What would you do with Leonard Williams?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/12/2020 10:09 am
Dave Gettleman has really painted himself into a corner on this one. When the trade went down, I automatically assumed a deal was in place to re-sign him.

The stupidity of this trade is mind-boggling.

That said, it is what it is and the Giants have to move forward.

He's not a bad player and he is still quite capable of becoming a very good player.

Would you tag him? Would you give him what he wants? Would you let him test the market, realizing he may be as good as gone?

Assuming you are in Gettleman's shoes now, what do YOU do?
He's going to get signed and he should.  
Britt in VA : 3/12/2020 10:11 am :
They are waiting until after the start of free agency due to the draft picks involved, I believe, but I'm sure they are/have been negotiating.
Franchise him and get back the picks we gave up -  
Ira : 3/12/2020 10:11 am :
maybe better picks.
I’m for investing in the lines  
BillT : 3/12/2020 10:11 am :
OL and DL. I’d sign him. Them move on the the OL.
RE: He's going to get signed and he should.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/12/2020 10:12 am :
Quote:
Quote:
They are waiting until after the start of free agency due to the draft picks involved, I believe, but I'm sure they are/have been negotiating.


Transition tag if necessary. He’s not leaving, imv
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/12/2020 10:15 am :
Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
I expect a bunch of defensive tackles to do really well in free agency -- and names you wouldn't think. Have heard that from multiple teams.

Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
3m
This just adds to the silliness of the Leonard Williams trade. This is considered a rather strong group of defensive linemen in free agency. And they won’t cost two draft picks.
I suspect a deal in principle has been agreed to  
George from PA : 3/12/2020 10:18 am :
And just waiting until FA starts.

I view the player a perfect fit to the current DL group..i view him a difference maker as I hope D.Lawrence will become....now, this group is still missing a stud edge....
I'd  
AcidTest : 3/12/2020 10:19 am :
try and resign him, but if I couldn't, I'd give him the transition tag. Of course, there is likely to be a dispute about whether he should be tagged as a DT or DE.

If he leaves via FA, we get nothing, except perhaps a comp pick next year. But any such pick would likely be canceled by our own FA signings.

This was a panic trade by a GM and ownership desperate for some wins. They damaged the long term future of the team for a short term gain that never materialized, and did so when we were 2-6.
Transition Tag makes sense, not the Franchise Tag  
JonC : 3/12/2020 10:19 am :
he's worth the former but not the latter. He's not worth $17M+ per to me and no one's giving up the draft picks and making a far worse version of the mistake the Giants made try and get him.
The trade was a disaster but i'd prefer we cut our losses.  
Danny Kanell : 3/12/2020 10:20 am :
I would let him go. I'm assuming losing him would factor into 2021's potential comp pick formula?
A bit off topic  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/12/2020 10:20 am :
But, I'm left wondering why DG is still here? - you brought in a new coach with a new philosophy and ownership is going to give him a longer leash - but yet your old school GM has a short one? WTF?

Back to LW: At this point, tag him, kick the can... you have the $$ to do it. Get additional pass rushers in draft or FA and see if LW shines with more talent around him. I doubt you let him walk.
Its a real sunk cost dilemma  
j_rud : 3/12/2020 10:21 am :
Do you cut your losses and move on or dump 15 mill per year into it and hope to justify the picks you flipped? Because whether they sign him or not, trading was dumb and I have to believe the Powers That Be pushed him to make some kind of move.

Ask yourself this: would you be willing to give Leonard Williams 60 mill over 4 years if we never made the trade? If he was coming off the same season with the Jets would you be making him a priority offseason signing? Its a tough question and appears to be an easy "No", but upon further inspection you can argue that other than Lawrence we have a bunch of jags on the DL. Including Tomlinson. Yes, even considering the way he ended the season.
let him go. sometimes it's best to cut your losses.  
Victor in CT : 3/12/2020 10:21 am :
the trade was stupid. signing him to a huge deal would be dumber. I doubt anyone trades for him even at the transition tag amount.
RE: I'd  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/12/2020 10:21 am :
Quote:
Quote:
try and resign him, but if I couldn't, I'd give him the transition tag. Of course, there is likely to be a dispute about whether he should be tagged as a DT or DE.

If he leaves via FA, we get nothing, except perhaps a comp pick next year. But any such pick would likely be canceled by our own FA signings.

This was a panic trade by a GM and ownership desperate for some wins. They damaged the long term future of the team for a short term gain that never materialized, and did so when we were 2-6.


Look at our own FA list. It's garbage other than Williams and Golden. We're not getting any comp picks if we sign any good players.
Can Giants use transition tag in the interim and then remove it  
LBH15 : 3/12/2020 10:22 am :
if they find better deals in free agency?
You take a hardline stance on what you think he’s worth  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/12/2020 10:22 am :
Let’s say 15 mill a year. Offer him 4 years 60 million with 40 guaranteed or so. If he takes it, great, happy to have you aboard. If he doesn’t then let him walk. Cut you losses. The season will still be played regardless.
RE: You take a hardline stance on what you think he’s worth  
Biteymax22 : 3/12/2020 10:24 am :
Quote:
Quote:
Let’s say 15 mill a year. Offer him 4 years 60 million with 40 guaranteed or so. If he takes it, great, happy to have you aboard. If he doesn’t then let him walk. Cut you losses. The season will still be played regardless.


This. You're number may be a touch higher than what I was thinking, but the line goes in the sand and you don't cross it.
I would have already transition tagged him  
NYG007 : 3/12/2020 10:24 am :
Not sure why exactly they are waiting. He is a must sign, just not for over 12m per, that is about where I think his market hits.
I don't find the trade stupid  
Tim in VA : 3/12/2020 10:26 am :
They wanted their guy and got him. He's better than anyone we could have gotten in the 3rd round. Waiting until league year to sign ensures 4th vs 5th.

Looking forward to his signing so all of this hand wringing from fans will go away.
The issue with the transition tag  
AdamBrag : 3/12/2020 10:26 am :
is if another team offers Leonard Williams a 1-year deal with the condition that he can't be tagged next year and he signs it. Sure, the Giants can match and get another year of Williams, but then he's going to test the market for sure.

If I'm the GM, I'm still probably using the transition tag, but I don't love it.

Pay him...  
Dnew15 : 3/12/2020 10:27 am :
pay that man his money....
If the Giants  
pjcas18 : 3/12/2020 10:27 am :
don't re-sign William while not franchise altering because the cost wasn't much, but it has to be one of the dumbest trades in recent Giants history.

Trade a 3rd and a 5th for a guy to play 8 games in a lost season.

just reeks of ignorance for so many reasons.

It's not much better if Williams is re-signed, but it is better.
Let him go  
ChicagoMarty : 3/12/2020 10:28 am :
replace him with a third day draft choice

Use the FA $ that were projected for him on McGovern, Jones, Littleton

Trade down from #4 and obtain additional draft choices which should then be used to further bolster our OL and support our qb and rb.

In short DG has his priorities backwards.

Address the gaping holes in the back seven and OL first then use third day draft choices on one or two down dl
I would transition tag him if we can't come to  
aimrocky : 3/12/2020 10:29 am :
an agreement that's not overpaying. Letting him walk for nothing and overpaying him would be a colossal failure.

RE: I don't find the trade stupid  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/12/2020 10:30 am :
Quote:
Quote:
They wanted their guy and got him. He's better than anyone we could have gotten in the 3rd round. Waiting until league year to sign ensures 4th vs 5th.

