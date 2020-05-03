for display only
Darryl Williams is high on Gettleman's FA wishlist

Big Rick in FL : 3/5/2020 9:38 am
Per Brian Stevens from SNY

Quote:
@BrianstevensSNY: OT Daryl Williams is high on Gettleman FA list. Cap friendly option at RT.


He's a guy I'd love to go after. Was awesome at RT for Carolina. Got hurt in 2018 and had an off year in 2019. Still only 27 years old. Would be low risk high reward.
I would pretty much be up for that.  
DonnieD89 : 3/5/2020 9:42 am : link
This would allow the Giants to lean more towards defense at #4. I still wouldn’t rule out a left tackle at #4.
If deemed a solid acquisition by the Giants,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/5/2020 9:44 am : link
he would certainly be a much(?) cheaper option than Conklin, imo
Just by breathing  
ChicagoMarty : 3/5/2020 9:48 am : link
he is better then Cameron Fleming
I wanted him last year...  
lionbull : 3/5/2020 9:48 am : link
I want him more this year because he stayed healthy last year and Conklin is setting the market.
He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1  
The_Boss : 3/5/2020 9:48 am : link
Just saw this from early December on his play in Carolina:

“The biggest fall from grace in terms of football play that has happened in a long time. After suffering two back to back major knee injuries in July and September of 2018, it is depressingly clear that Williams is not anywhere remotely close to being the 2nd team All Pro he was in 2017. During his All Pro year, he had two penalties and had given up four sacks. So far in 2019, he has only one penalty but has given up TEN SACKS!!! As a total unit, the Panthers have given up 25 sacks in 10 games. Williams is responsible for 40% of them by himself. There is very little positive that can honestly be said about his performance. Bad footwork. Bad waist bend. Bad hand placement. Bad leverage. Bad effort. Bad play recognition. He also has given up multiple sacks at all three positions of left tackle, right tackle and right guard this year, as he’s played all three. Truly sad to see him fall so far from 2nd team All Pro”

I can see Dave wanting Williams here, but man it’s risky as hell.
With most on the Conklin radar  
superspynyg : 3/5/2020 9:49 am : link
Williams off the bat could get us a good deal.
He will be 2 years removed from his Injury  
superspynyg : 3/5/2020 9:52 am : link
Marcus Golden has his injury in 2017. In 2018 he has 2.5 sacks. Two years after he had 10 sacks.

Williams will be fine
Never spend BIG money  
jvm52106 : 3/5/2020 9:56 am : link
on someone with an injury question/ concern. Better be at a bargain price.
that would be a good move  
KDavies : 3/5/2020 9:56 am : link
not a sure thing, but at the price point you would get him, noone is. Have Solder at the other tackle position, and Gates backing up. Draft an OL in the first two rounds. Start best two.
On a "Prove it" Deal sure  
BobsYourUncle : 3/5/2020 9:57 am : link
Just like with Golden... The guy came in, "proved it" and now rightly deserves a nice contract. I'd do the same with Williams... just hoping he is humbled a bit which is usually needed to do "prove it" deals.
RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1  
bw in dc : 3/5/2020 10:00 am : link
In comment 14827181 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Just saw this from early December on his play in Carolina:

“The biggest fall from grace in terms of football play that has happened in a long time. After suffering two back to back major knee injuries in July and September of 2018, it is depressingly clear that Williams is not anywhere remotely close to being the 2nd team All Pro he was in 2017. During his All Pro year, he had two penalties and had given up four sacks. So far in 2019, he has only one penalty but has given up TEN SACKS!!! As a total unit, the Panthers have given up 25 sacks in 10 games. Williams is responsible for 40% of them by himself. There is very little positive that can honestly be said about his performance. Bad footwork. Bad waist bend. Bad hand placement. Bad leverage. Bad effort. Bad play recognition. He also has given up multiple sacks at all three positions of left tackle, right tackle and right guard this year, as he’s played all three. Truly sad to see him fall so far from 2nd team All Pro”

I can see Dave wanting Williams here, but man it’s risky as hell.


What's the source of the grading? That is as unflattering as it gets. Makes Remmers sound serviceable.

