Draft Scenario: Who Would You Take at 4?

Anakim : 3/11/2020 12:07 am
Let's say we can't trade down because the offers aren't there. Say the first three players off the board are Burrow, Tua and Young.


Who would you take at 4:

A) Simmons
B) Okudah
C) An OT (Wills, Wirfs, Thomas or Becton)
D) Other
Abacus poll: C  
V.I.G. : 3/11/2020 12:09 am : link
christian : 3/11/2020 12:15 am : link
B
A or B (I'd choose A I think)  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2020 12:17 am : link
good corners seem to be available in FA most years (expensive but available).

Theoretically they could go out and overpay Byron Jones and Jack Conklin. I'm not sure there's an Isaiah Simmons to go out and overpay in FA.
Okudah  
Philu916 : 3/11/2020 12:25 am : link
Anybody but Simmons. Okudah is top choice if available. Only player I’d take that’s not an OL unless somehow Young is available
Simmons or Wills  
Torrag : 3/11/2020 12:28 am : link
Don't care which but it would probably depend on what we do in Free Agency.
A  
Rjanyg : 3/11/2020 12:31 am : link
Simmons is so unique. I don’t think people realize how good he already is and how good he is going to be. I just hope he is there.
A  
uconngiant : 3/11/2020 12:42 am : link
Simmons is the best player and fills a need as well

If they trade down then then the best OT
RE: A  
Eman11 : 3/11/2020 1:10 am : link
In comment 14831623 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Simmons is so unique. I don’t think people realize how good he already is and how good he is going to be. I just hope he is there.


Agreed on all points and he's the guy I want too.
A) Simmons  
Trainmaster : 3/11/2020 1:15 am : link
This team desperately needs playmakers on defense. Right now (based on faith/hope), I think the new coaching staff will be able to put talented players in the best positions to help the team. I think Judge and Graham will figure out ways to make use of Simmons rare size, speed, smarts mix.

Of the Giants need OL help, but at 4th overall, I don't see the value in any of the OL there.
Of course ...  
Trainmaster : 3/11/2020 1:16 am : link
the Giants need OL
I would take whoever has the highest grade  
Milton : 3/11/2020 3:57 am : link
Since I'm not privy to the Giants draft board, I can't say who that is, but that's what I would do if I were Gettleman.
no question  
Allen in CNJ : 3/11/2020 5:21 am : link
Simmons if he's there
B  
Tuckrule : 3/11/2020 5:24 am : link
I’ll take the second coming of Jalen Ramsey/lattimore and shut down half the field every Sunday
Simmons.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/11/2020 5:29 am : link
If all they say is accurate, he can come at you from anywhere. A difference-maker. We have potential, perhaps solid with good coaching in the Secondary, we have virtually zero at the second level
What was done in FA?  
George from PA : 3/11/2020 5:35 am : link
If Bryon Jones was signed?

Was Conklin or Williams signed?

I think I would lean toward Simmons, but OT would in discussed
Not only would I take Isaiah Simmons at 4  
M.S. : 3/11/2020 6:09 am : link

So, too, will the Giants.

He represents value and need gift wrapped at 4.

(But I suspect Detroit will snag him at 3.)
Simmons  
section125 : 3/11/2020 6:14 am : link
Look at any game thread and the two things most pointed out are:
1) they can not cover TEs
2) They cannot consistently get to the QB

Simmons covers TEs like a blanket. Simmons gets to the QB.

And yes, the picture gets clearer after FA.

PS: I would not be disappointed at any of 3 listed and maybe throw in Becton...any one of those 4 and I will be happy.
With a gun to my head  
Rong5611 : 3/11/2020 6:48 am : link
The CB
Simmons  
Hot Rod in St Cloud : 3/11/2020 6:51 am : link
If you like Okudah, how could you not like the guy who is both bigger and faster?

If we go OT in trade down I prefer Becton.
C  
Simms11 : 3/11/2020 7:13 am : link
Every year  
Des51 : 3/11/2020 7:13 am : link
We bitch and moan about the oline, yet come draft time people want to go with a different selection. For me I'll go with option C.
RE: Every year  
Danny Dimes : 3/11/2020 7:42 am : link
In comment 14831671 Des51 said:
Quote:
We bitch and moan about the oline, yet come draft time people want to go with a different selection. For me I'll go with option C.


Every year we bitch and moan about not being able to cover TEs also. If any of those OL can be graded anywhere bear Simmons then sure but this draft is deep in OL, they can get one in 2nd round. You cant get a Simmons in 2nd
RE: Every year  
Danny Dimes : 3/11/2020 7:43 am : link
In comment 14831671 Des51 said:
Quote:
We bitch and moan about the oline, yet come draft time people want to go with a different selection. For me I'll go with option C.


Every year we bitch and moan about not being able to cover TEs also.

