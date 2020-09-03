Giants and Williams not close on a contract

|
|@RapSheet: The #Giants have an interesting decision to make late this week: Do they franchise tag star DL Leonard Williams? Sources say the two sides are not close on a contract extension and Williams will have a strong market. The tag is a possibility, but so is letting him hit the market.
Your post doesn’t make the trade any less idiotic
You are completely wrong - I head here that many are willing to take him back for a team friendly deal - somewhere in the neighborhood of $100-$200 a season with an escalator clause of $5 per sack.
He'd be silly to leave that offer on the table.
We either overpay him, or we let him leave via FA. If the latter, we'll likely sign enough FA's to prevent us from getting a comp pick for him next year.
We either overpay him, or we let him leave via FA. If the latter, we'll likely sign enough FA's to prevent us from getting a comp pick for him next year.
Yep. That's what I thought the minute they did that deal. Even the pundits they were having on BBKL were saying as much at the combine.
We have no idea which of these reports is true. I would guess it's closer to the truth that we have a deal in place and are waiting to disclose it. But who knows? All the hand wringing about this trade... lol
Man, this post needs work.
I am in the camp that what's done is done and the 3rd rounder is gone. If we sign him it is equivalent to getting a 1st round talent in the 3rd round of this years draft. If somehow DG can make it a 2021 5th rounder instead of the 4th that is better. I do believe that Williams is a good player and will make our defense better. I also believe that Edge Rusher is a bigger need and if push comes to shove would rather spend on that position over DT.
Exactly. This is simply about the right of first refusal now.
Williams cannot be a distraction or impediment to getting after a cornerstone player, neither financially nor or focus.
Put the transition tag on him, let another team court him and set the numbers. And see from there.
Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.
Your post doesn’t make the trade any less idiotic
Whining about it endlessly doesnt help either. Can we move on yet? Holy fuck.
One source told me yesterday they feel "50/50" on the prospects of #NYG extending DL Leonard Williams & his long-term future w/team, we'll see how it evolves tho. But I can tell u I spoke w/ at least 1 AFC team this am that underlined team is in the market big time for DEs & DTs.
Could Joe Douglas pull a Brian Cashman & resign him? If that were to ever happen,DG would have to be gone!
Either tag will result in a higher cap hit this year but less risk long term than just about any contract he gets offered. Just tag him and decide later - when you can recoup picks either via trade or comp picks.
In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:
Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.
Your post doesn’t make the trade any less idiotic
Whining about it endlessly doesnt help either. Can we move on yet? Holy fuck.
Im sorry (sarcastic). Did I start the conversation? Can the endless whining from ‘the other side’ about how it wasn’t a terrible trade, move on already? We’re all beating our heads into a wall with our position on the deal.
In comment 14829785 Saos1n said:
In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:
Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.
Your post doesn’t make the trade any less idiotic
Whining about it endlessly doesnt help either. Can we move on yet? Holy fuck.
Im sorry (sarcastic). Did I start the conversation? Can the endless whining from ‘the other side’ about how it wasn’t a terrible trade, move on already? We’re all beating our heads into a wall with our position on the deal.
Goes both ways, bro
LOL with some of these twats...
^^^ This. It's a simple decision or should be.
+1 - the draft picks are sunk cost at this point. If they overpay him, they'll only take a bad decision and make it worse.
2020 third-round pick and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin.
My guess it's all posturing right now... either a deal gets done or a tag is applied. DG prob can't let him walk with the skin he put into it.
There is no reason to not tag him - the only question is whether it's worth inviting some kind of poison pill extension with the transition tag or just paying a few mil more for full franchise. I'd personally just go full franchise to keep leverage.
There is no reason to not tag him - the only question is whether it's worth inviting some kind of poison pill extension with the transition tag or just paying a few mil more for full franchise. I'd personally just go full franchise to keep leverage.
Poison pills were banned
A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.
B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.
C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.
I don't think that the point you think you are making was made. At all.
2020 third-round pick and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin.
This is a non point. The fact that they were a playoff team and we were 2-6 is everything. A 3rd round pick for a rental and let's be honest a better player is fine when you have a legit shot to compete.
It's incredibly stupid if you don't. That's the difference.
Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal. It’s not the end of the world. Our progress won’t be impeded by the loss of a 3rd..It’s a sunk cost. Our progress, such as it is, will not be determined by the loss of a 3rd. We’ll most likely get a 3rd back (albeit a very late one) for the loss of Collins. DG took a chance on a 25 year old, solid, non-superstar DL, knowing at WORST he transitions him.
such a dumb trade. I'll never get over it.
Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal. It’s not the end of the world. Our progress won’t be impeded by the loss of a 3rd..It’s a sunk cost. Our progress, such as it is, will not be determined by the loss of a 3rd. We’ll most likely get a 3rd back (albeit a very late one) for the loss of Collins. DG took a chance on a 25 year old, solid, non-superstar DL, knowing at WORST he transitions him.
And he has first crack at him.
either via comp pick or good old fashioned trade.
There is no reason to not tag him - the only question is whether it's worth inviting some kind of poison pill extension with the transition tag or just paying a few mil more for full franchise. I'd personally just go full franchise to keep leverage.
Poison pills were banned
Well that's a positive but any team offering would still know they need to structure it in a way that's inconvenient to match (and even without true poison pills I'm sure there are ways to do that).
A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.
B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.
C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.
D. Petition to the Commissioner's office that the original trade should be reversed because our front office didn't understand the actual terms of the deal and how tags work.
such a dumb trade. I'll never get over it.
Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal. It’s not the end of the world. Our progress won’t be impeded by the loss of a 3rd..It’s a sunk cost. Our progress, such as it is, will not be determined by the loss of a 3rd. We’ll most likely get a 3rd back (albeit a very late one) for the loss of Collins. DG took a chance on a 25 year old, solid, non-superstar DL, knowing at WORST he transitions him.
Im not going to crucify DG for it, but lets not completely devalue the pick. You can definitely argue that Williams is likely to be better than the vast majority of players taken at he top of the 3rd rd. But you can also argue that with such a lack of talent at key positions that pick couldve been packaged to move up and get a likely starter.
The C spot comes to mind. There js nothing there right now. Nothing. The FA class is very shallow. Youre not taking one at 4, and theres a good chance the top 1 or 2 are gone by 36. That pick couldve come in handy to move back into the late first as they did last year.
Its just a hypothetical, but its a real example of the impact that pick couldve had. Its not a worthless asset.
In comment 14829878 Justlurking said:
such a dumb trade. I'll never get over it.
Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal. It’s not the end of the world. Our progress won’t be impeded by the loss of a 3rd..It’s a sunk cost. Our progress, such as it is, will not be determined by the loss of a 3rd. We’ll most likely get a 3rd back (albeit a very late one) for the loss of Collins. DG took a chance on a 25 year old, solid, non-superstar DL, knowing at WORST he transitions him.
Im not going to crucify DG for it, but lets not completely devalue the pick. You can definitely argue that Williams is likely to be better than the vast majority of players taken at he top of the 3rd rd. But you can also argue that with such a lack of talent at key positions that pick couldve been packaged to move up and get a likely starter.
The C spot comes to mind. There js nothing there right now. Nothing. The FA class is very shallow. Youre not taking one at 4, and theres a good chance the top 1 or 2 are gone by 36. That pick couldve come in handy to move back into the late first as they did last year.
Its just a hypothetical, but its a real example of the impact that pick couldve had. Its not a worthless asset.
Of course it’s an important pick, I get that. I certainly wouldn’t minimize it’s value. My point is, it’s not armageddon. Most if not all teams have done similar things through the years. I’m just not going to dwell on the lost as if all is lost. We will get a still young, solid player after the smoke clears, which is far from a certainty with a 3rd rounder as you’ve opined.
No I don’t, not at his age
In comment 14829890 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 14829878 Justlurking said:
such a dumb trade. I'll never get over it.
Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal. It’s not the end of the world. Our progress won’t be impeded by the loss of a 3rd..It’s a sunk cost. Our progress, such as it is, will not be determined by the loss of a 3rd. We’ll most likely get a 3rd back (albeit a very late one) for the loss of Collins. DG took a chance on a 25 year old, solid, non-superstar DL, knowing at WORST he transitions him.
Im not going to crucify DG for it, but lets not completely devalue the pick. You can definitely argue that Williams is likely to be better than the vast majority of players taken at he top of the 3rd rd. But you can also argue that with such a lack of talent at key positions that pick couldve been packaged to move up and get a likely starter.
The C spot comes to mind. There js nothing there right now. Nothing. The FA class is very shallow. Youre not taking one at 4, and theres a good chance the top 1 or 2 are gone by 36. That pick couldve come in handy to move back into the late first as they did last year.
Its just a hypothetical, but its a real example of the impact that pick couldve had. Its not a worthless asset.
