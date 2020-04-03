interest. And what does it say about DG if he signs a big FA CB after spending all those picks to draft Baker, Beal, Love, and Ballentine?
They are all either 2nd or 3rd year players. Chances are, most won’t pan out. And if they do, you create a formidable secondary that can combat the NFL’s current offensive landscape.
Baker made strides as a rookie. Beal can’t stay healthy. Love could be better suited at safety. Ballentine was a late round guy.
Just because there are young faces at the CB position doesn’t mean it’s not a not a position that needs upgrading and depth. Jones would create a shift in the CB room that could provide huge dividends.
In the modern NFL. One year at most. Giants could be a Super Bowl contender in 2021. Playoffs this season.
Dave's been rebuilding the thing for 2 years now (and it's gotten worse, arguably). Would you have said the same thing when he was announced as the GM back in 2017? We're 3 years in. The NYG appear to be the team that contradicts that saying regarding rebuilding in the NFL. "There are no long rebuilds anymore". Maybe this is true, but the exception apparently is our NYG. It's been 2 years already. This is year 3.
but I am ambivalent at best spending big money on any free agent. So many times you overpay for players for your needs and not their worth and often backfires. It usually puts teams in bad cap positions. I would rather sign a few lower tier guys and build through the draft.
This is exactly where I am. Some of those are pretty high draft investments, too. If we can't find capable starters to develop from that crop than it's another indictment on DG's talent evaluation.
The odds of finding two capable starters from a 1st, a 3rd and a 6th are really long and not in our favor. Whats the math on 3rd rounders and 6th rounders becoming starters, under 10%? Giants gave up 3rd and long like it was 3rd and 1. This is a huge priority.
What did it say re Armstead/Buckner that the niners added Bosa/Ford?
He set a combine and world record in the standing broad jump during his combine.
The dude is one serious athlete who has played plenty of safety as well as corner.
If anyone is worth the money that FA lavishes it is this guy
Having a shutdown corner would be a tremendous boost to our 28th rated pass defense.
If we have the FA money to spend then Jones and a solid C like McGovern are woth the investment imo.
Procuring Jones in FA takes Okudah out of the equation at #4 in the Draft thereby providing management with additional flexibility in a prospective tradedown in order to obtain a top OT while garnering extra picks
but drafting him at #4 means we likely lose out on the big 4 OTs which would be a sin imo
It would also mean we don't pick up any extra picks from a tradedown.
Which hurts when you have so many holes on the team.
By spending our bonanza of FA dollars wisely on Jones management immediately improves our low rated pass defense while safeguarding our ability to draft a blue chip OT to protect our young qb and open holes for out outstanding rb.
Clearly there are things to shake one’s head about; some early FA signings, the trade for Williams. But I doubt that there is any move DG might make that won’t be shit on by the same four or five posters on BBI.
It’s a strange lynch mob mentality that allows folks to both vent their frustrations and demonstrate their supposed superiority as wanna be GMs.
Weird dynamic imo, also demonstrated by our current political climate.
While I am worried about DG in free agency, I do agree with your thoughts above. Said similar thoughts on other thread.
A 1 year 10 million dollar deal and get solid corner back play and no interceptions, than pay 60 million guaranteed for a guy with 2 interceptions in his entire career.
Lol oh you're looking at INT numbers. That's why you think he's only average to slightly above average. Makes sense.
INTs isn’t the end all be all with corners, but it is a helpful stat, as you are creating a turnover. The guy hasn’t had an INT in 2 years as a starter. You wanna pay a guy 18 mill and year with 60 guaranteed for a guy that isn’t a difference maker? Really.
Yup. Gladly will pay that money for a CB who was targeted 64 times and only gave up 395 yards. Jones is a stud - ( New Window )
Yet Dallas is willing to let him walk. They’ve prioritized Lawrence and Smith over him. He wasn’t even CB1 on that team, Owusu was.
Lol no. Yeah they prioritized Lawrence over him. Whose also a complete stud. They want Byron Jones back, but since they have to pay their QB and a WR they traded a 1st round pick for they can't sign the CB.
The odds of finding two capable starters from a 1st, a 3rd and a 6th are really long and not in our favor. Whats the math on 3rd rounders and 6th rounders becoming starters, under 10%? Giants gave up 3rd and long like it was 3rd and 1. This is a huge priority.
