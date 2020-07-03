Giants: Alternative Approach to Free Agency

They've got tons of cap space so they will use it.
But is it wise to do so?
Here's an alternative approach:
(1) Spend very little (if any) and preserve their cap space for the future;
(2) Rely almost exclusively on the Draft and allow young players to grow up with one another in the locker room and on the field;
(3) There's a significant benefit to foregoing the additional wins this season brought about by adding high end free agents: future high Draft selections;
(4) Once the team has a solid core in place (2022?), and is knocking on the playoff door, THEN blow the big bucks on high-performing free agents.
(5) But to bring them in this season, won't build the base we need for the long term.
Why can’t we spend money now and in 2022? If we don’t spend now is it not possible we are in this same position in 2022?
Spend wisely, the rest is just noise.
Spend on FAs who are young if you really covet them. Big contract details are up to Abrams. Draft well. Not Rocket science
Is a good idea?
Answer: no one
The Giants will do what they think is best for Giants.
Also, with new cba pending....one could argue to draft as many FA this year.....as they will all be "bargains" after the addition in cap with new cba.
Yes I think it’s 88.8% of the cap. You can’t just bank salaries.
I don't want the Giants going after multiple "top tier" (expensive) FAs this year. Look what it did for the Jets last year. They spent like drunken sailors and sucked.
This is probably the best approach for any team with cap space.
I'm ok with one big contract guy, but choose wisely.
Also, there is no such thing as "3 years away" in this league. That's defeatist nonsense. The right players in the right roles and some improved coaching can make this team competitive, then you look for the next step.
We’re on the same page re turnarounds
Kinda feels like more than 3 years away:
2013: 7-9
2014: 6-10
2015: 6-10
2016: 11-5
2017: 3-13
2018: 5-11
2019: 4-12
Quote:
a few of the right players
New regime. Hopefully we finally hit the jackpot.
If nothing else, I sure hope Halapio is not our Center. Maybe this year's draft choice in Round two?
While it is lovely to imagine this multi-year rebuild done primarily with draft picks, this is still a results oriented business. This organization has played losing football for years now. Any plan that extends that - by design - is a non-starter. Build smartly, yes, but this team needs to start showing improvement in the W-L column now. It is also not feasible to start dropping money on FA players at the same time Jones and Barkley are reaching the end of their rookie deals.
I am not suggesting signing guys for a run this year. But the goal needs to be to put a much better team on the field in 2020, not 2022.
Quote:
the top tier FAs and grab some mid tier guys to address Roster needs. Or maybe grab ONE top tier guy, as long as he is still "young".
"No three years away" and how many years have the giants been?? Lol..ok
It’s hard enough to win in the NFL, you don’t hamstring yourself by essentially bowing out of free agency.
The Rams were big spenders and got to the bowl, 49ers were big spenders and got to the bowl. If you wanna take the Green Bay approach and only field home grown talent... well even Aaron Rodgers isn’t good enough to reward that philosophy with a Super Bowl.
Then the poster should add -- "Trade Barkley" too.
I’m fine with this approach. Don’t hand out the largest FA contracts ever ala Solder. Spend wisely.
Eagles: Aging team, always hurt WR's, DL not what is was, weak secondary, QB can't stay healthy with many fans against him....
Dallas: The myth of a powerhouse with a new coach who already seems like Jerry is working him over with decisions. OL while good has several members who have a scary injury background. Can Dak carry them if the running game faulters?
Washington: Mess in the secondary, QB who is a unknown, old running back and one who can't stay healthy, New Coach.
I hope they spend but spend smartly. Good draft, couple FA additions, better coaching, development of young players and big improvement from Jones....why not the Giants?
Rough take on what we could see:
Van Noy 8 Mill AAV (4.5 Mill cap hit 2020)
Jones 18 Mill AAV (12 mill cap hit 2020)
LW 16 Mill AAV (10 mill cap 2020)
Golden 15 Mill AAV (9 mill cap 2020)
Vet FS (Love maybe slotted for this so I dont know if we go top tier) 8 mill (4 mill 2020 hit)
39.5 mill total 2020 cap hit for Defense
74 Mill (Bethea 2.75+ Ellison 5) = 81.75 Mill available - 39.5 on D = 42.25 left to spend not counting Solder's likely paycut (which he publicly said he'd take to remain here)
*Cap expected to take a sizeable jump with CBA teams may try to backload slightly more with more guaranteed money upfront.
I like this all except for Golden. 15 mil for a player on the back end of his career with really 2 good seasons and one major injury in between seems like a poor allocation of resources.
Certainly nothing wrong with this line of thinking. I just don’t want to waste cap space on aging vets unless it’s near the vet minimum or
slightly above
We need to get better. Playing better leads to good things happening. There’s no reason not to bring in good players right now. Sure, don’t give $22m out to Yannick, but we absolutely need to spend money.
If you let a guy walk because you replace him with a better player or you use that money to upgrade a different position, that's great.
