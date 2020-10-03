Asshat Info: Draft***

for display only
GoDeep13 : 3/10/2020 11:16 am
Good friend of mine is a former scout that now works with the NFL. As a former scout, his duties generally pick up around draft time. He attended the combine each year he’s been with the NFL.

Met up with him for breakfast while he’s in town. We always talk ball because we coached together when i was assigned for my Intro to Sports Coaching Course.

There were quite a couple noteworthy topicsbuzzing around at the combine.

- Panthers are actively searching for a way to land Joe Burrows. Bengals asking price is “Ricky Williams trade” rich.

- Simmons and Young are being viewed as equally impactful. Says atleast one team he knows of in the top 5 has Simmons over Young. Simmons made money not only on the field, but also in the interviews. Showed a much more cerebral game than one would assume from a highly athletic defender.

- If Washington doesn’t get the kind of trade offer they are looking for, there is a solid chance they themselves could take Tua. Ideally, they would like to trade back with Miami, Collect all three of their 1st rounders, and select some mixture of Okudah, an OT, and a WR. They could convince themselves to roll with Haskins a while longer. But if they are forced to make the pick at 2, the idea of passing on Tua for a QB many aren’t sold on isn’t sitting well.
I would hate it if  
Pork Chop : 3/10/2020 11:18 am :
Washington got all three of the Dolphins' first rounders.
I think there’s a reasonable chance  
Oscar : 3/10/2020 11:20 am :
Chase Young and Simmons go 2-3. I guess it’s likely someone will trade up for Tua but not guaranteed.

Simmons seems like a great prospect though. Would not be surprised if Detroit just took him and moved on.
Chase Young just got a tad closer to the Giants😁  
George from PA : 3/10/2020 11:20 am :
Thats all really interesting stuff  
j_rud : 3/10/2020 11:20 am :
that absolutely passes the smell test. Thanks for posting. Miami would be insane to give up all 3 picks. And seeing Washington land something like Okudah/Becton/Shenault would really, really blow.
Thanks for  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/10/2020 11:21 am :
the info GoDeep13!

Tepper would love to make another splashy move by getting Burrow.
RE: I would hate it if  
Jay on the Island : 3/10/2020 11:21 am :
In comment 14830858 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
Washington got all three of the Dolphins' first rounders.

There is no way Miami would do that. They would likely offer their first two 1st round picks and a day 2 pick this year and perhaps a day two pick next year but they didn't trade away young stars Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick to move up in the draft. They have more holes than any team in the NFL and aren't going to trade away that many assets for a QB with injury concerns.
Simmons, please.  
Britt in VA : 3/10/2020 11:22 am :
PLEASE!
RE: RE: I would hate it if  
GFAN52 : 3/10/2020 11:26 am :
In comment 14830865 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14830858 Pork Chop said:


Quote:


Washington got all three of the Dolphins' first rounders.


There is no way Miami would do that. They would likely offer their first two 1st round picks and a day 2 pick this year and perhaps a day two pick next year but they didn't trade away young stars Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick to move up in the draft. They have more holes than any team in the NFL and aren't going to trade away that many assets for a QB with injury concerns.


Agree that would be overpaying by the Dolphins. Still can't see Washington passing on Chase Young.
RE: Simmons, please.  
mfsd : 3/10/2020 11:32 am :
In comment 14830867 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
PLEASE!


I’m ready to jump on this bandwagon. This defense needs an elite player in the worst way. Simmons, Young, Okudah

Yeah I know we need tackles and a lot of other things too...but that’s where I’m at for now
This is the shit I’m here for  
Saos1n : 3/10/2020 11:34 am :
Best part of the year is upon us
No.  
Ryan : 3/10/2020 11:34 am :
It would be a homerun to land either Young  
Gjfro : 3/10/2020 11:38 am :
or trade back with Miami or San Diego and get Simmons and some picks
Thank you for posting.  
johnnyb : 3/10/2020 11:39 am :
I love to hear the rumor mill gossip.

Miami is not one player away and I doubt they would trade those assets for one player when they can probably trade up for Tua at half the price.
Simmons, Simmons, Simmons all the way!!!  
Chris684 : 3/10/2020 11:43 am :
He is made for today's NFL.
Thanks GoDeep13  
Rjanyg : 3/10/2020 11:46 am :
My hope is Simmons at 4 but I think Detroit will take him if he is there if they don't trade out.

I can see Detroit trading back with Miami and going with Okudah.
Miami would be stupid to  
section125 : 3/10/2020 11:47 am :
trade anything more than there 1st and one other 1st rounder. Hope DC takes Tua, I really do. It would be a waste. So, perfect for Danny Boy's style.

Thanks
RE: RE: Simmons, please.  
WalterSobchak : 3/10/2020 11:48 am :
In comment 14830882 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 14830867 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


PLEASE!



