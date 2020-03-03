Combine Rumblings: Engram Can’t Stay Healthy

According to Matthew Berry, who gets info throughout the week, was told by some inside sources, that ‘the Giants don’t believe Evan Engram can ever stay healthy.’
The same source believes Engram is a candidate to be dealt.
Take it for what it’s worth, I suppose. Link
an early 3 i meant to say
Why?
If they can move him, they should. If not cut bait, he teases with speed. He can't block, he drops balls, is non factor in red zone and always hurt.
Goodbye
In regards to the Giants thinking, it is. At least, publicly.
If the ‘sources’ are accurate
PS the Engram health issues are not a rumble it's a widely known fact.
I wouldn't trade Engram for anything less than a 2nd. Engram can play. 3rd rounders usually cannot play.
I don't see the Giants trading Tomlinson unless maybe we draft Brown.
Now get rid of him.
If I'm the GM of another team, the best I'm giving up for him is a 4th rounder. Not a 3rd, and 100%, no way a 2nd rounder for Evan Engram, lol.
Or I'd just draft someone yourself who can drop passes and stay injured.
Why would anyone give us a draft choice for a walking medicine cabinet?
The Shadow Giants contingent headed by Chris Mara?
I'm sure there are plenty of teams in need of a TE that can't ever stay healthy. Let's see, there's the Browns and ...
I think he could get a late 2nd/early 3rd.
+1 That would be fantastic.
Took time out from the track to drop hints???
Doubt it.
I'm calling BS.
Giants shouldn’t dump him. He can help. He’s cheap and young. Too early to give up on him especially with very little on offense after Barkley.
If they dump him, I’d bet he stars on his next team. He can play. Injuries have held him back. It’s the only issue.
Tomlinson is the type of guy you keep. Rising player who is young and stays on the field. Which means you may be right. IMO as dumb as. Or re-signing LinJo
Giants shouldn’t dump him. He can help. He’s cheap and young. Too early to give up on him especially with very little on offense after Barkley.
If they dump him, I’d bet he stars on his next team. He can play. Injuries have held him back. It’s the only issue.
Help with what?
Handing the ball off to the referee after he drops another crucial pass?
Just another infuriating example of a reach pick, in a sea of losers during an era of Giants football which has caused nothing but moral revulsion. Just another name we get to read about every fucking offseason who can do all these "amazing" things, how he needs have big games how he's defintely the number one target until.... game time.
So tiring reading posts on BBI about these players who never amount to shit. Oh wait, it's because he is plagued by "a lack of concentration."
EE is a disappointment. "Very little" is actually an improvement over nothing, which is what we get from him on a Sunday or two when he's not suited up.
Yeah, he'll turn it around. Engram will get it done. 2020.
Go Kaden Smith. Prove me right.
And the ‘reach’ stuff is BS too. He was going in that range of the draft. If it wasn’t the Giants it would have been one of the teams right behind them. That isn’t a reach.
Very talented player. We don’t have many. He’s young and cheap. You keep him.
BS? I wouldn't have taken him until the 3rd round and I've said that for a while now. Has his production been showing the qualities of a first rounder? Ok.
I've been the victim of the smacking sound of the ball hitting number 88's hands echoing throughout MetLife stadium for some time now.
Yeah, he has talent and scored a few junk touchdowns for the Giants over the years, or when he's just completely uncovered by anyone. Then when EE does make a big play it gets cancelled out by a drop or he's out again.
Some number one target. I'm ready to move on.
He is fast for his size. We can say that about many athletes in various sports.
He has less than average hands
He can't block
He is brittle
He is not an average route runner
What makes him a talented "football player"?
Where the hell is the "talent"? If anything, he is a liability on most plays with a couple of nice plays mixed in.
The drops are not an issue . If he stays healthy? That’s the only issue with the player. Not his blocking either. Move him around and don’t ask him to block inline. He came here like a faster Reed. That’s what he is. Use him the same way.
Giving him away would be a huge mistake.
Just like trading for the FA DL and giving up a 3rd was a huge mistake.
Keep him. If he’s healthy he’s a weapon.
He played 8 last year. His production over 16 is 90-900-6 TDs. And he can do more then that. They should work him more on screens and short stuff.
We have Slayton and Barkley. Nothing much after that. They must keep him.
Probably leaked by the Pats.
also think it would be foolish to pick up his 5th year option.
He is what is called a 'tease'.
I keep seeing the trade Tomlinson statements, but can see no logic in that action. Tomlinson is the second-best DL mon the team and looks to be getting better.
Keep him cheap: Yeah, lets see how that goes. Then, as per usual, Engram, like many others before him, will believe he should be paid more. No way he'll stay for cheap. He's just going to overvalue himself right out the door.
Whatevs. Fine with me.
Yeah, that drop really killed the 2018 season for us.
He's a stud.
He’s cheap entering year 4. Cap is 3.5. We pissed away much more than that per year on Ellison every year.
Hes one of the best values on the team and he has great upside. He was on pace for 90-950-6tds. For 3.5, that’s a steal!
He’s only 25. It would be foolish to trade him for even a 3rd.