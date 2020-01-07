When we needed a LT he offered big bucks to Norwell, and after being turned down he signs Solder at the top of the market for a plus player. Now, we're desolate at Edge but he spends draft picks and burns his negotiating position to trade for LW.
Where's the consistency and common sense. I understand it's going where the market takes you but in a cap league it's short-sighted. I wouldn't spend the money on a CB in this crop, nor ILB. It's like the fans here who scream for OL or bust every year for our first round draft picks. Chaos ensues.
Prefer to think bigger picture, longer term. DG appears to make a lot of reactionary, costly decisions.
with their two biggest assets (Daniel Jones and Saquon) still on rookie deals, it's imperative for them to build a solid foundation around these guys for the next few seasons. The defense needs playmakers, and the offense needs to bolster the OL. It will be fascinating how they go about addressing these needs.
I just hope Gettlemen doesn't screw this all up, or we could be looking at another 4-5 seasons of losing football.
RE: I’d rather go big game fishing for Conklin and sensibly sign LW
either didn't read the whole article or just want to jump on the HL and DG. First off, most of you hear have lost respect for Jordan R so why is this article suddenly like some sort of dictation piece directly from the Giants and DG? Secondly, a lot of this is pure conjecture and connecting available cap space to positions of need.
The only part in there that I think is just stating the obvious is the part about LW and where it puts the Giants. I think the Giants, minus Chase Young dropping to them are trading down in the draft to acquire picks and may trade down more than once.
FA- Judge said it best when sometimes you need to sign a few guys and get the production as a unit. This is where I see the Giants going far more than just spending higher at a position like ILB.
I think the "LW mess" is horseshit - look at the Bouye trade
which many around the league seem to be praising. Bouye is a 29 year old CB with a $13.5m cap hit, off a bad year, to a poor team for a 4th round pick. I'm not saying the Bouye trade is a poor trade and the Williams trade is a great one, just that both are cut from a similar FMV cloth and due to age alone I'd prefer to invest in Williams.
Just look at the finances - the NYG can tag Williams the next 2 years at a similar number, and get the age 26 + 27 year old seasons of a possibly ascending player with the same minimized cap risk of no signing bonus $ vs. a descending player about to hit his age 29 + 30 years. They can keep Williams for this year and let him walk next year to recoup a comp pick. Bouye is a pickup along the lines of Ogletree/Vernon/Zeitler/Snacks. He either has some good football left or he doesn't and he will get cut in a year.
I think the difference is Denver bought low on Bouye
In the article about adding 2 or 3 complimentary guys speaks volumes to me about how this team should really look to address holes on the defense.
When you start listing the needs (Edge rushers, ILB, FS and starting CB) you realize we aren't a guy away, we're really more like 5 or 6, and this is just on defense.
Looking at $20 million for Clowney, would this be better spent on him, or split between the next tier of edge rusher and a starting MLB? Rather than $16 million for Jones, would we be better spending $10 on a corner and $6 on a FS, which would net us 2 starters?
The big splash free agents are always nice, but you need to build a base to add them too. We don't have that right now.
I'd like to see the team sign a free agent FS (like Anthony Harris) and CB (like Darqueze Dennard or Logan Ryan), along with an ILB (like Nick Kwiatkoski). I figure we'll see a lot of three-Safety looks, like in a 4-2-5, and Harris, Peppers and Love would make a great trio. A good CB to pair with Baker (who will hopefully benefit from better coaching and a better utilization of his talent), because I'm hesitant to count on Beal, or pay the price for Byron Jones, and if Nick the K isn't quite the athlete that Corey Littleton is, he's a smart kid with good instincts and a he's a textbook tackler. When he hits you, you stay hit. He'd also come a lot cheaper than Littleton.
I'd rather not sign a big-ticket ER, either. For one thing, I still have some hope in Carter and Ximines. For another, I think they'll look for one in the draft on day two. Baun, Okwara, someone along those lines. I would, however, hedge my ER bet by signing a veteran for a short-term deal who still has something left in the tank. Someone like Robert Quinn or Vinny Curry.
Tagging LW is a great option and situation to be in, it allows us to medley short term high dollar "contracts" with other long term high dollar contract.
