for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Kyler Fackrell to the Giants

Jon in NYC : 3/17/2020 5:02 pm
1 year 4.6 Mil
Link - ( New Window )
10.5 sacks  
Jon in NYC : 3/17/2020 5:02 pm : link
his one year under Graham as his LB coach, so easy to see the connection there.

Getting similar vibes to the Golden signing.
who?  
GiantsFan84 : 3/17/2020 5:03 pm : link
.
...........  
sphinx : 3/17/2020 5:03 pm : link
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Former Packers’ LB Kyler Fackrell to Giants on a 1-year, $4.6 million deal, per source.

RE: 10.5 sacks  
V.I.G. : 3/17/2020 5:03 pm : link
In comment 14839639 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
his one year under Graham as his LB coach, so easy to see the connection there.

Getting similar vibes to the Golden signing.

or Martin & Bethea?
.  
KevinBBWC : 3/17/2020 5:04 pm : link
.
Packers OLB Kyler Fackrell earns high marks in backup role - ( New Window )
solid signing.  
Strahan91 : 3/17/2020 5:04 pm : link
nothing to write home about but prefer this than the 1 year deal Beasley got from Tennessee.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/17/2020 5:05 pm : link
good upside signing similar to Golden
That's a good signing  
Big Rick in FL : 3/17/2020 5:05 pm : link
4.6 million is not a lot of money with the current salary cap. If he's good you have options. If not you didn't lose much.
So two Packer LBs?  
Jay in Toronto : 3/17/2020 5:05 pm : link
Wrong Wisconsin team. IMO

Schobert, Baun, Orr
Great signing  
AdamBrag : 3/17/2020 5:05 pm : link
He could be this year's Markus Golden.
This is a great signing IMO  
NoGainDayne : 3/17/2020 5:05 pm : link
.
For anyone griping  
darren in pdx : 3/17/2020 5:06 pm : link
about Martinez, it's starting to seem like the classic coach bringing in players they've already worked with type of situation. Just went through it with Betcher, hope it works out better and he can get better LB play out of these guys.
I like the approach so far.  
bceagle05 : 3/17/2020 5:06 pm : link
.
how much $ di we have left?  
jmalls23 : 3/17/2020 5:07 pm : link
anyone know?
Nice little signing  
Saquads26 : 3/17/2020 5:07 pm : link
Upgrades are upgrades. And none of the contracts have been devastating so far.
RE: Great signing  
V.I.G. : 3/17/2020 5:08 pm : link
In comment 14839651 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
He could be this year's Markus Golden.

highlights look good. hope you're right.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7L8wiU-n21M - ( New Window )
Very  
AcidTest : 3/17/2020 5:08 pm : link
nice. Solid player with a lot of sacks under Graham.
Still got another OLB spot open  
JonC : 3/17/2020 5:08 pm : link
can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.
Nice signing  
Bradshaw's Decal : 3/17/2020 5:08 pm : link
The more he Plays, the more productive. Good on specials, too..
...  
Jripper7799 : 3/17/2020 5:09 pm : link
Kyle Crapper added to the dumpster dive...lol
RE: how much $ di we have left?  
ryanmkeane : 3/17/2020 5:09 pm : link
In comment 14839659 jmalls23 said:
Quote:
anyone know?

Probably somewhere in the 30M range without any restructures or changes, so..they have plenty
I thought this was a blah signing until I saw the 10.5 sacks in 18  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2020 5:09 pm : link
that's pretty eye opening. Here's a quick scouting report on him from Daniel Jeremiah after he got picked in round 3 a few years ago:

Quote:
DRAFT ANALYSIS:
"He is very loose and bendy to wrap around blocks and pursue from the back side. He's versatile in the passing game. He can run and mirror tight ends and he's an explosive blitzer. Overall, this is a very athletic edge defender with the ability to make plays on all three downs." -- Daniel Jeremiah


This really does seem very Golden-ish. I like high upside moves like this one.
Highlights link  
Saquads26 : 3/17/2020 5:10 pm : link
.
https://youtu.be/7L8wiU-n21M - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
Saquads26 : 3/17/2020 5:11 pm : link
In comment 14839669 Jripper7799 said:
Quote:
Kyle Crapper added to the dumpster dive...lol


Go away troll
Ok, this is a good under the radar signing  
Emil : 3/17/2020 5:11 pm : link
Frackrell is a versatile LB, think poor mans Van Noy. He’ll be a bit of a Swiss Army knife in the D
Graham is getting his band back together.  
Klaatu : 3/17/2020 5:11 pm : link
.....
Weird seeing highlights of  
ryanmkeane : 3/17/2020 5:12 pm : link
OLBs who contain the edge
He's a longer athlete, similar to Carter  
JonC : 3/17/2020 5:13 pm : link
his game is about length.
Ladies meet your under the radar upside edge rusher  
Torrag : 3/17/2020 5:13 pm : link
ala Marcus Golden. Hopefully he can produce as well. Younger and a tick more athletic than Marcus as well.
.  
aGiantGuy : 3/17/2020 5:13 pm : link
When I was watching Blake’s film, this guy kept popping up. Very stiff but has coverage ability along with pass coverage ability. A versatile signing.
What the Fack is  
St. Jimmy : 3/17/2020 5:14 pm : link
it with all these Packer LBs?
Sounds like a good get  
speedywheels : 3/17/2020 5:15 pm : link
But I hate the one year deals. The good news is - if he sucks, they have no financial obligation to him. But the bad news is - if he does well, will be a challenge/expensive to re-sign him...
RE: ...  
Jon in NYC : 3/17/2020 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14839669 Jripper7799 said:
Quote:
Kyle Crapper added to the dumpster dive...lol


Enough. Relax.
RE: Still got another OLB spot open  
The_Boss : 3/17/2020 5:18 pm : link
In comment 14839665 JonC said:
Quote:
can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.


You think Fackrell is going to start?
I think this is a great value.  
Capt. Don : 3/17/2020 5:24 pm : link
He was on my list of 2nd and 3rd tier edge rushers to target.

I'd like to see Jenkins and Karras in the mix.
RE: RE: Still got another OLB spot open  
jeff57 : 3/17/2020 5:28 pm : link
In comment 14839690 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14839665 JonC said:


Quote:


can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.



You think Fackrell is going to start?


As of now yes
RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 3/17/2020 5:29 pm : link
In comment 14839669 Jripper7799 said:
Quote:
Kyle Crapper added to the dumpster dive...lol

You should try harder to hide the fact that you’re a troll.
RE: He's a longer athlete, similar to Carter  
cokeduplt : 3/17/2020 5:30 pm : link
In comment 14839681 JonC said:
Quote:
his game is about length.



That’s what she said
This is a very good signing  
Jay on the Island : 3/17/2020 5:32 pm : link
That could be this years Markus Golden. Fackrell had 10.5 sacks two seasons ago under Patrick Graham. If he doesn’t work out there is no long term commitment. As JonC pointed out they need to add another OLB to compete with Ximines and Carter.

My choice is Zack Bain in round 2.
I know everyone thinks draft setting up for an OT but I see Simmons  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2020 5:35 pm : link
as the perfect fit. Right now they have 3 off ball LB's (Connelly, Mayo, Martinez) and 3 outside LB's (Carter, Ximines, Fackrell).

An elite coverage LB'er, who can blitz, move to the middle of the field, and cover slots occasionally, seems like the perfect piece to move around in the defense.

I don't think Fackrell signs a 1 year deal somewhere he's not going to get a good shot at a lot of playing time.
Hope they get Jenkins also  
jeff57 : 3/17/2020 5:35 pm : link
Guess that definitely means we’re staying in a 3-4
RE: RE: RE: Still got another OLB spot open  
Klaatu : 3/17/2020 5:36 pm : link
In comment 14839697 jeff57 said:
Quote:

can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.


You think Fackrell is going to start?


As of now yes


I don't know about that. As of now I'd say he's competition.
RE: ...  
Spider56 : 3/17/2020 5:38 pm : link
In comment 14839669 Jripper7799 said:
Quote:
Kyle Crapper added to the dumpster dive...lol


You truly are the board’s biggest asshole.
His 10.5 sacks from 2018  
Saquads26 : 3/17/2020 5:40 pm : link
Under Graham...
Video - ( New Window )
I really hope this does not indicate they won't choose Simmons  
Tom in NY : 3/17/2020 5:41 pm : link
if he's available.
All time freak athlete.
RE: I know everyone thinks draft setting up for an OT but I see Simmons  
Spider56 : 3/17/2020 5:42 pm : link
In comment 14839710 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
as the perfect fit. Right now they have 3 off ball LB's (Connelly, Mayo, Martinez) and 3 outside LB's (Carter, Ximines, Fackrell).

An elite coverage LB'er, who can blitz, move to the middle of the field, and cover slots occasionally, seems like the perfect piece to move around in the defense.

I don't think Fackrell signs a 1 year deal somewhere he's not going to get a good shot at a lot of playing time.


You might be right; you can’t count on Connelly to be fully recovered just yet and it is possible that Carter moves inside, as many on the board have suggested.
These low risk signings...  
bw in dc : 3/17/2020 5:42 pm : link
are really how this FA game should mostly be played.

Not over-investing in one dimensional inside LBs that don't seem the best fits in today's style of play...

RE: These low risk signings...  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2020 5:44 pm : link
In comment 14839730 bw in dc said:
Quote:
are really how this FA game should mostly be played.

Not over-investing in one dimensional inside LBs that don't seem the best fits in today's style of play...


Somebody has to start and there aren't very many multi-dimension players out there. The few that are cost a lot and have heavy competition.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Still got another OLB spot open  
jeff57 : 3/17/2020 5:46 pm : link
In comment 14839714 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14839697 jeff57 said:


Quote:



can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.


You think Fackrell is going to start?


As of now yes



I don't know about that. As of now I'd say he's competition.


He’s the best OLB they have on the roster at the moment.
RE:  
Klaatu : 3/17/2020 5:51 pm : link
In comment 14839737 jeff57 said:
Quote:

You think Fackrell is going to start?


As of now yes


I don't know about that. As of now I'd say he's competition.


He’s the best OLB they have on the roster at the moment.


We'll see.
RE: Still got another OLB spot open  
BillT : 3/17/2020 5:56 pm : link
In comment 14839665 JonC said:
Quote:
can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.

It's not exactly gifting if whoever starts has beaten out someone else.
RE: I really hope this does not indicate they won't choose Simmons  
Saquads26 : 3/17/2020 5:58 pm : link
In comment 14839722 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
if he's available.
All time freak athlete.


I’m pretty sure a 1 year deal for a guy will have no impact on anything they do in the draft. Especially with an OLB spot still open
RE: 10.5 sacks  
Carson53 : 3/17/2020 5:58 pm : link
In comment 14839639 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
his one year under Graham as his LB coach, so easy to see the connection there.

Getting similar vibes to the Golden signing.
.

When was that? I didn't know Graham was a LB coach in GB?
RE: how much $ di we have left?  
Carson53 : 3/17/2020 5:59 pm : link
In comment 14839659 jmalls23 said:
Quote:
anyone know?
.


Roughly about 30 Mill?
"When was that? I didn't know Graham was a LB coach in GB?"  
Torrag : 3/17/2020 6:00 pm : link
2018.
RE:  
Carson53 : 3/17/2020 6:01 pm : link
In comment 14839771 Torrag said:
Quote:
2018.


Okay
Draft  
PaulN : 3/17/2020 6:05 pm : link
Is setting up for the Giants to have flexibility, not set up for any specific player, this team could draft a number of players that would help this team, have plenty of needs still, and could easily fit a star defensive player on this team despite any specific need, because that is always a need, we didn't need LT either, until we got him, then we couldn't play without him.
kid can come off the edge  
gtt350 : 3/17/2020 6:06 pm : link
prototype size, I like it
So much for Simmons I guess  
VinegarPeppers : 3/17/2020 6:07 pm : link
It’s going to be OT with the 4th pick and passrush by committee.
hope getting Grahams guys works out better  
Payasdaddy : 3/17/2020 6:10 pm : link
than bettcher and his guys
that got us nowhere
What is this Bettcher  
section125 : 3/17/2020 6:10 pm : link
and the Cards all over?
we still need an athletic cover LB  
Payasdaddy : 3/17/2020 6:11 pm : link
we got a couple of dent ,slight upgrade, lb's
basically 3 connellys's
Floyd  
Philu916 : 3/17/2020 6:16 pm : link
He should be a 1 year prove it deal as well.
RE: I know everyone thinks draft setting up for an OT but I see Simmons  
Rong5611 : 3/17/2020 6:17 pm : link
Simmons could be the plan. Peppers also can play sub-LB.

Thinking they need an OT for the first pick.

In comment 14839710 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
as the perfect fit. Right now they have 3 off ball LB's (Connelly, Mayo, Martinez) and 3 outside LB's (Carter, Ximines, Fackrell).

An elite coverage LB'er, who can blitz, move to the middle of the field, and cover slots occasionally, seems like the perfect piece to move around in the defense.

I don't think Fackrell signs a 1 year deal somewhere he's not going to get a good shot at a lot of playing time.
.  
Danny Kanell : 3/17/2020 6:18 pm : link
I’ll say this. I like the approach thus far. I have no idea if these signings will work out but I think the approach is sound considering the state of the roster.
Nice move  
adamg : 3/17/2020 6:34 pm : link
Markus Golden vibes. Low cost. High upside. This won't prevent us going after Clowney. Edge depth is always good.
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2020 6:40 pm : link
In comment 14839812 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I’ll say this. I like the approach thus far. I have no idea if these signings will work out but I think the approach is sound considering the state of the roster.


agreed. Still think we need a lot more team speed on D - which is why Simmons would be at the top of my draft plan.

And if we go OL round 1, in round 2 I'd be looking at LB's like Baun or Murray, or a rangy FS like Ashtyn Davis or Antoine Winfield in round 2. Or a speedy CB like Gladney.
RE: What is this Bettcher  
Gmen703 : 3/17/2020 6:49 pm : link
In comment 14839789 section125 said:
Quote:
and the Cards all over?


Smells like it.
Cannot see the Giants passing on Young ,Simmons or Okudah if one is  
TMS : 3/17/2020 6:50 pm : link
there and BPA. But you never know. There will be good OL available later in the draft. They are harder to gage too many are hit or miss.Rarely worth top five picks.
RE: What is this Bettcher  
NikkiMac : 3/17/2020 6:53 pm : link
In comment 14839789 section125 said:
Quote:
and the Cards all over?


Parcells use to do the same thing bringing in “ his guys “
Here are an old coach/current division rivals thoughts on him  
j_rud : 3/17/2020 7:28 pm : link
Quote:
Head coach Mike McCarthy praised Fackrell’s versatility and his ability to handle all the requirements of his position. “Kyler has always been flexible. There’s nothing for his skill set that he can’t do that we’re asking from that position,” McCarthy told reporters at his Monday press conference. “We put a lot on our outside rushers from a responsibility standpoint. You also have to be aware of what he does on special teams. He’s a four-down player with a ton of flexibility. He’s really coming into his own and you can see the production clearly has taken off this year.”

From 2018 but worth a read - ( New Window )
"There will be good OL available later in the draft."  
Torrag : 3/17/2020 7:31 pm : link
Who and how much later? Bad ideas all around. Draft a 1st Round OT and an OC high. Jones is at a critical point in his development. Let's not fuck this and him up. Fix this line once and for all.
Like  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/17/2020 7:45 pm : link
James Bettcher, Graham is bringing his guys.
RE: Like  
Klaatu : 3/17/2020 7:47 pm : link
In comment 14840021 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
James Bettcher, Graham is bringing his guys.


So did Dan Reeves.
Nice signing  
Mark from Jersey : 3/17/2020 7:49 pm : link
good one year prove it deal..good size.

We havent had a DL high motor white guy in awhile :-P
We had 41 million in cap left  
5BowlsSoon : 3/17/2020 7:50 pm : link
Before Core and Frack signing. So about 35 M left.
RE: RE: Like  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2020 7:51 pm : link
In comment 14840025 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14840021 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


James Bettcher, Graham is bringing his guys.



So did Dan Reeves.


And Parcells. And Belichek (as DC).
"So did Dan Reeves."  
Torrag : 3/17/2020 7:52 pm : link
I will never forgive and still haven't recovered from reeves cutting Ed MCCaffrey for his shitty Denver wideouts who then proceeded to drop Simms perfect TD pass in Week 18 that would have given us a huge win vs the Cowboys and homefield advantage.

Fuck.
RE: His 10.5 sacks from 2018  
Jim from Katonah : 3/17/2020 7:54 pm : link
In comment 14839720 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Under Graham... Video - ( New Window )


Thanks for posting!
RE: We had 41 million in cap left  
j_rud : 3/17/2020 7:58 pm : link
In comment 14840029 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Before Core and Frack signing. So about 35 M left.


With DG saying he hoped to leave 20 mill in place for what i think he called "future considerations" that leaves 15 or so to play with. Could be bumped up a few if they agree to a long term deal with Williams.
RE: RE: We had 41 million in cap left  
TommyWiseau : 3/17/2020 8:05 pm : link
In comment 14840040 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 14840029 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Before Core and Frack signing. So about 35 M left.



With DG saying he hoped to leave 20 mill in place for what i think he called "future considerations" that leaves 15 or so to play with. Could be bumped up a few if they agree to a long term deal with Williams.


Also cutting Bethea can free up some space. If there is someone we want, they have the money to get him
Kyler Fackrell  
M.S. : 3/17/2020 8:12 pm : link

Love this signing!

He's a very smart player; always hustles; and is very smart/aware. He also has a lot of bend to his pass rush!
RE: Kyler Fackrell  
Jim from Katonah : 3/17/2020 8:32 pm : link
In comment 14840072 M.S. said:
Quote:

Love this signing!

He's a very smart player; always hustles; and is very smart/aware. He also has a lot of bend to his pass rush!


Two solid and young LBs from a winning franchise. Maybe things are finally turning ....
What happened in 2019?  
slickwilly : 3/17/2020 9:07 pm : link
Not as much playing time or injury? I have no clue who this guy is.
Nice signing.....  
Simms11 : 3/17/2020 9:37 pm : link
Giants now need to focus on the Oline.....Center and RT.
I'm with torrag on this one  
Jeever : 3/17/2020 9:39 pm : link
Draft OL early and often. I hate our drafts were we pick an OL and then a DB and next a WR and then a LB. Too often you miss on several of those picks. This year with the amount of good OL talent we need saturation bombing. I'd use 3 of our first 4 picks on the OL. If 2 stick it's a great draft. If we jump around and whiff on our OL pick it will be another year of regression. Fix the OL this year!! Use free agency to fix the defense as best you can and reverse the process next year with a heavy concentration on the defense. We can't afford to waste a generational RB and good young QB for another year. And let's face it we may not be very good again this year but we should be able to make progress.
RE: Still got another OLB spot open  
Jay in Toronto : 3/17/2020 9:40 pm : link
In comment 14839665 JonC said:
Quote:
can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.


Zack Baun, LOL
RE: Like  
Racer : 3/17/2020 10:17 pm : link
In comment 14840021 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
James Bettcher, Graham is bringing his guys.


To be fair, it's not just NYG. Rivera brought in his guy Davis right away, correct? Happens across the league every time a coach starts fresh and is trying to build it his way.
RE: What happened in 2019?  
shyster : 3/17/2020 10:22 pm : link
In comment 14840161 slickwilly said:
Quote:
Not as much playing time or injury? I have no clue who this guy is.


He was healthy.

Packers brought in two high dollar free agent OLBs for 2019, Preston and Za'Darius Smith(s).

Fackrell's playing time went from 600 snaps/58% in 2018 to 400 snaps/40% in 2019.

That doesn't fully explain why his sacks went from ten to one. The Packers Wire article linked by KevinBBWC (fifth post in this thread) is worth a read.

In addition to "what happened in 2019?", one can wonder why the Packers felt motivated to get two pricey FAs to play Fackrell's position after he registered those 10 sacks in 2018.

RE:  
Rjanyg : 3/17/2020 11:02 pm : link
In comment 14840033 Torrag said:
Quote:
I will never forgive and still haven't recovered from reeves cutting Ed MCCaffrey for his shitty Denver wideouts who then proceeded to drop Simms perfect TD pass in Week 18 that would have given us a huge win vs the Cowboys and homefield advantage.

Fuck.


Yeah, cutting McCaffery and Pepper Johnson were dick moves.
The more I read and watch  
GoDeep13 : 12:40 am : link
The more I like this pickup. Should be a big year for him (contract year, entering “prime” years, playing for a prior coach that has faith in you.)

He can be our Kyle Van Noy.
RE: These low risk signings...  
GoDeep13 : 12:42 am : link
In comment 14839730 bw in dc said:
Quote:
are really how this FA game should mostly be played.

Not over-investing in one dimensional inside LBs that don't seem the best fits in today's style of play...
low risk, economic, and young
high motor  
Allen in CNJ : 5:29 am : link
guy that has a variety of pass rush moves coming off the edge. Dude can play!
RE: Sounds like a good get  
Big Blue Blogger : 9:10 am : link
speedywheels said:
Quote:
But I hate the one year deals. The good news is - if he sucks, they have no financial obligation to him. But the bad news is - if he does well, will be a challenge/expensive to re-sign him...
Mitigant to the bad news: potential 2022 comp pick if he gets a big contract elsewhere.

I liken this signing to Philly adding Connor Barwin seven years ago. Different injury histories (Fackrell’s knee is probably a non-issue by now), but fairly similar players overall. Their usefulness really depends on their role. Graham is apparently confident about the fit.
RE: RE: Still got another OLB spot open  
JonC : 9:15 am : link
In comment 14839757 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14839665 JonC said:


Quote:


can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.


It's not exactly gifting if whoever starts has beaten out someone else.


You're trying to parse something that doesn't need to be.
The point was  
JonC : 9:17 am : link
neither Carter nor X should be gifted a starting spot, it should be an open competition for two starting OLB spots, and build the rotation from there.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions