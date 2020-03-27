Agree with Paul Schwartz’ take on trade down?





Q: What is the No. 4 pick in the draft worth in a trade-down?





First of all, I am all for the Giants trading down — as long as they have a few players they love evaluated in the same grouping and would be happy to land any one of those players. Remember, general manager Dave Gettleman has never traded down in the seven drafts he’s overseen. As far as what the Giants could get in a trade down, the short answer is this: a lot.



It depends on how far they go down in the draft. When a team is interested in trading up it is usually for a quarterback, and the team trading down knows it can use this to great advantage. In 2017, the 49ers traded down one spot (from No. 2 to No. 3) and received two third-round picks and one fourth-round pick from the Bears (Mitchell Trubisky). In 2018, the Colts traded down from No. 3 to No. 6 and received three second-round picks from the Jets (Sam Darnold).



The key for the Giants is to find a trade partner and not drift too far down in the first round. The Chargers at No. 6 seems like a logical spot. It seems as if the Giants could add a second-round pick at the very least if they swap No. 4 for No. 6 and most likely more than that.