Another way to look at it, you don't win anything by saving up a bunch of money - maybe Mara and Tisch make out, but I assume there's rules against that.
The problem is that if all the guys get tagged that they are saying there will be no pass rusher market. So we can probably only shop in the bargain aisle. I would offer a swap of 1st round picks with Jacksonville for Yannik. Dropping back a few spots and getting an edge would be a good get. then we have exclusive bargaining rights or we can see what he does during the season.
I may let LW walk. If his pricetag goes too high just cut the losses. I would draw a hard line at a long term deal at $13 mil and see if that will get it done. He is a very good player but one of the things I admire about NE is that they rarely overpay for players. The players have to be the absolute best like a reveis or a talib to get top $$.
Littleton is not a $13 mil player. He fits a need but not at $13 mil. Shoebert would be a better option at $6-8 Mil.
Our coaches came from a lot of different teams, they have to know some diamonds in the rough from their past teams.
I like Byron Jones but we dont really have a nickle on the roster, he is an outside guy. Chis Harris is a better option at a lower price.
We are screwed at OT in FA. Right now there is nothing. I think we will need to get a 1st round OT right or left. maybe we can get a C in FA.
I would go big game hunting for a FS. Someone that can bring this whole unit together.
RE: I think the difference is Denver bought low on Bouye
How do you define buying low on a 29 year old CB off a poor season who costs $13.5m? Surely Denver could have just spent that $13.5m on a CB in FA and saved their pick. Possibly even signing Bouye himself, since here's a jags article from a couple weeks ago describing Bouye's regression the last 2 years as they contemplated cutting him outright. But obviously there was a market for him so that ended up not being the case.
I'm not saying this deal won't work out for Denver - it could - I am saying that the trade cost and cap allocation isn't so far off LW who is an asset I'd much rather invest in because he is 3 years younger. Especially if as I described above with a risk free short term deal (tag) and the possibility of bringing back a comp pick after this year or next. Should the Jaguars be so quick to cast cornerback A.J. Bouye aside? - ( New Window )
This team is not going anywhere this season. Way too many holes to fill, way too many question marks, very limited resources to do so, and no identity. Grab the best prospects you can in the draft, work the cap with reasonable signings, and coach up the players that you have. Hopefully the young guys will either come around and/or not suffer sophomore slumps. Take this offseason and the next to strengthen the core and cut any dead weight. 2021 should be the year they make a strong push.
+2. What good is signing one or even two "big fish" FAs? You do that when you're one or two players away from competing for a SB. That isn't us. We need at least 10 new starters to be competitive. This team is two years away from that point.
I think Denver is of the mindset he has a rebound in him, and were willing to absorb the dollars to get him onboard. But, they got him for one mid-round pick and he's locked in on contract. The issue with LW really is about the trade and it gave away considerable leverage for NYG, not so much about the talent involved, imo. I think it's clear they bought high on LW, that appears to a league-wide consensus as well.
It wasn't a bad move, even if Olivier Vernon was massively overpaid. The mistake they made that year was drafting Eli Apple, leaving Laramy Tunsil and Taylor Decker on the board.
They repeated that mistake in 2017, when they drafted Evan Engram with Ryan Ramczyk and Cam Robinson still available, and again, even more egregiously, in 2019, when they traded up to draft Deandre Baker with Jawaan Taylor still on the board.
Is it possible that they had Apple, Engram, and Baker graded higher than any of the available OT's? Absolutely. Just look at Sy'56's grades on Engram vs. Ramczyk and Robinson, for example.
But this is where I take issue with drafting strictly for BPA without regard for positional value. Would the Giants have been better served with Decker, Ramczyk, or Taylor (or at least two out of three) than they were with Apple, Engram, and Baker? Even if they still drafted Ereck Flowers in 2015, they might have been less inclined to stubbornly keep him at LT if they'd had a better option in Decker. The might have been more inclined to kick him inside if they had better options at OT, or simply to cut bait with him sooner than they did.
What all this is leading to is a point I've made ad nauseum this offseason. That the Giants would be better served by once again spending big on defense in free agency, then following that up by investing heavily in their offensive line in the draft, especially in the 1st round, with a legitimate 1st round talent at OT. I do not want to see the mistakes made in the past with regard to the O-Line made again in 2020.
