Giants awarded 3 compensatory picks

This year, one club, the New York Giants, qualified for a compensatory selection under the net loss formula but will not receive that pick because the final numerical value of the CFA who was lost ranked 33rd among the final numerical value of all compensatory selections. The New York Giants will receive compensatory selections for other CFAs lost whose final numerical values ranked within the top 32.
Not the first time the NYG lost out on a comp pick
What I don’t understand is why weren’t we awarded the 4th and lose out on on one the 7ths?
and the Giants success with UDFAs in recent years. the Giants can conserve money from the bonus pool for UDFAs - and pick up one or two more "premium" UDFAs with the bonus pool $ not used on the late 7th rounders
Well then they should've given us one for 2021. That's a BS reason.
Could we move back into the first, say picks 26-30? If they cant find a C in FA, and they may not want to pay a fairly average crop 10+mill a year, it may be necessary to land a starter. I feel like they're kind of painted into a corner here.
You do realize there was some strategy involved in getting the pick, right??? Take the hate DG glasses off for a minute. You seem like a likeable guy and a good poster... It was a little tongue in cheek...
What strategy? Letting Collins walk? Okay, fine. To me that was the right call. So, kudos to Dave on that one.
Trading for Williams is another story. To me that was a ridiculously bad call. It was a giant leap backwards after a small step forward. A big negative after a small positive. I suggest you take off the blue-colored glasses and judge Dave Gettleman as you would any other executive, coach, or player - on his performance. I have, and I've judged it to be pretty lousy so far.
...are we back to that.. Was it so hard to admit letting Collins walk was a good move? I'm not saying that the LW trade was great, but it's not not like he can't play. And what did you think of the Beckham trade? All I'm saying is DG should be judged on the whole, which some on BBI fail to do.
'DG should be judged on the whole, which some on BBI fail to do'
All I'm saying is DG should be judged on the whole, which some on BBI fail to do.
If one wants take the whole view into account, Dave Gettleman has produced a 9-23 record as GM. The whole view doesn't really do him any favors. Nobody should be taking any victory laps over not signing Collins or trading Beckham. There's been no success.
To add, his job was up for discussion this offseason.
It's blatantly stupid to say 9 and 23 is a result of DG, as if it were better before he arrived. Once again, you prove how easy it is to blame the GM without stateing the real fact that he was saddled with one of the worst situations in the NFL. Do you like the Daniel Jones pick... I do. Things take time to turn around, and this is the first year where I expect to see some results. Everything else was as expected. If you don't believe that than your an idiot.
To be certain, DG has done some strange things and his job needs to be scrutinized at the end of the season. No more wasted FAs permitted. No more questionable trades.
As to no victory laps for trading Beckham and not signing Collins - if you fail to see that those to situations were absolutely "victories" then you may need to reassess your thought process.
Back to what, reality?
Letting Collins walk was a no-brainer. Trading for Leonard Williams, an eminently unexceptional player, was a no-brainer of a different sort. How can trading away the 68th pick in the draft and getting the 99th in return be looked at as a positive? A losing team with more holes than a block of Swiss Cheese should be looking to acquire draft capital, not trade it away.
How does a GM who made fixing his offensive line a priority wait until the 7th round to draft an OT, when his ridiculously expensive LT just had a terrible year, and his RT hopes were pinned on a JAG who couldn't even pass a physical prior to the draft? How does he trade up in the 1st round and take a CB, leaving a top-tier OT on the board? How does this same GM not even draft a halfway decent OC prospect, when all he had in the fold were Halapio and Pulley?
I have judged Gettleman "on the whole," and in my opinion his negatives far outweigh his positives. I fully expect that to continue with this free agency period and this year's draft, because I have very little faith in him at this point, but I'd be happy to be proven wrong, and will gladly do a mea culpa if Gettleman does, indeed, prove me wrong.
You have valid points to which I will point out that you answered some of your own questions.
You said the team has more holes than swiss cheese. This is absolutely true. So there are more than just OL fixes to be made.
Why Baker over whatever OT you were talking about? Baker was the highest rated CB in the draft. CB was a position of need, probably higher than oline. Please remember that Solder was playing reasonably well in the last 8 games of 2018. I doubt anyone saw his play becoming dismal in 2019.
Even in Swiss cheese, some holes are bigger than others. So you fill the biggest holes first.
As to the trade for Williams. I tend to agree that keeping the 3rd rounder was probably better, but Williams is not just a JAG DT. It was pretty clear that he was better than any other DT on the team the minute he arrived. The interior of the DLine was pretty good, but lack of contain on the edge and horrible ILB play was the problem.
However, I will not disagree that DG needs to step up his game immediately.
When you invest the 2nd pick of one draft in a RB, and the 6th pick of another in a QB, giving short shrift to an underperforming O-Line should get a GM fired, in my view. Nothing should take precedence over strengthening your offensive line. Trading up to draft Deandre Baker and passing up Jawaan Taylor was a huge mistake (again, in my view). No matter how well Solder played in the latter half of the 2018 season, clearly he was on the downside of his career, not even close to the player he once was (which was good, but hardly great to begin with), and with serious family issues, to boot. Couple that with a reliance on Mike Remmers, a JAG with back trouble, and it showed a complete lack of foresight on Gettleman's part with regard to the O-Line. His reliance on Halapio and Pulley at OC was equally baffling to me.
I was the first person to kill the Williams, I said it a day after the trade, now everybody is killing him every day. He made more good moves then bad, the Beckham trade, letting Collins walk, his drafts are solid, unlike Reese, and he got the future QB here. We had an aging QB and years with poor drafting, that is franchise killing, and has nothing to do with Gettleman. This could be a franchise altering off season, I want the guy to succeed, I think some would rather bitch.
To me, it smacked of a panic move on Gettleman's part because he was desperate to win some games by trying to shore up a terrible defense (and for that, I believe James Bettcher deserve's the lion's share of blame). Essentially, it meant replacing B.J. Hill, who, after a promising rookie year, either had a major case of the sophomore blues, or simply wasn't that good to begin with.
Regardless, it was short-sighted and unnecessary. Williams might have been the best Giants IDL the moment he stepped on the field, but that bar was set pretty low. Williams may not be a JAG, but he's still an unexceptional player, not a difference-maker.
If Gettleman had shown a little more patience, he would have ridden out that storm, let the season play out, and looked ahead to the 2020 offseason to beef up his D-Line without sacrificing any draft picks or feeling the need to justify his trade by signing Williams long-term. There are a number of free agent IDL's available this year who would have the same, if not more impact than Williams. My guess he was worried about his job and felt the need to do something, anything, to save it.
Why is a 31 y/o olineman on the downside of his career? Olineman can play well into mid 30s. And you overrate(well maybe you didn't) Solder, he was never better than barely average at any point in his career. But as I said you need to fill the biggest holes and a second half 2018 Solder was fine and there is truly no reason to believe he would crater. Remmers was a stop gap and nobody expected much but he was still better than what was there. Would Taylor have been better than Remmers by mid-season is the question. You may be right. You have a reasonable argument on Taylor. But CB was every bit as important as OL. Was Baker more highly rated than Taylor. I do not know. We do know that aside from Jenkins, they had nothing at the other CB position. So taking Baker was not unreasonable. On this one, it is six of one, half dozen of the other.
OC is a good question. But Halapio getting hurt in his 2nd game in 2018 was unfortunate. Had he not been hurt, maybe they see early on that he was not the answer. They believed he would be ok. Hard for me to believe that Shurmur who played C for Mich. State (believe he was All Big 10) would not be able to see that Halapio needed to be replaced. He had to have seen something positive. Given that Zeitler and Hernandez did not do well last year I'd have to believe that Hunter was a cause. I am a bit baffled by this too.
But to return to your point, this team has more holes than Swiss cheese. If he believed that C and OT were reasonably covered for the year(yes kicking the can down the road in effect), then he had to look to fill the bigger hole. I'm not sure, but Baker seemed to play better the last quarter of the season.
I would most certainly want the oline fixed now. But the defense is so horrible that it may very well be the biggest whole in that block of cheese(heck it might be the whole empty inner core). So it comes down to, do they try to outscore the other teams next year, or do they try to at least contain the other team's scoring? Which is more likely to happen with what they have and what they can correct?
IMHO, if Simmons is there at #4, they have to take him. I think he can personally stop those 3rd and long gifts to the TEs that they surrender several times per game. Plays that kept the other offense on the field and the Giants offense off the field.
But if they take one of the top OTs after a trade down for an additional 2nd rnd pick, I will be just as happy, especially if they get a Center in the 2nd.
Klaatu,
I am not as down on Gettleman as you are but I agree that Taylor should have been the pick over Baker, and I am not denying that they could have used a CB as well and got the best one in the draft. Hard to not see the value there.
I will ABSOLUTELY agree that relying on Halapio and Pulley to hold down the Center position was a major fail. Both are back ups at best.
lets not please suggest that there is any positional unit that has had bigger needs than the O-line for the current and past several years.
Linebacker comes in second by the way.
I think this time last year the defensive backfield particularly the CB's were in a worse shape the oline (not that the oline was particularly great it clearly wasn't) but going into free agency last year this is the CB's we had on roster.
Janoris Jenkins
Sam Beal
Grant Haley
Antonio Hamilton
Tony Lippett
Henre' Toliver
NFL.com gave Taylor a grade of 6.80, year 1 quality starter. They gave Baker a grade of 6.40, will be a starter within first two seasons.
Sy'56 had them 84 to 83 in favor of Taylor.
Add to that the positional value of OT vs. CB, plus Gettleman's own statements regarding the importance of improving the O-Line, and his moves in the draft leave me scratching my head. Hell, even if they didn't make the trade, they could have drafted Greg Little at #37 (6.30 at NFL.com) or Cody Ford (6.70), although neither one played nearly as well as Taylor in their rookie years.
They'd already spent their 3rd round pick on Sam Beal, they used their highest 4th on Julian Love, but traded away a 4th and a 5th in the trade for Baker, then used their 6th on Ballantine. They waited until the 7th round to draft George AA. Again, in my view, a terrible allocation of draft resources. It seemed at times like James Bettcher was calling the shots.
lets not please suggest that there is any positional unit that has had bigger needs than the O-line for the current and past several years.
Linebacker comes in second by the way.
I go a loooooong way back screaming about our pathetic O-line. But right now, the back 7 of our defense makes the O-line unit look proficient.
That's why Isaiah Simmons will be the pick at 4 (assuming Detroit hasn't nabbed him at 3).
If Simmons is gone, the pick is Okuda or trade back. Getting an extra pick and selecting OT at 5-7 is fine by me.
No offense, but that kind of thinking has put the Giants in the position they are today with regard to their O-Line.
Their back seven can me more readily upgraded in free agency, as well as with improved coaching and a better defensive scheme. Not so with the O-Line, which needs an infusion of premium talent. That infusion should begin in the 1st round with their highest-graded OT.
They need at least one who's plug-and-play, as well as at least one promising developmental talent. They also need a Center. Putting these things off to later rounds - especially very late rounds - has been a consistent failure. It's led to reaching for less-than-premium talent in future drafts out of desperation, coupled with paying too high a price for free agents. It's a pattern the Giants have repeated for the past nine years.
You've said repeatedly that Isaiah Simmons will come "gift-wrapped" to the Giants. Well, he may be a gift to our new DC, but I doubt Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley will feel anything but shortchanged.
Sound reasoning. I just didn't have a problem taking the best CB in the draft. My only disagreement with you is that he probably felt Solder would be fine and I believe most here felt the same way given the end to 2018. And Love and Ballantine had nothing to do with Baker, since they were drafted well after (and I think good picks too).
But you are right, given the bluster about "hog mollies" it seems to belie his stated position. I could just as easily make the same points you are.
