Giants have met with 4 center prospects

CMicks3110 : 3/8/2020 8:18 am
according to nfltraderumors the Giants have met with Ruiz, Hennessy, Cushenberry, and Keith Ismael.

They have also met with a number of late round safety prospects.

Not saying they are going to draft a center, but if you track the clusters of types of prospects they are visiting, you can get a sense of what they are looking for.

I can totally see them drafting Ruiz in round 2, Cushenberry in round 3 or Hennessy in round 4-5.
👍! All for it  
George from PA : 3/8/2020 8:26 am : link
On offense, OT, Center and big receiver

On defense,top corner, centerfield safety, LBer, and pass rush
It gels with something Gettleman said in one of these recent videos  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/8/2020 8:30 am : link
About all of our NFC east opponents having interior power along their defensive fronts and the need to match power with power.

I don't know enough about these players coming out to have strong personal opinions. I
RE: 👍! All for it  
BillT : 3/8/2020 8:38 am : link
In comment 14829230 George from PA said:

On offense, OT, Center and big receiver

On defense,top corner, centerfield safety, LBer, and pass rush

Is that all? Maybe they could come up with a coronavirus cure in their spare tome! :)
BillT.....stud pass rusher is only tough get  
George from PA : 3/8/2020 8:46 am : link
Strongest draft for OT, center and WRs in a decade..

Nearly 90 million in cap.....with several top corners, Lbers and FS in FA.

The more I dig into FA....the more I like their chances....

A blessing in disguise is diverse coaches...plenty of connection to FAs.

Toughest get is THAT pass rusher....reason I hope Miami and Chargers trade down for QBs....so Chase Young drops to the Giants
I think FA will give us a clearer  
DonnieD89 : 3/8/2020 8:48 am : link
idea if they go offense with the first 3 picks. Take care of.pass rush, LB and CB in FA, then draft OT, C, and big bodied WR in the draft. With that said, it’s still going to be difficult to pass on a guy like Okudah or Simmons.
CMicks3110  
YANKEE28 : 3/8/2020 8:53 am : link
You are not being realistic if you think C Matt Hennessey will be available in Rounds 4-5.A few things on Hennessey:

local kid-from Bardonia in Rockland County.

Attended Don Bosco High School in Ramsey

His older brother is the long snapper for the Jets (following a college career at Duke)

Matt was recruited to Temple by Matt Rhule

Matt was probably the 2nd most impressive Center at the Combine. The Giants 3rd round pick is likely to be about overall pick # 100, and Matt will be off the board by then.
Yankees28  
Tuckrule : 3/8/2020 9:09 am : link
Hennessy May very well be there in the 4th. He has a lot of development left to do. He’s far from a sure thing. He needs a year in the weight room and then some. 3rd round is the earliest he’ll go 4th is the sweet spot
That position is a huge hole right now.  
j_rud : 3/8/2020 9:19 am : link
The FA market is pretty much bare, and going into the draft down a day 2 pick makes maneuvering around to ensure landing one of the top prospects that much harder. I think they'll look to land one of the top guys and may have to trade back into the back end of the first to do so. Also hope they bring in a versatile veteran insurance policy. Joe Looney would be a great signing IMO, although he may be looking to start somewhere. Obviously the fit/familiarity with Garrett makes him desirable.

Basically what Im saying is, contrary to conventional wisdom, Im sleeping on 'Pio.
After Isaiah Simmons at #4  
M.S. : 3/8/2020 9:30 am : link

Center would be great in Round 2.
RE: After Isaiah Simmons at #4  
Reb8thVA : 3/8/2020 9:54 am : link
In comment 14829249 M.S. said:


Center would be great in Round 2.


And who is your LT? Solder? Gimme a break.
Hennesey  
Manning10 : 3/8/2020 9:55 am : link
Will go higher than rd 4 or 5.
RE: RE: After Isaiah Simmons at #4  
j_rud : 3/8/2020 9:59 am : link
In comment 14829256 Reb8thVA said:

In comment 14829249 M.S. said:


Quote:



Center would be great in Round 2.



And who is your LT? Solder? Gimme a break.


