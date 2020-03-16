Schefter: Giants to tag Williams

Ryan Dunleavy
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants
RE: Also, this steps the 2021 5th round pick up to a 4th
I’m wondering about this. Not so sure. They placed the tag but he hasn’t and won’t sign by the time the league year starts.
Maybe there is language about tags accelerating the pick. Who knows?
There was some talk, not sure by whom, that since the tag effectively "signs" the player even if they refuse to sign the tag, that it would carry the same trade implication as if the Giants signed LW before free agency opened.
Essentially, it seems as if the trade terms were worded in a way that only reduced the conditional pick from a 4th to a 5th if LW reached free agency unencumbered. The Giants could have gamed the agreement by riding a verbal agreement all the way to the open market and then signing LW at that time, though that would also carry some risk because LW wouldn't be bound by that verbal agreement.
This does, however, reflect that there is no agreement in place between both sides and everyone who assumed there was a nod-nod-wink-wink agreement in place following the trade were just being optimistic about that - clearly DG was being as transparent as usual when he spoke about the LW situation a few weeks ago.
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants
Yet another strawman argument from you. Is there a reason why you continue to frame your statements around the LW trade and his impending free agency in this fashion?
It was said several times that the only thing the Giants traded for was the right to tag LW (and by extension, to prevent any other team from tagging him). No one said the Giants had no options. Literally not one person.
What many said is that LW hasn't shown in his play to date that he's the type of player that teams would typically tag. Unless, of course, they were already pot-committed to retaining him.
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants
Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....
RE: Guys, like it or not....he is currently the Giants best player on def.
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants
Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....
Gettleman pissing money away already. This trade alone was a enough to get him shitcanned.
he’s a real good player. In fact one of the better players currently on our D. He can disrupt the passer and stop the run. If he could just complete the deal, he’d be worth 20 mil or more. He’s definitely worth keeping and only solidifies the front DLine. It’s all water under the bridge, but the trade did suck!
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants
Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....
It's a 3 million dollar difference. Most likely won't have any impact on us signing free agents. Especially with the cap supposed to go way up next year. Wouldn't worry much about it.
If they agree to a long term deal it'll go down significantly.
I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.
...based on how free agency has started that is probably less than what he'd make anyways? Plus he's tagged as a tackle...I like the start and in my head had him at this cost either way. Silver lining with this is that if he indeed regresses we're not stuck with him?
We tag him, we’ve got the cap room, we were gonna spend enough this offseason where we wouldn’t get any comp pick for Williams. Tag him, if a long term deal doesn’t get done let him walk next offseason where we may not be making the big purchases and get a comp pick.
I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.
I continue to agree with you ... we’ll see how it plays out next week.
The DG hate has gone beyond ridiculous. Whiners just gotta whine.
Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....
It's a 3 million dollar difference. Most likely won't have any impact on us signing free agents. Especially with the cap supposed to go way up next year. Wouldn't worry much about it.
If they agree to a long term deal it'll go down significantly.
If you believe the market wasn’t at $15 million for Williams, you’d transition him and let teams make offers and match.
3 mil or 16 mil? This guy is not worth half of what he'll get. It's a joke.
Learn how to read
Let me dumb it down for you. He's not getting 3 million more, it's 16 million more. A trade for a guy that half the time I didn't know was on the field is inexcusable. He's going to eat up a good chunk of space for virtually nothing.
I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.
you're asking for fans to think and not just react with the usual DG hate. Asking a lot.
I don't mind it. Again this has been discussed quite literally 1000 times before, but there really is no difference between 16M a year and 12M a year in the NFL, teams can always work around it and make it work if you really want the player, and now you take the long term risk off the table at least for the time being. Yes, we gave up the 3rd rounder, that sucks. If we had signed Williams it was all about the guaranteed dollars and now we have him for the season if he chooses to play on that number.
I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.
I continue to agree with you ... we’ll see how it plays out next week.
The DG hate has gone beyond ridiculous. Whiners just gotta whine.
It's not hate. It's a philosophical difference on how to build a team, and how best to allocate resources when doing it in a capped league.
I think this move was more about biding time to get a long term deal that works for both sides. Clearly, they didn't want to lose him, and Williams' camp probably came out swinging with a high number that NYG didn't want to commit to.
George, anyone comparing Leonard Williams to Justin Tuck...
Well, there's more to it than that. One of the reasons many favored the transition tag over the franchise tag went beyond the actual 2020 cap value of each tag. The transition tag, because it only carries a right of first refusal, would have allowed a bit of a free market dynamic to still play into LW's contract demands.
There was a line of thinking - and I hope I'm representing it fairly as it hasn't been my POV on this - that LW could still be signed to a fair-market-value contract that would account for his pass rush numbers being on the lower side of the spectrum for top DL players. That DG would actually benefit by having other teams set the market for LW at a price that might not be inflated by any sort of attachment to the sunk cost of the trade itself.
The franchise tag mostly eliminates that as a dynamic here. It does also mostly eliminate the risk of another team blowing the Giants offer out of the water with a massive offer sheet that the Giants would have to either match or receive no compensation for (other than standard compensatory pick calculations for 2021).
The franchise tag does more than cost more money this year. It also puts DG in a position to negotiate with no external market dynamics. TBD whether that's to the Giants' benefit or not. It could prevent losing him to an overpay. It could cause DG to keep him with an overpay of his own.
But it's not just about the $3M. It's about spending more money for what might be a less optimal scenario. Unless, of course, the only scenario DG might be considering is a keep LW at all costs, which remains a concern.
I don't know where this meme started that LW is our best DL
He is our best DL Player (not taking anything away from Lawrence), and maybe our best overall D player. He's young, and he would have likely made the same or more in the open market. Even if we overpaid by $2-3M it doesn't matter.
This is the type of guy we should be building around
He is our best DL Player (not taking anything away from Lawrence), and maybe our best overall D player. He's young, and he would have likely made the same or more in the open market. Even if we overpaid by $2-3M it doesn't matter.
This is the type of guy we should be building around
I think you might be overrating him a tad. I’m hoping we eventually get a handful of players better than him. If he’s a D’s best player over an extended period, chances are you’re going to be a poor team.
If we signed Campbell for $13.5M BBI would be in a uproar
who will be 34 when the season starts if it starts. Williams seemed to almost always lined up over the left Tackle. I have no idea where he lined up with Jets if that matters. Williams is 25 and can be a part of the solution. He was very good against the run and not as good against the pass. With the players getting tagged today you might as well pay Williams.
RE: If we signed Campbell for $13.5M BBI would be in a uproar
about spending all that money on a 1 or 2 year guy. BBI seems to hate everything.
They'd flip their shit about giving that much money for a guy who will be 34 before the season started. Or a guy who had a monster game against the Titans backup OT and then only had 3.5 sacks and 6 TFL in 15 other games.
So it seems likely that he is allowed to negotiate contracts with other teams? If DG refuses, basically NYG get first round compensation?
If so, beautiful and also hopefully other teams offer him contracts around $13-$14M a season that way if DG locks him up, it’s cheaper. If it becomes too much, take the first round draft picks.
and Williams. There were a grand total of 3 DT's that had more than 6 sacks last year, thats about 1 every 2.5 games. Plus one of these guys was Aaron Donald who is a bit of a freak at DT and they scheme ways to break him lose. For the most part these guys are not there for sacks, the ones they get are clean up type sacks. They are there to clog up the middle, apply pressure up the middle, and take on more than 1 player to free up the guys who should be getting sacks.
I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.
I continue to agree with you ... we’ll see how it plays out next week.
The DG hate has gone beyond ridiculous. Whiners just gotta whine.
It's not hate. It's a philosophical difference on how to build a team, and how best to allocate resources when doing it in a capped league.
Klaats, I wasn’t referring to you as I think you’re usually at least a bit balanced towards DG ... others not so much.
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )
If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.
Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.
bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )
If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.
Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.
bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.
Which is it?
Exactly. If LW has a bad agent, fuck ‘em. That’s his problem.
bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.
Which is it?
I'm just looking at this from a pure market perspective versus other comps/contracts around the league the last two off-seasons. That's why I "railed" against the move in the first place. I studied the market comps and didn't like where this could land. I assumed Team LW would do the same. Oddly, it looks like there is a chance they be not be as informed as I thought...
Further, I said on the other LW thread - sorry, a few moving parts on BBI with this - that you take the deal from a Giants perspective if Team LW is willing to accept those terms.
RE: RE: Also, this steps the 2021 5th round pick up to a 4th
This does, however, reflect that there is no agreement in place between both sides and everyone who assumed there was a nod-nod-wink-wink agreement in place following the trade were just being optimistic about that
And belligerently optimistic at that. Some were flat out mocking anyone who *didn't* think such an agreement was in place.
That said I don't like the FT in play. I would have used the TT and allowed market forces to set his value. That said the FT may be a precursor to a deal and locks out other teams from interfering. Now we wait.
Jints Central might actually be doing something right here?
If you like LW, than the contract would make much more sense in the $10-12M range.
I don't like the player because I think he's mostly redundant and doesn't solve bigger needs on the defensive side of the ball. We don't have a lot but we do have youth, talent, and cheap contracts in place at DT. So I'd rather try to solve those other more glaring problems with that money...
RE: I too put a long term deal for LW around $12M AAV weeks ago
That said I don't like the FT in play. I would have used the TT and allowed market forces to set his value. That said the FT may be a precursor to a deal and locks out other teams from interfering. Now we wait.
I've had it pegged at 4y/$65M (just over $16M AAV), and don't see anything that I'd consider more valuable than speculation at this point to push me off that number. It's possible that with the tag applied, LW's team may reduce their position dramatically if LW is intent on getting a multi-year deal, but I'm sticking with my estimate for now.
It would be good if Front Office is close to working up a deal
and Williams. There were a grand total of 3 DT's that had more than 6 sacks last year, thats about 1 every 2.5 games. Plus one of these guys was Aaron Donald who is a bit of a freak at DT and they scheme ways to break him lose. For the most part these guys are not there for sacks, the ones they get are clean up type sacks. They are there to clog up the middle, apply pressure up the middle, and take on more than 1 player to free up the guys who should be getting sacks.
I count 8 guys who fit your arbitrary limit of "more than 6" and that number jumps to 13 if you count the guys who landed on exactly 6. If we go down to 5, so that it includes everyone who had at least TEN TIMES as many sacks as LW, that number goes to 17. 17 IDL players had 10x or more sacks than LW.
There's a difference between using sacks as the sole barometer of a DL's role and value, and going completely to the other side of the spectrum and pretending that they don't matter at all.
It's better to have them than to not have them. LW doesn't have them. It's a hole in his game. Denying that just seems foolish.
RE: I too put a long term deal for LW around $12M AAV weeks ago
That said I don't like the FT in play. I would have used the TT and allowed market forces to set his value. That said the FT may be a precursor to a deal and locks out other teams from interfering. Now we wait.
I thought FT just means that other teams if they sign him have to part with a 1st rounder?
given the situation they put themselves in, i think this is the best thing they could have done
but just think about this. DG traded a high 3rd to acquire a player for a half season (in a lost season) because they wanted to sign him long term. and then he can't agree to a deal before free agency and slapped a tag on him to pay him an average top 5 salary for his position. you have to ask yourself, couldn't he just have waited for free agency to give him this much money?
DG is a fucking laughing stock. he's going to ruin this team even more this offseason
RE: RE: I too put a long term deal for LW around $12M AAV weeks ago
That said I don't like the FT in play. I would have used the TT and allowed market forces to set his value. That said the FT may be a precursor to a deal and locks out other teams from interfering. Now we wait.
I thought FT just means that other teams if they sign him have to part with a 1st rounder?
Semantics. No one is parting with their first round pick to sign LW. So it effectively blocks any other suitors from joining the negotiation even if, by rule, they could enter the fray if they so chose.
If another team did engage in negotiations, I would hope DG bows out and picks up the pick in return.
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )
If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.
Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.
bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.
Which is it?
bw predicted $17-$18M I believe....😂
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have no intention of Williams
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )
If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.
Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.
bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.
Which is it?
bw predicted $17-$18M I believe....😂
I'll be the first to issue a mea culpa if the deal comes in where it's now being rumored. But as I said above, I'm sticking to my 4/$65M estimate for now.
The premature victory laps based on Paul Schwartz's estimate are a bit ridiculous.
...because of the 120% rule. So the difference between the transition and franchise tags in LW's case is roughly $2.4M (not $3M).
I get the logic of the transition tag and letting the market set his price. But if the Giants were at all concerned about the market price being higher than expected and more than they wanted to pay, then the franchise tag was worth the extra $2.4M.
The leverage of the franchise tag is double edged. As an annual salary, it's well over LW's market value. But it requires less financial commitment on the part of the Giants and less financial security for LW compared to the guaranteed money that comes with a longterm contract, even one that only averages $12M/year.
if a deal is close. You would use the Franchise tag to take other offers off the table from other teams. If you transition him it does leave a window that other teams can throw out a stupid number and cause a problem in negotiations. Worst case scenario we overpay for 1 year best case we get him for a reasonable long term deal in the $10m - $12M range.
If we get him in the $10-12Mil range the trade isnt as bad because thats a reasonable offer and probably less than he would have gotten on the open market imo.
At $12m I'd be fine with an extension but my pref is playing on tag
Walk-in it back.... But still won't say he was wrong... DG is a paid GM of an NFL team (like it or not folks) some of us at BBI have thoughts that they know better... Hahahaha. Try to wipe the slate clean, today is the start of a new year in the NFL, and it's very exciting to see the wheels in motion. With all that's going on in the world, I for one find it very exciting...
you want a medley of short-long term low-high contracts, absolute worst thing you could do as a GM is sign a bunch of players for long high contracts like Reese.
.
I would say predictable, DG would have been eaten alive
if he allowed him to walk. I am not sure I would call it
an 'excellent move'. I would have preferred the Transition Tag as I mentioned,
that way you don't have to match a deal from someone else, if you desire not to.
you want a medley of short-long term low-high contracts, absolute worst thing you could do as a GM is sign a bunch of players for long high contracts like Reese.
.
I would say predictable, DG would have been eaten alive
if he allowed him to walk. I am not sure I would call it
an 'excellent move'. I would have preferred the Transition Tag as I mentioned,
that way you don't have to match a deal from someone else, if you desire not to.
Trading a 3rd and letting him walk would have been extremely boneheaded, but alas its a moot point. FT'ing LW would have been my exit strategy.
George, Tuck had double-digit sacks four times in his career.
40.5 in his first five years, and that's with missing nine games in his second year, and not starting full-time until his third. He also had 63 TFL's in that same five-year span to Williams' 34, and 176 solo tackles to Williams' 135. He also forced 10 fumbles to Williams' 4. Simply put, Justin Tuck was a difference-maker. Leonard Williams is not, no matter how many times he almost gets to the QB. There's just no comparison.
...what would everyone be saying about the trade then?
People need to be patient and let things play out.
There is no guarantee we sign him in free agency if we don't trade for him.
Now we have the leverage in contract negotiations and can trade him if need be. If he is a free agent in this cap market we would have ended up paying much much more for him. Now we can use that savings a pick up another player to replace the 3rd round pick.
Just a thought.
RE: If Gettleman can trade him for 2nd round pick at the trade deadline...
...what would everyone be saying about the trade then?
People need to be patient and let things play out.
There is no guarantee we sign him in free agency if we don't trade for him.
Now we have the leverage in contract negotiations and can trade him if need be. If he is a free agent in this cap market we would have ended up paying much much more for him. Now we can use that savings a pick up another player to replace the 3rd round pick.
Just a thought.
Thank Gawd you're not our GM. You obviously have no clue what "leverage" means. DG has given away all his leverage and is acting out of desperation to save what little face he has left.
Sad thing is, Mara and Tisch are too stupid to see what an idiot they hired. This is Cleveland Browns level stupid.
...what would everyone be saying about the trade then?
People need to be patient and let things play out.
There is no guarantee we sign him in free agency if we don't trade for him.
Now we have the leverage in contract negotiations and can trade him if need be. If he is a free agent in this cap market we would have ended up paying much much more for him. Now we can use that savings a pick up another player to replace the 3rd round pick.
Just a thought.
Thank Gawd you're not our GM. You obviously have no clue what "leverage" means. DG has given away all his leverage and is acting out of desperation to save what little face he has left.
Sad thing is, Mara and Tisch are too stupid to see what an idiot they hired. This is Cleveland Browns level stupid.
Reed - 11.5m AAV, 2 years
Hargrave - 13m AAV, 3 years (26m gtd)
LW may have a claim to be a little better than either of those guys, but even if the giants offered him slightly more than they got I don't see how that's appealing enough to pass up just playing the year on a $16m guarantee.
Maybe you could get LW to sign a 3 year deal close to Hargrave's if you guarantee $30m+?
But I don't think we will see the NYG budge and pay LW closer to what Grady Jarrett got last year after today.
What they should be doing is getting Tomlinson locked down on a 3 year extension around $10m AAV.
RE: Today appears to have not been a great day for LW's agent
Reed - 11.5m AAV, 2 years
Hargrave - 13m AAV, 3 years (26m gtd)
LW may have a claim to be a little better than either of those guys, but even if the giants offered him slightly more than they got I don't see how that's appealing enough to pass up just playing the year on a $16m guarantee.
I agree. If I'm LW I sign the 1 year tender, hopefully have a good to very good year, and then really try to cash in in 2021.
I hope he does that BW - to me the +$3m in AAV is peanuts
and is well worth the reduced risk of a 1 year deal. You can always extend him in October or November if he's looking really good. Or even in camp if Judge likes what he sees.
As always seems to be the case (except 2016) when you have a ton of cap room there's a lot less good players to spend it on than good ways to use it. It's going to be funny if LW has a really good year next year and then DG lets him walk like Collins for a big deal and everyone gets pissed for the exact opposite reason as this year.
Don't forget the really important part...praying every night before bedtime that you don't suffer a serious injury and fuck yourself out of an extra $30M bucks. LOL.
To fuck himself out of $30m he'd have to turn down $46m in guaranteed money ($30m plus the $16m he's already guaranteed with his tag). If he had an offer anywhere close to $46m gtd right now his agent would be violating every social distancing rules with DG within minutes.
That is the entire negotiation though. How much more guaranteed over the $16m he's already got in the bank makes it worthwhile to sign right now vs. waiting? I'd guess about double ($30m-35m guaranteed), which would equate to a pretty similar contract to what Bradberry just signed. Or maybe a drop less.
I'd personally rather just let him play out the tag year.
It's a big risk playing on the tag and passing on a long term deal.
How many players see 100% of their non-guaranteed money genius?
There's a reason why people generally treat the guaranteed money more important than the total reported value when evaluating deals. It's sort of the most important thing in the negotiation.
Trumaine Johnson signed a 5 year 72m contract with the Jets a couple years ago. Was hurt most of the year and got cut a few days ago turning that deal into a 2 year $40m-something deal. If LW similarly had a significant injury in year 1 or 2 of your 4/48 deal you can bet he'd similarly get cut and not see much more than whatever he was guaranteed at signing.
to get LW to resign right now. Haven't seen the guaranteed $ but I'd guess it to be around $30m.
Quote:
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed DT DJ Reader to a 4-year, $53M deal.
Reader had 2.5 sacks last year, has 6.5 total in 4 years, along with 16 TFL and 24 QB hurries. That's all in 52 starts.
I’m wondering about this. Not so sure. They placed the tag but he hasn’t and won’t sign by the time the league year starts.
Maybe there is language about tags accelerating the pick. Who knows?
Squeeze for one more year
I’m wondering about this. Not so sure. They placed the tag but he hasn’t and won’t sign by the time the league year starts.
Maybe there is language about tags accelerating the pick. Who knows?
Well, if true then my post is moot.
Let’s see what happens if he ends up playing the year out for a new contract...
That would be infuriating. It has to be the Transition Tag.
When in doubt, expect Jints Central to choose the least desirable option.
Franchise Tag as a DE is the worst possible option. If Dave were to go that route....yikes.
Fact. Maybe Peppers 1a and 1b
The question is, what do they do next.
That’s not a good thing
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants
I’m wondering about this. Not so sure. They placed the tag but he hasn’t and won’t sign by the time the league year starts.
Maybe there is language about tags accelerating the pick. Who knows?
There was some talk, not sure by whom, that since the tag effectively "signs" the player even if they refuse to sign the tag, that it would carry the same trade implication as if the Giants signed LW before free agency opened.
Essentially, it seems as if the trade terms were worded in a way that only reduced the conditional pick from a 4th to a 5th if LW reached free agency unencumbered. The Giants could have gamed the agreement by riding a verbal agreement all the way to the open market and then signing LW at that time, though that would also carry some risk because LW wouldn't be bound by that verbal agreement.
This does, however, reflect that there is no agreement in place between both sides and everyone who assumed there was a nod-nod-wink-wink agreement in place following the trade were just being optimistic about that - clearly DG was being as transparent as usual when he spoke about the LW situation a few weeks ago.
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants
So my posturing theory still holds true.
Squeeze for one more year
Yet another strawman argument from you. Is there a reason why you continue to frame your statements around the LW trade and his impending free agency in this fashion?
It was said several times that the only thing the Giants traded for was the right to tag LW (and by extension, to prevent any other team from tagging him). No one said the Giants had no options. Literally not one person.
What many said is that LW hasn't shown in his play to date that he's the type of player that teams would typically tag. Unless, of course, they were already pot-committed to retaining him.
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants
Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....
That's like being The World's Tallest Midget.
BTW, if you buy what PFF is selling, both Dalvin Tomlinson and Dexter Lawrence were given significantly higher overall grades than Williams.
Quote:
Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....
Gettleman pissing money away already. This trade alone was a enough to get him shitcanned.
NFL defense.
No argument there.
There's a place on our team for Leonard Williams.
Even if we have to over-pay.
Quote:
Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....
It's a 3 million dollar difference. Most likely won't have any impact on us signing free agents. Especially with the cap supposed to go way up next year. Wouldn't worry much about it.
If they agree to a long term deal it'll go down significantly.
Pretty much.
3 mil or 16 mil? This guy is not worth half of what he'll get. It's a joke.
Quote:
Whatever shall we do?!?! Drama queens
3 mil or 16 mil? This guy is not worth half of what he'll get. It's a joke.
Learn how to read
This isn't the 1970's anymore we all have enough public tools available to us to be able to accurately evaluate the competence of the people running the Giants and they get an F.
They Giants aren't 6-18 at home the past three years because of bad luck or injuries. They've earned bottom 5 NFL franchise status.
We tag him, we’ve got the cap room, we were gonna spend enough this offseason where we wouldn’t get any comp pick for Williams. Tag him, if a long term deal doesn’t get done let him walk next offseason where we may not be making the big purchases and get a comp pick.
It may simply be their placeholder strategy.
I continue to agree with you ... we’ll see how it plays out next week.
The DG hate has gone beyond ridiculous. Whiners just gotta whine.
Quote:
In comment 14836795 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....
It's a 3 million dollar difference. Most likely won't have any impact on us signing free agents. Especially with the cap supposed to go way up next year. Wouldn't worry much about it.
If they agree to a long term deal it'll go down significantly.
If you believe the market wasn’t at $15 million for Williams, you’d transition him and let teams make offers and match.
Quote:
In comment 14836815 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Whatever shall we do?!?! Drama queens
3 mil or 16 mil? This guy is not worth half of what he'll get. It's a joke.
Learn how to read
Let me dumb it down for you. He's not getting 3 million more, it's 16 million more. A trade for a guy that half the time I didn't know was on the field is inexcusable. He's going to eat up a good chunk of space for virtually nothing.
I'm still of the mind to wait and see, but this adds a complicating element. Make no mistake, this isn't a good development.
There is virtually never a happy player on a tag. And when Williams sees the market for UFA, he will be less happy.
This is the product of not being able to come to terms, and the Giants using the least favorable option for the player.
A one year option for a player in what amounts to a transition year for a team (new coach, new system) is disappointing.
Exactly
you're asking for fans to think and not just react with the usual DG hate. Asking a lot.
I can respond better to your.last.poiny....as He is more Tuck, then Canty.
I have a high hopes for D.Lawrence...less so with Tomilson but saw 1st hand how Williams helped both....
D.Lawrence was hitting that rookie wall....but Tomilson showed up on the stats sheets...how many of you make your decision.
Yes....they still need a monster edge...but have no issue with Williams. I like his game and his repercussions with the other young DTs.
I'm still of the mind to wait and see, but this adds a complicating element. Make no mistake, this isn't a good development.
There is virtually never a happy player on a tag. And when Williams sees the market for UFA, he will be less happy.
This is the product of not being able to come to terms, and the Giants using the least favorable option for the player.
A one year option for a player in what amounts to a transition year for a team (new coach, new system) is disappointing.
There was a report early this offseason saying he wanted a DE designation. If he’s going to protest the DT classification, I would think we’d read about it shortly.
Quote:
I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.
I continue to agree with you ... we’ll see how it plays out next week.
The DG hate has gone beyond ridiculous. Whiners just gotta whine.
It's not hate. It's a philosophical difference on how to build a team, and how best to allocate resources when doing it in a capped league.
Well, there's more to it than that. One of the reasons many favored the transition tag over the franchise tag went beyond the actual 2020 cap value of each tag. The transition tag, because it only carries a right of first refusal, would have allowed a bit of a free market dynamic to still play into LW's contract demands.
There was a line of thinking - and I hope I'm representing it fairly as it hasn't been my POV on this - that LW could still be signed to a fair-market-value contract that would account for his pass rush numbers being on the lower side of the spectrum for top DL players. That DG would actually benefit by having other teams set the market for LW at a price that might not be inflated by any sort of attachment to the sunk cost of the trade itself.
The franchise tag mostly eliminates that as a dynamic here. It does also mostly eliminate the risk of another team blowing the Giants offer out of the water with a massive offer sheet that the Giants would have to either match or receive no compensation for (other than standard compensatory pick calculations for 2021).
The franchise tag does more than cost more money this year. It also puts DG in a position to negotiate with no external market dynamics. TBD whether that's to the Giants' benefit or not. It could prevent losing him to an overpay. It could cause DG to keep him with an overpay of his own.
But it's not just about the $3M. It's about spending more money for what might be a less optimal scenario. Unless, of course, the only scenario DG might be considering is a keep LW at all costs, which remains a concern.
This is the type of guy we should be building around
There's also the fact that Calais Campbell, a superior player still playing at a high level at 33, just signed an extension for $13.5M per as a point of reference.
This is the type of guy we should be building around
I think you might be overrating him a tad. I’m hoping we eventually get a handful of players better than him. If he’s a D’s best player over an extended period, chances are you’re going to be a poor team.
Leonard Williams - ( New Window )
They'd flip their shit about giving that much money for a guy who will be 34 before the season started. Or a guy who had a monster game against the Titans backup OT and then only had 3.5 sacks and 6 TFL in 15 other games.
Good. So a deal might be announced Wednesday.
If so, beautiful and also hopefully other teams offer him contracts around $13-$14M a season that way if DG locks him up, it’s cheaper. If it becomes too much, take the first round draft picks.
You hearing anything about incoming free agents? As always thanks!
If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.
Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.
That would be fine, unless the guaranteed money is crazy. But even if that happens, I'd still hate the trade.
But how can that be, Gettleman is an idiot!! Lots of people with egg on their face soon....
uh no....he would clearly have suitors
Quote:
In comment 14836824 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.
I continue to agree with you ... we’ll see how it plays out next week.
The DG hate has gone beyond ridiculous. Whiners just gotta whine.
It's not hate. It's a philosophical difference on how to build a team, and how best to allocate resources when doing it in a capped league.
Klaats, I wasn’t referring to you as I think you’re usually at least a bit balanced towards DG ... others not so much.
Quote:
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )
If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.
Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.
bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.
Which is it?
Quote:
In comment 14836897 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )
If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.
Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.
bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.
Which is it?
Exactly. If LW has a bad agent, fuck ‘em. That’s his problem.
bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.
Which is it?
I'm just looking at this from a pure market perspective versus other comps/contracts around the league the last two off-seasons. That's why I "railed" against the move in the first place. I studied the market comps and didn't like where this could land. I assumed Team LW would do the same. Oddly, it looks like there is a chance they be not be as informed as I thought...
Further, I said on the other LW thread - sorry, a few moving parts on BBI with this - that you take the deal from a Giants perspective if Team LW is willing to accept those terms.
This does, however, reflect that there is no agreement in place between both sides and everyone who assumed there was a nod-nod-wink-wink agreement in place following the trade were just being optimistic about that - [/quote]
And belligerently optimistic at that. Some were flat out mocking anyone who *didn't* think such an agreement was in place.
If you like LW, than the contract would make much more sense in the $10-12M range.
I don't like the player because I think he's mostly redundant and doesn't solve bigger needs on the defensive side of the ball. We don't have a lot but we do have youth, talent, and cheap contracts in place at DT. So I'd rather try to solve those other more glaring problems with that money...
I've had it pegged at 4y/$65M (just over $16M AAV), and don't see anything that I'd consider more valuable than speculation at this point to push me off that number. It's possible that with the tag applied, LW's team may reduce their position dramatically if LW is intent on getting a multi-year deal, but I'm sticking with my estimate for now.
Shouldn't have folks do victory laps here as this Tag only results in extending the rental to 24 games and at a higher price.
I count 8 guys who fit your arbitrary limit of "more than 6" and that number jumps to 13 if you count the guys who landed on exactly 6. If we go down to 5, so that it includes everyone who had at least TEN TIMES as many sacks as LW, that number goes to 17. 17 IDL players had 10x or more sacks than LW.
There's a difference between using sacks as the sole barometer of a DL's role and value, and going completely to the other side of the spectrum and pretending that they don't matter at all.
It's better to have them than to not have them. LW doesn't have them. It's a hole in his game. Denying that just seems foolish.
I thought FT just means that other teams if they sign him have to part with a 1st rounder?
but just think about this. DG traded a high 3rd to acquire a player for a half season (in a lost season) because they wanted to sign him long term. and then he can't agree to a deal before free agency and slapped a tag on him to pay him an average top 5 salary for his position. you have to ask yourself, couldn't he just have waited for free agency to give him this much money?
DG is a fucking laughing stock. he's going to ruin this team even more this offseason
Quote:
That said I don't like the FT in play. I would have used the TT and allowed market forces to set his value. That said the FT may be a precursor to a deal and locks out other teams from interfering. Now we wait.
I thought FT just means that other teams if they sign him have to part with a 1st rounder?
Semantics. No one is parting with their first round pick to sign LW. So it effectively blocks any other suitors from joining the negotiation even if, by rule, they could enter the fray if they so chose.
If another team did engage in negotiations, I would hope DG bows out and picks up the pick in return.
Quote:
In comment 14836897 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )
If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.
Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.
bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.
Which is it?
bw predicted $17-$18M I believe....😂
Quote:
In comment 14836924 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14836897 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )
If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.
Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.
bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.
Which is it?
bw predicted $17-$18M I believe....😂
I'll be the first to issue a mea culpa if the deal comes in where it's now being rumored. But as I said above, I'm sticking to my 4/$65M estimate for now.
The premature victory laps based on Paul Schwartz's estimate are a bit ridiculous.
I get the logic of the transition tag and letting the market set his price. But if the Giants were at all concerned about the market price being higher than expected and more than they wanted to pay, then the franchise tag was worth the extra $2.4M.
The leverage of the franchise tag is double edged. As an annual salary, it's well over LW's market value. But it requires less financial commitment on the part of the Giants and less financial security for LW compared to the guaranteed money that comes with a longterm contract, even one that only averages $12M/year.
Whose expectation?
That would definitely work
If we get him in the $10-12Mil range the trade isnt as bad because thats a reasonable offer and probably less than he would have gotten on the open market imo.
If he plays great this year we can even tag him again if we want. Or let him walk like LC and get back a 3rd or 4th.
I like the options a 1 year deal gives you so that has been my preference from the start. A 1 year deal at $16m is perfectly fine with me.
Did you read the whole thread? They are working on a long term deal.
as DT
Quote:
was $12M per ballpark, fwiw.
Whose expectation?
Unclear but based on the actual talks.
Does anyone think the trade was bad if that turns out to be the case?
Tuck had about half the hits on QBs as William's during same timeframe.....
I love Justin Tuck...and you will grow to love Williams
Does anyone think the trade was bad if that turns out to be the case?
Losing that 3rd rounder is still going to be painful.
Does anyone think the trade was bad if that turns out to be the case?
Yes. Not as bad, but bad nonetheless.
Does anyone think the trade was bad if that turns out to be the case?
It would make the trade a lot easier to swallow and move on from. I’m worried that we’re looking at a 15-16M cap hit.
Tuck had about half the hits on QBs as William's during same timeframe.....
I love Justin Tuck...and you will grow to love Williams
Just think of how effective he'll be when opposing offenses have to account for a true edge rusher or backer.
That sounds kind of low to me, when you are paying him 16.1
on a FT already. It would be nice, if that's possible,
just seems low. I still would have went with Transition Tag
on Williams.
That stupid beard is already more than enough.
I would say predictable, DG would have been eaten alive
if he allowed him to walk. I am not sure I would call it
an 'excellent move'. I would have preferred the Transition Tag as I mentioned,
that way you don't have to match a deal from someone else, if you desire not to.
Quote:
you want a medley of short-long term low-high contracts, absolute worst thing you could do as a GM is sign a bunch of players for long high contracts like Reese.
.
I would say predictable, DG would have been eaten alive
if he allowed him to walk. I am not sure I would call it
an 'excellent move'. I would have preferred the Transition Tag as I mentioned,
that way you don't have to match a deal from someone else, if you desire not to.
Trading a 3rd and letting him walk would have been extremely boneheaded, but alas its a moot point. FT'ing LW would have been my exit strategy.
A point I've made several times, adding that we only had to pay Canty. We didn't have to give up any picks for him.
Actually a reasonable deal for him. But took him 5 years to pop...
I could see Team LW feeling they should get 90% of that AAV. So $15 might be their baseline...
People need to be patient and let things play out.
There is no guarantee we sign him in free agency if we don't trade for him.
Now we have the leverage in contract negotiations and can trade him if need be. If he is a free agent in this cap market we would have ended up paying much much more for him. Now we can use that savings a pick up another player to replace the 3rd round pick.
Just a thought.
People need to be patient and let things play out.
There is no guarantee we sign him in free agency if we don't trade for him.
Now we have the leverage in contract negotiations and can trade him if need be. If he is a free agent in this cap market we would have ended up paying much much more for him. Now we can use that savings a pick up another player to replace the 3rd round pick.
Just a thought.
Thank Gawd you're not our GM. You obviously have no clue what "leverage" means. DG has given away all his leverage and is acting out of desperation to save what little face he has left.
Sad thing is, Mara and Tisch are too stupid to see what an idiot they hired. This is Cleveland Browns level stupid.
My error, it would have been a 4th, if signed before
FA hit, so that part is moot.
I hear you. Just trying to gauge how Team LW could use the Armstead deal as a proxy.
Quote:
...what would everyone be saying about the trade then?
People need to be patient and let things play out.
There is no guarantee we sign him in free agency if we don't trade for him.
Now we have the leverage in contract negotiations and can trade him if need be. If he is a free agent in this cap market we would have ended up paying much much more for him. Now we can use that savings a pick up another player to replace the 3rd round pick.
Just a thought.
Thank Gawd you're not our GM. You obviously have no clue what "leverage" means. DG has given away all his leverage and is acting out of desperation to save what little face he has left.
Sad thing is, Mara and Tisch are too stupid to see what an idiot they hired. This is Cleveland Browns level stupid.
I love nonsensical tirades...
Armstead has 10 sacks last season.
Exactly how does that equate to LW and his HALF SACK cashing in again?
Haha.
Armstead has 10 sacks last season.
Exactly how does that equate to LW and his HALF SACK cashing in again?
Haha.
Hey, I'm on your side. But I've been endlessly told that sacks don't matter. Pressure, stopping the run, etc matter more...
You have to say this about LW - he does get his fair share of QB hits vis-a-vis some of his comtemporaries. Last 4 years comparison:
Williams: 80
Jarrett: 45
Armstead: 37
Buckner: 74
Casey: 58
Hargrave - 13m AAV, 3 years (26m gtd)
LW may have a claim to be a little better than either of those guys, but even if the giants offered him slightly more than they got I don't see how that's appealing enough to pass up just playing the year on a $16m guarantee.
Maybe you could get LW to sign a 3 year deal close to Hargrave's if you guarantee $30m+?
But I don't think we will see the NYG budge and pay LW closer to what Grady Jarrett got last year after today.
What they should be doing is getting Tomlinson locked down on a 3 year extension around $10m AAV.
Hargrave - 13m AAV, 3 years (26m gtd)
LW may have a claim to be a little better than either of those guys, but even if the giants offered him slightly more than they got I don't see how that's appealing enough to pass up just playing the year on a $16m guarantee.
I agree. If I'm LW I sign the 1 year tender, hopefully have a good to very good year, and then really try to cash in in 2021.
As always seems to be the case (except 2016) when you have a ton of cap room there's a lot less good players to spend it on than good ways to use it. It's going to be funny if LW has a really good year next year and then DG lets him walk like Collins for a big deal and everyone gets pissed for the exact opposite reason as this year.
To fuck himself out of $30m he'd have to turn down $46m in guaranteed money ($30m plus the $16m he's already guaranteed with his tag). If he had an offer anywhere close to $46m gtd right now his agent would be violating every social distancing rules with DG within minutes.
That is the entire negotiation though. How much more guaranteed over the $16m he's already got in the bank makes it worthwhile to sign right now vs. waiting? I'd guess about double ($30m-35m guaranteed), which would equate to a pretty similar contract to what Bradberry just signed. Or maybe a drop less.
I'd personally rather just let him play out the tag year.
It's a big risk playing on the tag and passing on a long term deal.
It's a big risk playing on the tag and passing on a long term deal.
How many players see 100% of their non-guaranteed money genius?
There's a reason why people generally treat the guaranteed money more important than the total reported value when evaluating deals. It's sort of the most important thing in the negotiation.
Trumaine Johnson signed a 5 year 72m contract with the Jets a couple years ago. Was hurt most of the year and got cut a few days ago turning that deal into a 2 year $40m-something deal. If LW similarly had a significant injury in year 1 or 2 of your 4/48 deal you can bet he'd similarly get cut and not see much more than whatever he was guaranteed at signing.
Apparently not, so why don't you explain to me how I'm wrong?
In your hypothetical deal how much money is guaranteed?
If he has a serious injury and gets cut after year 1 or year 2, how much money does he actually get?
You can't dismiss the risk involved. He could lose many millions of dollars. That's why so many tags become deals. There is no security in it. It's a gamble.
Quote:
math isn't your strong suit.
Apparently not, so why don't you explain to me how I'm wrong?
In your hypothetical deal how much money is guaranteed?
If he has a serious injury and gets cut after year 1 or year 2, how much money does he actually get?
Don't bother this idiot with any kind of factual data. He's on here to just bitch and whine like a fucking child.
Reader had 2.5 sacks last year, has 6.5 total in 4 years, along with 16 TFL and 24 QB hurries. That's all in 52 starts.