Looking forward to his signing so all of this hand wringing from fans will go away.


They spent two draft picks on a half-year rental on a team that won four games. And for a guy who was going to be a free agent in the offseason.
LBH15  
fkap : 3/12/2020 10:31 am :
A team can rescind a tag offer if the player doesn't sign the offer. Once the player signs the offer sheet, the team has to honor it.
Let him walk...take the scorn from the media  
The_Boss : 3/12/2020 10:32 am :
Draft Derrick Brown. I don’t want to give anything more than $13 million to Williams. Let someone else overpay and have buyers’ remorse.
...  
BleedBlue : 3/12/2020 10:32 am :
people are STILL missing the boat on this.

clearly they feel LW is a building block going forward. they are going to sign him but have to wait until FA. He is very young and already the best DL we have.

everyone take a chill pill. people seriously overvalue 3rd and 5th rounders.

Sure you can hit every once in a while but LW is proven to be a solid NFL player.
I agree that a deal is probably already negotiated  
GiantBlue : 3/12/2020 10:33 am :
and waiting for the preferable draft pick scenario giving up the fifth instead of a fourth.

Dave really wanted this guy badly.

If you trust Dave with our drafts, then you have to throw him some trust that he sees something in Leonard that will give our defense an advantage.

The absolute silence in the building means something is done and they are just waiting IMHO.

I hope that is true because not having to worry about DT going into FA and the draft would be a nice luxury.
RE: The issue with the transition tag  
JonC : 3/12/2020 10:34 am :
Quote:
Quote:
is if another team offers Leonard Williams a 1-year deal with the condition that he can't be tagged next year and he signs it. Sure, the Giants can match and get another year of Williams, but then he's going to test the market for sure.

If I'm the GM, I'm still probably using the transition tag, but I don't love it.


I'm ok with it, because I'm not convinced he's worth the open market dollars. He's a plus player and one I'd like to keep, but at what cost. 4/60 is more than I'd prefer, but I'd make it a line to not cross and see how it goes.
RE: LBH15  
LBH15 : 3/12/2020 10:38 am :
Quote:
Quote:
A team can rescind a tag offer if the player doesn't sign the offer. Once the player signs the offer sheet, the team has to honor it.


Thanks fkap.
RE: I'd  
Poktown Pete : 3/12/2020 10:39 am :
Quote:
Quote:

This was a panic trade by a GM and ownership desperate for some wins. They damaged the long term future of the team for a short term gain that never materialized, and did so when we were 2-6.


Acid, I stopped reading after this. You exactly nailed it. A total panic move by Gettleman and Shurmer. The Giants boat had multiple holes last season, and they think they can save the ship by plugging one? Gettleman should have been fired at the end of the season for spending the mortgage money in a saloon.
RE: I suspect a deal in principle has been agreed to  
Spider56 : 3/12/2020 10:40 am :
Quote:
Quote:
And just waiting until FA starts.

I view the player a perfect fit to the current DL group..i view him a difference maker as I hope D.Lawrence will become....now, this group is still missing a stud edge....


+1. ... I agree, I think a deal is done.... if not, maybe DG pulls another Josh Norman ...tags him, shops around ... and if he finds another, better guy then cuts bait and releases the tag. This is not as dire as some make it out to be.
I would franchise him  
Jay on the Island : 3/12/2020 10:41 am :
That would buy the Giants another year to evaluate him and decide if he is worth a long term deal.
I believe in DG  
Chip : 3/12/2020 10:41 am :
and he is 1000 times better than Reese. But it was an idiotic trade without an extension in place. With where the salary cap seems to be heading getting a deal done now makes sense and the tag as a last resort if the deal can't be worked out before the season begins. So tag him now and work out a deal.
By franchise  
Jay on the Island : 3/12/2020 10:42 am :
I mean the transition tag.
I'm one of those who likes to believe  
Bubba : 3/12/2020 10:44 am :
that the professionals know what they are doing. When the trade was made I assumed that a handshake deal with Williams was made. Otherwise the trade made little sense.

Now that it appears Williams is headed for the open market and maybe a "deal" was not made I just hope DG does not let ego get the better of him and overpay to sign Williams.
I know those picks are sunk costs but  
LBH15 : 3/12/2020 10:44 am :
could you imagine being in the room with DG and whichever front office personnel were present in deciding to agree to this deal last October?

Stuff like this should really never happen, no matter what subjective value you place on those picks.
I draw a hardline in the sand at about 13/14 million per. Very good  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/12/2020 10:45 am :
player but what he brings is less valuable than a player who rushes the passer as well as he stuffs the run. I also don't ascribe to the notion that you can just plug and play run stuffers in the NFL. You can, but they give you sooo little as pass rushers its a massive handicap outside of short yardage sit.

RE: ...  
LBH15 : 3/12/2020 10:50 am :
Quote:
Quote:


everyone take a chill pill. people seriously overvalue 3rd and 5th rounders.



Agreed. In fact the draft really should just end after the second round.
The trade was stupid for a lot of reasons  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/12/2020 10:51 am :
...but one of the biggest is that the defense sucked in pass defense, not run defense. The team invested three premium picks in the three previous drafts.

The Giants simply didn't need another run-stopper, if anything they needed a pass rusher.

And after Williams' arrival the Giants pass rush worsened by a full sack a game. And it's rushing defense improved less than one foot per rush.

So I'd let him walk. Signing him is throwing good money after bad. They should extend Tomlinson for less money.
this subject has turned into such an exhaustive bore - tag him  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2020 10:53 am :
in his worst statistical season as a pro he was still the best player on the defense in his 8 games (I know, not saying much) - that's still worth roughly 15-25% of our free agent cap room via a 1 year deal.

Depending on which tag they use they will still have $65m to spend on anyone else they want and 0 long term risk. Plus leverage to trade him or get back a comp pick next year. It's an obvious move unless he's willing to take a very reasonable long term deal.
Meant to say the team invested 3 premium picks in DT  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/12/2020 10:57 am :
...in the three previous drafts.

Believe it or not, the Giants were one of the better teams in the league in YPC defense before the trade. Yes they had a few stinkers like the Vikings game, but they also had some good games.
The Giants are run by idiots  
arniefez : 3/12/2020 10:57 am :
No exaggeration. Complete idiots. The two Mara brothers and Gettleman are a total laughing stocks.

What owner at 2-6 would allow his GM to make this trade and if the Owner wasn't involved and gave the GM total autonomy to make trades like this what Owner wouldn't fire the GM?

It is unfathomable that any other NFL GM would have even considered this trade.

At this point the Giants should transition him and see where it leads.
Thanks  
AcidTest : 3/12/2020 10:58 am :
to DG, absent a trade down, for the second consecutive year, we will have to watch 65 or picks come off the board on day two before we get to make a pick in the third round. What's even worse, is that the team making our third round pick is the Jets.
Which  
pjcas18 : 3/12/2020 10:59 am :
tag they use is mostly irrelevant to the cap/his contract.

Both tags say the players salary HAS to either be the tag amount IF the tag amount is more than his prior salary + 20%, if not, his cap hit is his prior year salary + 20%

the lowest Williams cap hit would be with either tag is $17.04M.

So, unless he gets franchise tagged as a DE ($19.3M), his salary won't be less than $17.04M even though both transition tags and the DT franchise tag are lower than that.
RE: Which  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2020 11:10 am :
Quote:
Quote:
tag they use is mostly irrelevant to the cap/his contract.

