Can anyone sell me on Simmons as the #4 pick?  

I want a defensive stud, someone who can change the game for us. Maybe that's unrealistic to ask of a player. When I see Simmons, I don't see where he would dominate the game, so I might be self limiting this kid.
Those that advocate for him. what do you envision he will become? Do you have a good player comp for him? How do you see him impacting the game?
But I ve read a good comparison might be Jesse Armstead
Really.... who? Who fits your bill as a "stud" player on the D? Who is left that is a true stud player? Brown? That position is overrun with players and using a high round pick on there doesn't make sense.
Who are YOU taking?
Simmons is a rare player that can literally change the game by potentially eliminating that deficiency on defense immediately.
Ertz over the middle? Simmons is a favorable matchup.
Passes in the flat? Simmons can make it to the outside and make a stop for a loss when lined up almost anywhere.
Man coverage on fast slot receivers? He covered them WELL in college and he has the speed to do so.
He IS a game changer. Just not in the way of what people traditionally used to value (pass rush).
Oh by the way, he is an effective blitzer, tackler, and more than willing in the run game.
Watch some tape and judge for yourself.
Link - ( New Window )
I think he will be a good player in the NFL but I'm not 100% convinced he will be the force up front that you guys expect.
Guy can run. When was the last time we had a LBer that could cover a TE or RB? He’s very good in space and has great length. I think he could also get to the QB with his speed. If used properly by the DC, he’s a great asset to have on D and will most likely become the best player on that D the moment he’s drafted.
If we want our new coach to be able to implement the versatile schemes that he's talked about, then let's give him the tools to make it happen. Or, we can watch a whole other season of teams converting 3rd and 9s on us all season long.
That gets me pretty excited.
Bob Papa is very high on this kid. Said last night he would be the perfect pick at 4. Compared him to AP, and reminded everyone that AP wasn't widely hailed as a great signing. Turned out to be a great Giant. I'd like the pick. Maybe more than Young.
Walter Football listed his strengths and weaknesses (you can read their write-up)
https://walterfootball.com/scoutingreport2020isimmons.php
Strengths:
Instinctive
Sideline-to-sideline speed
Very good run defender
Excellent pass-coverage linebacker
Can cover running backs, tight ends, receivers
Rare cover skills for a linebacker; covers like a safety
Has covered slot receivers in man-to-man
Can run down the middle seam
Good vision
Reads plays well
Sideline-to-sideline speed
Superb at knowing when to fire off
Good pursuit defender
Closing quickness
Athletic
Dangerous blitzer
Excellent tackler
Open-field tackler
Hard hitter
Is an enforcer in the middle of the field
Never hesitates to get physical
Natural build
Covers a lot of ground in zone coverage
Can break down in space
Ability to redirect
Could also contribute on special teams
Weakness:
Could stand to get better at taking on and shedding blocks
If I had to pick one player that had very similar write up as Simmons that played in the Pros- it would be Ryan Shazier - Read this write on him you will - it sounds a like like Simmons profile https://www.sbnation.com/nfl-mock-draft/2014/4/14/5611854/ryan-shazier-scouting-report
He gives you a player who can cover pass catching TE and possibly some WRs from the LB position which allows your safeties to double WR or cover over the top in a zone.
He gives you the ability to catch up to running backs running to the outside edge.
He gives you the ability to play zone in the middle of the field and keep eyes on the mobile QB who tend to take off and run.
He gives you a player that would help blow up screen passes.
I would forget trying to put a label on him, but does not mean he is position-less, it just mean his role in the defense changes depending on the play called which gives you versatility.
You have watched Peppers and Landon play linebacker on plays because it is needed in today's NFL to have a player who is fast enough to attack and cover - but that is because our linebackers are not capable. Simmons would be capable which means another player to do that job.
You have watched your team get demoralized by Zach Ertz and Jason Witten - that might not happen because you have Simmons.
You have watched your team get punked by that Penn State SB back up who plays for the Eagles by running the same dink pass over and over again. - that might not happen if you have Simmons because he is fast enough to get to the outside.
Did someone say "positional flexibility" Simmons could be your guy. What happens when there is an audible called and a Running back is sent out in to the Wide out position your slow ass LB has to cover him - oh wait - thank God we drafted Simmons he at least gives us a chance.
No - he is not going to be a run stuffing up the middle LB - but he is not supposed to be - your high priced/highly drafted Defensive Line is supposed to do that. There are other LBs on the team who can play that role.
Now the question is - do you believe he can do those things or not? More importantly - do the Giants think he can do those things or not?
If so - I think its a no brainier at 4
If you say he is actually a FS, I don’t think you can possibly justify taking a player that high who hasn’t really played that position in the NCAA, especially because Julian Love flashed potential in that role late last season.
And I’m underwhelmed by Simmons’ pash rush skills. Though he had gaudy stats, he was completely unblocked in almost all of the 2019 sacks I viewed. You combine that with his problems in traffic against rushing plays, and I can’t possibly see how he can play OLB in a 3-4.
So the guy’s most likely position duplicates a Giants player already in the squad. It’s as if we were focusing on a really talented HB coming out this year insisting that the guy along with Barkley could be utilized creatively to get them on the field at the same time. I think that idea would be criticized heavily. Yet it looks like a similar argument to the one being made for Simmons.
Finally, an argument being made is Judge’s “multiple” statement. But the Patriots have starting safeties and LBs who fit traditional profiles and use them flexibly. Their LBs in fact tend to be large, in the 250-260 lb range and their DBs, who tend to be pretty big, are all in the 190-200 lb range. The Pats have NOT been using a nonstandard rover as far as I can tell. So the Pats don’t provide a template for how Simmons would be used.
I just don’t see how Simmons fits with the Giants.
Quote:
I'd wager he's a backend player in the NFL, and not a good use of the #4 overall pick, imo.
Bob Papa is very high on this kid. Said last night he would be the perfect pick at 4. Compared him to AP, and reminded everyone that AP wasn't widely hailed as a great signing. Turned out to be a great Giant. I'd like the pick. Maybe more than Young.
Papa, while beloved as an announcer, isn't a really astute football mind. AP was an old school MIKE, Simmons isn't that either.
It's about physicality and want to, and Simmons views himself as Honey Badger 2. That's a backend player, a safety hybrid.
Looking at the Pats LBs, maybe Mayo would be the closest player? Most of their backers are big like Hightower/Brushci.
To me though, the LB position is about physicality and most importantly, reading the defense instinctively. I like the Dallas LBs like Lee, Smith and Vander Esch, maybe Smith is also a good comp here?
If he's just a stud off ball linebacker and there are cornerstone 10+ year left tackles on the board? You take the tackle to support your young QB, no question. It's been said a million times but if you take him, you have to have a plan for him on Day 1.
Aces, that's a good comp, James is very good, that defense was not the same without him.
I'd agree with that. I think that's what's in my head, I keep seeing the LB hybrid and it wasn't enough imo. Because then why not trade down and pick up Murray who can do that role very well.
I think Giants brass have to see him more than a + LB or a + S.
Link - ( New Window )
Giants picked a freaking RB at #2 and a QB at #6 the past few years.
The line is a mess and IMV, that is priority #1.
Just a old HS Assistant's view....It is going to depend on the Giant's board and how they rate him against the OTs. Non of the tackles are sure things. Andrew Young is the only one to play LT for most of his career. He is steady but some question how high his ceiling is. Wirfs has huge upside, he is young, extremely athletic and his ceiling could be very high. Lower body looks like Saquan ony bigger! Again, he played RT! If you want your tackles to pull he is your man! Becton is RAW! Huge but tape is not great! Dave T thinks he is a RT and that's it. He will be a beast in the run game. Willis does not have the length people want in a Tackle. Measured shorter than 6'5" with short arms! Will be solid! Granted WE NEED A RT! But do you draft a RT at 4? I think there are reasons Simmons could be higher on boards. Joe Judge and Graham want versatility. The Pats changed there Defensive look game to game. He fits the philosophy of the new staff. Move him around every week. He won't be a safety or a slot corner in the NFL! But he can play many hybrid positions. MLB in Dime Package watch him cover a tight end or a back Blitz with 4.39 speed, combine him with Connelly and watch them shoot gaps! I'd prefer Chase Young but I would not be totally surprised If Simmons goes before him!
Shazier was more physical than Simmons and wasnt exactly lighting it up in the NFL. He was a good player. In his 4 seasons he never made the pro bowl or all pro. He was selected 15th overall. Kalil Mack was selected at 5 overall in that same draft and had a much better career up to the same point.
The one thing you cant teach is Physicality. College players dont get more physical in the NFL. The guy is one of the most physical specimens to come out but he is more athlete than football player. I dont even think you will be getting a Shazier. To me he is a mid to late 1st rounder and will probably have a good career. He will make great plays and you will say why don't we see that more often? It's because he is an open field player and not an attacker. Teams like SF and Tennessee will eat this guy up.
This assumes that the Giants have graded any of the OTs as a franchise LT. That is not a given.
He'll likely be a top 10 pick next year.
but if you are running a defense that really is going to be different each week depending on the opponent then Simmons could be a legend. he can line up almost anywhere on the field and handle the responsibilities of 3 positions (lb, S, cb). if the Giants are able to keep the gameplan secret so the other team doesn't know where he'll be lining up going into the game, he could change how opposing offenses have to prepare for our defense.
A good defensive coordinator could come up with a lot of different looks with both Peppers & Simmons in the back 7.
Plus it's not hyperbole to say that it could be years before another player with Simmons skillset comes along. Keep in mind he's 5 inches taller and 25 pounds heavier than Jabrill Peppers.
Not being argumentative but I recall similar thoughts about Ray Lewis before the 1996 draft.
Quote:
I'd wager he's a backend player in the NFL, and not a good use of the #4 overall pick, imo.
Not being argumentative but I recall similar thoughts about Ray Lewis before the 1996 draft.
If the Giants think he's Ray Lewis, sign me up for that asap.
He jumps off the screen.
He's a difference-maker.
And we have no difference-makers on defense.
If he's gone at 4, I vote with many other BBIers:
Trade down if we can and get a starting offensive tackle (and extra pick or two).
I never got that. Wouldn't knowing what he can AND can't do help put him in the best position to succeed?
We concentrated on D in free agency. Yes they may not be probowlers but they're serviceable. OL this year Defense next year and then start picking and choosing after that. Let's face it. We're not a good team. We should be better next year but I have no illusions that we're a superbowl team let alone a playoff team. Maybe they surprise me but we shall see. FIX THE OLINE.
Quote:
I'd wager he's a backend player in the NFL, and not a good use of the #4 overall pick, imo.
Not being argumentative but I recall similar thoughts about Ray Lewis before the 1996 draft.
Ray Lewis was a clear MIKE prospect, though. That means in the box, in the eye of the storm, and you're scheming around him.
Link - ( New Window )
He will be all over the field. offensive coordinators will have to adapt to Simmons. look at the LSU game. He was all over the field in the first half and LSU entirely changed their game plan due to Simmons,
He is one guy, so he can only do so much, but he is one of the most talented defensive players to come out in a generation and he has the production to back it up.
The offense will not be able to tell what our defense. Is gonna do based on where Simmons is because there are so many options with him.
“Don’t tell me what they can’t do, tell me what they can do.” - Joe Judge
Isaiah Simmons can do it all and will be used in every way imaginable,
Also, I am unconvinced Simmons is a big time pass rusher. If someone can show me a play where he beat a good NCAA OL who was actually blocking him, please post the highlight because I’d be very curious to see it.
