Giants Among Suitors For LB Leonard Floyd

Is not a match made in heaven. I don’t see the fit.
Kind of like Simmons
Simmons is an ILB.
Not in NFL, maybe a Safety
Not sure why we talk in such concrete statements about the NFL while sitting on our couches....but you can call him whatever position you want. I think even the average fan can make a leap and say he wont be a safety in the sense of lining up 12 yards off the line of scrimmage every play. Think its safe to say he'll be active from 0-8 yards off the LOS. Call him a safety, linebacker, whatever position you want. With the way the NFL is played, he has a place in it.
Not sure how you reached that conclusion. With LW tagged we'll have one of the best 3 man fronts in terms of size, strength and power with he, Dex, Tomlinson and Hill. Carter is big and strong at the PoA. Martinez is physical and tough as is Mayo when called upon.
About the only front seven guys we have that don't fit a 'power profile' are Ximines and Connelly.
Thomas is my second OT and if we traded down for him I can see the logic to it. Our roster has a lot of holes still. I am a little concerned with some bad technique/habits he has in pass pro but they should be improvable.
I have Wills #1 because while I grade he and Simmons equally the OT will have a greater domino effect on our success imo. His presence will directly support our developing QB. Every position matters but QB trumps all.
Leonard has been playing out of position for his college team as an inside linebacker and although he has been doing an excellent job, I believe his impact will be as an edge rusher in a 3-4 defense because of his size, length, and ability to rush the passer. This kid is a joy to watch play the game and he doesn’t miss a trick when he is out on the field. As an inside linebacker, he does a good job and is a form tackler. He understands angles and can shed blocks and also can drop off in zone or man coverage.
He won't break the bank. Tells me they are definitely off of Clowney.
Economics wise it looks like they are out on Clowney unless they trade someone with a contract. They have a fair amount of cap space left, but they do need some money for draft picks, injuries and extensions and to fill out the roster.
The bears don't want him enough to pay him or tag him.
I am going to put my faith in Joe Judge and his plan. I haven't been that impressed with Floyd from his time in Chicago, but if Judge feels that he can fit in what this defense is trying to do, I'll support it. You need to let a new coach put his team together.
RE: The bears don't want him enough to pay him or tag him.
He's getting 3-4 sacks a season (less each year). Why bother? He's exactly what the Giants already have a younger version of in Lorenzo Carter.
That's not really true. IIRC you are right they do are similar in size and production. But I also believe, at least at the time of draft Floyd was a quicker twitch more explosive athlete. bottom line is agreed the same. The thing is in the defense they will play is a guy like Floyd more valuable? I'm not saying he is - but the fact his college coach in on staff should lend some insight into how he can best be utilized.
I liked Mayo and I like the front loading of contracts - in 2 years
the cap crunch is going to start as we actually have players we have drafted that need 2nd contracts (which we don't have on the books right now).
By next offseason Tomlinson and Leonard Williams need new deals.
After this season, the following have 1 year left and may need to be extended (some not all):
Barkley, Beal, Peppers, Engram, Hill, Carter, Hernandez
And the clock for DJ's eventual extension (assuming he continues progressing) places a ton of importance on his rookie deal years.
So the key window to maximize is probably DJ years 3-5 (2021-2023), so front loading as much money as we can now in 2020 seems like a good idea. As much as I expect to see improvement and hopefully contention for a WC this year, Judge year 2/Jones year 3 and beyond is they key window.
Depends on the price but I’m surprising there’s not much talk here
about Floyd’s coverage skills. I think he was miscast in Chicago as an ER but did drop into coverage a lot more than you’d expect and was pretty good in that role. He’s nothing but a situational pass rusher but if used correctly can be a valuable player.
Despite cutting him now to make room for Quinn, Chicago did pick up his $13.2M option so clearly they thought he was valuable. To be clear I say that with the opinion that I’d only sign him at a significantly lower AAV.
I am going to put my faith in Joe Judge and his plan. I haven't been that impressed with Floyd from his time in Chicago, but if Judge feels that he can fit in what this defense is trying to do, I'll support it. You need to let a new coach put his team together.
Judge would also be getting input from Graham and LB coach. We just added Fackrell to go with Carter and Ximines. Floyd would fill out the 4th spot. I can see another ER added in the first 4 picks.
I am going to put my faith in Joe Judge and his plan. I haven't been that impressed with Floyd from his time in Chicago, but if Judge feels that he can fit in what this defense is trying to do, I'll support it. You need to let a new coach put his team together.
Floyd sucked on a loaded defense. Taking a flier on him at this point is like buying a powerball ticket.
year as well. Not to bleed into too many other areas of conversation, but another reason I think it makes to see how Williams plays this year on tag before deciding to extend him is if BJ Hill steps up and Tomlinson extends cheaper, it may make sense to let Williams walk next year and get a 3rd like we did for Collins and just bottom feed via FA and put a big down payment on Barkley so his contract is manageable from 2022 and beyond.
But obviously the current roster is highly variable this year and performance will dictate a lot. If Hill plays like a JAG and Williams is the best player on the D that would certainly change the calculus.
I'd very much prefer the Giants pay Barkley well in years 4-6, and have the option to assess then, so I agree.
On the topic of down payments, I'd much rather the 16M given to Williams be part of the down payment on a multi year deal. I hate the idea of signing a big man who will be going into year 7 in the league to costly deal.
I know we disagree on this, I still can't wrap my head around it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Floyd vs the powerful OL’s in this division
I'd very much prefer the Giants pay Barkley well in years 4-6, and have the option to assess then, so I agree.
On the topic of down payments, I'd much rather the 16M given to Williams be part of the down payment on a multi year deal. I hate the idea of signing a big man who will be going into year 7 in the league to costly deal.
I know we disagree on this, I still can't wrap my head around it.
Well they can always convert a chunk of the $16m this year into an extension if they really like him. Even in training camp if Judge is a believer. I think todays DJ Reader 13.25m AAV is a fair comp for both sides (4x53m). I haven't seen the guaranteed $ yet, but I'd imagine somewhere just north of $30m would get something done with LW.
Or just let him walk next year and hopefully get back a pick in the 90's for 1 year of LW and a pick in the 60's (and a 5th). Not a win but not a huge L either.
I thought a tagged player had to play out the year if a deal wasn't done by 7/15.
I'm not very familiar with the rule, but I thought you couldn't move tag money into a multi year deal.
I was thinking of how Beckham got extended, which I believe he was tagged and then extended right before the season towards the end of camp? But I do think you're right that something changed in the last year or so, that is ringing a bell so there may be a new rule.
I am going to put my faith in Joe Judge and his plan. I haven't been that impressed with Floyd from his time in Chicago, but if Judge feels that he can fit in what this defense is trying to do, I'll support it. You need to let a new coach put his team together.
Reese missed him in the draft and settled for Eli Apple instead.
At age 27 I think Floyd still has some gas in the tank and he might be a good signing if he's not too expensive.
.
Reese missed Conklin too, when the Titans jumped ahead.
I would just do a one year prove it deal with someone like Floyd, didn't really have a good year last year.
If other teams want to offer a multi-year deal, let them.
Yep. Good
by several accounts the Giants have $3M to spend without making other contract adjustments.
If true, I think they're out on Clowney.
But we can pull off clowney deal if needed
Might be better off a couple more mid tier signings though
$3M? I think you mean $30M. If only $3M remains, then we don't have enough to sign a draft class.
so that means to me the Giants have around $3M left to spend on Floyd (or Clowney) if that's true and without other contract transaction.
so that means to me the Giants have around $3M left to spend on Floyd (or Clowney) if that's true and without other contract transaction.
how did you get to 23?
Correct. Would like to do that about now.
link - ( New Window )
Some of this is estimated (the ones with an asterisk)
They started with $77M.
Williams: 16M
Martinez: 14M
Bradberry: 13M*
Fackrell: 4.6M
Mayo: 1.5M*
Core: 1.8M*
Toilolo: 2.1M*
Penny 1M*
Equals: 54M
and I don't think the * will be off by much.
$77M - $54M = $23M
for all those people feeling like the Giants have so much cap space they can do whatever they want, well it goes quickly.
Agreed. And I would prefer not to take Simmons at #4.
Jedrick Wills is my first choice.
Isaiah Simmons is the other.
Thanks for saying this emphatically. Simmons is the logical and sole choice at #4 . They cannot afford to miss on a player like this.
Have a feeling they’ll extend LW soon which will save $2-$3M, I’m sure they’ll be able to figure out ways to keep some guys and figure out the cap problems they have to save some $.
I just think even with signing Williams and cutting Bethea and Pulley, they're out of the Clowney pursuit (if they were ever in it) and probably Floyd (though he'd obviously be cheaper).
I think they'd need to restructure Solder to get either Clowney (definitely) Floyd (probably) (in addition to the other transactions)
They’re also looking at affordable options at RT and C. #NFLFreeAgency”
Jedrick Wills is my first choice.
Isaiah Simmons is the other.
I’m the other way. Simmons first Wills second.
About the only front seven guys we have that don't fit a 'power profile' are Ximines and Connelly.
Jedrick Wills is my first choice.
Isaiah Simmons is the other.
I'd prefer to trade down, but I won't be upset with Wills or Simmons. I'm higher on Thomas than most.
Don't they need both? With a pretty stocked DL it would seem to me that the athleticism is more important at this point.
We’ve been getting our ass kicked by the Eagles and Cowboys for years now because they are bigger, stronger and badder then we are on both sides of the ball and I for one am tired of it
With all these signings being defense I think we are definitely going OT in the draft with our first round pick. Somebody has to protect Danny Dimes from the edge.
I have Wills #1 because while I grade he and Simmons equally the OT will have a greater domino effect on our success imo. His presence will directly support our developing QB. Every position matters but QB trumps all.
@PaulCrane7
Told Leonard Floyd close to deal with NYG.
ATL & MIA talking w/ LB Markus Golden
@929TheGame
Have a feeling they’ll extend LW soon which will save $2-$3M, I’m sure they’ll be able to figure out ways to keep some guys and figure out the cap problems they have to save some $.
More cap space can always be created.
I.E. bethea will be cut. 3 million more
full profile from 2016 - ( New Window )
@PaulCrane7
Told Leonard Floyd close to deal with NYG.
ATL & MIA talking w/ LB Markus Golden
@929TheGame
Disappointing if true
Martinez isnt 14 this year is he?
Martinez isnt 14 this year is he?
Not sure but total was 3/30. My math says $10 Mill this year but what do I know.
Many times first year salaries are lower (along with a pro-ration of the signing bonus)
Year 1 - 14 million
Year 2 - 8.22 million
Year 3 - 8.52 million
Many times first year salaries are lower (along with a pro-ration of the signing bonus)
Exactly...so martinez isnt 14 its more like 8. Thats 6 mill difference....1 or 2 off here and there before you knoe it you have 22 mill for clowney.
Im not saying get clpwney but i thonk we have more room to play than pj is stating
Wonder if we could get fowler and karras
Years 2 and 3 are ~8M each.
this isn't some math I did or something I made up, it's being reported by "sources" on twitter.
Or, Floyd has a $3M year 1 cap hit.
Cutting Bethea saves $2.75M
Cutting Pulley saves $2.75M
So it's doable, but like I said not without other transactions (if the $20M is real)
Years 2 and 3 are ~8M each.
this isn't some math I did or something I made up, it's being reported by "sources" on twitter.
Gotcha
Thats odd that so front loaded
Who Jon? Clowney? Fowler? Jenkins? Floyd? Golden?
Yeah, maybe they wanted to front load it, to preserve some cap in future years when hopefully they are ready to contend if it doesn't happen this year. I don't mind it actually.
Year 3 they can cut Martinez with no dead money.
Here is a link to OTC.
We have less space than I thought.
Giants are at $33M before Bradberry's contract and that IMO will have at least a $10M year 1 cap hit.
Link - ( New Window )
Or, Floyd has a $3M year 1 cap hit.
Cutting Bethea saves $2.75M
Cutting Pulley saves $2.75M
So it's doable, but like I said not without other transactions (if the $20M is real)
Let’s say they cut Pulley, let Bethea walk, and they sign Karras and Floyd.
That would be solid.
Let’s say they cut Pulley, let Bethea walk, and they sign Karras and Floyd.
That would be solid.
Agree
The Mayo signing was questionable IMO. I was not impressed with him and he has a 3.5M cap hit.
Reese didn't have a chance
By next offseason Tomlinson and Leonard Williams need new deals.
After this season, the following have 1 year left and may need to be extended (some not all):
Barkley, Beal, Peppers, Engram, Hill, Carter, Hernandez
And the clock for DJ's eventual extension (assuming he continues progressing) places a ton of importance on his rookie deal years.
So the key window to maximize is probably DJ years 3-5 (2021-2023), so front loading as much money as we can now in 2020 seems like a good idea. As much as I expect to see improvement and hopefully contention for a WC this year, Judge year 2/Jones year 3 and beyond is they key window.
Despite cutting him now to make room for Quinn, Chicago did pick up his $13.2M option so clearly they thought he was valuable. To be clear I say that with the opinion that I’d only sign him at a significantly lower AAV.
Judge would also be getting input from Graham and LB coach. We just added Fackrell to go with Carter and Ximines. Floyd would fill out the 4th spot. I can see another ER added in the first 4 picks.
Floyd sucked on a loaded defense. Taking a flier on him at this point is like buying a powerball ticket.
By next offseason Tomlinson and Leonard Williams need new deals.
After this season, the following have 1 year left and may need to be extended (some not all):
Barkley, Beal, Peppers, Engram, Hill, Carter, Hernandez.
I think it's a virtual lock Barkley will hold out for an extension after this year. Accelerating your point.
But obviously the current roster is highly variable this year and performance will dictate a lot. If Hill plays like a JAG and Williams is the best player on the D that would certainly change the calculus.
On the topic of down payments, I'd much rather the 16M given to Williams be part of the down payment on a multi year deal. I hate the idea of signing a big man who will be going into year 7 in the league to costly deal.
I know we disagree on this, I still can't wrap my head around it.
On the topic of down payments, I'd much rather the 16M given to Williams be part of the down payment on a multi year deal. I hate the idea of signing a big man who will be going into year 7 in the league to costly deal.
I know we disagree on this, I still can't wrap my head around it.
Well they can always convert a chunk of the $16m this year into an extension if they really like him. Even in training camp if Judge is a believer. I think todays DJ Reader 13.25m AAV is a fair comp for both sides (4x53m). I haven't seen the guaranteed $ yet, but I'd imagine somewhere just north of $30m would get something done with LW.
Or just let him walk next year and hopefully get back a pick in the 90's for 1 year of LW and a pick in the 60's (and a 5th). Not a win but not a huge L either.
I'm not very familiar with the rule, but I thought you couldn't move tag money into a multi year deal.
I'm not very familiar with the rule, but I thought you couldn't move tag money into a multi year deal.
I was thinking of how Beckham got extended, which I believe he was tagged and then extended right before the season towards the end of camp? But I do think you're right that something changed in the last year or so, that is ringing a bell so there may be a new rule.
Prior to the start of the 2018 season, when he signed his 5 year extensions, he would have been playing on the 5th year option.
They couldn't or wouldn't use the FT until after the 2018 season, and he signed his 5 year extension the end of August 2018.
I do believe the 7/15 date is correct though after that date the player cannot sign long-term that season, I remember that from the Le'Veon Bell saga.
I would as well..
Reese didn't have a chance
Sorry, but they could have drafted Taylor Decker instead of Eli Apple, and they should have.
Agreed.
Reese missed him in the draft and settled for Eli Apple instead.
At age 27 I think Floyd still has some gas in the tank and he might be a good signing if he's not too expensive.
They didn't pick up Bethea's option today, add about 3M.
There are other moves they can make in the future.
It will most likely be in the 30M range, just a guess.
I would just do a one year prove it deal with someone like Floyd, didn't really have a good year last year.
If other teams want to offer a multi-year deal, let them.
Link - ( New Window )