I’m ready to jump on this bandwagon. This defense needs an elite player in the worst way. Simmons, Young, Okudah

Yeah I know we need tackles and a lot of other things too...but that’s where I’m at for now


Me too , if nothing else only because I feel none of the OT grade out high enough to be worth the #4 pick and I would hate to reach for a pick that high . Where as Young ,Simmons ,and Okudah seem elite enough to be worthy of that high a pick. Now a trade back then yeah maybe a OL is worthy at the 6th or 7th pick. But if we stay at 4 I want a stud on D
I think the Bengals are not really sold  
jvm52106 : 3/10/2020 11:49 am :
on Burrow, especially in the later winter months. If I am the Bengals and I can get the Panthers to send me- their 1st, 2nd and 3rd choice this year and a 1st and 3rd next year, I jump on it.

This deal would have to be done way before the draft because the Bengals would need to get a vet QB (assuming they part with Dalton).
Thanks for the info  
bigblue5611_2 : 3/10/2020 11:49 am :
I want Simmons. If no Simmons I'm fine trading back and grabbing one of the OT's should that opportunity present itself.

RE: I would hate it if  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/10/2020 11:51 am :
In comment 14830858 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
Washington got all three of the Dolphins' first rounders.

But they're stuck with Hungry Hungry Haskins.
Miami  
AcidTest : 3/10/2020 11:51 am :
didn't accumulate all those picks to trade them away for Tua or Herbert IMO. I think the most Miami would do is trade a #2 to move up to #3. Take it or leave it.

I think there's a real possibility no one will move up for any of these QBs. But someone may be willing to move up for another player. What is so special about Tua or Herbert that justifies giving up a ton of picks to get either?
RE: Miami  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/10/2020 11:58 am :
In comment 14830912 AcidTest said:
Quote:
didn't accumulate all those picks to trade them away for Tua or Herbert IMO. I think the most Miami would do is trade a #2 to move up to #3. Take it or leave it.

I think there's a real possibility no one will move up for any of these QBs. But someone may be willing to move up for another player. What is so special about Tua or Herbert that justifies giving up a ton of picks to get either?


For a franchise QB they sure would.
RE: Miami  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/10/2020 11:58 am :
In comment 14830912 AcidTest said:
Quote:
didn't accumulate all those picks to trade them away for Tua or Herbert IMO. I think the most Miami would do is trade a #2 to move up to #3. Take it or leave it.

I think there's a real possibility no one will move up for any of these QBs. But someone may be willing to move up for another player. What is so special about Tua or Herbert that justifies giving up a ton of picks to get either?

Maybe they have a bunch of dudes screaming teh analytics positional values like bbi?
Giants  
Pete44 : 3/10/2020 11:58 am :
should get Simmons/Young or a great trade back. Let's just hope DG does not screw this up, which he is more than capable of doing.

Thanks for posting the info.
Ok ... I can see the Panthers trading a bunch to reunite Burrow with  
Spider56 : 3/10/2020 11:58 am :
Brady ... but Cinci still needs a young QB so if Simmons and Young go 2-3, maybe it strikes a bidding war between Cinci and Miami to trade into the #4 slot... both will have a lot of draft capital at that point. Now this would be a great scenario for the Giants.
Seems Washington is still a mess  
BillT : 3/10/2020 12:00 pm :
Either they need a QB or they don't. It's not an either/or position even for a haul of draft choices. If they can't figure out that much what can they figure out.
thanks for sharing  
Matt in SGS : 3/10/2020 12:00 pm :
there have been those rumbles that the Panthers want to reunite Brady with Burrow. And Tepper/Rhule want to make a splash. I wouldn't be shocked if they did something.
RE: RE: Miami  
AcidTest : 3/10/2020 12:00 pm :
In comment 14830921 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14830912 AcidTest said:


Quote:


didn't accumulate all those picks to trade them away for Tua or Herbert IMO. I think the most Miami would do is trade a #2 to move up to #3. Take it or leave it.

I think there's a real possibility no one will move up for any of these QBs. But someone may be willing to move up for another player. What is so special about Tua or Herbert that justifies giving up a ton of picks to get either?



For a franchise QB they sure would.


That's my point. I don't think teams are going to view either as franchise QBs worth trading a ton of picks to get. I think fans have overestimated how they are viewed and valued by teams.
Here's the thing  
figgy2989 : 3/10/2020 12:00 pm :
If two QB's go in the top 4, we are guaranteed either Young or Simmons, which is fine by me.

I Dont See Most of This  
Samiam : 3/10/2020 12:03 pm :
Especially 3 1st round picks for Tua. Not with his injury history.

