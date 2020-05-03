Darryl Williams is high on Gettleman's FA wishlist

Per Brian Stevens from SNY
|@BrianstevensSNY: OT Daryl Williams is high on Gettleman FA list. Cap friendly option at RT.
He's a guy I'd love to go after. Was awesome at RT for Carolina. Got hurt in 2018 and had an off year in 2019. Still only 27 years old. Would be low risk high reward.
“The biggest fall from grace in terms of football play that has happened in a long time. After suffering two back to back major knee injuries in July and September of 2018, it is depressingly clear that Williams is not anywhere remotely close to being the 2nd team All Pro he was in 2017. During his All Pro year, he had two penalties and had given up four sacks. So far in 2019, he has only one penalty but has given up TEN SACKS!!! As a total unit, the Panthers have given up 25 sacks in 10 games. Williams is responsible for 40% of them by himself. There is very little positive that can honestly be said about his performance. Bad footwork. Bad waist bend. Bad hand placement. Bad leverage. Bad effort. Bad play recognition. He also has given up multiple sacks at all three positions of left tackle, right tackle and right guard this year, as he’s played all three. Truly sad to see him fall so far from 2nd team All Pro”
I can see Dave wanting Williams here, but man it’s risky as hell.
Williams will be fine
What’s the source of the grading? That is as unflattering as it gets. Makes Remmers sound serviceable.
If remotely true, this is a hard NO.
Quote:
Just saw this from early December on his play in Carolina:
PFF GRADES are bullshit. Subjective. Who cares? They’re fine for keeping track snaps, or sacks or any other objective stat. What they THINK of a performance is as worthless as mine and many others
Not the best environment for anyone's individual success (except the superhuman CMC).
Quote:
Just saw this from early December on his play in Carolina:
This is extremely scary. It sounds like another plug and pray type of guy.
Take or leave the grade, but giving up 12 sacks in a year is alarming.
The aggregate guy lining up across from Williams is nearing All Pro level production.
Yes, maybe with a team option for a 2nd year if he plays well including a raise in pay. This would be a solid signing IMO.
Not the best environment for anyone's individual success (except the superhuman CMC).
IIRC they started him out at LT then moved him to guard and then eventually back to RT. He struggled at both LT and G. I hope the Giants sign him for RT as I expect him to return to form 2 years removed from his knee injury. He will be a lot cheaper than Conklin.
Quote:
In comment 14827181 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Just saw this from early December on his play in Carolina:
This is extremely scary. It sounds like another plug and pray type of guy.
The Panthers fucked him. They had him play LT, LG, RG and RT. Not a recipe for success coming off an injury.
Quote:
PFF GRADES are bullshit. Subjective. Who cares? They’re fine for keeping track snaps, or sacks or any other objective stat. What they THINK of a performance is as worthless as mine and many others
To be fair to him they played him out of position basically the entire year.
He started four games at LT, five games at LG and three at RG.
PFF GRADES are bullshit. Subjective. Who cares? They’re fine for keeping track snaps, or sacks or any other objective stat. What they THINK of a performance is as worthless as mine and many others
Let's say they are 50% wrong. Do you still want to sign a guy who gave up 6 sacks?
Quote:
Just saw this from early December on his play in Carolina:
PFF grade...the blurb/quote was from some other (maybe?) Panther fan site.
Quote:
PFF GRADES are bullshit. Subjective. Who cares? They’re fine for keeping track snaps, or sacks or any other objective stat. What they THINK of a performance is as worthless as mine and many others
Let's say they are 50% wrong. Do you still want to sign a guy who gave up 6 sacks?
Yes. Considering he played out of position all year in his first year back from an injury. He's not going to be expensive. He's young and has played very well at RT in the NFL.
You're basing this off of what? Him playing basically every position except his natural position last year?
I don’t think he played as well as we’ve grown accustomed to at RT but I’m willing to give him a pass. I would still draft a developmental tackle in the round 3-5 range to groom behind him in the event that he doesn’t improve but he is definitely worth rolling the dice on. We would be buying low and he might even agree to a 1 year prove it deal.
Quote:
PFF GRADES are bullshit. Subjective. Who cares? They’re fine for keeping track snaps, or sacks or any other objective stat. What they THINK of a performance is as worthless as mine and many others
Just referring to grades. They’re subjective and immaterial to me. Yes, 12 sacks are not good
Yes. Considering he played out of position all year in his first year back from an injury. He's not going to be expensive. He's young and has played very well at RT in the NFL.
If we had Dante Scarnecchia than one could certainly feel better about the magical powers of that talisman for these situations. But how can anybody feel confident in DG's ability to find OL solutions since he got here? And who really knows about Marco Colombo?
Look, if we got DW for a super-cheap with no major cap hit I can see bringing him in for a test drive or two. But those injuries and lack of production scream no big investment at this point...
If we do sign him I would like a 2nd year option at least. I hate losing players after we show they can play after 1 year. Sometimes you have to take a bigger risk and give more years. This is a guy I would be willing to take a bigger risk on because he was very good and injuries were the issue.
The position shuffle and returning from injury are major mitigating factors. Good info from everyone on here.
I'd like to see the Giants work in team control for multiple years on players like this. If he signs and in fact "proves it" -- it'd be great if it could trigger a longer term arraignment.
When you take into account the position switching, the impact of having an inexperienced QB (as we saw with how our OL protected Eli better than Jones) and the overall style change from Newton to Allen - it's really a difficult season to grade objectively.
Thant being said I think he'd be more insurance than anything. His athleticism is borderline for being able to stay outside and it's probably worth noting that he was available last season too and signed for a pretty small $ amount in CAR......so not sure if this is baseless dot-connecting or real info.
RT Daryl Williams 3 year deal
C Ted Karras 3 year deal
G/C Stefen Wisniewski 1 year deal
Then in the draft the Giants trade down with the Chargers at 6 acquiring an additional 2nd round pick this year and a 2nd or 3rd in 2021. With the 6th pick the Giants select Jedrick Wills and in round 4 they select OT Trey Adams or Hakeem Adeniji.
Williams will be fine
People seem to miss this is an injury that you can play a year later but it isn't until 2 years later when your knee is truly back to normal and you have the same explosion again.
I can see Dave wanting Williams here, but man it’s risky as hell.
He also played all over the line and very little at his natural position. Cant deny its a risk, but a calculated one. Any team who makes a one or two year turnaround makes out on some gambles. I listed Williams in the under the radar FA list, it could have a huge payoff.