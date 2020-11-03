Draft Scenario: Who Would You Take at 4?

This team desperately needs playmakers on defense. Right now (based on faith/hope), I think the new coaching staff will be able to put talented players in the best positions to help the team. I think Judge and Graham will figure out ways to make use of Simmons rare size, speed, smarts mix.
Of the Giants need OL help, but at 4th overall, I don't see the value in any of the OL there.
We bitch and moan about the oline, yet come draft time people want to go with a different selection. For me I'll go with option C.
Every year we bitch and moan about not being able to cover TEs also. If any of those OL can be graded anywhere bear Simmons then sure but this draft is deep in OL, they can get one in 2nd round. You cant get a Simmons in 2nd
The Giants cannot afford to keep kicking the OT can down the road to the later rounds in the draft as they did last year. They need to draft OT's early and often beginning in the 1st round, and Wills is the premier OT in this year's class.
I do not know how to grade these players. It all depends on the grades. All of these are needs, including cornerback. I’m gonna leave this up to the Giants staff. This is a very difficult selection. I guess you really can’t go wrong with any of these options. It’s sad that the Giants are at the state right now. Hopefully, free agency may give us a clearer picture. I’m very curious to see what Sy would do, given the scenario.
I have Okudah and Young at the top of my wish list, mainly because I actually watched them more than once. I'm relying on scouting reports and others opinions on the rest, and those are all over the place. I can't get too crazy if I haven't been able to form an opinion. I think my only real red flag is Becton, and that's because I personally don't think a person who's that big can be agile enough to play LT.
in that instance you gotta go defense especially with Okudah and Simmomns there. Gun to my head, I think I would draft Okudah. But I think Simmons is the real deal. It would be an extremely tough choice.
Becton is pretty much a non starter for me at 4. Not only is he more of a risk than the others but I don't think he's even in the same category as Wills. Going Becton over defense and a better OT would really suck.
OKudah and Simmons. What really bothers me, is that we don't have the original 3rd round pick, which could be used to trade back into the first round to get an offensive tackle, because I'm fairly confident there will be a big run on them before the Giants 2nd round pick.
Look at any game thread and the two things most pointed out are:
1) they can not cover TEs
2) They cannot consistently get to the QB
Shocking that #1 isn't how bad the Oline plays. What the hell are you people watching?
What the hell are you watching? How many 3rd and longs per game did they give up? How many late in the game?
Does the oline suck? Yes. It just sucks less than the defense. The Giants scored points. How many times last year did they have a 4th quarter lead and lost because the defense could make a stop?
Becton is pretty much a non starter for me at 4. Not only is he more of a risk than the others but I don't think he's even in the same category as Wills. Going Becton over defense and a better OT would really suck.
I could get excited about picking Becton. If they have that conviction, then I can see Barkley having a huge year(or years) going forward.
What the hell are you watching? How many 3rd and longs per game did they give up? How many late in the game?
Does the oline suck? Yes. It just sucks less than the defense. The Giants scored points. How many times last year did they have a 4th quarter lead and lost because the defense could not make a stop?
What the hell are you watching? How many 3rd and longs per game did they give up? How many late in the game?
Does the oline suck? Yes. It just sucks less than the defense. The Giants scored points. How many times last year did they have a 4th quarter lead and lost because the defense could not make a stop?
corrected
All fair and true. Except the Giants invested in the Secondary heavily and moderately in a few pass rushers as of late. And they are young and need to be given a chance, and even propped up by a few free agent signings.
But investment in the Oline is dire in this Draft where we have Solder breaking down and Right Tackle and Center that need to be filled. And we are in perfect position to do it with a draft that is aligned to these long term needs.
Its a perfect marriage of need and value. The way I see it our OL is still very much in shambles. No RT. No C. No long term answer at LT. By the time we get those spots fixed theyll probably be looking at Zeitler's spot. The whole thing is still a mess. I really like Okudah but if I have the chance to lock down a tackle spot for a decade Im taking it and not looking back.
Flip that for me. I really want to get set at T but of they get Okudah Id be just as excited. I feel like I see a lot comments about everything they've invested at CB...CB is still a mess. You cant count on Beal or Ballantine being anything more than depth or in Ballantines case ST's.
Odukah as there were rumblings that Giants management was not happy with the young secondary. However, I can see Giants management chalking that up to coaching, not ability, and ergo OL is my thinking and obviously a dire area of need.
The 'needs' will most likely drastically shift after FA.
But OT though deep many mocks show 6 sometimes 7 Tackles going round 1.
And quite a few show the top 4 going in the top 12.
This wait until round 2 is playing with fire unless we are OK with quite possibly a longer developmental guy.
The ideal is slight trade down and take the OT or trade down and if one of Simmons or Okudah there take one with another deal in place to move up for a tackle in round 1. Or if not you better really have a high grade on a guy you scouted the heck out of like Cleveland, Peart, Prince, Driscoll, Ajulli (sp?) etc.
