Asshat Info: Draft***

Good friend of mine is a former scout that now works with the NFL. As a former scout, his duties generally pick up around draft time. He attended the combine each year he’s been with the NFL.
Met up with him for breakfast while he’s in town. We always talk ball because we coached together when i was assigned for my Intro to Sports Coaching Course.
There were quite a couple noteworthy topicsbuzzing around at the combine.
- Panthers are actively searching for a way to land Joe Burrows. Bengals asking price is “Ricky Williams trade” rich.
- Simmons and Young are being viewed as equally impactful. Says atleast one team he knows of in the top 5 has Simmons over Young. Simmons made money not only on the field, but also in the interviews. Showed a much more cerebral game than one would assume from a highly athletic defender.
- If Washington doesn’t get the kind of trade offer they are looking for, there is a solid chance they themselves could take Tua. Ideally, they would like to trade back with Miami, Collect all three of their 1st rounders, and select some mixture of Okudah, an OT, and a WR. They could convince themselves to roll with Haskins a while longer. But if they are forced to make the pick at 2, the idea of passing on Tua for a QB many aren’t sold on isn’t sitting well.
Simmons seems like a great prospect though. Would not be surprised if Detroit just took him and moved on.
Tepper would love to make another splashy move by getting Burrow.
There is no way Miami would do that. They would likely offer their first two 1st round picks and a day 2 pick this year and perhaps a day two pick next year but they didn't trade away young stars Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick to move up in the draft. They have more holes than any team in the NFL and aren't going to trade away that many assets for a QB with injury concerns.
Washington got all three of the Dolphins' first rounders.
Agree that would be overpaying by the Dolphins. Still can't see Washington passing on Chase Young.
I’m ready to jump on this bandwagon. This defense needs an elite player in the worst way. Simmons, Young, Okudah
Yeah I know we need tackles and a lot of other things too...but that’s where I’m at for now
Miami is not one player away and I doubt they would trade those assets for one player when they can probably trade up for Tua at half the price.
I can see Detroit trading back with Miami and going with Okudah.
I’m ready to jump on this bandwagon. This defense needs an elite player in the worst way. Simmons, Young, Okudah
Yeah I know we need tackles and a lot of other things too...but that’s where I’m at for now
Me too , if nothing else only because I feel none of the OT grade out high enough to be worth the #4 pick and I would hate to reach for a pick that high . Where as Young ,Simmons ,and Okudah seem elite enough to be worthy of that high a pick. Now a trade back then yeah maybe a OL is worthy at the 6th or 7th pick. But if we stay at 4 I want a stud on D
This deal would have to be done way before the draft because the Bengals would need to get a vet QB (assuming they part with Dalton).
But they're stuck with Hungry Hungry Haskins.
I think there's a real possibility no one will move up for any of these QBs. But someone may be willing to move up for another player. What is so special about Tua or Herbert that justifies giving up a ton of picks to get either?
For a franchise QB they sure would.
Maybe they have a bunch of dudes screaming teh analytics positional values like bbi?
didn't accumulate all those picks to trade them away for Tua or Herbert IMO. I think the most Miami would do is trade a #2 to move up to #3. Take it or leave it.
For a franchise QB they sure would.
That's my point. I don't think teams are going to view either as franchise QBs worth trading a ton of picks to get. I think fans have overestimated how they are viewed and valued by teams.
But, if the Giants can come away with Young, Simmons or maybe Okudah, you jump at that. None of the OTs are even close to their levels.
I don't think you should be. Getting a "franchise" QB is the #1 goal of every team that doesn't have one. Now, if you don't think Tua is one that's one thing but if he is Washington would be crazy to pass on him.
With all their issues and with the chance to get a top QB they would give that up!! That's nuts.
What if Miami offered all 3 picks for the #1?
All those picks mean nothing if you don't have a QB.
Bill, I understand what you are saying, but what if Cincy values Herbert or Jordan Love and can get them while also adding additional first round picks?
I know it is hindsight, but Mahomes went 10 overall and two picks later Watson was picked. Just because you have the first overall, doesn't mean you are guaranteed a franchise QB.
if the Redskins pick Tua. SO happy.
I don't think you should be. Getting a "franchise" QB is the #1 goal of every team that doesn't have one. Now, if you don't think Tua is one that's one thing but if he is Washington would be crazy to pass on him.
I wouldn’t be considered about them taking Tua either. It will push someone else down toward our pick at 4. I’m more considered about the Giants improving themselves than being scared of what the division rivals maybe doing. Least of all, Washington.
You want to roll the dice on that be my guest. I have a shot at the #1 QB prospect, I take it.
You want to roll the dice on that be my guest. I have a shot at the #1 QB prospect, I take it.
I am almost completely sure that Cincinnati takes Burrow first. All the other chatter surrounding them is just that. Happens every year.
If there are 2-3 QBs they like comparably, maybe I move back to #5 with Miami, especially if I can get 2 2020 first rounders and at least a 2020 2nd.
