Giants and the number 4 pick mdthedream : 3/26/2020 11:29 am

If you really think about it. The value for the Giants would be to take a Offensive tackle over a LB like Simmons. The cost for a Offensive tackle in free agency or on most teams is 15m plus signing bonuses. That is a lot more money than what it costs the Giants to go out and buy a LB like they did. Cost wise QB,OT,DE and CB is much higher. If you draft correctly at these positions you save a lot of money. I agree we should trade back and get extra picks and I hope we can get Miami or SD to do that.