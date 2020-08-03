Giants have met with 4 center prospects CMicks3110 : 3/8/2020 8:18 am

according to nfltraderumors the Giants have met with Ruiz, Hennessy, Cushenberry, and Keith Ismael.



They have also met with a number of late round safety prospects.



Not saying they are going to draft a center, but if you track the clusters of types of prospects they are visiting, you can get a sense of what they are looking for.



I can totally see them drafting Ruiz in round 2, Cushenberry in round 3 or Hennessy in round 4-5.