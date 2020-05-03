for display only
Tony Pauline: NYG and PHI in a bidding war for Byron Jones??

Anakim : 3/5/2020 2:28 pm
“Throughout the week of the NFL Combine, everything I heard pointed to the Philadelphia Eagles being the favorite for CB Byron Jones. Then late in the weekend, someone told me to ‘expect the Eagles and Giants to get into a bidding war for Jones.’ As I reported last week – Jones is going to make a lot of money and he’ll be able to pick the team he wants to play for.”

Pauline expanded on this in the most recent edition of PFN’s NFL Draft Insiders Podcast, where he noted that while the focus is on the Eagles and Giants right now, there is always a possibility that a team can swoop in at the last minute."
Let the  
aGiantGuy : 3/5/2020 2:30 pm : link
BBI Meltdown commence!
No meltdown from me  
Saos1n : 3/5/2020 2:33 pm : link
Sign that man!
Puline clearly making his Pulitzer bid here  
GiantEgo : 3/5/2020 2:38 pm : link
Maybe Giants! Maybe Eagles! Maybe someone else!
The Giants can afford him and if nothing else,  
George from PA : 3/5/2020 2:39 pm : link
Having the Eagles overpay....what is wrong with that!

So win win, if you ask me.
Interesting through regarding Pass Def vs Pass Rush  
BigBlue2112 : 3/5/2020 2:42 pm : link

@DanSchneierNFL

Another reason CB Byron Jones is my top target for the #Giants centers around some very interesting recent analytics/research/data that suggests given how fast QBs get rid of the ball, pass coverage > pass rush. The #Patriots appear to be a team who has adopted this strategy.
Lombardo headlines  
George from PA : 3/5/2020 2:43 pm : link
Eagles made DG overpaid for average player

Or

Eagles sign the gem of FA. DG asleep at the switch.
RE: Lombardo headlines  
Harvest Blend : 3/5/2020 2:44 pm : link
In comment 14827544 George from PA said:
Quote:
Eagles made DG overpaid for average player

Or

Eagles sign the gem of FA. DG asleep at the switch.


Ha! No kidding.
The way it seems to be playing out......winning the bidding war for  
GiantBlue : 3/5/2020 2:48 pm : link
Jones is a double win for the Eagles or Giants....

Helps your team to sign him and hurts the other; especially the Eagles who have big issues at CB and no chance to trade up for the Ohio State CB.

However, Garrett will weigh in on him and a decision will be made to spend X amount and if it goes above it....then we move on to plan B.
Please  
BobsYourUncle : 3/5/2020 2:48 pm : link
Howie will piss on Dave... We are totally outgunned in that fight!

He will either:

1) Get Jones with a cap-friendly deal

2) Make Gettleman overpay dramatically for him.
RE: Interesting through regarding Pass Def vs Pass Rush  
christian : 3/5/2020 2:52 pm : link
In comment 14827543 BigBlue2112 said:
Quote:

@DanSchneierNFL

Another reason CB Byron Jones is my top target for the #Giants centers around some very interesting recent analytics/research/data that suggests given how fast QBs get rid of the ball, pass coverage > pass rush. The #Patriots appear to be a team who has adopted this strategy.


The Giants are a text book case of this. Average pass rush, terrible pass coverage.
RE: Interesting through regarding Pass Def vs Pass Rush  
bw in dc : 3/5/2020 2:58 pm : link
In comment 14827543 BigBlue2112 said:
Quote:

@DanSchneierNFL

Another reason CB Byron Jones is my top target for the #Giants centers around some very interesting recent analytics/research/data that suggests given how fast QBs get rid of the ball, pass coverage > pass rush. The #Patriots appear to be a team who has adopted this strategy.


I tend to look at that dynamic this way. The quicker passing game actually makes it even hard to cover receivers. I did this the other day, but the completion rates are considerably higher than ten years ago. Basically 30 of the 32 starters his year were completing 60% of their passes or more. And one of those was Mayfield, who surprisingly went backwards after a good rookie campaign. So that's just too easy.

The game is more 5 wides, bubble screens, quick hitches, short area crosses, etc. So what you really need are better tacklers, corners who can close quickly to make the tackle, and players who can get the ball on the ground. Unless you can find a rare exception like a Deion/Revis, which I don't think Jones is, find corners with the different skills I mentioned.
Re: bidding war.. We wont lose to a team with less cap than us  
90.Cal : 3/5/2020 3:00 pm : link
For a player who grew up a big Giants fan..
They can have him.  
The_Boss : 3/5/2020 3:04 pm : link
The NYG aren’t an expensive CB away from a playoff berth. Financially they can likely afford him, but he’s not the right player at the right time for us. If it were 2022, maybe. But not where we are in terms of the nfl landscape in 2020.
RE: RE: Interesting through regarding Pass Def vs Pass Rush  
christian : 3/5/2020 3:09 pm : link
In comment 14827560 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14827543 BigBlue2112 said:


Quote:



@DanSchneierNFL

Another reason CB Byron Jones is my top target for the #Giants centers around some very interesting recent analytics/research/data that suggests given how fast QBs get rid of the ball, pass coverage > pass rush. The #Patriots appear to be a team who has adopted this strategy.



