Giants Among Suitors For LB Leonard Floyd

Saos1n : 3/17/2020 7:29 pm
According to Mike G
And somewhere  
Anakim : 3/17/2020 7:30 pm : link
Jerry Reese sheds a tear
Makes sense  
robbieballs2003 : 3/17/2020 7:30 pm : link
He won't break the bank. Tells me they are definitely off of Clowney.
RE: Makes sense  
Saos1n : 3/17/2020 7:31 pm : link
In comment 14839984 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He won't break the bank. Tells me they are definitely off of Clowney.


Yep. Good
Bear in mind  
Anakim : 3/17/2020 7:31 pm : link
Both Jordan Jenkins and Leonard Floyd (and Lorenzo Carter, for that matter) for our ILB coach Kevin Sherrer at Georgia.
we shouldn't sign him  
Chip : 3/17/2020 7:33 pm : link
if Reese liked him.
Floyd vs the powerful OL’s in this division  
The_Boss : 3/17/2020 7:34 pm : link
Is not a match made in heaven. I don’t see the fit.
RE: Floyd vs the powerful OL’s in this division  
uther99 : 3/17/2020 7:35 pm : link
In comment 14839997 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Is not a match made in heaven. I don’t see the fit.


Kind of like Simmons
RE: RE: Floyd vs the powerful OL’s in this division  
adamg : 3/17/2020 7:37 pm : link
In comment 14839999 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 14839997 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Is not a match made in heaven. I don’t see the fit.



Kind of like Simmons


Simmons is an ILB.
"Kind of like Simmons"  
Torrag : 3/17/2020 7:38 pm : link
This awful comp needs to stop. Floyd is an ER. Simmons is going to play in space. Aside from their general physiques they are nothing alike on the football field as players. NOTHING.
He's got  
Joey in VA : 3/17/2020 7:40 pm : link
Height, and he's...probably nice?
RE: RE: RE: Floyd vs the powerful OL’s in this division  
uther99 : 3/17/2020 7:40 pm : link
In comment 14840002 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 14839999 uther99 said:


Quote:


In comment 14839997 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Is not a match made in heaven. I don’t see the fit.



Kind of like Simmons



Simmons is an ILB.


Not in NFL, maybe a Safety
...  
Saquads26 : 3/17/2020 7:48 pm : link
Giants ILB Coach Kevin Sherrer coached Floyd at Georgia. So there's that connection, FWIW.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Floyd vs the powerful OL’s in this division  
The Dude : 3/17/2020 7:49 pm : link
In comment 14840012 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 14840002 adamg said:


Quote:


In comment 14839999 uther99 said:


Quote:


In comment 14839997 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Is not a match made in heaven. I don’t see the fit.



Kind of like Simmons



Simmons is an ILB.



Not in NFL, maybe a Safety

Not sure why we talk in such concrete statements about the NFL while sitting on our couches....but you can call him whatever position you want. I think even the average fan can make a leap and say he wont be a safety in the sense of lining up 12 yards off the line of scrimmage every play. Think its safe to say he'll be active from 0-8 yards off the LOS. Call him a safety, linebacker, whatever position you want. With the way the NFL is played, he has a place in it.
RE: Makes sense  
pjcas18 : 3/17/2020 7:52 pm : link
In comment 14839984 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He won't break the bank. Tells me they are definitely off of Clowney.


by several accounts the Giants have $3M to spend without making other contract adjustments.

If true, I think they're out on Clowney.
Think we still have 35 million in cap space  
Payasdaddy : 3/17/2020 7:54 pm : link
half may be for extensions and rookies
But we can pull off clowney deal if needed
Might be better off a couple more mid tier signings though
RE: RE: Makes sense  
Diver_Down : 3/17/2020 7:54 pm : link
In comment 14840031 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 14839984 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


He won't break the bank. Tells me they are definitely off of Clowney.



by several accounts the Giants have $3M to spend without making other contract adjustments.

If true, I think they're out on Clowney.


$3M? I think you mean $30M. If only $3M remains, then we don't have enough to sign a draft class.
People should watch Deion Jones from atlanta  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/17/2020 7:58 pm : link
If they want to know what a modern linebacker can play like.
The Giants  
pjcas18 : 3/17/2020 7:59 pm : link
have roughly $23M left, but according to sources, DG has said he'd like to have $20M for reserves (non-starter/lesser signings) and the draft.

so that means to me the Giants have around $3M left to spend on Floyd (or Clowney) if that's true and without other contract transaction.
Simmons will be a LB, S, ER  
Rjanyg : 3/17/2020 8:00 pm : link
Some of you need to watch college football or at least YouTube
they'll get space back when they re-sign Williams  
CMicks3110 : 3/17/2020 8:05 pm : link
cut Bethea and Pulley, and restructure solder
RE: The Giants  
BleedBlue : 3/17/2020 8:05 pm : link
In comment 14840043 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
have roughly $23M left, but according to sources, DG has said he'd like to have $20M for reserves (non-starter/lesser signings) and the draft.

so that means to me the Giants have around $3M left to spend on Floyd (or Clowney) if that's true and without other contract transaction.


how did you get to 23?
RE: they'll get space back when they re-sign Williams  
LI NHB : 3/17/2020 8:10 pm : link
In comment 14840055 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
cut Bethea and Pulley, and restructure solder


Correct. Would like to do that about now.
Chicago Paper  
bc4life : 3/17/2020 8:26 pm : link
article - about how Floyd was stout against run but underachiever re: sacks. FWIW
link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: The Giants  
pjcas18 : 3/17/2020 8:28 pm : link
In comment 14840057 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14840043 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


have roughly $23M left, but according to sources, DG has said he'd like to have $20M for reserves (non-starter/lesser signings) and the draft.

so that means to me the Giants have around $3M left to spend on Floyd (or Clowney) if that's true and without other contract transaction.



how did you get to 23?


Some of this is estimated (the ones with an asterisk)
They started with $77M.

Williams: 16M
Martinez: 14M
Bradberry: 13M*
Fackrell: 4.6M
Mayo: 1.5M*
Core: 1.8M*
Toilolo: 2.1M*
Penny 1M*

Equals: 54M

and I don't think the * will be off by much.

$77M - $54M = $23M

for all those people feeling like the Giants have so much cap space they can do whatever they want, well it goes quickly.
RE:  
AcidTest : 3/17/2020 8:29 pm : link
In comment 14840005 Torrag said:
Quote:
This awful comp needs to stop. Floyd is an ER. Simmons is going to play in space. Aside from their general physiques they are nothing alike on the football field as players. NOTHING.


Agreed. And I would prefer not to take Simmons at #4.
Acid: "And I would prefer not to take Simmons at #4."  
Torrag : 3/17/2020 8:36 pm : link
As of now I've narrowed it down to two players if we stay at #4.

Jedrick Wills is my first choice.

Isaiah Simmons is the other.
RE:  
OdellLovesOBJ : 3/17/2020 8:37 pm : link
In comment 14840005 Torrag said:
Quote:
This awful comp needs to stop. Floyd is an ER. Simmons is going to play in space. Aside from their general physiques they are nothing alike on the football field as players. NOTHING.


Thanks for saying this emphatically. Simmons is the logical and sole choice at #4 . They cannot afford to miss on a player like this.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants  
Philu916 : 3/17/2020 8:39 pm : link
In comment 14840098 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 14840057 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 14840043 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


have roughly $23M left, but according to sources, DG has said he'd like to have $20M for reserves (non-starter/lesser signings) and the draft.

so that means to me the Giants have around $3M left to spend on Floyd (or Clowney) if that's true and without other contract transaction.



how did you get to 23?



Some of this is estimated (the ones with an asterisk)
They started with $77M.

Williams: 16M
Martinez: 14M
Bradberry: 13M*
Fackrell: 4.6M
Mayo: 1.5M*
Core: 1.8M*
Toilolo: 2.1M*
Penny 1M*

Equals: 54M

and I don't think the * will be off by much.

$77M - $54M = $23M

for all those people feeling like the Giants have so much cap space they can do whatever they want, well it goes quickly.


Have a feeling they’ll extend LW soon which will save $2-$3M, I’m sure they’ll be able to figure out ways to keep some guys and figure out the cap problems they have to save some $.
Of course they can create  
pjcas18 : 3/17/2020 8:42 pm : link
cap, but unless it's signing Williams long-term, cutting Bethea or cutting Pulley almost all other methods involve some method of pushing a cap hit to future years (like a restructure).

I just think even with signing Williams and cutting Bethea and Pulley, they're out of the Clowney pursuit (if they were ever in it) and probably Floyd (though he'd obviously be cheaper).

I think they'd need to restructure Solder to get either Clowney (definitely) Floyd (probably) (in addition to the other transactions)
Ranaan  
Saquads26 : 3/17/2020 8:43 pm : link
“ Expect the Giants to be searching for more value at the edge rusher position. They will look into Leonard Floyd and others but don’t foresee them jumping at the top names available.

They’re also looking at affordable options at RT and C. #NFLFreeAgency”
who are the affordable options  
bc4life : 3/17/2020 8:45 pm : link
at RT or C?
RE: Acid:  
Rjanyg : 3/17/2020 8:48 pm : link
In comment 14840109 Torrag said:
Quote:
As of now I've narrowed it down to two players if we stay at #4.

Jedrick Wills is my first choice.

Isaiah Simmons is the other.


I’m the other way. Simmons first Wills second.
Floyd (and Simmons) represent more speed and AA  
JonC : 3/17/2020 8:51 pm : link
but also less physicality against power fronts. We need more power up front imo.
"We need more power up front imo"  
Torrag : 3/17/2020 8:55 pm : link
Not sure how you reached that conclusion. With LW tagged we'll have one of the best 3 man fronts in terms of size, strength and power with he, Dex, Tomlinson and Hill. Carter is big and strong at the PoA. Martinez is physical and tough as is Mayo when called upon.

About the only front seven guys we have that don't fit a 'power profile' are Ximines and Connelly.
RE: Acid:  
AcidTest : 3/17/2020 8:55 pm : link
In comment 14840109 Torrag said:
Quote:
As of now I've narrowed it down to two players if we stay at #4.

Jedrick Wills is my first choice.

Isaiah Simmons is the other.


I'd prefer to trade down, but I won't be upset with Wills or Simmons. I'm higher on Thomas than most.
RE: Floyd (and Simmons) represent more speed and AA  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2020 8:55 pm : link
In comment 14840138 JonC said:
Quote:
but also less physicality against power fronts. We need more power up front imo.


Don't they need both? With a pretty stocked DL it would seem to me that the athleticism is more important at this point.
RE: Floyd (and Simmons) represent more speed and AA  
Reb8thVA : 3/17/2020 8:56 pm : link
In comment 14840138 JonC said:
Quote:
but also less physicality against power fronts. We need more power up front imo.


We’ve been getting our ass kicked by the Eagles and Cowboys for years now because they are bigger, stronger and badder then we are on both sides of the ball and I for one am tired of it
RE: RE:  
VinegarPeppers : 3/17/2020 9:00 pm : link
In comment 14840112 OdellLovesOBJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14840005 Torrag said:


Quote:


This awful comp needs to stop. Floyd is an ER. Simmons is going to play in space. Aside from their general physiques they are nothing alike on the football field as players. NOTHING.



Thanks for saying this emphatically. Simmons is the logical and sole choice at #4 . They cannot afford to miss on a player like this.


With all these signings being defense I think we are definitely going OT in the draft with our first round pick. Somebody has to protect Danny Dimes from the edge.
Acid: "I'm higher on Thomas than most."  
Torrag : 3/17/2020 9:01 pm : link
Thomas is my second OT and if we traded down for him I can see the logic to it. Our roster has a lot of holes still. I am a little concerned with some bad technique/habits he has in pass pro but they should be improvable.

I have Wills #1 because while I grade he and Simmons equally the OT will have a greater domino effect on our success imo. His presence will directly support our developing QB. Every position matters but QB trumps all.
Reb: "and I for one am tired of it"  
Torrag : 3/17/2020 9:02 pm : link
That response while fiery is hyperbolic and really doesn't have much substance.
don't know if this guy is legit  
CMicks3110 : 3/17/2020 9:07 pm : link
Paul Crane
@PaulCrane7
Told Leonard Floyd close to deal with NYG.
ATL & MIA talking w/ LB Markus Golden
@929TheGame
He disappointed on the pass rush  
KWALL2 : 3/17/2020 9:09 pm : link
But was very solid vs the run, he’s rangy, and offers a lot of versatility. He can cover snd play several spots. If the price is right, yes sign Floyd.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants  
Earl the goat : 3/17/2020 9:11 pm : link
In comment 14840118 Philu916 said:
Quote:
In comment 14840098 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


In comment 14840057 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 14840043 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


have roughly $23M left, but according to sources, DG has said he'd like to have $20M for reserves (non-starter/lesser signings) and the draft.

so that means to me the Giants have around $3M left to spend on Floyd (or Clowney) if that's true and without other contract transaction.



how did you get to 23?



Some of this is estimated (the ones with an asterisk)
They started with $77M.

Williams: 16M
Martinez: 14M
Bradberry: 13M*
Fackrell: 4.6M
Mayo: 1.5M*
Core: 1.8M*
Toilolo: 2.1M*
Penny 1M*

Equals: 54M

and I don't think the * will be off by much.

$77M - $54M = $23M

for all those people feeling like the Giants have so much cap space they can do whatever they want, well it goes quickly.



Have a feeling they’ll extend LW soon which will save $2-$3M, I’m sure they’ll be able to figure out ways to keep some guys and figure out the cap problems they have to save some $.



More cap space can always be created.
I.E. bethea will be cut. 3 million more
He played a lot of ILB at Georgia...  
Milton : 3/17/2020 9:13 pm : link
From Boylhart...
Quote:
Leonard has been playing out of position for his college team as an inside linebacker and although he has been doing an excellent job, I believe his impact will be as an edge rusher in a 3-4 defense because of his size, length, and ability to rush the passer. This kid is a joy to watch play the game and he doesn’t miss a trick when he is out on the field. As an inside linebacker, he does a good job and is a form tackler. He understands angles and can shed blocks and also can drop off in zone or man coverage.

full profile from 2016 - ( New Window )
RE: don't know if this guy is legit  
The_Boss : 3/17/2020 9:17 pm : link
In comment 14840160 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
Paul Crane
@PaulCrane7
Told Leonard Floyd close to deal with NYG.
ATL & MIA talking w/ LB Markus Golden
@929TheGame


Disappointing if true
RE: RE: RE: The Giants  
BleedBlue : 3/17/2020 9:21 pm : link
In comment 14840098 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 14840057 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 14840043 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


have roughly $23M left, but according to sources, DG has said he'd like to have $20M for reserves (non-starter/lesser signings) and the draft.

so that means to me the Giants have around $3M left to spend on Floyd (or Clowney) if that's true and without other contract transaction.



how did you get to 23?



Some of this is estimated (the ones with an asterisk)
They started with $77M.

Williams: 16M
Martinez: 14M
Bradberry: 13M*
Fackrell: 4.6M
Mayo: 1.5M*
Core: 1.8M*
Toilolo: 2.1M*
Penny 1M*

Equals: 54M

and I don't think the * will be off by much.

$77M - $54M = $23M

for all those people feeling like the Giants have so much cap space they can do whatever they want, well it goes quickly.


Martinez isnt 14 this year is he?
RE: RE: don't know if this guy is legit  
Rjanyg : 3/17/2020 9:30 pm : link
In comment 14840176 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14840160 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


Paul Crane
@PaulCrane7
Told Leonard Floyd close to deal with NYG.
ATL & MIA talking w/ LB Markus Golden
@929TheGame



Disappointing if true


I think Paul Crane is the guy who did pod casts with Dave TE Thomas. He is a legit guy out of Atlanta I believe. Hence the info on Golden talking to the Falcons.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants  
Rjanyg : 3/17/2020 9:31 pm : link
In comment 14840185 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14840098 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


In comment 14840057 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 14840043 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


have roughly $23M left, but according to sources, DG has said he'd like to have $20M for reserves (non-starter/lesser signings) and the draft.

so that means to me the Giants have around $3M left to spend on Floyd (or Clowney) if that's true and without other contract transaction.



how did you get to 23?



Some of this is estimated (the ones with an asterisk)
They started with $77M.

Williams: 16M
Martinez: 14M
Bradberry: 13M*
Fackrell: 4.6M
Mayo: 1.5M*
Core: 1.8M*
Toilolo: 2.1M*
Penny 1M*

Equals: 54M

and I don't think the * will be off by much.

$77M - $54M = $23M

for all those people feeling like the Giants have so much cap space they can do whatever they want, well it goes quickly.



Martinez isnt 14 this year is he?


Not sure but total was 3/30. My math says $10 Mill this year but what do I know.
Average per year  
PEEJ : 3/17/2020 9:38 pm : link
is not an accurate way to determine cap hits.
Many times first year salaries are lower (along with a pro-ration of the signing bonus)
Overrated..  
prdave73 : 3/17/2020 9:40 pm : link
Don’t know why so much love for this guy? I rather keep Golden..
Blake Martinez cap  
pjcas18 : 3/17/2020 9:43 pm : link
hits per multiple twitter accounts (not sure if exact)

Year 1 - 14 million
Year 2 - 8.22 million
Year 3 - 8.52 million
RE: Makes sense  
DavidinBMNY : 3/17/2020 9:44 pm : link
In comment 14839984 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He won't break the bank. Tells me they are definitely off of Clowney.
Economics wise it looks like they are out on Clowney unless they trade someone with a contract. They have a fair amount of cap space left, but they do need some money for draft picks, injuries and extensions and to fill out the roster.
The bears don't want him enough to pay him or tag him.  
David B. : 3/17/2020 9:44 pm : link
He's getting 3-4 sacks a season (less each year). Why bother? He's exactly what the Giants already have a younger version of in Lorenzo Carter.
RE: ...  
DavidinBMNY : 3/17/2020 9:45 pm : link
In comment 14840026 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Giants ILB Coach Kevin Sherrer coached Floyd at Georgia. So there's that connection, FWIW.
Good point. Makes it really interesting if they do sign him. Thanks!
RE: Average per year  
BleedBlue : 3/17/2020 9:45 pm : link
In comment 14840204 PEEJ said:
Quote:
is not an accurate way to determine cap hits.
Many times first year salaries are lower (along with a pro-ration of the signing bonus)


Exactly...so martinez isnt 14 its more like 8. Thats 6 mill difference....1 or 2 off here and there before you knoe it you have 22 mill for clowney.

Im not saying get clpwney but i thonk we have more room to play than pj is stating

Wonder if we could get fowler and karras
Power up front on the edges  
JonC : 3/17/2020 9:46 pm : link
Current weakspots on this roster.
No  
pjcas18 : 3/17/2020 9:47 pm : link
it's being reported that Martinez cap hit year 1 is 14M.

Years 2 and 3 are ~8M each.

this isn't some math I did or something I made up, it's being reported by "sources" on twitter.
The Giants  
pjcas18 : 3/17/2020 9:50 pm : link
may be able to sign Floyd - but it would require one of those other moves being mentioned (eventually) if DG is insistent on maintaining 20M for reserves, in season, and the draft.

Or, Floyd has a $3M year 1 cap hit.

Cutting Bethea saves $2.75M
Cutting Pulley saves $2.75M

So it's doable, but like I said not without other transactions (if the $20M is real)
RE: No  
BleedBlue : 3/17/2020 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14840226 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
it's being reported that Martinez cap hit year 1 is 14M.

Years 2 and 3 are ~8M each.

this isn't some math I did or something I made up, it's being reported by "sources" on twitter.



Gotcha
Thats odd that so front loaded
RE: Power up front on the edges  
Rjanyg : 3/17/2020 9:53 pm : link
In comment 14840225 JonC said:
Quote:
Current weakspots on this roster.


Who Jon? Clowney? Fowler? Jenkins? Floyd? Golden?
RE: RE: No  
pjcas18 : 3/17/2020 9:54 pm : link
In comment 14840234 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14840226 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


it's being reported that Martinez cap hit year 1 is 14M.

Years 2 and 3 are ~8M each.

this isn't some math I did or something I made up, it's being reported by "sources" on twitter.




Gotcha
Thats odd that so front loaded


Yeah, maybe they wanted to front load it, to preserve some cap in future years when hopefully they are ready to contend if it doesn't happen this year. I don't mind it actually.

Year 3 they can cut Martinez with no dead money.

Here is a link to OTC.

We have less space than I thought.

Giants are at $33M before Bradberry's contract and that IMO will have at least a $10M year 1 cap hit.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: The Giants  
Rjanyg : 3/17/2020 9:55 pm : link
In comment 14840233 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
may be able to sign Floyd - but it would require one of those other moves being mentioned (eventually) if DG is insistent on maintaining 20M for reserves, in season, and the draft.

Or, Floyd has a $3M year 1 cap hit.

Cutting Bethea saves $2.75M
Cutting Pulley saves $2.75M

So it's doable, but like I said not without other transactions (if the $20M is real)


Let’s say they cut Pulley, let Bethea walk, and they sign Karras and Floyd.

That would be solid.
RE: RE: The Giants  
pjcas18 : 3/17/2020 9:58 pm : link
In comment 14840241 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 14840233 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


may be able to sign Floyd - but it would require one of those other moves being mentioned (eventually) if DG is insistent on maintaining 20M for reserves, in season, and the draft.

Or, Floyd has a $3M year 1 cap hit.

Cutting Bethea saves $2.75M
Cutting Pulley saves $2.75M

So it's doable, but like I said not without other transactions (if the $20M is real)



Let’s say they cut Pulley, let Bethea walk, and they sign Karras and Floyd.

That would be solid.


Agree

The Mayo signing was questionable IMO. I was not impressed with him and he has a 3.5M cap hit.
Looking back at the 1st round of the 2016 draft  
Rory : 3/17/2020 10:01 pm : link
where Giants drafted Apple, I dont think there was a single other player other then Tunsil that didn't disappoint or wasn't a miss.

Reese didn't have a chance
I'm a believer right now that  
Matt in SGS : 3/17/2020 10:05 pm : link
I am going to put my faith in Joe Judge and his plan. I haven't been that impressed with Floyd from his time in Chicago, but if Judge feels that he can fit in what this defense is trying to do, I'll support it. You need to let a new coach put his team together.
RE: The bears don't want him enough to pay him or tag him.  
DavidinBMNY : 3/17/2020 10:07 pm : link
In comment 14840221 David B. said:
Quote:
He's getting 3-4 sacks a season (less each year). Why bother? He's exactly what the Giants already have a younger version of in Lorenzo Carter.
That's not really true. IIRC you are right they do are similar in size and production. But I also believe, at least at the time of draft Floyd was a quicker twitch more explosive athlete. bottom line is agreed the same. The thing is in the defense they will play is a guy like Floyd more valuable? I'm not saying he is - but the fact his college coach in on staff should lend some insight into how he can best be utilized.
I liked Mayo and I like the front loading of contracts - in 2 years  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2020 10:20 pm : link
the cap crunch is going to start as we actually have players we have drafted that need 2nd contracts (which we don't have on the books right now).

By next offseason Tomlinson and Leonard Williams need new deals.

After this season, the following have 1 year left and may need to be extended (some not all):
Barkley, Beal, Peppers, Engram, Hill, Carter, Hernandez

And the clock for DJ's eventual extension (assuming he continues progressing) places a ton of importance on his rookie deal years.

So the key window to maximize is probably DJ years 3-5 (2021-2023), so front loading as much money as we can now in 2020 seems like a good idea. As much as I expect to see improvement and hopefully contention for a WC this year, Judge year 2/Jones year 3 and beyond is they key window.
Depends on the price but I’m surprising there’s not much talk here  
Strahan91 : 3/17/2020 10:24 pm : link
about Floyd’s coverage skills. I think he was miscast in Chicago as an ER but did drop into coverage a lot more than you’d expect and was pretty good in that role. He’s nothing but a situational pass rusher but if used correctly can be a valuable player.

Despite cutting him now to make room for Quinn, Chicago did pick up his $13.2M option so clearly they thought he was valuable. To be clear I say that with the opinion that I’d only sign him at a significantly lower AAV.
RE: I'm a believer right now that  
Rjanyg : 3/17/2020 11:00 pm : link
In comment 14840256 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
I am going to put my faith in Joe Judge and his plan. I haven't been that impressed with Floyd from his time in Chicago, but if Judge feels that he can fit in what this defense is trying to do, I'll support it. You need to let a new coach put his team together.


Judge would also be getting input from Graham and LB coach. We just added Fackrell to go with Carter and Ximines. Floyd would fill out the 4th spot. I can see another ER added in the first 4 picks.
RE: I'm a believer right now that  
WillVAB : 3/17/2020 11:00 pm : link
In comment 14840256 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
I am going to put my faith in Joe Judge and his plan. I haven't been that impressed with Floyd from his time in Chicago, but if Judge feels that he can fit in what this defense is trying to do, I'll support it. You need to let a new coach put his team together.


Floyd sucked on a loaded defense. Taking a flier on him at this point is like buying a powerball ticket.
Floyd  
ryanmkeane : 3/17/2020 11:01 pm : link
shouldn’t command significant dollars. I’m in to take a flyer on him.
RE: I liked Mayo and I like the front loading of contracts - in 2 years  
christian : 3/17/2020 11:04 pm : link
In comment 14840277 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
the cap crunch is going to start as we actually have players we have drafted that need 2nd contracts (which we don't have on the books right now).

By next offseason Tomlinson and Leonard Williams need new deals.

After this season, the following have 1 year left and may need to be extended (some not all):
Barkley, Beal, Peppers, Engram, Hill, Carter, Hernandez.


I think it's a virtual lock Barkley will hold out for an extension after this year. Accelerating your point.
I agree Christian - Barkley probably also makes sense to frontload nxt  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2020 11:10 pm : link
year as well. Not to bleed into too many other areas of conversation, but another reason I think it makes to see how Williams plays this year on tag before deciding to extend him is if BJ Hill steps up and Tomlinson extends cheaper, it may make sense to let Williams walk next year and get a 3rd like we did for Collins and just bottom feed via FA and put a big down payment on Barkley so his contract is manageable from 2022 and beyond.

But obviously the current roster is highly variable this year and performance will dictate a lot. If Hill plays like a JAG and Williams is the best player on the D that would certainly change the calculus.
Floyd at a a low price is Belicheckian  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/17/2020 11:20 pm : link
High AA, low risk, prove it type deal. I’ll take it.
...  
christian : 3/17/2020 11:22 pm : link
I'd very much prefer the Giants pay Barkley well in years 4-6, and have the option to assess then, so I agree.

On the topic of down payments, I'd much rather the 16M given to Williams be part of the down payment on a multi year deal. I hate the idea of signing a big man who will be going into year 7 in the league to costly deal.

I know we disagree on this, I still can't wrap my head around it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Floyd vs the powerful OL’s in this division  
adamg : 3/17/2020 11:24 pm : link
In comment 14840012 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 14840002 adamg said:


Quote:


In comment 14839999 uther99 said:


Quote:


In comment 14839997 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Is not a match made in heaven. I don’t see the fit.



Kind of like Simmons



Simmons is an ILB.



Not in NFL, maybe a Safety

So you're comparing a safety to an ER because???
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2020 11:50 pm : link
In comment 14840318 christian said:
Quote:
I'd very much prefer the Giants pay Barkley well in years 4-6, and have the option to assess then, so I agree.

On the topic of down payments, I'd much rather the 16M given to Williams be part of the down payment on a multi year deal. I hate the idea of signing a big man who will be going into year 7 in the league to costly deal.

I know we disagree on this, I still can't wrap my head around it.


Well they can always convert a chunk of the $16m this year into an extension if they really like him. Even in training camp if Judge is a believer. I think todays DJ Reader 13.25m AAV is a fair comp for both sides (4x53m). I haven't seen the guaranteed $ yet, but I'd imagine somewhere just north of $30m would get something done with LW.

Or just let him walk next year and hopefully get back a pick in the 90's for 1 year of LW and a pick in the 60's (and a 5th). Not a win but not a huge L either.
...  
christian : 12:04 am : link
I thought a tagged player had to play out the year if a deal wasn't done by 7/15.

I'm not very familiar with the rule, but I thought you couldn't move tag money into a multi year deal.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 12:14 am : link
In comment 14840347 christian said:
Quote:
I thought a tagged player had to play out the year if a deal wasn't done by 7/15.

I'm not very familiar with the rule, but I thought you couldn't move tag money into a multi year deal.


I was thinking of how Beckham got extended, which I believe he was tagged and then extended right before the season towards the end of camp? But I do think you're right that something changed in the last year or so, that is ringing a bell so there may be a new rule.
I don't think the Giants used the FT  
pjcas18 : 8:55 am : link
on Beckham.

Prior to the start of the 2018 season, when he signed his 5 year extensions, he would have been playing on the 5th year option.

They couldn't or wouldn't use the FT until after the 2018 season, and he signed his 5 year extension the end of August 2018.

I do believe the 7/15 date is correct though after that date the player cannot sign long-term that season, I remember that from the Le'Veon Bell saga.
RE: Floyd at a a low price is Belicheckian  
Big Blue '56 : 8:56 am : link
In comment 14840316 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
High AA, low risk, prove it type deal. I’ll take it.


I would as well..
RE: Looking back at the 1st round of the 2016 draft  
Klaatu : 9:04 am : link
In comment 14840251 Rory said:
Quote:
where Giants drafted Apple, I dont think there was a single other player other then Tunsil that didn't disappoint or wasn't a miss.

Reese didn't have a chance


Sorry, but they could have drafted Taylor Decker instead of Eli Apple, and they should have.
RE: I'm a believer right now that  
AcidTest : 10:25 am : link
In comment 14840256 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
I am going to put my faith in Joe Judge and his plan. I haven't been that impressed with Floyd from his time in Chicago, but if Judge feels that he can fit in what this defense is trying to do, I'll support it. You need to let a new coach put his team together.


Agreed.
RE: we shouldn't sign him  
Fishmanjim57 : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14839992 Chip said:
Quote:
if Reese liked him.


Reese missed him in the draft and settled for Eli Apple instead.
At age 27 I think Floyd still has some gas in the tank and he might be a good signing if he's not too expensive.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants  
Carson53 : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14840098 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 14840057 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 14840043 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


have roughly $23M left, but according to sources, DG has said he'd like to have $20M for reserves (non-starter/lesser signings) and the draft.

so that means to me the Giants have around $3M left to spend on Floyd (or Clowney) if that's true and without other contract transaction.



how did you get to 23?



Some of this is estimated (the ones with an asterisk)
They started with $77M.

Williams: 16M
Martinez: 14M
Bradberry: 13M*
Fackrell: 4.6M
Mayo: 1.5M*
Core: 1.8M*
Toilolo: 2.1M*
Penny 1M*

Equals: 54M

and I don't think the * will be off by much.

$77M - $54M = $23M

for all those people feeling like the Giants have so much cap space they can do whatever they want, well it goes quickly.
.

They didn't pick up Bethea's option today, add about 3M.
There are other moves they can make in the future.
It will most likely be in the 30M range, just a guess.
RE: RE: we shouldn't sign him  
Carson53 : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 14840985 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14839992 Chip said:


Quote:


if Reese liked him.



Reese missed him in the draft and settled for Eli Apple instead.
At age 27 I think Floyd still has some gas in the tank and he might be a good signing if he's not too expensive.
.

Reese missed Conklin too, when the Titans jumped ahead.
I would just do a one year prove it deal with someone like Floyd, didn't really have a good year last year.
If other teams want to offer a multi-year deal, let them.
agree with posters above  
GiantsFan84 : 2:57 pm : link
a one year prove it deal i'm ok with. anything beyond that, no way
Floyd signs 1 year deal with the Rams  
jeff57 : 3:02 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
