Giants Sign Dion Lewis

bumpsinthenight : 3/23/2020 4:49 pm
The #Giants have signed Dion Lewis per
@JosinaAnderson
..
@CodyJBenjamin
had this last month as likely to happen per source.
I'm iffy on this one. Would've preferred they draft a RB on Day 3 or UDFA in addition to allowing Gallman to get healthy and serve as the No. 2.
Josina Anderson - ( New Window )
.  
pjcas18 : 3/23/2020 4:50 pm : link
Nice...  
ryanmkeane : 3/23/2020 4:50 pm : link
why not
Wonder..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/23/2020 4:51 pm : link
what he has left. He was a lot better 3 years ago
Nice veteran backup to Barkley  
Saquads26 : 3/23/2020 4:51 pm : link
Works for me
I like it, a good signing (depending on the $$)  
PatersonPlank : 3/23/2020 4:51 pm : link
.
Nice!  
Ryan in Albany : 3/23/2020 4:52 pm : link
Albany native.
Worked well when we got Shane Vereen...  
Heisenberg : 3/23/2020 4:53 pm : link
...
Nice player...  
KDavies : 3/23/2020 4:53 pm : link
Good depth to have. Read it was a 1 year contract.

Don't want to be in a position to have to draft a RB. They have enough with Barkley, Lewis, and Gallman.
provides  
YANKEE28 : 3/23/2020 4:54 pm : link
clear insight to the type of RB back the new staff seeks as a change of pace to Barkley.
I still think they draft a RB  
Matt in SGS : 3/23/2020 4:55 pm : link
as a hammer type / short yardage to keep hits off Saquon and it becomes a Lewis vs. Gallman competition in camp for a job.
he's totally washed  
GiantsFan84 : 3/23/2020 4:57 pm : link
this is another bad move
RE: I still think they draft a RB  
KDavies : 3/23/2020 4:59 pm : link
In comment 14847301 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
as a hammer type / short yardage to keep hits off Saquon and it becomes a Lewis vs. Gallman competition in camp for a job.


They have Penny for that, although I don't have an objection to that suggestion if there is someone they really like in the draft. I just want to go in the draft not having to draft one. If you like one great, but I don't want them having to add to that position.
I am not sold on this one  
Jints in Carolina : 3/23/2020 4:59 pm : link
.
RE: Worked well when we got Shane Vereen...  
The_Boss : 3/23/2020 5:01 pm : link
In comment 14847295 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
...


Weird signing. I would rather have rolled with Gallman and maybe a late rounder/UDFA. The NYG would never do this but if they could get a guy who they could give the ball to for 20 times a game late in the season if they’re sitting with like 2-3 wins in December.
Somewhere, Scott in Albany  
JonC : 3/23/2020 5:02 pm : link
is throwing the middle digit up at BBI again.
As bad as the  
allstarjim : 3/23/2020 5:03 pm : link
Jonathan Stewart signing.

He turns 30 this September.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2020 5:04 pm : link
.
Nice signing for its intent.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/23/2020 5:04 pm : link
Doesn’t preclude drafting a RB in the lower rounds or signing UDFAs
RE: Worked well when we got Shane Vereen...  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/23/2020 5:05 pm : link
In comment 14847295 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
...

NY Giants with their oline - where serviceable fringe role player running backs go to die.
meh I get his role but he's lost a step ...  
Torrag : 3/23/2020 5:06 pm : link
and gets hurt. 30 years old before next season.

Depending on the cost this could be our first bad signing.

Definitely not as explosive as he was five years ago. He's had an ACL and various other injuries including a bum shoulder last year.
This most mediocre of  
Mr. Bungle : 3/23/2020 5:06 pm : link
free agency periods rages on...
I'm not exactly against the move, but  
81_Great_Dane : 3/23/2020 5:07 pm : link
what's the point? Unless they are really, REALLY down on Gallman, I don't see what Lewis brings to the mix.
Gallman  
Bradshaw's Decal : 3/23/2020 5:07 pm : link
Is a below average back with no explosion who fumbles more than he should.... I would love to draft a guy in the late rounds with a little juice. Move on from Gallman, he never really showed much.
Jim  
Bradshaw's Decal : 3/23/2020 5:09 pm : link
Nothing is as bad as the Stewart signing... :-\
Trash  
Diver_Down : 3/23/2020 5:12 pm : link
He did return kicks his last year in NE  
giants#1 : 3/23/2020 5:13 pm : link
Maybe they want competition there. Until we see the terms, hard to judge the move. Also, not a bad thing to make Gallman and/or a rookie fight for the #2 spot.
Giants Sign Dion Lewis  
M.S. : 3/23/2020 5:14 pm : link

Why?

Because Joe Judge knows him. And because Dion Lewis was a pretty productive player in New England.

Will he make a difference in terms of wins and losses?

Zero chance.

The Giants are in Year One of a re-build with a brand new coach and coaching staff.

By the time the Giants are ready to compete for a playoff spot, Dion Lewis could well be out of the game.
RE: he's totally washed  
Saquads26 : 3/23/2020 5:17 pm : link
In comment 14847306 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
this is another bad move


Ah it was you that bought out all the Kleenex!
Good backup  
cokeduplt : 3/23/2020 5:17 pm : link
Probably for the league minimum. Some of you guys need to calm the fuck down m.
RE: RE: he's totally washed  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2020 5:18 pm : link
In comment 14847349 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 14847306 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


this is another bad move



Ah it was you that bought out all the Kleenex!


And you'll be the one crying during the season for the 8th season in a row.
RE: Gallman  
KeoweeFan : 3/23/2020 5:18 pm : link
In comment 14847331 Bradshaw's Decal said:
Quote:
Is a below average back with no explosion who fumbles more than he should.... I would love to draft a guy in the late rounds with a little juice. Move on from Gallman, he never really showed much.

Tiki fumbled more than he should......until he didn't.
Wayne led all college backs (including Barkley) in yards after contact and set the Clemson rushing record.
"Lack of explosion" is why he wasn't a day one back, but he should adequately fill the role of a dependable #2.

Unfortunately it is now fashionable to downplay his abilities despite a decent rookie year and little opportunity the next.

He obviously was in the dog house with the coaches after he got hurt last year, but if someone knows the reason why, I for one would like to hear it.
He'll compete  
mavric : 3/23/2020 5:18 pm : link
with Gallman, Hilliman, Allen, UDFAs, etc., during camp. If he has something left in the tank and can beat those guys out, he gets a uniform. Otherwise, back to the street. Judge plays the guys who are in best shape and prove they are the best at the position they are paid to play.

He was used primarily as a kick returner (with good results) and a good special teams player (probably something Judge saw in him). Has nice sticky hands and catches the ball better than some receivers.

No risk - possible reward. We're still going to probably draft a RB as well as as sign a couple UDFA RBs
Lewis looked appreciably slower last season  
JonC : 3/23/2020 5:19 pm : link
and not sure the last really good season he put on tape. Makes one wonder what our pro personnel scouting is looking at.
Good veteran competition  
LBH15 : 3/23/2020 5:22 pm : link
for Saquon.
Hilliman  
XBRONX : 3/23/2020 5:24 pm : link
wasnt any special even in college.See ya.
RE: he's totally washed  
VinegarPeppers : 3/23/2020 5:26 pm : link
In comment 14847306 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
this is another bad move



Change teams.
Like I said  
Bradshaw's Decal : 3/23/2020 5:26 pm : link
Gallman has little explosion and 6 fumbles on less than 200 hundred carries (Barkley had 1 in almost 500 carries)... This is probably ball, and that's why he was benched, plain and simple. How do you mention Tiki in the same sentence.... Hahahaha
RE: he's totally washed  
VinegarPeppers : 3/23/2020 5:27 pm : link
In comment 14847306 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
this is another bad move



Change teams.
Lewis was toast last season..  
EricJ : 3/23/2020 5:27 pm : link
Gallman is the backup
RE: Good veteran competition  
Diver_Down : 3/23/2020 5:28 pm : link
In comment 14847365 LBH15 said:
Quote:
for Saquon Gallman.


Fixed. There is no competition to Saquon
Nice signing  
XBRONX : 3/23/2020 5:28 pm : link
very good receiver out of the backfield.
I agree about Gallman  
redwhiteandbigblue : 3/23/2020 5:29 pm : link
Don't understand the hate for this guy. He got injured and it lingered. Never really heard definitively what if any reason he was in the doghouse with the coaching staff. Fact is, he is not far removed from being a hell of a tough and productive RB at a top Clemson program. He needs an OL that can get him a hole to run through. I do however like the Lewis pickup. Another RB who can catch the ball out of the backfield well.
Don't understand the negative comments  
BillT : 3/23/2020 5:29 pm : link
He's being brought in to probably compete for the #3 RB spot/STer type. He's not better than 50/50 to make the team. What's the big deal. It's not like he's the only back on the roster but Barkley. He's the 7th RB we have.
low dollar signing  
Chip : 3/23/2020 5:30 pm : link
little Bill I always liked these guys. He certainly is not competition for Barkley.
Is it even a hot take to predict Gallman beats him as the #2?  
j_rud : 3/23/2020 5:35 pm : link
.
Hater hate....i will take it as a wait and see  
George from PA : 3/23/2020 5:37 pm : link
Definitely a Judge call
Right now  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2020 5:42 pm : link
he's the #2 running back.
RE: RE: RE: he's totally washed  
Saquads26 : 3/23/2020 5:42 pm : link
In comment 14847354 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14847349 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 14847306 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


this is another bad move



Ah it was you that bought out all the Kleenex!



And you'll be the one crying during the season for the 8th season in a row.


I wasn’t talk to you cry baby 🤡
*talking  
Saquads26 : 3/23/2020 5:43 pm : link
Misery loves company I guess. Some sad souls in here. I will pray for you!
RE: Hater hate....i will take it as a wait and see  
mfsd : 3/23/2020 5:46 pm : link
In comment 14847390 George from PA said:
Quote:
Definitely a Judge call


Yup exactly. I’m more surprised how much Gallman’s star has faded. Judge and company have had 2 months to watch all the film they want on the current roster, and apparently decided they needed more than Gallman.

I’m sure we’ll use a late round pick and/or bring in some UDFAs too to compete, but it makes sense to have a vet backup as well.
2 years ago he was an excellent receiver (59 rec/67 targets)  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2020 5:47 pm : link
wasn't bad last year just didn't get a lot of action.

Ideally a rookie does enough to stick, and/or Gallman. But this is a fine depth signing.
Unreal  
PaulN : 3/23/2020 5:47 pm : link
How many experts we have here. Toast, horrible, not one realizes what his role is, but its bad, like they know.
RE: Unreal  
Saquads26 : 3/23/2020 5:49 pm : link
In comment 14847408 PaulN said:
Quote:
How many experts we have here. Toast, horrible, not one realizes what his role is, but its bad, like they know.


Some “fans” are just miserable trolls . It’s really sad.
Here we go  
Jay on the Island : 3/23/2020 5:49 pm : link
Some will use this move to blast Gettleman without seeing the numbers. It’s very possible that there is little guaranteed money. If that’s the case then Lewis isn’t a lock to make the roster.

I like this move because Lewis is a good receiver out of the backfield. I still expect the Giants to draft a RB on day 3.
Hopefully, he is able to do this before camp  
Diver_Down : 3/23/2020 5:50 pm : link
Gettleman  
beatrixkiddo : 3/23/2020 5:50 pm : link
loves paying washed up RB's with nothing left in the tank. Don't get it but ok.
RE: As bad as the  
Leg of Theismann : 3/23/2020 5:53 pm : link
In comment 14847318 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Jonathan Stewart signing.


Do we know what the number is yet? Saw it was a 1 year deal. If it's a small number I have no issue with the signing, not like it's going to be the difference between us making another big FA splash this off-season or not.

The fact Jonathon Stewart got 2 yrs /7 mill still boggles my mind. It was an even worse move because so many of us KNEW it was a terrible signing from Day 1, which is why it made little sense what Gettleman saw in Stewart aside from knowing him personally. It's amazing how much that signing alone hurt DG's credibility with the fans considering how little the $ was (relatively-speaking). It was just that bad.
RE: RE: Unreal  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2020 5:55 pm : link
In comment 14847411 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 14847408 PaulN said:


Quote:


How many experts we have here. Toast, horrible, not one realizes what his role is, but its bad, like they know.



Some “fans” are just miserable trolls . It’s really sad.


Gee, I wonder why people would be unhappy. Not like the team has been sub-par for 8 years or anything.

Oh, and 12/19.
RE: he's totally washed  
joeinpa : 3/23/2020 5:57 pm : link
In comment 14847306 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
this is another bad move


Another?
Dion  
XBRONX : 3/23/2020 5:57 pm : link
is a very good pass blocker.
RE: Right now  
micky : 3/23/2020 5:58 pm : link
In comment 14847398 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
he's the #2 running back.


Oh brother. Still have to draft a rb
They need a thumper that can soften the defense ...  
Manny in CA : 3/23/2020 5:59 pm : link

Dillon. With all the picks they have they can parlay those to move up to get him.
is he done  
bc4life : 3/23/2020 5:59 pm : link
???

Had almost 900 yards in 2017 season.
link - ( New Window )
is he done  
bc4life : 3/23/2020 6:00 pm : link
2018-19 season highlights....albeit on limted carries
link - ( New Window )
RE: Gettleman  
Leg of Theismann : 3/23/2020 6:02 pm : link
In comment 14847415 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
loves paying washed up RB's with nothing left in the tank. Don't get it but ok.


I have to say I don't understand the philosophy. And I'm in the pro-Barkley-at-#2-overall camp! Yet I just feel like with RBs moreso than any other position a dirt-cheap late draft pick is more likely to beat out a 30 year old vet. So much of being an effective RB has to do with "fresh legs" as they say. Hell we have FOUR 7th round draft picks to burn. Especially when you already have a decent amount of $ tied up in the RB position, it makes the least sense to sign a 30 year old guy (even at the vet minimum).

Like I said, not gonna make or break the team obviously, I just personally disagree from a philosophical standpoint.
RE: is he done  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2020 6:02 pm : link
In comment 14847427 bc4life said:
Quote:
???

Had almost 900 yards in 2017 season. link - ( New Window )


2017? That was 3 year ago, bro.
1 year deal  
Mike in NY : 3/23/2020 6:02 pm : link
Probably limited guaranteed money. No problem with that especially considering how weak our depth was last year when Barkley got hurt.
*years.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2020 6:02 pm : link
.
would be shocked  
bc4life : 3/23/2020 6:03 pm : link
if they don't draft a rb.

he can help with blitz pickup, good rb for screens, they'll be looking to him as their 3rd rb.

"use players to come in and do things that they do best"....that seems a familiar phrase, where did I hear that before?
Wish this staff had a connection  
rasbutant : 3/23/2020 6:04 pm : link
To Peyton Barber.

I think he would be the prefect #2.
RE: would be shocked  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2020 6:05 pm : link
In comment 14847435 bc4life said:
Quote:
if they don't draft a rb.

he can help with blitz pickup, good rb for screens, they'll be looking to him as their 3rd rb.

"use players to come in and do things that they do best"....that seems a familiar phrase, where did I hear that before?


For sure. Just waiting for actual real holes to be filled like pass rush and OL. Much more important that 3rd string RBs and LBs that can't cover TEs.
look at his wheels in 2018-19 - youtube video  
bc4life : 3/23/2020 6:06 pm : link
he's not even coming in as the long term backup. he's coming in for situational football and will be getting limited carries. and he may not even make the team

some of you guys overreact to everything.
sure Dave  
bc4life : 3/23/2020 6:07 pm : link
who isn't? I'm glad they didn't overpay for the plugs that were out there.

Free agency isn't over and there is still the draft in a few weeks
RE: RE: would be shocked  
Mike in NY : 3/23/2020 6:08 pm : link
In comment 14847438 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14847435 bc4life said:


Quote:


if they don't draft a rb.

he can help with blitz pickup, good rb for screens, they'll be looking to him as their 3rd rb.

"use players to come in and do things that they do best"....that seems a familiar phrase, where did I hear that before?



For sure. Just waiting for actual real holes to be filled like pass rush and OL. Much more important that 3rd string RBs and LBs that can't cover TEs.


Fackrell posted 10.5 sacks when Graham was in Green Bay. We have been tied to Clowney. Outside of Conklin the OT’s in Free Agency we’re overpaid. For the price, I would have liked McGovern at C. I still say we should see about flipping a late Day 3 pick to Jacksonville for Linder.
RE: sure Dave  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2020 6:11 pm : link
In comment 14847443 bc4life said:
Quote:
who isn't? I'm glad they didn't overpay for the plugs that were out there.

Free agency isn't over and there is still the draft in a few weeks


I do agree that for who we have signed, we haven't overpaid; outside of Martinez. I just can't get behind signing yet another LB who can't cover a TE. We've seen enough of that over the past several years.
This is  
DanMetroMan : 3/23/2020 6:12 pm : link
"fine".... but hopefully they still take another RB first 5 rounds.
would be shocked if we  
bc4life : 3/23/2020 6:14 pm : link
don't draft pass rusher/LB by 2nd round - 3rd at the absolute latest.

Golden is still out there and don't know what we have yet w/XMan and Connelly. and maybe the new staff can get more out of Carter?

Like Judge said - you always want those elite guys but sometimes you have to get there thru the um of of all the parts.

And "Is he done" wasn't really a rhetorical question. I'm not sure, I think it's a pretty low risk bet. Is he done -FIIK
Dan  
bc4life : 3/23/2020 6:15 pm : link
Yeah, I don't see them saying he is the "for sure" # 2 back for 2020.
RE: This is  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2020 6:20 pm : link
In comment 14847450 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
"fine".... but hopefully they still take another RB first 5 rounds.


doesn't even need to be that high. Heck, they could pick 2 with their 5 picks in the 6th/7th and just hope 1 is good enough to stick. Chris Carson was a 7th a few years ago and Phillip Lindsay was a UDFA.

RB is the 1 position that regular cranks out guys who are good from day 1 outside the top 200.
RE: They need a thumper that can soften the defense ...  
Mattman : 3/23/2020 6:22 pm : link
In comment 14847426 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Dillon. With all the picks they have they can parlay those to move up to get him.


I would love if they can get him
You need more than 3 RBs for camp  
giants#1 : 3/23/2020 6:23 pm : link
And Judge has stated he wants competition everywhere. This doesn't mean Lewis is the #2 rb or that they won't draft someone.

Titans ran Henry so much the past two years  
bc4life : 3/23/2020 6:26 pm : link
lack of recent mileage may help prolong Lewis's career
RE: RE: RE: Unreal  
Saquads26 : 3/23/2020 6:26 pm : link
In comment 14847421 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14847411 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 14847408 PaulN said:


Quote:


How many experts we have here. Toast, horrible, not one realizes what his role is, but its bad, like they know.



Some “fans” are just miserable trolls . It’s really sad.



Gee, I wonder why people would be unhappy. Not like the team has been sub-par for 8 years or anything.

Oh, and 12/19.


Stop stalking me bro, it’s pathetic.
^ A 12/19 loser.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2020 6:28 pm : link
.
Dillon would be a good pick, Zack Moss too  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2020 6:29 pm : link
and another similar player who will likely get discounted later is Deejay Dallas. Any of those 3 would be a nice compliment to Barkley and all 3 play with the type of physicality that will be impactful even in smaller doses.
RE: ^ A 12/19 loser.  
Saquads26 : 3/23/2020 6:31 pm : link
In comment 14847480 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


LOL you triggered? I really got to you huh? Mission accomplished. See ya!
The vitrol here is insanse  
DavidinBMNY : 3/23/2020 6:32 pm : link
Guys come on.

Lewis is a role player. He's primarily a 3rd down receiver. The guy knows how to catch and what's more he can pick up the blitz. Brady is still standing right? He's hopefully low cost and low risk. I had expected both him and Logan Ryan to sign here.
Familiarity is more important this year  
DavidinBMNY : 3/23/2020 6:40 pm : link
Is that this offseason is unprecedented in the way it's going to work. When will teams report ? Will there be any OTA's? Will the season start on time?

It's probably that there are no OTA's at all and instead 2 weeks are added to training camp of whatever dates where "mandatory".

So especially for 1 year deals, you should want players who have a better chance of hitting the ground running.

While the offense is Garrett I'm sure it will have NE influence to it, especially considering the QB coach is an ex NE coach as well as Judge's background.
good signing  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/23/2020 6:57 pm : link
if cheap
he plays hard
RE: Dion  
adamg : 3/23/2020 7:00 pm : link
In comment 14847424 XBRONX said:
Quote:
is a very good pass blocker.
can he play center?
RE: RE: ^ A 12/19 loser.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2020 7:03 pm : link
In comment 14847482 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 14847480 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



LOL you triggered? I really got to you huh? Mission accomplished. See ya!


Only thing you 'got' is awhole lot of insecurity.
Draft AJ Dillion  
Giant John : 3/23/2020 7:15 pm : link
We will have best RB tandem in the league.
This  
AcidTest : 3/23/2020 7:20 pm : link
has no impact on the draft, anymore than signing Fleming or Coleman does.
I think  
Bradshaw's Decal : 3/23/2020 7:27 pm : link
saquads26 contributes more than you Dave... I don't care when he signed up... So bitter
RE: Like I said  
KeoweeFan : 3/23/2020 7:35 pm : link
In comment 14847372 Bradshaw's Decal said:
Quote:
Gallman has little explosion and 6 fumbles on less than 200 hundred carries (Barkley had 1 in almost 500 carries)... This is probably ball, and that's why he was benched, plain and simple. How do you mention Tiki in the same sentence.... Hahahaha

Maybe because Tiki also fumbled in his first few years?!
Gallman did not fumble in college.
We are not comparing Barkley to Gallman as feature backs.
Discuss or laugh, your choice.
I’ll wait until I see the contract details  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/23/2020 7:40 pm : link
...before commenting on this signing. If it’s a one year, vet minimum non guaranteed I don’t see why anyone would complain.
RE: I think  
Saquads26 : 3/23/2020 7:42 pm : link
In comment 14847532 Bradshaw's Decal said:
Quote:
saquads26 contributes more than you Dave... I don't care when he signed up... So bitter


Thank you good sir! Some people just like to go through life miserable, it’s really sad. I actually feel bad for him.
RE: Draft AJ Dillion  
PatersonPlank : 3/23/2020 7:44 pm : link
In comment 14847520 Giant John said:
Quote:
We will have best RB tandem in the league.


I think we already have the best trio on the league, with Barkley, Lewis, and Gallman
I like Lewis from all I've seen of him in NE  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/23/2020 7:49 pm : link
.
If Lewis doesn't have it he gets cut  
gtt350 : 3/23/2020 7:51 pm : link
.
Maybe he can teach Barkley how to try to pass block  
arniefez : 3/23/2020 7:56 pm : link
i have to say threads like these are a nice break from real life.

Why all the vitriol? Have you watched the NY Giants for the past few years? Have you noticed the 6-18 home record the past 3 years?
RE: They need a thumper that can soften the defense ...  
NikkiMac : 3/23/2020 8:02 pm : link
In comment 14847426 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Dillon. With all the picks they have they can parlay those to move up to get him.


I disagree that’s fashionable to say but the reality is Barkley is and excellent 3rd and 4th down back he made numerous opportunities last season as he got well 2 pass catching backs is good for Daniel Jones imo
Don't hate it  
mattlawson : 3/23/2020 8:06 pm : link
he's a dual threat
It worked well with Jacobs & Bradshaw ...  
Manny in CA : 3/23/2020 8:39 pm : link

Ahmad was famous for his "vicious" running style; Jacobs at 270 took a toll on the defense. It was amazing to have both, complimenting each other.
...  
christian : 3/23/2020 8:43 pm : link
What puts Barkley's value high is his homerun ability. Sure he's also good situationally, but I'd much rather Barkley be fresh and healthy after Thanksgiving.
Yeah.  
David B. : 3/23/2020 8:43 pm : link
Giants definitely needed another back  
fanofthejets : 3/23/2020 9:48 pm : link
It may work out, maybe he's got something in reserve. Because it's not like he's had a ton of touches at the NFL level.

Lewis will be turning 30 early this upcoming season and the career trajectory for him and backs in general...it's rare to see any sort of upticks with where he is now. Been under 4.0 yards per carry the past two years.
RE: Giants definitely needed another back  
Jay on the Island : 3/23/2020 10:17 pm : link
In comment 14847665 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
It may work out, maybe he's got something in reserve. Because it's not like he's had a ton of touches at the NFL level.

Lewis will be turning 30 early this upcoming season and the career trajectory for him and backs in general...it's rare to see any sort of upticks with where he is now. Been under 4.0 yards per carry the past two years.

The Giants have a good backup RB in Gallman. He’s also a good receiver out of the backfield and good in pass pro. Lewis will be competing with him and probably a rookie for a roster spot.

The Giants are in far better shape than the Jets at RB. That’s not saying much as the Jets RB depth chart is among the worst in football. Bell averaged a pathetic 3.2 yards per carry.


As with every move you loved the Bell signing last year and that turned out to be another poor allocation of resources. Why the Jets thought it was a good idea to give a RB with as many touches as Bell has had combined with sitting out gear is beyond me. The last year Bell did play his yards per carry was nearly a full yard less than the previous two seasons. Rarely do RB’s improve late in their careers. RB should be a major concern for the Jets.
Solid move  
MtDizzle : 3/23/2020 11:35 pm : link
Barkley finally has a legit backup now.
Lewis is exactly the kind of back we've ignored in FA (like Sproles)  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2020 11:48 pm : link
then get burned by in the regular season and say "why don't we have a guy like that" while we are trotting in a converted FB or practice squadder. If you go back and watch him in 2018-19 he makes people miss and catches the ball well (link below).

Last year he got half as many targets (32) in the passing game and 1/3 the rush attempts of the year prior (54 rush attempts). Not sure how that's conclusive of anything other than minimal usage. His YPC actually improved from the year prior and his receiving efficiency was just about the same albeit in a small sample size. He's approaching 30 but he doesn't have a lot of usage in his career (500 carries, 172 recepts).

As a receiver especially he has skills that will likely help here. Sort of like the Vereen signing, except this is likely a cheap 1 or 2 year deal and hopefully Lewis will have better health luck (looks like he hasn't missed a game in 3 years).
Dion Lewis 2018-19 Season Highlights - ( New Window )
This is a nice move  
Breeze_94 : 12:58 am : link
Sure, he'll be 30 years old but this isn't a guy with a ton of mileage like Jonathan Stewart was.

Lewis has played a very limited role backing up Henry- when he did play, you could see he still has plenty of quickness/shiftiness. He'll probably see at most 10-12 snaps a game- he's a great pass protector for his size and a very good receiving threat. HUGE upgrade from Hilliman.
Would this thread even exist  
M.S. : 5:40 am : link


If Joe Judge had NOT been hired by the Giants?

Count me in as a Giants fan who is skeptical when new head coaches bring in their former players.

Hopefully this signing is nothing worse than a big yawn.
I think we draft a bruising RB this year  
SteelGiant : 8:04 am : link
Let them compete - I could see the backfield being a SB- main back, Lewis-if he proves he has something left, and a bruising rookie RB. And No Penny is not the answer - I dont even like the fact we signed him and I hope someone beats him off the roster.
The Eagles have this player every year and kills us!  
GiantBlue : 8:14 am : link
Sproles, Boston Scott, Barner, etc etc...the list goes on.

I have said repeatedly we need a small scatback that can get into space and drive a D crazy and get important first downs when everyone else is covered.

It is something we have lacked since we tried to make Perkins that guy.

We need change of pace at RB. Good signing!
We'll see  
Carson53 : 8:28 am : link
what he has left, only a one year deal.
He didn't do much last year. Could be an upgrade over Gallman, not excited about him at all.
RE: RE: RE: he's totally washed  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:22 am : link
In comment 14847354 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14847349 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 14847306 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


this is another bad move



Ah it was you that bought out all the Kleenex!



And you'll be the one crying during the season for the 8th season in a row.

With a different handle each season.
I like Lewis's game  
SomeFan : 9:30 am : link
If he has something left in the tank, he is a good guy to have on the team.
If you have faith in Joe Judge  
JCin332 : 9:35 am : link
have faith in this signing because this is all him...
RE: would be shocked  
MattyKid : 9:41 am : link
In comment 14847435 bc4life said:
Quote:
if they don't draft a rb.

he can help with blitz pickup, good rb for screens, they'll be looking to him as their 3rd rb.

"use players to come in and do things that they do best"....that seems a familiar phrase, where did I hear that before?


+1. They need him for blitz pick up
RE: Lewis is exactly the kind of back we've ignored in FA (like Sproles)  
Carson53 : 9:48 am : link
In comment 14847738 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
then get burned by in the regular season and say "why don't we have a guy like that" while we are trotting in a converted FB or practice squadder. If you go back and watch him in 2018-19 he makes people miss and catches the ball well (link below).

Last year he got half as many targets (32) in the passing game and 1/3 the rush attempts of the year prior (54 rush attempts). Not sure how that's conclusive of anything other than minimal usage. His YPC actually improved from the year prior and his receiving efficiency was just about the same albeit in a small sample size. He's approaching 30 but he doesn't have a lot of usage in his career (500 carries, 172 recepts).

As a receiver especially he has skills that will likely help here. Sort of like the Vereen signing, except this is likely a cheap 1 or 2 year deal and hopefully Lewis will have better health luck (looks like he hasn't missed a game in 3 years). Dion Lewis 2018-19 Season Highlights - ( New Window )
.

Shane Vereen was a bust here though.
He either sucked or was hurt.
He was quickly out of football after leaving the Giants.
I believe he signed with another team, and was cut
before the season even started.(Saints?)
RE: Giants definitely needed another back  
PatersonPlank : 9:54 am : link
In comment 14847665 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
It may work out, maybe he's got something in reserve. Because it's not like he's had a ton of touches at the NFL level.

Lewis will be turning 30 early this upcoming season and the career trajectory for him and backs in general...it's rare to see any sort of upticks with where he is now. Been under 4.0 yards per carry the past two years.


I can't see us drafting another RB. That would mean keeping 4 on the roster, which I don't see happening. I also don't see us using a draft pick on someone we would put on the PS anyway. Sure draft picks end up there, but the hope when they are drafted is the can contribute.
Carson - when he was healthy he wasn't a bust  
Eric on Li : 10:12 am : link
his first year he averaged over 4 ypc, and had almost 500 yards receiving on 59 receptions - which was 2nd on the team behind OBJ and ahead of Randle. That was Coughlin's final season where the offense was a top 10 unit, especially the passing offense, the defense just stunk. Eli had 35 TD's that year which I believe was the most in his career.

His 2nd year was 2016 when he only played 5 games due to the triceps injury and he had all the fumbling issues when he tried to play through it.

His last year here ('17) he wasn't very good but nothing was good that year. OBJ got hurt, Orleans Darkwa led the team in carries, McAdoo got fired, etc.

It's unlikely Lewis has anything more than a 2 year deal, and if they can get 1 year out of him like Vereen's first year it's a perfectly fine signing.
I like this signing.....  
Fishmanjim57 : 10:59 am : link
Dion Lewis at his current age still has some gas in the tank, and he could be another running threat along with Barkley (who I think is the best RB in the game today).
I'm pretty sure we don't draft a bruising running back this year  
Gruber : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 14847819 SteelGiant said:
Quote:
Let them compete - I could see the backfield being a SB- main back, Lewis-if he proves he has something left, and a bruising rookie RB. And No Penny is not the answer - I dont even like the fact we signed him and I hope someone beats him off the roster.


Use a late draft pick on a wide receiver, not a back up running back. Makes sense given the unusual depth of wide recievers in this year's draft. We only have so many draft picks.
I liked gallman, but  
Dave : 12:40 pm : link
fumbles and injuries (remember, BP used to say, sometimes availability is more important that ability)
RE: Lewis is exactly the kind of back we've ignored in FA (like Sproles)  
Jay on the Island : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14847738 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
then get burned by in the regular season and say "why don't we have a guy like that" while we are trotting in a converted FB or practice squadder. If you go back and watch him in 2018-19 he makes people miss and catches the ball well (link below).

Last year he got half as many targets (32) in the passing game and 1/3 the rush attempts of the year prior (54 rush attempts). Not sure how that's conclusive of anything other than minimal usage. His YPC actually improved from the year prior and his receiving efficiency was just about the same albeit in a small sample size. He's approaching 30 but he doesn't have a lot of usage in his career (500 carries, 172 recepts).

As a receiver especially he has skills that will likely help here. Sort of like the Vereen signing, except this is likely a cheap 1 or 2 year deal and hopefully Lewis will have better health luck (looks like he hasn't missed a game in 3 years). Dion Lewis 2018-19 Season Highlights - ( New Window )

IIRC the Giants did try to sign Sproles in FA a few years ago but he chose to sign with the Eagles. I've been a big fan of Sproles and I had hoped the Giants would bring in a similar type of RB as a complimentary back. As for Dion Lewis I wanted him back in the draft and I remember a poster here was a huge fan of his. Dion Lewis' FB in college was former Giant Henry Hynoski.

Lewis isn't a special back but he is certainly an upgrade over Hilliman. Why Hilliman is still on the roster is beyond me.