I tend to look at that dynamic this way. The quicker passing game actually makes it even hard to cover receivers. I did this the other day, but the completion rates are considerably higher than ten years ago. Basically 30 of the 32 starters his year were completing 60% of their passes or more. And one of those was Mayfield, who surprisingly went backwards after a good rookie campaign. So that's just too easy.

The game is more 5 wides, bubble screens, quick hitches, short area crosses, etc. So what you really need are better tacklers, corners who can close quickly to make the tackle, and players who can get the ball on the ground. Unless you can find a rare exception like a Deion/Revis, which I don't think Jones is, find corners with the different skills I mentioned.


In addition to top tier cover numbers, Jones missed 1 tackle last year and gave up less than 4 YAC per completion. He’s a safety with elite cover skills.
christian...  
bw in dc : 3/5/2020 3:12 pm : link
Let me put it his way - if we have to spend high cap dollars on a player to improve the team, let it be Jones and not LW.

Doling out money for both, especially LW, would be a poor use of resources.
RE: RE: Interesting through regarding Pass Def vs Pass Rush  
Mike in NY : 3/5/2020 3:13 pm : link
In comment 14827560 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14827543 BigBlue2112 said:


Quote:



@DanSchneierNFL

Another reason CB Byron Jones is my top target for the #Giants centers around some very interesting recent analytics/research/data that suggests given how fast QBs get rid of the ball, pass coverage > pass rush. The #Patriots appear to be a team who has adopted this strategy.



I tend to look at that dynamic this way. The quicker passing game actually makes it even hard to cover receivers. I did this the other day, but the completion rates are considerably higher than ten years ago. Basically 30 of the 32 starters his year were completing 60% of their passes or more. And one of those was Mayfield, who surprisingly went backwards after a good rookie campaign. So that's just too easy.

The game is more 5 wides, bubble screens, quick hitches, short area crosses, etc. So what you really need are better tacklers, corners who can close quickly to make the tackle, and players who can get the ball on the ground. Unless you can find a rare exception like a Deion/Revis, which I don't think Jones is, find corners with the different skills I mentioned.


That is how Buffalo did so well on Defense. Didn't necessarily have a low completion percentage against on the short stuff, but you definitely were not getting YAC.
Then  
Professor Falken : 3/5/2020 3:15 pm : link
late in the weekend, someone told me to ‘expect the Eagles and Giants to get into a bidding war for Jones.’

Would that "someone" be Jones' agent?
RE: The Giants can afford him and if nothing else,  
montanagiant : 3/5/2020 3:17 pm : link
In comment 14827537 George from PA said:
Quote:
Having the Eagles overpay....what is wrong with that!

So win win, if you ask me.

Exactly my take also
Jones grew up a Giants fan  
CMicks3110 : 3/5/2020 3:28 pm : link
FYI
RE: The way it seems to be playing out......winning the bidding war for  
DelZotto : 3/5/2020 3:30 pm : link
In comment 14827548 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Jones is a double win for the Eagles or Giants....

Helps your team to sign him and hurts the other; especially the Eagles who have big issues at CB and no chance to trade up for the Ohio State CB.

However, Garrett will weigh in on him and a decision will be made to spend X amount and if it goes above it....then we move on to plan B.


Cowboys have more cap room than the Giants if he's that good why whouldn't they sign him.
RE: They can have him.  
AcidTest : 3/5/2020 3:33 pm : link
In comment 14827566 The_Boss said:
Quote:
The NYG aren’t an expensive CB away from a playoff berth. Financially they can likely afford him, but he’s not the right player at the right time for us. If it were 2022, maybe. But not where we are in terms of the nfl landscape in 2020.


^This.
weren't the 49ers 4-12  
Dr. D : 3/5/2020 3:46 pm : link
the year before last?

Some guys want to pass up on Jones because we're not an elite CB away? Yeah and if we pass on elite players we're going to continue to be a lot further away from being an elite player away...
RE: RE: The way it seems to be playing out......winning the bidding war for  
JB_in_DC : 3/5/2020 3:47 pm : link
In comment 14827588 DelZotto said:
Quote:
Cowboys have more cap room than the Giants if he's that good why whouldn't they sign him.


Their cap won't look like that after they sign Dak and Cooper.
we were a couple missed FGs  
Dr. D : 3/5/2020 3:49 pm : link
and some horrible coaching away from competing for a playoff spot last year.
DelZotto  
ChicagoMarty : 3/5/2020 3:50 pm : link
Cows have to pony up to pay Dak Prescott to the tune of $30M + and then have opted to also pay top dollar to wr Amari Cooper.

They also have several other players that they have to take care of and simply can't afford top dollar to Jones
RE: RE: RE: The way it seems to be playing out......winning the bidding war for  
LBH15 : 3/5/2020 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14827602 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 14827588 DelZotto said:


Quote:


Cowboys have more cap room than the Giants if he's that good why whouldn't they sign him.



Their cap won't look like that after they sign Dak and Cooper.


Partially true as they can fit Jones as well. Maybe the Cowboys are confident they draft well enough to replace his value.
Its hard to figure the Cowboys  
Chip : 3/5/2020 3:51 pm : link
77 mil in cap space and have not signed Dak, Cooper and Jones. I suspect they don't want them but won't say so publicly. The tag on Prescott is 33 mil still leaves them with 44 plenty to go around if they wanted to.
RE: christian...  
christian : 3/5/2020 4:01 pm : link
In comment 14827573 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Let me put it his way - if we have to spend high cap dollars on a player to improve the team, let it be Jones and not LW.

Doling out money for both, especially LW, would be a poor use of resources.


I think Jones is closer to really good player than Williams too.

I don't think either are great, but that echelon of player doesn't shake free in this model unless they are knuckleheads.

The only reason Jones is available is because Dallas has drafted and traded well.
Does it help the team?  
ghost718 : 3/5/2020 4:43 pm : link
Will it piss off Jerry?

If you answered yes,it's probably a sound football decsion
...  
christian : 3/5/2020 4:48 pm : link
Jones is not only a very good corner, but a perfect candidate to transition back to a quality safety.

There is so much upside to signing a player like him.
Pass.. for sure.  
prdave73 : 3/5/2020 5:03 pm : link
I rather go with James Bradberry, Logan Ryan, Trae Waynes, or even Kendall Fuller.
A bidding war for a DB with one career INT in five seasons...  
Torrag : 3/5/2020 5:07 pm : link
and none as a CB...EVER.

God Bless America!
Pay the man  
XBRONX : 3/5/2020 5:21 pm : link
Excellent corner.
"In 2019, only 53.1 percent of passes were completed against Jones, and that speaks volumes. Staff writer Dan Ruppert wrote an article explaining the elite level of Jones as a corner."

"Dan explains how Jones’ 53.1 completion percentage is among the best corners in league-the New England Patriots Stephon Gilmore had a 50.5 percent against him and Pittsburgh Steelers Joe Haden had 53.7 percent against him."

RE: A bidding war for a DB with one career INT in five seasons...  
Toth029 : 3/5/2020 5:30 pm : link
In comment 14827660 Torrag said:
Quote:
and none as a CB...EVER.

God Bless America!


INTs are so a lucky statistic.

Alec Ogletree and Curtis Riley had 9 combined in 2018... Are they great? No.

Not saying Byron Jones is worth 60-mill guaranteed but he's still a quality player and a CB1.
INTs are also a function of  
ChicagoMarty : 3/5/2020 5:32 pm : link
having a large quantity of passes directed at you or your attempted coverage

When a corner supplies blanket coverage the qb is likely to look elsewhere to complete his pass
RE: Please  
djm : 3/5/2020 5:34 pm : link
In comment 14827549 BobsYourUncle said:
Quote:
Howie will piss on Dave... We are totally outgunned in that fight!

He will either:

1) Get Jones with a cap-friendly deal

2) Make Gettleman overpay dramatically for him.


oh shut your pie hole. yeah, Gms can just magically gather up FAs and pay them less money than our inept and sinister GM. Shut the hell up.
Worth it? Assume no FA will be worth it....you will be better off  
George from PA : 3/5/2020 5:35 pm : link
You will get an ulcer if you worry about the cap and if the $$$$ are worth it.

It isn't....and don't lose sleep on it.
RE: They can have him.  
djm : 3/5/2020 5:35 pm : link
In comment 14827566 The_Boss said:
Quote:
The NYG aren’t an expensive CB away from a playoff berth. Financially they can likely afford him, but he’s not the right player at the right time for us. If it were 2022, maybe. But not where we are in terms of the nfl landscape in 2020.


Where were you in the spring of 2005..i'd love to see how you felt back then when the Giants were coming off a 6-10 season and broke the bank in FA. How'd that work out?

Nonsense.
'INTs are so a lucky statistic.'  
Torrag : 3/5/2020 5:38 pm : link
That's crap. Maybe for a season or two but over 5 seasons it says something about a player.
RE: 'INTs are so a lucky statistic.'  
bw in dc : 3/5/2020 5:47 pm : link
In comment 14827688 Torrag said:
Quote:
That's crap. Maybe for a season or two but over 5 seasons it says something about a player.


Right. Qbs apparently stopped throwing at Deion, yet he still has 53 interceptions. Same with Rod Woodson. He had 71 interceptions. Same with Aeneas Williams. He had 55 interceptions. Revis Island, who really got ignored, still had 30. And that was while this passing revolution was occurring...

It's a knack for the ball. Either you have it or you don't. Jones doesn't look like one of those types...
RE: 'INTs are so a lucky statistic.'  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/5/2020 5:48 pm : link
In comment 14827688 Torrag said:
Quote:
That's crap. Maybe for a season or two but over 5 seasons it says something about a player.


They can be but Torrags point not over a large enough sample size.

Jones is not a ball hawk but he is a very good cover guy with versatility. That may have great value in the D we want to run under Graham.
'he is a very good cover guy with versatility'  
Torrag : 3/5/2020 5:50 pm : link
Absolutely but would you pay him $17-18M a year? Umm...no. At least I wouldn't.
RE: They can have him.  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/5/2020 5:51 pm : link
In comment 14827566 The_Boss said:
Quote:
The NYG aren’t an expensive CB away from a playoff berth. Financially they can likely afford him, but he’s not the right player at the right time for us. If it were 2022, maybe. But not where we are in terms of the nfl landscape in 2020.


We have over 80 million coming. We can get a lot with that money especially since we will be focusing balancing our currently 23 million cap wise defense.
Yeah let’s pay 23 mill a year with 80 guaranteed  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/5/2020 6:06 pm : link
For a slightly above average corner. ;)
Maybe Gettleman will do us a solid and  
LBH15 : 3/5/2020 6:22 pm : link
run out of cap space before he finishes the Leonard Williams deal.
I'm not in favor  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/5/2020 6:28 pm : link
of spending cash indiscriminately, but this popular notion that they need to wait to get good players is really fucking stupid.

Spend the cap space to make the team as competitive as possible. Dont backload the ch contracts and put yourself in cap hell, bit fucking bring in players and light bvb a fire here.

This crap annoys me. They need to fill a couple holes and stop the fucking bleeding.
Yes lets fill  
XBRONX : 3/5/2020 6:35 pm : link
the roster with a bunch of Mike Remmer like free agents. That will bring us closer to a title.
Who in the world  
aGiantGuy : 3/5/2020 6:39 pm : link
Is spending 23 mil a year on a corner? Ngakoue isn’t even getting that
Philly is pulling  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/5/2020 6:54 pm : link
another McAdoo on us forcing us to panic. Or maybe they recognize they have a older team and want to go for it again this year.

Rather see the the staff get to work with our young corners. Sign a mid level CB and reassess next offseason.
RE: Philly is pulling  
BigBlueShock : 3/5/2020 6:57 pm : link
In comment 14827744 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
another McAdoo on us forcing us to panic. Or maybe they recognize they have a older team and want to go for it again this year.

Rather see the the staff get to work with our young corners. Sign a mid level CB and reassess next offseason.

Philly desperately needs secondary help. It’s by far the weakest part of that team. Please stop the paranoia, this is getting ridiculous now.
RE: 'INTs are so a lucky statistic.'  
christian : 3/5/2020 7:11 pm : link
In comment 14827688 Torrag said:
Quote:
That's crap. Maybe for a season or two but over 5 seasons it says something about a player.


Yup, some guys have a knack for it.

Alec Ogletree is one of those guys. The ball just found him and he has great hands.
Dallas also has like 50 FA or some crazy number.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/5/2020 7:15 pm : link
Haha
...  
christian : 3/5/2020 7:27 pm : link
I posted in of the threads yesterday, if you look at Gilmore's cover numbers vs. Jones, you can see why Jones is in the conversation at the level right below the great corners.

He's a fantastic cover corner, and fantastic tackler.

He doesn't need a bunch of other things to go right to forecast production like Williams. He's just really good at what he does already.
Remember  
XBRONX : 3/5/2020 8:14 pm : link
Stevie Brown 8 int and he sucked.
RE: Who in the world  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/5/2020 8:18 pm : link
In comment 14827739 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
Is spending 23 mil a year on a corner? Ngakoue isn’t even getting that


Schefter reported 18 mill a year with 60 guaranteed. If this dude has two teams bidding for him, then you better believe it could get up to 23 mill with 80 guaranteed.
If history means anything  
nzyme : 3/5/2020 8:26 pm : link
it will be the Giants who overpay not the Eagles....
...  
christian : 3/5/2020 8:29 pm : link
The highest paid corners are getting ~15M with 45M guaranteed.

Those numbers are unrealistic.