The 3rd best QB in this draft Herbert is better/as good as prospect since Mariotta - yes yes I thought he would be good.
Respectfully, by not including Simmons in that group, you are in the minority in terms of all talent evaluations I've seen.
You want to roll the dice on that be my guest. I have a shot at the #1 QB prospect, I take it.
Flip side is the Chiefs thought Mahomes was the number 1 prospect and only had to trade up to 10 to get him. We have no idea what value each team puts on these prospects.
Simmons/Wills- interchangeable value on different sides of the ball
Okudah
In that order.
Sure that stuff happens. But they were trading up. If you need a QB and have this year's #1 pick are you trading back to 10 hoping someone you like is there?
it's a win, got a cornerstone talent when you should get one.
Respectfully, by not including Simmons in that group, you are in the minority in terms of all talent evaluations I've seen.
I have no interest in spending #4 overall on Simmons skill set.
Respectfully, by not including Simmons in that group, you are in the minority in terms of all talent evaluations I've seen.
I have no interest in spending #4 overall on Simmons skill set.
Same here. A no position guy is not a #4 pick to me. But why do I have this fear that the Giants are the 1 team mentioned in the top 5 who would take him that high??
They might not think Burrow is a franchise QB. He does have a bust factor, one year wonder, small hands, not a great athlete.
Respectfully, by not including Simmons in that group, you are in the minority in terms of all talent evaluations I've seen.
I have no interest in spending #4 overall on Simmons skill set.
Same here. A no position guy is not a #4 pick to me. But why do I have this fear that the Giants are the 1 team mentioned in the top 5 who would take him that high??
+1 I would go Young/Okudah/OT over Simmons.
I'd be beyond shocked is skins took Tua. But, who knows.
EXACTLY! This would be "Best case Scenario" for Giants. The Giants could clean up on picks.
Respectfully, by not including Simmons in that group, you are in the minority in terms of all talent evaluations I've seen.
I have no interest in spending #4 overall on Simmons skill set.
Same here. A no position guy is not a #4 pick to me. But why do I have this fear that the Giants are the 1 team mentioned in the top 5 who would take him that high??
+1 I would go Young/Okudah/OT over Simmons.
+2 with the same order of ranking. I have no interest in Simmons - Jack of All Trades; Master of None.
2 = Burrow
3 = Simmons
Seems to agree with the with what GoDeep13 has to say.
Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50: 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0 - ( New Window )
And that's important, especially for a versatile back 7 player like him.
2) Washington - Young
3) Detroit - Okudah
4) Miami (Trade W/Giants) - Tua
5) Giants - Simmons
26) Giants (from Miami) - BPA in position of need
And we actually need at least two OTs this year, even if only one starts.
I am all ears.
Id be very tempted to take Wills/Wirfs at 5 and Cushenberry/Ruiz at 26. And Id still do it even if they added someone like Daryl Williams in FA. Fix the fucking line. Fix it. Fix. It.
Id be very tempted to take Wills/Wirfs at 5 and Cushenberry/Ruiz at 26. And Id still do it even if they added someone like Daryl Williams in FA. Fix the fucking line. Fix it. Fix. It.
This is an excellent plan of attack!
Them plus Simmons would be my guess as to whom they're targeting.
The Giants have literally sat down face to face with each of those kids. Formal interviews. And no offense, but even if they hadn't your post would still be awful.
LAR traded up from #15 to #1 (TEN) in the 2016 draft.
Tennessee gets: Rams' first-round pick (2016), two second-round picks (2016), a third-round pick (2016), a first-round pick (2017) and another third-round pick (2017).
Rams get: Titans' first-overall pick (2016), a fourth-round pick (2016) and a sixth-round pick (2016).
when was the last time a top 5 pick was traded to a team outside of the top 5? Was it the Williams deal? I looked the last 10 years and didn't see one.
Philly jumped from 13 to 2 in the same draft through 2 trades, first from 13 to 8 (with Miami I believe) and then from 8 to 2 with Cleveland.
Does sitting down with someone for a formal interview not disqualify the statement "have shown zero interest"? An interview would indicate interest, no? Even if its in the name of misinformation, an interview indicates some form of interest. You understand this, right? You didnt try to compare levels of interest. You stated unequivocally that they've shown "zero interest". When they have. Then you insulted my reading comprehension skills. Right on.
We have no idea who they are really interested in at this point. Regardless of what was said in some "whispers from the combine" style hit and run article. Especially since theyve shored up the leaks that plagued the previous regime. The takeaway from my post should be that you, like me and the vast majority of posters here, know nothing of the inner circles feelings on this class. And speaking with authority as if you do is a really good way to show your ass.
Where did see a list of all the players the Giants scouts have "gone crazy" over?
Now take out the "reports" coming from an agent
What's left?
I know they are gaga over Wirfs. But where did you see the scouts going wild over Becton?
Yes. Simmons at 4, comeback with Jackson in round 2.
