Combine Rumblings: Engram Can’t Stay Healthy

Saos1n : 3/3/2020 12:45 pm
According to Matthew Berry, who gets info throughout the week, was told by some inside sources, that ‘the Giants don’t believe Evan Engram can ever stay healthy.’

The same source believes Engram is a candidate to be dealt.

Take it for what it’s worth, I suppose.
This isn't news to Giants fans...  
EricJ : 3/3/2020 12:46 pm : link
Dog  
CT Charlie : 3/3/2020 12:47 pm : link
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/3/2020 12:48 pm : link
would be nice to get an 3 for him
RE: ...  
ryanmkeane : 3/3/2020 12:48 pm : link
In comment 14825652 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
would be nice to get an 3 for him

an early 3 i meant to say
A team  
rocco8112 : 3/3/2020 12:49 pm : link
would trade for him?

Why?

If they can move him, they should. If not cut bait, he teases with speed. He can't block, he drops balls, is non factor in red zone and always hurt.

Goodbye
I assume the Patriots would trade for him  
Eli Wilson : 3/3/2020 12:54 pm : link
Assuming they re-sign Brady. He would do well there in that offense.
'The same source believes Engram is a candidate to be dealt.'  
Torrag : 3/3/2020 12:59 pm : link
Let's hope so. I'd take an early 4th but would hope for a 3rd.
RE: This isn't news to Giants fans...  
Saos1n : 3/3/2020 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14825648 EricJ said:
Quote:
.


In regards to the Giants thinking, it is. At least, publicly.

If the ‘sources’ are accurate
WHAT A REVELATION!! And the sun will set in the west.  
Victor in CT : 3/3/2020 1:05 pm : link
As for trading him, how much could they really get back. Everybody else knows he can't stay on the field too.
Great stuff for the Giants to be leaking  
Metnut : 3/3/2020 1:09 pm : link
before they try and trade him.
Engram and Thomlinson  
djm : 3/3/2020 1:10 pm : link
are guys I could see being dealt prior to or during the draft.

PS the Engram health issues are not a rumble it's a widely known fact.
Sounds like  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2020 1:10 pm : link
some team wants Engram in a trade and is trying to depress his value
RE: RE: ...  
djm : 3/3/2020 1:11 pm : link
In comment 14825653 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14825652 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


would be nice to get an 3 for him


an early 3 i meant to say


I wouldn't trade Engram for anything less than a 2nd. Engram can play. 3rd rounders usually cannot play.
RE: Sounds like  
Thegratefulhead : 3/3/2020 1:12 pm : link
In comment 14825696 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
some team wants Engram in a trade and is trying to depress his value
What value? He can't stay on the field.
Take what you can get for him.  
Klaatu : 3/3/2020 1:14 pm : link
He's played fewer games every year since his rookie season. He's not doing us any good standing on the sidelines in street clothes.
Trading  
AcidTest : 3/3/2020 1:15 pm : link
EE now isn't realistic, unless we are willing to do so at a steep discount, which would be unwise. Wait until he gets healthy, hope he stays that way and produces this season, and then trade him before the deadline.

I don't see the Giants trading Tomlinson unless maybe we draft Brown.
....  
Route 9 : 3/3/2020 1:43 pm : link
Uhhh, OK?

Now get rid of him.

If I'm the GM of another team, the best I'm giving up for him is a 4th rounder. Not a 3rd, and 100%, no way a 2nd rounder for Evan Engram, lol.

Or I'd just draft someone yourself who can drop passes and stay injured.
Or just draft someone yourself *  
Route 9 : 3/3/2020 1:44 pm : link
Waste  
BigBlueWC : 3/3/2020 2:01 pm : link
of a roster spot. Time to move on.
We could get a very low 4th  
M.S. : 3/3/2020 2:02 pm : link
AT BEST.

Why would anyone give us a draft choice for a walking medicine cabinet?
I’d trade for him ...  
Manny in CA : 3/3/2020 2:02 pm : link
Put him on a diet that brings him down to about 220 and keep him away from anybody on the field that weighs 250 or more.
Think about this -  
section125 : 3/3/2020 2:18 pm : link
the coach and GM will not talk to the press about any individual players, but someone over there is saying Engram will not be able to stay healthy....


RE: Think about this -  
Diver_Down : 3/3/2020 2:30 pm : link
In comment 14825809 section125 said:
Quote:
the coach and GM will not talk to the press about any individual players, but someone over there is saying Engram will not be able to stay healthy....


The Shadow Giants contingent headed by Chris Mara?
Thanks  
mdthedream : 3/3/2020 2:34 pm : link
Capt. obvious!
OK  
Gman11 : 3/3/2020 2:40 pm : link
Quote:
the Giants don’t believe Evan Engram can ever stay healthy.’

The same source believes Engram is a candidate to be dealt.


I'm sure there are plenty of teams in need of a TE that can't ever stay healthy. Let's see, there's the Browns and ...
This is a rare instance  
AdamBrag : 3/3/2020 2:45 pm : link
where I think Giants' fans underestimate a Giants' player trade value.

I think he could get a late 2nd/early 3rd.
djm  
ryanmkeane : 3/3/2020 2:47 pm : link
3rd rounders can't play? What?
an early third  
ryanmkeane : 3/3/2020 2:48 pm : link
could absolutely give us a productive starter. Those thinking we are getting a quality 2nd round pick for Engram are nuts
I'd love to trade Engram and sign Hunter Henry. He's a good 2 way  
Ira : 3/3/2020 2:51 pm : link
tight end.
RE: RE: ...  
BobsYourUncle : 3/3/2020 2:55 pm : link
In comment 14825653 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14825652 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


would be nice to get an 3 for him


an early 3 i meant to say


+1 That would be fantastic.
RE: RE: Think about this -  
section125 : 3/3/2020 2:58 pm : link
In comment 14825823 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14825809 section125 said:


Quote:


the coach and GM will not talk to the press about any individual players, but someone over there is saying Engram will not be able to stay healthy....





The Shadow Giants contingent headed by Chris Mara?


Took time out from the track to drop hints???
Doubt it.

I'm calling BS.
Many teams would trade for him  
KWALL2 : 3/3/2020 3:56 pm : link
Actually all teams.

Giants shouldn’t dump him. He can help. He’s cheap and young. Too early to give up on him especially with very little on offense after Barkley.

If they dump him, I’d bet he stars on his next team. He can play. Injuries have held him back. It’s the only issue.
He is not  
BigBluesman : 3/3/2020 4:38 pm : link
worth a 3rd. His value is so low at this point it almost isn't worth dealing him anymore. Count me among those who expect him to play 6-8 games at most. I guess you could keep him for that glimmer of hope? But the evidence is he can't stay on the field.
First Round, 23rd overall pick in Draft  
LBH15 : 3/3/2020 4:56 pm : link
because he's fast.

I think he stays  
fireitup77 : 3/3/2020 5:25 pm : link
And the new coaching staff uses him correctly and stops asking him to block DEs.
RE: Engram and Thomlinson  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/3/2020 5:32 pm : link
In comment 14825695 djm said:
Quote:
are guys I could see being dealt prior to or during the draft.

PS the Engram health issues are not a rumble it's a widely known fact.


Tomlinson is the type of guy you keep. Rising player who is young and stays on the field. Which means you may be right. IMO as dumb as. Or re-signing LinJo
RE: Many teams would trade for him  
Route 9 : 3/3/2020 5:54 pm : link
In comment 14825915 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Actually all teams.

Giants shouldn’t dump him. He can help. He’s cheap and young. Too early to give up on him especially with very little on offense after Barkley.

If they dump him, I’d bet he stars on his next team. He can play. Injuries have held him back. It’s the only issue.


Help with what?

Handing the ball off to the referee after he drops another crucial pass?

Just another infuriating example of a reach pick, in a sea of losers during an era of Giants football which has caused nothing but moral revulsion. Just another name we get to read about every fucking offseason who can do all these "amazing" things, how he needs have big games how he's defintely the number one target until.... game time.

So tiring reading posts on BBI about these players who never amount to shit. Oh wait, it's because he is plagued by "a lack of concentration."

EE is a disappointment. "Very little" is actually an improvement over nothing, which is what we get from him on a Sunday or two when he's not suited up.

Yeah, he'll turn it around. Engram will get it done. 2020.

Go Kaden Smith. Prove me right.
He doesn’t have a concentration issue  
KWALL2 : 3/3/2020 6:21 pm : link
He can catch. Typical overreaction from a few drops.

And the ‘reach’ stuff is BS too. He was going in that range of the draft. If it wasn’t the Giants it would have been one of the teams right behind them. That isn’t a reach.

Very talented player. We don’t have many. He’s young and cheap. You keep him.

We'd be lucky to get a 3rd round pick for him.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/3/2020 6:32 pm : link
Can't stay on the field for shit.
....  
Route 9 : 3/3/2020 7:05 pm : link
Lol. Engram said that concentration comment about himself in an interview after his rookie season and it's no secret his drops have been a glaring concern during his time with the Giants.

BS? I wouldn't have taken him until the 3rd round and I've said that for a while now. Has his production been showing the qualities of a first rounder? Ok.

I've been the victim of the smacking sound of the ball hitting number 88's hands echoing throughout MetLife stadium for some time now.

Yeah, he has talent and scored a few junk touchdowns for the Giants over the years, or when he's just completely uncovered by anyone. Then when EE does make a big play it gets cancelled out by a drop or he's out again.

Some number one target. I'm ready to move on.
RE: He doesn’t have a concentration issue  
EricJ : 3/3/2020 7:13 pm : link
In comment 14826033 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He can catch. Typical overreaction from a few drops.

And the ‘reach’ stuff is BS too. He was going in that range of the draft. If it wasn’t the Giants it would have been one of the teams right behind them. That isn’t a reach.

Very talented player. We don’t have many. He’s young and cheap. You keep him.


He is fast for his size. We can say that about many athletes in various sports.

He has less than average hands
He can't block
He is brittle
He is not an average route runner

What makes him a talented "football player"?

