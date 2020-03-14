for display only
Tony Pauline on the Giants Draft Plans

Anakim : 3/14/2020 5:34 pm
"I’m told that as of now, the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency. If Simmons is available to the Giants when they select, I believe that’s the person they want. After everyone had left the Combine, a source close to the team told me that the word was the Giants prefer to go defense with their first pick."
Yeah!  
aGiantGuy : 3/14/2020 5:35 pm : link
Woohoo!
Could be wrong but don't think Pauline  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/14/2020 5:37 pm : link
Is nearly as connected as others regarding the G-men.
RE: Could be wrong but don't think Pauline  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2020 5:44 pm : link
In comment 14835645 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
Is nearly as connected as others regarding the G-men.


Perhaps, but unless he made this up, he did say a source close to the team, unless of course it was smoke. I hope it is D, but I’ll trust their JUDGEment..
I would think the 3 highest graded players  
twostepgiants : 3/14/2020 5:44 pm : link
Will be on D in Young Simmons and Okudah.
If they do go Defense with their first pick  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2020 5:47 pm : link
and don't trade down I think it's likelier to be Okudah.
RE: RE: Could be wrong but don't think Pauline  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2020 5:47 pm : link
In comment 14835647 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14835645 MeadowlandsMike said:


Quote:


Is nearly as connected as others regarding the G-men.



Perhaps, but unless he made this up, he did say a source close to the team, unless of course it was smoke. I hope it is D, but I’ll trust their JUDGEment..

If they do go defense with the first pick I pray that Josh Jones or Austin Jackson fall to them in round 2.
Yuck  
Philu916 : 3/14/2020 5:47 pm : link
If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft
RE: RE: RE: Could be wrong but don't think Pauline  
AcidTest : 3/14/2020 5:50 pm : link
In comment 14835650 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14835647 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14835645 MeadowlandsMike said:


Quote:


Is nearly as connected as others regarding the G-men.



Perhaps, but unless he made this up, he did say a source close to the team, unless of course it was smoke. I hope it is D, but I’ll trust their JUDGEment..


If they do go defense with the first pick I pray that Josh Jones or Austin Jackson fall to them in round 2.


I'd be surprised if either did, certainly Jackson. You're more likely to get Prince.
RE: Yuck  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2020 5:52 pm : link
In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:
Quote:
If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft


Because you and others on here know better; know more than the professionals who do this for a living.
And other pundits have said its OL.....  
Reb8thVA : 3/14/2020 5:55 pm : link
Let’s all focus on those commentators whose predictions align with what we individually want and dismiss those that don’t agree with us.
RE: Yuck  
section125 : 3/14/2020 5:57 pm : link
In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:
Quote:
If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft


There is a sizeable group that will disagree.
RE: RE: Yuck  
Philu916 : 3/14/2020 6:03 pm : link
In comment 14835657 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:


Quote:


If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft



There is a sizeable group that will disagree.

That is fine. And what does Simmons do? He’s undersized, has straight line speed. That is all. A shit ton of shoe string tackles. That would work so well with guys like Barkley running full speed at him. Would knock his ass over, Kittle/Kelce would run into him and right away he may have a torn ACL. He is the one way DG screws up this draft. 75% chance of being a bust! There’s reasons he won’t do 3 cone or shuttle. He has no lateral quickness and there’s no position for him maybe OLB. Okudah May be a generational CB.
The  
AcidTest : 3/14/2020 6:10 pm : link
problem with taking Simmons at #4 isn't so much losing Okudah, it's losing out on all of Wills, Wirfs, Becton, Thomas, Jackson, and Jones. I'd be surprised if the Giants are willing to do that, even if they add an OT and C in FA.

Simmons is a "run and chase" LB. His horizontal and vertical speed are incredible. He solves the problem of TEs killing us. He'll likely also make Connelly better. But he'll also likely have difficulty getting off blocks in the NFL, and won't be able to hold the edge. He's not an every down player.

I certainly won't hate the pick, but I think there will be better options.
RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
Mike in NY : 3/14/2020 6:11 pm : link
In comment 14835661 Philu916 said:
Quote:
In comment 14835657 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:


Quote:


If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft



There is a sizeable group that will disagree.


