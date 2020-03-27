for display only
Agree with Paul Schwartz’ take on trade down?

Big Blue '56 : 3/27/2020 1:57 pm
Or disagree? Seems to be in lockstep with a bunch here, no?

Quote:


Q: What is the No. 4 pick in the draft worth in a trade-down?


First of all, I am all for the Giants trading down — as long as they have a few players they love evaluated in the same grouping and would be happy to land any one of those players. Remember, general manager Dave Gettleman has never traded down in the seven drafts he’s overseen. As far as what the Giants could get in a trade down, the short answer is this: a lot.

It depends on how far they go down in the draft. When a team is interested in trading up it is usually for a quarterback, and the team trading down knows it can use this to great advantage. In 2017, the 49ers traded down one spot (from No. 2 to No. 3) and received two third-round picks and one fourth-round pick from the Bears (Mitchell Trubisky). In 2018, the Colts traded down from No. 3 to No. 6 and received three second-round picks from the Jets (Sam Darnold).

The key for the Giants is to find a trade partner and not drift too far down in the first round. The Chargers at No. 6 seems like a logical spot. It seems as if the Giants could add a second-round pick at the very least if they swap No. 4 for No. 6 and most likely more than that.

He has other takes on Simmons  
Big Blue '56 : 3/27/2020 1:59 pm : link
and OT
I agree  
ryanmkeane : 3/27/2020 2:06 pm : link
that the ceiling is probably two 2nd rounders, and the floor is probably something like two 3rd rounders if we only move 1 spot.

Now if someone wants to jump up 6 or 7+ spots, then we are looking at a 2021 1st.
If that Giants could do that and nab a 2nd rounder...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/27/2020 2:07 pm : link
...that would be sweet. There's lots of quality OL and WR that will be available in the 2nd round. With two 2nd rounders the Giants could add some serious depth and hopefully a starter.
If we can  
TommyWiseau : 3/27/2020 2:08 pm : link
move down with the Chargers and get two 2nd round picks return(1 this year and 1 next year), that would be great. We would have the 4th and 5th pick in the 2nd round this year. Could get some quality Olineman at those spots or a Edge Rusher/WR
IMO  
NoGainDayne : 3/27/2020 2:16 pm : link
if we are going to take an OT it would be dumb to not trade down with the Chargers for even just a second round pick. As we still in almost all certainty get our pick of T at 6.

IMO top 5 is either (in order of likelihood picked early)

1) Burrow / Young / Tua / Okudah / Simmons

2) Burrow / Young / Tua / Okudah / Herbert

1) Burrow / Young / Tua / Simmons / Herbert
I don't see a 2nd rounder being offered, as nice as would  
barens : 3/27/2020 2:17 pm : link
be.
I would be fine with just a 2nd....from Miami and/or Chargers  
George from PA : 3/27/2020 2:19 pm : link
And still get initial target....as they both would be targeting a QB.

As long as Jacksonville, Colts, Raiders and a couple of others show interest in any of the QBs

Even if Detroit jumps to 5....probably looking for a corner....maybe Simmons.
Gettleman had the #2  
arniefez : 3/27/2020 2:20 pm : link
and wanted to draft a RB. A RB. He knew the Jets were desperate for a QB and picking 3rd. There was absolutely ZERO chance the Jets were going to drat a RB #2. What other team would? He didn't even call them.

When he got the green light from the Mara brothers to trade Beckham he called two teams Cleveland & Buffalo which may have been by design but he never even tried to leverage them.

So I'll believe he'll trade down from a much less advantageous spot that will take much more finesse only after it happens.

I think almost  
pjcas18 : 3/27/2020 2:23 pm : link
everyone agrees the Giants should trade down if the opportunity presents itself and most also agree they will not.

What I wonder is if a trade downs with someone like SD or MIA presents itself would you forgo two 2nds or something equivalent for a 2021 1st (plus maybe a 3rd in 2019).

Just imagine pulling that off with MIA or SD and whoever you traded with having a really shitty 2020 season and the Giants sitting at #1 in 2021 with Lawrence and Fields (likely) at the top of that draft.

Worst case they lose confidence in Jones and have their QB of the future, best case Jones does well and they can trade #1 for a Ricky Williams/Hershel Walker like bounty.