I also would be somewhat shocked if the first pick
Not because of some insider knowledge but because it simply is logical for probably all the reasons we have probably posted above.
While DG has had his eye-rolling moments and questionable strategies, I do not think he is downright oblivious to the basic needs of how a team is constructed. And functioning Tackles are a basic need that they simply don't have right now.
To many posters on BBI are getting caught up that Tackles don't have the value at #4 instead of seeing how it improves the value of the guys with the ball.
he was the GM for 2 Super Bowls, that puts him in select company. In regards to drafts, his first draft, picking 19th overall, was stronger than either of DGs first 2, picking 2nd and 6th overall. They don't win either SB 42 or 46 w/o players he brought in.
In regards to DG, it's been a mixed bag, like most GMs. I still think the biggest issue has been coaching, and the decline of top QB play. If he got Jones and Judge right, better times are ahead - we shall see.
he was the GM for 2 Super Bowls, that puts him in select company. In regards to drafts, his first draft, picking 19th overall, was stronger than either of DGs first 2, picking 2nd and 6th overall. They don't win either SB 42 or 46 w/o players he brought in.
He also inherited a pretty good team with a solid nucleus of players on both sides of the ball. A franchise QB, an excellent offensive line, a dynamic two-way TE, a big-play WR, good DT's, and an outstanding trio of DE's. Still, winning two Super Bowls is nothing to sneeze at, and that did occur on his watch.
Post-2011, however, his record was 42-54. His drafting was abysmal and his free agent signings were a mixed bag at best. His failure to maintain even an average offensive line wasted the latter half of Eli Manning's career, and when he was finally shown the door the team was in tatters financially and woefully lacking in talent. I daresay he'll never be an NFL GM again.
Quote:
In regards to DG, it's been a mixed bag, like most GMs. I still think the biggest issue has been coaching, and the decline of top QB play. If he got Jones and Judge right, better times are ahead - we shall see.
I seriously doubt that Judge was Gettleman's call. Jones most likely was, and time will tell if it was the right call. But if Gettleman continues to repeat the mistakes that Reese made, if he continues to show a lack of foresight, poor player evaluation in free agency, and a disregard for positional value in the draft, he'll crash and burn just like Reese did. As you said, we shall see.
As to no victory laps for trading Beckham and not signing Collins - if you fail to see that those to situations were absolutely "victories" then you may need to reassess your thought process.
I'd be more interested to hear your thought process. What did the team gain by losing either player. They've been worse defensively and similarly mediocre since. They have not successfully replaced either player yet. If we want to use the argument that the gain was some kind of "culture" thing, well, they won 5 games, fired the head coach, the GM was humbled and probably had to argue for keeping his job after a lousy year, the roster is still full of holes, and most people think they're still two years away.
Getting rid of those two players did nothing I can measure.
Let's see what they do with the cap space saved by letting Collins walk. Hard to argue he's worth anything close to what he got last year.
As for the Beckham deal, Dexter Lawrence certainly looked promising last year and I think Peppers can be at least as good as Collins, particularly if they get a competent FS to play alongside him.
Let's see what they do with the cap space saved by letting Collins walk. Hard to argue he's worth anything close to what he got last year.
As for the Beckham deal, Dexter Lawrence certainly looked promising last year and I think Peppers can be at least as good as Collins, particularly if they get a competent FS to play alongside him.
.
I think folks need to let the Beckham deal play out for
a couple years, you can't judge that deal in year one.
As for letting Collins walk, I had no problem with that.
Although I am not sure Peppers is much of an upgrade
in pass defense.
I would like to see fewer missed tackles as well.
He needs to show improvement with this new staff in place.
I thought he wore out his welcome with the Giants and was glad to see him go. I also thought that using that 17th pick we got for him on Dexter Lawrence was a good move. I'm looking forward to seeing how he develops under the tutelage of Coach Chaos, and how he's used by Patrick Graham. I wasn't a huge fan of Peppers, but we did need a Safety after letting Collins go, so, I looked at that as a wash. Still not a bad deal.