Austin Jackson and Josh Jones the next 2 after the big 4 , very likely don't make it to 36.
Okudah is one of the few blue chip talents in this draft, and we need a #1 CB.
I realize many feel it's not one of our most urgent needs, but that's what free agency is for.
So get the CB in free agency, and a Safety, too, and use premium draft capital to strengthen the O-Line. I know we'll never agree on this, but that's my story and I'm sticking to it.
I don't like the UFA CB options for the money they will cost. Don't see a LT or RT option either to be honest, but I prefer Okudah over the OT prospects. No, we won't agree this time around. I don't love the OT draft prospects, and they can't afford to blow the pick.
But would be happy with Okudah as well. I don't know how you could have watched this team last year and not come away thinking both the defense and Oline are major priorities. However, there seem to be three standout players on defense (Young, Simmons and Okudah).
Tackle seems to present many more evenly rated prospects. Given that, I grab one of those top defenders in the first and look to fill Oline in the 2nd (or now 3rd!) round. The drop off from the tackles will likely not be as severe as the drop off in the defenders.
Okudah is one of the few blue chip talents in this draft, and we need a #1 CB.
I realize many feel it's not one of our most urgent needs, but that's what free agency is for.
So get the CB in free agency, and a Safety, too, and use premium draft capital to strengthen the O-Line. I know we'll never agree on this, but that's my story and I'm sticking to it.
I don't like the UFA CB options for the money they will cost. Don't see a LT or RT option either to be honest, but I prefer Okudah over the OT prospects. No, we won't agree this time around. I don't love the OT draft prospects, and they can't afford to blow the pick.
Giants may not agree with you and probably want some experience added to the secondary to replace JJ. I think the reports are legit and they make a concerted effort to sign Byron as #1 priority in FA . Okudah while I love him is not a great fit on this team.
Wirfs, Becton or Wills is my guess for the pick. We are going to finally get this OL fixed for our new QB and prize RB.
I understand wanting experience at the position, but $18M per for Byron Jones or similar isn't a wise use of resources, imo. 2020 figures to be another season of learning the ropes for the whole team. It's a young team as is, just keep loading talent.
Understand DG might do it anyway, but doesn't make it smart.
I had a great time at my first gender-reveal party. It was way over-the-top, but that's par for the course with my youngest nephew and his wife. There was more pink and blue stuff than I ever thought possible, from decorations and party favors to some of the food! Anyway, a good time was had by all, and it's going to be a boy.
If Giants get a bunch of good seasons out of Jones at CB
at least any post you address to me. I just don't see any of the OTs measuring up as better players then Okudah, not at #4. He is blue chip and I want talent. This draft isn't about the 2020 season, as much as we all want this thing turned around and pointed upward.
Good to hear. Must admit I was much more excited (and relieved) when we found out a boy was on the way for us.
Honestly, I was hoping for a girl, for my sister's sake. She already has one grandson, and I know she'd love to spoil a granddaughter, too. But, as they say, as long as he's healthy, right? They did postpone their "babymoon," though, in light of the Wuhan virus situation. Initially, they were planning to go to Italy!
at least any post you address to me. I just don't see any of the OTs measuring up as better players then Okudah, not at #4. He is blue chip and I want talent. This draft isn't about the 2020 season, as much as we all want this thing turned around and pointed upward.
But the 2020 season is about protecting the health Jones at QB and extending the career of Barkley, so if they don't draft an OT in the 1st or 2nd rds, they better be spending heavy on one in free agency
Nothing I have ever posted on OT speaks to winning expectations
If we take another OT ahead of him it will be a mistake. That said if we trade down a couple of slots and still get him so much the better.
Okudah while a very good player doesn't have elite recovery speed. I don't love his jam at the LoS, he's more of a mirror press corner from the video I've watched. He isn't a ballhawk not having a single INT until last season. I see him getting his head around late more often than I'd like. I won't be uncomfortable drafting him if we do, but I think he's the least of the talked about players. I do wonder if those so hawkish on him have watched what video is available to inform their opinion.
I understand wanting experience at the position, but $18M per for Byron Jones or similar isn't a wise use of resources, imo. 2020 figures to be another season of learning the ropes for the whole team. It's a young team as is, just keep loading talent.
Understand DG might do it anyway, but doesn't make it smart.
Jones doesn't intercept the football but he can cover and he has versatility. He is certainly better than Janoris post 2016.
Slight overpay? Possibly. But with the cap jumping to 240 likely his contract will be more than fine.
He is probably the best 'big' target to go after this offseason. Not a fan of Clooney's injury history and he is not a bigtime pass rush guy relative to the contract he'd get. Rather go 2 for 1 with Golden and another guy.
A Jones and 2nd year Baker may not be a terrible CB tandem. In fact they could be pretty good if Baker builds on the flashes he showed second half.
