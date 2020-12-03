What would you do with Leonard Williams?

Dave Gettleman has really painted himself into a corner on this one. When the trade went down, I automatically assumed a deal was in place to re-sign him.
The stupidity of this trade is mind-boggling.
That said, it is what it is and the Giants have to move forward.
He's not a bad player and he is still quite capable of becoming a very good player.
Would you tag him? Would you give him what he wants? Would you let him test the market, realizing he may be as good as gone?
Assuming you are in Gettleman's shoes now, what do YOU do?
Transition tag if necessary. He’s not leaving, imv
I expect a bunch of defensive tackles to do really well in free agency -- and names you wouldn't think. Have heard that from multiple teams.
This just adds to the silliness of the Leonard Williams trade. This is considered a rather strong group of defensive linemen in free agency. And they won't cost two draft picks.
I view the player a perfect fit to the current DL group..i view him a difference maker as I hope D.Lawrence will become....now, this group is still missing a stud edge....
If he leaves via FA, we get nothing, except perhaps a comp pick next year. But any such pick would likely be canceled by our own FA signings.
This was a panic trade by a GM and ownership desperate for some wins. They damaged the long term future of the team for a short term gain that never materialized, and did so when we were 2-6.
Back to LW: At this point, tag him, kick the can... you have the $$ to do it. Get additional pass rushers in draft or FA and see if LW shines with more talent around him. I doubt you let him walk.
Ask yourself this: would you be willing to give Leonard Williams 60 mill over 4 years if we never made the trade? If he was coming off the same season with the Jets would you be making him a priority offseason signing? Its a tough question and appears to be an easy "No", but upon further inspection you can argue that other than Lawrence we have a bunch of jags on the DL. Including Tomlinson. Yes, even considering the way he ended the season.
Look at our own FA list. It's garbage other than Williams and Golden. We're not getting any comp picks if we sign any good players.
This. You're number may be a touch higher than what I was thinking, but the line goes in the sand and you don't cross it.
Looking forward to his signing so all of this hand wringing from fans will go away.
If I'm the GM, I'm still probably using the transition tag, but I don't love it.
Trade a 3rd and a 5th for a guy to play 8 games in a lost season.
just reeks of ignorance for so many reasons.
It's not much better if Williams is re-signed, but it is better.
Use the FA $ that were projected for him on McGovern, Jones, Littleton
Trade down from #4 and obtain additional draft choices which should then be used to further bolster our OL and support our qb and rb.
In short DG has his priorities backwards.
Address the gaping holes in the back seven and OL first then use third day draft choices on one or two down dl
They spent two draft picks on a half-year rental on a team that won four games. And for a guy who was going to be a free agent in the offseason.
clearly they feel LW is a building block going forward. they are going to sign him but have to wait until FA. He is very young and already the best DL we have.
everyone take a chill pill. people seriously overvalue 3rd and 5th rounders.
Sure you can hit every once in a while but LW is proven to be a solid NFL player.
Dave really wanted this guy badly.
If you trust Dave with our drafts, then you have to throw him some trust that he sees something in Leonard that will give our defense an advantage.
The absolute silence in the building means something is done and they are just waiting IMHO.
I hope that is true because not having to worry about DT going into FA and the draft would be a nice luxury.
If I'm the GM, I'm still probably using the transition tag, but I don't love it.
I'm ok with it, because I'm not convinced he's worth the open market dollars. He's a plus player and one I'd like to keep, but at what cost. 4/60 is more than I'd prefer, but I'd make it a line to not cross and see how it goes.
Thanks fkap.
Acid, I stopped reading after this. You exactly nailed it. A total panic move by Gettleman and Shurmer. The Giants boat had multiple holes last season, and they think they can save the ship by plugging one? Gettleman should have been fired at the end of the season for spending the mortgage money in a saloon.
I view the player a perfect fit to the current DL group..i view him a difference maker as I hope D.Lawrence will become....now, this group is still missing a stud edge....
