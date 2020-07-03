Is this legit? Deal with Leonard Williams done?

Source: A deal for DL Leonard Williams is pretty much done. The Giants are waiting for the start of FA to sign. Waiting will make the draft picks a 3rd and 5th. If they sign Williams before FA the later pick becomes a 4th.
That fills that potential whole. Add some speed behind that line at the linebacker level, veteran corner and a speed rusher and we start to have something resembling a defense. Simmons makes sense behind what our dline will be.
Never a fan of the trade but he easily became the best player on our defense, that's how sad the talent level is
This would be a nice deal for both sides. Hope it happens, though I'd still be tempted to just tag him. Why not get a 1 year, risk free, trial with the new staff? Unlike most other players who get tagged LW hasn't been in the org for 4-5 years.
I’m a tag guy if necessary. Tagging of course means that, that amount is subtracted from the cap in its entirety. No amortization that a contract brings, so in that vein, I’m leery of a full cap hit that tagging brings
RE: Gettleman said last year he didn't want the drama of the unhappy
I'd be very surprised if that is the deal. He is a FA. In order for him to sign a deal now he'd have to assume it would be close to what he'd get on the open market. I think it'll be closer to 15 per year.
As far as asshat info goes.....seems like things are airtight
especially since we will seemingly have enough room to do some other stuff also. Byron Jones or Bradberry around 13-15m aav, Kyle Van Noy or Golden around 10-12m aav, Daryl Williams (1 year), and LW tagged is good with me and there'd probably even still be some more room to make additional moves.
The OP is suggesting they've got a deal done. That usually means there has been a compromise. LW gets the security from injury, signing bonus and guaranteed money that come with it. The Giants get lower annual cost.
RE: BB56 - i'd rather pay now and get it right vs. future dead money
especially since we will seemingly have enough room to do some other stuff also. Byron Jones or Bradberry around 13-15m aav, Kyle Van Noy or Golden around 10-12m aav, Daryl Williams (1 year), and LW tagged is good with me and there'd probably even still be some more room to make additional moves.
As I said, I’m a tag guy, but just discussing the cap downside. I want him here.
...my guess is probably not just because a lot of money will be invested in DT.
I would extend Tomlinson and tag Williams. That preserves all your options, especially since early extensions tend to be below fmv and then hold extra value.
We are wide open on 2nd contracts right now. Literally wide open. Solder/Zeitler/Tate are our 3 highest paid players with Barkley 4th even though he's on his rookie deal. They are the only 3 players over $10m and each of them are easily cuttable going forward (if nec).
RE: RE: RE: Obviously hypothetical guess at the terms
Actually it would be super easy, barely an inconvenience.
Security? He's a FA. It isn't like he still has a year left on his rookie deal.
RE: Gettleman said last year he didn't want the drama of the unhappy
In comment 14828943 shyster said:
[quote] tagged player with Collins, and I didn't see why it would be any different with Williams.
Always thought he'd get the deal to give him security against injury.
Jets would have traded him to Dallas; Dallas would only have kept him for the stretch run because of their cap issues; and the Giants could have signed him to a FA deal without giving up any picks.
But Mara and Gettleman thought they could go on a run in the second half.
[/quote
So you buy into the idea Gettleman was trying to save his job with this deal. I don’t believe for one second he made this trade for any other reason then he believed Williams to be a building block worth trading for.
Make a second half run! You don’t really believe that do you?
But is it possible that when William's was traded for a 3 and a 4or5 - we had reason to believe we could trade a pre meltdown Jackrabbit for a 3 to a playoff team or a 4 off season?
I dont remember the timing of those events.
Obviously now pining for both the player contract to work out and wishing we had another pick.
C'est la vie
Any potential trade of Jackrabbit would have been this offseason. The in-season trade deadline had passed. Of course, DG had no way of knowing that Jackrabbit would make the remarks that he did that forced his hand to release him.
there is no agreement without the signature. If there is a signature, the Giants owe the 4th round pick to the Jets. If there isn't, Williams is free to sign anywhere on the FA date and there is no saying what happens when FA starts.