Where the hell is the "talent"? If anything, he is a liability on most plays with a couple of nice plays mixed in.
Sure you keep him  
ChathamMark : 3/3/2020 8:06 pm : link
but the injury thing is not great. 15 games, 11 games, 8 games, first three years. The best ability is availability.
Just like a boxer with lightning hand speed.....  
thrunthrublue : 3/3/2020 10:47 pm : link
And no chin, he will not be tough enough to play on judge’s roster. Trade, or cut. Too expensive to have a regular pattern of three healthy games per season.......out of possibly 17 games plus playoffs in 2020. Hurt guys......get hurt, to quote d.g.
If we move him to WR  
montanagiant : 3/3/2020 10:48 pm : link
That might cut down on the injuries
LOL is rigjt  
KWALL2 : 3/3/2020 11:29 pm : link
Oh you had him with the 3rd round grade making him a reach? Really?

The drops are not an issue . If he stays healthy? That’s the only issue with the player. Not his blocking either. Move him around and don’t ask him to block inline. He came here like a faster Reed. That’s what he is. Use him the same way.
Eric  
KWALL2 : 3/3/2020 11:37 pm : link
Less than average hands is not accurate. A few drops doesn’t give you that label. He can go up, adjust, and make tough catches. Very athletic this way. its not just straight line speed.

Giving him away would be a huge mistake.

Just like trading for the FA DL and giving up a 3rd was a huge mistake.

Keep him. If he’s healthy he’s a weapon.

He played 8 last year. His production over 16 is 90-900-6 TDs. And he can do more then that. They should work him more on screens and short stuff.

We have Slayton and Barkley. Nothing much after that. They must keep him.
He's been a massive dissappointment.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/3/2020 11:48 pm : link
Drops passes, can't block, can't stay healthy. He's a total detriment to this offense.
RE: Great stuff for the Giants to be leaking  
trueblueinpw : 8:05 am : link
In comment 14825694 Metnut said:
Quote:
before they try and trade him.


Probably leaked by the Pats.
That's why I said  
Carson53 : 10:46 am : link
they should have moved him at the trading deadline last year,
also think it would be foolish to pick up his 5th year option.
He is what is called a 'tease'.
RE: Engram and Thomlinson  
BMac : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 14825695 djm said:
Quote:
are guys I could see being dealt prior to or during the draft.

PS the Engram health issues are not a rumble it's a widely known fact.


I keep seeing the trade Tomlinson statements, but can see no logic in that action. Tomlinson is the second-best DL mon the team and looks to be getting better.
This draft is deep and very good.  
New Yorker : 1:34 pm : link
I would move him for a number two pick in this draft in a heartbeat.He totally breaks your heart having a great game only to get hurt in practice and out for five,you simply can not count on his health.
Ok  
Route 9 : 1:47 pm : link
Someone here must've missed a noticeable moment in Engram's acclaimed Giant history when he had a pass slide right through his hands on 4th down against the Redskins back in 2018. Yeah, his drops are not a backbreaking problem to the team and it's all just an overreaction. Good job.

Keep him cheap: Yeah, lets see how that goes. Then, as per usual, Engram, like many others before him, will believe he should be paid more. No way he'll stay for cheap. He's just going to overvalue himself right out the door.

Whatevs. Fine with me.
RE: Ok  
LBH15 : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 14826590 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Someone here must've missed a noticeable moment in Engram's acclaimed Giant history when he had a pass slide right through his hands on 4th down against the Redskins back in 2018. Yeah, his drops are not a backbreaking problem to the team and it's all just an overreaction. Good job.



Yeah, that drop really killed the 2018 season for us.
....  
Route 9 : 2:07 pm : link
That post had a louder deflection than a ball hitting Engram's hands. But hey, at least he got one of his garbage TDs at the end of that game and made it all better.

He's a stud.
Yes it would be foolish  
KWALL2 : 2:54 pm : link
To pick up his 5th year option now. Because they don’t have to do it now.

He’s cheap entering year 4. Cap is 3.5. We pissed away much more than that per year on Ellison every year.

Hes one of the best values on the team and he has great upside. He was on pace for 90-950-6tds. For 3.5, that’s a steal!

He’s only 25. It would be foolish to trade him for even a 3rd.
Well he's a bargain because he's on a rookie deal.  
Mad Mike : 3:50 pm : link
Trading him for someone similar to Rhett Ellison would be a mistake. Trading him for a draft pick would bring in someone who would be similarly inexpensive (even moreso, given that it would be a lower pick than he was). A player of similar production in the 3rd round would obviously be an even better financial deal than Engram is. Both per-year, and with more years left on the rookie deal. How likely are we to find someone who can be as, or close to as, productive as Engram in the 3rd round? Who knows, though given his health history, I think there's a pretty good chance. Maybe not. If you like what he's shown in his best moments, and the upside of him doing that consistently, I can certainly understand that. But either way, the fact that he's cheap seems irrelevant to the question of trading him or not. Presumably he'd only be traded for a pick, which would turn into someone even cheaper.