+1. ... I agree, I think a deal is done.... if not, maybe DG pulls another Josh Norman ...tags him, shops around ... and if he finds another, better guy then cuts bait and releases the tag. This is not as dire as some make it out to be.
Now that it appears Williams is headed for the open market and maybe a "deal" was not made I just hope DG does not let ego get the better of him and overpay to sign Williams.
Stuff like this should really never happen, no matter what subjective value you place on those picks.
everyone take a chill pill. people seriously overvalue 3rd and 5th rounders.
Agreed. In fact the draft really should just end after the second round.
The Giants simply didn't need another run-stopper, if anything they needed a pass rusher.
And after Williams' arrival the Giants pass rush worsened by a full sack a game. And it's rushing defense improved less than one foot per rush.
So I'd let him walk. Signing him is throwing good money after bad. They should extend Tomlinson for less money.
Depending on which tag they use they will still have $65m to spend on anyone else they want and 0 long term risk. Plus leverage to trade him or get back a comp pick next year. It's an obvious move unless he's willing to take a very reasonable long term deal.
Believe it or not, the Giants were one of the better teams in the league in YPC defense before the trade. Yes they had a few stinkers like the Vikings game, but they also had some good games.
What owner at 2-6 would allow his GM to make this trade and if the Owner wasn't involved and gave the GM total autonomy to make trades like this what Owner wouldn't fire the GM?
It is unfathomable that any other NFL GM would have even considered this trade.
At this point the Giants should transition him and see where it leads.
Both tags say the players salary HAS to either be the tag amount IF the tag amount is more than his prior salary + 20%, if not, his cap hit is his prior year salary + 20%
the lowest Williams cap hit would be with either tag is $17.04M.
So, unless he gets franchise tagged as a DE ($19.3M), his salary won't be less than $17.04M even though both transition tags and the DT franchise tag are lower than that.
Exactly. There is so much over-analysis over what is honestly an extremely simple decision. Tag him. Then you are in the same situation the Seahawks put themselves in with Clowney last year when they traded a 3rd for him in August. You get 1 season to see if a high draft pick DL can live up to his hype and fit long term or let him walk and hope to recoup 1 of the picks given up with a comp pick. After Clowney signs a big deal the Seahawks will have basically had him for free for 1 year. The LW won't be that good but it won't be as bad as people make it out, especially if he does end up finding a home here long term.
Post-tag they will still have $60m to spend on other FA, and obviously those guys' year 1 contract values can be manipulated however they see fit. Our cap is wide open going forward.
Adding near-top of the market players at CB for 15m AAV, LB around 10m AAV, and a mid market OL between 5-10 AAV are all moves within their capability while still reserving half of that space for in-season extensions, draft picks, and carryover.
I like him as a player and would be fine with a resign and OK if he leaves. It was the dumbest trade in the Giants history because he was unsigned and we were a team going nowhere. But its already done. We are a better team with him but we would also be better with any of the top edge guys and I think they provide more pop to the pass rush.
Its also a tougher decision now because of the new coaching staff. I dont know that he is a good fit.
Not sure if that was ever concluded.
He’s gonna get way more than 8.2 million. That’s insulting to say the least
We will need a good DT rotation. Period. Nothing changes that.
If you root for the Giants, you are tired of being gashed up the middle. Im tired of Elliot getting 6 yards up the gut at will. Suppose we get better in every way and have a chance to beat them in the 4th Q and they can still drive us at will?
That's a very real scenario because we have all seen it and seen us not be able to do anything to stop it. For too many years.
So a good DT rotation is going to take hoping to re sign Tomlinson and adding a 1-2 rounder this year or next and waiting for them to mature.
Or signing LW and using those 1-2 round chances for other kinds of talent.
