Giants plan at FS

Do they think Love is the answer?
I believe he played really well in the last few games last year.
Is he potentially a centerfielder sideline to sideline guy back there because we already know that is not Peppers game.
If so then FS may not be as pressing a draft need as thought.
Or will they try to sign one of the remaining guys in FA?
they just signed this kid from the XFL who will compete,
finally I expect them to draft someone in rd 5-6
If the Giants are not sold on Love, I'd expect them to look for a FS - a true "centerfielder" - at some point in the draft, even as early as #4, with Simmons, if they feel he can fill that bill.
It still frustrates me that Love wasn't starting earlier. Bethea was killing the defense weekly yet Bettcher kept sending him out there while there was a promising rookie sitting on the bench.
Haley was horrific in coverage his strength was tackling and diagnosing in the run gama and attacking LOS. That has a place but he was abused when asked to do anything else.
Love needs to fill the FS role or it is still a huge need for this defense.
Love will find a way.
- Tesla
As far as the slot corer I think a lot of it was scheme as teams kept moving their #1 receiver into the slot and killing Haley and Ballantine and the Giants never adjusted. There's a reason these guys are slot corners and not sitting on the outside. One of the big advantages to signing Bradberry was that he followed the opposing teams #1 into the slot. Hopefully, and a lot of 2020 is going to based upon hope, with the scheme be fixed and the young guys taking a step forward there can be a real improvement in the secondary.
Until I see him trying to play against speed.
Then I don't like Love so much.
I saw on here somewhere else that Kitchens benched him last year. Does that concern you?
Quote:
I don’t value any of the personnel / assignments decisions Bettcher and his staff made (e.g. Lawrence at DE, Love at FS). Let’s see where Judge / Graham decide to play these guys.
I think FS is a 2nd or 3rd round pick need / area of interest.
Last year we compiled 4 SS's in Bethea, Love, Peppers & Chandler. It repeatedly bit us in the ass all year.
Maybe this year we will realize having a deep S is very important.
I think they'll use a Day 2 pick on FS in the draft
Love is a 5'11/180 LB converted corner -- why do you lump him into the strong safety conversation?
He's 30 LBs smaller than the starting strong safety.
If anything his biggest hole is his tackling and lack of blitz ability (9% missed tackle rate, 110 YAC on 19 completions, 1 pressure).
His coverage numbers weren't tragic (65% completion against, 81 rating against, 1 TD against, 10 YPC).
We still need a guy who can play the deep third and at times that may be Love but I really think Love is going to be very valuable and effective in this defense. I could see Ballentine playing that role, he seems lost inside at the slot CB position but he has the length and speed to play the deep third. We need to add someone, no doubt but those may be the options in house right now.
rb check, qb check, c?, mlb?maybe, ss check, fs?
The problem with UFA is the real top guys demand big money and we aren't ready this year to splurge.
But we didn't address the OL or ER positions and those were (and remain) our biggest holes.
I do believe our starting secondary will be Peppers SS; Love FS; Bradberry CB and Baker CB with maybe (surprise) Ballantine at Nickel?? Beal the 3rd corner??
Whar I think is most important this offseason is getting great value out of the draft to continue building a new core team. If that approach leaves undesirable holes in the 2020 roster, so be it. Come away with the strongest collection of players possible.
