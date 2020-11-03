NYG Draft from my view - let's narrow it down (LONG)

TLDR in bold at bottom: This post is going to start with what I don't see happening. I know a lot of people have varying opinions, and some make me cringe. The cringiest I have seen floated often is any scenario where Jeff Okudah becomes a Giant. It's not that I don't like Okudah or think he will be a good player. And I generally agree with the concept that you should take the best player most of the time, regardless of position (with a few exceptions, such as having Daniel Jones just drafted last year, and using another pick this year on a guy like Herbert, for example).
The problem with Okudah to the Giants is multi-faceted. For one, the Giants used a first round pick on DeAndre Baker, who had made great strides toward the end of last season, but also used picks on Julian Love and Corey Ballentine. In addition, Sam Beal's presence as a starter on the outside is a factor. This is significant draft capital already spent on this position group, even if Julian Love may really only play Safety. At some point, you have to let these guys prove themselves. If you want to add to that group, I don't have a problem with that, but I think it's better to do it in free agency. Corner is one of those positions with a high bust-rate in the first round.
But that aside, Okudah doesn't significantly make the Giants better. This is an enormous year for the Giants to transition back into a winner. If Daniel Jones doesn't make a step forward, and the Giants suffer another losing season, people will begin to lose confidence in the QB and Gettleman may not survive it, which would turn the organization back to unrest. Okudah doesn't make Jones better, and he doesn't make the defense significantly better if you believe that Baker and Beal are good players or will be good players. For the Giants to get this pick right, one of those two things has to be true. Okudah might be the next Revis, but during his career, the Jets were mostly a middling team there (Revis did get a ring with the Patriots in 2014).
When you're picking at the top of the draft, you should be looking for a player that will make a big impact right away. I don't think the Giants' CB situation is a weakness right now, not like other positions at least. Can Okudah take the Giants' defense from mediocre/bad to good? I don't think his presence on the outside can do that.
For some of the same reasons, I don't see another interior DL coming to the Giants with their first pick...so no Derrick Brown, no Javon Kinlaw in a trade down. I just don't see another pick going that way with highly rated OTs on the board at a bigger position of need, even if Leonard Williams isn't retained.
Contrast those scenarios with a pick of Isaiah Simmons or Chase Young. Both play positions that are clear weaknesses on the Giants, at LB or Edge. And in my opinion, both would go a long way in turning a weakness into a strength, and making the defense significantly better. I'm not going to spend a lot of time on Young, because he's unlikely to make it to 4.
So in terms of Simmons, a guy of his size in the middle of the field, with his speed, length, jumping/athletic ability, he CAN make a huge impact. I think he has some risk, because he may have a learning curve with not playing just one position at Clemson. I would want him to come in and be a LBer on the Giants full-time. I think he will pay off becoming a master of that position, playing in the middle of the field and taking that 5-15 yard area from scrimmage out of play for the opposing QB. And I think he has some upside as a speed rusher. He blew me away at the combine. Some of the things that concern me with him is that he doesn't always seem to use his incredible athletic talent. I want him to play fast, all the time. That's going to be Coach Judge's, Coach Graham's, and Coach Sherrer's job, and I think it's reasonable to trust them to get the most out of Simmons. Because if you can get a 6'4", 240 lb man who runs sub-4.4 and verts 39"
to maximize those athletic gifts that meaningfully translates on the football field, you'll end up with the next great defensive player in the NFL.
For those reasons, and assuming Young is off the board and Simmons is still on it, he's my choice at #4...EXCEPT AND UNLESS...
We have a reasonable chance at a trade-down, which is my preference. The other way to significantly improve this team and help your franchise QB (to say nothing of how it will help your other cornerstone offensive player in Saquon Barkley), is to address the OT position. Sorting these guys out trying to figure who would be the best one has been tricky. So let's keep it generic for now and just speak in terms of what could happen.
