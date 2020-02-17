Giants plan at FS MeadowlandsMike : 3/25/2020 9:49 am

Do they think Love is the answer?



I believe he played really well in the last few games last year.



Is he potentially a centerfielder sideline to sideline guy back there because we already know that is not Peppers game.



If so then FS may not be as pressing a draft need as thought.



Or will they try to sign one of the remaining guys in FA?



