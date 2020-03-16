Giants sign James Bradberry

this guy and what it cost to get Peppers, Beal, and Baker - DG has expended significant resources to upgrade the secondary. Is Is it too much to ask for this unit to be a strength and not a liability next season?
through midseason last year. 1 spot behind Chris Harris. Byron Jones wasn't on the list.
13. JAMES BRADBERRY 74.6
Bradberry has been one of the most up-and-down cornerbacks in the NFL over his career with the Panthers, and this season has been no exception. He’s had lockdown games like Week 1 against the Rams, where he allowed 1-of-4 targets to be caught for 11 yards while picking off and breaking up a pass. He’s also given up 60-plus yards in three of the Panthers seven games this season already, though. Still, his 46.2 passer rating when targeted is far and away the best of his career.
Adding a proven vet boundary CB was a smart way to get the ball rolling. Good and consistent ball skills better than Jones, 8INT in 4 years(3 last season). Durable starting 47 of the last 48 games. 4.5 speed at 6'1"/210#/33" arms.
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.
Very good point! Invested significant draft capital in the secondary, but not so much in the pass rush. Will be interesting to see what he does on the front end in free agency. Unfortunately there isn't much help in the draft on that front.
undraftable, if available at #4. I just cannot see them taking him. If Young and Simmons are drafted before #4, I definitely see an 0T taken.
Absolutely. Quite frankly, it just made sense to sign Jones or Bradberry. DG had just drafted a bunch of young guys in the secondary already so the last thing I thought they needed was another rookie back there with Okudah.
The play is drop back from #4 and get a few picks, inclusive of an OT, or just pick an OT at #4 and maybe even second round. It's the logical play.
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.
Yep. The optics do not look good.
Ive seen several people saying this and I think its overstated. Baker is a premium pick, no doubt. Beal was a 3rd rounder, Ballantine a 6th. Love isnt even a corner. Hes played safety exclusively. Hes listed as a safety on the depth chart. So you have a premium pick, a 2nd tier pick, and late pick. Its not an exorbitant use of resources, and ot doesnt mean signing a guy indicates some kind of failure.
Break down the false narrative of 'draft capital' invested at CB.
who watched Beal, Ballentine and Baker last year would choose to sit back and not add to the roster. The defense wasn't good. They need the help. Two rookies and a 2nd year player with zero experience weren't a good secondary.
James Bradberry is coming off a stellar season. He missed some tackles, but he locked down No. 1 receivers for the most part. He turns just 27 in August, so he still has a bright future ahead of him.
With that in mind, this is an amazing signing. The Giants were in desperate need of a cornerback, so Bradberry is a colossal upgrade. With this deal, he's not even much of a risk because it's a 3-year pact. It would be surprising if Bradberry failed anyway, so considering the upside, I'm willing to give this an "A" grade.
who watched Beal, Ballentine and Baker last year would choose to sit back and not add to the roster. The defense wasn't good. They need the help. Two rookies and a 2nd year player with zero experience weren't a good secondary.
Because most people here don't understand how football works. Our secondary was terrible WITH Janoris Jenkins here most of the year. We cut him and now adding one of the best CB options in FA is bad because was picked a CB first last year? JFC I'm still shocked when I see how fucking stupid most of these people are. I would assume some of them would learn SOMETHING, at least through osmosis. Nope, still dumb.
RE: Break down the false narrative of 'draft capital' invested at CB.
Baker...a late 1st(30)/4th/5th
Beal...3rd rounder
Ballantine...6th
That's it. Love was always a candidate to move to S and guess what? That's where he played. Even if you want to consider him he was a 4th Rounder as well.
Delve into other teams rosters. Guess what? That's not a lot invested in a critical position that has to have at least three, and often more, on the field at all times.
So let's put this nonsense to bed. It's BS.
+1. And were some of you watching this secondary last year? Not a single one of them played at a starter level, not one of them. Banking on Baker, Beal and Ballentine to carry this secondary would be suicide heading into the season. That's a prayer in a league that is consistently in 3+ WR sets on over 60% of snaps.
James Bradberry is coming off a stellar season. He missed some tackles, but he locked down No. 1 receivers for the most part. He turns just 27 in August, so he still has a bright future ahead of him.
With that in mind, this is an amazing signing. The Giants were in desperate need of a cornerback, so Bradberry is a colossal upgrade. With this deal, he's not even much of a risk because it's a 3-year pact. It would be surprising if Bradberry failed anyway, so considering the upside, I'm willing to give this an "A" grade.
Funny how in the NFL you can be “only 27” but 3 years later when you’re 30 they consider you an old SOB.
who watched Beal, Ballentine and Baker last year would choose to sit back and not add to the roster. The defense wasn't good. They need the help. Two rookies and a 2nd year player with zero experience weren't a good secondary.
Because most people here don't understand how football works. Our secondary was terrible WITH Janoris Jenkins here most of the year. We cut him and now adding one of the best CB options in FA is bad because was picked a CB first last year? JFC I'm still shocked when I see how fucking stupid most of these people are. I would assume some of them would learn SOMETHING, at least through osmosis. Nope, still dumb.
This. Except you are smart and been around beer long enough to know nothing fixes stupid.
analytics when he targets a lot of players that are higher in these advanced statistics and throwing a ton of resources at CB, which the analytics say you should do and is where the competitive edge is still at.
People are paying pass rushers like its still 2010. You want a deep talented position group at CB, especially ones that can create tight windows in the short and intermediate routes. This creates turnovers.
That aside I'm a big fan of his, and was wondering if we would take a look, considering the resources we have recently sent to CB, although a 1st, 3rd, and 6th doesn't seem like that much in todays NFL. Plus a hybrid S/CB in Love. I was huge proponent drafting him, but he struggled last year. Although juggling everything he was doing as a rookie is tough, I just was hoping as an off the ball corner in college he'd transition faster.
Thinking that DG will position pick at the #4 spot is a mistake.
He gave up one TD to Michael Thomas in a division with some of the best WRs in the league. Last year 59% completions and the year before 44% with Drew Brees and Julio Jones and Mike Evans and Michael Thomas and he is just entering his prime at over 6 foot and over 200 lbs... we got a steal!
RE: Meh. A very good, not great corner at a salary for a great one
He gave up one TD to Michael Thomas in a division with some of the best WRs in the league. Last year 59% completions and the year before 44% with Drew Brees and Julio Jones and Mike Evans and Michael Thomas and he is just entering his prime at over 6 foot and over 200 lbs... we got a steal!
TMS: "Thinking that DG will position pick at the #4 spot is a mistake"
He will go BPA again like he did the last two drafts. If it is Okudah he will take him as he should. Hoping it will be Simmons but we will see. Cannot go wrong either way MO.
Pretty good chance the Giants know exactly who they are taking at 4 right now. It's not a hard field of players to predict with 2 QBs and a no brainer DE set to come off the board ahead of them. I wouldn't bet on that theory.
Okudah ain't happening. We now have a lot of resources invested in what will be our starting CB tandem. Baker would have to fail this year to motivate another high CB pick in 2021.
Thinking DG will position pick at the #4 spot is wrong. He will go BPA again like he did in the last two drafts. Barkley and Jones. If Okudah is that guy he will take him as he should. Hoping it turns out to be Simmons but both are potential pro bowlers. MO
Okudah ain't happening. We now have a lot of resources invested in what will be our starting CB tandem. Baker would have to fail this year to motivate another high CB pick in 2021.
Thinking DG will position pick at the #4 spot is wrong. He will go BPA again like he did in the last two drafts. Barkley and Jones. If Okudah is that guy he will take him as he should. Hoping it turns out to be Simmons but both are potential pro bowlers. MO
So, Daniel Jones was the 6th best player in the 2019 draft? Not according to NFL.com. Not even in their top ten.
So, why did Gettleman draft him at #6? Could it have been positional value + need? Probably. It certainly couldn't have been BPA alone.
Too bad ol' Dave wasn't factoring those in the year before.
Not going to happen. CB at #4 is off the table. There will be OT/LB available there that fit the talent requirement. We now have a $15M player and a second year 1st round CB they will give this season to prove himself.
James Bradberry, CB, Panthers. Age: 27.
Signed with Giants (3 years, $45 million)
James Bradberry struggles to tackle, but he covered No. 1 receivers this past season and did a great job in that regard. He's only 27 (as of August), and will be due a big contract, or the franchise tag. ………. BEEN READING A FAIR AMOUNT OF CONCERNS ABOUT HIS TACKLING 😟
James Bradberry is coming off a stellar season. He missed some tackles, but he locked down No. 1 receivers for the most part. He turns just 27 in August, so he still has a bright future ahead of him.
With that in mind, this is an amazing signing. The Giants were in desperate need of a cornerback, so Bradberry is a colossal upgrade. With this deal, he's not even much of a risk because it's a 3-year pact. It would be surprising if Bradberry failed anyway, so considering the upside, I'm willing to give this an "A" grade.
Funny how in the NFL you can be “only 27” but 3 years later when you’re 30 they consider you an old SOB.
It's not that weird, i look at pussy the same way
RE: Does it surprise anyone that we didn't hear a peep about Bradberry...
I like this signing - good value for the $, at a key position that was screaming for a vet. But one thing I preferred about Jones is that he is supposedly equally good on the outside or in the slot. I haven't watched the Panthers lately but, at his size, I assume JB either stays on the outside, or follows the big receiver. So, who plays slot for us - Beal (who I don't think had many snaps there) or Ballentine (who I thought played better on the outside last year)? Please don't tell me it's Grant Haley. I guess we let Beal and Ballentine fight it out and hope for the best, but I'm concerned that neither has shown much there.
I like this signing - good value for the $, at a key position that was screaming for a vet. But one thing I preferred about Jones is that he is supposedly equally good on the outside or in the slot. I haven't watched the Panthers lately but, at his size, I assume JB either stays on the outside, or follows the big receiver. So, who plays slot for us - Beal (who I don't think had many snaps there) or Ballentine (who I thought played better on the outside last year)? Please don't tell me it's Grant Haley. I guess we let Beal and Ballentine fight it out and hope for the best, but I'm concerned that neither has shown much there.
My buddy who lives in Charlotte and is a panther season tkt holder
Says...he is a willing and decent tackler....a pretty big corner....handles the bigger guys better....like Julio, M.Thomas and M.Evans...twice a year....did not allow 100 yes recieving and only gave up 1 TD
I like this signing - good value for the $, at a key position that was screaming for a vet. But one thing I preferred about Jones is that he is supposedly equally good on the outside or in the slot. I haven't watched the Panthers lately but, at his size, I assume JB either stays on the outside, or follows the big receiver. So, who plays slot for us - Beal (who I don't think had many snaps there) or Ballentine (who I thought played better on the outside last year)? Please don't tell me it's Grant Haley. I guess we let Beal and Ballentine fight it out and hope for the best, but I'm concerned that neither has shown much there.
Bradberry did follow guys inside but I'm not sure the Giants plan to use him the same way. Regardless, I agree that we still really need to add a slot corner, even if that is Day 3 competition for Haley.
Says...he is a willing and decent tackler....a pretty big corner....handles the bigger guys better....like Julio, M.Thomas and M.Evans...twice a year....did not allow 100 yes recieving and only gave up 1 TD
Sounds good to me
Thanks. Always like hearing from fans who saw the guy on a regular basis.
I like this signing - good value for the $, at a key position that was screaming for a vet. But one thing I preferred about Jones is that he is supposedly equally good on the outside or in the slot. I haven't watched the Panthers lately but, at his size, I assume JB either stays on the outside, or follows the big receiver. So, who plays slot for us - Beal (who I don't think had many snaps there) or Ballentine (who I thought played better on the outside last year)? Please don't tell me it's Grant Haley. I guess we let Beal and Ballentine fight it out and hope for the best, but I'm concerned that neither has shown much there.
Simmons :=)
RE: Does it surprise anyone that we didn't hear a peep about Bradberry...
Until he was signed? I read plenty of rumors about other players, but really don't recall anything linking Bradberry to the Giants. If it was out there, I must have missed it.
That just shows you that the media people don't know shit. "Sources tell us this is what's going on - they are targeting that guy...blah, blah, blah." They don't know any more what the team is doing behind the scenes than your average fan.
When we had Jackrabbit and Baker signing, we had two short outside corners. Bradberry compliments Baker size wise and, that's important with all the big nfl wideouts. I read that he's good at guarding the big receivers.
RE: Break down the false narrative of 'draft capital' invested at CB.
Baker...a late 1st(30)/4th/5th
Beal...3rd rounder
Ballantine...6th
That's it. Love was always a candidate to move to S and guess what? That's where he played. Even if you want to consider him he was a 4th Rounder as well.
Delve into other teams rosters. Guess what? That's not a lot invested in a critical position that has to have at least three, and often more, on the field at all times.
So let's put this nonsense to bed. It's BS.
I think this is a good way to frame it and you're right about the overall allocation of resources.
If I had to guess, I think we (generally speaking) tend to overstate the resources spent at the CB position because of the recency of what amounted to a cluster draft for the secondary. It feels like a lot of draft ammunition went to the secondary because a lot of last year's draft (and Beal preceding it) went to the secondary. But in terms of a multi-year roster build, it's not some exorbitant amount.
Okudah ain't happening. We now have a lot of resources invested in what will be our starting CB tandem. Baker would have to fail this year to motivate another high CB pick in 2021.
Thinking DG will position pick at the #4 spot is wrong. He will go BPA again like he did in the last two drafts. Barkley and Jones. If Okudah is that guy he will take him as he should. Hoping it turns out to be Simmons but both are potential pro bowlers. MO
You know what else is wrong? Trying to play Offense with a football team that has no Tackles.
RE: Meh. A very good, not great corner at a salary for a great one
Chances we draft Okudah just tanked. We now have a $15M CB and a 1st rounder entering year two playing the outside positions. With players like Wills and Simmons on the board we aren't drafting another CB.
Only the first half. Bradbury was not good. I hope that is not representative of his play. If is it, this is a bad signing. Very bad.
Conklin is an all-pro.
They have 4 corners if you include Ballentine as a 6th rounder and Love as a free safety. Hardly too much
give me a ILB, C
Key questions remaining for that group: Will Baker improve? Can Love be the guy at FS?
So, because you drafted 3 or 4 guys that are going into their 2nd year you would pass on a guy that is a clear NFL starting CB?
That probably means Okudah is not in the plan.
Think you’ve got it backwards.
Bradberry has been one of the most up-and-down cornerbacks in the NFL over his career with the Panthers, and this season has been no exception. He's had lockdown games like Week 1 against the Rams, where he allowed 1-of-4 targets to be caught for 11 yards while picking off and breaking up a pass. He's also given up 60-plus yards in three of the Panthers seven games this season already, though. Still, his 46.2 passer rating when targeted is far and away the best of his career.
PFF Rankings: NFL cornerback rankings following Week 8 - ( New Window )
Boys we just signed a very good player.
Very good point! Invested significant draft capital in the secondary, but not so much in the pass rush. Will be interesting to see what he does on the front end in free agency. Unfortunately there isn't much help in the draft on that front.
Good! Kept him out of NFC East.
Now Miami has 2 of the most expensive corners in the NFL.
A sub 60% completion against, 6.6 YPC, and 70 Rat against are great numbers. He gave up 1 TD last year. His 2019 was really good.
Here are some numbers when he was shadowing some of those guys.
Absolutely. Quite frankly, it just made sense to sign Jones or Bradberry. DG had just drafted a bunch of young guys in the secondary already so the last thing I thought they needed was another rookie back there with Okudah.
The play is drop back from #4 and get a few picks, inclusive of an OT, or just pick an OT at #4 and maybe even second round. It's the logical play.
Signing Bradberry and passing on Conklin tells me OT is the pick in he first round. The question now is who and whether they stay at 4
Yep. The optics do not look good.
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.
Yep. The optics do not look good.
You need 4 corners in the NFL. They now meet that number. Everyone knew they needed a corner, many wanted to draft Okudah. Still would have had 4 corners.
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.
Yep. The optics do not look good.
Ive seen several people saying this and I think its overstated. Baker is a premium pick, no doubt. Beal was a 3rd rounder, Ballantine a 6th. Love isnt even a corner. Hes played safety exclusively. Hes listed as a safety on the depth chart. So you have a premium pick, a 2nd tier pick, and late pick. Its not an exorbitant use of resources, and ot doesnt mean signing a guy indicates some kind of failure.
Beal...3rd rounder
Ballantine...6th
That's it. Love was always a candidate to move to S and guess what? That's where he played. Even if you want to consider him he was a 4th Rounder as well.
Delve into other teams rosters. Guess what? That's not a lot invested in a critical position that has to have at least three, and often more, on the field at all times.
So let's put this nonsense to bed. It's BS.
Here are some numbers when he was shadowing some of those guys.
that's pretty good! those are the murderers row of WRs
With that in mind, this is an amazing signing. The Giants were in desperate need of a cornerback, so Bradberry is a colossal upgrade. With this deal, he's not even much of a risk because it's a 3-year pact. It would be surprising if Bradberry failed anyway, so considering the upside, I'm willing to give this an "A" grade.
Here are some numbers when he was shadowing some of those guys.
Those are very solid numbers, great actually considering the opposition. Still just entering his prime. Very nice move
Who's the best receiver he's covering in our division? Mclaurin? Lol, he'll do great
Here are some numbers when he was shadowing some of those guys.
Those are very solid numbers, great actually considering the opposition. Still just entering his prime. Very nice move
Who's the best receiver he's covering in our division? Mclaurin? Lol, he'll do great
Baker is a question mark in his own right.
I agree this in no way impacts Okudah. There's just as much chance it means they think Okudah will be gone before they get a chance at him.
If they think Okudah is the real deal when they are on the clock, Baker isn't going to stop them from picking him. Look how many DB's Belichek pays.
Beal...3rd rounder
Ballantine...6th
That's it. Love was always a candidate to move to S and guess what? That's where he played. Even if you want to consider him he was a 4th Rounder as well.
Delve into other teams rosters. Guess what? That's not a lot invested in a critical position that has to have at least three, and often more, on the field at all times.
So let's put this nonsense to bed. It's BS.
+1. And were some of you watching this secondary last year? Not a single one of them played at a starter level, not one of them. Banking on Baker, Beal and Ballentine to carry this secondary would be suicide heading into the season. That's a prayer in a league that is consistently in 3+ WR sets on over 60% of snaps.
Similar to Conklin I think he is aiming for a second big contract when the cap spikes under the new CBA. The problem with a 4 year deal is if the Giants franchise he might be a year too late for that.
They have Bradberry, Baker and a bunch of question marks.
Baker is a question mark in his own right.
I agree this in no way impacts Okudah. There's just as much chance it means they think Okudah will be gone before they get a chance at him.
If they think Okudah is the real deal when they are on the clock, Baker isn't going to stop them from picking him. Look how many DB's Belichek pays.
Yeah, it rules him out.
Start getting used to which Offensive Tackle you would like best.
With that in mind, this is an amazing signing. The Giants were in desperate need of a cornerback, so Bradberry is a colossal upgrade. With this deal, he's not even much of a risk because it's a 3-year pact. It would be surprising if Bradberry failed anyway, so considering the upside, I'm willing to give this an "A" grade.
Funny how in the NFL you can be “only 27” but 3 years later when you’re 30 they consider you an old SOB.
6m
New Giants CB James Bradberry has been one of the most consistent corners at creating tight windows (separation < 1) since entering the NFL in 2016.
Bradberry (29% of targets) trails only Casey Heyward & Darius Slay (both 31%) in tight window target rate in that span.
I would have thought he'd want at least 4 years
Similar to Conklin I think he is aiming for a second big contract when the cap spikes under the new CBA. The problem with a 4 year deal is if the Giants franchise he might be a year too late for that.
Thanks Mike
who watched Beal, Ballentine and Baker last year would choose to sit back and not add to the roster. The defense wasn't good. They need the help. Two rookies and a 2nd year player with zero experience weren't a good secondary.
Because most people here don't understand how football works. Our secondary was terrible WITH Janoris Jenkins here most of the year. We cut him and now adding one of the best CB options in FA is bad because was picked a CB first last year? JFC I'm still shocked when I see how fucking stupid most of these people are. I would assume some of them would learn SOMETHING, at least through osmosis. Nope, still dumb.
This. Except you are smart and been around beer long enough to know nothing fixes stupid.
Is that even a hot take?
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.
So, because you drafted 3 or 4 guys that are going into their 2nd year you would pass on a guy that is a clear NFL starting CB?
That probably means Okudah is not in the plan.
The issue once again is a poor allocation of resources.
Give it a year when Jalen Ramsey sends the CB market into the stratosphere and players worse than Bradberry are signing for 17m+ at twice the guaranteed money.
People are paying pass rushers like its still 2010. You want a deep talented position group at CB, especially ones that can create tight windows in the short and intermediate routes. This creates turnovers.
That aside I'm a big fan of his, and was wondering if we would take a look, considering the resources we have recently sent to CB, although a 1st, 3rd, and 6th doesn't seem like that much in todays NFL. Plus a hybrid S/CB in Love. I was huge proponent drafting him, but he struggled last year. Although juggling everything he was doing as a rookie is tough, I just was hoping as an off the ball corner in college he'd transition faster.
He gave up one TD to Michael Thomas in a division with some of the best WRs in the league. Last year 59% completions and the year before 44% with Drew Brees and Julio Jones and Mike Evans and Michael Thomas and he is just entering his prime at over 6 foot and over 200 lbs... we got a steal!
He gave up one TD to Michael Thomas in a division with some of the best WRs in the league. Last year 59% completions and the year before 44% with Drew Brees and Julio Jones and Mike Evans and Michael Thomas and he is just entering his prime at over 6 foot and over 200 lbs... we got a steal!
In comment 14837818 AcidTest said:
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.
So, because you drafted 3 or 4 guys that are going into their 2nd year you would pass on a guy that is a clear NFL starting CB?
That probably means Okudah is not in the plan.
The issue once again is a poor allocation of resources.
That is merely your opinion and not a fact. A you are forming your opinion on what you think is right for the team and not what the team thinks it needs.
Let's put it this way - would you think it responsible to open the season with 3 unproven 2nd year cornerbacks and possibly a rookie(if they drafted Okudah)?
A vet CB was one of the most likely signings coming into FA, with ILB, OLB, ER and OT other strong possibilities.
It is hardly a poor allocation of resources. Signing Clowney would be a poor allocation or resources(IMHO, of course).
Pretty good chance the Giants know exactly who they are taking at 4 right now. It's not a hard field of players to predict with 2 QBs and a no brainer DE set to come off the board ahead of them. I wouldn't bet on that theory.
gidie - I'm flattered - you actually read my posts :>)
Now we need to sign McGovern then get back to fixing the D in FA as in ILB, and S
Draft whatever OT you like while maybe picking up an additional choice or two
We still need a FS veteran, either a starter or someone solid to backup Love.
Okudah ain't happening. We now have a lot of resources invested in what will be our starting CB tandem. Baker would have to fail this year to motivate another high CB pick in 2021.
Thinking DG will position pick at the #4 spot is wrong. He will go BPA again like he did in the last two drafts. Barkley and Jones. If Okudah is that guy he will take him as he should. Hoping it turns out to be Simmons but both are potential pro bowlers. MO
So, Daniel Jones was the 6th best player in the 2019 draft? Not according to NFL.com. Not even in their top ten.
So, why did Gettleman draft him at #6? Could it have been positional value + need? Probably. It certainly couldn't have been BPA alone.
Too bad ol' Dave wasn't factoring those in the year before.
I'm open to a wager on this one. Any takers?
Signed with Giants (3 years, $45 million)
James Bradberry struggles to tackle, but he covered No. 1 receivers this past season and did a great job in that regard. He's only 27 (as of August), and will be due a big contract, or the franchise tag. ………. BEEN READING A FAIR AMOUNT OF CONCERNS ABOUT HIS TACKLING 😟
James Bradberry is coming off a stellar season. He missed some tackles, but he locked down No. 1 receivers for the most part. He turns just 27 in August, so he still has a bright future ahead of him.
With that in mind, this is an amazing signing. The Giants were in desperate need of a cornerback, so Bradberry is a colossal upgrade. With this deal, he's not even much of a risk because it's a 3-year pact. It would be surprising if Bradberry failed anyway, so considering the upside, I'm willing to give this an "A" grade.
Funny how in the NFL you can be “only 27” but 3 years later when you’re 30 they consider you an old SOB.
It's not that weird, i look at pussy the same way
The leakers have retired or moved on.
In comment 14837818 AcidTest said:
very good player, but I would have passed because of the cost. DG spends all those draft picks on Beal, Baker, Love, and Ballentine, and then has to pay Bradberry $45M. That doesn't look good.
So, because you drafted 3 or 4 guys that are going into their 2nd year you would pass on a guy that is a clear NFL starting CB?
That probably means Okudah is not in the plan.
The issue once again is a poor allocation of resources.
You should keep just lurking.
i like this pick up. thought he was going to be a giant ever since he started the year off hot last year.
Jones is going to be a total bust at the money he was given.
Until he was signed? I read plenty of rumors about other players, but really don't recall anything linking Bradberry to the Giants. If it was out there, I must have missed it.
The leakers have retired or moved on.
I certainly hope that's the case.
Very good signing, now a right tackle/center a linebacker and a wide receiver
Very good signing, now a right tackle/center a linebacker and a wide receiver
Not sure why everyone gets so worked up over CB's that have issues tackling.
You do realize that is how these guys get injured in the first place...
totally fine with having a #1 corner who specializes in his cover skills with a weakness in tackling....Thats why we have linebackers/safety's
Sounds good to me
I think Bradberry shadowed other team's top WR in Carolina, including some guys who moved into the slot, so hopefully he's an important chess piece.
Bradberry did follow guys inside but I'm not sure the Giants plan to use him the same way. Regardless, I agree that we still really need to add a slot corner, even if that is Day 3 competition for Haley.
In comment 14838029 Klaatu said:
Until he was signed? I read plenty of rumors about other players, but really don't recall anything linking Bradberry to the Giants. If it was out there, I must have missed it.
The leakers have retired or moved on.
I certainly hope that's the case.
There were tips on NYG and Bradberry about a week ago, including an "NFL sources" report from Ralph V/SNY that was picked up by Giants Wire.
The fact that DG drafted Bradberry should have had the beats on the alert.
Giants interested in JB - ( New Window )
Sounds good to me
Thanks. Always like hearing from fans who saw the guy on a regular basis.
Simmons :=)
That just shows you that the media people don't know shit. "Sources tell us this is what's going on - they are targeting that guy...blah, blah, blah." They don't know any more what the team is doing behind the scenes than your average fan.
top corner vs average RT for roughly the same money...
Conklin is an all-pro.
Don't bother. We'll also hear about how 25 is old and leading your team in snap count means you're playing injured (as though that's a bad thing).
Beal...3rd rounder
Ballantine...6th
That's it. Love was always a candidate to move to S and guess what? That's where he played. Even if you want to consider him he was a 4th Rounder as well.
Delve into other teams rosters. Guess what? That's not a lot invested in a critical position that has to have at least three, and often more, on the field at all times.
So let's put this nonsense to bed. It's BS.
I think this is a good way to frame it and you're right about the overall allocation of resources.
If I had to guess, I think we (generally speaking) tend to overstate the resources spent at the CB position because of the recency of what amounted to a cluster draft for the secondary. It feels like a lot of draft ammunition went to the secondary because a lot of last year's draft (and Beal preceding it) went to the secondary. But in terms of a multi-year roster build, it's not some exorbitant amount.
Okudah ain't happening. We now have a lot of resources invested in what will be our starting CB tandem. Baker would have to fail this year to motivate another high CB pick in 2021.
Thinking DG will position pick at the #4 spot is wrong. He will go BPA again like he did in the last two drafts. Barkley and Jones. If Okudah is that guy he will take him as he should. Hoping it turns out to be Simmons but both are potential pro bowlers. MO
You know what else is wrong? Trying to play Offense with a football team that has no Tackles.
That is what is called the beg. of free agency,
happens every year. It's still a good move, for a team
with a bunch of youngsters in the secondary.
Very much doubt Okudah will be the pick even if he’s there. Pick will be Simmons or OT, with a small trade down possible
I am very happy about this signing as it fills a huge need and it’s only for 3 years of his prime.
I am very happy about this signing as it fills a huge need and it’s only for 3 years of his prime.
I hope it's an OT, trade down or no trade down.