I'm not sure I see a ton of top tier solutions for us on defense from this UFA crop. But, if their plan is multiple under tier players then I think it's a higher percentage play.
Despite all the talk the top OTs in the draft aren't looking like blue chip talents, while many here do believe strongly in Wills. I know it feels like Apple again, but I'm picking Okudah over an OT. That's a no brainer pick based on talent, upside, as well as need.
So, rock and a hard place.
RE: Not buying the Giants 'big spalsh' is at CB and ILB
DG came right out and said that the OL was the priority. It's lying season and the OL will be the big splash signing. Maybe not the only one but it won't be ignored.
I would agree with you if there were any OL worth it in FA. There isnt a top flight OL to be had this year. Conklin to me is not the right fit, he is a better run blocker than a pass blocker. I dont think he brings more to the table in the pass than Gates and he will cost a fortune. Who else is there at OT? I think we can get a FA center but I dont see a big ticket OT in FA unless someone gets cut. The older guys at OT are real short term fixes, I suppose we could go that route but I dont like to overpay for a short term when we are a bad team.
with those picks instead of offensive line. The problem was getting a CB who was overdrafted and a TE that can't stay healthy. Drafting those players was the problem, not those positions. OL can bust just as easily as any other position (Exhibit A being Mr. Flowers).
Drafting the RIGHT player is the key, not drafting the right position.
IMO, the key is to make the right Splash signings. Signing Byron Jones and paying him market value is a win for the Giants. Same with Yannick. Good players are good players. Pay them now so that when its time to pay Jones, etc, we have latitude to do so.
is that he knows he needs to get fast results or lose his job.
The team brought Judge in with the expectation that they need to be patient and let him build the program. I think it would be wise to have a GM who is in a similar position. Instead we have somebody a few years away from retirement who needs to make a big splash or end his career early.
Despite what you think (or don't think) the Giants have done with respect to proper investments in the Oline, it simply has not worked.
And you do not let a deep draft at Tackle like this go by without putting it front and center with your early picks if you are the Giants.
There is shopping hungry which I don't subscribe to whatsoever, and there is planning out the rebuilding of this team via a better Oline. Putting your draft collateral smack in front of your two most profiled investments is the prudent long term play.
I'm not sure I see a ton of top tier solutions for us on defense from this UFA crop. But, if their plan is multiple under tier players then I think it's a higher percentage play.
Despite all the talk the top OTs in the draft aren't looking like blue chip talents, while many here do believe strongly in Wills. I know it feels like Apple again, but I'm picking Okudah over an OT. That's a no brainer pick based on talent, upside, as well as need.
So, rock and a hard place.
Clearly, fatherhood has scrambled your brains, my friend, lol.
(As an aside, my youngest nephew's wife is pregnant, due in the Fall. So now they're going to have a gender-reveal party, and they're planning to go on a "babymoon" before the kid is born. Who comes up with this stuff?)
It has not worked. But, I do not agree with LT at #4 from this bunch to double down on it.
But, they got him for one mid-round pick and he's locked in on contract.
LW can be locked into an almost identical contract via tag and it's a position I have argued for from the day the trade happening since there was a high likelihood of a new coaching staff/system coming in.
And while LW cost 2 picks while Bouye cost 1, LW can also leave via FA this year, or next year, or the year after and return a comp pick whereas that's unlikely with the 29 year old Bouye. This possibility adds to the appeal of a 1 year tag.
The issue with LW really is about the trade and it gave away considerable leverage for NYG, not so much about the talent involved, imo. I think it's clear they bought high on LW, that appears to a league-wide consensus as well.
I think it's tough to evaluate leverage from the outside and generally speaking the market dictates the prices people pay. The reason the Broncos paid a 4 is because someone else was willing to pay close to that amount, and I'd suggest the same with LW. My preference with the LW is the tag because I think that's a safer investment than handing out a $60m contract to any UFA sight unseen. And I want to retain the option to return a comp pick in the future. If the NYG take that approach they have the leverage.
with those picks instead of offensive line. The problem was getting a CB who was overdrafted and a TE that can't stay healthy. Drafting those players was the problem, not those positions. OL can bust just as easily as any other position (Exhibit A being Mr. Flowers).
Drafting the RIGHT player is the key, not drafting the right position.
Sorry, but drafting without regard for positional value was their problem, and still was as recently as last year. Picks like Flowers (and Pugh) and signings like Solder don't exist in a vacuum. They're the products of repeated neglect and a lack of foresight that eventually leads to desperate measures in the form of overdrafting lesser talents, or overpaying for them in free agency.
This one's being catered. By whom, I have no idea. But I doubt you still had student loans to pay off (plus a car loan) when you decided to have a party and go on a trip. I guess they're hoping Sanders wins.
Okudah would be a nice get as well, without question.
And maybe if high investments weren't just made into the secondary I could get around it. However, would like to see that youth develop a bit before just adding more. And even if I had low confidence in them, i probably would add my corner via free agency so I knew what I was getting.
The Offensive Tackles, and lesser so but still important Center position, need attention and they need it now. If the Giants can even drop a bit in round one and put a bit more concentration on the multiple Oline picks then it would be ideal. But if not, I am still focusing on getting the base set for Saquon and DJ to do their things.
DG came right out and said that the OL was the priority. It's lying season and the OL will be the big splash signing. Maybe not the only one but it won't be ignored.
I would agree with you if there were any OL worth it in FA. There isnt a top flight OL to be had this year. Conklin to me is not the right fit, he is a better run blocker than a pass blocker. I dont think he brings more to the table in the pass than Gates and he will cost a fortune. Who else is there at OT? I think we can get a FA center but I dont see a big ticket OT in FA unless someone gets cut. The older guys at OT are real short term fixes, I suppose we could go that route but I dont like to overpay for a short term when we are a bad team.
I wouldn't claim to know enough about Conklin to make a judgment but I would think he's certainly going to get a long look by the Giants. And we do have a top RB so being a better run blocker isn't so bad. The FA center options do seem better so there is that as well.
This
Although I don’t rule out the idea they can compete for play offs this season
There are a lot of solid players to complement and stabilize the D.
I am not suggesting full BPA selection. If the best player on the board at #4 is a QB, you don't just take him because he is rated the highest. But by the same token, you can't just take the highest rated OL on the board at #4 because you need OL. That is why you end up with the Jutsin Pughs and Ereck Flowers - guys drafted simply to plug a hole.
Absolute stud IMO
Some info on Littleton - ( New Window )
Investing large cap allocations to the wrong free agents can have a ripple effect that takes years to overcome.
Of course the flip side - making the right decisions (like in 2005 with McKenzie, Pierce, and Plax) can do the opposite.
choose wisely.
I just hope Gettlemen doesn't screw this all up, or we could be looking at another 4-5 seasons of losing football.
Didn’t Conklin establish he’s already decided to sign with the Jets? There was a thread here about it
I think the majority of the time the gains are very short-lived (Snacks, Jenkins) or non-existent (OV, Schwartz, Solder).
But if you play in the right market you can still find legitimate building blocks. Think Burress, Pierce, Canty, Kareem, Rolle, Boley.
Out of the top 101 FA listed by NFL.com, Conklin is the only top 25 guy I would make a play for. I think he can start at RT for the next 6 seasons and we can forget about the need there.
After that I'm coming down a peg for guys like Schobert at ILB, Logan Ryan or Trae Waynes at CB, Kamalei Correa at EDGE/OLB.
I'm interested in bringing back Golden and LW at the right price.
The 2 teams then swap 1st RD picks.
When you start listing the needs (Edge rushers, ILB, FS and starting CB) you realize we aren't a guy away, we're really more like 5 or 6, and this is just on defense.
Looking at $20 million for Clowney, would this be better spent on him, or split between the next tier of edge rusher and a starting MLB? Rather than $16 million for Jones, would we be better spending $10 on a corner and $6 on a FS, which would net us 2 starters?
The big splash free agents are always nice, but you need to build a base to add them too. We don't have that right now.
I think it's a mistake. Competing for these players means getting into a bidding war and inevitably overpaying. Sign some mid tier FAs, and build through the draft.
The Williams trade is really hurting us now.
Investing large cap allocations to the wrong free agents can have a ripple effect that takes years to overcome.
Of course the flip side - making the right decisions (like in 2005 with McKenzie, Pierce, and Plax) can do the opposite.
choose wisely.
