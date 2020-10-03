for display only
Clarifying the Becton rumors from the combine

Matt in SGS : 3/10/2020 9:16 pm
This came up on the asshat thread but thought it was worth posting here since I raised it a little while ago and I listened to it back.

I know that Dave TE has posted on BBI before, and some of his stuff is hit or miss (isn't it for anyone). However, he is plugged into the scouts discussions and has many contacts (including many within the Patriots org and he has had a long time relationship with Belichick).

Anyway, he has had health issues and recently sold his company as a result of an extended hospital stay and he started his podcast again (Scouts Honor). He has been doing his breakdowns of the various positions and what he's seen and what the scouts of seen of the top prospects.

He was doing a breakdown of the OLB of the combine (Simmons is his top guy). And he started talking about the first few picks in the draft. As he sees it, he sees Burrow going #1 (though he thinks Tua is a better prospect), Young to the Redskins (Young is the best player in the draft), and Simmons or Okudah going to Detroit at #3 (probably Simmons).

That leaves the Giants at 4 and that's where he thinks there will be action. I've transcribed what he said here

Quote:
"That brings up the Giants on the board at #4. We all know they want Becton from Louisville. It is no secret anymore up in Indianapolis. However, if I'm looking at Carolina at #7, I could still find a Becton, I could still find a Wirfs there, I could still find an Andrew Thomas there, so I know if I trade down to #7, I'm probably going to pick up a #2 along the way and still find the OT I want. I still think the #4 is the wild card choice, I could see Miami move up 1 spot. I could see Carolina wanting to move up if Burrow is there, however I just don't see anyone getting too excited to move up to 2 or 3 to take a Burrow"


Now, there is a lot to digest there. First, maybe the Burrow stuff is not as real and Tua moves into the #1 pick. Dave TE said his scouts see Burrow closer to a Ryan Tannehill type and Tua is another Wilson or Watson at QB. We know that Carolina has reportedly wanted Burrow to match with Brady, but maybe the price tag to move up to #1 is too high, but at #4 the Giants is the right fit. Tua's pro day is going to have a ton of implications for the Giants as a result.

Now, as for Becton. That's a pretty strong statement. What will be interesting to watch is the Giants approach to free agency. If the Giants go heavy on defense (as I think they will), they will look to the draft to get an OL. And this is where Leonard Williams comes in. If the Giants go all in on Clowney (and I think they will...no asshat stuff, just guessing), there is little chance the Giants will sign Williams too.

Everyone will be killing Gettleman on the trade. He said it himself. So I think it's very likely that Gettleman and the Giants will look to mitigate that by finding a pick to "make up" for it. Hence, the thought to trade down. And if the target is to get an OL at #5 or #7, with Becton being the top target and pick up and extra 2nd rounder, it makes sense. And if the scouts have Becton, Wirfs, and Thomas all pretty much the same (with the Giants leaning towards Becton), trading down to #5 or #7 makes sense because they will be assured of getting at least one of them, and picking up an extra 2nd rounder.

'Tis the season for rumors or discussions, but as I think of it, I think there is a "there there"
Thanks Matt. What are your thoughts on Becton?  
j_rud : 3/10/2020 9:23 pm : link
.
What is  
lecky : 3/10/2020 9:31 pm : link
Asshat
RE: Thanks Matt. What are your thoughts on Becton?  
Matt in SGS : 3/10/2020 9:31 pm : link
In comment 14831496 j_rud said:
Quote:
.


I think that he has similar size to Trent Brown, who was Brady's left tackle and got a big deal in Oakland. And Judge was in New England when he saw Brown work. Most people say he's a Bryant McKinnie type massive tackle who needs to stay in shape, but he would fit the old George Young "Planet Theory" type pick. I also think that the Giants have an in house expert who can tell them more about what kind of kid he is in Roman Oben. Oben still lives in the area, and does broadcasting work with the Giants, and as far as I can tell, he's still involved in the Louisville program (his alma mater). So I'd think that Oben is providing insight as well. But he has the kind of raw power and talent that is simply rare for a guy his size who can play football.