If any of those OL can be graded anywhere near Simmons then sure but this draft is deep in OL anyway, they can get one in 2nd round. You cant get a Simmons in 2nd
Jedrick Wills.  
Klaatu : 3/11/2020 7:43 am : link
The Giants cannot afford to keep kicking the OT can down the road to the later rounds in the draft as they did last year. They need to draft OT's early and often beginning in the 1st round, and Wills is the premier OT in this year's class.
Can't answer  
Ryan in Albany : 3/11/2020 7:47 am : link
until after Free Agency.
Defense.  
jsuds : 3/11/2020 7:54 am : link
Sick of seeing them give up 3rd and 18's all the time. Simmons if he's there. The guy has a nose for the ball and he's a play maker. Solves the TE hole and gives the D someone who can pressure the QB.
The defense has been very bad  
figgy2989 : 3/11/2020 7:59 am : link
Give me a play maker on the defensive side of the ball.
Honestly,  
DonnieD89 : 3/11/2020 8:18 am : link
I do not know how to grade these players. It all depends on the grades. All of these are needs, including cornerback. I’m gonna leave this up to the Giants staff. This is a very difficult selection. I guess you really can’t go wrong with any of these options. It’s sad that the Giants are at the state right now. Hopefully, free agency may give us a clearer picture. I’m very curious to see what Sy would do, given the scenario.
B  
jeff57 : 3/11/2020 8:21 am : link
RE: Simmons  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 8:34 am : link
In comment 14831656 section125 said:
Quote:
Look at any game thread and the two things most pointed out are:
1) they can not cover TEs
2) They cannot consistently get to the QB


Shocking that #1 isn't how bad the Oline plays. What the hell are you people watching?
This year I don't have a strong opinion on anyone  
aimrocky : 3/11/2020 8:41 am : link
I have Okudah and Young at the top of my wish list, mainly because I actually watched them more than once. I'm relying on scouting reports and others opinions on the rest, and those are all over the place. I can't get too crazy if I haven't been able to form an opinion. I think my only real red flag is Becton, and that's because I personally don't think a person who's that big can be agile enough to play LT.
ryanmkeane : 3/11/2020 8:41 am : link
in that instance you gotta go defense especially with Okudah and Simmomns there. Gun to my head, I think I would draft Okudah. But I think Simmons is the real deal. It would be an extremely tough choice.
ryanmkeane : 3/11/2020 8:43 am : link
Becton is pretty much a non starter for me at 4. Not only is he more of a risk than the others but I don't think he's even in the same category as Wills. Going Becton over defense and a better OT would really suck.
It would have to be a toss up between  
barens : 3/11/2020 8:45 am : link
OKudah and Simmons. What really bothers me, is that we don't have the original 3rd round pick, which could be used to trade back into the first round to get an offensive tackle, because I'm fairly confident there will be a big run on them before the Giants 2nd round pick.
RE: RE: Simmons  
section125 : 3/11/2020 8:47 am : link
In comment 14831723 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14831656 section125 said:


Quote:


Look at any game thread and the two things most pointed out are:
1) they can not cover TEs
2) They cannot consistently get to the QB





Shocking that #1 isn't how bad the Oline plays. What the hell are you people watching?


What the hell are you watching? How many 3rd and longs per game did they give up? How many late in the game?
Does the oline suck? Yes. It just sucks less than the defense. The Giants scored points. How many times last year did they have a 4th quarter lead and lost because the defense could make a stop?
RE: ...  
barens : 3/11/2020 8:48 am : link
In comment 14831736 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Becton is pretty much a non starter for me at 4. Not only is he more of a risk than the others but I don't think he's even in the same category as Wills. Going Becton over defense and a better OT would really suck.


I could get excited about picking Becton. If they have that conviction, then I can see Barkley having a huge year(or years) going forward.
RE: RE: RE: Simmons  
section125 : 3/11/2020 8:48 am : link
In comment 14831742 section125 said:
Quote:


What the hell are you watching? How many 3rd and longs per game did they give up? How many late in the game?
Does the oline suck? Yes. It just sucks less than the defense. The Giants scored points. How many times last year did they have a 4th quarter lead and lost because the defense could not make a stop?


corrected
RE: RE: RE: RE: Simmons  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 9:12 am : link
In comment 14831745 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14831742 section125 said:


Quote:




What the hell are you watching? How many 3rd and longs per game did they give up? How many late in the game?
Does the oline suck? Yes. It just sucks less than the defense. The Giants scored points. How many times last year did they have a 4th quarter lead and lost because the defense could not make a stop?



corrected


All fair and true. Except the Giants invested in the Secondary heavily and moderately in a few pass rushers as of late. And they are young and need to be given a chance, and even propped up by a few free agent signings.

But investment in the Oline is dire in this Draft where we have Solder breaking down and Right Tackle and Center that need to be filled. And we are in perfect position to do it with a draft that is aligned to these long term needs.
B or C  
uther99 : 3/11/2020 9:17 am : link
I don't get how drafting Baker and Ballentine forgoes drafting Okudah. We need at least 3 CBs who can be on the field at the same time. Ballentine is a 6th rounder. Beal injury concerns. CB is a need

OL definitely needs help

Not a Simmons fan. Watched all his sacks from 2019 and most he was unblocked.
The tackle. Personal preference is Wills.  
j_rud : 3/11/2020 9:25 am : link
Its a perfect marriage of need and value. The way I see it our OL is still very much in shambles. No RT. No C. No long term answer at LT. By the time we get those spots fixed theyll probably be looking at Zeitler's spot. The whole thing is still a mess. I really like Okudah but if I have the chance to lock down a tackle spot for a decade Im taking it and not looking back.
Okudah is my pick  
JonC : 3/11/2020 9:29 am : link
If they pick a LT there I would understand it.
RE: Okudah is my pick  
ryanmkeane : 3/11/2020 9:33 am : link
In comment 14831791 JonC said:
Quote:
If they pick a LT there I would understand it.

Jon, do you see the NYG having legitimate interest in drafting CB at 4?
RE: Okudah is my pick  
j_rud : 3/11/2020 9:35 am : link
In comment 14831791 JonC said:
Quote:
If they pick a LT there I would understand it.


Flip that for me. I really want to get set at T but of they get Okudah Id be just as excited. I feel like I see a lot comments about everything they've invested at CB...CB is still a mess. You cant count on Beal or Ballantine being anything more than depth or in Ballantines case ST's.
well if we can't trade down  
Old Dirty : 3/11/2020 9:35 am : link
it probably means that QB went 1,2,3 before our pick. That leaves Chase Young there at 4 for us.

A) Young
B) I. Simmons
C) the top OT on the giants' board
Why not?  
JonC : 3/11/2020 9:36 am : link
Okudah is one of the few blue chip talents in this draft, and we need a #1 CB.

I realize many feel it's not one of our most urgent needs, but that's what free agency is for.
A  
Kev in Cali : 3/11/2020 9:46 am : link
It seems to me that we have to almost certainly go  
SomeFan : 3/11/2020 9:48 am : link
with Wirfs or one of the OL whoever they think is best. From what I have read, Wirfs seems to me close to a can't miss guy.
Second, I would go with  
SomeFan : 3/11/2020 9:51 am : link
Odukah as there were rumblings that Giants management was not happy with the young secondary. However, I can see Giants management chalking that up to coaching, not ability, and ergo OL is my thinking and obviously a dire area of need.
Hard to answer without knowing what we do in FA  
Biteymax22 : 3/11/2020 9:52 am : link
But Okudah is the best on the list IMO, so I'd take him.
I would go  
Rudy5757 : 3/11/2020 9:52 am : link
1. Okudah
2. OT
3. Brown

It depends on FA. If we get a corner in FA then we will go 100% OT. there are no good OT options in FA.
E  
micky : 3/11/2020 9:52 am : link
A punter
RE: Why not?  
Klaatu : 3/11/2020 9:59 am : link
In comment 14831804 JonC said:
Quote:
Okudah is one of the few blue chip talents in this draft, and we need a #1 CB.

I realize many feel it's not one of our most urgent needs, but that's what free agency is for.


So get the CB in free agency, and a Safety, too, and use premium draft capital to strengthen the O-Line. I know we'll never agree on this, but that's my story and I'm sticking to it.
Some hit on it  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 10:00 am : link
The 'needs' will most likely drastically shift after FA.

But OT though deep many mocks show 6 sometimes 7 Tackles going round 1.

And quite a few show the top 4 going in the top 12.

This wait until round 2 is playing with fire unless we are OK with quite possibly a longer developmental guy.

The ideal is slight trade down and take the OT or trade down and if one of Simmons or Okudah there take one with another deal in place to move up for a tackle in round 1. Or if not you better really have a high grade on a guy you scouted the heck out of like Cleveland, Peart, Prince, Driscoll, Ajulli (sp?) etc.

Austin Jackson and Josh Jones the next 2 after the big 4 , very likely don't make it to 36.

RE: RE: Why not?  
JonC : 3/11/2020 10:03 am : link
In comment 14831830 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14831804 JonC said:


Quote:


Okudah is one of the few blue chip talents in this draft, and we need a #1 CB.

I realize many feel it's not one of our most urgent needs, but that's what free agency is for.



So get the CB in free agency, and a Safety, too, and use premium draft capital to strengthen the O-Line. I know we'll never agree on this, but that's my story and I'm sticking to it.


I don't like the UFA CB options for the money they will cost. Don't see a LT or RT option either to be honest, but I prefer Okudah over the OT prospects. No, we won't agree this time around. I don't love the OT draft prospects, and they can't afford to blow the pick.
After reading up  
Dnew15 : 3/11/2020 10:06 am : link
and watching the combine and some of the notes people are sharing...I think Okudah is the safest, realistic option at #4.

I want Simmons in the draft  
Mike from Ohio : 3/11/2020 10:08 am : link
But would be happy with Okudah as well. I don't know how you could have watched this team last year and not come away thinking both the defense and Oline are major priorities. However, there seem to be three standout players on defense (Young, Simmons and Okudah).

