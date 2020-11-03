NYG Draft from my view - let's narrow it down (LONG)

TLDR: I'm really hoping a trade down, while acknowledging the most likely landing spots for such a trade down are 6 or 7, where we should draft a franchise LT, but if we hold at #4, the pick should be Isaiah Simmons or Chase Young on the outside chance the big 3 QBs go off the board at 1,2,3, both of whom would immediately and significantly improve our defense.

TLDR in bold at bottom: This post is going to start with what I don't see happening. I know a lot of people have varying opinions, and some make me cringe. The cringiest I have seen floated often is any scenario where Jeff Okudah becomes a Giant. It's not that I don't like Okudah or think he will be a good player. And I generally agree with the concept that you should take the best player most of the time, regardless of position (with a few exceptions, such as having Daniel Jones just drafted last year, and using another pick this year on a guy like Herbert, for example).The problem with Okudah to the Giants is multi-faceted. For one, the Giants used a first round pick on DeAndre Baker, who had made great strides toward the end of last season, but also used picks on Julian Love and Corey Ballentine. In addition, Sam Beal's presence as a starter on the outside is a factor. This is significant draft capital already spent on this position group, even if Julian Love may really only play Safety. At some point, you have to let these guys prove themselves. If you want to add to that group, I don't have a problem with that, but I think it's better to do it in free agency. Corner is one of those positions with a high bust-rate in the first round. But that aside, Okudah doesn't significantly make the Giants better. This is an enormous year for the Giants to transition back into a winner. If Daniel Jones doesn't make a step forward, and the Giants suffer another losing season, people will begin to lose confidence in the QB and Gettleman may not survive it, which would turn the organization back to unrest. Okudah doesn't make Jones better, and he doesn't make the defense significantly better if you believe that Baker and Beal are good players or will be good players. For the Giants to get this pick right, one of those two things has to be true. Okudah might be the next Revis, but during his career, the Jets were mostly a middling team there (Revis did get a ring with the Patriots in 2014).When you're picking at the top of the draft, you should be looking for a player that will make a big impact right away. I don't think the Giants' CB situation is a weakness right now, not like other positions at least. Can Okudah take the Giants' defense from mediocre/bad to good? I don't think his presence on the outside can do that.For some of the same reasons, I don't see another interior DL coming to the Giants with their first pick...so no Derrick Brown, no Javon Kinlaw in a trade down. I just don't see another pick going that way with highly rated OTs on the board at a bigger position of need, even if Leonard Williams isn't retained.Contrast those scenarios with a pick of Isaiah Simmons or Chase Young. Both play positions that are clear weaknesses on the Giants, at LB or Edge. And in my opinion, both would go a long way in turning a weakness into a strength, and making the defense significantly better. I'm not going to spend a lot of time on Young, because he's unlikely to make it to 4.So in terms of Simmons, a guy of his size in the middle of the field, with his speed, length, jumping/athletic ability, he CAN make a huge impact. I think he has some risk, because he may have a learning curve with not playing just one position at Clemson. I would want him to come in and be a LBer on the Giants full-time. I think he will pay off becoming a master of that position, playing in the middle of the field and taking that 5-15 yard area from scrimmage out of play for the opposing QB. And I think he has some upside as a speed rusher. He blew me away at the combine. Some of the things that concern me with him is that he doesn't always seem to use his incredible athletic talent. I want him to play fast, all the time. That's going to be Coach Judge's, Coach Graham's, and Coach Sherrer's job, and I think it's reasonable to trust them to get the most out of Simmons. Because if you can get a 6'4", 240 lb man who runs sub-4.4 and verts 39" to maximize those athletic gifts that meaningfully translates on the football field, you'll end up with the next great defensive player in the NFL.For those reasons, and assuming Young is off the board and Simmons is still on it, he's my choice at #4...EXCEPT AND UNLESS...We have a reasonable chance at a trade-down, which is my preference. The other way to significantly improve this team and help your franchise QB (to say nothing of how it will help your other cornerstone offensive player in Saquon Barkley), is to address the OT position. Sorting these guys out trying to figure who would be the best one has been tricky. So let's keep it generic for now and just speak in terms of what could happen.I'm a big believer that there will be some action for teams desiring Tua and or Herbert. I do think Miami wants to move up to secure Tua. I think it will be to Detroit's position, because I don't think they are willing to pay what Washington wants, and they'll see right through Washington's bluster about just taking Tua anyway. However, taking a guy you know a team covets at a lower spot is NOT a bad strategy. Washington could very well just select Tua and force Miami's hand. Or Miami could trade up to #3 with Detroit and select Herbert, which still wouldn't be a bad outcome, as other teams will still be interested in trading up with Washington (and it would push Chase Young to the Giants). But assuming Miami moves up, which wouldn't be a great outcome for the Giants, and Herbert is on the board at #4, it wouldn't be a terrible thing to take Herbert anyway, similar to how former Chargers' GM A.J. Smith drafted Eli Manning, knowing Ernie Accorsi was infatuated with him.The two competing teams that figure to scramble for Herbert are the Chargers and the Panthers at #6 and #7 respectively. And I would dangle Herbert for a healthy price. The cost would be this and next year's 1st rounders and a 2nd rounder to swap. I know that might seem steep to some, but not for a top-5 franchise signal-caller. And I believe Carolina REALLY wants to get a fresh, highly regarded QB in there right away.However, I wouldn't rule out a trade down to a potential third suitor...the Las Vegas Raiders at #12...or even the Colts at #13. The return would have to be higher, and the Raiders having two first rounders this year, and the Colts having two second rounders this year, means they both have a little extra capital to make something happen. In both cases, the buyer team would be giving us 3 out of their top 4 picks this year. For the Raiders, #'s 12 & 19, plus 80 or 81, and a 2nd next year...however we probably send something back to them in addition to #4 (compensatory third rounder this year and 5th next?). For the Colts, it would be #'s 13, #34, and either #44 or a 1st next year, plus a mid round pick, probably #122, with the same extra comp going back to them as in the previous scenario. I wouldn't be afraid to move down that far, either, although I suspect for the risk-averse Gettleman it would be unlikely.You still will very likely have one of the big 4 OTs at either spot (out of Wills, Wirfs, Thomas, and Becton), and even in the very unlikely scenario that doesn't happen, you'll still have a lot more capital in the 2nd round to address the OL where guys like Ezra Cleveland, Isaiah Wilson, and Prince Tega-Wanogho are suspected to go, while also potentially adding a highly valued Center like Cushenberry or Ruiz, and perhaps an Edge such as Curtis Weaver. In the end, you'll still have an impressive haul of picks.