Both tags say the players salary HAS to either be the tag amount IF the tag amount is more than his prior salary + 20%, if not, his cap hit is his prior year salary + 20%

the lowest Williams cap hit would be with either tag is $17.04M.

So, unless he gets franchise tagged as a DE ($19.3M), his salary won't be less than $17.04M even though both transition tags and the DT franchise tag are lower than that.


Exactly. There is so much over-analysis over what is honestly an extremely simple decision. Tag him. Then you are in the same situation the Seahawks put themselves in with Clowney last year when they traded a 3rd for him in August. You get 1 season to see if a high draft pick DL can live up to his hype and fit long term or let him walk and hope to recoup 1 of the picks given up with a comp pick. After Clowney signs a big deal the Seahawks will have basically had him for free for 1 year. The LW won't be that good but it won't be as bad as people make it out, especially if he does end up finding a home here long term.

Post-tag they will still have $60m to spend on other FA, and obviously those guys' year 1 contract values can be manipulated however they see fit. Our cap is wide open going forward.

Adding near-top of the market players at CB for 15m AAV, LB around 10m AAV, and a mid market OL between 5-10 AAV are all moves within their capability while still reserving half of that space for in-season extensions, draft picks, and carryover.
I would make him a fair offer of between $14 & $15 Mil  
Rudy5757 : 3/12/2020 11:10 am :
on a 5 year deal. I believe that after the new CBA that deal will be a bargain. I would also go hard at the top end edge rushers and which ever signs 1st. I probably would prefer to go the route of Edge rusher and let LW walk.

I like him as a player and would be fine with a resign and OK if he leaves. It was the dumbest trade in the Giants history because he was unsigned and we were a team going nowhere. But its already done. We are a better team with him but we would also be better with any of the top edge guys and I think they provide more pop to the pass rush.

Its also a tougher decision now because of the new coaching staff. I dont know that he is a good fit.
Recall some back and forth on LW's minimum cap hit  
LBH15 : 3/12/2020 11:13 am :
under the DT tag. Posters debating whether it was indeed approx $17M or something lower like $12M-$14M or so.

Not sure if that was ever concluded.
Spotrac pegs his market value at $8.2/year  
WillieYoung : 3/12/2020 11:14 am :
You guys willing to pay $13-15 per over 5 years should apply for Gettleman's job. You'll fit right in.
RE: Spotrac pegs his market value at $8.2/year  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/12/2020 11:22 am :
Quote:
Quote:
You guys willing to pay $13-15 per over 5 years should apply for Gettleman's job. You'll fit right in.


He’s gonna get way more than 8.2 million. That’s insulting to say the least
imo  
Bill2 : 3/12/2020 11:24 am :
The past never matters.

We will need a good DT rotation. Period. Nothing changes that.

If you root for the Giants, you are tired of being gashed up the middle. Im tired of Elliot getting 6 yards up the gut at will. Suppose we get better in every way and have a chance to beat them in the 4th Q and they can still drive us at will?

That's a very real scenario because we have all seen it and seen us not be able to do anything to stop it. For too many years.

So a good DT rotation is going to take hoping to re sign Tomlinson and adding a 1-2 rounder this year or next and waiting for them to mature.

Or signing LW and using those 1-2 round chances for other kinds of talent.

Sorry, you have to pay one piper or another. We cant moan about the lost 3rd rounder and react by setting us up to lose a 1-2 rounder in the next two years....who may not work out and will take time to become an NFl DT ( one of the slowest positions to develop)
I’m With Transition Tag Camp  
MojoEd : 3/12/2020 11:25 am :
Also think Gettleman's performance warrants firing; find it ironic he is given a pass when he would have unceremoniously shit canned any player who failed in their role like he has in his. “Tough guy” wouldn’t last under his own rules.
RE: Its a real sunk cost dilemma  
paesan98 : 3/12/2020 11:26 am :
Quote:
Quote:
Do you cut your losses and move on or dump 15 mill per year into it and hope to justify the picks you flipped? Because whether they sign him or not, trading was dumb and I have to believe the Powers That Be pushed him to make some kind of move.

Ask yourself this: would you be willing to give Leonard Williams 60 mill over 4 years if we never made the trade? If he was coming off the same season with the Jets would you be making him a priority offseason signing? Its a tough question and appears to be an easy "No", but upon further inspection you can argue that other than Lawrence we have a bunch of jags on the DL. Including Tomlinson. Yes, even considering the way he ended the season.


Based on what I saw from him, I would have said that it's an easy "Yes"
To the question posed...  
bw in dc : 3/12/2020 11:40 am :
I would prefer we let LW walk because he doesn't satisfy the bigger need we have on defense, which is the ability to get the QB on the ground. And I think the skills for LW's position are fairly commoditized and you can find players to fill that role at much cheaper costs.

In fact, we already have quality players who can do what LW does, and they are currently on cheaper contracts.

If not that, the logical move is straightforward - transition tag.
I really think you have to forget the picks  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/12/2020 11:50 am :
If you can get a better player with the same money, go get that player.

I would rather have Byron Jones than Williams. Not saying they cant have both, but I want them to spend the money on the most effective players possible.
RE: Spotrac pegs his market value at $8.2/year  
JonC : 3/12/2020 11:53 am :
Quote:
Quote:
You guys willing to pay $13-15 per over 5 years should apply for Gettleman's job. You'll fit right in.


Spotrac is likely to be proven wrong. Tell me DG doesn't do all he can to keep LW, including a tag, given how much he spent to get his rights and to justify it.
RE: I really think you have to forget the picks  
j_rud : 3/12/2020 11:54 am :
Quote:
Quote:
If you can get a better player with the same money, go get that player.

I would rather have Byron Jones than Williams. Not saying they cant have both, but I want them to spend the money on the most effective players possible.


I agree, I dont think you can allow the picks to influence your decision. Not to co-sign it, I think it was a poor move. But its over and shouldn't be a factor going forward. At this point hes either worth the money or he's not. 14 or 15 per year is steep, especially for a player whose impact doesnt always show up on the box score. But I like him as a building block. Williams and Lawrence give you 2 legit plus players on the DL.
Joel Corry pegs him at $14.5M per  
JonC : 3/12/2020 12:05 pm :
.
Part of me says....  
Reb8thVA : 3/12/2020 12:07 pm :
Let him walk

Draft Derrick Brown

Trade Tomlinson

Move back to a 4-3 with Lawrence and Brown as your DTs.

I know that this is fraught with all kinds of problems and issues and is unlikely.

I just never liked the idea of switching to a 3-4 as the base defense when we seemed to lack the necessary personnel
The Giants traded the 68th pick in the draft...  
Klaatu : 3/12/2020 12:12 pm :
Plus a day 3 pick next year, to essentially replace a guy who was the 69th pick of the draft two years ago, for eight meaningless games, because the 2018 3rd round pick was not performing quite as well as he did has a rookie. It boggles the mind. There is absolutely no justification for a move like this. Bad teams should be looking to acquire draft capital, not trade it away...especially not for an eminently unexceptional player who's going to be a free agent next year, anyway.

It was a mistake. It shouldn't be compounded by signing Williams long-term. He's hardly indispensable. Cut your losses and move on.
If he walks, he walks  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/12/2020 12:20 pm :
People need to get pass it. Do you want to fire Gettleman because of it? We’ll have to revisit that decision, in January IMO.
V.I.G. : 3/12/2020 12:22 pm :  
V.I.G. : 3/12/2020 12:22 pm : link
...
People need to get pass it?  
arniefez : 3/12/2020 12:31 pm :
The past doesn't matter?