Of course it’s an important pick, I get that. I certainly wouldn’t minimize it’s value. My point is, it’s not armageddon. Most if not all teams have done similar things through the years. I’m just not going to dwell on the lost as if all is lost. We will get a still young, solid player after the smoke clears, which is far from a certainty with a 3rd rounder as you’ve opined.
Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal.
-Also BB56
Just playing man, just pointing out that this is a place of extremes and hyperbole. Its not the end of tje world and I wont kill DG for it. Hos FA misses are a bigger black mark IMO. But Id much rather have that pick than right of first refusal for Leonard Williams. Because essentially that's what it was traded for.
I would handle this situation as follows...
A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.
B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.
C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.
D. Petition to the Commissioner's office that the original trade should be reversed because our front office didn't understand the actual terms of the deal and how tags work.
Well, that's usually implied, from my end, with basically all moves DG... ;)
My theory is the Giants we’re stopping nobody with Dexter Lawrence , I don’t care what PFF and some sportswriters say I watched him closely all year and he made about 3 or 4 impact plays most of the other time he was getting pushed around mostly from the result he played too high , now maybe he’s going to get it this year but just because he’s big and strong doesn’t mean Jack so maybe DG is trying to hedge his bet so to say .... I realize this might sound radical but honestly if you go back and watch the all 22 or just live games and watch Lawrence on every play you’ll see what I’m saying
I hear you, and it does get old to see/read the usual suspects banging the same old DG drum.
A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.
B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.
C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.
Agree on B and C.
LW performed exactly as expected, so neither side has reason to reneg on the handshake deal.
all bets are off if DG was dumb enough to trade not knowing what it would take to re-sign LW.
In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:
Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.
Your post doesn’t make the trade any less idiotic
Whining about it endlessly doesnt help either. Can we move on yet? Holy fuck.
And yet, the "whining" was entirely in response to an entirely provocative post which wasn't even rooted in the core of what the conversation has most frequently been.
It's never been that there wouldn't be a market for LW, it was that LW is precisely the type of player that a market DOES form for, but one that hasn't been productive enough in his career to warrant dealing off draft picks simply for the opportunity to avoid that market in the first place; that it would be great to sign him and not tragic to not sign him, and that keeping valuable draft picks as a rebuilding team is worth more than preemptively locking up a non-superstar where there would have been at least a chance that the player would hit the open market either way.
It's not "whining" when people completely misrepresent one side of the argument purely out of convenience.
That would be classic particularly if the picks turn into a pro bowl Center and LB.
my guess : 5 yrs 65 mil 35~ grtd. id be happy with that.
A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.
B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.
C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.
These are indeed the options, but why would you make A the first choice?
Or Justin Houston, Alvin Kamara, Russell Wilson...
Just because the Giants have had some bad 3rd rounders doesn't mean we should not care about the asset.
How this pans out before we consider this "the worst deal ever". Oh god we might lose a future Davis Webb, Darian Thompson, or Jay Bromley !! Geez I get not wanting to lose draft capital but the third round doesnt always turn out great and if resigned he was worth the deal for what he brings to the table.
Or Justin Houston, Alvin Kamara, Russell Wilson...
Just because the Giants have had some bad 3rd rounders doesn't mean we should not care about the asset.
Well since the Giants are the ones drafting our pics what other teams did doesnt really matter to me. Point is the draft is a gamble and IF they resign him it is less of a gamble then a 3 and 5th round pick would be. it was a calculated risk that may or not pan out. Saying it was this or that before we see how it ends up or declaring it "stupid" is a bit of a rush to judgement.
In comment 14829975 Jeff said:
How this pans out before we consider this "the worst deal ever". Oh god we might lose a future Davis Webb, Darian Thompson, or Jay Bromley !! Geez I get not wanting to lose draft capital but the third round doesnt always turn out great and if resigned he was worth the deal for what he brings to the table.
Or Justin Houston, Alvin Kamara, Russell Wilson...
Just because the Giants have had some bad 3rd rounders doesn't mean we should not care about the asset.
Well since the Giants are the ones drafting our pics what other teams did doesnt really matter to me. Point is the draft is a gamble and IF they resign him it is less of a gamble then a 3 and 5th round pick would be. it was a calculated risk that may or not pan out. Saying it was this or that before we see how it ends up or declaring it "stupid" is a bit of a rush to judgement.
Of course it was a calculated risk and if we come up short on this, we’ll just chalk it up as a failure and move on. But to say with certainty it was a bad move is as short-sighted as saying it was a good one. Again, we’ll find out soon enough.