The one problem I did have was that by drafting Lawrence we passed on Andre Dillard, who went to the Eagles five picks later. That only reinforced my belief that the Giants would draft an OT with their next pick, and when they traded up I was absolutely certain they'd draft Jawaan Taylor. When that didn't happen, for me it was Eli Apple all over again, and I was royally pissed. I still am, as you might have guessed.
Thanks, pj
I believe that is the case
Quote:
Does that translate to a 3rd and two 7ths?
Thanks, pj
You're welcome.
"And with the last pick in the 2020 NFL draft the NY Giants select a player who would otherwise be an UDFA!"
ORC prediction from January - ( New Window )
@art_stapleton
·
2m
#Giants actually qualified for a fourth compensatory pick under the net loss formula, but the CBA only allows for 32 picks per individual round.
They determined that 33 player moves qualified for a compensatory pick.
The communication reveals that only 32 picks are awarded, or the Giants would have had another 7th rounder (loss of Kerry Wynn).
Link - ( New Window )
The Giants have the final pick in the 2020 draft, but it is pick #255.
Normally there are 256 players drafted each year.
The variance is caused by the prior year (2019) NFL Supplemental Draft.
Last year the Arizona Cardinals used a 5th round pick to select Safety Jalen Thompson (he had a solid season with 9 starts and 45 tackles) in the Supplemental Draft.
As a result, there will be one less selection in the 5th round (the Cardinals forfeit their following year 5th rounder (2020).
Geez. PHI and NE have something figured out that the rest of the teams don't.
Technically there were less picks in the 2019 (254) draft because the Giants took Sam Beal in the 3rd and the Redskins took Adonis Alexander in the 6th of the 2018 supplemental draft.
Hey GI! I'd take those 2 NE early 3rd rd. picks and 2 6ths over BAL's late 3rd and mid 4th rounder, but hey, you do you! ;-)
Yeah! We traded away the 68th pick in the draft and got the 99th back! Why, that's only a loss of 31 spots, almost like moving down from the top of the 3rd to the top of the 4th!
Three cheers for Dave Gettleman, Master of Draft Strategery!
But it gives you the ability to parlay the other picks to move up on the board.
I'd like to see a lot more imagination in our draft room - moving down & up as opportunity calls. I know DG is an old hand, but is he savvy enough to play that kind of card game, I don't know.
But it gives you the ability to parlay the other picks to move up on the board.
I'd like to see a lot more imagination in our draft room - moving down & up as opportunity calls. I know DG is an old hand, but is he savvy enough to play that kind of card game, I don't know.
incorrect - you can trade comp picks
I think we have plenty of this type on the roster already.
What strategy? Letting Collins walk? Okay, fine. To me that was the right call. So, kudos to Dave on that one.
Trading for Williams is another story. To me that was a ridiculously bad call. It was a giant leap backwards after a small step forward. A big negative after a small positive. I suggest you take off the blue-colored glasses and judge Dave Gettleman as you would any other executive, coach, or player - on his performance. I have, and I've judged it to be pretty lousy so far.
Apparently team can trade comp picks since 2017. Parlay those picks, DG.
Quote:
Or moved our other picks up.
If one wants take the whole view into account, Dave Gettleman has produced a 9-23 record as GM. The whole view doesn't really do him any favors. Nobody should be taking any victory laps over not signing Collins or trading Beckham. There's been no success.
It's hard for me to believe we're in a place where people are still trying to argue as if thing are going smoothly.
Because it isn't happening. Who the fuck thinks things have been going smoothly?
Quote:
To be certain, DG has done some strange things and his job needs to be scrutinized at the end of the season. No more wasted FAs permitted. No more questionable trades.
As to no victory laps for trading Beckham and not signing Collins - if you fail to see that those to situations were absolutely "victories" then you may need to reassess your thought process.
Back to what, reality?
Letting Collins walk was a no-brainer. Trading for Leonard Williams, an eminently unexceptional player, was a no-brainer of a different sort. How can trading away the 68th pick in the draft and getting the 99th in return be looked at as a positive? A losing team with more holes than a block of Swiss Cheese should be looking to acquire draft capital, not trade it away.
