Let's discuss DG....  

As the sports world closes its doors, (still in shock that the NHL, NBA and March Madness has been scrapped! Amazing!)
(And my 2 conferences have been cancelled and become virtual....)so, to entertain myself, let's discuss the most controversial Giant in recent time. David Gettleman.
The vitrial that the fans and many in the media give this guy seems outrageous, especially for someone who has only been here 2 years and has delivered 2 drafts that arguably can be viewed as the Giants best in a decade. (Granted, the Giants drafts the pass decade is not exactly high bar.)
His FA track record with the Giants is mixed at best and disappointing, if I being g fair.
Now, as we have discovered, it's not a dictatorship, as the coaches have a say and I suspect, several FA bombs were coach driven, especially those Cardinals players. I am also impressed by how quickly, he disposed of some of his mistakes. We know, the ego of Reese and Ross would have defended it for years vs. Cut bait.
Solder looks like a disastrous FA pickup, but I am not going to throw stones today, as at the time, it seemed necessary. They over paid, but not sure what options were available. Hell, Solder is still currently our best and only option at LT and that I blame on the past administration.....
He has been attacked on his trades. I think the OBJ/Vernon trade has been proven right. Certainly, the William's trade is questionable. As many of you know, I have been less critical as I really like the player and view him better then most (and taking into account the status of Giants defense with mostly 1st and 2nd year players, can afford the cost imo)....granted, if the Giants lose him next week, it would be an unforgivable blunder by DG.
I feel his Drafts were great. Now, drafting 2nd and 6th should be great drafts. Love some of the late round gems(Slayton) and UDFA (Gates) and even some of the waiver pickups (K.Smith) and some must rebound from 2nd year slumps (Hernandez & Hill).
I felt when they hired DG, he needed 3 years...the team is filled with unproven youth, a ton of cap and a new coaching staff.....so, it is a very important year for our GM. He probably will be judged by the QB, promising but still unproven. We have an absolute stud in Barkley, but he also needs a strong year and a team with many holes (OL, Big WR, Edge, FS, #1 corner & Lber)... which leads us to this point in time, on the eve of FA and another vital draft.
Thoughts?
He has had some actions that are questionable but on the toughest question in the NFL, he went against the grain and hit a home run. Give him credit where credit is due.
However, if Daniel Jones turns into "the guy" that will go a long way in looking past (not forgetting) his numerous gaffes.
Yes his drafts look good if not great. I agree this is a pivotal year but so far he seems to have the organization progressing in the right direction and DG has me convinced.
DG had very little resources to work with. Once it was clear that it was not going to work early in his tenure I believe he along with ownership started a complete tear down. We are now year two into the process. The poor drafting of many years was was almost impossible to overcome.
Good times are ahead imo. Starting this year and in the years to follow I think the Giants once again will return to imposing their will on teams.
The big question remaining is do we have the HC and QB to make it all work?
However, if Daniel Jones turns into "the guy" that will go a long way in looking past (not forgetting) his numerous gaffes.
+1
I will add, while several of his draft picks have been meh, let’s see how young players develop under the new coaching staff. While I’d never place all the blame for underperformance on Shurmur and his staff, I do think that’s been a factor the last 2 years.
Especially the OL and Bettcher’s defense. Let’s give the new staff a year or two before we declare guys like Baker and the other young DBs, Carter, Hernandez, and Hill misses.
But then, have high hopes on several of his guys.
I too feel the past coaches misused some of the talent and some what expect these coaches to bring out the best in them
Remember that the compensation with a new team is negotiable.
Transition tag makes perfect sense, but I read that will trigger the 4th rd pick....
I feel the Giants will be active in FA, so no comp picks will come back this year if they lose Williams.
So all I know is DG will be viewed an idiot if Williams walks
The roster was rot and he turned it over.
You can even partially blame him for Pat Shurmur (though that's a institutional blame) but even during that off seasons there weren't many hot coaching names out there available for hire unless there was some 200 IQ move out there that no one saw.
You want to blame him for keeping Eli too long? Meh I won't. That's institutional.
You want to blame him for trying to win now? That's a mara/institutional one.
I won't get on him for all the pretty mediocre Free Agent signings he has made. They were all low dollar, low investment types. I don't really care about that. $5M/yr contracts? In today's cap? Yeah ok.
