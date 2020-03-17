Kyler Fackrell to the Giants

about Martinez, it's starting to seem like the classic coach bringing in players they've already worked with type of situation. Just went through it with Betcher, hope it works out better and he can get better LB play out of these guys.
that's pretty eye opening. Here's a quick scouting report on him from Daniel Jeremiah after he got picked in round 3 a few years ago:
Quote:
DRAFT ANALYSIS:
"He is very loose and bendy to wrap around blocks and pursue from the back side. He's versatile in the passing game. He can run and mirror tight ends and he's an explosive blitzer. Overall, this is a very athletic edge defender with the ability to make plays on all three downs." -- Daniel Jeremiah
This really does seem very Golden-ish. I like high upside moves like this one.
That could be this years Markus Golden. Fackrell had 10.5 sacks two seasons ago under Patrick Graham. If he doesn’t work out there is no long term commitment. As JonC pointed out they need to add another OLB to compete with Ximines and Carter.
My choice is Zack Bain in round 2.
I know everyone thinks draft setting up for an OT but I see Simmons
Is setting up for the Giants to have flexibility, not set up for any specific player, this team could draft a number of players that would help this team, have plenty of needs still, and could easily fit a star defensive player on this team despite any specific need, because that is always a need, we didn't need LT either, until we got him, then we couldn't play without him.
Head coach Mike McCarthy praised Fackrell’s versatility and his ability to handle all the requirements of his position. “Kyler has always been flexible. There’s nothing for his skill set that he can’t do that we’re asking from that position,” McCarthy told reporters at his Monday press conference. “We put a lot on our outside rushers from a responsibility standpoint. You also have to be aware of what he does on special teams. He’s a four-down player with a ton of flexibility. He’s really coming into his own and you can see the production clearly has taken off this year.”
Before Core and Frack signing. So about 35 M left.
With DG saying he hoped to leave 20 mill in place for what i think he called "future considerations" that leaves 15 or so to play with. Could be bumped up a few if they agree to a long term deal with Williams.
Before Core and Frack signing. So about 35 M left.
With DG saying he hoped to leave 20 mill in place for what i think he called "future considerations" that leaves 15 or so to play with. Could be bumped up a few if they agree to a long term deal with Williams.
Also cutting Bethea can free up some space. If there is someone we want, they have the money to get him
Draft OL early and often. I hate our drafts were we pick an OL and then a DB and next a WR and then a LB. Too often you miss on several of those picks. This year with the amount of good OL talent we need saturation bombing. I'd use 3 of our first 4 picks on the OL. If 2 stick it's a great draft. If we jump around and whiff on our OL pick it will be another year of regression. Fix the OL this year!! Use free agency to fix the defense as best you can and reverse the process next year with a heavy concentration on the defense. We can't afford to waste a generational RB and good young QB for another year. And let's face it we may not be very good again this year but we should be able to make progress.
But I hate the one year deals. The good news is - if he sucks, they have no financial obligation to him. But the bad news is - if he does well, will be a challenge/expensive to re-sign him...
Mitigant to the bad news: potential 2022 comp pick if he gets a big contract elsewhere.
I liken this signing to Philly adding Connor Barwin seven years ago. Different injury histories (Fackrell’s knee is probably a non-issue by now), but fairly similar players overall. Their usefulness really depends on their role. Graham is apparently confident about the fit.
neither Carter nor X should be gifted a starting spot, it should be an open competition for two starting OLB spots, and build the rotation from there.
Getting similar vibes to the Golden signing.
@AdamSchefter
Former Packers’ LB Kyler Fackrell to Giants on a 1-year, $4.6 million deal, per source.
Getting similar vibes to the Golden signing.
or Martin & Bethea?
Packers OLB Kyler Fackrell earns high marks in backup role - ( New Window )
Schobert, Baun, Orr
highlights look good. hope you're right.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7L8wiU-n21M - ( New Window )
Probably somewhere in the 30M range without any restructures or changes, so..they have plenty
https://youtu.be/7L8wiU-n21M - ( New Window )
You think Fackrell is going to start?
I'd like to see Jenkins and Karras in the mix.
Quote:
can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.
You think Fackrell is going to start?
As of now yes
That’s what she said
My choice is Zack Bain in round 2.
An elite coverage LB'er, who can blitz, move to the middle of the field, and cover slots occasionally, seems like the perfect piece to move around in the defense.
I don't think Fackrell signs a 1 year deal somewhere he's not going to get a good shot at a lot of playing time.
can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.
You think Fackrell is going to start?
As of now yes
I don't know about that. As of now I'd say he's competition.
Video - ( New Window )
All time freak athlete.
An elite coverage LB'er, who can blitz, move to the middle of the field, and cover slots occasionally, seems like the perfect piece to move around in the defense.
I don't think Fackrell signs a 1 year deal somewhere he's not going to get a good shot at a lot of playing time.
You might be right; you can’t count on Connelly to be fully recovered just yet and it is possible that Carter moves inside, as many on the board have suggested.
Not over-investing in one dimensional inside LBs that don't seem the best fits in today's style of play...
Not over-investing in one dimensional inside LBs that don't seem the best fits in today's style of play...
Somebody has to start and there aren't very many multi-dimension players out there. The few that are cost a lot and have heavy competition.
Quote:
can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.
You think Fackrell is going to start?
As of now yes
I don't know about that. As of now I'd say he's competition.
He’s the best OLB they have on the roster at the moment.
You think Fackrell is going to start?
As of now yes
I don't know about that. As of now I'd say he's competition.
He’s the best OLB they have on the roster at the moment.
We'll see.
It's not exactly gifting if whoever starts has beaten out someone else.
All time freak athlete.
I’m pretty sure a 1 year deal for a guy will have no impact on anything they do in the draft. Especially with an OLB spot still open
Getting similar vibes to the Golden signing.
When was that? I didn't know Graham was a LB coach in GB?
Roughly about 30 Mill?
that got us nowhere
basically 3 connellys's
Thinking they need an OT for the first pick.
In comment 14839710 Eric on Li said:
An elite coverage LB'er, who can blitz, move to the middle of the field, and cover slots occasionally, seems like the perfect piece to move around in the defense.
I don't think Fackrell signs a 1 year deal somewhere he's not going to get a good shot at a lot of playing time.
agreed. Still think we need a lot more team speed on D - which is why Simmons would be at the top of my draft plan.
And if we go OL round 1, in round 2 I'd be looking at LB's like Baun or Murray, or a rangy FS like Ashtyn Davis or Antoine Winfield in round 2. Or a speedy CB like Gladney.
Smells like it.
Parcells use to do the same thing bringing in “ his guys “
From 2018 but worth a read - ( New Window )
So did Dan Reeves.
We havent had a DL high motor white guy in awhile :-P
Quote:
James Bettcher, Graham is bringing his guys.
So did Dan Reeves.
And Parcells. And Belichek (as DC).
Thanks for posting!
With DG saying he hoped to leave 20 mill in place for what i think he called "future considerations" that leaves 15 or so to play with. Could be bumped up a few if they agree to a long term deal with Williams.
Quote:
Before Core and Frack signing. So about 35 M left.
With DG saying he hoped to leave 20 mill in place for what i think he called "future considerations" that leaves 15 or so to play with. Could be bumped up a few if they agree to a long term deal with Williams.
Also cutting Bethea can free up some space. If there is someone we want, they have the money to get him
Love this signing!
He's a very smart player; always hustles; and is very smart/aware. He also has a lot of bend to his pass rush!
Love this signing!
He's a very smart player; always hustles; and is very smart/aware. He also has a lot of bend to his pass rush!
Two solid and young LBs from a winning franchise. Maybe things are finally turning ....
Zack Baun, LOL
To be fair, it's not just NYG. Rivera brought in his guy Davis right away, correct? Happens across the league every time a coach starts fresh and is trying to build it his way.
He was healthy.
Packers brought in two high dollar free agent OLBs for 2019, Preston and Za'Darius Smith(s).
Fackrell's playing time went from 600 snaps/58% in 2018 to 400 snaps/40% in 2019.
That doesn't fully explain why his sacks went from ten to one. The Packers Wire article linked by KevinBBWC (fifth post in this thread) is worth a read.
In addition to "what happened in 2019?", one can wonder why the Packers felt motivated to get two pricey FAs to play Fackrell's position after he registered those 10 sacks in 2018.
He can be our Kyle Van Noy.
Not over-investing in one dimensional inside LBs that don't seem the best fits in today's style of play...
I liken this signing to Philly adding Connor Barwin seven years ago. Different injury histories (Fackrell’s knee is probably a non-issue by now), but fairly similar players overall. Their usefulness really depends on their role. Graham is apparently confident about the fit.
Quote:
can't see them gifting it to Carter or X, at this time.
It's not exactly gifting if whoever starts has beaten out someone else.
You're trying to parse something that doesn't need to be.