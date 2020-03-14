Tony Pauline on the Giants Draft Plans Anakim : 3/14/2020 5:34 pm

"I’m told that as of now, the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency. If Simmons is available to the Giants when they select, I believe that’s the person they want. After everyone had left the Combine, a source close to the team told me that the word was the Giants prefer to go defense with their first pick."