A few of us were kicking this around yesterday about the need for top notch corners.
While I get the approach/philosophy you endorse, I think in today's game the highly paid cover corner is less necessary.
It's more difficult than ever to play coverage in the NFL. The rules just dictate easy completions. So the prototypical corner for me is one who can close quickly, tackle well to limit YAC, and hopefully get the ball on the ground. I'm not concerned about getting Revis like coverage. So I don't want to pay for it.
Instead, give me the big, quick, fast guys who can win the battle at LOS and apply edge pressure. And hopefully that cause leads to the effect of making coverage easier by limiting the amount of time needed.
I'd rather go cheaper for the slot corner who can battle slot receivers or TEs.
If I have to spend big money on the secondary, I would consider the exceptional two way free safety who can deal with TEs and make an impact in the box.
thank you very much. Take a look when he had his last int. They can't get him out of Dallas fast enough. I don't want to hear he is a shut down corner that QB's avoid. He is not worth anywhere near $18 million. Move on a spend your money elsewhere.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I rather pay Prince Amukamara
Stop making assumptions on what I believe. We are a losing team (3 straight 10 loss seasons). We should be building exclusively through the draft. There isn’t a single Free Agent that I want to break the bank for this year. Free agency should be used to fill holes for good teams, with low risk signings.
0...yes ZERO Interceptions as a starting CB in the last two years...
A late 1st, a 3rd and a 7th? It says we need more good CB's because as far as Draft assets that isn't very much spent on a premium positiion.
Did you think they were all 1st and 2nd rounders or something?
In fairness, he also traded up for Baker, so those picks should be counted in the resources (although I suppose by listing him as a 1st, that does factor for the 4th and 5th round picks used to trade up for him). And wasn't Ballentine a 6th? And Love a 4th?
Yes, I know Love is now considered a FS, but he was (at least) nominally a CB when drafted, even though the Giants did almost immediately say they viewed him as a safety prospect.
I agree that it's not necessarily a massive pooling of resources, but it definitely does surpass several other position groups on this team, many of which are just as great a need going forward. That said, if Jones represents the best intersection of contract value and talent in order to improve the team, I don't think he should be ruled out simply because of the draft picks already spent at that position.
Honestly I think thats the worst plan I ever heard. Lets spend on scrubs who wont make a difference in the game. Meanwhile we will keep losing season after season. You can get better through FA and the draft.
Yet one magical season we will be ready! Then we will spend!
for a big long term contract CB. CB isn't a sucking chest wound hole on the team, altough its not exactly a prized pig. Plus there is Okudah in the draft.
i don't see anyway the giants draft Okudah. They already have a super young secondary and DG is on the hot seat he is not going put all his trust into a rookie and 2nd year player at CB. Also even though they will get overpaid in FA (good corners) make it to FA. Good LT or playmaking linebackers don't make it to FA.
So that is why I think it will be Simmons or a LT (or a trade down for one of the 3-4 LT's)
I know people always say BPA...that also needs to align with positional value. Right now no edge rushers make it to FA but conerback does...DG will probably sign a CB because that is an easy way to improve (even though) you will have to overpay then fill another major need at a position you can't fill longterm in FA like LT or Simmons.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones is not slightly above average
he's at least a good player at a position of need. beal has shown zero ability to stay healthy and baker was awful as a rookie and the idiot coaches played ballentine out of position in the slot all year last year
so CB is a huge need. if they sign him it would seem to indicate they aren't big in on okudah
The odds of finding two capable starters from a 1st, a 3rd and a 6th are really long and not in our favor. Whats the math on 3rd rounders and 6th rounders becoming starters, under 10%? Giants gave up 3rd and long like it was 3rd and 1. This is a huge priority.
A few of us were kicking this around yesterday about the need for top notch corners.
While I get the approach/philosophy you endorse, I think in today's game the highly paid cover corner is less necessary.
It's more difficult than ever to play coverage in the NFL. The rules just dictate easy completions. So the prototypical corner for me is one who can close quickly, tackle well to limit YAC, and hopefully get the ball on the ground. I'm not concerned about getting Revis like coverage. So I don't want to pay for it.
Instead, give me the big, quick, fast guys who can win the battle at LOS and apply edge pressure. And hopefully that cause leads to the effect of making coverage easier by limiting the amount of time needed.
