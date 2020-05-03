Ralph V: Jadeveon Clowney interested in playing for NYG

because Clowney will play for whoever pays him. But there just seems to be lots of smoke around Clowney and the Giants.
I didn't think as much at start of the offseason, but as more time moves along, I think the Giants are serious and will go after him. The Giants and Colts are both interested in him according to reports.
The idea of adding a very good Edge guy is great but Clowney is gonna get severely overpaid. Fowler or Beasley will be younger and a little less expensive. Oh and get to the QB more Often
RE: Jadeveon Clowney interested in playing for ...
the league. He is worth the $20 million or so he will get. If we spend that much to get the three offensive linemen to protect DJ, we need a difference maker on defense.
You can't take Simmons @ #4 You have to get the LT. We don't have another pick until #36. Yes there are talented players available but the tackles and Blue Chippers will be gone.
Or at least very good. Clowney wins his 1-1 battles every game. The Question is will he be that going forward. Right now probably pound for pound the best (realistic) front four player available but he comes with some risk, they all do but clowney probably a little bit more.
with Clowney has been and likely will continue to be his inconsistency and questionable work ethic.
"Destroying" the Eagles is fantastic, but when he disappears for long stretches or over several games, what's the take going to be for the money he'll command? We had posters diminish JPP's stats because they were accumulated from a couple big games. That's been Clowney every year.
This will be his third team now. He created problems here in Houston.. He has played well, but has also had his share of injuries. I hope the Giants build with youth and not overpay for a guy who is approaching the downside of his career.
He’s trying to use the NYG as leverage I would think
But this is the year to blow your wad in FA with the new CBA coming next year. the contracts are going to explode in 2021 with the extra cap and rev share that is going towards that. A big contract this year may be a big bargain next year. If you like a player sign him.
Clowney is going to the highest bidder as he should. NY does have its advantages though for life after football.
Completely different player than early in his career
He is relentless. Many tackles downfield because he did not give up on plays. Leader on defense. You see him moving guys around and barking out orders.
He just plays with an intensity that was missing early in his career. Very disruptive. Gulden might have ten sacks for Gisnts but he was nowhere near the force that Clowney was .
Hmmm. Many tackles?? One game, he tallied a whopping 5 of them. The rest of the time, he had no more than 3.
In 2018, he had 10 games with 2 tackles or less.
"many tackles" sounds like me raving about mermaids....
RE: injury thing - not sure how valid a criticism that is. But you have to not only count missed games but also injuries that significantly affect the # of reps and degrade his performance
Exactly.
In other words, Clowney's agent has spoken...
We have the $$. Use it. Why not? Structure it so we can cut bait after a year or 2 without having a shit ton of dead money.
Idk. I’d just like to see someone on defense that performs.
+2.
The idea of adding a very good Edge guy is great but Clowney is gonna get severely overpaid. Fowler or Beasley will be younger and a little less expensive. Oh and get to the QB more Often
I came here to type this.
You can't take Simmons @ #4 You have to get the LT. We don't have another pick until #36. Yes there are talented players available but the tackles and Blue Chippers will be gone.
We have plenty of guys that wreck games on both sides of the ball.
Agreed on needing PR help, but I doubt Clowney is an upgrade over Hanlon, no matter how bad Hanlon is at his job.
Beat me to it!
25 years old
Im betting $12-13M gets it done.
How many Watts? Sounds dangerous
Clowney is going to the highest bidder as he should. NY does have its advantages though for life after football.
Fowler over Clowney
Be interested in the New York Giants?
Why would any free agent be interested in joining such a poor performing franchise?
If it's simply because of all the cap space, I understand.
But if a free agent wants big bucks, plus a chance to show off his talents in the playoffs next season, then Giants should be near the bottom of his list.
whoever pays him the most.
Aren’t we all?
Clowney's production was lot better when he had JJ Watt rushing along with him..