So, in short, especially if my trade partner is a team not expected to contend in 2020 I'd be more interested in a 2021 1st than 2020 2nds/3rds.
sorry  
pjcas18 : 3/27/2020 2:24 pm : link
should say 3rd in 2020
IMO 2021 1st would be almost preferable to a 2nd this year  
NoGainDayne : 3/27/2020 2:29 pm : link
don't think we will really compete this year. And the Chargers or Dolphins are teams that could very well pick top 10 again. Those are the kinds of trades that get you out of the cellar.
RE: I think almost  
The_Boss : 3/27/2020 2:29 pm : link
In comment 14851530 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
everyone agrees the Giants should trade down if the opportunity presents itself and most also agree they will not.

What I wonder is if a trade downs with someone like SD or MIA presents itself would you forgo two 2nds or something equivalent for a 2021 1st (plus maybe a 3rd in 2019).

Just imagine pulling that off with MIA or SD and whoever you traded with having a really shitty 2020 season and the Giants sitting at #1 in 2021 with Lawrence and Fields (likely) at the top of that draft.

Worst case they lose confidence in Jones and have their QB of the future, best case Jones does well and they can trade #1 for a Ricky Williams/Hershel Walker like bounty.

So, in short, especially if my trade partner is a team not expected to contend in 2020 I'd be more interested in a 2021 1st than 2020 2nds/3rds.


With all the FA acquisitions Miami collected I think they’d be more receptive to giving up a 2021 #1 because they might not be terrible. Especially if they get Tua with our #4. San Diego, on the other hand, along with Carolina might be angling for Herbert with the loser potentially going all in on “Tanking for Trevor” and would not want to surrender next year’s #1. Just my 2 cents.
This is a no brainer  
Jon in NYC : 3/27/2020 2:32 pm : link
and they should absolutely do this. At six if Tua and Burrow go they'll still get one of Simmons, Young, Wirfs, Becton.
If  
mdthedream : 3/27/2020 2:34 pm : link
its a team other that SD and Miami it will cost them more because they know those teams are eyeing a QB. Example Raiders would give up a lot to move up if they are sold on the QB that they want.
NGD and The Boss  
pjcas18 : 3/27/2020 2:37 pm : link
yes, that's my point.

And sure, MIA has improved through FA, but if they draft Tua, we've all seen how rookie QB's can struggle (assuming it's Tua not Fitzpatrick). In fact winning is the rarity. Look at QB's like Peyton and Aikman, let alone someone like Darnold.

And SD right now has Tyrod Taylor as their starting QB. I like their D, but I don't think its carry a team good.

Even if it's CAR or JAX I'd still trade down.

2021 first would be my starting position in a trade down.

I would love to trade down.  
rasbutant : 3/27/2020 2:40 pm : link
But i don't have high hopes of the Giants doing so. They haven't in the past, why would i think it would be any different now.

And not to say they were right not to...
Example, I wanted them to trade down with the Browns and select Big Ben instead of Eli. So glad we got Eli.

But also, i was jumping for joy when Brady Quinn fell to the Giants. Thought for sure a team was going to trade up for him. But no Giants don't trade, so the Cowboys did 2 spots later and got a 2nd (36) and 1st the following year. I like Aaron Ross and all but, would much rather had the draft picks.

And just 2 yrs ago, Sam Darnold falls to them, tell me you couldn't get the Jets to give you something, anything, to move up 1 spot to take him. Come on, you have to be better at poker than that DG.
We know what he first two picks are likely to be:  
johnnyb : 3/27/2020 2:42 pm : link
Burrow to the Bengals and Young to the Redskins. I would be shocked if either of the two teams either traded down or took someone other than the obvious.

Detroit at three holds the keys to the draft, at least as far as the Giants are concerned. No team is going to trade up to four without knowing with absolute certainty which team is picking at three.

I would assume this will be a draft day event, after Chase Young is drafted and the Lions are on the clock.
#4 and #99  
90.Cal : 3/27/2020 2:50 pm : link
for

#6, #37 and 71.

We could have #6, #36, #37 and #71...

If the Chargers want Tua like they should.
RE: Gettleman had the #2  
GFAN52 : 3/27/2020 2:54 pm : link
In comment 14851528 arniefez said:
Quote:
and wanted to draft a RB. A RB. He knew the Jets were desperate for a QB and picking 3rd. There was absolutely ZERO chance the Jets were going to drat a RB #2. What other team would? He didn't even call them.