I'd rather go cheaper for the slot corner who can battle slot receivers or TEs.
If I have to spend big money on the secondary, I would consider the exceptional two way free safety who can deal with TEs and make an impact in the box.
Agreed.
Ive said since the offseason began that he'd be my priority
so Im glad to see this and hope its accurate. Players of his caliber at that position arent often available. The fact he may be isnt a commentary on his ability or value either. Dallas is just in a tough spot with Cooper and Prescott.
They're way undervalued at 15m/yr when the top of the WR market is 20+ and guys like Sammy Watkins are around 15m range. The “slightly above average CB” takes are laughable, he’s a top 10 guy that is a tick below the Ramsey/Gilmores of the league. On top of that, he’s an elite athlete on a backend that is severely lacking in athletes (outside of Peppers) and can play multiple positions. The only reason he’s a FA is because Dallas is in a bind with all their home run draft picks up for 2nd contracts. He’s about as good as it gets when it comes to UFA.
They're way undervalued at 15m/yr when the top of the WR market is 20+ and guys like Sammy Watkins are around 15m range. The “slightly above average CB” takes are laughable, he’s a top 10 guy that is a tick below the Ramsey/Gilmores of the league. On top of that, he’s an elite athlete on a backend that is severely lacking in athletes (outside of Peppers) and can play multiple positions. The only reason he’s a FA is because Dallas is in a bind with all their home run draft picks up for 2nd contracts. He’s about as good as it gets when it comes to UFA.
All things being equal, how does Jones make sense here?
My guess is he stays in the East and goes to the win now Eagles, who have a huge need at CB.
You and many others have been beating this drum a lot lately.... i don’t get it at all. You don’t want to sign an in his prime player because we aren’t any good? We’re too far away? Wtf man... you’re gonna trim the pool down to players under a certain age? Can’t we just be good again?? I don’t care if we have to sign a bunch of 30 year olds to one year deals, if we win 10 games on it, sign me the fuck up. And everyone here should be thinking the same way.
Think back to other good NYG teams of the past. The 81 giants had a bunch of contributors that weren’t around for the 86 title team. Bunch of old guys on that 81-84 team.
My point is not every player has to be young and cost controlled here. Let’s see the giants learn to walk before they fly. We need players. Old and young.
They're way undervalued at 15m/yr when the top of the WR market is 20+ and guys like Sammy Watkins are around 15m range. The “slightly above average CB” takes are laughable, he’s a top 10 guy that is a tick below the Ramsey/Gilmores of the league. On top of that, he’s an elite athlete on a backend that is severely lacking in athletes (outside of Peppers) and can play multiple positions. The only reason he’s a FA is because Dallas is in a bind with all their home run draft picks up for 2nd contracts. He’s about as good as it gets when it comes to UFA.
💯. this is an easy call. the question is whether or not he wants to be here over Philly. and that’s a long shot.
Everyone salivating over Simmons combine numbers this year can't be forgetting when Jones broke the world record for long jump at 12ft 3in, and was half an inch of the record high jump at 44.5 in., got 6.78 sec in the 3 cone, and then ran 4.40 at his pro day. There is no superior athlete in the league, and the guy has proven he can play all over the secondary. Who else does this besides Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Ramsey, and Tyrann Mathieu? All the diehard Cowboys fans I know are pretty bitter to see him go because even though he didn't get the big splash play he pretty much locked his side down. It'll be a big resource overpay but it won't be a completely stupid overpay like Landon Collins, or Solder. Personally I'd rather spend the big bucks on Robert Quinn since losing him might hurt Dallas even more and upgrade us immediately at a huge need position, but this one wouldn't be completely out of line.
eventually become stupid here. "He's way overpaid. Cut him and save 12 million against the cap next year."
Worry about finding a replacement next year.
I love Gettleman attacking the needs in the secondary. The Giants deeply need it.
My guess is he stays in the East and goes to the win now Eagles, who have a huge need at CB.
I love Gettleman attacking the needs in the secondary. The Giants deeply need it.
Given the general effectiveness shelf life of CBs, what would you give a 28 year-old (Sept.) Jones as a contract?
Can't lie.
First thing I thought.
My guess is he stays in the East and goes to the win now Eagles, who have a huge need at CB.
+1 Agreed.. Additionally Howie can run circles around Dave as a GM.
