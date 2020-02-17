Giants Sign Dion Lewis  

The #Giants have signed Dion Lewis per
@JosinaAnderson
..
@CodyJBenjamin
had this last month as likely to happen per source.
I'm iffy on this one. Would've preferred they draft a RB on Day 3 or UDFA in addition to allowing Gallman to get healthy and serve as the No. 2. Josina Anderson
- ( New Window
)
Don't want to be in a position to have to draft a RB. They have enough with Barkley, Lewis, and Gallman.
They have Penny for that, although I don't have an objection to that suggestion if there is someone they really like in the draft. I just want to go in the draft not having to draft one. If you like one great, but I don't want them having to add to that position.
Weird signing. I would rather have rolled with Gallman and maybe a late rounder/UDFA. The NYG would never do this but if they could get a guy who they could give the ball to for 20 times a game late in the season if they’re sitting with like 2-3 wins in December.
NY Giants with their oline - where serviceable fringe role player running backs go to die.
Depending on the cost this could be our first bad signing.
Definitely not as explosive as he was five years ago. He's had an ACL and various other injuries including a bum shoulder last year.
Why?
Because Joe Judge knows him. And because Dion Lewis was a pretty productive player in New England.
Will he make a difference in terms of wins and losses?
Zero chance.
The Giants are in Year One of a re-build with a brand new coach and coaching staff.
By the time the Giants are ready to compete for a playoff spot, Dion Lewis could well be out of the game.
Ah it was you that bought out all the Kleenex!
Quote:
this is another bad move
Ah it was you that bought out all the Kleenex!
And you'll be the one crying during the season for the 8th season in a row.
Tiki fumbled more than he should......until he didn't.
Wayne led all college backs (including Barkley) in yards after contact and set the Clemson rushing record.
"Lack of explosion" is why he wasn't a day one back, but he should adequately fill the role of a dependable #2.
Unfortunately it is now fashionable to downplay his abilities despite a decent rookie year and little opportunity the next.
He obviously was in the dog house with the coaches after he got hurt last year, but if someone knows the reason why, I for one would like to hear it.
He was used primarily as a kick returner (with good results) and a good special teams player (probably something Judge saw in him). Has nice sticky hands and catches the ball better than some receivers.
No risk - possible reward. We're still going to probably draft a RB as well as as sign a couple UDFA RBs
Change teams.
Change teams.
Fixed. There is no competition to Saquon
Quote:
In comment 14847306 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
this is another bad move
Ah it was you that bought out all the Kleenex!
And you'll be the one crying during the season for the 8th season in a row.
I wasn’t talk to you cry baby 🤡
Yup exactly. I’m more surprised how much Gallman’s star has faded. Judge and company have had 2 months to watch all the film they want on the current roster, and apparently decided they needed more than Gallman.
I’m sure we’ll use a late round pick and/or bring in some UDFAs too to compete, but it makes sense to have a vet backup as well.
Ideally a rookie does enough to stick, and/or Gallman. But this is a fine depth signing.
Some “fans” are just miserable trolls . It’s really sad.
I like this move because Lewis is a good receiver out of the backfield. I still expect the Giants to draft a RB on day 3.
Do we know what the number is yet? Saw it was a 1 year deal. If it's a small number I have no issue with the signing, not like it's going to be the difference between us making another big FA splash this off-season or not.
The fact Jonathon Stewart got 2 yrs /7 mill still boggles my mind. It was an even worse move because so many of us KNEW it was a terrible signing from Day 1, which is why it made little sense what Gettleman saw in Stewart aside from knowing him personally. It's amazing how much that signing alone hurt DG's credibility with the fans considering how little the $ was (relatively-speaking). It was just that bad.
Quote:
How many experts we have here. Toast, horrible, not one realizes what his role is, but its bad, like they know.
Some “fans” are just miserable trolls . It’s really sad.
Gee, I wonder why people would be unhappy. Not like the team has been sub-par for 8 years or anything.
Oh, and 12/19.
Another?
Oh brother. Still have to draft a rb
Dillon. With all the picks they have they can parlay those to move up to get him.
Had almost 900 yards in 2017 season.
link - ( New Window )
link - ( New Window )
I have to say I don't understand the philosophy. And I'm in the pro-Barkley-at-#2-overall camp! Yet I just feel like with RBs moreso than any other position a dirt-cheap late draft pick is more likely to beat out a 30 year old vet. So much of being an effective RB has to do with "fresh legs" as they say. Hell we have FOUR 7th round draft picks to burn. Especially when you already have a decent amount of $ tied up in the RB position, it makes the least sense to sign a 30 year old guy (even at the vet minimum).
Like I said, not gonna make or break the team obviously, I just personally disagree from a philosophical standpoint.
Had almost 900 yards in 2017 season. link - ( New Window )
2017? That was 3 year ago, bro.
he can help with blitz pickup, good rb for screens, they'll be looking to him as their 3rd rb.
"use players to come in and do things that they do best"....that seems a familiar phrase, where did I hear that before?
I think he would be the prefect #2.
he can help with blitz pickup, good rb for screens, they'll be looking to him as their 3rd rb.
"use players to come in and do things that they do best"....that seems a familiar phrase, where did I hear that before?
For sure. Just waiting for actual real holes to be filled like pass rush and OL. Much more important that 3rd string RBs and LBs that can't cover TEs.
some of you guys overreact to everything.
Free agency isn't over and there is still the draft in a few weeks
Quote:
if they don't draft a rb.
he can help with blitz pickup, good rb for screens, they'll be looking to him as their 3rd rb.
"use players to come in and do things that they do best"....that seems a familiar phrase, where did I hear that before?
For sure. Just waiting for actual real holes to be filled like pass rush and OL. Much more important that 3rd string RBs and LBs that can't cover TEs.
Fackrell posted 10.5 sacks when Graham was in Green Bay. We have been tied to Clowney. Outside of Conklin the OT’s in Free Agency we’re overpaid. For the price, I would have liked McGovern at C. I still say we should see about flipping a late Day 3 pick to Jacksonville for Linder.
Free agency isn't over and there is still the draft in a few weeks
I do agree that for who we have signed, we haven't overpaid; outside of Martinez. I just can't get behind signing yet another LB who can't cover a TE. We've seen enough of that over the past several years.
Golden is still out there and don't know what we have yet w/XMan and Connelly. and maybe the new staff can get more out of Carter?
Like Judge said - you always want those elite guys but sometimes you have to get there thru the um of of all the parts.
And "Is he done" wasn't really a rhetorical question. I'm not sure, I think it's a pretty low risk bet. Is he done -FIIK
doesn't even need to be that high. Heck, they could pick 2 with their 5 picks in the 6th/7th and just hope 1 is good enough to stick. Chris Carson was a 7th a few years ago and Phillip Lindsay was a UDFA.
RB is the 1 position that regular cranks out guys who are good from day 1 outside the top 200.
Dillon. With all the picks they have they can parlay those to move up to get him.
I would love if they can get him
Quote:
In comment 14847408 PaulN said:
Quote:
How many experts we have here. Toast, horrible, not one realizes what his role is, but its bad, like they know.
Some “fans” are just miserable trolls . It’s really sad.
Gee, I wonder why people would be unhappy. Not like the team has been sub-par for 8 years or anything.
Oh, and 12/19.
Stop stalking me bro, it’s pathetic.
LOL you triggered? I really got to you huh? Mission accomplished. See ya!
Lewis is a role player. He's primarily a 3rd down receiver. The guy knows how to catch and what's more he can pick up the blitz. Brady is still standing right? He's hopefully low cost and low risk. I had expected both him and Logan Ryan to sign here.
It's probably that there are no OTA's at all and instead 2 weeks are added to training camp of whatever dates where "mandatory".
So especially for 1 year deals, you should want players who have a better chance of hitting the ground running.
While the offense is Garrett I'm sure it will have NE influence to it, especially considering the QB coach is an ex NE coach as well as Judge's background.
he plays hard
Quote:
.
LOL you triggered? I really got to you huh? Mission accomplished. See ya!
Only thing you 'got' is awhole lot of insecurity.
Maybe because Tiki also fumbled in his first few years?!
Gallman did not fumble in college.
We are not comparing Barkley to Gallman as feature backs.
Discuss or laugh, your choice.
Thank you good sir! Some people just like to go through life miserable, it’s really sad. I actually feel bad for him.
I think we already have the best trio on the league, with Barkley, Lewis, and Gallman
Why all the vitriol? Have you watched the NY Giants for the past few years? Have you noticed the 6-18 home record the past 3 years?
Dillon. With all the picks they have they can parlay those to move up to get him.
I disagree that’s fashionable to say but the reality is Barkley is and excellent 3rd and 4th down back he made numerous opportunities last season as he got well 2 pass catching backs is good for Daniel Jones imo
Ahmad was famous for his "vicious" running style; Jacobs at 270 took a toll on the defense. It was amazing to have both, complimenting each other.
Lewis will be turning 30 early this upcoming season and the career trajectory for him and backs in general...it's rare to see any sort of upticks with where he is now. Been under 4.0 yards per carry the past two years.
Lewis will be turning 30 early this upcoming season and the career trajectory for him and backs in general...it's rare to see any sort of upticks with where he is now. Been under 4.0 yards per carry the past two years.
The Giants have a good backup RB in Gallman. He’s also a good receiver out of the backfield and good in pass pro. Lewis will be competing with him and probably a rookie for a roster spot.
The Giants are in far better shape than the Jets at RB. That’s not saying much as the Jets RB depth chart is among the worst in football. Bell averaged a pathetic 3.2 yards per carry.
As with every move you loved the Bell signing last year and that turned out to be another poor allocation of resources. Why the Jets thought it was a good idea to give a RB with as many touches as Bell has had combined with sitting out gear is beyond me. The last year Bell did play his yards per carry was nearly a full yard less than the previous two seasons. Rarely do RB’s improve late in their careers. RB should be a major concern for the Jets.
Last year he got half as many targets (32) in the passing game and 1/3 the rush attempts of the year prior (54 rush attempts). Not sure how that's conclusive of anything other than minimal usage. His YPC actually improved from the year prior and his receiving efficiency was just about the same albeit in a small sample size. He's approaching 30 but he doesn't have a lot of usage in his career (500 carries, 172 recepts).
As a receiver especially he has skills that will likely help here. Sort of like the Vereen signing, except this is likely a cheap 1 or 2 year deal and hopefully Lewis will have better health luck (looks like he hasn't missed a game in 3 years).
Dion Lewis 2018-19 Season Highlights - ( New Window )
Lewis has played a very limited role backing up Henry- when he did play, you could see he still has plenty of quickness/shiftiness. He'll probably see at most 10-12 snaps a game- he's a great pass protector for his size and a very good receiving threat. HUGE upgrade from Hilliman.
If Joe Judge had NOT been hired by the Giants?
Count me in as a Giants fan who is skeptical when new head coaches bring in their former players.
Hopefully this signing is nothing worse than a big yawn.
I have said repeatedly we need a small scatback that can get into space and drive a D crazy and get important first downs when everyone else is covered.
It is something we have lacked since we tried to make Perkins that guy.
We need change of pace at RB. Good signing!
He didn't do much last year. Could be an upgrade over Gallman, not excited about him at all.
Quote:
In comment 14847306 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
this is another bad move
Ah it was you that bought out all the Kleenex!
And you'll be the one crying during the season for the 8th season in a row.
With a different handle each season.
he can help with blitz pickup, good rb for screens, they'll be looking to him as their 3rd rb.
"use players to come in and do things that they do best"....that seems a familiar phrase, where did I hear that before?
+1. They need him for blitz pick up
Last year he got half as many targets (32) in the passing game and 1/3 the rush attempts of the year prior (54 rush attempts). Not sure how that's conclusive of anything other than minimal usage. His YPC actually improved from the year prior and his receiving efficiency was just about the same albeit in a small sample size. He's approaching 30 but he doesn't have a lot of usage in his career (500 carries, 172 recepts).
As a receiver especially he has skills that will likely help here. Sort of like the Vereen signing, except this is likely a cheap 1 or 2 year deal and hopefully Lewis will have better health luck (looks like he hasn't missed a game in 3 years). Dion Lewis 2018-19 Season Highlights - ( New Window )
Shane Vereen was a bust here though.
He either sucked or was hurt.
He was quickly out of football after leaving the Giants.
I believe he signed with another team, and was cut
before the season even started.(Saints?)
Lewis will be turning 30 early this upcoming season and the career trajectory for him and backs in general...it's rare to see any sort of upticks with where he is now. Been under 4.0 yards per carry the past two years.
I can't see us drafting another RB. That would mean keeping 4 on the roster, which I don't see happening. I also don't see us using a draft pick on someone we would put on the PS anyway. Sure draft picks end up there, but the hope when they are drafted is the can contribute.
His 2nd year was 2016 when he only played 5 games due to the triceps injury and he had all the fumbling issues when he tried to play through it.
His last year here ('17) he wasn't very good but nothing was good that year. OBJ got hurt, Orleans Darkwa led the team in carries, McAdoo got fired, etc.
It's unlikely Lewis has anything more than a 2 year deal, and if they can get 1 year out of him like Vereen's first year it's a perfectly fine signing.
Use a late draft pick on a wide receiver, not a back up running back. Makes sense given the unusual depth of wide recievers in this year's draft. We only have so many draft picks.
Last year he got half as many targets (32) in the passing game and 1/3 the rush attempts of the year prior (54 rush attempts). Not sure how that's conclusive of anything other than minimal usage. His YPC actually improved from the year prior and his receiving efficiency was just about the same albeit in a small sample size. He's approaching 30 but he doesn't have a lot of usage in his career (500 carries, 172 recepts).
As a receiver especially he has skills that will likely help here. Sort of like the Vereen signing, except this is likely a cheap 1 or 2 year deal and hopefully Lewis will have better health luck (looks like he hasn't missed a game in 3 years). Dion Lewis 2018-19 Season Highlights - ( New Window )
IIRC the Giants did try to sign Sproles in FA a few years ago but he chose to sign with the Eagles. I've been a big fan of Sproles and I had hoped the Giants would bring in a similar type of RB as a complimentary back. As for Dion Lewis I wanted him back in the draft and I remember a poster here was a huge fan of his. Dion Lewis' FB in college was former Giant Henry Hynoski.
Lewis isn't a special back but he is certainly an upgrade over Hilliman. Why Hilliman is still on the roster is beyond me.