We need this OL fixed. Protecting DJ and getting Barkley some running lanes has to be priority (after FA shifts things)
If we take another OT ahead of him it will be a mistake. That said if we trade down a couple of slots and still get him so much the better.
Okudah while a very good player doesn't have elite recovery speed. I don't love his jam at the LoS, he's more of a mirror press corner from the video I've watched. He isn't a ballhawk not having a single INT until last season. I see him getting his head around late more often than I'd like. I won't be uncomfortable drafting him if we do, but I think he's the least of the talked about players. I do wonder if those so hawkish on him have watched what video is available to inform their opinion.
Wills is steady but not 'sexy'
Becton and Wirfs are the sexiers guys because of the things that stand out with them. Wirfs is a freak athlete and Becton is a gargantuan of a man that can actually move well.
Wills could easily turn out to be the best of the bunch because you want sure and steady at LT first and then if you can get dominance and consistency that's gravy.
He's a year 1 starter. Right or wrong, I just see DG falling in man love with Wirfs or possibly Becton.
but rather the value could well be there this year. The top of the second round is often a goldmine, find the talent.
Consensus that I've read has yet to include any OT among the blue chips. If Young and Okudah are gone at #4, so be it, pick your best OT and move along. I just don't think it will be the case.
I hope there's a UFA RT that ticks the boxes just so the OT or bust crowd gets a cookie and looks beyond the position.
If we end up with Jones or even Bradbury would you still take Okudah over any of the top OTs?
I get your thinking. And I love Okudah. Also Simmons for today's NFL game. But I still take the OT here. Too much invested in our backfield to mess around with our OL any longer. Time to bring a smashmouth , good protection OL back to NYG. If we could get that guy in FA that might change things but we can't because how hard it is to get a LT.
Fools gold. His game gets neutered in the NFL. His explosion numbers aren't in the stratosphere of Cox, Donald or Suh. And DT after possibly resigning LW will not be priority compared to all the other positions of need
I'll get onboard. I don't think it's best pick given the warts and questions on their respective ceilings. But also not the worst pick, given the high floors, positional need, and there is probably no Edge or Impact front seven defender I'd look to build around.
when they do it usually means something bad happened to your QB.
Wills is an iceman. He's the best technician in this class by a wide margin. He has excellent footwork, a powerful punch and likes to finish off his man.
Honestly the same fools that draft workout warriors ahead of better football players want to do it yet again. He'll be the best OT out of this class. He'll quietly lock down his man and open holes in the running game for many years to come.
I'll get onboard. I don't think it's best pick given the warts and questions on their respective ceilings. But also not the worst pick, given the high floors, positional need, and there is probably no Edge or Impact front seven defender I'd look to build around.
Agreed on Edge. Obviously if Young miraculously drops that changes things . Then you cross your fingers and go OT in 2nd or try to trade back up into first. Maybe even cluster draft 2 OTs 2nd and 3rd. Young is that good and worth changing your strategy for.
but rather the value could well be there this year. The top of the second round is often a goldmine, find the talent.
Consensus that I've read has yet to include any OT among the blue chips. If Young and Okudah are gone at #4, so be it, pick your best OT and move along. I just don't think it will be the case.
I hope there's a UFA RT that ticks the boxes just so the OT or bust crowd gets a cookie and looks beyond the position.
Its not OT or bust as Young would be a great get, and Okudah or Simmons would be very nice. And I won't take the cookie comment seriously unless you want to describe Tackle as non-critical areas which I am fairly sure you don't.
And just as Jones will be costly so will any decent UFA RT. And this regime has not shined on finding any decent free agent lineman yet so not much to rely on there either.
when they do it usually means something bad happened to your QB.
Wills is an iceman. He's the best technician in this class by a wide margin. He has excellent footwork, a powerful punch and likes to finish off his man.
Honestly the same fools that draft workout warriors ahead of better football players want to do it yet again. He'll be the best OT out of this class. He'll quietly lock down his man and open holes in the running game for many years to come.
That's exactly right. But its not to say that Becton and Wirfs don't have the upside to be better than Wills. They do. But their floors are lower too.
Bottomline if we don't go Wills they better have banked right on the upside of Wirfs or Becton. Because as you say Wills is just about a sure thing at a very important position.
Reminds me of Mark Collins. And Mark Collins was a damn good CB who was underappreciated by the media (and Pro Bowl voters), but I'm not sure he is what you're shooting for with the 4th pick in the draft when you already have plenty of young talent at the position.
Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't complain about him as the 4th pick, but it wouldn't excite me. If it's a choice between using the pick on Okudah or trading down and grabbing one of the OTs, I'd be happier with door #2.
My suspicion is that the Giants will fall in love with one of the OTs. I have no idea which of the four will inspire full bloom love, but with four of them legitimately in the mix, the odds are that they will see at least one of them as special.
p.s.--And for those who think the draft is deep at OL and they can grab one in the 2nd round, don't count on it. I think six OTs (Jones and Jackson being the other two) will go in the first round (and maybe one of the centers as well). And then what? I still favor BPA, but let's not assume they can find an OT on Day 2.