If remotely true, this is a hard NO.

If remotely true, this is a hard NO.
...  
christian : 3/5/2020 10:02 am : link
He was pretty bad last year. Maybe chalk it up to year one returning from a major knee injury? From what I've read he bounced around from guard to tackle a bit. Any Panther fans know why?
I'd  
AcidTest : 3/5/2020 10:03 am : link
probably pass. He's had major knee injuries that have caused his play to decline substantially. I'm not sure I want to spend money on the chance he'll be back to his form in 2017.
RE: RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1  
Big Blue '56 : 3/5/2020 10:04 am : link
In comment 14827196 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14827181 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Just saw this from early December on his play in Carolina:

“The biggest fall from grace in terms of football play that has happened in a long time. After suffering two back to back major knee injuries in July and September of 2018, it is depressingly clear that Williams is not anywhere remotely close to being the 2nd team All Pro he was in 2017. During his All Pro year, he had two penalties and had given up four sacks. So far in 2019, he has only one penalty but has given up TEN SACKS!!! As a total unit, the Panthers have given up 25 sacks in 10 games. Williams is responsible for 40% of them by himself. There is very little positive that can honestly be said about his performance. Bad footwork. Bad waist bend. Bad hand placement. Bad leverage. Bad effort. Bad play recognition. He also has given up multiple sacks at all three positions of left tackle, right tackle and right guard this year, as he’s played all three. Truly sad to see him fall so far from 2nd team All Pro”

I can see Dave wanting Williams here, but man it’s risky as hell.



What’s the source of the grading? That is as unflattering as it gets. Makes Remmers sound serviceable.

If remotely true, this is a hard NO.


PFF GRADES are bullshit. Subjective. Who cares? They're fine for keeping track snaps, or sacks or any other objective stat. What they THINK of a performance is as worthless as mine and many others
Would probably be a "prove it" deal  
ZogZerg : 3/5/2020 10:04 am : link
Like was done last year.
Didn't they move him around to G last year?  
Eric on Li : 3/5/2020 10:05 am : link
admittedly I didn't watch a ton of Panthers games last year, but it was his first year back off ACL injury, they had a ton of injuries around him on offense (Cam), and really other than CMC nothing seemed to go right - which is why Rivera got fired.

Not the best environment for anyone's individual success (except the superhuman CMC).
RE: RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1  
Silver Spoon : 3/5/2020 10:05 am : link
In comment 14827196 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14827181 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Just saw this from early December on his play in Carolina:

“The biggest fall from grace in terms of football play that has happened in a long time. After suffering two back to back major knee injuries in July and September of 2018, it is depressingly clear that Williams is not anywhere remotely close to being the 2nd team All Pro he was in 2017. During his All Pro year, he had two penalties and had given up four sacks. So far in 2019, he has only one penalty but has given up TEN SACKS!!! As a total unit, the Panthers have given up 25 sacks in 10 games. Williams is responsible for 40% of them by himself. There is very little positive that can honestly be said about his performance. Bad footwork. Bad waist bend. Bad hand placement. Bad leverage. Bad effort. Bad play recognition. He also has given up multiple sacks at all three positions of left tackle, right tackle and right guard this year, as he’s played all three. Truly sad to see him fall so far from 2nd team All Pro”

I can see Dave wanting Williams here, but man it’s risky as hell.



What’s the source of the grading? That is as unflattering as it gets. Makes Remmers sound serviceable.

If remotely true, this is a hard NO.


This is extremely scary. It sounds like another plug and pray type of guy.
Has  
cokeduplt : 3/5/2020 10:06 am : link
To be a prove it deal, compete for a job type deal
Jason Peters is leaving Phil  
Chip : 3/5/2020 10:06 am : link
it would be stop gap but it would allow the drafting of Simmons.
RE: RE: RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1
christian : 3/5/2020 10:11 am : link  
christian : 3/5/2020 10:11 am : link
In comment 14827203 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
PFF GRADES are bullshit. Subjective. Who cares? They’re fine for keeping track snaps, or sacks or any other objective stat. What they THINK of a performance is as worthless as mine and many others


Take or leave the grade, but giving up 12 sacks in a year is alarming.