No one wants another Flowers but you cant just not draft a position anymore because of a mistake Especially one made by another regime. I think any of the top 4 OT are likely to start out of the gate. And these defensive prospects arent bust-proof either. And I say that as a big Okudah fan. Out of the 4 OTs and the defenders you mentioned I think Simmons and Becton are the most likely busts.
And you know this how?
Why would Miami trade up one spot and give away a 1st to a team they know is not in the market for a QB...
Um what? You think because you haven't seen a Rotoworld tweet about the Giants interest in a player that removes him from contention?
Yikes.
Why would Miami trade up one spot and give away a 1st to a team they know is not in the market for a QB...
Because theyre afraid someone else will if they dont. Like our trade for Shockey in 2002.
This and the white linebacker thread. Love the old boys club at BBI.
This and the white linebacker thread. Love the old boys club at BBI.
Scouting Reports say that he makes quick and correct decisions, and we know he's been productive. The 4.33 wouldn't provide Me any sway without those FOTBALL PLAYER Notes. He's impressive at any 40 time below 4.7...and he rung in the 4.3's
Shame.
Shame.
I saw most of the Wirfs stuff but not Becton which Matt said this?
Shame.
I recall Giants being enamored with Dwayne Haskins at the combine this time last year too. How'd that work out?
Shame.
I saw most of the Wirfs stuff but not Becton which Matt said this?
On a recent podcast Dave TE said that the word out of the scouting combine was that the Giants scouts were all over Becton. So that's the chatter among the scouts. He was talking about a scenario that the Giants will look to trade back a few spots and get extra picks and draft a tackle, but buzz was around Becton.
Heard the Wirfs interest is legit but not much else yet on OL.
Shame.
You continually miss the point. Which is ironic considering you questioned my reading comprehension. Im not saying the are or arent more interested in Becton (or anyone else for that matter). I have no idea. Neither do you.
Ill spell it out clearly and hope you respond to it, but I doubt you will. You said this...
BigBlueCane : 2:44 pm : link : reply
as a draft target when the Giants have shown zero interest in them
I then pointed out that they had formal interviews with literally every one of those kids, and asked if that doesnt count as showing interest. Even if its due dilligence or in the name of misinformation, is it not expressing interest?
You then moved the goal posts and started talking about who they were "more interested" in. Thats not what you originally stated. What youve actually done is taken their reported interest in Becton to indicate a lack of interest in others.
Learn to use the language to better articulate your point. Dont express yourself poorly and then insult people. It makes you look small and petty, and it makes ot easy for people to focus on that rather than on your argument/football talk.
Be better.
Who, Dave Te?
p.s.--It's especially true when drafting in the top ten that teams will launch a campaign of misinformation and subterfuge. We've seen it time and time again. When the Cardinals drafted Simeon Rice in '96, he said they were the only team in the top ten that didn't have him in for a visit. If you want more examples, I can give them to you, but is it really necessary?
BBI sets its eyes on one or two players and completely ignores the obvious, neon signs that indicate the Giants are interested in different players then the draft happens and BBI gets indignant and angry that the team passed on 'their guy' despite all the signs beforehand.
BBI sets its eyes on one or two players and completely ignores the obvious, neon signs that indicate the Giants are interested in different players then the draft happens and BBI gets indignant and angry that the team passed on 'their guy' despite all the signs beforehand.
Did you read anything I wrote? You didnt, did you? I dont understand how you read my post and come back with the response you did. It doesnt address a single thing I said or address what I asked you to address. Actually nevermind man. All good. Enjoy the offseason.
Heard the Wirfs interest is legit but not much else yet on OL.
There will likely be more on OT. It's the smart play if they want to turn this thing around finally.
Well thats not very nice. But you might be right. My wife, my father, and a few of my friends would agree. You should try being friendlier. Makes life easier.
On a recent podcast Dave TE said that the word out of the scouting combine was that the Giants scouts were all over Becton. So that's the chatter among the scouts. He was talking about a scenario that the Giants will look to trade back a few spots and get extra picks and draft a tackle, but buzz was around Becton.
If true that would be incredible.
I would agree
In the past they would avoid the true OT target....this year, could be any of the top 4 or one of the defensive guys.
I would like an extra draft pick while still getting their top target....Chase Young is exception....run to get puck in if he available
Well thats not very nice. But you might be right. My wife, my father, and a few of my friends would agree. You should try being friendlier. Makes life easier.
Damn J rud... I appreciate your posts- if that means anything.
thanks!
Well thats not very nice. But you might be right. My wife, my father, and a few of my friends would agree. You should try being friendlier. Makes life easier.
Damn J rud... I appreciate your posts- if that means anything.
Haha thanks man, its all good. I used to get into it with people here but it just isnt worth it. Arguing/being mean on the internet is a lot like a junk food binge. I enjoy it at the time but a half hour later Im a little embarrassed and wondering why I did that. I find self-deprecation to be pretty disarming.
He certainly looks the part. With that lower half, The Saquon Barkley of offensive lineman.