If there is some sort of schoolyard wink wink going on, you can bet the Jets are going to police and especially with this report now out.
Is this paradigm much different from the infamous Shockey thing?
If memory serves, and I'm certain more than one person is going to chime in with the exact details, N.O. cut Shockey and then resigned him in order to avoid the 1st round draft choice compensation that would have been otherwise owed to the Giants.
There, I recall that everyone knew N.O. was going to sign Shockey when the cut him.
Here, the Giants are doing just about the same thing by letting Williams become an unrestricted free agent before signing him to a contract.
N.O. got away with that then, I do not see why the Giants will not get away with this now.
So you never heard of tagging a guy to play on a one year deal? It's the usual negotiating tactics. The carrot and the stick. You don't want to come to an agreement ok fuck you here's your 13.7M this season and oh by the way if you blow out your knee good luck ever seeing that much money again in this life.
You can always tell when you're in a debate with someone that has never been a boss in charge of real salaries in the real world.
RE: Is this paradigm much different from the infamous Shockey thing?
Shockey was traded for a 2nd and a 5th. He wasn't cut by the Saints until 2011, and he signed with the Panthers after that.
If they got away with something, it was getting Shockey on a reasonable contract for a 2nd and a 5th and getting a couple of productive years out of him.
Why tag?
He is a completely known entity, at his peak. You either want him long term or you don’t. Tag him gives him guaranteed money on top of the guaranteed money you give him next year. Price goes up next year with nfl inflation.
Better to just get a deal done.
So you never heard of tagging a guy to play on a one year deal? It's the usual negotiating tactics. The carrot and the stick. You don't want to come to an agreement ok fuck you here's your 13.7M this season and oh by the way if you blow out your knee good luck ever seeing that much money again in this life.
You can always tell when you're in a debate with someone that has never been a boss in charge of real salaries in the real world.
If the Giants tag him they are essentially saying he's worth the tag money. Big difference between that price and the price you stated. Agents l ok very that talk because they use that to their advantage. Your guaranteed money over the length of the contract is not that much more than the price of the tag so, yeah, truly doubt it's happening. Also, he doesn't need to agree to those terms now. William's would wait until he is tagged to gain "security". Not at this juncture. If he has agreed to terms already it is because the number is higher than 13 mil per year and/or the guarantee money is more than a few million more than the FT for one year.
The projected tag number for a DE is $19,316,000. How is signing a contract for 4 years with 20 mil guaranteed security when he can basically get that full amount in one year under the tag? The answer is it is not security.
Exactly right - last year Grady Jarrett got tagged and his extension ended up being 42m guaranteed (4/68). I'd expect Williams to get pretty close to that deal if he extends here.
On the open market he could have ended up with more or less than that, no way to really know because all it takes is 1 team. Last year about 30 guys got 4 year deals or longer in FA, Williams at age 25 and with a healthy track record of production has been ranked in the top 30 of most FA lists and likely would be able to get a 4 year deal if he wants one elsewhere.
For starters. He isn’t a DE. He’s considered an interior lineman. He would lose that grievance if he even tried. So let’s call him what he is a DT. Now you can review the tag numbers for DTs
There is no thing as an interior lineman for tag purposes. We played a 3-4 last year. That means we had a nose and 2 DEs. William's almost always lined up as a DE. Even when we were in a 4 man front that 4th man was almost always a LB so I am not sure where you come up with him being a DT. The best bet of him being a DT was when he was on the Jets with Gregg Williams and they ran a 4-3.
4/54(13.5 per) $30M guaranteed. Rumors came out that he wants $15M per and that was debunked. IF a deal is already in place, it’d have to be towards LW advantage one would think. If he goes to open market, I’m sure he can get 4/50(12.5 per) and an extra $1M a year would make him not test FA. Don’t see this deal as great for NYG if so, but personally most I’d be okay with is $12M per so $1.5M isn’t a killer overpay. Not sure how guaranteed works, so I went with 2 years pay and a little bit more? If FT is between $17 and $19M for 1 year, I figured it’d need to eclipse that mark of guaranteed $.
Could be pumping the brakes on tge bacjend of a losing season knowing franchise shifting changes are on the horizon.
Perhaps a framework was met but couldn't quite get done.
I'm just spitballing really. I never fully bought into the idea that the Giants went into that trade blind
Absolutely. I agree that things were disgusted. There is no way they weren't. But when it comes to security Williams would have signed a deal earlier to not risk injury. He didn't sign the deal so therefore he is not settling for a bargain price for the Giants. I like Williams. I think he does things very well. But I also do not see him signing for a bargain deal. For a player to forego FA when it is right in front of him tells me a few things. One of them is that he is happy with the price he got from the Giants. I think he wants to stay. From reading some quotes it doesn't sound like he wants to get up and move. He also did say he wants to get paid but it isn't the deciding factor. Putting the pieces together, the Giants will be paying him a very nice salary with guaranteed money. I don't think it is FT money but I do think it'll be closer to 15 mil per season with at least half guaranteed. Anything less than that and I think it was a good deal for the Giants by getting that done prior to FA. Anything more and we just have to hope that those pressures continue and turn into more negative plays for the defense overall.
No,you were right the first time! lol I still can't get over the fact that DG gave away our 3rd round pick.As much as I've tried to make some(any) sense of it,I can't! And the fact that he probably ran it past Mara for approval makes it even harder to swallow!
so i have not posted on BBI in a long time......I spoke to my friend this morning about Leonard Williams. He's close with somebody' in the NYG organization. He tells me that the Giants signed LW but will not announce if until FA begins.....So here i am this morning thinking I have "Breaking News." He said to me ..."If you go on BBI right now...I'm sure it's being discussed because "i am not the only one with a contact"......
with over 7000 views about this subject, i guess he is right....LOL
No,you were right the first time! lol I still can't get over the fact that DG gave away our 3rd round pick.As much as I've tried to make some(any) sense of it,I can't! And the fact that he probably ran it past Mara for approval makes it even harder to swallow!
If you can’t get over it then you refuse to see how FA and the NFL works sometimes. You don’t want to see it, so stay miserable. Whatever works.
There are unseen things going on behind the scenes. There are advantages in possessing a player, having that player in the fold and in the locker room for nearly a year. Williams doesn’t want to play outside NYC. He wants to stay here but if the giants don’t trade for him, and some other teams does, he’s likely not as sign-able as he is right now.
Like I said, you don’t want to hear this. It’s been said 1000 times by now.
Also, it’s a fucking 3rd round pick and change. Get the hell over it already. We didn’t trade away NY pizza.
A signing is not really official until it gets sent to the league office for approval. That is my understanding. The deal may be agreed upon but not signed yet hence there is nothing to report but must an agreement.
I agree ... this would be a classic DG move ... know the deal is done then sit back to watch the fans and media speculate for months while he chuckles away ... I love it ... even better if he delays the signing to limit the 2021 pick. LOL
Just like Barkley where fans are so mad about this move to get him they will actually find a way to disparage the guy’s ability or value to the team. There are people here and on the radio that make Barkley out to be a net loss in terms of overall value. Ok fine you hate the move but we likely just landed a plus player at DL who’s in his prime. You need that. Move past the cost, which really wasn’t that much. We have the player here now. Bird in the hand.
Me neither [/quote
I agree ... this would be a classic DG move ... know the deal is done then sit back to watch the fans and media speculate for months while he chuckles away ... I love it ... even better if he delays the signing to limit the 2021 pick. LOL
How is that a "classic DG move"? Why is Gettleman almost always portrayed as a caricature? Hes so often either a shrewd genius who plays with the media or a fumbling old buffoon who the game has passed by.
I mean, is it at all possible that hes somewhere in the middle? Maybe hes an experienced and capable football mind who has some blind spots. Maybe, just maybe, since arriving here he's done a good job with the draft while stumbling in FA. Could be, and Im just spitballing here, but could be hes shored up the leaks in the organization while also saying some stupid shit easily unidentifiable as nonsense, thus making him an easy target for the beats to mock.
And Im not saying you shouldnt like Gettleman. I dont really care if you do or dont. But stop molding information to fit your opinion instead of using information to form your opinion. Whoa, he might hold onto that 4th and instead lose a 5th. "I love it. LOL". Meanwhile, the other part of that story is that he flipped a 3rd round pick for a capable but nowhere near exceptional player in the final year of his deal in the middle of lost season.
Just like Barkley where fans are so mad about this move to get him they will actually find a way to disparage the guy’s ability or value to the team. There are people here and on the radio that make Barkley out to be a net loss in terms of overall value. Ok fine you hate the move but we likely just landed a plus player at DL who’s in his prime. You need that. Move past the cost, which really wasn’t that much. We have the player here now. Bird in the hand.
Half-truths.
Yes, the Giants need plus players. However everything is relative to value/cost in a capped system so you just don't "move past the cost". To say nothing of the fact that we still don't know the overall cost when you add on this contract to the lost picks of guys that would be on rookie deals.
Because conventional wisdom says you don’t draft your RB before you have an OL and QB
Otherwise you wind up wasting his cheap years
Given that Giants record is 9-23 with Barkley, I would say those criticisms were justified
Can someone post a summary of what it says?
Gotta see the contract terms before I give kudos to either side, LW or Dave.
Can someone post a summary of what it says?
Can someone post a summary of what it says?
It might have been in place for months since only the Giants can negotiate with Williams
Always thought he'd get the deal to give him security against injury.
Jets would have traded him to Dallas; Dallas would only have kept him for the stretch run because of their cap issues; and the Giants could have signed him to a FA deal without giving up any picks.
But Mara and Gettleman thought they could go on a run in the second half.
Uhh. No?
No telling if this is real or not. Same guy is saying the Giants are going to make and offer for Ngakoue, as well.
Shouldn’t we wait for a more reputable source?
christian - respectfully - you are adding words to the tweet that aren't in there.
You pulled that right out of your ass.
Never a fan of the trade but he easily became the best player on our defense, that's how sad the talent level is
This would be a nice deal for both sides. Hope it happens, though I'd still be tempted to just tag him. Why not get a 1 year, risk free, trial with the new staff? Unlike most other players who get tagged LW hasn't been in the org for 4-5 years.
Quote:
4/$52M/$20M in guarantees.
I’m a tag guy if necessary. Tagging of course means that, that amount is subtracted from the cap in its entirety. No amortization that a contract brings, so in that vein, I’m leery of a full cap hit that tagging brings
I need some manure for my garden. Can I use this?
I'd be very surprised if that is the deal. He is a FA. In order for him to sign a deal now he'd have to assume it would be close to what he'd get on the open market. I think it'll be closer to 15 per year.
Frankly there has never been a non NT that has sniffed $15M off a half a sack season. This deal is fair. We'll see soon if the rumor is correct.
As I said, I’m a tag guy, but just discussing the cap downside. I want him here.
I would extend Tomlinson and tag Williams. That preserves all your options, especially since early extensions tend to be below fmv and then hold extra value.
We are wide open on 2nd contracts right now. Literally wide open. Solder/Zeitler/Tate are our 3 highest paid players with Barkley 4th even though he's on his rookie deal. They are the only 3 players over $10m and each of them are easily cuttable going forward (if nec).
This could certainly be true, and would be to the Giants advantage to wait. But the report is basically "this is close to done, I have no ideas on the terms, and it can't be corroborated."
christian - respectfully - you are adding words to the tweet that aren't in there.
In a follow up Tweet someone asked if he knew the terms, and the reporter said he did not.
So he's saying 1) it's done 2) he doesn't know the terms 3) he's doesn't offer a source or backing information.
Again, maybe it turns out to be true, but even in terms of Twitter quick hit sports reporting, that's pretty lean.
Frankly there has never been a non NT that has sniffed $15M off a half a sack season. This deal is fair. We'll see soon if the rumor is correct.
Security? He's a FA. It isn't like he still has a year left on his rookie deal.
So you buy into the idea Gettleman was trying to save his job with this deal. I don’t believe for one second he made this trade for any other reason then he believed Williams to be a building block worth trading for.
Make a second half run! You don’t really believe that do you?
I dont remember the timing of those events.
Obviously now pining for both the player contract to work out and wishing we had another pick.
C'est la vie
Not if it’s an offer you can’t refuse.
Any potential trade of Jackrabbit would have been this offseason. The in-season trade deadline had passed. Of course, DG had no way of knowing that Jackrabbit would make the remarks that he did that forced his hand to release him.
Can someone post a summary of what it says?
Dave Gettleman ladies and gentleman
Dave Gettleman ladies and gentleman
+1. Dave got F'd in the ass by the Jets
If there is some sort of schoolyard wink wink going on, you can bet the Jets are going to police and especially with this report now out.
You can always tell when you're in a debate with someone that has never been a boss in charge of real salaries in the real world.
Shockey was traded for a 2nd and a 5th. He wasn't cut by the Saints until 2011, and he signed with the Panthers after that.
If they got away with something, it was getting Shockey on a reasonable contract for a 2nd and a 5th and getting a couple of productive years out of him.
He is a completely known entity, at his peak. You either want him long term or you don’t. Tag him gives him guaranteed money on top of the guaranteed money you give him next year. Price goes up next year with nfl inflation.
Better to just get a deal done.
You can always tell when you're in a debate with someone that has never been a boss in charge of real salaries in the real world.
If the Giants tag him they are essentially saying he's worth the tag money. Big difference between that price and the price you stated. Agents l ok very that talk because they use that to their advantage. Your guaranteed money over the length of the contract is not that much more than the price of the tag so, yeah, truly doubt it's happening. Also, he doesn't need to agree to those terms now. William's would wait until he is tagged to gain "security". Not at this juncture. If he has agreed to terms already it is because the number is higher than 13 mil per year and/or the guarantee money is more than a few million more than the FT for one year.
Exactly right - last year Grady Jarrett got tagged and his extension ended up being 42m guaranteed (4/68). I'd expect Williams to get pretty close to that deal if he extends here.
On the open market he could have ended up with more or less than that, no way to really know because all it takes is 1 team. Last year about 30 guys got 4 year deals or longer in FA, Williams at age 25 and with a healthy track record of production has been ranked in the top 30 of most FA lists and likely would be able to get a 4 year deal if he wants one elsewhere.
For starters. He isn’t a DE. He’s considered an interior lineman. He would lose that grievance if he even tried. So let’s call him what he is a DT. Now you can review the tag numbers for DTs
There is no thing as an interior lineman for tag purposes. We played a 3-4 last year. That means we had a nose and 2 DEs. William's almost always lined up as a DE. Even when we were in a 4 man front that 4th man was almost always a LB so I am not sure where you come up with him being a DT. The best bet of him being a DT was when he was on the Jets with Gregg Williams and they ran a 4-3.
Although I guess reasonable on here has quite a range.
Me neither
Me neither
Then why not sign the extension then?
Perhaps a framework was met but couldn't quite get done.
I'm just spitballing really. I never fully bought into the idea that the Giants went into that trade blind
Perhaps a framework was met but couldn't quite get done.
I'm just spitballing really. I never fully bought into the idea that the Giants went into that trade blind
Absolutely. I agree that things were disgusted. There is no way they weren't. But when it comes to security Williams would have signed a deal earlier to not risk injury. He didn't sign the deal so therefore he is not settling for a bargain price for the Giants. I like Williams. I think he does things very well. But I also do not see him signing for a bargain deal. For a player to forego FA when it is right in front of him tells me a few things. One of them is that he is happy with the price he got from the Giants. I think he wants to stay. From reading some quotes it doesn't sound like he wants to get up and move. He also did say he wants to get paid but it isn't the deciding factor. Putting the pieces together, the Giants will be paying him a very nice salary with guaranteed money. I don't think it is FT money but I do think it'll be closer to 15 mil per season with at least half guaranteed. Anything less than that and I think it was a good deal for the Giants by getting that done prior to FA. Anything more and we just have to hope that those pressures continue and turn into more negative plays for the defense overall.
No,you were right the first time! lol I still can't get over the fact that DG gave away our 3rd round pick.As much as I've tried to make some(any) sense of it,I can't! And the fact that he probably ran it past Mara for approval makes it even harder to swallow!
with over 7000 views about this subject, i guess he is right....LOL
Trades with happy players tend to get done. Trade talks with unhappy ones often fall apart before the media even catches wind of them.
Quote:
Discussed not disgusted.
No,you were right the first time! lol I still can't get over the fact that DG gave away our 3rd round pick.As much as I've tried to make some(any) sense of it,I can't! And the fact that he probably ran it past Mara for approval makes it even harder to swallow!
If you can’t get over it then you refuse to see how FA and the NFL works sometimes. You don’t want to see it, so stay miserable. Whatever works.
There are unseen things going on behind the scenes. There are advantages in possessing a player, having that player in the fold and in the locker room for nearly a year. Williams doesn’t want to play outside NYC. He wants to stay here but if the giants don’t trade for him, and some other teams does, he’s likely not as sign-able as he is right now.
Like I said, you don’t want to hear this. It’s been said 1000 times by now.
Also, it’s a fucking 3rd round pick and change. Get the hell over it already. We didn’t trade away NY pizza.
A signing is not really official until it gets sent to the league office for approval. That is my understanding. The deal may be agreed upon but not signed yet hence there is nothing to report but must an agreement.
Me neither [/quote
I agree ... this would be a classic DG move ... know the deal is done then sit back to watch the fans and media speculate for months while he chuckles away ... I love it ... even better if he delays the signing to limit the 2021 pick. LOL
Me neither [/quote
I agree ... this would be a classic DG move ... know the deal is done then sit back to watch the fans and media speculate for months while he chuckles away ... I love it ... even better if he delays the signing to limit the 2021 pick. LOL
How is that a "classic DG move"? Why is Gettleman almost always portrayed as a caricature? Hes so often either a shrewd genius who plays with the media or a fumbling old buffoon who the game has passed by.
I mean, is it at all possible that hes somewhere in the middle? Maybe hes an experienced and capable football mind who has some blind spots. Maybe, just maybe, since arriving here he's done a good job with the draft while stumbling in FA. Could be, and Im just spitballing here, but could be hes shored up the leaks in the organization while also saying some stupid shit easily unidentifiable as nonsense, thus making him an easy target for the beats to mock.
And Im not saying you shouldnt like Gettleman. I dont really care if you do or dont. But stop molding information to fit your opinion instead of using information to form your opinion. Whoa, he might hold onto that 4th and instead lose a 5th. "I love it. LOL". Meanwhile, the other part of that story is that he flipped a 3rd round pick for a capable but nowhere near exceptional player in the final year of his deal in the middle of lost season.
Half-truths.
Yes, the Giants need plus players. However everything is relative to value/cost in a capped system so you just don't "move past the cost". To say nothing of the fact that we still don't know the overall cost when you add on this contract to the lost picks of guys that would be on rookie deals.
Otherwise you wind up wasting his cheap years
Given that Giants record is 9-23 with Barkley, I would say those criticisms were justified