That’s ridiculous. “Mediocre AT BEST”?
Umm, him hitting the FA market is proof that trading for him was a terrible move. Many of us said you can just sign him as a FA, but we were assured no team trading for him would let him hit FA.
Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.
Umm, him hitting the FA market is proof that trading for him was a terrible move. Many of us said you can just sign him as a FA, but we were assured no team trading for him would let him hit FA.
He hasn’t HIT FA yet.
In comment 14829975 Jeff said:
How this pans out before we consider this "the worst deal ever". Oh god we might lose a future Davis Webb, Darian Thompson, or Jay Bromley !! Geez I get not wanting to lose draft capital but the third round doesnt always turn out great and if resigned he was worth the deal for what he brings to the table.
Or Justin Houston, Alvin Kamara, Russell Wilson...
Just because the Giants have had some bad 3rd rounders doesn't mean we should not care about the asset.
Well since the Giants are the ones drafting our pics what other teams did doesnt really matter to me. Point is the draft is a gamble and IF they resign him it is less of a gamble then a 3 and 5th round pick would be. it was a calculated risk that may or not pan out. Saying it was this or that before we see how it ends up or declaring it "stupid" is a bit of a rush to judgement.
Losing teams should not trade draft capital for an eight-game rental on an unexceptional player. On the contrary, they should be attempting to acquire as much draft capital as they can by trading their own unexceptional players who might hold greater value to other teams.
Nor should they compound that mistake by signing that player to a contract that reflects potential and not past performance.
The Giants have not only hamstrung themselves in this draft and the next, but they're on the verge of limiting what they'll be able to do in free agency this year. By every measure, this trade was undeniably stupid.
In comment 14830076 SirLoinOfBeef said:
In comment 14829975 Jeff said:
How this pans out before we consider this "the worst deal ever". Oh god we might lose a future Davis Webb, Darian Thompson, or Jay Bromley !! Geez I get not wanting to lose draft capital but the third round doesnt always turn out great and if resigned he was worth the deal for what he brings to the table.
Or Justin Houston, Alvin Kamara, Russell Wilson...
Just because the Giants have had some bad 3rd rounders doesn't mean we should not care about the asset.
Well since the Giants are the ones drafting our pics what other teams did doesnt really matter to me. Point is the draft is a gamble and IF they resign him it is less of a gamble then a 3 and 5th round pick would be. it was a calculated risk that may or not pan out. Saying it was this or that before we see how it ends up or declaring it "stupid" is a bit of a rush to judgement.
Losing teams should not trade draft capital for an eight-game rental on an unexceptional player. On the contrary, they should be attempting to acquire as much draft capital as they can by trading their own unexceptional players who might hold greater value to other teams.
Nor should they compound that mistake by signing that player to a contract that reflects potential and not past performance.
The Giants have not only hamstrung themselves in this draft and the next, but they're on the verge of limiting what they'll be able to do in free agency this year. By every measure, this trade was undeniably stupid.
So trading away a 3rd and a 5th is going to ruin our next two drafts? I dont get why it has to be one extreme or the other. I get it people are frustrated as am I but complaining and making over blown narratives makes no sense. We had a ton of picks last year and traded away one pick this year...it is not the end of the world.
As far as a 'strong market' for LW IF he hits the open market what does that mean? I say it means an annual contract average in the $13.5M range. So you tag him and then decide what to do if he gets that kind of offer. The man had a half a sack last season and averages 3 a year, he's worth more than that? I doubt it. Grady Jarrett has 13.5 sacks in his last 30 games and signed for $17M a year.
The way it stays bad is to make these types of decisions.
So if they sign him to a reasonable contract your opinion would be?
BTW for the record I wouldnt have done it because I thought DLine was a position of strength even before they traded for him. He was very active and stood out to me even if he didnt have the sacks so I am more open minded now then when the trade was initially made.
Doesn't mean it wasn't stupid. It's the exact opposite of what a team that's rebuilding ought to do. It may not be a mortal wound, but it's bad football business. Not smart at all.
So if they sign him to a reasonable contract your opinion would be?
BTW for the record I wouldnt have done it because I thought DLine was a position of strength even before they traded for him. He was very active and stood out to me even if he didnt have the sacks so I am more open minded now then when the trade was initially made.
