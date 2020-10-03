Asshat Info: Draft***

Good friend of mine is a former scout that now works with the NFL. As a former scout, his duties generally pick up around draft time. He attended the combine each year he’s been with the NFL.



Met up with him for breakfast while he’s in town. We always talk ball because we coached together when i was assigned for my Intro to Sports Coaching Course.



There were quite a couple noteworthy topicsbuzzing around at the combine.



- Panthers are actively searching for a way to land Joe Burrows. Bengals asking price is “Ricky Williams trade” rich.



- Simmons and Young are being viewed as equally impactful. Says atleast one team he knows of in the top 5 has Simmons over Young. Simmons made money not only on the field, but also in the interviews. Showed a much more cerebral game than one would assume from a highly athletic defender.



- If Washington doesn’t get the kind of trade offer they are looking for, there is a solid chance they themselves could take Tua. Ideally, they would like to trade back with Miami, Collect all three of their 1st rounders, and select some mixture of Okudah, an OT, and a WR. They could convince themselves to roll with Haskins a while longer. But if they are forced to make the pick at 2, the idea of passing on Tua for a QB many aren’t sold on isn’t sitting well.