It says a 3rd, 4th & 5th round pick from a small isn't going to stop you from signing a top 5 CB in the NFL. Two of those 3 play completely different positions.
They have lots of money and lots of needs.
Why so many here are quick to believe this stuff baffles me.
You sound a little upset,I mean,more upset than usual
They are all either 2nd or 3rd year players. Chances are, most won’t pan out. And if they do, you create a formidable secondary that can combat the NFL’s current offensive landscape.
Baker made strides as a rookie. Beal can’t stay healthy. Love could be better suited at safety. Ballentine was a late round guy.
Just because there are young faces at the CB position doesn’t mean it’s not a not a position that needs upgrading and depth. Jones would create a shift in the CB room that could provide huge dividends.
I don’t like this. Really, really don’t like this
Dave's been rebuilding the thing for 2 years now (and it's gotten worse, arguably). Would you have said the same thing when he was announced as the GM back in 2017? We're 3 years in. The NYG appear to be the team that contradicts that saying regarding rebuilding in the NFL. "There are no long rebuilds anymore". Maybe this is true, but the exception apparently is our NYG. It's been 2 years already. This is year 3.
If Nick Gates to center.
I don’t like this. Really, really don’t like this
How about drafting or finding a natural center? Enough of this plug and pray garbage that has been going on for years within this inept organization.
Feared could happen. It would be a desperate signing to save his job. Short sighted bullshit.
You sound a little upset,I mean,more upset than usual
Incompetence, even if it’s “speculative incompetence” (I just made that up) gets me upset. Dropping serious cheese on Jones would be exactly that.
This is exactly where I am. Some of those are pretty high draft investments, too. If we can't find capable starters to develop from that crop than it's another indictment on DG's talent evaluation.
interest. And what does it say about DG if he signs a big FA CB after spending all those picks to draft Baker, Beal, Love, and Ballentine?
This is exactly where I am. Some of those are pretty high draft investments, too. If we can't find capable starters to develop from that crop than it's another indictment on DG's talent evaluation.
And they are still cheap being on their rookie contracts.
interest. And what does it say about DG if he signs a big FA CB after spending all those picks to draft Baker, Beal, Love, and Ballentine?
This is exactly where I am. Some of those are pretty high draft investments, too. If we can't find capable starters to develop from that crop than it's another indictment on DG's talent evaluation.
It would not surprise me if Beal and Ballantine turn out to be zeros, but Baker I think has a chance with solid coaching. His play the last 6 weeks was encouraging.
interest. And what does it say about DG if he signs a big FA CB after spending all those picks to draft Baker, Beal, Love, and Ballentine?
This is exactly where I am. Some of those are pretty high draft investments, too. If we can't find capable starters to develop from that crop than it's another indictment on DG's talent evaluation.
The odds of finding two capable starters from a 1st, a 3rd and a 6th are really long and not in our favor. Whats the math on 3rd rounders and 6th rounders becoming starters, under 10%? Giants gave up 3rd and long like it was 3rd and 1. This is a huge priority.
There is more than enough room in this secondary to add Jones and still have Beal, Baker, Love, Ballentine, and Peppers on the field often.
And a team needs a bunch of CBs in order to play nickel and dime. No reason why Beal and even Ballentine can’t get playing time if they add Jones or another starting CB.
interest. And what does it say about DG if he signs a big FA CB after spending all those picks to draft Baker, Beal, Love, and Ballentine?
It says a 3rd, 4th & 5th round pick from a small isn't going to stop you from signing a top 5 CB in the NFL. Two of those 3 play completely different positions.
We spent a first, a third, two fourths, a fifth, and a sixth on those players in DG's first two drafts. It looks bad if he now has to pay an enormous amount for a FA CB.
He set a combine and world record in the standing broad jump during his combine.
The dude is one serious athlete who has played plenty of safety as well as corner.
If anyone is worth the money that FA lavishes it is this guy
Having a shutdown corner would be a tremendous boost to our 28th rated pass defense.
If we have the FA money to spend then Jones and a solid C like McGovern are woth the investment imo.
Procuring Jones in FA takes Okudah out of the equation at #4 in the Draft thereby providing management with additional flexibility in a prospective tradedown in order to obtain a top OT while garnering extra picks
I vote yes on spending what it takes to get Jones
At a very oft injured position where many teams acquire CBs via FA or Draft or UDFA every single year I think its a comment about the NYG exploring if this is a smart way to get better
I dunno, I think looking at the NYG through the lens of the NYG is more likely to be relevant and insightful than seeing everything through the eyes of scorecards on DG.
Maybe some of the new coaches told him this might be an avenue to improve the team and he said lets bring him in?
You know...like a GM does ?
Just a thought
It would also mean we don't pick up any extra picks from a tradedown.
Which hurts when you have so many holes on the team.
By spending our bonanza of FA dollars wisely on Jones management immediately improves our low rated pass defense while safeguarding our ability to draft a blue chip OT to protect our young qb and open holes for out outstanding rb.
Clearly there are things to shake one’s head about; some early FA signings, the trade for Williams. But I doubt that there is any move DG might make that won’t be shit on by the same four or five posters on BBI.
It’s a strange lynch mob mentality that allows folks to both vent their frustrations and demonstrate their supposed superiority as wanna be GMs.
Weird dynamic imo, also demonstrated by our current political climate.
Flame away. I’m sure some will.
Sorry, but this is the thinking that got this team into the mess its in.
He’s made the Pro Bowl 1 time in 5 NFL seasons. The guy is slightly above average at best.
It would also mean we don't pick up any extra picks from a tradedown.
Which hurts when you have so many holes on the team.
By spending our bonanza of FA dollars wisely on Jones management immediately improves our low rated pass defense while safeguarding our ability to draft a blue chip OT to protect our young qb and open holes for out outstanding rb.
While I am worried about DG in free agency, I do agree with your thoughts above. Said similar thoughts on other thread.
That's also part of the problem. He isn't worth the money he'll want, especially after the inevitable bidding war for his services.
A slight tradedown to obtain a Wills or Becton seems worthy imo particularly with the new coaching staff we have.
We have all bellowed for years about the Jint management inatttentiveness to bolstering the OL. And when they do venture a top choice they screw it up ala Flowers.
This year's OT class is flush in the opinion of most and we need to invest in it for the benefit of our qb and rb.
If not this year what year do we do it?
He is a ProBowl corner!
He’s made the Pro Bowl 1 time in 5 NFL seasons. The guy is slightly above average at best.
He's a top 5 CB in the NFL
For a slightly above average corner. Please stop. This dude isn’t worth that much money.
That's also part of the problem. He isn't worth the money he'll want, especially after the inevitable bidding war for his services.
There is very rarely a free agent worth the money they get. That's the nature of the NFL. When the salary cap shoots up near 240 million next year his deal will look like a bargain.
He is a ProBowl corner!
He’s made the Pro Bowl 1 time in 5 NFL seasons. The guy is slightly above average at best.
He's a top 5 CB in the NFL
Who rates him that high? If he was a top 5 corner, Dallas wouldn’t be letting him leave. Ridiculous
Give this guy a five year contract and should lhe slip towards the end there is no question that he could be productive at Safety since he has already demonstrated his value there.
Check out his coverage stats on PFF.
This guy is sticky!
We have one of the worst pass defenses in the league.
We have some FA money to spend
I find it hard to believe that there is anyone else out there who could provide more ROI for the FA dollars that we have available then Jones
He is a ProBowl corner!
He’s made the Pro Bowl 1 time in 5 NFL seasons. The guy is slightly above average at best.
He's a top 5 CB in the NFL
Who rates him that high? If he was a top 5 corner, Dallas wouldn’t be letting him leave. Ridiculous
Article linked below
Jones is a stud - ( New Window )
Lol oh you're looking at INT numbers. That's why you think he's only average to slightly above average. Makes sense.
A 1 year 10 million dollar deal and get solid corner back play and no interceptions, than pay 60 million guaranteed for a guy with 2 interceptions in his entire career.
Lol oh you're looking at INT numbers. That's why you think he's only average to slightly above average. Makes sense.
INTs isn’t the end all be all with corners, but it is a helpful stat, as you are creating a turnover. The guy hasn’t had an INT in 2 years as a starter. You wanna pay a guy 18 mill and year with 60 guaranteed for a guy that isn’t a difference maker? Really.
INTs isn’t the end all be all with corners, but it is a helpful stat, as you are creating a turnover. The guy hasn’t had an INT in 2 years as a starter. You wanna pay a guy 18 mill and year with 60 guaranteed for a guy that isn’t a difference maker? Really.