Tackle seems to present many more evenly rated prospects. Given that, I grab one of those top defenders in the first and look to fill Oline in the 2nd (or now 3rd!) round. The drop off from the tackles will likely not be as severe as the drop off in the defenders.
RE: RE: RE: Why not?  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 10:14 am : link
In comment 14831836 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 14831830 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 14831804 JonC said:


Quote:


Okudah is one of the few blue chip talents in this draft, and we need a #1 CB.

I realize many feel it's not one of our most urgent needs, but that's what free agency is for.



So get the CB in free agency, and a Safety, too, and use premium draft capital to strengthen the O-Line. I know we'll never agree on this, but that's my story and I'm sticking to it.



I don't like the UFA CB options for the money they will cost. Don't see a LT or RT option either to be honest, but I prefer Okudah over the OT prospects. No, we won't agree this time around. I don't love the OT draft prospects, and they can't afford to blow the pick.


Giants may not agree with you and probably want some experience added to the secondary to replace JJ. I think the reports are legit and they make a concerted effort to sign Byron as #1 priority in FA . Okudah while I love him is not a great fit on this team.

Wirfs, Becton or Wills is my guess for the pick. We are going to finally get this OL fixed for our new QB and prize RB.
Okudah is a great fit.  
JonC : 3/11/2020 10:18 am : link
I understand wanting experience at the position, but $18M per for Byron Jones or similar isn't a wise use of resources, imo. 2020 figures to be another season of learning the ropes for the whole team. It's a young team as is, just keep loading talent.

Understand DG might do it anyway, but doesn't make it smart.
JonC, not to Miller, but since you're here...  
Klaatu : 3/11/2020 10:31 am : link
I had a great time at my first gender-reveal party. It was way over-the-top, but that's par for the course with my youngest nephew and his wife. There was more pink and blue stuff than I ever thought possible, from decorations and party favors to some of the food! Anyway, a good time was had by all, and it's going to be a boy.
If Giants get a bunch of good seasons out of Jones at CB  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 10:35 am : link
and then maybe even a few at Safety he will have been well worth the dough. At least we know he can be solid at both positions in the NFL.

If Solder was 4 years younger and there was even a name we could point to and say he is our starting Right Tackle, then I could agree Okudah would be a good pick.

But alas, Solder is not and there is no existing RT so I cannot.
LBH  
JonC : 3/11/2020 10:40 am : link
I'm rarely a need draft picker.
Probably Wirfs  
cokeduplt : 3/11/2020 10:41 am : link
But it’d be really tough to pass on Simmons
Klaatu  
JonC : 3/11/2020 10:43 am : link
Good to hear. Must admit I was much more excited (and relieved) when we found out a boy was on the way for us.
JonC  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 10:44 am : link
Neither am I.

I would rather use the draft to build a long-term winning roster and that's what stable OLs do.
You're pretty hellbent on OT  
JonC : 3/11/2020 10:47 am : link
at least any post you address to me. I just don't see any of the OTs measuring up as better players then Okudah, not at #4. He is blue chip and I want talent. This draft isn't about the 2020 season, as much as we all want this thing turned around and pointed upward.
RE: Klaatu  
Klaatu : 3/11/2020 10:49 am : link
In comment 14831896 JonC said:
Quote:
Good to hear. Must admit I was much more excited (and relieved) when we found out a boy was on the way for us.


Honestly, I was hoping for a girl, for my sister's sake. She already has one grandson, and I know she'd love to spoil a granddaughter, too. But, as they say, as long as he's healthy, right? They did postpone their "babymoon," though, in light of the Wuhan virus situation. Initially, they were planning to go to Italy!
RE: You're pretty hellbent on OT  
GFAN52 : 3/11/2020 10:52 am : link
In comment 14831909 JonC said:
Quote:
at least any post you address to me. I just don't see any of the OTs measuring up as better players then Okudah, not at #4. He is blue chip and I want talent. This draft isn't about the 2020 season, as much as we all want this thing turned around and pointed upward.


But the 2020 season is about protecting the health Jones at QB and extending the career of Barkley, so if they don't draft an OT in the 1st or 2nd rds, they better be spending heavy on one in free agency
Nothing I have ever posted on OT speaks to winning expectations  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 10:53 am : link
in 2020. Going OT is a long-term team building move more than anything, particularly in a offensive-happy league that is only trending even moreso that way every season.

Just because OT happens to also align to an immediate need and a deep draft at that position only makes it all the more logical.


We're going to have to agree to disagree  
JonC : 3/11/2020 10:59 am : link
If they go OT in the second round, or even trade down from #4, it makes more sense to me. At #4 with Okudah (or somehow Young slips) on the board, it's not good enough for me.
Trade down clearly is optimal this year as DG could  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 11:05 am : link
gain some flexibility in adding to several roster holes with more red-chippers, but cannot rely on that happening nor good value at OT in second round imv.

Agree to disagree on where value is best aligned with pick.
Wills is Top 5 worthy all day long  
Torrag : 3/11/2020 11:05 am : link
If we take another OT ahead of him it will be a mistake. That said if we trade down a couple of slots and still get him so much the better.

