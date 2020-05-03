for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Ralph V: Jadeveon Clowney interested in playing for NYG

Anakim : 3/5/2020 8:16 pm
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY

Jadeveon Clowney is interested in joining the Giants, per a source ... but are the Giants interested in him
Wow...I wonder  
RichYern : 3/5/2020 8:19 pm : link
what it would cost to sign him... Definitely need PR Help. Hows his health this past year?
Why hasn’t he been a big sack getter?  
Giantimistic : 3/5/2020 8:22 pm : link
Is it how he was used or did he not have good pass rusher moves? I hardly watched him play. Does he drop back well? What is the scouting report.
Jadeveon Clowney interested in playing for ...  
robbieballs2003 : 3/5/2020 8:23 pm : link
NYG any team with a shitload of cap space.
Big Media Market...  
morrison40 : 3/5/2020 8:24 pm : link
Look how many exGiants have post football media careers
Sorry.. I dont buy it  
BobsYourUncle : 3/5/2020 8:26 pm : link
More posturing to leverage a payday... We (NYG) tend to be the "after break up chick" Used, abused & no commitment b4 they move on.
Not a big sack getter  
bc4life : 3/5/2020 8:27 pm : link
but his tackles for loss and QB hit numbers are very good. But, does play with Watts and then there is the injury thing.

RE: injury thing - not sure how valid a criticism that is. But you have to not only count missed games but also injuries that significantly affect the # of reps and degrade his performance
did play  
bc4life : 3/5/2020 8:27 pm : link
with Watts
Clowney has an interest in playing for  
Jay on the Island : 3/5/2020 8:32 pm : link
whoever pays him the most.
or what  
Jay on the Island : 3/5/2020 8:32 pm : link
Robbie said
RE: Jadeveon Clowney interested in playing for ...  
bw in dc : 3/5/2020 8:40 pm : link
In comment 14827781 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
NYG any team with a shitload of cap space.


Exactly.

In other words, Clowney's agent has spoken...
I know he has an injury history  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/5/2020 9:01 pm : link
But this team desperately needs playmakers.

We have the $$. Use it. Why not? Structure it so we can cut bait after a year or 2 without having a shit ton of dead money.

Idk. I’d just like to see someone on defense that performs.
SHOW  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/5/2020 9:04 pm : link
ME THE MONEY!
I put little stock in this  
Matt in SGS : 3/5/2020 9:07 pm : link
because Clowney will play for whoever pays him. But there just seems to be lots of smoke around Clowney and the Giants.

I didn't think as much at start of the offseason, but as more time moves along, I think the Giants are serious and will go after him. The Giants and Colts are both interested in him according to reports.
He must have read the article of how Giants  
ZogZerg : 3/5/2020 9:08 pm : link
Are going to big big spenders...
RE: or what  
AcidTest : 3/5/2020 9:13 pm : link
In comment 14827791 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Robbie said


+2.
RE: I put little stock in this  
Rjanyg : 3/5/2020 9:40 pm : link
In comment 14827803 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
because Clowney will play for whoever pays him. But there just seems to be lots of smoke around Clowney and the Giants.

I didn't think as much at start of the offseason, but as more time moves along, I think the Giants are serious and will go after him. The Giants and Colts are both interested in him according to reports.


The idea of adding a very good Edge guy is great but Clowney is gonna get severely overpaid. Fowler or Beasley will be younger and a little less expensive. Oh and get to the QB more Often
RE: Jadeveon Clowney interested in playing for ...  
darktimes : 3/5/2020 9:45 pm : link
In comment 14827781 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
NYG any team with a shitload of cap space.


I came here to type this.
All about the $  
Giant John : 3/5/2020 9:51 pm : link
Always.
I don't get the the shit attitude toward one of the best defenders in  
lcrim : 3/5/2020 10:04 pm : link
the league. He is worth the $20 million or so he will get. If we spend that much to get the three offensive linemen to protect DJ, we need a difference maker on defense.
You can't take Simmons @ #4 You have to get the LT. We don't have another pick until #36. Yes there are talented players available but the tackles and Blue Chippers will be gone.
People get on Williams for not getting sacks...  
bradshaw44 : 3/5/2020 10:17 pm : link
Which he’s not known for. Clowney coming out was supposed to be a monster sack machine. He’s not. We would never hear the end of it if he didn’t get three plus sacks per game.
Clowney doesn't get many sacks, he just fucks up an offense  
lcrim : 3/5/2020 10:26 pm : link
His health is the consideration, not money or stupid stat
He misses too many games to earn the money he'll cost....  
Torrag : 3/5/2020 10:58 pm : link
...
He’s a great player  
djm : 3/5/2020 11:02 pm : link
Or at least very good. Clowney wins his 1-1 battles every game. The Question is will he be that going forward. Right now probably pound for pound the best (realistic) front four player available but he comes with some risk, they all do but clowney probably a little bit more.



If we sign him,  
Big Blue '56 : 5:17 am : link
he’ll most likely end up on IR
I said it in many other posts......we need a game wrecker!  
GiantBlue : 7:08 am : link
He wrecked the Eagles in the playoffs. Every year it seems we are the Eagles bitches. If we can get a guy on this team that can wreck the Eagles....He is worth the money to me!
If nobody wants Clowney  
Rjanyg : 7:13 am : link
How about Fowler?
RE: I said it in many other posts......we need a game wrecker!  
LBH15 : 7:52 am : link
In comment 14827933 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
.


We have plenty of guys that wreck games on both sides of the ball.
RE: Wow...I wonder  
Gatorade Dunk : 7:57 am : link
In comment 14827776 RichYern said:
Quote:
what it would cost to sign him... Definitely need PR Help. Hows his health this past year?

Agreed on needing PR help, but I doubt Clowney is an upgrade over Hanlon, no matter how bad Hanlon is at his job.
Dante Fowler was just resigned by the Rams,  
cosmicj : 8:04 am : link
Btw.
And I’m sorry that is a mistake.  
cosmicj : 8:05 am : link
Fowler has NOT been resigned.
Javedon Clowney is interested in playing for  
BillT : 8:06 am : link
Whoever pays him most.
RE: Clowney has an interest in playing for  
BillT : 8:07 am : link
In comment 14827789 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
whoever pays him the most.

Beat me to it!
The issue..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:10 am : link
with Clowney has been and likely will continue to be his inconsistency and questionable work ethic.

"Destroying" the Eagles is fantastic, but when he disappears for long stretches or over several games, what's the take going to be for the money he'll command? We had posters diminish JPP's stats because they were accumulated from a couple big games. That's been Clowney every year.
I want Jordan Jenkins  
Capt. Don : 8:17 am : link
15 sacks over the last two years with 4 FF.
25 years old
Im betting $12-13M gets it done.
No Clowney please!  
Tark10 : 8:30 am : link
This will be his third team now. He created problems here in Houston.. He has played well, but has also had his share of injuries. I hope the Giants build with youth and not overpay for a guy who is approaching the downside of his career.
He’s trying to use the NYG as leverage I would think  
The_Boss : 8:57 am : link
Given their cap space.
RE: did play  
cokeduplt : 8:59 am : link
In comment 14827787 bc4life said:
Quote:
with Watts



How many Watts? Sounds dangerous
hard pass. you want to pay $20million for his 3 sacks, only played  
Victor in CT : 9:25 am : link
16 games once, never had 10 sacks despite playing next to JJ Watt lazy ass? no thanks.
I dont know if he is the guy to sign  
Rudy5757 : 9:41 am : link
But this is the year to blow your wad in FA with the new CBA coming next year. the contracts are going to explode in 2021 with the extra cap and rev share that is going towards that. A big contract this year may be a big bargain next year. If you like a player sign him.

Clowney is going to the highest bidder as he should. NY does have its advantages though for life after football.
RE: And I’m sorry that is a mistake.  
Rjanyg : 9:52 am : link
In comment 14827965 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Fowler has NOT been resigned.


Fowler over Clowney
clowney had 3 sacks last year  
GiantsFan84 : 10:00 am : link
and LW had 0.5 sacks. if the giants do sign clowney for close to 20M and tag williams for say 15-18M, they will be paying close to $10M per sack.......
not a smart investment  
GiantsFan84 : 10:01 am : link
.
Why would Jadeveon Clowney  
M.S. : 10:10 am : link

Be interested in the New York Giants?

Why would any free agent be interested in joining such a poor performing franchise?

If it's simply because of all the cap space, I understand.

But if a free agent wants big bucks, plus a chance to show off his talents in the playoffs next season, then Giants should be near the bottom of his list.
Saw Clowns play quite a bit  
Vanzetti : 12:04 pm : link
Completely different player than early in his career

He is relentless. Many tackles downfield because he did not give up on plays. Leader on defense. You see him moving guys around and barking out orders.

He just plays with an intensity that was missing early in his career. Very disruptive. Gulden might have ten sacks for Gisnts but he was nowhere near the force that Clowney was .
RE: RE: Clowney has an interest in playing for  
RDJR : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 14827968 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14827789 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


whoever pays him the most.


Beat me to it!


Aren’t we all?
He's probably a better player than OV  
JonC : 1:54 pm : link
but despite the run and pressure production, he's really not been effective as a pass rusher for me to pay $20M+. Not interested in what I think will be repeating the OV mistake.
RE: He's probably a better player than OV  
Jersey55 : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 14828310 JonC said:
Quote:
but despite the run and pressure production, he's really not been effective as a pass rusher for me to pay $20M+. Not interested in what I think will be repeating the OV mistake.





Clowney's production was lot better when he had JJ Watt rushing along with him..
RE: Saw Clowns play quite a bit  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5:25 pm : link
In comment 14828234 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Completely different player than early in his career

He is relentless. Many tackles downfield because he did not give up on plays. Leader on defense. You see him moving guys around and barking out orders.

He just plays with an intensity that was missing early in his career. Very disruptive. Gulden might have ten sacks for Gisnts but he was nowhere near the force that Clowney was .


Hmmm. Many tackles?? One game, he tallied a whopping 5 of them. The rest of the time, he had no more than 3.

In 2018, he had 10 games with 2 tackles or less.

"many tackles" sounds like me raving about mermaids....
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions