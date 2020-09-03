for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants and Williams not close on a contract

Big Rick in FL : 3/9/2020 10:10 am
Quote:
@RapSheet: The #Giants have an interesting decision to make late this week: Do they franchise tag star DL Leonard Williams? Sources say the two sides are not close on a contract extension and Williams will have a strong market. The tag is a possibility, but so is letting him hit the market.
A strong market? That's impossible  
twostepgiants : 3/9/2020 10:14 am : link
Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.
Star DL?  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/9/2020 10:15 am : link
.
There will be a flurry of activity  
jvm52106 : 3/9/2020 10:15 am : link
and decisions made once the CBA passes or fails. I believe that answer will be by Thursday night. If it passes and the Cap goes up Williams gets tagged. if it fails I bet he doesn't.
The trade was shit.  
The_Boss : 3/9/2020 10:15 am : link
That never meant he’d have no suitors once he hit the market.
RE: A strong market? That's impossible  
Saos1n : 3/9/2020 10:16 am : link
In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.


Your post doesn’t make the trade any less idiotic
I  
Steve in Greenwich : 3/9/2020 10:16 am : link
believe absolutely nothing said in regards to the Leonard Williams negotiation. If the Giants actually do have a deal in place with Williams as was reported earlier in the weekend it would be of their best interest to put out the contradictory statement that they are no where near an agreement so it doesn't look like they are circumventing the trade agreement. So no matter what way the actual outcome is trending it would benefit the Giants to make it seem as if they are not close to a deal.
RE: A strong market? That's impossible  
Dnew15 : 3/9/2020 10:16 am : link
In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.


You are completely wrong - I head here that many are willing to take him back for a team friendly deal - somewhere in the neighborhood of $100-$200 a season with an escalator clause of $5 per sack.
He'd be silly to leave that offer on the table.
Just tag him  
AcesUp : 3/9/2020 10:19 am : link
You paid a premium pick+ for that little bit of leverage, you may as well use it.
This  
AcidTest : 3/9/2020 10:19 am : link
trade is a complete disaster. We basically gave up a third and a fifth for half a season of Williams when we were 2-6. The whole league is laughing at us.

We either overpay him, or we let him leave via FA. If the latter, we'll likely sign enough FA's to prevent us from getting a comp pick for him next year.
I had a wait and see attitude on the Williams deal...  
KDavies : 3/9/2020 10:22 am : link
if they sign him, I am fine. But damn, what a joke to lose a 3rd rounder plus for a rental if they don't resign him. I figured they had to have a deal in place.
RE: This  
Jan in DC : 3/9/2020 10:23 am : link
In comment 14829794 AcidTest said:
Quote:
trade is a complete disaster. We basically gave up a third and a fifth for half a season of Williams when we were 2-6. The whole league is laughing at us.

We either overpay him, or we let him leave via FA. If the latter, we'll likely sign enough FA's to prevent us from getting a comp pick for him next year.


Yep. That's what I thought the minute they did that deal. Even the pundits they were having on BBKL were saying as much at the combine.
Per Albert Breer w/ SI...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/9/2020 10:24 am : link
"Was interesting reading the theory that the Giants could wait to re-sign Leonard Williams, and game the system so they would send a fifth-rounder, rather than a fourth-rounder, along with a third-rounder for the Jets to complete last fall’s trade. Indeed, if Williams isn’t signed before the start of the league year (March 18), then the fourth-rounder in the deal becomes a five. So Williams could agree to a deal, the Giants could put the transition tag on him to be safe, and the two sides could push a new deal over the goal line on March 19, and improve the team’s war chest of picks."
Transition Tag makes sense  
JonC : 3/9/2020 10:27 am : link
Franchise Tag does not.
lol  
Johnny5 : 3/9/2020 10:29 am : link
It's a different story every day. You don't think people are leaking all kinds of different shit for different reasons? I do.

We have no idea which of these reports is true. I would guess it's closer to the truth that we have a deal in place and are waiting to disclose it. But who knows? All the hand wringing about this trade... lol
RE: Star DL?  
Klaatu : 3/9/2020 10:31 am : link
In comment 14829781 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
.


RE: A strong market? That's impossible  
LBH15 : 3/9/2020 10:31 am : link
In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.


Man, this post needs work.
Either way it will be interesting to see if there is a market  
Rjanyg : 3/9/2020 10:38 am : link
for Williams and what somebody would pay.

I am in the camp that what's done is done and the 3rd rounder is gone. If we sign him it is equivalent to getting a 1st round talent in the 3rd round of this years draft. If somehow DG can make it a 2021 5th rounder instead of the 4th that is better. I do believe that Williams is a good player and will make our defense better. I also believe that Edge Rusher is a bigger need and if push comes to shove would rather spend on that position over DT.
From Josina  
Big Rick in FL : 3/9/2020 10:38 am : link
Quote:
One source told me yesterday they feel "50/50" on the prospects of #NYG extending DL Leonard Williams & his long-term future w/team, we'll see how it evolves tho. But I can tell u I spoke w/ at least 1 AFC team this am that underlined team is in the market big time for DEs & DTs.
RE: Transition Tag makes sense  
christian : 3/9/2020 10:43 am : link
In comment 14829808 JonC said:
Quote:
Franchise Tag does not.


Exactly. This is simply about the right of first refusal now.

Williams cannot be a distraction or impediment to getting after a cornerstone player, neither financially nor or focus.

Put the transition tag on him, let another team court him and set the numbers. And see from there.
RE: RE: A strong market? That's impossible  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/9/2020 10:43 am : link
In comment 14829785 Saos1n said:
Quote:
In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:


Quote:


Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.



Your post doesn’t make the trade any less idiotic


Whining about it endlessly doesnt help either. Can we move on yet? Holy fuck.
RE: From Josina  
TheMick7 : 3/9/2020 10:46 am : link
In comment 14829824 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:


Quote:


One source told me yesterday they feel "50/50" on the prospects of #NYG extending DL Leonard Williams & his long-term future w/team, we'll see how it evolves tho. But I can tell u I spoke w/ at least 1 AFC team this am that underlined team is in the market big time for DEs & DTs.

Could Joe Douglas pull a Brian Cashman & resign him? If that were to ever happen,DG would have to be gone!
Its getting harder to get a read  
Biteymax22 : 3/9/2020 10:47 am : link
on where the Giants really stand with with certain items, and that's a good thing, I'd like to keep it that way.
It's not just us who thinks that trade was ridiculous  
FranknWeezer : 3/9/2020 10:49 am : link
Quote:

Ross Tucker
@RossTuckerNFL
·
2m
Either result is horrific for a team that traded 3rd & 5th Rd picks to bring a guy to a bad team for eight games.
Tagging him has always made the most sense  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2020 10:51 am : link
in demand UFA's get close to top of the market AAV over multiple years. The only positive for the team is the ability to manipulate the early year cap hits.