OBJ trade? Looks brilliant to me right about now.
Could he have gotten something for LC and Jackrabbit? Maybe but we never know.
Is DG the best GM? A genius? No. But he's far from the worse. This year will be telling. It's really a fresh start for the whole roster. It took the Giants 4 years to tear off the stink of the rot that Tom Coughlin/Jerry Reese left in the building. We should have been where we are today, 4 years ago. Cut out everything and start new. Instead we spent big in FA and got one year of a lucky/good defense and a shit offense even with Eli to OBJ being historic.
So DG didn't suffer from the same blindness...hmmm?
This is really a well thought out take. I agree the organization believing it could “make a run with Eli” set this team back, it just wasn’t a playoff roster.
But, I do hold DG responsible for bringing in a coaching staff that only lasted two season, that decision is on him and speaks for itself.
However, taking Jones at 6 was a bold move and his rookie performance alone was enough to warrant DG retaining his position. The book is still out on DG, I believe the coming season will go along way to determine his legacy here.
Good post by George too.
He has made some VG draft picks. He has made some pretty bad FA signings, but I agree that Bettcher was probably in his ear on the Cards players. We all talk about coaches with inside knowledge of players on teams from which they came...well I guess Bettcher was wrong on his evals...
However, since a very sizeable contingent was screaming for Dorsey to be GM and castigated Mara and Tisch for not getting him, it is important to see the Dorsey was fired by the Browns after two seasons...so even "good" candidates flop.
I also feel much of the issue had racial overtones, that I prefer not get into.
That's fine George. I read many posts that give him that same TBD and that they want to see this 3rd year which is a fair viewpoint. DG has absolutely done some good things, average things and bad things so there should be no surprise that posters' opinions will be across a broad range. I just don't subscribe to the view that I need more time to assess him.
It was an extremely bad team that needed a deep cleansing when he took over, and DG flat out missed it...from his view on Eli to how he spend FA $ to picking a running back so early. And from my viewpoint, he continues to flash questionable decisions even after seeing the errors of his ways like with the Leonard Williams deal.
He's not an inexperienced guy nor a first-time GM, so I am going to really just go with a view that he isn't that good at his job.
It would make more logic i he was an inexperienced guy. He already has history as a successful GM. One that by and large gets ignored over two years taking over a terrible team.
But then, have high hopes on several of his guys.
I too feel the past coaches misused some of the talent and some what expect these coaches to bring out the best in them
I actually don’t think he’s done a bad job. I liked the Saquon pick and still do. I’ve always said he’ll be judged on the transition from Eli, and as the poster above said, if he hit on the Jones pick, he’s a success. I never cared about picking him 6 instead of hoping he lasts to 17.
I agree with the theory others have posted about before - he probably got the job because he convinced Mara et al he could rebuild on the fly and still compete with Eli the last couple years...which we all know now was very wrong. I think ownership and Gettleman both share blame for that decision.
As a result, a lot of Gettlemans bad moves were made in pursuit of that end (Solder, Ogletree, Bethea, Stewart, and some others).
But those all are of less importance that hitting on draft picks and developing them. That’s where a good measure of the blame also lies with Shurmur and the previous staff, to my point.
Let’s see how we do in thus draft, and how Judge and staff do coaching.
The DG era is still an incomplete, but it’s not the abject failure some make it out to be. IMO
He's about 2/3 in, and while the grade is incomplete, there are mixed indicators. He did hire a coach who had a historically bad 2 year run with the Giants and was fired, he did pay Manning 40M+ for 6 wins, he did acquire 20+ UFAs in 2018 and maybe one will be on the roster 2 years later. He did select a running back 2nd overall, and the Giants have been a below average running team the last 2 years.
He's also selected a QB who appears to have all the tools to be a good NFL QB, he did trade many of the knuckleheads for fair returns, he did bite the bullet and exit the bad contracts he inherited, he has tried to re-build the secondary.
So after the 3 seasons, with 5 1st round picks, 2 stabs at a head coach, and substantial cap flexibility every year he's been the GM, I expect the Giants to be in the hunt for a playoff spot.
I will reserve judgement until the end of this season. I expect to see major improvement as the young talent he has brought in, especially in places like the secondary, has been given time to grow up. He has cleaned house, which was necessary, now lets see what he cleaned house with.
What happened to the other half a year he's been the GM?
DG has been a mixed bag. I love that he cuts bait quickly. I like that he will trade or cut anyone. The OBJ trade was pure genius. Getting rid of JPP, Vernon, Snacks, etc were in my mind all good moves. The cap is finally in great shape.
He has us set up with DJ and Saquon going forward. I'm not impressed with his OL moves, they have been terrible. All the former Cardinals sucked except for Golden.
The Shurmur hire was a collaborative decision with ownership, it didn't work out.
So now 3 years in, new coaching staff. Let's see where this teams ends up after the season. As of now, he gets a C, mostly because of the QB and cap space.
I think Eli would have been gone if not for Mara which probably forced some of the OL moves. I also think the owners wanted Shurmur or pushed heavily in that direction because they wanted experience at the time.
The biggest head scratcher was the LW trade. I think I can pin that 100% on DG and its a big one. I still cant figure out why that would even be considered for a trade.
All in all he has done enough good to warrant the 3rd year. this team needs stability and at the very least he has had solid drafts. This is the make or break year, the picks have to get to the next level and he has to do well in FA even if he overpays, it has to be for a quality player. We cant have another Solder. If we sign a big ticket guy he has to be a solid building block.
So not sure why there is such pointed disagreement if other posters have a view that they wanted him dumped after 2 years.
Does Gettleman seem like the type of man who gets cornered by John Mara?
Would Gettleman walk back into a building he knew very well, to contend with an owner he had fundamental disagreement with?
Would he take that gig after what happened with Richardson in Carolina?
DG has known Mara and the Giants for 20 years. He knew exactly what he was dealing with and vice versa. I think they told him to build the best team around Eli but also to build for the future. Impossible task with how bad the roster was. Eli was finishing his career a NYG imo.
Second job is the draft. The jury is out on this.
Third job is free agency. He has not done well in this at all. From signing awful players to significantly overpaying awful to mediocre players. He has not improved this team through free agency.
Fourth job is trades. Mixed bag. Ogletree trade was poor. Getting nothing for Jenkins was poor. The Williams trade was a monumental failure of epic proportions. The Vernon trade was good. The OBJ trade I'm torn on. I'm glad he traded OBJ, but when you think of what we got back, Peppers who is OK and who is going to get paid soon, X-man, and Lawrence. Was that the maximum value we could have received? Remember by all accounts he only called a couple of teams about this.
Overall he's done a very poor job.
We could have drafted Orlando Brown Jr. in the 3rd round instead of BJ Hill and Erik McCoy in the 2nd last year instead of trading up for Baker.
And that's not hindsight. Brown was a unanimous All American (AP, UPI, FWAA, Sporting News, etc.) in 2017 and McCoy was the top rated center in the 2019 draft.
Think of where the team would have been with those two guys instead of carting Remmers onto the field or Halapio blowing assignments and playing on rollerskate. And the OL would look a hell of a lot brighter going forward.
1. QB transition from Eli to Jones (looks to be a good move)
2. Giving Judge the keys (jury way out on that, we will see)
3. Hitting on draft picks and re-stocking the roster from the ground up (drafts have mostly been a moderate success with the most important picks seemingly gotten right thus far)
4. Free agency 2020 and beyond - whether you "credit" Gettleman for this or not, they are in the best shape they've ever been in cap wise in a good while, mostly due to Eli and clearing the deck of veteran overpaid talent (Vernon for example).
5. The Beckham trade - it was a huge thing at the time and it has mostly died down due to Beckham having an average year and our new coaching staff. But the early returns on this deal are excellent for us.
6. OL as discussed above. Stop pussy footing around, the time is now and we need the OL to be dominant.
He has had much to contend with.
1. Eli and his future, which I am sure Mara wanted Eli to finish career as a Giant.
2. The state of the offensive line. We needed to add starters, and up to now has truly added 2 worth building on in Hernandez and Zietler. Solder has been below average but I am not sure who should have been added instead.
3. The coaching hire along with the whole staff. Shurmur was not the guy to help turn this thing around and this may have been DG's biggest miss. Getting Bettcher all his toys from AZ didn't work out either.
4. Modifying the culture. This sounds good but if you change the culture too much you may lose some players with an edge. I can't imagine the Giants of the 80's without LT, who in todays culture image concerns, might not pass that test. You need to be careful removing the intensity from your team.