/Nod. This is why he's the #1 OT. He'll be both a plus pass protector and run blocker in the NFL. He's healthy, plays a physical style and he hates to lose a single engagement on game day.
As far as 'upside' goes Wills upside is an All Pro. Who cares how he does it. This isn't the Mr. Universe competition or the Olympics. It's football and Wills is and will remain the best football player of this group. Imo.
RE: Okudah's timed speed and college production...
Reminds me of Mark Collins. And Mark Collins was a damn good CB who was underappreciated by the media (and Pro Bowl voters), but I'm not sure he is what you're shooting for with the 4th pick in the draft when you already have plenty of young talent at the position.
Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't complain about him as the 4th pick, but it wouldn't excite me. If it's a choice between using the pick on Okudah or trading down and grabbing one of the OTs, I'd be happier with door #2.
My suspicion is that the Giants will fall in love with one of the OTs. I have no idea which of the four will inspire full bloom love, but with four of them legitimately in the mix, the odds are that they will see at least one of them as special.
p.s.--And for those who think the draft is deep at OL and they can grab one in the 2nd round, don't count on it. I think six OTs (Jones and Jackson being the other two) will go in the first round (and maybe one of the centers as well). And then what? I still favor BPA, but let's not assume they can find an OT on Day 2.
Revis didn't seem otherworldly blazing fast either (I know he had a better pro day 40), he's not like Deion who bit or stumbled but had enough speed to recover anyway.
but rather the value could well be there this year. The top of the second round is often a goldmine, find the talent.
Consensus that I've read has yet to include any OT among the blue chips. If Young and Okudah are gone at #4, so be it, pick your best OT and move along. I just don't think it will be the case.
I hope there's a UFA RT that ticks the boxes just so the OT or bust crowd gets a cookie and looks beyond the position.
Its not OT or bust as Young would be a great get, and Okudah or Simmons would be very nice. And I won't take the cookie comment seriously unless you want to describe Tackle as non-critical areas which I am fairly sure you don't.
And just as Jones will be costly so will any decent UFA RT. And this regime has not shined on finding any decent free agent lineman yet so not much to rely on there either.
The problem with UFA at CB and OT is there are few answers worth close to the dollars. Throw dollars out and I work to sign Conklin. A player like Vaitai is really interesting, but off the top of my head I don't know if the Eagles will tag him. I haven't had time to dig into Bradbury, can't speak to him. This is where the front office pros need to earn their money. We've got the cap space but is the market supply out there.
Darrell Revis had 8 INT's spread over three season in college
p.s.--And for those who think the draft is deep at OL and they can grab one in the 2nd round, don't count on it. I think six OTs (Jones and Jackson being the other two) will go in the first round (and maybe one of the centers as well). And then what? I still favor BPA, but let's not assume they can find an OT on Day 2.
Well put. I would actually think in this draft if some of the quality OTs start dropping then teams will trade up into the back half of Rd 1 to draft them.
Too valuable a position (both LT and RT) to finally let a decent supply go untapped.
Isn't a player, nor am I saying that Wills shouldn't be picked at #4...BUT...I will say that the stigma of Alabama tackles drafted into the NFL might be legit.
I remember reading in one of Defenderdawgs posts that some scouts/GMs worry that Alabama tackles haven't fared well once they get to the NFL - so I went back and checked...and it's a legit comment.
Since Chris Samuels was drafted in 2000 - not one of the tackles drafted out of Alabama have been worth a damn. Which is strange being that during the same time period Alabama has had a ridiculous amount of success in college and the players drafted out of Alabama have been, for the most part, very successful.
Could be coincidence - but worth noting none the less.
'not one of the tackles drafted out of Alabama have been worth a damn'
I had a great time at my first gender-reveal party. It was way over-the-top, but that's par for the course with my youngest nephew and his wife. There was more pink and blue stuff than I ever thought possible, from decorations and party favors to some of the food! Anyway, a good time was had by all, and it's going to be a boy.
LOL... when I first started reading your post, I thought you were having a party to reveal your gender change.
RE: 'not one of the tackles drafted out of Alabama have been worth a damn'
/Nod. This is why he's the #1 OT. He'll be both a plus pass protector and run blocker in the NFL. He's healthy, plays a physical style and he hates to lose a single engagement on game day.
As far as 'upside' goes Wills upside is an All Pro. Who cares how he does it. This isn't the Mr. Universe competition or the Olympics. It's football and Wills is and will remain the best football player of this group. Imo.
I'm not in disagreement. Wirfs upside and Bectons are higher. Its all risk tolerance and assessment. Giants may feel Wirfs or Becton risk to reach ceiling is low enough to go for the upside. Or they may feel Wills ceiling isn't high enough (which I would disagree with).
I have warmed a bit with Wirfs but Becton and Wills are my 1 and 1A. Want to see Bectons pro day
RE: Darrell Revis had 8 INT's spread over three season in college
I had a great time at my first gender-reveal party. It was way over-the-top, but that's par for the course with my youngest nephew and his wife. There was more pink and blue stuff than I ever thought possible, from decorations and party favors to some of the food! Anyway, a good time was had by all, and it's going to be a boy.
LOL... when I first started reading your post, I thought you were having a party to reveal your gender change.
He's a big guy and he's pretty fast. Very good OL/C, he's from Camden NJ, and his father was killed while helping change a tire of a friends car on the side of a major highway when Cesar was only 8 years old. He's a great kid with an outstanding character, he'd be a very good Giants player imho.
I live in Southern NJ now, and I'm a friend of one his closest friends.
I'd rather see the Giants choose him rather than the Eagles.
FWIW, I am absolutely HORRIBLE at draft evaluations. I am MUSH.
MUSH says SIMMONS!
MLB used to be the centerpiece of an NFL defense back in the days of Butkus, Nitshke and Lambert, until LT came along and changed the geometry of the game. It would be like some once in a lifetime freak comes along and make 3B your most important defensive position instead of 2B and SS.
Still have to adhere to basic geometry I think, the best defensive teams of late like Balt, Seattle, and SF had Lewis, Wagner, Navarro and Willis. And Carolina D put it together with Kuechly.
If Young is gone,love the toughness,I do have magor second guess because Ruggs would provide the most bang for the buck and I do like that,he ran 4.28 plus he is a tough receiver and real good not just fast but an actual receiver with skills and yes 4.28 he can burn everyone in the world and that's a real good thing,Danny Dimes will lead the league with passing with this kid.But he is projected 12 so I do like the trade down to 7 or eight and get lots of draft capital,love Baun with my second rounder all in on Baun.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Theoretically they could go out and overpay Byron Jones and Jack Conklin. I'm not sure there's an Isaiah Simmons to go out and overpay in FA.
If they trade down then then the best OT
Agreed on all points and he's the guy I want too.
Of the Giants need OL help, but at 4th overall, I don't see the value in any of the OL there.
Was Conklin or Williams signed?
I think I would lean toward Simmons, but OT would in discussed
So, too, will the Giants.
He represents value and need gift wrapped at 4.
(But I suspect Detroit will snag him at 3.)
1) they can not cover TEs
2) They cannot consistently get to the QB
Simmons covers TEs like a blanket. Simmons gets to the QB.
And yes, the picture gets clearer after FA.
PS: I would not be disappointed at any of 3 listed and maybe throw in Becton...any one of those 4 and I will be happy.
If we go OT in trade down I prefer Becton.
Every year we bitch and moan about not being able to cover TEs also. If any of those OL can be graded anywhere bear Simmons then sure but this draft is deep in OL, they can get one in 2nd round. You cant get a Simmons in 2nd
Every year we bitch and moan about not being able to cover TEs also.
If any of those OL can be graded anywhere near Simmons then sure but this draft is deep in OL anyway, they can get one in 2nd round. You cant get a Simmons in 2nd
1) they can not cover TEs
2) They cannot consistently get to the QB
Shocking that #1 isn't how bad the Oline plays. What the hell are you people watching?
Quote:
Look at any game thread and the two things most pointed out are:
1) they can not cover TEs
2) They cannot consistently get to the QB
Shocking that #1 isn't how bad the Oline plays. What the hell are you people watching?
What the hell are you watching? How many 3rd and longs per game did they give up? How many late in the game?
Does the oline suck? Yes. It just sucks less than the defense. The Giants scored points. How many times last year did they have a 4th quarter lead and lost because the defense could make a stop?
I could get excited about picking Becton. If they have that conviction, then I can see Barkley having a huge year(or years) going forward.
What the hell are you watching? How many 3rd and longs per game did they give up? How many late in the game?
Does the oline suck? Yes. It just sucks less than the defense. The Giants scored points. How many times last year did they have a 4th quarter lead and lost because the defense could not make a stop?
corrected
Quote:
What the hell are you watching? How many 3rd and longs per game did they give up? How many late in the game?
Does the oline suck? Yes. It just sucks less than the defense. The Giants scored points. How many times last year did they have a 4th quarter lead and lost because the defense could not make a stop?
corrected
All fair and true. Except the Giants invested in the Secondary heavily and moderately in a few pass rushers as of late. And they are young and need to be given a chance, and even propped up by a few free agent signings.
But investment in the Oline is dire in this Draft where we have Solder breaking down and Right Tackle and Center that need to be filled. And we are in perfect position to do it with a draft that is aligned to these long term needs.
OL definitely needs help
Not a Simmons fan. Watched all his sacks from 2019 and most he was unblocked.
Jon, do you see the NYG having legitimate interest in drafting CB at 4?
Flip that for me. I really want to get set at T but of they get Okudah Id be just as excited. I feel like I see a lot comments about everything they've invested at CB...CB is still a mess. You cant count on Beal or Ballantine being anything more than depth or in Ballantines case ST's.
A) Young
B) I. Simmons
C) the top OT on the giants' board
I realize many feel it's not one of our most urgent needs, but that's what free agency is for.
2. OT
3. Brown
It depends on FA. If we get a corner in FA then we will go 100% OT. there are no good OT options in FA.
I realize many feel it's not one of our most urgent needs, but that's what free agency is for.
So get the CB in free agency, and a Safety, too, and use premium draft capital to strengthen the O-Line. I know we'll never agree on this, but that's my story and I'm sticking to it.
But OT though deep many mocks show 6 sometimes 7 Tackles going round 1.
And quite a few show the top 4 going in the top 12.
This wait until round 2 is playing with fire unless we are OK with quite possibly a longer developmental guy.
The ideal is slight trade down and take the OT or trade down and if one of Simmons or Okudah there take one with another deal in place to move up for a tackle in round 1. Or if not you better really have a high grade on a guy you scouted the heck out of like Cleveland, Peart, Prince, Driscoll, Ajulli (sp?) etc.
Austin Jackson and Josh Jones the next 2 after the big 4 , very likely don't make it to 36.
Quote:
Okudah is one of the few blue chip talents in this draft, and we need a #1 CB.
I realize many feel it's not one of our most urgent needs, but that's what free agency is for.
So get the CB in free agency, and a Safety, too, and use premium draft capital to strengthen the O-Line. I know we'll never agree on this, but that's my story and I'm sticking to it.
I don't like the UFA CB options for the money they will cost. Don't see a LT or RT option either to be honest, but I prefer Okudah over the OT prospects. No, we won't agree this time around. I don't love the OT draft prospects, and they can't afford to blow the pick.
Tackle seems to present many more evenly rated prospects. Given that, I grab one of those top defenders in the first and look to fill Oline in the 2nd (or now 3rd!) round. The drop off from the tackles will likely not be as severe as the drop off in the defenders.
Quote:
In comment 14831804 JonC said:
Quote:
Okudah is one of the few blue chip talents in this draft, and we need a #1 CB.
I realize many feel it's not one of our most urgent needs, but that's what free agency is for.
So get the CB in free agency, and a Safety, too, and use premium draft capital to strengthen the O-Line. I know we'll never agree on this, but that's my story and I'm sticking to it.
I don't like the UFA CB options for the money they will cost. Don't see a LT or RT option either to be honest, but I prefer Okudah over the OT prospects. No, we won't agree this time around. I don't love the OT draft prospects, and they can't afford to blow the pick.
Giants may not agree with you and probably want some experience added to the secondary to replace JJ. I think the reports are legit and they make a concerted effort to sign Byron as #1 priority in FA . Okudah while I love him is not a great fit on this team.
Wirfs, Becton or Wills is my guess for the pick. We are going to finally get this OL fixed for our new QB and prize RB.
Understand DG might do it anyway, but doesn't make it smart.
If Solder was 4 years younger and there was even a name we could point to and say he is our starting Right Tackle, then I could agree Okudah would be a good pick.
But alas, Solder is not and there is no existing RT so I cannot.
I would rather use the draft to build a long-term winning roster and that's what stable OLs do.
Honestly, I was hoping for a girl, for my sister's sake. She already has one grandson, and I know she'd love to spoil a granddaughter, too. But, as they say, as long as he's healthy, right? They did postpone their "babymoon," though, in light of the Wuhan virus situation. Initially, they were planning to go to Italy!
But the 2020 season is about protecting the health Jones at QB and extending the career of Barkley, so if they don't draft an OT in the 1st or 2nd rds, they better be spending heavy on one in free agency
Just because OT happens to also align to an immediate need and a deep draft at that position only makes it all the more logical.
Agree to disagree on where value is best aligned with pick.
Okudah while a very good player doesn't have elite recovery speed. I don't love his jam at the LoS, he's more of a mirror press corner from the video I've watched. He isn't a ballhawk not having a single INT until last season. I see him getting his head around late more often than I'd like. I won't be uncomfortable drafting him if we do, but I think he's the least of the talked about players. I do wonder if those so hawkish on him have watched what video is available to inform their opinion.
Understand DG might do it anyway, but doesn't make it smart.
Jones doesn't intercept the football but he can cover and he has versatility. He is certainly better than Janoris post 2016.
Slight overpay? Possibly. But with the cap jumping to 240 likely his contract will be more than fine.
He is probably the best 'big' target to go after this offseason. Not a fan of Clooney's injury history and he is not a bigtime pass rush guy relative to the contract he'd get. Rather go 2 for 1 with Golden and another guy.
A Jones and 2nd year Baker may not be a terrible CB tandem. In fact they could be pretty good if Baker builds on the flashes he showed second half.
We need this OL fixed. Protecting DJ and getting Barkley some running lanes has to be priority (after FA shifts things)
Consensus that I've read has yet to include any OT among the blue chips. If Young and Okudah are gone at #4, so be it, pick your best OT and move along. I just don't think it will be the case.
I hope there's a UFA RT that ticks the boxes just so the OT or bust crowd gets a cookie and looks beyond the position.
Okudah while a very good player doesn't have elite recovery speed. I don't love his jam at the LoS, he's more of a mirror press corner from the video I've watched. He isn't a ballhawk not having a single INT until last season. I see him getting his head around late more often than I'd like. I won't be uncomfortable drafting him if we do, but I think he's the least of the talked about players. I do wonder if those so hawkish on him have watched what video is available to inform their opinion.
Wills is steady but not 'sexy'
Becton and Wirfs are the sexiers guys because of the things that stand out with them. Wirfs is a freak athlete and Becton is a gargantuan of a man that can actually move well.
Wills could easily turn out to be the best of the bunch because you want sure and steady at LT first and then if you can get dominance and consistency that's gravy.
He's a year 1 starter. Right or wrong, I just see DG falling in man love with Wirfs or possibly Becton.
Consensus that I've read has yet to include any OT among the blue chips. If Young and Okudah are gone at #4, so be it, pick your best OT and move along. I just don't think it will be the case.
I hope there's a UFA RT that ticks the boxes just so the OT or bust crowd gets a cookie and looks beyond the position.
If we end up with Jones or even Bradbury would you still take Okudah over any of the top OTs?
I get your thinking. And I love Okudah. Also Simmons for today's NFL game. But I still take the OT here. Too much invested in our backfield to mess around with our OL any longer. Time to bring a smashmouth , good protection OL back to NYG. If we could get that guy in FA that might change things but we can't because how hard it is to get a LT.
Fools gold. His game gets neutered in the NFL. His explosion numbers aren't in the stratosphere of Cox, Donald or Suh. And DT after possibly resigning LW will not be priority compared to all the other positions of need
Wills is an iceman. He's the best technician in this class by a wide margin. He has excellent footwork, a powerful punch and likes to finish off his man.
Honestly the same fools that draft workout warriors ahead of better football players want to do it yet again. He'll be the best OT out of this class. He'll quietly lock down his man and open holes in the running game for many years to come.
Agreed on Edge. Obviously if Young miraculously drops that changes things . Then you cross your fingers and go OT in 2nd or try to trade back up into first. Maybe even cluster draft 2 OTs 2nd and 3rd. Young is that good and worth changing your strategy for.
Consensus that I've read has yet to include any OT among the blue chips. If Young and Okudah are gone at #4, so be it, pick your best OT and move along. I just don't think it will be the case.
I hope there's a UFA RT that ticks the boxes just so the OT or bust crowd gets a cookie and looks beyond the position.
Its not OT or bust as Young would be a great get, and Okudah or Simmons would be very nice. And I won't take the cookie comment seriously unless you want to describe Tackle as non-critical areas which I am fairly sure you don't.
And just as Jones will be costly so will any decent UFA RT. And this regime has not shined on finding any decent free agent lineman yet so not much to rely on there either.
Wills is an iceman. He's the best technician in this class by a wide margin. He has excellent footwork, a powerful punch and likes to finish off his man.
Honestly the same fools that draft workout warriors ahead of better football players want to do it yet again. He'll be the best OT out of this class. He'll quietly lock down his man and open holes in the running game for many years to come.
That's exactly right. But its not to say that Becton and Wirfs don't have the upside to be better than Wills. They do. But their floors are lower too.
Bottomline if we don't go Wills they better have banked right on the upside of Wirfs or Becton. Because as you say Wills is just about a sure thing at a very important position.
Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't complain about him as the 4th pick, but it wouldn't excite me. If it's a choice between using the pick on Okudah or trading down and grabbing one of the OTs, I'd be happier with door #2.
My suspicion is that the Giants will fall in love with one of the OTs. I have no idea which of the four will inspire full bloom love, but with four of them legitimately in the mix, the odds are that they will see at least one of them as special.
p.s.--And for those who think the draft is deep at OL and they can grab one in the 2nd round, don't count on it. I think six OTs (Jones and Jackson being the other two) will go in the first round (and maybe one of the centers as well). And then what? I still favor BPA, but let's not assume they can find an OT on Day 2.
Also makes me think he will not be around for us to pick.
If any posters care to share.
As far as 'upside' goes Wills upside is an All Pro. Who cares how he does it. This isn't the Mr. Universe competition or the Olympics. It's football and Wills is and will remain the best football player of this group. Imo.
Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't complain about him as the 4th pick, but it wouldn't excite me. If it's a choice between using the pick on Okudah or trading down and grabbing one of the OTs, I'd be happier with door #2.
My suspicion is that the Giants will fall in love with one of the OTs. I have no idea which of the four will inspire full bloom love, but with four of them legitimately in the mix, the odds are that they will see at least one of them as special.
p.s.--And for those who think the draft is deep at OL and they can grab one in the 2nd round, don't count on it. I think six OTs (Jones and Jackson being the other two) will go in the first round (and maybe one of the centers as well). And then what? I still favor BPA, but let's not assume they can find an OT on Day 2.
