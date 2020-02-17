for display only
Giants sign TE Levine Toilolo

Vin_Cuccs : 7:29 am
If he can block  
5BowlsSoon : 8:23 am : link
I’ll take him. Maybe he can help Solder against premier rushers.
I like this signing assuming the price is in line  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:26 am : link
Get bullies on that line.
Really long  
jvm52106 : 8:39 am : link
thumbs...
RE: Toilolo is a lucky guy...and I don't mean the contract  
Biteymax22 : 8:54 am : link
In comment 14838545 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
[img]steph_toilolo_31499603_1976913359289161_727911044441178112_n-613x766.jpg[/IMG]


Wait, a guy over 6'5" that's in incredible shape and makes over a million dollars a year has a hot wife? Who would have thought it...
So now  
YANKEE28 : 8:55 am : link
we have signed 2 grads from Stanford and a very intelligent and well spoken Bradberry.

3 players with no off field issues
RE: So now  
Biteymax22 : 8:56 am : link
In comment 14838602 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
we have signed 2 grads from Stanford and a very intelligent and well spoken Bradberry.

3 players with no off field issues


Stanford, Stanford and Samford
RE: RE: So now  
Reb8thVA : 9:00 am : link
In comment 14838608 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 14838602 YANKEE28 said:


Quote:


we have signed 2 grads from Stanford and a very intelligent and well spoken Bradberry.

3 players with no off field issues



Stanford, Stanford and Samford
Samford is like the Stanford of the East
......  
Klaatu : 9:17 am : link


RE: I like this signing assuming the price is in line  
mfsd : 9:30 am : link
In comment 14838553 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Get bullies on that line.


Me too...I see the hand of Joe Judge and Garrett behind this one
like this too. a bad ass who can set the edge and beat up  
Victor in CT : 9:38 am : link
on LBs and SSs.

The wife is gorgeous.
Nice signing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:39 am : link
No doubt that Judge shares DG's vision of controlling the LOS. Easiest path to winning the division is running and stopping the run imo.

Now they need a OT in round 1 a Center in Round 4 or later.
happy with this pending money  
GiantsFan84 : 9:41 am : link
if they gave him ellison money i'm not a fan
Interesting position of focus for Day 1 of FA  
FranknWeezer : 9:41 am : link
And his pay will probably reflect that. Good for him and his agent.
RE: Interesting position of focus for Day 1 of FA  
FranknWeezer : 9:47 am : link
In comment 14838706 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
And his pay will probably reflect that. Good for him and his agent.


...or Day 2 even. Not sure if this happened last night or this am.
You can never have too many Samoans.  
Klaatu : 9:53 am : link
.....
RE: You can never have too many Samoans.  
Bill in UT : 10:02 am : link
In comment 14838733 Klaatu said:
Quote:
.....


Samoan? A 6"8" Samoan should weigh 450
Big target  
bc4life : 10:14 am : link
for Jones, even though pass catching isn't his main thing
RE: RE: You can never have too many Samoans.  
Klaatu : 10:40 am : link
In comment 14838755 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 14838733 Klaatu said:


Quote:


.....



Samoan? A 6"8" Samoan should weigh 450


He will after he retires and joins the WWE.

I like this move  
Jay on the Island : 10:50 am : link
I was a big fan of the Ellison signing because he was supposed to be a great blocker. He was disappointing as a blocker but better than advertised as a receiver.

Hopefully Toilolo provides great blocking which would allow Engram and Smith to run more routes. I love Stanford TE's even though Toilolo offers little as a receiver. Perhaps the Giants will bring in another on day 3 of the draft, Colby Parkinson.
Blocking TE  
Samiam : 10:58 am : link
How a team with a crappy OL took this long to find a superior blocking TE baffles me. Should have happened years ago.
Really nice move  
Joey in VA : 11:00 am : link
He's an extra OT basically, dude can block out the sun.
RE: I like this move  
Klaatu : 11:02 am : link
In comment 14838892 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I was a big fan of the Ellison signing because he was supposed to be a great blocker. He was disappointing as a blocker but better than advertised as a receiver.

Hopefully Toilolo provides great blocking which would allow Engram and Smith to run more routes. I love Stanford TE's even though Toilolo offers little as a receiver. Perhaps the Giants will bring in another on day 3 of the draft, Colby Parkinson.


This is the TE I want, Jay:

Harrison Bryant
RE: Blocking TE  
AcidTest : 11:08 am : link
In comment 14838913 Samiam said:
Quote:
How a team with a crappy OL took this long to find a superior blocking TE baffles me. Should have happened years ago.


^This. Never heard of him, but if he can block, that's more than enough for a #3 TE.
RE: Blocking TE  
Klaatu : 11:21 am : link
In comment 14838913 Samiam said:
Quote:
How a team with a crappy OL took this long to find a superior blocking TE baffles me. Should have happened years ago.


Seems like the colleges are producing more TE's in the Evan Engram mold than they are in, say, Dan Campbell's. Better suited for spread offenses, I guess. Every once in a while you get a good two-way TE - Kelcie, Hunter Henry - but they're a rarity. If you've got a big guy who can block, you have him put on 30 pounds and make him an O-Lineman, lol.
RE: You can never have too many Samoans.  
Gruber : 11:23 am : link
In comment 14838733 Klaatu said:
Quote:
.....


Tua?
all for  
mpinmaine : 11:25 am : link
better blockers and tacklers on this team
RE: RE: You can never have too many Samoans.  
Klaatu : 11:49 am : link
In comment 14838984 Gruber said:
Quote:
In comment 14838733 Klaatu said:


Quote:

Tua?


Ha ha, yeah. Wasn't there a QB from way back known as The Throwin' Samoan?
Finances  
Philu916 : 11:54 am : link
Why are there no finances yet?
RE: Finances  
Eric on Li : 11:58 am : link
In comment 14839038 Philu916 said:
Quote:
Why are there no finances yet?


because deals aren't official yet and what we do know are just leaks. the last 2 years he signed 1 year deals around the minimum. I'd guess it's a 1 or 2 year deal and for a small amount of $ per year (1-3m?).
Sounds good  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:01 pm : link
seem to be moving away from wco.

And a Stanford man, not likely to be doing backflips like Donnell I assume.
Now  
mittenedman : 12:48 pm : link
this is a signing I like. Finally a good blocking TE.
RE: RE: RE: You can never have too many Samoans.  
section125 : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 14839031 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14838984 Gruber said:


Quote:


In comment 14838733 Klaatu said:


Quote:

Tua?



Ha ha, yeah. Wasn't there a QB from way back known as The Throwin' Samoan?


Jack Thompson...think he was one of the 6 QB from the class of '83.
Nobody asking the most important question:  
81_Great_Dane : 1:05 pm : link
Is it Le-veen or Le-vine?
RE: Blocking TE  
TMS : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 14838913 Samiam said:
Quote:
How a team with a crappy OL took this long to find a superior blocking TE baffles me. Should have happened years ago.
.Totally agree now how bad are his hands can he be at least a short range safety valve for Jones. Hoping so
RE:  
Klaatu : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 14839170 section125 said:
Quote:

Ha ha, yeah. Wasn't there a QB from way back known as The Throwin' Samoan?



Jack Thompson...think he was one of the 6 QB from the class of '83.


THANK YOU! I couldn't remember his name.
jack thompson was 1979  
Payasdaddy : 3:21 pm : link
he was drafted before simms
I wanted him but bengals got him before us I think?
I may have been wrong on that one
1979 draft  
Payasdaddy : 3:22 pm : link
Buffalo Bills Tom Cousineau LB Ohio State
2 Kansas City Chiefs Mike Bell DE Colorado State
3 Cincinnati Bengals Jack Thompson QB Washington State
4 Chicago Bears Dan Hampton DT Arkansas
5 Buffalo Bills Jerry Butler WR Clemson
6 Baltimore Colts Barry Krauss LB Alabama
7 New York Giants Phil Simms QB Morehead State
8 St. Louis Cardinals Ottis Anderson RB Miami (Fla.)
9 Chicago Bears Al Harris LB Arizona State
10 Detroit Lions Keith Dorney T Penn State
11 New Orleans Saints Russell Erxleben P Texas
12 Cincinnati Bengals Charles Alexander RB Louisiana State
13 San Diego Chargers Kellen Winslow TE Missouri
14 New York Jets Marty Lyons DT Alabama
15 Green Bay Packers Eddie Lee Ivery RB Georgia Tech
16 Minnesota Vikings Ted Brown RB North Carolina State
17 Atlanta Falcons Don Smith NT Miami (Fla.)
18 Seattle Seahawks Manu Tuiasosopo DE UCLA
19 Los Angeles Rams George Andrews LB Nebraska
20 Cleveland Browns Willis Adams WR Houston
21 Philadelphia Eagles Jerry Robinson LB UCLA
22 Denver Broncos Kelvin Clark T Nebraska
23 Kansas City Chiefs Steve Fuller QB Clemson
24 Miami Dolphins Jon Giesler T Michigan
25 New England Patriots Rick Sanford DB South Carolina
26 Los Angeles Rams Kent Hill G Georgia Tech
27 Dallas Cowboys Robert Shaw C Tennessee
28 Pittsburgh Steelers Greg Hawthorne RB B
besides maybe 5 other hits  
Payasdaddy : 3:23 pm : link
besides simms, pretty bad draft
He’s not just a blocker  
KWALL2 : 3:49 pm : link
He’s athletic. When he was on the Falcons I expected him to break out and do much more. He had some moments where he really showed some pretty good AA while making plays down the field and in the red zone.

I like the player and think he could be one of the better FA deals this year. He will help the running game. Plus there is some upside here with pass catching too. I’ve seen it from him. He can make a play in the pass game for you.

Nice move. He will help us.
should be interesting in the red zone  
gtt350 : 4:33 pm : link
all some of these guys need is an opportunity. Playing behind Kelce is one thing here he has a chance to be more than a blocker.
good signing
RE: He’s not just a blocker  
Kyle_ : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 14839479 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He’s athletic. When he was on the Falcons I expected him to break out and do much more. He had some moments where he really showed some pretty good AA while making plays down the field and in the red zone.

I like the player and think he could be one of the better FA deals this year. He will help the running game. Plus there is some upside here with pass catching too. I’ve seen it from him. He can make a play in the pass game for you.

Nice move. He will help us.

Agreed on all counts.
Was Ottis Anderson  
Lurts : 4:55 pm : link
Related to OJ Anderson?
RE: Was Ottis Anderson  
NY2Carolina : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 14839623 Lurts said:
Quote:
Related to OJ Anderson?
one and the same
2 years 6.2 mill  
ajr2456 : 5:55 pm : link
Nearly half guaranteed
Is Engram on.the trading block?  
George from PA : 6:57 pm : link
I like what I saw from Kaden Smith
RE: RE: Was Ottis Anderson  
Del Shofner : 7:02 pm : link
In comment 14839694 NY2Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 14839623 Lurts said:


Quote:


Related to OJ Anderson?

one and the same


OJ had a great rookie year with the Cards while Simms was struggling at first. I remember thinking maybe we should have taken OJ with that pick. Glad we didn't! And then we got OJ anyway...
2 years at 6 mill  
KWALL2 : 9:04 pm : link
That will be one of the best deals in FA. An uogrsde over Ellison and we save a lot of $$$.

VERY nice move.

We need about 5 more of these to improve depth.
God the saints were such a wreck back in the late 70s  
djm : 9:21 pm : link
In that 79 draft they drafted a punter named Russell Erxleben in the first round. I never even heard of that guy. A punter ?
I like this move, too.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:31 pm : link
But if he comes here and winds up at least not being a good blocker for us, I officially give up with ever finding a good-blocking TE (or TE, period). Thought Ellison would be a good blocker, and woof. This guy is gigantic. Please block well here. We need it. Put him right next to Solder and help protect Jones' blind-side. Please for the love of God work out here.
Simms was in the same boat as Jones  
Jeever : 9:55 pm : link
He had an OL that was a sieve. My brother coined the phase "Play Action Sack" during Simms rookie campaign. It seemed every time he took the snap and faked the hand off he had several defenders crawling up his a$$ immediately. Draft OL early and often.
