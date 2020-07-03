for display only
Giants: Alternative Approach to Free Agency

M.S. : 3/7/2020 7:26 am
They've got tons of cap space so they will use it.

But is it wise to do so?

Here's an alternative approach:

(1) Spend very little (if any) and preserve their cap space for the future;

(2) Rely almost exclusively on the Draft and allow young players to grow up with one another in the locker room and on the field;

(3) There's a significant benefit to foregoing the additional wins this season brought about by adding high end free agents: future high Draft selections;

(4) Once the team has a solid core in place (2022?), and is knocking on the playoff door, THEN blow the big bucks on high-performing free agents.

(5) But to bring them in this season, won't build the base we need for the long term.
Sounds great in theory  
UConn4523 : 3/7/2020 7:32 am : link
but you’ve got an entire franchise that wants to win again as fast as possible and they are going to need to draft wisely and spend wisely in order to do so.

Why can’t we spend money now and in 2022? If we don’t spend now is it not possible we are in this same position in 2022?

Spend wisely, the rest is just noise.
Don’t the teams have to spend a minimum amount on players  
Judgment Day : 3/7/2020 7:35 am : link
Each year per the cba?
Many here say we’re at least a year or two away (I don’t agree).  
Big Blue '56 : 3/7/2020 7:35 am : link
Yet, Pay for and bring in higher priced guys in their 30s. Contenders do that. According to many here, we’re not contenders.

Spend on FAs who are young if you really covet them. Big contract details are up to Abrams. Draft well. Not Rocket science
Who running the Giants think this  
George from PA : 3/7/2020 7:36 am : link
(3) There's a significant benefit to foregoing the additional wins this season brought about by adding high end free agents: future high Draft selections;

Is a good idea?

Answer: no one

The Giants will do what they think is best for Giants.

Also, with new cba pending....one could argue to draft as many FA this year.....as they will all be "bargains" after the addition in cap with new cba.
Gettleman wants to save his job....  
GFAN52 : 3/7/2020 7:36 am : link
he'll spend freely.
You can’t buy draft picks. This team needs more quality players than  
Ivan15 : 3/7/2020 7:38 am : link
can be acquired in a draft. The talent gap has to be filled with free agents.
RE: Don’t the teams have to spend a minimum amount on players  
DonQuixote : 3/7/2020 7:38 am : link
In comment 14828656 Judgment Day said:
Quote:
Each year per the cba?


Yes I think it’s 88.8% of the cap. You can’t just bank salaries.
I think the Alternate approach is to bypass  
ZogZerg : 3/7/2020 7:40 am : link
the top tier FAs and grab some mid tier guys to address Roster needs. Or maybe grab ONE top tier guy, as long as he is still "young".

I don't want the Giants going after multiple "top tier" (expensive) FAs this year. Look what it did for the Jets last year. They spent like drunken sailors and sucked.

RE: I think the Alternate approach is to bypass  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/7/2020 7:49 am : link
In comment 14828663 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
the top tier FAs and grab some mid tier guys to address Roster needs. Or maybe grab ONE top tier guy, as long as he is still "young".

I don't want the Giants going after multiple "top tier" (expensive) FAs this year. Look what it did for the Jets last year. They spent like drunken sailors and sucked.


This is probably the best approach for any team with cap space.

I'm ok with one big contract guy, but choose wisely.



Also, there is no such thing as "3 years away" in this league. That's defeatist nonsense. The right players in the right roles and some improved coaching can make this team competitive, then you look for the next step.
I should say  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/7/2020 7:51 am : link
a few of the right players
RE: I should say  
Big Blue '56 : 3/7/2020 7:59 am : link
In comment 14828670 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
a few of the right players


We’re on the same page re turnarounds
RE: I should say  
M.S. : 3/7/2020 8:01 am : link
In comment 14828670 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
a few of the right players

Kinda feels like more than 3 years away:

2013: 7-9
2014: 6-10
2015: 6-10
2016: 11-5
2017: 3-13
2018: 5-11
2019: 4-12
RE: RE: I should say  
Big Blue '56 : 3/7/2020 8:04 am : link
In comment 14828675 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 14828670 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


a few of the right players


Kinda feels like more than 3 years away:

2013: 7-9
2014: 6-10
2015: 6-10
2016: 11-5
2017: 3-13
2018: 5-11
2019: 4-12


New regime. Hopefully we finally hit the jackpot.
So we will field the same OL as last year?  
BillT : 3/7/2020 8:47 am : link
Minus Remmers and maybe minus Halapio. Good plan.
One or two years away?  
LBH15 : 3/7/2020 8:50 am : link
Maybe in dog years.
RE: So we will field the same OL as last year?  
M.S. : 3/7/2020 8:57 am : link
In comment 14828691 BillT said:
Quote:
Minus Remmers and maybe minus Halapio. Good plan.

If nothing else, I sure hope Halapio is not our Center. Maybe this year's draft choice in Round two?
So just continue losing games for the next year or two  
Mike from Ohio : 3/7/2020 8:57 am : link
While young guys get experience, and then splurge for a run? I can’t think of a worse plan, unless it is just to lose forever.

While it is lovely to imagine this multi-year rebuild done primarily with draft picks, this is still a results oriented business. This organization has played losing football for years now. Any plan that extends that - by design - is a non-starter. Build smartly, yes, but this team needs to start showing improvement in the W-L column now. It is also not feasible to start dropping money on FA players at the same time Jones and Barkley are reaching the end of their rookie deals.

I am not suggesting signing guys for a run this year. But the goal needs to be to put a much better team on the field in 2020, not 2022.
BB56 post above  
LBH15 : 3/7/2020 9:00 am : link
is it.
The FA class this year looks deep  
Danny Dimes : 3/7/2020 9:10 am : link
Theres like at least 10+ quality pass rushers. Im liking the idea of getting two pass rushers for 10-15mill each verses one for 23mill. Having depth is just better especially if one gets injured
Then what happens in 2023?  
sems : 3/7/2020 9:11 am : link
You know, we have to re-sign draft picks at some point...
I’d like to see them win  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/7/2020 9:23 am : link
We have $$. Spend it. Try to win.
Target young free agents but don't over spend  
Ira : 3/7/2020 9:26 am : link
.
RE: RE: I think the Alternate approach is to bypass  
micky : 3/7/2020 9:36 am : link
In comment 14828669 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14828663 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


the top tier FAs and grab some mid tier guys to address Roster needs. Or maybe grab ONE top tier guy, as long as he is still "young".

I don't want the Giants going after multiple "top tier" (expensive) FAs this year. Look what it did for the Jets last year. They spent like drunken sailors and sucked.




This is probably the best approach for any team with cap space.

I'm ok with one big contract guy, but choose wisely.



Also, there is no such thing as "3 years away" in this league. That's defeatist nonsense. The right players in the right roles and some improved coaching can make this team competitive, then you look for the next step.


"No three years away" and how many years have the giants been?? Lol..ok
It doesn’t make sense not to spend on rookie qb contract  
aGiantGuy : 3/7/2020 9:37 am : link
That 2016 team had everything it needed to make a run besides a slot corner and a true tailback, it wasn’t a bad approach.
It’s hard enough to win in the NFL, you don’t hamstring yourself by essentially bowing out of free agency.
The Rams were big spenders and got to the bowl, 49ers were big spenders and got to the bowl. If you wanna take the Green Bay approach and only field home grown talent... well even Aaron Rodgers isn’t good enough to reward that philosophy with a Super Bowl.
They are going to spend  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/7/2020 9:52 am : link
Unless the get Knicks'd in Free Agency
Hate the idea. Think it's awful  
giantstock : 3/7/2020 10:01 am : link
The acceptance that it is okay to lose is just plain awful. Glad to read most on here think the OP's suggestion is a terrible idea. The OP has just been worn down by the losing and is now okay with it. Sad frankly for a fan.

Then the poster should add -- "Trade Barkley" too.
RE: I think the Alternate approach is to bypass  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/7/2020 10:10 am : link
In comment 14828663 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
the top tier FAs and grab some mid tier guys to address Roster needs. Or maybe grab ONE top tier guy, as long as he is still "young".

I don't want the Giants going after multiple "top tier" (expensive) FAs this year. Look what it did for the Jets last year. They spent like drunken sailors and sucked.


I’m fine with this approach. Don’t hand out the largest FA contracts ever ala Solder. Spend wisely.
Giants are in trouble  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/7/2020 10:13 am : link
if Judge does not expect to compete for the Division.

Eagles: Aging team, always hurt WR's, DL not what is was, weak secondary, QB can't stay healthy with many fans against him....

Dallas: The myth of a powerhouse with a new coach who already seems like Jerry is working him over with decisions. OL while good has several members who have a scary injury background. Can Dak carry them if the running game faulters?

Washington: Mess in the secondary, QB who is a unknown, old running back and one who can't stay healthy, New Coach.

I hope they spend but spend smartly. Good draft, couple FA additions, better coaching, development of young players and big improvement from Jones....why not the Giants?
Giants are going to spend for Judge.  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/7/2020 10:14 am : link
23 mill invested on D right now. Thats crazy. That's going to shift.


Rough take on what we could see:


Van Noy 8 Mill AAV (4.5 Mill cap hit 2020)
Jones 18 Mill AAV (12 mill cap hit 2020)
LW 16 Mill AAV (10 mill cap 2020)
Golden 15 Mill AAV (9 mill cap 2020)
Vet FS (Love maybe slotted for this so I dont know if we go top tier) 8 mill (4 mill 2020 hit)

39.5 mill total 2020 cap hit for Defense

74 Mill (Bethea 2.75+ Ellison 5) = 81.75 Mill available - 39.5 on D = 42.25 left to spend not counting Solder's likely paycut (which he publicly said he'd take to remain here)

*Cap expected to take a sizeable jump with CBA teams may try to backload slightly more with more guaranteed money upfront.
RE: Giants are going to spend for Judge.  
Jon in NYC : 3/7/2020 10:27 am : link
In comment 14828775 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
23 mill invested on D right now. Thats crazy. That's going to shift.


Rough take on what we could see:


Van Noy 8 Mill AAV (4.5 Mill cap hit 2020)
Jones 18 Mill AAV (12 mill cap hit 2020)
LW 16 Mill AAV (10 mill cap 2020)
Golden 15 Mill AAV (9 mill cap 2020)
Vet FS (Love maybe slotted for this so I dont know if we go top tier) 8 mill (4 mill 2020 hit)

39.5 mill total 2020 cap hit for Defense

74 Mill (Bethea 2.75+ Ellison 5) = 81.75 Mill available - 39.5 on D = 42.25 left to spend not counting Solder's likely paycut (which he publicly said he'd take to remain here)

*Cap expected to take a sizeable jump with CBA teams may try to backload slightly more with more guaranteed money upfront.


I like this all except for Golden. 15 mil for a player on the back end of his career with really 2 good seasons and one major injury in between seems like a poor allocation of resources.
RE: So just continue losing games for the next year or two  
Big Blue '56 : 3/7/2020 10:30 am : link
In comment 14828707 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
While young guys get experience, and then splurge for a run? I can’t think of a worse plan, unless it is just to lose forever.

While it is lovely to imagine this multi-year rebuild done primarily with draft picks, this is still a results oriented business. This organization has played losing football for years now. Any plan that extends that - by design - is a non-starter. Build smartly, yes, but this team needs to start showing improvement in the W-L column now. It is also not feasible to start dropping money on FA players at the same time Jones and Barkley are reaching the end of their rookie deals.

I am not suggesting signing guys for a run this year. But the goal needs to be to put a much better team on the field in 2020, not 2022.


Certainly nothing wrong with this line of thinking. I just don’t want to waste cap space on aging vets unless it’s near the vet minimum or
slightly above
An aging vet is only “wasted cap space”  
UConn4523 : 3/7/2020 10:42 am : link
if they don’t live up to the contract handed to them. Nothing wrong with signing vets even when you aren’t yet a contender.

We need to get better. Playing better leads to good things happening. There’s no reason not to bring in good players right now. Sure, don’t give $22m out to Yannick, but we absolutely need to spend money.
...  
christian : 3/7/2020 10:43 am : link
Players who were drafted are only "better" for the 3-5 years they are cheap. After that, it's total nonsense to value them over free agents.

If you let a guy walk because you replace him with a better player or you use that money to upgrade a different position, that's great.
RE: An aging vet is only “wasted cap space”  
Big Blue '56 : 3/7/2020 10:46 am : link
In comment 14828793 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
if they don’t live up to the contract handed to them. Nothing wrong with signing vets even when you aren’t yet a contender.

We need to get better. Playing better leads to good things happening. There’s no reason not to bring in good players right now. Sure, don’t give $22m out to Yannick, but we absolutely need to spend money.


So what’s an acceptable age to spend bigger bucks on? 28? Fine. 32? Not so fine
hilary's two rules  
Hilary : 3/7/2020 10:46 am : link
good young players such as Van Noy (mentioned in another post) at a fair price.

Old guys such as Jason Peter's or Sean Lee on one year contracts that do make next year or the year after more difficult to manage.
RE: Hate the idea. Think it's awful  
M.S. : 3/7/2020 10:47 am : link
In comment 14828765 giantstock said:
Quote:
The acceptance that it is okay to lose is just plain awful. Glad to read most on here think the OP's suggestion is a terrible idea. The OP has just been worn down by the losing and is now okay with it. Sad frankly for a fan.

Then the poster should add -- "Trade Barkley" too.


For what it's worth (zero), I was against the Saquon Barkley pick at #2, but now that this fantastic running back is on our team, he's definitely one of the young players (not to mention a major building block) to build around.
RE: hilary's two rules  
Big Blue '56 : 3/7/2020 10:48 am : link
In comment 14828802 Hilary said:
Quote:
good young players such as Van Noy (mentioned in another post) at a fair price.

Old guys such as Jason Peter's or Sean Lee on one year contracts that do make next year or the year after more difficult to manage.


Even at 1 year, both those guys are damaged goods at this point. Do we really expect Sean Lee to play most of the season reasonably healthy?
RE: RE: An aging vet is only “wasted cap space”  
christian : 3/7/2020 10:52 am : link
In comment 14828801 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
So what’s an acceptable age to spend bigger bucks on? 28? Fine. 32? Not so fine


I'd argue it's more important base it off 1) number of years in the league 2) the number of injuries incurred projected to impact medium term health.

If a player has 4-5 in the league and has avoided structural injuries, that's probably the sweet spot.
RE: RE: RE: An aging vet is only “wasted cap space”  
Big Blue '56 : 3/7/2020 10:56 am : link
In comment 14828815 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14828801 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


So what’s an acceptable age to spend bigger bucks on? 28? Fine. 32? Not so fine



I'd argue it's more important base it off 1) number of years in the league 2) the number of injuries incurred projected to impact medium term health.

If a player has 4-5 in the league and has avoided structural injuries, that's probably the sweet spot.


I’m in
Can’t they do both?  
Philu916 : 3/7/2020 11:05 am : link
Give Byron Jones 4-5 years, sign Peters on a 1 year deal that may be a little cheaper, and maybe 3-4 year deal for a Martinez type?
...  
christian : 3/7/2020 11:06 am : link
One interesting data point I'd be after if I worked in data for the Giants -- what impact do college years have on the body and the downstream effect on pro career length.

You take a guy like Eli Apple, he's got 6 total years of college and pro football on his body. He's also just 24.

If his maturity level increases, he's the kind of guy I could see having a really nice middle to his career.
I’m not big on drawing arbitrary lines in the sand  
UConn4523 : 3/7/2020 11:30 am : link
yes, most of the time I won’t want to pay big money to a 32 year old but there’s always exceptions. We also don’t even know what these guys will be signing for so saying “nope, too old” doesn’t make any sense.

We should spend wisely, that’s the only thing that matters.
RE: RE: RE: RE: An aging vet is only “wasted cap space”  
UConn4523 : 3/7/2020 11:32 am : link
In comment 14828817 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14828815 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 14828801 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


So what’s an acceptable age to spend bigger bucks on? 28? Fine. 32? Not so fine



I'd argue it's more important base it off 1) number of years in the league 2) the number of injuries incurred projected to impact medium term health.

If a player has 4-5 in the league and has avoided structural injuries, that's probably the sweet spot.



I’m in


And everyone else will be in too - these guys are rare. So usually it’s on to plan B and C, that’s where GMs swim or sink.
No  
djm : 3/7/2020 11:37 am : link
We’ve been building through the draft for 3 straight years now. Wtf are some of you waiting for? The perfect time to strike? By 2020 the young core won’t be young anymore and half this place won’t wan to spend money to re-sign those 26 year olds.

Just spend money on the right players. Build a winning team. You’re over thinking things.
By 2022 the young core won’t be so young  
djm : 3/7/2020 11:40 am : link
..

And I swear some of you just refuse to acknowledge any history with positive results. You only remember the bad contracts and even then there’s a slanted POV.

The Oliver Vernon and jackrabbit contracts didn’t sink this franchise in 2017-2018 more than poor coaching and leadership and prior draft mistakes did.

There’s an epidemic on BBI and it isn’t fucking corona. It’s a fear of paying players and it has reached levels for ridiculousness.
RE: RE: Giants are going to spend for Judge.  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/7/2020 11:40 am : link
In comment 14828782 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 14828775 MeadowlandsMike said:


Quote:


23 mill invested on D right now. Thats crazy. That's going to shift.


Rough take on what we could see:


Van Noy 8 Mill AAV (4.5 Mill cap hit 2020)
Jones 18 Mill AAV (12 mill cap hit 2020)
LW 16 Mill AAV (10 mill cap 2020)
Golden 15 Mill AAV (9 mill cap 2020)
Vet FS (Love maybe slotted for this so I dont know if we go top tier) 8 mill (4 mill 2020 hit)

39.5 mill total 2020 cap hit for Defense

74 Mill (Bethea 2.75+ Ellison 5) = 81.75 Mill available - 39.5 on D = 42.25 left to spend not counting Solder's likely paycut (which he publicly said he'd take to remain here)

*Cap expected to take a sizeable jump with CBA teams may try to backload slightly more with more guaranteed money upfront.



I like this all except for Golden. 15 mil for a player on the back end of his career with really 2 good seasons and one major injury in between seems like a poor allocation of resources.


Personally I think Golden's coming back. Still young, fully recovered from injury,a known quantity to the organization. Should continue to be a double digit sack guy.
RE: Gettleman wants to save his job....  
djm : 3/7/2020 11:45 am : link
In comment 14828659 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
he'll spend freely.


Probably untrue. This is the same guy that traded every vet worth a shit for future young assets and drafted a young QB that he knew would draw heat.

Reese was another story. I don’t think DG is in that same class despite what the reports might indicate.
...  
christian : 3/7/2020 11:45 am : link
This is where a value index is so important.

The top tier should command the highest resources, and then the curve decreases downward in compensation from there.

The top tier is a rare commodity -- young, experienced, healthy, productive, available. Those are the guys you should set the market for. In my view the only time you should break that rule is if you have a need and project to be in a window to compete for a championship.
I keep saying it  
djm : 3/7/2020 11:52 am : link
But this all or nothing mentality by fans lately is tough to take and will ultimately leave those fans disappointed in the end. Super bowl title team or bust. Either he excellent or don’t bother. Be elite or might as well be on the bottom building with high draft picks. There’s nothing worse then being “pretty good with no shot to win” — yeah, that’s bullshit. Why? Because the only want to become great is to become good. You need to build. Learn to walk before flying and really, I’m sorry, but I’d kill for a pretty fun and consistent 9-10 win team, sort of like the titans, and hope we can break through one year, like WE did in the 2000s, twice.

I get wanted super bowl titles or bust, but it’s a pie in the sky belief. We need to win 9 games again. Let’s try that first.
RE: RE: Gettleman wants to save his job....  
GFAN52 : 3/7/2020 12:16 pm : link
In comment 14828859 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14828659 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


he'll spend freely.



Probably untrue. This is the same guy that traded every vet worth a shit for future young assets and drafted a young QB that he knew would draw heat.

Reese was another story. I don’t think DG is in that same class despite what the reports might indicate.


Drafting in the top 5 three years in a row would probably put his job in jeopardy.
RE: Giants are going to spend for Judge.  
Rjanyg : 3/7/2020 12:23 pm : link
In comment 14828775 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
23 mill invested on D right now. Thats crazy. That's going to shift.


Rough take on what we could see:


Van Noy 8 Mill AAV (4.5 Mill cap hit 2020)
Jones 18 Mill AAV (12 mill cap hit 2020)
LW 16 Mill AAV (10 mill cap 2020)
Golden 15 Mill AAV (9 mill cap 2020)
Vet FS (Love maybe slotted for this so I dont know if we go top tier) 8 mill (4 mill 2020 hit)

39.5 mill total 2020 cap hit for Defense

74 Mill (Bethea 2.75+ Ellison 5) = 81.75 Mill available - 39.5 on D = 42.25 left to spend not counting Solder's likely paycut (which he publicly said he'd take to remain here)

*Cap expected to take a sizeable jump with CBA teams may try to backload slightly more with more guaranteed money upfront.


Sub out Fowler for Golden, for offense sign McGovern and Williams at RT and that would be a hell of an off season.
RE: Sounds great in theory  
WillVAB : 3/7/2020 12:28 pm : link
In comment 14828655 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but you’ve got an entire franchise that wants to win again as fast as possible and they are going to need to draft wisely and spend wisely in order to do so.

Why can’t we spend money now and in 2022? If we don’t spend now is it not possible we are in this same position in 2022?

Spend wisely, the rest is just noise.


This. Doesn’t matter if the Giants spend on 1 player or 6 players. Just get quality producers. Don’t spend just to spend.
Contender status  
mittenedman : 3/7/2020 12:38 pm : link
Much rides on Jones. I've been a big supporter but he needs to take a step forward this year or it won't be good enough.

How good Jones is will largely determine whether the Giants are a contender or not. He is a tireless worker who cares a lot about the game. Let's see what happens here.

If Jones steps up, cleans up the mistakes and begins to cement himself as a top shelf QB, a cavalry of good UFA's could make us an interesting team right away. A la 2016.
RE: RE: Gettleman wants to save his job....  
LBH15 : 3/7/2020 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14828859 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14828659 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


he'll spend freely.



Probably untrue. This is the same guy that traded every vet worth a shit for future young assets and drafted a young QB that he knew would draw heat.

Reese was another story. I don’t think DG is in that same class despite what the reports might indicate.


Those vets and Eli performed about the same as the young assets and QB. Hopefully that decision wasn't to hard on him to see.
RE: I think the Alternate approach is to bypass  
TommyWiseau : 3/7/2020 1:21 pm : link
In comment 14828663 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
the top tier FAs and grab some mid tier guys to address Roster needs. Or maybe grab ONE top tier guy, as long as he is still "young".

I don't want the Giants going after multiple "top tier" (expensive) FAs this year. Look what it did for the Jets last year. They spent like drunken sailors and sucked.


We have been doing that and it has not worked. Bethea, Kareem Martin, Omameh etc. Build your depth through the draft (cheap depth) and hopefully hit on a few players. Sign a top tier guy or two, someone who will produce
Sigh- when you are bad  
Dave on the UWS : 3/7/2020 1:23 pm : link
it’s because your drafting sucked. So, you have to spend more on FA to plug holes. Using the draft this way, is how perpetual losing teams stay losing. To break the cycle, you have to make better FA choices. The NFL stands for “not for long”. You can’t build a team just on the draft when you stink. Also, everyone here has to understand that Judge’s evaluation on this roster will be very different than ours. There’s a LOT of talent on this roster, NOT a lot of complete players. If they do what they are Intending, and utilize ALL the skills on the roster, this team will be better than expected.
'future high Draft selections'  
Torrag : 3/7/2020 1:28 pm : link
Bwahahahaha we just had the 2nd, 6th and 4th overall in consecutive Drafts. That's rare suckitude. I think it's time to actually sign Tier 1 or at least tier 2 Free Agents. Not the business as usual bottom feeding we typically get.
RE: 'future high Draft selections'  
TommyWiseau : 3/7/2020 1:37 pm : link
In comment 14828910 Torrag said:
Quote:
Bwahahahaha we just had the 2nd, 6th and 4th overall in consecutive Drafts. That's rare suckitude. I think it's time to actually sign Tier 1 or at least tier 2 Free Agents. Not the business as usual bottom feeding we typically get.


Agreed. And we finally have the money to do so
RE: RE: Hate the idea. Think it's awful  
giantstock : 3/7/2020 1:39 pm : link
In comment 14828805 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 14828765 giantstock said:


Quote:


The acceptance that it is okay to lose is just plain awful. Glad to read most on here think the OP's suggestion is a terrible idea. The OP has just been worn down by the losing and is now okay with it. Sad frankly for a fan.

Then the poster should add -- "Trade Barkley" too.



For what it's worth (zero), I was against the Saquon Barkley pick at #2, but now that this fantastic running back is on our team, he's definitely one of the young players (not to mention a major building block) to build around.


In 2022 when you are projecting "winning time" - it will be Barkley's 5th year in the NFL. How long do you expect him to be a peak player and for the 1st 4 years what good is he if you aren't trying to win.
...  
christian : 3/7/2020 1:58 pm : link
The Giants have been bad at acquiring talent -- both in the draft and free agency. They've also had bad coaching. That's how you lose double digit games in 5 of 6 seasons.

All facets of their program need to improve. Hopefully Judge is a better coach than Coughlin at the end, MacAdoo, and Shurmur.

Hopefully several of the draft picks from 2018 and 2019 materialize into good players. Hopefully the the acquisitions in UFA this year can play up to their contracts and be good players.

The problems with the Giants have been deep and broad. There aren't simple solutions.
Get a medley of short-long, mid-high price range guys  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/7/2020 2:12 pm : link
so contracts come off the cap year by year. Even overpaying a guy for a short term/franchise tag is ok. You don't win anything by having a lot of cap space.

Don't sign a bunch of players to high long term contracts like Reese, that's mistake number 1 for a GM.
Bad Team Can Turn It Around Quickly  
Samiam : 3/7/2020 5:25 pm : link
I question whether a team with a coach who has never been a HC before can, and more importantly, I don’t think with Gettleman running the team can. I know I’m beating a dead horse here but I can’t understand how a rookie GM (Jets) can fleece an experienced GM who has a bad team in a deep draft. Gettleman might draft ok. I’m not convinced after 2 drafts he’s anything to brag about (although last years looks good). His trades and free agent signings are meh to bad. I dont want him commits the team to long term contracts; I don’t trust him.
RE: Hate the idea. Think it's awful  
Gman11 : 3/7/2020 7:48 pm : link
In comment 14828765 giantstock said:
Quote:
The acceptance that it is okay to lose is just plain awful. Glad to read most on here think the OP's suggestion is a terrible idea. The OP has just been worn down by the losing and is now okay with it. Sad frankly for a fan.

Then the poster should add -- "Trade Barkley" too.


Simply ridiculous. Why so called fans would want their team to be bad is pretty goofy.