I think there's a very real possibility that Solder is the LT for another year.
RE: RE: RE: After Isaiah Simmons at #4  
Reb8thVA : 3/8/2020 10:06 am : link
In comment 14829260 j_rud said:

In comment 14829256 Reb8thVA said:


Quote:


In comment 14829249 M.S. said:


Quote:



Center would be great in Round 2.



And who is your LT? Solder? Gimme a break.



I think there's a very real possibility that Solder is the LT for another year.


Then that is down right negligence and then they get what they deserve. You invest picks in Barkley and Jones and you ignore providing them with a foundation to be successful then yes Gettleman ass should be kicked out the door. That is just absurd. Seven years of crappy football and we are still debating the root causes.

Solder’s replacement should be on the roster this year. Whether it’s Wirfs, Wills, or Thomas. None of them are as much as a gamble as Flowers was. Get your reliable 10-12 year LT
RE: RE: RE: RE: After Isaiah Simmons at #4  
j_rud : 3/8/2020 10:17 am : link
In comment 14829263 Reb8thVA said:

In comment 14829260 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 14829256 Reb8thVA said:


Quote:


In comment 14829249 M.S. said:


Quote:



Center would be great in Round 2.



And who is your LT? Solder? Gimme a break.



I think there's a very real possibility that Solder is the LT for another year.



Then that is down right negligence and then they get what they deserve. You invest picks in Barkley and Jones and you ignore providing them with a foundation to be successful then yes Gettleman ass should be kicked out the door. That is just absurd. Seven years of crappy football and we are still debating the root causes.

Solder’s replacement should be on the roster this year. Whether it’s Wirfs, Wills, or Thomas. None of them are as much as a gamble as Flowers was. Get your reliable 10-12 year LT


I dont necessarily disagree. But I can also see the new staff believing they can coach him up and get him closer to his days in NE. They may also consider his child being sick last season as a reason to believe he can improve. Basically, given the investment, it wouldn't surprise me if they went looking for a reason to try and make it work.
j_rud  
ColHowPepper : 3/8/2020 10:56 am : link
that's the kind of rose-colored glasses thinking that has contributed to a big part of the chronic problems with the rosters the past six years...same as 'sleeping on pio', with all respect.

Get players who can play, enough with the rationalizations and baseless projection of NFL competency
I do not think a fans "rose colored glasses" have anything to.do  
George from PA : 3/8/2020 11:12 am : link
With the Giants downturn.

I feel Reese and Ross horrible drafting has more to do with it😁

RE: RE: After Isaiah Simmons at #4  
M.S. : 3/8/2020 11:15 am : link
In comment 14829256 Reb8thVA said:

In comment 14829249 M.S. said:


Quote:



Center would be great in Round 2.



And who is your LT? Solder? Gimme a break.

Well, there is no harsher critic of our offensive line than yours truly.

But our hot mess of a defense makes our O-line look like a Pro Bowl unit. Isaiah Simmons is value and need gift-wrapped for us at #4.

As for Nate Solder, the answer is way beyond my pay grade. He's Dave Gettleman's mess.
“The tape doesn’t lie”  
The_Boss : 3/8/2020 11:15 am : link
Judge obviously saw what Halapio and Pulley are all about.
You can't worry about Solder  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/8/2020 11:17 am : link
You have to draft the right players. You can't force it.
RE: j_rud  
j_rud : 3/8/2020 11:33 am : link
In comment 14829282 ColHowPepper said:

that's the kind of rose-colored glasses thinking that has contributed to a big part of the chronic problems with the rosters the past six years...same as 'sleeping on pio', with all respect.

Get players who can play, enough with the rationalizations and baseless projection of NFL competency


Im not following you here...

Im ot saying *I* feel that way, Im saying I can see the team following that line of thinking. Essentially I think we're in agreement. Every time I quote Gettleman on Halapio Im doing so sarcastically.
I’m a Broken Record  
Samiam : 3/8/2020 11:39 am : link
Every time i see a list like this and see that we can probably solve a critical need at the top of the 3rd round, I get more pissed about the Williams trade. We could have him for money and get a center with that pick. What the hell was Gettleman thinking?
LT  
WillVAB : 3/8/2020 11:45 am : link
If the Giants draft a LT he’s probably going to sit this year unless Solder gets hurt or his play is dreadful. The Eagles handled Dillard that way last year.