I could see the Giants draft Becton and play him at right tackle initially and shift him over to left tackle the following year when they probably ditch Solder.

However, I think the real bottom line here is the Giants are looking OT in the first round and a trade down to get an extra 2nd rounder makes sense. And Becton would appear to be their preference.
Tua  
Samiam : 3/10/2020 9:34 pm : link
I don’t see teams moving heaven and earth to trade up to get Tua given his injury history.
who we want at #7 is irrelevent  
Stu11 : 3/10/2020 9:34 pm : link
if we're moving from 4 to 7 I want more than this year's #2, I want their #1 next year too. They want their QB they have to pony up.
'We all know they want Becton from Louisville. '  
Torrag : 3/10/2020 9:34 pm : link
Honestly this is such crap. They know jack shit. Even if we pick him they still knew jack shit.
Thanks  
AcidTest : 3/10/2020 9:39 pm : link
for the information.

I don't see the Giants going all in on Clowney. I think they'll just overpay Williams to justify the draft capital they traded to get him, and sign a mid tier FA EDGE. I do wonder if Brown is an option if they trade down.

Carolina’s #7  
Mark in ATL : 3/10/2020 9:39 pm : link
My dream scenario would be to trade the #4 to Carolina for the #7 and the Panthers’ RT Taylor Moton. The Giants then could use 7 on a LT or the best defensive player on the board and pick the LT with the early 2nd pick.
RE: Tua  
AcidTest : 3/10/2020 9:40 pm : link
In comment 14831501 Samiam said:
Quote:
I don’t see teams moving heaven and earth to trade up to get Tua given his injury history.


Agreed. I don't see them doing it for Herbert either.
What originally appeared to be the nightmare  
Shecky : 3/10/2020 9:41 pm : link
Scenario could turn into a blessing
If it is Burrow, Young, and okudah
That leaves Tua at 4 and a huge auction. Absolute no brainer to move to Miami at 5.

Then sitting at 5, what happens if a Carolina wants that third QB? Or a team wants to get in front of Carolina for that QB. I know it seems impossible, but WHAT IF the Giants trade down. First o 5, then to 7 and picked up several 2/3 rounders in a VERY deep draft. While still getting the guy they wanted at 4? An amazingly silly pipe dream, but it’s March and why not dream
RE: Thanks  
Matt in SGS : 3/10/2020 9:43 pm : link
In comment 14831508 AcidTest said:
Quote:
for the information.

I don't see the Giants going all in on Clowney. I think they'll just overpay Williams to justify the draft capital they traded to get him, and sign a mid tier FA EDGE. I do wonder if Brown is an option if they trade down.


As I think about it, even if they do sign Williams, they still will want to get a pick back. But if they don't sign him and it's all sunk cost, I think they will go to some lengths to get at least a #3 back somehow (an Engram trade?). But the fastest way to getting at least a 2nd rounder is to move back to Miami or Carolina's pick.
I'm sorry -- I like Dave  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/10/2020 9:48 pm : link
but he's been totally off base the past few years -- totally!
RE: who we want at #7 is irrelevent  
Big Blue '56 : 3/10/2020 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14831502 Stu11 said:
Quote:
if we're moving from 4 to 7 I want more than this year's #2, I want their #1 next year too. They want their QB they have to pony up.


This!
By the way - as far as the Giants go  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/10/2020 9:50 pm : link
he's hasn't got a single thing right since Engram and he's on the bad side of Dave Gettleman
RE: RE: Thanks  
AcidTest : 3/10/2020 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14831515 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
In comment 14831508 AcidTest said:


Quote:


for the information.

I don't see the Giants going all in on Clowney. I think they'll just overpay Williams to justify the draft capital they traded to get him, and sign a mid tier FA EDGE. I do wonder if Brown is an option if they trade down.




As I think about it, even if they do sign Williams, they still will want to get a pick back. But if they don't sign him and it's all sunk cost, I think they will go to some lengths to get at least a #3 back somehow (an Engram trade?). But the fastest way to getting at least a 2nd rounder is to move back to Miami or Carolina's pick.


A trade down is much more likely If they don't resign Williams, but even if they do, the chance of it happening is probably higher this year than ever before. The problem is that we're asking a GM who has never traded down in any round to do so from a top five pick. I'll believe it when I see it.

I don't see them trading Engram. His current injury status puts his trade value at an all time low. He's worth more to us than we could ever get in a trade. The best hope is that he gets healthy and plays well this season. We would then have the option of trading him before the deadline.
RE: What is  
JohnB : 3/10/2020 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14831498 lecky said:
Quote:
Asshat


Someone with inside information.... real info... not guess work
What the OP is saying is common sense  
JohnB : 3/10/2020 9:53 pm : link
this should be the route taken.
RE: By the way - as far as the Giants go  
Matt in SGS : 3/10/2020 9:54 pm : link
In comment 14831528 gidiefor said:
Quote:
he's hasn't got a single thing right since Engram and he's on the bad side of Dave Gettleman


Gidie, I agree with you there. I know that he is at Gettleman's throat. But he did get Daniel Jones right, even though he was critical of the pick. He was saying he kept hearing the Giants were going for Jones and they were nuts.

He got Bisnowaty correct...but I think that's a pick that everyone wanted to forget.

If we want to test part of his asshat-ness. He said Tom Brady is gone from the Patriots. And he thinks he ends up in Tennessee, with an outside shot of Tampa (though he thinks Rivers is going there). And he thinks the Patriots are going to get Andy Dalton to hold down the fort and draft Jordan Love in the first round.
With all due respect to the right of everyone to speculate  
Bill2 : 3/10/2020 9:55 pm : link
I think rumor is the operative word.


When the "rumor" was presented as based on inside opinion it was before the Combine, beodde many many interviews and many visits and many days of work. And way way before that is collated and a draft board developed.

While we are speculating based on guys who send their compilations into NFL teams far before the grind the actual NYG scouts and the coaching staff puts in there were and still are hundreds and hundreds of hours of work to go.

And given our position at 4 in this particular draft- we should expect tons and tons more rumors up until the hour of the pick.

More than any recent year, I think the density of rumors and the game theories about the draft will test our patience. The actual draft will be stress relief.

Imo

They are going to select Becton  
Bill2 : 3/10/2020 10:04 pm : link
Before the combine and before talking to him once much less all the times they will talk t their top possibilities.

Not only Speculative Rumor but that would be GM malpractice far in excess of for example the DW trade.

What have you seen from Joe Judge and staff that makes you think they would buy into a pick they hadn't done any due diligence on at the time of Dave's swap at a bar in Indianapolis?
RE: RE: By the way - as far as the Giants go  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/10/2020 10:05 pm : link
In comment 14831538 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
In comment 14831528 gidiefor said:


Quote:


he's hasn't got a single thing right since Engram and he's on the bad side of Dave Gettleman



Gidie, I agree with you there. I know that he is at Gettleman's throat. But he did get Daniel Jones right, even though he was critical of the pick. He was saying he kept hearing the Giants were going for Jones and they were nuts.

He got Bisnowaty correct...but I think that's a pick that everyone wanted to forget.

If we want to test part of his asshat-ness. He said Tom Brady is gone from the Patriots. And he thinks he ends up in Tennessee, with an outside shot of Tampa (though he thinks Rivers is going there). And he thinks the Patriots are going to get Andy Dalton to hold down the fort and draft Jordan Love in the first round.


He got Jones right after the rumor was already out there -- not because of anything he knows from Gints central.

Bisnowateee was in the same draft as Engram

I think he's guessing here - so I don't buy it - I buy the Wirfs rumors though
Daniel Jeremiah said in one of his post Combine podcasts  
dk in TX : 3/10/2020 10:15 pm : link
That he heard that DG loves Wirfs.
I like Dave TE  
Rjanyg : 3/10/2020 11:21 pm : link
And a lot of what Matt said makes sense.

