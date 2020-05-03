Tony Pauline: NYG and PHI in a bidding war for Byron Jones??

“Throughout the week of the NFL Combine, everything I heard pointed to the Philadelphia Eagles being the favorite for CB Byron Jones. Then late in the weekend, someone told me to ‘expect the Eagles and Giants to get into a bidding war for Jones.’ As I reported last week – Jones is going to make a lot of money and he’ll be able to pick the team he wants to play for.”
Pauline expanded on this in the most recent edition of PFN’s NFL Draft Insiders Podcast, where he noted that while the focus is on the Eagles and Giants right now, there is always a possibility that a team can swoop in at the last minute."
So win win, if you ask me.
Another reason CB Byron Jones is my top target for the #Giants centers around some very interesting recent analytics/research/data that suggests given how fast QBs get rid of the ball, pass coverage > pass rush. The #Patriots appear to be a team who has adopted this strategy.
Eagles sign the gem of FA. DG asleep at the switch.
Ha! No kidding.
Helps your team to sign him and hurts the other; especially the Eagles who have big issues at CB and no chance to trade up for the Ohio State CB.
However, Garrett will weigh in on him and a decision will be made to spend X amount and if it goes above it....then we move on to plan B.
He will either:
1) Get Jones with a cap-friendly deal
2) Make Gettleman overpay dramatically for him.
The Giants are a text book case of this. Average pass rush, terrible pass coverage.
I tend to look at that dynamic this way. The quicker passing game actually makes it even hard to cover receivers. I did this the other day, but the completion rates are considerably higher than ten years ago. Basically 30 of the 32 starters his year were completing 60% of their passes or more. And one of those was Mayfield, who surprisingly went backwards after a good rookie campaign. So that's just too easy.
The game is more 5 wides, bubble screens, quick hitches, short area crosses, etc. So what you really need are better tacklers, corners who can close quickly to make the tackle, and players who can get the ball on the ground. Unless you can find a rare exception like a Deion/Revis, which I don't think Jones is, find corners with the different skills I mentioned.
In addition to top tier cover numbers, Jones missed 1 tackle last year and gave up less than 4 YAC per completion. He’s a safety with elite cover skills.
Doling out money for both, especially LW, would be a poor use of resources.
That is how Buffalo did so well on Defense. Didn't necessarily have a low completion percentage against on the short stuff, but you definitely were not getting YAC.
Would that "someone" be Jones' agent?
So win win, if you ask me.
Helps your team to sign him and hurts the other; especially the Eagles who have big issues at CB and no chance to trade up for the Ohio State CB.
However, Garrett will weigh in on him and a decision will be made to spend X amount and if it goes above it....then we move on to plan B.
Cowboys have more cap room than the Giants if he's that good why whouldn't they sign him.
Some guys want to pass up on Jones because we're not an elite CB away? Yeah and if we pass on elite players we're going to continue to be a lot further away from being an elite player away...
Their cap won't look like that after they sign Dak and Cooper.
They also have several other players that they have to take care of and simply can't afford top dollar to Jones
Cowboys have more cap room than the Giants if he's that good why whouldn't they sign him.
Their cap won't look like that after they sign Dak and Cooper.
Partially true as they can fit Jones as well. Maybe the Cowboys are confident they draft well enough to replace his value.
Doling out money for both, especially LW, would be a poor use of resources.
I think Jones is closer to really good player than Williams too.
I don't think either are great, but that echelon of player doesn't shake free in this model unless they are knuckleheads.
The only reason Jones is available is because Dallas has drafted and traded well.
If you answered yes,it's probably a sound football decsion
There is so much upside to signing a player like him.
"In 2019, only 53.1 percent of passes were completed against Jones, and that speaks volumes. Staff writer Dan Ruppert wrote an article explaining the elite level of Jones as a corner."
"Dan explains how Jones’ 53.1 completion percentage is among the best corners in league-the New England Patriots Stephon Gilmore had a 50.5 percent against him and Pittsburgh Steelers Joe Haden had 53.7 percent against him."
INTs are so a lucky statistic.
Alec Ogletree and Curtis Riley had 9 combined in 2018... Are they great? No.
Not saying Byron Jones is worth 60-mill guaranteed but he's still a quality player and a CB1.
When a corner supplies blanket coverage the qb is likely to look elsewhere to complete his pass
He will either:
oh shut your pie hole. yeah, Gms can just magically gather up FAs and pay them less money than our inept and sinister GM. Shut the hell up.
It isn't....and don't lose sleep on it.
Where were you in the spring of 2005..i'd love to see how you felt back then when the Giants were coming off a 6-10 season and broke the bank in FA. How'd that work out?
Nonsense.
Right. Qbs apparently stopped throwing at Deion, yet he still has 53 interceptions. Same with Rod Woodson. He had 71 interceptions. Same with Aeneas Williams. He had 55 interceptions. Revis Island, who really got ignored, still had 30. And that was while this passing revolution was occurring...
It's a knack for the ball. Either you have it or you don't. Jones doesn't look like one of those types...
They can be but Torrags point not over a large enough sample size.
Jones is not a ball hawk but he is a very good cover guy with versatility. That may have great value in the D we want to run under Graham.
We have over 80 million coming. We can get a lot with that money especially since we will be focusing balancing our currently 23 million cap wise defense.
Spend the cap space to make the team as competitive as possible. Dont backload the ch contracts and put yourself in cap hell, bit fucking bring in players and light bvb a fire here.
This crap annoys me. They need to fill a couple holes and stop the fucking bleeding.
Rather see the the staff get to work with our young corners. Sign a mid level CB and reassess next offseason.
Philly desperately needs secondary help. It’s by far the weakest part of that team. Please stop the paranoia, this is getting ridiculous now.
Yup, some guys have a knack for it.
Alec Ogletree is one of those guys. The ball just found him and he has great hands.
He's a fantastic cover corner, and fantastic tackler.
He doesn't need a bunch of other things to go right to forecast production like Williams. He's just really good at what he does already.
Schefter reported 18 mill a year with 60 guaranteed. If this dude has two teams bidding for him, then you better believe it could get up to 23 mill with 80 guaranteed.
Those numbers are unrealistic.