But, if the Giants can come away with Young, Simmons or maybe Okudah, you jump at that. None of the OTs are even close to their levels.
All thinhs equal  
Matt M. : 3/10/2020 12:03 pm :
I may want Simmons over Young if both were available.
I'll be so happy  
Beezer : 3/10/2020 12:08 pm :
if the Redskins pick Tua. SO happy.
And that Cincy would consider a trade is dumb as well  
BillT : 3/10/2020 12:09 pm :
With all their issues and with the chance to get a top QB they would give that up!! That's nuts.
RE: And that Cincy would consider a trade is dumb as well  
Matt M. : 3/10/2020 12:10 pm :
In comment 14830950 BillT said:
Quote:
With all their issues and with the chance to get a top QB they would give that up!! That's nuts.
What if Miami offered all 3 picks for the #1?
RE: I'll be so happy  
BillT : 3/10/2020 12:11 pm :
In comment 14830947 Beezer said:
Quote:
if the Redskins pick Tua. SO happy.

I don't think you should be. Getting a "franchise" QB is the #1 goal of every team that doesn't have one. Now, if you don't think Tua is one that's one thing but if he is Washington would be crazy to pass on him.
RE: RE: And that Cincy would consider a trade is dumb as well  
BillT : 3/10/2020 12:12 pm :
In comment 14830952 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 14830950 BillT said:


Quote:


With all their issues and with the chance to get a top QB they would give that up!! That's nuts.

What if Miami offered all 3 picks for the #1?

All those picks mean nothing if you don't have a QB.
RE: RE: RE: And that Cincy would consider a trade is dumb as well  
figgy2989 : 3/10/2020 12:15 pm :
In comment 14830955 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14830952 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 14830950 BillT said:


Quote:


With all their issues and with the chance to get a top QB they would give that up!! That's nuts.

What if Miami offered all 3 picks for the #1?


All those picks mean nothing if you don't have a QB.


Bill, I understand what you are saying, but what if Cincy values Herbert or Jordan Love and can get them while also adding additional first round picks?

I know it is hindsight, but Mahomes went 10 overall and two picks later Watson was picked. Just because you have the first overall, doesn't mean you are guaranteed a franchise QB.
RE: RE: I'll be so happy  
BrianLeonard23 : 3/10/2020 12:15 pm :
In comment 14830954 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14830947 Beezer said:


Quote:


if the Redskins pick Tua. SO happy.


I don't think you should be. Getting a "franchise" QB is the #1 goal of every team that doesn't have one. Now, if you don't think Tua is one that's one thing but if he is Washington would be crazy to pass on him.


I wouldn’t be considered about them taking Tua either. It will push someone else down toward our pick at 4. I’m more considered about the Giants improving themselves than being scared of what the division rivals maybe doing. Least of all, Washington.
RE: RE: RE: RE: And that Cincy would consider a trade is dumb as well  
BillT : 3/10/2020 12:17 pm :
In comment 14830959 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
In comment 14830955 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 14830952 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 14830950 BillT said:


Quote:


With all their issues and with the chance to get a top QB they would give that up!! That's nuts.

What if Miami offered all 3 picks for the #1?


All those picks mean nothing if you don't have a QB.



Bill, I understand what you are saying, but what if Cincy values Herbert or Jordan Love and can get them while also adding additional first round picks?

I know it is hindsight, but Mahomes went 10 overall and two picks later Watson was picked. Just because you have the first overall, doesn't mean you are guaranteed a franchise QB.

You want to roll the dice on that be my guest. I have a shot at the #1 QB prospect, I take it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: And that Cincy would consider a trade is dumb as well  
BrianLeonard23 : 3/10/2020 12:20 pm :
Quote:

You want to roll the dice on that be my guest. I have a shot at the #1 QB prospect, I take it.


I am almost completely sure that Cincinnati takes Burrow first. All the other chatter surrounding them is just that. Happens every year.
I agree with Bill  
giants#1 : 3/10/2020 12:25 pm :
If I'm Cincy, there's no way I'm trading back with Carolina. That would put way too many other QB needy teams ahead of me, plus several others would be in prime position to then jump up and grab their preference.

If there are 2-3 QBs they like comparably, maybe I move back to #5 with Miami, especially if I can get 2 2020 first rounders and at least a 2020 2nd.
If Giants wind up with Young or Okudah  
JonC : 3/10/2020 12:31 pm :
it's a win, got a cornerstone talent when you should get one.
Yea if Carolina offers  
Carl in CT : 3/10/2020 12:34 pm :
Whole draft, next years #1, and McCaffrey you say no?
We should all be rubbing our hands in anticipation  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/10/2020 12:34 pm :
teams fly up the board for Mitch frigging Trubisky.

The 3rd best QB in this draft Herbert is better/as good as prospect since Mariotta - yes yes I thought he would be good.
RE: If Giants wind up with Young or Okudah  
Chris684 : 3/10/2020 12:45 pm :
In comment 14830981 JonC said:
Quote:
it's a win, got a cornerstone talent when you should get one.


Respectfully, by not including Simmons in that group, you are in the minority in terms of all talent evaluations I've seen.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: And that Cincy would consider a trade is dumb as well  
figgy2989 : 3/10/2020 12:47 pm :
In comment 14830963 BillT said:
Quote:



You want to roll the dice on that be my guest. I have a shot at the #1 QB prospect, I take it.