Sorry, you have to pay one piper or another. We cant moan about the lost 3rd rounder and react by setting us up to lose a 1-2 rounder in the next two years....who may not work out and will take time to become an NFl DT ( one of the slowest positions to develop)
Ask yourself this: would you be willing to give Leonard Williams 60 mill over 4 years if we never made the trade? If he was coming off the same season with the Jets would you be making him a priority offseason signing? Its a tough question and appears to be an easy "No", but upon further inspection you can argue that other than Lawrence we have a bunch of jags on the DL. Including Tomlinson. Yes, even considering the way he ended the season.
Based on what I saw from him, I would have said that it's an easy "Yes"
In fact, we already have quality players who can do what LW does, and they are currently on cheaper contracts.
If not that, the logical move is straightforward - transition tag.
I would rather have Byron Jones than Williams. Not saying they cant have both, but I want them to spend the money on the most effective players possible.
Spotrac is likely to be proven wrong. Tell me DG doesn't do all he can to keep LW, including a tag, given how much he spent to get his rights and to justify it.
I would rather have Byron Jones than Williams. Not saying they cant have both, but I want them to spend the money on the most effective players possible.
I agree, I dont think you can allow the picks to influence your decision. Not to co-sign it, I think it was a poor move. But its over and shouldn't be a factor going forward. At this point hes either worth the money or he's not. 14 or 15 per year is steep, especially for a player whose impact doesnt always show up on the box score. But I like him as a building block. Williams and Lawrence give you 2 legit plus players on the DL.
Draft Derrick Brown
Trade Tomlinson
Move back to a 4-3 with Lawrence and Brown as your DTs.
I know that this is fraught with all kinds of problems and issues and is unlikely.
I just never liked the idea of switching to a 3-4 as the base defense when we seemed to lack the necessary personnel
It was a mistake. It shouldn't be compounded by signing Williams long-term. He's hardly indispensable. Cut your losses and move on.
What kind of bullshit is that?
Why do people need to get past it? We should just ignore that level of stupidity from less than a year ago from the guy who is GM of the Giants?
The past doesn't matter? Does the future matter or the present? Will it matter in less than two months when the Jets use the Giants 3rd pick at #68?
Look if you want to blindly support the team no matter what they do I have no issue with that. Just call it what it is.
The very recent past sure as hell does matters that's how they got here. Someday when there's a different GM I'll agree that what Gettleman did or didn't do doesn't matter much anymore but the Giants are still paying for Jerry Reese and Marc Ross destroying the roster. So to some extent the past always matters. Especially the recent past.
One thing?
Stick strictly to actions that can reverse the past in any thing in your life.
Or walk away now. First, it's an opinion site. Second, if you want to mount challenges to a poster make sure you got the game.
A fat base salary with a nice commission structure.
I would at a minimum transition tag him for this year........and see how it goes if he's back w/ us.
You can always trade him mid year for a draft pick as well.
If he plays well, and the team does well and is improved and he's a part of it, you can consider in-season extension.
Giants still hold plenty of cards.
One thing?
Well, you can learn from it.
I thought it more likely at the time that Gettleman misjudged his team and honestly felt that signing LW would help turn the season around.
You can do about the past?
One thing?
Well, you can learn from it.
Or have enough arrogance not to.
I'll get sucked in just like most of the active posting membership.
Transition tag him. I'd negotiate trying for a long term deal in the $13.5 AAV range with $20M in guarantees. I'd match any offer in that range as well. Barring thayt he can play on the tag this year.
Personally, I don't see his market going above that anyway but Hell it only takes one and NFL teams do both desperate and stupid shit all the time..
i haven't seen enough of him to think about giving him a long term contract.
with all the cap space they have, they can absorb the franchise tag cost for 1 year
If he compels team Williams to extend before testing the market, I suspect that ends up to the Giants advantage -- I don't expect team Williams to go for that.
The ends could justify the means. The first indicator will be if acquiring the player before UFA is useful, then if the player signs to a market rate deal.
Then how does the rest of the offseason plays out.
Then you can begin evaluating the trade.