Revis didn't seem otherworldly blazing fast either (I know he had a better pro day 40), he's not like Deion who bit or stumbled but had enough speed to recover anyway.
Quote:
but rather the value could well be there this year. The top of the second round is often a goldmine, find the talent.
Consensus that I've read has yet to include any OT among the blue chips. If Young and Okudah are gone at #4, so be it, pick your best OT and move along. I just don't think it will be the case.
I hope there's a UFA RT that ticks the boxes just so the OT or bust crowd gets a cookie and looks beyond the position.
Its not OT or bust as Young would be a great get, and Okudah or Simmons would be very nice. And I won't take the cookie comment seriously unless you want to describe Tackle as non-critical areas which I am fairly sure you don't.
And just as Jones will be costly so will any decent UFA RT. And this regime has not shined on finding any decent free agent lineman yet so not much to rely on there either.
The problem with UFA at CB and OT is there are few answers worth close to the dollars. Throw dollars out and I work to sign Conklin. A player like Vaitai is really interesting, but off the top of my head I don't know if the Eagles will tag him. I haven't had time to dig into Bradbury, can't speak to him. This is where the front office pros need to earn their money. We've got the cap space but is the market supply out there.
If any posters care to share.
CJ Henderson
Kristian Fulton
Jaylon Johnson
Jeff Gladney
Trevon Diggs
AJ Terrell
--They are projected to go mid-1st through mid-2nd.
The wild card is Bryce Hall. He is highly regarded, but coming off a serious injury that has prevented him from working out. Might be a Day 3 steal if he makes it to Day 3.
p.s.--And for those who think the draft is deep at OL and they can grab one in the 2nd round, don't count on it. I think six OTs (Jones and Jackson being the other two) will go in the first round (and maybe one of the centers as well). And then what? I still favor BPA, but let's not assume they can find an OT on Day 2.
Well put. I would actually think in this draft if some of the quality OTs start dropping then teams will trade up into the back half of Rd 1 to draft them.
Too valuable a position (both LT and RT) to finally let a decent supply go untapped.
Not at tackle, its not.
I remember reading in one of Defenderdawgs posts that some scouts/GMs worry that Alabama tackles haven't fared well once they get to the NFL - so I went back and checked...and it's a legit comment.
Since Chris Samuels was drafted in 2000 - not one of the tackles drafted out of Alabama have been worth a damn. Which is strange being that during the same time period Alabama has had a ridiculous amount of success in college and the players drafted out of Alabama have been, for the most part, very successful.
Could be coincidence - but worth noting none the less.
LOL... when I first started reading your post, I thought you were having a party to reveal your gender change.
You can't fake that dudes (Wills) footwork. Its legit.
As far as 'upside' goes Wills upside is an All Pro. Who cares how he does it. This isn't the Mr. Universe competition or the Olympics. It's football and Wills is and will remain the best football player of this group. Imo.
I'm not in disagreement. Wirfs upside and Bectons are higher. Its all risk tolerance and assessment. Giants may feel Wirfs or Becton risk to reach ceiling is low enough to go for the upside. Or they may feel Wills ceiling isn't high enough (which I would disagree with).
I have warmed a bit with Wirfs but Becton and Wills are my 1 and 1A. Want to see Bectons pro day
And Revis ran a 4.38. CB's who run 4.50 DO NOT get me excited.
Quote:
I had a great time at my first gender-reveal party. It was way over-the-top, but that's par for the course with my youngest nephew and his wife. There was more pink and blue stuff than I ever thought possible, from decorations and party favors to some of the food! Anyway, a good time was had by all, and it's going to be a boy.
LOL... when I first started reading your post, I thought you were having a party to reveal your gender change.
That's next week.
I live in Southern NJ now, and I'm a friend of one his closest friends.
I'd rather see the Giants choose him rather than the Eagles.
Your wife is.
Ha! Just kidding.
HUFF, CARSON, JOHNSON, PIERCE, BOLEY.
FWIW, I am absolutely HORRIBLE at draft evaluations. I am MUSH.
MUSH says SIMMONS!
HUFF, CARSON, JOHNSON, PIERCE, BOLEY.
FWIW, I am absolutely HORRIBLE at draft evaluations. I am MUSH.
MUSH says SIMMONS!
MLB used to be the centerpiece of an NFL defense back in the days of Butkus, Nitshke and Lambert, until LT came along and changed the geometry of the game. It would be like some once in a lifetime freak comes along and make 3B your most important defensive position instead of 2B and SS.
Still have to adhere to basic geometry I think, the best defensive teams of late like Balt, Seattle, and SF had Lewis, Wagner, Navarro and Willis. And Carolina D put it together with Kuechly.
A reach that pisses off 90% of the fan base