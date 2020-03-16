for display only
Giants sign James Bradberry

Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2020 6:42 pm
3 year 45 million
Wow  
Anakim : 3/16/2020 6:43 pm : link
I like it. Fair deal for a top-flight corner
Big fan of this.  
Jon in NYC : 3/16/2020 6:43 pm : link
Not as hyped as Jones but probably just as good.
Hell yeah  
Ned In Atlanta : 3/16/2020 6:44 pm : link
Love it
I like this signing a lot - really fair #'s and Bradberry looked like  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2020 6:44 pm : link
a true shutdown through half of the season. I guess he had a bad second half, but during the first half of the season he was looking like the next shadow guy.
Nice signing  
montanagiant : 3/16/2020 6:44 pm : link
He's a year younger than Jones
I rather pay him 32 mill guaranteed  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/16/2020 6:46 pm : link
Over the 60 Jones will demand.
Likely the reason for no Conklin  
UConn4523 : 3/16/2020 6:46 pm : link
top corner vs average RT for roughly the same money...
Much needed since there are so many ?  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/16/2020 6:46 pm : link
in the secondary. I wanted Jones, but hope Bradberry is better!
Not the top corner  
UConn4523 : 3/16/2020 6:46 pm : link
realize now how that sounded
RE: Likely the reason for no Conklin  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2020 6:47 pm : link
In comment 14837809 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
top corner vs average RT for roughly the same money...


Conklin is an all-pro.
I figured they'd sign a CB.  
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 6:47 pm : link
I didn't figure on it being Bradberry, even with the Gettleman connection.
Wait a minute  
BobR in Durham : 3/16/2020 6:47 pm : link
You mean Gettleman signed a good CB who wasn't connected here or by the media to the Giants? Who'd a thunk it?
Wonder why only a 3-year deal?  
montanagiant : 3/16/2020 6:47 pm : link
I would have thought he'd want at least 4 years
DG  
Gruber : 3/16/2020 6:47 pm : link
Drafted by Gettleman?
A  
AcidTest : 3/16/2020 6:47 pm : link
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.
Disappointing start to FA  
WillVAB : 3/16/2020 6:48 pm : link
.
Jones is better  
AcesUp : 3/16/2020 6:48 pm : link
But 15m/yr may prove to be a bargain for Bradberry in a couple of years. CBs are about to start getting paid IMO. Good contract for a good player but feel like we missed out on Jones a little.
How was  
tyrik13 : 3/16/2020 6:48 pm : link
Bradberry over the last couple of years?
RE: A  
Jon in NYC : 3/16/2020 6:49 pm : link
In comment 14837818 AcidTest said:
Quote:
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.


They have 4 corners if you include Ballentine as a 6th rounder and Love as a free safety. Hardly too much
1 down 7 to go  
Payasdaddy : 3/16/2020 6:49 pm : link
no okudah now if they sign clowney , OT pretty likely still would like slight trade down

give me a ILB, C
Needed stability at CB  
JB_in_DC : 3/16/2020 6:50 pm : link
in a team full of problems the incompetence in the secondary was probably our biggest one last year.

Key questions remaining for that group: Will Baker improve? Can Love be the guy at FS?
Sneaky good signing  
BlueManCrew : 3/16/2020 6:50 pm : link
There was talk that he was getting the tag. Like this more than Jones for the money!!
RE: A  
section125 : 3/16/2020 6:50 pm : link
In comment 14837818 AcidTest said:
Quote:
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.


So, because you drafted 3 or 4 guys that are going into their 2nd year you would pass on a guy that is a clear NFL starting CB?

That probably means Okudah is not in the plan.
between  
Enzo : 3/16/2020 6:50 pm : link
this guy and what it cost to get Peppers, Beal, and Baker - DG has expended significant resources to upgrade the secondary. Is Is it too much to ask for this unit to be a strength and not a liability next season?
Honestly  
darren in pdx : 3/16/2020 6:51 pm : link
know nothing of him, hope he plays well. Can’t have too many defensive backs in today’s game. Makes me think Okudah isn’t the pick if he’s available now.
RE: Likely the reason for no Conklin  
WillVAB : 3/16/2020 6:51 pm : link
In comment 14837809 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
top corner vs average RT for roughly the same money...


Think you’ve got it backwards.
So we continue to throw big dollars  
Beer Man : 3/16/2020 6:51 pm : link
at good players, but nothing in the direction of the positions that have haunted this team over the last several years - OL & ERs.
Here's a PFF article where they had him as 13th best CB  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2020 6:51 pm : link
through midseason last year. 1 spot behind Chris Harris. Byron Jones wasn't on the list.

Quote:
13. JAMES BRADBERRY 74.6
Bradberry has been one of the most up-and-down cornerbacks in the NFL over his career with the Panthers, and this season has been no exception. He’s had lockdown games like Week 1 against the Rams, where he allowed 1-of-4 targets to be caught for 11 yards while picking off and breaking up a pass. He’s also given up 60-plus yards in three of the Panthers seven games this season already, though. Still, his 46.2 passer rating when targeted is far and away the best of his career.