How does a GM who made fixing his offensive line a priority wait until the 7th round to draft an OT, when his ridiculously expensive LT just had a terrible year, and his RT hopes were pinned on a JAG who couldn't even pass a physical prior to the draft? How does he trade up in the 1st round and take a CB, leaving a top-tier OT on the board? How does this same GM not even draft a halfway decent OC prospect, when all he had in the fold were Halapio and Pulley?
I have judged Gettleman "on the whole," and in my opinion his negatives far outweigh his positives. I fully expect that to continue with this free agency period and this year's draft, because I have very little faith in him at this point, but I'd be happy to be proven wrong, and will gladly do a mea culpa if Gettleman does, indeed, prove me wrong.
You have valid points to which I will point out that you answered some of your own questions.
You said the team has more holes than swiss cheese. This is absolutely true. So there are more than just OL fixes to be made.
Why Baker over whatever OT you were talking about? Baker was the highest rated CB in the draft. CB was a position of need, probably higher than oline. Please remember that Solder was playing reasonably well in the last 8 games of 2018. I doubt anyone saw his play becoming dismal in 2019.
Even in Swiss cheese, some holes are bigger than others. So you fill the biggest holes first.
As to the trade for Williams. I tend to agree that keeping the 3rd rounder was probably better, but Williams is not just a JAG DT. It was pretty clear that he was better than any other DT on the team the minute he arrived. The interior of the DLine was pretty good, but lack of contain on the edge and horrible ILB play was the problem.
However, I will not disagree that DG needs to step up his game immediately.
Regardless, it was short-sighted and unnecessary. Williams might have been the best Giants IDL the moment he stepped on the field, but that bar was set pretty low. Williams may not be a JAG, but he's still an unexceptional player, not a difference-maker.
If Gettleman had shown a little more patience, he would have ridden out that storm, let the season play out, and looked ahead to the 2020 offseason to beef up his D-Line without sacrificing any draft picks or feeling the need to justify his trade by signing Williams long-term. There are a number of free agent IDL's available this year who would have the same, if not more impact than Williams. My guess he was worried about his job and felt the need to do something, anything, to save it.
Why is a 31 y/o olineman on the downside of his career? Olineman can play well into mid 30s. And you overrate(well maybe you didn't) Solder, he was never better than barely average at any point in his career. But as I said you need to fill the biggest holes and a second half 2018 Solder was fine and there is truly no reason to believe he would crater. Remmers was a stop gap and nobody expected much but he was still better than what was there. Would Taylor have been better than Remmers by mid-season is the question. You may be right. You have a reasonable argument on Taylor. But CB was every bit as important as OL. Was Baker more highly rated than Taylor. I do not know. We do know that aside from Jenkins, they had nothing at the other CB position. So taking Baker was not unreasonable. On this one, it is six of one, half dozen of the other.
OC is a good question. But Halapio getting hurt in his 2nd game in 2018 was unfortunate. Had he not been hurt, maybe they see early on that he was not the answer. They believed he would be ok. Hard for me to believe that Shurmur who played C for Mich. State (believe he was All Big 10) would not be able to see that Halapio needed to be replaced. He had to have seen something positive. Given that Zeitler and Hernandez did not do well last year I'd have to believe that Hunter was a cause. I am a bit baffled by this too.
But to return to your point, this team has more holes than Swiss cheese. If he believed that C and OT were reasonably covered for the year(yes kicking the can down the road in effect), then he had to look to fill the bigger hole. I'm not sure, but Baker seemed to play better the last quarter of the season.
I would most certainly want the oline fixed now. But the defense is so horrible that it may very well be the biggest whole in that block of cheese(heck it might be the whole empty inner core). So it comes down to, do they try to outscore the other teams next year, or do they try to at least contain the other team's scoring? Which is more likely to happen with what they have and what they can correct?
IMHO, if Simmons is there at #4, they have to take him. I think he can personally stop those 3rd and long gifts to the TEs that they surrender several times per game. Plays that kept the other offense on the field and the Giants offense off the field.