So what’s an acceptable age to spend bigger bucks on? 28? Fine. 32? Not so fine
Old guys such as Jason Peter's or Sean Lee on one year contracts that do make next year or the year after more difficult to manage.
Then the poster should add -- "Trade Barkley" too.
For what it's worth (zero), I was against the Saquon Barkley pick at #2, but now that this fantastic running back is on our team, he's definitely one of the young players (not to mention a major building block) to build around.
Old guys such as Jason Peter's or Sean Lee on one year contracts that do make next year or the year after more difficult to manage.
Even at 1 year, both those guys are damaged goods at this point. Do we really expect Sean Lee to play most of the season reasonably healthy?
I'd argue it's more important base it off 1) number of years in the league 2) the number of injuries incurred projected to impact medium term health.
If a player has 4-5 in the league and has avoided structural injuries, that's probably the sweet spot.
I’m in
You take a guy like Eli Apple, he's got 6 total years of college and pro football on his body. He's also just 24.
If his maturity level increases, he's the kind of guy I could see having a really nice middle to his career.
We should spend wisely, that’s the only thing that matters.
And everyone else will be in too - these guys are rare. So usually it’s on to plan B and C, that’s where GMs swim or sink.
Just spend money on the right players. Build a winning team. You’re over thinking things.
And I swear some of you just refuse to acknowledge any history with positive results. You only remember the bad contracts and even then there’s a slanted POV.
The Oliver Vernon and jackrabbit contracts didn’t sink this franchise in 2017-2018 more than poor coaching and leadership and prior draft mistakes did.
There’s an epidemic on BBI and it isn’t fucking corona. It’s a fear of paying players and it has reached levels for ridiculousness.
23 mill invested on D right now. Thats crazy. That's going to shift.
I like this all except for Golden. 15 mil for a player on the back end of his career with really 2 good seasons and one major injury in between seems like a poor allocation of resources.
Personally I think Golden's coming back. Still young, fully recovered from injury,a known quantity to the organization. Should continue to be a double digit sack guy.
Probably untrue. This is the same guy that traded every vet worth a shit for future young assets and drafted a young QB that he knew would draw heat.
Reese was another story. I don’t think DG is in that same class despite what the reports might indicate.
The top tier should command the highest resources, and then the curve decreases downward in compensation from there.
The top tier is a rare commodity -- young, experienced, healthy, productive, available. Those are the guys you should set the market for. In my view the only time you should break that rule is if you have a need and project to be in a window to compete for a championship.
I get wanted super bowl titles or bust, but it’s a pie in the sky belief. We need to win 9 games again. Let’s try that first.
Drafting in the top 5 three years in a row would probably put his job in jeopardy.
Sub out Fowler for Golden, for offense sign McGovern and Williams at RT and that would be a hell of an off season.
Why can’t we spend money now and in 2022? If we don’t spend now is it not possible we are in this same position in 2022?
Spend wisely, the rest is just noise.
This. Doesn’t matter if the Giants spend on 1 player or 6 players. Just get quality producers. Don’t spend just to spend.
How good Jones is will largely determine whether the Giants are a contender or not. He is a tireless worker who cares a lot about the game. Let's see what happens here.
If Jones steps up, cleans up the mistakes and begins to cement himself as a top shelf QB, a cavalry of good UFA's could make us an interesting team right away. A la 2016.
Those vets and Eli performed about the same as the young assets and QB. Hopefully that decision wasn't to hard on him to see.
I don't want the Giants going after multiple "top tier" (expensive) FAs this year. Look what it did for the Jets last year. They spent like drunken sailors and sucked.
We have been doing that and it has not worked. Bethea, Kareem Martin, Omameh etc. Build your depth through the draft (cheap depth) and hopefully hit on a few players. Sign a top tier guy or two, someone who will produce
Agreed. And we finally have the money to do so
The acceptance that it is okay to lose is just plain awful. Glad to read most on here think the OP's suggestion is a terrible idea. The OP has just been worn down by the losing and is now okay with it. Sad frankly for a fan.
Then the poster should add -- "Trade Barkley" too.
For what it's worth (zero), I was against the Saquon Barkley pick at #2, but now that this fantastic running back is on our team, he's definitely one of the young players (not to mention a major building block) to build around.
In 2022 when you are projecting "winning time" - it will be Barkley's 5th year in the NFL. How long do you expect him to be a peak player and for the 1st 4 years what good is he if you aren't trying to win.
All facets of their program need to improve. Hopefully Judge is a better coach than Coughlin at the end, MacAdoo, and Shurmur.
Hopefully several of the draft picks from 2018 and 2019 materialize into good players. Hopefully the the acquisitions in UFA this year can play up to their contracts and be good players.
The problems with the Giants have been deep and broad. There aren't simple solutions.
Don't sign a bunch of players to high long term contracts like Reese, that's mistake number 1 for a GM.
Then the poster should add -- "Trade Barkley" too.
Simply ridiculous. Why so called fans would want their team to be bad is pretty goofy.