Flip side is the Chiefs thought Mahomes was the number 1 prospect and only had to trade up to 10 to get him. We have no idea what value each team puts on these prospects.
My Draft wishlist goes  
Torrag : 3/10/2020 12:50 pm :
Young
Simmons/Wills- interchangeable value on different sides of the ball
Okudah

In that order.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: And that Cincy would consider a trade is dumb as well  
BillT : 3/10/2020 12:55 pm :
In comment 14831003 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
In comment 14830963 BillT said:


Quote:





You want to roll the dice on that be my guest. I have a shot at the #1 QB prospect, I take it.



Flip side is the Chiefs thought Mahomes was the number 1 prospect and only had to trade up to 10 to get him. We have no idea what value each team puts on these prospects.

Sure that stuff happens. But they were trading up. If you need a QB and have this year's #1 pick are you trading back to 10 hoping someone you like is there?
RE: RE: If Giants wind up with Young or Okudah  
JonC : 3/10/2020 1:01 pm :
In comment 14831000 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 14830981 JonC said:


Quote:


it's a win, got a cornerstone talent when you should get one.



Respectfully, by not including Simmons in that group, you are in the minority in terms of all talent evaluations I've seen.


I have no interest in spending #4 overall on Simmons skill set.
RE: RE: RE: If Giants wind up with Young or Okudah  
Victor in CT : 3/10/2020 1:03 pm :
In comment 14831019 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 14831000 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 14830981 JonC said:


Quote:


it's a win, got a cornerstone talent when you should get one.



Respectfully, by not including Simmons in that group, you are in the minority in terms of all talent evaluations I've seen.




I have no interest in spending #4 overall on Simmons skill set.


Same here. A no position guy is not a #4 pick to me. But why do I have this fear that the Giants are the 1 team mentioned in the top 5 who would take him that high??
RE: And that Cincy would consider a trade is dumb as well  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/10/2020 1:03 pm :
In comment 14830950 BillT said:
Quote:
With all their issues and with the chance to get a top QB they would give that up!! That's nuts.


They might not think Burrow is a franchise QB. He does have a bust factor, one year wonder, small hands, not a great athlete.
meant to say that would take Simmons over Young  
Victor in CT : 3/10/2020 1:04 pm :
I hope that isn't tru of the Giants
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Giants wind up with Young or Okudah  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/10/2020 1:04 pm :
In comment 14831021 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 14831019 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 14831000 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 14830981 JonC said:


Quote:


it's a win, got a cornerstone talent when you should get one.



Respectfully, by not including Simmons in that group, you are in the minority in terms of all talent evaluations I've seen.




I have no interest in spending #4 overall on Simmons skill set.



Same here. A no position guy is not a #4 pick to me. But why do I have this fear that the Giants are the 1 team mentioned in the top 5 who would take him that high??


+1 I would go Young/Okudah/OT over Simmons.
I also think WAS taking TUa is in play  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/10/2020 1:06 pm :
new coach and a long term outlook? Get the right QB.
Seems To Me  
Bernie : 3/10/2020 1:14 pm :
if Young and Simmons go 2 & 3, then the Giants should trade back for a boatload of picks for Tua.
Makes sense that Carolina wants Burrow  
ZogZerg : 3/10/2020 1:15 pm :
But they would have to be really creative to land him as they lack draft stock.

I'd be beyond shocked is skins took Tua. But, who knows.
RE: Seems To Me  
ZogZerg : 3/10/2020 1:16 pm :
In comment 14831040 Bernie said:
Quote:
if Young and Simmons go 2 & 3, then the Giants should trade back for a boatload of picks for Tua.


EXACTLY! This would be "Best case Scenario" for Giants. The Giants could clean up on picks.
Most interesting part of the OP  
Diver_Down : 3/10/2020 1:24 pm :
is that Cincy has put a price on #1 pick. If they were 100% convinced and locked in on Burrow, then all calls would automatically be forwarded. If Washington is looking at trading out of #2 by setting the price at Miami's 3 1st rounders, then Miami should go ahead and offer that pile to Cincy.
Thanks GoDeep  
Jay in Toronto : 3/10/2020 1:26 pm :
Any discussion of Okudah and any of the three OTs?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Giants wind up with Young or Okudah  
Diver_Down : 3/10/2020 1:27 pm :
In comment 14831024 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 14831021 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 14831019 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 14831000 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 14830981 JonC said:


Quote:


it's a win, got a cornerstone talent when you should get one.



Respectfully, by not including Simmons in that group, you are in the minority in terms of all talent evaluations I've seen.




I have no interest in spending #4 overall on Simmons skill set.



Same here. A no position guy is not a #4 pick to me. But why do I have this fear that the Giants are the 1 team mentioned in the top 5 who would take him that high??



+1 I would go Young/Okudah/OT over Simmons.


+2 with the same order of ranking. I have no interest in Simmons - Jack of All Trades; Master of None.
Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50: 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0  
ZogZerg : 3/10/2020 1:27 pm :
1 = Young
2 = Burrow
3 = Simmons

Seems to agree with the with what GoDeep13 has to say.


Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50: 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0 - ( New Window )
For now the only part of that I really believe is that  
BlueLou'sBack : 3/10/2020 1:41 pm :
Simmons really impressed teams in the interviews vis a vis his football intelligence.

And that's important, especially for a versatile back 7 player like him.
What I Want  
Trainmaster : 3/10/2020 1:55 pm :
1) Cincinnati - Burrow
2) Washington - Young
3) Detroit - Okudah
4) Miami (Trade W/Giants) - Tua
5) Giants - Simmons

26) Giants (from Miami) - BPA in position of need
Offensive Tackle  
LBH15 : 3/10/2020 2:15 pm :
I am all for picking a defensive star in this draft once you logically tell me how you would solve for Offensive Tackle on this team.

And we actually need at least two OTs this year, even if only one starts.

I am all ears.
RE: What I Want  
j_rud : 3/10/2020 2:15 pm :
In comment 14831082 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
1) Cincinnati - Burrow
2) Washington - Young
3) Detroit - Okudah
4) Miami (Trade W/Giants) - Tua
5) Giants - Simmons

26) Giants (from Miami) - BPA in position of need


Id be very tempted to take Wills/Wirfs at 5 and Cushenberry/Ruiz at 26. And Id still do it even if they added someone like Daryl Williams in FA. Fix the fucking line. Fix it. Fix. It.
Just out of curiosity  
HomerJones45 : 3/10/2020 2:21 pm :
when was the last time a top 5 pick was traded to a team outside of the top 5? Was it the Williams deal? I looked the last 10 years and didn't see one.
RE: RE: What I Want  
MotownGIANTS : 3/10/2020 2:27 pm :
In comment 14831097 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 14831082 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


1) Cincinnati - Burrow
2) Washington - Young
3) Detroit - Okudah
4) Miami (Trade W/Giants) - Tua
5) Giants - Simmons

26) Giants (from Miami) - BPA in position of need



Id be very tempted to take Wills/Wirfs at 5 and Cushenberry/Ruiz at 26. And Id still do it even if they added someone like Daryl Williams in FA. Fix the fucking line. Fix it. Fix. It.


This is an excellent plan of attack!
why do people keep bringing up Okudah, Wills or Thomas  
BigBlueCane : 3/10/2020 2:44 pm :
as a draft target when the Giants have shown zero interest in them.
RE: why do people keep bringing up Okudah, Wills or Thomas  
Matt M. : 3/10/2020 2:53 pm :
In comment 14831119 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
as a draft target when the Giants have shown zero interest in them.
I would hope they have interest in Wills.
They don't apparently  
BigBlueCane : 3/10/2020 2:55 pm :
the Giants are notoriously bad at keeping who they like a secret and of the Tackle prospects the two they've been linked to are Becton and Wirfs.

Them plus Simmons would be my guess as to whom they're targeting.
RE: why do people keep bringing up Okudah, Wills or Thomas  
j_rud : 3/10/2020 2:58 pm :
In comment 14831119 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
as a draft target when the Giants have shown zero interest in them.

The Giants have literally sat down face to face with each of those kids. Formal interviews. And no offense, but even if they hadn't your post would still be awful.
RE: Just out of curiosity  
pjcas18 : 3/10/2020 2:59 pm :
In comment 14831099 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
when was the last time a top 5 pick was traded to a team outside of the top 5? Was it the Williams deal? I looked the last 10 years and didn't see one.


LAR traded up from #15 to #1 (TEN) in the 2016 draft.

Tennessee gets: Rams' first-round pick (2016), two second-round picks (2016), a third-round pick (2016), a first-round pick (2017) and another third-round pick (2017).

Rams get: Titans' first-overall pick (2016), a fourth-round pick (2016) and a sixth-round pick (2016).
RE: RE: Just out of curiosity  
j_rud : 3/10/2020 3:05 pm :
In comment 14831131 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 14831099 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


when was the last time a top 5 pick was traded to a team outside of the top 5? Was it the Williams deal? I looked the last 10 years and didn't see one.



LAR traded up from #15 to #1 (TEN) in the 2016 draft.

Tennessee gets: Rams' first-round pick (2016), two second-round picks (2016), a third-round pick (2016), a first-round pick (2017) and another third-round pick (2017).

Rams get: Titans' first-overall pick (2016), a fourth-round pick (2016) and a sixth-round pick (2016).


Philly jumped from 13 to 2 in the same draft through 2 trades, first from 13 to 8 (with Miami I believe) and then from 8 to 2 with Cleveland.
I think Simmons would be a hell of a pass rusher  
gtt350 : 3/10/2020 3:16 pm :
and overall asset. We have the coaching staff for him to be used to full advantage. I want him at 4
your comprehension skills are awful  
BigBlueCane : 3/10/2020 3:25 pm :
there's a difference between sitdown interviews and having the team's scouts go crazy over a particular player which is what we were told was the case for Becton and Wirfs.
RE: your comprehension skills are awful  
j_rud : 3/10/2020 3:35 pm :
In comment 14831170 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
there's a difference between sitdown interviews and having the team's scouts go crazy over a particular player which is what we were told was the case for Becton and Wirfs.