5. Finding Eli's replacement in Jones. DG has done that and it wasn't a popular move. Drafting Barkley took balls too because everyone wanted a QB.
Bottom line, DG has had some misses with free agents, the OBJ trade seems to have been positive, the Ogletree trade didn't pan out and we shall see if Williams re-signs and for how long and how much. He is a good player and our team played better when he came here.
This is a huge offseason for DG and the Giants.
Keeping Eli and trying to win while rebuilding?
Sure, he might have forced somethings...but none had really any longterm repercussions.
His track record on FA signing?
Mixed, but many were driven by the coaches.
Complaining about draft?
Really? Compared to who?
Hiring Shumur is biggest negative...biggest negative, especially if it was all on him, but I suspect that was a shared blame....and thought he preferred the Detroit guy
Anyway, we all hope you assessment is wrong....as he his impact this year will extend beyond his tenure, if is that bad.
You're seeing plenty of justification for it - you just don't want to acknowledge it.
But why does it have to be "hate" in the first place? Why can't it be that we "haters" simply don't think that DG has done a good job as GM, and should have been fired last year?
Why can't we question a GM who says how important it is to improve his offensive line, and two years later has no OC, no RT, and arguably the worst LT in the league? A GM who uses one 7th round pick on an OT in two drafts? A GM who's made some of the worst free agent OL signings ever. To his credit, he did draft Hernandez and trade for Zeitler, so give him two out of five. But when he says stupid shit like "don't sleep on Pio," how the hell can be be taken seriously?
I don't believe for a second Gettleman was told to do anything. I do believe he and Mara agreed on what to do.
He doesn't strike me as the type of guy to get talked into something he doesn't think is right.
Gettleman
George - what's with this post?
You start a thread asking for the discussion/thoughts and then you shortly move to calling one side a bunch of haters, and make light and/or deflect the blame on the reasons posters gave?
Many posters that joined this thread gave plenty of valid thoughts for suggesting DG is not doing a good job and why without crying out that they hate his guts. Some posters also agree with you and think he is doing ok or want to give him more time.
You may not agree with what some have said but seems like you're just moving straight to disregard. If I missed your sentiment then so be it but seems odd.
That is helpful and possible by the way. There are reasonable posters like FMiC who have adjusted their take on some of Gettleman's actions. I've adjusted my opinion on some of his moves after discussion with folks here.
Not knowing all the behind the scene stuff
Some of the reason given....can be defused to more a Giants organizational issue....like trying to win with Eli.
But the truth is that it is more wishful thinking....
if the naysayers are right...and DG is lousy at his job....this off-season will unfortunately have repercussions beyond next year....and we will all be stuck with more lousy football from our beloved Giants, which I am sick of....
I really need a decent football season.....
Hopefully that is the product of a much better Free Agency period and a strong draft.
Let's see what happens in FA this year. More deals structured like Tate's would be awesome.
Williams moving on next week, will be bad....i hope that that gets done or is done.
Like, I said....very important off season
Let's see what happens in FA this year. More deals structured like Tate's would be awesome.
He didn't trade 2 of our best players (on a team with few tradable players) and let them go for nothing. Trades Snacks for a 5th round pick, then uses a 1st rounder to replace him. The William's trade is absolutely inexcusable...the guy publicly said he wanted to stay in NY and the Jets didn't want him. DG gave up a 3rd round pick and gave Williams ALL the bargaining power. That's doubly stupid!
His drafts have been good but there's still no lockdown corner, no stud WR, no LT or RT, shit at LB, no center, and shit at safety, and DJ is a turnover machine. To say he's turned his draft capital into a more talented roster, is questionable at best.
He should have been shown the door with Shurmur...but will waste more money this offseason, still have a below average OLine, a bad defense, and many holes in the roster. At least he'll have plenty of apologists on BBI.
He's made more good decisions than bad ones. No one gets them all right. Solder playing so poorly is killing us and him. I didn't expect a star but he had been an above league average player and he's regressed far below that. DG has to fix this OL. Now. If he does things will start coming around.
We need two OT's and a Center this offseason. I don't care if we get them in Free Agency, the Draft or abduct them. Just get them.
No absolute loyalist, many reasonable pro-DG optimists(my general position), several reasonable anti-DG pessimists and a couple of Anti-christ DG, lol.
Time will tell, who will be most right