When he got the green light from the Mara brothers to trade Beckham he called two teams Cleveland & Buffalo which may have been by design but he never even tried to leverage them.

So I'll believe he'll trade down from a much less advantageous spot that will take much more finesse only after it happens.


Seems it's hard to change DG's ways about drafting. I don't see much chance that he changes now and trades down.
DG owns us this one  
rasbutant : 3/27/2020 2:55 pm : link
Needs to make up for giving that 3rd for Williams. No easier way to get it back and more.
Trading down takes a partner, it takes 2  
PatersonPlank : 3/27/2020 2:56 pm : link
We are all assuming Miami (or whoever) will offer something we want.
RE: Gettleman had the #2  
barens : 3/27/2020 2:58 pm : link
In comment 14851528 arniefez said:
Quote:
and wanted to draft a RB. A RB. He knew the Jets were desperate for a QB and picking 3rd. There was absolutely ZERO chance the Jets were going to drat a RB #2. What other team would? He didn't even call them.

When he got the green light from the Mara brothers to trade Beckham he called two teams Cleveland & Buffalo which may have been by design but he never even tried to leverage them.

So I'll believe he'll trade down from a much less advantageous spot that will take much more finesse only after it happens.


How is that possible if the Jets didn't have a 2nd round pick? I assume your saying the Jets were offering?
Question  
UGADawgs7 : 3/27/2020 2:58 pm : link
What if Jax really wants Tua/Herbert? They have 9 and 20. If Miami truly is extremely locked into 1 of the QBs, would it be possible to trade back a spot and end up with 18 or 26?
I don’t think so, but DG potentially could have very good leverage if Jacksonville calls.
RE: Question  
Big Blue '56 : 3/27/2020 3:03 pm : link
In comment 14851572 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
What if Jax really wants Tua/Herbert? They have 9 and 20. If Miami truly is extremely locked into 1 of the QBs, would it be possible to trade back a spot and end up with 18 or 26?
I don’t think so, but DG potentially could have very good leverage if Jacksonville calls.


Perhaps any trade with Jax could involve Yannick Ngakoue?
RE: RE: I think almost  
allstarjim : 3/27/2020 3:06 pm : link
In comment 14851534 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14851530 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


everyone agrees the Giants should trade down if the opportunity presents itself and most also agree they will not.

What I wonder is if a trade downs with someone like SD or MIA presents itself would you forgo two 2nds or something equivalent for a 2021 1st (plus maybe a 3rd in 2019).

Just imagine pulling that off with MIA or SD and whoever you traded with having a really shitty 2020 season and the Giants sitting at #1 in 2021 with Lawrence and Fields (likely) at the top of that draft.

Worst case they lose confidence in Jones and have their QB of the future, best case Jones does well and they can trade #1 for a Ricky Williams/Hershel Walker like bounty.

So, in short, especially if my trade partner is a team not expected to contend in 2020 I'd be more interested in a 2021 1st than 2020 2nds/3rds.



With all the FA acquisitions Miami collected I think they’d be more receptive to giving up a 2021 #1 because they might not be terrible. Especially if they get Tua with our #4. San Diego, on the other hand, along with Carolina might be angling for Herbert with the loser potentially going all in on “Tanking for Trevor” and would not want to surrender next year’s #1. Just my 2 cents.


I think you are right. I think Carolina is the team that is going to be very aggressive in moving up.

The great thing about the Giants' spot at 4 is that there will be at least one of "the big three" QBs (Burrow, Herbert, and Tua) available at their spot, OR Chase Young. So in any scenario, a trade down is either a strong possibility OR the Giants just take an elite pass-rusher at #4 if the big 3 go 1,2,3.

You always need a partner, but I'll be pretty disappointed if one of those QBs are at our spot and we don't trade down and just take a player at 4, like Simmons, even though I do like Simmons.
this idea that DG won't trade down because he hasn't before  
Dr. D : 3/27/2020 3:15 pm : link
is pretty silly to me. What's the sample size? 7

That's a pretty tiny sample.

I don't know if he will or not this time (my guess is it depends on offers), but I really doubt he has some kind of irrational aversion and will therefore NEVER trade down.
Hopefully there is a bidding war  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/27/2020 3:24 pm : link
But SD's #6 and 2nd and 3rd would be good. Come on SD, you need to draw in the LA fans with Tua!
Betting lines predict Tua is more likely to go  
shyster : 3/27/2020 3:35 pm : link
third, fifth or second (in that order) than he is to go at four. He is only +900 to be taken fourth.

