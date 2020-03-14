Tony Pauline on the Giants Draft Plans

"I’m told that as of now, the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency. If Simmons is available to the Giants when they select, I believe that’s the person they want. After everyone had left the Combine, a source close to the team told me that the word was the Giants prefer to go defense with their first pick."
Perhaps, but unless he made this up, he did say a source close to the team, unless of course it was smoke. I hope it is D, but I’ll trust their JUDGEment..
Is nearly as connected as others regarding the G-men.
If they do go defense with the first pick I pray that Josh Jones or Austin Jackson fall to them in round 2.
In comment 14835645 MeadowlandsMike said:
Is nearly as connected as others regarding the G-men.
If they do go defense with the first pick I pray that Josh Jones or Austin Jackson fall to them in round 2.
I'd be surprised if either did, certainly Jackson. You're more likely to get Prince.
Because you and others on here know better; know more than the professionals who do this for a living.
There is a sizeable group that will disagree.
If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft
That is fine. And what does Simmons do? He’s undersized, has straight line speed. That is all. A shit ton of shoe string tackles. That would work so well with guys like Barkley running full speed at him. Would knock his ass over, Kittle/Kelce would run into him and right away he may have a torn ACL. He is the one way DG screws up this draft. 75% chance of being a bust! There’s reasons he won’t do 3 cone or shuttle. He has no lateral quickness and there’s no position for him maybe OLB. Okudah May be a generational CB.
Simmons is a "run and chase" LB. His horizontal and vertical speed are incredible. He solves the problem of TEs killing us. He'll likely also make Connelly better. But he'll also likely have difficulty getting off blocks in the NFL, and won't be able to hold the edge. He's not an every down player.
I certainly won't hate the pick, but I think there will be better options.
In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:
If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft
According to my notes Okudah didn't do short shuttle or 3 cone either. What was he hiding? Perhaps what you said happens or perhaps Simmons becomes a stud and Okudah becomes Prince Amukamara.
Sign a ROT in FA.
In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:
If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft
You know who else has straight line speed? Champ Bailey 4.28 Deion Sanders 4.27 Charles Woodson 4.31 Patrick Peterson 4.34 Isaiah Simmons 4.39. You know who doesn’t? Okudah 4.48. Yes, let’s keep calling him generational, because he shut down some big 10 receivers, I bet you think Tredavious White is generational as well.
In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:
Okudah May be a generational CB.
A 'generational' CB don't run a 4.5 forty.
Truly, a trade back is probably the best option. Get an additional #2 and an OT.
Feel like a kid in a candy shop with a fist full of dollars..cannot make up my mind.
In comment 14835657 section125 said:
In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:
If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft
You know who else has straight line speed? Champ Bailey 4.28 Deion Sanders 4.27 Charles Woodson 4.31 Patrick Peterson 4.34 Isaiah Simmons 4.39. You know who doesn’t? Okudah 4.48. Yes, let’s keep calling him generational, because he shut down some big 10 receivers, I bet you think Tredavious White is generational as well.
Joe Haden as well
I don't see Giants going with a rookie and a 2nd year CB into the season as starters.
I think it's Simmons or an OT.
That is what I was getting at. Okudah is not a sure thing. Neither is Simmons
In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:
So then DET will take Simmons I guess.
I think Judge will love Core. Larimer and Fowler are meh. Coleman is cheap and can compete for a job. I don't think the group is rock solid due to Shepard's concussion history.
Here are the combine heigts/weights from 2017/2018/2019 All Pro LBs
Luke Kuechly 6'3 242
Bobby Wagner 6'1 242
Eric Kendricks 6'0 232
Darius Leonard 6'2 234
Demario Davis 6'2 235
CJ Mosley 6'2 234
Telvin Smith 6'3 218
Also Cory Littleton is the top LB on the market. He's 6'3 238.
So he's taller than any of the guys I listed and he outweighs all but two of them. So when you say he's undersized you kind of lose your credibility.
Simmons is a "run and chase" LB. His horizontal and vertical speed are incredible. He solves the problem of TEs killing us. He'll likely also make Connelly better. But he'll also likely have difficulty getting off blocks in the NFL, and won't be able to hold the edge. He's not an every down player.
I certainly won't hate the pick, but I think there will be better options.
Getting off blocks has been a problem of his, but he added 8-10 pounds before the combine and can add more. Also, he does so many other things very well. In my mind, he's going to be the best player in this draft.
Yes, Simmons may be the player Judge and Graham have schemed about or he may be another Peppers with Cleveland.
But as a biased fan, I think Isaiah may be the keystone to the hybrid defense that Bettcher was trying for but Judge and Graham will pull off.
His football intelligence goes unnoticed because of his talent. Having a taller, more athletic version of Eric Kendricks obviously doesn’t appeal to some.
As far as the Simmons speculation that's fine with me but I don't find anything 'reported' there to take seriously.
He could easily mean filling out the depth, the 4th-6th spots, if they even carry 6. As for starters its certainly thin but a few guys could work. In addition to Perriman, Geronimo Allison is an interesting option.
Simmons had 8 sacks on only like 75 pass rushes. Along with another 22 pressures. He had the highest pass rush win rate in all of college football.
In the draft, it has to be Simmons unless what we have heard is a bunch of crap. That would give them then opportunity to play a 3 safety look on every play with Simmons and Peppers both versatile as in the box safety-LB.
In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:
What if he shaved time off it at his pro day?
Statements like this are not bold, they are telling though.
They might not be trying to sign guys to replace those three. Latimer, Russ Shepard, Cody Core, Corey Coleman and Etta-Tawo are all free agents. Bennie Fowler was cut in November. So they don't really have any WRs besides those three you named.
but I'm more curious about them going after a WR in FA. Outside of Amari Cooper it's mostly second tier guys, but is anyone better than Shepard, Tate and Slayton?
yeah good point
Stapleton speculated Funchess as a possibility. With the DG connection (he gave up 3 picks to get him) and the fit in a Garrett offense, I could see that for sure.
Slayton. Great rookie year, but is he ready to be a #1.
Tate: Antics and a PED suspension. 2020 is probably his last year with the team.
Shepard: One concussion away from being Jordan Reed and out of the game.
Everybody Else: JAGs.
Well isn't that codified in the BBI rules of proceedure?
So... What does that suggest about Pauline's "insider" info?
Id even have him in for a loud visit. Every million out of Jerry Jones pocket is a million less for something else. And Cooper may not be easily sign able for Dallas depending on how Prescott goes.
imo, the only way we draft defense in round 1 is if we get our OL targets in FA
Meanwhile, if I was on BBI, and knowing that the draft pundits prognostications are often different ( especially in round 1 when makeup and other intangibles are not visible to us) than how professional NFL teams rank prospects; Id look deeper down the common rankings of 1st round Defensive talent for possibilities the NYG may draft.
Id investigate a little bit further on Chaisson and then maybe Brown?
Of course, the first round could be a OL and then the rest of the draft on defense??
Its FA and draft time. There will be 5000 rumors
I’m told that as of now, the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency...but really expect to cover this position with the deep draft.
If Simmons is available to the Giants when they select, I believe that’s the person they want...however, they simply realize that one of the OTs will be the pick.
After everyone had left the Combine, a source close to the team told me that the word was the Giants prefer to go defense with their first pick...but are resigned to the fact that one of the Offensive Tackles is the logical play here.
In other words, cover his ass in case he is wrong. Basically says they will go a certain position or they won’t. Nothing earth shattering.
on all those rumors. Here are the full sentences...
In other words, cover his ass in case he is wrong. Basically says they will go a certain position or they won’t. Nothing earth shattering.
You can read that on every FA and draft thread here on BBI.
Aside from Sy, there is nobody on this board who has shown any ability to evaluate draft talent, or put in the work to do so in an informed manner. Yet it stops so very few from spewing their opinions like gospel.
We all have our own views on this and it’s fun to discuss them. But to post your view as anything other than an armchair fan with a preference is embarrassing.
I was against signing a high priced CB but now I can see Round 1 OT and the rest of the draft BPA. Just draft football players.
Lol nice extrapolation and probably quite accurate
I find it hard to believe someone from the organization would leak such detailed info. Or that at this point they even have such a conclusion. This reads more like someones opinion of what they will do, not some insider info.
on all those rumors. Here are the full sentences...
I find it hard to believe someone from the organization would leak such detailed info. Or that at this point they even have such a conclusion. This reads more like someones opinion of what they will do, not some insider info.
I think he was being facetious.
Of the top five names being bandied about, Okudah and Young stand out fir me as the least likely to disappoint. I really believe those two are nailed-on future Pro-Bowlers. That said, I just don’t see us using #4 on Okudah’s position.
Simmons could end up being a lot more useful than Okudah, and vice versa. I'd be shocked if there's a strong consensus around the league, and no one will know for sure for a year or two -- unless one of them is an almost immediate bust.
Of the top five names being bandied about, Okudah and Young stand out fir me as the least likely to disappoint. I really believe those two are nailed-on future Pro-Bowlers. That said, I just don’t see us using #4 on Okudah’s position.
I would agree and I'd add Wills and Simmons in that group too. Simmons is just too gifted and a perfect fit for today's NFL if he lands with even a half decent DC.
on all those rumors. Here are the full sentences...
I find it hard to believe someone from the organization would leak such detailed info. Or that at this point they even have such a conclusion. This reads more like someones opinion of what they will do, not some insider info.
Gettleman tweeted it.
So I'd handicap the pick right now at 60/40 Wills.