And what's more, we can only observe if they did learn in the years ahead. Forward. Cant change the past only the future. So thanks for proving the point.
Let's truly hope they did learn
I predict you will be shocked by some of the contracts signed in the next few weeks, but I bet DG had a good inkling of what was going to happen. Which is why he traded for Williams and will sign him for ~$17M per.
The real issue is that using the tag on Williams will prevent us from using it on Golden. At this point, the Giants have so few talented players, so much cap space and, I predict, there will be so few open market FA options, that we can't let anybody walk who is any good,. So we need to sign Golden.
So are the 49ers and Chiefs moronic, too? (And I'm not at all convinced Dee Ford is a better player than Williams.)
So are the 49ers and Chiefs moronic, too? (And I'm not at all convinced Dee Ford is a better player than Williams.)
No, they were not moronic because they were Super Bowl contenders; NYG not so mich.
So are the 49ers and Chiefs moronic, too? (And I'm not at all convinced Dee Ford is a better player than Williams.)
Those situations werent remotely similar. Ford and Clark were tagged/traded in the offseason, and the teams who brought them on board were contenders. Giants traded for LW in the middle of a lost season. If I live in a trailer Im not dropping 5 grand on a new bathroom. It was a dumb move. And the more I think about it the more Im starting to think there had to be some vague directive from On High to improve at any cost to avoid another coaching change.
And for the record I lean towards bringing Williams back even though hes gonna cost a lot. But the trade was foolish.
no it's not.
Because they had the same opportunity to add him in the offseason without giving up a pick. They essentially traded a pick for the right to not have to bid against anyone. A benefit that is largely mitigated by what Williams and his agent can expect to be a hesitancy to let him walk after investing the pick.
Tbb I dont even know why we talk about the trade anymore, its over. Hopefully they learn something from it that can be applied in the future. But the trade has nothing to do with whether they should sign him long term. You should be able to separate those two things. Personally I hope hes retained.
I thought it more likely at the time that Gettleman misjudged his team and honestly felt that signing LW would help turn the season around.
he certainly was guilty of misjudgment in several previous transactions - so I don't think anyone is going out on a limb when they accuse of him of misjudging something else.
False. There were rumors that there was a bidding war for Williams during the trading period. Williams wasn't hitting FA. You want him, you have to give the Jets something.
Well, we don't have much else to argue about, right? But seriously, my operating view (as of right now) is that DG had a catastrophically bad 2018 when he rejoined the Giants but his performance has gradually improved since then. The critics of this trade believe this is just one more example of DG's mismanagement, while the supporters see it as a sign that they guy is capable of logical, long-term thinking. So it's a key point of evidence in a big debate about the Giants these days.
(Btw, I support Gettleman's removal from the GM position, but not because of the LW trade.)
False. There were rumors that there was a bidding war for Williams during the trading period. Williams wasn't hitting FA. You want him, you have to give the Jets something.
a bidding war! So we get to pay the "winner's curse" TWICE for Williams! Aren't we lucky...
False. There were rumors that there was a bidding war for Williams during the trading period. Williams wasn't hitting FA. You want him, you have to give the Jets something.
A 3rd round pick is a lot to pay for exclusive negotiating rights. It might have been worth going a few million more in a bidding war and keeping the early 3rd round pick. Especially, for example, with a shallow FA center market and several talented prospects expected to go late first round. It might be nice to have that pick as a bargaining chip.
Also, much of that exclusivity can be mitigated by a good agent who recognizes that the Giants may be willing to overpay rather than own the sunk cost of a 3rd rounder. Which completely negates avoiding a bidding war. Hopefully thats not the case and the FO sets a ceiling and sticks to it.
