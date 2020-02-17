Matt Miller: Scouts Think NYG will Draft Isaiah Simmons Anakim : 3/27/2020 5:27 pm

"As mock drafts begin to come together, many NFL scouts believe the New York Giants will select Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons at No. 4 overall. One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."