That is fine. And what does Simmons do? He’s undersized, has straight line speed. That is all. A shit ton of shoe string tackles. That would work so well with guys like Barkley running full speed at him. Would knock his ass over, Kittle/Kelce would run into him and right away he may have a torn ACL. He is the one way DG screws up this draft. 75% chance of being a bust! There’s reasons he won’t do 3 cone or shuttle. He has no lateral quickness and there’s no position for him maybe OLB. Okudah May be a generational CB.


According to my notes Okudah didn't do short shuttle or 3 cone either. What was he hiding? Perhaps what you said happens or perhaps Simmons becomes a stud and Okudah becomes Prince Amukamara.
I would love Simmons  
superspynyg : 3/14/2020 6:11 pm : link
Put that stud at linebacker ansmd watch the domination!

Sign a ROT in FA.
Just to clarify  
Mike in NY : 3/14/2020 6:14 pm : link
I have no dog in the Simmons/Okudah debate. My personal feeling is that unless Young is there we should take the best trade offer that keeps us in Top 12
I want Simmons  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3/14/2020 6:16 pm : link
So please happen
RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
aGiantGuy : 3/14/2020 6:17 pm : link
In comment 14835661 Philu916 said:
Quote:
In comment 14835657 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:


Quote:


If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft



There is a sizeable group that will disagree.


That is fine. And what does Simmons do? He’s undersized, has straight line speed. That is all. A shit ton of shoe string tackles. That would work so well with guys like Barkley running full speed at him. Would knock his ass over, Kittle/Kelce would run into him and right away he may have a torn ACL. He is the one way DG screws up this draft. 75% chance of being a bust! There’s reasons he won’t do 3 cone or shuttle. He has no lateral quickness and there’s no position for him maybe OLB. Okudah May be a generational CB.


You know who else has straight line speed? Champ Bailey 4.28 Deion Sanders 4.27 Charles Woodson 4.31 Patrick Peterson 4.34 Isaiah Simmons 4.39. You know who doesn’t? Okudah 4.48. Yes, let’s keep calling him generational, because he shut down some big 10 receivers, I bet you think Tredavious White is generational as well.
RE: I would think the 3 highest graded players  
TMS : 3/14/2020 6:20 pm : link
In comment 14835648 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Will be on D in Young Simmons and Okudah.
. Agree with this projection. if none Are there they trade down and then who knows. No oline in this draft warrants the #4 nick. Happy with any of them. All would be starters next year. Thats what we should get with a pick this high.
RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
Stan in LA : 3/14/2020 6:22 pm : link
In comment 14835661 Philu916 said:
Quote:



In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:






Okudah May be a generational CB.


A 'generational' CB don't run a 4.5 forty.
I would take Simmons, Okudah  
section125 : 3/14/2020 6:24 pm : link
or a trade back and pick up a OT and an additional #2. IMHO, all good decisions.

Truly, a trade back is probably the best option. Get an additional #2 and an OT.

Feel like a kid in a candy shop with a fist full of dollars..cannot make up my mind.
I figured Simmons would be their choice  
DonnieD89 : 3/14/2020 6:25 pm : link
if available and true. I’m fine with it. It solves an ongoing problem that needs to be fixed. I just want the Oline addressed somehow. Will have to see.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
Mike in NY : 3/14/2020 6:26 pm : link
In comment 14835671 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 14835661 Philu916 said:


Quote:


In comment 14835657 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:


Quote:


If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft



There is a sizeable group that will disagree.


That is fine. And what does Simmons do? He’s undersized, has straight line speed. That is all. A shit ton of shoe string tackles. That would work so well with guys like Barkley running full speed at him. Would knock his ass over, Kittle/Kelce would run into him and right away he may have a torn ACL. He is the one way DG screws up this draft. 75% chance of being a bust! There’s reasons he won’t do 3 cone or shuttle. He has no lateral quickness and there’s no position for him maybe OLB. Okudah May be a generational CB.



You know who else has straight line speed? Champ Bailey 4.28 Deion Sanders 4.27 Charles Woodson 4.31 Patrick Peterson 4.34 Isaiah Simmons 4.39. You know who doesn’t? Okudah 4.48. Yes, let’s keep calling him generational, because he shut down some big 10 receivers, I bet you think Tredavious White is generational as well.