Okudah while a very good player doesn't have elite recovery speed. I don't love his jam at the LoS, he's more of a mirror press corner from the video I've watched. He isn't a ballhawk not having a single INT until last season. I see him getting his head around late more often than I'd like. I won't be uncomfortable drafting him if we do, but I think he's the least of the talked about players. I do wonder if those so hawkish on him have watched what video is available to inform their opinion.
I pick C, I want an OT  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2020 11:06 am : link
preferably one whose last name starts with a W
RE: Okudah is a great fit.  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 11:08 am : link
In comment 14831856 JonC said:
Quote:
I understand wanting experience at the position, but $18M per for Byron Jones or similar isn't a wise use of resources, imo. 2020 figures to be another season of learning the ropes for the whole team. It's a young team as is, just keep loading talent.

Understand DG might do it anyway, but doesn't make it smart.


Jones doesn't intercept the football but he can cover and he has versatility. He is certainly better than Janoris post 2016.

Slight overpay? Possibly. But with the cap jumping to 240 likely his contract will be more than fine.


He is probably the best 'big' target to go after this offseason. Not a fan of Clooney's injury history and he is not a bigtime pass rush guy relative to the contract he'd get. Rather go 2 for 1 with Golden and another guy.

A Jones and 2nd year Baker may not be a terrible CB tandem. In fact they could be pretty good if Baker builds on the flashes he showed second half.

We need this OL fixed. Protecting DJ and getting Barkley some running lanes has to be priority (after FA shifts things)
I'm not saying rely on it  
JonC : 3/11/2020 11:10 am : link
but rather the value could well be there this year. The top of the second round is often a goldmine, find the talent.

Consensus that I've read has yet to include any OT among the blue chips. If Young and Okudah are gone at #4, so be it, pick your best OT and move along. I just don't think it will be the case.

I hope there's a UFA RT that ticks the boxes just so the OT or bust crowd gets a cookie and looks beyond the position.
RE: Wills is Top 5 worthy all day long  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 11:12 am : link
In comment 14831951 Torrag said:
Quote:
If we take another OT ahead of him it will be a mistake. That said if we trade down a couple of slots and still get him so much the better.

Okudah while a very good player doesn't have elite recovery speed. I don't love his jam at the LoS, he's more of a mirror press corner from the video I've watched. He isn't a ballhawk not having a single INT until last season. I see him getting his head around late more often than I'd like. I won't be uncomfortable drafting him if we do, but I think he's the least of the talked about players. I do wonder if those so hawkish on him have watched what video is available to inform their opinion.


Wills is steady but not 'sexy'

Becton and Wirfs are the sexiers guys because of the things that stand out with them. Wirfs is a freak athlete and Becton is a gargantuan of a man that can actually move well.

Wills could easily turn out to be the best of the bunch because you want sure and steady at LT first and then if you can get dominance and consistency that's gravy.

He's a year 1 starter. Right or wrong, I just see DG falling in man love with Wirfs or possibly Becton.
Trade down a few spots and take  
morrison40 : 3/11/2020 11:13 am : link
Derek Brown , build a DOMINANT 4 man DL
RE: I'm not saying rely on it  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 11:17 am : link
In comment 14831960 JonC said:
Quote:
but rather the value could well be there this year. The top of the second round is often a goldmine, find the talent.

Consensus that I've read has yet to include any OT among the blue chips. If Young and Okudah are gone at #4, so be it, pick your best OT and move along. I just don't think it will be the case.

I hope there's a UFA RT that ticks the boxes just so the OT or bust crowd gets a cookie and looks beyond the position.


If we end up with Jones or even Bradbury would you still take Okudah over any of the top OTs?

I get your thinking. And I love Okudah. Also Simmons for today's NFL game. But I still take the OT here. Too much invested in our backfield to mess around with our OL any longer. Time to bring a smashmouth , good protection OL back to NYG. If we could get that guy in FA that might change things but we can't because how hard it is to get a LT.
RE: Trade down a few spots and take  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 11:19 am : link
In comment 14831968 morrison40 said:
Quote:
Derek Brown , build a DOMINANT 4 man DL


Fools gold. His game gets neutered in the NFL. His explosion numbers aren't in the stratosphere of Cox, Donald or Suh. And DT after possibly resigning LW will not be priority compared to all the other positions of need
If the Giants pick an OT at #4  
JonC : 3/11/2020 11:19 am : link
I'll get onboard. I don't think it's best pick given the warts and questions on their respective ceilings. But also not the worst pick, given the high floors, positional need, and there is probably no Edge or Impact front seven defender I'd look to build around.
If we sign a UFA CB #1  
JonC : 3/11/2020 11:20 am : link
I'd agree we're not picking a CB at #4. It would also help DG justify going OT at #4.
In the NFL you don't want your OT to 'stand out'...  
Torrag : 3/11/2020 11:20 am : link
when they do it usually means something bad happened to your QB.

Wills is an iceman. He's the best technician in this class by a wide margin. He has excellent footwork, a powerful punch and likes to finish off his man.