Im not stating my opposition to the trade to discuss my dislike of Gettleman. I actually like him. Made some tough calls with the roster, cleared some bad contracts, looks like hes drafting very well. FA had been pretty non-productive but we'll see what this offseason holds. In any case, DG is not the bumbling Mr. Magoo many portray him to be. Hes also not the shrewd genius playing the media at every turn either. But I do feel hes smart enough to not make that trade unless he was pushed to. Bc lets be completely objective and honest: it couldve cost him his job when combined with the FA issues and failure to rebuild the OL. I dont wanna sound like a conspiracy theorist but it wouldnt suprise me if he kept his job becauese he followed orders and its not being counted against him.
he is a good, young player
(sure, I'd rather have the draft picks that were used to acquire him, but that ship has sailed)
False. There were rumors that there was a bidding war for Williams during the trading period. Williams wasn't hitting FA. You want him, you have to give the Jets something.
+1
So are the 49ers and Chiefs moronic, too? (And I'm not at all convinced Dee Ford is a better player than Williams.)
I don't think Ford and Clark are adequate comparisons.
A. Those guys are legit, edge pass rushers. Real assets.
B. As mentioned, we weren't sniffing the playoffs. The
9ers and Chiefs were clear playoff contenders.
False. There were rumors that there was a bidding war for Williams during the trading period. Williams wasn't hitting FA. You want him, you have to give the Jets something.
Sorry, you don't get to make this argument and way definitively he "wasn't hitting FA" first of all, it's not the best sign that you are a player that can't be lost by hitting the open market when your team trades you.
Secondly, if a player does get traded that is really good in a contract year it's because their contract demands aren't matched with their skill level. And / or their is a personality problem generally or just to much of a mercenary mindset to be a team player.
Look at Clowney, the better player, he's going to hit free agency.
And the only reason to really justify the risk for taking on a player like this in a contract year is if they can hep you compete.
"He'd never hit the open market." Please. It's possible that he got signed or tagged but he simply is not a class of player that that's a forgone conclusion.
Look at Clowney, the better player, he's going to hit free agency.
Clowney is occasionally the better player, like when he is on the field and when that happens, when he is motivated.
link - ( New Window )
link - ( New Window )
link - ( New Window )
Look at Clowney, the better player, he's going to hit free agency.
Clowney is occasionally the better player, like when he is on the field and when that happens, when he is motivated.
Yeah...how will the Giants replace William's 1/2 sack per year if he skates? Hell, if LW was motivated, he'd surely get a full sack next year! DG will resign LW, trade him for a 5th round pick in 2 years, then use a 1st round pick on a DT.
Trading for Williams was the dumbest move DG has made, and that's a low bar.
I'd let LW walk for anything over $10 million a year but I'd tell DG to play in traffic first.
Clowney...75 games, 32 sacks, 80 QB hits
Williams...79 games, 17.5 sacks, 101 QB hits
I disliked the LW trade and don't find him that interesting as a player, but LW needs to fire his representatives if LW gets < than the expected Trans Tag.
At a minimum, their floor should be the TTag. What they should be asking for is compensation similar to Grady Jarrett in 2019 - 4yrs/$68M. That's a very fair comp...
It’s not like we don’t have the cap space to absorb it on a one year deal.
If they don’t use the tag - shows what the new coaching staff thinks of him
This has a significant impact to how you get compensated.
$13.5M AAV is fair rate. That doesn't mean someone won't overpay him. he's a 26 year old productive player. Strong against the run and disruptive at the PoA. It only takes one team to be desperate, dumb or both.
Still we should transition tag him and go from there.
Overall in 5 years Jarrett has 21.5 sacks, Williams has 17.5. Williams also with almost twice as many QB hits in his career (101 vs. 56).
Coming off the worst statistical season of his career is unfortunate for Williams negotiating position but they have had similar careers, and there's likely a team out there that would pay him a similar amount on the open market. He was #27 on the NFL's top 101 FA this AM, last year more than 30 guys got 4 year deals. A 25 year old productive DL like Williams would likely be 1 of them if he hits the market (I'd tag him personally then decide what to do next after seeing him perform in the new D).