I'm a big believer that there will be some action for teams desiring Tua and or Herbert. I do think Miami wants to move up to secure Tua. I think it will be to Detroit's position, because I don't think they are willing to pay what Washington wants, and they'll see right through Washington's bluster about just taking Tua anyway. However, taking a guy you know a team covets at a lower spot is NOT a bad strategy. Washington could very well just select Tua and force Miami's hand. Or Miami could trade up to #3 with Detroit and select Herbert, which still wouldn't be a bad outcome, as other teams will still be interested in trading up with Washington (and it would push Chase Young to the Giants). But assuming Miami moves up, which wouldn't be a great outcome for the Giants, and Herbert is on the board at #4, it wouldn't be a terrible thing to take Herbert anyway, similar to how former Chargers' GM A.J. Smith drafted Eli Manning, knowing Ernie Accorsi was infatuated with him.
The two competing teams that figure to scramble for Herbert are the Chargers and the Panthers at #6 and #7 respectively. And I would dangle Herbert for a healthy price. The cost would be this and next year's 1st rounders and a 2nd rounder to swap. I know that might seem steep to some, but not for a top-5 franchise signal-caller. And I believe Carolina REALLY wants to get a fresh, highly regarded QB in there right away.
However, I wouldn't rule out a trade down to a potential third suitor...the Las Vegas Raiders at #12...or even the Colts at #13. The return would have to be higher, and the Raiders having two first rounders this year, and the Colts having two second rounders this year, means they both have a little extra capital to make something happen. In both cases, the buyer team would be giving us 3 out of their top 4 picks this year. For the Raiders, #'s 12 & 19, plus 80 or 81, and a 2nd next year...however we probably send something back to them in addition to #4 (compensatory third rounder this year and 5th next?). For the Colts, it would be #'s 13, #34, and either #44 or a 1st next year, plus a mid round pick, probably #122, with the same extra comp going back to them as in the previous scenario. I wouldn't be afraid to move down that far, either, although I suspect for the risk-averse Gettleman it would be unlikely.
You still will very likely have one of the big 4 OTs at either spot (out of Wills, Wirfs, Thomas, and Becton), and even in the very unlikely scenario that doesn't happen, you'll still have a lot more capital in the 2nd round to address the OL where guys like Ezra Cleveland, Isaiah Wilson, and Prince Tega-Wanogho are suspected to go, while also potentially adding a highly valued Center like Cushenberry or Ruiz, and perhaps an Edge such as Curtis Weaver. In the end, you'll still have an impressive haul of picks.
TLDR: I'm really hoping a trade down, while acknowledging the most likely landing spots for such a trade down are 6 or 7, where we should draft a franchise LT, but if we hold at #4, the pick should be Isaiah Simmons or Chase Young on the outside chance the big 3 QBs go off the board at 1,2,3, both of whom would immediately and significantly improve our defense.
Last year was a weird year for corners where the first who got picked was at the end of the first round. Clearly the entire league viewed Deandre Baker (and all other corners last year) several levels below the quality of guys who get selected top 5-10 like Okudah will be.
I am not an Okudah fanboy, I prefer Simmons, but to discount the value of a potentially top CB pretty much destroys the credibility of any argument.
He have been there and done that. If they really want that player, they stay at #4. I am tired of some of the could have or should have drafting thinking. I do think both Okudah and Simmons are going to be impactful. Let's just hope we are happy with whomever they select. I am very impartial to the selection at this point. Help is needed almost everywhere.
I don’t know anything about him. What I do “know,” is that if he’s not as good as Revis, I’m leery about taking him that high.
I appreciate that. The only problem I have is this team will be really hurting for OL help. We are probably riding with Solder for another year and then our other options are Gates and maybe Big George? Good OT help is not commonly available in free agency, so I really believe one of the top 2 picks needs to be an OT. Simmons' selection doesn't prevent a guy like Prince Tega Wanogho from being selected in the 2nd, but at that point I think you are really backed into a corner and may be forced to reach for a position rather than just taking the best player. I don't mean to be contradictory, but I do think a premium pick for OT is mandatory this year, considering where Jones is in his development, it's just so critical.