Either tag will result in a higher cap hit this year but less risk long term than just about any contract he gets offered. Just tag him and decide later - when you can recoup picks either via trade or comp picks.
What a disaster  
Rflairr : 3/9/2020 10:54 am : link
Wtf was Gettleman thinking
RE: RE: RE: A strong market? That's impossible  
Saos1n : 3/9/2020 10:58 am : link
In comment 14829829 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14829785 Saos1n said:


Quote:


In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:


Quote:


Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.



Your post doesn’t make the trade any less idiotic



Whining about it endlessly doesnt help either. Can we move on yet? Holy fuck.


Im sorry (sarcastic). Did I start the conversation? Can the endless whining from ‘the other side’ about how it wasn’t a terrible trade, move on already? We’re all beating our heads into a wall with our position on the deal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: A strong market? That's impossible  
Saos1n : 3/9/2020 10:59 am : link
In comment 14829846 Saos1n said:
Quote:
In comment 14829829 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14829785 Saos1n said:


Quote:


In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:


Quote:


Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.



Your post doesn’t make the trade any less idiotic



Whining about it endlessly doesnt help either. Can we move on yet? Holy fuck.



Im sorry (sarcastic). Did I start the conversation? Can the endless whining from ‘the other side’ about how it wasn’t a terrible trade, move on already? We’re all beating our heads into a wall with our position on the deal.


Goes both ways, bro
I hear it is 50 - 50  
ZogZerg : 3/9/2020 11:01 am : link
from no sources.....

LOL with some of these twats...
Re: AcesUp : Just tag him ...  
Torrag : 3/9/2020 11:04 am : link
"You paid a premium pick+ for that little bit of leverage, you may as well use it".

^^^ This. It's a simple decision or should be.
I think disaster is overstating the effect  
JonC : 3/9/2020 11:06 am : link
The bottom line is the draft picks aren't really a painful loss in the big picture. But, if they didn't have a solid mutual idea of agreeable extension terms to work towards getting a deal in place ahead of time, that's the dumb part.
RE: I think disaster is overstating the effect  
jcn56 : 3/9/2020 11:10 am : link
In comment 14829859 JonC said:
Quote:
The bottom line is the draft picks aren't really a painful loss in the big picture. But, if they didn't have a solid mutual idea of agreeable extension terms to work towards getting a deal in place ahead of time, that's the dumb part.


+1 - the draft picks are sunk cost at this point. If they overpay him, they'll only take a bad decision and make it worse.
I believe DG had a transition tag as his safety net.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 11:12 am : link
He has no intention of letting LW walk, at least this year, imo..

Seahawks gave up a 3rd for Clowney and can't tag him.  
rasbutant : 3/9/2020 11:14 am : link
I know not the same because the Seahawks were a playoff team, but the end result was the same. And they can't tag him.


2020 third-round pick and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin.
I believe nothing  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/9/2020 11:14 am : link
Contradictory tweets. Unnamed sources. Imaginary sources. Leaks. Fake leaks. Double secret probation.

My guess it's all posturing right now... either a deal gets done or a tag is applied. DG prob can't let him walk with the skin he put into it.
if they tag him the draft picks given up can get offset in the future  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2020 11:15 am : link
either via comp pick or good old fashioned trade.

There is no reason to not tag him - the only question is whether it's worth inviting some kind of poison pill extension with the transition tag or just paying a few mil more for full franchise. I'd personally just go full franchise to keep leverage.
Teams seem to be holding off in expectation of the new CBA...  
Torrag : 3/9/2020 11:16 am : link
ratification vote. Results should be in this week. We should see a lot of decisions on these matters around the league shortly thereafter. Whichever way the vote goes.
RE: if they tag him the draft picks given up can get offset in the future  
Saos1n : 3/9/2020 11:18 am : link
In comment 14829871 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
either via comp pick or good old fashioned trade.

There is no reason to not tag him - the only question is whether it's worth inviting some kind of poison pill extension with the transition tag or just paying a few mil more for full franchise. I'd personally just go full franchise to keep leverage.


Poison pills were banned
Why on earth would they buy this mess  
Justlurking : 3/9/2020 11:20 am : link
such a dumb trade. I'll never get over it.
In order...  
bw in dc : 3/9/2020 11:23 am : link
I would handle this situation as follows...

A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.

B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.

C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.

RE: A strong market? That's impossible  
Justlurking : 3/9/2020 11:25 am : link
In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.


I don't think that the point you think you are making was made. At all.
RE: Seahawks gave up a 3rd for Clowney and can't tag him.  
NoGainDayne : 3/9/2020 11:26 am : link
In comment 14829867 rasbutant said:
Quote:
I know not the same because the Seahawks were a playoff team, but the end result was the same. And they can't tag him.


2020 third-round pick and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin.


This is a non point. The fact that they were a playoff team and we were 2-6 is everything. A 3rd round pick for a rental and let's be honest a better player is fine when you have a legit shot to compete.

It's incredibly stupid if you don't. That's the difference.
RE: Why on earth would they buy this mess  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 11:33 am : link
In comment 14829878 Justlurking said:
Quote:
such a dumb trade. I'll never get over it.


Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal. It’s not the end of the world. Our progress won’t be impeded by the loss of a 3rd..It’s a sunk cost. Our progress, such as it is, will not be determined by the loss of a 3rd. We’ll most likely get a 3rd back (albeit a very late one) for the loss of Collins. DG took a chance on a 25 year old, solid, non-superstar DL, knowing at WORST he transitions him.
RE: RE: Why on earth would they buy this mess  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 11:34 am : link
In comment 14829890 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14829878 Justlurking said:


Quote:


such a dumb trade. I'll never get over it.



Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal. It’s not the end of the world. Our progress won’t be impeded by the loss of a 3rd..It’s a sunk cost. Our progress, such as it is, will not be determined by the loss of a 3rd. We’ll most likely get a 3rd back (albeit a very late one) for the loss of Collins. DG took a chance on a 25 year old, solid, non-superstar DL, knowing at WORST he transitions him.


And he has first crack at him.
RE: RE: if they tag him the draft picks given up can get offset in the future  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2020 11:37 am : link
In comment 14829874 Saos1n said:
Quote:
In comment 14829871 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


either via comp pick or good old fashioned trade.

