounder anyway', instead of realizing they're capital like anything else and can be used on draft day in other ways.
How many years have the Giants been killed by TE's?  
montanagiant : 10:40 am : link
Since Antonio Pierce? What's worse is that the TE position is evolving into an extremely potent weapon. Here we have a chance to take an absolute freak of a player that can not only cover the best TE's out there but can even line up on WR's in the slot. We can also utilize him as a pass rusher.

He's a Swiss Army Knife of a player that fills at least 2 of the holes we currently have on Defense. I take him in a heartbeat at 4

You have a spectacular athelete  
bronxgiant : 10:48 am : link
why are people all caught up with the get off blocks thing. DC needs to create game plan to let him run to the ball. Those big OL would not get their hands on him. Let him come from off the lOS and create. Kid only just scratching his potential.
He's not just a guy who blankets tight ends. He's a sideline to  
Ira : 10:54 am : link
sideline linebacker, a very good blitzer, can cover receivers and spy on running qb's. Regarding his ability to play off blocks, he just put on 8-10 pounds without losing speed and can probably add more.
Not saying  
mittenedman : 10:55 am : link
his speed isn’t impressive but I’m tired of hearing how a guy who runs a 4.4 can cover other guys who run 4.4. It’s ridiculous - NFL offenses aren’t designed to get guys open on 2-way goes in space it’s much more complex than matching a 40 time.

Not only that - we already have a reasonable version of this exact player in Jabrill Peppers. You don’t need 2 of these guys so badly that we neglect other positions.

I’d just move Peppers to a rover full time, play Love at SS and get a FS who can play deep. Save the #4 pick for something else.

Eric...  
ryanmkeane : 11:05 am : link
you and others have said without hesitation "Simmons will not be a physical football player"....I'm not sure how you can make that judgement about him. He seems incredibly explosive and is a good finisher in the run game. Why do you think he can't be physical in the NFL? Just because of his weight?
I think that if the Giants  
Dnew15 : 11:08 am : link
are planning on drafting Simmons at #4 it becomes imperative to give LW a deal.
Like clockwork every year  
ryanmkeane : 11:11 am : link
posters come on and make proclamations about players "he won't be this" "he can't be this" and then we see that player go on to be really good.

It is really dumb to try and pigeon hole a player this early in the process before he even steps on a NFL football field.

There are plenty of intangibles that factor in to someone's success that have nothing to do with how athletic you are, how big or small you are. It's about wanting to be great and putting in the work. If Simmons is that kind of kid, sky is the limit for him as to what he can do for a defense.


He’s a classic Reese pick  
ShocktoBeck : 11:14 am : link
Not at all a Gettleman pick, hence I can’t see him being the pick at 4.

His skill set isn’t what DG prioritises and would be viewed by him as a luxury. I wouldn’t get too excited about the prospects of him becoming a Giant, regardless of our opinions on his merits as a player.

Speaking of which, he’s the mirror of Engram. A great athlete to combat the smaller faster TE/WR types. Definitely has value in the game today. At 4 with the amount of needs the Gmen have, can’t see it.
Assuming we pick at #4...  
Brown_Hornet : 11:16 am : link
...I lean OT.

But make no mistake, I will be excited to see the Giants add Simmons or Okudah.
RE: Huge risk taking Simmons at 4  
HumbleGiant : 11:17 am : link
In comment 14824137 hhir15mofe said:
Quote:
You take Simmons at 4, you are guaranteed to miss out on the 5 elite OT prospects. The opportunity cost of taking Simmons is way way too great.

In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.

Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.


Not saying youre wrong, but he could be a game changing talent. You could line him up anywhere on defense. He might turn out to be one of those players you have to scheme against. As far as OT goes, they should trade down then. I just don't see a top 5 OT in this class. You would be reaching at 4.
RE: Am I reading this right  
cokeduplt : 11:21 am : link
In comment 14824160 UberAlias said:
Quote:
He's a LB in a 4-3 front where we can protect him a bit, more of a safety in 3-4 alignments where we can't? Did he see a lot of time playing safety (and play at elite level), or is that more of a projection?



He lined up mostly as a safety, he played some slot corner even. He can play all three and is a good blitzer. That’s why he’s rated so high.
Simmons  
PaulN : 11:22 am : link
Is the new NFL player, and his shitty blitzing will get home 8-10 times in the NFL, he would be an excellent pick, may become the first ever double digit sack, double digit forced turnovers, like 6 int's and 4 forced fumbles. He has that kind of skillset. Giants can have Young, Brown, Simmons, or Okuda. That is a gift from God, sign Conklin, and grab one of these monsters and don't look back.
RE: sure, if the OT's grade out higher  
Jay in Toronto : 11:28 am : link
In comment 14824145 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but is there a can't miss LT? I honestly have no idea.


Everything screams trade down to Chargers etc, esp if Detroit stays put.

Seems to me, based on BPA, Young and Okuda should go 2 and 3.
The draft is a crapshoot.  
CT Charlie : 11:29 am : link
For all the grief we give Gettleman & Co., the lack of consensus on many players even in the top 10-20 shows just what a crapshoot the draft really is.
RE: Not saying  
section125 : 11:36 am : link
In comment 14824321 mittenedman said:
Quote:
his speed isn’t impressive but I’m tired of hearing how a guy who runs a 4.4 can cover other guys who run 4.4. It’s ridiculous - NFL offenses aren’t designed to get guys open on 2-way goes in space it’s much more complex than matching a 40 time.

Not only that - we already have a reasonable version of this exact player in Jabrill Peppers. You don’t need 2 of these guys so badly that we neglect other positions.

I’d just move Peppers to a rover full time, play Love at SS and get a FS who can play deep. Save the #4 pick for something else.


#1) Simmons and Peppers are not the exact same player. Peppers is 5'11" 210 lbs, Simmons 6'4" 238 with room to expand.

#2) While Simmons can cover WRs he'd be used on TEs where he is similar size with much better speed but with the ability to cover slot receivers.
Just say NO  
Optimus-NY : 11:36 am : link
Hell NO to this guy at 4.
RE: He’s a classic Reese pick  
cokeduplt : 11:37 am : link
In comment 14824346 ShocktoBeck said:
Quote:
Not at all a Gettleman pick, hence I can’t see him being the pick at 4.