Wasn't Ohara a FA too? Might have been a trade.
Investing in a defense that’s been ranked near the bottom for 10 years and who also gave up 27 or more points in 12 games last year
I'd rather not sign a big-ticket ER, either. For one thing, I still have some hope in Carter and Ximines. For another, I think they'll look for one in the draft on day two. Baun, Okwara, someone along those lines. I would, however, hedge my ER bet by signing a veteran for a short-term deal who still has something left in the tank. Someone like Robert Quinn or Vinny Curry.
Tagging LW is a great option and situation to be in, it allows us to medley short term high dollar "contracts" with other long term high dollar contract.
Another way to look at it, you don't win anything by saving up a bunch of money - maybe Mara and Tisch make out, but I assume there's rules against that.
The Giants added Snee, O'Hara and McKenzie - all home runs IMO, in a 2 year period, showing how an OL can be built a variety of ways (Snee - draft, O'Hara reasonable FA deal, McKenzie big FA deal).
I may let LW walk. If his pricetag goes too high just cut the losses. I would draw a hard line at a long term deal at $13 mil and see if that will get it done. He is a very good player but one of the things I admire about NE is that they rarely overpay for players. The players have to be the absolute best like a reveis or a talib to get top $$.
Littleton is not a $13 mil player. He fits a need but not at $13 mil. Shoebert would be a better option at $6-8 Mil.
Our coaches came from a lot of different teams, they have to know some diamonds in the rough from their past teams.
I like Byron Jones but we dont really have a nickle on the roster, he is an outside guy. Chis Harris is a better option at a lower price.
We are screwed at OT in FA. Right now there is nothing. I think we will need to get a 1st round OT right or left. maybe we can get a C in FA.
I would go big game hunting for a FS. Someone that can bring this whole unit together.
How do you define buying low on a 29 year old CB off a poor season who costs $13.5m? Surely Denver could have just spent that $13.5m on a CB in FA and saved their pick. Possibly even signing Bouye himself, since here's a jags article from a couple weeks ago describing Bouye's regression the last 2 years as they contemplated cutting him outright. But obviously there was a market for him so that ended up not being the case.
I'm not saying this deal won't work out for Denver - it could - I am saying that the trade cost and cap allocation isn't so far off LW who is an asset I'd much rather invest in because he is 3 years younger. Especially if as I described above with a risk free short term deal (tag) and the possibility of bringing back a comp pick after this year or next.
Should the Jaguars be so quick to cast cornerback A.J. Bouye aside? - ( New Window )
I'd go after McGovern to solidify center.
I like Littleton a lot. $13 for Littleton won't seem like a lot 2 years from now. He would be a huge boost to this defense.
Maybe I'm too used to the Giants way of late, but that seems like an unfathomable magical by gone era.
Signing of Starks and Mason was similar, key guys added in FA that added more than the sum of their parts, can't think of a recent example.
Yes I agree with that. But above you were commenting (in unappealing fashion) that folks want OL with early picks too often which is what caused my post.
The 2 teams then swap 1st RD picks.
More dead money and a lower 1st round pick - brilliant!
+2. What good is signing one or even two "big fish" FAs? You do that when you're one or two players away from competing for a SB. That isn't us. We need at least 10 new starters to be competitive. This team is two years away from that point.
They repeated that mistake in 2017, when they drafted Evan Engram with Ryan Ramczyk and Cam Robinson still available, and again, even more egregiously, in 2019, when they traded up to draft Deandre Baker with Jawaan Taylor still on the board.
Is it possible that they had Apple, Engram, and Baker graded higher than any of the available OT's? Absolutely. Just look at Sy'56's grades on Engram vs. Ramczyk and Robinson, for example.
But this is where I take issue with drafting strictly for BPA without regard for positional value. Would the Giants have been better served with Decker, Ramczyk, or Taylor (or at least two out of three) than they were with Apple, Engram, and Baker? Even if they still drafted Ereck Flowers in 2015, they might have been less inclined to stubbornly keep him at LT if they'd had a better option in Decker. The might have been more inclined to kick him inside if they had better options at OT, or simply to cut bait with him sooner than they did.