If he is asking for too much then tag him. So what if they pay a few million more this year. They have the money and Williams may lessen his demands rather than risk playing on a tag.
All the teams in our division are heavy run with good OL's (Washington not as good yet). If the Giants can consistently stop the run and force longer 3rd downs I think they can be very competitive in the East.
It matters...a lot.
It matters...a lot.
You are arguing something different than I am (which is purely what the FMV is, not whether we should be the ones to sign Williams or not). When Jarrett signed his extension he didn't have 17.5 sacks his past 3 years. He had a career year after signing his current contract, so his current contract is not reflective of his current FMV which has likely increased. If he was a FA this year he'd like get more than he got last year.
So my point is evaluating Williams' FMV, Jarrett's year last year when his deal was signed = Leonard Williams average season of 5 seasons. As I said, the fact that Williams is coming off his worst season in terms of sacks certainly isn't ideal for his contract negotiation, which is why I'd guess he would get less than Jarrett did last year on the open market this year. But I do think it's still the closest comparable he has/we have. On the open market he would get very close.
Overall in 5 years Jarrett has 21.5 sacks, Williams has 17.5. Williams also with almost twice as many QB hits in his career (101 vs. 56).
Coming off the worst statistical season of his career is unfortunate for Williams negotiating position but they have had similar careers, and there's likely a team out there that would pay him a similar amount on the open market. He was #27 on the NFL's top 101 FA this AM, last year more than 30 guys got 4 year deals. A 25 year old productive DL like Williams would likely be 1 of them if he hits the market (I'd tag him personally then decide what to do next after seeing him perform in the new D).
Thanks. I did a lot of this side by side comp with Jarrett while the season was still being played and LW does/did have similar production. So in my eyes it is a fair comp. Not that I would have paid Jarrett his contract, but I could easily see Team LW using it as a baseline...
What are you going to say to a GM?...umm ignore BOTH the longer term statistical analysis and the shorter term statistical analysis because neither support our negotiating position?
You can't put the genie back in the bottle.
Statistically he's a $13.5M player...and imo that's on the high side based on open market rates.
What are you going to say to a GM?...umm ignore BOTH the longer term statistical analysis and the shorter term statistical analysis because neither support our negotiating position?
You can't put the genie back in the bottle.
Statistically he's a $13.5M player...and imo that's on the high side based on open market rates.
Sorry, but that's not market values work. Jarrett signed a deal last year that established a market value for the player he was at that time. If he turned into Aaron Donald this past year that wouldn't change the market value for a real Aaron Donald.
The player Jarrett was last year, and the contract he got at that time, is the probably most comparable and most recent DT contract for Leonard Williams to compare to - so all I'm saying is that it stands to reason on an open market he'd be likely to get something similar, though probably slightly less since he's coming off his worst season.
None of what I just said has anything to do with whether the Giants or any other team should or shouldn't give him that contract. That's a different analysis. If I were the GM of the Giants I'd prefer to tag him for 1 year over a long term deal and I've said that since the day the trade happened. I don't know whether he's worth a contract similar to Jarrett but I do think another season of games + practices will help me make that decision.
This.
The Giants aren’t up against the cap now or moving forward.
This really isn’t a difficult decision unless he’s looking for Donald or QB money.
This is hilarious and I can completely see Getty the Slackjaw Yokel sitting his throne thinking about how smart he is.
Seriously though, I just don’t think LW is a difference maker. He hasn’t ever been a plus player which is why the Jets were happy to let him go. The picks are gone and the trade was the dumbest in the history of the NFL. But all that aside, I don’t like the player.
Long term because he's about to turn 26 and he was the best DL we had after he joined us. You lose him, you lose a key cog in your DL who is a proven run stopper and one of the few actual veterans on this team. If he walks, you'll be paying someone else that same money or having to now draft a DL high with all other needs we have. We need OL, LB, CB, S, WR, TE help, adding DL as a need is a non-starter.
This.
The Giants aren’t up against the cap now or moving forward.
Mistakes like this are what put you up against the cap when you are a competitive team that needs players to take the next step.
I'm fine with them spending money, but let it be money spent on a proven pass rusher.
But that’s the lesser point. Clowney went to a playoff team and we were a pathetic excuse for a team before and after we got him.
Where is the precedent for a move like this? The most logical reason this trade was made was desperation. At least that makes sense. It’s acceptable to mortgage future seasons, flexibility and assets that aids in balanced team construction / allocation for a chance to win, without that it’s just not a smart thing to do.
We'll see in a few weeks what will go down. I'm confident his final market will establish itself in the range I indicated. If not oh well. It's an exercise for fun.
You also offer a contract commensurate with that.
We'll see in a few weeks what will go down. I'm confident his final market will establish itself in the range I indicated. If not oh well. It's an exercise for fun.
This post is in line with my initial post which simply argued against including Jarrett's career year that occurred post-extension, so we are close to agreement. LW is almost definitely hurt by having his worst sack year in a walk year. However the degree to which it will hurt is an unknown because his career prior doesn't get entirely thrown out and sacks aren't the only important metric. His QB pressures are almost double Jarrett's even after his career year.
I'd actually be very surprised if we do see what LW's market value is however because I think it's highly likely he gets tagged. A 1 year prove it deal seems to be in the best interest of both sides.
I want to tag him and see the production level return to his career average in the 4 years prior to last year.
4+ sacks, 9+ TFL, 50+ tackles, and 20+ QB pressures. There aren't very many interior rushers who produce like that while playing good run D. If he does he will likely be the best DL on the team by a healthy margin.
We all liked Dexter Lawrence last year right? Thought he was pretty active. All of those numbers are about double what he put up. Dalvin Tomlinson has started every game in 3 seasons and he has 4.5 sacks, 10 QB pressures, and 13 TFL's total. In 3 full years combined. I like both of those players (and would be trying to extend Tomlinson early right now) but I'm quite certain Williams has proven to be a better player unless either makes a big leap forward.
I'd rather get big money spread across years 6,7,8.
I don't think any of the 3 primary lineman are big time difference makers. I hope Lawrence develops into one.
Long term because he's about to turn 26 and he was the best DL we had after he joined us. You lose him, you lose a key cog in your DL who is a proven run stopper and one of the few actual veterans on this team. If he walks, you'll be paying someone else that same money or having to now draft a DL high with all other needs we have. We need OL, LB, CB, S, WR, TE help, adding DL as a need is a non-starter.
This.
The Giants aren’t up against the cap now or moving forward.
Mistakes like this are what put you up against the cap when you are a competitive team that needs players to take the next step.
I'm fine with them spending money, but let it be money spent on a proven pass rusher.
Yet you probably want to spend 18 mil per for Byron Jones.
LW is a good player. He’s a young trench player who can stop the run and pressure the QB. He’s a force multiplier for the defense.
Overpaying a bit for LW isn’t the end of the world.
Unfortunately, it also just reeks of a deal that Giants will regret over the coming years.
Think Tomlinson is a very underrated player, although he might be better suited to a 4-3.
Might be the way they were using him
WillVABCH and Joey are correct.
(good on ya VA)
LW is a plus player. I'm not going to pretend that I'm a capologist or an expert in draft capitol expenditures, but adding a player that will improve a poor defense is a fine idea by me.
The handwringing over DG is silly.
WillVABCH and Joey are correct.
(good on ya VA)
LW is a plus player. I'm not going to pretend that I'm a capologist or an expert in draft capitol expenditures, but adding a player that will improve a poor defense is a fine idea by me.
The handwringing over DG is silly.
...capitAl
I would agree, however there is no compensation with a
transition tag, if another team offers him a deal...
and the Giants decide not to match.
So the Giants have to ask, is it worth another 3 mill. or so for the FT? I wouldn't put a FT on him either.
If the Giants nickel and dime every FA pending “above average” player, they’ll never build a quality roster. Who would LW prevent the Giants from extending or signing?
The Bills had a similar cheap approach through the early part of the 00’s and they were constantly replacing FA’s in the draft only for the FA’s to kill it with another team.
To defend Dave Gettleman and justify this trade simply amaze me. As if Leonard Williams is some kind of superstar...as if he's anything other than an above-average player who's never lived up to his lofty draft status...as if he's somehow going to morph into a dynamic difference-maker now that he's traded a green uniform for a blue one...as if the Giants should be lucky that they have the chance to tag him...and as if the trade didn't limit the Giants' options in the draft and free agency. Unreal.
If the Giants nickel and dime every FA pending “above average” player, they’ll never build a quality roster. Who would LW prevent the Giants from extending or signing?
The Bills had a similar cheap approach through the early part of the 00’s and they were constantly replacing FA’s in the draft only for the FA’s to kill it with another team.
Let's see if they do sign him, and if they do, for how much. Let's see how much of their cap is tied up in him, and if he ends up being worth it.
Let's see what other free agents they sign, and what others they don't.
Let's see who the Jets draft at #68, along with every other player the Giants might have drafted there for the next 31 picks.
NFL.com has him as the 20th best non-QB FA, and that list has another few players who are expected to be tagged ahead of him.
If they bring back LW, who is he stopping them from getting?
Byron Jones and Jack Conklin are 2 popular rumored players ranked higher. Cory Littleton is a little lesser discussed but ahead also. With LW I'm pretty sure they could still sign all 3 if they wanted to - though that would be a huge coup akin to 2016 to sweep 3 top of their position FA's.
Please do not divert to complaints about the 3rd round pick, that's already gone, this is a hypothetical question about the best use of cap $ (and opportunity cost of signing LW whether it's on a 1 year tag or extension). I see many want to shift the conversation to "he's not a difference maker", so who are the difference makers you'd rather add and how?
My big problem with picking Barkely was that at the time it was fairly clear that we weren't going to compete and top running backs on their 2nd contracts don't have good histories of team performance.
Things like the LW trade compounds these inefficiencies. Even without the picks for LW there are better ways to allocate given our roster, the picks make it stupid in a mind boggling way. Let’s say you pay Saquon 16 if you are lucky. LW 15. Tomlinson 10. Dexter Lawrence 15. Those are all very conservative numbers. Even at a 200M cap that’s nearing 1/3rd of the cap without paying QB, Edge, OL, CB, you know the most important positions. You make it very, very hard on yourself to compete like that and giving away draft picks that could help fill out your roster and balance inefficiencies makes problems like this even worse. Not to mention the fact that you are totally disregarding an important idea in team construction, if you use a 1st and 2nd round pick on primarily run stopping DL a great way to build a roster that wins is to allocate dollars to other areas while those players are cheap.
In an uncapped league? Totally different argument. But this is the league with by far the most resource constraints and parity. Probably our biggest failure of the past few years was overpaying "above-average" players and a lot seem to be chomping at the bit to get back at those deals, why? Let's say DJ is ready to win in two years, the LAST thing we want is dead money to cut bait with mistakes. With LW that is a very real possibility and 3rd and 5th round picks provide ZERO risk of that.
Yet you probably want to spend 18 mil per for Byron Jones.
LW is a good player. He’s a young trench player who can stop the run and pressure the QB. He’s a force multiplier for the defense.
Overpaying a bit for LW isn’t the end of the world.
Who said anything about Byron Jones. I'm not looking to pay cornerbacks when I don't have a pass rush. That's no way to build a defense. Any corner will get hung out to dry when you can't rush the passer.
A force multiplier only pays out dividends when it has something to multiply behind it. If they lose Golden the best pass rusher on the roster is Ximenes. Good luck with that. If you're going to pay out big money, get the best pass rusher you can. That's your force multiplier. You already have a young guy doing what Williams is doing in Lawrence, for far cheaper.