Yup. Gladly will pay that money for a CB who was targeted 64 times and only gave up 395 yards.
Jones is a stud - ( New Window )
Now, feel free to complain about the ayers.
My biggest issue is age....do not want 33+ FA.....as its been said....we are not one player away.
Bryon Jones is important player for Dallas....he is probably needed more in Philly.....with that, I have no issue getting him.
Will hold judgement on dollars....as they will get crazy
Has everyone forgotten the role our coverage played in the 2016 defense being really good? That wasn't a good pass rush team and the LB's were average at best.
Yup. Gladly will pay that money for a CB who was targeted 64 times and only gave up 395 yards. Jones is a stud - ( New Window )
Yet Dallas is willing to let him walk. They’ve prioritized Lawrence and Smith over him. He wasn’t even CB1 on that team, Owusu was.
Yup. Gladly will pay that money for a CB who was targeted 64 times and only gave up 395 yards. Jones is a stud - ( New Window )
Yet Dallas is willing to let him walk. They’ve prioritized Lawrence and Smith over him. He wasn’t even CB1 on that team, Owusu was.
Lol no. Yeah they prioritized Lawrence over him. Whose also a complete stud. They want Byron Jones back, but since they have to pay their QB and a WR they traded a 1st round pick for they can't sign the CB.
LOL, so they didn’t prioritize Smith, who they locked up long term, before he was even eligible for Free Agency. OK cool. Guess Jones really is a Revis shut down corner, like you are making it seem he is.
Peterson
Sherman
White
What do they all have in common? They all play LCB. Not RCB like Byron “shut down” Jones.
I'm not making it seem like he is. The numbers show that he is. It's not a hard concept.
I’ve never said he’s a bad player. He’s not worth 18 mill a year with 60 guaranteed. All I’m saying.
The odds of finding two capable starters from a 1st, a 3rd and a 6th are really long and not in our favor. Whats the math on 3rd rounders and 6th rounders becoming starters, under 10%? Giants gave up 3rd and long like it was 3rd and 1. This is a huge priority.
A few of us were kicking this around yesterday about the need for top notch corners.
While I get the approach/philosophy you endorse, I think in today's game the highly paid cover corner is less necessary.
It's more difficult than ever to play coverage in the NFL. The rules just dictate easy completions. So the prototypical corner for me is one who can close quickly, tackle well to limit YAC, and hopefully get the ball on the ground. I'm not concerned about getting Revis like coverage. So I don't want to pay for it.
Instead, give me the big, quick, fast guys who can win the battle at LOS and apply edge pressure. And hopefully that cause leads to the effect of making coverage easier by limiting the amount of time needed.
I'd rather go cheaper for the slot corner who can battle slot receivers or TEs.
If I have to spend big money on the secondary, I would consider the exceptional two way free safety who can deal with TEs and make an impact in the box.
guys bitch and moan about coverage but never want to sign anyone. I can't believe posters are acting like Jones is a bad player. I swear some of you like losing.
I’ve never said he’s a bad player. He’s not worth 18 mill a year with 60 guaranteed. All I’m saying.
No you said he's an average player. Not much different.
No you said he's an average player. Not much different.
I called him slightly above average. Go back and check the thread.
Yup. Gladly will pay that money for a CB who was targeted 64 times and only gave up 395 yards. Jones is a stud - ( New Window )
Yet Dallas is willing to let him walk. They’ve prioritized Lawrence and Smith over him. He wasn’t even CB1 on that team, Owusu was.
Dallas would undoubtedly keep him if they weren't strapped for cash.
Holy shit, I can predict what you losers are going to say before you say it. Every FA the Giants show interest in some numbnuts says "but but his old team let him walk he must not be good herp derp".
It's called a salary cap.
Did you think they were all 1st and 2nd rounders or something?
Stop making assumptions on what I believe. We are a losing team (3 straight 10 loss seasons). We should be building exclusively through the draft. There isn’t a single Free Agent that I want to break the bank for this year. Free agency should be used to fill holes for good teams, with low risk signings.
Sign Bradley Roby for a lot less.
Did you think they were all 1st and 2nd rounders or something?
In fairness, he also traded up for Baker, so those picks should be counted in the resources (although I suppose by listing him as a 1st, that does factor for the 4th and 5th round picks used to trade up for him). And wasn't Ballentine a 6th? And Love a 4th?