And Herbert is favored to go sixth or later.

Doesn't add up to a strong predictor of a trade down being available.


Quote:

When is Tua Tagovailoa selected?
Third overall +175
Fifth overall +200
Second overall +400
Fourth overall +900
Sixth overall +900
Field (any other pick) +900

When will Justin Herbert be drafted?
OVER 5.5 pick -250
UNDER 5.5 pick +170



RE: Trading down takes a partner, it takes 2  
OBJRoyal : 3/27/2020 3:36 pm : link
In comment 14851566 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
We are all assuming Miami (or whoever) will offer something we want.


+1 it's easy to say trade down, but probably harder to do
would love a trade down  
X : 3/27/2020 3:39 pm : link
but doubt we will find a partner to trade with. I think it is more likely to happen at #2 or #3.
The worst scenario for a trade-down is  
BigBlueNH : 3/27/2020 3:39 pm : link
Miami trades up to 2 or (more likley) 3 and takes Tua. Then, assuming some teams really want Herbert, they are more likely to trade with Wash or Detroit at #5 than with us at #4, since they will give up less and know that we aren't gonna take a QB. In fact, if it plays out that way, I think we prob don't get a good offer to trade down. Best scenario for us: Burrow is only QB taken in top 3. Next best scenario: some team other than Miami trades up to 2 or 3 and takes Tua. Then, either Miami, or some other team that wants Herbert, has an incentive to trade up to make sure they get their guy.
RE: Betting lines predict Tua is more likely to go  
Big Blue '56 : 3/27/2020 3:41 pm : link
In comment 14851629 shyster said:
Quote:
third, fifth or second (in that order) than he is to go at four. He is only +900 to be taken fourth.

And Herbert is favored to go sixth or later.

Doesn't add up to a strong predictor of a trade down being available.




Quote:



When is Tua Tagovailoa selected?
Third overall +175
Fifth overall +200
Second overall +400
Fourth overall +900
Sixth overall +900
Field (any other pick) +900

When will Justin Herbert be drafted?
OVER 5.5 pick -250
UNDER 5.5 pick +170



3/26/20 oddshark - ( New Window )


Do you really think odds are relevant? :)
RE: RE: Betting lines predict Tua is more likely to go  
shyster : 3/27/2020 3:59 pm : link
In comment 14851641 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:



Do you really think odds are relevant? :)


You don't need the odds to analyze the situation and have doubts that a trade down will be available but they do serve to confirm those doubts.

Lot of people want a trade down and I would favor it myself. If it doesn't happen, I will presume it probably wasn't available rather than that DG refused to consider the opportunity.
Think if the Giants can get Simmons  
TMS : 3/27/2020 4:00 pm : link
and more picks they will go for it without a doubt but can they?
Just out of left field, and what would be fantastic,  
barens : 3/27/2020 4:02 pm : link
would be if Cincy drafted Chase Young. Throw a wrench into everything. I realize there's a slim to none chance, but it would give me a good hardy laugh at the Redskins expense.
If DG thinks Simmons is the BPA as he might  
TMS : 3/27/2020 4:12 pm : link
none of this happens.
RE: The worst scenario for a trade-down is  
jestersdead : 3/27/2020 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14851636 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
Miami trades up to 2 or (more likley) 3 and takes Tua. Then, assuming some teams really want Herbert, they are more likely to trade with Wash or Detroit at #5 than with us at #4, since they will give up less and know that we aren't gonna take a QB. In fact, if it plays out that way, I think we prob don't get a good offer to trade down. Best scenario for us: Burrow is only QB taken in top 3. Next best scenario: some team other than Miami trades up to 2 or 3 and takes Tua. Then, either Miami, or some other team that wants Herbert, has an incentive to trade up to make sure they get their guy.

If Burrow goes #1 and Miami trades up to 2 and drafts Tua. The Giants should be looking to trade up to #3 and draft Young
Completely agree with his take,  
Section331 : 3/27/2020 4:26 pm : link
maybe you even get a bidding war going between Miami and LAC.

Obviously, I would wait until the pick is on the clock before pulling the trigger. If Chase Young somehow falls, I'm taking him.
jesterdead  
BigBlueNH : 3/27/2020 4:29 pm : link
I guess we should pick up a phone and ask, but why on earth would Detroit be willing to hand us Chase Young for anything less than a haul of draft picks, which we can't afford to hand over - too many holes to fill.
RE: RE: RE: Betting lines predict Tua is more likely to go  
Big Blue '56 : 3/27/2020 4:36 pm : link
In comment 14851655 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 14851641 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:





Do you really think odds are relevant? :)



You don't need the odds to analyze the situation and have doubts that a trade down will be available but they do serve to confirm those doubts.

Lot of people want a trade down and I would favor it myself. If it doesn't happen, I will presume it probably wasn't available rather than that DG refused to consider the opportunity.


Agreed
a lot in this discussion that is not thoughtful  
Josh in MD : 3/27/2020 4:45 pm : link
I fear this discussion is clouded by wishful thinking and hatred of DG. If Miami wants a QB, it has absolutely ZERO reason to trade with us. They know we are not taking a QB. If the Chargers want a player they fear Miami may take, then they do have a motivation to leapfrog Miami by trading with us. This is the ideal scenario for us because if the Chargers jump ahead to get a QB and Miami takes a QB, then there is zero opportunity cost for us. Whomever we would have taken at 4 will still be there at 6. And we acquire an additional asset. It is more complicated if a team further back than the Chargers wants our pick. If we trade back several places, then we may have to settle for a player who is not as good as the one we could get at 4 perhaps Okudah or Simmons, for argument's sake. That still might be worth doing in order to get more picks, but it's a trade off. The least useful contributions to this discussion are ones that say, well, if a whole bunch of players after Young and QBs are equal, then we should definitely trade back--and it DG doesn't do that he is malfeasant. That is perfectly true if the premise is correct. But who is to say that it is?
I wouldnt be opposed to trading out of the top 10  
Rudy5757 : 3/27/2020 4:52 pm : link
If we can get a 1st rounder next year to go with a few picks this year. Get a nice little haul this year in a strong draft for positions we need and then get ready for a run next year with 2 1st rounders.
Almost wonder if teams are at least reaching out  
LBH15 : 3/27/2020 4:53 pm : link
to Gettleman to see what they could do for a trade up. I am sure that Leonard Williams deal raised some eyebrows around the league and maybe they think he can be had.
The Giants actually need 2 interested trading partners. There is no  
Ivan15 : 3/27/2020 5:04 pm : link
Incentive for Miami to trade up unless the Giants have a serious offer from another team like the Chargers. Doubtful that DG can bluff that well and the GMs all know who everyone else is interested in anyway.
RE: The Giants actually need 2 interested trading partners. There is no  
LBH15 : 3/27/2020 5:14 pm : link
In comment 14851735 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Incentive for Miami to trade up unless the Giants have a serious offer from another team like the Chargers. Doubtful that DG can bluff that well and the GMs all know who everyone else is interested in anyway.


The most benefit in having 2 interested parties is the competitive tension it causes and the ability to get the greatest return.

While I do agree have 2 interested parties greatly increases the chances of getting to a deal, there are still plenty of times I am sure where there is only one and it still gets done.
I'd almost say a trade down is the smart move  
Dave : 3/27/2020 5:15 pm : link
since this team has so many holes, imo the question really is, (assuming you draft well)

-can you fill ONE hole with the 4th overall pick,

or,

- can you fill TWO holes with the, idk, 10&20, or 6&40

but, ie, revisit last year and consider, would you rather have jones, or lawrence and baker...
RE: a lot in this discussion that is not thoughtful  
pjcas18 : 3/27/2020 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14851708 Josh in MD said:
Quote:
I fear this discussion is clouded by wishful thinking and hatred of DG. If Miami wants a QB, it has absolutely ZERO reason to trade with us. They know we are not taking a QB. If the Chargers want a player they fear Miami may take, then they do have a motivation to leapfrog Miami by trading with us. This is the ideal scenario for us because if the Chargers jump ahead to get a QB and Miami takes a QB, then there is zero opportunity cost for us. Whomever we would have taken at 4 will still be there at 6. And we acquire an additional asset. It is more complicated if a team further back than the Chargers wants our pick. If we trade back several places, then we may have to settle for a player who is not as good as the one we could get at 4 perhaps Okudah or Simmons, for argument's sake. That still might be worth doing in order to get more picks, but it's a trade off. The least useful contributions to this discussion are ones that say, well, if a whole bunch of players after Young and QBs are equal, then we should definitely trade back--and it DG doesn't do that he is malfeasant. That is perfectly true if the premise is correct. But who is to say that it is?


Miami's motivation to trade with the Giants is to stop other teams from leapfrogging them and taking the QB they want.
The Dolphins  
pjcas18 : 3/27/2020 5:19 pm : link
motivation would be similar to what motivated the Bears to send two 3rd's and a 4th to SF to move up from 3 to 2 and take Trubisky.

other teams have to consider that another team might try to leapfrog  
Dave : 3/27/2020 5:22 pm : link
the fish can't just sit there and say 'we know ny is not taking a qb'. they have to consider that ny might trade #4 to another team looking for a qb

(this is similar to the common refrain here that 'dg didn't have to trade for LW, he coulda just signed him after the season as a fa', but what if jests had traded lw to another team that immediately gave lw a new K? then lw never gets to fa for dg to have a chance at signing. now is that worth a 3rd, idk. disclaimer i like lw)
RE: The Dolphins  
Big Blue '56 : 3/27/2020 5:22 pm : link
In comment 14851760 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
motivation would be similar to what motivated the Bears to send two 3rd's and a 4th to SF to move up from 3 to 2 and take Trubisky.


Yup. That could certainly affect Miami just as you opine
RE: The Dolphins  
Dave : 3/27/2020 5:23 pm : link
In comment 14851760 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
motivation would be similar to what motivated the Bears to send two 3rd's and a 4th to SF to move up from 3 to 2 and take Trubisky.


or, what he said :)
Of course, hypothetically speaking...  
Gmaniac1 : 3/27/2020 6:03 pm : link
... getting the guy you wanted anyways (Simmons, let's say) at #6 plus extra picks is better than just getting Simmons.

So on a hypothetical question like this... sure, it's super easy to be enthused about trading down. Why not?

----------

That being said, I really hope we trade down this year... this team just has too many holes, and after getting a QB (which we got last year) it's less important to keep that money #4 pick and more important to expand our quantity of picks.

We need bodies, gentlemen.
Wonder what we'd be doing if NYG didn't pick DJ  
LBH15 : 3/27/2020 6:19 pm : link
last year. Still sitting at #4 and obvious need at QB. Do you make a move for Burrow or sit tight and take one of the ther guys?
A 2 if they drop to 6  
jeff57 : 3/27/2020 7:21 pm : link
A 3 if they drop to 5.
RE: A 2 if they drop to 6  
section125 : 3/27/2020 7:57 pm : link
In comment 14851895 jeff57 said:
Quote:
A 3 if they drop to 5.


Maybe more, if there is a bidding war.
re: trade down  
AcesUp : 3/27/2020 8:02 pm : link
What exactly is stopping the Lions from taking the same trade down deals that we are? They are probably dialed in on Okudah...we're not really a threat to take him. 5 or 6 is where they would be falling back to. There really isn't anything scaring them into running that card up for Okudah. They can get him at 3 or they can get him at 5 or 6.

The reality is that a trade down probably isn't on the table for us. Maybe at a discount but we aren't seeing a 2 unless Tua is there for some reason.
Detroit is in the drivers seat here  
TJ : 3/27/2020 8:47 pm : link
Nobody is going to waste time negotiating with the Giants til after detroit moves one way or the other. A trade down has all the advantages for Lions that it does for us and being one pick higher they can squeeze a better return than we can.

Sure there might be a second trade up for qb after the third pick. But the best return will go to the lions before we're on the clock.
.  
Bill2 : 3/28/2020 6:37 am : link
1) not sure there is enough clear motivation for others to move up given the players and the way it plays out.

2) let's play out the Darnold example. The minute DG or the Jets actually answer the call they know the Giants aren't going to pi l a QB. What leverage or motivation is there for the Jets to do anything at all but wait for their target.

I think we come up with trades that are good for us because it's fun. I'm not sure I hear a " Have to do it because there is a great risk or reward for the other guy not making or making this trade"

It also sets up another fan "gotcha" moment when it doesnt happen and a round of " why didnt he get more?"

Amazing to watch us manipulate ourselves so we can bitch after the fact.

If we were an NFL average Gm we would hit 51% of the time over a ten year stretch. Literally that's what the data shows. If we were a ten year top 8 GM we would get 57-59% of our guesses right and be wrong over 40% of the time.

It's not an easy job ( of course DGs media performances are cringeworthy enough to make even a 50% look attractive these days).
RE: Gettleman had the #2  
EricJ : 3/28/2020 7:32 am : link
In comment 14851528 arniefez said:
Quote:
and wanted to draft a RB. A RB. He knew the Jets were desperate for a QB and picking 3rd. There was absolutely ZERO chance the Jets were going to drat a RB #2. What other team would? He didn't even call them.


Don't be so simple minded. Barkley is who we wanted and we got him. Let's say the Giants made the trade with the Jets and now the Jets are sitting at #2. Who says the Jets dont then get an offer from a team sitting a couple of picks down to grab Barkley? We had NO IDEA who the Jets really liked as the draft was unfolding. That organization made a lot of stupid moves over the years.
It is easy to say... we should trade down.  
EricJ : 3/28/2020 7:34 am : link
Everything thinks you end up with a bunch of starters. You get fair value and only if there is a team willing to give up what you need. It is not that easy.
I don’t think posters come up with trade ideas just to  
LBH15 : 3/28/2020 7:42 am : link
bitch at the GM after the fact when it doesn’t happen or not well enough. I am sure fun and some optimism do play a part though, and doesn’t that make for some more interesting threads?

The very simple point is that if DG executes a trade here then he thinks there is more value to be had than the status quo.

If it doesn’t happen then it wasn’t more, or it wasn’t available, or he is not wired to think beyond the status quo. Note that it doesn’t ever happen with the DG.
I certainly agree  
Bill2 : 3/28/2020 8:05 am : link
That if there was a year and a construct that made a slight trade down a positive, this would be that year to break his trend.

After the draft there is a lot of hard to pin down recreation of the options ( no one called with an offer could mean that or we didn't like the offers or we never pulled an offer out of them) or the famous we heard others were prepared to draft him early as well.
Yes to both points I am sure.  
LBH15 : 3/28/2020 8:08 am : link
But so what on the second? Certainly a few have some slight insider info or are just guessing correctly. Most have neither and it’s obvious.
RE: The Giants actually need 2 interested trading partners. There is no  
BlueVinnie : 3/28/2020 8:46 am : link
In comment 14851735 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Incentive for Miami to trade up unless the Giants have a serious offer from another team like the Chargers. Doubtful that DG can bluff that well and the GMs all know who everyone else is interested in anyway.

There definitely could be an incentive for the Dolphins to trade up. If they are *absolutely* convinced that Tua or Herbert is clearly the better QB prospect, I'd think they would be willing to offer up a #3 or whatever to guarantee they get their guy.
What If’s  
NJLCO : 3/28/2020 9:41 am : link
What if we took Tua? Then sit back and watch/wait for offers.
RE: RE: The Giants actually need 2 interested trading partners. There is no  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/28/2020 9:48 am : link
In comment 14852086 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 14851735 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Incentive for Miami to trade up unless the Giants have a serious offer from another team like the Chargers. Doubtful that DG can bluff that well and the GMs all know who everyone else is interested in anyway.


There definitely could be an incentive for the Dolphins to trade up. If they are *absolutely* convinced that Tua or Herbert is clearly the better QB prospect, I'd think they would be willing to offer up a #3 or whatever to guarantee they get their guy.


Much more than that.0
Of course  
RetroJint : 3/28/2020 10:29 am : link
the Giants will be able to trade down from 4. 4 is a spot to get a QB. It doesn’t matter that teams know the Giants won’t draft one. You’re playing the other 2 or 3 teams against each other . The Giants sit back and watch them slice off each other’s nuts .

It’s all contingent on the organization’s value board , which by the way, must now be finalized . The only thing that could change it is an arrest or a revelation of some malfeasance from the past, hitherto unknown.

No more contacts , Pro Days , etc . If Gettleman is big on Simmons , an OT , a WR for that matter (please don’t say he wouldn’t -Barkley 2, Jones 6) , then they stay put. But if not ...
Easier Said Than Done  
Big Blue Beerguy : 3/28/2020 12:14 pm : link
A trade down with the Chargers would be great - we would likely find the same non-QB prospects available at #6, and would pick up some assets later in the draft (according to the traditional draft value chart this trade should get us the Charger's 3rd round pick).

But . . .

There's an old Steve Martin stand up routine called "You can be a millionaire and never pay taxes." Link below. It starts, "First, get a million dollars . . ." (I'm old enough to remember when Martin was primarily a stand up comedian, before all the movies and such.)

Many trade down scenarios assume we can snap our fingers and make this happen. That strikes me as highly unrealistic. To throw just a few buckets of cold water on this scenario (I am not saying we couldn't get it done, just that it is not necessarily easy):

1. What if Detroit (or Washington) are willing to trade down? If they do and the Chargers get their QB (presumably Tua), then our trade changes become almost nil.

2. What if the Chargers see the upside of Tua discounted by his injury history, so they view Tua and Herbert as having the same relative draft value? In that case, they can wait for the Dolphins to pick and happily take whoever is left.

3. Most of the other fantasized trade partners now have satisfied their QB needs in free agency and will not trade valuable draft assets on top of the valuable cap/free agent assets already committed. Why, for example, would Carolina trade up now that they have committed $63M and 3 years to Bridgewater? Trading up to get someone who would sit for at least two years seems highly unlikely. Similarly, the Raiders have not tried to trade Carr and just bought a $17.5M, 2 year insurance policy (laden with incentives) in the name of Marcus Mariotta. They would not have done so if they planned to trade up for a rookie QB.

So count me a fan of Paul Schwartz's scenario, but let's not get our hopes up too high as there are many reasons it may not happen.
The purpose of the draft is to add quality players..  
EricJ : 3/28/2020 12:26 pm : link
who will improve your team. Trading down is merely a way to add more picks. It does NOT mean you are improving your team because you may be trading away the spot where you could have selected a blue chip player.

All of these things are factored in. GMs will look at what players MAY Be available IF we make this trade with the other team and if we add players from THAT group farther down in the draft, will it improve our team more than the player who is right in front of us now at #4?

I am not opposed to trading down IF we get the return that we need THIS YEAR. I am not interested in next year's draft. We have too many holes to fill now.
RE: I agree  
BigBlueJuice : 3/28/2020 12:28 pm : link
Id ask the Chargers for 2 2nd round picks to swap in addition to swap 3rd round picks with our condition pick at end of round with normal 3rd round pick. Could see that.



In comment 14851513 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
that the ceiling is probably two 2nd rounders, and the floor is probably something like two 3rd rounders if we only move 1 spot.

Now if someone wants to jump up 6 or 7+ spots, then we are looking at a 2021 1st.
Draft scenarios  
Billystrow : 3/28/2020 1:24 pm : link
I think someone said that there is no pressure on Miami because they know we are not taking a QB. But that is not true. We always tend to think of these situations from our standpoint.

Scenario One: Tua and Herbert are both available at #4. Assuming Miami and Chargers both like Tua. But it really doesn't matter. Again, look at this from their perspective. Neither team really knows who the other likes. Miami would be taking a big chance, hoping the Chargers won't trade up, or might trade up and take Herbert. If the Chargers do trade up, Miami would be left to explain that to their fans. So there is definitely pressure on both those teams. Let the bidding begin!

Scenario two: Tua is off the board before #4. Assuming the Tier One QBs are Burrow, Tua, and Herbert. Now there is only one left. Unless either Miami or the Chargers definitely don't like Herbert (and there only has to be one who like him, because again, they're not sure the other doesn't), the pressure can be just as great.

However, if we trade with the Chargers and Miami doesn't like the other QB enough, they might just take Simmons right in front of us. Haha!

Let's get this draft underway!
RE: RE: I agree  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/28/2020 1:32 pm : link
In comment 14852237 BigBlueJuice said:
Quote:
Id ask the Chargers for 2 2nd round picks to swap in addition to swap 3rd round picks with our condition pick at end of round with normal 3rd round pick. Could see that.



In comment 14851513 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


that the ceiling is probably two 2nd rounders, and the floor is probably something like two 3rd rounders if we only move 1 spot.

Now if someone wants to jump up 6 or 7+ spots, then we are looking at a 2021 1st.



Wow while I thought just a 3rd would be way too low. I think somewhere in between what you are asking for. Because heres the thing. If we trade with them it only costs us ONE pick. What do I mean...well you know they are going QB at 4 which we have no interest in. So it only leaves whoever is picking at 5. And if we really want OT there is a pretty good chance Simmon or Okudah go at that spot. Meaning our #1 target is still at the tradedown spot AND the salary would be a bit lower too.

I think in the end that would net us a 2nd and maybe a 3rd but not much more than that ...