Joe Haden as well
Joe Haden...  
aGiantGuy : 3/14/2020 6:30 pm : link
I don’t know if you can call Joe Haden a shut down corner, he’s a good #1 corner. To be generational, you have to be on par with Darrelle Revis, who ran a 4.38 btw
Reb8thVA  
ColHowPepper : 3/14/2020 6:31 pm : link
hope you are spot on. Get some games on d in FA, not JC
RE: If they do go Defense with their first pick  
Toth029 : 3/14/2020 6:32 pm : link
In comment 14835649 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
and don't trade down I think it's likelier to be Okudah.

I don't see Giants going with a rookie and a 2nd year CB into the season as starters.

I think it's Simmons or an OT.
RE: Joe Haden...  
Mike in NY : 3/14/2020 6:33 pm : link
In comment 14835683 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
I don’t know if you can call Joe Haden a shut down corner, he’s a good #1 corner. To be generational, you have to be on par with Darrelle Revis, who ran a 4.38 btw


That is what I was getting at. Okudah is not a sure thing. Neither is Simmons
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
Saquads26 : 3/14/2020 6:35 pm : link
In comment 14835675 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
In comment 14835661 Philu916 said:


Quote:





In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:






Okudah May be a generational CB.



A 'generational' CB don't run a 4.5 forty.


So then DET will take Simmons I guess.
Interesting on the WR front  
j_rud : 3/14/2020 6:37 pm : link
They probably just mean filling out the depth with guys like Fowler, Lattimer, Core, and Coleman all about to hit FA. If they mean adding a starter I wonder at whose expense. You've got wonder about Shepard's long term prospects health-wise while Tate is 31. Neither have huge cap numbers, and cutting them leaves quite a bit of dead money. What do you think either would bring back in a trade? 3rd for Shep, 4th for Tate?
.  
aGiantGuy : 3/14/2020 6:40 pm : link
DET is definitely contemplating taking Simmons, they’re #2 corner players better at slot, so that’s why the Okudah pick would make multiple positions better for their team
WR  
Toth029 : 3/14/2020 6:40 pm : link
Front is sparse in FA.

I think Judge will love Core. Larimer and Fowler are meh. Coleman is cheap and can compete for a job. I don't think the group is rock solid due to Shepard's concussion history.
also think Core stays  
ColHowPepper : 3/14/2020 6:43 pm : link
the others? Fowler and Lattimer are interchangeable, neither is irreplaceable.
Simmons...  
Giant John : 3/14/2020 6:53 pm : link
YES!
Why are they prioritizing WRs  
Jay in Toronto : 3/14/2020 6:54 pm : link
As FAs when they are the strength of the draft?
How is Isaiah Simmons undersized?  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2020 6:55 pm : link
He's 6'3 5/8 and 238 pounds.

Here are the combine heigts/weights from 2017/2018/2019 All Pro LBs
Luke Kuechly 6'3 242
Bobby Wagner 6'1 242
Eric Kendricks 6'0 232
Darius Leonard 6'2 234
Demario Davis 6'2 235
CJ Mosley 6'2 234
Telvin Smith 6'3 218

Also Cory Littleton is the top LB on the market. He's 6'3 238.

So he's taller than any of the guys I listed and he outweighs all but two of them. So when you say he's undersized you kind of lose your credibility.
I like Breshad Perriman  
j_rud : 3/14/2020 6:56 pm : link
I like Shep but if we could flip him for a 3rd or 4th and bring in Perriman at a slightly lower price Id be fine with that.
RE: The  
Ira : 3/14/2020 6:58 pm : link
In comment 14835665 AcidTest said:
Quote:
problem with taking Simmons at #4 isn't so much losing Okudah, it's losing out on all of Wills, Wirfs, Becton, Thomas, Jackson, and Jones. I'd be surprised if the Giants are willing to do that, even if they add an OT and C in FA.

Simmons is a "run and chase" LB. His horizontal and vertical speed are incredible. He solves the problem of TEs killing us. He'll likely also make Connelly better. But he'll also likely have difficulty getting off blocks in the NFL, and won't be able to hold the edge. He's not an every down player.

I certainly won't hate the pick, but I think there will be better options.


Getting off blocks has been a problem of his, but he added 8-10 pounds before the combine and can add more. Also, he does so many other things very well. In my mind, he's going to be the best player in this draft.
My wife and I are dedicated Clemson fans  
KeoweeFan : 3/14/2020 6:59 pm : link
(she more than I) and have watched essentially all the Clemson games. We'd guess what the opposition would try the next offensive play and then high five when Simmons was there to stop it.