What kind of bullshit is that?

Why do people need to get past it? We should just ignore that level of stupidity from less than a year ago from the guy who is GM of the Giants?

The past doesn't matter? Does the future matter or the present? Will it matter in less than two months when the Jets use the Giants 3rd pick at #68?

Look if you want to blindly support the team no matter what they do I have no issue with that. Just call it what it is.

The very recent past sure as hell does matters that's how they got here. Someday when there's a different GM I'll agree that what Gettleman did or didn't do doesn't matter much anymore but the Giants are still paying for Jerry Reese and Marc Ross destroying the roster. So to some extent the past always matters. Especially the recent past.
Name one thing  
Bill2 : 3/12/2020 12:46 pm :
You can do about the past?


One thing?

Stick strictly to actions that can reverse the past in any thing in your life.

Or walk away now. First, it's an opinion site. Second, if you want to mount challenges to a poster make sure you got the game.

Name one thing  
Bill2 : 3/12/2020 12:48 pm :
You can do about the past?

Stick strictly to actions that can reverse the past in any thing in your life.

Or walk away now. First, it's an opinion site. Second, if you want to mount challenges to a poster make sure you got the game.

If LW wants DE $...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/12/2020 12:50 pm :
...offer DT $ ($12-14) with TFL/sack incentives. Give him the opportunity to earn what he thinks he's capable of earning.

A fat base salary with a nice commission structure.
We can't criticize the trade...  
BillKo : 3/12/2020 12:52 pm :
...until LW is actually on another team.

I would at a minimum transition tag him for this year........and see how it goes if he's back w/ us.

You can always trade him mid year for a draft pick as well.

If he plays well, and the team does well and is improved and he's a part of it, you can consider in-season extension.

Giants still hold plenty of cards.

RE: Name one thing  
Klaatu : 3/12/2020 12:54 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
You can do about the past?


One thing?


Well, you can learn from it.
Transition tag with a hard stop at 14m/yr  
AcesUp : 3/12/2020 1:02 pm :
on a long term deal. I am in the “mind numbingly stupid trade” camp but how we proceed from here is pretty straightforward imo.
I don't know why anyone assumed  
santacruzom : 3/12/2020 1:06 pm :
that the Giants had a deal (or even just a casual agreement) to sign him long-term.

I thought it more likely at the time that Gettleman misjudged his team and honestly felt that signing LW would help turn the season around.
RE: RE: Name one thing  
LBH15 : 3/12/2020 1:07 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 14833221 Bill2 said:


Quote:


You can do about the past?


One thing?



Well, you can learn from it.


Or have enough arrogance not to.
For the first time in weeks there isn't a running LW thread...  
Torrag : 3/12/2020 1:15 pm :
so the site owner starts one. Traffic agenda? Brilliant.

I'll get sucked in just like most of the active posting membership.

Transition tag him. I'd negotiate trying for a long term deal in the $13.5 AAV range with $20M in guarantees. I'd match any offer in that range as well. Barring thayt he can play on the tag this year.

Personally, I don't see his market going above that anyway but Hell it only takes one and NFL teams do both desperate and stupid shit all the time..
i franchise tag him  
GiantsFan84 : 3/12/2020 1:29 pm :
and make him play on the tag for one year. he either plays great and you happily pay him or he leaves in an offseason where you hopefully aren't signing a bunch of free agents and can get a comp pick when he leaves

i haven't seen enough of him to think about giving him a long term contract.

with all the cap space they have, they can absorb the franchise tag cost for 1 year
...  
christian : 3/12/2020 1:31 pm :
Gettleman bought the right of first refusal in the form of the transition tag. I expect he'll use it.

If he compels team Williams to extend before testing the market, I suspect that ends up to the Giants advantage -- I don't expect team Williams to go for that.

The ends could justify the means. The first indicator will be if acquiring the player before UFA is useful, then if the player signs to a market rate deal.

Then how does the rest of the offseason plays out.

Then you can begin evaluating the trade.
Klautu  
Bill2 : 3/12/2020 1:32 pm :
As we both know, not the answer to the original point.

And what's more, we can only observe if they did learn in the years ahead. Forward. Cant change the past only the future. So thanks for proving the point.

Let's truly hope they did learn
interesting how opinions  
Enzo : 3/12/2020 1:40 pm :
seem to be all over on this dilemma. It's almost as if teams headed for losing seasons should not trade for pending free agents!
I would bring him back  
Larry from WV : 3/12/2020 1:50 pm :
Either with a long term deal or the tag. I just don't see options, outside of Young, to get a star edge rusher. I do see opportunities to improve the DBs and to continue the improvements along the DL.
I'd sign him - even for a few dollars more  
PatersonPlank : 3/12/2020 1:52 pm :
If we don't we pissed away a 3rd and a 5th, plus we need good DL players
I continue to think this was a good trade  
cosmicj : 3/12/2020 2:07 pm :
People are throwing out numbers like $8mm, $13mm, whatever. Not sure about the source of those numbers. The Spotrac estimate - and I looked at it in detail - is ludicrous.

I predict you will be shocked by some of the contracts signed in the next few weeks, but I bet DG had a good inkling of what was going to happen. Which is why he traded for Williams and will sign him for ~$17M per.

The real issue is that using the tag on Williams will prevent us from using it on Golden. At this point, the Giants have so few talented players, so much cap space and, I predict, there will be so few open market FA options, that we can't let anybody walk who is any good,. So we need to sign Golden.
One other thing - did any note the action around Dee Ford and  
cosmicj : 3/12/2020 2:10 pm :
Frank Clark last year? Exact same situation. Impending FAs on a team that decided not to sign them. Traded for a draft pick in advance of free agency and then signed by the acquiring team.

So are the 49ers and Chiefs moronic, too? (And I'm not at all convinced Dee Ford is a better player than Williams.)
RE: One other thing - did any note the action around Dee Ford and  
MojoEd : 3/12/2020 2:19 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
Frank Clark last year? Exact same situation. Impending FAs on a team that decided not to sign them. Traded for a draft pick in advance of free agency and then signed by the acquiring team.

So are the 49ers and Chiefs moronic, too? (And I'm not at all convinced Dee Ford is a better player than Williams.)

No, they were not moronic because they were Super Bowl contenders; NYG not so mich.
Stop it cosmicj  
Bill2 : 3/12/2020 2:19 pm :
When you introduce perspective and patience and facts and shit - we can't have fun.
RE: One other thing - did any note the action around Dee Ford and  
j_rud : 3/12/2020 2:19 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
Frank Clark last year? Exact same situation. Impending FAs on a team that decided not to sign them. Traded for a draft pick in advance of free agency and then signed by the acquiring team.

So are the 49ers and Chiefs moronic, too? (And I'm not at all convinced Dee Ford is a better player than Williams.)



Those situations werent remotely similar. Ford and Clark were tagged/traded in the offseason, and the teams who brought them on board were contenders. Giants traded for LW in the middle of a lost season. If I live in a trailer Im not dropping 5 grand on a new bathroom. It was a dumb move. And the more I think about it the more Im starting to think there had to be some vague directive from On High to improve at any cost to avoid another coaching change.