Does sitting down with someone for a formal interview not disqualify the statement "have shown zero interest"? An interview would indicate interest, no? Even if its in the name of misinformation, an interview indicates some form of interest. You understand this, right? You didnt try to compare levels of interest. You stated unequivocally that they've shown "zero interest". When they have. Then you insulted my reading comprehension skills. Right on.


We have no idea who they are really interested in at this point. Regardless of what was said in some "whispers from the combine" style hit and run article. Especially since theyve shored up the leaks that plagued the previous regime. The takeaway from my post should be that you, like me and the vast majority of posters here, know nothing of the inner circles feelings on this class. And speaking with authority as if you do is a really good way to show your ass.
RE: your comprehension skills are awful  
LBH15 : 3/10/2020 3:43 pm :
In comment 14831170 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
there's a difference between sitdown interviews and having the team's scouts go crazy over a particular player which is what we were told was the case for Becton and Wirfs.


Where did see a list of all the players the Giants scouts have "gone crazy" over?
Please provide a first or second hand report  
Bill2 : 3/10/2020 3:46 pm :
the Giants scouts went "crazy" over anyone?

Now take out the "reports" coming from an agent

What's left?
RE: your comprehension skills are awful  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/10/2020 3:46 pm :
In comment 14831170 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
there's a difference between sitdown interviews and having the team's scouts go crazy over a particular player which is what we were told was the case for Becton and Wirfs.


I know they are gaga over Wirfs. But where did you see the scouts going wild over Becton?
RE: I think Simmons would be a hell of a pass rusher  
Rjanyg : 3/10/2020 3:50 pm :
In comment 14831154 gtt350 said:
Quote:
and overall asset. We have the coaching staff for him to be used to full advantage. I want him at 4


Yes. Simmons at 4, comeback with Jackson in round 2.
Rather have Simmons, Okudah or Young at #4 than trade down for  
TMS : 3/10/2020 4:07 pm :
OL that could be another Flowers. We should be getting an instant starter this high in the draft.
RE: Rather have Simmons, Okudah or Young at #4 than trade down for  
j_rud : 3/10/2020 4:12 pm :
In comment 14831226 TMS said:
Quote:
OL that could be another Flowers. We should be getting an instant starter this high in the draft.

No one wants another Flowers but you cant just not draft a position anymore because of a mistake Especially one made by another regime. I think any of the top 4 OT are likely to start out of the gate. And these defensive prospects arent bust-proof either. And I say that as a big Okudah fan. Out of the 4 OTs and the defenders you mentioned I think Simmons and Becton are the most likely busts.
RE: why do people keep bringing up Okudah, Wills or Thomas  
Jay in Toronto : 3/10/2020 4:24 pm :
In comment 14831119 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
as a draft target when the Giants have shown zero interest in them.


And you know this how?
RE: What I Want  
LI NHB : 3/10/2020 4:40 pm :
In comment 14831082 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
1) Cincinnati - Burrow
2) Washington - Young
3) Detroit - Okudah
4) Miami (Trade W/Giants) - Tua
5) Giants - Simmons

26) Giants (from Miami) - BPA in position of need


Why would Miami trade up one spot and give away a 1st to a team they know is not in the market for a QB...
RE: why do people keep bringing up Okudah, Wills or Thomas  
LI NHB : 3/10/2020 4:41 pm :
In comment 14831119 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
as a draft target when the Giants have shown zero interest in them.


Um what? You think because you haven't seen a Rotoworld tweet about the Giants interest in a player that removes him from contention?

Yikes.
RE: RE: What I Want  
j_rud : 3/10/2020 4:45 pm :
In comment 14831262 LI NHB said:
Quote:
In comment 14831082 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


1) Cincinnati - Burrow
2) Washington - Young
3) Detroit - Okudah
4) Miami (Trade W/Giants) - Tua
5) Giants - Simmons

26) Giants (from Miami) - BPA in position of need



Why would Miami trade up one spot and give away a 1st to a team they know is not in the market for a QB...


Because theyre afraid someone else will if they dont. Like our trade for Shockey in 2002.
Wow  
Darth Paul : 3/10/2020 4:59 pm :
"Showed a much more cerebral game than one would assume from a highly athletic defender."

This and the white linebacker thread. Love the old boys club at BBI.
RE: Wow  
Rafflee : 3/10/2020 5:28 pm :
In comment 14831281 Darth Paul said:
Quote:
"Showed a much more cerebral game than one would assume from a highly athletic defender."

This and the white linebacker thread. Love the old boys club at BBI.


