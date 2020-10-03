Clarifying the Becton rumors from the combine

This came up on the asshat thread but thought it was worth posting here since I raised it a little while ago and I listened to it back.
I know that Dave TE has posted on BBI before, and some of his stuff is hit or miss (isn't it for anyone). However, he is plugged into the scouts discussions and has many contacts (including many within the Patriots org and he has had a long time relationship with Belichick).
Anyway, he has had health issues and recently sold his company as a result of an extended hospital stay and he started his podcast again (Scouts Honor). He has been doing his breakdowns of the various positions and what he's seen and what the scouts of seen of the top prospects.
He was doing a breakdown of the OLB of the combine (Simmons is his top guy). And he started talking about the first few picks in the draft. As he sees it, he sees Burrow going #1 (though he thinks Tua is a better prospect), Young to the Redskins (Young is the best player in the draft), and Simmons or Okudah going to Detroit at #3 (probably Simmons).
That leaves the Giants at 4 and that's where he thinks there will be action. I've transcribed what he said here
|"That brings up the Giants on the board at #4. We all know they want Becton from Louisville. It is no secret anymore up in Indianapolis. However, if I'm looking at Carolina at #7, I could still find a Becton, I could still find a Wirfs there, I could still find an Andrew Thomas there, so I know if I trade down to #7, I'm probably going to pick up a #2 along the way and still find the OT I want. I still think the #4 is the wild card choice, I could see Miami move up 1 spot. I could see Carolina wanting to move up if Burrow is there, however I just don't see anyone getting too excited to move up to 2 or 3 to take a Burrow"
Now, there is a lot to digest there. First, maybe the Burrow stuff is not as real and Tua moves into the #1 pick. Dave TE said his scouts see Burrow closer to a Ryan Tannehill type and Tua is another Wilson or Watson at QB. We know that Carolina has reportedly wanted Burrow to match with Brady, but maybe the price tag to move up to #1 is too high, but at #4 the Giants is the right fit. Tua's pro day is going to have a ton of implications for the Giants as a result.
Now, as for Becton. That's a pretty strong statement. What will be interesting to watch is the Giants approach to free agency. If the Giants go heavy on defense (as I think they will), they will look to the draft to get an OL. And this is where Leonard Williams comes in. If the Giants go all in on Clowney (and I think they will...no asshat stuff, just guessing), there is little chance the Giants will sign Williams too.
Everyone will be killing Gettleman on the trade. He said it himself. So I think it's very likely that Gettleman and the Giants will look to mitigate that by finding a pick to "make up" for it. Hence, the thought to trade down. And if the target is to get an OL at #5 or #7, with Becton being the top target and pick up and extra 2nd rounder, it makes sense. And if the scouts have Becton, Wirfs, and Thomas all pretty much the same (with the Giants leaning towards Becton), trading down to #5 or #7 makes sense because they will be assured of getting at least one of them, and picking up an extra 2nd rounder.
'Tis the season for rumors or discussions, but as I think of it, I think there is a "there there"
I think that he has similar size to Trent Brown, who was Brady's left tackle and got a big deal in Oakland. And Judge was in New England when he saw Brown work. Most people say he's a Bryant McKinnie type massive tackle who needs to stay in shape, but he would fit the old George Young "Planet Theory" type pick. I also think that the Giants have an in house expert who can tell them more about what kind of kid he is in Roman Oben. Oben still lives in the area, and does broadcasting work with the Giants, and as far as I can tell, he's still involved in the Louisville program (his alma mater). So I'd think that Oben is providing insight as well. But he has the kind of raw power and talent that is simply rare for a guy his size who can play football.
I could see the Giants draft Becton and play him at right tackle initially and shift him over to left tackle the following year when they probably ditch Solder.
However, I think the real bottom line here is the Giants are looking OT in the first round and a trade down to get an extra 2nd rounder makes sense. And Becton would appear to be their preference.
I don't see the Giants going all in on Clowney. I think they'll just overpay Williams to justify the draft capital they traded to get him, and sign a mid tier FA EDGE. I do wonder if Brown is an option if they trade down.
Agreed. I don't see them doing it for Herbert either.
If it is Burrow, Young, and okudah
That leaves Tua at 4 and a huge auction. Absolute no brainer to move to Miami at 5.
Then sitting at 5, what happens if a Carolina wants that third QB? Or a team wants to get in front of Carolina for that QB. I know it seems impossible, but WHAT IF the Giants trade down. First o 5, then to 7 and picked up several 2/3 rounders in a VERY deep draft. While still getting the guy they wanted at 4? An amazingly silly pipe dream, but it’s March and why not dream
I don't see the Giants going all in on Clowney. I think they'll just overpay Williams to justify the draft capital they traded to get him, and sign a mid tier FA EDGE. I do wonder if Brown is an option if they trade down.
As I think about it, even if they do sign Williams, they still will want to get a pick back. But if they don't sign him and it's all sunk cost, I think they will go to some lengths to get at least a #3 back somehow (an Engram trade?). But the fastest way to getting at least a 2nd rounder is to move back to Miami or Carolina's pick.
This!
Quote:
for the information.
I don't see the Giants going all in on Clowney. I think they'll just overpay Williams to justify the draft capital they traded to get him, and sign a mid tier FA EDGE. I do wonder if Brown is an option if they trade down.
As I think about it, even if they do sign Williams, they still will want to get a pick back. But if they don't sign him and it's all sunk cost, I think they will go to some lengths to get at least a #3 back somehow (an Engram trade?). But the fastest way to getting at least a 2nd rounder is to move back to Miami or Carolina's pick.
A trade down is much more likely If they don't resign Williams, but even if they do, the chance of it happening is probably higher this year than ever before. The problem is that we're asking a GM who has never traded down in any round to do so from a top five pick. I'll believe it when I see it.
I don't see them trading Engram. His current injury status puts his trade value at an all time low. He's worth more to us than we could ever get in a trade. The best hope is that he gets healthy and plays well this season. We would then have the option of trading him before the deadline.
Someone with inside information.... real info... not guess work
Gidie, I agree with you there. I know that he is at Gettleman's throat. But he did get Daniel Jones right, even though he was critical of the pick. He was saying he kept hearing the Giants were going for Jones and they were nuts.
He got Bisnowaty correct...but I think that's a pick that everyone wanted to forget.
If we want to test part of his asshat-ness. He said Tom Brady is gone from the Patriots. And he thinks he ends up in Tennessee, with an outside shot of Tampa (though he thinks Rivers is going there). And he thinks the Patriots are going to get Andy Dalton to hold down the fort and draft Jordan Love in the first round.
When the "rumor" was presented as based on inside opinion it was before the Combine, beodde many many interviews and many visits and many days of work. And way way before that is collated and a draft board developed.
While we are speculating based on guys who send their compilations into NFL teams far before the grind the actual NYG scouts and the coaching staff puts in there were and still are hundreds and hundreds of hours of work to go.
And given our position at 4 in this particular draft- we should expect tons and tons more rumors up until the hour of the pick.
More than any recent year, I think the density of rumors and the game theories about the draft will test our patience. The actual draft will be stress relief.
Imo
Not only Speculative Rumor but that would be GM malpractice far in excess of for example the DW trade.
What have you seen from Joe Judge and staff that makes you think they would buy into a pick they hadn't done any due diligence on at the time of Dave's swap at a bar in Indianapolis?
Quote:
he's hasn't got a single thing right since Engram and he's on the bad side of Dave Gettleman
Gidie, I agree with you there. I know that he is at Gettleman's throat. But he did get Daniel Jones right, even though he was critical of the pick. He was saying he kept hearing the Giants were going for Jones and they were nuts.
He got Bisnowaty correct...but I think that's a pick that everyone wanted to forget.
If we want to test part of his asshat-ness. He said Tom Brady is gone from the Patriots. And he thinks he ends up in Tennessee, with an outside shot of Tampa (though he thinks Rivers is going there). And he thinks the Patriots are going to get Andy Dalton to hold down the fort and draft Jordan Love in the first round.
He got Jones right after the rumor was already out there -- not because of anything he knows from Gints central.
Bisnowateee was in the same draft as Engram
I think he's guessing here - so I don't buy it - I buy the Wirfs rumors though
All I know, there will be a lot of phone calls in the top of the first round of the 2020 draft. It could be really crazy.
Is there a good side of Dave Gettleman?
If we get a trade down opportunity, like say to pick 6-7, it’s between Wirfs and Becton.
So I believe the first pick of the 2020 NY Giants will be one of: Simmons, Wirfs, Becton.
I wonder if the Giants are trying to figure out which OL the Chargers prefer and taking that into accounts.
Interesting thoughts/scenarios.
IMO what cuts the Gordian Knot is Isaiah Simmons.
He represents perfect value/need gift-wrapped for the Giants.
If he's still there at #4, then the Giants will snag him toot sweet.
What is the consensus on Wills? I feel he could come in and play right away. Wirfs intrigues me but doesn't he project to OG?
Doubt you get a 1st next year, moving down 3 spots.
I like Becton's potential a lot. I do not think he is an Ereck Flowers. But he has poor technique. He may very well be the best OT in the draft, but unless the Giants are absolutely certain he will stop his waist bends and lunging they will not draft him. NFL DEs/ER will not be stopped as easily as college DEs and ERs. However if he stays within proper technique, he will be a brick wall on Jones blindside.
I do think when the Giants set up the board that Young, Simmons, Brown and maybe Okudah are on the top tier. Burrow may be there also.
I think Wirfs, Becton are in the next tier, obviously with a few others.
IMHO, if Simmons is still there at 4, DG takes him. If Tua and he are both there and Miami wants Tua, I think DG will drop back for a 2nd rounder, but I do not think he lets Simmons get taken elsewhere.
If Simmons is gone, He may drop back to 7, get a 2nd and 3rd or 4th and he takes one of the OTs.
If they deem one of the tackles clearly above the others than take him at 4. If there are two extremely close then try to trade down.
Why does Clowney prevent them from signing Williams? Our division opponents all emphasise the run so I see them trying to take that element away with a dominant front 7.
I'm also curious to see if the Giants will pick Okudah over the OTs at #4 (or even after a trade down a few spots). He gets glowing reports as a shutdown CB, far and away the best CB in the last several drafts. Another Revis? That would be hard to pass up given the chance.
He's so damn big that once he gets going one way it's hard to stop and go the other. Said his agility and change of direction is more important that his 10 or 40 yard dash at this point...
I do believe that DG does feel some pressure to fill that traded pick, he even mentioned "I'll get killed for it" so do think a move will be made here (trade down or Engram).
I guess I'd rather spend on CLowney than Williams? Not sure actually and does this mean we have to draft another DT? Or BJ Hill rises from the ashes?
Kind of shocking that you've been here since 2011 and don't know what an asshat is
If the Giants don’t sign Williams, those who criticized the move will have been proven correct.
I don't pay attention to the guy at all.
Quote:
if we're moving from 4 to 7 I want more than this year's #2, I want their #1 next year too. They want their QB they have to pony up.
Doubt you get a 1st next year, moving down 3 spots.
The Colts got three 2nd round picks for moving down 3 spots in 2018.
Quote:
I don’t see teams moving heaven and earth to trade up to get Tua given his injury history.
Agreed. I don't see them doing it for Herbert either.
Thats why the converstion is around a 2nd rd pick. Most years the giants could get 2 1sts to move from 4 to 7. Tua is gonna have suitors.
If the Giants don’t sign Williams, those who criticized the move will have been proven correct.
And quite possibly, if the Giants sign Williams those who criticized the moved will be correct too.
Quote:
In comment 14831502 Stu11 said:
Quote:
if we're moving from 4 to 7 I want more than this year's #2, I want their #1 next year too. They want their QB they have to pony up.
Doubt you get a 1st next year, moving down 3 spots.
The Colts got three 2nd round picks for moving down 3 spots in 2018.
Exactly. Expect similar for a QB.
He's so damn big that once he gets going one way it's hard to stop and go the other. Said his agility and change of direction is more important that his 10 or 40 yard dash at this point...
Pro day 3 cone will be important. If he doesn't run it due to injury that might be an issue.
Quote:
if we're moving from 4 to 7 I want more than this year's #2, I want their #1 next year too. They want their QB they have to pony up.
Doubt you get a 1st next year, moving down 3 spots.
Moving from 4 to 7 is a lot different than 3 spots later in the draft like 25 to 28 or even 15 to 18. 7 up to 4 can make the difference of getting your QB for the next decade or not. I guarentee if we make that move we are getting at least 2 #2's
No argument there.
Yet it still gets defended here, repeatedly, and those who criticize Gettleman for it get branded as "haters" by its defenders.
Moving from 4 to 7 is a lot different than 3 spots later in the draft like 25 to 28 or even 15 to 18. 7 up to 4 can make the difference of getting your QB for the next decade or not. I guarentee if we make that move we are getting at least 2 #2's
I couldn't agree more. If the Giants are going to move down to 6 they would need to acquire at least a 2nd this year and next. If they move down to 7 they would need another day 2 pick or replace next year's 2nd with a 1st.
Yep. I've said this before. Though I think overall he's done a pretty good job, this move just made absolutely no sense and still doesn't whether they sign him or not.
Yes, he should have been fired for that alone. What I'm hoping is that, while he retained his position, he'll be hamstrung going forward, with "GM" more a figurehead title now. He can put together the draft board, as he seems good at that. Everything else? Let others handle it.