The aggregate guy lining up across from Williams is nearing All Pro level production.
RE: Has  
Rjanyg : 3/5/2020 10:13 am : link
In comment 14827209 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
To be a prove it deal, compete for a job type deal


Yes, maybe with a team option for a 2nd year if he plays well including a raise in pay. This would be a solid signing IMO.
RE: Didn't they move him around to G last year?  
Jay on the Island : 3/5/2020 10:14 am : link
In comment 14827205 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
admittedly I didn't watch a ton of Panthers games last year, but it was his first year back off ACL injury, they had a ton of injuries around him on offense (Cam), and really other than CMC nothing seemed to go right - which is why Rivera got fired.

Not the best environment for anyone's individual success (except the superhuman CMC).

IIRC they started him out at LT then moved him to guard and then eventually back to RT. He struggled at both LT and G. I hope the Giants sign him for RT as I expect him to return to form 2 years removed from his knee injury. He will be a lot cheaper than Conklin.
RE: RE: RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1  
Big Rick in FL : 3/5/2020 10:15 am : link
In comment 14827206 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 14827196 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 14827181 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Just saw this from early December on his play in Carolina:

“The biggest fall from grace in terms of football play that has happened in a long time. After suffering two back to back major knee injuries in July and September of 2018, it is depressingly clear that Williams is not anywhere remotely close to being the 2nd team All Pro he was in 2017. During his All Pro year, he had two penalties and had given up four sacks. So far in 2019, he has only one penalty but has given up TEN SACKS!!! As a total unit, the Panthers have given up 25 sacks in 10 games. Williams is responsible for 40% of them by himself. There is very little positive that can honestly be said about his performance. Bad footwork. Bad waist bend. Bad hand placement. Bad leverage. Bad effort. Bad play recognition. He also has given up multiple sacks at all three positions of left tackle, right tackle and right guard this year, as he’s played all three. Truly sad to see him fall so far from 2nd team All Pro”

I can see Dave wanting Williams here, but man it’s risky as hell.



What’s the source of the grading? That is as unflattering as it gets. Makes Remmers sound serviceable.

If remotely true, this is a hard NO.



This is extremely scary. It sounds like another plug and pray type of guy.


The Panthers fucked him. They had him play LT, LG, RG and RT. Not a recipe for success coming off an injury.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1  
Big Rick in FL : 3/5/2020 10:17 am : link
In comment 14827216 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14827203 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


PFF GRADES are bullshit. Subjective. Who cares? They’re fine for keeping track snaps, or sacks or any other objective stat. What they THINK of a performance is as worthless as mine and many others



Take or leave the grade, but giving up 12 sacks in a year is alarming.

The aggregate guy lining up across from Williams is nearing All Pro level production.


To be fair to him they played him out of position basically the entire year.

He started four games at LT, five games at LG and three at RG.
RE: RE: RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1
bw in dc : 3/5/2020 10:20 am : link  
bw in dc : 3/5/2020 10:20 am : link
In comment 14827203 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:


PFF GRADES are bullshit. Subjective. Who cares? They’re fine for keeping track snaps, or sacks or any other objective stat. What they THINK of a performance is as worthless as mine and many others


Let's say they are 50% wrong. Do you still want to sign a guy who gave up 6 sacks?
RE: RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1
The_Boss : 3/5/2020 10:21 am : link  
The_Boss : 3/5/2020 10:21 am : link
In comment 14827196 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14827181 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Just saw this from early December on his play in Carolina:

“The biggest fall from grace in terms of football play that has happened in a long time. After suffering two back to back major knee injuries in July and September of 2018, it is depressingly clear that Williams is not anywhere remotely close to being the 2nd team All Pro he was in 2017. During his All Pro year, he had two penalties and had given up four sacks. So far in 2019, he has only one penalty but has given up TEN SACKS!!! As a total unit, the Panthers have given up 25 sacks in 10 games. Williams is responsible for 40% of them by himself. There is very little positive that can honestly be said about his performance. Bad footwork. Bad waist bend. Bad hand placement. Bad leverage. Bad effort. Bad play recognition. He also has given up multiple sacks at all three positions of left tackle, right tackle and right guard this year, as he’s played all three. Truly sad to see him fall so far from 2nd team All Pro”

I can see Dave wanting Williams here, but man it’s risky as hell.



What’s the source of the grading? That is as unflattering as it gets. Makes Remmers sound serviceable.

If remotely true, this is a hard NO.


PFF grade...the blurb/quote was from some other (maybe?) Panther fan site.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1  
Big Rick in FL : 3/5/2020 10:21 am : link
In comment 14827230 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14827203 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:




PFF GRADES are bullshit. Subjective. Who cares? They’re fine for keeping track snaps, or sacks or any other objective stat. What they THINK of a performance is as worthless as mine and many others



Let's say they are 50% wrong. Do you still want to sign a guy who gave up 6 sacks?


Yes. Considering he played out of position all year in his first year back from an injury. He's not going to be expensive. He's young and has played very well at RT in the NFL.
If this is for a relatively low cost, I think this is a good idea.  
cosmicj : 3/5/2020 10:22 am : link
It’s a gamble but that’s ok.
if he played 3 diff OL positions, 2 new, the stats go out the window  
Eric on Li : 3/5/2020 10:22 am : link
if they are signing him to play RT, I'd only care about how he played at RT. jmo.
Three of them were in one game  
Brandon Walsh : 3/5/2020 10:25 am : link
against Shaq Barrett when he was subbing at left tackle.
Not as good as he once was  
jeff57 : 3/5/2020 10:25 am : link
Not much of an improvement on Remmers.
RE: Not as good as he once was  
Big Rick in FL : 3/5/2020 10:26 am : link
In comment 14827244 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Not much of an improvement on Remmers.


You're basing this off of what? Him playing basically every position except his natural position last year?
RE: if he played 3 diff OL positions, 2 new, the stats go out the window  
Jay on the Island : 3/5/2020 10:27 am : link
In comment 14827235 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if they are signing him to play RT, I'd only care about how he played at RT. jmo.

I don’t think he played as well as we’ve grown accustomed to at RT but I’m willing to give him a pass. I would still draft a developmental tackle in the round 3-5 range to groom behind him in the event that he doesn’t improve but he is definitely worth rolling the dice on. We would be buying low and he might even agree to a 1 year prove it deal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1
Big Blue '56 : 3/5/2020 10:28 am : link  
Big Blue '56 : 3/5/2020 10:28 am : link
In comment 14827216 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14827203 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


PFF GRADES are bullshit. Subjective. Who cares? They’re fine for keeping track snaps, or sacks or any other objective stat. What they THINK of a performance is as worthless as mine and many others



Take or leave the grade, but giving up 12 sacks in a year is alarming.

The aggregate guy lining up across from Williams is nearing All Pro level production.


Just referring to grades. They're subjective and immaterial to me. Yes, 12 sacks are not good
Offer him a deal with no cap liability if he can't make the roster  
Torrag : 3/5/2020 10:30 am : link
If he won't go for it or someone else gets suckered into paying him more adios. He's played below replacement level for two consecutive seasons and has serious durability concerns.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1
bw in dc : 3/5/2020 10:31 am : link  
bw in dc : 3/5/2020 10:31 am : link
In comment 14827232 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:


Yes. Considering he played out of position all year in his first year back from an injury. He's not going to be expensive. He's young and has played very well at RT in the NFL.


If we had Dante Scarnecchia than one could certainly feel better about the magical powers of that talisman for these situations. But how can anybody feel confident in DG's ability to find OL solutions since he got here? And who really knows about Marco Colombo?

Look, if we got DW for a super-cheap with no major cap hit I can see bringing him in for a test drive or two. But those injuries and lack of production scream no big investment at this point...
The Panthers were awful last year  
Rudy5757 : 3/5/2020 10:35 am : link
Don't forget they went from Cam who was playing injured to a rookie who was holding the ball too long. He was moved around. Just a bad situation overall and really hard to evaluate anyone when things go sour.