Honestly the same fools that draft workout warriors ahead of better football players want to do it yet again. He'll be the best OT out of this class. He'll quietly lock down his man and open holes in the running game for many years to come.
RE: If the Giants pick an OT at #4  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 11:22 am : link
In comment 14831983 JonC said:
Quote:
I'll get onboard. I don't think it's best pick given the warts and questions on their respective ceilings. But also not the worst pick, given the high floors, positional need, and there is probably no Edge or Impact front seven defender I'd look to build around.


Agreed on Edge. Obviously if Young miraculously drops that changes things . Then you cross your fingers and go OT in 2nd or try to trade back up into first. Maybe even cluster draft 2 OTs 2nd and 3rd. Young is that good and worth changing your strategy for.

RE: I'm not saying rely on it  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 11:22 am : link
In comment 14831960 JonC said:
Quote:
but rather the value could well be there this year. The top of the second round is often a goldmine, find the talent.

Consensus that I've read has yet to include any OT among the blue chips. If Young and Okudah are gone at #4, so be it, pick your best OT and move along. I just don't think it will be the case.

I hope there's a UFA RT that ticks the boxes just so the OT or bust crowd gets a cookie and looks beyond the position.


Its not OT or bust as Young would be a great get, and Okudah or Simmons would be very nice. And I won't take the cookie comment seriously unless you want to describe Tackle as non-critical areas which I am fairly sure you don't.

And just as Jones will be costly so will any decent UFA RT. And this regime has not shined on finding any decent free agent lineman yet so not much to rely on there either.
C  
Matt G : 3/11/2020 11:25 am : link
RE: In the NFL you don't want your OT to 'stand out'...  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 11:26 am : link
In comment 14831989 Torrag said:
Quote:
when they do it usually means something bad happened to your QB.

Wills is an iceman. He's the best technician in this class by a wide margin. He has excellent footwork, a powerful punch and likes to finish off his man.

Honestly the same fools that draft workout warriors ahead of better football players want to do it yet again. He'll be the best OT out of this class. He'll quietly lock down his man and open holes in the running game for many years to come.


That's exactly right. But its not to say that Becton and Wirfs don't have the upside to be better than Wills. They do. But their floors are lower too.

Bottomline if we don't go Wills they better have banked right on the upside of Wirfs or Becton. Because as you say Wills is just about a sure thing at a very important position.
Okudah's timed speed and college production...  
Milton : 3/11/2020 11:27 am : link
Reminds me of Mark Collins. And Mark Collins was a damn good CB who was underappreciated by the media (and Pro Bowl voters), but I'm not sure he is what you're shooting for with the 4th pick in the draft when you already have plenty of young talent at the position.

Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't complain about him as the 4th pick, but it wouldn't excite me. If it's a choice between using the pick on Okudah or trading down and grabbing one of the OTs, I'd be happier with door #2.

My suspicion is that the Giants will fall in love with one of the OTs. I have no idea which of the four will inspire full bloom love, but with four of them legitimately in the mix, the odds are that they will see at least one of them as special.

p.s.--And for those who think the draft is deep at OL and they can grab one in the 2nd round, don't count on it. I think six OTs (Jones and Jackson being the other two) will go in the first round (and maybe one of the centers as well). And then what? I still favor BPA, but let's not assume they can find an OT on Day 2.
Simmons  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/11/2020 11:28 am : link
seems like he lit it up in the interviews, which is just gravy.

Also makes me think he will not be around for us to pick.
By the way, much talk on Okaduh as best CB but who  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 11:29 am : link
are the next few prospects that will go at that position and how do they compare?

If any posters care to share.
'Wills is just about a sure thing at a very important position.'  
Torrag : 3/11/2020 11:31 am : link
/Nod. This is why he's the #1 OT. He'll be both a plus pass protector and run blocker in the NFL. He's healthy, plays a physical style and he hates to lose a single engagement on game day.

As far as 'upside' goes Wills upside is an All Pro. Who cares how he does it. This isn't the Mr. Universe competition or the Olympics. It's football and Wills is and will remain the best football player of this group. Imo.
RE: Okudah's timed speed and college production...  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/11/2020 11:31 am : link
In comment 14832003 Milton said:
Quote:
Reminds me of Mark Collins. And Mark Collins was a damn good CB who was underappreciated by the media (and Pro Bowl voters), but I'm not sure he is what you're shooting for with the 4th pick in the draft when you already have plenty of young talent at the position.

Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't complain about him as the 4th pick, but it wouldn't excite me. If it's a choice between using the pick on Okudah or trading down and grabbing one of the OTs, I'd be happier with door #2.

My suspicion is that the Giants will fall in love with one of the OTs. I have no idea which of the four will inspire full bloom love, but with four of them legitimately in the mix, the odds are that they will see at least one of them as special.

p.s.--And for those who think the draft is deep at OL and they can grab one in the 2nd round, don't count on it. I think six OTs (Jones and Jackson being the other two) will go in the first round (and maybe one of the centers as well). And then what? I still favor BPA, but let's not assume they can find an OT on Day 2.