There is no reason to not tag him - the only question is whether it's worth inviting some kind of poison pill extension with the transition tag or just paying a few mil more for full franchise. I'd personally just go full franchise to keep leverage.



Poison pills were banned


Well that's a positive but any team offering would still know they need to structure it in a way that's inconvenient to match (and even without true poison pills I'm sure there are ways to do that).
RE: In order...  
LBH15 : 3/9/2020 11:42 am : link
In comment 14829881 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I would handle this situation as follows...

A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.

B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.

C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.


D. Petition to the Commissioner's office that the original trade should be reversed because our front office didn't understand the actual terms of the deal and how tags work.
Still don't understand that trade  
jeff57 : 3/9/2020 11:42 am : link
And I don't think I ever will, regardless what happens.
RE: RE: Why on earth would they buy this mess  
j_rud : 3/9/2020 11:54 am : link
In comment 14829890 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14829878 Justlurking said:


Quote:


such a dumb trade. I'll never get over it.



Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal. It’s not the end of the world. Our progress won’t be impeded by the loss of a 3rd..It’s a sunk cost. Our progress, such as it is, will not be determined by the loss of a 3rd. We’ll most likely get a 3rd back (albeit a very late one) for the loss of Collins. DG took a chance on a 25 year old, solid, non-superstar DL, knowing at WORST he transitions him.


Im not going to crucify DG for it, but lets not completely devalue the pick. You can definitely argue that Williams is likely to be better than the vast majority of players taken at he top of the 3rd rd. But you can also argue that with such a lack of talent at key positions that pick couldve been packaged to move up and get a likely starter.

The C spot comes to mind. There js nothing there right now. Nothing. The FA class is very shallow. Youre not taking one at 4, and theres a good chance the top 1 or 2 are gone by 36. That pick couldve come in handy to move back into the late first as they did last year.

Its just a hypothetical, but its a real example of the impact that pick couldve had. Its not a worthless asset.
You stupidly traded a good pick for this guy  
Rflairr : 3/9/2020 11:57 am : link
The agent has you by the balls. You think it was going to be an easy sign?
Now they’re going to double down on their mistake  
Rflairr : 3/9/2020 11:59 am : link
By tagging him and having him eat up a big chunk of the cap. lol. He’s not worth it
RE: RE: RE: Why on earth would they buy this mess  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 12:10 pm : link
In comment 14829921 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 14829890 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14829878 Justlurking said:


Quote:


such a dumb trade. I'll never get over it.



Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal. It’s not the end of the world. Our progress won’t be impeded by the loss of a 3rd..It’s a sunk cost. Our progress, such as it is, will not be determined by the loss of a 3rd. We’ll most likely get a 3rd back (albeit a very late one) for the loss of Collins. DG took a chance on a 25 year old, solid, non-superstar DL, knowing at WORST he transitions him.



Im not going to crucify DG for it, but lets not completely devalue the pick. You can definitely argue that Williams is likely to be better than the vast majority of players taken at he top of the 3rd rd. But you can also argue that with such a lack of talent at key positions that pick couldve been packaged to move up and get a likely starter.

The C spot comes to mind. There js nothing there right now. Nothing. The FA class is very shallow. Youre not taking one at 4, and theres a good chance the top 1 or 2 are gone by 36. That pick couldve come in handy to move back into the late first as they did last year.

Its just a hypothetical, but its a real example of the impact that pick couldve had. Its not a worthless asset.


Of course it’s an important pick, I get that. I certainly wouldn’t minimize it’s value. My point is, it’s not armageddon. Most if not all teams have done similar things through the years. I’m just not going to dwell on the lost as if all is lost. We will get a still young, solid player after the smoke clears, which is far from a certainty with a 3rd rounder as you’ve opined.
It was a shitty trade  
mdthedream : 3/9/2020 12:11 pm : link
not because he was a bad player but because why trade draft picks 3rd and 4th or 5th when we suck and could have waited till free agency to sign him or someone like him. If you are going to spend 15m don't you think they can find someone just like him and not give up the picks? I could see if we where making a playoff push but in the end it probably cost us Young. A truly shitty trade.
RE: It was a shitty trade  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 12:13 pm : link
In comment 14829940 mdthedream said:
Quote:
not because he was a bad player but because why trade draft picks 3rd and 4th or 5th when we suck and could have waited till free agency to sign him or someone like him. If you are going to spend 15m don't you think they can find someone just like him and not give up the picks? I could see if we where making a playoff push but in the end it probably cost us Young. A truly shitty trade.


No I don’t, not at his age
You also get a first crack at signing or tagging him  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 12:15 pm : link
and do not have to get into a bidding war once he enters FA.
The Jets drafted him 6th overall,  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/9/2020 12:16 pm : link
he's healthy, 25 years old, and they were looking to move him. The Jets, a team not exactly beaming with talent on the defensive side of the ball. The Jets also had somewhere around $90-100 million to spend last offseason, and didn't feel the need to extend him just 1 year early. Says alot, really.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why on earth would they buy this mess  
j_rud : 3/9/2020 12:19 pm : link
In comment 14829939 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14829921 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 14829890 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14829878 Justlurking said:


Quote:


such a dumb trade. I'll never get over it.



Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal. It’s not the end of the world. Our progress won’t be impeded by the loss of a 3rd..It’s a sunk cost. Our progress, such as it is, will not be determined by the loss of a 3rd. We’ll most likely get a 3rd back (albeit a very late one) for the loss of Collins. DG took a chance on a 25 year old, solid, non-superstar DL, knowing at WORST he transitions him.



Im not going to crucify DG for it, but lets not completely devalue the pick. You can definitely argue that Williams is likely to be better than the vast majority of players taken at he top of the 3rd rd. But you can also argue that with such a lack of talent at key positions that pick couldve been packaged to move up and get a likely starter.

The C spot comes to mind. There js nothing there right now. Nothing. The FA class is very shallow. Youre not taking one at 4, and theres a good chance the top 1 or 2 are gone by 36. That pick couldve come in handy to move back into the late first as they did last year.

Its just a hypothetical, but its a real example of the impact that pick couldve had. Its not a worthless asset.



Of course it’s an important pick, I get that. I certainly wouldn’t minimize it’s value. My point is, it’s not armageddon. Most if not all teams have done similar things through the years. I’m just not going to dwell on the lost as if all is lost. We will get a still young, solid player after the smoke clears, which is far from a certainty with a 3rd rounder as you’ve opined.


Quote:
Of course it’s an important pick, I get that. I certainly wouldn’t minimize it’s value


-BB56

Quote:

Sheesh, it’s a fucking 3rd, big deal.