Yes, I know Love is now considered a FS, but he was (at least) nominally a CB when drafted, even though the Giants did almost immediately say they viewed him as a safety prospect.
I agree that it's not necessarily a massive pooling of resources, but it definitely does surpass several other position groups on this team, many of which are just as great a need going forward. That said, if Jones represents the best intersection of contract value and talent in order to improve the team, I don't think he should be ruled out simply because of the draft picks already spent at that position.
One top 62 player in any Draft. And that one isn't even a Top 15 pick. Any way you cut it that is being frugal with your Draft resources at a critical position.
With the resources available Gettleman will do *something.*
The vast majority of the roster he's acquired. Any position he invests is an acknowledgement he can do better than what he's done so far.
If the Giants have a chance to upgrade from Sam Beal to Byron Jones, that is a huge incremental gain.
Dallas has to use a ton of money on Dak and Cooper
Yet one magical season we will be ready! Then we will spend!
i don't see anyway the giants draft Okudah. They already have a super young secondary and DG is on the hot seat he is not going put all his trust into a rookie and 2nd year player at CB. Also even though they will get overpaid in FA (good corners) make it to FA. Good LT or playmaking linebackers don't make it to FA.
So that is why I think it will be Simmons or a LT (or a trade down for one of the 3-4 LT's)
I know people always say BPA...that also needs to align with positional value. Right now no edge rushers make it to FA but conerback does...DG will probably sign a CB because that is an easy way to improve (even though) you will have to overpay then fill another major need at a position you can't fill longterm in FA like LT or Simmons.
Who rates him that high? If he was a top 5 corner, Dallas wouldn’t be letting him leave. Ridiculous
Dallas has to use a ton of money on Dak and Cooper
Article today indicated Dallas can fit both of them already, but want to use rest for probably Robert Quinn versus Jones if he commands too much.
Who rates him that high? If he was a top 5 corner, Dallas wouldn’t be letting him leave. Ridiculous
Dallas has to use a ton of money on Dak and Cooper
Article today indicated Dallas can fit both of them already, but want to use rest for probably Robert Quinn versus Jones if he commands too much.
We need to get in on the Quinn sweepstakes. He'd be a terrific 2 year stop-gap. He was Dallas's best pass rusher last year.
so CB is a huge need. if they sign him it would seem to indicate they aren't big in on okudah
The odds of finding two capable starters from a 1st, a 3rd and a 6th are really long and not in our favor. Whats the math on 3rd rounders and 6th rounders becoming starters, under 10%? Giants gave up 3rd and long like it was 3rd and 1. This is a huge priority.
A few of us were kicking this around yesterday about the need for top notch corners.
While I get the approach/philosophy you endorse, I think in today's game the highly paid cover corner is less necessary.
It's more difficult than ever to play coverage in the NFL. The rules just dictate easy completions. So the prototypical corner for me is one who can close quickly, tackle well to limit YAC, and hopefully get the ball on the ground. I'm not concerned about getting Revis like coverage. So I don't want to pay for it.
Instead, give me the big, quick, fast guys who can win the battle at LOS and apply edge pressure. And hopefully that cause leads to the effect of making coverage easier by limiting the amount of time needed.
I'd rather go cheaper for the slot corner who can battle slot receivers or TEs.
If I have to spend big money on the secondary, I would consider the exceptional two way free safety who can deal with TEs and make an impact in the box.
Agreed.
good take
My guess is he stays in the East and goes to the win now Eagles, who have a huge need at CB.
You and many others have been beating this drum a lot lately.... i don’t get it at all. You don’t want to sign an in his prime player because we aren’t any good? We’re too far away? Wtf man... you’re gonna trim the pool down to players under a certain age? Can’t we just be good again?? I don’t care if we have to sign a bunch of 30 year olds to one year deals, if we win 10 games on it, sign me the fuck up. And everyone here should be thinking the same way.
Think back to other good NYG teams of the past. The 81 giants had a bunch of contributors that weren’t around for the 86 title team. Bunch of old guys on that 81-84 team.
My point is not every player has to be young and cost controlled here. Let’s see the giants learn to walk before they fly. We need players. Old and young.
💯. this is an easy call. the question is whether or not he wants to be here over Philly. and that’s a long shot.
Worry about finding a replacement next year.