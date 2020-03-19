for display only
Giants sign Colt McCoy

bigblue12 : 3/19/2020 6:33 pm
Per Garofolo
That one is out of left field  
bigblue12 : 3/19/2020 6:33 pm : link
.
Nice  
pjcas18 : 3/19/2020 6:35 pm : link
some Alex Tanney competition, unless they still need Tanney to be "good in the room"
Wish it was the other McCoy  
USCtoNYG : 3/19/2020 6:36 pm : link
!
Can he play Center?  
Rjanyg : 3/19/2020 6:36 pm : link
Holy
RE: Can he play Center?  
V.I.G. : 3/19/2020 6:37 pm : link
In comment 14843048 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Holy
bravo
The *Real* McCoy  
Giantology : 3/19/2020 6:38 pm : link
.
perfect choice to be the backup  
Torrag : 3/19/2020 6:40 pm : link
Really smart signing. Experienced and smart. He upgrades Tanney(finally goodbye thank God)...and can pitch some quality relief innings for Jones if called upon.

Love it.
Guess  
darren in pdx : 3/19/2020 6:40 pm : link
Matt Moore didn’t work out.
Negative on C  
ChicagoMarty : 3/19/2020 6:40 pm : link
but I read that he was his HS punter so he can prove his versatility to Judge by being both backup qb and punter
Another Tanney  
XBRONX : 3/19/2020 6:42 pm : link
Has started seven games in the last 7 years.
Oh boy  
jeff57 : 3/19/2020 6:42 pm : link
.
Didn’t see that one coming  
The_Boss : 3/19/2020 6:42 pm : link
-
He'll be good for the 3-4 games  
Route 9 : 3/19/2020 6:47 pm : link
when Jones has his predestined injury
Good backup  
cokeduplt : 3/19/2020 6:48 pm : link
Quality signing.
Hahaha, oh Jesus  
Anakim : 3/19/2020 6:49 pm : link
Well, he's definitely an upgrade over Tanney
backup with starting  
crackerjack465 : 3/19/2020 6:49 pm : link
experience. Solid signing, smart guy.

But jeeze, you guys really have a vendetta for Tanney though, did he steal your girls?
Philly and Dallas  
MtDizzle : 3/19/2020 6:50 pm : link
must be trembling in fear with all these additions we made.
Yes starting experience  
XBRONX : 3/19/2020 6:55 pm : link
Seven starts since 2012. LOL
Don't know his price  
Bill in UT : 3/19/2020 6:56 pm : link
but he's way more game ready than Tanney. If the rest of the team is good enough, we could actually win a game with him subbing.
RE: Philly and Dallas  
BillT : 3/19/2020 6:59 pm : link
In comment 14843071 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
must be trembling in fear with all these additions we made.

Nothing like getting Philly and Dallas love on a Giants' site. Eff Philly and the Cowboys. Like we give a shit about either of them.
RE: backup with starting  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/19/2020 7:03 pm : link
In comment 14843070 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:
experience. Solid signing, smart guy.

But jeeze, you guys really have a vendetta for Tanney though, did he steal your girls?

No, but he was emblematic of a coaching staff that had little regard for maximizing each roster spot. Once DJ took over at QB, Tanney's roster spot could have been used to churn through other teams' practice squads to try to find a hidden gem (a la Boothe and Ward).

There's a lot to like about McCoy as an upgrade, including the fact that he has thrown more than 15 passes in his entire career.
RE: Philly and Dallas  
VinegarPeppers : 3/19/2020 7:06 pm : link
In comment 14843071 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
must be trembling in fear with all these additions we made.



You wanted $40 million for 8 sacks but a big name?
Ugh.  
Red Dog : 3/19/2020 7:13 pm : link
Up to now I have been very happy with their vet FA signings. But I HATE this waste of perfectly good cap money on a guy who just isn't a good QB.
I'm not a big fan of this move  
Jay on the Island : 3/19/2020 7:16 pm : link
but at least McCoy is very smart and is also good in the QB room. He will likely be a coach after he retires.
Great  
AcidTest : 3/19/2020 7:24 pm : link
signing. He was in competition to start for the Redskins. I agree with those who say he could win a few games.
Obviously, a veteran  
Pete in MD : 3/19/2020 7:31 pm : link
backup was needed. He’s just as good as the others.
only 1.5 mil guaranteed  
Chip : 3/19/2020 7:33 pm : link
sounds like a little more than Tanney. No big deal and possible upgrade to Tanney. Makes sense
A good choice  
ZogZerg : 3/19/2020 7:37 pm : link
Good move
is there anything that makes him  
Enzo : 3/19/2020 7:39 pm : link
any better than the usual mediocre vet backup?
He is a guy  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/19/2020 7:42 pm : link
Who can win a game. Don’t want him to be your number 1 but he can win in limited games.
RE: is there anything that makes him  
FStubbs : 3/19/2020 7:42 pm : link
In comment 14843142 Enzo said:
Quote:
any better than the usual mediocre vet backup?


Nope, but we needed a vet backup. McCoy is a decent signing.
“I really don’t like this move”  
UConn4523 : 3/19/2020 7:42 pm : link
did you think we were signing a legit starting QB?

I don’t understand some of you.
If Jones takes a shot and is out for a quarter  
UConn4523 : 3/19/2020 7:45 pm : link
McCoy is good enough to get you by if you have the lead, maybe even a little comeback out of left field. If he’s starting for half the season we are fucked anyway, but his job will be to prepare weekly like he’s going to play, push/teach Jones, push Tanney out, and maybe save a game.
Great signing  
NYG27 : 3/19/2020 7:46 pm : link
Routinely outplayed several Redskins starting QBs but his size and injury history regulated him to a backup role.

Wouldn't be surprised to see McCoy become a coach after he retires and would be a great mentor and sounding board for Jones.

I'd rather Giants hire a professional backup QB who knows what his role is, than a former starting QB like Flacco, Mariota and others who might have delusions of beating Jones as a starter.
I haven't seem much of him, but career wise, he's had a lot of  
Ira : 3/19/2020 7:47 pm : link
turnovers - almost as many interceptions as td's.
I swear  
John formerly in CharlotteNC : 3/19/2020 7:57 pm : link
Some of you guys wring your hands over the dumbest things. He is a veteran BACKUP.
RE: I haven't seem much of him, but career wise, he's had a lot of  
Spider56 : 3/19/2020 8:03 pm : link
In comment 14843153 Ira said:
Quote:
turnovers - almost as many interceptions as td's.


I have no opinion if this is a good or bad signing... but to head off all the known naysayers on BBI, I’ll add that he has 14 fumbles in 39 career games ... so of course he’ll fit right in... or so they’ll say.
RE: I swear  
BillKo : 3/19/2020 8:07 pm : link
In comment 14843163 John formerly in CharlotteNC said:
Quote:
Some of you guys wring your hands over the dumbest things. He is a veteran BACKUP.


He's a pretty decent backup to have in case DJ gets hurt.

Not sure why people have issues with this.

When I grow  
Eli owns all : 3/19/2020 8:09 pm : link
Up I wanna be just like colt McCoy
Link - ( New Window )
The hand wringing over a backup QB...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/19/2020 8:11 pm : link
Even in times of global pandemics, earthquakes in Utah, & no sports...I can count on some BBIers being BBIers.
RE: He'll be good for the 3-4 games  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/19/2020 8:13 pm : link
In comment 14843066 Route 9 said:
Quote:
when Jones has his predestined injury


I bet you’re just miserable all day long
Damn, I was expecting them to bring in Brady as our backup.  
yatqb : 3/19/2020 8:17 pm : link
Why is this FO so incompetent?
McCoy is a decent QB.....  
Simms11 : 3/19/2020 8:20 pm : link
this is a good signing as a back up.
He can win a game?  
XBRONX : 3/19/2020 8:21 pm : link
What year did he win his last game?
RE: RE: He'll be good for the 3-4 games  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/19/2020 8:25 pm : link
In comment 14843193 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
In comment 14843066 Route 9 said:


Quote:


when Jones has his predestined injury



I bet you’re just miserable all day long


Probably just unhappy when it comes to his favorite football team considering how long they've been shit.
I’m good with it  
ron mexico : 3/19/2020 8:26 pm : link
Though I can’t say I’ve spent much time looking at any other options out there.
maybe jason garret loves him  
mattlawson : 3/19/2020 8:30 pm : link
.
RE: backup with starting  
BMac : 3/19/2020 8:31 pm : link
In comment 14843070 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:
experience. Solid signing, smart guy.

But jeeze, you guys really have a vendetta for Tanney though, did he steal your girls?


That would be too easy; must be something else.
RE: RE: RE: He'll be good for the 3-4 games  
Saquads26 : 3/19/2020 8:38 pm : link
In comment 14843211 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14843193 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


In comment 14843066 Route 9 said:


Quote:


when Jones has his predestined injury



I bet you’re just miserable all day long



Probably just unhappy when it comes to his favorite football team considering how long they've been shit.


You could share your tissues with him. 🤡
RE: I haven't seem much of him, but career wise, he's had a lot of  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3/19/2020 8:50 pm : link
In comment 14843153 Ira said:
Quote:
turnovers - almost as many interceptions as td's.


He has played for lousy teams.
It's an interesting signing  
AdamBrag : 3/19/2020 8:50 pm : link
because I think it means that the offense will look different then the Cowboys offense. McCoy isn't a good fit for a true vertical passing offense and is more of a WCO QB.
Not a bad use of 1.5 mil  
rasbutant : 3/19/2020 8:56 pm : link
I’m cool with that.

Can’t imagine Flacco signing for less than 6mil = Case Keenum.
He will probably never see the field .  
TMS : 3/19/2020 9:04 pm : link
Good sounding board who knows QB the position and loaded with FB knowledge that jones needs. We could have done worse. Judge does his homework, give him a chance to win or fail or get a life.
Better than Tanney - he'll be a good backup to Jones  
PatersonPlank : 3/19/2020 9:08 pm : link
of course we have to see how good he is in the "qb room"
Ideally he only sees time late in the 4th quarter  
Jay on the Island : 3/19/2020 9:08 pm : link
when the game has already been decided. If that's the case then this was a great signing as he is a great veteran mentor for Jones and he is far cheaper than other options like Case Keenum.

I hope the Giants use one of their 7th round picks on a developmental QB to push Tanney off the roster. It would be good to keep Tanney through training camp but he should be cut at the end of the preseason.
22 fumbles in 39 career games.  
since1925 : 3/19/2020 9:37 pm : link
.
Jay: "to push Tanney off the roster."  
Torrag : 3/19/2020 9:40 pm : link
I doubt we carry three QB's. That's usually reserved for seasons where a new QB is cutting his teeth or unusual circumstances. Maybe that changes with the expanded game day rosters but I doubt it. We'll see.

As far as drafting one late that is all about the talent left on the board. I don't see too many QB's drafted after the 4th/5th round area surviving camp.
Always liked him in college  
uconngiant : 3/19/2020 10:07 pm : link
thin but played well when thrown into a tough situation. Better than Tanney
RE: Jay:  
Jay on the Island : 3/19/2020 10:37 pm : link
In comment 14843332 Torrag said:
Quote:
I doubt we carry three QB's. That's usually reserved for seasons where a new QB is cutting his teeth or unusual circumstances. Maybe that changes with the expanded game day rosters but I doubt it. We'll see.

As far as drafting one late that is all about the talent left on the board. I don't see too many QB's drafted after the 4th/5th round area surviving camp.

I’d prefer to carry two but with rosters expanded to 55 players it makes it easier to carry 3 QB’s especially if you’re developing a young prospect. Imagine the benefit of having a day 3 pick as Jones’ backup. The cap savings alone would allow the giants to use the savings elsewhere.
RE: RE: Philly and Dallas  
MtDizzle : 3/19/2020 10:46 pm : link
In comment 14843085 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14843071 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


must be trembling in fear with all these additions we made.


Nothing like getting Philly and Dallas love on a Giants' site. Eff Philly and the Cowboys. Like we give a shit about either of them.



Well then I suggest you start giving a shit about our competition that’s handled us with ease the better part of the last decade. Or continue to accept mediocrity. It’s a shame that’s become the norm around here.
He and jones desperately  
Carl in CT : 3/19/2020 11:04 pm : link
Need weapons on offense. Along with a line.
RE: Jay:  
Jay on the Island : 3/19/2020 11:55 pm : link
In comment 14843332 Torrag said:
Quote:
I doubt we carry three QB's. That's usually reserved for seasons where a new QB is cutting his teeth or unusual circumstances. Maybe that changes with the expanded game day rosters but I doubt it. We'll see.

As far as drafting one late that is all about the talent left on the board. I don't see too many QB's drafted after the 4th/5th round area surviving camp.

Last year I really liked Jake Dolegala going into be draft and I wanted the Giants to draft him with one of their 7th round picks even after Jones was selected. Dolegala was/is raw but he has a lot of talent. He flashed in the preseason and he might be Burrows primary backup next season.
I like this signing  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/19/2020 11:56 pm : link
...he's a class guy with actual experience.






...and he's good in the room.
RE: He and jones desperately  
Jay on the Island : 3/19/2020 11:57 pm : link
In comment 14843410 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Need weapons on offense. Along with a line.

They have weapons especially if Slayton takes a step forward next season. The offensive line is in desperate need of another OT and a center. They could also use another WR but they are in pretty good shape there with Slayton, Tate, and Shepard. Also Corey Coleman is returning.
If you have friends  
Motley Two : 12:28 am : link
That are fans of a division rival, this is the type of signing that's just fun to talk shit about anyway
RE: He can win a game?  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1:57 am : link
In comment 14843206 XBRONX said:
Quote:
What year did he win his last game?


Who would you suggest they get as a backup?

You guys hated Tanney.

Seriously, how about some names guys?
RE: RE: He can win a game?  
Jay on the Island : 1:59 am : link
In comment 14843481 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14843206 XBRONX said:


Quote:


What year did he win his last game?



Who would you suggest they get as a backup?

You guys hated Tanney.

Seriously, how about some names guys?

You want actual suggestions included with the complaints? How dare you!
RE: RE: RE: Philly and Dallas  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:02 am : link
In comment 14843392 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
In comment 14843085 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 14843071 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


must be trembling in fear with all these additions we made.


Nothing like getting Philly and Dallas love on a Giants' site. Eff Philly and the Cowboys. Like we give a shit about either of them.




Well then I suggest you start giving a shit about our competition that’s handled us with ease the better part of the last decade. Or continue to accept mediocrity. It’s a shame that’s become the norm around here.


There is a difference between "accepting mediocrity" and simply not pissing and moaning over every little move.

They needed a vet backup. McCoy is as good as any. You aren't going to get a Superbowl mvp at the backup QB spot. This is as good as it gets.

You guys bitch and bitch but nobody offers any better options. You all think you're geniuses, so let's have it, who is out there better that would sign as a backup?
No offense, but if they got too good a backup,  
George from PA : 5:05 am : link
Who thinks he can still play.....he won't be there helping ...but competing.....does this team really need a QB controversy?

also any better will cost more..... right guy, right price.

When I heard rumors of Flacco.....I thought, why not just try to resign Eli for 5/6 million.


I like McCoy  
Matt G : 7:19 am : link
Solid signing
Have you not figured this out by now  
SteelGiant : 7:44 am : link
Some of us demand an All-Pro at every position, even the backups should be at least perennial pro bowlers AND we should only need to vet mins.

Any signing outside of this view is ludicrous.
Solid move by Jints Central  
Rick in Dallas : 7:50 am : link
Exactly who you want as a Backup QB.
jeeez the stupidity here by some posters is just like the Fleming  
Victor in CT : 8:27 am : link
thread from yesterday. they signed competent veteran backup QB, end of story. what's so terrible to prompt:

*Philly and Dallas must be trembling in fear with all these additions we made.
*Yes starting experience Seven starts since 2012. LOL. (HE'S NOT HERE TO START)
*But I HATE this waste of perfectly good cap money on a guy who just isn't a good QB. (SEE ABOVE. HE IS A BACKUP.)
*He'll be good for the 3-4 games when Jones has his pre-destined injury (UGH!)
* What year did hwe win his last game? (this one speaks for itself)

Man oh Manishewitz. I swear if they win the SB people here will complain that DG got finger prints on the Lombardi Trophy.
What Rick and Victor said just above this post.  
Big Blue '56 : 8:43 am : link
.
6000+ views, over 70 posts and  
LBH15 : 8:43 am : link
maybe like only 3 guys have made disparaging posts about this signing. Two of which look to be made to get a rise out of some of you all.

Why take the bait or do you just like to be the actual complainers?
The way some dismiss these athletes  
joeinpa : 9:12 am : link
Makes me wonder if they ve ever been near a professional athlete.

Colt McCoy being dismissed by guys sitting at home from a computer is laughable.

I know several athletes who have played division 1 and 3 or 4 who have been in the NFL; they are unbelievably talented and tough.

Colt McCoy hasn’t been in the NFL for several years because he stinks. That s not the way the NFL works.
I like this move.  
Section331 : 9:38 am : link
Colt is a guy who is no longer looking to necessarily be a starter. He's smart, tough, and has won some games. He'll be able to help DJ with his experience and smarts, and be competent in the event he needs to step in.
some of you like to be angry  
djm : 10:12 am : link
..

RE: RE: RE: He'll be good for the 3-4 games  
djm : 10:15 am : link
In comment 14843211 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14843193 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


In comment 14843066 Route 9 said:


Quote:


when Jones has his predestined injury



I bet you’re just miserable all day long



Probably just unhappy when it comes to his favorite football team considering how long they've been shit.


Fresh take. Really.

WTF does the last 10 years have to do with this signing? Oh, that's right....NOTHING.

Every fucking move is met with the same lazy, tired and irrelevant complaints. Go take a walk. Maybe you should drink more.
Solid signing  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:24 am : link
kind of feels like a better signing then we're used too, like Tanney and Smith.
I like it..  
ryanmkeane : 10:40 am : link
a backup who has legit experience unlike Tanney
if a sports team stinking makes you unhappy in life  
UConn4523 : 10:44 am : link
that says a lot more about you than the team you follow.

Its a backup QB, not sure if some realized that yet.
RE: I like it..  
Carson53 : 11:16 am : link
In comment 14843800 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
a backup who has legit experience unlike Tanney
.

There you go, maybe Judge won't fall in love with having
Tanney 'be good in the QB room'. What a joke to waste a roster spot on Tanney.
Sure Judge, Garret and DG thought hard about this move  
TMS : 12:13 pm : link
so lets see how it works out. These guys seem to be doing thier homework so far.
