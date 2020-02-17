for display only
Does the Bradberry signing take Okudah off the

barens : 8:59 am
board at #4?
I agree with JonC  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:15 am : link
it would be ideal for us to trade with Miami or the Chargers and get a 2nd round pick, (or even better a 2 and a 3) added to our war chest, and take one of the OL men
I still think it's likely Detroit trades down,  
barens : 9:16 am : link
especially knowing that Okudah may be off the board for us.
Could always go BPA at #4  
LBH15 : 9:16 am : link
and grab one of the top wide receivers as well.
It's clear to me that the FO is playing the long game...  
Capt. Don : 9:18 am : link
So no, it doesnt.

I like the Bradberry signing but Okudah is a special talent. Bradberry could be gone in 3 years.
RE: I agree with JonC  
Victor in CT : 9:20 am : link
In comment 14843627 gidiefor said:
Quote:
it would be ideal for us to trade with Miami or the Chargers and get a 2nd round pick, (or even better a 2 and a 3) added to our war chest, and take one of the OL men


me too. They now have alot of draft and $$ capital invested at CB. Time to focus on the OL.
RE: Could always go BPA at #4  
Klaatu : 9:21 am : link
In comment 14843629 LBH15 said:
Quote:
and grab one of the top wide receivers as well.


Don't make me go all Liam Neeson on your monkey ass.
RE: It's clear to me that the FO is playing the long game...  
barens : 9:23 am : link
In comment 14843632 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
So no, it doesnt.

I like the Bradberry signing but Okudah is a special talent. Bradberry could be gone in 3 years.


That was my initial thought, especially with a new coaching staff in place. As unlikely as it seems, the corners on the team are not Judge's players. OT and/or a trade back seems like the most logical choice, but if we are talking about the long game and the best player available, I just don't know.
I hope not. He’s probably the 3rd best player in this draft.  
The_Boss : 9:25 am : link
But it probably does, unfortunately.
Detroit picked up Trufant to replace Slay.  
Giantgator : 9:27 am : link
I don't think CB at #3 is a given.

Put me in the camp of a slight trade back and pick the best available OT (or Simmons, if he's there).
I like the slay deal  
Carl in CT : 9:28 am : link
We might hold the cards for the 2nd QB lottery. (That’s if Det is in love with him).
Det  
MotownGIANTS : 9:28 am : link
is either going CB or QB to replace Stafford and let him sit 1 yr to be groomed. Then you trade Stafford and get a 3rd or something.
RE: RE: i know BPA and all  
ron mexico : 9:28 am : link
In comment 14843626 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14843619 ron mexico said:


Quote:


But it would be a bad sign if we feel we still need more talent in the secondary after all the draft capitol spent + Bradbury



I agree, but if they got him think about how amazing our corners could be. If Okudah is the goods, pair him with Bradbury and you have two potential shut down corners. You can possibly get away with not having great pass rushers with a duo like that.


Would make me feel very nervous about the guy putting together the team.
If they can’t rely on Baker after trading back into the first for him, how can we feel good about his ability to build out the rest of the roster.
Yeh it does  
AcesUp : 9:29 am : link
And I am an Okudah guy. They know of 2-3 players that will be off the board before their 4th pick, they most likely came into this offseason with a plan that involved that 4th pick. There's probably a Plan A and Plan B in place right now in round 1. Regardless of history, I think DG will try to trade down this year, however I'm not so sure there will be a market there.
Bradberry doesn't take him off the board.  
Klaatu : 9:30 am : link
The lack of even one competent offensive tackle does.
Since we have not signed an OL and there is nothing in FA  
Rudy5757 : 9:30 am : link
I think OT makes the most sense. But it depends on how they feel about Okudah. If he is clearly in a different class than the OTs I believe they would take him. You get better by working with better talent. While we have serious issues you cant pass up better talent to fill needs, that leads to mediocre. If we were an OT away from winning you could take that chance but we are not.
RE: Since we have not signed an OL and there is nothing in FA  
Klaatu : 9:36 am : link
In comment 14843659 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
I think OT makes the most sense. But it depends on how they feel about Okudah. If he is clearly in a different class than the OTs I believe they would take him. You get better by working with better talent. While we have serious issues you cant pass up better talent to fill needs, that leads to mediocre. If we were an OT away from winning you could take that chance but we are not.


Are we a CB away from winning? Is a CB going to help protect Daniel Jones and clear some paths for Saquon Barkley?
Giants are kind of like an OT away from not being  
LBH15 : 9:37 am : link
able to line up on Offense. And two away from functioning properly.
Jeezus H Christ  
averagejoe : 9:37 am : link
We are not drafting a CB at four. Try to accept that. Our OL is a GLARING need in a OL rich draft. If we don't get stronger at the LOS we will be picking top five forever. CB or RB should NEVER even be considered in top five picks.
Monkey ass?  
LBH15 : 9:37 am : link
.
I think so  
Jay on the Island : 9:38 am : link
They invested so many assets already into the CB position. $15 million a year for Bradberry, a 1st round pick for Baker, a 3rd round pick for Beal, a 6th for Ballentine. With the state of the OL I just can’t see how they can justify using a top 5 pick out he position as well. Now if they traded down and he was somehow still on the board then I think that’s possible but I think the pick will be an OT.
YES, ZERO chance the Giants draft him  
ZogZerg : 9:44 am : link
Especially at #4.

RE: Could always go BPA at #4  
ZogZerg : 9:45 am : link
In comment 14843629 LBH15 said:
Quote:
and grab one of the top wide receivers as well.


Yeah, maybe a QB as well....
RE: Monkey ass?  
Klaatu : 9:47 am : link
In comment 14843672 LBH15 said:
Quote:
.


Old Platoon Sergeant used to use that one, as in, "Get your monkey asses in gear!"
...  
christian : 9:50 am : link
At every acquisition juncture there's a table banging group screaming Gettleman will not go for the corner, and many times he does.

It might just be worth accepting this GM really values the secondary.
The signing of Bradberry  
DonnieD89 : 9:59 am : link
decreased the probability of drafting Okudah. The real ease of Slay made the staging of Okudah much more improbable. I really thing it’s a trade down with either Miami or LA, taking an OT or Simmons. The LB position still remains an issue, regarding a coverage type LB. I will say this, though. I think it is an OT, because DG may never have an great opportunity to get a franchise OT after this year through the draft. To me, it seems pretty much likely.
RE: RE: Could always go BPA at #4  
LBH15 : 10:09 am : link
In comment 14843695 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 14843629 LBH15 said:


Quote:


and grab one of the top wide receivers as well.



Yeah, maybe a QB as well....


Or possibly even RB.
RE: RE: Monkey ass?  
LBH15 : 10:13 am : link
In comment 14843698 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14843672 LBH15 said:


Quote:


.



Old Platoon Sergeant used to use that one, as in, "Get your monkey asses in gear!"


Ok, I will try Sarge.

As to my monkey ass comment, I was just recalling it from an earlier thread as to what some guys were suggesting to do at #4 instead of OT.
Right now, there's a pretty good chance  
JonC : 10:14 am : link
NYG is drafting top 10 again next year. OL and pass rush are not improved, so far. It might wind up being how we obtain the best available OT now, and Edge a year from now, for example.
RE: Right now, there's a pretty good chance  
Victor in CT : 10:15 am : link
In comment 14843744 JonC said:
Quote:
NYG is drafting top 10 again next year. OL and pass rush are not improved, so far. It might wind up being how we obtain the best available OT now, and Edge a year from now, for example.


that's a cheerful thought :-(. God I hope you're wrong for once.
RE: Right now, there's a pretty good chance  
The_Boss : 10:18 am : link
In comment 14843744 JonC said:
Quote:
NYG is drafting top 10 again next year. OL and pass rush are not improved, so far. It might wind up being how we obtain the best available OT now, and Edge a year from now, for example.


I don’t think there is a question we’re gonna be top 10 next year. OT and edge figure to be still among our top needs. As I always do, I looked ahead to the top 2021 prospects. There’s a monster OT from Oregon who is labeled “can’t miss”. As for edge? There is a converted WR to edge rusher from Miami and then the pickings are slim there after.
The really fun thing about not aligning our Draft strategy  
LBH15 : 10:23 am : link
this year to the nice supply of OTs, will be shopping desperate for one in free agency or a weaker draft in 2021.

That is how you get guys like Flowers and Solder.

Groundhog Day.

RE: RE: Right now, there's a pretty good chance  
The_Boss : 10:25 am : link
In comment 14843749 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 14843744 JonC said:


Quote:


NYG is drafting top 10 again next year. OL and pass rush are not improved, so far. It might wind up being how we obtain the best available OT now, and Edge a year from now, for example.



that's a cheerful thought :-(. God I hope you're wrong for once.


We play a lot of teams next year with better rosters than us. It’s not shaping up as a walk in the park.

Arizona, Tampa, Philly, Dallas, SF, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Rams, and Seattle all have better rosters today and figure to do so upon season start. I’m not saying we actually lose them all, but that’s potentially 12 losses right there.
RE: Right now, there's a pretty good chance  
barens : 10:26 am : link
In comment 14843744 JonC said:
Quote:
NYG is drafting top 10 again next year. OL and pass rush are not improved, so far. It might wind up being how we obtain the best available OT now, and Edge a year from now, for example.


I don't know, I'll be glass half full. If we hit on an offensive lineman, and hit on a few other picks, we will see if Judge is an upgrade over Schurmur.
RE: RE: RE: Monkey ass?  
Klaatu : 10:26 am : link
In comment 14843742 LBH15 said:
Quote:


Old Platoon Sergeant used to use that one, as in, "Get your monkey asses in gear!"

Ok, I will try Sarge.

As to my monkey ass comment, I was just recalling it from an earlier thread as to what some guys were suggesting to do at #4 instead of OT.


Yeah, I knew you weren't being serious.

Did you think I was really going to look for you, find you, and kill you?
RE: RE: Right now, there's a pretty good chance  
cosmicj : 10:31 am : link
In comment 14843749 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 14843744 JonC said:


Quote:


NYG is drafting top 10 again next year. OL and pass rush are not improved, so far. It might wind up being how we obtain the best available OT now, and Edge a year from now, for example.



that's a cheerful thought :-(. God I hope you're wrong for once.
I’d be surprised if the Giants AREN’T picking in the top 10 next year. We have an undertalented, young roster adapting to a very new system with new coaches. September and October will be a trainwreck, guys. Just stay strong.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Monkey ass?  
cosmicj : 10:32 am : link
In comment 14843771 Klaatu said:
Quote:



Yeah, I knew you weren't being serious.

Did you think I was really going to look for you, find you, and kill you?
Find him and kill him? No, but only because that would violate social distancing.
I was favoring Simmons  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:35 am : link
hopefully Detroit don't mess things up for us.

Or Foreskins f*ck sh*t up.
No  
jeff57 : 10:37 am : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Right now, there's a pretty good chance  
LBH15 : 10:37 am : link
In comment 14843778 cosmicj said:
Quote:


I’d be surprised if the Giants AREN’T picking in the top 10 next year. We have an undertalented, young roster adapting to a very new system with new coaches. September and October will be a trainwreck, guys. Just stay strong.


Yep. No need to concern conversation with where will be picking in 2021. The team has to start being more credible on way too many fronts first.
RE: I think so  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:39 am : link
In comment 14843673 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
They invested so many assets already into the CB position. $15 million a year for Bradberry, a 1st round pick for Baker, a 3rd round pick for Beal, a 6th for Ballentine. With the state of the OL I just can’t see how they can justify using a top 5 pick out he position as well. Now if they traded down and he was somehow still on the board then I think that’s possible but I think the pick will be an OT.

Signing of Bradberry likely an indicator Giants aren't super high on Okudah.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Monkey ass?  
LBH15 : 10:40 am : link
In comment 14843771 Klaatu said:
Quote:

Yeah, I knew you weren't being serious.

Did you think I was really going to look for you, find you, and kill you?


No, I didn't think so. But some posters do indeed go a little postal from time to time.


did u see what i did there?
I have to agree what JonC says.  
DonnieD89 : 10:40 am : link
Giants are going to like have a top 10 pick next year. Can’t see them as a playoff threat for next year. Take the OT this year an go after the ER next year. DG may never have a shot at a talented OT after this year’s draft. This team is being built for the long run. I think this is a good strategy moving forward.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Monkey ass?  
Klaatu : 10:47 am : link
In comment 14843801 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14843771 Klaatu said:


Quote:



Yeah, I knew you weren't being serious.

Did you think I was really going to look for you, find you, and kill you?



No, I didn't think so. But some posters do indeed go a little postal from time to time.


did u see what i did there?


Yes, and it gets my stamp of approval.
RE: I think the Slay trade took Okudah off the board  
AcidTest : 10:49 am : link
In comment 14843604 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
At #4


Agreed. I would also prefer a trade down, but I'm beginning to think fans value Tua and Herbert more than the teams.
Never  
Toth029 : 11:04 am : link
Thought they had consideration for him.

I don't think they would have went in with a rookie and a 2nd year guy starting.
One thing to keep in mind  
JonC : 11:06 am : link
DG has been trying to build this defense strong up the middle and on the backend. The investment in Edge players has not been as expected, and perhaps it is somewhat by design. Rams did the same thing, Ravens are doing it now and also have Judon, Patriots have been doing it and pouring the resources into the backend while manufacturing rush by pushing the pocket back rather than bending the edges.
Build the defense out, plug in the rush talent when it presents itself  
JonC : 11:07 am : link
.
Think OT from Stanford might be in conversation  
Payasdaddy : 1:42 pm : link
For top 10 also next yr
I would have no issues going OT and C first two rds this yr
( with hopefully an xtra #2 to pick a wr or Er) and then go stud OT
Again next yr
You have saquon, his shelf life probably 5 more top yrs
Give him a talented mauling line. Don’t fuck around.
Does the Bradberry signing take Okudah off the board?  
Torrag : 2:51 pm : link
That combined with the Lions shedding Slay means a likelihood we aren't drafting Okudah. Which is good for me because I have a slightly lower grade on Okudah than some.

As of now we should be taking Jedrick Wills IF we stay at #4. But as numerous others have suggested our best scenario may be a short trade down to add a couple of picks and THEN taking an OT.

Either way it has to be an OT in Round 1 for three reasons:

1- Jedrick Wills is a Top 5 prospect all day long so if we take him at #4 we aren't leaving 'talent' on the board. Same thing applies if we trade down. There are two other Top 10 OT's available.

2- it's our greatest need at a critical position on the roster and will have a domino effect throughout the offense. Especially for our two recent Top 6 picks Jones and Barkley.

3- we didn't significantly improve the talent at OT during Free Agency.
4 - We don't have a starting Right Tackle on roster  
LBH15 : 6:51 pm : link
5 - Solder is breaking down at Left Tackle
6 - Even if Solder gets thru one more season, his a prime candidate to cut in 2021 based on his cap savings
7 - Klaatu and I said so
