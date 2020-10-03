Clarifying the Becton rumors from the combine

Quote: "That brings up the Giants on the board at #4. We all know they want Becton from Louisville. It is no secret anymore up in Indianapolis. However, if I'm looking at Carolina at #7, I could still find a Becton, I could still find a Wirfs there, I could still find an Andrew Thomas there, so I know if I trade down to #7, I'm probably going to pick up a #2 along the way and still find the OT I want. I still think the #4 is the wild card choice, I could see Miami move up 1 spot. I could see Carolina wanting to move up if Burrow is there, however I just don't see anyone getting too excited to move up to 2 or 3 to take a Burrow"

This came up on the asshat thread but thought it was worth posting here since I raised it a little while ago and I listened to it back.I know that Dave TE has posted on BBI before, and some of his stuff is hit or miss (isn't it for anyone). However, he is plugged into the scouts discussions and has many contacts (including many within the Patriots org and he has had a long time relationship with Belichick).Anyway, he has had health issues and recently sold his company as a result of an extended hospital stay and he started his podcast again (Scouts Honor). He has been doing his breakdowns of the various positions and what he's seen and what the scouts of seen of the top prospects.He was doing a breakdown of the OLB of the combine (Simmons is his top guy). And he started talking about the first few picks in the draft. As he sees it, he sees Burrow going #1 (though he thinks Tua is a better prospect), Young to the Redskins (Young is the best player in the draft), and Simmons or Okudah going to Detroit at #3 (probably Simmons).That leaves the Giants at 4 and that's where he thinks there will be action. I've transcribed what he said hereNow, there is a lot to digest there. First, maybe the Burrow stuff is not as real and Tua moves into the #1 pick. Dave TE said his scouts see Burrow closer to a Ryan Tannehill type and Tua is another Wilson or Watson at QB. We know that Carolina has reportedly wanted Burrow to match with Brady, but maybe the price tag to move up to #1 is too high, but at #4 the Giants is the right fit. Tua's pro day is going to have a ton of implications for the Giants as a result.Now, as for Becton. That's a pretty strong statement. What will be interesting to watch is the Giants approach to free agency. If the Giants go heavy on defense (as I think they will), they will look to the draft to get an OL. And this is where Leonard Williams comes in. If the Giants go all in on Clowney (and I think they will...no asshat stuff, just guessing), there is little chance the Giants will sign Williams too.Everyone will be killing Gettleman on the trade. He said it himself. So I think it's very likely that Gettleman and the Giants will look to mitigate that by finding a pick to "make up" for it. Hence, the thought to trade down. And if the target is to get an OL at #5 or #7, with Becton being the top target and pick up and extra 2nd rounder, it makes sense. And if the scouts have Becton, Wirfs, and Thomas all pretty much the same (with the Giants leaning towards Becton), trading down to #5 or #7 makes sense because they will be assured of getting at least one of them, and picking up an extra 2nd rounder.'Tis the season for rumors or discussions, but as I think of it, I think there is a "there there"