This will probably be Solder’s last year with the Giants. He’s very cuttable next year with the potential cap savings/dead money.
RE: I’m a Broken Record  
j_rud : 3/8/2020 12:00 pm : link
In comment 14829310 Samiam said:

Every time i see a list like this and see that we can probably solve a critical need at the top of the 3rd round, I get more pissed about the Williams trade. We could have him for money and get a center with that pick. What the hell was Gettleman thinking?


Most likely that Williams is a more impactful player than he appeared to be on the Jets, and that sending the pick would prevent him from a bidding war. The latter part is probably accurate. The former remains to be seen. But yeah, a high 3rd in this draft is looking really valuable about now. You can argue Williams is a known commodity and better than most early 3rd rounders. But this draft is deep at several spots, and they couldve packaged it to land another late first or 2nd. It was a valuable pick.
I hate the philosophy  
giantstock : 3/8/2020 12:03 pm : link
Looking to draft a "cluster of centers" in which they are most likely also able to be a guard. It seems silly going against positional value that the tackles are considered more important but the Giants are going to focus on center with backups to guard.

RE: You can't worry about Solder  
Reb8thVA : 3/8/2020 12:14 pm : link
In comment 14829294 Sneakers O'toole said:

You have to draft the right players. You can't force it.


No one is forcing anything. Wirfs, Wills, Thomas, and it seems like Becton are all considered top 10 picks. We keep getting distracted by the shinny objects, year after year. This team will go no where until this OL is younger and improved. 3/5 of the line needs replacing and some of the strengths of this draft are OL. Play to the strengths and protect your investments. I don’t believe picking any of those OLs is forcing it. These are the consequences of previously poor drafting. You lose flexibility.

Without a doubt, the defense needs to improve, but edge rusher is not a strength in this draft or FA. I would sign a couple mid-level FAs like Robert Quinn and Golden hope the coaching staff can get more out of Carter and Ximmenes and maybe draft one later. I’d look at LBs and secondary in FA. Littleton and Schober at LB and maybe Anthony Harris or Jimmy Ward at Safety. I’d also grab a veteran CB. We know Beal is fragile. I might pull the trigger on Jones. I wouldn’t go more than 14 million.
And if their board agrees  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/8/2020 12:15 pm : link
so be it.
As I said earlier  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/8/2020 12:19 pm : link
I dont have strong opinions about most of the players. I didn't watch enough college to form them.

I don't put much stock into consensus talk or draftniking either

My point was a basic general one.

Its certainly possible one of those players you mention  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/8/2020 12:20 pm : link
Represents the proper value.
What I do not agree with is your pount about losing flexibility  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/8/2020 12:26 pm : link
That only should ever be a factor when players grade out evenly. They need to build a strong core of players tgrough years of consecutive drafting. And that only works by staying true to the board.

It took years for the core of this team to rot out, and it will take years to truly build a new one.

RE: RE: j_rud  
ColHowPepper : 3/8/2020 12:30 pm : link
In comment 14829306 j_rud said:

Essentially I think we're in agreement. Every time I quote Gettleman on Halapio Im doing so sarcastically.
Your 9:19 AM was tough to parse, sorry if I misconstrued. Hopefully the new staff rejects the easy rationalizations and experiments
What about signing Graham Glasgow for C?  
Anakim : 3/8/2020 12:54 pm : link
I think PFF is bullshit, but I don't know how else to evaluate interior linemen.
RE: RE: RE: After Isaiah Simmons at #4  
OdellLovesOBJ : 3/8/2020 1:07 pm : link
In comment 14829292 M.S. said:

In comment 14829256 Reb8thVA said:


Quote:


In comment 14829249 M.S. said:


Quote:



Center would be great in Round 2.



And who is your LT? Solder? Gimme a break.


Well, there is no harsher critic of our offensive line than yours truly.

But our hot mess of a defense makes our O-line look like a Pro Bowl unit. Isaiah Simmons is value and need gift-wrapped for us at #4.

As for Nate Solder, the answer is way beyond my pay grade. He's Dave Gettleman's mess.