All I know, there will be a lot of phone calls in the top of the first round of the 2020 draft. It could be really crazy.
Had no idea Dave was still experiencing health issues  
jcn56 : 3/10/2020 11:28 pm : link
hope you're feeling better Dave!
If the suggestion is that Gettleman would trade down  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/10/2020 11:30 pm : link
to appease the media and the fans displeasure with the Jets tradevI don't agree. I don't Gettleman cares about media or fan opinion. I don't see him making decisions that way at all. Nothing in his history here or with Carolina suggests that.
RE: By the way - as far as the Giants go  
jcn56 : 3/10/2020 11:35 pm : link
In comment 14831528 gidiefor said:
Quote:
he's hasn't got a single thing right since Engram and he's on the bad side of Dave Gettleman


Is there a good side of Dave Gettleman?
I hate it when he leaves  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/10/2020 11:44 pm : link
But I love to watch him walk away.....
I like Dave TE's prospect write-ups, but...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/11/2020 12:15 am : link
...that post reads like total gobbeldy-gook. Everyone knows the Giants want Becton?!? Barrow might be available at 4?!?
My money  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/11/2020 12:37 am : link
Is on Wirfs before Becton if we have a choice
My take  
Rjanyg : 3/11/2020 12:47 am : link
If we stay at 4, it’s between Wirfs and Simmons if Simmons is available.

If we get a trade down opportunity, like say to pick 6-7, it’s between Wirfs and Becton.

So I believe the first pick of the 2020 NY Giants will be one of: Simmons, Wirfs, Becton.
I said pre-combine  
BigBlueCane : 3/11/2020 5:29 am : link
that Becton and Simmons were gonna be atop of the Giants list and it seems like that's the case. Additionally Wifts seems to have worked his way into the conversation.

I wonder if the Giants are trying to figure out which OL the Chargers prefer and taking that into accounts.
Matt in SGS  
M.S. : 3/11/2020 6:20 am : link

Interesting thoughts/scenarios.

IMO what cuts the Gordian Knot is Isaiah Simmons.

He represents perfect value/need gift-wrapped for the Giants.

If he's still there at #4, then the Giants will snag him toot sweet.
I  
Toth029 : 3/11/2020 6:32 am : link
Don't know why he feels Tua drops past 4. Someone, be it Carolina, LA Chargers, Miami or Law Vegas, all can move up and grab the top supposed prospect. Love and Herbert aren't top 5 right now imv.

What is the consensus on Wills? I feel he could come in and play right away. Wirfs intrigues me but doesn't he project to OG?
RE: who we want at #7 is irrelevent  
GFAN52 : 3/11/2020 6:55 am : link
In comment 14831502 Stu11 said:
Quote:
if we're moving from 4 to 7 I want more than this year's #2, I want their #1 next year too. They want their QB they have to pony up.


Doubt you get a 1st next year, moving down 3 spots.
Yeah, I don't know  
section125 : 3/11/2020 6:59 am : link
that the scouts were gaga for Becton, they may have been gaga for Simmons, Wirfs and Okudah, too.

I like Becton's potential a lot. I do not think he is an Ereck Flowers. But he has poor technique. He may very well be the best OT in the draft, but unless the Giants are absolutely certain he will stop his waist bends and lunging they will not draft him. NFL DEs/ER will not be stopped as easily as college DEs and ERs. However if he stays within proper technique, he will be a brick wall on Jones blindside.

I do think when the Giants set up the board that Young, Simmons, Brown and maybe Okudah are on the top tier. Burrow may be there also.
I think Wirfs, Becton are in the next tier, obviously with a few others.

IMHO, if Simmons is still there at 4, DG takes him. If Tua and he are both there and Miami wants Tua, I think DG will drop back for a 2nd rounder, but I do not think he lets Simmons get taken elsewhere.
If Simmons is gone, He may drop back to 7, get a 2nd and 3rd or 4th and he takes one of the OTs.
down to #7 for  
MarvelousMike : 3/11/2020 7:05 am : link
a 2nd this year and another in 2021.
I think it  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/11/2020 7:27 am : link
is a very high probability that a LT is taken. Judge made it clear about being a physical team in his presser. This would be the right message.

If they deem one of the tackles clearly above the others than take him at 4. If there are two extremely close then try to trade down.

Why does Clowney prevent them from signing Williams? Our division opponents all emphasise the run so I see them trying to take that element away with a dominant front 7.
I'm curious  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3/11/2020 7:42 am : link
about K'Lavon Chaisson. If Simmons goes at #3, does Chaisson become a possibility? From what I have read (haven't watched any film yet), he has a very high ceiling as an ER, is a better pass rusher than Simmons, plays the run well, too.

I'm also curious to see if the Giants will pick Okudah over the OTs at #4 (or even after a trade down a few spots). He gets glowing reports as a shutdown CB, far and away the best CB in the last several drafts. Another Revis? That would be hard to pass up given the chance.
Gil Brandt on Sirius NFL Radio about Becton...  
nzyme : 3/11/2020 7:47 am : link
Heard Gil Brandt this weekend on Becton and said he doesn't think he can survive at LT. Also Locked on Giants had a scout on last week and said he's got trouble with picking up stunts because of his size.

He's so damn big that once he gets going one way it's hard to stop and go the other. Said his agility and change of direction is more important that his 10 or 40 yard dash at this point...
First off, hope Dave Te feels better, appreciate his writeups  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/11/2020 8:02 am : link
I don't know Becton at all, haven't watched a snap of Louisville since Lamar left, so I can only hope if he's the selection, he's the real deal.

I do believe that DG does feel some pressure to fill that traded pick, he even mentioned "I'll get killed for it" so do think a move will be made here (trade down or Engram).

I guess I'd rather spend on CLowney than Williams? Not sure actually and does this mean we have to draft another DT? Or BJ Hill rises from the ashes?
Agree  
PaulN : 3/11/2020 8:33 am : link
At the least a 2nd and 3rd to move from 4 to 7, at least.
Not buying his whole analysis  
BillT : 3/11/2020 8:42 am : link
Not buying 1 QB in the first three picks. I think 2 QBs in the first 2 picks is more likely. And not buying Becton to the Giants at all.
RE: What is  
Giantology : 3/11/2020 8:50 am : link
In comment 14831498 lecky said:
Quote:
Asshat


Kind of shocking that you've been here since 2011 and don't know what an asshat is
God love Dave Te  
ryanmkeane : 3/11/2020 8:55 am : link
but the guy has almost no credibility when it comes to NYG rumors. He tends to just throw out statements like the "everyone knows NYG want Becton" and pretend like it's something real.
The idea that trading down for a pick  
joeinpa : 3/11/2020 8:59 am : link
To makeup for the 3rd lost in Williams trade doesn’t fly with me, the two aren’t related.

If the Giants don’t sign Williams, those who criticized the move will have been proven correct.
RE: I'm sorry -- I like Dave  
Mr. Bungle : 3/11/2020 9:04 am : link
In comment 14831524 gidiefor said:
Quote:
but he's been totally off base the past few years -- totally!

I don't pay attention to the guy at all.
RE: RE: who we want at #7 is irrelevent  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2020 9:08 am : link
In comment 14831664 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 14831502 Stu11 said:


Quote:


if we're moving from 4 to 7 I want more than this year's #2, I want their #1 next year too. They want their QB they have to pony up.



Doubt you get a 1st next year, moving down 3 spots.


The Colts got three 2nd round picks for moving down 3 spots in 2018.
RE: RE: Tua  
Dankbeerman : 3/11/2020 9:14 am : link
In comment 14831511 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14831501 Samiam said:


Quote:


I don’t see teams moving heaven and earth to trade up to get Tua given his injury history.



Agreed. I don't see them doing it for Herbert either.


Thats why the converstion is around a 2nd rd pick. Most years the giants could get 2 1sts to move from 4 to 7. Tua is gonna have suitors.

RE: The idea that trading down for a pick  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 9:55 am : link
In comment 14831759 joeinpa said:
Quote:
To makeup for the 3rd lost in Williams trade doesn’t fly with me, the two aren’t related.

If the Giants don’t sign Williams, those who criticized the move will have been proven correct.


And quite possibly, if the Giants sign Williams those who criticized the moved will be correct too.
RE: RE: RE: who we want at #7 is irrelevent  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 10:02 am : link
In comment 14831767 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14831664 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 14831502 Stu11 said:


Quote:


if we're moving from 4 to 7 I want more than this year's #2, I want their #1 next year too. They want their QB they have to pony up.



Doubt you get a 1st next year, moving down 3 spots.



The Colts got three 2nd round picks for moving down 3 spots in 2018.


Exactly. Expect similar for a QB.
RE: Gil Brandt on Sirius NFL Radio about Becton...  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 10:04 am : link
In comment 14831687 nzyme said:
Quote:
Heard Gil Brandt this weekend on Becton and said he doesn't think he can survive at LT. Also Locked on Giants had a scout on last week and said he's got trouble with picking up stunts because of his size.

He's so damn big that once he gets going one way it's hard to stop and go the other. Said his agility and change of direction is more important that his 10 or 40 yard dash at this point...


Pro day 3 cone will be important. If he doesn't run it due to injury that might be an issue.
RE: RE: who we want at #7 is irrelevent  
Stu11 : 3/11/2020 10:45 am : link
In comment 14831664 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 14831502 Stu11 said:


Quote:


if we're moving from 4 to 7 I want more than this year's #2, I want their #1 next year too. They want their QB they have to pony up.



Doubt you get a 1st next year, moving down 3 spots.

Moving from 4 to 7 is a lot different than 3 spots later in the draft like 25 to 28 or even 15 to 18. 7 up to 4 can make the difference of getting your QB for the next decade or not. I guarentee if we make that move we are getting at least 2 #2's
to  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2020 10:50 am : link
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.
RE: to  
GFAN52 : 3/11/2020 10:54 am : link
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.


No argument there.
RE: to  
Klaatu : 3/11/2020 10:59 am : link
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.


Yet it still gets defended here, repeatedly, and those who criticize Gettleman for it get branded as "haters" by its defenders.
Dave Te was irrational in his dislike for Daniel Jones, and  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2020 11:00 am : link
ridiculously called him a bust before he even got on stage. He ripped the Giants for the pick, kept this up in the face of all facts
Ive been what you could call a Gettleman defender  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/11/2020 11:05 am : link
But if no long term plan comes fruition in regards to the Willams trade I would have to concede that it was a short sighted move. I wouldn't attempt to defend it. As stated above, thats a hefty price for a rental.
Eric  
moaltch : 3/11/2020 11:15 am : link
I couldn't agree more. This was an egregious blunder. And whats worse is if LW helped the Giants win a game or so, it cost them a spot in the draft, and possibly Chase Young. The man should have been fired this off-season. What was he thinking?? If you really love the guy, sign hom when he became a free agent.
RE: RE: RE: who we want at #7 is irrelevent  
Jay on the Island : 3/11/2020 11:21 am : link
In comment 14831906 Stu11 said:
Quote:


Moving from 4 to 7 is a lot different than 3 spots later in the draft like 25 to 28 or even 15 to 18. 7 up to 4 can make the difference of getting your QB for the next decade or not. I guarentee if we make that move we are getting at least 2 #2's

I couldn't agree more. If the Giants are going to move down to 6 they would need to acquire at least a 2nd this year and next. If they move down to 7 they would need another day 2 pick or replace next year's 2nd with a 1st.
RE: to  
Victor in CT : 3/11/2020 11:26 am : link
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.


Yep. I've said this before. Though I think overall he's done a pretty good job, this move just made absolutely no sense and still doesn't whether they sign him or not.
RE: to  
Mr. Bungle : 3/11/2020 11:38 am : link
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.

