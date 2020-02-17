Can anyone sell me on Simmons as the #4 pick? Jim in Forest Hills : 3/25/2020 8:52 am

I want a defensive stud, someone who can change the game for us. Maybe that's unrealistic to ask of a player. When I see Simmons, I don't see where he would dominate the game, so I might be self limiting this kid.



Those that advocate for him. what do you envision he will become? Do you have a good player comp for him? How do you see him impacting the game?