But if they take one of the top OTs after a trade down for an additional 2nd rnd pick, I will be just as happy, especially if they get a Center in the 2nd.
Klaatu,
I am not as down on Gettleman as you are but I agree that Taylor should have been the pick over Baker, and I am not denying that they could have used a CB as well and got the best one in the draft. Hard to not see the value there.
I will ABSOLUTELY agree that relying on Halapio and Pulley to hold down the Center position was a major fail. Both are back ups at best.
I go a loooooong way back screaming about our pathetic O-line. But right now, the back 7 of our defense makes the O-line unit look proficient.
That's why Isaiah Simmons will be the pick at 4 (assuming Detroit hasn't nabbed him at 3).
If Simmons is gone, the pick is Okuda or trade back. Getting an extra pick and selecting OT at 5-7 is fine by me.
And we currently do not even have a starting Right Tackle or a reasonably qualified Center.
And you want to invest where?
I think this time last year the defensive backfield particularly the CB's were in a worse shape the oline (not that the oline was particularly great it clearly wasn't) but going into free agency last year this is the CB's we had on roster.
Janoris Jenkins
Sam Beal
Grant Haley
Antonio Hamilton
Tony Lippett
Henre' Toliver
I mean that's pretty shit
Actually around here it translates to a 4th and two 8ths. :)
Add to that the positional value of OT vs. CB, plus Gettleman's own statements regarding the importance of improving the O-Line, and his moves in the draft leave me scratching my head. Hell, even if they didn't make the trade, they could have drafted Greg Little at #37 (6.30 at NFL.com) or Cody Ford (6.70), although neither one played nearly as well as Taylor in their rookie years.
They'd already spent their 3rd round pick on Sam Beal, they used their highest 4th on Julian Love, but traded away a 4th and a 5th in the trade for Baker, then used their 6th on Ballantine. They waited until the 7th round to draft George AA. Again, in my view, a terrible allocation of draft resources. It seemed at times like James Bettcher was calling the shots.
Quote:
lets not please suggest that there is any positional unit that has had bigger needs than the O-line for the current and past several years.
Linebacker comes in second by the way.
I go a loooooong way back screaming about our pathetic O-line. But right now, the back 7 of our defense makes the O-line unit look proficient.
That's why Isaiah Simmons will be the pick at 4 (assuming Detroit hasn't nabbed him at 3).
If Simmons is gone, the pick is Okuda or trade back. Getting an extra pick and selecting OT at 5-7 is fine by me.
No offense, but that kind of thinking has put the Giants in the position they are today with regard to their O-Line.
Their back seven can me more readily upgraded in free agency, as well as with improved coaching and a better defensive scheme. Not so with the O-Line, which needs an infusion of premium talent. That infusion should begin in the 1st round with their highest-graded OT.
They need at least one who's plug-and-play, as well as at least one promising developmental talent. They also need a Center. Putting these things off to later rounds - especially very late rounds - has been a consistent failure. It's led to reaching for less-than-premium talent in future drafts out of desperation, coupled with paying too high a price for free agents. It's a pattern the Giants have repeated for the past nine years.
You've said repeatedly that Isaiah Simmons will come "gift-wrapped" to the Giants. Well, he may be a gift to our new DC, but I doubt Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley will feel anything but shortchanged.
If only Dave Gettleman was similarly aligned.
I'm reminded of this bit from Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein:
Bud: I know there's no such person as Dracula. You know there's no such person as Dracula...
Lou: But does Dracula know it?
Add to that the positional value of OT vs. CB, plus Gettleman's own statements regarding the importance of improving the O-Line, and his moves in the draft leave me scratching my head. Hell, even if they didn't make the trade, they could have drafted Greg Little at #37 (6.30 at NFL.com) or Cody Ford (6.70), although neither one played nearly as well as Taylor in their rookie years.