Yes, he should have been fired for that alone. What I'm hoping is that, while he retained his position, he'll be hamstrung going forward, with "GM" more a figurehead title now. He can put together the draft board, as he seems good at that. Everything else? Let others handle it.
My fear  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/11/2020 11:41 am : link
has been that the Giants would fall in love with Becton. He just feels like a Giant pick.

Huge upside. Huge risk.
the giants put themselves in a bad situation with DG  
GiantsFan84 : 3/11/2020 11:43 am : link
they absolutely should have fired him.

for those saying hopefully he is hamstrung, that would mean the people running the show are a rookie head coach who was previously a special teams coach, kevin abrams who we have no idea about but who i don't think anyone wants to be the next GM, and DG who most of us know stinks

that does not inspire confidence
RE: RE: to  
Jay on the Island : 3/11/2020 11:45 am : link
In comment 14832027 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.


Yes, he should have been fired for that alone. What I'm hoping is that, while he retained his position, he'll be hamstrung going forward, with "GM" more a figurehead title now. He can put together the draft board, as he seems good at that. Everything else? Let others handle it.

I still believe that this will be Gettleman's last season as GM. I think ownership agreed to give him one final season as long as he steps down at the end of it.
'DG...ownership agreed to give him one final season'  
Torrag : 3/11/2020 11:48 am : link
Anything besides your read on the situation to back this up?
RE: RE: RE: to  
Mr. Bungle : 3/11/2020 11:50 am : link
In comment 14832035 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14832027 Mr. Bungle said:


Quote:


In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.


Yes, he should have been fired for that alone. What I'm hoping is that, while he retained his position, he'll be hamstrung going forward, with "GM" more a figurehead title now. He can put together the draft board, as he seems good at that. Everything else? Let others handle it.


I still believe that this will be Gettleman's last season as GM. I think ownership agreed to give him one final season as long as he steps down at the end of it.

And then the Giants will have to find a GM contingent on committing to Judge.
RE: RE: to  
AcidTest : 3/11/2020 12:03 pm : link
In comment 14831926 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.



No argument there.


+2. But where was ownership? Why didn't they block the trade? How could they have possibly believed that doing the trade was anything other than idiotic?
RE: to  
Thegratefulhead : 3/11/2020 12:07 pm : link
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.
Fired might be too strong. I think it is one of the BIG nails in his coffin. I think he deserves this year. We need to be definitively better or he should be fired. By definitive I mean no debate, everyone agrees we had better team. It needs to be obviously better or DG needs to go. Top 4 pick 77 million to spend and he is on his second coaching hire. No more excuses.
RE: to  
j_rud : 3/11/2020 12:20 pm : link
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.


Makes you wonder if there wasnt some directive from above. A vague "get better at any cost" in order to avoid another spin on the coaching carousel. That could explain the lack of (public) accountability.
RE: RE: RE: to  
GFAN52 : 3/11/2020 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14832057 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14831926 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.



No argument there.



+2. But where was ownership? Why didn't they block the trade? How could they have possibly believed that doing the trade was anything other than idiotic?


The last thing I want is ownership making personnel decisions. The Giants will sink or swim with DG.
agree  
Bill2 : 3/11/2020 12:30 pm : link
jrud.

across the spectrum of speculation, that idea makes some sense

I doubt he was ordered to do it, but I could understand ownership requesting all possible options to avoid the potential risks (which can come with rewards but you don't know that at the time) of more turnover and to give credibility that winning matters to ownership with the existing young players.

plausible, if unknowable
RE: RE: to  
AcidTest : 3/11/2020 12:30 pm : link
In comment 14832077 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.



Makes you wonder if there wasnt some directive from above. A vague "get better at any cost" in order to avoid another spin on the coaching carousel. That could explain the lack of (public) accountability.


That's the only explanation that makes sense. Ownership told him to do anything to improve the team, whatever the cost. Gettleman has made far too many mistakes IMO, especially in FA.
the williams trade makes sense in this narrative  
GiantsFan84 : 3/11/2020 1:05 pm : link
DG and Shurmur both thought they needed to win to save their jobs. So DG put his and Shurmur's interests ahead of the teams interest and made the trade to hopefully play competitive football down the stretch and steal a few wins to save their jobs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: to  
j_rud : 3/11/2020 1:07 pm : link
In comment 14832093 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 14832057 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 14831926 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.



No argument there.



+2. But where was ownership? Why didn't they block the trade? How could they have possibly believed that doing the trade was anything other than idiotic?



The last thing I want is ownership making personnel decisions.


The depth of this draft at Offensive Tackle ....  
Manny in CA : 3/11/2020 1:24 pm : link

A trade-down ( never-mind the possible availability of Simmons, Okudah or Tua). They key - don't go down too low.

If the Lions just can't pass on
The depth of this draft at Offensive Tackle ....  
Manny in CA : 3/11/2020 1:30 pm : link

Wills, Wirfs, Becton, Thomas; this begs a trade-down.

The possible availability of Simmons, Okudah or Tua is attractive for other team to trade with us. The key - don't go down too low.

If the Lions just can't pass on on Simmons, Okudah or one of the tackles, that puts us in the driver's seat.
RE: The depth of this draft at Offensive Tackle ....  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 1:57 pm : link
In comment 14832160 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Wills, Wirfs, Becton, Thomas; this begs a trade-down.

The possible availability of Simmons, Okudah or Tua is attractive for other team to trade with us. The key - don't go down too low.

If the Lions just can't pass on on Simmons, Okudah or one of the tackles, that puts us in the driver's seat.


It sure does a slight tradedown AND getting the top rated OT would be a big win.
I think people should remember  
BigBlueCane : 3/11/2020 2:09 pm : link
there is a difference between what Dave thinks (his opinion of Jones) and what he reports (which is what was happened at the combine).


BBC  
Bill2 : 3/11/2020 2:47 pm : link
Or heard in a hallway or bar or resturant as industry gossip... and it was reported before any OT was interviewed or participated in the combine. Before scouts final reports handed in Before ProDays, before coaches talk to college coaches. Before visit days at the Meadowlands.Before preparing a Board. Before finalizing a Board.

The information was not from the Combine. It was from someplace in Indianapolis or email or text or phone.

It's not a source inside the Giants decision process because that isnt close to done yet.

Do you think anything might change from the time before Becton and others were even spoken to, or interviewed or reviewed or evaluated?

Do you think this is like darts? or like a rigorous process?

One more question: was the rumor from a "source" before or after the two scouts were let go?

Where the majority of Dave T inside gossip about guys in those two regions (Bisnotaway was in one of those scouts assigned regions).

Or are you dug in that the NYG pick is Becton? Interested yes. Of course. As they are about 300 other possibilities

This doesnt feel like a solid indication of who our first pick will be. What are you seeing that we are not?


If Simmons is there at 4  
Rolyrock : 3/11/2020 5:00 pm : link
Take him if not trade down.
I'd gladly take an early 2 to drop down to 7.  
DavidinBMNY : 3/11/2020 7:25 pm : link
We're discussing a likely starter and how much of a drop off in Tackle talent is going to happen with 4 Quality OTs and 2 QBs and Chase Young on the board.

One extra pick that early could be very meaningful.
RE: I'd gladly take an early 2 to drop down to 7.  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 7:40 pm : link
In comment 14832523 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
We're discussing a likely starter and how much of a drop off in Tackle talent is going to happen with 4 Quality OTs and 2 QBs and Chase Young on the board.

One extra pick that early could be very meaningful.


We'd likely get more than that. Its Tepper and he will pay a high price to get what he wants especially for a QB. You saw it with Rhule.

And I agree at 7 if we have 2 of the LTs highly rated very, very probable one falls to us.
RE: the williams trade makes sense in this narrative  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 9:28 pm : link
In comment 14832127 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
DG and Shurmur both thought they needed to win to save their jobs. So DG put his and Shurmur's interests ahead of the teams interest and made the trade to hopefully play competitive football down the stretch and steal a few wins to save their jobs.


This is so stupid, it actually feels like it might have a shred of truth because of the incompetence of the NYG front office & Gettleman.