PFF Rankings: NFL cornerback rankings following Week 8 - ( New Window )
This likely makes Okudah  
DonnieD89 : 3/16/2020 6:52 pm : link
undraftable, if available at #4. I just cannot see them taking him. If Young and Simmons are drafted before #4, I definitely see an 0T taken.
Very good start to Free Agency  
Torrag : 3/16/2020 6:52 pm : link
Adding a proven vet boundary CB was a smart way to get the ball rolling. Good and consistent ball skills better than Jones, 8INT in 4 years(3 last season). Durable starting 47 of the last 48 games. 4.5 speed at 6'1"/210#/33" arms.

Boys we just signed a very good player.
Stats don't always tell the entire picture,  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2020 6:55 pm : link
but his stats certainly don't jump off the screen. Guess we'll see.
Byron Jones to Miami  
nyjuggernaut2 : 3/16/2020 6:56 pm : link
reportedly highest paid CB in the league now.
RE: A  
Mdgiantsfan : 3/16/2020 7:02 pm : link
In comment 14837818 AcidTest said:
Quote:
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.


Very good point! Invested significant draft capital in the secondary, but not so much in the pass rush. Will be interesting to see what he does on the front end in free agency. Unfortunately there isn't much help in the draft on that front.
RE: Byron Jones to Miami  
ZogZerg : 3/16/2020 7:11 pm : link
In comment 14837838 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
reportedly highest paid CB in the league now.


Good! Kept him out of NFC East.
Now Miami has 2 of the most expensive corners in the NFL.
RE: Stats don't always tell the entire picture,  
christian : 3/16/2020 7:12 pm : link
In comment 14837837 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
but his stats certainly don't jump off the screen. Guess we'll see.


A sub 60% completion against, 6.6 YPC, and 70 Rat against are great numbers. He gave up 1 TD last year. His 2019 was really good.
Don't forget  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2020 7:26 pm : link
He played in a division with Julio, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Michael Thomas and Calvin Ridley.

Here are some numbers when he was shadowing some of those guys.

RE: This likely makes Okudah  
LBH15 : 3/16/2020 7:29 pm : link
In comment 14837835 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
undraftable, if available at #4. I just cannot see them taking him. If Young and Simmons are drafted before #4, I definitely see an 0T taken.


Absolutely. Quite frankly, it just made sense to sign Jones or Bradberry. DG had just drafted a bunch of young guys in the secondary already so the last thing I thought they needed was another rookie back there with Okudah.

The play is drop back from #4 and get a few picks, inclusive of an OT, or just pick an OT at #4 and maybe even second round. It's the logical play.
RE: This likely makes Okudah  
Reb8thVA : 3/16/2020 7:29 pm : link
In comment 14837835 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
undraftable, if available at #4. I just cannot see them taking him. If Young and Simmons are drafted before #4, I definitely see an 0T taken.


Signing Bradberry and passing on Conklin tells me OT is the pick in he first round. The question now is who and whether they stay at 4
Solid get.  
The_Boss : 3/16/2020 7:32 pm : link
Downside personally is I guess that means a NO to Okudah if he’s there at 4. So I move to plan B: Jedrick Willis.
RE: A  
M.S. : 3/16/2020 7:36 pm : link
In comment 14837818 AcidTest said:
Quote:
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.

Yep. The optics do not look good.
Bradberry...  
Amtoft : 3/16/2020 7:46 pm : link
gave up only 1 TD last year. Has been a very good CB and a steal entering his prime years.
RE: RE: A  
section125 : 3/16/2020 7:49 pm : link
In comment 14837854 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 14837818 AcidTest said:


Quote:


very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.


Yep. The optics do not look good.


You need 4 corners in the NFL. They now meet that number. Everyone knew they needed a corner, many wanted to draft Okudah. Still would have had 4 corners.
RE: RE: A  
j_rud : 3/16/2020 7:51 pm : link
In comment 14837854 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 14837818 AcidTest said:


Quote:


very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.


Yep. The optics do not look good.


Ive seen several people saying this and I think its overstated. Baker is a premium pick, no doubt. Beal was a 3rd rounder, Ballantine a 6th. Love isnt even a corner. Hes played safety exclusively. Hes listed as a safety on the depth chart. So you have a premium pick, a 2nd tier pick, and late pick. Its not an exorbitant use of resources, and ot doesnt mean signing a guy indicates some kind of failure.
Break down the false narrative of 'draft capital' invested at CB.  
Torrag : 3/16/2020 7:52 pm : link
Baker...a late 1st(30)/4th/5th
Beal...3rd rounder
Ballantine...6th

That's it. Love was always a candidate to move to S and guess what? That's where he played. Even if you want to consider him he was a 4th Rounder as well.

Delve into other teams rosters. Guess what? That's not a lot invested in a critical position that has to have at least three, and often more, on the field at all times.

So let's put this nonsense to bed. It's BS.
I don’t think this necessarily rules out Okudah  
jeff57 : 3/16/2020 7:52 pm : link
They have Bradberry, Baker and a bunch of question marks.
Love it!!  
prdave73 : 3/16/2020 7:52 pm : link
I was hoping for either him or Logan Ryan.. very nice!
I don't understand how anyone  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2020 7:52 pm : link
who watched Beal, Ballentine and Baker last year would choose to sit back and not add to the roster. The defense wasn't good. They need the help. Two rookies and a 2nd year player with zero experience weren't a good secondary.
Love the deal at this price  
Mike in NY : 3/16/2020 7:56 pm : link
Though can we have a CB whose last name doesn’t start with B? For hilarious reading look at Walter Football’s grading of Miami and Houston moves.
Wow what a steal!!!!  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 7:56 pm : link
So glad they didn’t overpay for Jones
RE: Don't forget  
OdellBeckhamJr : 3/16/2020 7:56 pm : link
In comment 14837845 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
He played in a division with Julio, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Michael Thomas and Calvin Ridley.

Here are some numbers when he was shadowing some of those guys.



that's pretty good! those are the murderers row of WRs
jeff: "I don’t think this necessarily rules out Okudah"  
Torrag : 3/16/2020 7:57 pm : link
Okudah ain't happening. We now have a lot of resources invested in what will be our starting CB tandem. Baker would have to fail this year to motivate another high CB pick in 2021.
Walter Football likes it  
jeff57 : 3/16/2020 7:58 pm : link
James Bradberry is coming off a stellar season. He missed some tackles, but he locked down No. 1 receivers for the most part. He turns just 27 in August, so he still has a bright future ahead of him.

With that in mind, this is an amazing signing. The Giants were in desperate need of a cornerback, so Bradberry is a colossal upgrade. With this deal, he's not even much of a risk because it's a 3-year pact. It would be surprising if Bradberry failed anyway, so considering the upside, I'm willing to give this an "A" grade.
RE: Don't forget  
Nine-Tails : 3/16/2020 7:58 pm : link
In comment 14837845 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
He played in a division with Julio, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Michael Thomas and Calvin Ridley.

Here are some numbers when he was shadowing some of those guys.



Those are very solid numbers, great actually considering the opposition. Still just entering his prime. Very nice move

Who's the best receiver he's covering in our division? Mclaurin? Lol, he'll do great
RE: I don’t think this necessarily rules out Okudah  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2020 7:59 pm : link
In comment 14837869 jeff57 said:
Quote:
They have Bradberry, Baker and a bunch of question marks.


Baker is a question mark in his own right.

I agree this in no way impacts Okudah. There's just as much chance it means they think Okudah will be gone before they get a chance at him.

If they think Okudah is the real deal when they are on the clock, Baker isn't going to stop them from picking him. Look how many DB's Belichek pays.
RE: I don't understand how anyone  
Joey in VA : 3/16/2020 7:59 pm : link
In comment 14837872 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
who watched Beal, Ballentine and Baker last year would choose to sit back and not add to the roster. The defense wasn't good. They need the help. Two rookies and a 2nd year player with zero experience weren't a good secondary.
Because most people here don't understand how football works. Our secondary was terrible WITH Janoris Jenkins here most of the year. We cut him and now adding one of the best CB options in FA is bad because was picked a CB first last year? JFC I'm still shocked when I see how fucking stupid most of these people are. I would assume some of them would learn SOMETHING, at least through osmosis. Nope, still dumb.
RE: Break down the false narrative of 'draft capital' invested at CB.  
AcesUp : 3/16/2020 8:00 pm : link
In comment 14837868 Torrag said:
Quote:
Baker...a late 1st(30)/4th/5th
Beal...3rd rounder
Ballantine...6th

That's it. Love was always a candidate to move to S and guess what? That's where he played. Even if you want to consider him he was a 4th Rounder as well.

Delve into other teams rosters. Guess what? That's not a lot invested in a critical position that has to have at least three, and often more, on the field at all times.

So let's put this nonsense to bed. It's BS.


+1. And were some of you watching this secondary last year? Not a single one of them played at a starter level, not one of them. Banking on Baker, Beal and Ballentine to carry this secondary would be suicide heading into the season. That's a prayer in a league that is consistently in 3+ WR sets on over 60% of snaps.
RE: Wonder why only a 3-year deal?  
Mike in NY : 3/16/2020 8:01 pm : link
In comment 14837816 montanagiant said:
Quote:
I would have thought he'd want at least 4 years


Similar to Conklin I think he is aiming for a second big contract when the cap spikes under the new CBA. The problem with a 4 year deal is if the Giants franchise he might be a year too late for that.
Didn't the nflpa say to sign short term deals  
Chip : 3/16/2020 8:17 pm : link
because of the expected spike in the salary cap with the new TV deal and all.
RE: RE: I don’t think this necessarily rules out Okudah  
LBH15 : 3/16/2020 8:23 pm : link
In comment 14837883 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14837869 jeff57 said:


Quote:


They have Bradberry, Baker and a bunch of question marks.



Baker is a question mark in his own right.

I agree this in no way impacts Okudah. There's just as much chance it means they think Okudah will be gone before they get a chance at him.

If they think Okudah is the real deal when they are on the clock, Baker isn't going to stop them from picking him. Look how many DB's Belichek pays.


Yeah, it rules him out.

Start getting used to which Offensive Tackle you would like best.
can't even have enough good cornerbacks  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/16/2020 8:30 pm : link
- ChicagoMarty
can't ever have enough good corners  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/16/2020 8:32 pm : link
- ChicagoMarty
RE: Walter Football likes it  
FranknWeezer : 3/16/2020 8:39 pm : link
In comment 14837880 jeff57 said:
Quote:
James Bradberry is coming off a stellar season. He missed some tackles, but he locked down No. 1 receivers for the most part. He turns just 27 in August, so he still has a bright future ahead of him.

With that in mind, this is an amazing signing. The Giants were in desperate need of a cornerback, so Bradberry is a colossal upgrade. With this deal, he's not even much of a risk because it's a 3-year pact. It would be surprising if Bradberry failed anyway, so considering the upside, I'm willing to give this an "A" grade.


Funny how in the NFL you can be “only 27” but 3 years later when you’re 30 they consider you an old SOB.
Always nice to see stuff like this  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2020 8:41 pm : link
Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats
6m
New Giants CB James Bradberry has been one of the most consistent corners at creating tight windows (separation < 1) since entering the NFL in 2016.

Bradberry (29% of targets) trails only Casey Heyward & Darius Slay (both 31%) in tight window target rate in that span.

RE: RE: Wonder why only a 3-year deal?  
montanagiant : 3/16/2020 8:42 pm : link
In comment 14837888 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14837816 montanagiant said:


Quote:


I would have thought he'd want at least 4 years



Similar to Conklin I think he is aiming for a second big contract when the cap spikes under the new CBA. The problem with a 4 year deal is if the Giants franchise he might be a year too late for that.

Thanks Mike
RE: RE: I don't understand how anyone  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/16/2020 8:46 pm : link
In comment 14837884 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14837872 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


who watched Beal, Ballentine and Baker last year would choose to sit back and not add to the roster. The defense wasn't good. They need the help. Two rookies and a 2nd year player with zero experience weren't a good secondary.

Because most people here don't understand how football works. Our secondary was terrible WITH Janoris Jenkins here most of the year. We cut him and now adding one of the best CB options in FA is bad because was picked a CB first last year? JFC I'm still shocked when I see how fucking stupid most of these people are. I would assume some of them would learn SOMETHING, at least through osmosis. Nope, still dumb.


This. Except you are smart and been around beer long enough to know nothing fixes stupid.
Killer  
Jay in Toronto : 3/16/2020 8:46 pm : link
Bs!
Meh. A very good, not great corner at a salary for a great one  
Ira : 3/16/2020 8:48 pm : link
.
Hot take?  
AdamBrag : 3/16/2020 8:48 pm : link
Bradberry is better than Jones.

Is that even a hot take?
Good signing  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2020 8:49 pm : link
.
RE: RE: A  
Justlurking : 3/16/2020 8:55 pm : link
In comment 14837827 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14837818 AcidTest said:


Quote:


very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.



So, because you drafted 3 or 4 guys that are going into their 2nd year you would pass on a guy that is a clear NFL starting CB?

That probably means Okudah is not in the plan.


The issue once again is a poor allocation of resources.
RE: Meh. A very good, not great corner at a salary for a great one  
AcesUp : 3/16/2020 8:56 pm : link
In comment 14837943 Ira said:
Quote:
.


Give it a year when Jalen Ramsey sends the CB market into the stratosphere and players worse than Bradberry are signing for 17m+ at twice the guaranteed money.
The Athletic gave it a B+  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2020 9:17 pm : link
grade, for what that's worth.
Its kind of crazy all the people that harp on DG's "mocking" of  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/16/2020 9:20 pm : link
analytics when he targets a lot of players that are higher in these advanced statistics and throwing a ton of resources at CB, which the analytics say you should do and is where the competitive edge is still at.

People are paying pass rushers like its still 2010. You want a deep talented position group at CB, especially ones that can create tight windows in the short and intermediate routes. This creates turnovers.

That aside I'm a big fan of his, and was wondering if we would take a look, considering the resources we have recently sent to CB, although a 1st, 3rd, and 6th doesn't seem like that much in todays NFL. Plus a hybrid S/CB in Love. I was huge proponent drafting him, but he struggled last year. Although juggling everything he was doing as a rookie is tough, I just was hoping as an off the ball corner in college he'd transition faster.
Thinking that DG will position pick at the #4 spot is a mistake.  
TMS : 3/16/2020 9:21 pm : link
He will go BPA again like he did the last two drafts. If it is Okudah he will take him as he should. Hoping it will be Simmons but we will see. Cannot go wrong either way MO.
RE: Meh. A very good, not great corner at a salary for a great one  
Amtoft : 3/16/2020 9:21 pm : link
In comment 14837943 Ira said:
Quote:
.


He gave up one TD to Michael Thomas in a division with some of the best WRs in the league. Last year 59% completions and the year before 44% with Drew Brees and Julio Jones and Mike Evans and Michael Thomas and he is just entering his prime at over 6 foot and over 200 lbs... we got a steal!
TMS: "Thinking that DG will position pick at the #4 spot is a mistake"  
Torrag : 3/16/2020 9:23 pm : link
We have enough clear needs that match up with the Draft talent available at #4 that Okudah can be eliminated. IMO.
RE: RE: RE: A  
section125 : 3/16/2020 9:27 pm : link
In comment 14837957 Justlurking said:
Quote:
In comment 14837827 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14837818 AcidTest said:


Quote:


very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.



So, because you drafted 3 or 4 guys that are going into their 2nd year you would pass on a guy that is a clear NFL starting CB?

That probably means Okudah is not in the plan.



The issue once again is a poor allocation of resources.


That is merely your opinion and not a fact. A you are forming your opinion on what you think is right for the team and not what the team thinks it needs.

Let's put it this way - would you think it responsible to open the season with 3 unproven 2nd year cornerbacks and possibly a rookie(if they drafted Okudah)?

A vet CB was one of the most likely signings coming into FA, with ILB, OLB, ER and OT other strong possibilities.

It is hardly a poor allocation of resources. Signing Clowney would be a poor allocation or resources(IMHO, of course).
RE: Thinking that DG will position pick at the #4 spot is a mistake.  
AcesUp : 3/16/2020 9:28 pm : link
In comment 14838003 TMS said:
Quote:
He will go BPA again like he did the last two drafts. If it is Okudah he will take him as he should. Hoping it will be Simmons but we will see. Cannot go wrong either way MO.


Pretty good chance the Giants know exactly who they are taking at 4 right now. It's not a hard field of players to predict with 2 QBs and a no brainer DE set to come off the board ahead of them. I wouldn't bet on that theory.
Solid signing  
ChicagoMarty : 3/16/2020 9:30 pm : link
Bradberry was my #2 cb choice behind Jones but really can't argue with the price or the deal.

gidie - I'm flattered - you actually read my posts :>)

Now we need to sign McGovern then get back to fixing the D in FA as in ILB, and S

Draft whatever OT you like while maybe picking up an additional choice or two
RE: jeff:  
TMS : 3/16/2020 9:31 pm : link
In comment 14837878 Torrag said:
Quote:
Okudah ain't happening. We now have a lot of resources invested in what will be our starting CB tandem. Baker would have to fail this year to motivate another high CB pick in 2021.
Thinking DG will position pick at the #4 spot is wrong. He will go BPA again like he did in the last two drafts. Barkley and Jones. If Okudah is that guy he will take him as he should. Hoping it turns out to be Simmons but both are potential pro bowlers. MO
Bradberry is a solid signing for CB just 3 years  
SGMen : 3/16/2020 9:34 pm : link
He is 26 and has stayed healthy most all of his career.

We still need a FS veteran, either a starter or someone solid to backup Love.
Bradberry much stronger in man v zone  
AcesUp : 3/16/2020 9:37 pm : link
Per Duggan's article, Graham played the 4th most man coverage in the NFL last year. Baker was considered much stronger in man coming out of college as well.
Does it surprise anyone that we didn't hear a peep about Bradberry...  
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 9:39 pm : link
Until he was signed? I read plenty of rumors about other players, but really don't recall anything linking Bradberry to the Giants. If it was out there, I must have missed it.
RE: RE: jeff:  
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 9:49 pm : link
In comment 14838020 TMS said:
Quote:
In comment 14837878 Torrag said:


Quote:


Okudah ain't happening. We now have a lot of resources invested in what will be our starting CB tandem. Baker would have to fail this year to motivate another high CB pick in 2021.

Thinking DG will position pick at the #4 spot is wrong. He will go BPA again like he did in the last two drafts. Barkley and Jones. If Okudah is that guy he will take him as he should. Hoping it turns out to be Simmons but both are potential pro bowlers. MO


So, Daniel Jones was the 6th best player in the 2019 draft? Not according to NFL.com. Not even in their top ten.

So, why did Gettleman draft him at #6? Could it have been positional value + need? Probably. It certainly couldn't have been BPA alone.

Too bad ol' Dave wasn't factoring those in the year before.
needed a Jenkins replacement  
mfsd : 3/16/2020 9:52 pm : link
solid signing IMO. Pushes Baker, Beal, Ballentine to 2, 3, and 4 CBs. Now not desperate for one in the draft
One down  
XBRONX : 3/16/2020 9:55 pm : link
six to go. The Giants thru draft or free agency need to add a OT,C,WR,ILB and two ER in no particular order.
One thing I've noticed about Bradberry, is the guy is always around  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/16/2020 10:01 pm : link
the ball. I feel like he's going to have a season where he blows up with interceptions from being in the right place at right time because his game is more sticky than ball hawk.
I'm still smarting over them dumping Jackrabbit ...  
Manny in CA : 3/16/2020 10:15 pm : link
.
TMS: "If Okudah is that guy he will take him as he should. "  
Torrag : 3/16/2020 10:16 pm : link
Not going to happen. CB at #4 is off the table. There will be OT/LB available there that fit the talent requirement. We now have a $15M player and a second year 1st round CB they will give this season to prove himself.

I'm open to a wager on this one. Any takers?
Bradberry  
HOF19 : 3/16/2020 10:17 pm : link
James Bradberry, CB, Panthers. Age: 27.
Signed with Giants (3 years, $45 million)

James Bradberry struggles to tackle, but he covered No. 1 receivers this past season and did a great job in that regard. He's only 27 (as of August), and will be due a big contract, or the franchise tag. ………. BEEN READING A FAIR AMOUNT OF CONCERNS ABOUT HIS TACKLING 😟
RE: RE: Walter Football likes it  
Prude : 3/16/2020 10:22 pm : link
In comment 14837928 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 14837880 jeff57 said:


Quote:


James Bradberry is coming off a stellar season. He missed some tackles, but he locked down No. 1 receivers for the most part. He turns just 27 in August, so he still has a bright future ahead of him.

With that in mind, this is an amazing signing. The Giants were in desperate need of a cornerback, so Bradberry is a colossal upgrade. With this deal, he's not even much of a risk because it's a 3-year pact. It would be surprising if Bradberry failed anyway, so considering the upside, I'm willing to give this an "A" grade.



Funny how in the NFL you can be “only 27” but 3 years later when you’re 30 they consider you an old SOB.


It's not that weird, i look at pussy the same way
RE: Does it surprise anyone that we didn't hear a peep about Bradberry...  
Ivan15 : 3/16/2020 10:24 pm : link
In comment 14838029 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Until he was signed? I read plenty of rumors about other players, but really don't recall anything linking Bradberry to the Giants. If it was out there, I must have missed it.


The leakers have retired or moved on.
RE: RE: RE: A  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2020 10:25 pm : link
In comment 14837957 Justlurking said:
Quote:
In comment 14837827 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14837818 AcidTest said:


Quote:


very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.



So, because you drafted 3 or 4 guys that are going into their 2nd year you would pass on a guy that is a clear NFL starting CB?

That probably means Okudah is not in the plan.



The issue once again is a poor allocation of resources.


You should keep just lurking.
Bradberry's stats dont jump out of the page  
Platos : 3/16/2020 10:30 pm : link
BUT jones is better some how...

i like this pick up. thought he was going to be a giant ever since he started the year off hot last year.

Jones is going to be a total bust at the money he was given.
RE: RE: Does it surprise anyone that we didn't hear a peep about Bradberry...  
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 10:30 pm : link
In comment 14838082 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14838029 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Until he was signed? I read plenty of rumors about other players, but really don't recall anything linking Bradberry to the Giants. If it was out there, I must have missed it.



The leakers have retired or moved on.


I certainly hope that's the case.
They signed him because he can cover  
uconngiant : 3/16/2020 10:30 pm : link
He can work on his tackling. He can be the leader with the young defensive backs they have.

Very good signing, now a right tackle/center a linebacker and a wide receiver
Incremental improvement for the secondary  
since1925 : 3/16/2020 10:33 pm : link
Makes CB more competitive with Beal and Baker and provides a little veteran for a very young group.
RE: They signed him because he can cover  
Rory : 3/16/2020 11:16 pm : link
In comment 14838094 uconngiant said:
Quote:
He can work on his tackling. He can be the leader with the young defensive backs they have.

Very good signing, now a right tackle/center a linebacker and a wide receiver


Not sure why everyone gets so worked up over CB's that have issues tackling.

You do realize that is how these guys get injured in the first place...

totally fine with having a #1 corner who specializes in his cover skills with a weakness in tackling....Thats why we have linebackers/safety's
Who is our slot corner?  
BigBlueNH : 3/16/2020 11:24 pm : link
I like this signing - good value for the $, at a key position that was screaming for a vet. But one thing I preferred about Jones is that he is supposedly equally good on the outside or in the slot. I haven't watched the Panthers lately but, at his size, I assume JB either stays on the outside, or follows the big receiver. So, who plays slot for us - Beal (who I don't think had many snaps there) or Ballentine (who I thought played better on the outside last year)? Please don't tell me it's Grant Haley. I guess we let Beal and Ballentine fight it out and hope for the best, but I'm concerned that neither has shown much there.
I like this signing - good value for the $, at a key position that was screaming for a vet. But one thing I preferred about Jones is that he is supposedly equally good on the outside or in the slot. I haven't watched the Panthers lately but, at his size, I assume JB either stays on the outside, or follows the big receiver. So, who plays slot for us - Beal (who I don't think had many snaps there) or Ballentine (who I thought played better on the outside last year)? Please don't tell me it's Grant Haley. I guess we let Beal and Ballentine fight it out and hope for the best, but I'm concerned that neither has shown much there.
My buddy who lives in Charlotte and is a panther season tkt holder  
George from PA : 3/16/2020 11:30 pm : link
Says...he is a willing and decent tackler....a pretty big corner....handles the bigger guys better....like Julio, M.Thomas and M.Evans...twice a year....did not allow 100 yes recieving and only gave up 1 TD


Sounds good to me
BigblueNH  
Torrag : 3/16/2020 11:30 pm : link
His name is Lavert Hill. He's out of Michigan. Round 3 or 4....
Slot has been an issue for years - Logan Ryan would make sense  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2020 11:35 pm : link
on the right $ deal. As would drafting a versatile DB. Maybe they give Love another shot in there.

I think Bradberry shadowed other team's top WR in Carolina, including some guys who moved into the slot, so hopefully he's an important chess piece.
RE: Who is our slot corner?  
AcesUp : 3/16/2020 11:36 pm : link
In comment 14838186 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I like this signing - good value for the $, at a key position that was screaming for a vet. But one thing I preferred about Jones is that he is supposedly equally good on the outside or in the slot. I haven't watched the Panthers lately but, at his size, I assume JB either stays on the outside, or follows the big receiver. So, who plays slot for us - Beal (who I don't think had many snaps there) or Ballentine (who I thought played better on the outside last year)? Please don't tell me it's Grant Haley. I guess we let Beal and Ballentine fight it out and hope for the best, but I'm concerned that neither has shown much there.


Bradberry did follow guys inside but I'm not sure the Giants plan to use him the same way. Regardless, I agree that we still really need to add a slot corner, even if that is Day 3 competition for Haley.
BigBlueNH  
Klaatu : 3/16/2020 11:41 pm : link
There are still a boatload of UFA CB's available. I suspect the Giants will sign another one, probably better suited for the slot.
RE: RE: RE: Does it surprise anyone that we didn't hear a peep about Bradberry...  
shyster : 3/16/2020 11:44 pm : link
In comment 14838093 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14838082 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


In comment 14838029 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Until he was signed? I read plenty of rumors about other players, but really don't recall anything linking Bradberry to the Giants. If it was out there, I must have missed it.



The leakers have retired or moved on.



I certainly hope that's the case.


There were tips on NYG and Bradberry about a week ago, including an "NFL sources" report from Ralph V/SNY that was picked up by Giants Wire.

The fact that DG drafted Bradberry should have had the beats on the alert.




Giants interested in JB - ( New Window )
RE: My buddy who lives in Charlotte and is a panther season tkt holder  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2020 11:48 pm : link
In comment 14838195 George from PA said:
Quote:
Says...he is a willing and decent tackler....a pretty big corner....handles the bigger guys better....like Julio, M.Thomas and M.Evans...twice a year....did not allow 100 yes recieving and only gave up 1 TD


Sounds good to me


Thanks. Always like hearing from fans who saw the guy on a regular basis.
Thanks, shyster.  
Klaatu : 12:04 am : link
I do recall reading that now. Guess it slipped my mind.
'My buddy who lives in Charlotte and is a panther season tkt holder'  
Torrag : 12:05 am : link
Nice. Someone who has actually been at the games to give a scout. Thanks.
Regarding slot corner, I agree that it's a concern, but I wouldn't  
Ira : 5:58 am : link
assume we're done yet. I think it's important to have one big corner for the big wideouts and for the red zone.
RE: Who is our slot corner?  
giants#1 : 6:05 am : link
In comment 14838193 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I like this signing - good value for the $, at a key position that was screaming for a vet. But one thing I preferred about Jones is that he is supposedly equally good on the outside or in the slot. I haven't watched the Panthers lately but, at his size, I assume JB either stays on the outside, or follows the big receiver. So, who plays slot for us - Beal (who I don't think had many snaps there) or Ballentine (who I thought played better on the outside last year)? Please don't tell me it's Grant Haley. I guess we let Beal and Ballentine fight it out and hope for the best, but I'm concerned that neither has shown much there.


Simmons :=)
RE: Does it surprise anyone that we didn't hear a peep about Bradberry...  
Gman11 : 7:58 am : link
In comment 14838029 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Until he was signed? I read plenty of rumors about other players, but really don't recall anything linking Bradberry to the Giants. If it was out there, I must have missed it.


That just shows you that the media people don't know shit. "Sources tell us this is what's going on - they are targeting that guy...blah, blah, blah." They don't know any more what the team is doing behind the scenes than your average fan.
RE: RE: Likely the reason for no Conklin  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:41 am : link
In comment 14837812 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14837809 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


top corner vs average RT for roughly the same money...



Conklin is an all-pro.

Don't bother. We'll also hear about how 25 is old and leading your team in snap count means you're playing injured (as though that's a bad thing).
While I'm not crazy about the signing, there is one thing I do like.  
Ira : 8:45 am : link
When we had Jackrabbit and Baker signing, we had two short outside corners. Bradberry compliments Baker size wise and, that's important with all the big nfl wideouts. I read that he's good at guarding the big receivers.
RE: Break down the false narrative of 'draft capital' invested at CB.  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:51 am : link
In comment 14837868 Torrag said:
Quote:
Baker...a late 1st(30)/4th/5th
Beal...3rd rounder
Ballantine...6th

That's it. Love was always a candidate to move to S and guess what? That's where he played. Even if you want to consider him he was a 4th Rounder as well.

Delve into other teams rosters. Guess what? That's not a lot invested in a critical position that has to have at least three, and often more, on the field at all times.

So let's put this nonsense to bed. It's BS.

I think this is a good way to frame it and you're right about the overall allocation of resources.

If I had to guess, I think we (generally speaking) tend to overstate the resources spent at the CB position because of the recency of what amounted to a cluster draft for the secondary. It feels like a lot of draft ammunition went to the secondary because a lot of last year's draft (and Beal preceding it) went to the secondary. But in terms of a multi-year roster build, it's not some exorbitant amount.
RE: RE: jeff:  
LBH15 : 8:52 am : link
In comment 14838020 TMS said:
Quote:
In comment 14837878 Torrag said:


Quote:


Okudah ain't happening. We now have a lot of resources invested in what will be our starting CB tandem. Baker would have to fail this year to motivate another high CB pick in 2021.

Thinking DG will position pick at the #4 spot is wrong. He will go BPA again like he did in the last two drafts. Barkley and Jones. If Okudah is that guy he will take him as he should. Hoping it turns out to be Simmons but both are potential pro bowlers. MO


You know what else is wrong? Trying to play Offense with a football team that has no Tackles.
RE: Meh. A very good, not great corner at a salary for a great one  
Carson53 : 9:02 am : link
In comment 14837943 Ira said:
Quote:
.
.

That is what is called the beg. of free agency,
happens every year. It's still a good move, for a team
with a bunch of youngsters in the secondary.
I wonder if this indicates  
Section331 : 9:20 am : link
that we won't betaking Okudah at #4 if he's available? With some of the FA signings on the defensive side, I wonder if DG will be looking OT in the 1st round? If so, I hope it comes with a trade down.
I like it. Good player, reasonable $$ at a position  
Victor in CT : 9:29 am : link
where they could use a veteran presence, and the deal is only for 3 yrs.
Section: "that we won't betaking Okudah at #4 if he's available?"  
Torrag : 11:42 am : link
Chances we draft Okudah just tanked. We now have a $15M CB and a 1st rounder entering year two playing the outside positions. With players like Wills and Simmons on the board we aren't drafting another CB.
RE: I wonder if this indicates  
Nine-Tails : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 14838652 Section331 said:
Quote:
that we won't betaking Okudah at #4 if he's available? With some of the FA signings on the defensive side, I wonder if DG will be looking OT in the 1st round? If so, I hope it comes with a trade down.


Very much doubt Okudah will be the pick even if he’s there. Pick will be Simmons or OT, with a small trade down possible
When it comes to the Panthers  
Jay on the Island : 2:02 pm : link
I like to listen to what FMIC has to say as he watches them more frequently than anyone here.

I am very happy about this signing as it fills a huge need and it’s only for 3 years of his prime.
Even if you like the move  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:25 pm : link
If they dont add to the pass rush, bradberry wont be as good as he can be
RE: I wonder if this indicates  
Klaatu : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 14838652 Section331 said:
Quote:
that we won't betaking Okudah at #4 if he's available? With some of the FA signings on the defensive side, I wonder if DG will be looking OT in the 1st round? If so, I hope it comes with a trade down.


I hope it's an OT, trade down or no trade down.
Just watched the Carolina Saints game (wk 17)  
Angus : 4:18 pm : link
Only the first half. Bradbury was not good. I hope that is not representative of his play. If is it, this is a bad signing. Very bad.