Yes, Simmons may be the player Judge and Graham have schemed about or he may be another Peppers with Cleveland.
But as a biased fan, I think Isaiah may be the keystone to the hybrid defense that Bettcher was trying for but Judge and Graham will pull off.
RE: My wife and I are dedicated Clemson fans  
aGiantGuy : 3/14/2020 7:05 pm : link
In comment 14835703 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
(she more than I) and have watched essentially all the Clemson games. We'd guess what the opposition would try the next offensive play and then high five when Simmons was there to stop it.

Yes, Simmons may be the player Judge and Graham have schemed about or he may be another Peppers with Cleveland.
But as a biased fan, I think Isaiah may be the keystone to the hybrid defense that Bettcher was trying for but Judge and Graham will pull off.

His football intelligence goes unnoticed because of his talent. Having a taller, more athletic version of Eric Kendricks obviously doesn’t appeal to some.
'the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency'  
Torrag : 3/14/2020 7:07 pm : link
Sorry no sale here Tony P. This is one of the worst free agent WR groups in recent memory. You've got Cooper who will get paid more than he's worth and Green who I like but wouldn't give a big contract due to age and injury concerns. Nice smoke job from inside the Jersey Swamp HQ. IMO.

As far as the Simmons speculation that's fine with me but I don't find anything 'reported' there to take seriously.
the wr part of this is interesting  
MM_in_NYC : 3/14/2020 7:11 pm : link
this fa class is extremely limited at wr.
RE: 'the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency'  
j_rud : 3/14/2020 7:14 pm : link
In comment 14835706 Torrag said:
Quote:
Sorry no sale here Tony P. This is one of the worst free agent WR groups in recent memory. You've got Cooper who will get paid more than he's worth and Green who I like but wouldn't give a big contract due to age and injury concerns. Nice smoke job from inside the Jersey Swamp HQ. IMO.

As far as the Simmons speculation that's fine with me but I don't find anything 'reported' there to take seriously.


He could easily mean filling out the depth, the 4th-6th spots, if they even carry 6. As for starters its certainly thin but a few guys could work. In addition to Perriman, Geronimo Allison is an interesting option.
Unless Simmons is being projected as a Von Miller type OLB  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/14/2020 7:17 pm : link
I'm not interested at 4. Maybe at 7. I see a small gap between him and someone like Murray who has shown exceptional instincts at LB. Rather trade down, get picks and draft Murray.
RE: Unless Simmons is being projected as a Von Miller type OLB  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2020 7:22 pm : link
In comment 14835713 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
I'm not interested at 4. Maybe at 7. I see a small gap between him and someone like Murray who has shown exceptional instincts at LB. Rather trade down, get picks and draft Murray.


Simmons had 8 sacks on only like 75 pass rushes. Along with another 22 pressures. He had the highest pass rush win rate in all of college football.
Some of these comments are laugh out loud funny.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/14/2020 7:27 pm : link
I have my preference but that doesn't mean I need to make us shit or devalue the other players.
The Giants need 2 real impact players on defense from the draft or  
Ivan15 : 3/14/2020 7:32 pm : link
Free agency. In free agency, that probably is a LB, not an Edge guy. Edge will come from 2nd tier.

In the draft, it has to be Simmons unless what we have heard is a bunch of crap. That would give them then opportunity to play a 3 safety look on every play with Simmons and Peppers both versatile as in the box safety-LB.
Amari Cooper  
AdamBrag : 3/14/2020 7:33 pm : link
If he hits FA, I could see the Giants targeting him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
The_Boss : 3/14/2020 7:38 pm : link
In comment 14835675 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
In comment 14835661 Philu916 said:


Quote:





In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:






Okudah May be a generational CB.



A 'generational' CB don't run a 4.5 forty.


What if he shaved time off it at his pro day?
RE: Yuck  
Brown_Hornet : 3/14/2020 8:10 pm : link
In comment 14835651 Philu916 said:
Quote:
If Simmons is ranked above Okudah... DG should potentially be fired after the draft

Statements like this are not bold, they are telling though.
I am down with that  
Giantimistic : 3/14/2020 8:14 pm : link
With a stout dline I think him and peppers will excel. I would love to see downs where peppers and Simmons drop to LB and then have two safeties behind them—love and another compotent 3rd safety. I love the flexibility. The interesting think to me will be how much the Giants are willing to gamble. If Simmons is the player at 4 but their is a qb both Chargers and Miami want, will Gettleman be willing to make Miami think they are trading so they can drop one pick and still get the player they want.
A lot of talk about Simmons,  
Jon in NYC : 3/14/2020 9:10 pm : link
but I'm more curious about them going after a WR in FA. Outside of Amari Cooper it's mostly second tier guys, but is anyone better than Shepard, Tate and Slayton?
RE: A lot of talk about Simmons,  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2020 9:33 pm : link
In comment 14835772 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
but I'm more curious about them going after a WR in FA. Outside of Amari Cooper it's mostly second tier guys, but is anyone better than Shepard, Tate and Slayton?


They might not be trying to sign guys to replace those three. Latimer, Russ Shepard, Cody Core, Corey Coleman and Etta-Tawo are all free agents. Bennie Fowler was cut in November. So they don't really have any WRs besides those three you named.
RE: RE: A lot of talk about Simmons,  
Jon in NYC : 3/14/2020 9:34 pm : link
In comment 14835784 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14835772 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


but I'm more curious about them going after a WR in FA. Outside of Amari Cooper it's mostly second tier guys, but is anyone better than Shepard, Tate and Slayton?



They might not be trying to sign guys to replace those three. Latimer, Russ Shepard, Cody Core, Corey Coleman and Etta-Tawo are all free agents. Bennie Fowler was cut in November. So they don't really have any WRs besides those three you named.


yeah good point
RE: A lot of talk about Simmons,  
AdamBrag : 3/14/2020 9:36 pm : link
In comment 14835772 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
but I'm more curious about them going after a WR in FA. Outside of Amari Cooper it's mostly second tier guys, but is anyone better than Shepard, Tate and Slayton?


Stapleton speculated Funchess as a possibility. With the DG connection (he gave up 3 picks to get him) and the fit in a Garrett offense, I could see that for sure.
What about  
MotownGIANTS : 3/14/2020 10:00 pm : link
Robby Anderson might be had at a good buy .... Can line up on the outside we have slot guys Anderson and Slayton on the outside with Shep and Tate in the slot.
No  
AcidTest : 3/14/2020 10:10 pm : link
interest in Cooper, especially given what he'd cost. But we are woefully thin at WR, and there isn't much in FA.

Slayton. Great rookie year, but is he ready to be a #1.
Tate: Antics and a PED suspension. 2020 is probably his last year with the team.
Shepard: One concussion away from being Jordan Reed and out of the game.
Everybody Else: JAGs.
Toth: "I think it's Simmons or an OT."  
Torrag : 3/14/2020 10:52 pm : link
I do believe you have the right of it sir. And ideally that Tackle is Mr. Wills.
Acid: "But we are woefully thin at WR, and there isn't much in FA."  
Torrag : 3/14/2020 10:57 pm : link
WR is all about the Draft this year. It's a historically deep class and they come in all shapes and sizes. We'll be taking one I think with either our #99 3rd or 4th rounder.
It's still a crapshoot.  
CT Charlie : 3/14/2020 11:03 pm : link
Simmons could end up being a lot more useful than Okudah, and vice versa. I'd be shocked if there's a strong consensus around the league, and no one will know for sure for a year or two -- unless one of them is an almost immediate bust.
Why would they focus on WRs in Free Agency?  
Simms11 : 3/14/2020 11:20 pm : link
Why pay more for a WR? This is one of the deepest drafts for WRs in a long, long time. We could grab a very good WR in the 4th round that would cost us such less then a Free Agent. Now, if they said they would be concentrating on Oline or LBer, I could see that. This makes no sense.
RE: And other pundits have said its OL.....  
BlueLou'sBack : 3/15/2020 2:44 am : link
In comment 14835655 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
Let’s all focus on those commentators whose predictions align with what we individually want and dismiss those that don’t agree with us.


Well isn't that codified in the BBI rules of proceedure?
RE: Why would they focus on WRs in Free Agency?  
BlueLou'sBack : 3/15/2020 2:45 am : link
In comment 14835834 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Why pay more for a WR? This is one of the deepest drafts for WRs in a long, long time. We could grab a very good WR in the 4th round that would cost us such less then a Free Agent. Now, if they said they would be concentrating on Oline or LBer, I could see that. This makes no sense.


So... What does that suggest about Pauline's "insider" info?
Devin Funchess  
George from PA : 3/15/2020 4:57 am : link
Seems like the perfect WR fa target
Smart Rumor  
Bill2 : 3/15/2020 6:48 am : link
If I was the NYG, Id have someone sidle up to a NY media guy and tell him something that makes it harder for Dallas to re sign Amari Cooper.

Id even have him in for a loud visit. Every million out of Jerry Jones pocket is a million less for something else. And Cooper may not be easily sign able for Dallas depending on how Prescott goes.

imo, the only way we draft defense in round 1 is if we get our OL targets in FA

Meanwhile, if I was on BBI, and knowing that the draft pundits prognostications are often different ( especially in round 1 when makeup and other intangibles are not visible to us) than how professional NFL teams rank prospects; Id look deeper down the common rankings of 1st round Defensive talent for possibilities the NYG may draft.

Id investigate a little bit further on Chaisson and then maybe Brown?

Of course, the first round could be a OL and then the rest of the draft on defense??

Its FA and draft time. There will be 5000 rumors

Pauline wasn't given the second part of the tidbit  
LBH15 : 3/15/2020 7:56 am : link
on all those rumors. Here are the full sentences...

I’m told that as of now, the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency...but really expect to cover this position with the deep draft.

If Simmons is available to the Giants when they select, I believe that’s the person they want...however, they simply realize that one of the OTs will be the pick.

After everyone had left the Combine, a source close to the team told me that the word was the Giants prefer to go defense with their first pick...but are resigned to the fact that one of the Offensive Tackles is the logical play here.
RE: Pauline wasn't given the second part of the tidbit  
Mike in NY : 3/15/2020 8:56 am : link
In comment 14835882 LBH15 said:
Quote:
on all those rumors. Here are the full sentences...

I’m told that as of now, the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency...but really expect to cover this position with the deep draft.

If Simmons is available to the Giants when they select, I believe that’s the person they want...however, they simply realize that one of the OTs will be the pick.

After everyone had left the Combine, a source close to the team told me that the word was the Giants prefer to go defense with their first pick...but are resigned to the fact that one of the Offensive Tackles is the logical play here.


In other words, cover his ass in case he is wrong. Basically says they will go a certain position or they won’t. Nothing earth shattering.
RE: RE: Pauline wasn't given the second part of the tidbit  
section125 : 3/15/2020 9:01 am : link
In comment 14835892 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14835882 LBH15 said:


Quote:


on all those rumors. Here are the full sentences...

I’m told that as of now, the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency...but really expect to cover this position with the deep draft.

If Simmons is available to the Giants when they select, I believe that’s the person they want...however, they simply realize that one of the OTs will be the pick.

After everyone had left the Combine, a source close to the team told me that the word was the Giants prefer to go defense with their first pick...but are resigned to the fact that one of the Offensive Tackles is the logical play here.



In other words, cover his ass in case he is wrong. Basically says they will go a certain position or they won’t. Nothing earth shattering.


You can read that on every FA and draft thread here on BBI.
It is really entertaining  
Mike from Ohio : 3/15/2020 9:20 am : link
to read comments from people about the draft that have no idea what they are talking about. “Fire DG if he doesn’t pick my guy!!! I watched 20 minutes of YouTube clips on this guy and got excited!!! Everyone else sucks.”

Aside from Sy, there is nobody on this board who has shown any ability to evaluate draft talent, or put in the work to do so in an informed manner. Yet it stops so very few from spewing their opinions like gospel.

We all have our own views on this and it’s fun to discuss them. But to post your view as anything other than an armchair fan with a preference is embarrassing.
After Judge  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/15/2020 10:22 am : link
and staff evaluate the roster and Division I think they will first get the team to run the ball consistently. This will open everything else up and lessen the pressure on the WR's. Defensively, they strengthen the front 7.

I was against signing a high priced CB but now I can see Round 1 OT and the rest of the draft BPA. Just draft football players.
Simmons  
King Quis : 3/15/2020 11:21 am : link
Or Bust at this point. We haven’t had a true playmaker amongst the lb’s since who... Armstead maybe. I feel like we can get a good OL in the 2nd but a guy like Simmons who seems to be exactly what Judge is mentioning as far diversity is a must have.
RE: Pauline wasn't given the second part of the tidbit  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/15/2020 12:11 pm : link
In comment 14835882 LBH15 said:
Quote:
on all those rumors. Here are the full sentences...

