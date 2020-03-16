for display only
Schefter: Giants to tag Williams

Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 8:06 am
FroM Facebook “ Giants expected to place tag today on defensive lineman Leonard Williams, per source. Giants want him back and unwilling to let him leave.”
good ..like this player  
mpinmaine : 3/16/2020 8:09 am : link
but disliked the trade
Also, this steps the 2021 5th round pick up to a 4th  
Saos1n : 3/16/2020 8:10 am : link
According to Field Yates

I’m wondering about this. Not so sure. They placed the tag but he hasn’t and won’t sign by the time the league year starts.

Maybe there is language about tags accelerating the pick. Who knows?
I feel like this is all posturing  
robbieballs2003 : 3/16/2020 8:10 am : link
I feel like we would have heard more about contract talks before just tagging him. I think a deal is done and this is their way of changing the optics on the whole 4th or 5th round pick.
Also, they’re using the FT and not the TT?  
Saos1n : 3/16/2020 8:10 am : link
Hmmmmmmm
Lombardo article already up  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 8:10 am : link
Which tag still unclear
https://www.nj.com/giants/2020/03/giants-use-franchisetransition-tag-on-leonard-williams-heres-how-much-it-will-cost.html - ( New Window )
But wait, he was a FA and the Giants had no options?  
George from PA : 3/16/2020 8:10 am : link
Per many at BBI...when they traded for him?

Squeeze for one more year
RE: Also, this steps the 2021 5th round pick up to a 4th  
robbieballs2003 : 3/16/2020 8:11 am : link
In comment 14836734 Saos1n said:
Quote:
According to Field Yates

I’m wondering about this. Not so sure. They placed the tag but he hasn’t and won’t sign by the time the league year starts.

Maybe there is language about tags accelerating the pick. Who knows?


Well, if true then my post is moot.
RE: Lombardo article already up  
Saos1n : 3/16/2020 8:12 am : link
In comment 14836737 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Which tag still unclear https://www.nj.com/giants/2020/03/giants-use-franchisetransition-tag-on-leonard-williams-heres-how-much-it-will-cost.html - ( New Window )


True. A notification just came through that they placed the FT, citing Shefter.

But I don’t think he has reported which. Misstep by whoever pushed out that notification, I think
He's a good player but this trade fucking sucked  
Heisenberg : 3/16/2020 8:13 am : link
.
RE: He's a good player but this trade fucking sucked  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 8:14 am : link
In comment 14836742 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
.


Let’s see what happens if he ends up playing the year out for a new contract...
RE: Also, they’re using the FT and not the TT?  
The_Boss : 3/16/2020 8:15 am : link
In comment 14836736 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Hmmmmmmm


That would be infuriating. It has to be the Transition Tag.
Nothing yet on which tag  
jeff57 : 3/16/2020 8:21 am : link
.
Are they really going...  
bw in dc : 3/16/2020 8:23 am : link
Franchise Tag??

When in doubt, expect Jints Central to choose the least desirable option.

RE: Also, they’re using the FT and not the TT?  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2020 8:24 am : link
In comment 14836736 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Hmmmmmmm


Who said they're using the franchise tag?
RE: Are they really going...  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 8:28 am : link
In comment 14836749 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Franchise Tag??

When in doubt, expect Jints Central to choose the least desirable option.


Not determined yet. When in doubt jump to conclusions like you do best 🤡
RE: Are they really going...  
The_Boss : 3/16/2020 8:29 am : link
In comment 14836749 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Franchise Tag??

When in doubt, expect Jints Central to choose the least desirable option.


Franchise Tag as a DE is the worst possible option. If Dave were to go that route....yikes.
RE: RE: Are they really going...  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2020 8:30 am : link
In comment 14836755 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 14836749 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Franchise Tag??

When in doubt, expect Jints Central to choose the least desirable option.




Not determined yet. When in doubt jump to conclusions like you do best 🤡


I’m hoping they do use the FT, just to piss off bw, the ‘Skins fan..
This is expected  
Rjanyg : 3/16/2020 8:31 am : link
He is a very good player who is entering his prime. Giant fans should be happy about this.
RE: RE: RE: Are they really going...  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 8:35 am : link
In comment 14836758 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14836755 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 14836749 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Franchise Tag??

When in doubt, expect Jints Central to choose the least desirable option.




Not determined yet. When in doubt jump to conclusions like you do best 🤡



I’m hoping they do use the FT, just to piss off bw, the ‘Skins fan..


Haha seriously. His act is old, wish I could block him
Guys, like it or not....he is currently the Giants best player on def.  
George from PA : 3/16/2020 8:44 am : link
.
RE: Guys, like it or not....he is currently the Giants best player on def.
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 8:47 am : link  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 8:47 am : link
In comment 14836774 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


Fact. Maybe Peppers 1a and 1b
Transition Tag for a DT would be my upper limit  
JonC : 3/16/2020 8:54 am : link
Any higher tag is likely bidding against himself (DG).
This move was very predictable  
DavidinBMNY : 3/16/2020 8:58 am : link
From the get go.

The question is, what do they do next.
RE: Guys, like it or not....he is currently the Giants best player on def.
ajr2456 : 3/16/2020 8:59 am : link  
ajr2456 : 3/16/2020 8:59 am : link
In comment 14836774 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


That’s not a good thing
Franchise Tag it is  
guitarguybs12 : 3/16/2020 9:00 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants
RE: Also, this steps the 2021 5th round pick up to a 4th  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2020 9:02 am : link
In comment 14836734 Saos1n said:
Quote:
According to Field Yates

I’m wondering about this. Not so sure. They placed the tag but he hasn’t and won’t sign by the time the league year starts.

Maybe there is language about tags accelerating the pick. Who knows?

There was some talk, not sure by whom, that since the tag effectively "signs" the player even if they refuse to sign the tag, that it would carry the same trade implication as if the Giants signed LW before free agency opened.

Essentially, it seems as if the trade terms were worded in a way that only reduced the conditional pick from a 4th to a 5th if LW reached free agency unencumbered. The Giants could have gamed the agreement by riding a verbal agreement all the way to the open market and then signing LW at that time, though that would also carry some risk because LW wouldn't be bound by that verbal agreement.

This does, however, reflect that there is no agreement in place between both sides and everyone who assumed there was a nod-nod-wink-wink agreement in place following the trade were just being optimistic about that - clearly DG was being as transparent as usual when he spoke about the LW situation a few weeks ago.
RE: Franchise Tag it is  
robbieballs2003 : 3/16/2020 9:02 am : link
In comment 14836795 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants


So my posturing theory still holds true.
Idiot Gettleman backed himself into a corner  
jeff57 : 3/16/2020 9:05 am : link
Had no choice.
RE: But wait, he was a FA and the Giants had no options?  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2020 9:06 am : link
In comment 14836738 George from PA said:
Quote:
Per many at BBI...when they traded for him?

Squeeze for one more year

Yet another strawman argument from you. Is there a reason why you continue to frame your statements around the LW trade and his impending free agency in this fashion?

It was said several times that the only thing the Giants traded for was the right to tag LW (and by extension, to prevent any other team from tagging him). No one said the Giants had no options. Literally not one person.

What many said is that LW hasn't shown in his play to date that he's the type of player that teams would typically tag. Unless, of course, they were already pot-committed to retaining him.
RE: Franchise Tag it is  
The_Boss : 3/16/2020 9:06 am : link
In comment 14836795 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants


Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....
RE: Guys, like it or not....he is currently the Giants best player on def.
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 9:09 am : link  
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 9:09 am : link
In comment 14836774 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


That's like being The World's Tallest Midget.

BTW, if you buy what PFF is selling, both Dalvin Tomlinson and Dexter Lawrence were given significantly higher overall grades than Williams.
RE: RE: Franchise Tag it is  
Silver Spoon : 3/16/2020 9:13 am : link
In comment 14836801 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14836795 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants



Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....


Gettleman pissing money away already. This trade alone was a enough to get him shitcanned.
As others have already stated,  
Simms11 : 3/16/2020 9:14 am : link
he’s a real good player. In fact one of the better players currently on our D. He can disrupt the passer and stop the run. If he could just complete the deal, he’d be worth 20 mil or more. He’s definitely worth keeping and only solidifies the front DLine. It’s all water under the bridge, but the trade did suck!
Giants have the very worst or second to worst  
M.S. : 3/16/2020 9:14 am : link

NFL defense.

No argument there.

There's a place on our team for Leonard Williams.

Even if we have to over-pay.

RE: RE: Franchise Tag it is  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2020 9:15 am : link
In comment 14836801 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14836795 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants



Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....


It's a 3 million dollar difference. Most likely won't have any impact on us signing free agents. Especially with the cap supposed to go way up next year. Wouldn't worry much about it.

If they agree to a long term deal it'll go down significantly.
OMG $3M extra than the transition  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 9:15 am : link
Whatever shall we do?!?! Drama queens
RE: Idiot Gettleman backed himself into a corner  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2020 9:17 am : link
In comment 14836799 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Had no choice.


Pretty much.
Lombardo says  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2020 9:17 am : link
Williams will make 15.5 million this year. Also when is the last time the Giants tagged a player and didn't sign him to an extension?
RE: OMG $3M extra than the transition  
Silver Spoon : 3/16/2020 9:17 am : link
In comment 14836815 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Whatever shall we do?!?! Drama queens


3 mil or 16 mil? This guy is not worth half of what he'll get. It's a joke.
Nobody else feels this deal is done?  
robbieballs2003 : 3/16/2020 9:18 am : link
I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.
williams at 16 million...  
Doug in MA : 3/16/2020 9:19 am : link
...based on how free agency has started that is probably less than what he'd make anyways? Plus he's tagged as a tackle...I like the start and in my head had him at this cost either way. Silver lining with this is that if he indeed regresses we're not stuck with him?
RE: RE: OMG $3M extra than the transition  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 9:19 am : link
In comment 14836820 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 14836815 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Whatever shall we do?!?! Drama queens



3 mil or 16 mil? This guy is not worth half of what he'll get. It's a joke.


Learn how to read
How can the Giants continue to be this incompetent?  
arniefez : 3/16/2020 9:20 am : link
They are being run by three football idiots. There are a 100 people who post here everyday that would make better choices than the Mara brothers and Gettleman.

This isn't the 1970's anymore we all have enough public tools available to us to be able to accurately evaluate the competence of the people running the Giants and they get an F.

They Giants aren't 6-18 at home the past three years because of bad luck or injuries. They've earned bottom 5 NFL franchise status.
Tag is used sometimes  
bc4life : 3/16/2020 9:20 am : link
to buy time to work on deal or negotiations
.  
RicFlair : 3/16/2020 9:21 am : link
I’m not upset here’s why.


We tag him, we’ve got the cap room, we were gonna spend enough this offseason where we wouldn’t get any comp pick for Williams. Tag him, if a long term deal doesn’t get done let him walk next offseason where we may not be making the big purchases and get a comp pick.
Funny how clueless people are  
ZogZerg : 3/16/2020 9:21 am : link
Regarding this trade and how the tagging works.
Robbie  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/16/2020 9:22 am : link
I also think a deal is most likely close to done. The Giants have a history of using the tag on players that they are close on closing on contracts with.

It may simply be their placeholder strategy.

RE: Nobody else feels this deal is done?  
Spider56 : 3/16/2020 9:22 am : link
In comment 14836824 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.


I continue to agree with you ... we’ll see how it plays out next week.
The DG hate has gone beyond ridiculous. Whiners just gotta whine.
bc4life  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/16/2020 9:23 am : link
Exactly.
RE: RE: RE: Franchise Tag it is  
ajr2456 : 3/16/2020 9:23 am : link
In comment 14836814 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14836801 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 14836795 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
3 important notes: I’m told the #Giants tag on Williams will be the FRANCHISE tag, not cheaper transition tag . And it will not raise the picks going to #Jets. So, still a FIFTH and not a fourth in 2021. And he will be tagged as a DT, not a DE, which is cheaper. #NYGiants



Unbelievable. Dave pissing away just over $16 million. Great start....



It's a 3 million dollar difference. Most likely won't have any impact on us signing free agents. Especially with the cap supposed to go way up next year. Wouldn't worry much about it.

If they agree to a long term deal it'll go down significantly.


If you believe the market wasn’t at $15 million for Williams, you’d transition him and let teams make offers and match.
Classified as a DT  
jeff57 : 3/16/2020 9:24 am : link
$16.126 million
RE: RE: RE: OMG $3M extra than the transition  
Silver Spoon : 3/16/2020 9:24 am : link
In comment 14836828 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 14836820 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


In comment 14836815 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Whatever shall we do?!?! Drama queens



3 mil or 16 mil? This guy is not worth half of what he'll get. It's a joke.



Learn how to read


Let me dumb it down for you. He's not getting 3 million more, it's 16 million more. A trade for a guy that half the time I didn't know was on the field is inexcusable. He's going to eat up a good chunk of space for virtually nothing.
...  
christian : 3/16/2020 9:24 am : link
Williams has the right to appeal which position he's tagged as. Has there been any reporting on his snap count break down as a Giant?

I'm still of the mind to wait and see, but this adds a complicating element. Make no mistake, this isn't a good development.

There is virtually never a happy player on a tag. And when Williams sees the market for UFA, he will be less happy.

This is the product of not being able to come to terms, and the Giants using the least favorable option for the player.

A one year option for a player in what amounts to a transition year for a team (new coach, new system) is disappointing.
RE: Tag is used sometimes  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 9:24 am : link
In comment 14836831 bc4life said:
Quote:
to buy time to work on deal or negotiations


Exactly
RE: Nobody else feels this deal is done?  
djm : 3/16/2020 9:25 am : link
In comment 14836824 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.


you're asking for fans to think and not just react with the usual DG hate. Asking a lot.
Klaatu, i am not a PFF fan  
George from PA : 3/16/2020 9:26 am : link
Just a longtime season ticket holder with binoculars...I do not rely on anyone but my eyes....for my opinions.

I can respond better to your.last.poiny....as He is more Tuck, then Canty.

I have a high hopes for D.Lawrence...less so with Tomilson but saw 1st hand how Williams helped both....

D.Lawrence was hitting that rookie wall....but Tomilson showed up on the stats sheets...how many of you make your decision.

Yes....they still need a monster edge...but have no issue with Williams. I like his game and his repercussions with the other young DTs.
....  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2020 9:27 am : link
I don't mind it. Again this has been discussed quite literally 1000 times before, but there really is no difference between 16M a year and 12M a year in the NFL, teams can always work around it and make it work if you really want the player, and now you take the long term risk off the table at least for the time being. Yes, we gave up the 3rd rounder, that sucks. If we had signed Williams it was all about the guaranteed dollars and now we have him for the season if he chooses to play on that number.
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 3/16/2020 9:27 am : link
In comment 14836850 christian said:
Quote:
Williams has the right to appeal which position he's tagged as. Has there been any reporting on his snap count break down as a Giant?

I'm still of the mind to wait and see, but this adds a complicating element. Make no mistake, this isn't a good development.

There is virtually never a happy player on a tag. And when Williams sees the market for UFA, he will be less happy.

This is the product of not being able to come to terms, and the Giants using the least favorable option for the player.

A one year option for a player in what amounts to a transition year for a team (new coach, new system) is disappointing.


There was a report early this offseason saying he wanted a DE designation. If he’s going to protest the DT classification, I would think we’d read about it shortly.
RE: RE: Nobody else feels this deal is done?  
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 9:27 am : link
In comment 14836841 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14836824 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.



I continue to agree with you ... we’ll see how it plays out next week.
The DG hate has gone beyond ridiculous. Whiners just gotta whine.


It's not hate. It's a philosophical difference on how to build a team, and how best to allocate resources when doing it in a capped league.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2020 9:28 am : link
I think this move was more about biding time to get a long term deal that works for both sides. Clearly, they didn't want to lose him, and Williams' camp probably came out swinging with a high number that NYG didn't want to commit to.
George, anyone comparing Leonard Williams to Justin Tuck...  
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 9:31 am : link
Needs new binoculars. Tuck was a pass-rushing threat anywhere on the D-Line. Williams isn't even close to that.
RE: OMG $3M extra than the transition  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2020 9:33 am : link
In comment 14836815 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Whatever shall we do?!?! Drama queens

Well, there's more to it than that. One of the reasons many favored the transition tag over the franchise tag went beyond the actual 2020 cap value of each tag. The transition tag, because it only carries a right of first refusal, would have allowed a bit of a free market dynamic to still play into LW's contract demands.

There was a line of thinking - and I hope I'm representing it fairly as it hasn't been my POV on this - that LW could still be signed to a fair-market-value contract that would account for his pass rush numbers being on the lower side of the spectrum for top DL players. That DG would actually benefit by having other teams set the market for LW at a price that might not be inflated by any sort of attachment to the sunk cost of the trade itself.

The franchise tag mostly eliminates that as a dynamic here. It does also mostly eliminate the risk of another team blowing the Giants offer out of the water with a massive offer sheet that the Giants would have to either match or receive no compensation for (other than standard compensatory pick calculations for 2021).

The franchise tag does more than cost more money this year. It also puts DG in a position to negotiate with no external market dynamics. TBD whether that's to the Giants' benefit or not. It could prevent losing him to an overpay. It could cause DG to keep him with an overpay of his own.

But it's not just about the $3M. It's about spending more money for what might be a less optimal scenario. Unless, of course, the only scenario DG might be considering is a keep LW at all costs, which remains a concern.
I don't know where this meme started that LW is our best DL  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/16/2020 9:39 am : link
...It's just not true. He's not a bad bad player but Lawrence is clearly better.
I think its a good move  
PatersonPlank : 3/16/2020 9:45 am : link
He is our best DL Player (not taking anything away from Lawrence), and maybe our best overall D player. He's young, and he would have likely made the same or more in the open market. Even if we overpaid by $2-3M it doesn't matter.

This is the type of guy we should be building around
What  
AcidTest : 3/16/2020 9:46 am : link
an awful trade, especially since we were 2-6 at the time. A total panic move by a GM and owners desperate to win some games. They mortgaged the future for wins that never happened.
Dunk  
JonC : 3/16/2020 9:46 am : link
Correct and excellent post.

There's also the fact that Calais Campbell, a superior player still playing at a high level at 33, just signed an extension for $13.5M per as a point of reference.
RE: I think its a good move  
The_Boss : 3/16/2020 9:51 am : link
In comment 14836885 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He is our best DL Player (not taking anything away from Lawrence), and maybe our best overall D player. He's young, and he would have likely made the same or more in the open market. Even if we overpaid by $2-3M it doesn't matter.

This is the type of guy we should be building around


I think you might be overrating him a tad. I’m hoping we eventually get a handful of players better than him. If he’s a D’s best player over an extended period, chances are you’re going to be a poor team.
If we signed Campbell for $13.5M BBI would be in a uproar  
PatersonPlank : 3/16/2020 9:52 am : link
about spending all that money on a 1 or 2 year guy. BBI seems to hate everything.
Giants have no intention of Williams  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2020 9:53 am : link
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article.
Leonard Williams - ( New Window )
Campbell will never be a part of the solution  
Chip : 3/16/2020 9:53 am : link
who will be 34 when the season starts if it starts. Williams seemed to almost always lined up over the left Tackle. I have no idea where he lined up with Jets if that matters. Williams is 25 and can be a part of the solution. He was very good against the run and not as good against the pass. With the players getting tagged today you might as well pay Williams.
RE: If we signed Campbell for $13.5M BBI would be in a uproar  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2020 9:54 am : link
In comment 14836896 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
about spending all that money on a 1 or 2 year guy. BBI seems to hate everything.


They'd flip their shit about giving that much money for a guy who will be 34 before the season started. Or a guy who had a monster game against the Titans backup OT and then only had 3.5 sacks and 6 TFL in 15 other games.
RE: Giants have no intention of Williams  
The_Boss : 3/16/2020 9:54 am : link
In comment 14836897 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )


Good. So a deal might be announced Wednesday.
Wow  
JonC : 3/16/2020 9:55 am : link
some obtuseness on a Monday morning, shocking.
LW  
Philu916 : 3/16/2020 9:57 am : link
So it seems likely that he is allowed to negotiate contracts with other teams? If DG refuses, basically NYG get first round compensation?
If so, beautiful and also hopefully other teams offer him contracts around $13-$14M a season that way if DG locks him up, it’s cheaper. If it becomes too much, take the first round draft picks.
Here's hoping Schwartz is correct  
JonC : 3/16/2020 9:57 am : link
on an extension in the $10-12M per range, that's where it should be.
Lawrence potentially should be better  
George from PA : 3/16/2020 9:59 am : link
But last year, Williams was the Giants best player on the field in the last few home games..
RE: Here's hoping Schwartz is correct  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2020 9:59 am : link
In comment 14836903 JonC said:
Quote:
on an extension in the $10-12M per range, that's where it should be.


You hearing anything about incoming free agents? As always thanks!
Nothing to share yet on UFA so far  
JonC : 3/16/2020 10:03 am : link
I pegged LW's market value at $10-12M per a few months ago. Hopefully, that's where NYG gets a deal done.
Some need to stop using sacks as a metric to judge DT's  
PatersonPlank : 3/16/2020 10:06 am : link
and Williams. There were a grand total of 3 DT's that had more than 6 sacks last year, thats about 1 every 2.5 games. Plus one of these guys was Aaron Donald who is a bit of a freak at DT and they scheme ways to break him lose. For the most part these guys are not there for sacks, the ones they get are clean up type sacks. They are there to clog up the middle, apply pressure up the middle, and take on more than 1 player to free up the guys who should be getting sacks.
RE: Giants have no intention of Williams  
bw in dc : 3/16/2020 10:08 am : link
In comment 14836897 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )


If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.

Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.
RE: Here's hoping Schwartz is correct  
AcidTest : 3/16/2020 10:09 am : link
In comment 14836903 JonC said:
Quote:
on an extension in the $10-12M per range, that's where it should be.


That would be fine, unless the guaranteed money is crazy. But even if that happens, I'd still hate the trade.
RE: Giants have no intention of Williams  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 10:14 am : link
In comment 14836897 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )


But how can that be, Gettleman is an idiot!! Lots of people with egg on their face soon....
I smell a Simo  
JonC : 3/16/2020 10:15 am : link
...
Sorry  
Dragon : 3/16/2020 10:16 am : link
This makes absolutely no sense let this guy test FA the deal was a disaster who are you still competing against except yourself?
RE: Sorry  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2020 10:16 am : link
In comment 14836935 Dragon said:
Quote:
This makes absolutely no sense let this guy test FA the deal was a disaster who are you still competing against except yourself?


uh no....he would clearly have suitors
RE: RE: RE: Nobody else feels this deal is done?  
Spider56 : 3/16/2020 10:18 am : link
In comment 14836859 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14836841 Spider56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14836824 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


I am not taking this at face value. I stated earlier I believe a deal worth around 15 mil per and at least half guaranteed would be his contract. Putting him at this tag puts him in that ballpark. Doing this is saving us our 4th round pick next year. It just makes too much sense.



I continue to agree with you ... we’ll see how it plays out next week.
The DG hate has gone beyond ridiculous. Whiners just gotta whine.



It's not hate. It's a philosophical difference on how to build a team, and how best to allocate resources when doing it in a capped league.


Klaats, I wasn’t referring to you as I think you’re usually at least a bit balanced towards DG ... others not so much.
RE: RE: Giants have no intention of Williams  
figgy2989 : 3/16/2020 10:18 am : link
In comment 14836924 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14836897 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )



If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.

Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.


bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.

Which is it?
RE: RE: RE: Giants have no intention of Williams  
The_Boss : 3/16/2020 10:21 am : link
In comment 14836942 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
In comment 14836924 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 14836897 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )



If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.

Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.



bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.

Which is it?


Exactly. If LW has a bad agent, fuck ‘em. That’s his problem.
RE: RE: RE: Giants have no intention of Williams  
bw in dc : 3/16/2020 10:26 am : link
In comment 14836942 figgy2989 said:
Quote:

bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.

Which is it?


I'm just looking at this from a pure market perspective versus other comps/contracts around the league the last two off-seasons. That's why I "railed" against the move in the first place. I studied the market comps and didn't like where this could land. I assumed Team LW would do the same. Oddly, it looks like there is a chance they be not be as informed as I thought...

Further, I said on the other LW thread - sorry, a few moving parts on BBI with this - that you take the deal from a Giants perspective if Team LW is willing to accept those terms.
RE: RE: Also, this steps the 2021 5th round pick up to a 4th  
santacruzom : 3/16/2020 10:28 am : link
In comment 14836796 Gatorade Dunk said:.

This does, however, reflect that there is no agreement in place between both sides and everyone who assumed there was a nod-nod-wink-wink agreement in place following the trade were just being optimistic about that - [/quote]

And belligerently optimistic at that. Some were flat out mocking anyone who *didn't* think such an agreement was in place.
So..  
figgy2989 : 3/16/2020 10:28 am : link
Jints Central might actually be doing something right here?
I too put a long term deal for LW around $12M AAV weeks ago  
Torrag : 3/16/2020 10:28 am : link
That said I don't like the FT in play. I would have used the TT and allowed market forces to set his value. That said the FT may be a precursor to a deal and locks out other teams from interfering. Now we wait.
RE: So..  
bw in dc : 3/16/2020 10:41 am : link
In comment 14836959 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
Jints Central might actually be doing something right here?


If you like LW, than the contract would make much more sense in the $10-12M range.

I don't like the player because I think he's mostly redundant and doesn't solve bigger needs on the defensive side of the ball. We don't have a lot but we do have youth, talent, and cheap contracts in place at DT. So I'd rather try to solve those other more glaring problems with that money...
RE: I too put a long term deal for LW around $12M AAV weeks ago  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2020 10:43 am : link
In comment 14836961 Torrag said:
Quote:
That said I don't like the FT in play. I would have used the TT and allowed market forces to set his value. That said the FT may be a precursor to a deal and locks out other teams from interfering. Now we wait.

I've had it pegged at 4y/$65M (just over $16M AAV), and don't see anything that I'd consider more valuable than speculation at this point to push me off that number. It's possible that with the tag applied, LW's team may reduce their position dramatically if LW is intent on getting a multi-year deal, but I'm sticking with my estimate for now.
It would be good if Front Office is close to working up a deal  
LBH15 : 3/16/2020 10:45 am : link
and the Tag was just temporary.

Shouldn't have folks do victory laps here as this Tag only results in extending the rental to 24 games and at a higher price.
RE: Some need to stop using sacks as a metric to judge DT's  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2020 10:53 am : link
In comment 14836919 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
and Williams. There were a grand total of 3 DT's that had more than 6 sacks last year, thats about 1 every 2.5 games. Plus one of these guys was Aaron Donald who is a bit of a freak at DT and they scheme ways to break him lose. For the most part these guys are not there for sacks, the ones they get are clean up type sacks. They are there to clog up the middle, apply pressure up the middle, and take on more than 1 player to free up the guys who should be getting sacks.

I count 8 guys who fit your arbitrary limit of "more than 6" and that number jumps to 13 if you count the guys who landed on exactly 6. If we go down to 5, so that it includes everyone who had at least TEN TIMES as many sacks as LW, that number goes to 17. 17 IDL players had 10x or more sacks than LW.

There's a difference between using sacks as the sole barometer of a DL's role and value, and going completely to the other side of the spectrum and pretending that they don't matter at all.

It's better to have them than to not have them. LW doesn't have them. It's a hole in his game. Denying that just seems foolish.
RE: I too put a long term deal for LW around $12M AAV weeks ago  
Philu916 : 3/16/2020 10:53 am : link
In comment 14836961 Torrag said:
Quote:
That said I don't like the FT in play. I would have used the TT and allowed market forces to set his value. That said the FT may be a precursor to a deal and locks out other teams from interfering. Now we wait.

I thought FT just means that other teams if they sign him have to part with a 1st rounder?
i don't know what to say about this  
GiantsFan84 : 3/16/2020 10:56 am : link
given the situation they put themselves in, i think this is the best thing they could have done

but just think about this. DG traded a high 3rd to acquire a player for a half season (in a lost season) because they wanted to sign him long term. and then he can't agree to a deal before free agency and slapped a tag on him to pay him an average top 5 salary for his position. you have to ask yourself, couldn't he just have waited for free agency to give him this much money?

DG is a fucking laughing stock. he's going to ruin this team even more this offseason
RE: RE: I too put a long term deal for LW around $12M AAV weeks ago  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2020 10:57 am : link
In comment 14837020 Philu916 said:
Quote:
In comment 14836961 Torrag said:


Quote:


That said I don't like the FT in play. I would have used the TT and allowed market forces to set his value. That said the FT may be a precursor to a deal and locks out other teams from interfering. Now we wait.


I thought FT just means that other teams if they sign him have to part with a 1st rounder?

Semantics. No one is parting with their first round pick to sign LW. So it effectively blocks any other suitors from joining the negotiation even if, by rule, they could enter the fray if they so chose.

If another team did engage in negotiations, I would hope DG bows out and picks up the pick in return.
RE: RE: RE: Giants have no intention of Williams  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 11:00 am : link
In comment 14836942 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
In comment 14836924 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 14836897 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )



If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.

Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.



bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.

Which is it?


bw predicted $17-$18M I believe....😂
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have no intention of Williams  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2020 11:02 am : link
In comment 14837033 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 14836942 figgy2989 said:


Quote:


In comment 14836924 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 14836897 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Playing on the tag per Paul Schwartz. Linked the article. Leonard Williams - ( New Window )



If that is where a contract ends up - $10-12M - than LW has the worst representation in the league.

Based on market pricing, that would be an enormous discount.



bw, no offense, but you make no sense sometimes. So DG might be able to work on an extension on a team friendly deal, now it is Williams representation that is the issue because he would be signing "below market value". Yet you railed for months how dumb this trade was and all the money that would have to be laid out to keep him.

Which is it?



bw predicted $17-$18M I believe....😂

I'll be the first to issue a mea culpa if the deal comes in where it's now being rumored. But as I said above, I'm sticking to my 4/$65M estimate for now.

The premature victory laps based on Paul Schwartz's estimate are a bit ridiculous.
The transition tag would've been $13.7M...  
Milton : 3/16/2020 11:03 am : link
...because of the 120% rule. So the difference between the transition and franchise tags in LW's case is roughly $2.4M (not $3M).

I get the logic of the transition tag and letting the market set his price. But if the Giants were at all concerned about the market price being higher than expected and more than they wanted to pay, then the franchise tag was worth the extra $2.4M.

The leverage of the franchise tag is double edged. As an annual salary, it's well over LW's market value. But it requires less financial commitment on the part of the Giants and less financial security for LW compared to the guaranteed money that comes with a longterm contract, even one that only averages $12M/year.
I'd heard the expectation  
JonC : 3/16/2020 11:04 am : link
was $12M per ballpark, fwiw.
RE: I'd heard the expectation  
bw in dc : 3/16/2020 11:18 am : link
In comment 14837048 JonC said:
Quote:
was $12M per ballpark, fwiw.


Whose expectation?
RE: I'd heard the expectation  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 11:24 am : link
In comment 14837048 JonC said:
Quote:
was $12M per ballpark, fwiw.


That would definitely work
It really doesnt matter about the cost of the tag  
Rudy5757 : 3/16/2020 11:25 am : link
if a deal is close. You would use the Franchise tag to take other offers off the table from other teams. If you transition him it does leave a window that other teams can throw out a stupid number and cause a problem in negotiations. Worst case scenario we overpay for 1 year best case we get him for a reasonable long term deal in the $10m - $12M range.

If we get him in the $10-12Mil range the trade isnt as bad because thats a reasonable offer and probably less than he would have gotten on the open market imo.
At $12m I'd be fine with an extension but my pref is playing on tag  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2020 11:28 am : link
I like the flexibility/motivation/low risk of 1 year deals.

If he plays great this year we can even tag him again if we want. Or let him walk like LC and get back a 3rd or 4th.

I like the options a 1 year deal gives you so that has been my preference from the start. A 1 year deal at $16m is perfectly fine with me.
DW  
Bradshaw's Decal : 3/16/2020 11:29 am : link
Walk-in it back.... But still won't say he was wrong... DG is a paid GM of an NFL team (like it or not folks) some of us at BBI have thoughts that they know better... Hahahaha. Try to wipe the slate clean, today is the start of a new year in the NFL, and it's very exciting to see the wheels in motion. With all that's going on in the world, I for one find it very exciting...
Is DG...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/16/2020 11:34 am : link
...about to make BBI look silly?
Looks like they franchised him  
Metnut : 3/16/2020 11:34 am : link
That’s going to be a really big number. Don’t understand why they wouldn’t transition him, but I guess I don’t understand a lot of what Gettleman does.
RE: Looks like they franchised him  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 11:35 am : link
In comment 14837142 Metnut said:
Quote:
That’s going to be a really big number. Don’t understand why they wouldn’t transition him, but I guess I don’t understand a lot of what Gettleman does.


Did you read the whole thread? They are working on a long term deal.
LW Franchised  
JonC : 3/16/2020 11:36 am : link
per Ian Rapp.
RE: LW Franchised  
Ron Johnson : 3/16/2020 11:37 am : link
In comment 14837148 JonC said:
Quote:
per Ian Rapp.


as DT
Franchising him allows for a lessening chance  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2020 11:39 am : link
of losing him to a creative team re transition tag. Doesn’t really matter as he most likely will be signed, sooner, rather than later, imo
RE: RE: I'd heard the expectation  
JonC : 3/16/2020 11:42 am : link
In comment 14837096 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14837048 JonC said:


Quote:


was $12M per ballpark, fwiw.



Whose expectation?


Unclear but based on the actual talks.
I’m assuming as we get closer to the tampering period at noon  
The_Boss : 3/16/2020 11:45 am : link
There will be a NYG and N.F.L. rumor thread?
Now again this is all rumors  
Essex : 3/16/2020 11:50 am : link
but at 12 million per on a long term deal, it is a wonderful deal. If true, I am all on board.

Does anyone think the trade was bad if that turns out to be the case?
Klaatu while I was cleaning my binoculars, I looked up  
George from PA : 3/16/2020 11:53 am : link
Tuck had a total of 140 hits on QBs.....while William's has 101....Tuck did it 11 years, William's 5 years....and if we just count the same year, and Justin played mostly DE.

Tuck had about half the hits on QBs as William's during same timeframe.....

I love Justin Tuck...and you will grow to love Williams
RE: Now again this is all rumors  
The_Boss : 3/16/2020 11:53 am : link
In comment 14837184 Essex said:
Quote:
but at 12 million per on a long term deal, it is a wonderful deal. If true, I am all on board.

Does anyone think the trade was bad if that turns out to be the case?


Losing that 3rd rounder is still going to be painful.
RE: Now again this is all rumors  
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 11:58 am : link
In comment 14837184 Essex said:
Quote:
but at 12 million per on a long term deal, it is a wonderful deal. If true, I am all on board.

Does anyone think the trade was bad if that turns out to be the case?


Yes. Not as bad, but bad nonetheless.
RE: Now again this is all rumors  
Metnut : 3/16/2020 12:04 pm : link
In comment 14837184 Essex said:
Quote:
but at 12 million per on a long term deal, it is a wonderful deal. If true, I am all on board.

Does anyone think the trade was bad if that turns out to be the case?


It would make the trade a lot easier to swallow and move on from. I’m worried that we’re looking at a 15-16M cap hit.
RE: Klaatu while I was cleaning my binoculars, I looked up  
rnargi : 3/16/2020 12:05 pm : link
In comment 14837186 George from PA said:
Quote:
Tuck had a total of 140 hits on QBs.....while William's has 101....Tuck did it 11 years, William's 5 years....and if we just count the same year, and Justin played mostly DE.

Tuck had about half the hits on QBs as William's during same timeframe.....

I love Justin Tuck...and you will grow to love Williams


Just think of how effective he'll be when opposing offenses have to account for a true edge rusher or backer.
Excellent move by DG  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/16/2020 12:05 pm : link
you want a medley of short-long term low-high contracts, absolute worst thing you could do as a GM is sign a bunch of players for long high contracts like Reese.
RE: Here's hoping Schwartz is correct  
Carson53 : 3/16/2020 12:06 pm : link
In comment 14836903 JonC said:
Quote:
on an extension in the $10-12M per range, that's where it should be.
.

That sounds kind of low to me, when you are paying him 16.1
on a FT already. It would be nice, if that's possible,
just seems low. I still would have went with Transition Tag
on Williams.
Hope this isn't DG  
Jay in Toronto : 3/16/2020 12:07 pm : link
saving face.

That stupid beard is already more than enough.
FT confirmed by Giants  
JonC : 3/16/2020 12:08 pm : link
.
RE: Excellent move by DG  
Carson53 : 3/16/2020 12:12 pm : link
In comment 14837209 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
you want a medley of short-long term low-high contracts, absolute worst thing you could do as a GM is sign a bunch of players for long high contracts like Reese.
.


I would say predictable, DG would have been eaten alive
if he allowed him to walk. I am not sure I would call it
an 'excellent move'. I would have preferred the Transition Tag as I mentioned,
that way you don't have to match a deal from someone else, if you desire not to.
RE: RE: Excellent move by DG  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/16/2020 12:17 pm : link
In comment 14837229 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 14837209 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


you want a medley of short-long term low-high contracts, absolute worst thing you could do as a GM is sign a bunch of players for long high contracts like Reese.

.


I would say predictable, DG would have been eaten alive
if he allowed him to walk. I am not sure I would call it
an 'excellent move'. I would have preferred the Transition Tag as I mentioned,
that way you don't have to match a deal from someone else, if you desire not to.

Trading a 3rd and letting him walk would have been extremely boneheaded, but alas its a moot point. FT'ing LW would have been my exit strategy.
George, Tuck had double-digit sacks four times in his career.  
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 12:19 pm : link
40.5 in his first five years, and that's with missing nine games in his second year, and not starting full-time until his third. He also had 63 TFL's in that same five-year span to Williams' 34, and 176 solo tackles to Williams' 135. He also forced 10 fumbles to Williams' 4. Simply put, Justin Tuck was a difference-maker. Leonard Williams is not, no matter how many times he almost gets to the QB. There's just no comparison.
LW is more like Canty was  
JonC : 3/16/2020 12:22 pm : link
long length, space eater, took on double teams, good against the run, didn't play with a ton of power or pass rush but was able to push the pocket. Versatile as 4-3 DT or 3-4 DE.
RE: LW is more like Canty was  
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 12:25 pm : link
In comment 14837250 JonC said:
Quote:
long length, space eater, took on double teams, good against the run, didn't play with a ton of power or pass rush but was able to push the pocket. Versatile as 4-3 DT or 3-4 DE.


A point I've made several times, adding that we only had to pay Canty. We didn't have to give up any picks for him.
It is a 3rd  
Carson53 : 3/16/2020 12:26 pm : link
and a 5th, if they sign him, it becomes a 4th.
No... It's a 3rd and a 5th  
Bradshaw's Decal : 3/16/2020 1:06 pm : link
Only... And LW for a 3rd @12/13 million isn't bad IMO...
Arik Armstead's 5/85 deal is the high point  
JonC : 3/16/2020 2:42 pm : link
LW's camp will aim for, but he's just not the same caliber of player.
RE: Arik Armstead's 5/85 deal is the high point  
bw in dc : 3/16/2020 3:02 pm : link
In comment 14837477 JonC said:
Quote:
LW's camp will aim for, but he's just not the same caliber of player.


Actually a reasonable deal for him. But took him 5 years to pop...

I could see Team LW feeling they should get 90% of that AAV. So $15 might be their baseline...
The cost for 3-4 DL is certainly rising  
JonC : 3/16/2020 3:07 pm : link
but $15M per for LW is a number I'd rather avoid.
If Gettleman can trade him for 2nd round pick at the trade deadline...  
Daniel in Kentucky : 3/16/2020 3:07 pm : link
...what would everyone be saying about the trade then?

People need to be patient and let things play out.
There is no guarantee we sign him in free agency if we don't trade for him.
Now we have the leverage in contract negotiations and can trade him if need be. If he is a free agent in this cap market we would have ended up paying much much more for him. Now we can use that savings a pick up another player to replace the 3rd round pick.

Just a thought.
RE: If Gettleman can trade him for 2nd round pick at the trade deadline...
GMen72 : 3/16/2020 3:14 pm : link  
GMen72 : 3/16/2020 3:14 pm : link
In comment 14837515 Daniel in Kentucky said:
Quote:
...what would everyone be saying about the trade then?

People need to be patient and let things play out.
There is no guarantee we sign him in free agency if we don't trade for him.
Now we have the leverage in contract negotiations and can trade him if need be. If he is a free agent in this cap market we would have ended up paying much much more for him. Now we can use that savings a pick up another player to replace the 3rd round pick.

Just a thought.


Thank Gawd you're not our GM. You obviously have no clue what "leverage" means. DG has given away all his leverage and is acting out of desperation to save what little face he has left.

Sad thing is, Mara and Tisch are too stupid to see what an idiot they hired. This is Cleveland Browns level stupid.
RE: No... It's a 3rd and a 5th  
Carson53 : 3/16/2020 3:16 pm : link
In comment 14837357 Bradshaw's Decal said:
Quote:
Only... And LW for a 3rd @12/13 million isn't bad IMO...
.

My error, it would have been a 4th, if signed before
FA hit, so that part is moot.
RE: The cost for 3-4 DL is certainly rising  
bw in dc : 3/16/2020 3:53 pm : link
In comment 14837512 JonC said:
Quote:
but $15M per for LW is a number I'd rather avoid.


I hear you. Just trying to gauge how Team LW could use the Armstead deal as a proxy.
RE: RE: If Gettleman can trade him for 2nd round pick at the trade deadline...
section125 : 3/16/2020 5:16 pm : link  
section125 : 3/16/2020 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14837529 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 14837515 Daniel in Kentucky said:


Quote:


...what would everyone be saying about the trade then?

People need to be patient and let things play out.
There is no guarantee we sign him in free agency if we don't trade for him.
Now we have the leverage in contract negotiations and can trade him if need be. If he is a free agent in this cap market we would have ended up paying much much more for him. Now we can use that savings a pick up another player to replace the 3rd round pick.

Just a thought.



Thank Gawd you're not our GM. You obviously have no clue what "leverage" means. DG has given away all his leverage and is acting out of desperation to save what little face he has left.

Sad thing is, Mara and Tisch are too stupid to see what an idiot they hired. This is Cleveland Browns level stupid.


I love nonsensical tirades...
So if you're Team LW...  
bw in dc : 3/16/2020 5:32 pm : link
aren't you looking at today's market for DTs and thinking this is a great time to strike for a big deal?
"looking at today's market for DTs"  
Torrag : 3/16/2020 5:43 pm : link
Buckner has 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

Armstead has 10 sacks last season.

Exactly how does that equate to LW and his HALF SACK cashing in again?

Haha.
RE:  
bw in dc : 3/16/2020 6:15 pm : link
In comment 14837726 Torrag said:
Quote:
Buckner has 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

Armstead has 10 sacks last season.

Exactly how does that equate to LW and his HALF SACK cashing in again?

Haha.


Hey, I'm on your side. But I've been endlessly told that sacks don't matter. Pressure, stopping the run, etc matter more...

You have to say this about LW - he does get his fair share of QB hits vis-a-vis some of his comtemporaries. Last 4 years comparison:

Williams: 80
Jarrett: 45
Armstead: 37
Buckner: 74
Casey: 58
bw: "But I've been endlessly told that sacks don't matter."  
Torrag : 3/16/2020 6:24 pm : link
Haha. Finishers get paid. Almost finishers get paid...less.
Today appears to have not been a great day for LW's agent  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2020 11:00 pm : link
Reed - 11.5m AAV, 2 years
Hargrave - 13m AAV, 3 years (26m gtd)

LW may have a claim to be a little better than either of those guys, but even if the giants offered him slightly more than they got I don't see how that's appealing enough to pass up just playing the year on a $16m guarantee.

Maybe you could get LW to sign a 3 year deal close to Hargrave's if you guarantee $30m+?

But I don't think we will see the NYG budge and pay LW closer to what Grady Jarrett got last year after today.

What they should be doing is getting Tomlinson locked down on a 3 year extension around $10m AAV.
RE: Today appears to have not been a great day for LW's agent  
bw in dc : 3/16/2020 11:14 pm : link
In comment 14838142 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Reed - 11.5m AAV, 2 years
Hargrave - 13m AAV, 3 years (26m gtd)

LW may have a claim to be a little better than either of those guys, but even if the giants offered him slightly more than they got I don't see how that's appealing enough to pass up just playing the year on a $16m guarantee.


I agree. If I'm LW I sign the 1 year tender, hopefully have a good to very good year, and then really try to cash in in 2021.
I hope he does that BW - to me the +$3m in AAV is peanuts  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2020 11:32 pm : link
and is well worth the reduced risk of a 1 year deal. You can always extend him in October or November if he's looking really good. Or even in camp if Judge likes what he sees.

As always seems to be the case (except 2016) when you have a ton of cap room there's a lot less good players to spend it on than good ways to use it. It's going to be funny if LW has a really good year next year and then DG lets him walk like Collins for a big deal and everyone gets pissed for the exact opposite reason as this year.
'and then really try to cash in in 2021'  
Torrag : 3/16/2020 11:40 pm : link
Don't forget the really important part...praying every night before bedtime that you don't suffer a serious injury and fuck yourself out of an extra $30M bucks. LOL.
RE: 'and then really try to cash in in 2021'  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2020 11:48 pm : link
In comment 14838208 Torrag said:
Quote:
Don't forget the really important part...praying every night before bedtime that you don't suffer a serious injury and fuck yourself out of an extra $30M bucks. LOL.


To fuck himself out of $30m he'd have to turn down $46m in guaranteed money ($30m plus the $16m he's already guaranteed with his tag). If he had an offer anywhere close to $46m gtd right now his agent would be violating every social distancing rules with DG within minutes.

That is the entire negotiation though. How much more guaranteed over the $16m he's already got in the bank makes it worthwhile to sign right now vs. waiting? I'd guess about double ($30m-35m guaranteed), which would equate to a pretty similar contract to what Bradberry just signed. Or maybe a drop less.

I'd personally rather just let him play out the tag year.
To fuck himself out of $30m  
Torrag : 3/16/2020 11:55 pm : link
4year/$12M is $48M. Do the math genius.

It's a big risk playing on the tag and passing on a long term deal.
RE: To fuck himself out of $30m  
Eric on Li : 12:07 am : link
In comment 14838228 Torrag said:
Quote:
4year/$12M is $48M. Do the math genius.

It's a big risk playing on the tag and passing on a long term deal.


How many players see 100% of their non-guaranteed money genius?

There's a reason why people generally treat the guaranteed money more important than the total reported value when evaluating deals. It's sort of the most important thing in the negotiation.

Trumaine Johnson signed a 5 year 72m contract with the Jets a couple years ago. Was hurt most of the year and got cut a few days ago turning that deal into a 2 year $40m-something deal. If LW similarly had a significant injury in year 1 or 2 of your 4/48 deal you can bet he'd similarly get cut and not see much more than whatever he was guaranteed at signing.
^^^Go back to class...  
Torrag : 12:12 am : link
math isn't your strong suit.
RE: ^^^Go back to class...  
Eric on Li : 12:21 am : link
In comment 14838243 Torrag said:
Quote:
math isn't your strong suit.


Apparently not, so why don't you explain to me how I'm wrong?

In your hypothetical deal how much money is guaranteed?

If he has a serious injury and gets cut after year 1 or year 2, how much money does he actually get?
'so why don't you explain to me how I'm wrong?'  
Torrag : 1:36 am : link
Your basic concept is wrong. You want LW to play out the year on the tag and then perhaps get a deal or get tagged again. That's fine...if he stays healthy.

You can't dismiss the risk involved. He could lose many millions of dollars. That's why so many tags become deals. There is no security in it. It's a gamble.
RE: RE: ^^^Go back to class...  
montanagiant : 3:17 am : link
In comment 14838247 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14838243 Torrag said:


Quote:


math isn't your strong suit.



Apparently not, so why don't you explain to me how I'm wrong?

In your hypothetical deal how much money is guaranteed?

If he has a serious injury and gets cut after year 1 or year 2, how much money does he actually get?

Don't bother this idiot with any kind of factual data. He's on here to just bitch and whine like a fucking child.
RE: bw:  
Milton : 6:49 am : link
In comment 14837780 Torrag said:
Quote:
Haha. Finishers get paid. Almost finishers get paid...less.
ABC. Always Be Closing!
Here's a decent comp for LW's agent, imo this is what it will cost  
Eric on Li : 4:58 pm : link
to get LW to resign right now. Haven't seen the guaranteed $ but I'd guess it to be around $30m.

Quote:
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed DT DJ Reader to a 4-year, $53M deal.


Reader had 2.5 sacks last year, has 6.5 total in 4 years, along with 16 TFL and 24 QB hurries. That's all in 52 starts.