-Also BB56


Just playing man, just pointing out that this is a place of extremes and hyperbole. Its not the end of tje world and I wont kill DG for it. Hos FA misses are a bigger black mark IMO. But Id much rather have that pick than right of first refusal for Leonard Williams. Because essentially that's what it was traded for.
RE: RE: In order...  
bw in dc : 3/9/2020 12:19 pm : link
In comment 14829905 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14829881 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I would handle this situation as follows...

A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.

B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.

C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.




D. Petition to the Commissioner's office that the original trade should be reversed because our front office didn't understand the actual terms of the deal and how tags work.


Well, that's usually implied, from my end, with basically all moves DG... ;)
The  
mdthedream : 3/9/2020 12:19 pm : link
Jets by the way its going might get him back and the 3rd and 5th rounder. How would that feel after this trade?
RE: What a disaster  
NikkiMac : 3/9/2020 12:21 pm : link
In comment 14829840 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Wtf was Gettleman thinking


My theory is the Giants we’re stopping nobody with Dexter Lawrence , I don’t care what PFF and some sportswriters say I watched him closely all year and he made about 3 or 4 impact plays most of the other time he was getting pushed around mostly from the result he played too high , now maybe he’s going to get it this year but just because he’s big and strong doesn’t mean Jack so maybe DG is trying to hedge his bet so to say .... I realize this might sound radical but honestly if you go back and watch the all 22 or just live games and watch Lawrence on every play you’ll see what I’m saying
I should have expounded more on the  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 12:22 pm : link
not a big deal. I should have said and stuck with, it’s not the end of the world, that’s honestly what I meant. People should get over it, we’ll find out very soon what this means in the scheme of things, imv.
RE: I should have expounded more on the  
j_rud : 3/9/2020 12:32 pm : link
In comment 14829959 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
not a big deal. I should have said and stuck with, it’s not the end of the world, that’s honestly what I meant. People should get over it, we’ll find out very soon what this means in the scheme of things, imv.


I hear you, and it does get old to see/read the usual suspects banging the same old DG drum.
RE: In order...  
AcidTest : 3/9/2020 12:39 pm : link
In comment 14829881 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I would handle this situation as follows...

A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.

B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.

C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.


Agree on B and C.
Can we atleast wait and see  
Jeff : 3/9/2020 12:46 pm : link
How this pans out before we consider this "the worst deal ever". Oh god we might lose a future Davis Webb, Darian Thompson, or Jay Bromley !! Geez I get not wanting to lose draft capital but the third round doesnt always turn out great and if resigned he was worth the deal for what he brings to the table.
IMO  
fkap : 3/9/2020 12:57 pm : link
it would have been stupid not to have the framework of the deal in place BEFORE the trade was finalized, done in the smoky back rooms.

LW performed exactly as expected, so neither side has reason to reneg on the handshake deal.

all bets are off if DG was dumb enough to trade not knowing what it would take to re-sign LW.
RE: RE: RE: A strong market? That's impossible  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/9/2020 1:13 pm : link
In comment 14829829 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14829785 Saos1n said:


Quote:


In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:


Quote:


Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.



Your post doesn’t make the trade any less idiotic



Whining about it endlessly doesnt help either. Can we move on yet? Holy fuck.

And yet, the "whining" was entirely in response to an entirely provocative post which wasn't even rooted in the core of what the conversation has most frequently been.

It's never been that there wouldn't be a market for LW, it was that LW is precisely the type of player that a market DOES form for, but one that hasn't been productive enough in his career to warrant dealing off draft picks simply for the opportunity to avoid that market in the first place; that it would be great to sign him and not tragic to not sign him, and that keeping valuable draft picks as a rebuilding team is worth more than preemptively locking up a non-superstar where there would have been at least a chance that the player would hit the open market either way.

It's not "whining" when people completely misrepresent one side of the argument purely out of convenience.
RE: The  
LBH15 : 3/9/2020 1:23 pm : link
In comment 14829955 mdthedream said:
Quote:
Jets by the way its going might get him back and the 3rd and 5th rounder. How would that feel after this trade?


That would be classic particularly if the picks turn into a pro bowl Center and LB.
....  
2cents : 3/9/2020 1:23 pm : link
until he signs with another team i am holding out hope that they have a under the table deal in place and are simply waiting for the CBA and new league yr to begin.

my guess : 5 yrs 65 mil 35~ grtd. id be happy with that.
Ive heaerd/read several times today  
j_rud : 3/9/2020 1:35 pm : link
(and just reported by Rapoport on NFLN) that theres going to be a big market for Williams. I wonder if there is any chance that he is tagged and traded for a mid to late 2nd rounder. That would be a pretty damn funny end to the LW Saga.
RE: In order...  
BillKo : 3/9/2020 1:43 pm : link
In comment 14829881 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I would handle this situation as follows...

A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.

B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.

C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.


These are indeed the options, but why would you make A the first choice?
RE: Can we atleast wait and see  
SirLoinOfBeef : 3/9/2020 1:57 pm : link
In comment 14829975 Jeff said:
Quote:
How this pans out before we consider this "the worst deal ever". Oh god we might lose a future Davis Webb, Darian Thompson, or Jay Bromley !! Geez I get not wanting to lose draft capital but the third round doesnt always turn out great and if resigned he was worth the deal for what he brings to the table.


Or Justin Houston, Alvin Kamara, Russell Wilson...

Just because the Giants have had some bad 3rd rounders doesn't mean we should not care about the asset.
RE: RE: Can we atleast wait and see  
Jeff : 3/9/2020 2:08 pm : link
In comment 14830076 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 14829975 Jeff said:


Quote:


How this pans out before we consider this "the worst deal ever". Oh god we might lose a future Davis Webb, Darian Thompson, or Jay Bromley !! Geez I get not wanting to lose draft capital but the third round doesnt always turn out great and if resigned he was worth the deal for what he brings to the table.



Or Justin Houston, Alvin Kamara, Russell Wilson...

Just because the Giants have had some bad 3rd rounders doesn't mean we should not care about the asset.



Well since the Giants are the ones drafting our pics what other teams did doesnt really matter to me. Point is the draft is a gamble and IF they resign him it is less of a gamble then a 3 and 5th round pick would be. it was a calculated risk that may or not pan out. Saying it was this or that before we see how it ends up or declaring it "stupid" is a bit of a rush to judgement.
Here is the think  
MotownGIANTS : 3/9/2020 2:16 pm : link
the contract has to be out liking otherwise suck it up and recoup the pick next yr in compensation ... otherwise tag him and trade him for a 3rd next yr or the following yr to make sure we dont get hosed ....
RE: RE: RE: Can we atleast wait and see  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 2:17 pm : link
In comment 14830089 Jeff said:
Quote:
In comment 14830076 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


In comment 14829975 Jeff said:


Quote:


How this pans out before we consider this "the worst deal ever". Oh god we might lose a future Davis Webb, Darian Thompson, or Jay Bromley !! Geez I get not wanting to lose draft capital but the third round doesnt always turn out great and if resigned he was worth the deal for what he brings to the table.



Or Justin Houston, Alvin Kamara, Russell Wilson...

Just because the Giants have had some bad 3rd rounders doesn't mean we should not care about the asset.




Well since the Giants are the ones drafting our pics what other teams did doesnt really matter to me. Point is the draft is a gamble and IF they resign him it is less of a gamble then a 3 and 5th round pick would be. it was a calculated risk that may or not pan out. Saying it was this or that before we see how it ends up or declaring it "stupid" is a bit of a rush to judgement.


Of course it was a calculated risk and if we come up short on this, we’ll just chalk it up as a failure and move on. But to say with certainty it was a bad move is as short-sighted as saying it was a good one. Again, we’ll find out soon enough.
It was a stupid trade  
PaulN : 3/9/2020 2:21 pm : link
And predicted this would happen, he and his agent knew they had leverage, now there is no choice but to transition tag him as a DT, and fight that fight next with your prize aquisition. It buys the Giants a year, he not an edge rusher and the Giants should win that battle, if the team improves a lot, maybe then next off season the Giants would have leverage, just don't sign him long term unless they contract is on your terms, so it is not the end of the world unless Gettleman makes another stupid decision, he can still get a win out of this.
Leave it up to Judge......  
thrunthrublue : 3/9/2020 2:29 pm : link
Williams is mediocre at best, never draws double team attention, on the razors edge of being a full on bust. Bigger fish to fry, let the coach pick the players he wants, d.g. Is not much more than a failed limo driver, imo.
Tag him and trade him  
90.Cal : 3/9/2020 2:31 pm : link
For a 3rd/4th
RE: Leave it up to Judge......  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 2:39 pm : link
In comment 14830122 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Williams is mediocre at best, never draws double team attention, on the razors edge of being a full on bust. Bigger fish to fry, let the coach pick the players he wants, d.g. Is not much more than a failed limo driver, imo.


That’s ridiculous. “Mediocre AT BEST”?
RE: A strong market? That's impossible  
Section331 : 3/9/2020 2:39 pm : link
In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.


Umm, him hitting the FA market is proof that trading for him was a terrible move. Many of us said you can just sign him as a FA, but we were assured no team trading for him would let him hit FA.
RE: RE: A strong market? That's impossible  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 2:41 pm : link
In comment 14830135 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 14829779 twostepgiants said:


Quote:


Ive heard getting him was the worst trade ever because he was going to be free snd no one wanted him but us and that will only be topped by paying him way way more than anyone else is possibly willing to consider.



Umm, him hitting the FA market is proof that trading for him was a terrible move. Many of us said you can just sign him as a FA, but we were assured no team trading for him would let him hit FA.


He hasn’t HIT FA yet.
And again, whether you dislike the trade or not,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 2:42 pm : link
we have first crack BEFORE FA and the ability to tag him.
RE: RE: RE: Can we atleast wait and see  
Klaatu : 3/9/2020 2:45 pm : link
In comment 14830089 Jeff said:
Quote:
In comment 14830076 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


In comment 14829975 Jeff said:


Quote:


How this pans out before we consider this "the worst deal ever". Oh god we might lose a future Davis Webb, Darian Thompson, or Jay Bromley !! Geez I get not wanting to lose draft capital but the third round doesnt always turn out great and if resigned he was worth the deal for what he brings to the table.



Or Justin Houston, Alvin Kamara, Russell Wilson...

Just because the Giants have had some bad 3rd rounders doesn't mean we should not care about the asset.




Well since the Giants are the ones drafting our pics what other teams did doesnt really matter to me. Point is the draft is a gamble and IF they resign him it is less of a gamble then a 3 and 5th round pick would be. it was a calculated risk that may or not pan out. Saying it was this or that before we see how it ends up or declaring it "stupid" is a bit of a rush to judgement.


Losing teams should not trade draft capital for an eight-game rental on an unexceptional player. On the contrary, they should be attempting to acquire as much draft capital as they can by trading their own unexceptional players who might hold greater value to other teams.

Nor should they compound that mistake by signing that player to a contract that reflects potential and not past performance.

The Giants have not only hamstrung themselves in this draft and the next, but they're on the verge of limiting what they'll be able to do in free agency this year. By every measure, this trade was undeniably stupid.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Can we atleast wait and see  
Jeff : 3/9/2020 3:00 pm : link
In comment 14830145 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14830089 Jeff said:


Quote:


In comment 14830076 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


In comment 14829975 Jeff said:


Quote:


How this pans out before we consider this "the worst deal ever". Oh god we might lose a future Davis Webb, Darian Thompson, or Jay Bromley !! Geez I get not wanting to lose draft capital but the third round doesnt always turn out great and if resigned he was worth the deal for what he brings to the table.



Or Justin Houston, Alvin Kamara, Russell Wilson...

Just because the Giants have had some bad 3rd rounders doesn't mean we should not care about the asset.




Well since the Giants are the ones drafting our pics what other teams did doesnt really matter to me. Point is the draft is a gamble and IF they resign him it is less of a gamble then a 3 and 5th round pick would be. it was a calculated risk that may or not pan out. Saying it was this or that before we see how it ends up or declaring it "stupid" is a bit of a rush to judgement.



Losing teams should not trade draft capital for an eight-game rental on an unexceptional player. On the contrary, they should be attempting to acquire as much draft capital as they can by trading their own unexceptional players who might hold greater value to other teams.

Nor should they compound that mistake by signing that player to a contract that reflects potential and not past performance.

The Giants have not only hamstrung themselves in this draft and the next, but they're on the verge of limiting what they'll be able to do in free agency this year. By every measure, this trade was undeniably stupid.


So trading away a 3rd and a 5th is going to ruin our next two drafts? I dont get why it has to be one extreme or the other. I get it people are frustrated as am I but complaining and making over blown narratives makes no sense. We had a ton of picks last year and traded away one pick this year...it is not the end of the world.
People have overreacted to this so much it's nuts  
Torrag : 3/9/2020 3:04 pm : link
3rd rounders have a 50% rate of failure. In other words half of them don't earn a second contract. That doesn't destroy your Draft or your ability to roster build. Was it a smart decision? No, but it's not some doomsday scenario.

As far as a 'strong market' for LW IF he hits the open market what does that mean? I say it means an annual contract average in the $13.5M range. So you tag him and then decide what to do if he gets that kind of offer. The man had a half a sack last season and averages 3 a year, he's worth more than that? I doubt it. Grady Jarrett has 13.5 sacks in his last 30 games and signed for $17M a year.
Jeff, just because it's not the end of the world...  
Klaatu : 3/9/2020 3:07 pm : link
Doesn't mean it wasn't stupid. It's the exact opposite of what a team that's rebuilding ought to do. It may not be a mortal wound, but it's bad football business. Not smart at all.
Ok, so keep it at your level, it wasn't a smart decision, and  
LBH15 : 3/9/2020 3:09 pm : link
the way this team gets better is to make smart decisions.

The way it stays bad is to make these types of decisions.
RE: Jeff, just because it's not the end of the world...  
Jeff : 3/9/2020 3:12 pm : link
In comment 14830171 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Doesn't mean it wasn't stupid. It's the exact opposite of what a team that's rebuilding ought to do. It may not be a mortal wound, but it's bad football business. Not smart at all.


So if they sign him to a reasonable contract your opinion would be?
BTW for the record I wouldnt have done it because I thought DLine was a position of strength even before they traded for him. He was very active and stood out to me even if he didnt have the sacks so I am more open minded now then when the trade was initially made.
Torrag, that's too short-sighted re the draft.  
Klaatu : 3/9/2020 3:15 pm : link
Picks can be packaged, used to trade up if possible. A high 3rd plus a day three might have gotten us into the 2nd round. The 4th or 5th from next year might have also been used to trade up. We should be maximizing our draft resources, and our options, not minimizing them.
RE: RE: Jeff, just because it's not the end of the world...  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14830179 Jeff said:
Quote:
In comment 14830171 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Doesn't mean it wasn't stupid. It's the exact opposite of what a team that's rebuilding ought to do. It may not be a mortal wound, but it's bad football business. Not smart at all.



So if they sign him to a reasonable contract your opinion would be?
BTW for the record I wouldnt have done it because I thought DLine was a position of strength even before they traded for him. He was very active and stood out to me even if he didnt have the sacks so I am more open minded now then when the trade was initially made.


Jeff, With his tagging or signing, that makes an LW addition to that DL an even stronger line. Two things: Firstly, we know how fast an injury can make one of the better lines an average or mediocre one and in today’s NFL that is happening at an alarming frequency, imo. Secondly, we could lose Tomlinson to FA when he’s eligible
If the Mara brothers signed off on this trade  
arniefez : 3/9/2020 3:22 pm : link
they're incompetent fools. If they didn't and don't fire Gettleman after the draft they're complete fools.
klatuu  
Torrag : 3/9/2020 3:27 pm : link
It's still two non premium picks anyway you package them. A 5th next year equates to a 6th. The damage is short term. Again it was a bad decision but portraying it's impact as disastrous is a misrepresentation of the value involved.
klatuu  
Torrag : 3/9/2020 3:28 pm : link
The damage is short term. Portraying it's impact as disastrous is a misrepresentation of the value involved.
Losing our own might not be a bad thing  
JonC : 3/9/2020 3:28 pm : link
when you look at how bad the defense is, I wouldn't rush to sign any of them to a second NFL contract at this time. Spending more and getting the same level of performance and end result does not compute.

That's why I wouldn't marry myself to LW, Golden, Tomlinson, etc.
RE: RE: In order...  
bw in dc : 3/9/2020 3:39 pm : link
In comment 14830065 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 14829881 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I would handle this situation as follows...

A. Just let LW walk and deal with the fact this was a daft idea. A very, very hard lesson learned.

B. Transition tag, and hope LW gets another deal in the market. And then we don't match it to get compensation in return.

C. Transition tag, no competing offers from the market. LW plays another year. Then we (1) try to trade him before next year's trade deadline, (2) let him go next year if his production is ordinary, or (3) if he performs well, we tag him again with an FT.




These are indeed the options, but why would you make A the first choice?


Fair question. Largely because I don't think LW is worth even a one year Trans Tag investment of $13M+.

So it's really just saying cut bait now and lets solve other more pressing areas of need.
RE: RE: Jeff, just because it's not the end of the world...  
Klaatu : 3/9/2020 3:40 pm : link
In comment 14830179 Jeff said:
Quote:
In comment 14830171 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Doesn't mean it wasn't stupid. It's the exact opposite of what a team that's rebuilding ought to do. It may not be a mortal wound, but it's bad football business. Not smart at all.



So if they sign him to a reasonable contract your opinion would be?


"Reasonable" is subjective. What I think is reasonable probably isn't what Williams and his agent think it is. But the trade puts the Giants in an awkward position, and that's an "unforced error" on their part. They could have easily gone into free agency this year looking to upgrade their D-Line with a player equal to or better than Leonard Williams without spending any draft capital. Now, the impetus is on them to sign him (or tag him) to avoid looking like complete idiots.


Quote:
BTW for the record I wouldnt have done it because I thought DLine was a position of strength even before they traded for him. He was very active and stood out to me even if he didnt have the sacks so I am more open minded now then when the trade was initially made.


Basically, he replaced B.J. Hill, who either had a serious case of the sophomore blues, or simply wasn't that good to begin with. To me, it smacked of a panic move on Gettleman's part.
RE: klatuu  
Klaatu : 3/9/2020 3:48 pm : link
In comment 14830195 Torrag said:
Quote:
It's still two non premium picks anyway you package them. A 5th next year equates to a 6th. The damage is short term. Again it was a bad decision but portraying it's impact as disastrous is a misrepresentation of the value involved.


Where did I say it was "disastrous?" I said it was stupid, and bad football business, which it was, but I also said it wasn't a mortal wound. The thing is, why should we sugarcoat a bad football business decision just because it wasn't "disastrous?" How many of those should we accept? They do tend to add up. Personally, I'd rather have my head chopped off than die by a thousand cuts.
Any decision done with any regard to "saving face"  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/9/2020 4:06 pm : link
Is bad and unprofessional.

Admit your mistake and move on. Big money over 4-5 years for this player is a mistake.
RE: Just tag him  
section125 : 3/9/2020 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14829793 AcesUp said:
Quote:
You paid a premium pick+ for that little bit of leverage, you may as well use it.


Since when is a #3 a premium pick?
RE: Any decision done with any regard to  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14830236 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Is bad and unprofessional.

