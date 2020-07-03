Giants: Alternative Approach to Free Agency M.S. : 3/7/2020 7:26 am

They've got tons of cap space so they will use it.



But is it wise to do so?



Here's an alternative approach:



(1) Spend very little (if any) and preserve their cap space for the future;



(2) Rely almost exclusively on the Draft and allow young players to grow up with one another in the locker room and on the field;



(3) There's a significant benefit to foregoing the additional wins this season brought about by adding high end free agents: future high Draft selections;



(4) Once the team has a solid core in place (2022?), and is knocking on the playoff door, THEN blow the big bucks on high-performing free agents.



(5) But to bring them in this season, won't build the base we need for the long term.