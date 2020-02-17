for display only
Giants plan at FS

MeadowlandsMike : 3/25/2020 9:49 am
Do they think Love is the answer?

I believe he played really well in the last few games last year.

Is he potentially a centerfielder sideline to sideline guy back there because we already know that is not Peppers game.

If so then FS may not be as pressing a draft need as thought.

Or will they try to sign one of the remaining guys in FA?

Love is a smart guy who in the pros is more safety than corner  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/25/2020 9:52 am : link
does have a nose for the ball
they just signed this kid from the XFL who will compete,
finally I expect them to draft someone in rd 5-6
FS was at the top of my free agent wish list.  
Klaatu : 3/25/2020 9:56 am : link
But the best ones were tagged before they hit the open market. None of the second or third wave guys really thrilled me.

If the Giants are not sold on Love, I'd expect them to look for a FS - a true "centerfielder" - at some point in the draft, even as early as #4, with Simmons, if they feel he can fill that bill.
I really like Love at FS, but I'd sign/draft someone to compete with  
Anakim : 3/25/2020 10:02 am : link
him. The only FA on the market that remotely interests me is Damarious Randall.
I am high on Love  
Jay on the Island : 3/25/2020 10:03 am : link
He was one of the few bright spots on defense last season. I would like to see the Giant add another FS to allow Love to play the slot more frequently. The Giants still need to add someone to play the slot. Grant Haley struggled mightily last season and unless he improves significantly this year he is best suited as depth. If they added a starting caliber FS then Graham would have the ability to deploy more 3 safety packages.

It still frustrates me that Love wasn't starting earlier. Bethea was killing the defense weekly yet Bettcher kept sending him out there while there was a promising rookie sitting on the bench.

RE: I am high on Love  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/25/2020 10:06 am : link
In comment 14849121 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
He was one of the few bright spots on defense last season. I would like to see the Giant add another FS to allow Love to play the slot more frequently. The Giants still need to add someone to play the slot. Grant Haley struggled mightily last season and unless he improves significantly this year he is best suited as depth. If they added a starting caliber FS then Graham would have the ability to deploy more 3 safety packages.

It still frustrates me that Love wasn't starting earlier. Bethea was killing the defense weekly yet Bettcher kept sending him out there while there was a promising rookie sitting on the bench.


Haley was horrific in coverage his strength was tackling and diagnosing in the run gama and attacking LOS. That has a place but he was abused when asked to do anything else.

Love needs to fill the FS role or it is still a huge need for this defense.
He certainly could be the answer  
ZogZerg : 3/25/2020 10:08 am : link
But, they need another body as well.
RE: Love Stinks.  
mfsd : 3/25/2020 10:22 am : link
In comment 14849122 Klaatu said:
Quote:
- The J. Geils Band.


Love will find a way.

- Tesla
I like what i saw from Love  
Walker Gillette : 3/25/2020 10:28 am : link
For a rookie switching positions he showed a good nose for the ball and showed the ability to make some plays. I think with a year under his belt he could get a lot better at diagnosing plays. If they can bring a vet in to compete that would be great but there are a lot of holes and this one may have to be given to the young guy.

As far as the slot corer I think a lot of it was scheme as teams kept moving their #1 receiver into the slot and killing Haley and Ballantine and the Giants never adjusted. There's a reason these guys are slot corners and not sitting on the outside. One of the big advantages to signing Bradberry was that he followed the opposing teams #1 into the slot. Hopefully, and a lot of 2020 is going to based upon hope, with the scheme be fixed and the young guys taking a step forward there can be a real improvement in the secondary.
I'm high on Julian Love  
M.S. : 3/25/2020 10:45 am : link

Until I see him trying to play against speed.

Then I don't like Love so much.
I think he'll be fine. Love and Peppers will be a good starting duo.  
Ira : 3/25/2020 10:53 am : link
We do need depth at both positions.
RE: I really like Love at FS, but I'd sign/draft someone to compete with  
rasbutant : 3/25/2020 10:53 am : link
In comment 14849120 Anakim said:
Quote:
him. The only FA on the market that remotely interests me is Damarious Randall.


I saw on here somewhere else that Kitchens benched him last year. Does that concern you?
Love At Nickel Back?  
Love At Nickel Back?
I seemed to recall reading that Love’s best position was nickel / slot corner.

I don’t value any of the personnel / assignments decisions Bettcher and his staff made (e.g. Lawrence at DE, Love at FS). Let’s see where Judge / Graham decide to play these guys.

I think FS is a 2nd or 3rd round pick need / area of interest.

RE: Now that we found Love, what are we gonna do...  
flycatcher : 3/25/2020 11:53 am : link
In comment 14849198 mfsd said:
Quote:
...with i-it

- Heavy D and the Boyz
Third World first.
This is another blind spot  
mittenedman : 3/25/2020 1:28 pm : link
for the Giants recently along with OL and Edge.

Last year we compiled 4 SS's in Bethea, Love, Peppers & Chandler. It repeatedly bit us in the ass all year.

Maybe this year we will realize having a deep S is very important.
Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports said Giants talked with Vikings  
OdellBeckhamJr : 3/25/2020 1:55 pm : link
about Anthony Harris, but Vikings didn't want to give him away for "peanuts".


I think they'll use a Day 2 pick on FS in the draft
RE: This is another blind spot  
christian : 3/25/2020 2:09 pm : link
In comment 14849381 mittenedman said:
Quote:
for the Giants recently along with OL and Edge.

Last year we compiled 4 SS's in Bethea, Love, Peppers & Chandler. It repeatedly bit us in the ass all year.

Maybe this year we will realize having a deep S is very important.


Love is a 5'11/180 LB converted corner -- why do you lump him into the strong safety conversation?

He's 30 LBs smaller than the starting strong safety.

If anything his biggest hole is his tackling and lack of blitz ability (9% missed tackle rate, 110 YAC on 19 completions, 1 pressure).

His coverage numbers weren't tragic (65% completion against, 81 rating against, 1 TD against, 10 YPC).
Love is actually a good fit  
Joey in VA : 3/25/2020 2:17 pm : link
For this scheme, he could play a Patrick Chung role. Both are similar sized 5-11 and in the 200lb range, both ran in the low 4.5s at the combine, Chung put up 11 more reps at 225 but Love had a better broad jump and vertical. In this scheme that slot is really a hybrid big nickel type of player. He can play FS, SS, slot CB or nickel LB. It's similar to the $B that Bettcher used but in Graham/Belichick's scheme it's an all purpose type of player. He won't blanket WRs, but in short areas he has the quickness (6.72 three cone) to handle them. He'll be a plus coverage guy against most RBs and smaller TEs and he's a solid tackler who's not afraid to mix it up.

We still need a guy who can play the deep third and at times that may be Love but I really think Love is going to be very valuable and effective in this defense. I could see Ballentine playing that role, he seems lost inside at the slot CB position but he has the length and speed to play the deep third. We need to add someone, no doubt but those may be the options in house right now.
christian : 3/25/2020 2:42 pm : link
^Joey's weight for Love is correct. I am wrong in my post above.
big need imo  
Dave : 3/25/2020 4:17 pm : link
gotta be strong 'up the middle' in every sport

rb check, qb check, c?, mlb?maybe, ss check, fs?
I think we will trade down and get a #1 and extra #2 and #3  
SGMen : 3/25/2020 5:59 pm : link
With those picks we go OT, OC, FS and LB followed by RB in Rd3 and WR supplemental. That is based on our biggest needs and not the draft board.

The problem with UFA is the real top guys demand big money and we aren't ready this year to splurge.

But we didn't address the OL or ER positions and those were (and remain) our biggest holes.

I do believe our starting secondary will be Peppers SS; Love FS; Bradberry CB and Baker CB with maybe (surprise) Ballantine at Nickel?? Beal the 3rd corner??
RE: I Want To Know What Love Is  
Simms11 : 3/25/2020 6:52 pm : link
In comment 14849180 HMunster said:
Quote:
A FS or slot corner?

I want you to show me.


Foreigner!
Honest answer  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/25/2020 9:27 pm : link
Its hard to speculate with a new staff in place what their assessments on our current players may be. Maybe they like Love at safety, maybe not. Can't know from the ouside

Whar I think is most important this offseason is getting great value out of the draft to continue building a new core team. If that approach leaves undesirable holes in the 2020 roster, so be it. Come away with the strongest collection of players possible.
Damarious Randall?  
prdave73 : 3/26/2020 1:56 am : link
Passed on Tre Boston, DR would be a great option.
RE: We're going to be disguising our coverages more  
santacruzom : 3/26/2020 4:06 am : link
In comment 14849851 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
Judge said in his presser "You've got to hide your Love away"


This is the only pun in this long thread that is clever.
