for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

There is not enough talk about the C position

Tony in Berlin : 6:52 am
Who will be the next NY Giants center? A FA pickup or a rookie? I'd much prefer an older veteran, who can man the spot for the next 2 to 3 years. Ted Carras from the Patriots or Finney from the Steelers maybe? And the draft a backup center in round 3 (comp pick), 4 or 5. What's your take?
A handful of people have commented on this.  
robbieballs2003 : 6:53 am : link
Some of us are hoping we take one as early as the second round in a guy like Ruiz if available.
Ruiz at 36  
KingBlue : 6:55 am : link
I think there is a reasonable chance the Center from Michigan will be there for us in the 2nd.
I think they try and get by with what they got  
Vanzetti : 6:56 am : link
Probably take a late round center

It’s a position of need but I don’t see them spending s second on Cudhenberry or Biadaisz sp
Supposedly Brandon Linder is available.  
Saquads Barkley : 6:58 am : link
Would really like to get him from Jacksonville if possible.
That would mean no LT in round 1  
Tony in Berlin : 6:58 am : link
correct? Can't imagine the Giants to draft OL, OL in the first two rounds.
RE: That would mean no LT in round 1  
robbieballs2003 : 7:00 am : link
In comment 14826210 Tony in Berlin said:
Quote:
correct? Can't imagine the Giants to draft OL, OL in the first two rounds.


Huh? Do the Giants have psychic powers? A second round pick that has not been picked cannot dictate what our first round pick would be. Imo, I'd love 2 OL with the first two picks but also a reason I want to trade down and get more picks and get a player like Baun if available.
Connor McGovern  
SirLoinOfBeef : 7:06 am : link
FA from Denver. Will be 27 next month. Might cost $10 mil/year, but it's a big need for the Giants.
I want Lloyd Cusheberry  
JoeyBigBlue : 7:06 am : link
Round 2.
RE: Connor McGovern  
Rjanyg : 7:10 am : link
In comment 14826213 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
FA from Denver. Will be 27 next month. Might cost $10 mil/year, but it's a big need for the Giants.


This. We need to stop screwing around with Center. I hope McGovern is the first call Gettleman makes.
Tony in Berlin  
M.S. : 7:14 am : link

Amen, Brother!

Giants need to focus a ton of attention on how they are gonna fix their mess at Center!
Sleppin' on Pio  
Darth Paul : 7:20 am : link
When will we learn
Agree  
Bill2 : 7:31 am : link
Tony

And agree SirLoin
I'm surprised  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 7:37 am : link
how many think that slapping a rookie in there will immediately solve our center problem. It's odd that a group of people that constantly declare that the OL is the most important thing on the team seem to want to trot Jones out there behind a rookie C and rookie LT.

They need to draft some OL, but I really think center needs to be addressed in FA whether it's a long term starter or an older vet as in insurance policy with a rookie.
I was hoping to find a solid center in FA  
Tony in Berlin : 7:42 am : link
without having to hand out a 10+ mio. $ contract. Probably a pipe dream.
Still find it strange that a team that believes that the game of  
jcn56 : 7:54 am : link
football starts up the middle and with controlling the run on D, and spends a lot of resources shoring up that position, had Halapio and Pulley as their plan on the other side of the ball.

The Giants are inconsistent in many ways, but that one always stood out the most to me.
It’s not important for us to talk about it ...  
Spider56 : 8:04 am : link
It’s only important for the coaches to look at all the game tape then ACT on it. I’m thinking Colombo and Garrett have probably thrown up their dinner multiple times watching Pio get blasted back into the backfield. Be patient, good things come to those who wait.
RE: That would mean no LT in round 1  
MBavaro : 8:04 am : link
In comment 14826210 Tony in Berlin said:
Quote:
correct? Can't imagine the Giants to draft OL, OL in the first two rounds.



Given the state of our offensive line, I can imagine this quite clearly....
jcn  
Bill2 : 8:05 am : link
in addition to the physical deficits...that decision meant the rookie QB and the new line had line calls made by two novices.

One of the reasons why Id like to see the hopefully upgraded Ol and QB this season with these fundamentals second nature and not every play an adventurous and deflating experience.
What are the medicals on Biadasz  
Rick in Dallas : 8:05 am : link
He was awesome in 2017 and 2018.
He had offseason surgery after 2018 season and missed spring practices.
Had a average 2019 season and it appears he played 2019 injured.
What is going on medically with him? I was a big fan.
What happened to the Wisconsin C?  
RobCarpenter : 8:08 am : link
He was the C everyone talked about last year and now he hardly ever comes up in these C conversations.
RE: What happened to the Wisconsin C?  
RobCarpenter : 8:09 am : link
In comment 14826244 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
He was the C everyone talked about last year and now he hardly ever comes up in these C conversations.