His skill set isn’t what DG prioritises and would be viewed by him as a luxury. I wouldn’t get too excited about the prospects of him becoming a Giant, regardless of our opinions on his merits as a player.

Speaking of which, he’s the mirror of Engram. A great athlete to combat the smaller faster TE/WR types. Definitely has value in the game today. At 4 with the amount of needs the Gmen have, can’t see it.



Gettleman drafted Shaq Thompson so you can’t say he’s not a Gettleman type pick
All for trade down  
Payasdaddy : 11:37 am : link
Raiders for 13 and 19 plus a 3
Draft A Thomas and Ruiz in first
2 , two 3’s and 4
3 defenders and one of the wr’s that have 2nd rd talent that slip to late 3 / early 4 ( lean to ER at 36)
In F/A. Resign l Williams, sign b jones and a top ilb. ( probably 45 million in cap space total)
Have enough cap space for extensions etc
Consider trade for Yannick post draft if terms aren’t ridiculous
RE: How many years have the Giants been killed by TE's?  
Klaatu : 11:40 am : link
In comment 14824310 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Since Antonio Pierce? What's worse is that the TE position is evolving into an extremely potent weapon. Here we have a chance to take an absolute freak of a player that can not only cover the best TE's out there but can even line up on WR's in the slot. We can also utilize him as a pass rusher.

He's a Swiss Army Knife of a player that fills at least 2 of the holes we currently have on Defense. I take him in a heartbeat at 4


And if you do, you'll be kicking the offensive line-can down the road once again, to solve a problem that can be more readily addressed in free agency with the acquisition of a FS like Anthony Harris, or an ILB like Corey Littleton (or both). For that matter, it might even be addressed by, as some here have suggested, shifting Lorenzo Carter to the inside.

In addition to limiting our ability to improve our offensive line - not just at OT, but at OC, too - you'd also be limiting our ability to draft another dynamic WR to pair with Slayton & Co., or to draft our own big, fast TE. What would our offense look like with, say, Denzel Mims or Albert O on the field? Let the other teams do the worrying for a change.

But if the defense is still a big concern after free agency, I'd still rather see us draft our highest-graded OT at #4, and then "settle" for a kid like Zack Baun at #36.
RE: hard pass on Simmons. You don't spend #4 overall on a guy with  
BobsYourUncle : 11:41 am : link
In comment 14824196 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
no position.


+1. My feeling is he is like Derek Brown, when LT Popped him in practice, he was never the same... Just a feeling.
RE: I am not listening to...  
BobsYourUncle : 11:43 am : link
In comment 14824205 EricJ said:
Quote:
or reading anything Peter King has to say on any topic.... period


+1 - Agreed. The dude is a "guesser" and "Speculator"... Waste of words, and complete hack.
I want either Okudah or Simmons if Young is gone.  
WalterSobchak : 11:57 am : link
If we stay at 4 . Ideally we trade with Miami for a 2nd rounder get Okudah or Simmons and trade those 2 2nd rd picks to move into the 20s and snag a stud OL who may slip a bit. Either that or just use the 2 2nds on players we need. But I am hoping this is the year we trade down for once. We have so many holes and lack any elite talent on D
RE: RE: How many years have the Giants been killed by TE's?  
montanagiant : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 14824384 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14824310 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Since Antonio Pierce? What's worse is that the TE position is evolving into an extremely potent weapon. Here we have a chance to take an absolute freak of a player that can not only cover the best TE's out there but can even line up on WR's in the slot. We can also utilize him as a pass rusher.

He's a Swiss Army Knife of a player that fills at least 2 of the holes we currently have on Defense. I take him in a heartbeat at 4




And if you do, you'll be kicking the offensive line-can down the road once again, to solve a problem that can be more readily addressed in free agency with the acquisition of a FS like Anthony Harris, or an ILB like Corey Littleton (or both). For that matter, it might even be addressed by, as some here have suggested, shifting Lorenzo Carter to the inside.

In addition to limiting our ability to improve our offensive line - not just at OT, but at OC, too - you'd also be limiting our ability to draft another dynamic WR to pair with Slayton & Co., or to draft our own big, fast TE. What would our offense look like with, say, Denzel Mims or Albert O on the field? Let the other teams do the worrying for a change.

But if the defense is still a big concern after free agency, I'd still rather see us draft our highest-graded OT at #4, and then "settle" for a kid like Zack Baun at #36.

If we trade back 2-4 spots I'm all in on using our first 2 picks on the O-Line. I just don't see any of them worthy of the 4th pick, where I believe this guy is. It's always great when the BPA is for a position of desperate need, especially when it's for multiple positions
RE: Eric...  
OdellLovesOBJ : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 14824331 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you and others have said without hesitation "Simmons will not be a physical football player"....I'm not sure how you can make that judgement about him. He seems incredibly explosive and is a good finisher in the run game. Why do you think he can't be physical in the NFL? Just because of his weight?


I agree completely. Every play he's involved in highlights his speed and physicality. He's 21 years old so he's going to get stronger in his first few seasons. In space there's no other player like him in the draft. It's not that Okudah or the OL's aren't BPA/need options, its that you can build a defense around Simmons.
I can see some people  
LauderdaleMatty : 12:34 pm : link
Thinking there is another guy at 4 they like but anyone who says Simmons is Worth that pick is just blind
i've said this before  
GiantsFan84 : 12:36 pm : link
he needs players in front of him to keep him clean. he's not a physical take on blocks LB

his best fit is as a 4-3 olb
RE: I can see some people  
section125 : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14824433 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
Thinking there is another guy at 4 they like but anyone who says Simmons is Worth that pick is just blind


Or any one that says he isn't.....
I love how definitive some people are  
UConn4523 : 12:40 pm : link
.
RE: RE: I can see some people  
montanagiant : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 14824437 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14824433 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


Thinking there is another guy at 4 they like but anyone who says Simmons is Worth that pick is just blind



Or any one that says he isn't.....