And for the record I lean towards bringing Williams back even though hes gonna cost a lot. But the trade was foolish.
Stop it cosmicj  
Bill2 : 3/12/2020 2:20 pm :
When you introduce perspective and patience and facts and shit - we can't have fun.
Mojo  
cosmicj : 3/12/2020 2:21 pm :
I don't understand your argument. What do the Giants 2019 playoff prospects have anything to do with getting Williams on the team long term?
RE: One other thing - did any note the action around Dee Ford and  
Enzo : 3/12/2020 2:24 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
Frank Clark last year? Exact same situation.

no it's not.
RE: Mojo  
j_rud : 3/12/2020 2:25 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
I don't understand your argument. What do the Giants 2019 playoff prospects have anything to do with getting Williams on the team long term?


Because they had the same opportunity to add him in the offseason without giving up a pick. They essentially traded a pick for the right to not have to bid against anyone. A benefit that is largely mitigated by what Williams and his agent can expect to be a hesitancy to let him walk after investing the pick.

Tbb I dont even know why we talk about the trade anymore, its over. Hopefully they learn something from it that can be applied in the future. But the trade has nothing to do with whether they should sign him long term. You should be able to separate those two things. Personally I hope hes retained.
You sign him  
Joey in VA : 3/12/2020 2:26 pm :
Long term because he's about to turn 26 and he was the best DL we had after he joined us. You lose him, you lose a key cog in your DL who is a proven run stopper and one of the few actual veterans on this team. If he walks, you'll be paying someone else that same money or having to now draft a DL high with all other needs we have. We need OL, LB, CB, S, WR, TE help, adding DL as a need is a non-starter.
RE: I don't know why anyone assumed  
Enzo : 3/12/2020 2:27 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
that the Giants had a deal (or even just a casual agreement) to sign him long-term.

I thought it more likely at the time that Gettleman misjudged his team and honestly felt that signing LW would help turn the season around.

he certainly was guilty of misjudgment in several previous transactions - so I don't think anyone is going out on a limb when they accuse of him of misjudging something else.
No  
cosmicj : 3/12/2020 2:27 pm :
"Because they had the same opportunity to add him in the offseason without giving up a pick."

False. There were rumors that there was a bidding war for Williams during the trading period. Williams wasn't hitting FA. You want him, you have to give the Jets something.
jrud  
cosmicj : 3/12/2020 2:32 pm :
"Tbb I dont even know why we talk about the trade anymore, its over"

Well, we don't have much else to argue about, right? But seriously, my operating view (as of right now) is that DG had a catastrophically bad 2018 when he rejoined the Giants but his performance has gradually improved since then. The critics of this trade believe this is just one more example of DG's mismanagement, while the supporters see it as a sign that they guy is capable of logical, long-term thinking. So it's a key point of evidence in a big debate about the Giants these days.

(Btw, I support Gettleman's removal from the GM position, but not because of the LW trade.)
RE: No  
Enzo : 3/12/2020 2:35 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
"Because they had the same opportunity to add him in the offseason without giving up a pick."

False. There were rumors that there was a bidding war for Williams during the trading period. Williams wasn't hitting FA. You want him, you have to give the Jets something.

a bidding war! So we get to pay the "winner's curse" TWICE for Williams! Aren't we lucky...

RE: No  
j_rud : 3/12/2020 2:48 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
"Because they had the same opportunity to add him in the offseason without giving up a pick."

False. There were rumors that there was a bidding war for Williams during the trading period. Williams wasn't hitting FA. You want him, you have to give the Jets something.


A 3rd round pick is a lot to pay for exclusive negotiating rights. It might have been worth going a few million more in a bidding war and keeping the early 3rd round pick. Especially, for example, with a shallow FA center market and several talented prospects expected to go late first round. It might be nice to have that pick as a bargaining chip.

Also, much of that exclusivity can be mitigated by a good agent who recognizes that the Giants may be willing to overpay rather than own the sunk cost of a 3rd rounder. Which completely negates avoiding a bidding war. Hopefully thats not the case and the FO sets a ceiling and sticks to it.

Im not stating my opposition to the trade to discuss my dislike of Gettleman. I actually like him. Made some tough calls with the roster, cleared some bad contracts, looks like hes drafting very well. FA had been pretty non-productive but we'll see what this offseason holds. In any case, DG is not the bumbling Mr. Magoo many portray him to be. Hes also not the shrewd genius playing the media at every turn either. But I do feel hes smart enough to not make that trade unless he was pushed to. Bc lets be completely objective and honest: it couldve cost him his job when combined with the FA issues and failure to rebuild the OL. I dont wanna sound like a conspiracy theorist but it wouldnt suprise me if he kept his job becauese he followed orders and its not being counted against him.
sign him or tag him  
Dave : 3/12/2020 2:48 pm :
whats the fuss?

he is a good, young player

(sure, I'd rather have the draft picks that were used to acquire him, but that ship has sailed)
RE: No  
Dave : 3/12/2020 2:48 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
"Because they had the same opportunity to add him in the offseason without giving up a pick."

False. There were rumors that there was a bidding war for Williams during the trading period. Williams wasn't hitting FA. You want him, you have to give the Jets something.


+1
RE: One other thing - did any note the action around Dee Ford and  
bw in dc : 3/12/2020 3:22 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
Frank Clark last year? Exact same situation. Impending FAs on a team that decided not to sign them. Traded for a draft pick in advance of free agency and then signed by the acquiring team.

So are the 49ers and Chiefs moronic, too? (And I'm not at all convinced Dee Ford is a better player than Williams.)


I don't think Ford and Clark are adequate comparisons.

A. Those guys are legit, edge pass rushers. Real assets.

B. As mentioned, we weren't sniffing the playoffs. The
9ers and Chiefs were clear playoff contenders.

Eric...how can you have an honest opinion?  
Doug in MA : 3/12/2020 3:51 pm :
....if free agency starts and nothing happens then sure...let's agree it was a mistake...until then creating hypothetical situations to debate seems like a waste of time. I'm surprised you started this thread.
RE: No  
NoGainDayne : 3/12/2020 4:00 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
"Because they had the same opportunity to add him in the offseason without giving up a pick."

False. There were rumors that there was a bidding war for Williams during the trading period. Williams wasn't hitting FA. You want him, you have to give the Jets something.


Sorry, you don't get to make this argument and way definitively he "wasn't hitting FA" first of all, it's not the best sign that you are a player that can't be lost by hitting the open market when your team trades you.

Secondly, if a player does get traded that is really good in a contract year it's because their contract demands aren't matched with their skill level. And / or their is a personality problem generally or just to much of a mercenary mindset to be a team player.

Look at Clowney, the better player, he's going to hit free agency.

And the only reason to really justify the risk for taking on a player like this in a contract year is if they can hep you compete.

"He'd never hit the open market." Please. It's possible that he got signed or tagged but he simply is not a class of player that that's a forgone conclusion.
RE: RE: No  
section125 : 3/12/2020 4:07 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 14833389 cosmicj said:


Look at Clowney, the better player, he's going to hit free agency.



