for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Matt Miller: Scouts Think NYG will Draft Isaiah Simmons

Anakim : 3/27/2020 5:27 pm
"As mock drafts begin to come together, many NFL scouts believe the New York Giants will select Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons at No. 4 overall. One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
the giants are a billion percent not taking brown  
mphbullet36 : 3/27/2020 5:52 pm : link
DG couldn't sell that to the media or the fan base. They have so many interior players already.

they have so many needs and they are going to stash another interior DL when they already have Williams, Lawerence, Tomlinson, and Hill. They also just signed Austin Johnson. They are not picking a guy in the top 5 that would play less then 50% of the snaps in a year that if the giants don't win DG will be fired.
RE: RE: RE: If Simmons goes #3  
mphbullet36 : 3/27/2020 5:59 pm : link
In comment 14851818 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14851809 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 14851804 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


Brown likely the pick. Trust me (if no trade down).



I've speculated and heard the same.



I would think everyone in the top 10 is high on Brown, but with Hill, Tomlinson, Lawrence, and LW, where would he fit? If they didn’t have intentions on bringing back LW, then I could see it.


Agreed. Like I said above. DG's job on the line he isn't going to draft a guy in the top 5 that wouldn't even be a starter on this roster. He needs a major impact player whether that is Simmons or a starting Tackle. Or a trade down that acquires more high end picks that will be starters as well.
Relax  
oldutican : 3/27/2020 6:05 pm : link
Guaranteed an excellent player with 1st pick. Trade down 2 spots ideal.
IF Simmons and Okudah are not there at #4 then we see trade down for  
TMS : 3/27/2020 6:16 pm : link
picks. Otherwise we take who is left. If both are there it will be interesting to say the least. Both are top four talent and BPAs. DG will have a tough call.
RE: IF Simmons and Okudah are not there at #4 then we see trade down for  
Gmaniac1 : 3/27/2020 6:21 pm : link
In comment 14851837 TMS said:
Quote:
picks. Otherwise we take who is left. If both are there it will be interesting to say the least. Both are top four talent and BPAs. DG will have a tough call.

If Simmons and Okudah are not there, that means one of Burrow or Young has slipped down to us... either way, that would be a GOLD MINE for us... we either get Young or some team trades a king's ransom to us to get Burrow.

Too bad there is no way that scenario is happening.
Solder  
AcidTest : 3/27/2020 6:25 pm : link
and Fleming mean they won't take an OT? Nonsense. Both are likely gone after this year, certainly Solder.

There is no place for Brown, unless they trade Tomlinson on draft day.

The most likely scenario is either an OT at #4 or after a small trade down, probably Wirfs.
It will be interesting to see if they go OT or Simmons (or Okuda)  
Jay in Toronto : 3/27/2020 6:25 pm : link
if Detroit trades out should the Giants have no good offers to #4
The Scout that said this...  
LBH15 : 3/27/2020 6:28 pm : link
Quote:
One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."



should be demoted to scouting the Alaska-region.

In just two short sentences he managed to not understand that Solder's cap hit is greater than his value as a LT, overstate Fleming as a 16-game starter and understate that the draft is for longer term investing in things such as OL.
Brown  
Jon in NYC : 3/27/2020 6:29 pm : link
looks like a monster, but I do agree that it's concerning having two first rounders, a franchise tagged player, a third rounder and a 2nd rounder all at DL in a 3-4. Seems like a very poor allocation of resources.
RE: Trade down  
GFAN52 : 3/27/2020 6:30 pm : link
In comment 14851792 JonC said:
Quote:
gain an extra #2 and do as you wish, we need a helluva lot more than Simmons.


Relying on Soldier and Fleming is not a good sign to the health and future of Jones and Barkley.
Remember....  
edavisiii : 3/27/2020 6:39 pm : link
we have 9 more picks after #4
If he takes Brown at 4  
AcesUp : 3/27/2020 6:40 pm : link
he should be fired on the spot.
I know Brown is good  
AcesUp : 3/27/2020 6:43 pm : link
I know he's possibly worthy of 4. Absolutely not for the Giants though. If you have a 50 dollars to spend on dinner, you don't spend 40 dollars on one side dish.
it boils down to the Chargers  
BigBlueCane : 3/27/2020 6:46 pm : link
and what do they want. Simmons, an OT or a QB.
Keeping solder  
Tuckrule : 3/27/2020 6:51 pm : link
And adding Flemming on a one year deal doesn’t mean they are set up to wait on the tackle position. Some very strange reasoning. Simmons May be the pick but that isn’t because we solidified the tackle position temporarily
Brown  
UGADawgs7 : 3/27/2020 6:58 pm : link
If they take Brown, why would they? They have enough DT, and not OT/Edge/LB. DT should be the last 1st round possibility on their minds.
RE: Simmons but at 6.  
KeoweeFan : 3/27/2020 7:00 pm : link
In comment 14851786 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
.

That would be nice if DG is going for Best athlete no matter who it is, after trading down.
But we also know if he has his sights set on a specific player he'll grab him from the #4 spot so as to not be disappointed.

I've watched just about every one of Simmon's games; from the tall and somewhat clumsy safety who looked lost at times or wiffed on a tackle but still showed his potential on the next play; to Venable's secret weapon - no one knew where he'd line up, or even at any spot what role he was assigned.

I agree that he will be effective only in the "right" scheme, but from what I've heard from Judge and Graham, the Giants defense is the "right" spot.
Big Blue '56: "They have no idea what Judge/DG will do"  
Torrag : 3/27/2020 7:01 pm : link
So true. The annual 'the Giants will do this or like this guy' etc is speculative. And every year there are those that believe 'someone knew' conspiracy nuts. No one knew jack shit.

There are only a few possible conclusions and with hundreds if not thousands of people putting in their guesses you know what? A lot of them will be right. Even on BBI. Haha.

Now what they 'should do' is draft an OT in Round 1. It's the best class in many years with multiple Top 10 prospects to choose from. We've a shit ton invested in Jones and Barkley. It just makes too much sense for me to put my chips on a different position.
Can't talk yourself out of the best players  
ghost718 : 3/27/2020 7:01 pm : link
We're playing for keeps here,can't hit the reset button
RE: The Scout that said this...  
MeadowlandsMike : 3/27/2020 7:03 pm : link
In comment 14851844 LBH15 said:
Quote:


Quote:


One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."




should be demoted to scouting the Alaska-region.

In just two short sentences he managed to not understand that Solder's cap hit is greater than his value as a LT, overstate Fleming as a 16-game starter and understate that the draft is for longer term investing in things such as OL.


Seriously
RE: The Scout that said this...  
robbieballs2003 : 3/27/2020 7:03 pm : link
In comment 14851844 LBH15 said:
Quote:


Quote:


One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."




should be demoted to scouting the Alaska-region.

In just two short sentences he managed to not understand that Solder's cap hit is greater than his value as a LT, overstate Fleming as a 16-game starter and understate that the draft is for longer term investing in things such as OL.


It is worse. Jerry Reese is unemployed.
RE: Trade down  
section125 : 3/27/2020 7:12 pm : link
In comment 14851792 JonC said:
Quote:
gain an extra #2 and do as you wish, we need a helluva lot more than Simmons.


ding, ding, ding, ding...we have a winner...at least as far as I am concerned.
RE: If he takes Brown at 4  
mphbullet36 : 3/27/2020 7:16 pm : link
In comment 14851852 AcesUp said:
Quote:
he should be fired on the spot.


if he was planning to take Brown he should be fired right now before he screws up the pick.
Miller is not plugged in  
Sy'56 : 3/27/2020 7:17 pm : link
Fleming signed a 1-year deal. He has started 12 games in 3 years BECAUSE OF, AND ONLY BECAUSE OF, injuries.

He is a backup swing tackle. That is why he is here.

He is not going to factor in to NYG draft plans at all.
RE: They  
jeff57 : 3/27/2020 7:20 pm : link
In comment 14851790 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Also signed a LB and have a young kid inside, plus have Peppers and Love at S. The logic there isn't sound.

I do fully believe it's Simmons or OT though.


Love is not the answer.
If Tua is off the board  
AcesUp : 3/27/2020 7:21 pm : link
I'd take a 3 to move down a couple of spots, I wouldn't even get greedy if the fallback is Simmons or OT.

As long as it isn't for Brown. There's a clear hole in the trigger mans thought process if that is who we land on with our premium draft pick.
RE: The Scout that said this...  
Sy'56 : 3/27/2020 7:22 pm : link
In comment 14851844 LBH15 said:
Quote:


Quote:


One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."




should be demoted to scouting the Alaska-region.

In just two short sentences he managed to not understand that Solder's cap hit is greater than his value as a LT, overstate Fleming as a 16-game starter and understate that the draft is for longer term investing in things such as OL.


A scout did not say that - Matt made it up
The Logic Behind Simmons  
Big Blue Beerguy : 3/27/2020 7:55 pm : link
I can see some logic behind Simmons. Let's start with the assumption (because I certainly don't know enough to say otherwise) that the draftnicks are right and that none of the offensive tackles (or WRs, etc.) are as likely to succeed in the NFL as Young, Burrows, Okudah, Simmons and Brown. Analytics indicate that the likelihood of picking "blue chip" players is vastly better at the top of Round 1 of the draft - to me that says those five are the best (but certainly not sure-thing) bets. Conversely, the probability curve for getting good/above average players is much flatter. So if you want to plug more holes and put less weight on getting a top (pro-bowl/all-pro, etc.) player, you trade down. The series of articles from Hogs Heaven (Pt. 3 linked here), the Redskins site, lays this out well.

In my mind, I want to plug more holes, and offensive tackle is a bigger need than any of the "top five" except edge rusher (likely he's gone by pick #4). So my gut says if Young or Burrows are gone at #4, best bet is trade down, get additional picks, and take a good (but not consensus top draft candidate) offensive tackle later in Round 1. But if we find no takers for a trade down (and many of the trade-down scenarios I see are highly fanciful), then the question is whether to over-draft an offensive tackle or take a consensus top five/six candidate like Simmons or Brown, even if they do not play at a position of glaring need (like offensive tackle or edge rusher). There is strong logic - "best player available" - for taking Simmons.

In addition, of the "top 4" defensive players, Simmons seems the best fit for the Giants, outside of Young. Okudah and Brown both play positions where we have spent considerable draft and free agency resources in the past two years. Simmons can play multiple roles, which seems a good match for the general philosophy of Joe Judge and Pat Graham. And, let's face it, wouldn't it be nice to have someone who can excel at covering tight ends and running backs?

So I see the logic, especially if we don't find a trade down partner.
Stats, Bias and the Draft, Pt. 3 - ( New Window )
No need to draft an olinemen for your supposed franchise QB,  
Silver Spoon : 3/27/2020 7:58 pm : link
another putrid front line will be just fine.
If Simmons is the pick, I will be super excited  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/27/2020 8:07 pm : link
Because I literally have no idea what he”ll do on the field.
i think its simmons too  
mpinmaine : 3/27/2020 8:26 pm : link
but i am hoping for an OT
Hard to Draft Good Football Players  
Samiam : 3/27/2020 8:36 pm : link
Extra hard to draft great football players. Extra extra hard to draft good football players at a particular position. Extra extra extra hard to draft great football players at a particular position. If they take an OT with the 4th pick, or any pick if Simmons is available, they better have that OT rated at the same level as Simmons. For what this is worth, I miss the days when the Giants had a dominant defense.
Take the BPA in this and every draft  
SGMen : 3/27/2020 8:38 pm : link
I would NOT be shocked if it was Simmons, Okudah, or Young if he fell due to QB's being taken early!

Simmons has a rare skillset but he isn't "Mr. Sure thing" either so there is a shade of risk. However, I think he can be a demon blitzing and certainly covering. I think he projects to NFL SS or possibly even a big FS.
RE: RE: They  
Saquads26 : 3/27/2020 8:50 pm : link
In comment 14851893 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14851790 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Also signed a LB and have a young kid inside, plus have Peppers and Love at S. The logic there isn't sound.

I do fully believe it's Simmons or OT though.



Love is not the answer.


😂😂😂😂😂
RE: RE: If Simmons goes #3  
Rjanyg : 3/27/2020 9:03 pm : link
In comment 14851809 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 14851804 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


Brown likely the pick. Trust me (if no trade down).



I've speculated and heard the same.


This is my biggest fear. Good player but we are loaded at interior DL. We need Edge or play maker
If they trade Tomlinson  
Sy'56 : 3/27/2020 9:07 pm : link
Brown makes sense
RE: RE: The Scout that said this...  
LBH15 : 3/27/2020 9:10 pm : link
In comment 14851896 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14851844 LBH15 said:


Quote:




Quote:


One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."




should be demoted to scouting the Alaska-region.

In just two short sentences he managed to not understand that Solder's cap hit is greater than his value as a LT, overstate Fleming as a 16-game starter and understate that the draft is for longer term investing in things such as OL.



A scout did not say that - Matt made it up


The NYG front office takes a lot of crap, but they are not waiting on a Tackle based on this rational.

If they do, then they should take a lot of crap.
RE: If they trade Tomlinson  
The_Boss : 3/27/2020 9:11 pm : link
In comment 14851959 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Brown makes sense


What sort of market is there for him? Recoup a third we lost in the LW trade?
But  
AcesUp : 3/27/2020 9:21 pm : link
What is Tomlinson bringing back in a trade in a contract year? A 4? That's probably optimistic. The league doesn't value interior DL like the Giants do, Campbell and Snacks got a 5. I get that they were older...but they were also the best. Just a 5. I don't see Tomlinson fetching anything meaningful on his last year.