Jeff, With his tagging or signing, that makes an LW addition to that DL an even stronger line. Two things: Firstly, we know how fast an injury can make one of the better lines an average or mediocre one and in today’s NFL that is happening at an alarming frequency, imo. Secondly, we could lose Tomlinson to FA when he’s eligible
That's why I wouldn't marry myself to LW, Golden, Tomlinson, etc.
I would handle this situation as follows...
A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.
B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.
C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.
These are indeed the options, but why would you make A the first choice?
Fair question. Largely because I don't think LW is worth even a one year Trans Tag investment of $13M+.
So it's really just saying cut bait now and lets solve other more pressing areas of need.
Doesn't mean it wasn't stupid. It's the exact opposite of what a team that's rebuilding ought to do. It may not be a mortal wound, but it's bad football business. Not smart at all.
So if they sign him to a reasonable contract your opinion would be?
"Reasonable" is subjective. What I think is reasonable probably isn't what Williams and his agent think it is. But the trade puts the Giants in an awkward position, and that's an "unforced error" on their part. They could have easily gone into free agency this year looking to upgrade their D-Line with a player equal to or better than Leonard Williams without spending any draft capital. Now, the impetus is on them to sign him (or tag him) to avoid looking like complete idiots.
Basically, he replaced B.J. Hill, who either had a serious case of the sophomore blues, or simply wasn't that good to begin with. To me, it smacked of a panic move on Gettleman's part.
Where did I say it was "disastrous?" I said it was stupid, and bad football business, which it was, but I also said it wasn't a mortal wound. The thing is, why should we sugarcoat a bad football business decision just because it wasn't "disastrous?" How many of those should we accept? They do tend to add up. Personally, I'd rather have my head chopped off than die by a thousand cuts.
Admit your mistake and move on. Big money over 4-5 years for this player is a mistake.
Since when is a #3 a premium pick?
Admit your mistake and move on. Big money over 4-5 years for this player is a mistake.
Saving face is a BBI Narrative and not DG’s
why the hell do some of you REFUSE to acknowledge that it's easier to sign a player that you possess in your locker room than one that is on another team? First off, maybe DG wanted to see Williams up close and personal before committing big money to him and maybe he felt sacrificing the pick was worth it? Second, maybe DG had people telling him that another team was very close to trading for Williams which would make things dicey this month?
I don't get it. At least acknowledge this shit even if you don't agree. It's not as simple as some here want to believe.
HE'S NOT SIGNING. HE'S GOING TO BE A FREE AGENT.
The Giants could have signed him for no draft picks. There was absolutely no reason to give up two draft picks one in the top 70 when the team was 2-6 for a player who was going to be a free agent.
THAT'S WHY NO OTHER TEAMS DO IT. ONLY AN IDIOT MAKES THAT TRADE.
But which other GM would have taken on Ogletree's contract and given up 2 picks for that privilege.
Admit your mistake and move on. Big money over 4-5 years for this player is a mistake.
Precisely. And this is one of the few areas in his GM job where DG has shown some competency.
After signing OBJ, a controversial decision, he turned around less than a year later and traded him. And right now, that looks shrewd course correction.
At least with OBJ, one could successfully argue he was one of the most talented and productive game breakers in the NFL.
On the other hand, LW is, at best, a B- player who has NEVER lived up to his draft status. So thinking that he's going to suddenly get better by walking into a different locker room in the same stadium is completely daft.
not because he was a bad player but because why trade draft picks 3rd and 4th or 5th when we suck and could have waited till free agency to sign him or someone like him. If you are going to spend 15m don't you think they can find someone just like him and not give up the picks? I could see if we where making a playoff push but in the end it probably cost us Young. A truly shitty trade.
why the hell do some of you REFUSE to acknowledge that it's easier to sign a player that you possess in your locker room than one that is on another team? First off, maybe DG wanted to see Williams up close and personal before committing big money to him and maybe he felt sacrificing the pick was worth it? Second, maybe DG had people telling him that another team was very close to trading for Williams which would make things dicey this month?
I don't get it. At least acknowledge this shit even if you don't agree. It's not as simple as some here want to believe.
Leonard Williams has been in the league for five years and appeared in 71 games for the Jets, but, yeah...I guess that wasn't enough for ol' Dave to make a determination about him. He just had to trade for him so he could see him "up close and personal" in eight meaningless games. What's a couple of draft picks more or less for the chance to see Leonard Williams "up close and personal?"