If we do sign him I would like a 2nd year option at least. I hate losing players after we show they can play after 1 year. Sometimes you have to take a bigger risk and give more years. This is a guy I would be willing to take a bigger risk on because he was very good and injuries were the issue.
Williams  
Toth029 : 3/5/2020 10:39 am : link
Is a RT. He played RG last year due to Moton playing RT.
Williams started most of the year at LG  
Jay on the Island : 3/5/2020 10:50 am : link
For the pro football focus guys, Williams is was the 3rd highest ranked OT in the NFL during his 2017 all-pro season.
2 years  
PaulN : 3/5/2020 11:01 am : link
From the injury and back at his old position with the Giants, I could see a great acquisition signing him.
RE: ...  
christian : 3/5/2020 11:16 am : link
In comment 14827201 christian said:
Quote:
He was pretty bad last year. Maybe chalk it up to year one returning from a major knee injury? From what I've read he bounced around from guard to tackle a bit. Any Panther fans know why?


The position shuffle and returning from injury are major mitigating factors. Good info from everyone on here.

I'd like to see the Giants work in team control for multiple years on players like this. If he signs and in fact "proves it" -- it'd be great if it could trigger a longer term arraignment.
Their OL gave up...  
Ryan : 3/5/2020 12:04 pm : link
...58 sacks last year.....15 more than we did.

When you take into account the position switching, the impact of having an inexperienced QB (as we saw with how our OL protected Eli better than Jones) and the overall style change from Newton to Allen - it's really a difficult season to grade objectively.

Thant being said I think he'd be more insurance than anything. His athleticism is borderline for being able to stay outside and it's probably worth noting that he was available last season too and signed for a pretty small $ amount in CAR......so not sure if this is baseless dot-connecting or real info.
My ideal offseason would be:  
Jay on the Island : 3/5/2020 12:14 pm : link
In free agency the Giants sign:
RT Daryl Williams 3 year deal
C Ted Karras 3 year deal
G/C Stefen Wisniewski 1 year deal

Then in the draft the Giants trade down with the Chargers at 6 acquiring an additional 2nd round pick this year and a 2nd or 3rd in 2021. With the 6th pick the Giants select Jedrick Wills and in round 4 they select OT Trey Adams or Hakeem Adeniji.

RE: He will be 2 years removed from his Injury  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/5/2020 1:36 pm : link
In comment 14827184 superspynyg said:
Quote:
Marcus Golden has his injury in 2017. In 2018 he has 2.5 sacks. Two years after he had 10 sacks.

Williams will be fine


People seem to miss this is an injury that you can play a year later but it isn't until 2 years later when your knee is truly back to normal and you have the same explosion again.
No  
Optimus-NY : 10:40 pm : link
Too much of a risk. Sign healthy players, not guys like this.
RE: He allowed 12 sacks in 841 snaps last year and his grade was 56.1
j_rud : 10:51 pm : link  
j_rud : 10:51 pm : link
In comment 14827181 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Just saw this from early December on his play in Carolina:

“The biggest fall from grace in terms of football play that has happened in a long time. After suffering two back to back major knee injuries in July and September of 2018, it is depressingly clear that Williams is not anywhere remotely close to being the 2nd team All Pro he was in 2017. During his All Pro year, he had two penalties and had given up four sacks. So far in 2019, he has only one penalty but has given up TEN SACKS!!! As a total unit, the Panthers have given up 25 sacks in 10 games. Williams is responsible for 40% of them by himself. There is very little positive that can honestly be said about his performance. Bad footwork. Bad waist bend. Bad hand placement. Bad leverage. Bad effort. Bad play recognition. He also has given up multiple sacks at all three positions of left tackle, right tackle and right guard this year, as he’s played all three. Truly sad to see him fall so far from 2nd team All Pro”

I can see Dave wanting Williams here, but man it’s risky as hell.


He also played all over the line and very little at his natural position. Cant deny its a risk, but a calculated one. Any team who makes a one or two year turnaround makes out on some gambles. I listed Williams in the under the radar FA list, it could have a huge payoff.
