There is not enough talk about the C position Tony in Berlin : 6:52 am

Who will be the next NY Giants center? A FA pickup or a rookie? I'd much prefer an older veteran, who can man the spot for the next 2 to 3 years. Ted Carras from the Patriots or Finney from the Steelers maybe? And the draft a backup center in round 3 (comp pick), 4 or 5. What's your take?