But wait! Maybe some people were telling DG that another team was on the verge of trading for him! Oh no! That might hurt his chances of signing a guy who made the Pro Bowl in 2016! Can't have that, now, can we? Have to get a jump on this guy. He's sure to be a hot property in 2020, and the missing piece to our defensive puzzle going forward.
With the cash and picks available, no reason Gettleman shouldn't be able to upgrade 4-5 starters and have a few developmental prospects on the shelf.
I hope the priority in order is CB, OT, OC, Edge, DL.
With the cash and picks available, no reason Gettleman shouldn't be able to upgrade 4-5 starters and have a few developmental prospects on the shelf.
I hope the priority in order is CB, OT, OC, Edge, DL.
Per usual, a non-agenda driven post. :)
You'd think they'd get tired of him pissing on their legs and telling them it's raining, but I guess not. Not yet, anyway.
not because he was a bad player but because why trade draft picks 3rd and 4th or 5th when we suck and could have waited till free agency to sign him or someone like him. If you are going to spend 15m don't you think they can find someone just like him and not give up the picks? I could see if we where making a playoff push but in the end it probably cost us Young. A truly shitty trade.
why the hell do some of you REFUSE to acknowledge that it's easier to sign a player that you possess in your locker room than one that is on another team? First off, maybe DG wanted to see Williams up close and personal before committing big money to him and maybe he felt sacrificing the pick was worth it? Second, maybe DG had people telling him that another team was very close to trading for Williams which would make things dicey this month?
I don't get it. At least acknowledge this shit even if you don't agree. It's not as simple as some here want to believe.
See Williams up close and personal? Do you think DG saw him any closer than he could any Defensive Lineman in any other game on any other team?
And you want to justify the deal somehow because DG was being told another that Williams had another suitor? So what?
I think you said it best yourself by stating "I don't get it. Acknowledge this shit...".
BB'56: "Yes sir. How high?"
It's the principle, and just one more misplaced priority, one more head-scratching move, in a two-year-long line of them.
Gunning hard for dumbest post of the month hardly a third of the way through.
These are finite resources that you don't have to piss away. If your wife or kids spent 15% of your annual salary on something that you might have been able to get for free, would you be defending their choice?
Or would we be talking about the fucking tears on Bradshaw's Decal?
Go buy a fucking clue and come back when you have your synapses firing.
In fact, maybe they didn't and DG just offered it up anyway since the Giants don't really put much value on it.
BB'56: "Yes sir. How high?"
You forgot, "of course sir, that'll show all those Darnold-lovers who's boss! Shall I jump here?"
So is being intelligent, but it's not quite as optional.
So is being intelligent, but it's not quite as optional.
Not even close to "everyone" - some fans think 3rd round picks are useless because of the way Reese treated them like the drunk guy at a fantasy football draft who can't wait to start picking his sleepers and proving how smart he is. Others point to how LW might have been signed by another team if they had traded for him (the horror!), some treat getting a sure thing in the 3rd as a benefit without even mentioning price tag against the cap, some manufacture a fictional tale about how the pendulum is about to swing back to make stopping the run more important than stopping the pass, some even think that complaining about the LW trade is just a result of being upset that DG didn't draft Darnold.
Regardless, to claim that "everyone" knows it was a bad decision is to seriously underestimate the lengths to which some fans will contort themselves to defend our wonderful GM.
There's ample noise this time of year.
If Gettleman got Williams in the door, showed him his plan, where he fits, and signs a fair agreement, great. If ratifying next week is in the best interest of the Giants, great.
This would be the antithesis of how Gettleman has operated so far as GM.
not a big deal. I should have said and stuck with, it’s not the end of the world, that’s honestly what I meant. People should get over it, we’ll find out very soon what this means in the scheme of things, imv.
I hear you, and it does get old to see/read the usual suspects banging the same old DG drum.
So now as this is playing out exactly how we said it would when we first guessed the trade we aren't supposed to point that out? Similarly, it gets old seeing the usual suspects trying to defend this awful trade.
It's still two non premium picks anyway you package them. A 5th next year equates to a 6th. The damage is short term. Again it was a bad decision but portraying it's impact as disastrous is a misrepresentation of the value involved.
Where did I say it was "disastrous?" I said it was stupid, and bad football business, which it was, but I also said it wasn't a mortal wound. The thing is, why should we sugarcoat a bad football business decision just because it wasn't "disastrous?" How many of those should we accept? They do tend to add up. Personally, I'd rather have my head chopped off than die by a thousand cuts.
Exactly. The trade made no sense then, or now, and is just another example of DG not understanding asset allocation or management.