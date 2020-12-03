What would you do with Leonard Williams? Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/12/2020 10:09 am : 3/12/2020 10:09 am

Dave Gettleman has really painted himself into a corner on this one. When the trade went down, I automatically assumed a deal was in place to re-sign him.



The stupidity of this trade is mind-boggling.



That said, it is what it is and the Giants have to move forward.



He's not a bad player and he is still quite capable of becoming a very good player.



Would you tag him? Would you give him what he wants? Would you let him test the market, realizing he may be as good as gone?



Assuming you are in Gettleman's shoes now, what do YOU do?