Simmons, outside of Chase Young, could be the best defensive prospect since we passed on taking Aaron Donald. Transform the defense and build around this dynamic athlete. Draft rounds 2-7 to get an OT prospect, C, FS, ER and WR. Use Free Agency to add Byron Jones, and ER, OL, LB help. It can't be any clearer than Simmons at #4.
RE: RE: RE: j_rud  
j_rud : 3/8/2020 1:19 pm : link
In comment 14829341 ColHowPepper said:

In comment 14829306 j_rud said:


Quote:


Essentially I think we're in agreement. Every time I quote Gettleman on Halapio Im doing so sarcastically.

Your 9:19 AM was tough to parse, sorry if I misconstrued. Hopefully the new staff rejects the easy rationalizations and experiments


No worries, and I share your hopes about the new regime. It would be easier to dismiss the prospect of Solder returning with no immediate or future replacement had he not been a Patriot and worked with Judge. You have to wonder if Judge is confident in his staff that he can get Solder back to his pre-NY days.
Ruiz or Cushenberry for me...  
Torrag : 3/8/2020 1:56 pm : link
Thx in advance DG.
^  
ColHowPepper : 3/8/2020 1:56 pm : link
It's an interesting take. Could it be that, having seen him up close, that JJ is less inclined to retain him or more inclined to draft OT high/move him to RT? No insight on that, but JJ does.
LT, C, RT, S, LB, WR, LB would be an outstanding draft!  
Jack Stroud : 3/8/2020 2:14 pm : link
.
RE: What about signing Graham Glasgow for C?  
WillVAB : 3/8/2020 2:33 pm : link
In comment 14829344 Anakim said:

I think PFF is bullshit, but I don't know how else to evaluate interior linemen.


There’s several quality centers who can be had in the 2-3 round range.

Overpaying for any of the average Centers likely to be available in FA would be a mistake.
Would prefer a center  
PEEJ : 3/8/2020 2:36 pm : link
with some NFL experience.
'with some NFL experience.'  
Torrag : 3/8/2020 2:42 pm : link
Problem is it's a shit class. If you can't sign McGovern you're better off in the Draft. The rest are JAG's or worse.
You can’t pass or run  
Carl in CT : 3/8/2020 3:07 pm : link
With consistent pressure (one on one) up the middle. It just can’t happen with no pocket to step up. We all blame the tackles. Their job is to push the edge wide. It’s a HUGE weakness on this team.
RE: You can’t pass or run  
giantstock : 3/8/2020 3:27 pm : link
In comment 14829408 Carl in CT said:

With consistent pressure (one on one) up the middle. It just can’t happen with no pocket to step up. We all blame the tackles. Their job is to push the edge wide. It’s a HUGE weakness on this team.


Yes but you are only looking at passing. Even if some teams can't put pressure up the middle- they do have these enormous 320 DL that can stuff the middle against the run. Wouldn't it be great to have some tackles that can be physical with the light quicker edges and OLB's? ANd by doing that, that slows down the pass rush.
RE: RE: RE: RE: After Isaiah Simmons at #4  
giantstock : 3/8/2020 3:29 pm : link
In comment 14829355 OdellLovesOBJ said:

In comment 14829292 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 14829256 Reb8thVA said:


Quote:


In comment 14829249 M.S. said:


Quote:



Center would be great in Round 2.



And who is your LT? Solder? Gimme a break.


Well, there is no harsher critic of our offensive line than yours truly.

But our hot mess of a defense makes our O-line look like a Pro Bowl unit. Isaiah Simmons is value and need gift-wrapped for us at #4.

As for Nate Solder, the answer is way beyond my pay grade. He's Dave Gettleman's mess.



Simmons, outside of Chase Young, could be the best defensive prospect since we passed on taking Aaron Donald. Transform the defense and build around this dynamic athlete. Draft rounds 2-7 to get an OT prospect, C, FS, ER and WR. Use Free Agency to add Byron Jones, and ER, OL, LB help. It can't be any clearer than Simmons at #4.


I don;t think Simmons is that. But if we take him- I hope you are right.

On the flip side-- if Jones is for real -- can you imagine a QB that has time and a weapon like Barkley in which you can both pass and run? The offensive could be potentially devastating.
RE: 👍! All for it  
NYG007 : 3/9/2020 11:00 am : link
In comment 14829230 George from PA said:

On offense, OT, Center and big receiver

On defense,top corner, centerfield safety, LBer, and pass rush


^ Yep. I want a great C, we do not have anything close to great on our roster or on the injured side of things.