LOL...This!
Many of these posts are archaic in their thinking  
Torrag : 1:07 pm : link
They're out of touch with where NFL defense is and where it's going. You create opportunities up front for your playmakers on the backend. In a good season you have what 45 maybe 50 sacks? What percentage of defensive snaps does that translate too? A minor one. You win with coverage and tackling in space in today's game.

You can't have 5 Isaiah Simmons type defenders on your squad(not that you could find them) but you better have a couple. Our one guy that sorta fits this profile, Peppers, is better around the line of scrimmage than in space and coverage. That's a serious problem.

I don't like when people twist stats to tell a story but the raw data if observed correctly is very useful. Simmons is a very, very productive player in many of the most important categories that predict success. He wins with speed and there is a growing contingent of playmakers in the league that does just that. And he may be the fastest we've ever seen in a size/speed ratio. We haven't even tied that to his incredible length and wingspan and what that does to supercharge his abilities. He's literally a freak of nature.

We'd be both wise and lucky to get him in this Draft. He's a legit Top 5 pick all day as Mr. Mayock likes to say. A core player you build a defense around.
Isaiah Simmons  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:11 pm : link
Should have a higher grade than any of the 4 OT prospects. There isn’t an elite tackle prospect in this draft.
There isn’t an elite tackle prospect in this draft.  
Torrag : 1:16 pm : link
I think Wills put that to rest frankly. His tape and obvious elite short area movement skills combined with his balance and punch are very impressive. He's separated himself from the group. Wills/Young/Simmons are my top three prospects for #4 overall.
Giants defense isn't fine  
KWALL2 : 1:20 pm : link
We have very little on D especially in the back 7 and pass rush. How many points did we give up? Bottom of the league stuff.

Simmons certainly adds a lot but Id rather trade down and get another first and get 2 defenders in round 1.
RE: i've said this before  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 14824436 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
he needs players in front of him to keep him clean. he's not a physical take on blocks LB

his best fit is as a 4-3 olb



Didn’t we just invest a 1st round pick on a 345 lb nose tackle? We’ll also most likely re-sign Leonard Williams. It’s there job to keep the linebackers clean.
'but Id rather trade down and get'  
Torrag : 1:26 pm : link
Nothign wrong with that approach. i was there a week ago. I've changed my position and prefer to stay at #4 and take Young/Wills/Simmons. They all have All Pro potential and you need game changers in this league to win. Now if you can guarantee me we can move down and still get one of them...that's a different story.
I have one comment and one question for those clamoring for Simmons  
BlueLou'sBack : 1:35 pm : link
at 4 overall.

1) It doesn't bother anyone that he didn't do the agility measureables tests like short shuttle and 3 cone? I find that a bit troubling.

2) Would you still be enamoured of Simmons if his position was clearly tagged as a safety? At 4 overall? Because that's what I think he really is. He isn't a LB. He's a safety with some positional versatility.

(The next Ronnie Lot is worth #4 overall, if that's what he is. Even a super sized Earl Thomas would justify a #4 overall IMO, but is he that?)

Please don't try sell him as a pass rusher either. His sacks were schemed, not the result of his innate pass rushing talent or skills.
RE: There isn’t an elite tackle prospect in this draft.  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 14824475 Torrag said:
Quote:
I think Wills put that to rest frankly. His tape and obvious elite short area movement skills combined with his balance and punch are very impressive. He's separated himself from the group. Wills/Young/Simmons are my top three prospects for #4 overall.

I don't get it. Your subject line says there isn't an elite tackle prospect in the draft and then your post suggests that Wills is an elite tackle prospect. Which one is it?
RE: RE: RE: Huge risk taking Simmons at 4  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 14824256 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14824229 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 14824137 hhir15mofe said:


Quote:


You take Simmons at 4, you are guaranteed to miss out on the 5 elite OT prospects. The opportunity cost of taking Simmons is way way too great.

In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.

Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.



There aren't 5 elite OT prospects though. There are 5 red chip OT prospects, big difference. To me the best positional players in draft are Young, Okudah, Brown, and Simmons. You can strike out Brown, but I'd be happy with any of the other 3 or one of the OTs in a trade down.



I tend to like the trade down view as well. But I am fairly certain nobody on this board knows (as well as basically every GM) if one or more of these OT prospects will become elite or not.


It isn't whether they become elite or not, its whether they are elite prospects. There is a key difference there, the more questions you need to answer becoming a pro the less of an elite prospect you are. The tackles all have major question marks, or limited upside. That is not who you want to take at 4.
After that combine performance  
TMS : 1:46 pm : link
Simmons may not be there at #4 anyway. But we should take him if he is. OL is too hard to get right because they take a year or two to develop and a lot of them never do. We need an instant starter with a pick that high. The Giants have sucked at picking OL since he scored With Snee.
Scouting a player's  
ryanmkeane : 1:47 pm : link
strengths and weaknesses is one thing. The best teams draft on what they think this player will be in the NFL when you combine everything into one. This isn't just athleticism, it isn't just college production, and it isn't just the "i factor" or whatever.

Pretty much everyone on this board and the entire country laughed at and wanted Gettleman gone after he picked Daniel Jones. That type of player, according to every single draft pundit, was not only a terrible pick, but some thought not even worthy of a 1st round selection. "Look at his tape against Wake Forest! He was terrible, how do you play like that and expect to play in the NFL? Awful pick" and around and around we go.

That is why it is just brutal to me when people say "nope, Simmons isn't worth 4...not even close." Like..how do you know? What is the measurement that you are using to automatically say, with certainty, that he's not worth the #4 pick? What if he's an all pro defensive playmaker? Is that not worth the 4th overall pick? What if we can change the way we call a game on defense solely because he can take away the other team's weapon?

If we start pigeon hole-ing every single player in the draft, we would never be happy with anyone, we would just trade down into oblivion until we filled the roster with B- players. We need pro bowl level/rare talent on this roster, and a lot of it. By all accounts the dude is one of the most talented and athletic defensive players to come out of the draft this year. And if that, coupled with his "upside" or whatever the hell it is, can be amazing with good coaching and fit, then it would be a great pick. We aren't going to know right away, but I'm sold on Simmons at 4 and then OL in round 2. The OL is incredibly deep this year. But you might not find the rare talent that Simmons is once you get past the 1st round.