Scouting Reports say that he makes quick and correct decisions, and we know he's been productive. The 4.33 wouldn't provide Me any sway without those FOTBALL PLAYER Notes. He's impressive at any 40 time below 4.7...and he rung in the 4.3's
so I guess you two  
BigBlueCane : 3/10/2020 5:30 pm :
missed the comments that Matt shared from dave about the Giant scouts being all over Becton at the Combine and the other report that said DG was enamored with Wirfs?

Shame.
Not every detail of interest reaches the media reports  
JonC : 3/10/2020 5:33 pm :
and some can be overstated or misreported (see : agent). Play fair.
except the Giants  
BigBlueCane : 3/10/2020 5:40 pm :
are notoriously bad at keeping secrets. Whom they're interested in, leaks out generally one way or another before the draft happens.
RE: so I guess you two  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/10/2020 5:50 pm :
In comment 14831324 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
missed the comments that Matt shared from dave about the Giant scouts being all over Becton at the Combine and the other report that said DG was enamored with Wirfs?

Shame.


I saw most of the Wirfs stuff but not Becton which Matt said this?
RE: so I guess you two  
LBH15 : 3/10/2020 5:55 pm :
In comment 14831324 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
missed the comments that Matt shared from dave about the Giant scouts being all over Becton at the Combine and the other report that said DG was enamored with Wirfs?

Shame.


I recall Giants being enamored with Dwayne Haskins at the combine this time last year too. How'd that work out?
The leaks tend to happen later  
JonC : 3/10/2020 6:09 pm :
last year they were all over the place, and still not everything reaches the media. Unless you know something with relative certainty, absolutes aren't fair or assuredly accurate.
I tried to warn the Haskins crowd  
JonC : 3/10/2020 6:10 pm :
he wouldn't be the pick.
RE: RE: so I guess you two  
Matt in SGS : 3/10/2020 6:24 pm :
In comment 14831347 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14831324 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


missed the comments that Matt shared from dave about the Giant scouts being all over Becton at the Combine and the other report that said DG was enamored with Wirfs?

Shame.



I saw most of the Wirfs stuff but not Becton which Matt said this?


On a recent podcast Dave TE said that the word out of the scouting combine was that the Giants scouts were all over Becton. So that's the chatter among the scouts. He was talking about a scenario that the Giants will look to trade back a few spots and get extra picks and draft a tackle, but buzz was around Becton.
The Haskins info  
JonC : 3/10/2020 6:47 pm :
was really spot on. Wish I'd gotten the Jones info sooner, but ...

Heard the Wirfs interest is legit but not much else yet on OL.
RE: so I guess you two  
j_rud : 3/10/2020 6:47 pm :
In comment 14831324 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
missed the comments that Matt shared from dave about the Giant scouts being all over Becton at the Combine and the other report that said DG was enamored with Wirfs?

Shame.


You continually miss the point. Which is ironic considering you questioned my reading comprehension. Im not saying the are or arent more interested in Becton (or anyone else for that matter). I have no idea. Neither do you.

Ill spell it out clearly and hope you respond to it, but I doubt you will. You said this...

Quote:
why do people keep bringing up Okudah, Wills or Thomas
BigBlueCane : 2:44 pm : link : reply
as a draft target when the Giants have shown zero interest in them


I then pointed out that they had formal interviews with literally every one of those kids, and asked if that doesnt count as showing interest. Even if its due dilligence or in the name of misinformation, is it not expressing interest?

You then moved the goal posts and started talking about who they were "more interested" in. Thats not what you originally stated. What youve actually done is taken their reported interest in Becton to indicate a lack of interest in others.

Learn to use the language to better articulate your point. Dont express yourself poorly and then insult people. It makes you look small and petty, and it makes ot easy for people to focus on that rather than on your argument/football talk.

Be better.
Based on several years of observation  
Bill2 : 3/10/2020 6:50 pm :
Imo, that's a "source" with a very low percentage of accuracy and a high degree of repeat from guys self labeled as "scouts"
RE: Based on several years of observation  
Diver_Down : 3/10/2020 6:56 pm :
In comment 14831392 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Imo, that's a "source" with a very low percentage of accuracy and a high degree of repeat from guys self labeled as "scouts"


Who, Dave Te?
I haven't read this whole thread, just the top and bottom...  
Milton : 3/10/2020 6:59 pm :
But reported interest means absolutely nothing. The Giants will do their due diligence on every prospect, especially those projected in the top two or three rounds. There have been times when the Giants picked the guy that everyone was talking about and times they've picked guys who were flying completely below radar.

p.s.--It's especially true when drafting in the top ten that teams will launch a campaign of misinformation and subterfuge. We've seen it time and time again. When the Cardinals drafted Simeon Rice in '96, he said they were the only team in the top ten that didn't have him in for a visit. If you want more examples, I can give them to you, but is it really necessary?
be better?  
BigBlueCane : 3/10/2020 6:59 pm :
This ain't court and everyone here knows how this works b/c the same thing happens EVERY year.

BBI sets its eyes on one or two players and completely ignores the obvious, neon signs that indicate the Giants are interested in different players then the draft happens and BBI gets indignant and angry that the team passed on 'their guy' despite all the signs beforehand.
RE: be better?  
j_rud : 3/10/2020 7:07 pm :
In comment 14831398 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
This ain't court and everyone here knows how this works b/c the same thing happens EVERY year.

BBI sets its eyes on one or two players and completely ignores the obvious, neon signs that indicate the Giants are interested in different players then the draft happens and BBI gets indignant and angry that the team passed on 'their guy' despite all the signs beforehand.


Did you read anything I wrote? You didnt, did you? I dont understand how you read my post and come back with the response you did. It doesnt address a single thing I said or address what I asked you to address. Actually nevermind man. All good. Enjoy the offseason.
I didn't address anything you wrote  
BigBlueCane : 3/10/2020 7:11 pm :
b/c based on your post saying Becton was like Flowers its obvious you're not worthy paying attention to.
RE: The Haskins info  
LBH15 : 3/10/2020 7:15 pm :
In comment 14831386 JonC said:
Quote:
was really spot on. Wish I'd gotten the Jones info sooner, but ...

Heard the Wirfs interest is legit but not much else yet on OL.


There will likely be more on OT. It's the smart play if they want to turn this thing around finally.
RE: I didn't address anything you wrote  
j_rud : 3/10/2020 7:18 pm :
In comment 14831405 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
b/c based on your post saying Becton was like Flowers its obvious you're not worthy paying attention to.


Well thats not very nice. But you might be right. My wife, my father, and a few of my friends would agree. You should try being friendlier. Makes life easier.
RE: RE: RE: so I guess you two  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/10/2020 8:59 pm :
In comment 14831371 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
In comment 14831347 MeadowlandsMike said:


Quote:


In comment 14831324 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


missed the comments that Matt shared from dave about the Giant scouts being all over Becton at the Combine and the other report that said DG was enamored with Wirfs?

Shame.



I saw most of the Wirfs stuff but not Becton which Matt said this?



On a recent podcast Dave TE said that the word out of the scouting combine was that the Giants scouts were all over Becton. So that's the chatter among the scouts. He was talking about a scenario that the Giants will look to trade back a few spots and get extra picks and draft a tackle, but buzz was around Becton.


If true that would be incredible.
RE: Based on several years of observation  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/10/2020 9:00 pm :
In comment 14831392 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Imo, that's a "source" with a very low percentage of accuracy and a high degree of repeat from guys self labeled as "scouts"


I would agree
We have not heard much asshat info directly from Giants this year  
George from PA : 3/11/2020 6:07 am :
I think they are doing a better job.....

In the past they would avoid the true OT target....this year, could be any of the top 4 or one of the defensive guys.

I would like an extra draft pick while still getting their top target....Chase Young is exception....run to get puck in if he available
RE: RE: I didn't address anything you wrote  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2020 8:16 am :
In comment 14831416 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 14831405 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


b/c based on your post saying Becton was like Flowers its obvious you're not worthy paying attention to.



Well thats not very nice. But you might be right. My wife, my father, and a few of my friends would agree. You should try being friendlier. Makes life easier.


Damn J rud... I appreciate your posts- if that means anything.
BBC  
lpdcan28 : 3/11/2020 10:20 am :
contact me at lpdcan28@aol.com i have some "U" questions.
thanks!
RE: RE: RE: I didn't address anything you wrote  
j_rud : 3/11/2020 10:27 am :
In comment 14831702 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 14831416 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 14831405 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


b/c based on your post saying Becton was like Flowers its obvious you're not worthy paying attention to.



Well thats not very nice. But you might be right. My wife, my father, and a few of my friends would agree. You should try being friendlier. Makes life easier.



Damn J rud... I appreciate your posts- if that means anything.


Haha thanks man, its all good. I used to get into it with people here but it just isnt worth it. Arguing/being mean on the internet is a lot like a junk food binge. I enjoy it at the time but a half hour later Im a little embarrassed and wondering why I did that. I find self-deprecation to be pretty disarming.
Saw discussion  
GoDeep13 : 3/11/2020 10:45 am :
Here about OTs and My buddy liked Wirfs the best. Says with his build, strength, and movement ability that he could play anywhere along the front 5 and be an all-pro. Easiest mover he saw at the combine and loved how his body is distributed.
Thanks for your contribution  
Bill2 : 3/11/2020 11:32 am :
GoDeep13
RE: Saw discussion  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 1:58 pm :
In comment 14831905 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Here about OTs and My buddy liked Wirfs the best. Says with his build, strength, and movement ability that he could play anywhere along the front 5 and be an all-pro. Easiest mover he saw at the combine and loved how his body is distributed.


He certainly looks the part. With that lower half, The Saquon Barkley of offensive lineman.
RE: Thanks for your contribution  
GoDeep13 : 3/11/2020 4:29 pm :
In comment 14832015 Bill2 said:
Quote:
GoDeep13
No problem. Wish i could give something more Giants related but I think any draft information would be appreciated in these times.
