Giants sign TE Levine Toilolo

I was a big fan of the Ellison signing because he was supposed to be a great blocker. He was disappointing as a blocker but better than advertised as a receiver.
Hopefully Toilolo provides great blocking which would allow Engram and Smith to run more routes. I love Stanford TE's even though Toilolo offers little as a receiver. Perhaps the Giants will bring in another on day 3 of the draft, Colby Parkinson.
How a team with a crappy OL took this long to find a superior blocking TE baffles me. Should have happened years ago.
Seems like the colleges are producing more TE's in the Evan Engram mold than they are in, say, Dan Campbell's. Better suited for spread offenses, I guess. Every once in a while you get a good two-way TE - Kelcie, Hunter Henry - but they're a rarity. If you've got a big guy who can block, you have him put on 30 pounds and make him an O-Lineman, lol.
because deals aren't official yet and what we do know are just leaks. the last 2 years he signed 1 year deals around the minimum. I'd guess it's a 1 or 2 year deal and for a small amount of $ per year (1-3m?).
He’s athletic. When he was on the Falcons I expected him to break out and do much more. He had some moments where he really showed some pretty good AA while making plays down the field and in the red zone.
I like the player and think he could be one of the better FA deals this year. He will help the running game. Plus there is some upside here with pass catching too. I’ve seen it from him. He can make a play in the pass game for you.
But if he comes here and winds up at least not being a good blocker for us, I officially give up with ever finding a good-blocking TE (or TE, period). Thought Ellison would be a good blocker, and woof. This guy is gigantic. Please block well here. We need it. Put him right next to Solder and help protect Jones' blind-side. Please for the love of God work out here.
He had an OL that was a sieve. My brother coined the phase "Play Action Sack" during Simms rookie campaign. It seemed every time he took the snap and faked the hand off he had several defenders crawling up his a$$ immediately. Draft OL early and often.
Wait, a guy over 6'5" that's in incredible shape and makes over a million dollars a year has a hot wife? Who would have thought it...
3 players with no off field issues
Stanford, Stanford and Samford
we have signed 2 grads from Stanford and a very intelligent and well spoken Bradberry.
Me too...I see the hand of Joe Judge and Garrett behind this one
The wife is gorgeous.
Now they need a OT in round 1 a Center in Round 4 or later.
...or Day 2 even. Not sure if this happened last night or this am.
Samoan? A 6"8" Samoan should weigh 450
Samoan? A 6"8" Samoan should weigh 450
He will after he retires and joins the WWE.
This is the TE I want, Jay:
Harrison Bryant
^This. Never heard of him, but if he can block, that's more than enough for a #3 TE.
Seems like the colleges are producing more TE's in the Evan Engram mold than they are in, say, Dan Campbell's. Better suited for spread offenses, I guess. Every once in a while you get a good two-way TE - Kelcie, Hunter Henry - but they're a rarity. If you've got a big guy who can block, you have him put on 30 pounds and make him an O-Lineman, lol.
Tua?
Ha ha, yeah. Wasn't there a QB from way back known as The Throwin' Samoan?
And a Stanford man, not likely to be doing backflips like Donnell I assume.
Jack Thompson...think he was one of the 6 QB from the class of '83.
THANK YOU! I couldn't remember his name.
I wanted him but bengals got him before us I think?
I may have been wrong on that one
I like the player and think he could be one of the better FA deals this year. He will help the running game. Plus there is some upside here with pass catching too. I’ve seen it from him. He can make a play in the pass game for you.
Nice move. He will help us.
good signing
Agreed on all counts.
one and the same
OJ had a great rookie year with the Cards while Simms was struggling at first. I remember thinking maybe we should have taken OJ with that pick. Glad we didn't! And then we got OJ anyway...
VERY nice move.
We need about 5 more of these to improve depth.