What all this is leading to is a point I've made ad nauseum this offseason. That the Giants would be better served by once again spending big on defense in free agency, then following that up by investing heavily in their offensive line in the draft, especially in the 1st round, with a legitimate 1st round talent at OT. I do not want to see the mistakes made in the past with regard to the O-Line made again in 2020.
Despite all the talk the top OTs in the draft aren't looking like blue chip talents, while many here do believe strongly in Wills. I know it feels like Apple again, but I'm picking Okudah over an OT. That's a no brainer pick based on talent, upside, as well as need.
So, rock and a hard place.
I would agree with you if there were any OL worth it in FA. There isnt a top flight OL to be had this year. Conklin to me is not the right fit, he is a better run blocker than a pass blocker. I dont think he brings more to the table in the pass than Gates and he will cost a fortune. Who else is there at OT? I think we can get a FA center but I dont see a big ticket OT in FA unless someone gets cut. The older guys at OT are real short term fixes, I suppose we could go that route but I dont like to overpay for a short term when we are a bad team.
Drafting the RIGHT player is the key, not drafting the right position.
I'm already cautiously optimistic with the changes in coaching and believe that simplifying coverages alone will make a difference as well.
This
The team brought Judge in with the expectation that they need to be patient and let him build the program. I think it would be wise to have a GM who is in a similar position. Instead we have somebody a few years away from retirement who needs to make a big splash or end his career early.
And you do not let a deep draft at Tackle like this go by without putting it front and center with your early picks if you are the Giants.
There is shopping hungry which I don't subscribe to whatsoever, and there is planning out the rebuilding of this team via a better Oline. Putting your draft collateral smack in front of your two most profiled investments is the prudent long term play.
Despite all the talk the top OTs in the draft aren't looking like blue chip talents, while many here do believe strongly in Wills. I know it feels like Apple again, but I'm picking Okudah over an OT. That's a no brainer pick based on talent, upside, as well as need.
So, rock and a hard place.
Clearly, fatherhood has scrambled your brains, my friend, lol.
(As an aside, my youngest nephew's wife is pregnant, due in the Fall. So now they're going to have a gender-reveal party, and they're planning to go on a "babymoon" before the kid is born. Who comes up with this stuff?)
And you do not let a deep draft at Tackle like this go by without putting it front and center with your early picks if you are the Giants.
There is shopping hungry which I don't subscribe to whatsoever, and there is planning out the rebuilding of this team via a better Oline. Putting your draft collateral smack in front of your two most profiled investments is the prudent long term play.
It has not worked. But, I do not agree with LT at #4 from this bunch to double down on it.
Just Conklin. He’s still young enough to be viable when this operation is ready to compete in 2-3 years.
You can rewrite this sentence and just substitute NYG for Denver re: LW. Not saying either will be right or wrong, just saying both are similarly justifiable opinions.
Drafting the RIGHT player is the key, not drafting the right position.
Sorry, but drafting without regard for positional value was their problem, and still was as recently as last year. Picks like Flowers (and Pugh) and signings like Solder don't exist in a vacuum. They're the products of repeated neglect and a lack of foresight that eventually leads to desperate measures in the form of overdrafting lesser talents, or overpaying for them in free agency.
Geez, we revealed gender at a pizza party.
This one's being catered. By whom, I have no idea. But I doubt you still had student loans to pay off (plus a car loan) when you decided to have a party and go on a trip. I guess they're hoping Sanders wins.
The Offensive Tackles, and lesser so but still important Center position, need attention and they need it now. If the Giants can even drop a bit in round one and put a bit more concentration on the multiple Oline picks then it would be ideal. But if not, I am still focusing on getting the base set for Saquon and DJ to do their things.
Agreed - And after watching Alec Ogletree, pulled that chord 2 plays in... "Oh, heeellll no..." :)
To finally have a good coverage LB in the back 7-8 would be huge.
Despite all the talk the top OTs in the draft aren't looking like blue chip talents, while many here do believe strongly in Wills. I know it feels like Apple again, but I'm picking Okudah over an OT. That's a no brainer pick based on talent, upside, as well as need.
So, rock and a hard place.
There are a lot of solid players to complement and stabilize the D.
Littleton
Jones
LW
Golden
Vet FS
A lot yes but we have a lot to spend.