Clowney is occasionally the better player, like when he is on the field and when that happens, when he is motivated.
Leonard Williams  
bc4life : 3/12/2020 4:08 pm :
is going to get signed. I seriously doubt that they will need to use the franchise or transition tag to get it done.
I think I would take him fishing  
Reale01 : 3/12/2020 4:12 pm :
I expect he might enjoy that more than golfing.
repped by  
bc4life : 3/12/2020 4:14 pm :
Vayner Sports
link - ( New Window )
another article  
bc4life : 3/12/2020 4:16 pm :
on his reps
link - ( New Window )
last article  
bc4life : 3/12/2020 4:23 pm :
on Vayner. Might give hint about negotiations. Anyone know what Williams is into off the field?
link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: No  
GMen72 : 3/12/2020 4:26 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 14833525 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 14833389 cosmicj said:


Look at Clowney, the better player, he's going to hit free agency.





Clowney is occasionally the better player, like when he is on the field and when that happens, when he is motivated.


Yeah...how will the Giants replace William's 1/2 sack per year if he skates? Hell, if LW was motivated, he'd surely get a full sack next year! DG will resign LW, trade him for a 5th round pick in 2 years, then use a 1st round pick on a DT.

Trading for Williams was the dumbest move DG has made, and that's a low bar.

I'd let LW walk for anything over $10 million a year but I'd tell DG to play in traffic first.
.  
Bill2 : 3/12/2020 4:48 pm :

Clowney...75 games, 32 sacks, 80 QB hits

Williams...79 games, 17.5 sacks, 101 QB hits
RE: Leonard Williams  
bw in dc : 3/12/2020 5:00 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
is going to get signed. I seriously doubt that they will need to use the franchise or transition tag to get it done.


I disliked the LW trade and don't find him that interesting as a player, but LW needs to fire his representatives if LW gets < than the expected Trans Tag.

At a minimum, their floor should be the TTag. What they should be asking for is compensation similar to Grady Jarrett in 2019 - 4yrs/$68M. That's a very fair comp...
In Gettleman’s asinine  
Brandon Walsh : 3/12/2020 5:08 pm :
Justification of the trade multiple times you would have to think the whole idea was to get his rights aka the franchise or transition tag.

It’s not like we don’t have the cap space to absorb it on a one year deal.

If they don’t use the tag - shows what the new coaching staff thinks of him
RE: "Grady Jarrett in 2019 - 4yrs/$68M. That's a very fair comp..."  
Torrag : 3/12/2020 5:21 pm :
It isn't, not really. Jarrett has proven he's a legit sack finisher. He has 13.5 sacks the last two seasons. LW had a half a sack last season and averages 3 per year. LW career is trending in the wrong direction in this regard.

This has a significant impact to how you get compensated.

$13.5M AAV is fair rate. That doesn't mean someone won't overpay him. he's a 26 year old productive player. Strong against the run and disruptive at the PoA. It only takes one team to be desperate, dumb or both.

Still we should transition tag him and go from there.
Torrag the 7.5 sacks Jarrett had this year didn't impact his contract  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2020 6:12 pm :
since it was signed last year. He was coming off a 4 sack year in 17 and a 6 sack year in 18, so he had 10 in a 2 year period. Williams has 5.5 in the last 2 years combined, with the .5 sack this past year obviously being his lowest sack season.

Overall in 5 years Jarrett has 21.5 sacks, Williams has 17.5. Williams also with almost twice as many QB hits in his career (101 vs. 56).

Coming off the worst statistical season of his career is unfortunate for Williams negotiating position but they have had similar careers, and there's likely a team out there that would pay him a similar amount on the open market. He was #27 on the NFL's top 101 FA this AM, last year more than 30 guys got 4 year deals. A 25 year old productive DL like Williams would likely be 1 of them if he hits the market (I'd tag him personally then decide what to do next after seeing him perform in the new D).
Judge  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/12/2020 6:31 pm :
should make the call here imo. If he Graham says he will be a key foundation piece then sign him. If they don't let him go.

If he is asking for too much then tag him. So what if they pay a few million more this year. They have the money and Williams may lessen his demands rather than risk playing on a tag.

All the teams in our division are heavy run with good OL's (Washington not as good yet). If the Giants can consistently stop the run and force longer 3rd downs I think they can be very competitive in the East.
Jarrett has 17.5 sacks over the last three years...  
Torrag : 3/12/2020 6:38 pm :
to LW's 7.5. They aren't comparable as pass rush finishers. Jarrett is trending one way, LW the other.

It matters...a lot.
RE: Jarrett has 17.5 sacks over the last three years...  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2020 7:02 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
to LW's 7.5. They aren't comparable as pass rush finishers. Jarrett is trending one way, LW the other.

It matters...a lot.


You are arguing something different than I am (which is purely what the FMV is, not whether we should be the ones to sign Williams or not). When Jarrett signed his extension he didn't have 17.5 sacks his past 3 years. He had a career year after signing his current contract, so his current contract is not reflective of his current FMV which has likely increased. If he was a FA this year he'd like get more than he got last year.

So my point is evaluating Williams' FMV, Jarrett's year last year when his deal was signed = Leonard Williams average season of 5 seasons. As I said, the fact that Williams is coming off his worst season in terms of sacks certainly isn't ideal for his contract negotiation, which is why I'd guess he would get less than Jarrett did last year on the open market this year. But I do think it's still the closest comparable he has/we have. On the open market he would get very close.
RE: Torrag the 7.5 sacks Jarrett had this year didn't impact his contract  
bw in dc : 3/12/2020 7:21 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
since it was signed last year. He was coming off a 4 sack year in 17 and a 6 sack year in 18, so he had 10 in a 2 year period. Williams has 5.5 in the last 2 years combined, with the .5 sack this past year obviously being his lowest sack season.

Overall in 5 years Jarrett has 21.5 sacks, Williams has 17.5. Williams also with almost twice as many QB hits in his career (101 vs. 56).

Coming off the worst statistical season of his career is unfortunate for Williams negotiating position but they have had similar careers, and there's likely a team out there that would pay him a similar amount on the open market. He was #27 on the NFL's top 101 FA this AM, last year more than 30 guys got 4 year deals. A 25 year old productive DL like Williams would likely be 1 of them if he hits the market (I'd tag him personally then decide what to do next after seeing him perform in the new D).


Thanks. I did a lot of this side by side comp with Jarrett while the season was still being played and LW does/did have similar production. So in my eyes it is a fair comp. Not that I would have paid Jarrett his contract, but I could easily see Team LW using it as a baseline...
"When Jarrett signed his extension he didn't have 17.5 sacks his past"  
Torrag : 3/12/2020 7:28 pm :
The numbers are in to compare the two players over the last three years including the production trends.

What are you going to say to a GM?...umm ignore BOTH the longer term statistical analysis and the shorter term statistical analysis because neither support our negotiating position?

You can't put the genie back in the bottle.

Statistically he's a $13.5M player...and imo that's on the high side based on open market rates.
RE: I think I would take him fishing  
Milton : 3/12/2020 7:35 pm :
Quote:
Quote:
I expect he might enjoy that more than golfing.
Fishing is a good choice. Activities are greatly limited by all the closures and associated health risks.
RE:  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2020 8:12 pm
In comment 14833863 Torrag said:
Quote:
The numbers are in to compare the two players over the last three years including the production trends.

What are you going to say to a GM?...umm ignore BOTH the longer term statistical analysis and the shorter term statistical analysis because neither support our negotiating position?

You can't put the genie back in the bottle.

Statistically he's a $13.5M player...and imo that's on the high side based on open market rates.


Sorry, but that's not market values work. Jarrett signed a deal last year that established a market value for the player he was at that time. If he turned into Aaron Donald this past year that wouldn't change the market value for a real Aaron Donald.

