Giants sign Blake Martinez

but the Giants are going to be forced to overpay to incrementally improve the team while they stink, plus there is a salary floor to reach. BM isn't an ideal signing relative to the dollars, but I'm not seeing many ideal options out there either. They have to field upgrades in 2020 and BM is an upgrade over AO. They need veteran leadership and in-game performance badly. I think we're all tired of a watching rudderless defense out there on gameday. I expect BM will be part of fixing that while they fill in the talent around (and possibly even upgrade from BM in a few years).
that type of money on a LB, Collins was the better option. Even at 30.
If he was don't you think Joe Judge and Patrick Graham would have realized it? Also I don't think the 2 play the same position, and there's clearly still a need for a coverage LB, so we will see what happens but if they add someone like Simmons, or Baun in the draft that's better than paying a 30 year old Collins imo.
a) but back to my first point, this move in large part comes down to Graham to me. If he didn't like Martinez he wouldn't be here. Period. It's on him to find a role that fits his game.
b) the price needs to be put into context. this is borderline started money for a prime aged FA. Martinez has like 60 starts in his career. It's a fair deal for a startable player who by all accounts has the right demeanor/intelligence for what Judge is trying to do. Littleton and Schobert are better players and if they get paid similarly I'll be disappointed, but if they get significantly more I will understand holding some powder because we have needs elsewhere.
All that is reasonable to a degree, but we've heard the "Judge Rule" since his announcement - he wants versatile, flexible players. I don't think a BM type quite solves that...
Have been killing Blake Martinez because he is not a good coverage Linebacker but this kid is really good I really like what I saw when I looked at his tape he is super smart and that's what you need at you middle linebacker Great look at an intelligent player - ( New Window )
Good tape! Thanks!
bw - imo that's a little bit of a misinterpretation (flexible players)
he wants coaches who put his players in positions to succeed and he wants his schemes to be flexible. Yes that means some players will be asked to do different things I'm sure, and I do know that Graham did that in Miami - but I think Judge's pov acknowledges that first and foremost you need to keep guys doing what they do well and work from there. So I don't know that everyone needs to be flexible to multiple roles, some surely will be but some others may need to be more focused on what they do well. "Every player is different".
But again, with all of that said Graham coached him in 2018. That's why this is on him - he has chosen Martinez to possibly be the guy wearing the headset the next couple years. If he can handle that role we got him at a pretty decent price even if he's not the most versatile guy on our D. And if Graham is wrong and there's no role he can excel at then the problem wasn't that we signed Martinez, it's that we hired Graham IMO.
That's one reason I discounted all of the rumors regarding Martinez coming to the Giants...that he's not a "Judge type of player."
What's the first thing the Isaiah Simmons supporters say about him? That his versatility plus his athleticism makes him exactly the type of player that Judge wants. An ideal fit for the modern game. To me, Martinez is just the opposite of that.
So, go figure.
Well, now we've got Martinez, so I hope we can make the most of him (looking at you, Kevin Sherrer).
Here's another blurb on Martinez from McGinn (athletic$)
This is from his article talking about all the Packers linebackers. There is not a writer's analysis I'd trust more than McGinn's and this seems to be a fair and balanced take. Hopefully Graham has a role envisioned for Martinez that keeps him doing what he does well.
Blake Martinez (98.4)
A myriad of factors influences the overall performance of a defense. In two seasons under Mike Pettine, the Packers have ranked 18th in yards twice and 22nd followed by 23rd against the run. Players have come and gone, but Blake Martinez (selection No. 131 behind Goodson and Morrison in that fourth round of 2016) has played more snaps (2,189 of a possible 2,223) than anyone else. Now the Packers seem poised to let Martinez walk as an unrestricted free agent, and therefore force themselves to get better through the draft or, possibly, free agency. Martinez will sign for a hefty salary somewhere else. Some teams value and respect his durable, productive performance as a 3 ½-year starter with 595 tackles, including 223 this season. He’s an achiever. He has wrung every ounce out of his ability. With his thick, indestructible build, Martinez was always there in the middle of every defensive set. He wore the electronic helmet. He communicated the call from Pettine. Martinez wasn’t always accountable for his many mistakes. He blew his share of run fits and coverages. Many of his tackles were downfield. He wasn’t nimble or speedy enough to run through successfully, his speed to the sideline was marginal and he rarely exhibited the violent hand usage or strength to shed an interior lineman and stop a ballcarrier dead in his tracks. He made just 3 ½ tackles for a loss in 2019, third on the team behind Za’Darius Smith and Kenny Clark. He also missed 19 tackles, on a par with his last two seasons. Still, Martinez got a ton of backs down before they could get to the safety level. He didn’t have much knockback compared to many other ILBs but he usually got them down. That’s important. In man coverage, he had limitations when matched against speed and quickness. In zone coverage, he could flip his hips and carry deeper routes sufficiently so as not to be a total liability. Never a playmaker, he was responsible for just seven turnover plays. His total of seven pressures as a rusher this season was down from 15 ½ a year ago. He’s a box player with short arms (31 5/8), someone who got worse the further away he was from the box. The Packers don’t think Martinez made an impact and think they can do better. Time will tell if they’re right. Grade: C-plus
He has well trained eyes and is smart. Solid in stack and shed plays in the box. Then you see the space issues with the RB out of the backfield where he is on the wrong side of inside leverage, doesn't read the key off Emanuel Sanders running the cross to clear it and gets beat for a 20 yard gain.
That sums him up right there. Good player but can be exposed in space.
While they're actively shopping for LB's in free agency.
As for "difference-makers," they're exactly what we should be looking for to upgrade our defense. Not placeholders or marginal talents, or guys who might be a tad better than what we have. Bradberry fits that bill. I don't think Martinez does.
Thank you.
I actualy feel the same way here. I want greatness, rather than placeholders, but we do need a few ditch diggers too. the corner we signed is more top end or at least that's the expectation. Connenlu has upside barring a return to health.
I do want that maniac in the middle but more important, I don't want someone in there that can't play at a respectable level.
We aren't done yet in FA. I can't get mad that we signed a capable MLB, we really haven't had one in years and if the DL improves like I think it will, the LBs will be efficiently cleaning up a lot of garbage.
he wants coaches who put his players in positions to succeed and he wants his schemes to be flexible. Yes that means some players will be asked to do different things I'm sure, and I do know that Graham did that in Miami - but I think Judge's pov acknowledges that first and foremost you need to keep guys doing what they do well and work from there. So I don't know that everyone needs to be flexible to multiple roles, some surely will be but some others may need to be more focused on what they do well. "Every player is different".
But again, with all of that said Graham coached him in 2018. That's why this is on him - he has chosen Martinez to possibly be the guy wearing the headset the next couple years. If he can handle that role we got him at a pretty decent price even if he's not the most versatile guy on our D. And if Graham is wrong and there's no role he can excel at then the problem wasn't that we signed Martinez, it's that we hired Graham IMO.
It just feels more like a Gettleman move than a Judge move. But you make some sound points nonetheless.
My free agency approach, in general, would be be patient in this first wave. And when the dust settles, there will always be unexpected opportunities and bargains in that second and third wave as teams have to start trimming their roster to fit inside the cap. So I think this move for a player like BM wasn't really necessary in this first wave...But I'm still irked by not getting in on the Quinn Sweepstakes... ;)
RE: Littleton signing for 20% more makes this hurt
With $14mm in 2020, $8mm in 2021 and $9mm in 2022. This conforms to the view of 2020 free agency shown by the L Williams trade, namely that there won’t be enough good players to use all that cap space the Giants have.
With $14mm in 2020, $8mm in 2021 and $9mm in 2022. This conforms to the view of 2020 free agency shown by the L Williams trade, namely that there won’t be enough good players to use all that cap space the Giants have.
Good work by DG and Abrams.
That definitely makes it more than palatable.
RE: RE: Littleton signing for 20% more makes this hurt
We've all been worried and discussed the Giants take on metrics and analytics. Unfortunately this signing confirms they are woefully behind the curve in identifying the traits necesssary for playing winning defense in today's game. In the box tackles 4.7 yards down field isn't playing winning football.
To be fair, that can also be a bit misleading, especially for players who hustle to chase plays downfield.
For example, if a LB stops two plays a gain of 1 yard each, and then on the third play the run goes away from his assignment but he recovers to track the RB and make the tackle after a gain of 12 yards, he's carrying an average of 4.7 for those three plays, even though most would agree that the contribution for the three plays, in aggregate, is a positive.
Conversely, if a different player also made those 1-yard gain tackles but then gave up on the third play and it goes for a TD, that LB now has a sparkling number of 1.0 and his opponent has 6 points.
Obviously that's an extreme example, but I don't think that number alone is any more fair than the tackle numbers are, in a vacuum.
I admittedly got a little carried away in that post through frustration. I don't think Martinez is a bad player. But how many years are we going to go before we find a single plus coverage LB? We have NONE. Not even a rotational specialist. It's either a blindspot in our front office or something I can't explain.
Ok so we just signed the guy and that's where we are already. Telling narrative on the signing eh? What does it say about the acquisition? I'm not ball breaking I just wish the deal in terms of roster impact for now was viewed more positively.
RE: RE: That makes it easier to stomach. Essentially a 2 year deal
moves is much like the response of the so called msm to politicians they hate. it’s really sad that people’s opinions are so cloaked in anger and bile. i guess there is no going back to the days of non partisan honest disagreement without so emotional twisted ness. It’s like a virus that’s infected our culture and has just spread throughout. can’t change it just try and ignore those who act in a loathsome manner.
is much better than the review Klaatu and VIG posted -- maybe there is reason to believe this guy will be a decent MLB - his radar, intelligence, vision and discipline is way better than Ogletree in that tape for sure
As to costs? Most are overpaid. I finally have a solid example I can now use ad nauseum. Ereck Flowers, thisclose to being out of the league gets 30 mil, 3 years with a goodly amount of guaranteed money. Seriously? Should I repeat that? Given what I’ve seen so far, he’s not the sole outlier.
So stop with the money stuff already. Almost everyone is overpaid in some form or another, imv.
exactly. people need to accept that VET players are going to make a lot of money on the open market. Even subpar VET players will get paid a lot of money, especially if they are under 30 and possess even a shred of "untapped" potential.
Make peace with it. 10 million per is the new 5 million per.
gidie: "is much better than the review Klaatu and VIG posted"
moves is much like the response of the so called msm to politicians they hate. it's really sad that people's opinions are so cloaked in anger and bile. i guess there is no going back to the days of non partisan honest disagreement without so emotional twisted ness. It's like a virus that's infected our culture and has just spread throughout. can't change it just try and ignore those who act in a loathsome manner.
moves is much like the response of the so called msm to politicians they hate. it's really sad that people's opinions are so cloaked in anger and bile. i guess there is no going back to the days of non partisan honest disagreement without so emotional twisted ness. It's like a virus that's infected our culture and has just spread throughout. can't change it just try and ignore those who act in a loathsome manner.
That's ridiculous. The story of American politics can be written on the mountains of mud that have been slung since the founding of our republic. It's nothing new. It's only been amplified, first by mass media, now by social media. There are no "days of non partisan honest disagreement" to go back to. They never existed.
As for the division on this board, the "anger and bile," there's only one cure for that - winning. But if you don't understand how ten years of frustration has led to "anger and bile," I don't know what to tell you. Sure, it's easy to act like a jerk anonymously, on a message board. Comes with the territory in this brave, new digital world, just as every innovation has had its negatives as well as positives.
This is the new "kitchen," so to speak, and if you can't stand the heat, then get out.
ogletree fucking sucked. anyone is an upgrade on him
i think this takes us out of the simmons running and means they are trading back hopefully and taking an OT.
I don't know how they rank Simmons vs the OL in particular, but I doubt this moves the needle with regards to Simmons. They still need 2+ starters at LB and Simmons probably projects to WLB in a 43 or ILB (alongside Martinez) in a 34.
Bradberry on the otherhand, definitely decreases the odds of an Okudah pick, unless this staff thinks very lowly of Baker.
signing actually increases the likelihood of Simmons.
He compliments Martinez' skills better than Schobert or Littleton.
I think you are very much correct in assessing the signing of Martinez with no interest in Littleton. I believe DG and staff feel they have a good shot at Simmons or feel they can get a coverage LB a little later in the draft. I would be very surprised if one of Simmons or any of the top 4 OTs in the draft are not a Giant on 04/23/2020.
I just watched the first half, coaches film on game pass (everyone should have game pass). Martinez played MLB and set the defensive linemen for each play. He was solid run stopping and in coverage. He does not look like Tarzan he just plays solid. I am not in love with Gettleman, but this looks like a very solid signing. Note GB held Seattle to 3 points (last second field goal) in the first half.
I just watched the first half, coaches film on game pass (everyone should have game pass). Martinez played MLB and set the defensive linemen for each play. He was solid run stopping and in coverage. He does not look like Tarzan he just plays solid. I am not in love with Gettleman, but this looks like a very solid signing. Note GB held Seattle to 3 points (last second field goal) in the first half.
Do you mean the game where Seattle ran out of running backs and decided to just sign Marshawn Lynch?
signing actually increases the likelihood of Simmons.
He compliments Martinez' skills better than Schobert or Littleton.
Look, both sides of the ball are poor. But the offensve is much closer to being competent and a threat. And the best way to win in this league - quicker - is to score points. So that means we need to shore up the OL for our young QB to be the play-maker he was drafted to be. If we stay at #4 we need to go OL and there is a potential pro bowl RT there in Jedrick Wills. I'm all in on him and think it would be a big miss to go any other direction...
this one is not a good one. A one dimensional player for that much money.
We still don't have one viable pass rusher on this team or any additional OL talent. If you want to continue to focus on the run stopping I would have much preferred Clowney to Martinez. At least twice the dollars but we still have cash to do it and frankly this team needs play makers and not ones that are useful in one phase of the game
RE: RE: RE: That makes it easier to stomach. Essentially a 2 year deal
Well for one, if he does not work out here we can cut our losses after year 2 with no dead money unlike what wr did with Ogletree
If we keep having to cut our free agent signings after two years that’s not a positive
Agreed.
The other thing that bugs me is that fans continue to look at signings in terms of the get-out timing (seemingly) without considering that the teams that continue to dominate the comp pick distribution (and tend to be among the better run franchises) have more players reaching the end of their contracts and getting deals elsewhere.
For a number of reasons, it's better when your players play out their full contract. Sometimes it's intended for a longer deal (some 5yr deals, for example) to have a balloon year at the end to trigger an extension or release, along with inflating the contract value for the agent's sake (or the player's ego), but with 3yr contracts for players in their mid-20s, we really shouldn't be looking for outs in the deal up front.
A myriad of factors influences the overall performance of a defense. In two seasons under Mike Pettine, the Packers have ranked 18th in yards twice and 22nd followed by 23rd against the run. Players have come and gone, but Blake Martinez (selection No. 131 behind Goodson and Morrison in that fourth round of 2016) has played more snaps (2,189 of a possible 2,223) than anyone else. Now the Packers seem poised to let Martinez walk as an unrestricted free agent, and therefore force themselves to get better through the draft or, possibly, free agency. Martinez will sign for a hefty salary somewhere else. Some teams value and respect his durable, productive performance as a 3 ½-year starter with 595 tackles, including 223 this season. He’s an achiever. He has wrung every ounce out of his ability. With his thick, indestructible build, Martinez was always there in the middle of every defensive set. He wore the electronic helmet. He communicated the call from Pettine. Martinez wasn’t always accountable for his many mistakes. He blew his share of run fits and coverages. Many of his tackles were downfield. He wasn’t nimble or speedy enough to run through successfully, his speed to the sideline was marginal and he rarely exhibited the violent hand usage or strength to shed an interior lineman and stop a ballcarrier dead in his tracks. He made just 3 ½ tackles for a loss in 2019, third on the team behind Za’Darius Smith and Kenny Clark. He also missed 19 tackles, on a par with his last two seasons. Still, Martinez got a ton of backs down before they could get to the safety level. He didn’t have much knockback compared to many other ILBs but he usually got them down. That’s important. In man coverage, he had limitations when matched against speed and quickness. In zone coverage, he could flip his hips and carry deeper routes sufficiently so as not to be a total liability. Never a playmaker, he was responsible for just seven turnover plays. His total of seven pressures as a rusher this season was down from 15 ½ a year ago. He’s a box player with short arms (31 5/8), someone who got worse the further away he was from the box. The Packers don’t think Martinez made an impact and think they can do better. Time will tell if they’re right. Grade: C-plus
McGinn’s Grading the Packers: Fresh start needed at inside linebacker - ( New Window )
He has well trained eyes and is smart. Solid in stack and shed plays in the box. Then you see the space issues with the RB out of the backfield where he is on the wrong side of inside leverage, doesn't read the key off Emanuel Sanders running the cross to clear it and gets beat for a 20 yard gain.
That sums him up right there. Good player but can be exposed in space.
3/17/20, 12:26 PM
Blake Martinez (Giants) three years, $30.75M, $19M gtd, salaries $4M (gtd), $8.125M ($5M gtd), $8.425M; $10M roster bonus March 23, 2020
While they're actively shopping for LB's in free agency.
As for "difference-makers," they're exactly what we should be looking for to upgrade our defense. Not placeholders or marginal talents, or guys who might be a tad better than what we have. Bradberry fits that bill. I don't think Martinez does.
Thank you.
I actualy feel the same way here. I want greatness, rather than placeholders, but we do need a few ditch diggers too. the corner we signed is more top end or at least that's the expectation. Connenlu has upside barring a return to health.
I do want that maniac in the middle but more important, I don't want someone in there that can't play at a respectable level.
We aren't done yet in FA. I can't get mad that we signed a capable MLB, we really haven't had one in years and if the DL improves like I think it will, the LBs will be efficiently cleaning up a lot of garbage.
It just feels more like a Gettleman move than a Judge move. But you make some sound points nonetheless.
My free agency approach, in general, would be be patient in this first wave. And when the dust settles, there will always be unexpected opportunities and bargains in that second and third wave as teams have to start trimming their roster to fit inside the cap. So I think this move for a player like BM wasn't really necessary in this first wave...But I'm still irked by not getting in on the Quinn Sweepstakes... ;)
According to Duggan, Dave never even reached out to Littleton’s camp. Martinez was their guy.
Good work by DG and Abrams.
That definitely makes it more than palatable.
Littleton's skillset in the modern NFL is more than 20% more valuable than Martinez's.
According to Duggan, Dave never even reached out to Littleton’s camp. Martinez was their guy.
This is why the whole house should have been cleaned
To be fair, that can also be a bit misleading, especially for players who hustle to chase plays downfield.
For example, if a LB stops two plays a gain of 1 yard each, and then on the third play the run goes away from his assignment but he recovers to track the RB and make the tackle after a gain of 12 yards, he's carrying an average of 4.7 for those three plays, even though most would agree that the contribution for the three plays, in aggregate, is a positive.
Conversely, if a different player also made those 1-yard gain tackles but then gave up on the third play and it goes for a TD, that LB now has a sparkling number of 1.0 and his opponent has 6 points.
Obviously that's an extreme example, but I don't think that number alone is any more fair than the tackle numbers are, in a vacuum.
“ Interesting tidbit on Blake Martinez’s contract with the #Giants:
It is structured so that it is essentially a 2 year, $22.225M contract with $19M of that fully guaranteed.
There is no guaranteed money in year 3, so they can cut him for $0M or keep him for $8.525M.”
“ Interesting tidbit on Blake Martinez’s contract with the #Giants:
It is structured so that it is essentially a 2 year, $22.225M contract with $19M of that fully guaranteed.
There is no guaranteed money in year 3, so they can cut him for $0M or keep him for $8.525M.”
That makes it easier to stomach. Essentially a 2 year deal
“ Interesting tidbit on Blake Martinez’s contract with the #Giants:
It is structured so that it is essentially a 2 year, $22.225M contract with $19M of that fully guaranteed.
There is no guaranteed money in year 3, so they can cut him for $0M or keep him for $8.525M.”
Okay, I'm laughing as I write this, but it's like the best thing about signing Martinez is that we can get rid of him after two years.
Disposable Linebackers. What a concept.
Well for one, if he does not work out here we can cut our losses after year 2 with no dead money unlike what wr did with Ogletree
Why? seriously what's the difference?
Well for one, if he does not work out here we can cut our losses after year 2 with no dead money unlike what wr did with Ogletree
If we keep having to cut our free agent signings after two years that’s not a positive
So stop with the money stuff already. Almost everyone is overpaid in some form or another, imv.
exactly. people need to accept that VET players are going to make a lot of money on the open market. Even subpar VET players will get paid a lot of money, especially if they are under 30 and possess even a shred of "untapped" potential.
Make peace with it. 10 million per is the new 5 million per.
Ok.
i think this takes us out of the simmons running and means they are trading back hopefully and taking an OT.
That's ridiculous. The story of American politics can be written on the mountains of mud that have been slung since the founding of our republic. It's nothing new. It's only been amplified, first by mass media, now by social media. There are no "days of non partisan honest disagreement" to go back to. They never existed.
As for the division on this board, the "anger and bile," there's only one cure for that - winning. But if you don't understand how ten years of frustration has led to "anger and bile," I don't know what to tell you. Sure, it's easy to act like a jerk anonymously, on a message board. Comes with the territory in this brave, new digital world, just as every innovation has had its negatives as well as positives.
This is the new "kitchen," so to speak, and if you can't stand the heat, then get out.
But it makes me feel positive about the move.
i think this takes us out of the simmons running and means they are trading back hopefully and taking an OT.
I don't know how they rank Simmons vs the OL in particular, but I doubt this moves the needle with regards to Simmons. They still need 2+ starters at LB and Simmons probably projects to WLB in a 43 or ILB (alongside Martinez) in a 34.
Bradberry on the otherhand, definitely decreases the odds of an Okudah pick, unless this staff thinks very lowly of Baker.
I think you are very much correct in assessing the signing of Martinez with no interest in Littleton. I believe DG and staff feel they have a good shot at Simmons or feel they can get a coverage LB a little later in the draft. I would be very surprised if one of Simmons or any of the top 4 OTs in the draft are not a Giant on 04/23/2020.
Do you mean the game where Seattle ran out of running backs and decided to just sign Marshawn Lynch?
Look, both sides of the ball are poor. But the offensve is much closer to being competent and a threat. And the best way to win in this league - quicker - is to score points. So that means we need to shore up the OL for our young QB to be the play-maker he was drafted to be. If we stay at #4 we need to go OL and there is a potential pro bowl RT there in Jedrick Wills. I'm all in on him and think it would be a big miss to go any other direction...
We still don't have one viable pass rusher on this team or any additional OL talent. If you want to continue to focus on the run stopping I would have much preferred Clowney to Martinez. At least twice the dollars but we still have cash to do it and frankly this team needs play makers and not ones that are useful in one phase of the game
If we keep having to cut our free agent signings after two years that’s not a positive
Agreed.
The other thing that bugs me is that fans continue to look at signings in terms of the get-out timing (seemingly) without considering that the teams that continue to dominate the comp pick distribution (and tend to be among the better run franchises) have more players reaching the end of their contracts and getting deals elsewhere.
For a number of reasons, it's better when your players play out their full contract. Sometimes it's intended for a longer deal (some 5yr deals, for example) to have a balloon year at the end to trigger an extension or release, along with inflating the contract value for the agent's sake (or the player's ego), but with 3yr contracts for players in their mid-20s, we really shouldn't be looking for outs in the deal up front.