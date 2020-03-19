Giants sign Colt McCoy

But jeeze, you guys really have a vendetta for Tanney though, did he steal your girls?
No, but he was emblematic of a coaching staff that had little regard for maximizing each roster spot. Once DJ took over at QB, Tanney's roster spot could have been used to churn through other teams' practice squads to try to find a hidden gem (a la Boothe and Ward).
There's a lot to like about McCoy as an upgrade, including the fact that he has thrown more than 15 passes in his entire career.
McCoy is good enough to get you by if you have the lead, maybe even a little comeback out of left field. If he’s starting for half the season we are fucked anyway, but his job will be to prepare weekly like he’s going to play, push/teach Jones, push Tanney out, and maybe save a game.
I have no opinion if this is a good or bad signing... but to head off all the known naysayers on BBI, I’ll add that he has 14 fumbles in 39 career games ... so of course he’ll fit right in... or so they’ll say.
when the game has already been decided. If that's the case then this was a great signing as he is a great veteran mentor for Jones and he is far cheaper than other options like Case Keenum.
I hope the Giants use one of their 7th round picks on a developmental QB to push Tanney off the roster. It would be good to keep Tanney through training camp but he should be cut at the end of the preseason.
I doubt we carry three QB's. That's usually reserved for seasons where a new QB is cutting his teeth or unusual circumstances. Maybe that changes with the expanded game day rosters but I doubt it. We'll see.
As far as drafting one late that is all about the talent left on the board. I don't see too many QB's drafted after the 4th/5th round area surviving camp.
I’d prefer to carry two but with rosters expanded to 55 players it makes it easier to carry 3 QB’s especially if you’re developing a young prospect. Imagine the benefit of having a day 3 pick as Jones’ backup. The cap savings alone would allow the giants to use the savings elsewhere.
must be trembling in fear with all these additions we made.
Nothing like getting Philly and Dallas love on a Giants' site. Eff Philly and the Cowboys. Like we give a shit about either of them.
Well then I suggest you start giving a shit about our competition that’s handled us with ease the better part of the last decade. Or continue to accept mediocrity. It’s a shame that’s become the norm around here.
Last year I really liked Jake Dolegala going into be draft and I wanted the Giants to draft him with one of their 7th round picks even after Jones was selected. Dolegala was/is raw but he has a lot of talent. He flashed in the preseason and he might be Burrows primary backup next season.
They have weapons especially if Slayton takes a step forward next season. The offensive line is in desperate need of another OT and a center. They could also use another WR but they are in pretty good shape there with Slayton, Tate, and Shepard. Also Corey Coleman is returning.
There is a difference between "accepting mediocrity" and simply not pissing and moaning over every little move.
They needed a vet backup. McCoy is as good as any. You aren't going to get a Superbowl mvp at the backup QB spot. This is as good as it gets.
You guys bitch and bitch but nobody offers any better options. You all think you're geniuses, so let's have it, who is out there better that would sign as a backup?
thread from yesterday. they signed competent veteran backup QB, end of story. what's so terrible to prompt:
*Philly and Dallas must be trembling in fear with all these additions we made.
*Yes starting experience Seven starts since 2012. LOL. (HE'S NOT HERE TO START)
*But I HATE this waste of perfectly good cap money on a guy who just isn't a good QB. (SEE ABOVE. HE IS A BACKUP.)
*He'll be good for the 3-4 games when Jones has his pre-destined injury (UGH!)
* What year did hwe win his last game? (this one speaks for itself)
Man oh Manishewitz. I swear if they win the SB people here will complain that DG got finger prints on the Lombardi Trophy.
Colt is a guy who is no longer looking to necessarily be a starter. He's smart, tough, and has won some games. He'll be able to help DJ with his experience and smarts, and be competent in the event he needs to step in.
so lets see how it works out. These guys seem to be doing thier homework so far.
Love it.
You wanted $40 million for 8 sacks but a big name?
Nope, but we needed a vet backup. McCoy is a decent signing.
I don’t understand some of you.
Wouldn't be surprised to see McCoy become a coach after he retires and would be a great mentor and sounding board for Jones.
I'd rather Giants hire a professional backup QB who knows what his role is, than a former starting QB like Flacco, Mariota and others who might have delusions of beating Jones as a starter.
I have no opinion if this is a good or bad signing... but to head off all the known naysayers on BBI, I’ll add that he has 14 fumbles in 39 career games ... so of course he’ll fit right in... or so they’ll say.
He's a pretty decent backup to have in case DJ gets hurt.
Not sure why people have issues with this.
I bet you’re just miserable all day long
when Jones has his predestined injury
I bet you’re just miserable all day long
Probably just unhappy when it comes to his favorite football team considering how long they've been shit.
But jeeze, you guys really have a vendetta for Tanney though, did he steal your girls?
That would be too easy; must be something else.
when Jones has his predestined injury
I bet you’re just miserable all day long
Probably just unhappy when it comes to his favorite football team considering how long they've been shit.
You could share your tissues with him. 🤡
He has played for lousy teams.
Can’t imagine Flacco signing for less than 6mil = Case Keenum.
I’d prefer to carry two but with rosters expanded to 55 players it makes it easier to carry 3 QB’s especially if you’re developing a young prospect. Imagine the benefit of having a day 3 pick as Jones’ backup. The cap savings alone would allow the giants to use the savings elsewhere.
Last year I really liked Jake Dolegala going into be draft and I wanted the Giants to draft him with one of their 7th round picks even after Jones was selected. Dolegala was/is raw but he has a lot of talent. He flashed in the preseason and he might be Burrows primary backup next season.
...and he's good in the room.
They have weapons especially if Slayton takes a step forward next season. The offensive line is in desperate need of another OT and a center. They could also use another WR but they are in pretty good shape there with Slayton, Tate, and Shepard. Also Corey Coleman is returning.
Who would you suggest they get as a backup?
You guys hated Tanney.
Seriously, how about some names guys?
You want actual suggestions included with the complaints? How dare you!
There is a difference between "accepting mediocrity" and simply not pissing and moaning over every little move.
They needed a vet backup. McCoy is as good as any. You aren't going to get a Superbowl mvp at the backup QB spot. This is as good as it gets.
You guys bitch and bitch but nobody offers any better options. You all think you're geniuses, so let's have it, who is out there better that would sign as a backup?
also any better will cost more..... right guy, right price.
When I heard rumors of Flacco.....I thought, why not just try to resign Eli for 5/6 million.
Any signing outside of this view is ludicrous.
Why take the bait or do you just like to be the actual complainers?
Colt McCoy being dismissed by guys sitting at home from a computer is laughable.
I know several athletes who have played division 1 and 3 or 4 who have been in the NFL; they are unbelievably talented and tough.
Colt McCoy hasn’t been in the NFL for several years because he stinks. That s not the way the NFL works.
Fresh take. Really.
WTF does the last 10 years have to do with this signing? Oh, that's right....NOTHING.
Every fucking move is met with the same lazy, tired and irrelevant complaints. Go take a walk. Maybe you should drink more.
Its a backup QB, not sure if some realized that yet.
There you go, maybe Judge won't fall in love with having
Tanney 'be good in the QB room'. What a joke to waste a roster spot on Tanney.