They'd already spent their 3rd round pick on Sam Beal, they used their highest 4th on Julian Love, but traded away a 4th and a 5th in the trade for Baker, then used their 6th on Ballantine. They waited until the 7th round to draft George AA. Again, in my view, a terrible allocation of draft resources. It seemed at times like James Bettcher was calling the shots.
Sound reasoning. I just didn't have a problem taking the best CB in the draft. My only disagreement with you is that he probably felt Solder would be fine and I believe most here felt the same way given the end to 2018. And Love and Ballantine had nothing to do with Baker, since they were drafted well after (and I think good picks too).
But you are right, given the bluster about "hog mollies" it seems to belie his stated position. I could just as easily make the same points you are.
Not because of some insider knowledge but because it simply is logical for probably all the reasons we have probably posted above.
While DG has had his eye-rolling moments and questionable strategies, I do not think he is downright oblivious to the basic needs of how a team is constructed. And functioning Tackles are a basic need that they simply don't have right now.
To many posters on BBI are getting caught up that Tackles don't have the value at #4 instead of seeing how it improves the value of the guys with the ball.
In regards to DG, it's been a mixed bag, like most GMs. I still think the biggest issue has been coaching, and the decline of top QB play. If he got Jones and Judge right, better times are ahead - we shall see.
He also inherited a pretty good team with a solid nucleus of players on both sides of the ball. A franchise QB, an excellent offensive line, a dynamic two-way TE, a big-play WR, good DT's, and an outstanding trio of DE's. Still, winning two Super Bowls is nothing to sneeze at, and that did occur on his watch.
Post-2011, however, his record was 42-54. His drafting was abysmal and his free agent signings were a mixed bag at best. His failure to maintain even an average offensive line wasted the latter half of Eli Manning's career, and when he was finally shown the door the team was in tatters financially and woefully lacking in talent. I daresay he'll never be an NFL GM again.
I seriously doubt that Judge was Gettleman's call. Jones most likely was, and time will tell if it was the right call. But if Gettleman continues to repeat the mistakes that Reese made, if he continues to show a lack of foresight, poor player evaluation in free agency, and a disregard for positional value in the draft, he'll crash and burn just like Reese did. As you said, we shall see.
Quote:
In comment 14831483 Bradshaw's Decal said:
Quote:
All I'm saying is DG should be judged on the whole, which some on BBI fail to do.
As to no victory laps for trading Beckham and not signing Collins - if you fail to see that those to situations were absolutely "victories" then you may need to reassess your thought process.
I'd be more interested to hear your thought process. What did the team gain by losing either player. They've been worse defensively and similarly mediocre since. They have not successfully replaced either player yet. If we want to use the argument that the gain was some kind of "culture" thing, well, they won 5 games, fired the head coach, the GM was humbled and probably had to argue for keeping his job after a lousy year, the roster is still full of holes, and most people think they're still two years away.
Getting rid of those two players did nothing I can measure.
Let's see what they do with the cap space saved by letting Collins walk. Hard to argue he's worth anything close to what he got last year.
As for the Beckham deal, Dexter Lawrence certainly looked promising last year and I think Peppers can be at least as good as Collins, particularly if they get a competent FS to play alongside him.
Quote:
Let's see what they do with the cap space saved by letting Collins walk. Hard to argue he's worth anything close to what he got last year.
As for the Beckham deal, Dexter Lawrence certainly looked promising last year and I think Peppers can be at least as good as Collins, particularly if they get a competent FS to play alongside him.
I think folks need to let the Beckham deal play out for
a couple years, you can't judge that deal in year one.
As for letting Collins walk, I had no problem with that.
Although I am not sure Peppers is much of an upgrade
in pass defense.
I would like to see fewer missed tackles as well.
He needs to show improvement with this new staff in place.
The one problem I did have was that by drafting Lawrence we passed on Andre Dillard, who went to the Eagles five picks later. That only reinforced my belief that the Giants would draft an OT with their next pick, and when they traded up I was absolutely certain they'd draft Jawaan Taylor. When that didn't happen, for me it was Eli Apple all over again, and I was royally pissed. I still am, as you might have guessed.