RE: I have one comment and one question for those clamoring for Simmons  
section125 : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 14824501 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
at 4 overall.

1) It doesn't bother anyone that he didn't do the agility measureables tests like short shuttle and 3 cone? I find that a bit troubling.

2) Would you still be enamoured of Simmons if his position was clearly tagged as a safety? At 4 overall? Because that's what I think he really is. He isn't a LB. He's a safety with some positional versatility.

(The next Ronnie Lot is worth #4 overall, if that's what he is. Even a super sized Earl Thomas would justify a #4 overall IMO, but is he that?)

Please don't try sell him as a pass rusher either. His sacks were schemed, not the result of his innate pass rushing talent or skills.


Lou, we all want to see agility #s, but he has plenty of video where his agility is on display.

If he was tagged as a safety he is still worth it, IMHO. However, since these versatile players(Peppers types) can line up all over and he is a better version of that player type how would that detract from his value.

As far as his sacks being schemed, when the QB is lying on his back does it matter how he got there. The fact that he could come from anywhere causes the opposing offense to account for him by weakening protection elsewhere. Stunts are schemed line play, too. LB, CB and Safety blitzes are schemed.

I'm not so quick to dismiss his LB potential. He is bigger than I thought and his upper body can still be built up a bit. As he started as a safety, he may just need some coaching on technique to defeat blocks when he is more used to working in space.

Am I totally convinced he is the guy at #4 - not yet. But it really sounds to me people are more willing to knock him on being a LB than are willing to recognize what a disruptive force he can be in the right scheme. Works both ways I suppose.
I have a difficult time drafting a LB this high who I don't think  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:50 pm : link
is a MLB who'll be stout against the run (in addition to pass coverage ability) or an edge rusher. He'd possibly be a better version of Anthony Barr. That's good, but it's not Luke Keuchly and it's not Von Miller. I think if the Giants were a little further along in the rebuild, he'd be a terrific piece to add to talent already on the team. Maybe I'm thinking too old school and I'll be wrong about Simmons, but I'm skeptical.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1:52 pm : link
and if i have to read 'Simmons isn't worth 4...but if we trade down to 6, then obviously he's the guy' one more time I'm gonna lose it. That's a difference of 2 picks! Trading back to 20 is one thing...but if we are talking a difference of 5 picks or so...and THAT'S the reason you aren't taking a guy you want...c'mon. That's BS.
RE: RE: There isn’t an elite tackle prospect in this draft.  
Klaatu : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 14824505 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14824475 Torrag said:


Quote:


I think Wills put that to rest frankly. His tape and obvious elite short area movement skills combined with his balance and punch are very impressive. He's separated himself from the group. Wills/Young/Simmons are my top three prospects for #4 overall.


I don't get it. Your subject line says there isn't an elite tackle prospect in the draft and then your post suggests that Wills is an elite tackle prospect. Which one is it?


He was quoting JoeyBigBlue's post directly above his. He just left out the quotation marks.
shockey  
ryanmkeane : 1:59 pm : link
i think you just made my point. A better version of Anthony Barr?? That would be an amazing draft pick!
RE: RE: RE: RE: Huge risk taking Simmons at 4  
LBH15 : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 14824516 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14824256 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 14824229 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 14824137 hhir15mofe said:


Quote:


You take Simmons at 4, you are guaranteed to miss out on the 5 elite OT prospects. The opportunity cost of taking Simmons is way way too great.

In the NFL, never bypass a Trench player (when it's a severe need like in the NYG scenario) for an off-ball player. That is never wise team-building strategy.

Bypass Simmons, draft the blue-goose OT at 4.



There aren't 5 elite OT prospects though. There are 5 red chip OT prospects, big difference. To me the best positional players in draft are Young, Okudah, Brown, and Simmons. You can strike out Brown, but I'd be happy with any of the other 3 or one of the OTs in a trade down.



I tend to like the trade down view as well. But I am fairly certain nobody on this board knows (as well as basically every GM) if one or more of these OT prospects will become elite or not.



It isn't whether they become elite or not, its whether they are elite prospects. There is a key difference there, the more questions you need to answer becoming a pro the less of an elite prospect you are. The tackles all have major question marks, or limited upside. That is not who you want to take at 4.


Not trying to be argumentative on this but that isn't the difference. Plenty of OTs (and players at other positions) in prior drafts have been labeled elite prospects with minimal question marks and high upsides and have bombed. Said differently, I am sure 32 NFL teams could find plenty of question marks with all of the top 10 names for this draft but a bunch of them will still go Top 10.

There are very few sure things. And while no GM wants to make a mistake, if the main thing you are protecting against is that, well enjoy not the playoffs each year because nobody needs 53 running backs.

By the way, the Giants may very well come out of there evaluations and come to conclusion that one or some of these OTs are elite despite what the Sports media is suggesting (or wherever you are relying on for your statement).
6'3" 5/8, 238, 4.39 are fantastic numbers for a big WR  
shyster : 2:03 pm : link
but WRs don't have to tackle.

It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.

A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.

What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.

Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.
"their" evaluations  
LBH15 : 2:05 pm : link
Some brain/typing issues lately.
RE: 6'3  
Klaatu : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 14824538 shyster said:
Quote:
but WRs don't have to tackle.

It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.

A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.

What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.

Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.


Now THAT is a line worth stealing.
RE: 6'3  
MM_in_NYC : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 14824538 shyster said:
Quote:
but WRs don't have to tackle.

It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.

A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.

What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.

Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.


did you just say people 6'3 and 6'4 have a hard time tackling? what?!
RE: RE: 6'3  
shyster : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 14824549 MM_in_NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 14824538 shyster said:


Quote:


but WRs don't have to tackle.

It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.

A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.

What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.

Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.



did you just say people 6'3 and 6'4 have a hard time tackling? what?!


It depends on how much mass. A 6'4" 240 guy isn't necessarily as well suited as the 6'1" 240 guy,which is typical for LB.

Anthony Barr is 6'5" but he's 255. Different deal.
RE: RE: RE: There isn’t an elite tackle prospect in this draft.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 14824526 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14824505 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14824475 Torrag said:


Quote:


I think Wills put that to rest frankly. His tape and obvious elite short area movement skills combined with his balance and punch are very impressive. He's separated himself from the group. Wills/Young/Simmons are my top three prospects for #4 overall.


I don't get it. Your subject line says there isn't an elite tackle prospect in the draft and then your post suggests that Wills is an elite tackle prospect. Which one is it?



He was quoting JoeyBigBlue's post directly above his. He just left out the quotation marks.

If only there was a way to quickly reply to someone's post in a way that left none of the ambiguity that occurs by copying and pasting manually, I probably would have noticed that immediately. 🙄😉
RE: Many of these posts are archaic in their thinking  
MeadowlandsMike : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 14824467 Torrag said:
Quote:
They're out of touch with where NFL defense is and where it's going. You create opportunities up front for your playmakers on the backend. In a good season you have what 45 maybe 50 sacks? What percentage of defensive snaps does that translate too? A minor one. You win with coverage and tackling in space in today's game.

You can't have 5 Isaiah Simmons type defenders on your squad(not that you could find them) but you better have a couple. Our one guy that sorta fits this profile, Peppers, is better around the line of scrimmage than in space and coverage. That's a serious problem.

I don't like when people twist stats to tell a story but the raw data if observed correctly is very useful. Simmons is a very, very productive player in many of the most important categories that predict success. He wins with speed and there is a growing contingent of playmakers in the league that does just that. And he may be the fastest we've ever seen in a size/speed ratio. We haven't even tied that to his incredible length and wingspan and what that does to supercharge his abilities. He's literally a freak of nature.

We'd be both wise and lucky to get him in this Draft. He's a legit Top 5 pick all day as Mr. Mayock likes to say. A core player you build a defense around.


Great post 100% agreed. Simmons is a larger Minkah/Derwin James. Graham wanted Minkah to be exactly what Simmons is. Line him up everywhere and neutralize the other teams greatest strengths.
RE: RE: RE: 6'3  
MM_in_NYC : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 14824556 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 14824549 MM_in_NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 14824538 shyster said:


Quote:


but WRs don't have to tackle.

It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.

A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.

What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.

Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.



did you just say people 6'3 and 6'4 have a hard time tackling? what?!



It depends on how much mass. A 6'4" 240 guy isn't necessarily as well suited as the 6'1" 240 guy,which is typical for LB.

Anthony Barr is 6'5" but he's 255. Different deal.


nice goal post move from your original post. still wrong tho.

luke and cam say hi:



and by the way, this isn't hard game to play. there's mountains more to grab.

regardless, simmons wouldn't be asked to play the role of a traditional lb play in play out. this whole line of argument you're making is pretty ridiculously off.
RE: 'but Id rather trade down and get'  
MeadowlandsMike : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 14824490 Torrag said:
Quote:
Nothign wrong with that approach. i was there a week ago. I've changed my position and prefer to stay at #4 and take Young/Wills/Simmons. They all have All Pro potential and you need game changers in this league to win. Now if you can guarantee me we can move down and still get one of them...that's a different story.


If you add Becton/Okudah you are just about garanteed to get one if we drop no further than 7
RE: RE: 'but Id rather trade down and get'  
section125 : 3:28 pm : link
In comment 14824628 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14824490 Torrag said:


Quote:


Nothign wrong with that approach. i was there a week ago. I've changed my position and prefer to stay at #4 and take Young/Wills/Simmons. They all have All Pro potential and you need game changers in this league to win. Now if you can guarantee me we can move down and still get one of them...that's a different story.



If you add Becton/Okudah you are just about garanteed to get one if we drop no further than 7


It would be great to drop back a few spots max, get an additional 2nd and maybe third and still end up with one of the OT or Simmons.
One thing I've yet to hear from the guys who want Simmons  
ghost718 : 3:36 pm : link
is why not trade down and take Delpit. One of the best safety's in the draft,and a good athlete in his own right.If this is the type of player you feel is worth the 4th pick.Than why not get another pick + a safety who can do similar things.
Peter King  
bluetothegrave : 3:40 pm : link
Is absolutely the worst. He along with Pete Prisco are by far the 2 worst writers and opinion givers in history. I would never listen to anything either of them say, it infuriates me that they make a nice living doing what they do and they should both never be allowed to talk football again. Seriously anytime either of them speak they should get a nice punch to the gut.

I love simmons. He dominated at the college level. He was so so so good that they just used him wherever they needed the most help. I think he is best suited to the OLB spot. He would not only take on the best tight ends but Rb's and the occasional wide receiver in coverage along with being a good pass rusher and behind the line of scrimmage tackling machine that we need.

He breaks the mold, doesn't even have an NFL comparison. I think he would dominate at any linebacker position. He is exactly the guy we need on D. Of course we need more than just him but I would be very very happy to have him. He is a complete disruptor and a tough kid also. Someone earlier compared him to Derek Brown? when LT hit Derek brown and he wasn't tough enough? What an assinine ...assinine comparison. A tight end with limited athletic ability compared to a sick hard hitting animal of a defender? Just because you know some Giant Trivia doesn't mean you should spout dumb shit on the board.

I would be thrilled with Young or Simmons at 4.

The only comparison I can make is Brian Urlacher who also played a little corner in college. Let him turn out to be Urlacher. I understand hes not projected as a MLB but I can't think of anyone that has the ability to dominate like this kid. We now have amazing coaches, best I can remember . They will coach him up and let his athletic ability and football dominance and acumen come to the fore.
RE: One thing I've yet to hear from the guys who want Simmons  
MM_in_NYC : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 14824669 ghost718 said:
Quote:
is why not trade down and take Delpit. One of the best safety's in the draft,and a good athlete in his own right.If this is the type of player you feel is worth the 4th pick.Than why not get another pick + a safety who can do similar things.


1. it's not a type of player that makes someone worth the 4 pick.
2. simmons is impactful and more versatile than delpit
3. i have no problem trading down. in fact, my preference is to trade 4 with raiders for 12 and 19.
4. i prefer mckinney to delpit.
RE: One thing I've yet to hear from the guys who want Simmons  
Rjanyg : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 14824669 ghost718 said:
Quote:
is why not trade down and take Delpit. One of the best safety's in the draft,and a good athlete in his own right.If this is the type of player you feel is worth the 4th pick.Than why not get another pick + a safety who can do similar things.


Because Simmons is the better player by a large margin, Next question.
How is Simmons better by a large margin  
ghost718 : 3:47 pm : link
Because the media didn't like Delpit's tackling?

RE: How is Simmons better by a large margin  
MM_in_NYC : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 14824686 ghost718 said:
Quote:
Because the media didn't like Delpit's tackling?


that's it!
add Becton/Okudah...guaranteed to get one if we drop no further than 7  
Torrag : 3:51 pm : link
I don't value them as highly. My cut off for the top tier 'blue chip' prospects is Young/Wills/Simmons/Burrow. I'd say Okudah is 1B(at 4.5 his makeup speed isn't elite although everything else is very good) I'll create a tier for him and call it purple chip(blend of blue and red) and Becton for me is Tier 2.
RE: RE: Simmons  
uther99 : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 14824159 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 14824151 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


would be very attractive in today's game, but the big question is do you spend the #4 pick on a player whose main purpose is to cover tight ends?

Is that "impactful" enough for the fourth player in the draft? I can hear Giants fans now... "Simmons was invisible on Sunday! No sacks. No tackles behind the line of scrimmage! Thanks Gettleman!"



He is also an excellent blitzer.


when he is unblocked. Almost all his 2019 sacks were unblocked
RE: add Becton/Okudah...guaranteed to get one if we drop no further than 7  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 14824696 Torrag said:
Quote:
I don't value them as highly. My cut off for the top tier 'blue chip' prospects is Young/Wills/Simmons/Burrow. I'd say Okudah is 1B(at 4.5 his makeup speed isn't elite although everything else is very good) I'll create a tier for him and call it purple chip(blend of blue and red) and Becton for me is Tier 2.

So then why would you add them to the mix if you don't value them as highly? What's the benefit of one of them being guaranteed to be there if you don't feel like they're worthy of the pick?
RE: RE: RE: Simmons  
MM_in_NYC : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14824701 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 14824159 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


In comment 14824151 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


would be very attractive in today's game, but the big question is do you spend the #4 pick on a player whose main purpose is to cover tight ends?

Is that "impactful" enough for the fourth player in the draft? I can hear Giants fans now... "Simmons was invisible on Sunday! No sacks. No tackles behind the line of scrimmage! Thanks Gettleman!"



He is also an excellent blitzer.



when he is unblocked. Almost all his 2019 sacks were unblocked


almost all when unblocked? how many exactly? or are you just making that up. because when you have 7 sacks and if three are running through blockers than that's almost half.

here's the first game i found when searched:

Simmons Destroys RB to get Sack

i still laugh at the retread talking points he's not physical

Whatever he is ... Simmons is not an answer to our pass rush need.  
Spider56 : 4:03 pm : link
He had 8 sacks last year with 2 (yes 2) over the last 8 games. And he had 2 in all of 2018.
'i still laugh at the retread talking points he's not physical'  
Torrag : 4:06 pm : link
/Nod, he may not stack and shed blockers well but as far as tackling and being physical those criticisms are BS.
Simmons bends around LT for sack  
MM_in_NYC : 4:09 pm : link
https://youtu.be/N0MrzsGU7FQ?t=31
'Simmons is not an answer to our pass rush need. '  
Torrag : 4:10 pm : link
You're kind of missing the point here. No one is claiming Simmons would be drafted as an ER primary pass rusher. He's a complimentary one. As such he's at the top of the bell curve in reading the O-line and attacking when it's indicated. He has a ridiculously high success rate when he is asked to blitz. Just one more very well executed skill to add to the list in his extensive toolbag.
So what if he's unblocked  
montanagiant : 4:11 pm : link
Do you think his closing speed and quickness had anything to do with him being unblocked and getting to the QB?

In the highlight vid linked below, he has 4 sacs where he either is blocked or he closed on a QB who was rolling outside the pocket. On one of the plays he actually causes a fumble on a flea-flicker and then sacks the QB. Your entire premise is completely false
link - ( New Window )
RE: 'Simmons is not an answer to our pass rush need. '  
Spider56 : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14824720 Torrag said:
Quote:
You're kind of missing the point here. No one is claiming Simmons would be drafted as an ER primary pass rusher. He's a complimentary one. As such he's at the top of the bell curve in reading the O-line and attacking when it's indicated. He has a ridiculously high success rate when he is asked to blitz. Just one more very well executed skill to add to the list in his extensive toolbag.


No debate on your points.
RE: RE: add Becton/Okudah...guaranteed to get one if we drop no further than 7  
MeadowlandsMike : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14824702 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14824696 Torrag said:


Quote:


I don't value them as highly. My cut off for the top tier 'blue chip' prospects is Young/Wills/Simmons/Burrow. I'd say Okudah is 1B(at 4.5 his makeup speed isn't elite although everything else is very good) I'll create a tier for him and call it purple chip(blend of blue and red) and Becton for me is Tier 2.


So then why would you add them to the mix if you don't value them as highly? What's the benefit of one of them being guaranteed to be there if you don't feel like they're worthy of the pick?


GD. I dont fully agree wih his ranking but Torrag makes very valid observations on players and their translational traits to the NFL. I have no issue with his grading system even if we are not in full agreement. For me the blue chips are:

Burrow

Young (best pass rusher weve seen in a few years)

Okudah (A higher character Jalen Ramsey without quite the freak measurables but his IQ and character and tape more than make up for it, tape is so good that a 4.48 is plenty fine for him to be elite)

Simmons (such a freak, he is a bigger Minkah/Derwin James)

Becton (upside of the rare, hall of fame freak tackles like Ogden , and I believe he will reach his potential)

Wills (such an amazing technician with enough plus to elite attributes to be a blue chip LT)

Young and Burrow are 1,2. Then a bit of a drop but still blue chip are the other guys.



Notables off the list:

Wirfs has blue chip measurables but red chip tape. I dont believe he is an LT in the NFL. Think Brandon Scherff.

Thomas similar but balance issues. I think he can play RT.

Browns talent will get more neutered in the NFL. In fact Leonard Williams was a more gifted pass rushing DT han him coming out when you watch the tape. The underwhelming combine numbers confirm this.
I'm surprised to read some of the negative comments about Simmons  
Chris684 : 4:15 pm : link
lack of physicality, finesse player, etc.

Look at his stat line. The production is there. He just proved he is a physical specimen with how he tested at the combine.

Defensively, his game also translates very well at the next level with how many offenses are now spread out, run the QB, and use backs and TEs in the pass game.

Sign me up for Simmons at 4 in a heartbeat. He's probably my favorite right now for the pick.
RE: RE: RE: add Becton/Okudah...guaranteed to get one if we drop no further than 7  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 14824727 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14824702 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14824696 Torrag said:


Quote:


I don't value them as highly. My cut off for the top tier 'blue chip' prospects is Young/Wills/Simmons/Burrow. I'd say Okudah is 1B(at 4.5 his makeup speed isn't elite although everything else is very good) I'll create a tier for him and call it purple chip(blend of blue and red) and Becton for me is Tier 2.


So then why would you add them to the mix if you don't value them as highly? What's the benefit of one of them being guaranteed to be there if you don't feel like they're worthy of the pick?



GD. I dont fully agree wih his ranking but Torrag makes very valid observations on players and their translational traits to the NFL. I have no issue with his grading system even if we are not in full agreement. For me the blue chips are:

Burrow

Young (best pass rusher weve seen in a few years)

Okudah (A higher character Jalen Ramsey without quite the freak measurables but his IQ and character and tape more than make up for it, tape is so good that a 4.48 is plenty fine for him to be elite)

Simmons (such a freak, he is a bigger Minkah/Derwin James)

Becton (upside of the rare, hall of fame freak tackles like Ogden , and I believe he will reach his potential)

Wills (such an amazing technician with enough plus to elite attributes to be a blue chip LT)

Young and Burrow are 1,2. Then a bit of a drop but still blue chip are the other guys.



Notables off the list:

Wirfs has blue chip measurables but red chip tape. I dont believe he is an LT in the NFL. Think Brandon Scherff.

Thomas similar but balance issues. I think he can play RT.

Browns talent will get more neutered in the NFL. In fact Leonard Williams was a more gifted pass rushing DT han him coming out when you watch the tape. The underwhelming combine numbers confirm this.

I don't disagree - I think his view of the players is very informative. I just find his subject lines to sometimes be in direct contradiction to his actual posts, which is odd.
'I just find his subject lines to sometimes be in direct contradiction  
Torrag : 4:20 pm : link
You're such a tool. I just forgot to put an Re: or quotations around that subject line....and you know it. you're just a schmuck.
RE: 'I just find his subject lines to sometimes be in direct contradiction  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 14824739 Torrag said:
Quote:
You're such a tool. I just forgot to put an Re: or quotations around that subject line....and you know it. you're just a schmuck.

See the word "reply" under the subject line of every post?

Use it.
Lawrence Taylor  
Paulie Walnuts : 4:22 pm : link
anyone?
I'm a pass on Simmons personally.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4:25 pm : link
I'd rather have Okudah who dominated his position completely. Or Wills. Or trade down.
'Use it.'  
Torrag : 4:27 pm : link
Who elected you the thread police? I miss that vote? So stop worrying about other posters format and attend to your content. Which is a friggin' joke. You're just bitter I school you every time we joust in a debate. Growup.
Torrag I still think the SLIGHT  
MeadowlandsMike : 4:29 pm : link
tradedown from 5 to 7 is the way to go.

You are giving the 4 to a team that takes a QB so a max of 1-2 non QBs go before we pick.

Ergo

1.Burrow
2. Young
3. Tua (trade w Det)
4. Herbert (trade w Chargers)
5. Okudah
6. Simmons/Becton/Wills all still available
7.

Even if you don't think all those guys are blue chip. You still get 1 of your 4 blue chips if 3 QBs go top 4 but not a full on guarantee at 7.
'I'd rather have Okudah who dominated his position...Or Wills'  
Torrag : 4:29 pm : link
Very valid position. Okudah is very good and a trade down also has a lot of positives. I've reached the conclusion Young/Wills/Simmons have All Pro potential so I'd take one or require a serious haul to pass on them in a trade.
'tradedown from 5 to 7 is the way to go'  
Torrag : 4:38 pm : link
4 to 7? but I gotcha. I'd really prefer to insure we get Young, Wills or Simmons out of this pick. How that will play out obviously depends on how the first three picks come off the board. With the redskins now signaling the #2 pick is for sale a lot of variables are in play.

If it goes Burrow/Tua/Young which now seems very possible I wouldn't fall back further than #6 unless someone wants to mortgage their future for Herbert. Say a pick swap plus an additional 1st and two 2nd rounders over 2020/2021 minimum.
RE: 'Use it.'  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 14824757 Torrag said:
Quote:
Who elected you the thread police? I miss that vote? So stop worrying about other posters format and attend to your content. Which is a friggin' joke. You're just bitter I school you every time we joust in a debate. Growup.

Diver Down did an exemplary job of explaining to you how helpful it is to have replies indexed for quick reference, and yet you choose to continue to ignore that advice.

You haven't schooled me yet, but you have proven how selfish you are to continue to not use the reply feature when it makes everyone else's ability to follow conversation more convenient, but somehow deprives you of your burning desire to take one line out of context to start your own post every time.
Wirfs scares me  
MeadowlandsMike : 4:46 pm : link
A lot he is a guy the Giants would totally fall for.

Brandon Scherff all over again. The problem isn't whether he will be really good....he will. Just not at he position we need most (because its the hardest to fill and arguably the most important), LT. We wanted Scherff really high because we thought he could play LT.

Hopefully Judge has a say and sways them to Wills or Becton. If we are thinking Wirfs Id rather go Okudah or Simmons. Wirfs would be a very disappointing pick.
'not use the reply feature'  
Torrag : 4:48 pm : link
Waah, waah. /temper tantrum. I repeat...grow the fuck up.
RE: 'tradedown from 5 to 7 is the way to go'  
MeadowlandsMike : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 14824768 Torrag said:
Quote:
4 to 7? but I gotcha. I'd really prefer to insure we get Young, Wills or Simmons out of this pick. How that will play out obviously depends on how the first three picks come off the board. With the redskins now signaling the #2 pick is for sale a lot of variables are in play.

If it goes Burrow/Tua/Young which now seems very possible I wouldn't fall back further than #6 unless someone wants to mortgage their future for Herbert. Say a pick swap plus an additional 1st and two 2nd rounders over 2020/2021 minimum.


No issue with your reasoning. I just like a couple more players as blue chip and if we didn't go OL with what we got in the trade lets say an additional 2nd and more, we could use the 2nd with our own to move into the top 15 and draft one the remaining of the 4 top OTs. Does Josh Jones rate well enough ? He is my 5. Risky move but the value chart says we can get all the way to 15 with our 2- 2's. I don't think we get any of the top 5 if we wait until round 2.

End of day I think they don't mess around and get the guy they think will be our cornerstone LT protecting Barkley and DJ for the next 10 years . Just don't fall for Wirfs Gmen!
'Just don't fall for Wirfs Gmen!'  
Torrag : 5:01 pm : link
Agreed. When I hear well established scouts/ draft pundits saying a guy 'could be better at OG' I run screaming and fall into a fetal position with flashbacks of Erik Flowers. Pick a true OT. Wills at #4 or trade down for Thomas or Becton.

As far as the second tier OT's I have Austin Jackson #5. I see all the tools he just needs more time to develop his core strength and tighten up his technique. Those are very acceptable parameters for a guy I'd be targeting in Round 2. With him come 2021 you could have a quality starting LT. Just don't ask him to do it this year. He isn't ready. The Epenesa matchup proved that.
RE: Lawrence Taylor  
BlueLou'sBack : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 14824747 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
anyone?


Chase Young is MUCH closer to LT than Simmons.

And not just in what he does, but also how he does it.
RE: RE: 6'3  
shyster : 5:11 pm : link
In comment 14824546 Klaatu said:
Quote:



Now THAT is a line worth stealing.


You'll hear from my attorney.

When you do, just ignore him; he's used to it.
I see Chase Young as a true 4-3 DE...  
Torrag : 5:15 pm : link
I don't like his game nearly as much off ball or in space. That's where he'll give you the most bang for your buck.

In fact if something unexpected happens and we drafted him I'd want us to make a base 4 down lineman a component for a minimum 60% of our snaps.
RE: RE: RE: 6'3  
Klaatu : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 14824800 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 14824546 Klaatu said:


Quote:





Now THAT is a line worth stealing.



You'll hear from my attorney.

When you do, just ignore him; he's used to it.


From the law firm of Dewey, Cheathem, and Howe, no doubt.
RE: 'Just don't fall for Wirfs Gmen!'  
MeadowlandsMike : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 14824794 Torrag said:
Quote:
Agreed. When I hear well established scouts/ draft pundits saying a guy 'could be better at OG' I run screaming and fall into a fetal position with flashbacks of Erik Flowers. Pick a true OT. Wills at #4 or trade down for Thomas or Becton.

As far as the second tier OT's I have Austin Jackson #5. I see all the tools he just needs more time to develop his core strength and tighten up his technique. Those are very acceptable parameters for a guy I'd be targeting in Round 2. With him come 2021 you could have a quality starting LT. Just don't ask him to do it this year. He isn't ready. The Epenesa matchup proved that.


Great point on Jackson. I totally forgot about him. Good tape and he tested pretty well too. In fact I'd take him over Thomas (I see too much on tape in terms of balance issues) and Wirfs. You ultimately want the guy that ends up at LT even if it takes a year vs. a guy that doesn't.

If I had to rank them :

Becton/Wills 1 and 1a
3 Jackson
4 Josh Jones
5 Thomas

Wirfs not even on list for LT. Thomas at least has a chance.

Wills is the surest thing and he will be a very good one. Giants would be quite remiss to pass him up for Wirfs and that would prove to me they have a very big blindspot in evaluation of LTs.
Mike  
XBRONX : 5:49 pm : link
tell us Thomas worst game, so we can see his balance issues.
Peter King on Isaiah Simmons in picture form.  
Klaatu : 5:55 pm : link
RE: RE: 6'3  
FStubbs : 6:08 pm : link
In comment 14824546 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14824538 shyster said:


Quote:


but WRs don't have to tackle.

It's not just shedding blocks that is the issue; it's getting in leverage position for high impact collisions.

A couple of inches difference in center of mass can make a difference.

What I've heard of Simmons is that he doesn't like to stick his nose in, head on. Could be an instinctive shying away from something his body is not designed to do.

Everybody wants the guy who breaks the mold, until the guy breaks and you realize why there was a mold in the first place.



Now THAT is a line worth stealing.


Yup, in fact I'm going to steal it.
RE: I see Chase Young as a true 4-3 DE...  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:09 pm : link
In comment 14824808 Torrag said:
Quote:
I don't like his game nearly as much off ball or in space. That's where he'll give you the most bang for your buck.

In fact if something unexpected happens and we drafted him I'd want us to make a base 4 down lineman a component for a minimum 60% of our snaps.

This raises an interesting question though - just on the remote chance that the Giants draft Chase Young -I think, while your point is valid about CY being best deployed as a traditional 40-front DE, is the value in his best use greater than the overall value in being multiple and flexible at all times?

In other words, is a defense better off with Chase Young's talent but at the expense of being less versatile and more predictable? Or does the value of the versatility and being unpredictable outweigh the upside of prioritizing CY's strongest use?

Or, going a step further, does the desire to be multiple and scheme-diverse boost the value of Simmons enough to bring him that much closer to Young's value (which most would acknowledge is a cut above Simmons, from a scheme-agnostic view)?

It's an interesting discussion, IMO. And I think the post comparing Simmons to the way Graham wanted to deploy Fitzpatrick in Miami is very intriguing.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions