Let's discuss DG....  

As the sports world closes its doors, (still in shock that the NHL, NBA and March Madness has been scrapped! Amazing!)



(And my 2 conferences have been cancelled and become virtual....)so, to entertain myself, let's discuss the most controversial Giant in recent time. David Gettleman.



The vitrial that the fans and many in the media give this guy seems outrageous, especially for someone who has only been here 2 years and has delivered 2 drafts that arguably can be viewed as the Giants best in a decade. (Granted, the Giants drafts the pass decade is not exactly high bar.)



His FA track record with the Giants is mixed at best and disappointing, if I being g fair.



Now, as we have discovered, it's not a dictatorship, as the coaches have a say and I suspect, several FA bombs were coach driven, especially those Cardinals players. I am also impressed by how quickly, he disposed of some of his mistakes. We know, the ego of Reese and Ross would have defended it for years vs. Cut bait.



Solder looks like a disastrous FA pickup, but I am not going to throw stones today, as at the time, it seemed necessary. They over paid, but not sure what options were available. Hell, Solder is still currently our best and only option at LT and that I blame on the past administration.....



He has been attacked on his trades. I think the OBJ/Vernon trade has been proven right. Certainly, the William's trade is questionable. As many of you know, I have been less critical as I really like the player and view him better then most (and taking into account the status of Giants defense with mostly 1st and 2nd year players, can afford the cost imo)....granted, if the Giants lose him next week, it would be an unforgivable blunder by DG.



I feel his Drafts were great. Now, drafting 2nd and 6th should be great drafts. Love some of the late round gems(Slayton) and UDFA (Gates) and even some of the waiver pickups (K.Smith) and some must rebound from 2nd year slumps (Hernandez & Hill).



I felt when they hired DG, he needed 3 years...the team is filled with unproven youth, a ton of cap and a new coaching staff.....so, it is a very important year for our GM. He probably will be judged by the QB, promising but still unproven. We have an absolute stud in Barkley, but he also needs a strong year and a team with many holes (OL, Big WR, Edge, FS, #1 corner & Lber)... which leads us to this point in time, on the eve of FA and another vital draft.



Thoughts?