Admit your mistake and move on. Big money over 4-5 years for this player is a mistake.


Saving face is a BBI Narrative and not DG’s
RE: It was a shitty trade  
djm : 3/9/2020 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14829940 mdthedream said:
Quote:
not because he was a bad player but because why trade draft picks 3rd and 4th or 5th when we suck and could have waited till free agency to sign him or someone like him. If you are going to spend 15m don't you think they can find someone just like him and not give up the picks? I could see if we where making a playoff push but in the end it probably cost us Young. A truly shitty trade.


why the hell do some of you REFUSE to acknowledge that it's easier to sign a player that you possess in your locker room than one that is on another team? First off, maybe DG wanted to see Williams up close and personal before committing big money to him and maybe he felt sacrificing the pick was worth it? Second, maybe DG had people telling him that another team was very close to trading for Williams which would make things dicey this month?

I don't get it. At least acknowledge this shit even if you don't agree. It's not as simple as some here want to believe.
djm  
arniefez : 3/9/2020 4:55 pm : link
HE'S NOT SIGNING. IT WASN'T EASIER. IT WAS AN IDIOTIC TRADE AND NOW YOU'RE MAKING AN ARGUMENT YOU'VE ALREADY LOST.

HE'S NOT SIGNING. HE'S GOING TO BE A FREE AGENT.

The Giants could have signed him for no draft picks. There was absolutely no reason to give up two draft picks one in the top 70 when the team was 2-6 for a player who was going to be a free agent.

THAT'S WHY NO OTHER TEAMS DO IT. ONLY AN IDIOT MAKES THAT TRADE.

But which other GM would have taken on Ogletree's contract and given up 2 picks for that privilege.
RE: Any decision done with any regard to  
bw in dc : 3/9/2020 4:56 pm : link
In comment 14830236 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Is bad and unprofessional.

Admit your mistake and move on. Big money over 4-5 years for this player is a mistake.


Precisely. And this is one of the few areas in his GM job where DG has shown some competency.

After signing OBJ, a controversial decision, he turned around less than a year later and traded him. And right now, that looks shrewd course correction.

At least with OBJ, one could successfully argue he was one of the most talented and productive game breakers in the NFL.

On the other hand, LW is, at best, a B- player who has NEVER lived up to his draft status. So thinking that he's going to suddenly get better by walking into a different locker room in the same stadium is completely daft.
'why should we sugarcoat a bad football business decision'  
Torrag : 3/9/2020 5:12 pm : link
No one is sugar coating it. Everyone knows it was a bad decision. Plenty of posters are acting as if it was the end of any chance for the team to compete and we're doomed forever. There has been a complete over reaction on this thing. Dave has made some bad calls since he was hired. He's also made good ones. He won't get any relief from the attack dogs until and unless he gets this team winning. That's the job. Which is fine but the venom is out of proportion. As is the reaction to this trade.
RE: RE: It was a shitty trade  
Klaatu : 3/9/2020 5:20 pm : link
In comment 14830263 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14829940 mdthedream said:


Quote:


not because he was a bad player but because why trade draft picks 3rd and 4th or 5th when we suck and could have waited till free agency to sign him or someone like him. If you are going to spend 15m don't you think they can find someone just like him and not give up the picks? I could see if we where making a playoff push but in the end it probably cost us Young. A truly shitty trade.



why the hell do some of you REFUSE to acknowledge that it's easier to sign a player that you possess in your locker room than one that is on another team? First off, maybe DG wanted to see Williams up close and personal before committing big money to him and maybe he felt sacrificing the pick was worth it? Second, maybe DG had people telling him that another team was very close to trading for Williams which would make things dicey this month?

I don't get it. At least acknowledge this shit even if you don't agree. It's not as simple as some here want to believe.


Leonard Williams has been in the league for five years and appeared in 71 games for the Jets, but, yeah...I guess that wasn't enough for ol' Dave to make a determination about him. He just had to trade for him so he could see him "up close and personal" in eight meaningless games. What's a couple of draft picks more or less for the chance to see Leonard Williams "up close and personal?"

But wait! Maybe some people were telling DG that another team was on the verge of trading for him! Oh no! That might hurt his chances of signing a guy who made the Pro Bowl in 2016! Can't have that, now, can we? Have to get a jump on this guy. He's sure to be a hot property in 2020, and the missing piece to our defensive puzzle going forward.
...  
christian : 3/9/2020 5:23 pm : link
I'm on record saying the picks are sunk and move on. Off seasons should be graded as a whole.

With the cash and picks available, no reason Gettleman shouldn't be able to upgrade 4-5 starters and have a few developmental prospects on the shelf.

I hope the priority in order is CB, OT, OC, Edge, DL.
RE: ...  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 5:31 pm : link
In comment 14830292 christian said:
Quote:
I'm on record saying the picks are sunk and move on. Off seasons should be graded as a whole.

With the cash and picks available, no reason Gettleman shouldn't be able to upgrade 4-5 starters and have a few developmental prospects on the shelf.

I hope the priority in order is CB, OT, OC, Edge, DL.


Per usual, a non-agenda driven post. :)
Torrag, are you shittin' me?  
Klaatu : 3/9/2020 5:32 pm : link
Some people have been bending over backwards to try and justify this trade, just as they've tried to justify every other boneheaded move Gettleman has made since he got the job.

You'd think they'd get tired of him pissing on their legs and telling them it's raining, but I guess not. Not yet, anyway.
RE: RE: It was a shitty trade  
LBH15 : 3/9/2020 5:34 pm : link
In comment 14830263 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14829940 mdthedream said:


Quote:


not because he was a bad player but because why trade draft picks 3rd and 4th or 5th when we suck and could have waited till free agency to sign him or someone like him. If you are going to spend 15m don't you think they can find someone just like him and not give up the picks? I could see if we where making a playoff push but in the end it probably cost us Young. A truly shitty trade.



why the hell do some of you REFUSE to acknowledge that it's easier to sign a player that you possess in your locker room than one that is on another team? First off, maybe DG wanted to see Williams up close and personal before committing big money to him and maybe he felt sacrificing the pick was worth it? Second, maybe DG had people telling him that another team was very close to trading for Williams which would make things dicey this month?

I don't get it. At least acknowledge this shit even if you don't agree. It's not as simple as some here want to believe.



See Williams up close and personal? Do you think DG saw him any closer than he could any Defensive Lineman in any other game on any other team?

And you want to justify the deal somehow because DG was being told another that Williams had another suitor? So what?