The player Jarrett was last year, and the contract he got at that time, is the probably most comparable and most recent DT contract for Leonard Williams to compare to - so all I'm saying is that it stands to reason on an open market he'd be likely to get something similar, though probably slightly less since he's coming off his worst season.

None of what I just said has anything to do with whether the Giants or any other team should or shouldn't give him that contract. That's a different analysis. If I were the GM of the Giants I'd prefer to tag him for 1 year over a long term deal and I've said that since the day the trade happened. I don't know whether he's worth a contract similar to Jarrett but I do think another season of games + practices will help me make that decision.
RE: You sign him  
WillVAB : 3/12/2020 8:17 pm : link
In comment 14833385 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Long term because he's about to turn 26 and he was the best DL we had after he joined us. You lose him, you lose a key cog in your DL who is a proven run stopper and one of the few actual veterans on this team. If he walks, you'll be paying someone else that same money or having to now draft a DL high with all other needs we have. We need OL, LB, CB, S, WR, TE help, adding DL as a need is a non-starter.


This.

The Giants aren’t up against the cap now or moving forward.

This really isn’t a difficult decision unless he’s looking for Donald or QB money.
RE: RE: One other thing - did any note the action around Dee Ford and  
trueblueinpw : 3/12/2020 8:30 pm : link
In comment 14833370 j_rud said:
Quote:
If I live in a trailer Im not dropping 5 grand on a new bathroom. It was a dumb move.


This is hilarious and I can completely see Getty the Slackjaw Yokel sitting his throne thinking about how smart he is.

Seriously though, I just don’t think LW is a difference maker. He hasn’t ever been a plus player which is why the Jets were happy to let him go. The picks are gone and the trade was the dumbest in the history of the NFL. But all that aside, I don’t like the player.
RE: RE: You sign him  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2020 8:36 pm : link
In comment 14833900 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14833385 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


Long term because he's about to turn 26 and he was the best DL we had after he joined us. You lose him, you lose a key cog in your DL who is a proven run stopper and one of the few actual veterans on this team. If he walks, you'll be paying someone else that same money or having to now draft a DL high with all other needs we have. We need OL, LB, CB, S, WR, TE help, adding DL as a need is a non-starter.



This.

The Giants aren’t up against the cap now or moving forward.



Mistakes like this are what put you up against the cap when you are a competitive team that needs players to take the next step.

I'm fine with them spending money, but let it be money spent on a proven pass rusher.
The market will prove that Clowney is the better player  
NoGainDayne : 3/12/2020 8:52 pm : link
he will get 5-10M more AAV.

But that’s the lesser point. Clowney went to a playoff team and we were a pathetic excuse for a team before and after we got him.

Where is the precedent for a move like this? The most logical reason this trade was made was desperation. At least that makes sense. It’s acceptable to mortgage future seasons, flexibility and assets that aids in balanced team construction / allocation for a chance to win, without that it’s just not a smart thing to do.
"Sorry, but that's not market values work. "  
Torrag : 3/12/2020 9:01 pm : link
Incorrect. He established the market for what he had done at the time. He had not had a half a sack season the prior year while at the same time establishing a multi year downward trend as a pass rusher. Quite the oppsoite. he had had ten sacks combined the previous two seasons. Not 5.5 and diminishing. You can't count half a loaf and ask full price now can you.

We'll see in a few weeks what will go down. I'm confident his final market will establish itself in the range I indicated. If not oh well. It's an exercise for fun.
...  
christian : 3/12/2020 9:09 pm : link
For those who feel Williams is a critical retention, what are you looking to see from him production-wise as a Giant next year?
"LW...what are you looking to see from him production-wise"  
Torrag : 3/12/2020 9:24 pm : link
If you sign him it's with the expectation he is what he is. A very good run player that is also disruptive at the PoA. He'll harass and hit QB's but probably is never going to be a consistent 'finisher' as a pass rusher.

You also offer a contract commensurate with that.
RE:  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2020 9:38 pm : link
In comment 14833968 Torrag said:
Quote:
Incorrect. He established the market for what he had done at the time. He had not had a half a sack season the prior year while at the same time establishing a multi year downward trend as a pass rusher. Quite the oppsoite. he had had ten sacks combined the previous two seasons. Not 5.5 and diminishing. You can't count half a loaf and ask full price now can you.

We'll see in a few weeks what will go down. I'm confident his final market will establish itself in the range I indicated. If not oh well. It's an exercise for fun.


This post is in line with my initial post which simply argued against including Jarrett's career year that occurred post-extension, so we are close to agreement. LW is almost definitely hurt by having his worst sack year in a walk year. However the degree to which it will hurt is an unknown because his career prior doesn't get entirely thrown out and sacks aren't the only important metric. His QB pressures are almost double Jarrett's even after his career year.

I'd actually be very surprised if we do see what LW's market value is however because I think it's highly likely he gets tagged. A 1 year prove it deal seems to be in the best interest of both sides.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2020 9:48 pm : link
In comment 14833986 christian said:
Quote:
For those who feel Williams is a critical retention, what are you looking to see from him production-wise as a Giant next year?


I want to tag him and see the production level return to his career average in the 4 years prior to last year.

4+ sacks, 9+ TFL, 50+ tackles, and 20+ QB pressures. There aren't very many interior rushers who produce like that while playing good run D. If he does he will likely be the best DL on the team by a healthy margin.

We all liked Dexter Lawrence last year right? Thought he was pretty active. All of those numbers are about double what he put up. Dalvin Tomlinson has started every game in 3 seasons and he has 4.5 sacks, 10 QB pressures, and 13 TFL's total. In 3 full years combined. I like both of those players (and would be trying to extend Tomlinson early right now) but I'm quite certain Williams has proven to be a better player unless either makes a big leap forward.
...  
christian : 3/12/2020 11:09 pm : link
Wear and tear start to be a factor to consider in years 7,8,9 and above for a player.

I'd rather get big money spread across years 6,7,8.

I don't think any of the 3 primary lineman are big time difference makers. I hope Lawrence develops into one.
I’d make sure I resigned Golden  
VinegarPeppers : 12:12 am : link
Before Williams. Golden gives us double digit sacks. We’re ok at DT.
RE: RE: RE: You sign him  
WillVAB : 4:41 am : link
In comment 14833921 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14833900 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 14833385 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


Long term because he's about to turn 26 and he was the best DL we had after he joined us. You lose him, you lose a key cog in your DL who is a proven run stopper and one of the few actual veterans on this team. If he walks, you'll be paying someone else that same money or having to now draft a DL high with all other needs we have. We need OL, LB, CB, S, WR, TE help, adding DL as a need is a non-starter.



This.

The Giants aren’t up against the cap now or moving forward.





Mistakes like this are what put you up against the cap when you are a competitive team that needs players to take the next step.

I'm fine with them spending money, but let it be money spent on a proven pass rusher.


Yet you probably want to spend 18 mil per for Byron Jones.

LW is a good player. He’s a young trench player who can stop the run and pressure the QB. He’s a force multiplier for the defense.

Overpaying a bit for LW isn’t the end of the world.
It would very surprising if LW isn't signed up by Giants.  
LBH15 : 5:59 am : link
Gettleman should be made to wear a dunce cap at all future media sessions if not.

Unfortunately, it also just reeks of a deal that Giants will regret over the coming years.

The lengths some people will go to...  
Klaatu : 8:35 am : link
To defend Dave Gettleman and justify this trade simply amaze me. As if Leonard Williams is some kind of superstar...as if he's anything other than an above-average player who's never lived up to his lofty draft status...as if he's somehow going to morph into a dynamic difference-maker now that he's traded a green uniform for a blue one...as if the Giants should be lucky that they have the chance to tag him...and as if the trade didn't limit the Giants' options in the draft and free agency. Unreal.
I'm glad he's a Giant  
bc4life : 9:51 am : link
but the DT position was one of the few areas of strength on the team. If you were going to take a chance on a trade like this - why not Dupree or another pass rusher?

Think Tomlinson is a very underrated player, although he might be better suited to a 4-3.
Klaatu  
bc4life : 9:53 am : link
He doesn't have the sack numbers but at least in 2017 - looked like he came as advertised

Might be the way they were using him
So much emotion...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:00 am : link


WillVABCH and Joey are correct.
(good on ya VA)

LW is a plus player. I'm not going to pretend that I'm a capologist or an expert in draft capitol expenditures, but adding a player that will improve a poor defense is a fine idea by me.

The handwringing over DG is silly.
RE: So much emotion...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:07 am : link
In comment 14834327 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:


WillVABCH and Joey are correct.
(good on ya VA)

LW is a plus player. I'm not going to pretend that I'm a capologist or an expert in draft capitol expenditures, but adding a player that will improve a poor defense is a fine idea by me.

The handwringing over DG is silly.

...capitAl
RE: Transition Tag makes sense, not the Franchise Tag  
Carson53 : 10:21 am : link
In comment 14832997 JonC said:
Quote:
he's worth the former but not the latter. He's not worth $17M+ per to me and no one's giving up the draft picks and making a far worse version of the mistake the Giants made try and get him.
.

I would agree, however there is no compensation with a
transition tag, if another team offers him a deal...
and the Giants decide not to match.
So the Giants have to ask, is it worth another 3 mill. or so for the FT? I wouldn't put a FT on him either.
RE: The lengths some people will go to...  
WillVAB : 10:46 am : link
In comment 14834222 Klaatu said:
Quote:
To defend Dave Gettleman and justify this trade simply amaze me. As if Leonard Williams is some kind of superstar...as if he's anything other than an above-average player who's never lived up to his lofty draft status...as if he's somehow going to morph into a dynamic difference-maker now that he's traded a green uniform for a blue one...as if the Giants should be lucky that they have the chance to tag him...and as if the trade didn't limit the Giants' options in the draft and free agency. Unreal.


If the Giants nickel and dime every FA pending “above average” player, they’ll never build a quality roster. Who would LW prevent the Giants from extending or signing?

The Bills had a similar cheap approach through the early part of the 00’s and they were constantly replacing FA’s in the draft only for the FA’s to kill it with another team.
RE: RE: The lengths some people will go to...  
Klaatu : 11:14 am : link
In comment 14834412 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14834222 Klaatu said:


Quote:


To defend Dave Gettleman and justify this trade simply amaze me. As if Leonard Williams is some kind of superstar...as if he's anything other than an above-average player who's never lived up to his lofty draft status...as if he's somehow going to morph into a dynamic difference-maker now that he's traded a green uniform for a blue one...as if the Giants should be lucky that they have the chance to tag him...and as if the trade didn't limit the Giants' options in the draft and free agency. Unreal.



If the Giants nickel and dime every FA pending “above average” player, they’ll never build a quality roster. Who would LW prevent the Giants from extending or signing?

The Bills had a similar cheap approach through the early part of the 00’s and they were constantly replacing FA’s in the draft only for the FA’s to kill it with another team.


Let's see if they do sign him, and if they do, for how much. Let's see how much of their cap is tied up in him, and if he ends up being worth it.

Let's see what other free agents they sign, and what others they don't.

Let's see who the Jets draft at #68, along with every other player the Giants might have drafted there for the next 31 picks.
Question for those who'd let LW walk - who better are u signing?  
Eric on Li : 1:32 pm : link
PFF has him as their 27th best non-QB FA. Also I believe 5 or 6 of the players of him have been tagged already.

NFL.com has him as the 20th best non-QB FA, and that list has another few players who are expected to be tagged ahead of him.

If they bring back LW, who is he stopping them from getting?

Byron Jones and Jack Conklin are 2 popular rumored players ranked higher. Cory Littleton is a little lesser discussed but ahead also. With LW I'm pretty sure they could still sign all 3 if they wanted to - though that would be a huge coup akin to 2016 to sweep 3 top of their position FA's.

Please do not divert to complaints about the 3rd round pick, that's already gone, this is a hypothetical question about the best use of cap $ (and opportunity cost of signing LW whether it's on a 1 year tag or extension). I see many want to shift the conversation to "he's not a difference maker", so who are the difference makers you'd rather add and how?
The questions of who is it stopping them from getting?  
NoGainDayne : 1:46 pm : link
And people saying they aren't a "capologist" but you want as many above average players as possible are failing to grasp the idea of asset allocation and efficient capital deployment as important parts of especially building a sustainable winning team.

My big problem with picking Barkely was that at the time it was fairly clear that we weren't going to compete and top running backs on their 2nd contracts don't have good histories of team performance.

Things like the LW trade compounds these inefficiencies. Even without the picks for LW there are better ways to allocate given our roster, the picks make it stupid in a mind boggling way. Let’s say you pay Saquon 16 if you are lucky. LW 15. Tomlinson 10. Dexter Lawrence 15. Those are all very conservative numbers. Even at a 200M cap that’s nearing 1/3rd of the cap without paying QB, Edge, OL, CB, you know the most important positions. You make it very, very hard on yourself to compete like that and giving away draft picks that could help fill out your roster and balance inefficiencies makes problems like this even worse. Not to mention the fact that you are totally disregarding an important idea in team construction, if you use a 1st and 2nd round pick on primarily run stopping DL a great way to build a roster that wins is to allocate dollars to other areas while those players are cheap.

In an uncapped league? Totally different argument. But this is the league with by far the most resource constraints and parity. Probably our biggest failure of the past few years was overpaying "above-average" players and a lot seem to be chomping at the bit to get back at those deals, why? Let's say DJ is ready to win in two years, the LAST thing we want is dead money to cut bait with mistakes. With LW that is a very real possibility and 3rd and 5th round picks provide ZERO risk of that.
Leonard Williams  
johnboyw : 7:23 pm : link
Offer him $100/yr and a 6-pack. If he doesn’t take it, let him walk. He’s been a myth to this point but wants to be comped like an All Pro.? Fuck him. There will be better players available after the draft and BJ Hill will be a better player than him.
Why are we assuming a deal isn’t done or won’t get done?  
djm : 7:35 pm : link
Talk to me if he walks. Until then I’ll wait.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You sign him  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 14834162 WillVAB said:
Quote:

Yet you probably want to spend 18 mil per for Byron Jones.

LW is a good player. He’s a young trench player who can stop the run and pressure the QB. He’s a force multiplier for the defense.

Overpaying a bit for LW isn’t the end of the world.


Who said anything about Byron Jones. I'm not looking to pay cornerbacks when I don't have a pass rush. That's no way to build a defense. Any corner will get hung out to dry when you can't rush the passer.

A force multiplier only pays out dividends when it has something to multiply behind it. If they lose Golden the best pass rusher on the roster is Ximenes. Good luck with that. If you're going to pay out big money, get the best pass rusher you can. That's your force multiplier. You already have a young guy doing what Williams is doing in Lawrence, for far cheaper.