I'd sign Tomlinson at 10m/yr and grab an OT/Simmons instead of taking Brown at 8m/yr and a 4-5th/rounder. Outside of Tomlinson being a vestige of Reese, I don't understand why he wouldn't be a priority for this staff and a guy that closes the door on interior DL prospects.


RE: No need to draft an olinemen for your supposed franchise QB,  
Optimus-NY : 3/27/2020 9:34 pm : link
In comment 14851910 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
another putrid front line will be just fine.


Word up. Trade down 1 pr a few spots and pick up another 2nd rounder, but an OT is the target for RD 1. I would draft a Center in RD 2 as well.
RE: RE: No need to draft an olinemen for your supposed franchise QB,  
GiantsFan84 : 3/27/2020 10:19 pm : link
In comment 14851978 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14851910 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


another putrid front line will be just fine.



Word up. Trade down 1 pr a few spots and pick up another 2nd rounder, but an OT is the target for RD 1. I would draft a Center in RD 2 as well.


Agree w this 100%
RE: If Simmons goes #3  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/27/2020 10:59 pm : link
In comment 14851804 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Brown likely the pick. Trust me (if no trade down).


If Det turns down a trade at 3 Gettleman will get a kings ransom for that 4th pick. Both Miami and the Chargers will be going for Tua.
RE: Imagine  
Ned In Atlanta : 3/27/2020 11:31 pm : link
In comment 14851794 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
Thinking Nate Solder and Cam Fleming means you could wait on a tackle. More like a billboard asking for help


This is so accurate. But the defense also desperately needs a player like Simmons. This is why I hope that Gettlemans tenuous job status doesn’t result in the team making shortsighted decisions. The team has so many needs. And he largely made his bed by halting the rebuilding and acquiescing to two years of “retool, not rebuild.”
Of course they wil take Simmons or Okudah.  
TMS : 3/27/2020 11:56 pm : link
with the 4th pick in the draft. We will get Ol help later in the draft or develop it. This is a no brainer. for everyone almost.
RE: Big Blue '56:  
Big Rick in FL : 3/27/2020 11:59 pm : link
In comment 14851874 Torrag said:
Quote:
So true. The annual 'the Giants will do this or like this guy' etc is speculative. And every year there are those that believe 'someone knew' conspiracy nuts. No one knew jack shit.

There are only a few possible conclusions and with hundreds if not thousands of people putting in their guesses you know what? A lot of them will be right. Even on BBI. Haha.

Now what they 'should do' is draft an OT in Round 1. It's the best class in many years with multiple Top 10 prospects to choose from. We've a shit ton invested in Jones and Barkley. It just makes too much sense for me to put my chips on a different position.


Idk how you can say no one knew jack shit. I believe it was Charles Robinson who tweeted that we had Daniel Jones as our top rated QB. I'd have to look, but I believe Hitdog called us drafting him at 6. Don't remember if it was Hitdog or someone else, but someone put it out that Dexter Lawrence was the favorite for the 17th pick.
RE: If they trade Tomlinson  
mphbullet36 : 1:02 am : link
In comment 14851959 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Brown makes sense


I still disagree with that. You would then have a a 16 mm dollar cap hit player + 2 1st round picks (lawerence and now Brown). And all 3 don't get to the QB in pass rushing situations consistently. So again the allocation for a non premium position makes little sense to me.

The Giants still would have protection issues for there QB not addressing OT, you still can't rush the passer because you are weak on the edge. And you stil can't defend the middle of the field because you have very little speed at LB.

You can't keep pumping assets into the interior D-line. Especially when a couple of those guys don't even see the field in passing situatins with 3-WR sets which is literally 50% of the game now.

BPA  
Breeze_94 : 2:08 am : link
is such a made up theory.

We should use-
BPATFAN- Best player available that fills a need.
HVPA- Highest valued player available.

Very few teams can go into a draft in a position to take the very best player available, regardless of position.

Also, BPA isn't necessarily followed because some positions just have more value then others.
The addition of Toilolo  
hammock man : 5:44 am : link
gives strength to one of the tackles if we don't go first round OT. This could make the Simmons choice viable. I hope so because He'll be fun to watch. It's been awhile since our defense had a player we couldn't wait to come on the field.
ZERO chance Brown is the pick  
ZogZerg : 8:14 am : link
You guys are going batty with this thought.

There is a chance that Simmons could be the pick,
But, it's pretty obvious with what the Giants have done in FA that they are going OT at 4,5 or 6.
RE: Remember....  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:25 am : link
In comment 14851850 edavisiii said:
Quote:
we have 9 more picks after #4

3 of those are in the last 18 picks of the entire draft.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions