Giants have met with 4 center prospects

according to nfltraderumors the Giants have met with Ruiz, Hennessy, Cushenberry, and Keith Ismael.
They have also met with a number of late round safety prospects.
Not saying they are going to draft a center, but if you track the clusters of types of prospects they are visiting, you can get a sense of what they are looking for.
I can totally see them drafting Ruiz in round 2, Cushenberry in round 3 or Hennessy in round 4-5.
On defense,top corner, centerfield safety, LBer, and pass rush
I don't know enough about these players coming out to have strong personal opinions. I
Is that all? Maybe they could come up with a coronavirus cure in their spare tome! :)
Nearly 90 million in cap.....with several top corners, Lbers and FS in FA.
The more I dig into FA....the more I like their chances....
A blessing in disguise is diverse coaches...plenty of connection to FAs.
Toughest get is THAT pass rusher....reason I hope Miami and Chargers trade down for QBs....so Chase Young drops to the Giants
local kid-from Bardonia in Rockland County.
Attended Don Bosco High School in Ramsey
His older brother is the long snapper for the Jets (following a college career at Duke)
Matt was recruited to Temple by Matt Rhule
Matt was probably the 2nd most impressive Center at the Combine. The Giants 3rd round pick is likely to be about overall pick # 100, and Matt will be off the board by then.
Basically what Im saying is, contrary to conventional wisdom, Im sleeping on 'Pio.
Center would be great in Round 2.
And who is your LT? Solder? Gimme a break.
Then that is down right negligence and then they get what they deserve. You invest picks in Barkley and Jones and you ignore providing them with a foundation to be successful then yes Gettleman ass should be kicked out the door. That is just absurd. Seven years of crappy football and we are still debating the root causes.
Solder’s replacement should be on the roster this year. Whether it’s Wirfs, Wills, or Thomas. None of them are as much as a gamble as Flowers was. Get your reliable 10-12 year LT
I dont necessarily disagree. But I can also see the new staff believing they can coach him up and get him closer to his days in NE. They may also consider his child being sick last season as a reason to believe he can improve. Basically, given the investment, it wouldn't surprise me if they went looking for a reason to try and make it work.
Get players who can play, enough with the rationalizations and baseless projection of NFL competency
I feel Reese and Ross horrible drafting has more to do with it😁
Well, there is no harsher critic of our offensive line than yours truly.
But our hot mess of a defense makes our O-line look like a Pro Bowl unit. Isaiah Simmons is value and need gift-wrapped for us at #4.
As for Nate Solder, the answer is way beyond my pay grade. He's Dave Gettleman's mess.
Get players who can play, enough with the rationalizations and baseless projection of NFL competency
Im not following you here...
Im ot saying *I* feel that way, Im saying I can see the team following that line of thinking. Essentially I think we're in agreement. Every time I quote Gettleman on Halapio Im doing so sarcastically.
This will probably be Solder’s last year with the Giants. He’s very cuttable next year with the potential cap savings/dead money.
Most likely that Williams is a more impactful player than he appeared to be on the Jets, and that sending the pick would prevent him from a bidding war. The latter part is probably accurate. The former remains to be seen. But yeah, a high 3rd in this draft is looking really valuable about now. You can argue Williams is a known commodity and better than most early 3rd rounders. But this draft is deep at several spots, and they couldve packaged it to land another late first or 2nd. It was a valuable pick.
No one is forcing anything. Wirfs, Wills, Thomas, and it seems like Becton are all considered top 10 picks. We keep getting distracted by the shinny objects, year after year. This team will go no where until this OL is younger and improved. 3/5 of the line needs replacing and some of the strengths of this draft are OL. Play to the strengths and protect your investments. I don’t believe picking any of those OLs is forcing it. These are the consequences of previously poor drafting. You lose flexibility.
Without a doubt, the defense needs to improve, but edge rusher is not a strength in this draft or FA. I would sign a couple mid-level FAs like Robert Quinn and Golden hope the coaching staff can get more out of Carter and Ximmenes and maybe draft one later. I’d look at LBs and secondary in FA. Littleton and Schober at LB and maybe Anthony Harris or Jimmy Ward at Safety. I’d also grab a veteran CB. We know Beal is fragile. I might pull the trigger on Jones. I wouldn’t go more than 14 million.
I don't put much stock into consensus talk or draftniking either
My point was a basic general one.
It took years for the core of this team to rot out, and it will take years to truly build a new one.
Simmons, outside of Chase Young, could be the best defensive prospect since we passed on taking Aaron Donald. Transform the defense and build around this dynamic athlete. Draft rounds 2-7 to get an OT prospect, C, FS, ER and WR. Use Free Agency to add Byron Jones, and ER, OL, LB help. It can't be any clearer than Simmons at #4.
Your 9:19 AM was tough to parse, sorry if I misconstrued. Hopefully the new staff rejects the easy rationalizations and experiments
No worries, and I share your hopes about the new regime. It would be easier to dismiss the prospect of Solder returning with no immediate or future replacement had he not been a Patriot and worked with Judge. You have to wonder if Judge is confident in his staff that he can get Solder back to his pre-NY days.
There’s several quality centers who can be had in the 2-3 round range.
Overpaying for any of the average Centers likely to be available in FA would be a mistake.
Yes but you are only looking at passing. Even if some teams can't put pressure up the middle- they do have these enormous 320 DL that can stuff the middle against the run. Wouldn't it be great to have some tackles that can be physical with the light quicker edges and OLB's? ANd by doing that, that slows down the pass rush.
Simmons, outside of Chase Young, could be the best defensive prospect since we passed on taking Aaron Donald. Transform the defense and build around this dynamic athlete. Draft rounds 2-7 to get an OT prospect, C, FS, ER and WR. Use Free Agency to add Byron Jones, and ER, OL, LB help. It can't be any clearer than Simmons at #4.
I don;t think Simmons is that. But if we take him- I hope you are right.
On the flip side-- if Jones is for real -- can you imagine a QB that has time and a weapon like Barkley in which you can both pass and run? The offensive could be potentially devastating.
^ Yep. I want a great C, we do not have anything close to great on our roster or on the injured side of things.