Rick answered my question.
RE: I'm surprised  
Klaatu : 8:14 am : link
In comment 14826220 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
how many think that slapping a rookie in there will immediately solve our center problem. It's odd that a group of people that constantly declare that the OL is the most important thing on the team seem to want to trot Jones out there behind a rookie C and rookie LT.


Would it be any worse than trotting Jones out behind chronically underperforming veterans? I'd rather take Jones' chances with a couple of rookies instead of retreads and reclamation projects, especially now, when it seems we have a more competent coaching staff than we've had in the past.

Quote:
They need to draft some OL, but I really think center needs to be addressed in FA whether it's a long term starter or an older vet as in insurance policy with a rookie.


No, they don't need to draft "some OL." They need to draft a top-level talent at OT, first and foremost, in addition to a good developmental prospect. You don't buy an expensive, high-performance car and then go cheap on the tires when they need to be replaced. You won't get the performance for which you bought the car in the first place. Neither should you invest premium draft capital on a QB and RB and then go cheap on your O-Line for the same reason.

Now, there may not be a plug-and-play OC a la Travis Frederick in this year's draft, so I'm all in favor of bringing in a UFA Center to hold the fort for a year or two while a rookie gets up to speed. I've said repeatedly that Ted Karras is the guy I want. However, I'd still like to see the Giants draft at least one, maybe two good IOL prospects, and if it's not relatively early with guys like Ruiz, Biadasz, or Cushenberry, than later on with a kid like ASU's Cohl Cabral, or Temple's Matt Hennessy, or Washington's Nick Harris.
At the very least we need to draft one rather high(3rd?)  
Big Blue '56 : 8:25 am : link
if we don’t secure a good C in FA. Pulley and Halapaio (no idea how he rebounds) just won’t cut it imv
Did a little more digging on Biadasz medicals  
Rick in Dallas : 8:28 am : link
Had a AC joint in his shoulder repaired after the 2019 season and missed the combine. He said he will be able to workout at Wisconsin pro day.
If healthy Biadasz is for sure a second round draft selection.

Giants need to do their homework on him before draft. In one year he has had hip and shoulder surgery.
Unfortunately missing on Solder  
joeinpa : 8:33 am : link
Probably makes the drafting of a center in the second round a luxury they can’t afford
RE: Did a little more digging on Biadasz medicals  
Rudy5757 : 8:35 am : link
In comment 14826258 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Had a AC joint in his shoulder repaired after the 2019 season and missed the combine. He said he will be able to workout at Wisconsin pro day.
If healthy Biadasz is for sure a second round draft selection.

Giants need to do their homework on him before draft. In one year he has had hip and shoulder surgery.


If thats the case I would not draft him until the 4th or later. the shoulder and hip are major injuries and it tells me he will not have a long NFL career. When your body breaks down at the joints its usually a long term issue.
Agreed. I think C is underrated in its imp[ortance to the OL  
Victor in CT : 8:41 am : link
It's at leaset the 2nd most importnat position, and I personally think it is more important than LT. The C calls the blocking, and as we've seen over the last few years, poor C play makes it impossible to run or for the QB to step up in the pocket.
Not underrating Center but would rather utilize  
LBH15 : 8:55 am : link
early draft picks on prospects at Tackle position, particularly if the value is there in Rd 2 to potentially grab a second one.

Center does need to be addressed but not sure if enough candidates in free agency to cover it there. Couple names above were mentioned and I do subscribe to having a bit more experience in that role.

RE: Not underrating Center but would rather utilize  
Klaatu : 9:09 am : link
In comment 14826269 LBH15 said:
Quote:
early draft picks on prospects at Tackle position, particularly if the value is there in Rd 2 to potentially grab a second one.


Realistically, I don't see the Giants drafting an OT in the 2nd round unless they go defense in the 1st with someone like Simmons or Okudah. Talent/value-wise, I figure they're more likely to draft a WR or LB with an OT already in the fold. A day three OT would then be more likely.

Quote:
Center does need to be addressed but not sure if enough candidates in free agency to cover it there. Couple names above were mentioned and I do subscribe to having a bit more experience in that role.


Even if they signed an older veteran like Stephen Wisniewski, I'd still want them to look for a good C/OG prospect somewhere on day three. Someone worth grooming. I'd rather not see them wait until after the draft to see what UDFA's are available.
My comment on grabbing a second LT in round 2  
LBH15 : 9:14 am : link
was thinking (maybe too optimistically) that one or more of the "named" Tackles drops. Still early and maybe the league isn't seeing all of these guys as de facto first rounders.

I like the idea of investment in Center position at some point in this draft, particularly as you noted if the guy can be flexible at Guard too.

Maybe with the Rd 3 pick. Oh...not so much. :-)
Round 2  
Joey in VA : 9:15 am : link
Would be an ideal slot to do it, but I'd look hard at Graham Glasgow from Detroit, pretty under the radar guy, big durable interior dude.
RE: Unfortunately missing on Solder  
Rong5611 : 9:18 am : link
Disagree, very important spot. They need one. Halapio has been terrible.

In comment 14826261 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Probably makes the drafting of a center in the second round a luxury they can’t afford
I've discussed the center position numerous times  
Jay on the Island : 9:20 am : link
as have many other posters.

I suggested that the Giants sign either Connor McGovern or Ted Karras. McGovern will probably receive at least $9 million per season as he is the best center available. Karras will probably receive anywhere from $4-7 million per season. His familiarity with Judge makes him a likely target IMO.

If the Giants do not sign either of them then Stefen Wisniewski would be a nice short term option. Sign him for 1-2 years and draft a center somewhere in the 2-4 round range to groom as the long term option.
What about the idea  
Dnew15 : 9:22 am : link
of moving Zeitler to C and Gates to RG?
LBH15  
Klaatu : 9:29 am : link
You wouldn't find me complaining if the Giants drafted, say, Jedrick Wills in the 1st, and Ben Bartch or Charlie Heck in the 2nd, just to name two. I'd be all-in on that. There are several good OT prospects who will likely fall to the 2nd round, and maybe even early 3rd. It's a shame we traded away that high 3rd round pick.
It's amazing all the positions this team needs  
V.I.G. : 9:38 am : link
...
RE: What about the idea  
Klaatu : 9:43 am : link
In comment 14826304 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
of moving Zeitler to C and Gates to RG?


Please, no more square pegs in round holes. If Zeitler is healthy, he's a good RG, the position he's played his entire career. After eight years in the league, 30 years old in a couple of days, do you really want him to learn a new position?

Nick Gates acquitted himself very nicely, considering RG was a new position for him, and eventually he may even surpass Zeitler on the depth chart. If that ever happens, then Zeitler becomes expendable.
RE: It's amazing all the positions this team needs  
LBH15 : 9:55 am : link
In comment 14826319 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
...


Yep. Which is why you don’t go giving away picks for a DT preview show when you can buy the videos.

RE: LBH15  
LBH15 : 9:56 am : link
In comment 14826311 Klaatu said:
Quote:
You wouldn't find me complaining if the Giants drafted, say, Jedrick Wills in the 1st, and Ben Bartch or Charlie Heck in the 2nd, just to name two. I'd be all-in on that. There are several good OT prospects who will likely fall to the 2nd round, and maybe even early 3rd. It's a shame we traded away that high 3rd round pick.


Lots of needs but seems logical to synch up picks this year with deeper Tackle draft.
RE: RE: LBH15  
Klaatu : 10:05 am : link
In comment 14826328 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14826311 Klaatu said:


Quote:


You wouldn't find me complaining if the Giants drafted, say, Jedrick Wills in the 1st, and Ben Bartch or Charlie Heck in the 2nd, just to name two. I'd be all-in on that. There are several good OT prospects who will likely fall to the 2nd round, and maybe even early 3rd. It's a shame we traded away that high 3rd round pick.



Lots of needs but seems logical to synch up picks this year with deeper Tackle draft.


I agree. I'd love to see the Giants do for OT this year what they did with CB last year. I'd hesitate to use the word "logical" when discussing the Giants, though. Seems like they've been anything but that lately.
Yes, plenty of headscratchers. You would think with the shape  
LBH15 : 10:20 am : link
of this roster that you couldn't make too many mistakes yet the front office likes to mix in their fair share.

Anyway a successful 2020 offseason feels like using free agency to add some defensive talent at LB and maybe CB/S. And then draft into strength of draft at Tackle and WR. And somewhere in there take a shot at Center and another LB.

Leaves a big hole at Edge Rusher for another season but would rather wait a year versus forcing a silly free agent deal.
Sign an experienced FA center... Do other stuff in the draft  
Spider56 : 10:37 am : link
The center position is critical and not easy to fully assess in the draft. The Garrett Bradbury's are few and far between. The pro DLs are bigger, stronger and quicker plus the offenses are much more diverse. Shurmur was a former OC and even he got the evaluation of Pio wrong. Lets look at the starting centers for the 4 Giant SBs... 1986 & 1991, Bart Oates, 27 -31 years old, signed as a FA with 5 years experience; 2007, Shaun O'Hara, 30 yo, signed as a FA with 4 years experience; 2011 David Baas, 30 yo, signed as a FA after 6 years in the league. Its time to get the right guy, mid-late 20s with his best years still in front of him.
RE: Yes, plenty of headscratchers. You would think with the shape  
Klaatu : 10:51 am : link
In comment 14826342 LBH15 said:
Quote:
of this roster that you couldn't make too many mistakes yet the front office likes to mix in their fair share.

Anyway a successful 2020 offseason feels like using free agency to add some defensive talent at LB and maybe CB/S. And then draft into strength of draft at Tackle and WR. And somewhere in there take a shot at Center and another LB.

Leaves a big hole at Edge Rusher for another season but would rather wait a year versus forcing a silly free agent deal.


Yup. That's in line with my thinking. I'd like to see the team sign a free agent FS (like Anthony Harris) and CB (like Darqueze Dennard or Logan Ryan), along with an ILB (like Nick Kwiatkoski). I figure we'll see a lot of three-Safety looks, like in a 4-2-5, and Harris, Peppers and Love would make a great trio. A good CB to pair with Baker (who will hopefully benefit from better coaching and a better utilization of his talent), because I'm hesitant to count on Beal, or pay the price for Byron Jones, and if Nick the K isn't quite the athlete that Corey Littleton is, he's a smart kid with good instincts and a he's a textbook tackler. When he hits you, you stay hit. He'd also come a lot cheaper than Littleton.

I'd rather not sign a big-ticket ER, either. For one thing, I still have some hope in Carter and Ximines. For another, I think they'll look for one in the draft on day two. Baun, Okwara, someone along those lines. I would, however, hedge my ER bet by signing a veteran for a short-term deal who still has something left in the tank. Someone like Robert Quinn or Vinny Curry.
The problem with center at two  
New Yorker : 11:07 am : link
We might have a shot at someone like Baun with our second pick, but I really love Nick Harris from Washington for our future center,he is so great in the second level,best in draft in the second level blocking,same at 6-1 but a 293 pound fridge coming out in the second level,squares up any linebacker /DB sealing the way for the RB.He also gets very low to get underneath for leverage.I think we have to get with our second if Baun doesn't drop,he is that good he surely will be gone by our third supplemental pick.
A competent C who isn't constantly getting blown back to the QBs feet  
Victor in CT : 11:38 am : link
would be a huge help to the OTs. How many times have we seen that Eli or Jones not be able to step up and everyone meets at the QB? If the C can maintain position at the LOS, the QB can step up, the OTs can push the Edge Russhers past the play.
Center is the single BIGGEST NEED of this team.  
Red Dog : 11:55 am : link
The Center handles the ball on every offensive play, calls the OL blocking in most offenses, protects the shortest distance to the QB, and good ones help effectively with second level blocking. This is a key position in any offense, and a real problem with the GIANTS OL now.

They have three Centers, none worth much. Compete overhaul required NOW.

They have also invested first round draft choices in a QB and an RB in the last two drafts, and they need to give these guys a good line to play behind or those two major investments don't matter much. So I think fixing the line, which includes both OT and C, is the top priority.

It pains me greatly that the defense has to wait, but given what they have done in the last two drafts, it has to wait.

Halapio is hurt, what he will be able to do this coming season is in doubt, and he really wasn't getting the job done very well anyway. Pulley is a below average C at best, and is over paid for what he does, so he should be a cap cut. And the Volson kid is another Chargers reject with zero real NFL experience, which tells you all you need to know about him.

To remedy this, I do not agree with the idea of moving one of the other OLs to Center, which would be putting the guy in a new position essentially cold turkey. Not a smart thing to do as it weakens two positions at once.

I believe that they need to either find and sign or trade for an established veteran who is at least an average Center, or invest a day two draft choice in somebody like Ruiz, Biadasz, or Cushenberry. That gets them a starter. Then they need to find a back-up, who could come as a lower round draft choice or a journeyman free agent.
Red Dog  
Klaatu : 11:58 am : link
It's 2009 all over again.
RE: Red Dog  
Reb8thVA : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 14826449 Klaatu said:
Quote:
It's 2009 all over again.


I agree with both you guys completely. Its as if the last six years never happened or worse we keep pursuing the same course of action for some mistaken reason expecting the results to be different. Protect and optimize your investments.
None of the day 2 centers are going to be day 1 starters.  
Spider56 : 12:20 pm : link
Unless you want another year of seeing Barkley blown up in the backfield, we NEED to sign a young but experienced and proven guy in FA.
Spider,  
Red Dog : 1:23 pm : link
What if they can't find or sign that young, experienced Center who can do the job well? Or some older guy who can hold the fort for a year or two?

Remember, that's what they thought they were doing when they signed Pulley. And it blew up in their face.

Then the next best course of action would be drafting a Center on day two. Let him learn on the job if they don't have a better answer.

Ideally I'd like to get that older guy to hold down the position for a year or two AND draft a young guy to sit and learn for a while, then take over. But given the dearth of quality OLs in the league these days, they may not be able to find the right guy at a reasonable price. Then what? A high draftee is preferable to another team's rejects or somebody drafted on day three. Or worse.
RE: RE: Yes, plenty of headscratchers. You would think with the shape  
LBH15 : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 14826381 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14826342 LBH15 said:


Quote:


of this roster that you couldn't make too many mistakes yet the front office likes to mix in their fair share.

Anyway a successful 2020 offseason feels like using free agency to add some defensive talent at LB and maybe CB/S. And then draft into strength of draft at Tackle and WR. And somewhere in there take a shot at Center and another LB.

Leaves a big hole at Edge Rusher for another season but would rather wait a year versus forcing a silly free agent deal.



Yup. That's in line with my thinking. I'd like to see the team sign a free agent FS (like Anthony Harris) and CB (like Darqueze Dennard or Logan Ryan), along with an ILB (like Nick Kwiatkoski). I figure we'll see a lot of three-Safety looks, like in a 4-2-5, and Harris, Peppers and Love would make a great trio. A good CB to pair with Baker (who will hopefully benefit from better coaching and a better utilization of his talent), because I'm hesitant to count on Beal, or pay the price for Byron Jones, and if Nick the K isn't quite the athlete that Corey Littleton is, he's a smart kid with good instincts and a he's a textbook tackler. When he hits you, you stay hit. He'd also come a lot cheaper than Littleton.

I'd rather not sign a big-ticket ER, either. For one thing, I still have some hope in Carter and Ximines. For another, I think they'll look for one in the draft on day two. Baun, Okwara, someone along those lines. I would, however, hedge my ER bet by signing a veteran for a short-term deal who still has something left in the tank. Someone like Robert Quinn or Vinny Curry.


Aligned with a lot of this as well.

The Robert Quinn approach could be a good take too.
Dog ...  
Spider56 : 2:08 pm : link
I don’t argue your points but I have higher hopes that this years staff has better insight to the available FA talent. I guess we’ll see how this plays out ... if they don’t sign a quality FA center, then they’ll have to draft one. In either case we agree the position is in need of serious upgrade.
Maybe we can lure JD Walton out of retirement  
g-baby : 2:15 pm : link
.
It's a lousy free agent group at OC...  
Torrag : 2:18 pm : link
the only none I'd pursue is McGovern from Denver. In the Draft Ruiz is the cream of the crop and Cushenberry needs some development but has a lot of potential.
I think their issue at center  
Since1965 : 2:43 pm : link
has greatly effected Solder as well. He seems pretty good at popping his guy to the outside around the QB. But when the pocket collapses in the middle, as it frequently did, Solder's guy would roll off the block and head into the QB who was trying to move around from the push up the middle. I think a good center would make a huge difference on this OL.
Coaching will be the biggest difference of all  
RobCarpenter : 4:05 pm : link
For a former C Shurmur didn’t help the OL get better, that’s for sure
Spider,  
Red Dog : 4:26 pm : link
I think we are thinking along the same lines. Position needs serious upgrade. How is the question, and I think we are seeing pretty much the same there, too. Vet FA would be great if they can get a good one. Otherwise have to draft one fairly high.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions