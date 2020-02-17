Does the Bradberry signing take Okudah off the

I like the Bradberry signing but Okudah is a special talent. Bradberry could be gone in 3 years.
That was my initial thought, especially with a new coaching staff in place. As unlikely as it seems, the corners on the team are not Judge's players. OT and/or a trade back seems like the most logical choice, but if we are talking about the long game and the best player available, I just don't know.
I hope not. He’s probably the 3rd best player in this draft.
But it would be a bad sign if we feel we still need more talent in the secondary after all the draft capitol spent + Bradbury
I agree, but if they got him think about how amazing our corners could be. If Okudah is the goods, pair him with Bradbury and you have two potential shut down corners. You can possibly get away with not having great pass rushers with a duo like that.
Would make me feel very nervous about the guy putting together the team.
If they can’t rely on Baker after trading back into the first for him, how can we feel good about his ability to build out the rest of the roster.
And I am an Okudah guy. They know of 2-3 players that will be off the board before their 4th pick, they most likely came into this offseason with a plan that involved that 4th pick. There's probably a Plan A and Plan B in place right now in round 1. Regardless of history, I think DG will try to trade down this year, however I'm not so sure there will be a market there.
I think OT makes the most sense. But it depends on how they feel about Okudah. If he is clearly in a different class than the OTs I believe they would take him. You get better by working with better talent. While we have serious issues you cant pass up better talent to fill needs, that leads to mediocre. If we were an OT away from winning you could take that chance but we are not.
RE: Since we have not signed an OL and there is nothing in FA
I think OT makes the most sense. But it depends on how they feel about Okudah. If he is clearly in a different class than the OTs I believe they would take him. You get better by working with better talent. While we have serious issues you cant pass up better talent to fill needs, that leads to mediocre. If we were an OT away from winning you could take that chance but we are not.
Are we a CB away from winning? Is a CB going to help protect Daniel Jones and clear some paths for Saquon Barkley?
We are not drafting a CB at four. Try to accept that. Our OL is a GLARING need in a OL rich draft. If we don't get stronger at the LOS we will be picking top five forever. CB or RB should NEVER even be considered in top five picks.
They invested so many assets already into the CB position. $15 million a year for Bradberry, a 1st round pick for Baker, a 3rd round pick for Beal, a 6th for Ballentine. With the state of the OL I just can’t see how they can justify using a top 5 pick out he position as well. Now if they traded down and he was somehow still on the board then I think that’s possible but I think the pick will be an OT.
decreased the probability of drafting Okudah. The real ease of Slay made the staging of Okudah much more improbable. I really thing it’s a trade down with either Miami or LA, taking an OT or Simmons. The LB position still remains an issue, regarding a coverage type LB. I will say this, though. I think it is an OT, because DG may never have an great opportunity to get a franchise OT after this year through the draft. To me, it seems pretty much likely.
NYG is drafting top 10 again next year. OL and pass rush are not improved, so far. It might wind up being how we obtain the best available OT now, and Edge a year from now, for example.
I don’t think there is a question we’re gonna be top 10 next year. OT and edge figure to be still among our top needs. As I always do, I looked ahead to the top 2021 prospects. There’s a monster OT from Oregon who is labeled “can’t miss”. As for edge? There is a converted WR to edge rusher from Miami and then the pickings are slim there after.
The really fun thing about not aligning our Draft strategy
NYG is drafting top 10 again next year. OL and pass rush are not improved, so far. It might wind up being how we obtain the best available OT now, and Edge a year from now, for example.
that's a cheerful thought :-(. God I hope you're wrong for once.
We play a lot of teams next year with better rosters than us. It’s not shaping up as a walk in the park.
Arizona, Tampa, Philly, Dallas, SF, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Rams, and Seattle all have better rosters today and figure to do so upon season start. I’m not saying we actually lose them all, but that’s potentially 12 losses right there.
NYG is drafting top 10 again next year. OL and pass rush are not improved, so far. It might wind up being how we obtain the best available OT now, and Edge a year from now, for example.
that's a cheerful thought :-(. God I hope you're wrong for once.
I’d be surprised if the Giants AREN’T picking in the top 10 next year. We have an undertalented, young roster adapting to a very new system with new coaches. September and October will be a trainwreck, guys. Just stay strong.
I'd be surprised if the Giants AREN'T picking in the top 10 next year. We have an undertalented, young roster adapting to a very new system with new coaches. September and October will be a trainwreck, guys. Just stay strong.
Yep. No need to concern conversation with where will be picking in 2021. The team has to start being more credible on way too many fronts first.
They invested so many assets already into the CB position. $15 million a year for Bradberry, a 1st round pick for Baker, a 3rd round pick for Beal, a 6th for Ballentine. With the state of the OL I just can't see how they can justify using a top 5 pick out he position as well. Now if they traded down and he was somehow still on the board then I think that's possible but I think the pick will be an OT.
Signing of Bradberry likely an indicator Giants aren't super high on Okudah.
Giants are going to like have a top 10 pick next year. Can’t see them as a playoff threat for next year. Take the OT this year an go after the ER next year. DG may never have a shot at a talented OT after this year’s draft. This team is being built for the long run. I think this is a good strategy moving forward.
DG has been trying to build this defense strong up the middle and on the backend. The investment in Edge players has not been as expected, and perhaps it is somewhat by design. Rams did the same thing, Ravens are doing it now and also have Judon, Patriots have been doing it and pouring the resources into the backend while manufacturing rush by pushing the pocket back rather than bending the edges.
Build the defense out, plug in the rush talent when it presents itself
For top 10 also next yr
I would have no issues going OT and C first two rds this yr
( with hopefully an xtra #2 to pick a wr or Er) and then go stud OT
Again next yr
You have saquon, his shelf life probably 5 more top yrs
Give him a talented mauling line. Don’t fuck around.
Does the Bradberry signing take Okudah off the board?
me too. They now have alot of draft and $$ capital invested at CB. Time to focus on the OL.
Put me in the camp of a slight trade back and pick the best available OT (or Simmons, if he's there).
I agree, but if they got him think about how amazing our corners could be. If Okudah is the goods, pair him with Bradbury and you have two potential shut down corners. You can possibly get away with not having great pass rushers with a duo like that.
Are we a CB away from winning? Is a CB going to help protect Daniel Jones and clear some paths for Saquon Barkley?
It might just be worth accepting this GM really values the secondary.
and grab one of the top wide receivers as well.
.
I don’t think there is a question we’re gonna be top 10 next year. OT and edge figure to be still among our top needs. As I always do, I looked ahead to the top 2021 prospects. There’s a monster OT from Oregon who is labeled “can’t miss”. As for edge? There is a converted WR to edge rusher from Miami and then the pickings are slim there after.
That is how you get guys like Flowers and Solder.
Groundhog Day.
NYG is drafting top 10 again next year. OL and pass rush are not improved, so far. It might wind up being how we obtain the best available OT now, and Edge a year from now, for example.
We play a lot of teams next year with better rosters than us. It’s not shaping up as a walk in the park.
Arizona, Tampa, Philly, Dallas, SF, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Rams, and Seattle all have better rosters today and figure to do so upon season start. I’m not saying we actually lose them all, but that’s potentially 12 losses right there.
I don't know, I'll be glass half full. If we hit on an offensive lineman, and hit on a few other picks, we will see if Judge is an upgrade over Schurmur.
NYG is drafting top 10 again next year. OL and pass rush are not improved, so far. It might wind up being how we obtain the best available OT now, and Edge a year from now, for example.
I'd be surprised if the Giants AREN'T picking in the top 10 next year. We have an undertalented, young roster adapting to a very new system with new coaches. September and October will be a trainwreck, guys. Just stay strong.
Yep. No need to concern conversation with where will be picking in 2021. The team has to start being more credible on way too many fronts first.
Signing of Bradberry likely an indicator Giants aren't super high on Okudah.
Agreed. I would also prefer a trade down, but I'm beginning to think fans value Tua and Herbert more than the teams.
I don't think they would have went in with a rookie and a 2nd year guy starting.
I would have no issues going OT and C first two rds this yr
( with hopefully an xtra #2 to pick a wr or Er) and then go stud OT
Again next yr
You have saquon, his shelf life probably 5 more top yrs
Give him a talented mauling line. Don’t fuck around.
As of now we should be taking Jedrick Wills IF we stay at #4. But as numerous others have suggested our best scenario may be a short trade down to add a couple of picks and THEN taking an OT.
Either way it has to be an OT in Round 1 for three reasons:
1- Jedrick Wills is a Top 5 prospect all day long so if we take him at #4 we aren't leaving 'talent' on the board. Same thing applies if we trade down. There are two other Top 10 OT's available.
2- it's our greatest need at a critical position on the roster and will have a domino effect throughout the offense. Especially for our two recent Top 6 picks Jones and Barkley.
3- we didn't significantly improve the talent at OT during Free Agency.
6 - Even if Solder gets thru one more season, his a prime candidate to cut in 2021 based on his cap savings
7 - Klaatu and I said so