I think you said it best yourself by stating "I don't get it. Acknowledge this shit...".
Christian  
Bradshaw's Decal : 3/9/2020 5:35 pm : link
Ding Ding Ding ...you are correct! Picks are gone, LW is a very good player, so sign him at the right price and move on! Time will tell on LW. We have plenty of cap space and draft picks to make this a successful off-season. We'll know soon enough... I choose to be positive... Others should try it... It's life changing...
You have to look at this trade upside down,  
BigBluesman : 3/9/2020 5:40 pm : link
squinting one eye, through the bottom of a martini glass for it to look good. He was going to be a free agent anyway. Why in the world would you give up a 3rd and a 5th for him? Now I'm not sure if I want them to overpay or just cut their losses. This trade is not aging well (surprise surprise). But hey, he's almost an impact player!
Lawd.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2020 5:45 pm : link
I’m done with this until they either tag or sign him..
Typical BB'56...  
bw in dc : 3/9/2020 5:54 pm : link
Gettleman: "Go out there and jump..."

BB'56: "Yes sir. How high?"

It's a third round pick...  
Bradshaw's Decal : 3/9/2020 6:08 pm : link
Holy shit...the fucking tears on bbi...
RE: It's a third round pick...  
Klaatu : 3/9/2020 6:28 pm : link
In comment 14830327 Bradshaw's Decal said:
Quote:
Holy shit...the fucking tears on bbi...


It's the principle, and just one more misplaced priority, one more head-scratching move, in a two-year-long line of them.
RE: It's a third round pick...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/9/2020 6:29 pm : link
In comment 14830327 Bradshaw's Decal said:
Quote:
Holy shit...the fucking tears on bbi...

Gunning hard for dumbest post of the month hardly a third of the way through.

These are finite resources that you don't have to piss away. If your wife or kids spent 15% of your annual salary on something that you might have been able to get for free, would you be defending their choice?

Or would we be talking about the fucking tears on Bradshaw's Decal?

Go buy a fucking clue and come back when you have your synapses firing.
Right...its only a 3rd round pick. Basically nothing in the scheme  
LBH15 : 3/9/2020 6:29 pm : link
of things. It's so inconsequential you wonder why the Jets even asked for it quite frankly.

In fact, maybe they didn't and DG just offered it up anyway since the Giants don't really put much value on it.

RE: Typical BB'56...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/9/2020 6:31 pm : link
In comment 14830321 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Gettleman: "Go out there and jump..."

BB'56: "Yes sir. How high?"

You forgot, "of course sir, that'll show all those Darnold-lovers who's boss! Shall I jump here?"
RE: Christian  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/9/2020 6:32 pm : link
In comment 14830304 Bradshaw's Decal said:
Quote:
Ding Ding Ding ...you are correct! Picks are gone, LW is a very good player, so sign him at the right price and move on! Time will tell on LW. We have plenty of cap space and draft picks to make this a successful off-season. We'll know soon enough... I choose to be positive... Others should try it... It's life changing...

So is being intelligent, but it's not quite as optional.
RE: Christian  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/9/2020 6:32 pm : link
In comment 14830304 Bradshaw's Decal said:
Quote:
Ding Ding Ding ...you are correct! Picks are gone, LW is a very good player, so sign him at the right price and move on! Time will tell on LW. We have plenty of cap space and draft picks to make this a successful off-season. We'll know soon enough... I choose to be positive... Others should try it... It's life changing...

So is being intelligent, but it's not quite as optional.
RE: 'why should we sugarcoat a bad football business decision'  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/9/2020 6:45 pm : link
In comment 14830280 Torrag said:
Quote:
No one is sugar coating it. Everyone knows it was a bad decision.

Not even close to "everyone" - some fans think 3rd round picks are useless because of the way Reese treated them like the drunk guy at a fantasy football draft who can't wait to start picking his sleepers and proving how smart he is. Others point to how LW might have been signed by another team if they had traded for him (the horror!), some treat getting a sure thing in the 3rd as a benefit without even mentioning price tag against the cap, some manufacture a fictional tale about how the pendulum is about to swing back to make stopping the run more important than stopping the pass, some even think that complaining about the LW trade is just a result of being upset that DG didn't draft Darnold.

Regardless, to claim that "everyone" knows it was a bad decision is to seriously underestimate the lengths to which some fans will contort themselves to defend our wonderful GM.
...  
christian : 3/9/2020 6:50 pm : link
I am an original, proud skeptic of Gettleman. The story is not over yet.

There's ample noise this time of year.

If Gettleman got Williams in the door, showed him his plan, where he fits, and signs a fair agreement, great. If ratifying next week is in the best interest of the Giants, great.

This would be the antithesis of how Gettleman has operated so far as GM.
Just like  
Bradshaw's Decal : 3/9/2020 7:13 pm : link
Posting twice... Lol
RE: RE: I should have expounded more on the  
Justlurking : 3/9/2020 9:53 pm : link
In comment 14829962 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 14829959 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


not a big deal. I should have said and stuck with, it’s not the end of the world, that’s honestly what I meant. People should get over it, we’ll find out very soon what this means in the scheme of things, imv.



I hear you, and it does get old to see/read the usual suspects banging the same old DG drum.


So now as this is playing out exactly how we said it would when we first guessed the trade we aren't supposed to point that out? Similarly, it gets old seeing the usual suspects trying to defend this awful trade.
RE: RE: klatuu  
Justlurking : 3/9/2020 9:56 pm : link
In comment 14830222 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14830195 Torrag said:


Quote:


It's still two non premium picks anyway you package them. A 5th next year equates to a 6th. The damage is short term. Again it was a bad decision but portraying it's impact as disastrous is a misrepresentation of the value involved.



Where did I say it was "disastrous?" I said it was stupid, and bad football business, which it was, but I also said it wasn't a mortal wound. The thing is, why should we sugarcoat a bad football business decision just because it wasn't "disastrous?" How many of those should we accept? They do tend to add up. Personally, I'd rather have my head chopped off than die by a thousand cuts.


Exactly. The trade made no sense then, or now, and is just another example of DG not understanding asset allocation or management.
DG  
Dragon : 5:48 am : link
Has a plan he just won’t let us know what it is. Seriously you just have to wash your hands of this whole situation guys played limited minutes and had more production at 1 mil plus or less last year are they stars no but we’re not paying them like there stars is the key. Nothing about the trade made sense then or now he was a fifth or sixth round rental we overpaid for by all means. If we tag this guy he will show Olympic speed to sign because he has never done anything to show he is worth those dollars.
We'll know  
bc4life : 9:17 am : link
what the real deal is on Monday
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions