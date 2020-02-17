There is not enough talk about the C position

Who will be the next NY Giants center? A FA pickup or a rookie? I'd much prefer an older veteran, who can man the spot for the next 2 to 3 years. Ted Carras from the Patriots or Finney from the Steelers maybe? And the draft a backup center in round 3 (comp pick), 4 or 5. What's your take?
It’s a position of need but I don’t see them spending s second on Cudhenberry or Biadaisz sp
Huh? Do the Giants have psychic powers? A second round pick that has not been picked cannot dictate what our first round pick would be. Imo, I'd love 2 OL with the first two picks but also a reason I want to trade down and get more picks and get a player like Baun if available.
This. We need to stop screwing around with Center. I hope McGovern is the first call Gettleman makes.
Amen, Brother!
Giants need to focus a ton of attention on how they are gonna fix their mess at Center!
And agree SirLoin
They need to draft some OL, but I really think center needs to be addressed in FA whether it's a long term starter or an older vet as in insurance policy with a rookie.
The Giants are inconsistent in many ways, but that one always stood out the most to me.
Given the state of our offensive line, I can imagine this quite clearly....
One of the reasons why Id like to see the hopefully upgraded Ol and QB this season with these fundamentals second nature and not every play an adventurous and deflating experience.
He had offseason surgery after 2018 season and missed spring practices.
Had a average 2019 season and it appears he played 2019 injured.
What is going on medically with him? I was a big fan.
Rick answered my question.
Would it be any worse than trotting Jones out behind chronically underperforming veterans? I'd rather take Jones' chances with a couple of rookies instead of retreads and reclamation projects, especially now, when it seems we have a more competent coaching staff than we've had in the past.
No, they don't need to draft "some OL." They need to draft a top-level talent at OT, first and foremost, in addition to a good developmental prospect. You don't buy an expensive, high-performance car and then go cheap on the tires when they need to be replaced. You won't get the performance for which you bought the car in the first place. Neither should you invest premium draft capital on a QB and RB and then go cheap on your O-Line for the same reason.
Now, there may not be a plug-and-play OC a la Travis Frederick in this year's draft, so I'm all in favor of bringing in a UFA Center to hold the fort for a year or two while a rookie gets up to speed. I've said repeatedly that Ted Karras is the guy I want. However, I'd still like to see the Giants draft at least one, maybe two good IOL prospects, and if it's not relatively early with guys like Ruiz, Biadasz, or Cushenberry, than later on with a kid like ASU's Cohl Cabral, or Temple's Matt Hennessy, or Washington's Nick Harris.
If thats the case I would not draft him until the 4th or later. the shoulder and hip are major injuries and it tells me he will not have a long NFL career. When your body breaks down at the joints its usually a long term issue.
Center does need to be addressed but not sure if enough candidates in free agency to cover it there. Couple names above were mentioned and I do subscribe to having a bit more experience in that role.
Realistically, I don't see the Giants drafting an OT in the 2nd round unless they go defense in the 1st with someone like Simmons or Okudah. Talent/value-wise, I figure they're more likely to draft a WR or LB with an OT already in the fold. A day three OT would then be more likely.
Even if they signed an older veteran like Stephen Wisniewski, I'd still want them to look for a good C/OG prospect somewhere on day three. Someone worth grooming. I'd rather not see them wait until after the draft to see what UDFA's are available.
I like the idea of investment in Center position at some point in this draft, particularly as you noted if the guy can be flexible at Guard too.
Maybe with the Rd 3 pick. Oh...not so much. :-)
I suggested that the Giants sign either Connor McGovern or Ted Karras. McGovern will probably receive at least $9 million per season as he is the best center available. Karras will probably receive anywhere from $4-7 million per season. His familiarity with Judge makes him a likely target IMO.
If the Giants do not sign either of them then Stefen Wisniewski would be a nice short term option. Sign him for 1-2 years and draft a center somewhere in the 2-4 round range to groom as the long term option.
Please, no more square pegs in round holes. If Zeitler is healthy, he's a good RG, the position he's played his entire career. After eight years in the league, 30 years old in a couple of days, do you really want him to learn a new position?
Nick Gates acquitted himself very nicely, considering RG was a new position for him, and eventually he may even surpass Zeitler on the depth chart. If that ever happens, then Zeitler becomes expendable.
Yep. Which is why you don’t go giving away picks for a DT preview show when you can buy the videos.
Lots of needs but seems logical to synch up picks this year with deeper Tackle draft.
Quote:
You wouldn't find me complaining if the Giants drafted, say, Jedrick Wills in the 1st, and Ben Bartch or Charlie Heck in the 2nd, just to name two. I'd be all-in on that. There are several good OT prospects who will likely fall to the 2nd round, and maybe even early 3rd. It's a shame we traded away that high 3rd round pick.
Lots of needs but seems logical to synch up picks this year with deeper Tackle draft.
I agree. I'd love to see the Giants do for OT this year what they did with CB last year. I'd hesitate to use the word "logical" when discussing the Giants, though. Seems like they've been anything but that lately.
Yup. That's in line with my thinking. I'd like to see the team sign a free agent FS (like Anthony Harris) and CB (like Darqueze Dennard or Logan Ryan), along with an ILB (like Nick Kwiatkoski). I figure we'll see a lot of three-Safety looks, like in a 4-2-5, and Harris, Peppers and Love would make a great trio. A good CB to pair with Baker (who will hopefully benefit from better coaching and a better utilization of his talent), because I'm hesitant to count on Beal, or pay the price for Byron Jones, and if Nick the K isn't quite the athlete that Corey Littleton is, he's a smart kid with good instincts and a he's a textbook tackler. When he hits you, you stay hit. He'd also come a lot cheaper than Littleton.
I'd rather not sign a big-ticket ER, either. For one thing, I still have some hope in Carter and Ximines. For another, I think they'll look for one in the draft on day two. Baun, Okwara, someone along those lines. I would, however, hedge my ER bet by signing a veteran for a short-term deal who still has something left in the tank. Someone like Robert Quinn or Vinny Curry.
They have three Centers, none worth much. Compete overhaul required NOW.
They have also invested first round draft choices in a QB and an RB in the last two drafts, and they need to give these guys a good line to play behind or those two major investments don't matter much. So I think fixing the line, which includes both OT and C, is the top priority.
It pains me greatly that the defense has to wait, but given what they have done in the last two drafts, it has to wait.
Halapio is hurt, what he will be able to do this coming season is in doubt, and he really wasn't getting the job done very well anyway. Pulley is a below average C at best, and is over paid for what he does, so he should be a cap cut. And the Volson kid is another Chargers reject with zero real NFL experience, which tells you all you need to know about him.
To remedy this, I do not agree with the idea of moving one of the other OLs to Center, which would be putting the guy in a new position essentially cold turkey. Not a smart thing to do as it weakens two positions at once.
I believe that they need to either find and sign or trade for an established veteran who is at least an average Center, or invest a day two draft choice in somebody like Ruiz, Biadasz, or Cushenberry. That gets them a starter. Then they need to find a back-up, who could come as a lower round draft choice or a journeyman free agent.
I agree with both you guys completely. Its as if the last six years never happened or worse we keep pursuing the same course of action for some mistaken reason expecting the results to be different. Protect and optimize your investments.
Remember, that's what they thought they were doing when they signed Pulley. And it blew up in their face.
Then the next best course of action would be drafting a Center on day two. Let him learn on the job if they don't have a better answer.
Ideally I'd like to get that older guy to hold down the position for a year or two AND draft a young guy to sit and learn for a while, then take over. But given the dearth of quality OLs in the league these days, they may not be able to find the right guy at a reasonable price. Then what? A high draftee is preferable to another team's rejects or somebody drafted on day three. Or worse.
Quote:
of this roster that you couldn't make too many mistakes yet the front office likes to mix in their fair share.
Aligned with a lot of this as well.
The Robert Quinn approach could be a good take too.