Revis didn't seem otherworldly blazing fast either (I know he had a better pro day 40), he's not like Deion who bit or stumbled but had enough speed to recover anyway.
RE: RE: I'm not saying rely on it  
JonC : 3/11/2020 11:32 am : link
In comment 14831992 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14831960 JonC said:


Quote:


but rather the value could well be there this year. The top of the second round is often a goldmine, find the talent.

Consensus that I've read has yet to include any OT among the blue chips. If Young and Okudah are gone at #4, so be it, pick your best OT and move along. I just don't think it will be the case.

I hope there's a UFA RT that ticks the boxes just so the OT or bust crowd gets a cookie and looks beyond the position.



Its not OT or bust as Young would be a great get, and Okudah or Simmons would be very nice. And I won't take the cookie comment seriously unless you want to describe Tackle as non-critical areas which I am fairly sure you don't.

And just as Jones will be costly so will any decent UFA RT. And this regime has not shined on finding any decent free agent lineman yet so not much to rely on there either.


The problem with UFA at CB and OT is there are few answers worth close to the dollars. Throw dollars out and I work to sign Conklin. A player like Vaitai is really interesting, but off the top of my head I don't know if the Eagles will tag him. I haven't had time to dig into Bradbury, can't speak to him. This is where the front office pros need to earn their money. We've got the cap space but is the market supply out there.
Darrell Revis had 8 INT's spread over three season in college  
Torrag : 3/11/2020 11:33 am : link
He always had elite ball skills. Okudah doesn't.
RE: By the way, much talk on Okaduh as best CB but who  
Milton : 3/11/2020 11:38 am : link
In comment 14832009 LBH15 said:
Quote:
are the next few prospects that will go at that position and how do they compare?

If any posters care to share.

CJ Henderson
Kristian Fulton
Jaylon Johnson
Jeff Gladney
Trevon Diggs
AJ Terrell
--They are projected to go mid-1st through mid-2nd.

The wild card is Bryce Hall. He is highly regarded, but coming off a serious injury that has prevented him from working out. Might be a Day 3 steal if he makes it to Day 3.
RE: Okudah's timed speed and college production...  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 11:39 am : link
In comment 14832003 Milton said:
Quote:

p.s.--And for those who think the draft is deep at OL and they can grab one in the 2nd round, don't count on it. I think six OTs (Jones and Jackson being the other two) will go in the first round (and maybe one of the centers as well). And then what? I still favor BPA, but let's not assume they can find an OT on Day 2.


Well put. I would actually think in this draft if some of the quality OTs start dropping then teams will trade up into the back half of Rd 1 to draft them.

Too valuable a position (both LT and RT) to finally let a decent supply go untapped.
RE: RE: RE: I'm not saying rely on it  
LBH15 : 3/11/2020 11:41 am : link
In comment 14832016 JonC said:
Quote:
We've got the cap space but is the market supply out there.


Not at tackle, its not.
I'm not saying Wills  
Dnew15 : 3/11/2020 11:59 am : link
Isn't a player, nor am I saying that Wills shouldn't be picked at #4...BUT...I will say that the stigma of Alabama tackles drafted into the NFL might be legit.

I remember reading in one of Defenderdawgs posts that some scouts/GMs worry that Alabama tackles haven't fared well once they get to the NFL - so I went back and checked...and it's a legit comment.

Since Chris Samuels was drafted in 2000 - not one of the tackles drafted out of Alabama have been worth a damn. Which is strange being that during the same time period Alabama has had a ridiculous amount of success in college and the players drafted out of Alabama have been, for the most part, very successful.

Could be coincidence - but worth noting none the less.
'not one of the tackles drafted out of Alabama have been worth a damn'  
Torrag : 3/11/2020 12:01 pm : link
I didn't think any of them were worth much in the Draft. Wills is.
Easy answer for me  
Marty866b : 3/11/2020 12:06 pm : link
Okudah. Lock down corners are extremely difficult to find and with Okudah at least you know what position he will excel at. Simmons? Wirts?
Easy answer for me  
RE: JonC, not to Miller, but since you're here...  
EricJ : 3/11/2020 12:18 pm : link
In comment 14831876 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I had a great time at my first gender-reveal party. It was way over-the-top, but that's par for the course with my youngest nephew and his wife. There was more pink and blue stuff than I ever thought possible, from decorations and party favors to some of the food! Anyway, a good time was had by all, and it's going to be a boy.


LOL... when I first started reading your post, I thought you were having a party to reveal your gender change.
RE: 'not one of the tackles drafted out of Alabama have been worth a damn'  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 12:26 pm : link
In comment 14832056 Torrag said:
Quote:
I didn't think any of them were worth much in the Draft. Wills is.


You can't fake that dudes (Wills) footwork. Its legit.
RE: 'Wills is just about a sure thing at a very important position.'  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/11/2020 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14832013 Torrag said:
Quote:
/Nod. This is why he's the #1 OT. He'll be both a plus pass protector and run blocker in the NFL. He's healthy, plays a physical style and he hates to lose a single engagement on game day.

As far as 'upside' goes Wills upside is an All Pro. Who cares how he does it. This isn't the Mr. Universe competition or the Olympics. It's football and Wills is and will remain the best football player of this group. Imo.


I'm not in disagreement. Wirfs upside and Bectons are higher. Its all risk tolerance and assessment. Giants may feel Wirfs or Becton risk to reach ceiling is low enough to go for the upside. Or they may feel Wills ceiling isn't high enough (which I would disagree with).

I have warmed a bit with Wirfs but Becton and Wills are my 1 and 1A. Want to see Bectons pro day
RE: Darrell Revis had 8 INT's spread over three season in college  
Stan in LA : 3/11/2020 1:20 pm : link
In comment 14832017 Torrag said:
Quote:
He always had elite ball skills. Okudah doesn't.

And Revis ran a 4.38. CB's who run 4.50 DO NOT get me excited.
RE: RE: JonC, not to Miller, but since you're here...  
Klaatu : 3/11/2020 1:47 pm : link
In comment 14832076 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14831876 Klaatu said:


Quote:


I had a great time at my first gender-reveal party. It was way over-the-top, but that's par for the course with my youngest nephew and his wife. There was more pink and blue stuff than I ever thought possible, from decorations and party favors to some of the food! Anyway, a good time was had by all, and it's going to be a boy.



LOL... when I first started reading your post, I thought you were having a party to reveal your gender change.


That's next week.
Simmons  
Rolyrock : 3/11/2020 3:36 pm : link
I bet he won't be there.
Klatuu: 'That's next week.'  
Torrag : 3/11/2020 3:38 pm : link
His wife always thought he was a dude. She's not so sure anymore...
Is there any possibility the Giants choose Cesar Ruiz during the draft  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/11/2020 3:49 pm : link
He's a big guy and he's pretty fast. Very good OL/C, he's from Camden NJ, and his father was killed while helping change a tire of a friends car on the side of a major highway when Cesar was only 8 years old. He's a great kid with an outstanding character, he'd be a very good Giants player imho.
I live in Southern NJ now, and I'm a friend of one his closest friends.
I'd rather see the Giants choose him rather than the Eagles.
"possibility the Giants choose Cesar Ruiz"  
Torrag : 3/11/2020 3:51 pm : link
Absolutely. If we don't sign a OC like McGovern in free agency I think it would become a surprise if we don't draft one in the earlier rounds.
RE: Klatuu: 'That's next week.'  
Klaatu : 3/11/2020 4:01 pm : link
In comment 14832339 Torrag said:
Quote:
His wife always thought he was a dude. She's not so sure anymore...


Your wife is.

Ha! Just kidding.
Hahaha  
Torrag : 3/11/2020 4:18 pm : link
Touche'!
SIMMONS  
x meadowlander : 3/11/2020 4:24 pm : link
EVERY GREAT GIANT DEFENSE HAS HAD A DYNAMITE MLB:

HUFF, CARSON, JOHNSON, PIERCE, BOLEY.


FWIW, I am absolutely HORRIBLE at draft evaluations. I am MUSH.

MUSH says SIMMONS!

RE: SIMMONS  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/11/2020 4:57 pm : link
In comment 14832405 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
EVERY GREAT GIANT DEFENSE HAS HAD A DYNAMITE MLB:

HUFF, CARSON, JOHNSON, PIERCE, BOLEY.


FWIW, I am absolutely HORRIBLE at draft evaluations. I am MUSH.

MUSH says SIMMONS!

MLB used to be the centerpiece of an NFL defense back in the days of Butkus, Nitshke and Lambert, until LT came along and changed the geometry of the game. It would be like some once in a lifetime freak comes along and make 3B your most important defensive position instead of 2B and SS.

Still have to adhere to basic geometry I think, the best defensive teams of late like Balt, Seattle, and SF had Lewis, Wagner, Navarro and Willis. And Carolina D put it together with Kuechly.
Simmons  
Giant John : 3/11/2020 8:13 pm : link
A.
Wills  
bc4life : 3/11/2020 8:27 pm : link
if Young is gone
Who did I get in FA?  
giantstock : 3/11/2020 10:21 pm : link
If they don't pick up much in FA then go with BPA. I lean towards Okudah. But if they are aggressive in FA with mostly defense then get the OT.
Wills  
New Yorker : 8:51 am : link
If Young is gone,love the toughness,I do have magor second guess because Ruggs would provide the most bang for the buck and I do like that,he ran 4.28 plus he is a tough receiver and real good not just fast but an actual receiver with skills and yes 4.28 he can burn everyone in the world and that's a real good thing,Danny Dimes will lead the league with passing with this kid.But he is projected 12 so I do like the trade down to 7 or eight and get lots of draft capital,love Baun with my second rounder all in on Baun.
Option D  
ghost718 : 10:35 am : link
Trade out or

A reach that pisses off 90% of the fan base