I’m told that as of now, the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency...but really expect to cover this position with the deep draft.

If Simmons is available to the Giants when they select, I believe that’s the person they want...however, they simply realize that one of the OTs will be the pick.

After everyone had left the Combine, a source close to the team told me that the word was the Giants prefer to go defense with their first pick...but are resigned to the fact that one of the Offensive Tackles is the logical play here.


Lol nice extrapolation and probably quite accurate
RE: Pauline wasn't given the second part of the tidbit  
j_rud : 3/15/2020 12:22 pm : link
In comment 14835882 LBH15 said:
Quote:
on all those rumors. Here are the full sentences...

I’m told that as of now, the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency...but really expect to cover this position with the deep draft.

If Simmons is available to the Giants when they select, I believe that’s the person they want...however, they simply realize that one of the OTs will be the pick.

After everyone had left the Combine, a source close to the team told me that the word was the Giants prefer to go defense with their first pick...but are resigned to the fact that one of the Offensive Tackles is the logical play here.


I find it hard to believe someone from the organization would leak such detailed info. Or that at this point they even have such a conclusion. This reads more like someones opinion of what they will do, not some insider info.
RE: RE: Pauline wasn't given the second part of the tidbit  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/15/2020 12:23 pm : link
In comment 14836067 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 14835882 LBH15 said:


Quote:


on all those rumors. Here are the full sentences...

I’m told that as of now, the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency...but really expect to cover this position with the deep draft.

If Simmons is available to the Giants when they select, I believe that’s the person they want...however, they simply realize that one of the OTs will be the pick.

After everyone had left the Combine, a source close to the team told me that the word was the Giants prefer to go defense with their first pick...but are resigned to the fact that one of the Offensive Tackles is the logical play here.



I find it hard to believe someone from the organization would leak such detailed info. Or that at this point they even have such a conclusion. This reads more like someones opinion of what they will do, not some insider info.


I think he was being facetious.
RE: It's still a crapshoot.  
Gruber : 3/15/2020 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14835830 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
Simmons could end up being a lot more useful than Okudah, and vice versa. I'd be shocked if there's a strong consensus around the league, and no one will know for sure for a year or two -- unless one of them is an almost immediate bust.


Of the top five names being bandied about, Okudah and Young stand out fir me as the least likely to disappoint. I really believe those two are nailed-on future Pro-Bowlers. That said, I just don’t see us using #4 on Okudah’s position.
RE: RE: It's still a crapshoot.  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/15/2020 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14836091 Gruber said:
Quote:
In comment 14835830 CT Charlie said:


Quote:


Simmons could end up being a lot more useful than Okudah, and vice versa. I'd be shocked if there's a strong consensus around the league, and no one will know for sure for a year or two -- unless one of them is an almost immediate bust.



Of the top five names being bandied about, Okudah and Young stand out fir me as the least likely to disappoint. I really believe those two are nailed-on future Pro-Bowlers. That said, I just don’t see us using #4 on Okudah’s position.


I would agree and I'd add Wills and Simmons in that group too. Simmons is just too gifted and a perfect fit for today's NFL if he lands with even a half decent DC.
RE: RE: Pauline wasn't given the second part of the tidbit  
LBH15 : 3/15/2020 1:17 pm : link
In comment 14836067 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 14835882 LBH15 said:


Quote:


on all those rumors. Here are the full sentences...

I’m told that as of now, the Giants intend on targeting wide receivers in free agency...but really expect to cover this position with the deep draft.

If Simmons is available to the Giants when they select, I believe that’s the person they want...however, they simply realize that one of the OTs will be the pick.

After everyone had left the Combine, a source close to the team told me that the word was the Giants prefer to go defense with their first pick...but are resigned to the fact that one of the Offensive Tackles is the logical play here.



I find it hard to believe someone from the organization would leak such detailed info. Or that at this point they even have such a conclusion. This reads more like someones opinion of what they will do, not some insider info.


Gettleman tweeted it.
Wills or Simmons if we stay at #4...  
Torrag : 3/15/2020 1:22 pm : link
and it depends on how Free Agency pans out. That said we are more likely to find real help at LB in free agency this year than OT.

So I'd handicap the pick right now at 60/40 Wills.
