Giants sign Cam Fleming

Both Simmons and OT are the likely choices at 4. We still lack speed at linebacker. And our tackle situation speaks for it self. Even if we signed Conklin, an OT would still be in play cause Solder is gone after this year most likely.
if thats the case, I really like the signing. Has a ton of experience and can step in if needed. Considering the lack of quality tackle play around the league, Fleming is a very good option as a swing guy.
Fleming, Gates, Pulley would be nice depth for the OL.
Wirfs/Wills in R1, Biadasz/Hennessy with pick 98 or 105.
Doubtful. Its a one year deal. Plus if Gettleman foregoes a chance at a franchise LT he should run out of town.
If you want a tackle....do they need one(or two) yes. They also need a speed linebacker, badly. If they stay at #4 Simmons is definitely in play.
I am leaning toward a trade back for an extra #2 and then one of the tackles at 6, 7 or 9..and a C with the extra #2.
That’s my plan as well. Wirfs, Thomas,Wills, or Becton in round 1 then ER Zack Baun and C Cesar Ruiz in round 2. That would be one hell of a start to the draft.
If we pass on Simmons ( and we might ) I’ll be sad because his is a freak football player. But trading back and getting an early 2nd might allow a draft of Wills, Baun, Ruiz and that would be outstanding.
problem. So Fleming is probably more reliable than Remmers. Talent wise I can’t tell but I think Colombo, Garret, and Judge have a better clue than most screaming on this thread. So it’s a plus in my book. But we have a very very long way to go to respectability.
Simmons and Okudah are worth the #4 or trade back.
Still think the Giants preference, and most likely scenario, is trade down and take an OT with 1st pick. But if we don't get a good trade down offer and Simmons is still there (which he should be cause with teams at 5, 7 and 9 all needing QBs, I can't imagine no one moves up into top 4), then we could elect to take Simmons and hope an OT we like is available in Rd. 2.
Which i am convinced he will be, the Giants will be deep there with Fleming and Gates backing up Solder and a likely 1st or 2nd round pick.
Not going out on any limb or anything, but I would predict they take 1 OL in the first 2 picks and give Gates first crack at the other open starting position, with Flemming and Pulley as the 2 main veteran depth guys. And also likely a few extra developmental OL in day 3.
Which i am convinced he will be, the Giants will be deep there with Fleming and Gates backing up Solder and a likely 1st or 2nd round pick.
Not going out on any limb or anything, but I would predict they take 1 OL in the first 2 picks and give Gates first crack at the other open starting position, with Flemming and Pulley as the 2 main veteran depth guys. And also likely a few extra developmental OL in day 3.
Eric, I would be shocked if the Giants don’t take an OT in the first two rounds. If it was up to me I would trade down to 6,7, or 9, acquiring an extra 2nd at minimum. Then take the top OT on the board. Then with one of the 2nd round picks grab Cesar Ruiz if he is there. Then in round 3 or 4 select a developmental OT such as Matt Peart, Ben Bartch, Hakeem Adeniji, etc.
Which i am convinced he will be, the Giants will be deep there with Fleming and Gates backing up Solder and a likely 1st or 2nd round pick.
Not going out on any limb or anything, but I would predict they take 1 OL in the first 2 picks and give Gates first crack at the other open starting position, with Flemming and Pulley as the 2 main veteran depth guys. And also likely a few extra developmental OL in day 3.
Eric, I would be shocked if the Giants don’t take an OT in the first two rounds. If it was up to me I would trade down to 6,7, or 9, acquiring an extra 2nd at minimum. Then take the top OT on the board. Then with one of the 2nd round picks grab Cesar Ruiz if he is there. Then in round 3 or 4 select a developmental OT such as Matt Peart, Ben Bartch, Hakeem Adeniji, etc.
I wouldn't be surprised if they do what you described but I also wouldn't be surprised if they go D in round 1 bc Okudah or Simmons is just too good to pass up, C in round 2, and just take an OT in rd 3 or 4 like Prince/Niang/Peart/Bartch. They'd have to be confident in Gates to do that, but I don't think that's out of the question.
NE/Belichek (Judge) and Gettleman have shown histories of success finding OL in the 3rd/4th rounds. Judge is the unknown though because if he wants to win in the trenches badly I can't imagine it would be too hard to convince Gettleman to draft someone like Wirfs or Becton. Or Wills/Thomas with all the Bama/SEC intel they have on the coaching staff.
It also wouldn't shock me if they move down in round 1 to get an extra pick in the top 75, which would allow them to make 2 OL picks in the top 75 and potentially get a highly ranked defensive player too.
Giants need to be all in about finally fixing this OL through the draft in rounds 1 and 2. Get the RT ( I prefer Wills) at number 4 and get your starting center in the second round (hopefully Ruiz is available) at number 36.
I am sick and tired of their FA bandaid approach.
It hasn't worked in the past and won't work in the future.
Get it done in April in the draft.Fix the freaking OL.
Fix the OL yes, but also need to fix defense - need to do both
If your answer is no, then you take your highest-graded OL at your earliest opportunity. You don't hesitate, you don't try to get cute, you don't pass him up hoping to get someone else who might be available later on, you take the guy whom you feel is best equipped to protect your QB when you're guaranteed to get him.
And then you double-down on OL because it's that important, and in this draft it's that deep. You need two OT's, one plug-and-play, one developmental. You need a Center you can develop - maybe not an immediate starter, but a good prospect. Enough with the UDFA's. Get serious about the position.
versatile. I'm pretty sure he was drafted as a guard or center out of FSU when he went to cleveland. I'm also fairly certain he can play all 5 O-Line positions. His production? Not that great as he has been a liability in protection and the run game. Good depth signing.
We are drafting our starting tackle in the 1st round. Flemming, who isn’t great, is the backup tackle who’s there to compete. He knows garrets system and worked with Colombo. He isn’t coming here to start. Remmers is the better player but they probably saw his back as an issue and not sure remmers would have taken the same money flemming took. Well draft wills and have gates and and in a worse case scenario we’ll see flemming play.
so yes, if they feel really strongly about one of the OT's by all means.
But if they feel strongly about 1 of the defensive guys it would be foolish to pass just to grab an OL.
There will be some really good OL available in round 2. Bob McGinn had 9 OL in his initial top 50 and 8 of them were OT (+Ruiz).
. There is a noticeable lack of quality OL talent in the NFL. For whatever reason the college ranks are not producing offensive linemen like they used to and once teams find those guys they don’t let them go in free agency. Maybe just maybe we should draft some. Here we have a chance to grab your cornerstone LT for the next 10-12 years. There will be a noticeable drop in quality in the second round and you still need a Center. Maybe you throw cation to the wind if our OL wasn’t consistently bad for the last seven years but yours spent the second pick in the draft on Barkley and the number six pick on Jones. Give them the blockers they need to succeed. Do the right thing Dave. Your job depends on it.
We are drafting our starting tackle in the 1st round. Flemming, who isn’t great, is the backup tackle who’s there to compete. He knows garrets system and worked with Colombo. He isn’t coming here to start. Remmers is the better player but they probably saw his back as an issue and not sure remmers would have taken the same money flemming took. Well draft wills and have gates and and in a worse case scenario we’ll see flemming play.
Yea sure, you can beat the relax drum all you want. The Giants seem like they're continuing to collect the worst players in the league. Fleming is a terrible player, not much better than Flowers at T. Solder stinks. Remmers gone. Gates? Giants pretty much have nothing at T and now we are just supposed to assume a Jonathan Ogden-type is saving us in the draft? Look at the top 10 busts at T and it may not be a foregone conclusion.
The Giants aren't going to be good until they decide to start bringing in good football players.
We are drafting our starting tackle in the 1st round. Flemming, who isn’t great, is the backup tackle who’s there to compete. He knows garrets system and worked with Colombo. He isn’t coming here to start. Remmers is the better player but they probably saw his back as an issue and not sure remmers would have taken the same money flemming took. Well draft wills and have gates and and in a worse case scenario we’ll see flemming play.
Yea sure, you can beat the relax drum all you want. The Giants seem like they're continuing to collect the worst players in the league. Fleming is a terrible player, not much better than Flowers at T. Solder stinks. Remmers gone. Gates? Giants pretty much have nothing at T and now we are just supposed to assume a Jonathan Ogden-type is saving us in the draft? Look at the top 10 busts at T and it may not be a foregone conclusion.
The Giants aren't going to be good until they decide to start bringing in good football players.
.
Well said. There's not a franchise tackle in the draft. There are two franchise defensive players so we have to hope we grab Simmons or Young and allow for good scouting to help bring value in rounds 2 through 7. The Giants for the last decade have had more "questions than answers" when it comes to talent.
Gates is probably a starter now. He's also probably ready for it. Where he starts is the question and depends on the rest of FA and the draft. I would love to see Beckton, Hernandez, Gates, Zeitler, Solder. Then plug in that FA TE next to Becton and just go maul som,e people.
What makes Young and Simmons franchise defensive players
This is okay to fill a hole and gives a little flexibility for the draft. Worst case scenario is that only 1 QB is picked in the first 3 spots and the Giants can pick from Simmons or Odukah, the best OT on the board, or a trade down with the same player options.
Gates is probably a starter now. He's also probably ready for it. Where he starts is the question and depends on the rest of FA and the draft. I would love to see Beckton, Hernandez, Gates, Zeitler, Solder. Then plug in that FA TE next to Becton and just go maul som,e people.
You've got Gates as a starter, but you don't actually know at which position? Does that sound logical? Then you put him at Center, a position he's never played before, and you put Solder at RT, a position he hasn't played since his rookie year (2011). No offense, but that's a terrible plan.
I wasn't expecting us to get any OT out there. They were either old or just not what we need. Gates was as good or better than what was out there. I dont know much about Fleming other than what others have posted. He is young and healthy and just a body to throw out there.
All signs have pointed to OT in the 1st for a while now. Nothing has changed. Its the way to go, there isnt much difference between the OTs and the position players after Young and Okuda and Brown is similar to what we already have. I personally dont want Simmons, I dont think he will have as big an impact in the NFL as others do.
I dont agree with drafting a lineman with the top10 pick
See below, I grabbed a list of the last bunch of Super Bowl bound teams - a line is built with good coaching and good chemistry there are no top 10 picks but they very rarely drafted one in the first round, and they picked at the bottom of the draft.
What you would see is on the defensive side of the ball - a lot of high picks. Just saying
2018
T Trent Brown San Francisco 49ers / 7th / 244th pick / 2015
T Marcus Cannon New England Patriots / 5th / 138th pick / 2011
LG Joe Thuney New England Patriots / 3rd / 78th pick / 2016
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason New England Patriots / 4th / 131st pick / 2015
2017
T Nate Solder New England Patriots / 1st / 17th pick / 2011
LG Joe Thuney New England Patriots / 3rd / 78th pick / 2016
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason New England Patriots / 4th / 131st pick / 2015
2016
T Nate Solder New England Patriots / 1st / 17th pick / 2011
LG Joe Thuney New England Patriots / 3rd / 78th pick / 2016
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason New England Patriots / 4th / 131st pick / 2015
RT Marcus Cannon New England Patriots / 5th / 138th pick / 2011
2014
LT Nate Solder New England Patriots / 1st / 17th pick / 2011
LG Dan Connolly
C Bryan Stork New England Patriots / 4th / 105th pick / 2014
RG Ryan Wendell
RT Sebastian Vollmer New England Patriots / 2nd / 58th pick / 2009
2011
LT Matt Light New England Patriots / 2nd / 48th pick / 2001
LG Logan Mankins* New England Patriots / 1st / 32nd pick / 2005
C Dan Connolly
RG Brian Waters*
RT Nate Solder New England Patriots / 1st / 17th pick / 2011
2004
T Brandon Gorin San Diego Chargers / 7th / 201st pick / 2001
T Matt Light New England Patriots / 2nd / 48th pick / 2001
LG Joe Andruzzi
C Dan Koppen New England Patriots / 5th / 164th pick / 2003
RG Steve Neal
I don't think this post is going to go like you planned.
I dont think I have plan - but just puting an idea in front of some
I agree our line sucks, but it has sicked for years - the solution is not always the players.
No different than any other type of work - when there is massive turnover and under performance its not always the employees. Sometimes it is management and terrible planning.
We have new coaches now, you need get more out of the players you have on the team and build cohesiveness. Especially with an offensive line, you need big smart players and great coaching. I bet I could go through a bunch of other successful teams and find the same thing.
the chances of getting a top 10 o-lineman that is successful player in the NFL has a lot closer to a chance of one you grab in later round - compared to a 10 ten linebacker or corner compared to ones you get in later rounds.
There busts in every position, and there Tom Brady stories in others as well - Im just talking it view of averages - it is wiser to take the Defensive player with a 10 ten than a lineman because you have a better of bargain drafting a lineman with good coaching.
Maybe another way I look at it is - you need your high pick to be a contributor is some way for a significant amount of time. You pick a defensive guy that turns out not be the stud you are hoping for does not mean they can not help you in situational downs and schemes. You miss on an o-lineman -what else can they do.
the chances of getting a top 10 o-lineman that is successful player in the NFL has a lot closer to a chance of one you grab in later round - compared to a 10 ten linebacker or corner compared to ones you get in later rounds.
There busts in every position, and there Tom Brady stories in others as well - Im just talking it view of averages - it is wiser to take the Defensive player with a 10 ten than a lineman because you have a better of bargain drafting a lineman with good coaching.
Maybe another way I look at it is - you need your high pick to be a contributor is some way for a significant amount of time. You pick a defensive guy that turns out not be the stud you are hoping for does not mean they can not help you in situational downs and schemes. You miss on an o-lineman -what else can they do.
If the stats support that then best Giant strategy would be to trade down in rd 1. I don't think it does though based on only looking at New England's Oline drafts thru the years.
And I don't think you should pick anybody in Rd 1, offense or defense, with the mindset that they may not work out so what else can they do. Imv.
is the new Marshall Newhouse for the Giants.
Although watching Fleming backup Tyron Smith the past couple of years, that wasn't a pretty sight (being kind).
I guess a swing tackle, hopefully he doesn't play much.
be a bright player who has worked with our new HC, OC, and OL coach:
* Back to Dumpster Diving OL
* This is an awful signing. He might be a downgrade from Remmers.
* The Giants seem like they're continuing to collect the worst players in the league.
*
And the winner:
* The Giants aren't going to be good until they decide to start bringing in good football players.
YES GREAT POINT!! Previously they decided to purposely bring in BAD PLAYERS!!! What an idiotic statement.
be a bright player who has worked with our new HC, OC, and OL coach:
* Back to Dumpster Diving OL
* This is an awful signing. He might be a downgrade from Remmers.
* The Giants seem like they're continuing to collect the worst players in the league.
*
And the winner:
* The Giants aren't going to be good until they decide to start bringing in good football players.
YES GREAT POINT!! Previously they decided to purposely bring in BAD PLAYERS!!! What an idiotic statement.
Seriously. Some posters act as if Anthony Munoz in his prime was available for 1 year/$4 million, but we chose to sign Fleming instead.
He's a depth guy. Look around the league, most teams are lucky if they have one decent tackle,
Have to draft well, as we all know, to really build the OL
SteelGiant, I appreciate your effort, but I would point out that...
In 2011, the Giants drafted a CB in the 1st round (Prince Amukamara), and passed on Anthony Castonzo.
In 2012, they drafted a RB in the 1st (David Wilson), and passed on Cordy Glenn.
I submit that those two moves led in no small part to reaching for Justin Pugh in 2013, and Ereck Flowers in 2015 out of desperation, two players who were generally believed to be 2nd round talents at best (except, apparently, by Jerry Reese and Marc Ross). Both have ended up as Guards.
In 2016, the Giants drafted Eli Apple in in the 1st round, passing on Laramy Tunsil and Taylor Decker.
In 2017, they drafted Evan Engram, passing on Ryan Ramczyk and Cam Robinson.
In 2018, again out of desperation, they gave a huge contract to Nate Solder.
In 2019, after drafting Daniel Jones at #6, their next two picks were a DT (Lawrence), and a CB (Deandre Baker) after trading up. In the process, they passed on Andre Dillard and Jawaan Taylor. They finally drafted an OT in the 7th round, who's since been waived/injured.
I'd rather not see history repeat itself once again. The Giants will have a chance to draft a legitimate 1st round talent at OT with their 1st round pick this year. In my opinion, they'd be foolish to spend it on any other position.
RE: I dont agree with drafting a lineman with the top10 pick
In 2011, the Giants drafted a CB in the 1st round (Prince Amukamara), and passed on Anthony Castonzo.
In 2012, they drafted a RB in the 1st (David Wilson), and passed on Cordy Glenn.
I submit that those two moves led in no small part to reaching for Justin Pugh in 2013, and Ereck Flowers in 2015 out of desperation, two players who were generally believed to be 2nd round talents at best (except, apparently, by Jerry Reese and Marc Ross). Both have ended up as Guards.
In 2016, the Giants drafted Eli Apple in in the 1st round, passing on Laramy Tunsil and Taylor Decker.
In 2017, they drafted Evan Engram, passing on Ryan Ramczyk and Cam Robinson.
In 2018, again out of desperation, they gave a huge contract to Nate Solder.
In 2019, after drafting Daniel Jones at #6, their next two picks were a DT (Lawrence), and a CB (Deandre Baker) after trading up. In the process, they passed on Andre Dillard and Jawaan Taylor. They finally drafted an OT in the 7th round, who's since been waived/injured.
I'd rather not see history repeat itself once again. The Giants will have a chance to draft a legitimate 1st round talent at OT with their 1st round pick this year. In my opinion, they'd be foolish to spend it on any other position.
2011 - Amukamara was ranked significantly above Costanzo and nobody expected him to be there. I can't fault the Giants for that move
2012 - I was chomping at the bit for Cordy Glenn so I am not sure I am the most unbiased person
2013 - Considering Kyle Long, who was also thought of as more of a 2nd Rounder, was picked one pick later I think the prognosticators were undervaluing which teams in the latter part of the round would look for OL
2016 - See 2012 but change Glenn to Tunsil who, despite not quite living up to the hype, would have been better than Apple
2017 - I did like Ramczyk at that spot, but I can't say that he was by far the BPA and I could understand why you would want Engram if you were going to a quick strike, WCO style offense. Unfortunately he has constantly battled injuries
2019 - With the flashes we saw from Lawrence, I am not disappointed we took him over Dillard. As far as trading up for Baker, it isn't like Taylor has gone out and dominated. Not to mention he would not have fallen to 37. The real OL that we missed was Jenkins who we could have remained at 37 and solidified C position
Mike, what it shows is a total lack of foresight...
On the part of the previous regime, when it was obvious that the O-Line was breaking down. Look at the rest of those drafts. The O-Line was given short shrift for years, relegated mostly to day three picks (with the exceptions of Pugh and Flowers, and Richburg in the 2nd in 2014).
It also shows a complete disregard for positional value, which is something I thought Gettleman would correct, but he seems to show the same disregard. It's no wonder the Giants are in the position they're in today with regard to their O-Line.
RE: Mike, what it shows is a total lack of foresight...
On the part of the previous regime, when it was obvious that the O-Line was breaking down. Look at the rest of those drafts. The O-Line was given short shrift for years, relegated mostly to day three picks (with the exceptions of Pugh and Flowers, and Richburg in the 2nd in 2014).
It also shows a complete disregard for positional value, which is something I thought Gettleman would correct, but he seems to show the same disregard. It's no wonder the Giants are in the position they're in today with regard to their O-Line.
You are complaining that the Giants reached for OL (Pugh, Flowers) and complaining that the Giants picked much higher ranked players over OL (Amukamara). It can't be both ways. I agree, the Giants gave short shrift to the OL but where that is more noticeable is the lack of Day 2 OL picks while overloading on WR and DL (especially DT)
didn't neglect the OL in the draft or FA. He just drafted and signed the wrong players. The one move I won't fault him for is not drafting Tunsil. The Giants had already been burned by too many character risks.
On the part of the previous regime, when it was obvious that the O-Line was breaking down. Look at the rest of those drafts. The O-Line was given short shrift for years, relegated mostly to day three picks (with the exceptions of Pugh and Flowers, and Richburg in the 2nd in 2014).
It also shows a complete disregard for positional value, which is something I thought Gettleman would correct, but he seems to show the same disregard. It's no wonder the Giants are in the position they're in today with regard to their O-Line.
You are complaining that the Giants reached for OL (Pugh, Flowers) and complaining that the Giants picked much higher ranked players over OL (Amukamara). It can't be both ways. I agree, the Giants gave short shrift to the OL but where that is more noticeable is the lack of Day 2 OL picks while overloading on WR and DL (especially DT)
Prince Amukamara and Anthony Castonzo had the same exact grade on NFL.com - 7.5. As I recall, the Giants had shown a lot of interest in Nate Solder, who went two picks earlier. Castonzo should have been their "consolation prize," just as Tunsil or Decker should have been after they missed out on Conklin five years later. When you have the chance to draft top-tier OL talent, you should take it.
Reaches don't happen in a vacuum. They're a product of a lack of foresight leading to desperation. 2011 and 2012 led to 2013 and 2015. Poor drafting also leads to overpaying for free agents. 2016 and 2017 led to Solder (and Omameh, too). One mistake compounded by another.
These mistakes were repeated again in 2019, which, again, is why we're in the position we're in today.
Klaatu & Reb - my pt isn't to neglect OL, it's "don't pass on a bosa"
Klaatu - you asked the question "is there anything more important than protecting Jones?", my answer to that would be that while it's important 1 player doesn't totally eliminate all risk, especially since Jones runs on his own. So yes it's important - and you are 100% right that passing on OL for skill players and underinvesting in that area was the downfall of the organization from 2011 and on. But I'm not advocating passing on OL for Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb. Only an elite defender because they are perhaps the only thing harder to find than an elite OT.
So my counter hypothetical would be - was there anything more important for the 49ers going from the 2nd pick in the draft to the 2nd to last pick in the draft than adding Nick Bosa with the former?
if you look at it objectively, Reese followed the same pattern as
The 49ers already had a pretty good offensive line, having drafted Mike Mcglinchey in the 1st round in 2018 to play opposite Joe Staley. Their Guards weren't all that great, and adding Richburg to play Center didn't help much, but it was still in the top half of the league. You can't say that about the Giants.
Ernie found religion on the OL at the end when Coughlin got here
prior to Coughlin I think the only OL pick I can remember that semi-worked out was Petigout? Ron Stone was a good FA signing but under the radar, Glenn Parker/Lomas Brown were 2 hail mary's that happened to work out - along with Mike Rosenthal, Whittle, Seubert, etc.
The moment Coughlin arrived they drafted Snee with the highest OL pick since Petigout, and shortly thereafter added McKenzie + O'Hara. Seubert and Diehl were already here, but the 2 big investments on the right side of the line were key obviously to 2 SB runs.
Reese didn't maintain that level of importance adding talented OL until it was too late.
The 49ers already had a pretty good offensive line, having drafted Mike Mcglinchey in the 1st round in 2018 to play opposite Joe Staley. Their Guards weren't all that great, and adding Richburg to play Center didn't help much, but it was still in the top half of the league. You can't say that about the Giants.
I sort of agree because their OT's are vastly superior, however I don't think overall there's a gap so large we can't have a comparable unit post-draft. Also I'd say LT/OL in general is just as big of a need for them as it is us because Staley is several years older than Solder and has missed games each of the last few years. I believe he'd even been considering retirement recently? So while there may not have been an OT worth the #2 pick last year, they did also pass on Greg Little, Cody Ford, Dalton Risner at #33 for Deebo Samuel.
Looking at the depth of the draft I think it's possible to add an OL at a similar level to McGlinchey (like the guys I mentioned from last year's draft) with our 2nd round pick, and if we do I think our OL will be similar to their's in terms of overall talent. I think our OL last year was a lot closer to middle of the pack than people realize with how poor OL play around the league has become - and adding a solid young player plus improved coaching it could be a strength for the first time in almost a decade even if they go D round 1.
And obviously if value matches need and we do get 1 of the top 4 OT's I think most would take our OL over there's as a unit.
This year, I want two OT's drafted. One plug-and-play (Jedrick Wills is my preference), and one good developmental prospect (take your pick). I also want the Giants to draft a very good C/OG prospect, and if it was up to me, I'd get all three by the end of the 4th round. To me, it's that important (and it's also one reason the trade for Williams pisses me off so much).
This year, I want two OT's drafted. One plug-and-play (Jedrick Wills is my preference), and one good developmental prospect (take your pick). I also want the Giants to draft a very good C/OG prospect, and if it was up to me, I'd get all three by the end of the 4th round. To me, it's that important (and it's also one reason the trade for Williams pisses me off so much).
I want 2 OL from our 4 picks in the top 106 (plus 1 or 2 developmental picks later).
If you go by average # of players selected, I believe that would net us 2 of the top 20 OL in the class.
Mcginn has 9 OL in his top 50 (8 tackles plus Ruiz) so we'd get 1 of those players in round 1 or 2, and if you wrote out the next crop on most of the rankings you would add another player like Cushenberry, Biadasz, Hennessy, Muti, Hanson, Harris, Lucas Niang, Prince, etc. with the comp pick or early 4th.
I'm also 100% in on a trade down if there's a good offer to pick up extra picks as well, and if we get a 3rd top 50 pick I'd have no issue clustering 2 OL from their top 10.
I just don't want to reach for a non-elite OT in round 1 if there's an elite defender still on the board. I like all 4 of the top OTs, but I'm not sure any is a day 1 impact starter at LT. I'm not sure they aren't either though and if their scouts think 1 of these guys is I'd be fine with that pick.
The way I see it, we're going to stick with Solder at LT this year. We need a plug-and-play RT, and in my view that's Wills. I'd like the 2nd OT to be able to replace Solder at LT in 2021, or replace Wills at RT if they feel he can slide over, so that prospect has to be pretty good.
C/OG is a real bone of contention with me. I was hoping the Giants would sign at least a halfway decent placeholder to play OC, but so far that's a no-go. We'll see what happens going forward but the remaining free agent pickings are pretty slim. Honestly, I don't know if there's a rookie who can come in and start right away, but I'd still move OC up a notch on my draft wish list.
The way I see it, we're going to stick with Solder at LT this year. We need a plug-and-play RT, and in my view that's Wills. I'd like the 2nd OT to be able to replace Solder at LT in 2021, or replace Wills at RT if they feel he can slide over, so that prospect has to be pretty good.
C/OG is a real bone of contention with me. I was hoping the Giants would sign at least a halfway decent placeholder to play OC, but so far that's a no-go. We'll see what happens going forward but the remaining free agent pickings are pretty slim. Honestly, I don't know if there's a rookie who can come in and start right away, but I'd still move OC up a notch on my draft wish list.
I think Gates is an option for 1 of the 2 open positions. To be clear I'd still draft a player at both to compete, develop, add depth - but Gates did show something last year.
I'm also still hoping they make another addition. Trading for Brandon Linder at center for example would be a great move right now if Jax is selling anything not nailed down.
The way I see it, we're going to stick with Solder at LT this year. We need a plug-and-play RT, and in my view that's Wills. I'd like the 2nd OT to be able to replace Solder at LT in 2021, or replace Wills at RT if they feel he can slide over, so that prospect has to be pretty good.
C/OG is a real bone of contention with me. I was hoping the Giants would sign at least a halfway decent placeholder to play OC, but so far that's a no-go. We'll see what happens going forward but the remaining free agent pickings are pretty slim. Honestly, I don't know if there's a rookie who can come in and start right away, but I'd still move OC up a notch on my draft wish list.
I think Gates is an option for 1 of the 2 open positions. To be clear I'd still draft a player at both to compete, develop, add depth - but Gates did show something last year.
I'm also still hoping they make another addition. Trading for Brandon Linder at center for example would be a great move right now if Jax is selling anything not nailed down.
I'd trade for Linder in a heartbeat if we could get him for a day three pick (or two or three of them, lol).
I've seen a lot of posts advocating moving Gates to Center, but I think that's unwise. He's never played it before, and I think we'd be better off grooming him to replace Zeitler at RG. I like the way he's developed. If the Giants feel he can compete at RT, so be it.
agreed - a player like Linder is a perfect add with day 3 picks
I’m much more optimistic after watching that 9 minute video of him. It appeared his kryptonite was the fake outside, rush inside move. He got caught on that twice. Mostly everything else he looked strong and able to keep out the DE/Edge rusher.
he looks serviceable, but Dak is also getting rid of the ball quicker. Jones would’ve gotten killed in there. He seems to get pushed back quite a bit, as well. I’m hoping he’s here as a swing tackle only.
Where ar e the Giants getting this money? I apologize if
He has lots of flaws to his game. I don't care how good of an athlete he is, how good is, or how much can his technique improve. Let him run a 4.6 next time. Who gives a shit hes an offensive lineman..Now is that juicy? of course, imagine him pulling but if he can't effectively stop a bull rush, a stunt, a speed rush, how does he handle guys who have sick bend or great hands. Hes 4th in my book out of the 4. Not saying I wouldn't take him with our 2nd rounder or if I had say 18th pick in the draft but not anywhere near 4th. BTW his 23 reps of 225 not impressive for a tackle. Not awful but not super impressive, guy had all year to prepare for it, I was expecting 28 or 29 so as great as his combine was the bench was a tad light for an elite lineman.
I want simmons in the worst way. I think if we get simmons and let him play like he did in college....we can be really good on d. We are deep on the d line, we would be dangerous now at LB, love our young safeties and with bradbury I love our corners.
He has lots of flaws to his game. I don't care how good of an athlete he is, how good on an actual offensive lineamn is he?
Can his technique improve drastically? Let him run a 4.6 next time since when is the 40 yard dash a test of how well the guy can block demarcus lawrence? ..Now is that combine juicy? of course, imagine him pulling but if he can't effectively stop a bull rush, a stunt, a speed rush, how does he handle guys who have sick bend? or great hands. Hes 4th in my book out of the 4. Not saying I wouldn't take him with our 2nd rounder or if I had say 18th pick in the draft but not anywhere near 4th. BTW his 23 reps of 225 not impressive for a tackle. Not awful but not super impressive, guy had all year to prepare for it, I was expecting 28 or 29 so as great as his combine was the bench was a tad light for an elite lineman.
I want simmons in the worst way. I think if we get simmons and let him play like he did in college....we can be really good on d. What a change that would be We are deep on the d line and should be able to be middle of the pack rushing the passer and tops in run d, we would be dangerous now at LB, love our young safeties and with bradbury I love our corners. I think baker, love, beal, ballentine and peppers all show marked improvement. After all your supposed to improve at a young age and now with better coaching I expect a lot from that crew.
Rd 2 and Rd 3 we need best o lineman available and one of them has to be a center.
. Great post few top LT are picked successfully in the top ten of the draft. This where you get Defense or QBS. Thing DG sees it the same way.
RE: RE: I dont agree with drafting a lineman with the top10 pick
Most teams picking in the Top 10 are far away from actually competing. The same can be said for just about any position, especially early in the career of a player except possibly QB. The issue with LT is that if you tried to put them into a 5 tier bell curve (elite, above average, average, below average, OMGWTF) you are not going to see a lot of difference between above average and high end of average group. Where it is noticeable is if you get into the below average and OMGWTF groups. Even the best OT in this draft I don't see anyone who I would feel comfortable reaching a ceiling higher than above average. If we trade down from #4 to the latter part of the top 12 then above average at a position I can live with. At #4 it is a different issue.
O-Line is the priority when we've just invested the #6 and #2 overall picks on a young QB and RB.
That's what makes sense for our team right now.
I'm ok with trading down as far as #9 with Jax if you want to add some picks and still get an OT and OC.
So you solve the OL then go defense with as many picks as you want. Maybe slip in a 4th round WR to cash in on the ridiculous class this year. Look for a Kevin Boss type TE on day 3. Package a couple of those 7th rounders to move around the back end of the board on Day 3 to find one.
That's the smart plan.
Have you ever watched a game before?
Doubtful. Its a one year deal. Plus if Gettleman foregoes a chance at a franchise LT he should run out of town.
I wouldn’t touch any of the Tackles in this draft at #4
"I'll take free agents I never heard of for $500 Alex."
Both Simmons and OT are the likely choices at 4. We still lack speed at linebacker. And our tackle situation speaks for it self. Even if we signed Conklin, an OT would still be in play cause Solder is gone after this year most likely.
You clearly didn’t watch many games last year. We played against him twice. He only gave up 2 sacks all year.
1. He played exactly 3 snaps against us in exactly one game in 2019.
2. 12/19.
3. Google Humor.
In fairness, I should also mention Garrett and Judge, from his time in NE.
If you want a tackle....do they need one(or two) yes. They also need a speed linebacker, badly. If they stay at #4 Simmons is definitely in play.
I am leaning toward a trade back for an extra #2 and then one of the tackles at 6, 7 or 9..and a C with the extra #2.
No one could be that bad.
That’s my plan as well. Wirfs, Thomas,Wills, or Becton in round 1 then ER Zack Baun and C Cesar Ruiz in round 2. That would be one hell of a start to the draft.
Fleming, Gates, Pulley would be nice depth for the OL.
Wirfs/Wills in R1, Biadasz/Hennessy with pick 98 or 105.
I can not say for fact....as i do not know enough....but feel he is better then Remmers.
Another FA....that was driven by the positional coach.
But I sure hope, we got the right coaches....because is the definition of insanity....doing the same thing and expecting different results
We still need a starting OT...
Fleming PFF 59.4
Remmers PFF: 64.3
I think they are. I think they came in wanting to sign a lot of players to build a foundation that could win 8 games with a decent draftRather than have all the money gobbled up by one or two stars.
Bobby Hart 4 SA/98.9$
Mike Remmers 5 SA/81.5%
Nate Solder 12 SA/94.6%
Sacks allowed are from Washington Post (linked)
Snap count %s from Football Outsiders
wapo - ( New Window )
If we pass on Simmons ( and we might ) I’ll be sad because his is a freak football player. But trading back and getting an early 2nd might allow a draft of Wills, Baun, Ruiz and that would be outstanding.
If JJ is true to his word, Fleming will compete at RT and if he loses out, will most likely end up at Swing Tackle.
Yeah but if you are choosing between Alpo and Mighty Dog it doesn’t matter because is all dog food.
I expect they will give Gates a shot at the job and also draft both a tackle and a center at some point.
Don't think Ruiz will make to us in Round 2
He's not an all pro or even an accomplished starter but those guys are never available so not sure what some of you expect.
Not sure what's not to like, so basically quit whining and shut up
Not going out on any limb or anything, but I would predict they take 1 OL in the first 2 picks and give Gates first crack at the other open starting position, with Flemming and Pulley as the 2 main veteran depth guys. And also likely a few extra developmental OL in day 3.
Jay, come on...deep?
NYG badly need two Tackles from this draft. One to start at Right in 2020, and one to start in 2021 when we shed Solder (if not sooner).
Pray to the football gods that Gettleman sees it the same way and that there are OTs worth taking when they call our team to the podium.
This Oline fatal flaw problem needs to end this year.
Eric, I would be shocked if the Giants don’t take an OT in the first two rounds. If it was up to me I would trade down to 6,7, or 9, acquiring an extra 2nd at minimum. Then take the top OT on the board. Then with one of the 2nd round picks grab Cesar Ruiz if he is there. Then in round 3 or 4 select a developmental OT such as Matt Peart, Ben Bartch, Hakeem Adeniji, etc.
I think you’re right.
I wouldn't be surprised if they do what you described but I also wouldn't be surprised if they go D in round 1 bc Okudah or Simmons is just too good to pass up, C in round 2, and just take an OT in rd 3 or 4 like Prince/Niang/Peart/Bartch. They'd have to be confident in Gates to do that, but I don't think that's out of the question.
NE/Belichek (Judge) and Gettleman have shown histories of success finding OL in the 3rd/4th rounds. Judge is the unknown though because if he wants to win in the trenches badly I can't imagine it would be too hard to convince Gettleman to draft someone like Wirfs or Becton. Or Wills/Thomas with all the Bama/SEC intel they have on the coaching staff.
It also wouldn't shock me if they move down in round 1 to get an extra pick in the top 75, which would allow them to make 2 OL picks in the top 75 and potentially get a highly ranked defensive player too.
I am sick and tired of their FA bandaid approach.
It hasn't worked in the past and won't work in the future.
Get it done in April in the draft.Fix the freaking OL.
But if they feel strongly about 1 of the defensive guys it would be foolish to pass just to grab an OL.
There will be some really good OL available in round 2. Bob McGinn had 9 OL in his initial top 50 and 8 of them were OT (+Ruiz).
And then you double-down on OL because it's that important, and in this draft it's that deep. You need two OT's, one plug-and-play, one developmental. You need a Center you can develop - maybe not an immediate starter, but a good prospect. Enough with the UDFA's. Get serious about the position.
Don't fuck this up, Dave.
+1. Can’t go wrong with depth. If judge came out and said he’s our starting right tackle then the negativity on this thread would make sense.
But if they feel strongly about 1 of the defensive guys it would be foolish to pass just to grab an OL.
There will be some really good OL available in round 2. Bob McGinn had 9 OL in his initial top 50 and 8 of them were OT (+Ruiz).
. There is a noticeable lack of quality OL talent in the NFL. For whatever reason the college ranks are not producing offensive linemen like they used to and once teams find those guys they don’t let them go in free agency. Maybe just maybe we should draft some. Here we have a chance to grab your cornerstone LT for the next 10-12 years. There will be a noticeable drop in quality in the second round and you still need a Center. Maybe you throw cation to the wind if our OL wasn’t consistently bad for the last seven years but yours spent the second pick in the draft on Barkley and the number six pick on Jones. Give them the blockers they need to succeed. Do the right thing Dave. Your job depends on it.
Yea sure, you can beat the relax drum all you want. The Giants seem like they're continuing to collect the worst players in the league. Fleming is a terrible player, not much better than Flowers at T. Solder stinks. Remmers gone. Gates? Giants pretty much have nothing at T and now we are just supposed to assume a Jonathan Ogden-type is saving us in the draft? Look at the top 10 busts at T and it may not be a foregone conclusion.
The Giants aren't going to be good until they decide to start bringing in good football players.
Yea sure, you can beat the relax drum all you want. The Giants seem like they're continuing to collect the worst players in the league. Fleming is a terrible player, not much better than Flowers at T. Solder stinks. Remmers gone. Gates? Giants pretty much have nothing at T and now we are just supposed to assume a Jonathan Ogden-type is saving us in the draft? Look at the top 10 busts at T and it may not be a foregone conclusion.
The Giants aren't going to be good until they decide to start bringing in good football players.
Well said. There's not a franchise tackle in the draft. There are two franchise defensive players so we have to hope we grab Simmons or Young and allow for good scouting to help bring value in rounds 2 through 7. The Giants for the last decade have had more "questions than answers" when it comes to talent.
Since we haven't had a good Tackle in it seems like forever, doesn't that qualify enough?
It's not drafting out of need if the team really needs basically everything other than QB/RB.
You've got Gates as a starter, but you don't actually know at which position? Does that sound logical? Then you put him at Center, a position he's never played before, and you put Solder at RT, a position he hasn't played since his rookie year (2011). No offense, but that's a terrible plan.
All signs have pointed to OT in the 1st for a while now. Nothing has changed. Its the way to go, there isnt much difference between the OTs and the position players after Young and Okuda and Brown is similar to what we already have. I personally dont want Simmons, I dont think he will have as big an impact in the NFL as others do.
I don't think this post is going to go like you planned.
No different than any other type of work - when there is massive turnover and under performance its not always the employees. Sometimes it is management and terrible planning.
We have new coaches now, you need get more out of the players you have on the team and build cohesiveness. Especially with an offensive line, you need big smart players and great coaching. I bet I could go through a bunch of other successful teams and find the same thing.
There busts in every position, and there Tom Brady stories in others as well - Im just talking it view of averages - it is wiser to take the Defensive player with a 10 ten than a lineman because you have a better of bargain drafting a lineman with good coaching.
Maybe another way I look at it is - you need your high pick to be a contributor is some way for a significant amount of time. You pick a defensive guy that turns out not be the stud you are hoping for does not mean they can not help you in situational downs and schemes. You miss on an o-lineman -what else can they do.
Probably - LOL - not me - I was just commenting because the topic was there.
There busts in every position, and there Tom Brady stories in others as well - Im just talking it view of averages - it is wiser to take the Defensive player with a 10 ten than a lineman because you have a better of bargain drafting a lineman with good coaching.
Maybe another way I look at it is - you need your high pick to be a contributor is some way for a significant amount of time. You pick a defensive guy that turns out not be the stud you are hoping for does not mean they can not help you in situational downs and schemes. You miss on an o-lineman -what else can they do.
If the stats support that then best Giant strategy would be to trade down in rd 1. I don't think it does though based on only looking at New England's Oline drafts thru the years.
And I don't think you should pick anybody in Rd 1, offense or defense, with the mindset that they may not work out so what else can they do. Imv.
Although watching Fleming backup Tyron Smith the past couple of years, that wasn't a pretty sight (being kind).
I guess a swing tackle, hopefully he doesn't play much.
* Back to Dumpster Diving OL
* This is an awful signing. He might be a downgrade from Remmers.
* The Giants seem like they're continuing to collect the worst players in the league.
*
And the winner:
* The Giants aren't going to be good until they decide to start bringing in good football players.
YES GREAT POINT!! Previously they decided to purposely bring in BAD PLAYERS!!! What an idiotic statement.
Depth is necessary. He could start at some point if not right away.
* Back to Dumpster Diving OL
* This is an awful signing. He might be a downgrade from Remmers.
* The Giants seem like they're continuing to collect the worst players in the league.
*
And the winner:
* The Giants aren't going to be good until they decide to start bringing in good football players.
YES GREAT POINT!! Previously they decided to purposely bring in BAD PLAYERS!!! What an idiotic statement.
Seriously. Some posters act as if Anthony Munoz in his prime was available for 1 year/$4 million, but we chose to sign Fleming instead.
He's a depth guy. Look around the league, most teams are lucky if they have one decent tackle,
Have to draft well, as we all know, to really build the OL
In 2012, they drafted a RB in the 1st (David Wilson), and passed on Cordy Glenn.
I submit that those two moves led in no small part to reaching for Justin Pugh in 2013, and Ereck Flowers in 2015 out of desperation, two players who were generally believed to be 2nd round talents at best (except, apparently, by Jerry Reese and Marc Ross). Both have ended up as Guards.
In 2016, the Giants drafted Eli Apple in in the 1st round, passing on Laramy Tunsil and Taylor Decker.
In 2017, they drafted Evan Engram, passing on Ryan Ramczyk and Cam Robinson.
In 2018, again out of desperation, they gave a huge contract to Nate Solder.
In 2019, after drafting Daniel Jones at #6, their next two picks were a DT (Lawrence), and a CB (Deandre Baker) after trading up. In the process, they passed on Andre Dillard and Jawaan Taylor. They finally drafted an OT in the 7th round, who's since been waived/injured.
I'd rather not see history repeat itself once again. The Giants will have a chance to draft a legitimate 1st round talent at OT with their 1st round pick this year. In my opinion, they'd be foolish to spend it on any other position.
listen, there is no ONE way. But unless you have the greatest coach of all time, and the greatest QB of all time, having studs on your offensive line works.
Nasty, nasty.
In 2012, they drafted a RB in the 1st (David Wilson), and passed on Cordy Glenn.
I submit that those two moves led in no small part to reaching for Justin Pugh in 2013, and Ereck Flowers in 2015 out of desperation, two players who were generally believed to be 2nd round talents at best (except, apparently, by Jerry Reese and Marc Ross). Both have ended up as Guards.
In 2016, the Giants drafted Eli Apple in in the 1st round, passing on Laramy Tunsil and Taylor Decker.
In 2017, they drafted Evan Engram, passing on Ryan Ramczyk and Cam Robinson.
In 2018, again out of desperation, they gave a huge contract to Nate Solder.
In 2019, after drafting Daniel Jones at #6, their next two picks were a DT (Lawrence), and a CB (Deandre Baker) after trading up. In the process, they passed on Andre Dillard and Jawaan Taylor. They finally drafted an OT in the 7th round, who's since been waived/injured.
I'd rather not see history repeat itself once again. The Giants will have a chance to draft a legitimate 1st round talent at OT with their 1st round pick this year. In my opinion, they'd be foolish to spend it on any other position.
2011 - Amukamara was ranked significantly above Costanzo and nobody expected him to be there. I can't fault the Giants for that move
2012 - I was chomping at the bit for Cordy Glenn so I am not sure I am the most unbiased person
2013 - Considering Kyle Long, who was also thought of as more of a 2nd Rounder, was picked one pick later I think the prognosticators were undervaluing which teams in the latter part of the round would look for OL
2016 - See 2012 but change Glenn to Tunsil who, despite not quite living up to the hype, would have been better than Apple
2017 - I did like Ramczyk at that spot, but I can't say that he was by far the BPA and I could understand why you would want Engram if you were going to a quick strike, WCO style offense. Unfortunately he has constantly battled injuries
2019 - With the flashes we saw from Lawrence, I am not disappointed we took him over Dillard. As far as trading up for Baker, it isn't like Taylor has gone out and dominated. Not to mention he would not have fallen to 37. The real OL that we missed was Jenkins who we could have remained at 37 and solidified C position
It also shows a complete disregard for positional value, which is something I thought Gettleman would correct, but he seems to show the same disregard. It's no wonder the Giants are in the position they're in today with regard to their O-Line.
It also shows a complete disregard for positional value, which is something I thought Gettleman would correct, but he seems to show the same disregard. It's no wonder the Giants are in the position they're in today with regard to their O-Line.
You are complaining that the Giants reached for OL (Pugh, Flowers) and complaining that the Giants picked much higher ranked players over OL (Amukamara). It can't be both ways. I agree, the Giants gave short shrift to the OL but where that is more noticeable is the lack of Day 2 OL picks while overloading on WR and DL (especially DT)
Prince Amukamara and Anthony Castonzo had the same exact grade on NFL.com - 7.5. As I recall, the Giants had shown a lot of interest in Nate Solder, who went two picks earlier. Castonzo should have been their "consolation prize," just as Tunsil or Decker should have been after they missed out on Conklin five years later. When you have the chance to draft top-tier OL talent, you should take it.
Reaches don't happen in a vacuum. They're a product of a lack of foresight leading to desperation. 2011 and 2012 led to 2013 and 2015. Poor drafting also leads to overpaying for free agents. 2016 and 2017 led to Solder (and Omameh, too). One mistake compounded by another.
These mistakes were repeated again in 2019, which, again, is why we're in the position we're in today.
So my counter hypothetical would be - was there anything more important for the 49ers going from the 2nd pick in the draft to the 2nd to last pick in the draft than adding Nick Bosa with the former?
Accorsi Reese
High draft: Snee Flowers, Beatty
Mid draft: Diehl Petrus
FA: O'Hara/McKenzie Baas
UDFA: Seubert n/a
The moment Coughlin arrived they drafted Snee with the highest OL pick since Petigout, and shortly thereafter added McKenzie + O'Hara. Seubert and Diehl were already here, but the 2 big investments on the right side of the line were key obviously to 2 SB runs.
Reese didn't maintain that level of importance adding talented OL until it was too late.
Sure are acquiring a lot of Stanford guys - likely JJ's Belichekian team building. Has to be better than Syracuse and BC.
Throw in Garrett.
I sort of agree because their OT's are vastly superior, however I don't think overall there's a gap so large we can't have a comparable unit post-draft. Also I'd say LT/OL in general is just as big of a need for them as it is us because Staley is several years older than Solder and has missed games each of the last few years. I believe he'd even been considering retirement recently? So while there may not have been an OT worth the #2 pick last year, they did also pass on Greg Little, Cody Ford, Dalton Risner at #33 for Deebo Samuel.
Looking at the depth of the draft I think it's possible to add an OL at a similar level to McGlinchey (like the guys I mentioned from last year's draft) with our 2nd round pick, and if we do I think our OL will be similar to their's in terms of overall talent. I think our OL last year was a lot closer to middle of the pack than people realize with how poor OL play around the league has become - and adding a solid young player plus improved coaching it could be a strength for the first time in almost a decade even if they go D round 1.
And obviously if value matches need and we do get 1 of the top 4 OT's I think most would take our OL over there's as a unit.
I want 2 OL from our 4 picks in the top 106 (plus 1 or 2 developmental picks later).
If you go by average # of players selected, I believe that would net us 2 of the top 20 OL in the class.
Mcginn has 9 OL in his top 50 (8 tackles plus Ruiz) so we'd get 1 of those players in round 1 or 2, and if you wrote out the next crop on most of the rankings you would add another player like Cushenberry, Biadasz, Hennessy, Muti, Hanson, Harris, Lucas Niang, Prince, etc. with the comp pick or early 4th.
I'm also 100% in on a trade down if there's a good offer to pick up extra picks as well, and if we get a 3rd top 50 pick I'd have no issue clustering 2 OL from their top 10.
I just don't want to reach for a non-elite OT in round 1 if there's an elite defender still on the board. I like all 4 of the top OTs, but I'm not sure any is a day 1 impact starter at LT. I'm not sure they aren't either though and if their scouts think 1 of these guys is I'd be fine with that pick.
C/OG is a real bone of contention with me. I was hoping the Giants would sign at least a halfway decent placeholder to play OC, but so far that's a no-go. We'll see what happens going forward but the remaining free agent pickings are pretty slim. Honestly, I don't know if there's a rookie who can come in and start right away, but I'd still move OC up a notch on my draft wish list.
C/OG is a real bone of contention with me. I was hoping the Giants would sign at least a halfway decent placeholder to play OC, but so far that's a no-go. We'll see what happens going forward but the remaining free agent pickings are pretty slim. Honestly, I don't know if there's a rookie who can come in and start right away, but I'd still move OC up a notch on my draft wish list.
I think Gates is an option for 1 of the 2 open positions. To be clear I'd still draft a player at both to compete, develop, add depth - but Gates did show something last year.
I'm also still hoping they make another addition. Trading for Brandon Linder at center for example would be a great move right now if Jax is selling anything not nailed down.
I'd trade for Linder in a heartbeat if we could get him for a day three pick (or two or three of them, lol).
I've seen a lot of posts advocating moving Gates to Center, but I think that's unwise. He's never played it before, and I think we'd be better off grooming him to replace Zeitler at RG. I like the way he's developed. If the Giants feel he can compete at RT, so be it.
I'd also rather Gates stay at RT, so that'd be another benefit of adding someone like Linder.
I’m much more optimistic after watching that 9 minute video of him. It appeared his kryptonite was the fake outside, rush inside move. He got caught on that twice. Mostly everything else he looked strong and able to keep out the DE/Edge rusher.
Need to come out of this draft with two OT's. One to start at RT, and one to develop as a future starter at LT.
I want simmons in the worst way. I think if we get simmons and let him play like he did in college....we can be really good on d. We are deep on the d line, we would be dangerous now at LB, love our young safeties and with bradbury I love our corners.
Rd 2 and Rd 3 we need best o lineman available.
Can his technique improve drastically? Let him run a 4.6 next time since when is the 40 yard dash a test of how well the guy can block demarcus lawrence? ..Now is that combine juicy? of course, imagine him pulling but if he can't effectively stop a bull rush, a stunt, a speed rush, how does he handle guys who have sick bend? or great hands. Hes 4th in my book out of the 4. Not saying I wouldn't take him with our 2nd rounder or if I had say 18th pick in the draft but not anywhere near 4th. BTW his 23 reps of 225 not impressive for a tackle. Not awful but not super impressive, guy had all year to prepare for it, I was expecting 28 or 29 so as great as his combine was the bench was a tad light for an elite lineman.
I want simmons in the worst way. I think if we get simmons and let him play like he did in college....we can be really good on d. What a change that would be We are deep on the d line and should be able to be middle of the pack rushing the passer and tops in run d, we would be dangerous now at LB, love our young safeties and with bradbury I love our corners. I think baker, love, beal, ballentine and peppers all show marked improvement. After all your supposed to improve at a young age and now with better coaching I expect a lot from that crew.
Rd 2 and Rd 3 we need best o lineman available and one of them has to be a center.
Fleming is a backup/swing tackle. Start Wills at LT let the best of Solder/Gates/Fleming play RT.
Then draft another OT in 2021.
Haven't we seen enough of this crap? Fix the O-line once and for all.
Fleming is a backup/swing tackle. Start Wills at LT let the best of Solder/Gates/Fleming play RT.
Then draft another OT in 2021.
You know we have to play defense...?
What you would see is on the defensive side of the ball - a lot of high picks. Just saying
2018
T Trent Brown San Francisco 49ers / 7th / 244th pick / 2015
T Marcus Cannon New England Patriots / 5th / 138th pick / 2011
LG Joe Thuney New England Patriots / 3rd / 78th pick / 2016
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason New England Patriots / 4th / 131st pick / 2015
2017
T Nate Solder New England Patriots / 1st / 17th pick / 2011
LG Joe Thuney New England Patriots / 3rd / 78th pick / 2016
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason New England Patriots / 4th / 131st pick / 2015
2016
T Nate Solder New England Patriots / 1st / 17th pick / 2011
LG Joe Thuney New England Patriots / 3rd / 78th pick / 2016
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason New England Patriots / 4th / 131st pick / 2015
RT Marcus Cannon New England Patriots / 5th / 138th pick / 2011
2014
LT Nate Solder New England Patriots / 1st / 17th pick / 2011
LG Dan Connolly
C Bryan Stork New England Patriots / 4th / 105th pick / 2014
RG Ryan Wendell
RT Sebastian Vollmer New England Patriots / 2nd / 58th pick / 2009
2011
LT Matt Light New England Patriots / 2nd / 48th pick / 2001
LG Logan Mankins* New England Patriots / 1st / 32nd pick / 2005
C Dan Connolly
RG Brian Waters*
RT Nate Solder New England Patriots / 1st / 17th pick / 2011
2004
T Brandon Gorin San Diego Chargers / 7th / 201st pick / 2001
T Matt Light New England Patriots / 2nd / 48th pick / 2001
LG Joe Andruzzi
C Dan Koppen New England Patriots / 5th / 164th pick / 2003
RG Steve Neal
. Great post few top LT are picked successfully in the top ten of the draft. This where you get Defense or QBS. Thing DG sees it the same way.
Which is why the Giants are in the position they're in today vis a vis their offensive line as well as their defense.
Oh, and do you 'thing' he sees it the same way with RB's?
Most teams picking in the Top 10 are far away from actually competing. The same can be said for just about any position, especially early in the career of a player except possibly QB. The issue with LT is that if you tried to put them into a 5 tier bell curve (elite, above average, average, below average, OMGWTF) you are not going to see a lot of difference between above average and high end of average group. Where it is noticeable is if you get into the below average and OMGWTF groups. Even the best OT in this draft I don't see anyone who I would feel comfortable reaching a ceiling higher than above average. If we trade down from #4 to the latter part of the top 12 then above average at a position I can live with. At #4 it is a different issue.
The issue is that we don't have any Tackles that are even worthy of starting NFL games.
You think going for one in Rd 3 is going to solve for that...good luck.
How long do you want this to go on?
That's what makes sense for our team right now.
I'm ok with trading down as far as #9 with Jax if you want to add some picks and still get an OT and OC.
So you solve the OL then go defense with as many picks as you want. Maybe slip in a 4th round WR to cash in on the ridiculous class this year. Look for a Kevin Boss type TE on day 3. Package a couple of those 7th rounders to move around the back end of the board on Day 3 to find one.
That's the smart plan.