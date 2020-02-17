Matt Miller: Scouts Think NYG will Draft Isaiah Simmons

"As mock drafts begin to come together, many NFL scouts believe the New York Giants will select Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons at No. 4 overall. One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."
they have so many needs and they are going to stash another interior DL when they already have Williams, Lawerence, Tomlinson, and Hill. They also just signed Austin Johnson. They are not picking a guy in the top 5 that would play less then 50% of the snaps in a year that if the giants don't win DG will be fired.
Quote:
In comment 14851804 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Brown likely the pick. Trust me (if no trade down).
I've speculated and heard the same.
I would think everyone in the top 10 is high on Brown, but with Hill, Tomlinson, Lawrence, and LW, where would he fit? If they didn’t have intentions on bringing back LW, then I could see it.
Agreed. Like I said above. DG's job on the line he isn't going to draft a guy in the top 5 that wouldn't even be a starter on this roster. He needs a major impact player whether that is Simmons or a starting Tackle. Or a trade down that acquires more high end picks that will be starters as well.
If Simmons and Okudah are not there, that means one of Burrow or Young has slipped down to us... either way, that would be a GOLD MINE for us... we either get Young or some team trades a king's ransom to us to get Burrow.
Too bad there is no way that scenario is happening.
There is no place for Brown, unless they trade Tomlinson on draft day.
The most likely scenario is either an OT at #4 or after a small trade down, probably Wirfs.
should be demoted to scouting the Alaska-region.
In just two short sentences he managed to not understand that Solder's cap hit is greater than his value as a LT, overstate Fleming as a 16-game starter and understate that the draft is for longer term investing in things such as OL.
Relying on Soldier and Fleming is not a good sign to the health and future of Jones and Barkley.
That would be nice if DG is going for Best athlete no matter who it is, after trading down.
But we also know if he has his sights set on a specific player he'll grab him from the #4 spot so as to not be disappointed.
I've watched just about every one of Simmon's games; from the tall and somewhat clumsy safety who looked lost at times or wiffed on a tackle but still showed his potential on the next play; to Venable's secret weapon - no one knew where he'd line up, or even at any spot what role he was assigned.
I agree that he will be effective only in the "right" scheme, but from what I've heard from Judge and Graham, the Giants defense is the "right" spot.
There are only a few possible conclusions and with hundreds if not thousands of people putting in their guesses you know what? A lot of them will be right. Even on BBI. Haha.
Now what they 'should do' is draft an OT in Round 1. It's the best class in many years with multiple Top 10 prospects to choose from. We've a shit ton invested in Jones and Barkley. It just makes too much sense for me to put my chips on a different position.
Quote:
One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."
Seriously
Quote:
One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."
It is worse. Jerry Reese is unemployed.
ding, ding, ding, ding...we have a winner...at least as far as I am concerned.
if he was planning to take Brown he should be fired right now before he screws up the pick.
He is a backup swing tackle. That is why he is here.
He is not going to factor in to NYG draft plans at all.
I do fully believe it's Simmons or OT though.
Love is not the answer.
As long as it isn't for Brown. There's a clear hole in the trigger mans thought process if that is who we land on with our premium draft pick.
Quote:
One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."
A scout did not say that - Matt made it up
In my mind, I want to plug more holes, and offensive tackle is a bigger need than any of the "top five" except edge rusher (likely he's gone by pick #4). So my gut says if Young or Burrows are gone at #4, best bet is trade down, get additional picks, and take a good (but not consensus top draft candidate) offensive tackle later in Round 1. But if we find no takers for a trade down (and many of the trade-down scenarios I see are highly fanciful), then the question is whether to over-draft an offensive tackle or take a consensus top five/six candidate like Simmons or Brown, even if they do not play at a position of glaring need (like offensive tackle or edge rusher). There is strong logic - "best player available" - for taking Simmons.
In addition, of the "top 4" defensive players, Simmons seems the best fit for the Giants, outside of Young. Okudah and Brown both play positions where we have spent considerable draft and free agency resources in the past two years. Simmons can play multiple roles, which seems a good match for the general philosophy of Joe Judge and Pat Graham. And, let's face it, wouldn't it be nice to have someone who can excel at covering tight ends and running backs?
So I see the logic, especially if we don't find a trade down partner.
Stats, Bias and the Draft, Pt. 3 - ( New Window )
Simmons has a rare skillset but he isn't "Mr. Sure thing" either so there is a shade of risk. However, I think he can be a demon blitzing and certainly covering. I think he projects to NFL SS or possibly even a big FS.
Quote:
Also signed a LB and have a young kid inside, plus have Peppers and Love at S. The logic there isn't sound.
I do fully believe it's Simmons or OT though.
Love is not the answer.
😂😂😂😂😂
Quote:
Brown likely the pick. Trust me (if no trade down).
I've speculated and heard the same.
This is my biggest fear. Good player but we are loaded at interior DL. We need Edge or play maker
Quote:
Quote:
One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."
A scout did not say that - Matt made it up
The NYG front office takes a lot of crap, but they are not waiting on a Tackle based on this rational.
If they do, then they should take a lot of crap.
What sort of market is there for him? Recoup a third we lost in the LW trade?
I'd sign Tomlinson at 10m/yr and grab an OT/Simmons instead of taking Brown at 8m/yr and a 4-5th/rounder. Outside of Tomlinson being a vestige of Reese, I don't understand why he wouldn't be a priority for this staff and a guy that closes the door on interior DL prospects.
Word up. Trade down 1 pr a few spots and pick up another 2nd rounder, but an OT is the target for RD 1. I would draft a Center in RD 2 as well.
Quote:
another putrid front line will be just fine.
Word up. Trade down 1 pr a few spots and pick up another 2nd rounder, but an OT is the target for RD 1. I would draft a Center in RD 2 as well.
Agree w this 100%
If Det turns down a trade at 3 Gettleman will get a kings ransom for that 4th pick. Both Miami and the Chargers will be going for Tua.
This is so accurate. But the defense also desperately needs a player like Simmons. This is why I hope that Gettlemans tenuous job status doesn’t result in the team making shortsighted decisions. The team has so many needs. And he largely made his bed by halting the rebuilding and acquiescing to two years of “retool, not rebuild.”
There are only a few possible conclusions and with hundreds if not thousands of people putting in their guesses you know what? A lot of them will be right. Even on BBI. Haha.
Now what they 'should do' is draft an OT in Round 1. It's the best class in many years with multiple Top 10 prospects to choose from. We've a shit ton invested in Jones and Barkley. It just makes too much sense for me to put my chips on a different position.
Idk how you can say no one knew jack shit. I believe it was Charles Robinson who tweeted that we had Daniel Jones as our top rated QB. I'd have to look, but I believe Hitdog called us drafting him at 6. Don't remember if it was Hitdog or someone else, but someone put it out that Dexter Lawrence was the favorite for the 17th pick.
I still disagree with that. You would then have a a 16 mm dollar cap hit player + 2 1st round picks (lawerence and now Brown). And all 3 don't get to the QB in pass rushing situations consistently. So again the allocation for a non premium position makes little sense to me.
The Giants still would have protection issues for there QB not addressing OT, you still can't rush the passer because you are weak on the edge. And you stil can't defend the middle of the field because you have very little speed at LB.
You can't keep pumping assets into the interior D-line. Especially when a couple of those guys don't even see the field in passing situatins with 3-WR sets which is literally 50% of the game now.
We should use-
BPATFAN- Best player available that fills a need.
HVPA- Highest valued player available.
Very few teams can go into a draft in a position to take the very best player available, regardless of position.
Also, BPA isn't necessarily followed because some positions just have more value then others.
There is a chance that Simmons could be the pick,
But, it's pretty obvious with what the Giants have done in FA that they are going OT at 4,5 or 6.
3 of those are in the last 18 picks of the entire draft.