Not having our third rounder because of the LW trade is particularly painful, UNLESS we trade down to at least #6 so we can supplement this roster with other talent. Still need a center and an Edge unless we address in free agency. Certainly a lot more will come into focus in the coming weeks.
But assuming Miami moves up, which wouldn't be a great outcome for the Giants, and Herbert is on the board at #4, it wouldn't be a terrible thing to take Herbert anyway, similar to how former Chargers' GM A.J. Smith drafted Eli Manning, knowing Ernie Accorsi was infatuated with him.
But disagree with this. It's not the same situation. the Chargers needed a QB and were fine with keeping Manning had we not traded Rivers and picks for him. We don't need a QB now, so drafting Herbert takes away leverage as teams know we don't want to keep him.
So how much better was Cleveland's defense because of Denzel Ward? The problem with Okudah is he is going to defend one guy on the boundary, and yes, taking away a team's best WR is very impactful. However, what if he can't do that? Can you say for sure that he would completely shut down Amari Cooper? What about Michael Thomas? What about Jerry Jeudy or Cee Dee Lamb?
And if he is that good, what if Sam Beal and Baker end up being almost as good? If the improvement isn't significant, how much better does he make the Giants defense in the next couple of years? Simmons is sideline to sideline, can effect the run game, the seam, and the entire middle of the field as well as be just as effective a cover guy against the better TEs, AND he can affect the game as a pass rusher/blitzer moreso than Okudah. That was the point...not that Okudah isn't going to be a great player. We'll have a better defense though if we have great players in the front seven, IMO, which has been the NYG tradition when we've had great defenses.
No, people keep repeating this and it's just not true. It increases your leverage because instead of him still being on the board for them, and the Giants would control his rights. You'd still have to have a pretty good idea that at least one other team is really hot for him to do this move, but in no way does it lower your negotiating position. Say you're the Chargers picking at 6, and the Dolphins have already swapped with the Lions. As long as the Giants or Lions don't trade out of their spots, if you don't think they will take them, you can give up nothing and have a reasonable chance to still get your guy at #6. However, if the Giants take your guy, you have no choice but to trade with them or move on to plan B. With Burrow, Tua, and Herbert now off the board, which position do you think the Chargers would rather be in? The Chargers can simply say, "bah, you won't take him," until you do. And I guarantee that war room would be devastated. They wouldn't be devastated if their leverage improved, now would they?
A blue chip CB at #4 is a perfectly valid use of the pick. CB is still one of the vital and most hard to find positions to fill with talent on a football roster.
In regard to Simmons, yes, he is a great talent. But where do you play him for maximum effect? Some will say that he can play at 3 different positions depending on the situation. Great, but he can't play all three positions at once and that leaves the other two positions as weaknesses. So, how much impact will he have in the short term, as well?
Fixing the OL should the priority right now. Eli was beaten into submission because our OL stunk. DJ will be beaten into a pulp and not develop because of a bad OL. Saquon Barkley will get banged up, injured, and will not be the gold-jacket player we hope for because of a bad OL. There no getting around this, the development and performance of our two biggest stars on offense, and the effectiveness of the offense, hinges on the performance of the OL. If the OL is not fixed soon, we are looking at years and years of poor to mediocre football. Even if the defense improves by leaps and bounds, the inability of the offense to stay on the field will reduce the effectiveness of the defense when it is needed most, in the 4th quarter.
FIX THE OL!
I wouldn't draft any QB at #4 as 'trade bait'. You lose leverage the second you actually make that pick. You make the deal before the pick or don't make it at all.
( and I haven't talked to him in ages so cant claim he influenced where Ive come out on this)
I would add one other point. This is a year for Round One draftees to have solid floors at the All Pro level in years 3-5
A guy who can rapidly execute an assigned role in a scheme in college and a guy who recognizes complexity well as a safety or LB in the NFl are two different things
In addition, if his weakness in college was the inability to bring power to tackles and against blockers...how does those weaknesses translate to the NFL?
Im not sold that he is as sure a thing as a team with our weaknesses picks at the 4th pick
Im also not sold that Judge and staff even cares to out clever an opponent before they try to out prepare against an opponent. Im not sure we see creativity in roles. I think we see out prepare and out execute the basics ( granted more than one way to play)
The Giants have a price for moving down, and teams have a price on what they will pay to move up for a QB like Hebert. The Giants can't go into the pick blind, hoping that the price they have for moving down, will coincide with the price the other team will move to trade up. Otherwise, the Giants will either be stuck with two young QBs and everyone knowing they can't/won't keep both, or they will get less than that wanted.
And there is a lot of analytical data that now supports the idea that Coverage is more important than Rush in pass defense (incidentally, that concept and the analytical support for the idea comes from the Patriots)
That takes out half the CBs in the draft much less very good ones
So whether im for it or not sold yet, I would point out that there are clues to preference in the backgrounds of the HC/DC
Isn't Simmons best in a zone scheme?
For starters I agree trading down is the best option, I think we can move from 4 to 7 and get a similarly graded player at a position of need + more picks.
Where are disagreement lies is on the assessment of Okudah and Simmons:
Watching Okudah I see a CB that does every thing well with maybe only 1 or 2 elite skills, but no real holes in his game.
Simmons has a number of elite skills, but they're paired with some glaring holes. He's great in coverage and in pursuit, those are his strong points. When he gets into a situation where he needs to take on contact (which will be a lot if he's an ILB) he gets exposed. On top of that what you see on film is a drag and wrap tackler. I'm not a fan of building a team based on your opponents, but I don't see this kid doing very well in the hole against Elliot or Peterson.
I'm by no means saying Simmons is going to be a bust, and he very well may be an all pro, but he is not the perfect prospect a lot of people on this board are making him out to be. If the Giants draft him, I'm hoping they have a specific plan for him rather than just "he's a linebacker" because I don't think he'll flourish being put in a traditional role. Okudah on the other hand, can play CB in any system and lock down CB is a high impact position.
If We're being objective this is a realistic expectation for that slew of players in 2 more years:
Baker: solid starter
Beal: gone
Ballantine: best chance to stick is STs
Love: solid safety depth
The one wildcard is coaching. Maybe they can get more out of them. But thats a realistic idea of what those guys are capable of, and none are a reason to pass on someone like Okudah. For the record I lean OT (Wills) but go back and forth on Okudah.
BTW I'm not in agreement with it, but that's how I'm reading the debate.
Agreed 100% on this issue. Baker was a 1st and should start. But Beal was a 3, Love a 4 and Ballantine a 6. You can't not take a shutdown corner if he is the BPA based on late round draft picks. And really, based on success rate, anyone past a 2 that turns into a starter is gravy.
Simmons I have stated is not a guy I want at 4 but if you like him we can agree to disagree. I dont see a guy you build around. His best attribute is his coverage ability but he is not a physical player. More athlete less instinctual. I can see why people think he would be great but he is a high ceiling low floor kind of pick. Too risky for me at 4, I would rather take that risk at OT if I am stuck at 4.
FA seems to have more value on Defense at positions of need than on O where we need OTs. I think we will build the D in FA and rely on the draft for a starting OT. 2nd round maybe look for pass rush.
Quote:
sorry, but that's just a really really bad take. If he is simply as good as recent top CB's selected (who happen to have also gone to OSU) Marshon Lattimore or Denzel Ward, then he makes the Giants a lot better.
Last year was a weird year for corners where the first who got picked was at the end of the first round. Clearly the entire league viewed Deandre Baker (and all other corners last year) several levels below the quality of guys who get selected top 5-10 like Okudah will be.
I am not an Okudah fanboy, I prefer Simmons, but to discount the value of a potentially top CB pretty much destroys the credibility of any argument.
Do "top" corners necessarily take out the other team's number one target? In some schemes the "top" corner takes out the team's number two option in man coverage. This allowing the free safety to help the second corner option with target number 1...
BTW I'm not in agreement with it, but that's how I'm reading the debate.
I feel like thats throwing a little bit of water at a fire and waiting to see if it goes out on its own instead of continuing to address it.
Meaning if Beal and/or Ballantine beat the odds its a great problem to have. Maybe you even trade one of them. But its a considerable gambleb especially if youre talking passing on a chance to land what many people in the know are saying is one of the legit blue chip defenders in the class.
However, I do understand that there are great athletes who aren't great football players. And if it was just about the athletic gifts, I would probably be thinking more like you. However, I look at the production, and I see over 100 tackles, 3 INTs, 8 passes defensed, and a couple of forced fumbles, and 16.5 tackles for loss, he had a LOT of production on a talented defense where he was moved all over the place. There's something there that he has that's working, and he did all of that and I don't think he's played his best football yet and playing three positions. I'd keep him at LB and use him similarly to how the Cowboys use Jaylon Smith.
I do think there is some risk with him, but I still think the floor is high enough, AND I think the ceiling is ENORMOUS. BTW, it should be noted he weighed in at the combine at 238 lbs. The weight is good and getting better. He's like another Myles Jack but taller and faster.
He has the potential to be a rare defensive weapon.
And this is not directed to you but I still can't fathom how you lose leverage if you select Herbert. Yes, the team's will know you don't want to keep him. But they already knew that. But you went from not controlling his rights to controlling his rights. Greater control over an asset YOU want means greater leverage. The only thing that changed is now they KNOW they have to negotiate with you to get their guy when before they weren't sure. That puts you in the driver's seat, but again, you don't pull this move unless you have a pretty good idea that there is a team willing to move up for him.
Quote:
In this case I'm not so sure I'm reading their argument that they're overrated so much as wanting to see what we have and allow time for the investment in the position to reveal itself.
BTW I'm not in agreement with it, but that's how I'm reading the debate.
I feel like thats throwing a little bit of water at a fire and waiting to see if it goes out on its own instead of continuing to address it.
Meaning if Beal and/or Ballantine beat the odds its a great problem to have. Maybe you even trade one of them. But its a considerable gambleb especially if youre talking passing on a chance to land what many people in the know are saying is one of the legit blue chip defenders in the class.
Disagree. In a bubble sure, but you're assuming zero opportunity cost when I'm saying that the opportunity cost is significant, especially when we already have significant draft capital in the guys already drafted. And both Baker and Beal loooked good last year, particularly towards the end of the season. That means they aren't as big of a gamble. And as I said, this is an area where I think the best play is to add to the secondary via free agency as opposed to the #4 overall pick. There are good free agents in that secondary group and the Giants will be active in free agency.
You have control over the asset, yes. But the whole world knows it is not an asset you want. What are they going to do with two young QBs? Everyone knows they aren't going to keep both. If Hebert was Trevor Lawrence drafted at 1, fine. But the 3rd QB in a draft? The Giants have to have outlines of a deal in place beforehand.
Otherwise, they may get into a situation where there is 1 or 2 teams that want him, but at a significantly reduced price that those teams are willing to pay than what the Giants are willing to take.
Say the Giants price to trading down to 6 or 7 and missing out on an Okudah or Simmons (whoever their target is) is a 1st next year, or a 2 this year and next. The only two teams they are getting to bite: neither will give up more than a 2nd this year. The Giants are stuck with either accepting a price that is too low, or keeping an asset they don't want or need. It's pretty simple. The Giants will discuss with other teams beforehand various scenarios, and will have outlines on deals teams will offer beforehand, if there is a possibility the Giants will be trading down. To not do so is professional negligence.
Quote:
I agree with you somewhat on your assessment of Simmons. But to me, the athlete he is is similar to a Julio Jones for your defense. Athletes of this nature do not come around often. It's the height, weight, speed, and wingspan, big mitts...that is an eye-opener for me. He's so athletically gifted, that if you can coach him up, he could be a modern-day Sam Huff or another Derrick Brooks with greater speed.
You have control over the asset, yes. But the whole world knows it is not an asset you want. What are they going to do with two young QBs? Everyone knows they aren't going to keep both. If Hebert was Trevor Lawrence drafted at 1, fine. But the 3rd QB in a draft? The Giants have to have outlines of a deal in place beforehand.
But they know that before! Plus you're discounting the specific market for Herbert, which, in this scenario, is considerable. He'd be the last of the big 3 QBs available, the cheapest to acquire, and the potential buyers are the Panthers, the Chargers, the Raiders, and the Colts, AT MINIMUM. Teams do what it takes to get their guy at QB. If you are the Chargers or Panthers, you absolutely have lost leverage if the guy you hoped and wished could fall to you is selected before your pick.
I do agree that you have to have some negotiation and belief that there is a serious buyer before making such a pick, all that groundwork you are talking about has to be laid. If you are of the belief that just because I took Herbert that means the Panthers will lowball me...fine, I'll trade him to the Raiders. And all they'll need is the reasonable belief that this would be a distinct possibility.
And OT should be the target whether DG does or does not trade down which seemingly would be based on if their scouting assessment on one of the OTs is much higher than rest and/or the quality of the picks in return.
Either way, OT is the logical choice.
Quote:
sorry, but that's just a really really bad take. If he is simply as good as recent top CB's selected (who happen to have also gone to OSU) Marshon Lattimore or Denzel Ward, then he makes the Giants a lot better.
I don’t know anything about him. What I do “know,” is that if he’s not as good as Revis, I’m leery about taking him that high.
So if he's not as good as 1 of the best CB's ever don't take him? What if he's as good as Gilmore? Or Lattimore (who was perhaps the key piece turning the Saints back into a playoff team and SB contenders)?
So in summary, it’s either:
Okudah
Willis
Thomas
Quote:
sorry, but that's just a really really bad take. If he is simply as good as recent top CB's selected (who happen to have also gone to OSU) Marshon Lattimore or Denzel Ward, then he makes the Giants a lot better.
So how much better was Cleveland's defense because of Denzel Ward? The problem with Okudah is he is going to defend one guy on the boundary, and yes, taking away a team's best WR is very impactful. However, what if he can't do that? Can you say for sure that he would completely shut down Amari Cooper? What about Michael Thomas? What about Jerry Jeudy or Cee Dee Lamb?
Yes - Clevelands defense was a lot better with Denzel Ward, especially in his rookie year with Gregg Williams when they had their best season in a what, a decade?
And asking "what if he can't do that" is a silly and highly flawed premise. You don't eliminate players because you don't know the answer to the question "what if he can't cover the best WRs in the NFL 1 on 1?" - it's an impossible question to project an answer to definitively because they haven't done it yet. Stephon Gilmore is the best CB in the NFL and he might not be able to cover Mike Thomas 1 on 1.
What I think you can pretty definitively however compare his resume, combine, CFB stats to other recent top CB prospects (like Marshon Lattimore) and stack up their body of work as prospects to hopefully project success in the NFL. If he's a better prospect than Lattimore was entering the NFL, who has done just that at the NFL level, than you can project forward that perhaps that's more valuable of an impact than whatever the other options are. That's what scouting the NFL draft is, assigning values to what players have done, projecting them to success in your system, and determine who holds the most value. Not taking options off the table because of picks made by a previous regime, or because you can't answer hyperbolic "what ifs".
In comment 14832285 allstarjim said:
And if he is that good, what if Sam Beal and Baker end up being almost as good? If the improvement isn't significant, how much better does he make the Giants defense in the next couple of years? Simmons is sideline to sideline, can effect the run game, the seam, and the entire middle of the field as well as be just as effective a cover guy against the better TEs, AND he can affect the game as a pass rusher/blitzer moreso than Okudah. That was the point...not that Okudah isn't going to be a great player. We'll have a better defense though if we have great players in the front seven, IMO, which has been the NYG tradition when we've had great defenses.
If they take Okudah because he is that good, and Sam Beal and Deandre Baker are that good too, then we have 1 of the best secondaries in the NFL. And the problem with that is what exactly?
I'd caution that being at all likely though because the rest of the NFL didn't think they were that good though or else they would have been selected higher than they were. And their play on the field to date has clearly not been that good, so to this point the league looks correct in their evals.
Everyone loves to idolize Belichek, and obviously our HC has spent a lot of time in that system. Where has BB spent more cap money in recent years? Front 7 or secondary? Last time I checked he's got 1 of the highest paid CBs in the NFL and 1 of the highest paid coverage safeties, and just last year he let 1 of the highest paid DL walk to Detroit...
A blue chip CB at #4 is a perfectly valid use of the pick. CB is still one of the vital and most hard to find positions to fill with talent on a football roster.
If you think he is only a hybrid ILB/FS than perhaps you are correct. I am not sure that is all he can be, but also not sure that is necessarily that bad. What sells me is his ability to cover TEs(and RBs) one on one. How many more times do we need to see an Ertz or a Witten or worse, some middling TE, burn the Giants on 3rd and long? Simmons would take this problem away. He is also able to get to the QB from almost anywhere on the field. He appears to meet the versatility that Judge craves. To me his drawback is that he does not appear to be solid at the point of attack - as you say run and chase.
I think that #4 comes down to Okudah or Simmons with an outside chance of a trade with Carolina to pick up a #2 and hopefully another pick. In that case, grab the best OT at #6 and maybe a center in the 2nd.
While I am not overly concerned about combine times, that 40 time for Okudah was pretty pedestrian. More important is his ability to flip his hips smoothly to transition into coverage. Something that would be clearly evident to scouts, coaches and GMs. We know there is clock speed and game speed and game speed is more important. Yes a true shutdown CB is very relevant at #4.
I think we will get a clue as to the draft after FA on who they target and sign.
I am open to any of Simmons, Okudah or an OT(with small trade back).
Simmons I have stated is not a guy I want at 4 but if you like him we can agree to disagree. I dont see a guy you build around. His best attribute is his coverage ability but he is not a physical player. More athlete less instinctual. I can see why people think he would be great but he is a high ceiling low floor kind of pick. Too risky for me at 4, I would rather take that risk at OT if I am stuck at 4.
FA seems to have more value on Defense at positions of need than on O where we need OTs. I think we will build the D in FA and rely on the draft for a starting OT. 2nd round maybe look for pass rush.
+1. I see it the same way.
Quote:
If you believe he is a shutdown CB you take him and dont look back. I personally see him as the 2nd best player in the draft but aside from that, look at the NE Patriots. Anytime they have a chance to get a top end shutdown CB they take him. Judge has learned from the best how to build a roster. Baker and Beal are not shutdown CBs at this point and we definitely need another CB either way. Love and ballentine are late round picks and Love is not an NFL corner.
Simmons I have stated is not a guy I want at 4 but if you like him we can agree to disagree. I dont see a guy you build around. His best attribute is his coverage ability but he is not a physical player. More athlete less instinctual. I can see why people think he would be great but he is a high ceiling low floor kind of pick. Too risky for me at 4, I would rather take that risk at OT if I am stuck at 4.
FA seems to have more value on Defense at positions of need than on O where we need OTs. I think we will build the D in FA and rely on the draft for a starting OT. 2nd round maybe look for pass rush.
+1. I see it the same way.
Baker was a shutdown at Georgia playing man to man. Bettcher had him in zone most of the time. Maybe this new regime uses him in man to man and he shows why he was drafted and I believe was the Jim Thorpe Award winner.