He jumps off the screen.
He's a difference-maker.
And we have no difference-makers on defense.
If he's gone at 4, I vote with many other BBIers:
Trade down if we can and get a starting offensive tackle (and extra pick or two).
Pretty much exactly my thoughts.
I know we need OL help specifically OT and C but I think the D was worse than the OL and needs a player like Simmons who could help in a variety of ways.
I'm so tired of seeing 3rd and longs converted, TE's ripping us a new one and RB's catching passes in the flat and us having no one fast enougn to stop them. Simmons would help immediately in all those areas, and with this staff wanting to be versatile on D, I'm thinking they'll find several more creative ways to use him as well.
Quote:
In comment 14849037 JonC said:
Quote:
I'd wager he's a backend player in the NFL, and not a good use of the #4 overall pick, imo.
Not being argumentative but I recall similar thoughts about Ray Lewis before the 1996 draft.
Ray Lewis was a clear MIKE prospect, though. That means in the box, in the eye of the storm, and you're scheming around him.
Gotcha. I meant more along the lines that Lewis was criticized for being undersized, didn't play well in traffic, didn't shed blocks, that sort of thing.
But some of the viewpoints of why Simmons doesn’t have top end value, imo aren’t that substantial. It’s been said out there that he’s not overly physical or aggressive and that having to navigate through trash will neutralize most of his value to the team. I am here to present a case against that using Shazier as my model.
Now first, it’s been said that they aren’t similar but years ago I remember having similar concerns about Shazier and watched him absolutely flourish in the NFL game.
In case you are pressed for time and don’t want to watch the whole game posted below, I’m going to highlight three plays in this game.
1:05 I’ll quote the commentator for this one. “But Shatley(LG from Clemson pulls) right here, that man is coming for Shazier and he is the star of the show, because he just empties him.”
On this play it was a qb power and Taj Boyd ran right up Shaziers gap for a 49 yard touchdown. Block shedding issue.
4:45 You will watch Sammy Watkins catch a wr screen and then truck Shazier for 5 extra yards after contact. Needs to run his feet on contact.
6:37 You will see Shazier nonchalantly take on a block and allow the qb to get to the sideline and almost give up the td. Aggressiveness issue, lack of desire, tired.
My point is these are similar players coming out, they have top end speed and that’s what makes them valuable, not their block shedding ability. Because of Shazier’s clear talent, he worked on his weaknesses and he was able to make plays all over the field and become one of if not the best coverage LB in the NFL.
I would expect the same from Simmons
Shazier vs Clemson 2014 - ( New Window )
simmons is going to be a special player....he will allow the defense to do all kinds of things. he can cover RBs and TEs, but i too am concerned about him inside as an ILB. that being said, i think he is the pick if we didnt have a glaring OL hole...
Quote:
IMO he needs to be James+ to justify taking him over a franchise LT. He needs to be more than a stud joker LB/SS hybrid...he better be a stud LB/SS/FS/Edge/Nickle joker and your staff better be prepared to use him like that.
This assumes that the Giants have graded any of the OTs as a franchise LT. That is not a given.
I'm also making the assumption that Simmons is a pro bowl caliber player here, so I think it squares up.
They dinked and dunked us with 14 play drives featuring Boston Scott who our linebackers made look like Brain Westbrook.
Sorry to remind you guys of the atrocities that happened that night but we need an answer for that and hopefully Martinez and Connelly can improve that weakness by simple play recognition.
Remember the game winning OT TD to a wide open Ertz when Ogletree said he didn’t see him??? Yeah that’s what we’re trying to stop.
Quote:
“Tell me what the guy can do, don’t tell me what he can’t do, and we’ll find a way to put that positive skill set in the defense and not ask him to be in a position where he can fail.” Bill Belichick
I never got that. Wouldn't knowing what he can AND can't do help put him in the best position to succeed?
If the coaches know what they are doing, then yes. But when you had situations in the past like Landon Collins matched up 1 on 1 against a slot guy, they put him in a position to fail. That's not his forte, not by a longshot. When he was in the box, taking heads off, he was in his wheelhouse. Same thing with Simmons. If they utilize his speed, blitzing, and coverage ability, the Giants will have themselves a dangerous weapon. If they ask him to take on pulling guards or try to out-muscle Gronkoski type TEs, he will fail.
Also, I am unconvinced Simmons is a big time pass rusher. If someone can show me a play where he beat a good NCAA OL who was actually blocking him, please post the highlight because I’d be very curious to see it.
Agree, his sacks from 2019 were almost all unblocked.
To me, he comes with a Risk. Your coach would have to have plan for how to use him before drafting him.
Devin Bush
Leighton Vander Esche
Darius Leonard
Tremaine Edmunds
Rashaan Evans
Now think about Simmons in context of all those guys - he is the biggest athletic freak and likely the best in coverage by a healthy margin as evidenced by his 4 INTs/14 passes defensed in the last 2 years. Unlike those guys he has actually played safety at an extremely high level. He is simply faster (4.38), more explosive (39 inch vert), and bigger/longer (238 pounds - with near 34 inch arms) than just about everyone on that list.
Now also think about Simmons in the context of pass rush relative to those guys. His 8 sacks/16.5 TFLs last year in a minimal pass rushing role likely shows upside beyond whatever any of them displayed in college. His arm length is equal to a prototypical LT and his speed on the edge alone is likely lethal in the same way as a guy like Vic Beasley.
Also he showed both of those specific skill sets at a high level, on the brightest stage in this past year's CFB playoff.
Now there is 1 area where likely doesn't rate as favorably compared to that list of players, and it's his play in the box vs. the run and taking on blocks. IMO that deficiency can be mitigated by a coach utilizing his skills in a smart way. And also let's not forget he did still accrue about 200 tackles in the last 2 years at Clemson, so it's not like he's incompetent. It's just not his strength and not where's his role has been focused.
-sideline to sideline
-stop the sweep
-neutralize mobile QB
No brainer.
Also, I am unconvinced Simmons is a big time pass rusher. If someone can show me a play where he beat a good NCAA OL who was actually blocking him, please post the highlight because I’d be very curious to see it.
You can go to 2:58 to find the play you seek. Feel free to ignore the rest of the plays though.
Isaiah Simmons impact plays - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 14849081 anon837 said:
Quote:
“Tell me what the guy can do, don’t tell me what he can’t do, and we’ll find a way to put that positive skill set in the defense and not ask him to be in a position where he can fail.” Bill Belichick
I never got that. Wouldn't knowing what he can AND can't do help put him in the best position to succeed?
If the coaches know what they are doing, then yes. But when you had situations in the past like Landon Collins matched up 1 on 1 against a slot guy, they put him in a position to fail. That's not his forte, not by a longshot. When he was in the box, taking heads off, he was in his wheelhouse. Same thing with Simmons. If they utilize his speed, blitzing, and coverage ability, the Giants will have themselves a dangerous weapon. If they ask him to take on pulling guards or try to out-muscle Gronkoski type TEs, he will fail.
It really is pathetic how terrible our coaches scheme our players, meanwhile an even more lumbering safety Cam Chancellor was schemed perfectly.
And as the #4 pick? Pure insanity. They have made major investments at QB and RB in the last two drafts but still have a weak OL that needs two Centers and at least one Tackle. So fix the farging line, then worry about the defense or they run a higher risk getting Jones or Bark hurt.
As much as I love the defensive game, the defense has to wait in the draft this year.
Personally, I think he could have as big an impact as LT did.
However, for those who think Simmons will be a complete bust, look at his measurables and the fact that he is a competitive person. Then ask yourself if this guy has a position if he can't do everything we think he MAY be able to do. I think, worst case, he would be a decent outside LB or Strong Safety, maybe equal to someone like Brad Van Pelt, to go back in history. There are probably plenty of comps for similar "floor" players, even if some think there is no one to compare as his "ceiling".
2)In regards to DG’s drafting history. While in Carolina DG never drafted an o-lineman in the 1st round and took 1 in the 2nd round. He did however draft a Hybrid Safety/Linebacker (Shaq Thompson) in the 1st even though he already had Keuchly and Thomas Davis on the team. So i don’t think we can use DG’s draft history as any clue.
3) In regards to fixing the O-line. Of course the o-line need to be upgraded, but not drafting a lineman at 4 does not mean the line can’t or won’t be upgrade. I feel that people are so black and white not his matter. “The line needs to be upgraded therefore a lineman must be taken at 4”. There are many dominant lines that have no top 10 lineman on it (as there are with many position groups in the NFL). An offensive line probably requires the most cohesion as any group on the field which is why a single player does not always translate to improvement. This also happens to be a deep draft for offensive line.
"Any team in the top-10 that takes an offensive tackle over Isaiah Simmons or Derrick Brown is clearly drafting for need rather than best player available."
“All these guys — Tristan Wirfs from Iowa, Andrew Thomas from Georgia, Mekhi Becton from Louisville, and Jedrick Wills from Alabama — all have their strengths, for sure, but none of them are super-clean prospects.
“If you’re just grading players they’re not to the level of Isaiah Simmons and Derrick Brown.”
Ju
Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Is this really an elite offensive tackle draft class? - ( New Window )
Good post but a lot can happen in 32 picks. As many as 7 or 8 OTs could go before pick 36. There are high enough grades on many of these guys and a dearth of quality OTs in the league.
Devin Bush
Leighton Vander Esche
Darius Leonard
Tremaine Edmunds
Rashaan Evans
Now think about Simmons in context of all those guys - he is the biggest athletic freak and likely the best in coverage by a healthy margin as evidenced by his 4 INTs/14 passes defensed in the last 2 years. Unlike those guys he has actually played safety at an extremely high level. He is simply faster (4.38), more explosive (39 inch vert), and bigger/longer (238 pounds - with near 34 inch arms) than just about everyone on that list.
Now also think about Simmons in the context of pass rush relative to those guys. His 8 sacks/16.5 TFLs last year in a minimal pass rushing role likely shows upside beyond whatever any of them displayed in college. His arm length is equal to a prototypical LT and his speed on the edge alone is likely lethal in the same way as a guy like Vic Beasley.
Also he showed both of those specific skill sets at a high level, on the brightest stage in this past year's CFB playoff.
Now there is 1 area where likely doesn't rate as favorably compared to that list of players, and it's his play in the box vs. the run and taking on blocks. IMO that deficiency can be mitigated by a coach utilizing his skills in a smart way. And also let's not forget he did still accrue about 200 tackles in the last 2 years at Clemson, so it's not like he's incompetent. It's just not his strength and not where's his role has been focused.
Excellent post. Simmons is a stud on any defense if used properly. Match up weapon. Ray Lewis was hindred even when he had to get through the mick but with their beef upfront he was usually more free flwong to the ball carrier. We have beef upfront too. Not calling Simmons Lewis but that some defenses allow less traffic due to what they have upfront.
The truth is that they bust at about the same rate at any other position.
The Giants have drafted Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg and Will Hernandez in recent years very high and we still have had one of the worst if not the worst OL in NFL.
The truth is the OL is 5 guys working as one and its more than just players there needed to make a difference. It’s a combo is scheme, technique and coaching that takes it all to work.
The idea of the “Franchise LT” is rather outdated back to the time when we had Orlando Paces and John Ogdens coming out and becoming HoF SB winning players.
What people are missing is that Simmons is likely to be graded higher then any OT. The Giants are really the only team that would take an OL in the top 5 and there is no consensus on which OL is the best of the bunch, Simmons is going to go in the top 5, he may not even be on the board when we select at 4. We would have to take the lesser player and gamble that we can predict which OL would be the best.
In addition, this rookie OL would either need to first start at RT or for e a move from Solder to RT. RT and LT are not the same position.
While some may have written off Solder, we should still bear in mind his personal situation with his child affecting his play and the fact that every other OL regressed under the previous staff and that maybe Judge bringing in a NE viewpoint like Solder and knowing him will also lead him to get better and the fact we should have much better coaching on the OL as well. There is reason for hope on Nate Solder.
But the point is - just taking an OL at 4 doesn’t guarantee anything.
The Giants still have a premium pick at the top of round 2 where they could go OL if they chose to go with Simmons. Hernandez filled a starting job day 1 at top of round 2 as did Snee when we took him. A starting OL could still be procured there,
If it were anywhere but LT I'd agree with you. LTs get scooped up very quickly.
This no position is made up nonsense to turn his versatility into a criticism.
Just because he can cover a TE doesn't make him a safety
People are making too much of the Honey Badger quote. In case you missed it, Matthhieu had a monster season, huge playoffs and an incredible Super Bowl. He is drawing off a simple comparison
Honey Badger is 5'9 and 190 pds
Simmoms is 6'4" and 239 pds
I've watched a bunch of Clemson games this year, and while I didn't focus solely on Simmons, my concerns were his shedding blocks, tackling, and even his pass rush acumen. I just didn't see it. Sure, he beat RB's every now and then, but he really struggled when an OT slid out on him.
That said, many whose opinion I respect have said that he is a very good pass rusher, and he did have 8 sacks. At the end of the day, if he is the pick, I'm 100% on board. He will make any defense better.
Just think the impact he had this in year and KC
AND
He is 7 inches taller, (add wingspan), nearly 50 pounds heavier
YET
He is faster!
Aaron Donald is too small - he played in crappy division - and I would like see how terrible he will be at the next level against even bigger/stronger guys. (again fans ignore every good thing he did in college and only focus on the one thing that didt like about him) Except in this case - Aaron Donald was not going to grow but in Simmons case he could get better at shedding a block
Which 2 downs do you think he will be playing? Keep in mind most team pass over 60% of the time on 1st down, also only 2 teams in the NFL pass less than 50% on first down.
He is ranked the best LB in the draft, and I see way more confusion on which OT to draft. No one is convinced which lineman is a franchise LT, I can get a lineman in the 5th round from this argument. As bad as you think the oline was last year - the defense was even worse.
I think the LB's we signed make a guy like Simmons MORE important than less. We will have one of the least athletic LB corps in the league. Simmons completely changes that. Who of our current LB's can cover anyone?
1. Take Simmons at 4 and then maybe the 7th or 8th best OL at 36... or
2. Trade down, take probably the 2nd best OT and 2nd best LB in the 1st round and get a VG center at 36.
I like option 2 better ... Carl Banks has said Simmons is a LB, not a S and there are other good coverage guys available ...
The guys is a unique freak of a football player
Aaron Donald is too small - he played in crappy division - and I would like see how terrible he will be at the next level against even bigger/stronger guys. (again fans ignore every good thing he did in college and only focus on the one thing that didt like about him) Except in this case - Aaron Donald was not going to grow but in Simmons case he could get better at shedding a block
Good call on this.
Quote:
I really want to know. I was one who wanted Aaron Donald and was pissed when we drafted Odell. Odell was very talented so it took the sting out but I feel like this is same conversation all over again.
Aaron Donald is too small - he played in crappy division - and I would like see how terrible he will be at the next level against even bigger/stronger guys. (again fans ignore every good thing he did in college and only focus on the one thing that didt like about him) Except in this case - Aaron Donald was not going to grow but in Simmons case he could get better at shedding a block
Good call on this.
Yeah good call. I wanted Zack Martin, my son ( who should be a scout ) really wanted Donald. We both understood OBJ because of need.
Simmons if available will be BPA. Because it can be argued that he is a top 2 player. You can’t say that about any of the OT.