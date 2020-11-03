Draft Scenario: Who Would You Take at 4? Anakim : 3/11/2020 12:07 am

Let's say we can't trade down because the offers aren't there. Say the first three players off the board are Burrow, Tua and Young.





Who would you take at 4:



A) Simmons

B) Okudah

C) An OT (Wills, Wirfs, Thomas or Becton)

D) Other