Huge upside. Huge risk.
for those saying hopefully he is hamstrung, that would mean the people running the show are a rookie head coach who was previously a special teams coach, kevin abrams who we have no idea about but who i don't think anyone wants to be the next GM, and DG who most of us know stinks
that does not inspire confidence
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.
Yes, he should have been fired for that alone. What I'm hoping is that, while he retained his position, he'll be hamstrung going forward, with "GM" more a figurehead title now. He can put together the draft board, as he seems good at that. Everything else? Let others handle it.
I still believe that this will be Gettleman's last season as GM. I think ownership agreed to give him one final season as long as he steps down at the end of it.
Quote:
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.
Yes, he should have been fired for that alone. What I'm hoping is that, while he retained his position, he'll be hamstrung going forward, with "GM" more a figurehead title now. He can put together the draft board, as he seems good at that. Everything else? Let others handle it.
I still believe that this will be Gettleman's last season as GM. I think ownership agreed to give him one final season as long as he steps down at the end of it.
And then the Giants will have to find a GM contingent on committing to Judge.
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.
No argument there.
+2. But where was ownership? Why didn't they block the trade? How could they have possibly believed that doing the trade was anything other than idiotic?
Makes you wonder if there wasnt some directive from above. A vague "get better at any cost" in order to avoid another spin on the coaching carousel. That could explain the lack of (public) accountability.
Quote:
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.
No argument there.
+2. But where was ownership? Why didn't they block the trade? How could they have possibly believed that doing the trade was anything other than idiotic?
The last thing I want is ownership making personnel decisions. The Giants will sink or swim with DG.
across the spectrum of speculation, that idea makes some sense
I doubt he was ordered to do it, but I could understand ownership requesting all possible options to avoid the potential risks (which can come with rewards but you don't know that at the time) of more turnover and to give credibility that winning matters to ownership with the existing young players.
plausible, if unknowable
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.
Makes you wonder if there wasnt some directive from above. A vague "get better at any cost" in order to avoid another spin on the coaching carousel. That could explain the lack of (public) accountability.
That's the only explanation that makes sense. Ownership told him to do anything to improve the team, whatever the cost. Gettleman has made far too many mistakes IMO, especially in FA.
Quote:
In comment 14831926 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 14831916 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lose two draft picks over a half-year rental for a bottom-tier team is the height of folly and incompetence. I'm serious... Gettleman should have been fired for that alone. There is no defense.
No argument there.
+2. But where was ownership? Why didn't they block the trade? How could they have possibly believed that doing the trade was anything other than idiotic?
The last thing I want is ownership making personnel decisions.
A trade-down ( never-mind the possible availability of Simmons, Okudah or Tua). They key - don't go down too low.
If the Lions just can't pass on
Wills, Wirfs, Becton, Thomas; this begs a trade-down.
The possible availability of Simmons, Okudah or Tua is attractive for other team to trade with us. The key - don't go down too low.
If the Lions just can't pass on on Simmons, Okudah or one of the tackles, that puts us in the driver's seat.
Wills, Wirfs, Becton, Thomas; this begs a trade-down.
The possible availability of Simmons, Okudah or Tua is attractive for other team to trade with us. The key - don't go down too low.
If the Lions just can't pass on on Simmons, Okudah or one of the tackles, that puts us in the driver's seat.
It sure does a slight tradedown AND getting the top rated OT would be a big win.
The information was not from the Combine. It was from someplace in Indianapolis or email or text or phone.
It's not a source inside the Giants decision process because that isnt close to done yet.
Do you think anything might change from the time before Becton and others were even spoken to, or interviewed or reviewed or evaluated?
Do you think this is like darts? or like a rigorous process?
One more question: was the rumor from a "source" before or after the two scouts were let go?
Where the majority of Dave T inside gossip about guys in those two regions (Bisnotaway was in one of those scouts assigned regions).
Or are you dug in that the NYG pick is Becton? Interested yes. Of course. As they are about 300 other possibilities
This doesnt feel like a solid indication of who our first pick will be. What are you seeing that we are not?
One extra pick that early could be very meaningful.
One extra pick that early could be very meaningful.
We'd likely get more than that. Its Tepper and he will pay a high price to get what he wants especially for a QB. You saw it with Rhule.
And I agree at 7 if we have 2 of the LTs highly rated very, very probable one falls to us.
This is so stupid, it actually feels like it might have a shred of truth because of the incompetence of the NYG front office & Gettleman.